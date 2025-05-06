Moto News Weekly Wrap

May 6, 2025

What’s New:

Public Funeral to celebrate Joel Evan’s life announced

Mason Semmens second at WORCS Round Five

MXGP of Australia wildcard EoI open

Andy Wilksch selected for Aussie ISDE efforts in 2025

Mitch Evans injured in Drehna

Gajser misses Portugal due to injury

Ken Roczen to miss rest of Supercross season

2026 FIM SuperEnduro calendar revealed

Alexander Fedortsov tops SMX Next SX 2025

2025 Powerline Park GNCC Motorcycle Report

Schareina wins the Baja TT Dehesa Exremandura

Rider Quotes from AMA SX Round 16 – Denver

2025 MXGP of Portugal – Round Seven Report

2025 FIM EnduroGP of Spain – Round Two Report

2025 American Flat Track – Silver Dollar ST Report

2025 Speedway GP of Germany Report

2025 Racing Calendars

Public Funeral to celebrate Joel Evan’s life announced

Family, friends, and all those whose lives were touched by Joel are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life, accompanied by a livestream for those overseas who wish to attend.

If he has touched your life in any way, please come and help celebrate the man who meant so much, to so many. Space has been organised at the local speedway/show grounds for anyone with moto vans or caravans that would like to stay in Kingaroy Wednesday night. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Joel’s GoFundMe to support his fiancée Michaela in raising their soon-to-be-born son, “Freddy”. Please wear whatever you are most comfortable in, black attire is not required. Joel will be forever remembered for his infectious smile, kind heart, and never-give-up attitude. He will be deeply missed and forever loved by all who had the privilege of knowing him. WHERE: Kingaroy Town Hall

WHEN: Wednesday, 14th May 2025 at 1:00PM

A wake to follow **A private, invite-only burial will take place the following day for Joel’s nearest and dearest – please respect their space during this time.

Mason Semmens second at WORCS Round Five

Mason Semmens has taken the runner-up result at Round Five of the WORCS at Devore, behind Pro 250 winner Dustyn Davis and holding off Sam Pretscherer for the second podium step. Semmens now holds a 30-point lead over Noah Gordon on 122-92 points.

In the Pro 450 class it was Dare Demartile taking the win ahead of Tyler Lynn and Ryan Surratt. Demartile holds a narrow three-point lead over Lynn in the standings.

Carter Klein took the Pro Am class win, Kayden Lynn second and Andrew Schulz third. Klein holds an even more dominant position in the standings on 122-points, closest competitors K. Lynn and Schulz on 64 and 60-points respectively.

MXGP of Australia wildcard EoI open

Here’s your chance to take on the global superstars of the FIM Motocross World Championship at the MXGP of Australia in Darwin from September 19-21. Expressions of interest are now open for wildcards who’d like to compete in the MXGP, MX2 and WMX (women’s) classes in Darwin as the FIM Motocross World Championship returns Down Under after a 24-year absence.

Successful wildcard applicants will be drawn from riders who have competed or are currently competing in the Penrite Australian Motocross Championship presented by AMX Superstores (ProMX), as well as Australian riders competing internationally.

ProMX competitors in all four major classes – MX1, MX2, MX3 and MXW (women) – can apply for MXGP of Australia wildcard spots, but please note that MX3 riders applying for wildcards in the MX2 world championship class must be 15 years old when the event commences on September 19.

Expressions of interest for the 2025 MXGP of Australia close on Friday, May 30;

download the application form here (link).

Andy Wilksch selected for Aussie ISDE efforts in 2025

Beta Australia have proudly announced that team rider Andy Wilksch has been selected to represent Australia at the prestigious 2025 International Six Days Enduro (ISDE), set to take place in Bergamo, Italy from 24–29 August 2025.

Andy Wilksch

“I’m extremely excited to be picked to represent my country at this year’s ISDE,” said Wilksch. “It’s great to be heading back to Italy to race amongst the best in the world, with the goal of helping Australia contend for the World Trophy. Thank you to Beta for your ongoing support.”

Joining Wilksch on the international stage is fellow Australian and GNCC legend Josh Strang, who will compete in the E3 class aboard a Beta.

Strang, who has been based in the United States for several years, brings a wealth of experience with 87 GNCC podiums and 24 wins to his name. In late 2024, he took on the role of East Coast Off-Road Team Manager at Beta USA while continuing to compete in the XC1 class on the Beta RR 480 RACE.

Mitch Evans injured in Drehna

Mitch Evans has revealed he was left with bruised lungs and damage to his shoulder following a crash on the start on Sunday, with the timeline to recovery currently unknown.

Mitch Evans

“Day ended early in Drehna last Sunday after crashing on the start. I couldn’t breathe at first and after some checks this week I ended up with bruising in my lungs and some damage to my shoulder. The timeline for recovery is still unknown at this stage but hoping to know more this coming week. Thanks to everyone who reached out to my wife and I to see how I was doing!”

Gajser misses Portugal due to injury

Honda HRC were down to three riders at the MXGP of Portugal, as five-time world champion and current red-plate holder Tim Gajser could not make the trip to Agueda. Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of the rider and all the medical personnel helping the Slovenian since leaving Switzerland, the injury hasn’t improved enough to cope with the rigours of world motocross racing.

Tim Gajser

“Obviously, everyone knows that I dislocated my shoulder in Switzerland, but despite the best care possible since leaving the track, I will be unable to line-up for the MXGP of Portugal. I tried my hardest with all the physiotherapy and we did everything we could to be ready for this weekend, but it just hasn’t worked out. There was hope earlier in the week, as things were going well, but this is an injury you can’t force or rush to be better than it is. Of course, I am extremely disappointed to be missing any racing and now we will see what we can do in the coming days to figure out our next move. I’d like to say a big thanks for all the messages of support I have received from all my fans, and I hope to see you at the races soon.”

Ken Roczen to miss rest of Supercross season

Ken Roczen missed the weekend’s AMA Supercross round in Denver, Colorado, due to additional damage to an already injured right ankle suffered during a midweek practice session. Roczen, who was already managing shoulder and ankle injuries from earlier in the season, experienced a major setback when he suffered additional trauma to his right ankle during training. Medical evaluation confirmed significant further damage to the ankle including a torn ligament. Surgery is required to address the injury and begin the recovery process.

Ken Roczen

“It’s tough to step away with just two rounds remaining,” said Roczen. “But with the new injury, I need to prioritize long-term health and recovery. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished so far this season and I’ll be supporting the team as they head into the final rounds.”

2026 FIM SuperEnduro calendar revealed

The FIM and Sport UP Agency, the official promoter of SuperEnduro, are pleased to unveil the calendar for the 2026 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship. This season will feature seven rounds, running from 13 December 2025 to 7 March 2026.

The series includes a return to Bilbao, Spain, and a historic first visit to Belgrade, Serbia. In addition, France will host the final round in a significantly upgraded venue due to growing fan demand.

2026 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship calendar

13 December 2025 – POLAND, Gliwice

3 January 2026 – GERMANY, Riesa

17 January 2026 – SPAIN, Bilbao

31 January 2026 – HUNGARY, Budapest

21 February 2026 – SERBIA, Belgrade

28 February 2026 – UNITED KINGDOM, Newcastle

7 March 2026 – FRANCE, Douai

Alexander Fedortsov tops SMX Next SX 2025

The American Motorcyclist Association congratulated Alexander Fedortsov of Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha, who claimed the 2025 SMX Next — Supercross AMA National Championship on Saturday, April 26, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Mike Pelletier – AMA Director of Racing

“It was a terrific season of SMX Next racing, and Alexander Fedortsov proved that he is one of the brightest up-and-comers in our sport with the way he raced in Pittsburgh. Congratulations to Alexander, and we cannot wait to see how his AMA Supercross career pans out going forward.”

Fedortsov held off a fierce pursuit from Kawasaki Team Green’s Landen Gordon and Enzo Temmerman to ascend to the top of the podium and claim the AMA National No. 1 plate.

Alexander Fedortsov

“[It] feels insane. Honestly, I can’t believe I did it. I keep thinking about it, and it’s like I had a [lock on the win] every time, and I kept losing. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, there’s something wrong with me or something… I just needed to get it done,’” Fedortsov said. “I had a great start, passed my teammate right away, and just checked out a little bit and had a really great race. I felt great on the track. No better place to do that, honestly. I’m so excited.”

2025 Powerline Park GNCC Motorcycle Report

The Grand National Cross Country Series continued racing with slick, muddy conditions over the weekend in St. Clairsville, Ohio with the Kenda Tires Powerline Park GNCC.

As the afternoon race got underway, Steward Baylor got off to a good start, earning himself the $250 Landers KTM XC1 Open Pro Holeshot Award. Baylor would continue to lead the opening lap, but soon Jordan Ashburn would make his way up to battle with Baylor for the remainder of the race.

Ashburn would physically hold the lead on the second and third laps of the race, while Baylor battled back and would be able to make the pass back into the lead with one lap to go. As the two headed out on the last lap, Baylor would continue to push ahead of Ashburn but as they made their way towards the finish line Ashburn would close the gap until a mistake right before the finish line put him out of contention on making the pass for the win.

Baylor would cross the line to earn his second overall win of the season, while Ashburn came through to finish second overall just 13 seconds off of Baylor.

XC2 250 Pro class competitor, FMF KTM Factory Racing Lander’s Angus Riordan would have to work his way up through the pack after he started back in fourth on the opening lap. Riordan would continue to push, making the move into the XC2 lead for the last three laps. Riordan would continue to push forward and as he crossed the line would finish third overall in race, while earning his class win.

AmPro Yamaha’s Liam Draper had a consistent day through the slick, yet tacky conditions throughout the Ohio course. Draper would hold the third place position in the XC1 Open Pro class for the duration of the race, ultimately crossing the line third in his class and fourth overall on the day.

Finishing fifth overall was XC2 250 Pro racer, Cody Barnes. As the race got underway Barnes would find himself holding the lead on lap two, but he would soon face a battle with Riordan for that number one spot. After battling off and on, Barnes would cross the finish line to finish second in his class.

Grant Davis would earn the $150 Landers KTM XC2 250 Pro Holeshot Award to start his day, and he would battle within the top three in the XC2 class for the majority of the race. Coming to the finish line, Davis would be unable to make any further passes and would finish third in XC2 and sixth overall on the day.

Coming through to take seventh overall, and fourth in XC1 was Liqui Moly Factory Beta Racing’s Josh Strang. Strang would have a steady day as he continued to battle inside the top five throughout the duration of the race. Craig DeLong would make his way up to fifth in XC1 and eighth overall on the day after starting back in tenth place position.

Josh Strang

“That was fun! Tricky but Fun! 4th in XC1 so I’ll take that. A couple of bone head moves but overall a solid day. @betausa 480 has been working an absolute treat lately!”

Brody Johnson would battle back to earn fourth in the XC2 250 Pro class, while finishing ninth overall on the day at round six. After leading early on in the race, Joshua Toth would cross the line fifth in XC2, and he would round out the top 10 overall finishers of the day in Ohio. It was a rough day for the overall points leader as Ben Kelley finished eleventh overall.

PowerLine Park GNCC Overall Event Results

Steward Baylor (KAW) Jordan Ashburn (GAS) Angus Riordan (KTM) Liam Draper (YAM) Cody Barnes (HON) Grant Davis (KTM) Josh Strang (BET) Craig Delong (HQV) Brody Johnson (HON) Joshua Toth (KAW)

*Overall National Championship Standings

Benjamin Kelley (123) Grant Davis (117) Angus Riordan (101) Steward Baylor (93) Cody Barnes (87) Liam Draper (84) Kailub Russell (77) Craig Delong (66) Nicholas DeFeo (59) Michael Witkowski (57)

XC1 Open Pro Event Results

Steward Baylor (KAW) Jordan Ashburn (GAS) Liam Draper (YAM) Josh Strang (BET) Craig Delong (HQV) Ben Kelley (KTM) Grant Baylor (KAW) Ryder Lafferty (HON) Evan Smith (YAM) Michael Witkowski (HON)

XC2 250 Pro Event Results

Angus Riordan (KTM) Cody Barnes (HON) Grant Davis (KTM) Brody Johnson (HON) Joshua Toth (KAW) Nicholas DeFeo (KAW) Michael Delosa (YAM) Toby Cleveland (HQV) Hunter Bush (KAW) Layton Smail (KAW)

In the XC3 125 Pro-Am class it was James Jenkins earning the $100 Lojak Cycle Sales XC3 125 Pro-Am Holeshot Award, however Jonathan Johnson was right there to overtake the lead on the opening lap. Johnson would not look back for the rest of the race as he continued to push. Johnson would come through to earn second-straight win in the XC3 class.

Huck Jenkins would make a last lap pass to takeover second from Isaiah Brown. Jenkins would hold on to second as he crossed the finish line, with Brown holding third and rounding out the top three XC3 finishers of the day.

The Kenda Tires Powerline Park Top Amateur honors would go to Chase Landers who battled throughout the day to finish 14th overall and earn the 250 A class win. Joseph Cunningham would be second on the Top Amateur podium with a 15th overall finishing position and a second place finish in the 250 A class. Cole Whitmer rounded out the top three Top Amateurs as he came through 16th overall, while also earning the Open A class win.

As the morning race got underway and the WXC line took off, it was Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki Team Green’s Rachael Archer grabbing the $100 Landers KTM WXC Holeshot Award. Archer would continue to lead the way for the duration of the race, crossing the line with over a two-minute lead on her fellow WXC competitors.

Gary Fridley would come through to earn second overall on the day and take home the Super Senior A (45+) class win, while Colton McQuarrie came in third overall in the morning race and also took his 150 B Schoolboy (12-17) class win in Ohio.

Enduro Engineering-backed Shelby Turner would battle back-and-forth with Phoenix Racing Honda’s Tayla Jones throughout the race. Turner would be able to make the pass stick and hold on to finish second in the WXC class, while Jones rounded out the top three WXC finishers at the Kenda Tires Powerline Park GNCC.

In the Youth Bike race, Travis Lentz continued to dominate as he battled through to take the overall win and YXC1 Super Mini Sr. (14-15) class win. Hunter Hawkinberry would come through to take second overall and earn the YXC2 Super Mini Jr. (12-13) class win. Kale Kirkman would round out the top three youth bike finishers of the day, while also finishing second in the YXC1 class.

Logan Shafter rounded out the top three in YXC1, as Deegan Caplinger and Gabriel Jimenez finished second and third in the YXC2 class. Hunter Carey earned the 85 Big Wheel (14-15) class win, while Caleb Johnson took home the 85 Big Wheel (11-13) class win. Evan Porter grabbed the 85 (12-13) class win, followed by Trason Landrum earning the 85 (11) class win and Tripp Lewis came away with the 85 (7-10) class win.

Shawn Remington Jr. earned the 65 (10-11) class win, while Krue Russell took home the 65 (9) class win. Tanner Toland crossed the line first in the 65 (7-8) class, Sahara Robinson earned the Girls Super Mini (12-16) class win, Baylee Arsenault earned the Girls 85 (7-13) class win, Aubrey Tsakanikas earned the Girls 65 (7-11) class win and Nash Sheedy took the Trail Rider (7-15) class win.

Grabbing the Micro Bike overall win on Saturday morning was Daxton Mullins, while he also took home the MXC1 (8-9) class win. Kane Morrison would finish second overall and second in the MXC1 class, while Weston Ford rounded out the top three overall finishers and MXC1 class finishers. Ryder Baricska finished first in the MXC2 class with Kash Brummage and Viktor Cadieux rounding out the top three in class.

Carson Zink earned the 50 Sr. 1 (7) class win, Kolt Morrison earned the 50 Sr. 2 (6) class win, Jacobi Duvall earned the 50 Jr. 1 (6-7) class win and Kane Gasper earned the 50 Jr. 2 (4-5) class win. Maverick Novak took the Micro-E1 (7-8) class win, Nathan Zhang took the Micro-E2 (4-6) class win. Tucker Rodeheaver took the Micro (4-6) Shaft Drive class win and Braxton Waller earned the Trail Rider (7-9) class win in Ohio.

Progressive GNCC Racing will continue with round 7, the AMSOIL Hoosier, on May 16-18, 2025, at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana.

Schareina wins the Baja TT Dehesa Exremandura

Tosha Schareina (Honda) won the Prologue and then both special stages to take the motorcycle laurels at the Baja TT Dehesa Extremadura.

After the administration and technical checks on Friday, the first day of racing on the fourth round of the FIM Bajas World Cup was a busy one with the Prologue in the morning followed by an opening stage of 113.90km in the afternoon.

Although Schareina stood out from the opening kilometres, he was still wary of his compatriot Javi Vega (Kove), who finished second on the Prologue and completed the first stage just 7min 05sec behind him.

Portugal’s Jorge Brandao (Honda) held third place, 18min 19.3sec behind Schareina, and was followed by FIM Bajas World Cup leader Mohammed Al-Balooshi (Fantic) and Edgar Canet (KTM).

Saturday’s second stage covered 320.13km of selective sections and was divided into parts with a large transfer zone in between. The fastest riders took over six hours to complete the stage.

Bruno Santos (Husqvarna) and Edgar Canet (KTM) distinguished themselves by chasing down the leading Schareina. They finished in second and third places, 2min 51.8sec and 5min 37.2sec behind, respectively. Vega was fourth, followed by Al-Balooshi, who experienced problems with his electronic road book.

Over the two stages that were held in rain and thick mud, Schareina won comfortably with Vega holding on to second place and finishing 18min 33.7sec behind with Canet moving up to third overall, 23min 56.5sec adrift.

Santos and Al-Balooshi found themselves just off the podium until Canet withdrew his bike from the Parc Fermé zone and was no longer ranked in the overall classification, thus promoting Santos to third. Brandao climbed to fourth and Al-Balooshi was fifth.

The FIM Bajas World Cup remains in Spain for the Baja Aragón from July 25th to 27th

Rider Quotes from AMA SX Round 16 – Denver

250 Main Report

Cole Davies scored the holeshot ahead of Mosiman, Deegan and Shimoda and immediately started to pull away from the field. The top four remained in that order for the opening five laps, Julien Beaumer demoting Shimoda to fifth as he moved up to fourth. Davies led Mosiman by 1.7-seconds at this juncture, with Deegan equidistant further back in third.

At half-race distance, Davies led Deegan by 3.4-seconds, with Mosiman a further two-seconds back in third. Beaumer was fourth and Marchbanks had moved up to fifth as Shimoda faded.

Deegan was right on the wheel of Davies with two laps to run. Deegan ran into the side of the young Kiwi, pushing him up and over the berm where he went down. Davies resumed the race in fifth.

Deegan went on to take a clear victory, and with that took out the 250 West Championship title. Much of the crowd didn’t seem in the mood to celebrate Deegan’s win. The boos drowning out the cheers.

Beaumer second at the flag ahead of Marchbanks and Smith.

Cole Davies left to rue what might have been, his head in his hands. His fastest lap of the race almost a full second quicker than Deegan but that mattered little to the championship score. Davies showed great maturity in the immediate post-race interview, simply saying that he was too slow getting through the lappers and shouldn’t have put himself in the position where Deegan could challenge.

Julien Beaumer – P2

“I had a chip on my shoulder coming here in Denver. It’s been a rough couple of weeks for me, and I felt like what I was doing during the week just wasn’t translating. I had to come out tonight and perform, and I think I did that. Taking that beating in Philly made me realize that I needed to look at myself in the mirror and figure something out… We went to work after that.”

Garrett Marchbanks – P3

“Qualifying was solid—one of my best all year besides Philly,” said Marchbanks. “I was top four in both sessions and felt good all day. In the heat, I got the holeshot and was leading, but hit a slick spot and went down. Got back up and still finished fourth. In the main, I didn’t get the best jump, so I had to make moves early. The track was tough to pass on, so line choice really mattered. I put my head down and worked hard to get up to third. Super pumped to land another podium—my second of the season. Huge thanks to the team, I’m ready for Salt Lake.”

Jordon Smith – P4

“It felt good to be back at the races at 100%. I had a good day in qualification and was feeling really good on the track. Unfortunately, a crash early in the heat race really put me behind the eight ball for the night but I pushed hard from way back in the main and ended with a decent result. I am ready and excited to get back on track at Salt Lake City to finish this supercross season strong!”

Drew Adams – P8

“Overall, it was a solid day here in Denver,” said Adams. “We cleaned a few things up and went P6 in qualifying, which was decent. I grabbed third in the heat race, so that was a good step forward. In the main, I got off to a decent start but made a couple mistakes on the first lap and dropped back to 11th. I was able to make some passes and finished eighth. It felt good to be back, just shaking off the rust and looking to keep building for next week.”

Jo Shimoda – P9

“Honestly, tonight was probably one of my worst rides. I’m not even sure how to explain it—it just wasn’t there. There’s a lot of work to do before next weekend, and not much more to say about this one. I’m just focused on finishing the season strong in Salt Lake City.”

250 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 H. Deegan Yam / 2 J. Beaumer KTM +12.945 3 G. Marchbanks Kaw +16.624 4 J. Smith Tri +21.428 5 C. Davies Yam +24.236 6 C. Schock Yam +27.681 7 M. Mosiman Yam +31.107 8 D. Adams Kaw +34.333 9 J. Shimoda Hon +36.435 10 E. Lopes Yam +49.260 11 C. Thompson Yam +1 Lap 12 D. Walsh Kaw +1 Lap 13 A. Long KTM +1 Lap 14 G. Towers Hon +1 Lap 15 R. Wageman Yam +1 Lap 16 P. Ross Hon +1 Lap 17 H. Yoder Kaw +1 Lap 18 B. West Yam +1 Lap 19 D. Kelley Yam +1 Lap 20 L. Turner KTM +1 Lap 21 C. Benard KTM +2 Laps 22 M. Sanford Kaw +2 Laps

250 West Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 H. Deegan Yam 196 2 C. Davies Yam 171 3 J. Beaumer KTM 167 4 J. Shimoda Hon 149 5 C. Schock Yam 131 6 G. Marchbanks Kaw 130 7 J. Smith Tri 126 8 M. Mosiman Yam 114 9 H. Yoder Kaw 73 10 L. Turner KTM 65 11 C. Thompson Yam 58 12 P. Ross Hon 57 13 E. Lopes Yam 55 14 A. Bourdon Suz 54 15 G. Towers Hon 43 16 D. Walsh Kaw 41 17 T. Albright Yam 36 18 R. Difrancesco Gas 35 19 J. Reynolds Yam 34 20 A. Long KTM 29

450 Main Report

Ken Roczen was not on the gates this weekend. The German was already managing shoulder and ankle injuries from earlier in the season, experienced a major setback when he suffered additional trauma to his right ankle during training. Medical evaluation confirmed significant further damage to the ankle including a torn ligament. Surgery is required to address the injury and begin the recovery process.

Malcolm Stewart claimed the holeshot ahead of Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton. Webb made short work of Stewart to take the early race lead. Sexton then pushed Stewart back to third on lap two and quickly reeled in Webb and started to challenge for the race lead.

Sexton blew past Webb with ease then streaked away to a dominant victory. The KTM man took the chequered flag eight-seconds clear of Webb to pull another three-points back on the championship leader. Webb’s lead down to nine-points with two rounds remaining.

Justin Cooper completed the race podium less than half-a-second behind Webb, but with four-seconds over Malcolm Stewart. Aaron Plessinger a further 11-seconds adrift in fifth just ahead of Shane McElrath.

Chase Sexton – P1

“I was pretty fired up from the first lap of the Main Event after we all got a bit close during the first rhythm lane. At that point, I just wanted to get to the lead, and I knew that I could run some good laps, so getting out front and breaking away was my goal. I made an aggressive move by my standards on [Cooper Webb], but we’re both going for a championship and have a lot of respect for each other. At the same time, we both really want to win.”

Malcolm Stewart – P4

“Denver went well,” reflected Stewart. “Every year I come here, I ride really well. Practice and qualifying went good to finish in P2, and then a great start in my Heat Race resulted in winning that one, which was an awesome feeling. In the Main Event, I actually got my first holeshot of the season, which shows that even at the altitude, our bikes have plenty of power! I rode hard in the Main, it was a big battle between second, third, and fourth, but at the end of the day, I gave it everything I had and we ended up in P4. We’ll look to close this season out strong in Salt Lake next weekend.”

Aaron Plessinger – P5

“This was my first time in Denver, and it was tough! I had an exceptional qualifying, but after that, I struggled. If you know me, I’m more of a soft dirt kind of guy, so the conditions here were challenging. I still got a top-five out of it, so I can’t really ask for a whole lot more – we’re here and in the fight with the team, we turned the season around, and have one to go in Salt Lake.”

Shane McElrath – P6

“This is exactly where I want to be—racing near the front and continuing to close the gap,” said McElrath. “The team, our sponsors, Martin, Yarrive, the entire crew—they’ve all been patient and consistent in their support. These results are a reflection of that trust and perseverance. There’s still one more round, and my goal is to finish as strong—or stronger. My intensity and fitness are coming together. Coming off the 250s last year, the longer races at this pace are no joke,” he added. “It’s taken time to build the stamina needed to hang with the leaders, but I’m getting there. With one round left, my focus will soon shift to the SMX Playoffs.”

Joey Savatgy – P8

“I’ve got to be honest—my starts have been terrible, and you just can’t afford to give away 10 to 15 seconds in the opening laps,” said Savatgy. “The bike is solid—my teammate is proving that—so the responsibility is on me. I’m riding well, but if I want to fight for top-fives, I’ve got to fix the starts. That’s the next step.”

Dean Wilson – P10

“My day in Denver was pretty good overall. I struggled a bit in qualifying—just couldn’t quite connect with the track or flow through the corners—but things got better in the night show. In the heat race, I got pushed back when a Tuff Block got kicked out in front of me, but I managed to salvage sixth. In the main, I had to work my way through the pack and was in a good battle the whole race. I didn’t even know what position I was in most of the time, but I ended up 10th. I was close to getting ninth on the last lap but just couldn’t make it happen. That’s three top-10s in a row, so I can’t complain. I just need to put myself in a better position off the start, and I know I can keep improving. Big thanks to the whole team—they were awesome all day—and to Christian for stepping in as my mechanic. It was a good night, and I’m happy with it.”

Colt Nichols – P14

“Denver was a struggle for me honestly,” said Nichols. “I just felt like I rode it in and did what I could, but it was a very tough night for me. I’ll re-group and get ready for the last one in Salt Lake.”

Kyle Chisholm – P16

“I feel like we’ve made some good improvements racing at elevation with the team, so we have a pretty good setup and the bike worked really good. The power was good and overall, I felt really good on the bike all day,” reported Chisholm. “In the heat race I got off to a pretty good start. I ran fourth for a little bit and ended up with fifth place; the best heat race of the year for me… In the main event, though, I struggled a little bit with my throat injury from years ago. My breathing isn’t completely normal even at lower elevations, and high elevation makes it quite a bit worse. I just couldn’t really ride at the pace that I needed to finish where I wanted to… My speed was good, I felt good on the bike, and I rode well, I just struggled in that main with my breathing. We’ve got one more race to go and I’m looking forward to Salt Lake and trying to finish it strong.”

450 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 C. Sexton KTM / 2 C. Webb Yam +8.624 3 J. Cooper Yam +9.071 4 M. Stewart Hus +13.169 5 A. Plessinger KTM +24.281 6 S. McElrath Hon +24.547 7 D. Ferrandis Hon +38.537 8 J. Savatgy Hon +40.314 9 M. Oldenburg Bet +45.705 10 D. Wilson Hon +46.773 11 C. Craig Yam +1 Lap 12 J. Hill KTM +1 Lap 13 B. Bloss Bet +1 Lap 14 C. Nichols Suz +1 Lap 15 F. Noren Kaw +1 Lap 16 K. Chisholm Suz +1 Lap 17 K. Moranz KTM +1 Lap 18 C. Clason Kaw +2 Laps 19 T. Lane KTM +2 Laps 20 J. Hand Hon +2 Laps 21 J. Starling Gas +2 Laps 22 M. Hicks Yam +4 Laps

450 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 C. Webb Yam 347 2 C. Sexton KTM 338 3 K. Roczen Suz 271 4 J. Cooper Yam 261 5 M. Stewart Hus 255 6 A. Plessinger KTM 239 7 J. Barcia Gas 185 8 D. Ferrandis Hon 182 9 J. Hill KTM 180 10 S. McElrath Hon 179 11 J. Anderson Kaw 151 12 J. Savatgy Hon 136 13 M. Oldenburg Bet 134 14 C. Nichols Suz 120 15 B. Bloss Bet 113 16 E. Tomac Yam 80 17 J. Lawrence Hon 71 18 K. Chisholm Suz 70 19 H. Lawrence Hon 62 20 M. Harrison Kaw 60

2025 MXGP of Portugal – Round Seven Report

Lucas Coenen dominates MXGP of Portugal in Gajsers absence

A rain lashed MXGP of Portugal hit the Crossodromo Internacional de Águeda venue, marking the circuit’s 40th MXGP anniversary and the seventh round of the championship in muddy conditions.

In the absence of injured Championship leader, Honda HRC’s Tim Gajser, it was Lucas Coenen who completed a perfect weekend with a double victory for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, although he was chased all the way by Romain Febvre, who could console himself with the red plate as the new World Championship leader for Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP. Honda HRC had their spirits kept high by local Ruben Fernandez, as the Spaniard who lives near the circuit took his first podium for well over a year with two consistent third place finishes.

Andrea Adamo completed his first ever perfect three-victory weekend with great starts and solid riding to put himself right into Championship contention, as title rivals Kay de Wolf and Simon Laengenfelder joined him on the podium.

Aussie Jake Cannon was clearly not comfortable in the conditions and had to withdraw from both races after crashes.

The red clay of Águeda also served up a show in the EMX250 and EMX125 classes and in EMX250 Janis Reisulis continued his title charge with a dominant 1-1 sweep, while in EMX125 Mano Faure delivered a near-perfect second race to clinch his third overall win of the year.

MXGP of Portugal Video Highlights

MXGP Race One

After his best result of the season in the Qualifying Race, Calvin Vlaanderen set the fastest time in the Warm-Up session, ahead of Febvre and Calvin’s teammate Maxime Renaux.

On Saturday Coenen went elbow-to-elbow with Febvre to claim his third Fox Holeshot Award of the season, while Fernandez also looked in contention for the early laps, although Renaux hit the floor as he exited turn two from what was looking like fifth position. That allowed Mattia Guadagnini through into the spot.

Glenn Coldenhoff was left at the start gate initially, Fantic Factory Racing teammate Brian Bogers loving the tricky conditions and soon passed Guadagnini, then went around the outside of Fernandez to take third through the wave section at the far end of the track. Pauls Jonass also moved up to fifth past Guadagnini.

Vlaanderen had pace, and was making moves, including two passes on Jeremy Seewer, then a banged-up Jeffrey Herlings. Herlings had an up and down race to end up in tenth behind Guadagnini, who was also battling the pain from his early season injuries.

They both fell prey to a charging Coldenhoff who rose to eighth in the closing laps behind a strong ride from Kevin Horgmo.

Bogers looked strong until the halfway point, when he twisted awkwardly up a hill and let the bike go from underneath him, visibly wincing with pain from his shoulder. It looked like he would retire as he held his arm limply, but then suddenly re-joined the race to finish 18th at the flag.

His Fantic Factory Racing teammate Andrea Bonacorsi fought into the top five as Vlaanderen made a succession of mistakes in the deep mud that dropped him to 12th, but one of the best performances of the race came from Renaux, who fought from the very back of the pack to pinch fifth from Bonacorsi on the very last lap.

While Fernandez and Jonass rode lonely races to third and fourth, Febvre repeatedly attacked Coenen for the lead, but the rookie proved equal to the challenge to take the win by just over six seconds.

A frustrated Febvre nonetheless moved ahead in the Championship by just three points from the absent Gajser.

MXGP Race Two The start of race two was almost a carbon copy as Coenen moved to the top of the season’s Fox Holeshot Award standings with his fourth of the year, millimetres ahead of Febvre, as Fernandez fought past Vlaanderen to take third place on the downhill towards turn three. In slightly drier conditions that made the lap times a few seconds faster than race one, Renaux slipped out of fifth on the first full lap to allow Bonacorsi into that spot ahead of his teammate Coldenhoff. The drying circuit made the going quite thick and one-line, and while Herlings made a good move to pass Coldenhoff for sixth on lap ten, he fell back down a position with a small crash on the following lap. Very few were making progress, and as Horgmo veered off the side of a jump to avoid a sideways Renaux, he sunk his Honda into some off-track mud that left him unable to finish. That advanced Guadagnini to tenth, where he would finish overall, as Renaux only got back to ninth to leave him seventh overall, ahead of histeammate Vlaanderen, who rode well for fourth in race two. Jonass claimed fifth overall with eighth in race two, losing fourth to Bonacorsi on the second race tie-break. Fernandez fought to keep the leading pair in view, but ultimately finished third for his first podium result since Maggiora in September 2023. Febvre threw everything at Coenen, who survived a few scary moments in the tricky conditions, but finally it was Febvre who made the biggest mistake with a near-crash that left him resigned to another second place. The 12th GP win of Lucas Coenen’s career, and second on the bounce, puts him 43 points behind new leader Febvre in the Championship, and just 18 away from overtaking Gajser’s total. It’s unclear when the Slovenian will be back, and how close to the top pace he will be, but for sure the teenage Belgian will be a real challenger in the races to come. The red plate will be attached to Febvre’s Kawasaki however, for the first time since the end of 2021, when they line up at Lugo next weekend. Lucas Coenen – P1 “A really good weekend. 1-1 again and the three motos! The rain made the track so sketchy and I was all over the place but it was a positive first moto; good start and I tried to ride smart. It was hard to handle all those edges in the ruts with the 450 but we made it happen. In the second moto I managed the pressure from Romain and I was a bit nervous at times but I’m so happy to win again. Let’s go again in Lugo.” Romain Febvre – P2 “I tried to go for the win, but my goal heading into the races today was to take good starts and not crash as it can be so difficult in these conditions if you crash and get mud on your gloves. We saw today that we have got the starts sorted as I was immediately at the front with Lucas both motos and that will play in our favour as the season continues. Of course I wanted to pass him and indeed I made it happen twice in the first moto but Lucas could respond immediately both times. In the second moto I could come back onto his rear wheel but I could not find a line to make the difference. It’s hard as a racer to accept but I had more to lose than to win if I had taken a risk, and I leave here with second overall and the red plate. I have spent the last four years chasing the red plate so I really wanted it; for me it is no pressure and it gives me confidence for the rest of the season. But it’s still a long series and anything can happen so I need to stay sharp.” Ruben Fernandez – P3 “I really like Agueda, but when the weather is like this, I wasn’t sure how it was going to go, but thankfully it went really well. I certainly didn’t expect my first podium to come in these conditions, however I know I’ve been riding well and I just needed to stay consistent across both motos and I’d make it happen. My starts were excellent, which was crucial, and I kept any mistakes to a minimum. A big thank you to the team and my friends, family and fans for all their support and I can’t wait to try to do even better in Lugo next weekend.” Pauls Jonass – P5 “It was nice to get back to the intensity of racing. I felt good in the first race and was rewarded with fourth but I was a little disappointed about moto two; I just didn’t find such a good flow but P5 overall was a good result first race back and I look forward to building step-by-step from here. The conditions were tough but the track crew did a great job to give us a track where you could race.” Maxime Renaux – P7 “It was good to go 5-9 today because earlier this week I didn’t think I’d be racing. I crashed twice in the first race, but I was happy to finish fifth in that one. I then rode most of Race Two without a front brake lever after I crashed a couple of times, so I could only push so hard. That was a little frustrating but I came here to score points and that’s what I did. So, I have to be happy.” Calvin Vlaanderen – P8 “It’s been a positive weekend. I felt really good on the bike and it was a shame to crash in Race One while in sixth. That ruled out any chance of the podium really, but I still fought hard in Race Two and placed fourth. I was really happy with my riding in that one and kept my mistakes to a minimum, which is hard to do in a mud race like that. It’s a shame about the rain we had but it was the same for everyone I guess.” Jeffrey Herlings – P9 “Yesterday we were quite hopeful until the crash in the Heat when I was thinking about pushing for the lead. I was hit by another rider and bruised my ribs and had a sore elbow. I was struggling with the ribs today and I could feel every bump. It was annoying! We could finish 10-7 and that’s not what we wanted from this GP but after Saturday I think it was OK. I’ll definitely be 100% for the next race and I hope to be closer to that top five.”

Mattia Guadagnini – P10

“Not bad; it was hard to hope for anything more, even if in these conditions anything was possible. I started well in the first moto, but I struggled a lot in the last 10 minutes, and I lost four positions, which made a big difference in the result. In race two, I started less well, and I tried not to make too many mistakes. After half the moto, I was tired, so I just tried to bring it home because it was really tough. Top 10 on the way back is fine. I couldn’t have hoped for much more, but I didn’t aim for less, so for today it’s fine like this.”

Jago Geerts – P12

“Two bad starts made things really difficult today and I also crashed in the third turn in Race Two. I can be happy with my consistency and now the goal is to be closer to the front next weekend in Spain.”

Jeremy Seewer – P13

“Not too much to say. We scored points and didn’t do anything crazy, but I want to be more upfront, especially after yesterday with the feeling and riding I had. But today, we know how mud races are – sometimes they go your way, sometimes not. It seems like at the minute we’re struggling with them. Usually these races happen once a year, but it seems like we need to get used to this more, as since last year we’ve had so many mud races. I need to work, and we need to improve. We need to improve together in these conditions, but I’m still happy because, like I said, in normal conditions and normal racing, we made a step. We saw that yesterday; I’m way more confident. We lost it today, but you know, we stay positive and keep pushing forward, and I think some good results will come soon.”

MXGP Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 Points 1 L. Coenen KTM 25 25 50 2 R. Febvre Kaw 22 22 44 3 R. Fernandez Hon 20 20 40 4 A. Bonacorsi Fan 15 16 31 5 P. Jonass Kaw 18 13 31 6 G. Coldenhoff Fan 13 15 28 7 M. Renaux Yam 16 12 28 8 C. Vlaanderen Yam 9 18 27 9 J. Herlings KTM 11 14 25 10 M. Guadagnini Duc 12 11 23 11 J. Pancar KTM 10 8 18 12 J. Geerts Yam 8 9 17 13 J. Seewer Duc 6 10 16 14 K. Horgmo Hon 14 0 14 15 K. Brumann Hus 4 7 11 16 B. Watson Bet 7 3 10 17 T. Koch Bet 0 6 6 18 B. Van doninck Hon 1 5 6 19 J. Gilbert Hon 2 4 6 20 R. Van De Moosdijk KTM 5 0 5 21 B. Bogers Fan 3 0 3 22 A. Sterry KTM 0 2 2 23 J. Adamson Hon 0 1 1

MXGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 R. Febvre Kaw 330 2 T. Gajser Hon 305 3 L. Coenen KTM 287 4 G. Coldenhoff Fan 250 5 R. Fernandez Hon 223 6 M. Renaux Yam 217 7 A. Bonacorsi Fan 194 8 K. Horgmo Hon 177 9 C. Vlaanderen Yam 162 10 J. Seewer Duc 156 11 P. Jonass Kaw 117 12 B. Watson Bet 112 13 J. Pancar KTM 109 14 M. Guadagnini Duc 107 15 J. Geerts Yam 103 16 J. Herlings KTM 94 17 I. Gifting Yam 78 18 V. Guillod Yam 72 19 B. Bogers Fan 64 20 R. Van De Moosdijk KTM 60 21 K. Brumann Hus 50 22 A. Sterry KTM 40 23 T. Koch Bet 30 24 M. Stauffer KTM 23 25 N. Ludwig KTM 19 26 J. Gilbert Hon 19 27 M. Spies KTM 13 28 A. Cairoli Duc 10 29 A. Lupino Duc 9 30 A. Tonus Yam 8 31 C. Toendel Hon 7 32 I. Monticelli Kaw 6 33 B. Van doninck Hon 6 34 F. dos Santos Yam 5 35 C. Nickel Hus 4 36 R. Pape Yam 3 37 A. Forato Hon 2 38 M. Evans Hon 1 39 M. Scheu Hus 1 40 J. Adamson Hon 1

MX2 Race One

Qualifying Race winner Andrea Adamo set the fastest time in morning warm-up to declare his intent for the races ahead, but the MX2 class had the worst of the weather, even after the delay to help track workers clear the worst of the water from the track and the surrounding areas.

With the track in a similar condition to last year, many considered 2024 winner Liam Everts to be the favourite, and he duly took the Fox Holeshot Award for the second time this season, as Adamo ran wide to allow Sacha Coenen through into second, with De Wolf right on his tail.

Everts’ day wouldn’t get any better, however, as he fell on the corner before the Pit Lane tunnel jump, and would suffer many more crashes to leave him just 11th at the flag.

Coenen took up the lead, then De Wolf dropped his machine to give second up to Adamo. As the Champ remounted, he pushed Camden McLellan wide and left the South African on the ground instead.

Oriol Oliver briefly held fourth for Gabriel SS24 KTM Factory Juniors, until he crashed on lap three. Then right at the start of lap four, Coenen jumped to the edge of the track and left the bike buried, firing himself over the bars, the bike stood up where he left it. The young Belgian had another off-track excursion which left him in 19th by the end.

Adamo held the lead, and with his pit-board telling him to ride “ENDURO STYLE!”, and he pulled clear from De Wolf and the chasing Laengenfelder, as both riders pushed to the limit.

Behind the leaders, David Braceras claimed a solid tenth with a late pass on his Monster Energy Triumph Racing compatriot Guillem Farres, although a crash on the last lap by Thibault Benistant cost the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 man a top ten finish.

Valerio Lata claimed ninth for Honda HRC, with his teammate Ferruccio Zanchi in seventh ahead of the TM Moto CRD Motosport machine of Julius Mikula.

Back from injury, the Kawasaki Racing Team MX2 rookie Mathis Valin maintained a great fourth position for most of the race, before a frustrating tumble on the penultimate lap dropped him to sixth at the flag.

This allowed Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 man Rick Elzinga through to a season-best fifth place finish, and WZ-Racing KTM’s Quentin Prugnières through to a career-best fourth.

Among the title contenders there was a twist in the tale, as De Wolf finally made one mistake too many, sliding sideways on an uphill corner to allow Laengenfelder, with no goggles, past into second.

The four-point swing put the German to within two points of the series leader heading into race two, although winner Adamo closed in on the pair of them with his second race win of the season.

MX2 Race Two This time Adamo claimed his second Fox Holeshot Award of the season, but Laengenfelder was not so fortunate as he lost his front end from second position in turn two. Coenen attacked the Italian over the finish line jump to take the lead, while Farres got the best start of his season yet to place third at the end of the first full lap. Everts’ day went from bad to worse as he slid off the side of a jump and was unable to continue with his buried machine, while Zanchi was lucky to survive a similar incident on the same jump to hold on to sixth behind Valin in fifth and De Wolf in fourth. Laengenfelder was on a rampage, up to twelfth by the end of the first full lap and steaming through his competition. De Wolf managed to fire past Farres in lap three and give chase to the KTMs ahead. By lap seven, however, Adamo had worn down Coenen to take the lead with a decisive inside pass, and set sail for the win. Prugnières had to fight back from his own poor start to claim tenth in the race, but that was still good enough for a career-best fifth overall. Zanchi took sixth overall with 7-9 finishes, while the Yamaha teammates Elzinga and Benistant finished eighth and ninth overall. Having a better second race, after getting stuck in the first outing, was the Venrooy Racing KTM of Cas Valk, who took a fine sixth at the flag behind Valin, who took his best result yet in MX2 with fourth overall. Farres suffered a small crash with four laps to go which dropped him to eighth in the race, still good enough for tenth overall. Laengenfelder’s charge amazingly took him all the way to the rear wheel of De Wolf, and he very nearly passed his Dutch rival on the final lap, although neither could catch Coenen who put a confidence-boosting ride in for second place, and seventh overall. Adamo completed his first ever perfect three-win weekend with a four-second margin to take his fifth career GP win, and third of the series. He has already won more GPs this season than he did the year he was World Champ. Due to De Wolf undoing the damage from race one to Laengenfelder, there is now four points between first and second, with Adamo now just six points behind the German. Andrea Adamo – P1 “I rode well, really well. No mistakes and good starts, especially yesterday, and that put me in a good position for today, which was really important with the weather. In the first moto the conditions were crazy but the second moto was not too bad. 1-1-1: it’s the first time for me, so I’m super-happy.” Kay de Wolf – P2 “That was one of the toughest GPs we’ve had so far this season. The conditions were just brutal – deep mud, super physical, and really easy to make mistakes. I did my best to stay consistent and ride smart. In the first moto I had a crash and some goggle problems, but I kept pushing and managed to get back to third. The second moto was similar – I had to dig deep after a small crash, but I stayed focused and held onto another podium. I’m happy to come away with second overall and keep the red plate. Now it’s all eyes on Lugo.” Simon Längenfelder – P3 “So much mud! It was really hard to pass in the first moto, there was a lot of water and even though they worked on the track there was only one line. It was difficult but I could get Kay for 2nd. I folded the front on the first lap of the second moto and had to come from last. I had a good feeling on the bike though and unfortunately I ran out of tear-offs which made overtaking a challenge. A decent second race but a bit unlucky. Today could have been much better.” Mathis Valin – P4 “I wasn’t expecting such good results as this was my first race since the injury so I’m very happy to finish fourth overall. In the first moto I was fourth but I made a mistake with two laps to go and crashed; I lost time to restart but sixth wasn’t so bad. The track was really rough for that first moto and physically it was a tough weekend as we had less time than usual between both motos so I was delighted with fifth in race two. The team has worked on the engine and I have worked on my technique so we got good starts all weekend even though I didn’t had the best gate-pick. It was a wise decision of the team for me to rest my wrist as I now have no pain. I have also had time to reflect on the first part of the season; I already had the speed but I also had too many crashes and today I showed that I have learnt to take my time and stay on two wheels.” Ferruccio Zanchi – P6 “Sixth overall looks good but I know I could have scored more points in both races and done even better. Conditions weren’t great but I knew I had the opportunity to have a good GP, and I just couldn’t perform to the level that I want to. We will keep working though and I will keep pushing to improve so that I can work my way back to the podium as that’s where I want to be.” Sacha Coenen – P7 “Better than the last GP. We made quite a lot of changes to the set-up of the bike in the last two weeks and I was feeling good on Saturday. I had a comfortable lead in the first moto but just jumped a little off track and got stuck in a mud pile. Anyway, we had good speed. The second moto was OK, Andrea was a bit faster today but P2 is more of what we need.”

Rick Elzinga – P8

“In Race One, I went a little wide in the first turn and then as I went to pull a tear off in the next corner, someone had crashed in front of me. Then someone crashed into me. So, I was dead last but I rode really good, all the way up to fifth. In the second race, I stalled the bike and had some goggle issues, which is pretty normal for a mud race, but it was frustrating after how well I rode in Race One.”

Thibault Benistant – P9

“A really tough weekend in these conditions. Bad starts made it even more difficult for me and I wasn’t able to ride freely in either race. Hopefully, the weather will be better next weekend and I can ride like I know I can.”

Guillem Farres – P10

“That’s the weekend here in Portugal done. It’s a shame about the rain because on Saturday morning the track was really good. I had a good qualifying race with seventh and felt great on the track. My start in race one was decent but I crashed in the second corner. I stopped for goggles and it was a gnarly race overall. I was running 10th until the last lap when I crashed again and finished 12th. My start in the second race was also really good, but I just didn’t ride very well. I crashed twice and ended up eighth. Next weekend it’s my home GP so I’m focused on riding like I know I can and hopefully we get good weather too.”

Valerio Lata – P11

“When the track was nice and dry, I felt I was riding well, but mud makes things really difficult and I’m just not able to match the other guys when it gets so wet. It is something I need to work on, and I really want to get better because it seems like we are having a bad run of weather, so I want to fight for the higher positions whatever the track conditions are.”

Camden McLellan – P14

“It was a super tough weekend. I was a little bit off with my feeling on this track and then it rained a lot, so that made things tougher. I had a good race going in the first moto until I got taken out, and then in the second one I had a bad start and crashed on my own. So, it’s been one of those mud races to forget and now it’s onto Lugo next weekend.”

Karlis Reisulis – P17

“Today was interesting, to say the least. My speed was good, but crashes let me down. Now it’s on to Spain, where hopefully, it won’t be raining.”

Liam Everts – P18

“Honestly, a weekend to forget for me. I felt really good coming to Portugal – I’ve had great memories here – and grabbing the Holeshot in the first moto was a good start. But after that crash and the brake issue, it just snowballed. The conditions were so tough, and I couldn’t find my rhythm again. The second moto was short-lived with a crash, and I got stuck off track. It’s frustrating, but this is racing. I’ll regroup with the team and come back stronger in Spain.”

MX2 Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 Points 1 A. Adamo KTM 25 25 50 2 K. de Wolf Hus 20 20 40 3 S. Längenfelder KTM 18 22 40 4 M. Valin Kaw 15 16 31 5 Q. Prugnieres KTM 18 11 29 6 F. Zanchi Hon 14 12 26 7 S. Coenen KTM 0 24 24 8 R. Elzinga Yam 16 8 24 9 T. Benistant Yam 8 14 22 10 G. Farres Tri 9 13 22 11 V. Lata Hon 12 6 18 12 J. Mikula TM 13 5 18 13 C. Valk KTM 0 15 15 14 C. Mc Lellan Tri 5 9 14 15 O. Oliver KTM 7 7 14 16 D. Braceras Hon 11 3 14 17 K. Reisulis Yam 0 10 10 18 L. Everts Hus 10 0 10 19 S. Soulimani TM 6 0 6 20 M. Grau KTM 0 5 5 21 N. Vennekens KTM 0 5 5 22 M. Smith KTM 0 5 5

MX2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 K. de Wolf Hus 328 2 S. Längenfelder KTM 324 3 A. Adamo KTM 318 4 L. Everts Hus 269 5 T. Benistant Yam 225 6 S. Coenen KTM 222 7 C. Mc Lellan Tri 210 8 C. Valk KTM 189 9 F. Zanchi Hon 168 10 V. Lata Hon 160 11 R. Elzinga Yam 141 12 Q. Prugnieres KTM 140 13 K. Reisulis Yam 126 14 D. Braceras Hon 110 15 O. Oliver KTM 104 16 G. Farres Tri 99 17 J. Mikula TM 85 18 M. Valin Kaw 78 19 M. Smith KTM 39 20 N. Vennekens KTM 23 21 M. Grau KTM 21 22 S. Soulimani TM 19 23 M. Gwerder KTM 14 24 N. Skovbjerg Yam 14 25 S. Smulders Tri 11 26 S. Nilsson Tri 9 27 J. Walvoort KTM 7 28 M. Rossi KTM 6 29 M. Silva Yam 4 30 B. Pergel KTM 3 31 J. Pietre Yam 2 32 B. Pascual Hon 2 33 F. Olsson KTM 2 34 P. Piroli Yam 1

EMX250 Races

At the gate drop, Simone Mancini grabbed the early lead and quickly opened a sizeable gap on the rest of the field. Behind him, the start was chaotic— Venum BUD RACING Kawasaki’s Jake Cannon, who had a strong jump, crashed heavily in the second turn and did not rejoin the race, while others struggled with visibility and grip.

Mancini looked in control through the opening laps with Gyan Doensen and Bobby Bruce in pursuit, but positions quickly shuffled as Nico Greutmann, Francisco Garcia, and the red plate holder Janis Reisulis worked their way forward. Greutmann made a strong charge into second, while Garcia and Reisulis also pushed through the pack, capitalising on mistakes from others, including a crash from Bruce that ended his race early.

By lap 5, Reisulis, despite having no goggles in the deteriorating conditions, had moved into second place with a brilliant pass on Garcia and began hunting down the leader. With just under three laps to go, the Latvian made a decisive and clinical move down the inside of an unsuspecting Mancini to take the lead. From there, he extended his advantage with authority, crossing the line more than 10 seconds clear.

Garcia claimed third after a late crash dropped Greutmann to fifth. Noel Zanocz rode consistently to secure fourth place, while Australia’s Liam Owens was sixth, Ryan Alanderson 17th.

A torrential downpour moments before the Race 2 gate drop turned the already rutted Portuguese clay into a treacherous battleground. Zanocz taking the holeshot with Reisulis right on his rear wheel and Bruce in third. Mancini and Garcia also slotted inside the top six, keeping all the key contenders in the mix from the start.

Reisulis wasted no time. A bold move in the early corners saw the Latvian tag Zanocz and take the lead. Zanocz stayed upright, however the jolt clearly unsettled him. Behind, Bruce was holding strong in third with Mancini applying pressure.

Conditions were deteriorating lap by lap. As the race unfolded, a mistake from Mancini opened the door for Bruce to briefly regain second, but the Italian fought back, until a slip dropped him to fourth behind Greutmann. Garcia steadily working his way into contention.

With Reisulis out front by over 10 seconds, disaster struck—the red plate holder went down and had to restart the bike, allowing Zanocz to momentarily take over the lead. The two front-runners then engaged in a brief battle, but as quickly as he lost it, Reisulis retook control after a crash from Zanocz on a downhill reception.

As the laps ticked down, the fight for the podium intensified. Greutmann and Zanocz exchanged second place multiple times, while Garcia surged forward and capitalised on late mistakes from both Mancini and Bruce to climb to fourth. When Greutmann went down with just a few laps to go, Zanocz reclaimed second and secured his spot on the overall podium.

This time Liam Owens dropped to 20th collecting a single point in race two, which was enough to leave the weekend in 12th overall, with 16-points total. Ryan Alexanderson ended the weekend in 22nd with three-points from race one.

Reisulis, despite two crashes, took the win with a perfect 1-1 scorecard. Zanocz’s resilience earned him second overall with 4-2 while Garcia’s consistency 3-4 sealed third. Greutmann, who had been in the podium hunt, settled for fourth overall.

Janis Reisulis

“I came here with one goal, and that was to win. I just like winning. It wasn’t exactly the style or performance I wanted, but we got it done. Honestly, my goggles saved the race—everyone else was struggling, but mine held up perfectly. I’m thankful to my team and everyone supporting me. Now we look ahead to Spain with the same mindset.”

EMX250 Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 Points 1 J. Reisulis Yam 25 25 50 2 N. Zanocz Hon 18 22 40 3 F. Garcia Kaw 20 18 38 4 N. Greutmann Hus 16 20 36 5 S. Mancini Fan 22 13 35 6 B. Mesters KTM 13 15 28 7 A. Petit Yam 8 16 24 8 L. Reichl Hus 10 14 24 9 A. Monne GAS 12 9 21 10 G. Doensen KTM 14 4 18 11 P. Maschio Hon 6 11 17 12 L. Owens Hus 15 1 16 13 M. Ernecker KTM 9 5 14 14 A. Frisk KTM 0 12 12 15 W. Askew Tri 11 0 11 16 B. Bruce Kaw 0 10 10 17 B. Rispoli KTM 0 8 8 18 S. Leok Hus 0 7 7 19 O. Colmer KTM 0 7 7 20 N. Skovbjerg Yam 7 0 7 21 A. Fueri KTM 5 0 5 22 R. Alexanderson KTM 4 0 4 23 L. Ruffini Hus 0 3 3 24 V. Kees KTM 0 3 3 25 P. Gundersen Hus 0 2 2 26 O. Tzemach Hus 0 2 2

EMX250 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J. Reisulis Yam 176 2 N. Zanocz Hon 164 3 F. Garcia Kaw 162 4 A. Frisk KTM 116 5 S. Mancini Fan 110 6 N. Greutmann Hus 110 7 A. Petit Yam 109 8 L. Reichl Hus 106 9 B. Mesters KTM 104 10 G. Doensen KTM 101 11 N. Skovbjerg Yam 98 12 A. Monne GAS 90 13 W. Askew Tri 84 14 A. Fueri KTM 62 15 M. Fredsoe Hus 51 16 B. Rispoli KTM 51 17 J. Cannon Kaw 50 18 L. Owens Hus 49 19 M. Ernecker KTM 49 20 S. Perez GAS 46 21 V. Kees KTM 40 22 I. Van Erp Yam 38 23 O. Colmer KTM 35 24 S. Leok Hus 32 25 P. Maschio Hon 32 26 M. Werner KTM 25 27 B. Bruce Kaw 22 28 H. Osterhagen Fan 22 29 L. Ruffini Hus 21 30 L. Rudolph KTM 15 31 M. Carreras Hon 13 32 T. Brunet Yam 9 33 C. Prat Tri 7 34 P. Gundersen Hus 5 35 R. Alexanderson KTM 4 36 O. Tzemach Hus 2

EMX125 Races

Conditions were already challenging when EMX125 riders lined up for Race 1 in Águeda, Portugal. The red soil quickly turned to deep ruts and slick corners as rain began falling mid-race, setting up a dramatic and unpredictable contest.

It was Filippo Mantovani who launched out of the gate and led the field up the opening hill, but Mano Faure quickly took control of the race with a clean inside move before the end of lap one. Niccolo Mannini, Áron Katona, and Nicolò Alvisi all battled within the top five early on, Francesco Bellei not far behind.

While Faure looked comfortable out front in the opening laps, he soon came under increasing pressure from Alvisi, who had already passed teammates and rivals alike to close the gap.

By lap 9, Alvisi capitalised on a small mistake from Faure—who nearly lost control on the jump take-off, making the race-winning pass. Katona followed through shortly after, relegating Faure to third, and later to fourth after a fall in the closing laps.

As the track worsened, visibility and goggle management became critical. Riders without roll-offs struggled to keep their vision clear in the pouring rain. Katona, despite pushing hard and briefly challenging his teammate for the lead, cross-rutted and crashed with three laps to go, handing Alvisi a comfortable gap to the finish.

Francesco Bellei, charging in the second half of the race, capitalised on Faure’s late mistake to secure third. Mannini held on for a consistent fifth-place finish after a mid-race recovery.

If Race 1 was about survival in the rain, Race 2 was another mud bath. From the opening corners, the turmoil intensified as multiple riders were involved in a first-lap pile-up. Alvisi, fresh off his Race 1 win had a bad start which while Faure began to break free at the front, with Bellei in pursuit.

As the rest of the field regrouped, Faure began building a massive gap, stretching it to over 10 seconds by the end of lap 2. Behind him, Bellei came under pressure from the hard-charging Cole McCullough, who moved past to take over second after an impressive ride through the chaos. Meanwhile, Alvisi remounted and started clawing his way through the field from outside the top 10.

Red plate holder Katona struggled off the line and was buried in 28th on lap 2. Despite a spirited comeback, the Hungarian’s day went from bad to worse when a stall dropped him completely out of contention, costing him valuable championship points.

McCullough continued his charge, distancing himself from Bellei and solidifying second place, but there was no catching Faure, who delivered a masterclass in difficult conditions. At one point, he held a lead of over 40 seconds, controlling the race with precision and confidence.

Behind the top three, Jekabs Kubulins and Mantovani battled for fourth and fifth, while Alvisi made a late push to climb back to seventh despite another small off-track moment in the closing laps. Bellei briefly lost third to Kubulins but regained the spot before the finish to secure back-to-back top-four finishes.

Faure’s dominant ride not only secured him the Race 2 win but also the overall victory for the round with a 4-1 scorecard, his third of the season. Alvisi’s seventh-place finish, combined with his Race 1 victory, was enough for second overall, while Bellei’s consistent 3-3 results earned him the final step on the podium.

Mano Faure

“I’m really happy to win the overall here. Yesterday was tough with two crashes, but today I stayed focused, got a great start, and finished first. I want to thank my team, my family, and my coach for their support. I’m already looking forward to my home GP!”

EMX125 Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 Points 1 M. Faure Yam 18 25 43 2 N. Alvisi KTM 25 14 39 3 F. Bellei Fan 20 18 38 4 J. Kubulins Yam 11 20 31 5 F. Mantovani KTM 15 16 31 6 J. Bervoets Yam 13 15 28 7 D. Van Mechgelen Fan 12 13 25 8 C. McCullough Fan 1 22 23 9 D. Gregoire KTM 14 9 23 10 N. Mannini TM 16 7 23 11 Á. Katona KTM 22 0 22 12 D. Heitink Yam 8 10 18 13 V. Toshev Fan 0 12 12 14 A. Uccellini Hus 0 11 11 15 P. Lara GAS 7 4 11 16 R. Oppliger KTM 10 0 10 17 R. Pini TM 9 0 9 18 M. Conte Yam 0 8 8 19 B. Thorius Yam 2 6 8 20 S. Goyer Yam 6 0 6 21 S. Priem GAS 0 5 5 22 O. Mari KTM 5 0 5 23 C. Paine Diaz Hus 4 0 4 24 I. Ampoorter GAS 0 3 3 25 G. Utech TM 3 0 3 26 G. Cardoso Hus 0 2 2 27 J. Hernandez Yam 0 1 1

EMX125 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Á. Katona KTM 217 2 F. Bellei Fan 194 3 N. Alvisi KTM 192 4 M. Faure Yam 188 5 N. Mannini TM 166 6 J. Kubulins Yam 160 7 D. Heitink Yam 156 8 F. Mantovani KTM 148 9 C. McCullough Fan 144 10 R. Pini TM 135 11 J. Bervoets Yam 124 12 R. Oppliger KTM 104 13 G. Utech TM 89 14 S. Goyer Yam 85 15 D. Gregoire KTM 73 16 D. Van Mechgelen Fan 70 17 V. Toshev Fan 51 18 P. Lara GAS 48 19 I. Ampoorter GAS 38 20 V. Marek KTM 33 21 B. Thorius Yam 32 22 A. Roberti Fan 24 23 C. Paine Diaz Hus 23 24 R. Bauer KTM 18 25 R. Laicans GAS 18 26 L. Townley Yam 18 27 D. Stock Yam 13 28 T. Van de Poel Yam 12 29 A. Uccellini Hus 11 30 E. Ziemer KTM 11 31 M. Conte Yam 8 32 D. Zaremba Yam 8 33 F. Cardineau GAS 6 34 M. Ernecker KTM 6 35 S. Priem GAS 5 36 O. Mari KTM 5 37 H. Statt Yam 5 38 E. Riganti Hus 4 39 G. Cardoso Hus 2 40 S. Tapia GAS 2 41 L. Diss-Fenard KTM 2 42 D. Cracco KTM 1 43 S. Maymann Yam 1 44 L. Calandra Hus 1 45 J. Hernandez Yam 1

2025 FIM EnduroGP of Spain – Round Two Report

The Catalan municipality of Oliana hosted the second round of the FIM EnduroGP Championship over the first weekend in May. Josep Garcia dominated the opening day ahead of Zachary Pichon and Andrea Verona.

It was a very different day two however, when Andrea Verona made a late charge to claim the win in torrential rain and flooding, which saw the promoters scrambling delay the start to revise the course layout to ensure better conditions for racing. Joining a muddy Verona on the podium on Sunday was Garcia with Samuele Bernardini rounding out the top three.

Day One – Saturday

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Josep Garcia began day one primed for business. Sharp off the mark, the Spaniard quickly topped the opening GMOTO Enduro Test by almost six seconds from TM MOTO Boano Factory Enduro Team’s Zach Pichon. GASGAS Factory Racing’s Andrea Verona a further seven seconds behind in third.

Fastest in the opening POLISPORT Extreme Test ahead of Sherco Racing Factory’s Theo Espinasse, Garcia extended his lead to 15 seconds over Pichon. With Verona winning the first ACERBIS Cross Test, and Garcia placing an ‘uncharacteristic’ fifth, it momentarily looked like the fight for victory was about to tighten up.

But Garcia quickly silenced those thoughts by opening lap two with an astonishingly fast time in the GMOTO Enduro Test. Gapping his rivals by 14 seconds on the special test saw him build a healthy 27-second lead with less than half of the race day complete.

From that point on, Garcia never faltered. Winning all five remaining special tests to end day one with a 49-second advantage, it was very much a statement ride from the EnduroGP champion.

Although remaining the closest rider to Garcia throughout the day, a mistake on the first POLISPORT Extreme Test and a drop in pace on the final lap saw Pichon’s hopes of challenging for the win slip away. Nevertheless, it was still a solid ride for the Frenchman in second.

Verona raced on to complete the top three, and despite taking a win on the ACERBIS Cross Test, the Italian never quite got close enough to properly challenge Pichon. The GASGAS rider will look to make amends tomorrow.

Sherco Racing Factory’s Hamish Macdonald enjoyed a strong ride for fourth. Claiming a brace of top-five test times, he kept the pressure on Verona. Ensuring two Sherco Racing Factory riders made it into the top five, Antoine Magain took fifth.

E1 / E2 / E3

The overall EnduroGP win might have eluded Pichon, but the Enduro2 victory on Saturday was his. As the closest overall challenger to Garcia, his pace pulled him clear of Verona in second to win by 17 seconds. Behind the top two of Pichon and Verona, Beta Factory Enduro Team’s Nathan Watson completed the podium in third.

Josep Garcia (KTM)

“I worked hard after the GP of Portugal to be ready for this race. I felt I came into my home race prepared and ready to fight. I made some mistakes and some crashes, but overall it went well. It’s incredible to race this close to my home, to win is amazing.”

In Enduro1, it was Garcia who raced to a clear and commanding one-minute and 43-second margin of victory. But behind him things were much tighter. In the battle for the remainder of the podium, it was a fight between Triumph Italia Racing’s Lesiardo Morgan and Triumph Factory Racing Enduro Team’s Mikael Persson. Coming down to the wire, Morgan took second over Persson by just six tenths of a second.

Backing up his pair of Enduro3 wins at round one, Macdonald won again in class on day one in Spain. The New Zealander was challenged by teammate Magain, but the Belgian just didn’t have the pace of Macdonald on the final lap to deny him victory. TM MOTO Boano Factory Enduro Team’s Leo Le Quere secured his first Enduro3 podium of the season with third, while home favourite WP Eric Auge’s Jaume Betriu took fourth.

Junior

The FIM Junior Enduro World Championship was all about Fantic Factory Racing Team’s Axel Semb on day one at the GP of Spain in Oliana. The young Swede was nothing short of sensational. Taking control of the race lead on the opening POLISPORT Extreme Test, Semb never looked back, racing clear to a very commanding 37-second margin of victory. This marked the Fantic rider’s first Junior class win since round two in 2024.

Axel Semb (Fantic)

“It feels great to win. It’s been a good comeback from the opening round in Portugal where I was fourth both days. It’s also been a long time since my last victory, so I’m super happy to be back on the top step of the podium.”

The remainder of the Junior class podium was decided by less than four seconds. Proving fast and consistent throughout the day, France’s Thibault Giraudon (Sherco) secured second. Stepping up to the Junior class as the reigning FIM Youth Enduro World Champion, TM MOTO Boano Factory Enduro Team’s Manuel Verzeroli proved he’s got the pace of his rivals by taking a debut podium result in third.

Finishing an agonising sixty-five hundredths of a second behind Verzeroli, Ox Moto Beta’s Leo Joyon had to be content with fourth. Fantic Factory Racing Team’s Kevin Cristino completed the top five. It wasn’t the best of days for round one’s double winner Kyron Bacon, with the MGR Kawasaki rider placing seventh. He’ll look to bounce back tomorrow.

Youth

The FIM Youth Enduro World Championship saw Team KTM Pro Racing Sport’s Romain Dagna return to the top step of the podium on day one at the GP of Spain. The Frenchman pulled clear during the early part of the day, stretching his advantage out to 19 seconds at the end of the second ACERBIS Cross Test.

But losing 15 seconds on the final GMOTO Enduro Test almost saw all of that hard work undone. With TM MOTO Boano Factory Enduro Team’s Alberto Elgari now within striking distance, Dagna had to react fast. Winning the final two special tests of the day, he secured the Youth class victory.

Although almost capitalising on Dagna’s mistake, Elgari was unable to turn the tables on the Frenchman and finished second. Fantic Factory Racing Enduro Team Specia’s Pietro Scardina completed the top three.

Romain Dagna (KTM)

“I had a great first lap and was able to open up a nice lead. I held that advantage for most of the day, but when I crashed twice on the final Enduro Test the times were tight again. I kept calm, kept my pace and was able to build again, and win the day.”

EnduroGP of Spain – Day One Top 20

Pos Rider Gap 1 GARCIA Josep (ESP / E1 / KTM) 1:00:33.02 2 PICHON Zachary (FRA / E2 / TM) +49.11 3 VERONA Andrea (ITA / E2 / GAS) +1:06.60 4 MACDONALD Hamish (NZL / E3 / SHER) +1:25.87 5 MAGAIN Antoine (BEL / E3 / SHER) +1:40.77 6 LESIARDO Morgan (ITA / E1 / TRIU) +1:43.80 7 PERSSON Mikael (SWE / E1 / TRIU) +1:44.39 8 WATSON Nathan (GBR / E2 / BETA) +2:12.79 9 BERNARDINI Samuele (ITA / E1 / HON) +2:16.03 10 LE QUERE Leo (FRA / E3 / TM) +2:29.04 11 ESPINASSE Theo (FRA / E2 / SHER) +2:34.28 12 MCCANNEY Jamie (GBR / E1 / TRIU) +2:38.76 13 BETRIU Jaume (ESP / E3 / GAS) +2:44.34 14 OLSZOWY Dominik (POL / E3 / RIE) +2:59.87 15 NORRBIN Albin (SWE / E2 / FAN) +3:19.11 16 ROUSSALY Julien (FRA / E3 / SHER) +3:40.43 17 PAVONI Matteo (ITA / E3 / FAN) +3:48.37 18 FISCHEDER Luca (GER / E3 / BETA) +3:53.63 19 ETCHELLS Jed (GBR / E1 / FANT) +3:57.40 20 BLANJOUE Hugo (FRA / E2 / HON) +4:07.91

Day Two – Sunday

Remaining unfazed by the changes in weather, terrain and schedule, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Josep Garcia attacked hard from the word go on day two. Fastest in the opening POLISPORT Extreme Test and ACERBIS Cross Test, he ended a revised lap one as the early leader. Closing out lap two with a win in the first timed run of the GMOTO Enduro Test, the Spaniard built up a 30-second lead over GASGAS Factory Racing’s Andrea Verona.

The battle for third was intense, with just one second separating three riders. Honda Racing RedMoto Enduro Team’s Samuele Bernardini held an eight-hundredths of a second advantage over Sherco Racing Factory’s Hamish Macdonald in fourth, with Triumph Italia Racing’s Morgan Lesiardo nine tenths of a second back in fifth. Unfortunately, TM MOTO Boano Factory Racing’s Zach Pichon proved the biggest casualty of the test. Getting stuck on a climb, the Frenchman slipped from third down to 21st.

As the day progressed, Verona made some inroads into Garcia’s lead, reducing it to 18 seconds with two tests remaining. Nursing an injured foot, Garcia lost more time on the GMOTO Enduro Test, arriving at the final ACERBIS Cross Test of the day with just sixth tenths of a second in hand over Verona.

Verona knew it was his time to attack. Placing third to Beta Factory Enduro Team’s Nathan Watson, and Pichon, on the final test, he beat Garcia by over one second to take a dramatic victory.

For Garcia, hopes of a double EnduroGP win slipped away. The lost time on the final GMOTO Enduro Test saw the majority of his good work undone. And with Verona getting the measure of him on the final test, he was forced to settle for second.

As exciting as the battle for the victory was, the fight for the final step of the podium was electric too. As the latter half of the day progressed, Bernardini and Lesiardo were joined by Sherco Racing Factory’s Antoine Magain, with Macdonald slipping down the running order.

Holding firm, Honda mounted Bernardini kept the duo at bay to claim his debut EnduroGP podium result. Magain worked his way past Lesiardo to claim fourth, with Lesiardo narrowly holding off a late push from Watson to seal fifth, in what was a career-best result.

E1 / E2 / E3

As the EnduroGP winner, Verona also claimed the Enduro2 class win. Earning his first victory of the season, the Italian put his wealth of experience to use in the tricky conditions to top the podium by 56 seconds. Behind him, Watson took the runner-up result, with Sherco Racing Factory’s Theo Espinasse securing his first podium of the season with third.

Andrea Verona

“I’m really happy to get my first overall win of the season this weekend! Day one was good with second in class and third overall. I felt like I could have been in the fight for second overall but a few too many mistakes cost me that position. It was certainly tough out there today with the conditions, but it feels great to put the 450 on the top of the box! I felt better as the day went on, so to get the win is amazing. I can’t wait for Sweden in a few weeks!”

Although disappointed about missing the EnduroGP victory, Garcia could still be happy to have won the Enduro1 class. Bernardini, spurred on by his overall EnduroGP podium, put in an excellent ride for second. Lesiardo was another rider to capitalise on the difficult conditions and claimed his second Enduro1 podium of the season with third.

Josep Garcia

“To be honest, it was a perfect weekend of racing for me. It feels great to have my fitness back and to be racing at 100%. Yesterday everything went perfectly and I was able to take the win with a big advantage. Today, I was really enjoying riding in the mud and was leading for most of the day and built up a big gap of about 30 seconds. Then in the cross test, I jumped a container and clipped my foot on the top and ended up going over the bars. It was tough not to take the win today, but I finished second overall, first in the class with good points, and now look ahead to the next round.”

Mikael Persson

“Saturday was really great! To miss out on second by 0.5 seconds was tough but I’m happy to get another podium with the team. Today was very different than that what we are used to with the delays and cancelled tests, so it was hard to get into a rhythm. I struggled with the conditions but I’m happy to still be third in Enduro1 in the standings and looking forward to my home round!”

Jamie McCanney

“This weekend was a struggle as I haven’t ridden this terrain in a while and with the uncertainty today, I found it difficult to get settled. I gave it my all and I’m pleased with some of my test results, but the plan is to keep the positive momentum in the team going, work on my race fitness and come back swinging in Sweden.”

The Enduro3 class saw Magain end his teammate Macdonald’s win streak. The Belgian made best of the difficult conditions to claim the victory. After losing time to Magain midway through the day, Macdonald fought back to close the gap, but it wasn’t enough and he had to settle for second. TM MOTO Boano Factory Enduro Team’s Leo Le Quere placed third for the second time in Spain.

Junior

As on day one, it was Fantic Factory Racing Team’s Axel Semb who emerged victorious on day two in the FIM Junior Enduro World Championship. Rain or shine, the young Swede proved in Oliana that he’s back on top form and riding high on confidence.

However, he had to work hard for his win today. Ox Moto Beta’s Leo Joyon was the early pace setter, winning the first four special tests to take up the lead in the Junior class. But an incredible run through the second GMOTO Enduro Test saw Semb overhaul his 14-second deficit to Joyon and take control of the race by nearly two seconds.

Throughout the remainder of the day, the duo fought head-to-head for the win. But as they cleared the final ACERBIS Cross Test, the victory was Semb’s by just four seconds. While missing the top step of the podium, Joyon could still be pleased with his strong ride for second.

Placing 42 seconds behind Semb and Joyon, Fantic Factory Racing Enduro Team Specia’s Kevin Cristino rounded out the podium in third. TM MOTO Boano Factory Enduro Team’s Manuel Verzeroli was fourth, with Thibault Giraudon (Sherco) fifth.

Youth

Day two in Spain saw a new winner emerge in the FIM Youth Enduro World Championship. Fantic Factory Racing Enduro Team Specia’s Pietro Scardina was quickest to adapt to the muddy conditions and duly won the opening POLISPORT Extreme Test.

Third on the following ACERBIS Cross Test, the Italian found his flow after that and was never headed. Claiming six consecutive special test wins, he raced ahead to a 29-second margin of victory.

Behind him, day one winner Team KTM Pro Racing Sport’s Romain Dagna came home in second. The Frenchman never quite got the measure of Scardina today, despite his best efforts. TM MOTO Boano Factory Enduro Team’s Alberto Elgari finished 14 seconds behind Dagna to complete the top three.

EnduroGP of Spain – Day Two Top 20

Pos Rider Gap 1 VERONA Andrea (ITA / E2 / GAS) 53:21.67 2 GARCIA Josep (ESP / E1 / KTM) +1.44 3 BERNARDINI Samuele (ITA / E1 / HON) +35.64 4 MAGAIN Antoine (BEL / E3 / SHER) +48.91 5 LESIARDO Morgan (ITA / E1 / TRIU) +55.22 6 WATSON Nathan (GBR / E2 / BETA) +55.64 7 MACDONALD Hamish (NZL / E3 / SHER) +56.12 8 PERSSON Mikael (SWE / E1 / TRIU) +1:05.66 9 LE QUERE Leo (FRA / E3 / TM) +1:17.37 10 ESPINASSE Theo (FRA / E2 / SHER) +1:20.52 11 MCCANNEY Jamie (GBR / E1 / TRIU) +1:24.12 12 NORRBIN Albin (SWE / E2 / FANT) +1:33.04 13 PAVONI Matteo (ITA / E3 / FANT) +1:48.26 14 PICHON Zachary (FRA / E2 / TM) +2:02.17 15 FISCHEDER Luca (GER / E3 / BETA) +2:08.12 16 AHLIN Max (SWE / E2 / KTM) +2:09.95 17 KYTONEN Roni (FIN / E1 / HUSQ) +2:23.86 18 BETRIU Jaume (ESP / E3 / GAS) +2:24.35 19 ROUSSALY Julien (FRA / E3 / SHER) +2:31.86 20 LARRIEU Loic (FRA / E3 / RIE) +2:37.87

Riders and fans can now look forward to Round Three’s POLISPORT GP of Sweden in Skövde on 23-25 May

EnduroGP Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 GARCIA Josep 72 2 VERONA Andrea 65 3 PICHON Zachary 56 4 MACDONALD Hamish 43 5 BERNARDINI Samuele 42 6 MAGAIN Antoine 42 7 WATSON Nathan 35 8 PERSSON Mikael 33 9 LESIARDO Morgan 27 10 NORRBIN Albin 20 11 MCCANNEY Jamie 19 12 HOLCOMBE Steven 15 13 LE QUERE Leo 15 14 ESPINASSE Theo 11 15 ROUSSALY Julien 6 16 AHLIN Max 5 17 ELOWSON Albin 5 18 PAVONI Matteo 3 19 BETRIU Jaume 3 20 OLSZOWY Dominik 2 21 FREEMAN Brad 2 22 FISCHEDER Luca 1 23 ETCHELLS Jed 1 24 KYTONEN Roni 1

E1 Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 GARCIA Josep 80 2 BERNARDINI Samuele 64 3 PERSSON Mikael 58 4 LESIARDO Morgan 55 5 MCCANNEY Jamie 46 6 KYTONEN Roni 39 7 ETCHELLS Jed 37 8 WALTON Alex 28 9 EDMONDSON Harry 26 10 SORECA Davide 24 11 PUHAKAINEN Samuli 6

E2 Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 PICHON Zachary 71 2 VERONA Andrea 69 3 WATSON Nathan 57 4 NORRBIN Albin 50 5 AHLIN Max 36 6 ESPINASSE Theo 34 7 KOUBLE Krystof 34 8 MORETTINI Manolo 33 9 RINALDI Enrico 25 10 ELOWSON Albin 19 11 HOLCOMBE Steven 17 12 BLANJOUE Hugo 16 13 MARTINEZ NOGUEIRA 15 14 CHARRUA Bruno 11

E3 Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 MACDONALD Hamish 77 2 MAGAIN Antoine 71 3 LE QUERE Leo 53 4 ROUSSALY Julien 49 5 BETRIU Jaume 42 6 PAVONI Matteo 41 7 OLSZOWY Dominik 36 8 FISCHEDER Luca 34 9 SANS Marc 28 10 LARRIEU Loic 14 11 FREEMAN Brad 13

FIM Junior Enduro Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 SEMB Axel 66 2 JOYON Leo 62 3 CRISTINO Kevin 58 4 BACON Kyron 49 5 GIRAUDON Thibault 49 6 VERZEROLI Manuel 49 7 CLAUZIER Clement 32 8 COLORIO Luca 25 9 HAUTION Diego 20 10 FONTOVA Albert 16 11 SKUTA Matej 15 12 MEI Davide 15 13 CLAUZIER Maxime 12 14 KALNY Jaroslav 12 15 PUEY MONFORTE Alex 12 16 CLERICUS RIVADENEIR… 9 17 BERNINI Lorenzo 8 18 DAVIES Samuel 7 19 FERREIRA Ruben 4 20 MODIN Arvid 3 21 SIMON Dorian 1

2025 American Flat Track – Silver Dollar ST Report

Images by Tim Lester

AFT Singles- Silver Dollar Short Track

Kage Tadman made a splash at the previous Ventura ST event, as the fourth ever AFT Singles competitor to win his debut race, while Aussie Tom Drane just missed a podium. At this weekend’s Silver Dollar Short Track Tadman proved it was no fluke, making more history as the first rider to also win a second victory following his debut.

If possible, his unprecedented feat was even more impressive in action than the record books will ever show. Tadman isn’t just two for two in AFT Singles Main Events, he’s six for six in Progressive AFT races of any type, standing undefeated following a second consecutive event in which he swept the heat, the Helmet House Challenge, and the Main Event.

And once again, he did so in loose style and breakaway fashion, rendering the competition one for runner-up honors less than a minute into Saturday’s Main.

Last week, Tadman admitted to having exploited something of a home track advantage in Ventura. There was none this time around at what was an unfamiliar circuit and surface to him, and yet the result was identical.

After a second dominant showing, the class’ newest star said, “It was about getting used to a new track. I’ve never been here and don’t really ride these types of tracks much. But I was just trying to get used to it and adapt to the size of the track and the dirt. And I was able to pull off a good win.”

While Tadman again commanded the spotlight, the six-rider battle for second behind him was hugely entertaining as well.

Once it became evident this was another one-rider race for victory, Trevor Brunner defended second position vigorously with Australian Tom Drane initially in pursuit.

By mid-distance, Canadian Hunter Bauer slung his way around the high line and into the catbird seat, even displacing Brunner in second for a brief spell.

Once Brunner re-established himself in second, Drane slotted back up to third and the two stayed in that order to the checkered flag. The runner-up was Brunner’s first podium since returning to both the AFT Singles category and the American Honda-backed Turner Racing outfit.

Despite finding himself in the midst of his longest winless streak since going seven races before earning his first-career AFT Singles victory, Drane also finds himself even more solidly in control of the points race with finishes of 2-3-2-4-3 to kick off his ‘25 campaign.

Today’s third edged him three points further ahead of rival Chase Saathoff, who finished in fifth just behind Bauer.

Ventura podium finisher Tarren Santero came home sixth, despite finishing closer to Brunner on track than Brunner did to Tadman.

Following five rounds, Drane leads Sathoff 84-79, with Brunner still within striking distance at 70. Santero is fourth at 57, followed by the night’s seventh-place finisher, Aidan RoosEvans (52), and Tadman, who stands side-by-side with three-time class king Kody Kopp, who similarly boasts 46 points for going two-for-two in ‘25.

AFT Singles Results

Pos Rider Man. Gap 1 Kage Tadman KTM 23 Laps 2 Trevor Brunner Honda +1.667 3 Tom Drane Yamaha +1.806 4 Hunter Bauer Yamaha +2.064 5 Chase Saathoff Honda +2.241 6 Tarren Santero Honda +3.137 7 Aidan RoosEvans Yamaha +4.896 8 Chad Cose Husqvarna +5.741 9 Declan Bender KTM +6.032 10 Justin Anselmi Yamaha +6.412 11 Bradon Pfanders KTM +10.102 12 Jared Lowe Honda +11.280 13 Jacob Lehmann Honda +13.370 14 Ryan Wells GASGAS +13.719 15 Skylar Sentell KTM +13.876 16 Cole Frederickson Honda 22 Laps 17 Reece Pottorf Honda 12 Laps

AFT Singles Standings – Top 20

Pos Rider Total 1 Tom Drane 84 2 Chase Saathoff 79 3 Trevor Brunner 70 4 Tarren Santero 57 5 Aidan RoosEvans 52 6 Kage Tadman 46 7 Kody Kopp 46 8 Evan Renshaw 45 9 Bradon Pfanders 39 10 Jared Lowe 39 11 Hunter Bauer 31 12 Dalton Gauthier 30 13 Justin Anselmi 30 14 Tyler Raggio 29 15 Chad Cose 23 16 Declan Bender 21 17 Evan Kelleher 15 18 Ethan Kitchen 13 19 Ryan Wells 11 20 Reece Pottorf 9

AFT SuperTwins – Silver Dollar Short Track

Briar Bauman’s season has quickly transformed from a feel-good story to an epic tale of domination as he stormed to a third consecutive convincing Mission AFT SuperTwins victory in Saturday’s night’s Silver Dollar Short Track.

That said, even amidst the transformation of the Harley-Davidson XG750R from a winless racebike to a week-in, week-out powerhouse, the feel-good story behind it remains; Bauman and wife, Shayna Texter-Bauman, made the announcement that they are expecting their first child earlier this morning at Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, California.

That news didn’t inspire any of his rivals to take it easy on him in the evening, however, as title contender Dallas Daniels and the emerging James Ott took the early initiative in the premier-class Main.

Those two waged a contest of contrasting lines and styles aboard their respective Yamahas, with Daniels locked down low and Ott railing up high as they shook free from the pack. Ott’s bolder approach eventually gave him the upper hand, as he assumed the lead some three minutes into the eight-minute and two-lap affair.

Daniels’ subsequent experiments with a higher line only resulted in him getting swallowed up by a charging Bauman, who would also go on to overwhelm Ott less than a minute later.

Davis Fisher was the next to power up the outside of Daniels. The Estenson Racing star regrouped and responded, and their fight saw them track Ott back down and flow past him to turn their scrap into one for second.

Fisher seemed relatively safe in that position late, but one last charge from Daniels made it interesting – to the tune of a 0.061-second differential at the flag. Still, the Rackley Racing rider managed to hold on to earn his best result of the year after earlier finishing third at Daytona.

While Daniels upped his podium streak to 18, he also saw his championship deficit expand as Bauman powered on to stack a third successive victory on his pair of opening week seconds. As a result, the Rick Ware Racing pilot now leads by ten points (107-97) with five races down and 11 to go.

Asked to explain his seeming return to peak Grand National Champion form, Bauman said, “Getting back with Dave (Zanotti) and Michelle (Disalvo), and George Latus giving myself, Shayna, and Rick Ware Racing this opportunity… Look, I know how incredible Dallas is and all of these guys are. I spent the last two years on the downer a little bit; we had a couple wins, but there was no rhythm. It was hoping to finish the Main Events. “I’m going to ride this high for a little while. It’s been a little bit of time, and I know what it feels like to not be in this position. I’m going to keep it going. I’m going to love it. And to announce that we’re having our first child this morning…. All the credit to my wife, she’s been going through lately. Thank you so much to my whole team for everything. I know I’m on a roll right now, and I’m not going to take it for granted, but I feel really good.”

The fast-starting Ott lost one additional position – that to fourth-place finisher Jarod VanDerKooi – to close out the race’s top five. Ott narrowly avoided fading to sixth, with Brandon Robinson just another 0.180 seconds in arrears at the stripe.

Dan Bromley continued to demonstrate the promise of his developing Suzuki platform in seventh while Max Whale, Logan McGrane and Nick Armstrong rounded out the top ten just behind.

AFT SuperTwins Results

Pos Rider Man. Gap 1 Briar Bauman Harley 30 Laps 2 Davis Fisher KTM +1.969 3 Dallas Daniels Yamaha +2.030 4 Jarod VanDerkooi KTM +5.115 5 James Ott Yamaha +6.235 6 Brandon Robinson Harley +6.415 7 Dan Bromley Suzuki +6.976 8 Max Whale R.Enfield +7.971 9 Logan Mcgrane KTM +10.560 10 Nick Armstrong Yamaha +11.784 11 Michael Inderbitzin Kawasaki +14.026 12 Trent Lowe Honda +16.604 13 Justin Jones KTM 29 Laps 14 Logan Eisenhard Kawasaki 18 Laps

AFT SuperTwins Standings – Top 20

Pos Rider Total 1 Briar Bauman 107 2 Dallas Daniels 97 3 Davis Fisher 74 4 Brandon Robinson 70 5 Jarod VanDerkooi 65 6 James Ott 47 7 Max Whale 47 8 Trent Lowe 46 9 Dan Bromley 44 10 Henry Wiles 31 11 Logan Mcgrane 31 12 Brandon Price 30 13 Justin Jones 27 14 Sammy Halbert 17 15 Nick Armstrong 13 16 Cameron Smith 13 17 Michael Inderbitzin 11 18 Billy Ross 11 19 Logan Eisenhard 10 20 Ben Lowe 7

Next Up:

The 2025 Progressive AFT season will resume on Saturday, June 7, with the inaugural Short Track at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Missouri.

2025 Speedway GP of Germany Report

Bartosz Zmarzlik had the perfect start to his FIM Speedway Grand Prix World Championship defence, with victory at the FIM Speedway GP of Germany at Landshut on Saturday, Aussie Brady Kurtz also impressing on his full-time Speedway GP debut, claiming fourth and 14 championship points.

Five-time Speedway GP world champion Zmarzlik is bidding to become only the third rider in history to win a sixth gold medal, stormed to victory in the sprint race in Qualifying during the afternoon.

This earned him four Speedway GP World Championship points, and he added another 20 by winning the evening’s SGP event in Bavaria, beating second-placed Great Britain racer Dan Bewley, who was second, and Latvia’s Andzejs Lebedevs, who finished third to claim his first-ever SGP podium.

It was also a memorable night for Australian star Brady Kurtz as the full-time Speedway GP debutant finished fourth on only his third SGP appearance and his first on a European track.

But the night belonged to now 27-time SGP winner Zmarzlik – a man bidding to become the first rider to win four Speedway GP World Championships in a row and an incredible six in seven seasons.

Zmarzlik suffered a setback after Qualifying when he was deemed to have missed the two-minute deadline to line up for start position selections. Despite winning the right to choose first with victory in the sprint race, he was forced to choose last.

The Lublin and Lejonen star says this setback only inspired him to deliver a special victory in the evening.

Bartosz Zmarzlik, “I’m really happy. After Qualifying, I was a little bit nervous because the situation was not easy for me. But maybe this gave me a little bit of power and extra motivation for tonight. I am very happy because the night went well. Practice started really badly, but we made a couple of changes, and we found the speed. But I am happy that for the first time in my career I won the sprint, I won the meeting after five heats, and I won the final too. I am really happy about this. I want to say thank you to all of the fans – everyone made a great night for us riders and I think the fans had a good night too.”

Second-placed Bewley took the gamble of selecting No.1 when he chose his starting positions, meaning he was in action after every track maintenance break.

This can make it challenging for riders to find the right bike setup after a period of grading and watering. But Bewley made it into the last-chance qualifiers, taking victory to earn his place in the final.

Dan Bewley, “The day didn’t start off brilliantly with the Qualifying. But after that, I scored pretty good points in the heats. I made some changes towards the end of the night. I took No.1, and nobody likes it, but I looked at it today and believed in myself. It didn’t work out too badly. I just want to say thank you to my team, everyone supporting me – my sponsors and all my fans, who are with me through thick and thin. They are always there for me, and we have been working hard.”

Third-placed Lebedevs admits he has broken another barrier in the sport after Latvia’s first and only Speedway GP rider achieved his first top three finish.

Andzejs Lebedevs, “Step by step, these walls are being broken down. This opened up the podium for me and I am so happy. I feel like I have won! I am really happy and satisfied with myself and my team. We scored points in every heat. I had a good gate choice for the last-chance qualifier. I focused for that and won this last-chance heat, made the final and now my first podium has come.”

Next up for Zmarzlik and his Speedway GP rivals is the Orlen Oil FIM Speedway GP of Poland – Warsaw on May 17, with a circa 50,000-strong crowd expected at the iconic PGE Narodowy.

Speedway GP Standings following Germany

Pos Rider Total 1 Bartosz Zmarzlik 20 2 Dan Bewley 18 3 Andzejs Lebedevs 16 4 Brady Kurtz 14 5 Fredrik Lindgren 12 6 Dominik Kubera 11 7 Max Fricke 10 8 Robert Lambert 9 9 Jack Holder 8 10 Anders Thomsen 7 11 Martin Vaculik 6 12 Jan Kvěch 5 13 Mikkel Michelsen 4 14 Jason Doyle 3 15 Erik Riss 2 16 Kai Huckenbeck 1 17 Kevin Wolbert 0 18 Valentin Grobauer 0