Moto News Weekly Wrap

March 11, 2025

What’s New:

Tickets on sale for Appin round of 2025 AusProMX

Kurri Kurri Junior MCC to host Kurru Kurri Masters this weekend

Finland joins 2025 MXGP calendar

Fernão Joanes MX circuit to host FIM Vintage Motocross World Cup

New Zealand MX Round Three

Ricky Carmichael Amateur SX Wrap from Daytona

Ducati’s Desmo250 MX podium on debut

Talladega GNCC

American Flat Track – Daytona I & II Wrap

FIM SuperEnduro France Finale Wrap

AMA SX Indianapolis

2025 Racing Calendars

Tickets on sale for Appin Round Two of 2025 AusProMX

Tickets to round two of the 2025 ProMX Championship (ProMX) in Appin on Sunday, April 7 are now on sale and you can book yours here (link).

The championship is making a return to Appin – located 70km south of Sydney – after a one-year hiatus, with the Kawasaki MX1, Pirelli MX2, Maxxis MX3 and Fox Racing MX85 classes in action.

The historic track, which has been hosting national-level motocross events for decades, offers not only an immersive spectator-friendly experience, but the 1.65km layout is also a technical challenge for riders with a variety of jumps and turns.

All tickets include free entry into the paddock, where spectators can immerse themselves in the buzz and excitement of a ProMX round, such as grabbing a photo from their favourite rider or a bargain at Trade Alley. Gates will open at 8am on Sunday, April 13.

Kurri Kurri Junior MCC to host Kurru Kurri Masters this weekend

The Kurri Kurri Junior Motor Cycle Club will stage the newest meeting on the motorcycling calendar at their Loxford Park Raceway this weekend (March 15 and 16). The inaugural Kurri Kurri Masters attracting a strong line-up of both senior and junior riders who will strive for honours over the two days of competition.

The culmination of racing on Sunday will see the winner of the Senior Pro Open class crowned the King of Kurri Kurri, while in the juniors 13 to Under 16s class the winner will be crowned the Prince of Kurri Kurri.

Impressive results in previous years at Kurri Kurri would suggest that the major contenders in the seniors will be Connor Ryan, Cody Lewis, Luke Bush and the vastly improved Brayden Gay.

Other classes for older riders and older machines have enticed former Australian champion Rodney McDonald to return to local competition after many years of racing overseas.

As usual competition in the junior classes is expected to be intense with an extra incentive for all the juniors racing this weekend.

In five weeks time, the 2025 Australian Junior Dirt Track Championships will be staged at the same venue so any knowledge learned and successes achieved this weekend will be a huge boost for those riders heading in to the championship on the Easter weekend.

Particularly significant this weekend will see riders from Queensland, the ACT and all over New South Wales heading to Kurri Kurri as part of their preparation for the nationals.

The battle for the Prince of Kurri Kurri crown will be interstate and territory battle as Queenslanders Jake Paige and Cooper Archibald and Canberra rider Thomas Gotts lead the visitors to take on the locals headed by Max Earl.

The younger age brackets have also attracted strong entries from near and far and those classes on smaller capacity machines invariably provide plenty of close, hard-fought action.

Classes with larger entry lists will culminate in a final after four rounds of heats, while other classes will be decided over five point-scoring rounds.

The track is situated in Dickson Road, Loxford.

Practice will get underway at 9.00am on Saturday and at the same time on Sunday it will be straight in to racing.

An admission of $10 per vehicle will get fans in on both days with full canteen facilities available.

Finland joins 2025 MXGP calendar at Iitti – KymiRing

The FIM and Infront Moto Racing announce updates to the 2025 MXGP calendar. The MXGP of Indonesia, initially scheduled for 6 July 2025, has been replaced by the MXGP of Finland at the KymiRing circuit in Iitti on 12-13 July 2025.

The KymiRing, located in Kausala within the Iitti municipality of Finland, is a premier motorsport facility located 140km northeast of Helsinki. The MXGP of Finland finally returns following the 2023 edition held in Vantaa.

Finland’s deep-rooted passion for motocross is exemplified by the Kawasaki Racing Team, managed by Finnish legend Antti Pyrhönen and owned by former Formula 1 World Champion Kimi Räikkönen.

David Luongo – CEO of Infront Moto Racing

“It is with a great pleasure that the MXGP will come back to one of the most passionate Motorsport countries in the world. KymiRing will for sure deliver a fantastic facility to all the riders and our different stakeholders. The Finnish fans will have the opportunity to enjoy a fantastic weekend with the best riders in the world!”

Kornél Ory – Managing Director of KymiRing

“We can’t wait to start working together with the local communities and the federation to create something spectacular. Motocross has deep roots in Finland, and MXGP is an electrifying series that perfectly aligns with our strategy. We sincerely thank the promoter for their trust and are committed to delivering a world-class event for Finnish motorsport fans.”

Fernão Joanes MX circuit to host 2025 FIM Vintage Motocross World Cup

The FIM Vintage Motocross World Cup 2025 will be hosted at the Fernão Joanes motocross circuit in Portugal (near Guarda municipality) over the weekend of 24-25 May where two new World Cup Winners in FIM Vintage Motocross will be crowned.

A one-off event for 2025, it will be open to riders aged 35 to 65 who can compete in two Evo classes: Open and Classic for two-stroke motorcycles manufactured from 1982 to 2005 with an engine capacity of between 125cc and 550cc. The classes will be defined as follows: Evo Classic two-stroke motorcycles manufactured from 1982 to 1989 and Evo Open two-stroke motorcycles manufactured from 1990 to 2005.

This will give riders the opportunity to chase their dream and compete for one of the FIM World Cup Winner titles, both to be won over one weekend.

Running alongside a round of the Portuguese Motocross Championship, the simple format will give competitors from all over the World one two practice sessions – free and timed – followed by one 15-minute plus one lap race on Saturday, plus another two similar thrilling races on Sunday. The winners will be decided from the overall score of the three races. The event will benefit from an affordable entry fee set by the Organisers ACR Fernão Joanes.

The Fernão Joanes motocross circuit has been the setting for many EMX85-EMX65 qualifying races in the past, playing host to many young and up-coming talented riders such as France’s Mathis Valin and Thibault Benistant, Austrian rider Ricardo Bauer plus Italians Francesco Assini and Andrea Uccellini.

2025 New Zealand MX Round Three Wrap

Round three of the NZ MX Championship at Pukekohe Motorcycle Club saw Josiah Natzke take a narrow MX1 win over Hamish Harwood, with Maximus Purvis rounding out the overall podium despite a rib injury, retaining his overall lead into the final round, with a 13-point buffer over Purvis.

Cody Cooper took out the MX2, Flynn Watts and Hayden Smith second and third respectively both tied on 55-points, to Cooper’s 60-points. Only Smith sits inside the standings top three, in third, Madoc Dixon leading the MX2 standings and Cobie Bourke a close second.

Travis Taylor won the MX3 round overall, well clear of Mitchell Gleeson and Mokey Vining, reflecting Taylor leading the MX3 standings by over 50-points, with Gleeson second and Seaton Head an even more distant third.

Karaitiana Horne had a perfect weekend in the Women’s, collecting 75-points, to extend her overall lead, Amie Roberts second and Mikayla Griffiths third. In the standings it’s a different story, Taylah McCutcheon 19-points off the lead in second, Griffiths third.

The MX125 round overall was a direct reflection of the standings of the same class heading into the final, Hayden Draper taking three race wins for 75-points, Jack Ellingham second and Delton Manson third. Draper leads on 206 points, Ellingham second on 174 and Manson on 158.

Flynn Watts just missed out on a perfect weekend in the Under 19s, Hayden Draper second and Will Harvey third. Watts leads the U19 standings on 197-points, Draper second and Harvey third.

2025 NZMX Round Three Results MX1 – Round Josiah Natzke – 69 Hamish Harwood – 67 Maximus Purvis – 63 MX1 Standings Maximus Purvis – 210 Josiah Natzke – 197 Hamish Harwood – 190 MX2 – Round Cody Cooper – 60 Flynn Watts – 55 Hayden Smith – 55 MX2 Standings Madoc Dixon – 179 Cobie Bourke – 175 Hayden Smith – 147 MX3 – Round Travis Taylor – 72 Mitchel Gleeson – 58 Mokey Vining – 55 MX3 Standings Travis Taylor – 222 Mitchel Gleeson – 170 Seaton Head – 137 Women’s – Round Karaitiana Horne – 75 Amie Roberts – 58 Mikayla Griffiths – 53 Women’s Standings Karaitiana Horne – 210 Taylah McCutcheon – 191 Mikayla Griffiths – 169 MX125 – Round Hayden Draper – 75 Jack Ellingham – 64 Delton Manson – 58 MX125 Standings Hayden Draper – 206 Jack Ellingham – 174 Delton Manson – 158 Under 19 – Round Flynn Watts – 72 Hayden Draper – 67 Wills Harvey – 60 Under 19 Standings Flynn Watts – 197 Hayden Draper – 174 Wills Harvey – 163

2025 Ricky Carmichael Amateur SX Wrap from Daytona

The Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) at Daytona International Speedway, wrapped up on Monday last week in Daytona Beach Florida, concluding two days of racing.

Riders from all over the world, including some of the biggest names in amateur motocross, battled for RCSX Championships and AMA number 1 plates in 35 classes, from youth riders on 50cc bikes all the way to Masters (50+).

The 250 A class, was perhaps the premier race of the day, and one of the most anticipated races of the weekend as riders are hopeful to advance to AMA Supercross as participants earned points toward advancement into the pro ranks. Team Green Kawasaki’s Landen Gordon would grab his heat win and then battle back to land the main event win in Florida, followed by Yamaha’s Gavin Betts taking second in the main and GAGAS-backed Jordan Renfro rounding out the top three finishers in the 250 A class.

Likewise in the Open A class it was Gordon taking the win, while Betts finished second and KTM’s Russell Buccheri rounded out the top three in the main event. Yamaha’s Thor Powell would come through in fourth while Suzuki’s Cory Carsten finished fifth in the class.

Carsten also took the Junior (25+) class win, while Steve Mages (KAW) finished second and Mike Alessi (HON) third in the class.

Dane Pappas (GASGAS) would earn both Supermini 1 (12-15) and Supermini 2 (13-16) main event wins at the 2025 RCSX event. Grant McDonald (KTM) would finish runner-up in both classes, while Chase Moynihan (KTM) finished third in both Supermini classes.

Coming through to take the Schoolboy 1 (12-17) class win was Tanner Dorman (YAM), and after a rough start to the event Benjamin Moya (HQV) would come through to finish second in the main event. Rounding out the podium was Caiden West (GASGAS) who took third place.

South Carolina’s Austin Schafer (KTM) battled back to take the 450 B class main event win. Riley Busse (YAM) and Chace Lawton (YAM) both would battle throughout the main event while Busse had to come back from a sixth place start Lawton would battle up front early on. Busse would finish second while Lawton came through in third.

Christopher Harris (KTM) took home two wins in Florida as he earned the 450 B Limited and 250 B Limited class main event wins. Trinnytie Batchelor (GASGAS) would earn second in the 450 B Limited class, and third in the 250 B Limited class at the 2025 event. Jayden Wolf (KAW) earned third in the 450 B Limited, while Wyatt Duff (YAM) earned second in the 250 B Limited class.

Tate Brush (YAM) earned the 65cc (7-9) class win as Kameron Buckman (HQV) and Patrick Pastureau (HQV) came through to earn second and third. In the 85cc (10-12) class it was Sawyer Gieck (KTM) earning the main win, Joseph Vicari (KTM) and Chase Brennan (SUZ) finished second and third in the class.

In the Mini Sr. 1 (12-14) and Mini Sr. 2 (13-15) classes it was Easton Graves (HQV) taking home both main wins. Cooper Johnson (YAM) would finish second in Mini Sr. 1, while Gauge Brown (KTM) took the Mini Sr. 2 second place position. Nolan Ford (KTM) finished third in Mini Sr. 1 and Chase Moynihan (KTM) would finish third in the Mini Sr. 2 class.

Perhaps some of the youngest kids on the track were in the 51cc (4-6) Limited class where Rydin Williams (COB) took the main win, followed by Ryder Baribeau (KTM) in second and Rivers Rice in third. Boone Lloyd (COB) would grab themselves the Mini-E (4-8) win, while Ryder Draker (COB) and Robert Fender (COB) rounded out the top three kids in the class.

In the oldest classes it was Tony Lorusso (YAM) taking three main wins in the Senior (40+), Senior (45+) and Masters (50+) classes. Brad Smith (KAW) would earn second in the Senior (40+), while Shane Kelleher (HON) took second in the Senior (45+) class and Gaylon Dickson (KAW) earned second in the Masters (50+) main. In the Senior (40+) it would be Michael Mercer (KAW) getting third in the main, while Greg Pamart (KAW) finished third in both Senior (45+) and Masters (50+) classes.

The Women’s class saw Hannah Hodges (GAS) lead the way from start to finish, with Shelby Rolen (KAW) right behind her finishing second in the main. Kiana Kurtz (HQV) would battle back from an eighth place start to finish third. Lilly-Ann Pettus (HQV) and Brittani Majcher (HON) rounded out the top five women finishers at RCSX.

Additional winners included:

Cooper Bergeron (YAM) in the 450 C class,

Tomi Doble (GAS) in the 250 B class,

Cooper Bergeron (YAM) in the 250 C class,

Michael Thomson (YAM) in the 250 C Limited class,

Blake Marra (KTM) in the 250 C Jr. (12-17) class,

Paxton Zivitski (YAM) in the 125 C class,

Diesel Thomas (HQV) in the College (18-24) class,

Dakota Kessler (YAM) in the Vet (30+) class,

Jerad Meister (YAM) in the Vet (30+) B/C class,

Mike Morris (YAM) in the Senior (40+) B/C class,

Boone Lloyed in the 51cc (7-8) Limited class,

Kannon Zabojnik (COB) in the 65cc (10-11) class,

Levi Geis (COB) in the 65cc (7-11) class,

Tim Lopes (HQV) in the 85cc (10-12) Limited class,

Tanner Dorman (YAM) in the 125 (12-17) class.

Ducati’s Desmo250 MX third after Italian Prestige MX2 opener

It took just a few weeks for the Ducati Desmo250 MX, raced by Team Beddini Factory Racing, to conquer the first Italian podium of its very young career. Despite a painful and swollen wrist, reigning Italian MX1 Champion Lupino managed to get on the podium on his first attempt.

It had been 10 years since Alessandro Lupino had ridden a 250 4-stroke, and the first round of the Italian Prestige Motocross MX2 Championship was also the occasion for him to debut in a class he had never competed in before in the Italian series.

First in his group at the end of official practice on Saturday, Alessandro also recorded the best time in the subsequent timed session, earning the second gate pick for the two motos on Sunday.

At the start of race one, the 34-year-old began just outside the top five, moving into fourth after one lap. By the next lap, he was in third, maintaining an excellent pace and quickly closing the gap to second, eventually taking the position. However, his rival’s response was clumsy, and after making contact, Lupino was sent to the ground with a sore wrist and the bike severely damaged. The Italian didn’t give up, though, and admirably gritted his teeth to cross the finish line in 10th.

Then, in the second moto, Alessandro was fifth out of the first corner and, after three laps, was in second, as he superbly found his flow. From there, nothing stood between the Desmo250 MX and the third step of the podium, which served as a fitting reward for a brilliant moto.

After the first round of the championship, Lupino is third in the standings with 290 points. The next round of the Italian Prestige Championship will be held at the Mantova circuit on March 29 and 30, a track where, a year ago, Alessandro rode the Desmo450 MX for its debut.

Alessandro Lupino

“I’m happy once again, we did a great job, and I have to congratulate the team at Ducati, who performed a miracle. The Desmo250 MX has only been running for three weeks, and today we came for a test day. However, if I hadn’t been taken out, we could have secured two second-place finishes. As a rider, I’m pleasantly surprised to have made it onto the podium and to already have such a competitive bike on our first outing.”

Talladega GNCC Motorcycle Race Report

On Sunday the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series continued its third round of racing at Talladega, but with different weather conditions than the previous day. Mother Nature let loose on Sunday morning as the rain and storm cells moved through the area creating slick, muddy conditions for racers to face throughout the day.

As the afternoon racers lined up, the XC1 Open Pro would be the first ones off the starting line and AmPro Yamaha’s Liam Draper would make his way to the holeshot line first earning the $250 Landers KTM XC1 Holeshot Award. However, it would be Rocky Mountain Red Bear Team Green Kawasaki’s Steward Baylor physically out front early on in the race.

While Baylor was physically out front, the XC2 250 Pro competitors were turning up the speed behind him and on adjusted time leading the top three overall spots of the day as they came through timing and scoring on lap one. That made Baylor push himself even more to try and place that time adjustment gap between himself and the top XC2 racers.

Baylor would make his way around on the last lap, coming through to take the overall win with over a two minute gap between himself and Grant Davis.

Steward Baylor

“That was a tough, but fun, race. I knew I had to play the long game out there. On the last lap, I really tried to just ride smooth and ride my own race. I went back to hitting the main lines and that worked out for me. I’m happy to get a win after a few tough races.”

Davis, who would lead majority of the race with time adjustments and then physically, would have some misfortune on the last lap of the race but would be able to salvage a second overall finish on the day. Davis would also earn his second-straight XC2 250 Pro class win in Alabama.

Craig Delong would get off to a great start, and as he maintained a consistent race he would come through to finish third overall on the day, and second in the XC1 Open Pro class.

Another racer putting in a good, consistent race was Michael Witkowski. As Witkowski came through tenth on the opening lap, he would push his head down and continue to work his way through the slick conditions, clicking off the passes for the next couple of laps. Witkowski worked his way up to third in the XC1 Open Pro class as the checkered flag flew, and fourth overall on the day.

Coming through to take fifth and sixth overall were XC2 250 Pro competitors, Cody Barnes and Angus Riordan. Both Barnes and Riordan would round out the top three XC2 class finishers on the day at Talladega as well.

Finishing fourth in class and seventh overall was Benjamin Kelley. Kelley had his work cut out for him as he started mid-pack on lap one, working his way up from there. 250 A competitor, Chase Landers would cross the line eighth overall and first in his class, also earning him the Top Amateur honor at round three.

The AmPro Yamaha duo of Liam Draper and Kailub Russell would round out the top 10 overall finishers of the day, while also being credited with fifth and sixth in the XC1 Open Pro class. The defending National Champion, Jonathan Girroir would have a rough day as he had some bad luck on the last lap and would come through seventh in class and 11th overall on the day.

The $150 Landers KTM XC2 Holeshot Award was awarded to Nick DeFeo to start the day.

Lyndon Snodgrass

“I had a good start and was in the mix but unfortunately made a few mistakes, One of them resulting in a stick to the corner of my eye! P13 OA is not ideal but I’m happy to score a few points on a rough day.

Coker up next. Time to lock back in!” Josh Strang “What a day! Was so cool to go to a new GNCC venue, let’s hope we can go back! Was in the fight all day there are just some things we can’t control. The fact that I want more tells me I still want to be here, this S&?T is addicting! “

Talladega GNCC XC1 Open Pro Event Results

Steward Baylor (KAW) Craig Delong (HQV) Michael Witkowski (HON) Benjamin Kelley (KTM) Liam Draper (YAM) Kailub Russell (YAM) Jonathan Girroir (KTM) Lyndon Snodgrass (HQV) Josh Strang (BET) Ricky Russell (TRI)

Talladega GNCC XC2 250 Pro Event Results

Grant Davis (KTM) Cody Barnes (HON) Angus Riordan (KTM) Jason Tino (GAS) Hunter Bush (KAW) Jonathan Johnson (HON) Kenneth Held (HON) Nicholas DeFeo (KAW) Brody Johnson (HON) Jesse Ansley (KAW)

XC3 125 Pro-Am

In the XC3 125 Pro-Am class the $100 Lojak Cycle Sales XC3 Holeshot Award went to Tyler Scheels. But it would be Philippe Chaine coming out on top in the XC3 class while Jayson Crawford and Isaiah Brown battled their way through the conditions to finish second and third in the class.

The Talladega Top Amateur honors went to Chase Landers as he crossed the line eighth overall and first in the 250 A class. Cooper Jones would finish 14th overall and second in 250 A, making the second Top Amateur on the podium, followed by Olin Daniels who finished 17th overall and first in the 4-Stroke A Lites class at round three.

The rain would continue to fall, and as the storm cell moved out of the area all clear was given to have the morning bike racers lineup. As row one, the WXC class, took off it was Korie Steede grabbing herself the $100 Landers KTM WXC Holeshot Award to start her trek through the now slick and muddy terrain. It wouldn’t be long until Rachael Archer made her way into the lead position as they came through timing and scoring on the opening lap.

As the leaders made their way through the racecourse, the call was made to throw the checkered flag as they came around to complete their second lap of the race as conditions continued to deteriorate. Archer would earn the overall race win, as well as her second WXC class win of the season. After grabbing the holeshot, Steede would hold the second place position for both laps as she came through to see the checkered flag waving. Back in third, Tayla Jones would come through to round out the top three WXC class finishers and overall race finishers on the day.

Tayla Jones

“You can tell by the finish photo I was pumped to see the checkered early on that track. Crazy how quickly things changed at the Talladega Speedway with a bit of rain! First lap was actually fun, second was outta control out there! Happy to bring the Phoenix Racing Honda. 250 to the finish and on the box for P3, onto the next

Massive thanks to the Phoenix Racing Honda boys and Allie Spurgeon for chasing me around in the mud making sure I had everything I needed!”

As the day got underway, the rain would start to fall early in the morning creating muddy and slick conditions for the Youth bike race. Travis Lentz would lead the way early on in the race, and as he came through for his second lap would be given the checkered flag due to storm cell moving into the area. Lentz would earn his third-straight youth overall and YXC1 Super Mini Sr. (14-15) class win. Kamden Krause would come through to finish second overall and in the YXC1 class, while YXC2 class winner, Phillip Arnold, rounded out the top three overall Youth bike finishers.

Cooper Duff would come through third in the YXC1 class, while Bentley Saxon and Hunter Hawkinberry came through to round out the top three in the YXC2 class. Hunter Carey came through to earn the 85 Big Wheel (14-15) class win, Caleb Johnson earned the 85 Big Wheel (11-13) class win, Evan Porter earned himself the 85cc (12-13) class win, Ryder White took the 85cc (11) class win and Tripp Lewis earned the 85cc (7-10) class win.

In the 65cc (10-11) class it was Shawn Remington Jr. taking the win, Daxton Mullins earned the 65 (9) class win, while Tanner Toland would take home the 65cc (7-8) class win. In the Girls Super Mini (12-16) class it was Jayden Shea taking the class win, Paisley Harris earned the Girls 85 (7-13) class win, Aubrey Tsakanikas would take home the Girls 65 (7-11) class win and Camden Phillips took home the Trail Rider youth class win.

The AMSOIL Moto Hero honoree was Travis Free from Summertown, Tennessee. Free served in the United States Navy as a E7 CPO – Leader Chief Petty Officer. Free has just retired from the service after serving his country for 22 years. Travis will receive an AMSOIL shopping spree, commemorative American flag from Columbia flag and sign co. Plus $200 gift certificate for their online store and a $250 KANATI certificate.

After a two-week break the GNCC Racing Series will return to South Carolina for the FMF Camp Coker Bullet in Society Hill, South Carolina at Moree’s Sportsman’s Preserve on March 29-30.

Talladega GNCC Overall Event Results

Steward Baylor (KAW) Grant Davis (KTM) Craig Delong (HQV) Michael Witkowski (HON) Cody Barnes (HON) Angus Riordan (KTM) Benjamin Kelley (KTM) Chase Landers (KTM) Liam Draper (YAM) Kailub Russell (YA)

Overall National Championship Standings

Grant Davis (56) Benjamin Kelley (53) Angus Riordan (52) Kailub Russell (43) Michael Witkowski (43) Cody Barnes (40) Jonathan Girroir (40) Nicholas DeFeo (37) Steward Baylor (36) Lyndon Snodgrass (35)

2025 American Flat Track – Daytona I & II Wrap

AFT Singles Daytona I

Not that any of them needed it, but three-time AFT Singles king Kody Kopp provided the class’ current crop of championship hopefuls a reminder of exactly whose #1 plate they were chasing.

While Kopp is committed to proving himself a national-caliber roadracer this season, his talents on dirt remain elite. With an open weekend in his preseason pavement prep, Kopp pulled together a last-minute effort to participate in the Progressive AFT opener and didn’t miss a beat.

A less-than-ideal start allowed Kopp to underline that message as he worked his way past the up-and-coming Tarren Santero, ‘24 title rival Tom Drane, and finally ‘19 class champ Dalton Gauthier on his way to the front.

Once there, Kopp set sail en route to his fourth career triumph in Daytona. However, his eventual trip to the top step of the podium was momentarily delayed due to a late-race red flag.

That stoppage could be traced all the way back to a disastrous start saw title hopeful Chase Saathoff left standing still at the green light with his arms waving while the rest of the grid powered by. His subsequent charge up through the field eventually saw him clash with Chad Cose, leaving both riders on the ground.

Kopp survived the staggered restart without suffering any unwanted drama, while Drane managed to steal second from Gauthier in the shuffle.

Kody Kopp

“It feels awesome. I just can’t stay away from it. I’m transitioning to roadracing, and it’s a big step. It’s challenging, and I’m really excited about the challenge. But I couldn’t stay away. I live 15 minutes away from here now, and Bob Lanphere wanted to put this thing together, and we got it done. Huge thanks to Bob, and Kenny (Roberts) and Arney (Wick) from my roadrace program for giving me the go ahead to do this.”

Fourth was taken by the returning Trevor Brunner, who edged young Bradon Pfanders and Santero for the position.

Evan Renshaw finished seventh in his first race with 1st Impressions Husqvarna while Saathoff managed to slash his way up to eighth to salvage a decent result after being forced to restart from the back of the grid.

Aidan RoosEvans and Jared Lowe rounded out the top ten.

Earlier in the evening, Emma Gottsch opened the Main Event program with a victorious performance in her Royal Enfield Build. Train. Race. debut. She was flanked on the podium by Taia Little and Mallory McGill.

AFT Singles Daytona I Results

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Kody Kopp KTM 450 SX-F 21 Laps 2 Tom Drane Yamaha YZ450F +1.953 3 Dalton Gauthier KTM 450 SX-F +2.637 4 Trevor Brunner Honda CRF450R +2.946 5 Bradon Pfanders KTM 450 SX-F +3.318 6 Tarren Santero Honda CRF450R +3.846 7 Evan Renshaw Husqvarna FC 450 +4.146 8 Chase Saathoff Honda CRF450R +4.687 9 Aidan RoosEvans Yamaha YZ450F +4.946 10 Jared Lowe Honda CRF450R +5.582 11 Tyler Raggio KTM 450 SX-F +5.936 12 Justin Anselmi KTM 450 SX-F +6.189 13 Hunter Bauer Yamaha YZ450F +6.351 14 Landen Smith KTM 450 SX-F +6.364 15 Ryan Wells GASGAS MC 450F +7.324 16 Olin Kissler KTM 450 SX-F 20 Laps 17 Chad Cose Husqvarna FC 450 15 Laps

AFT Singles Daytona II

24 hours spent by the field hoping to find a solution to combat the Thursday form of reigning-but-not-defending AFT Singles champion Kody Kopp ultimately proved fruitless. In fact, the class’ three-time champ was even more dominant on Friday night.

An increase in the level of difficulty with the track’s surface and visibility only served to widen the margin separating Kopp from his would-be challengers. Operating on another level, the new Talent Cup competitor was quite easily the fastest rider in every practice and qualifying session and then won both his heat and the 1st Impressions AFT Singles Challenge going away.

The only hitch in his evening was a shock crash he suffered while working the sighting lap ahead of the Main Event. No worries – Kopp popped back up, straightened out his handlebars, grabbed the holeshot, and pulled an immediate gap at the front.

Up by 1.5 seconds in the race’s opening minute, Kopp continued to pile it before finally taking the checkered flag with nearly five seconds in hand.

Already the all-time winningest rider in AFT Singles history, Kopp came into the week with 21 wins to his name and leaves Daytona with a career tally of 23. That puts him four victories up on second-ranked Shayna Texter-Bauman and a full ten ahead of the next closest riders (premier-class ace Daniels and ‘19 class champ Gauthier).

Kody Kopp

“I’ve never won a race after crashing on the sight lap! There’s a first for everything. That start was hectic because my lever was bent to the moon, so I couldn’t really feel anything. But we straightened it out and went for it. I couldn’t ask for a better week to come back and have some fun with the boys. Now it’s time to go lean on the asphalt and keep learning over there.”

Even beyond Kopp’s runaway, the contest was a rather processional one; the entire top five – Chase Saathoff, Tom Drane, Dalton Gauthier, and Bradon Pfanders – ran their own races pretty much throughout.

There was more significant (and more typical) fighting further down the field. Tyler Raggio held off Trevor Brunner, while Tarren Santero slashed his way up from the back of the field after being forced to burn his provisional start in the season’s opening week.

Evan Renshaw was the final rider remaining on the lead lap in ninth, while rookie Ethan Kitchen rounded out the top ten.

Even though Kopp technically leads with a perfect 46-point opener, the effective title lead falls to Drane, who put together a solid effort to open his ‘25 title campaign with 35 points. Gauthier is next with 30, one point up on championship hopeful Saathoff at 29.

Meanwhile, in the Royal Enfield Build. Train. Race. (BTR) Main Event, Taia Little got her revenge in the rematch, narrowly fending off Thursday winner Emma Gottsch to take the checkered flag first. Mya Maffei completed the podium in third.

AFT Singles Daytona II Results

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Kody Kopp KTM 450 SX-F 21 Laps 2 Chase Saathoff Honda CRF450R +4.839 3 Tom Drane Yamaha YZ450F +8.373 4 Dalton Gauthier KTM 450 SX-F +9.544 5 Bradon Pfanders KTM 450 SX-F +15.390 6 Tyler Raggio KTM 450 SX-F +15.634 7 Trevor Brunner Honda CRF450R +16.094 8 Tarren Santero Honda CRF450R +17.199 9 Evan Renshaw Husqvarna FC 450 +17.967 10 Ethan Kitchen Yamaha YZ450F 20 Laps 11 Aidan RoosEvans Yamaha YZ450F +0.477 12 Evan Kelleher KTM 450 SX-F +0.849 13 Chad Cose Husqvarna FC 450 +2.014 14 Ryan Wells GASGAS MC 450F +4.456 15 Landen Kawczak KTM 450 SX-F +5.150 16 Jared Lowe Honda CRF450R +6.998 17 Hunter Bauer Yamaha YZ450F +11.611

AFT Singles Standings – Top 20

Pos Rider Total 1 Kody Kopp 46 2 Tom Drane 35 3 Dalton Gauthier 30 4 Chase Saathoff 29 5 Bradon Pfanders 26 6 Trevor Brunner 25 7 Tarren Santero 22 8 Evan Renshaw 20 9 Tyler Raggio 19 10 Aidan RoosEvans 16 11 Jared Lowe 10 12 Ethan Kitchen 8 13 Ryan Wells 7 14 Justin Anselmi 6 15 Evan Kelleher 6 16 Hunter Bauer 6 17 Chad Cose 6 18 Landen Smith 4 19 Landen Kawczak 3 20 Olin Kissler 2

AFT SuperTwins Daytona I

The first round of the post-Jared Mees era saw preseason AFT SuperTwins title favourite Dallas Daniels do what many expected and claim victory under the lights of the Flat Track at Daytona International Speedway in Thursday’s season-opening Royal Enfield Short Track at DAYTONA I. How it was achieved, however, came as a genuine surprise.

In fact, it was anything but a day of domination for Daniels, despite the fact that he’d won three of the previous four Main Events at the venue. If anything, the Estenson Racing ace was relatively quiet throughout practice and qualifying, starting the Main Event from Row 2 after failing to qualify for the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge.

Instead, the star of the show for all but the final minute of the Main Event was Briar Bauman, who appeared on the verge of guiding the Harley-Davidson XG750R to its maiden premier-class victory.

New to the bike but reunited with crew chief Dave Zanotti and mechanic Michelle Disalvo at Rick Ware Racing, Bauman was smooth and in control on a very tricky track. He put his name atop the charts during practice, qualifying, and the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge, before storming off into the lead at the start of the Main.

Daniels showed renewed signs of life as soon as the race that mattered most got underway, diving under front-row qualifiers Davis Fisher, Henry Wiles, and Brandon Robinson in rapid succession to move into second

However, even with clear air in front of him, Daniels didn’t appear to have the measure of Bauman, who stretched the gap out to over a second deep into the contest. That all changed as the two encountered lapped traffic, which allowed the Yamaha pilot to erase the distance and then execute a pass for the lead with just 35 seconds remaining on the clock.

A rare bobble on Bauman’s part then provided Daniels with the breathing space he needed to make it four wins in his last five tries in Daytona Beach.

The victory also marked Daniels first win since before the training accident that ended his title chances a season ago.

Dallas Daniels

“I hate that everybody has to hear my sob story again, ‘I broke my leg leading the championship (last year).’ I mean, it sucked. It sucked so bad. It sucked so bad for me, but even more for the team. It’s one of those things when you’re lying at home, and you wonder if you’ll ever be able to do it again. Even though I was on the podium those last three races, you still wonder.

“And then I show up here at Daytona – a place that I love and do well at usually – and I was just on the struggle bus all day long. No matter what changes we made, I just could not get comfortable. But my team… this win is because of the team. They just kept working and kept working. When I went out there for that warm-up lap, I knew I had something for them. But how impressive was Briar? The dude gets on a different bike that has never won, and he was the toughest competition. He’s going to be tough all year.”

Third place went to 40-year-old Wiles, who was brandishing the unfamiliar #911 instead of his usual #17, which was unavailable to him due to not competing last season. The time away didn’t steal any of his speed or aggression, a fact he proved convincingly while overcoming Fisher in an intense mid-race scrap for the final podium position.

Still, Fisher held on for a strong fourth-place debut on the KTM, while Robinson made it two XGs in the top five.

Brandon Price, who finished as the runner-up in last year’s opener, came home sixth. Meanwhile, Jarod VanDerKooi, Trent Lowe, Max Whale, and James Ott finished seventh through tenth, respectively.

Those results meant that six different makes of equipment (Yamaha, Harley-Davidson, Kawasaki, KTM, Honda, and Royal Enfield) were represented in the top ten in the first race featuring the new all-production based ruleset.

A seventh (Suzuki), clocked the second fastest time in practice before a promising event met a premature end for Dan Bromley, who was unable to compete after suffering a deep cut that required medical attention.

AFT SuperTwins Results

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Dallas Daniels Yamaha MT-07 27 Laps 2 Briar Bauman Harley XG750R +1.915 3 Henry Wiles Kawasaki Ninja 650 +3.181 4 Davis Fisher KTM 790 Duke +7.283 5 Brandon Robinson Harley XG750R +9.907 6 Brandon Price Yamaha MT-07 +11.819 7 Jarod VanDerkooi KTM 790 Duke +14.125 8 Trent Lowe Honda Transalp +17.898 9 Max Whale Royal Enfield 650 +19.014 10 James Ott Yamaha MT-07 26 Laps 11 Cameron Smith KTM 790 Duke +0.872 12 Billy Ross Kawasaki Ninja 650 +3.821 13 Justin Jones KTM 790 Duke +4.434 14 Sammy Halbert Kawasaki Ninja 650 18 Laps 15 Cory Texter Yamaha MT-07 17 Laps 16 Logan Mcgrane Kawasaki Ninja 650 11 Laps 17 Dan Bromley Suzuki GSX-8S DNS

AFT SuperTwins Daytona II

Dallas Daniels opened his 2025 Grand National Championship campaign in perfect double-victory fashion by completing the Royal Enfield Short Track at DAYTONA I & II sweep on Friday night. However, he was forced to do so in a manner that yet again promised an incredible Progressive American Flat Track season, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, to come.

After stealing Thursday’s victory from Briar Bauman despite struggling pretty much all day long, Daniels was more in his expected Mission AFT SuperTwins title favourite form throughout Friday’s program.

Daniels continued that trend by breaking free early in the Main Event while Bauman found himself caught up in a four-rider melee that also included Henry Wiles, Sammy Halbert, and Davis Fisher.

By the time Bauman established himself in second, Daniels had a cushion of nearly 1.4 seconds at the front. But just when Bauman started to whittle away at that advantage, he was forced to play defense after Fisher came charging up in third. That chase/defend accordion continued to play out in both directions, with Bauman freed up again when Wiles closed on Fisher from fourth.

But Bauman’s golden opportunity to give the XG750R its maiden premier-class win didn’t come until the leaders hit traffic – the exact situation that cost him Thursday’s win with their positioned swapped.

And in fact, the RWR star managed to momentarily grab the lead with just 20 seconds remaining on the clock. However, his Estenson Racing Yamaha-mounted rival countered in the very next turn and managed to hold his adversary at bay over the final two laps to prevent the reversal of fortunes.

Dallas Daniels

“Man, I thought last night was the toughest I ever had to ride, but I think tonight beat that. I had a really good night going – won the heat race, won the (Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge). I was feeling really good. I got a really good start and was out front. But I could just feel the pressure coming in. I was keeping an eye out, and I knew he was getting closer and closer… It was just such a nailbiter. Brian rode a hell of a race, gave me a good battle, and it was super fun.”

Fisher came home in third, equaling his ‘24 podium total in the season’s opening week. Combined with his Thursday fourth, Daytona proved a seamless transition for Fisher who was expected to take more time to come to grips with his Rackley Racing KTM after spending the previous seven seasons on an Indian.

The experienced duo of Wiles and Halbert earned fourth and fifth, respectively, pushing down a handful of strong title contenders in the process. That list was headlined by Brandon Robinson, who took sixth, and Jarod VanDerKooi, who finished seventh.

Dan Bromley returned to action after suffering a laceration to his foot on Thursday and did so most impressively with an eighth-place result aboard his Suzuki.

Meanwhile, Trent Lowe and Max Whale made it a remarkable seven different manufacturers in the race’s top ten as the premier class’ new production-only ruleset shine in their debut.

Max Whale

“First race weekend with the new team is over, and what an opportunity I have this year. My mechanics Matt and Josh worked tirelessly to get me comfortable all weekend and Johnny helping me with literally everything. I struggled getting comfortable with the track but it wasn’t through lack of trying. Ended the weekend with a ninth and 10th. It’s not much but it’s a start, with having a crash in the heat and getting smashed around by the track. It’s nice to leave in one piece. Excited to have a lil break till the next one to keep working and improving on some things that need work. Senoia, GA your up next and it’s one of my favourite tracks.”

Daniels has the early title advantage following Rounds 1 & 2 after grabbing the maximum of 46 points in Daytona. He’s followed by Bauman at 38 with Fisher and Wiles locked even in third at 30.

AFT SuperTwins Daytona II Results

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Dallas Daniels Yamaha MT-07 27 Laps 2 Briar Bauman Harley XG750R +0.544 3 Davis Fisher KTM 790 Duke +2.991 4 Henry Wiles Kawasaki Ninja 650 +4.233 5 Sammy Halbert Kawasaki Ninja 650 +8.561 6 Brandon Robinson Harley XG750R +10.090 7 Jarod VanDerkooi KTM 790 Duke +10.493 8 Dan Bromley Suzuki GSX-8S +13.644 9 Trent Lowe Honda Transalp +14.233 10 Max Whale Royal Enfield 650 +16.694 11 Logan Mcgrane Kawasaki Ninja 650 +17.698 12 Brandon Price Yamaha MT-07 26 Laps 13 James Ott Yamaha MT-07 +3.447 14 Justin Jones KTM 790 Duke +4.364 15 Billy Ross Kawasaki Ninja 650 20 Laps 16 Cameron Smith KTM 790 Duke 15 Laps 17 Mitch Harvat Kawasaki Ninja 650 2 Laps

AFT SuperTwins Standings – Top 20

Pos Rider Total 1 Dallas Daniels 46 2 Briar Bauman 38 3 Davis Fisher 30 4 Henry Wiles 30 5 Brandon Robinson 25 6 Jarod VanDerkooi 22 7 Trent Lowe 19 8 Brandon Price 18 9 Sammy Halbert 17 10 Max Whale 17 11 James Ott 13 12 Dan Bromley 10 13 Cameron Smith 9 14 Logan Mcgrane 9 15 Billy Ross 9 16 Justin Jones 9 17 Cory Texter 3 18 Mitch Harvat 1

Next Up:

The 2025 Progressive American Flat Track season will resume in three weeks’ time with the Yamaha Senoia Short Track on Saturday, March 29 at Senoia Raceway in Senoia, Georgia.

2025 FIM SuperEnduro France Final Wrap

The seventh and final round of the 2024/2025 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship came to its conclusion in Liévin, France. Billy Bolt capped off his title-winning season with a perfect night, taking SuperPole and all three Prestige class race wins.

Jonny Walker fought hard but had to settle for second overall, while Ashton Brightmore edged out his brother Mitchell for third. The final championship standings mirrored the night’s results, with Bolt sealing the title ahead of Walker and Ashton Brightmore.

Milan Schmüser delivered a strong performance in France, taking the overall win, but it was Marc Fernandez Serra who secured the FIM SuperEnduro Junior World Cup title with a race to spare. Fernandez finished second on the night, while Roland Liszka claimed third both in the event and the final standings, edging out Toby Shaw by just one point.

Fraiser Lampkin claimed his second GP win of the season with a 2-1 result, but Ramón Godino Gomez did enough to clinch the FIM SuperEnduro Youth World Cup title. The two class leaders battled hard in both races, with Godino taking the first win before Lampkin struck back in the second. Luca Kropitsch rounded out the podium with a strong third place overall.

Superpole

With the demanding track proving difficult to master, it was Billy Bolt who showed his class to come out on top.

Despite a couple of mistakes over the course of his hot lap, the newly crowned world champion delivered a time almost one and a half seconds faster than his nearest rival.

Second place went to Ashton Brightmore, with his brother, Mitchell Brightmore, placing third – both of the two GASGAS racers looked smooth and controlled on track.

Race One

Bolt took the holeshot and initially looked unbeatable on track, but after getting out of shape on lap one, Mitchell Brightmore momentarily took the lead.

It was short-lived however, as Bolt got back out in front and demonstrated his class dominance from the front. While chasing the champion, a hard landing damaged Mitchell’s rear shock, dropping him down the order.

Meanwhile Ashton Brightmore fought his way through to second place, followed by Stark Future-mounted Eddie Karlsson. Jonny Walker held on for an important fourth place.

Race Two

Walker, starting from the front row in the reverse-grid second final, secured the holeshot and opened up an early lead.

Bolt, who rounded the first turn in second-to-last place immediately got his head down and started to make his way through the field and was up to second place before the end of the second lap.

It was Cooper Abbott who initially placed third, but he was passed by both Brightmore brothers at the end of lap four.

With Bolt making it two from two at the chequered flag, Walker clinched second, with Mitchell Brightmore third.

Race Three

An intense start to final three saw Bolt just edge out Karlsson for the holeshot, with the Swede slotting in behind the world champion and looking smooth on the increasingly demanding track.

Bolt’s ride at the front wasn’t quite perfect however – one mistake saw the Husqvarna rider go over the bars, but he was able to rejoin the race without losing position.

Managing the challenging track better than his rivals, Bolt took the race win to complete the hat-trick. Walker held on for second, with Ashton Brightmore third.

Mitchell Brightmore, following a bad start that saw him dead last on lap one, delivered an incredible ride to steal fourth place from Karlsson by a mere three hundredths of a second.

2025 SuperEnduro Final

Having secured the championship one round previously, there was nothing for Bolt to prove in France at round seven, but the Brit delivered the good regardless – Superpole and three race wins.

Walker clinched second place on the night from Ashton Brightmore with the duo equal on points. That result was mirrored in the final championship standings, with Walker placing second and Ashton Brightmore third.

Mitchell Brightmore took fourth, while Eddie Karlsson capped off a historic season for Stark Future in SuperEnduro by completing the top-five with fifth.

Billy Bolt – P1

“That was a bit of a wild night! The track was difficult with a lot of ruts and soft ground, but I felt really good and had great speed the whole night. I did make a lot of mistakes, but my clean laps gave me a good margin for error. The first three laps of the last final were so fun, I wanted to push hard and make a statement in the last race of the year! It’s been another great season and a perfect way to end it with a SuperPole victory and three race wins. My goal is always to win and I couldn’t be happier to have done it again for the fifth year running.”

Jonny Walker – P2

“We’ve just finished the final round of the 2025 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship and we ended up second overall both tonight and in the championship. It’s been an incredible first year on the bike and the team have been amazing. I’ve ticked off a number of goals I had like getting a SuperPole win and a race victory, so I can’t wait to see what we can do next year already!”

Thanks to the speed and consistency of the Brightmore brothers, GASGAS topped the Manufacturers’ classification ahead of Husqvarna by a margin of just 10 points.

Rieju placed third with the points earned by Dominik Olszowy and Toby Martin. The standings were completed by Beta in fourth, followed by Suzuki and KTM in fifth and sixth respectively.

2024/2025 FIM SuperEnduro Prestige Round Overall

Pos Rider SP R1 R2 R3 Total 1 Billy BOLT 3 20 20 20 63 2 Jonathan WALKER 0 13 17 17 47 3 Ashton BRIGHTMORE 2 17 13 15 47 4 Mitchell BRIGHTMORE 1 7 15 13 36 5 Eddie KARLSSON 0 15 10 11 36 6 Cooper ABBOTT – 10 11 10 31 7 Dominik OLSZOWY 0 11 9 9 29 8 Tim APOLLE – 9 7 8 24 9 Diogo VIEIRA – 5 8 7 20 10 Harry EDMONDSON – 6 6 6 18 11 Aleksander GOTKOWSKI – 4 5 5 14 12 Toby MARTYN 0 8 DNF DNS 8

Prestige World Championship Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Billy BOLT 429 2 Jonathan WALKER 313 3 Ashton BRIGHTMORE 286 4 Mitchell BRIGHTMORE 263 5 Eddie KARLSSON 226 6 Dominik OLSZOWY 204 7 Cooper ABBOTT 189 8 Tim APOLLE 149 9 Diogo VIEIRA 129 10 Alfredo GOMEZ CANTERO 123 11 William HOARE 122 12 Harry EDMONDSON 100 13 Toby MARTYN 90 14 Aleksander GOTKOWSKI 51 15 Jordi SALA 20 16 Daniel MUNDELL 15 17 Taddy BŁAŻUSIAK 8

2025 AMA Supercross Round 9 – Indianapolis Rider Quotes

250 East West Showdown Report

Tom Vialle and Julien Beaumer both got great starts, but it was Seth Hammaker who exited turn one the best to claim the holeshot. Haiden Deegan was in sixth place early on, sandwiched between Jo Shimoda and Coty Schock. Young Kiwi Cole Davies was fourth before a tumble early on lap two shuffled him way down the field.

Both Shimoda and Deegan pushed Beaumer back to fifth place on lap three. Deegan then quickly got the better of Shimoda to move up to third place. That pair were six-seconds behind the leader four-minutes into the race, Hammaker leading at this juncture ahead of Vialle. Max Anstie and RJ Hampshire had worked their way up to seventh and eighth positions after poor starts.

As the race approached the halfway distance Hampshire was now up to sixth place, Anstie seventh, while Davies had worked his way up through the pack to eighth. Schock and Mumford rounded out the top ten but then the pair then went down together and drifted further back down the order. At that halfway point Hammaker led Vialle by almost three-seconds, with Deegan a further three-seconds back in third place.

With four-minutes to run, Deegan made a mistake which saw him lose ten-seconds after taking an off-track excursion. At this point Hammaker still led Vialle by three-seconds. Further back Cole Davies had continued to push his way back up through the field, eclipsing Beaumer, Anstie and then Shimoda before getting on terms with Hampshire in a battle for fourth.

Seth Hammaker went on to take a convincing victory ahead of Tom Vialle while Deegan regained his rhythm to secure the final step on the rostrum as the first 250 West rider home.

RJ Hampshire managed to keep Cole Davies at bay to claim fourth.

Jo Shimoda sixth and Max Anstie ahead of Julien Beaumer.

That second place finished move Tom Vialle in to the 250 East Championship lead over Max Anstie by a single point. The win promoted Seth Hammaker up to third place in the standings, 11-points behind Vialle and one-point ahead of Hampshire.

As the first 250 West rider home Haiden Deegan doubled his points advantage over Julien Beaumer to 12-points. Cole Davies a further 13-points arrears in third with a two-point buffer over Jo Shimoda.

Seth Hammaker – P1

“What an unreal feeling,” said Hammaker. “This is my second career win, and it’s been a while since I stood on the top step of the podium, so it feels amazing. I got a great start, sprinted early, and did my best to stay focused on a really tough track. Leading with a gap was a challenge, but I’m proud of how I managed it. Huge thanks to my team, my family, and everyone who has supported me through the ups and downs—it takes so much to get here.”

Tom Vialle – P2

“Overall, today was a pretty good day. I started slow in Tampa and Detroit, then Daytona was a good turning point last weekend – I got close to the win and then the same this weekend. I spent the Main Event behind Seth [Hammaker], and I was trying to catch him, but he was riding good. The track was very tricky tonight, so I am pretty happy with second and we’re right in the championship, which is where we want to be.”

RJ Hampshire – P4

“Overall, we got a couple of points back toward the championship, which is positive. I had a pretty big crash there in the last qualifier on the last lap, which definitely didn’t help the night. I felt good in the Heat, then had a terrible start in the Main – I think I was around 17th – but passed some good guys and fought my way up to fourth. It was a good charge, but probably should’ve been better. We have a weekend off now, then we’ll come out swinging in Birmingham.”

Jo Shimoda – P6

“Well, first of all, my hand is feeling much better, so I’m pretty happy with the healing process. Overall, I’m still struggling with decision-making with the motorcycle, and I think I couldn’t really perform like myself, so we’re going to work on that. Four more rounds, and the goal is to win again–we have to keep working as a team, and hopefully it will get better.”

Julien Beaumer – P8

“I’m happy with my night in Indy. Obviously I came in a little bit down, I haven’t ridden since Arlington, so to get P8 in the Showdown was a good night of salvaging points. We’ll get back into therapy this week, get back to 100 percent, and back on the bike before Seattle.”

Garrett Marchbanks – P9

“The track was pretty technical,” said Marchbanks. “It was definitely more rutted and challenging than what we’ve had on the West Coast so far. But the biggest difference is the level of competition. You’ve got double the talent out there, and the starts are crucial. I didn’t get the best jump off the gate in the main, which made things tough. Even the heat race is stacked—it’s basically a full main event for seven to nine minutes. The intensity is definitely higher, but it’s all about adapting and learning from each race. The bike and the team have been great, and I can’t thank them enough. Now it’s just about making adjustments and moving forward.”

Austin Forkner – P12

“I qualified a lot better in the timed sessions – I was happy with that. I got a really good start in the main event, despite my bad gate pick, but I got pushed into the tuff blocks. I rode too timid whilst at the back – the track was so sticky with a lot of ruts. I settled in around the halfway mark and started riding decent. I went from last to 12th and that is not terrible, especially in the 250SX East/West Showdown. We have things to work on, but we will come out swinging at the next one.”

Chance Hymas – DNF

“The East/West showdown was a DNF for me, unfortunately. Honestly, the heat race was pretty bad on my part. I got a decent start, crashed, and then ended up eighth, so I had a bad gate pick for the main. I was around 10th, crashed in the whoops, and then worked my way up to 11th from dead last. Then I hit a Tuff Block on the top of the over-under, which caused me to fall from the top of it onto the ground. I knocked the wind out of myself, and that was the end of my night. Not a good night here in Indy; I need to bounce back in Birmingham, so I’m focused on recovering for that.”

250 East West Showdown Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Interval 1 S. Hammaker Kaw 16m36.683 2 T. Vialle KTM +5.766 3 H. Deegan Yam +13.398 4 R. Hampshire Hus +17.883 5 C. Davies Yam +21.601 6 J. Shimoda Hon +24.657 7 M. Anstie Yam +29.452 8 J. Beaumer KTM +33.258 9 G. Marchbanks Kaw +35.952 10 M. Vohland Yam +38.719 11 D. Bennick Yam +48.384 12 A. Forkner Tri +50.991 13 C. Park Hon +51.585 14 N. Thrasher Yam +1 Lap 15 M. Mosiman Yam +1 Lap 16 L. Turner KTM +1 Lap 17 C. Schock Yam +1 Lap 18 H. Yoder Kaw +1 Lap 19 C. Mumford Hon +1 Lap 20 G. Towers Hon +1 Lap 21 C. Hymas Hon +2 Laps 22 J. Reynolds Yam +11 Laps

250 East Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 T. Vialle 79 2 M. Anstie 78 3 S. Hammaker 68 4 R. Hampshire 67 5 N. Thrasher 53 6 C. Hymas 51 7 C. Park 48 8 D. Bennick 43 9 M. Vohland 40 10 C. Mumford 40 11 L. Kitchen 39 12 A. Forkner 35 13 H. Miller 33 14 H. Munoz 31 15 T. Colip 21 16 C. Mcadoo 20 17 G. Linville 20 18 J. Chambers 19 19 L. Kobusch 8 20 C. Baker 8

250 West Championship Points Pos Rider Points 1 H. Deegan 129 2 J. Beaumer 117 3 C. Davies 104 4 J. Shimoda 102 5 C. Schock 90 6 J. Smith 85 7 M. Mosiman 79 8 G. Marchbanks 73 9 H. Yoder 56 10 A. Bourdon 54 11 L. Turner 52 12 P. Ross 43 13 R. Difrancesco 35 14 T. Albright 35 15 C. Thompson 34 16 J. Reynolds 34 17 D. Walsh 24 18 G. Towers 21 19 E. Lopes 19 20 D. Adams 14

450 Main Report

Chase Sexton got into turn one first but it was Justin Barcia that got his motorcycle turned and hooked up best to lead the field away early on lap one. Meanwhile, Ken Roczen was left tangled with Jason Anderson at turn one and was almost dead last before he could extricate himself.

Cooper Webb chased down and passed Barcia for the lead before the end of the opening lap. From thereon the championship leader was never headed. Webb just walked away from the field and managed the race all the way to the chequered flag.

Sexton moved up to second place on lap six, pushing Barcia back to third. Justin Cooper then chased down Barcia but the GASGAS rider made Cooper work for that third place, the Yamaha man eventually sneaking past to claim that third place with seven-minutes left on the clock. At this juncture Webb led Sexton by eight-seconds, and Sexton had 11-seconds on Cooper. That was until Sexton fell with four-minutes remaining, that allowed Cooper through to that second place and Cooper then managed to hold on to that all the way to the flag to secure the 22-points.

Fourth place for Barcia his best result of the season, finishing well ahead of Aaron Plessinger and Malcolm Stewart.

Supercross racers now have a rare two weeks off before reconvening in Alabama on March 22. Webb goes into that two week break with an increased 15-point advantage over Chase Sexton. Ken Roczen recovered to seventh in the Indy contest to still claim some handy points, the Suzuki man third in the championship, 11-points behind Sexton, and 26-points behind Webb.

Chase Sexton – P3

“Back on the podium and tonight was good early on, with the Heat Race win. In the Main, the line I was taking in the sand rollers just went away and I lost the front, which is pretty easy to do especially when you get down into that clay dirt. It took me four or five laps to get back into my groove, which I did, but by the time I did there were only two laps to go. It’s unfortunate, but it’s racing. Now we have a week off to regroup and come out in Birmingham strong. Typically, when I come back from the break in the Supercross season I tend to be better, so hopefully I can do that again and get some good momentum back on my side.”

Justin Barcia – P4

“We’ve been grinding down at the Baker’s Factory and I have a new baby now, so it’s been a lot, for sure! I can’t thank my whole Rockstar Energy GASGAS Factory Racing Team enough, it’s been challenging at times, but they keep believing in me – I have grit and heart, so this was a big step tonight. I wanted that podium, but we’ve got a weekend off, so we’ll grit our teeth and work hard. We tried a few things on the bike at Daytona and went the wrong way, but today we went back to our base and changed barely anything, so that’s where we need to stay at. It’s more about me riding hard with the boys during the week now, they’re great riders and it’s really elevating me, so I’m excited for what’s to come!”

Aaron Plessinger – P5

“That was a really, really good ride – the bike’s feeling awesome and a fifth place on this type of night where I hit the ground, I cannot be mad at that. Especially with how the season has been going… it’s been a wild ride, but we are getting through it and getting better and better. Shoutout to Aldon Baker, we’re doing a lot of laps down at the Baker’s Factory, but it’s paying off, plus a big thanks to the whole team and everyone behind me.”

Malcolm Stewart – P6

“Indy fans always show me love. Back-to-back Heat Race wins were good from Daytona and Indy, and then in the Main Event, I didn’t get a great start and tried to pick my way through. But with the track being rutty and technical, if you’re not 100 percent on, it can be difficult. I felt a little off in the Main, got a bit tight, and that’s just racing. We live and learn, because we know we’re capable of more, but we’ll get some rest and come back stronger at the next one.”

Ken Roczen – P7

“It was tough day for me, going in a little under the weather,” Roczen said. “We were the fastest qualifier and followed that up with a good heat race. Unfortunately, I was caught in a wreck in the first corner and was only able to fight my way back up to 7th. The team will reset and attack this off-weekend so we can give our best effort in Birmingham.”

Jason Anderson – P11

“My day started off good, in qualifying I ended up fifth and in the Heat Race I was fifth. In the Main Event I had a crash in the first corner and another crash early on. I came through the pack and ended up P11. The track was difficult with how tacky it was and how it broke down, it felt like it was pulling my bike around as I rode. I’m frustrated with how the night went, but I did the best I could after going down. We look to make some improvements and I’m aiming for better results after the break.”

Kyle Chisholm – P15

“Indy is aways a tough track. You’ve got to change up your rhythm sometimes because the ruts get so bad; it keeps you on your toes all day, for sure,” reported Chisholm. “The bike worked really well all weekend. The team did a great job but, for me, I struggled putting it all together and connecting the sections and all the ruts. In the heat race, I rode pretty well and made some passes. I got up to 7th but ultimately, I wasn’t able to push; I rode a little bit tight, lost a couple of spots, and just missed out a direct transfer to the main… In the main event I came from pretty much last back up to 15th… I still want to do better, but the riding was better this week, so I was happy with that.”

450 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Interval 1 C. Webb Yam 21m46.751 2 J. Cooper Yam +8.455 3 C. Sexton KTM +12.696 4 J. Barcia Gas +15.526 5 A. Plessinger KTM +25.842 6 M. Stewart Hus +28.131 7 K. Roczen Suz +36.735 8 D. Ferrandis Hon +47.821 9 J. Hill KTM +52.006 10 S. McElrath Hon +1 Lap 11 J. Anderson Kaw +1 Lap 12 M. Oldenburg Bet +1 Lap 13 B. Bloss Bet +1 Lap 14 C. Nichols Suz +1 Lap 15 K. Chisholm Suz +2 Laps 16 M. Harrison Kaw +2 Laps 17 K. Moranz KTM +2 Laps 18 J. Robin Yam +2 Laps 19 F. Noren Kaw +3 Laps 20 J. Hand Hon +3 Laps 21 A. Rodriguez KTM +3 Laps 22 J. Savatgy Hon +13 Laps

450 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 C. Webb 193 2 C. Sexton 178 3 K. Roczen 167 4 J. Cooper 144 5 M. Stewart 140 6 J. Anderson 136 7 J. Barcia 129 8 J. Hill 114 9 A. Plessinger 105 10 D. Ferrandis 82 11 S. McElrath 82 12 E. Tomac 80 13 J. Savatgy 80 14 J. Lawrence 71 15 M. Oldenburg 71 16 H. Lawrence 62 17 C. Nichols 56 18 B. Bloss 48 19 M. Harrison 34 20 K. Chisholm 32