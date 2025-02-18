Moto News Weekly Wrap

February 18, 2025

What’s New:

Team Australia ISDE rider applications now open

Triumph sign Sam Sunderland as brand ambassador

Danielle McDonald heads to USA for GNCC campaign

YJR impresses at East Coast MX opener

Purvis sweeps 2025 New Zealand Motocross opener

Tim Gajser wraps up Internazionali d’Italia MX title

Jake Cannon impresses at European debut in France

Maximus Purvis to replace injured Tanti at CDR Yamaha

Daniel Sanders readies for Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

Jeffrey Herlings eyes MXGP return after surgery

2025 Australian Classic and Post Classic MX to QMP

Team Australia applications open for 2025 Trial des Nations

MXGP of Australia (Darwin) wildcards open in April

Kawasaki partner Aussie ProMX Championship for 2025

Dunlop AFTN Pro 450 Control Tyre in 2025

2025 Beta Australia Enduro Team breaks cover

Big Buck GNCC Motorcycle Race Report

2025 AMA Supercross Round Six – Detroit Rider Quotes

2025 Racing Calendars

Team Australia ISDE rider applications now open

Motorcycling Australia is now accepting applications from riders who wish to compete for Team Australia in the 2025 FIM International Six Days Enduro (ISDE), which marks the 99th edition of the longest-running off-road event on the FIM calendar. The 2025 ISDE will be held in Bergamo, Italy from August 24-29, with 10 spots available for Team Australia selection across the World Trophy (four riders), Junior World Trophy (three) and Women’s World Trophy (three). Time away from home will be approximately 14 days.

RIDER APPLICATION FORM HERE.

Once the form is completed, please ensure you click ‘DONE’. Applications close on Friday, March 14.

Triumph sign Sam Sunderland, as brand ambassador

Triumph Motorcycles has signed two-time Dakar Rally Champion and FIM World Rally-Raid Champion Sam Sunderland as an official Brand Ambassador, to help develop and facilitate new adventure and off-road projects.

Following Sunderland’s retirement in July 2024 from competitive racing, the British Red Bull athlete has begun working with both Red Bull and Triumph.

Sam Sunderland

“This collaboration with Triumph marks an exciting next step in my career, and I’m looking forward to being a part of this British team which, alongside Red Bull, is ready to take on new challenges with me. I can’t wait to get started.”

Danielle McDonald heads to USA for GNCC campaign

Danielle McDonald will be heading over to the US with the AM Pro Racing Yamaha team, to compete the GNCC series, once fully recovered from an ACL knee injury.

Danielle McDonald

“I am super excited to finally announce I’ll be racing for AM Pro Racing Yamaha team at the GNCC, I’ll be living and racing full time in the U.S. Unfortunately I won’t be racing the first few rounds due to my ACL knee injury, but I’ll be back stronger than ever in a few weeks time! Thank you to AM Pro Racing and Yamaha Motor USA for this amazing opportunity and to everyone that has helped me get here. Excited for the year ahead!”

YJR impresses at East Coast MX opener

In the first major hit out for several of the GYTR Yamaha Junior Racing crew, they all headed to Bega on the NSW South Coast for the opening round of the East Coast Motocross Championship. In attendance were Heath Davy, Blake Bohannon, Eliza Dennis, Kye Sproule and Stella Harding. Harding was fresh back from a trip to the US and decided to blow off the jet lag with some racing.

Heath Davy double classed it on the weekend, contesting the junior 125 class and for the first time, the junior 250cc division. He went on to dominate the day taking six wins from six starts in a great start to the season and a memory first event on the YZ250F machine.

Kye Sproule announced his arrival on the team with a double class victory as well, winning the 9-11 years 85cc class and the 10-12 years 65cc class in dominating fashion.

Blake Bohannon also landed on the podium finishing second on the 85cc class with 2-2-1 results. Bohannon has moved up from the small wheel 85 to the big wheel class and made a smooth transition.

The girls also made an impression with Stella Harding winning the girls 65 class and then landing on the podium when competing with the boys while Eliza Dennis mixed it with the guys in the 12-15 years 85cc class. Eliza has just moved into this age group and will be a force to be reckoned with as the season progresses.

Purvis sweeps 2025 New Zealand Motocross opener at Tect Park

The first round of the 2025 Yamaha New Zealand Motocross Championship kicked off at Tect Park over the weekend, with Maximum Purvis taking top honours in the MX1 class, sweeping all three races for the Altherm JCR Yamaha team, Josiah Natzke the runner up and Hamish Harwood third.

In MX2 Madoc Dixon took the overall, tying on points with James Scott, at 65 a piece, while Cobie Bourke was third. MX3 saw Travis Taylor sweep the three motos, Lucas Robinson narrowly second from Seton Head.

Levi Townley won the MX125 class, also sweeping his three races, Hayden Draper second and Phoenix Van Dusschoten third.

Finally Taylah McCutcheon took out the Women’s class with the perfect 75-points, Karaitiana Horne runner-up and Mikayla Griffiths third.

MX1 Results

Maximus Purvis – 75 Josiah Natzke – 66 Hamish Harwood – 58

MX2 Results

Madoc Dixon – 65 James Scott – 65 Cobie Bourke – 58

MX3 Results

Travis Taylor – 75 Lucas Robinson – 64 Seton Head – 63

MX125 Results

Levi Townley – 75 Hayden Draper – 66 Phoenix Van Dusschoten – 58

Women’s Results

Taylah McCutcheon – 75 Karaitiana Horne – 66 Mikayla Griffiths – 58

Tim Gajser wraps up Internazionali d’Italia MX title

Honda HRC’s Tim Gajser HAS won the second round of the Internazionali d’Italia – held at the Montevarchi track over the weekend – going two-one, and winning the championship title in process by scoring 97 out of 100 possible points.

Tim Gajser – P1

“It was a good day overall, and I’m glad we came here to race. In the first moto I got a bit of arm-pump, which isn’t totally unusual, but I wasn’t feeling so great and that affected me a bit towards the end. Then in the second race we made some adjustments and things were a lot better and this gives me confidence that everyone is still motivated to win after the off-season. I’m excited to head to Argentina and get the first MXGP round started!”

Isak Gifting took the runner-up position, with Ducati mounted Mattia Guadagnini rounding out the podium in the MX1 class, the two riders holding fourth and fifth respectively in the standings.

Mattia Guadagnini – P3

“How cool! Beautiful, beautiful, beautiful! I missed this feeling so much, both on the podium and with the bike. In the first moto, I got some arm pump, and in the second heat I took a few wrong lines, but overall I had fun. It was really nice. At the start, I was really excited and aggressive in the first laps – it has been a long time since I had this much fun. Let’s hope it’s the start of a great adventure. I’m happy, I’m really happy.”

Lucas Coenen and Andrea Bonacorsi finished the weekend fourth and fifth, but in the MX1 standings held second and third.

In MX2 Simon Langenfelder took out the overall ahead of Andrea Adamo and Ferruccio Zanchi, but Adamo retained the standings lead from Langenfelder, with Valerio Lata third.

MX1 Overall

Tim Gajser Isak Gifting Mattia Guadagnini Lucas Coenen Andrea Bonacorsi

MX1 Championship

Tim Gajser Lucas Coenen Andrea Bonacorsi Isak Gifting Mattia Guadagnini

MX2 Overall

Simon Langenfelder Andrea Adamo Ferruccio Zanchi Valerio Lata Sacha Coenen

MX2 Championship

Andrea Adamo Simon Langenfelder Valerio Lata Cas Valk Sacha Coenen Julius Mikula Ferruccio Zanchi

Jake Cannon impresses at European debut in France

The Team Venum Bud Racing Kawasaki duo of Spaniard Francisco Garcia and Jake Cannon from Australia opened their outdoor season in superb style to finish fifth and sixth overall at the opening round of the French Elite MX2 Motocross Championship at Lacapelle Marival.

Cannon was impressive in his first race in Europe with two seventh-placed moto finishes just a couple of days after flying into Europe from the States where he had been racing supercross.

Jake Cannon

“This was my first race in Europe and the track was really gnarly and technical; it was definitely a big change coming from supercross to motocross with longer motos and a challenging track so you definitely had to be on your toes. But I felt like I made a good step today and the result was a good starting point to keep building and improving. And the atmosphere here with all of the fans was crazy; I really enjoyed it.”

Kawasaki Racing Team’s Mathis Valin also continued his winning way with another double-victory at the same event, dominating both motos, sprinting clear of his rivals by nearly two seconds per lap until he held a comfortable lead each time.

Mathis Valin

“It was another good weekend with the pole position this morning and two moto wins; what can I say? Everything was different from last weekend – the track, the weather – but I had fun again as they had prepared the track really well. This weekend I had stronger opponents than last week but I got good starts and soon found a good rhythm during both races. It was nice to see so many fans around the track cheering me; now we have one more race next weekend to finalise the preparation for the GPs.”

Febvre had also posted the fastest time during MX1 Qualifying and he led both motos comfortably until mid-race slips – he stalled the engine in race one and fell in race two – saw him narrowly surrender victory each time in two tight finishes.

Pauls Jonass had been on the same second as his teammate during Qualifying and completed the podium after two solid races which saw him hold third for the first ten minutes of race one before a couple of falls pushed him back to seventh. Rebounding in race two he gated fourth and chased down the rider in third to clinch third overall on the day.

Maximus Purvis to replace injured Tanti at CDR Yamaha

New Zealand’s Maximus Purvis will take up the second seat at the Monster Energy CDR Yamaha Team for the ProMX opener in March, while Aaron Tanti is side-lined due to recent injuries.

Jed Beaton will headline the team alongside Purvis and make for a formidable duo. Purvis is about to start his New Zealand Motocross championship campaign, and will fill in for Tanti on a round by round basis until he is 100% fit and ready to race.

Maximus Purvis

“I have been to Australia a few times and have a great relationship with Yamaha there. Every time I have gone, it’s been later in the season and I haven’t been in great shape as I’m coming off our off season, but this year I will go straight from the final round of our NZMX champs and straight into Wonthaggi for the opening round of ProMX. I’m really looking forward to it and determined to make the most of this opportunity. Craig has been awesome to deal with in getting things in place and Josh Coppins has been supportive of my racing in Australia, so it’s all coming together well. My first goal is to secure a championship for JCR here in New Zealand starting this weekend and then take that momentum into Australia and see where it puts me.”

Daniel Sanders readies for Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

The Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge (ADDC) is just a few days away, marking the second round of the season, running from 21 to 27 February. The route, consisting of a prologue and five stages, will take the field from Al Ain, which is set to host the start of the rally for the first time, and the capital, Abu Dhabi. It will span 1,189 km of specials and 1,920 km in total.

The big winner of the season opener in Saudi Arabia, Daniel Sanders (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), is heading to Abu Dhabi as the overall leader, with 38 points. It will be his sophomore appearance in the Emirates.

The Australian, twelfth in his debut in 2021, will have Luciano Benavides by his side as he takes on a field including his closest rivals from Monster Energy Honda HRC, Tosha Schareina (second with 30 points) and Adrien Van Beveren (third with 24 points).

Van Beveren is the only Rally GP rider in the field who has previously won in Abu Dhabi (2023). He also finished second on his first attempt in 2021, but this will be just his third time competing at the ADDC.

For Tosha Schareina, currently second in the championship, the entire rally will be a step into the unknown. Counting Ricky Brabec and Skyler Howes, the Honda factory team is fielding four riders in Rally GP.

Only seven of the twelve Rally GP riders who lined up for the season opener in January made it to the finish in Shubaytah. The eight ADDC entrants consist of those same seven riders, who picked up their first points of the season, plus Ross Branch (Hero MotoSports), whose tally is still at zero.

The reigning world champion is returning to competition after his Dakar was cut short by a crash in stage 6, while running fourth overall. Last year, the Motswana bounced back from an engine problem to take second place in Rally GP, right behind his Hero teammate Aaron Mare, who clinched the race This time round, the reigning world champion will be able to count on Nacho Cornejo.

Jeffrey Herlings eyes MXGP return after surgery

Five-times world champion Jeffrey Herlings is coming closer to his goal of being able to ride, test and get back into MXGP shape for 2025. 30-year-old Herlings underwent an operation to fix the right knee injury, which he sustained in the sand of Valkenswaard in October 2024 and after a strong campaign in which he completed the 20-round season with third in the standings and with four GP wins and 15 podium finishes.

Since the medical procedure the Dutchman has been following the rehab steps and is now just a few weeks away from being able to ride his 2025 KTM 450 SX-F. Herlings will not be able to join the rest of his team for the season-opening Grand Prix of Argentina on 2-3 March but will then assess his pace and progress until he is ready to enter the MXGP start gate.

Jeffrey Herlings

“We’re looking good. I can do everything aside from ride the bike. I can cycle, swim, cross train – and it should only be a few weeks until we are back to the normal plan. 2024 wasn’t a great season but it was decent; we’d made a lot of races, came close to the MXGP championship, won a few GPs and had something like 15 podiums at the end. I wanted to be strong coming into this year so having this setback was not good but what I can hope for now is a successful second part of the championship. It was a weird injury because there was not much pain after surgery but it takes time to recover. I want to ride as soon as possible and join the rest of my Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team… but we just need to wait a little longer. I really want to race again.”

2025 Australian Classic and Post Classic MX to QMP

Queensland Moto Park (QMP) will be transformed into an historic mecca later this year when it hosts both the Australian Classic and Post Classic Motocross Championships. The Post Classic championship will be held on August 16-17, and then it’s the turn of the Classic fraternity from September 26-28.

Both championships will host a multitude of categories, with Classic applying to classes from pre-1960 up to Evolution and Post Classic from Pre-’85 up to Revolution.

With the two events again expected to draw hundreds of riders from all over the country, QMP will be a hive of activity not long after it hosts the final round of the 2025 ProMX Championship on August 2-3.

The Classic championship will be promoted by the Brisbane Motorcycle Club, which was previously on hosting duties in 2019, while the Post Classic championship will be run by the Queensland Vintage Motocross Club.

The Brisbane Motorcycle Club is also celebrating its centenary in 2025, with the Classic championship forming part of the festivities.

Team Australia applications open for 2025 Trial des Nations

Motorcycling Australia (MA) is calling for applications from both riders and minders to join Team Australia for the 2025 FIM Trial des Nations (TdN), which will be held in Italy on September 20-21.

For locally based personnel, the time commitment away from Australia will be approximately 10 days, which will include a pre-event training camp. For more information on the 2025 TdN, click here.

If you wish to apply; Team Australia rider applications here; Team Australia minder applications here.

Once the application process is complete, the MA Trial Commission will recommend three male and three female riders to MA for final approval. The national team selection policy is here.

MXGP of Australia (Darwin) wildcards open in April

The MXGP of Australia in Darwin on September 19-21 is the long-awaited return of the FIM Motocross World Championship Down Under after a 24-year absence and will feature fields strengthened by the inclusion of multiple Australian wildcards, alongside the ‘State of Origin’ support categories for MX3 and MX85 riders.

MXGP of Australia wildcard applications will open in April 2025, with spots available in the MXGP, MX2 and WMX classes for local MX1-MX3 and MXW (Women) riders. Please note that MX3 riders applying for wildcards in the MX2 world championship must be 15 years old when the MXGP of Australia commences on September 19.

A decision is imminent on the number of wildcard positions allocated per class for the MXGP of Australia.

Meanwhile, the unique State or Origin challenge will showcase the future stars of Australian motocross, with both the MX3 and MX85 classes competing across multiple motos. Every State Controlling Body in Australia – that is, all states and the Northern Territory – will select two six-rider MX3 and MX85 teams via their own qualifying processes, which will include ProMX and state championship events.

In Darwin, three trophies will be awarded: to the top states in MX3 and MX85, and an overall winner.

Ticket options for the MXGP of Australia extend from day passes to premium public and private hospitality suites. Children 12 and under are free when accompanying a paying adult. Paired with the Territory’s action-packed tourism experiences, the final round of the 2025 MXGP Championship is a must-do on the Top End’s events calendar.

Purchase tickets to the 2025 MXGP of Australia here –

https://mxgpaustralia.com.au/

Kawasaki partner Aussie ProMX Championship for 2025

The 2025 Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores (ProMX) is adding a shade of green, with Kawasaki Australia to become the new naming rights partner of the MX1 class.

Just days after announcing a major commitment to the 2025 Australian Superbike Championship, Kawasaki Australia has now followed suit in the motocross paddock as it doubles down on its support of Australia’s major motorcycle racing championships.

Penrite Racing Empire Kawasaki is the most prominent ‘green’ team in the paddock, and in 2025 will field 2021 champion and perennial contender Luke Clout in the Kawasaki MX1 class, rookie Cambell Williams in MX2 and Taylah McCutcheon in MXW.

Dunlop the AFTN Pro 450 Control Tyre in 2025

After considerable feedback from competitors, the Aussie Flat Track Nationals Pro 450 class will move to a control tyre in 2025, with Dunlop winning a tender to be the sole supplier of 19″ flat track tyres to the Pro 450 class. The appointment will see competitors provided access to technical support, special pricing and additional prize money throughout the 2025 series.

The appointment will see Pro 450 riders restricted to certain compounds of the well-known Dunlop DT-4 flat track tyre range at each round of the championship, while Dunlop distributor in Australia, Ficeda Accessories, has secured stock of the tyres to ensure competitors have access via their usual tyre retailers throughout the season.

Robert Bugden

“We’ve been involved at varying levels since the AFTN began in 2022 as it falls in line with our commitment to supporting the growth and excellence of motorsport in Australia, so we’re proud to be able to step up even further in 2025 and become the sole tyre supplier for the AFTN’s Pro 450 class. The DT-4 flat track specific tyre is already a proven performer as the control tyre in the American Flat Track championship, so with this appointment, we strengthen the connection between Australian and international flat track racing, delivering unmatched reliability, consistency, and performance. I’m looking forward to working more directly with the riders and teams as we look to continue developing the sport and riders as they graduate internationally.”

All other classes in the Aussie Flat Track Nationals remain open for competitors to choose whichever brand of tyre they like from the growing range of options available on the market.

2025 Beta Australia Enduro Team breaks cover

Beta Motorcycles Australia have announced its official Enduro Team for the 2025 season. The 2024 season was a standout year for Beta, highlighted by Jye Dickson securing the AORC E3 Championship, Ebony Nielsen earning herself a third place finish in the EW class, and Andy Wilksch claiming fourth in the fiercely contested E2 class.

Returning for 2025, Jye Dickson is determined to defend his title aboard the Beta RR 480 RACE. The Newcastle-based champion overcame a broken hand and multiple injuries in 2024 yet still delivered a commanding performance in his debut season with Beta.

Jye Dickson

“I look forward to riding for the Beta Australia Enduro Team again in 2025. We had a successful year last year winning my own and Beta’s first class championship in my first year on the bike, I will be lining up in the E3 class again in the hope of backing up last year’s result.”

Also rejoining the team is Andy Wilksch, who will once again compete in the E2 class, but for this year, on a Beta RR 430 RACE. Wilksch made impressive strides in 2024 despite undergoing pre-season knee surgery, stepping up on the podium at multiple rounds, and finishing the season 4th in class. With a full off-season of preparation, he has his sights set on the top step of the podium in 2025.

Andy Wilksch

“I’m excited to sign with the Beta Australia Enduro Team for the second season! I really gelled with the brand and bike from the get go and feel last season was a good way to rebound from a knee reconstruction. For the 2025 season we’ve stepped up to the RR 430 RACE, put on a bit of muscle and had a good off-season of training so I’m excited to see what we can do together this season.”

Ebony Nielsen returns to the Beta lineup for another season, shifting from the RR 300 Racing 2T to the RR 350 RACE 4T as she aims to improve upon her 3rd place finish in the EW class. The Kingaroy-based rider has proven herself as a formidable competitor and is ready to take her performance to the next level in 2025.

Ebony Nielsen

“2024 was my first year as part of the Beta Australia Enduro Team. I competed on my RR 300 Racing 2T across two disciplines (enduro and hard enduro) and had a lot of success in both. Finishing 3rd in the AORC, 1st in the QORC, and 1st female/16th overall is the silver category in the AHEC. 2025 will be another action-packed year, competing in both the Australian and Queensland Enduro Championships and racing in the new Queensland Hard Enduro Championship. I also plan to compete in the 22nd edition of RedBull Romaniacs in July, known as the ”The World’s toughest, hardest & longest hard enduro rally.”

Additionally, hard enduro rider Ruben Chadwick will remain with the Beta Australia Team. His plans will include local racing (once confirmed by promoters), as well as competing on the world stage. More details regarding his 2025 campaign will be announced in due course.

Ducati Factory MX Team ready for MXGP 2025

The historic first season in the Motocross World Championship for the Aruba.it – Ducati Factory MX Team kicked off on Tuesday in Bergamo (Italy), with the official unveil of the liveries of the Desmo450 MX with the two official riders Jeremy Seewer and Mattia Guadagnini.

Jeremy Seewer

“I am really excited to start this adventure with Ducati. The first impact with the people in the team was immediately very positive. We are working hard ahead of the debut in Argentina and we want to get the maximum potential out of our Desmo450 MX. The goal we have set for ourselves is to get confident quickly and to be fighting for the podium fairly early in the 2025 season.”

Mattia Guadagnini

“It is truly a great honour for me to be part of this project and to be one of the two riders with whom Ducati will participate in its first Motocross World Championship. From the very first days that I breathed the air of the Company I understood its greatness and I am sure that this season will be remembered in the future. I am pumped up to start this adventure, convinced that we will find a way to improve the bike and I expect to be able to achieve good results already this year.”

Big Buck GNCC Motorcycle Race Report

Sunday morning of the Big Buck GNCC, round one of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series, was met with a brief thunderstorm and rain. The decision was made to combine the 8 am and 10 am amateur races, to preserve the track as best they could. The sun appeared bright in the sky as the rain headed out of the area, and racing was underway at 10 am on Sunday, February 16.

This season opener in South Carolina was anything by ordinary. As the green flag flew for the front row, XC1 Open Pro, it was the 2024 National Champion, Johnny Girroir grabbing himself the $250 Landers KTM XC1 Holeshot Award. Misfortune would strike Girroir as he found himself stuck on a hill.

Some riders who would have luck on their side at round one was the trio of XC2 250 Pro racers, Nick DeFeo, Josh Toth and Angus Riordan. DeFeo would start his day by claiming the $150 Landers KTM XC2 Holeshot Award, and battle at the front of his class throughout lap one before moving into the lead position. With adjusted time, DeFeo would lead the overall before physically gaining the lead position.

DeFeo continue to push himself through the slick, muddy conditions to come away with his first career Overall and XC2 250 Pro class win at the 2025 season opener in South Carolina. His teammate, Toth, would follow and earn second overall and in the XC2 class while Riordan held onto third overall on the day and third in the XC2 class, making it the first-ever XC2 250 Pro class sweep for the top three overall positions.

After steadily making his way towards the front of the pack, Ben Kelley would carefully make his way into the XC1 Open Pro class lead with two laps remaining. Kelley would ultimately cross the line fourth overall on the day, but he would earn the XC1 Open Pro class win to start the year.

Coming through fifth and sixth overall were two, 250 A competitors, Joseph Cunningham and Gavin Simon. Both Cunningham and Simon would push themselves through the conditions to score a top 10 overall finish position on the day.

Lyndon Snodgrass would be the second XC1 Open Pro racer to take the checkered flag, while finishing seventh overall on the day. Snodgrass had a good start to the day and would even hold the lead on the opening lap, but he would find himself in fourth for the next two laps. Snodgrass pushed his way back up and would finish second in XC1.

The defending XC2 250 Pro Class Champion, Grant Davis would run at the front for the first part of the race before encountering some problems later in the day. Davis would finish the day fourth in class and eighth overall.

Phoenix Racing Honda teammates Cody Barnes and Michael Witkowski would round out the top 10 overall finishers on the day at Big Buck, while Barnes finished fifth in the XC2 class and Witkowski earned the last spot on the XC1 Open Pro podium in third.

Finishing just outside of the top 10 overall finishers in 11th was Josh Strang. Kailub Russell made his return to GNCC Racing and would finish 14th overall and fifth in XC1 on the day.

Lafferty and Girroir would finish sixth and seventh in XC1. After a good start to the day, Jordan Ashburn would complete four of the five laps at round one.

Steward Baylor would be seen pushing his bike through the facility back to his pits after completing three laps, while other top competitors like Ricky Russell, Liam Draper and Thad Duvall would also only be able to complete three laps at round one. Unfortunately, Craig Delong was only able to complete two laps before having mechanical issues that forced him to retire from the race early.

XC1 Open Pro Event Results

Benjamin Kelley (KTM) Lyndon Snodgrass (HQV) Michael Witkowski (HON) Josh Strang (BET) Kailub Russell (YAM) Ryder Lafferty (HON) Jonathan Girroir (KTM) Jordan Ashburn (GAS) Steward Baylor (KAW) Ricky Russell (TRI)

XC2 250 Pro Event Results

Nicholas DeFeo (KAW) Joshua Toth (KAW) Angus Riordan (KTM) Grant Davis (KTM) Cody Barnes (HON) Jhak Walker (BET) Brody Johnson (HON) Jason Tino (GAS) Jesse Ansley (KAW) Hunter Bush (KAW)

XC3 125 Pro-Am

In the XC3 125 Pro-Am class it was James Jenkins getting the early lead after Luke Brown earned the $100 Lojak Cycle Sales Holeshot Award. Jenkins would hold the lead as they came through on the opening lap, with Brown working his way back up to second. Jenkins continued to place a gap over the rest of the XC3 class and would earn the round one win. Brown crossed the line second, while Isaiah Brown battled back to finish third in the class.

Joseph Cunningham took home the VP Racing Big Buck GNCC Top Amateur honours on Sunday afternoon as he finished fifth overall on the day and first in the 250 A class. Gavin Simon finished sixth overall on the day, and second in the 250 A class, earning himself the second place on the Top Amateur podium. Lane Whitmer would come through 15th overall on the day and third in 250 A to take the last spot atop the Top Amateur podium.

As the morning bike race took off it was Rachael Archer getting through the first turn to earn the $100 Landers KTM WXC Holeshot Award. Archer would continue to lead the way for the duration of the race, continuing her winning ways and taking the early points lead in defending her National Championship. Second overall in the morning race went to Colton McQuarrie in the 150 B Schoolboy (12-17) class, while third overall would go to Gary Fridley in the Super Senior A (45+) class.

With Archer taking the WXC class win, Shelby Turner would battle her way her way back up towards the front of the class and make the pass for second in the WXC class. Korie Steede would have a good start to the day, and battle at the front of the class for the majority of the race. Steede would continue to hold a podium position until the checkered flag came out and she crossed the line third in the class. Brandy Richards and Tayla Jones would round out the top five WXC class finishers at the season opener in South Carolina.

The AMSOIL Moto Hero was awarded to J.J. Goldick out of Hillsborough, Ohio is enlisted in the Army National Guard during the morning bike race on Sunday at the Big Buck GNCC. J.J. has been enlisted since 2016 and was deployed to Border Patrol in Arizona from 2021 until 2022 for 13 months. J.J. will receive an AMSOIL shopping spree, commemorative American flag from Columbia flag and sign co. Plus $200 gift certificate for their online store and a $250 Kanati gift certificate.

The Youth Bike racers would lineup to race at 4 pm on Saturday at the Big Buck, and coming out on top was Travis Lentz who took the overall win and YXC1 Super Mini Sr. (14-15) class.

Following Lentz was Cooper Duff coming through second overall in the class, while Lucas Skelton rounded out the top three overall and YXC1 class finishers. In the YXC2 Super Mini Jr. (12-13) class it was Hayden Dupuis coming through to finish first, while Ace Tokar and Hunter Hawkinberry rounded out the top three in the class.

Hunter Carey would take the 85 Big Wheel (14-15) class win and Caleb Johnson took the 85 Big Wheel (11-13) class win. Evan Porter battled through to earn the 85 (12-13) class win, Trason Landrum earned the 85 (11) class win and Cason Knecht took the 85 (7-10) class win.

Ellis Austin earned the 65 (10-11) class win in South Carolina while Matthew Simoneaux earned the 65 (9) class win and Cash Knecht took the 65 (7-8) class win home. Jayden Shea earned the Girls Super Mini (12-16) season opener win, while Cassie Fairfield earned the Girls 85 (7-13) class win and Aubrey Tsakanikas earned the Girls 65 (7-11) class win. Hudson Whitmire would take the Trail Rider (7-15) class win.

The 2025 Grand National Cross Country Series continues on March 1-2, with the Wild Boar GNCC in Palatka, Florida.

Overall Event Results

Nicholas DeFeo (KAW) Joshua Toth (KAW) Angus Riordan (KTM) Benjamin Kelley (KTM) Joseph Cunningham (HON) Gavin Simon (HQV) Lyndon Snodgrass (HQV) Grant Davis (KTM) Cody Barnes (HON) Michael Witkowski (HON)

Overall National Championship Standings

Nicholas DeFeo (30) Joshua Toth (25) Angus Riordan (21) Benjamin Kelley (18) Joseph Cunningham (16) Gavin Simon (15) Lyndon Snodgrass (14) Grant Davis (13) Cody Barnes (12) Michael Witkowski (11)

2025 AMA Supercross Round Six – Detroit Rider Quotes

See the full report here:

Blow by blow reports from AMA SX Round Six – Detroit

250 Main Race Report

Levi Kitchen got away well but it was Max Anstie and Carson Mumford that had the best lines for turn one and swept past the Kawasaki man when the second 250 East contest got underway on Saturday night at Detroit’s Ford Field. Kitchen and Mumford then tripped each other up a little while battling for position which allowed Anstie a little breating space up front early on.

Kitchen eventually broke away from Mumford to start chasing down Max Anstie. Hampshire then pushed Mumford back to fourth. Vialle, Thrasher, Hymas and Forkner would eventually do the same to Mumford, the holeshot man slipped down to eighth by the chequered flag.

Anstie responded to Kitchen’s challenge and enjoyed a five-second lead at the halfway point of the moto. Anstie extended that lead to over seven-seconds across the following few laps, however, with only a few seconds left on the clock, the red flags came out to put a halt to the race with only seven-seconds left! The red flag due to Cameron McAdoo needing medical attention after going down hard.

Under the latest rule regimen, the race is not called, even after 90 per cent of the race has run. This year, the situation results in a staggered restart.

Anstie got away well at the restart but he now had Kitchen right on his tail. The two traded places across the opening lap of the three-lap restart which allowed RJ Hampshire to close right in on them to make it a three-way tussle. Kitchen had the advantage at the end of the opening lap and took it wall the way to the flag.

Many will say Anstie was robbed but the results are what they are… With the victory Kitchen moved up to second place in the championship, and will head to Daytona on the first day of March nine-points behind series leader Anstie. Next weekend in Texas the 250 West competitors will be back on the gates.

Levi Kitchen – P1

“Man, that was a crazy race. The emotions were all over the place, especially with having to stop and restart. Max [Anstie] was riding really well at the start and pulled a pretty big gap on me. When the red flag came out, I knew it was time to reset and take advantage of the opportunity. I took a few deep breaths and treated it like a two-lap sprint and—I just sent it. I made a pretty aggressive pass, nailed that three out of the turn, and opened up a little gap. This win means a lot, especially after having to bounce back from last weekend. Huge thanks to the fans, the entire Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki team, my trainers, my mechanics, and all my family back home. Let’s keep this momentum going!”

RJ Hampshire – P3

“I didn’t feel great here in Detroit today. Not sure what it was, but just didn’t really gel, although I knew we needed to have a good points night tonight after last weekend. We had the opportunity for more there at the restart, although I played it pretty safe to get a third-place finish, bring it home with some good points and then go after it again in Daytona to get us back in this thing.”

Tom Vialle – P4

“I finished fourth in Detroit, very close to the podium. We had a great Main Event, started around position six or seven, came back to third, and then they red-flagged the race toward the end. I ended up with fourth, although we’re going in the right direction – the speed is good, and we’ll get ready for Daytona in two weeks.”

Chance Hymas – P6

“Round 2 in Detroit was a step in the right direction. I had a better result in qualifying–another P6 on the night. We had overall improvement with the bike, and I’ll just keep working hard for Daytona.”

Austin Forkner – P7

“I think that was one of my better starts, despite my bad gate pick, and I came out the first turn in 10th. I was too tentative at the beginning – I was a punching bag last weekend and that did not help. I settled in, started making a charge, and then the last three laps were just a free-for-all. I can build off of this weekend, though! I’m healthy and we can work from here for sure, and I’m already looking forward to Daytona.”

Seth Hammaker – P17

“I felt great at the start of the day with a solid qualifying and Heat Race, and I was really looking forward to carrying that momentum into the Main Event. Unfortunately, I started feeling pretty sick before the Main Event, and it definitely took a toll on me during the race. I did my best to push through, but it was a tough one. We’ll regroup this week, figure things out, and come back stronger after the break.”

Cameron McAdoo – P22

“It was a tough night for me here in Detroit. Unfortunately, I had a crash in the whoops with a couple of laps to go and banged up my face pretty good. I ended up with a cut and some stitches. Other than that, I think I’m okay. We’ll take the next couple of days to assess everything and make a plan moving forward. I really appreciate everyone’s support, and next time I come to Detroit, I’ll be looking for redemption.”

250 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 L. Kitchen Kaw / 2 M. Anstie Yam +1.951 3 R. Hampshire Hus +3.037 4 T. Vialle KTM +3.878 5 N. Thrasher Yam +6.949 6 C. Hymas Hon +7.563 7 A. Forkner Tri +11.228 8 C. Mumford Hon +11.753 9 M. Vohland Yam +14.723 10 H. Miller Hon +15.608 11 C. Park Hon +27.291 12 H. Munoz Yam +1 Lap 13 T. Colip Hon +1 Lap 14 G. Linville KTM +1 Lap 15 J. Chambers Kaw +1 Lap 16 L. Locurcio Gas +1 Lap 17 S. Hammaker Kaw +1 Lap 18 M. Fineis Yam +1 Lap 19 P. Boespflug Kaw +2 Laps 20 A. Shive KTM +2 Laps 21 I. Clark Hon +4 Laps 22 C. Mcadoo Kaw +6 Laps

250 East Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 M Anstie 47 2 L Kitchen 38 3 T Vialle 35 4 C Hymas 32 5 N Thrasher 31 6 C Park 26 7 C Mumford 26 8 R Hampshire 24 9 S Hammaker 23 10 H Miller 23 11 C Mcadoo 20 12 A Forkner 20 13 H Munoz 19 14 G Linville 18 15 D Bennick 17 16 T Colip 15 17 M Vohland 14 18 J Chambers 10 19 L Kobusch 8 20 L Neese 7 21 L Locurcio 6 22 M Fineis 4 23 P Boespflug 3 24 A Shive 2 25 P Brown 2 26 I Clark 1 27 M Jorgensen 0 28 M Hicks 0

450 Main Report

It is only round six and yet some of the heavy hitters have already been injured seriously enough to put them out of the series. Jorge Prado suffered a shoulder injury at Anaheim II that required season-ending surgery, while defending champion Jett Lawrence was ruled out of the rest of the series after rupturing his ACL at Glendale.

Then last week in Flordia we had Eli Tomac confirmed he was out for a while due to suffering a broken fib in Tampa, while Hunter Lawrence is now out with a shoulder injury suffered at the same event. Talk about last man standing!

There was more drama as soon as the gates dropped, as Chase Sexton was left hung up on the starting gate as the rest of the field charged towards turn one.

Sexton had tried to jump too early and paid the price, the KTM man got going just as the field rounded turn one, only to then fall while down in last place on the opening lap. Aaron Plessinger and Ken Roczen traded the lead time and time again throughout the opening two laps as Cooper Webb moved up to third, Jason Anderson to fourth and Malcolm Stewart fifth.

Webb took second place from Plessinger on lap three. Jason Anderson then relegated Plessinger further back to fourth on the following lap.

Cooper Webb continued to chase Ken Roczen lap after lap. The gap generally hovering around a second, Webb ensuring the pressure was always on. Webb made his move as the pair negotiated lapped traffic with just over a minute left on the clock. Roczen switched back to the inside to take the lead back, but Webb got him again two turns later and this time held on to that advantage all the way to the flag to take his first win of the season.

Chase Sexton forged his way through the field and set the fastest lap of the race on his way to a podium finish. An unbelievable fightback from last to third for the championship leader. With that victory in Detroit thought Cooper Webb now joins Sexton at the top of the table, the pair tied on 121 points apiece.

That second place finish ensure Roczen stays in championship contention, the Suzuki man 16-points behind Sexton and Webb.

Jason Anderson is only five-points behind the German. Anderson had looked pretty safe in fourth but a fall a few turns before the flag for the Kawasaki man saw him slip to sixth by the chequered flag. Malcolm Stewart another five-points behind in sixth.

Supercross reconvenes next weekend in Texas for round seven.

Ken Roczen – P2

“I knew I had to rebound quickly after [what happened in] Tampa or else it would be a drag. So I had to execute in Detroit, and I did that,” said Roczen. “It’s awesome being in it. I think this race was important for me and I’m happy with how it went. Everything is good and we still have a lot of racing to go.”

Chase Sexton – P3

“It wasn’t a win, although sometimes these are the ones that stick with you more because you put so much heart and fight into it. These types of rides mean a lot, even though it wasn’t a win, it was the best that I could do tonight.”

Malcolm Stewart – P4

“Detroit always treats me well,” reflected Stewart. “It’s one of those races where you don’t know how the track will be with the snow, but they do a great job with the dirt. My night was good, felt good on the track all day, and just settled into a groove in the Main Event in fifth place. Then I think Jason [Anderson] went down with a few laps to go and we got fourth, so all-in-all, I’m happy. I’m really motivated by this, to back up Tampa with a solid finish inside the top-five is great, now we want more podiums!”

Jason Anderson – P6

“I felt like I was riding really well all day. Qualifying went solid, and I had a strong Heat Race where I was able to make some good passes and take the win. In the Main Event, I got a good start and put myself in a good position to fight for a podium, but as the race went on, I just lost some steam. I made a mistake in the rhythm section that set me back, which was frustrating because I knew I had the speed to be up there. I just need to clean a few things up and put it all together when it counts.”

Justin Barcia – P7

“I really liked Detroit! My starts were good today, I felt decent on the bike speed-wise, I’m just struggling a little bit still with tightness in my arms, and that’s limiting my intensity. It’s disapointing as we’re really close to the top-five and even the podium, so we’ll keep working to be better – further up is where we know we can be!”

Aaron Plessinger – P9

“I felt pretty good all day on the bike in Detroit, although off the bike wasn’t ideal. My chest was burning a bit, and it was a struggle. Holeshot the Heat Race, led the race and then got fourth. Same deal with the Main Event, I holeshot, led early on, and ended up finishing in ninth. We’ll go back, recover, and come out swinging in Arlington.”

Colt Nichols – P11

“It was a better weekend for me in Detroit,” reported Nichols. “We figured out a little adjustment with the bike set-up for the main event. I felt more comfortable and rode it into a P11. I need a better start to get in the mix earlier but I’m trending the right direction.”

Kyle Chisholm – P17

“The bike was good, I just didn’t gel with the track,” Chisholm admitted. “I made it right out of the heat race [with a direct transfer to the main event], which was good, but it just wasn’t my best riding. In the main event I definitely want to be at least in the top 15, and really, I’m trying to battle closer to the top ten… I’ve been feeling good on the bike, though, but we have those weekends when we have off days, and that’s part of it. I’m a little bummed, but all in all I think that’s a good thing: I’m bummed because I care, because I want to do good, and because I want to do better.”

450 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 C. Webb Yam / 2 K. Roczen Suz +0.834 3 C. Sexton KTM +19.415 4 M. Stewart Hus +23.050 5 J. Cooper Yam +23.492 6 J. Anderson Kaw +33.006 7 J. Barcia Gas +33.787 8 D. Ferrandis Hon +43.621 9 A. Plessinger KTM +48.582 10 J. Hill KTM +1 Lap 11 C. Nichols Suz +1 Lap 12 S. McElrath Hon +1 Lap 13 J. Savatgy Hon +1 Lap 14 M. Oldenburg Bet +1 Lap 15 J. Robin Yam +2 Laps 16 M. Harrison Kaw +2 Laps 17 K. Chisholm Suz +2 Laps 18 K. Moranz KTM +2 Laps 19 G. Harlan Yam +2 Laps 20 A. Rodriguez KTM +2 Laps 21 J. Starling Gas +2 Laps 22 B. Bloss Bet +13 L

450 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 C Sexton 121 2 C Webb 121 3 K Roczen 105 4 J Anderson 100 5 M Stewart 95 6 J Cooper 86 7 J Barcia 83 8 E Tomac 80 9 J Lawrence 71 10 J Hill 69 11 H Lawrence 62 12 J Savatgy 55 13 A Plessinger 53 14 S McElrath 50 15 D Ferrandis 44 16 M Oldenburg 42 17 C Nichols 39 18 B Bloss 28 19 K Chisholm 20 20 J Prado 18 21 M Harrison 17 22 V Friese 14 23 A Rodriguez 12 24 J Robin 11 25 K Moranz 10 26 J Starling 5 27 F Noren 5 28 C Clason 4 29 G Harlan 3 30 R Breece 3 31 J Hand 2