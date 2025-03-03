Moto News Weekly Wrap

March 4, 2025

What’s New:

2025 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship a victim of KTM financial woes

2025 American Flat Track returns this week with Daytona I & II ST

Yamaha rider injury updates

2025 Wild Boar GNCC Motorcycle Race Report

Vince Friese crowned AMA Arenacross Champion at Daytona Beach

2025 Australian Enduro Rounds One & Two – Kempsey Wrap

2025 MXGP of Argentina – Round One Wrap

Sanders wins Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge Wrap

2025 FIM SuperEnduro Round Six Wrap

2025 AMA SX Round Eight – Daytona Rider Quotes

2025 Racing Calendars

Honda returns as with Penrite ProMX broadcast partner in 2025

As the countdown continues to the season-opening round of the 2025 ProMX Championship in Wonthaggi on March 22-23, Honda Motorcycles Australia has extended its partnership with the country’s motocross showpiece.

For every round of the 2025 ProMX Championship, the commentary team of Lee Hogan, Danny Ham and Trent Maher will analyse and break down all the pivotal on-track action via the ‘Honda Digital Highlights’ and replays across the broadcast portals: free-to-air (SBS Sport and SBS On Demand), pay television (Stan Sport), livestream (ProMX Facebook and website) and international affiliates.

So don’t forget to tune in to every round this season!

2025 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship a victim of KTM financial woes

The FIM Hard Enduro World Championship looks to be a non-starter for 2025, after failing to find a replacement backer following KTM exiting as a result of their financial issues.

While the FIM seems cautiously optimistic they might be able to salvage something of the 2025 season, promoter WESS has confirmed they will not be able to promote the series.

Here’s the official statement:

…the FIM has received communication from WESS Promotion, the promoter of FIM Hard Enduro World Championship since 2021, that despite their best efforts they have not been able to secure the necessary support to move forward with their plans for this season following the withdrawal of its main partner late last year. Whilst WESS have worked tirelessly over the last two-month period to recruit new partners at late notice, they have not been able to secure the finances they require and having set a self-imposed deadline of the end of February, they have rightly informed the FIM that they are not able to promote the 2025 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship. The FIM would like to thank WESS for its work regarding the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship during the last years, and to pay tribute for the progress that the series has made under their management, with 2024 being one of the best editions to date. For this reason, the FIM is now making every possible effort to continue this path and is actively seeking and exploring alternative options that can hopefully allow the 2025 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship to take place, whilst acknowledging that amendments may have to be made to the original schedule.

While the organisation behind the running of the championship seems to be far from organised, most of the big name events will no doubt still be run, championship or not.

2025 American Flat Track returns this week with Daytona I & II ST

We are just days away from the opening of a new era of the Grand National Championship, the 2025 Progressive American Flat Track season to kick off under the lights of the Flat Track at Daytona International Speedway with the Royal Enfield Short Track at DAYTONA I & II on Thursday, March 6, and Friday, March 7, in Daytona Beach, Florida.

While much is new, the tradition of the season-opening Daytona Bike Week doubleheader endures, as the event remains a centerpiece attraction for the 84th annual Daytona Bike Week and the 500,000 motorcycle enthusiasts it attracts annually to the area.

AFT SuperTwins

This season will see the world’s greatest motorcycle dirt track racers vie for the throne vacated by the retirement of ten-time Grand National Champion Jared Mees. And they’ll do so under revised rules of engagement, as Progressive AFT’s premier Mission AFT SuperTwins class moves forward with all-production based regulations, prompting significant change up and down the grid.

The exit of Mees shifts the target firmly over to his former chief rival, Dallas Daniels (No. 32 Estenson Racing Yamaha MT-07 DT), who has been saddled with the burdened of odds-on favorite status even without the honor of carrying the #1 plate.

But whether he wants it or not, the opposition views him as the primary obstacle standing in their way, and all will be doing their very best to take down the presumed heir apparent.

That includes Australian Max Whale (No. 18 Moto Anatomy X Powered by Royal Enfield 650) who was identified by Johnny Lewis to be the perfect fit for the Royal Enfield.

AFT Singles

Similar to the situation in the Mission AFT SuperTwins class, this year’s AFT Singles title fighters are preparing to battle to claim a vacated throne.

With back-to-back-to-back class king Kody Kopp leaving his crown undefended, the AFT Singles class is destined to have its power dynamic remade. The preseason co-favourites to assume the mantle are a pair of the sport’s most acclaimed rising stars, Tom Drane (No. 59 Estenson Racing Yamaha YZ450F) and Chase Saathoff (No. 88 RWR/Parts Plus Honda CRF450R).

Adding to the natural drama that results from any championship contest – and making matters that much more entertaining – is the fact that they already share something of a budding rivalry.

At least some degree of animus is likely unavoidable due to just how evenly they are matched on track. In the series’ most recent 27 races, Drane and Saathoff have finished one position in front of the other on 14 separate occasions. 13 of those were for at least one podium position. 12 of those saw them both land on the box. And six times they finished first and second, including in the final three races of 2024.

However, their rivalry is perhaps best defined by two occasions on which they did not finish one in front of the other. At last season’s DAYTONA Short Track opener, the two clashed on the final lap while disputing third. The resultant contact dropped Saathoff to fourth, while Drane hit the ground and would ultimately be scored down in 15th position.

And then at the Silver Dollar Short Track, Drane again came out the worst of an incident that occurred while the duo ran second and third that brought a red flag. Saathoff carried on to a second-place finish, while Drane was forced to claw his way up from the back of the field to secure sixth.

Simple mathematics delivers a follow-up gut punch to Drane. Had he managed to take even third in both races (with second seemingly a realistic possibility each time), he would have accumulated 17 more points toward his championship efforts ((18-5)+(18-14)). Why is that so important? Well, as a quick reminder, Drane lost the championship to Kopp by 15 points (339-324).

Drane returns with the same powerhouse Estenson Racing Yamaha team that’s fielded him the past two seasons. Saathoff, meanwhile, continues his long association with Bryan Bigelow and Honda, but now takes over for Kopp in the championship-winning slot at Rick Ware Racing.

Build. Train. Race.

Royal Enfield’s hugely successful and popular Build. Train. Race. (BTR) program returns in 2025 and will be featured on both days of the Royal Enfield Short Track at DAYTONA.

Since its inception, BTR has injected new talent and excitement into the series as it highlights, celebrates, and encourages the involvement of women in flat track racing.

This year’s roster includes names familiar and new, with ’24 two-race winner Taia Little (No. 11 Royal Enfield/Parts Unlimited/Arai) among the favourites to shine this week.

Yamaha rider injury updates

Aaron Tanti did himself a mischief just over six weeks ago now resulting in a serious neck injury. Aaron has been in a halo to stabilise his neck while the bones mend and later this week will get further scans to see how the healing process is going and when the halo can be removed. There is no rush for Tanti to return as the Monster Energy CDR Yamaha have named his replacement, Maximus Purvis, until he is back on track and ready to race.

Koby Hantis is in a race against time to be ready for round one of the ProMX after sustaining a shoulder injury in the pre-season. Hantis has been thorough in his rehab and doing whatever it takes to be on the gate for round one but it might come down to a fitness test in the week leading up to the opening round to prove his is capable of racing. Hantis also has scans later this week and is expecting to be given the all clear to start iding within days.

And finally, a shout out to Yamaha Junior Racing young gun, Hudson Francis, who had a fall on the weekend and has broken his wrist. Francis has already had surgery and is on the road to ecovery but will be sidelined for around six to eight weeks.

2025 Wild Boar GNCC Motorcycle Race Report

The final day of round two of the 2025 Grand National Cross Country Series, the Wild Boar GNCC, saw sunny and warm conditions along with some exciting, heated racing throughout the day.

As the ten seconds call was made and the green flag flew, it would be Jordan Ashburn earning himself the $250 Landers KTM XC1 Holeshot Award. However, it wouldn’t be long for Kailub Russell to return towards the front of the pack as he was hungry to battle for that overall win.

Russell would make his way into the lead on the opening lap, but he would have to face a hard battle with Jonathan Girroir for the remainder of the race. Russell and Girroir would swap the lead position for the next couple of laps before Girroir could make the pass stick for the last three laps of the race.

Girroir would push himself on the last lap, coming through to take the Florida win by eight seconds over Russell who returned to racing this year after a four-year hiatus.

Benjamin Kelley would claim third overall on the day after some unfortunate mishaps set him back from challenging for the overall win on the day. Kelley would maintain and push himself forward throughout the day after getting shuffled towards the back of the pack off the start.

Teammates, and XC2 250 Pro competitors, FMF KTM Factory Racing Lander’s Grant Davis and Angus Riordan continued to battle for the entire three-hour race, swapping the lead position on several different occasions. Davis would hold on to grab the XC2 win and fourth overall on the day while Riordan finished second in XC2 and fifth overall at the Moose Racing Wild Boar.

AmPro Yamaha’s Liam Draper would battle back to finish inside the top five in XC1 after crossing the line eleventh on the opening lap. Draper put his head down and pushed through the sandy terrain steadily making his way up through the riders as he crossed the line sixth overall on the day and fourth in XC1.

Michael Witkowski continued to battle mid-pack throughout the day as he finished fifth in XC1 and seventh overall on the day in Florida.

Lyndon Snodgrass would put in a good ride as he battled within the top five for the majority of the race. Snodgrass would receive a one position penalty for receiving gas outside of his designated pit area, therefore making his sixth in the XC1 class and eighth overall on the day.

Cody Barnes would come through to round out the top three XC2 250 Pro class finishers and ninth overall on the day, while Enduro Engineering Triumph Racing’s Ricky Russell rounded out the top 10 overall finishers and earned himself a seventh in XC1.

After earning the holeshot award, Ashburn would come through to finish eighth in XC1, followed by Craig Delong and Steward Baylor finishing ninth and tenth in the XC1 Open Pro class.

XC1 Open Pro Event Results

Jonathan Girroir (KTM) Kailub Russell (YAM) Benjamin Kelley (KTM) Liam Draper (YAM) Michael Witkowski (HON) Lyndon Snodgrass (KAW) Ricky Russell (TRI) Jordan Ashburn (GAS) Craig Delong (HQV) Steward Baylor (KAW)

XC2 250 Pro Event Results

Grant Davis (KTM) Angus Riordan (KTM) Cody Barnes (HON) Josh Toth (KAW) Nicholas DeFeo (KAW) Jason Tino (GAS) Jonathan Johnson (HON) Jhak Walker (BET) Alexandre Gougeon (KTM) Hunter Bush (KAW)

XC3 125 Pro-Am

In the XC3 125 Pro-Am class it was Jayson Crawford jumping out to grab the $100 Lojak Cycle Sales Holeshot Award, but at the end of the day it would be James Jenkins coming through to take the class win after holding the lead position for the duration of the race. Luke Brown would battle his way up to second on the day, and Riley Messer rounded out the top three XC3 finishers in Florida.

The Moose Racing Wild Boar Top Amateur honours would go to Joseph Cunningham as he came through to earn 16th overall on the day and earn the 250 A class win. Gavin Simon would come through right behind Cunningham to take second in the 250 A class, and on the Top Amateur podium as he finished 17th overall. Lane Whitmer would come through 19th overall to round out the top three in the 250 A class, and atop the Top Amateur podium at round two.

As the WXC class took off in the morning race it was Rachael Archer grabbing the $100 Landers KTM WXC Holeshot Award to get started, but she would soon feel the pressure from Brandy Richards. As the class emerged from the trail and headed towards timing and scoring on the opening lap, it was Richards leading the way and place a substantial gap over the rest of the field. Richards would continue to lead the way for the remaining laps, earning the win in the sandy terrain.

After starting back in the fifth place position on the opening lap, Phoenix Racing Honda’s Tayla Jones would steadily work her way up through the field making the necessary passes to land her a spot on the podium.

On the last lap Jones would make a final push, and finish second in the WXC class as she makes her return to GNCC Racing this season. Korie Steede would battle towards the front of the pack for the majority of the day going between second and third in the class. As the checkered flag flew, Steede would round out the top three WXC finishers.

Travis Lentz would come through in the Youth Bike race to earn his second-straight overall win of the season, while he also went on to earn the YXC1 Super Mini Sr. (14-15) class win. Kamden Krause would battle through to take second overall on the day and in the YXC1 class behind Lentz, while Ace Tokar earned the YXC2 Super Mini Jr. (12-13) class win and rounded out the top three overall Youth Bike finishers. Earning third in YXC1 would go to Cooper Duff as Hayden Dupuis and Phillip Arnold came through to finish second and third in the YXC2 class.

In the 85 Big Wheel (14-15) class it was Hunter Carey coming through to earn the class win, while Gavin Abboud took the 85 Big Wheel (11-13) class win at round two. Evan Porter would earn the 85 (12-13) class win, while Trason Landrum earned the 85 (11) class win.

Tripp Lewis would earn first place in the 85 (7-10) class, Todd Toland took the win in the 65 (10-11) class and Matthew Simoneaux earned the 65 (9) class win. The 65 (7-8) class win went to Tanner Toland and Sahara Robinson earned the Girls Super Mini (12-16) class win in Florida. Vaida Lavergne took the Girls 85 (7-13) class win while Aubrey Tsakanikas earned the Girls 65 (7-11) class win. Camden Phillips would earn the win in the Trail Rider (7-15) class.

The AMSOIL Moto Hero was awarded to Joshua Webb from Montville, Ohio. Josh is in the United States Marine Corps as a Lance Corporeal. Josh served during Operation Enduring Freedom as an artillery specialist from 2008 until 2012. He has been racing since 2018, and back in 2020 he earned the Vet B National Championship. Josh will receive an AMSOIL shopping spree, commemorative American flag from Columbia flag and sign co. Plus $200 gift certificate for their online store and a $250 KANATI certificate.

The 2025 Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series presented by Specialized continues next weekend on March 8-9 at an all-new location with the Talladega GNCC in Talladega, Alabama.

Overall Event Results

Jonathan Girroir (KTM) Kailub Russell (YAM) Benjamin Kelley (KTM) Grant Davis (KTM) Angus Riordan (KTM) Liam Draper (YAM) Michael Witkowski (HON) Lyndon Snodgrass (KAW) Cody Barnes (HON) Ricky Russell (TRI)

*Overall National Championship Standings

Benjamin Kelley (39) Nicholas DeFeo (37) Angus Riordan (37) Joshua Toth (33) Kailub Russell (32) Grant Davis (31) Jonathan Girroir (30) Lyndon Snodgrass (27) Michael Witkowski (25) Cody Barnes (24)

Vince Friese crowned AMA Arenacross Champion

The 2025 AMA Arenacross series concluded on Friday at Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida, with Vince Friese and the SmarTop/MotoConcepts Racing team winning their first AMA Arenacross Championship.

Friese had clinched the crown at the previous round, in Prescott, Arizona, and he sat out the finale; Mike Alessi riding in his place. The title extended a dominant string in the series for Honda-supported teams, whose riders have now taken the last seven titles in a row.

Although fellow MotoConcepts rider Ryan Breece provided a respectable challenge during the season, Friese was the clear title-fight leader all season, his opening-round sweep of both races in Reno, Nevada, in mid-November setting a tone of dominance that was continued over the following three-and-a-half months.

The Missouri native eventually collected a total of 17 race victories and eight overall wins aboard his CRF450R, while never finishing lower than fifth in a single race, or off the podium for the overall.

Vince Friese

“We looked at the schedule before Arenacross started, and it just made sense to campaign the championship,” said Friese, who also competes in AMA Supercross. “The level at the top was high—those guys have the tight tracks dialed! The team gave me such a good bike that I knew my starts would be dialed. Luckily, we were able to take the pressure off and wrap up the championship.”

Phoenix Racing Honda riders earned the previous six AMA Arenacross crowns, with Jace Owens winning in 2019 and Kyle Peters ruling from 2020 through 2024.

Peters had a decent start to this season in defense of his fifth title, but an injury at round four put him out of the series (Friese already had a healthy points-chase lead at the time).

This was the first attempt at the AMA Arenacross series for Friese and the Mike Genova-owned, Tony Alessi-run MotoConcepts squad.

2025 Australian Enduro Rounds One & Two – Kempsey

The Kempsey AusEnduro season opener followed a sprint format, challenging riders with a diverse range of conditions across the 12 km lap. From wide-open, grassy loam paddocks to boggy, swamp-like sections and the unforgiving, hard-baked Aussie bull dust, the course tested even the most skilled competitors.

Round One – Saturday

Temperatures soared to 34 degrees on Saturday, turning the event into a relentless battle of stamina. With the highly anticipated return of Ruprecht, several riders debuting with new teams, and a demanding course designed to push their skills to the limit, the stage was set for an exhilarating day of Sprint racing to kick off season 2025.

Pro Enduro

Returning international Wil Ruprecht set the benchmark, delivering consistently fast times on a course that left little room for error. Over five tests, his times varied by just 15 seconds, showcasing his precision and control.

Daniel Milner matched that consistency, with a variance of just over 10 seconds throughout the day, keeping the pressure on until the final turn, but Ruprecht had a slight edge.

Meanwhile, Dennet and Wilksch battled fiercely in the E2 class, trading advantages across multiple tests as they secured third and fourth outright.

Jonte Reynders delivered an outstanding performance, finishing as the first E1 rider home in fifth place.

E1

The day started tight between the heavy hitters of E1 with Cooper Sheidow landing the first blow to be fastest in class by four-seconds early on, but it was the consistency of Jonte Reynders (riding on a foot injury), over the next two tests that saw him move into the lead at the halfway mark and went on to remain unchallenged through to the back end of the day.

Sheidow maintained his flow, minimising the mistakes and closes out the day in second over Jett Yarnold who has made the leap from EJ last year to score himself a very impressive third place.

E2

Only five-seconds separated Ruprecht, Wilksch and Milner after the first test. An issue and a fall saw Wilksch drop some extremely valuable time and put him into a battle with Dennet which would go all the way to the final test. Ruprecht meanwhile extended his lead out to 11sec.

Milner struck back in the fourth test to reduce the lead to 7.8sec. Both riders pushed extremely hard across the final test and were only separated by six-tenths but it was Ruprecht with the advantage and completed the day with a 8.4-second win over Milner. Dennett managed to hold off a hard charge from Wilksch for third on the day.

E3

Korey McMohan, new to KTM, launched out hard to win the first two tests convincingly before a fight back in the third bout from Jye Dickson saw the gap shrink to seven-seconds which saw the contest hot up.

McMahon fought back in the next two to stretch his lead back out to 17-seconds to win the day. Dickson second and Riley McGillivray completed the E3 day one podium.

EW

Jessica Gardiner was quickest in all but one test throughout the opening day of competition. Madi Simpson ensured that Gardner was not able to drop her guard, quickest in the fourth run, however she never really got into striking range of Gardner on her way to second place.

Ebony Nielsen completed the day one rostrum after fending off the advances of Emelie Karlsson.

EJ

A hotly contesed EJ category saw Kogan Lock leading the charge. After three tests he commanded a 15-second lead which he then extended to 26-seconds by the end of the day.

A close battle unfolded between Oliver Paterno and Will McInnes, the pair separated by only six-tenths before the final two tests. Paternon finished strongly to hold out McInnes for second place.

Round Two – Sunday

Pro Enduro

E2 riders dominated the outright times once again on Sunday in the journey to become overall Pro Enduro champion. The Sunday course was largely fast and open, which suited the E2 and E3 bikes down to the ground as they occupied eight of the top 10 places.

Yamaha and KTM DM31 Racing’s, Ruprecht and Milner, again trading blows in the times with nothing separating them.

Dennet and Wilksch again battled throughout as to did McMahon and Reynders, however Jonte Rynders would come unstuck in the second test, dropping approximately 15 seconds, relegating him to sixth in the order. Dixon, Carpenter, Sheidow and Buxton round out the top 10.

E1

Despite the tip over from Jonte Reynders (KTM DM31 Racing) early in the day, he controlled a solid lead in E1. Still mindful of recent surgery, Jonte continued to push within his limits to ensure the victory at day’s end.

Jonte Reynders

“Rounds 1 and 2 of AUS Enduro are all wrapped up here in Kempsey. Saturday was pretty good, I had an injury two weeks ago and had to get two plates and 11 screws put in my foot, so to even rock up and race is an achievement in itself. We are pumped, we didn’t think we’d be here two weeks ago, so to go 1-1 both days and then a clean-sweep with the boys today, I can’t thank the KTM DM31 Racing Team and all the sponsors behind us enough.”

Jett Yarnold (Yamaha Motors Australia ) continued his impressive performance into Sunday as he fought off a determined charge by Fraser Higlett (Yamaha) to grab the third fastest time in the first two tests. Reynders finished out the day strong, collecting the double victory in Kempsey.

Cooper Sheidow (Yamaha Australia) moved forward for the remainder, earning a creditable second place. Only after the final test was the final step confirmed with Fraser Higlett throwing down his fastest lap of the day to clinch third. Jett Yarnold finished fourth.

E2

The intensity on track between Ruprecht and Milner is world class. Ruprecht aboard the Shop Yamaha Offroad Team machine topped the leaderboard by a full 1.6 seconds over Daniel Milner on his KTM DM31 Racing 450 after the first test. But Milner would not roll over and chipped away at the times, turning the tables into a lead of four-tenths going into the fifth and final test.

At the close, Milner held strongest, clearing a time 3.1 seconds quicker that Ruprecht to secure his first round victory for 2025 ahead of Wil Ruprecht.

Daniel Milner

“First weekend of the newly-branded Australian Enduro Championship done! Saturday was pretty good, we finished second in class and second outright – Wil Ruprecht was riding really well and making me work for it, that’s for sure. I think it was eight-seconds that he put on me at the end of the day, so it’s good to have that competition back. Day two went unreal, we went 1-1-1 in all of our classes with Jonte and Korey. We did our job and did what we needed to do, so I’m absolutely stoked. My day was good, I just rode smooth and consistent and tried to minimise mistakes. We got first outright and first in class. My team is tough as nails honestly. Leading into this round, Jonte had a broken foot and Korey an ACL injury, so it’s quite impressive to see the results they’ve achieved.”

Wil Ruprecht

“The weekend was good for me and a great way to start the championship,” Ruprecht begins. “There were a few nerves to start the weekend and some refamiliarization to racing here in Australia and how things are run, but all up, it was a good weekend, and I feel we are well placed to have a good crack at the championship. It was also the first weekend with the ShopYamaha team and things went well. While, we have spent time together testing, racing is always a more intense environment, but everything went well, the bike was good on both days and I leave here pretty confident about where we are at and that we can still improve.”

A massive ride in the last test from Andy Wilksch (Beta) saw him take third overall ahead of Dennett and Jeremy Carpenter in fifth.

Andrew Wilksch

“It’s great to be back racing in 2025. My goal this year is to be one of the fastest riders in Australia, and I’m glad to show what I’m able to do this weekend on the Beta RR 430 RACE.”

Will Dennett

“I worked pretty hard over the off-season with my technique on the bike as well as my fitness so to see it make a difference at the first round of the year is rewarding. I still have a bit to go to be right at the front and a little more consistency but now I feel like I can ride that pace a little more comfortably and on a variety of different surfaces. The bike was awesome all weekend so not need for changes there. I will continue to put in the work leading up to the next round and hopefully I can keep closing the gap on the guys up the front as the championship progresses.”

E3

Korey McMahon was unmatched on Sunday in E3 and looked very comfortable piloting his KTM DM31 Racing 500 around the new layout. Notably securing the fourth fastest time outright in the final two tests to secure the Sunday round win.

Korey McMahon

“Day one was a tough day. I’ve been battling an injury from a couple of weeks ago, but in the end it was good to get the class win and sixth outright. Today was better though, it was a learning curve for me all weekend long being my first race on the KTM 500 EXC-F, so I’m feeling really comfortable on the bike and I’m happy with where I’m at. The outright results aren’t where we want to be, but as a team we’re moving forward and gelling really good. I’m grateful to be a part of this group with the mentors that we have, so now it’s time to get a bit more recovery before the next round.”

Jye Dickson (Beta Motorcyle Racing Australia) found more speed as he rode into the day but was never closer enough to mount a challenge for the top step, completing the day in second.

Jye Dickson

“I struggled early on in the weekend, but came right as the first round progressed, getting more comfortable out there. It’s great to be back racing and to come away with podium results on both days.”

The battle for third however was well and truly on and would come down to the final test. Josh Whitehead (Newcastle Powersports) sat ahead of Riley McGillivray (Husqvarna Australia), 2.2 seconds. But misfortune struck Whitehead when he unable to finish the final test, handing third to McGillivray.

EW

We knew it would not be long until we saw Madi Simpson (Yamaha 250) battle it out for a win and on Sunday she did exactly this.

Jessica Gardiner (Yamaha JGR Offroad Team) again rode solid but could not quite find the pace and found herself riding comfortably in second to safely secure valuable points.

Once again Ebony Nielson (Beta Offroad Team) rounded out the podium in third.

Ebony Nielsen

“I’m really happy with the results from the weekend and how the RR 350 RACE performed. I was able to ride consistent all weekend and I’m getting more comfortable with the new bike.”

EJ

Under testing conditions the EJ crew put on an incredible display of talent and skill. Rolls reversed in the final standings with Oliver Paterno (Port Macquarie Motorcycles Yamaha) quickest on four of the five laps on Sunday to secure the round win.

Although Kogan lock was able to steal one lap away from Oliver, he could only manage second on Sunday to walk away tied in the championship standings.

Will Mcinnes again came in third with some very impressive times over the final two tests.

2025 Yamaha Aus Enduro Standings after Round Two

Pro Enduro Standings

Pos Name Rnd1 Rnd2 Total 1 Daniel MILNER 22 25 47 2 Wil RUPRECHT 25 22 47 3 Andrew WILKSCH 18 20 38 4 William DENNETT 20 18 38 5 Korey MCMAHON 15 16 31 6 Jonte REYNDERS 16 15 31 7 Jye DICKSON 14 14 28 8 Cooper SHEIDOW 13 12 25 9 Jeremy CARPENTIER 11 13 24 10 Jett YARNOLD 12 9 21 11 Tom BUXTON 8 11 19 12 Fraser HIGLETT 9 10 19 13 Riley MCGILLIVRAY 10 8 18 14 Stefan GRANQUIST 5 7 12 15 Max MIDWINTER 6 5 11 16 Ryan HAYWARD 4 3 7 17 William PRICE 7 0 7 18 Eli TRIPCONY 0 6 6 19 Deegan GRAHAM 1 4 5 20 Broc GRABHAM 3 1 4 21 Jake HENDERSON 0 2 2 22 Joshua WHITEHEAD 2 0 2

E1 Standings – Top 10

Pos Name Rnd1 Rnd2 Total 1 Jonte REYNDERS 25 25 50 2 Cooper SHEIDOW 22 22 44 3 Fraser HIGLETT 18 20 38 4 Jett YARNOLD 20 18 38 5 Stefan GRANQUIST 15 16 31 6 Eli TRIPCONY 13 15 28 7 Ryan HAYWARD 14 14 28 8 William PRICE 16 12 28 9 Luke CHELLAS 12 13 25 10 Dallan VILLANI 11 11 22

E2 Standings – Top 10

Pos Name Rnd1 Rnd2 Total 1 Daniel MILNER 22 25 47 2 Wil RUPRECHT 25 22 47 3 Andrew WILKSCH 18 20 38 4 William DENNETT 20 18 38 5 Jeremy CARPENTIER 16 16 32 6 Tom BUXTON 15 15 30 7 Max MIDWINTER 14 14 28 8 Deegan GRAHAM 13 13 26 9 Jake HENDERSON 12 12 24 10 Brock NICHOLS 11 11 22

E3 Standings – Top 10

Pos Name Rnd1 Rnd2 Total 1 Korey MCMAHON 25 25 50 2 Jye DICKSON 22 22 44 3 Riley MCGILLIVRAY 20 20 40 4 Broc GRABHAM 18 18 36 5 Max RIKYS 13 16 29 6 Cody HOWELL 14 15 29 7 Bailey MALKIEWICZ 15 14 29 8 Joshua WHITEHEAD 16 8 24 9 Brodie YOUNG 10 13 23 10 Jack RANN 11 12 23

EJ Standings – Top 10

Pos Name Rnd1 Rnd2 Total 1 Oliver PATERNO 22 25 47 2 Kogan LOCK 25 22 47 3 Will MCINNES 20 20 40 4 Tomas PORTO 16 18 34 5 Beau TRIPCONY 15 16 31 6 Fletcher TUCKER 18 12 30 7 Mason PHILLIPS 13 15 28 8 Ryan JORDAN 14 14 28 9 Oscar HARRIS 10 13 23 10 Bjorn CARDENAS 12 11 23

EW Standings – Top 10

Pos Name Rnd1 Rnd2 Total 1 Madi SIMPSON 22 25 47 2 Jessica GARDINER 25 22 47 3 Ebony NIELSEN 20 20 40 4 Emelie KARLSSON 18 18 36 5 Courtney RUBIE 16 16 32 6 Mia TONGUE 15 15 30 7 Jade CHELLAS 14 13 27 8 Kristie MCKINNON 12 12 24 9 Shaylynne KUHNKE 11 11 22 10 Monique SIMIONI 7 14 21

2025 MXGP of Argentina – Round One Wrap

See the full results here:

Renaux tops Febvre at MXGP opener in Argentina

Córdoba, Argentina held the opening round of the 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship, with the MXGP class witnessing an epic battle between Maxime Renaux and Romain Febvre, the Blue and Green battling it out for top honours and ending the weekend tied on points, with Tim Gajser claiming third.

In MX2 it was a more clear cut affair, with Kay de Wolf claiming the win for Husqvarna, Sacha Coenen and Simon Laegenfelder rounding out the podium, both on 37-points but in that respective order.

MXGP of Argentina Video Highlights

MXGP

Race one saw Romain Febvre take the win, 3.6s clear of countryman Maxime Renaux, with Tim Gajser just over six-seconds off the leader, with the leading trio well clear of the rest of the field.

Rounding out the top five were Guagagini and Coldenhoff, both 40-seconds off pace, while Seewer, L. Coenen, Geerts, Fernandez and Jonass rounded out the top-10.

Race two saw Renaux take control, Febvre this time settling for the second step of the podium, 4.3-seconds in arrears, with Gajser narrowing down that lead to just over six-seconds.

It was a marked gap back to Guadagini and Guillod however, 48.5 and 54.7-seconds off the lead, with Horgmo and Coldenhoff in sixth and seventh the final riders within a minute off the leader.

L. Coenen, Jonass and Bonacorsi rounded out the top ten.

Renaux took the win on 47-points, tying on the points score with Febvre, a win and a second a-piece, while a consistent Gajser went 3-3 for 40-points and third.

Rest of the best was Guadagnini on 36-points in fourth, followed by Coldenhoff on 30-points.

Heading into round two, Renaux sits on 57-points, Febvre 56 and Gajser 48.

Maxime Renaux – P1

“You never really know what to expect at the first round, but to win it is of course amazing. With the team we’ve made a great bike and it’s a nice feeling for me to have the red plates for the first time in MXGP. It’s a fast class this year and the level of competition is very high so I’m looking forward to a great season of racing.”

Romain Febvre – P2

“We got so lucky with the weather today; this morning the track was quite muddy and difficult but the sun started shining one hour before our first moto and the track dried out well. I took the lead at turn two and felt good all moto. I didn’t get such a good jump in the second moto but I turned well at the first corner; I was just too slow to pass Guadagnini and the gap to Maxime was too much by the time I got to second. I pulled back a few seconds but then we got into the lapped riders and I had to settle for second. But we have good points to start the season and I am only one point from the red plate; that’s the best start to a season I ever had. I was riding good all weekend in all conditions, the new bike suits me well; I am where I need to be fitness-wise and I am ready for the long season so let’s go in Europe. But I hope we will return here next year; I like this track even better than the old track in Bariloche.”

Tim Gajser – P3

“Solid day, and we leave Argentina healthy which is the main goal. I felt I had the speed of the top two, but I couldn’t get the starts and battle up front with them. By the time I got into the podium spots in both races, the leader had gone so it hard to try and catch them. Still, I’m happy with the weekend and they did a very good job with the track here and even with all the rain, it was still a fun circuit.”

Mattia Guadagnini – P4

“I tried my best, even though I wasn’t at 100%. In fact, I’m still far from being in my best condition, but I was happy with my performance. The bike is going very well, even better than I expected. With Jeremy we secured two holeshots, and I had a great time riding today. The track was beautiful, technical and challenging. It’s a positive start, and from here, we’ll continue working and improving.”

Lucas Coenen – P6

“My first MXGP race was quite tricky. I didn’t have the best feeling on the track or the best speed but managed a good start in the Quali race until another rider ran into my leg and put me down. I had to fight hard to come back from last to 19th and that was tough. I reset for Sunday and did my best. I finished in the top ten twice and I’m really pleased. It’s almost like a win for me right now and we made some good points. We’ll keep building and swing even higher for Spain.”

Pauls Jonass – P7

“I just didn’t get a good start in the first race; I made some nice passes on the first lap but then we were in one fast train. I got a better start in race two, gained a few places, lost a few places and eventually finished ninth. It was nothing special, just two consistent motos and I got a few big blisters on my hands in race two, but the first GP is now out of the way. It was my first GP for nine months and I was just a little too careful, riding in my comfort zone.”

Jago Geerts – P8

“Overall, it’s been a good weekend for me. I had a good start in race one and found my rhythm quite quickly, so that was good and I had a good pace to the end of the moto. I had another good start in race two, but unfortunately, I crashed with Calvin halfway through and lost a few places. I’m happy with my weekend overall and I’m looking forward to Spain in a couple of weeks.”

Ruben Fernandez – P10

“Not the day I was hoping for really, but I tried to come through and score as many points as possible in that second moto. I was right at the back of the field, and I think 30th after the first lap so to get to 13th is a good result, even if I wanted more before we came here. I know there is more to come and I will continue to fight to get nearer to those podium spots. Next up is Cozar, which is another Spanish-speaking round, so I’m happy to see all my fans there and hopefully get some better results.”

Thibault Benistant – P11

“Today was not so good and not the way I wanted to start the season. I’ve been sick for the last few days and I rode a little stiff on the bike. In training I ride really well so I need to find a way of transferring this to the races and then ride like I know I can.”

Jeremy Seewer – P12

“The first moto started off really good with the holeshot and nobody can steal that one from us. Then I had quite a solid race to finish in sixth despite some small problems. Conditions were quite difficult today, with it being pretty humid. The track was fast and difficult, but I felt okay. For the first race, it was fine. In the second moto, I spun on the gate straight away, and then I went down in the first corner. I tried to do my best, but had quite a big highside, and just brought it home from there. We need to take the positives, learn from it and try to improve. But overall, I think it was more on the successful side than not. I had a little bit of arm pump in the first race, but we know why, we just need to try and solve the problem.”

Rick Elzinga – P14

“I didn’t have a great Qualifying Race and that meant I didn’t get a good gate pick for today’s races. So, I was in the mid-pack both times and then my pace was ok, around eighth to 10th fastest on lap times, but it was my starts that held me back. I rode more this weekend than what I have in the last five weeks so I can’t complain, and I have plenty of positives to take away from here.”

Calvin Vlaanderen – P15

“It’s been a frustrating weekend, and I’ll bounce back in Spain. I was happy with my riding all weekend here in Argentina but things happened outside of my control and I couldn’t put in the results I know I’m capable of. So, not a great weekend but I’m healthy and fired up for the next round.”

MXGP Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Renaux, Maxime YAM 22 25 47 2 Febvre, Romain KAW 25 22 47 3 Gajser, Tim HON 20 20 40 4 Guadagnini, Mattia DUC 18 18 36 5 Coldenhoff, Glenn FAN 16 14 30 6 Coenen, Lucas KTM 14 13 27 7 Jonass, Pauls KAW 11 12 23 8 Geerts, Jago YAM 13 9 22 9 Bonacorsi, Andrea FAN 10 11 21 10 Fernandez, Ruben HON 12 8 20 11 Horgmo, Kevin HON 4 15 19 12 Seewer, Jeremy DUC 15 3 18 13 Guillod, Valentin YAM 0 16 16 14 Pancar, Jan KTM 8 7 15 15 Vlaanderen, Calvin YAM 2 10 12 16 Watson, Ben BET 5 6 11 17 Bogers, Brian FAN 7 4 11 18 Gifting, Isak YAM 9 0 9 19 Toendel, Cornelius HON 6 0 6 20 Aparecido dos Santos, F YAM 0 5 5 21 Koch, Tom BET 3 2 5 22 Brumann, Kevin HUS 0 1 1 23 Forato, Alberto HON 1 0 1

MXGP Championship Points after Argentina

Pos Rider Total 1 Renaux, Maxime 57 2 Febvre, Romain 56 3 Gajser, Tim 48 4 Guadagnini, M. 40 5 Coldenhoff, G. 35 6 Coenen, Lucas 27 7 Seewer, Jeremy 25 8 Horgmo, Kevin 25 9 Jonass, Pauls 25 10 Geerts, Jago 22 11 Fernandez, R. 21 12 Bonacorsi, A. 21 13 Guillod, V. 16 14 Vlaanderen, C. 15 15 Pancar, Jan 15 16 Bogers, Brian 11 17 Watson, Ben 11 18 Gifting, Isak 9 19 Toendel, C. 6 20 Koch, Tom 5 21 Aparecido dos Santos, F. 5 22 Brumann, Kevin 1 23 Forato, A. 1

MX2

Kay de Wolf took the win with a sizable lead in the opening MX2 race, nine-seconds clear of Laegenfelder, while third placed Cas Valk was 30-seconds off the leader.

It was a sizeable gap back to the pursuing riders, with Braceras fourth and McLellan fifth, both over 50-seconds off pace.

Race two saw a new leader however with Sacha Coenen taking the win by 14.7-seconds from Adamo, Everts a more distant third. Valin finished fourth, and race one winner de Wolf was fifth, cementing the top step of the overall podium.

The round overall saw de Wolf on 41-points to S. Coenan and Laegenfelder both on 37, respectively second and third. Liam Everts and Camden McLellan completing the top five on 33 and 29-points respectively.

Standings heading into round two have de Wolf in the lead on 49-points, S. Coenen on 46 and Laegenfelder on 44.

Kay de Wolf – P1

“It’s back-to-back wins – last year I won in Argentina, and now I’ve won here again – it really couldn’t be any better! The first race was a bit muddier, with a lot of wheelspin off the line, so I adjusted my strategy on the mat and focused on riding my own race. Getting the holeshot at the start was a great boost. In the second race, I didn’t get the best start but fought my way back up. Unfortunately, I crashed on the start-finish line, and for a few laps, I struggled to catch my breath. Once I got everything under control, I worked my way back to third or fourth – so it was definitely an eventful one! Three weeks ago, we never would have expected to be here, so a huge thank you to everyone who made this possible – my team, my trainer, my family, and my girlfriend. The support has been incredible. Now, we’re back on the red plate, and I’m looking forward to Spain!”

Sacha Coenen – P2

“I knew I had good speed but I didn’t really have any expectations for this Grand Prix; I just wanted to push my hardest and see where we could arrive. The crash in the third corner of the first moto did not help and meant I had to come back from last position. it was not ideal. We didn’t make any changes to the bike because I feel really good with my setting – better than last season – and we’d worked hard for that this winter. It was great in the second moto and I had good flow after the holeshot.”

Simon Laegenfelder – P3

“I was feeling good and fast with the bike this weekend and I cannot really explain what happened at the end of the second moto. We have to figure some things out for the next Grand Prix. I’m fit and could ride well but we have to look at these mistakes and put them right for Spain.”

Liam Everts – P4

“It feels fantastic to get the first GP of the season done and come away with a strong result! Race one was all about settling in and finding my rhythm after a long recovery, so I was pleased to fight my way back to eighth. In race two, I felt much more at home on the bike, pushing forward and battling for positions throughout. I held fourth for most of the race, but a late crash from Simon Längenfelder in the final corners handed me a podium spot—an incredible way to finish. Looking back at the off-season, I never would have thought this was possible, so a huge thank you to everyone who has supported me—my team, my family, and my trainer. I’m feeling stronger every time I ride, and I can’t wait for Spain!”

Camden McLellan – P5

“So that’s the first GP of the season done and it’s been pretty good. The track was great and super fun to ride and I’ve really enjoyed the trip over here. In the qualifying race I got caught up in two crashes so that wasn’t ideal, but today was much better. My speed and fitness are good as I showed in both races and my bike was just awesome. Thanks to the team for building such a great bike and their hard work this weekend, and now we head back to Europe, healthy and excited for Spain.”

Guillem Farres – P7

“The weekend didn’t start so good in the qualifying race but in today’s races I rode quite well. We had a lot of rain this morning but in the end the track turned out quite good. In race one I was sixth so I was happy with that but I had a bad start in race two and that made it a tough race. Before the next race I’ll be working on my starts and as it’s my home GP, I’m really looking forward to it.”

Karlis Reisulis – P8

“My riding was really good this weekend but it was just so hot. I really need to work on training in the heat as the overall result isn’t acceptable. But, the positives are that I had good speed and I learned a lot, so I’m looking forward to the next GP.”

Valerio Lata – P9

“It felt really good to be racing in second place in that second moto. It is confirmation that I am on the right path and that I am already feeling good with my Honda CRF250R. Unfortunately, I couldn’t stay there for the whole moto, but I am staying positive and this was still a very big step for my first round with Honda HRC. Argentina has been a great experience and I look forward to many more this season.”

Andrea Adamo – P10

“A really good weekend for me. P1 in the Qualifying race and Pole Position was super but then it as a bummer to have a problem in race one and a DNF because I had been feeling good all day. With P2 in the second moto I believe we could have left Argentina with a podium and maybe the red plate, anyway, good feelings with the bike and good speed and fitness so we’re looking forward to Spain now.”

Mathis Valin – P13

“I have always had a good feeling on muddy tracks so I enjoyed the conditions during the warm-up with the fastest lap time. In the first moto I got a great start in second position but at the end of the lap I had a big crash near the pit-lane. I damaged the bike and no more front brake; later I had another crash and the bike was damaged so I had to DNF. My second start was average but I made several passes to come through to fourth and during the last laps I could control Kay de Wolf who was behind me. I’m happy with my riding; it was not a perfect weekend but I learnt a lot in my first-ever MX2 GP.”

Ferruccio Zanchi – P16

“Not the weekend I wanted, as nothing seemed to go my way. However, I am still fit and healthy and I know that things will go better in the future. Having last gate-pick really made things difficult and then in the first race I really messed up my start so I was dead last and I was able to come back to 15th. Then in the second race, I wasn’t able to push on as much as I would have liked, despite a much better start. Overall, I know that I need to do better on the Saturday and then that’ll give me a fighting chance to fight with the top guys on the Sunday.”

Marc-Antoine Rossi – P19

“It was not easy to be back at Grand Prix speed on this track! I’m not that happy with my riding: the heat and the track itself was tough for me but this was a step back to competition and I’m still learning. Spain might be a bit better for me.”

MX2 Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 Total 1 de Wolf, Kay HUS 25 16 41 2 Coenen, Sacha KTM 12 25 37 3 Laengenfelder, Simon KTM 22 15 37 4 Everts, Liam HUS 13 20 33 5 Mc Lellan, Camden TRI 16 13 29 6 Valk, Cas KTM 20 8 28 7 Farres, Guillem TRI 15 10 25 8 Reisulis, Karlis Alberts YAM 9 14 23 9 Lata, Valerio HON 14 9 23 10 Adamo, Andrea KTM 0 22 22 11 Benistant, Thibault YAM 10 11 21 12 Braceras, David HON 18 3 21 13 Valin, Mathis KAW 0 18 18 14 Elzinga, Rick YAM 11 7 18 15 Oliver, Oriol KTM 0 12 12 16 Zanchi, Ferruccio HON 6 6 12 17 Prugnieres, Q M KTM 7 5 12 18 Mikula, Julius TM 8 2 10 19 Rossi, Marc-Antoine KTM 5 1 6 20 Walvoort, Jens KTM 0 4 4 21 Silva, Marcello YAM 4 0 4 22 Vennekens, Nicolas KTM 3 0 3 23 Pascual, Benjamin HON 2 0 2 24 Piroli, Pietro YAM 1 0 1

MX2 Championship Standings after Argentina

Pos Rider Total 1 de Wolf, Kay 49 2 Coenen, Sacha 46 3 Laengenfelder, S. 44 4 Everts, Liam 36 5 Adamo, Andrea 32 6 Mc Lellan, C. 29 7 Valk, Cas 28 8 Reisulis, K. 27 9 Benistant, T. 26 10 Farres, G. 25 11 Valin, Mathis 24 12 Lata, Valerio 23 13 Braceras, D. 21 14 Elzinga, Rick 18 15 Oliver, Oriol 14 16 Prugnieres, Q. 12 17 Zanchi, F. 12 18 Mikula, Julius 10 19 Rossi, M. 6 20 Walvoort, Jens 5 21 Silva, M. 4 22 Vennekens, N. 3 23 Pascual, B. 2 24 Piroli, Pietro 1

Sanders wins Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

Thursday’s Stage Five brought down the curtain on the 34th Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge. The 364 km final stage (including 167 km against the clock) took the field to Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, the terminus of a journey spanning six days and 1,917 kilometres.

Going into the final stage with a 7′23″ cushion over Ricky Brabec, Daniel Sanders managed his pace to lose only 1′36″ to the American, earning the Australian victory with 5′47″ to spare.

Styage Five winner Tosha Schareina (+6′04″) outgunned KTM’s Luciano Benavides (+8′01″) and Honda’s Adrien Van Beveren (+5′47″) in the fight for the third step on the rostrum.

The win extended Sanders’ W2RC to 17-points over Tosha Schareina and 26 over Brabec in third. Ignacio Cornejo scored points for Hero in sixth place, unlike Ross Branch, who went home empty-handed due to clutch issues. The world champion from Botswana will be eager to perform at the next round of the series, the South African Safari Rally, which will basically take place in his backyard. KTM tops the manufacturers’ leader-board by 6 points over Honda and 72 over Hero.

Heading into the second round of the 2025 championship as the Rally2 category leader after his class victory at the Dakar Rally, Edgar Canet was determined to maintain his momentum. After finishing fourth in class and 12th overall in the prologue, Edgar was eager to take on the full five stages. However, his campaign was cut short when a crash on stage one left the young Spaniard with a fractured elbow, forcing him to withdraw from the rally.

The convoy will soon head to South Africa for the series debut of the third event on the 2025 calendar for the South African Safari Rally between 18 and 24 May.

Daniel Sanders – P1

“This one is a really great victory to tick off as last time I was here, I lost out on the win on the final day which was tough. I felt great all week and it’s amazing to have won three races in a row now. I’m really enjoying riding, my KTM is running perfectly, and I can’t thank everyone in the team enough for their hard work to get us to this point.”

Ricky Brabec – P2

“The final stage was good and was just full gas. I’m happy to be here at the finish line and looking forward to the next round. I broke my leg in October, so at the Dakar Rally I wasn’t exactly 100%. I’ve been doing some work since then with my knee and now the leg feels a lot better. We made a big step in the right direction with the bike and I’m happy with that.”

Tosha Schareina – P3

“With the times so close after yesterday, I tried to push to win the stage and I came away with third place overall. It was not an easy rally as it was outside of my comfort zone in the dunes. Yesterday, I lost too much time opening the stage, but it’s part of the game and we’ll go for it at the next race. We don’t have this kind of terrain in Spain and Europe, but if you want to be world champion you have to be fast on all kinds of terrain, so I have to adapt and improve.”

Luciano Benavides – P4

“So that’s the rally finished here in Abu Dhabi and I’m happy to have finished in fourth. Stage five was a really fast stage, with less off-piste tracks, and those conditions aren’t my favorite, so I’m still trying to find my balance and confidence there. It’s a shame to just miss out on the podium but it’s a consistent result which is positive. I’m really happy for the team to have won again and I’m happy with the bike, so I can’t wait to get racing again and continue improving.”

Adrien Van Beveren – P5

“It’s always nice to finish a race, I pushed hard and gave it my best, trying to be as fast as possible. It’s good to finish because rallies are tough however, I did enjoy it. I gave my best every day so I have no regrets. I couldn’t achieve the result I was looking for coming here, but this is racing, I will go back home, regroup and train again for the next one.”

2025 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge (after 5 of 5 stages)

Provisional Results

Sanders Daniel AUS KTM Factory Racing Team KTM 14:20:56 Brabec Ricky USA Monster Energy Honda HRC Honda + 05:47 Schareina Tosha SPA Monster Energy Honda HRC Honda + 06:04 Benavides Luciano ARG KTM Factory Racing Team KTM + 08:01 Van Beveren Adrien FRA Monster Energy Honda HRC Honda + 09:52 Cornejo José Ignacio CHI Hero Motorsports Team Rally Hero + 12:33 Howes Skyler USA Monster Energy Honda HRC Honda + 18:17

2025 FIM World Rally-Raid Championship (After Round Two)

Provisional Standings

Daniel Sanders (AUS), KTM, 63 points Tosha Schareina (ESP), Honda, 46 pts Ricky Brabec (USA), Honda, 37 pts Adrien Van Beveren (FRA), Honda, 35 pts Luciano Benavides (ARG), KTM, 33 pts

2025 FIM SuperEnduro Round Six Wrap

See the full results here:

Bolt crowned 2025 SuperEnduro Champ a round early in the UK

Billy Bolt dominated the penultimate SuperEnduro round in Newcastle over the weekend, securing all three race wins to clinch his fifth consecutive FIM SuperEnduro World Championship title.

Main rival Jonny Walker pushed hard but had to settle for second overall. The Brightmore brothers fought for the final podium spot, Mitchell edging out Ashton.

In the Junior World Cup, Marc Fernandez took another commanding overall win, extending his lead. Despite showing strong pace, Milan Schmüser suffered costly mistakes in all three races, allowing Fernandez to secure two wins and third in the final. Henry Strauss claimed victory in Final 3, earning second overall on count back ahead of Schmüser. With one round to go, Fernandez holds a 36-point lead over Schmüser, while Toby Shaw remains third in the standings.

In the Youth class, Fraiser Lampkin delivered a flawless performance in Newcastle, claiming both race wins and securing his first overall victory of the season. Hugo Vukcevic and Ramón Godino Gómez joined him on the podium in second and third, respectively. With just one round remaining, Godino Gómez leads the Youth World Cup on 185 points, but Lampkin has closed the gap to 167, keeping the title fight alive.

After topping timed practice by well over two seconds over his nearest rival, Bolt went into SuperPole full of confidence and fired up to secure pole position. It didn’t quite go all his way however, but a couple of small mistakes didn’t slow his pace, and the FE 350 racer took the win by one and a half seconds. Mitchell Brightmore second, and Jonny Walker third, with William Hoare delivering an excellent lap for fourth.

Delivering a flawless performance on the demanding UK track, Billy Bolt led the first Prestige race from holeshot to the chequered flag.

The race for second place was fought out between the Brightmore brothers, with Mitchell moving into second after the start, and Ashton soon taking third after passing Jonny Walker.

Walker then found himself under pressure from Eddie Karlsson, with the two swapping positions through the race.

With Bolt taking a commanding race win by over 13 seconds, Mitchell Brightmore claimed second, with brother Ashton a further 17 seconds behind. Walker held on for fourth, just two seconds ahead of Karlsson.

Race Two

For the reversed-grid second race, it was Dan Mundell who took the holeshot, but he was soon passed by Walker on lap one. Bolt took his time to make his way up through the field.

Avoiding any mistakes, he moved into second place at the end of lap one. A mistake by Bolt halted his progress, but at the same moment, Walker came off his Triumph while jumping across the tyres.

After remounting, both riders found themselves together on track, fighting for the lead. Eventually Bolt got ahead and began to open up an advantage. With Walker second, the Brightmore brothers were neck and neck for third, Dominik Olszowy was just behind, piling on the pressure.

Bolt held on to take his second race win of the night and with it, secure his fifth consecutive FIM SuperEnduro World Championship title. Walker held on to finish as runner-up, just over two seconds ahead of Ashton Brightmore in third.

Race Three

It was Walker who took the holeshot in race three, before opening up an early lead on lap one. However, he soon found himself under pressure from Bolt and the Brightmore brothers, with the race lead changing hands multiple times.

Bolt, who had already secured the world title, wasn’t holding back. Despite a couple of errors, he regained his composure to move into the lead when the leaders hit lapped traffic.

Bolt took the win to make it a perfect night in Newcastle. Walker held off the hard-charging Brightmore brothers to take second place, Ashton got the better of brother Mitchell for third.

2025 SuperEnduro Final Standings

In a fitting end to the night, Bolt secured the overall win at round six to claim the 2024/2025 title. Walker placed second, and with the Brightmore brothers completing the event on equal points, it was Mitchell who rounded out the podium places due to his runner-up finish in race one.

Although the championship title is decided, the battle for the remaining places rages on into the final round. Walker, taking his third consecutive second overall, holds a 27-point lead over Ashton Brightmore in third, with brother Mitchell fourth, just 12 further points back.

Billy Bolt – 2025 SuperEnduro Champion

“It’s been an incredible night here in Newcastle tonight. I know I came here into my home round with a good advantage but you can never take things for granted in SuperEnduro. The boys were pushing really hard tonight, especially in that last race – I think they thought that as I had won the title, I might ease off a little. Of course, I gave it my all as usual and was able to come out with three race wins. The crowd here have been amazing and I want to thank everyone who has supported me this season. Five titles in a row is fantastic. There’s still one round to go and you can be sure I won’t be backing down there either, I’ll be looking to finish the series on a high next weekend in France.”

Jonny Walker – P2

“I’ve come away with P2 tonight, which I’m really happy with, especially after a tough race one, finishing fourth. I struggled a little with the track tonight as it was quite difficult and everyone was on fire! I’m feeling great though after strong results in the second and third races, and I’ve extended my gap to third in the championship. I’m looking forward to the final round in France next week!”

2024/2025 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship

Round Six Results

Prestige Round Overall

Pos Rider SP R1 R2 R3 Total 1 Billy BOLT 3 20 20 20 63 2 Jonathan WALKER 1 13 17 17 48 3 Mitchell BRIGHTMORE 2 17 13 13 45 4 Ashton BRIGHTMORE 0 15 15 15 45 5 Eddie KARLSSON 0 11 11 10 32 6 Dominik OLSZOWY 0 9 10 11 30 7 Tim APOLLE – 10 9 9 28 8 Harry EDMONDSON – 6 6 7 19 9 Diogo VIEIRA – 5 8 5 18 10 Cooper ABBOTT – 8 DNF 8 16 11 Daniel MUNDELL – 4 5 6 15 12 Toby MARTYN – DNF 7 4 11 13 Aleksander GOTKOWSKI – 3 4 3 10 14 William HOARE 0 7 DNS DNS 7

Prestige World Championship Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Billy BOLT 366 2 Jonathan WALKER 266 3 Ashton BRIGHTMORE 239 4 Mitchell BRIGHTMORE 227 5 Eddie KARLSSON 190 6 Dominik OLSZOWY 175 7 Cooper ABBOTT 158 8 Tim APOLLE 125 9 Alfredo GOMEZ CANTERO 123 10 William HOARE 122 11 Diogo VIEIRA 109 12 Toby MARTYN 82 13 Harry EDMONDSON 82 14 Aleksander GOTKOWSKI 37 15 Jordi SALA 20 16 Daniel MUNDELL 15 17 Taddy Blazusiak 8

Junior World Cup Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Marc FERNANDEZ SERRA 287 2 Milan SCHMÜSER 251 3 Toby SHAW 212 4 Henry STRAUSS 207 5 Roland LISZKA 204 6 Szymon KUS 200 7 Manuel GOMEZ MARTINEZ 172 8 Raúl FRUTOS DE MINGO 147 9 Marius Achim POPOVICI 132 10 Alex PUEY 131 11 Burts CRAYSTON 108 12 Adrian SKOCZEŃ 67 13 Szymon ZAJĄCZKOWSKI 34 14 Maximilian SPIES 29 15 Igor DUŹNIAK 20 16 David IGNAT 17 17 Patryk PISKOREK 14 18 Ran SHAMAY 14 19 Valentin MILEV 8 20 Tim EPPELMANN 8 21 Mehmet Emin MUSAOGLU 4

Youth World Cup Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Ramón GODINO GÓMEZ 185 2 Fraiser LAMPKIN 167 3 Michał LASKA 146 4 Connor WATSON 121 5 Hugo VUKCEVIC 116 6 Luca KROPITSCH 93 7 Eneko MARTINEZ 92 8 Adam KOLLÁR 76 9 Wojtek WALCZAK 75 10 Charlie CROSSLAND 72 11 Elias MANGANELLI 72 12 Michael BLAKE 56 13 Adam BILIK 32 14 Bastian SERLITZKY 27 15 Valentino HUTTER 25 17 Bartosz FIDYK 12 18 Sebastian BRODIN 12 19 Edward BELTON 11 20 Louie MCGEE 8 21 József Gergő HALASI 6

2025 AMA SX Round Eight – Daytona Rider Quotes

See the full report and results here:

Blow by blow reports from AMA SX Round Eight – Daytona

250

Cameron McAdoo had qualified for the Main after finishing seventh in his Heat but did not take to the starting gates as he struggles with his recovery from injury.

Tom Vialle and Max Anstie clashed early on as the KTM man closed Anstie’s entry line into the first left-hander; the Brit’s front wheel clipped the back of the KTM, which put both him and his Yamaha on the ground. The championship leader was at the back of the field by the time he was up and going again. Meanwhile, Vialle was enjoying a handy early lead over Seth Hammaker, Carson Mumford and Chase Hymas.

RJ Hampshire managed to chase down Vialle and put a good move on the Spaniard to take the lead a few minutes into the contest.

Levi Kitchen also closed on Vialle before going down hard six-minutes in after going over the front of his KX250F. It was a decent smack into the ground for Kitchen, and he took no further part in proceedings.

Halfway into the race RJ Hampshire had a three-second lead over Tom Vialle, but the red flags then came out for medical assistance to be rendered to Kitchen.

Riders lined up for a staggered start for the final seven-minutes of the contest. Vialle was hounding Hampshire right from the off when they got away but the Husqvarna rider had his measure and again started pulling away.

Benefitting from the restart though was Chance Hymas, the Honda youngster through on Hammaker to take third place. Bennick was fifth at this juncture ahead of Mumford, Vohland, Anstie and Thrasher while Munoz rounded out the top ten with five-minutes to run.

Hammaker took third from Hymas two laps before the flag and once past pulled away from the Honda man to secure that final step on the rostrum.

Hampshire took the chequered flag 2.4-seconds clear of Vialle.

Max Anstie finished sixth but that was still enough to hang onto his championship lead. The Yamaha rider leaves Daytona with a six-point advantage over Vialle in the race for the 250 East Title.

RJ Hampshire – P1

“Coming in this year, I didn’t have much of an off-season,” reflected Hampshire. “I knew I would get stronger as the season progressed, we worked hard with the team over the last two weeks and found a setting that made me really comfortable. I felt good as soon as my wheels hit the dirt here in Daytona, gelled with the track all day, and led 90 percent of the Main Event, which was awesome for us. We’re back on track and I’m stoked on the whole day and to finally add this trophy to the cabinet.”

Tom Vialle – P2

“I was close with the leaders tonight, we were going back and forth, but the track was super-tricky – if you missed a rhythm, you’d lose a second or two pretty easily. I think second place is the best that we had tonight, although I am happy with that. I’m happy to stay close in the championship, because that is the goal.”

Seth Hammaker – P3

“I’m really pumped to be back on the podium–two years in a row here at Daytona,” said Hammaker. “This track is always a battle, and tonight was no different. I fought hard all the way to the finish and feel great about this one. Big shoutout to my entire team and all the people who support me. It feels good to build on this and keep growing my confidence. Thanks to everyone behind me–let’s keep it going.”

Chance Hymas – P4

“Daytona was another step in the right direction. Qualifying was a little bit better; I ended up fifth overall. The track was pretty rutty and super gnarly, but honestly, I was having a good time on the bike; it was a lot of fun. My heat race was good—P3—just some little mistakes here and there, and same thing with the main. I got a good start in the main, but overall, I need to clean some stuff up; I was really close to a podium. With two laps to go, I made a couple of mistakes and dropped back to fourth. We’ll keep building from here and hopefully get back up front and on the box in Indy.”

Austin Forkner – P17

“I qualified seventh, which was the best that I have qualified so far. I lined up pretty far inside in the main and did not come out too bad. It was just chaos in the first turn and somehow my front brake lever got bent up among the chaos. I was trying to figure that out and settle in a little bit, but then we got another red flag. I went down after that restart. It was super slick, but I was trying to make a quick pass and slid out. I then went down in the sand and my bars were buried – it took me forever to get my bike up. That was kind of the end of it for me. The positive thing is that we are leaving healthy. We have some things to work on, so on to the next race.”

Cameron McAdoo – P22

“Unfortunately, my knee just wasn’t strong enough today to safely race,” said McAdoo. “My safety–and that of the other riders–comes first. Everyone knows I’ll always give my all when I’m on the gate, but tonight, it just wasn’t in the cards for us.”

250 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 R. Hampshire Hus / 2 T. Vialle KTM +2.356 3 S. Hammaker Kaw +7.004 4 C. Hymas Hon +10.648 5 M. Vohland Yam +15.957 6 M. Anstie Yam +18.875 7 D. Bennick Yam +25.922 8 N. Thrasher Yam +32.263 9 C. Park Hon +38.091 10 H. Munoz Yam +41.387 11 C. Mumford Hon +20.043 12 H. Miller Hon +44.153 13 J. Chambers Kaw +51.653 14 C. Baker Hus +54.678 15 I. Clark Hon +55.600 16 T. Colip Hon +1:14.777 17 A. Forkner Tri +1:17.660 18 C. Marquier KTM +1:20.658 19 M. Hicks Yam +1 Lap 20 G. Linville KTM +4 Laps 21 L. Kitchen Kaw +8 Laps 22 C. Mcadoo Kaw DNS

250 East Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 M. Anstie 63 2 T. Vialle 57 3 C. Hymas 50 4 R. Hampshire 49 5 N. Thrasher 45 6 S. Hammaker 43 7 L. Kitchen 39 8 C. Park 39 9 C. Mumford 37 10 H. Miller 33 11 D. Bennick 32 12 H. Munoz 31 13 M. Vohland 28 14 A. Forkner 25 15 T. Colip 21

450 Main Report

After a hefty crash in his Heat Race, Chase Sexton had to contest the LCQ, which he duly won, to earn his spot in the 450 Main.

Jason Anderson had the early advantage in the 450 Main ahead of Cooper Webb, Aaron Plessinger and Ken Roczen.

Plessinger took the fight up to Webb for second place right from the off and managed to squeeze past Webb before then immediately reeling in Anderson to sit on the back wheel of the KX450F. Chase Sexton was in eighth place two laps in.

Plessinger continued to hound Anderson before finally making his move through to the lead six-minutes into the 20-minute contest. A lap later Ken Roczen got the better of Webb for third place and on the following lap took second place from Anderson.

Webb then pushed Anderson further back to fourth while Chas Sexton had moved forward to fifth ahead of Justin Cooper and Malcolm Stewart. It took the German a further three laps to take the lead from Plessinger and once through he started to immediately pulled away as the race entered its second half.

As the race wore on Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton reeled in and passed Plessinger. Sexton closed on Webb but the Yamaha man then found another gear to pull away from the KTM rider yet again, and not only that, Webb started reeling in Roczen…

A mistake four laps from the finish from Webb though gave Roczen plenty of breathing room. Aaron Plessinger them came back into podium contention as Sexton looked to be fading over the final laps, that allowed Plessinger to take third place from Sexton, who then also succumbed to Justin Cooper with two laps to run.

As they started the final lap Roczen had four-seconds on Webb while Plessinger was a further five-seconds back in third. The trio finished in that order.

Justin Cooper took fourth while the slowing Sexton had enough of a gap over Malcolm Stewart to hold on to fifth place.

Webb’s second place was good enough to double his championship lead over Sexton out to ten-points. Roczen’s win strengthened his hold on third place and moved him to within six-points of Sexton.

16-points cover those three championship contenders who, somewhat thanks to the long SX injury list, are now most certainly the championship favourites, which one of them will be king…?

Supercross reconvenes next weekend at Indianapolis.

Ken Roczen – P1

“I honestly can’t believe it,” Roczen said. “I really put my head down, and I had some really good lines. When you make those passes, you have to put your head down or they will retaliate and come back. This is definitely up there as one of my best main event wins ever. It’s pretty surreal, because I’ve actually been pretty far away from it [in the past]. This is round eight and I’ve never really done that good at Daytona, but I really have nothing to lose. I just keep doing my thing and I trust in my decisions and for now it’s paying off.”

Aaron Plessinger – P3

“I had a lot of fun out there tonight! It’s been a while since we’ve been out front like that, so just having that clean air and being in the battle was really good! The track was fun tonight, it was awesome to be up there battling these guys, to come out of here with a podium is really cool. I’m stoked to turn a bit of my luck around and excited to keep this momentum rolling.”

Chase Sexton – P5

“Daytona was up and down. I qualified fastest, but crashed in my Heat, forcing me to qualify through to the Main via the LCQ, so it definitely was not my best night. In the end, I did what I could tonight, but just didn’t have enough in the tank.”

Malcolm Stewart – P6

“Daytona is always fun, a crazy event for me,” commented Stewart. “First Heat Race win of the year was awesome and a special moment, especially in front of the hometown fans. I rode well in the Main for P6, we charged hard, although I want to be on the box, so moving forward that’s what we’re aiming at. I’m having so much fun right now, probably the most fun I’ve ever had in my career, and am keen to keep it rolling. Congrats to RJ [Hampshire] on his win – the Husqvarna boys are doing well right now!”

Justin Barcia – P10

“Daytona is always tough, no matter where you finish. I wasn’t able to find comfort today, we were searching a little bit, which is a bit frustrating given I rode super-good last weekend. Daytona is a different beast altogether, so I am keen to get back indoors, get to Indy, and put the bike back up front.”

Colt Nichols – P15

“I really struggled in the main event,” admitted Nichols. “I rode not even close to my ability, so I was very disappointed in that. But I’ve never actually raced this race before, so it’s a small win for me to make it this this far into the season. But I’ve got be a lot better than I was tonight. We’ll try again next weekend.”

Kyle Chisholm – P19

“I’ve been riding really well during the week and feeling really good on the bike, but then just not bringing it to race day,” said Chisholm. “In my heat race I didn’t get off to the best start, but I rode really well. I was happy with the riding. I made a lot of passes and made it right out of the heat race and into the main, which was good. Then unfortunately when it was main event time, I didn’t get off to a good start. I just could not get going, couldn’t get into a rhythm, couldn’t get into a flow, and just wasn’t gelling with the tack. It was a bit frustrating, but overall, the day was still definitely a step in the right direction.”

450 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 K. Roczen Suz / 2 C. Webb Yam +5.049 3 A. Plessinger KTM +9.111 4 J. Cooper Yam +9.478 5 C. Sexton KTM +19.035 6 M. Stewart Hus +19.914 7 J. Hill KTM +33.507 8 J. Anderson Kaw +36.500 9 J. Savatgy Hon +37.383 10 J. Barcia Gas +48.247 11 S. McElrath Hon +55.202 12 D. Ferrandis Hon +1m01.166 13 M. Oldenburg Bet +1m09.65 14 C. Schock Yam +1m13.378 15 C. Nichols Suz +1m21.836 16 B. Bloss Bet +1 Lap 17 M. Harrison Kaw +1 Lap 18 J. Robin Yam +1 Lap 19 K. Chisholm Suz +1 Lap 20 J. Starling Gas +1 Lap 21 K. Moranz KTM +1 Lap 22 F. Noren Kaw +1 Lap

450 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 C. Webb 168 2 C. Sexton 158 3 K. Roczen 152 4 J. Anderson 125 5 M. Stewart 124 6 J. Cooper 122 7 J. Barcia 111 8 J. Hill 101 9 A. Plessinger 88 10 E. Tomac 80 11 J. Savatgy 80 12 J. Lawrence 71 13 S. McElrath 70 14 D. Ferrandis 68 15 H. Lawrence 62