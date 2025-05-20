Moto News Weekly Wrap

May 20, 2025

What’s New:

Penrite ProMX Round Six relocated to Canberra

Daniel Sanders top South African Safari Rally Prologue

Cerutti and the Tuareg dominate Motorally

Billy Bolt Undefeated 2: The Documentary now on YouTube

2025 Australian Junior Track Championships preview

Women’s Motocross Championship kicks off this week

Beta to officially support Jack & Ben Wallings for Trials 2025

2025 FIM Vintage Motocross World Cup cancelled

USA’s Trial des Nations Team revealed

Yamaha riders head to East Coast MX & Sunshine State MX

2025 Hoosier GNCC Motorcycle Report

Gelabert wins in Japan with RTL Electric

2025 TrialGP of Japan – Round Three Report

2025 Speedway GP of Poland – Warsaw Report

2025 Racing Calendars

Jay Wilson tops third round in Japan despite crashes

Round three of the Japanese Motocross Championship at the Off Road Village at Saitama saw Australia’s Jay Wilson take the round victory with 1-5-1 results in the three moto format. He won races one and three by 15 seconds, but race two saw Wilson cross the finish line in fifth after two crashes really set him back.

Jay Wilson

“That was a proper rookie mistake. Sane corner and same jump and I was impatient and tried to make space where there wasn’t any and went down both times. I was riding as well as I have all year and was good in traffic but I got an awful start and then crashed so I was 15th on the first lap, then I crashed again on next lap and was 21st on lap two. The track was tough to pass on as it was wet off the racing line but I got a little lucky that 1 5-1 was able to win the day and I now have a 23 point lead in the championship.”

Penrite ProMX Round Six relocated to Canberra

Round six of the 2025 Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores (ProMX) has been relocated from Nowra to Canberra. The original date of Sunday, July 6, will remain.

The decision was made due to circumstances beyond the control of the Nowra District Motorcycle Club, which meant that hosting the event was no longer possible. ProMX Management would like to thank the club for its efforts, and hope to return at some stage in the future.

Round six will now be held at the ACT Motorcycle Club, marking ProMX’s return to the nation’s capital for the first time since 2021. The venue will host the Kawasaki MX1, Pirelli MX2, Maxxis MX3 and KTM Group MX65 Futures classes.

Andrew Stiles – ACT Motorcycle Club

“The ACT Motorcycle Club is thrilled to welcome back the ProMX Championship to the nation’s capital for the first time since 2021! It’s an honour to host the country’s top motocross talent on our home turf, and we’re proud to showcase our track, our community and our passion for the sport. Canberra is ready for a weekend racing, and we can’t wait to see fans and riders alike bring the energy back to where it belongs – right here in the heart of the ACT!”

Cerutti and the Tuareg dominate Motorally

The Italian Motorally Championship stopped in Alghero, on the northwest coast of Sardinia, Italy, and once again the Tuareg Rally achieved a performance to be framed. Tuareg Racing lead rider Jacopo Cerutti won all special stages scheduled for the Motorally, consolidating his leadership in the G-1000 class. Furthermore, Cerutti triumphed in the first round of the Rally Raid TT, positioning himself at the head of the RT5 class.

Jacopo Cerutti

“It was a perfect racing weekend, I won all the special stages in my category and I also did really well in the Raid TT. Finally after a couple of years it hasn’t rained in Sardinia, I prefer dust to mud, and in general the special stages were really long and fast. Now we are preparing for Bussi Sul Tirino.”

Daniel Sanders top South African Safari Rally Prologue

A 35 km prologue (including 9 km against the clock) got the inaugural South African Safari Rally under way near the Sun City resort on Monday, and Daniel Sanders was feeling at home in South Africa, defeating Tosha Schareina by four seconds. The Spaniard led his HRC teammates Ricky Brabec (+14″) and Adrien Van Beveren (+15″). Local hero Bradley Cox was the seventh-fastest RallyGP entrant (+25″) on his first outing on a Sherco.

Back in early January, “Chucky” used his victory in the Dakar prologue as a springboard to take stage 1. Now, he leverages his triumph in the prologue to start in fourth place for the first full stage.

With many of the competitors being unfamiliar with the South African terrain, there were strategic bets from all sides. Ross Branch (Hero MotoSports) had chosen to open. Luciano Benavides (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), who was supposed to choose after him, decided to do the same and will start first tomorrow.

Billy Bolt Undefeated 2: The Documentary now on YouTube

Australian Junior Track Championships preview

Australia’s best junior dirt track riders will again be on show this weekend (May 24 and 25) when the 2025 Beard Brothers Motorcycles & Pro Honda Australian Junior Track Championships are staged by the ACT Motorcycle Club.

It was only on the Easter weekend that the majority of this weekend’s contenders battled it out at the Australian Junior Dirt Track Championships at Kurri Kurri. Only one dual class winner from Easter will not be hand this weekend striving to claim the big double of winning the same class on both dirt track and track.

A large contingent of Queensland riders will be travelling to Canberra to take on riders from the southern states, including of course host club riders who will be hoping that their experience around their home track will work to their advantage.

The 13-Under 16s category always attracts the most attention as these are the riders who will be the next to move up in to the senior ranks.

To even qualify for the 4-stroke class for the eldest juniors class will not be easy as riders will need to score consistently over the four rounds of heats, from where the top ten will go direct to the decider along with the top two from the always cut-throat repechage race.

Canberra rider Thomas Gotts will carry local hopes with Townsville’s Neiko Donovan and Albury-Wodonga rider Jed Fyffe likely to be his toughest opponents.

In the classes for the younger age groups Gold Coast rider Cooper Quinn will be out to add to his rapidly expanding trophy collection, boosted by two class wins at Kurri Kurri.

The rider with the most impressive record over the past year is Ruby James from the Kurri Kurri club who will be out to complete the track and dirt track double for the Girls class for the second year in a row.

Other riders with class victories at Easter were Kru Tulloch from Ipswich, Kaiden Lantry from Kurri Kurri and Hugo Holmes from Gunnedah, while previous champions like Cohen McCosker from the Hunter club and Braxsen Anderson from Kurri Kurri add to the quality of the line-up.

The depth of talent in each class of competition and racing on smaller capacity machines will certainly keep competition close and hard-fought around the 620-metre oval track.

Fans should never be deterred from watching a meeting that is only for juniors as there is some great young talent coming through the ranks, and even the youngest standouts show poise and confidence beyond their years.

The history of similar championship meetings over the past 25 years has not only showcased the best young talent in the country but it also give fans a chance to see future senior stars or maybe national or even world champions 10 to 15 years in to the future.

Future world champions like Casey Stoner Remy Gardiner, Darcy Ward and Chris Holder, current performers on the world road racing stage like Jack Miller, Senna Agius and Joel Kelso and speedway stars like Brady Kurtz Rohan Tungate and Sam Masters have raced in this title meeting on their way up.

It may not necessarily be the champions who emerge on Sunday who go on to dizzy heights in the sport, but fans can be assured that there will be many talented youngsters on show and they will inevitably turn on quality action to at least match, if nor surpass anything that seniors can turn on.

Riders Briefing will be at 9.15 am on both days. Fans will pay $10 per vehicle to take in the action. The track is situated at 705 Pialligo Avenue, Majura.

Women’s Motocross Championship kicks off this week

The 2025 Women’s Motocross Championship (WMX) Series, an AMA National Championship, commences this weekend with all six rounds of racing making their return to the Pro Motocross Championship weekends. The WMX Series will be kicking off National weekends at Fox Raceway, Hangtown Motocross Classic, Thunder Valley, Ironman, Unadilla and Budds Creek.

The series is excited to host some exceptional talent this season as Lachlan Turner, the 2024 WMX Champion, is looking to return to the series and defend her title. The Australian Champion, Charli Cannon, will make her debut in America as well as Jannina Lehmann from Germany and Mathilde Martinez from France. Two-time WMX Champion, Jordan Jarvis will return to competition, with top runners like Kyleigh Stallings, Mikayla Nielsen and Jamie Astudillo aiming to return to WMX racing.

Beta to officially support Jack & Ben Walling for Trials 2025

Beta Motorcycles Australia is now officially support of Western Australia-based brothers, Jack and Ben Walling for the remainder of the 2025 trials season. Simon, Neil and the team at Moto Dynamics have been sponsoring and mentoring the brothers for a number of years and see great promise in both riders.

The Walling brothers will represent Beta Motorcycles Australia at the 2025 Australian Trial Championship as well as the Western Australia State Titles.

Jack Walling, riding the Beta EVO 125 FACTORY, returns to competition following a standout 2024 season. He claimed a perfect score victory in the Junior (9–13yrs) class at the 2024 Australian Trials Championship, along with a 1st place finish in the Open Junior class at the Western Australian Trials Championship.

His older brother, Ben Walling, will compete on the Beta EVO 300 FACTORY. Ben brings international pedigree to the team, having scored points in the T3 class of the TrialGP World Championship during the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

The 2025 Australian Trials Championship is set to take place at Meringandan, Queensland on the weekend of June 7–8.

2025 FIM Vintage Motocross World Cup cancelled

Following consultation with key stakeholders, the 2025 FIM Vintage Motocross World Cup has been cancelled, originally scheduled to be held at the Fernão Joanes circuit in Portugal over the weekend of May 24-25.

The FIM, the FMP and the local organiser ACR Fernão Joanes expressed appreciation to all parties who had pledged their support for this event and now look toward planning for 2026. More details will be announced in due course.

USA’s Trial des Nations Team revealed

The American Motorcyclist Association has announced the men and women selected to represent the United States at the 2025 FIM Trial des Nations, which will take place Sept. 20-21 in Tolmezzo, Italy.

Representing the United States will be Josh Roper, Alex Myers and Will Myers on the men’s team, while Maddie Hoover, Kylee Sweeten and Abigail Buzzelli will compete for the women’s team.

The AMA will also send a pair of riders to the Trial des Nations Challenge, which is a special competition that allows younger riders to compete in an FIM Championship. The U.S. TDN Challenge Team will include Ryon Land and Kylie Glueck — who competed in the competition in 2024.

Daniel Blanc – USA Trial des Nations Team Manager

“Representing the United States on the world stage is an incredible honor — not just for our riders, but for everyone in the American trials community who supports this journey. We’re building a team rooted in talent, commitment, and a deep love for the sport, and we’re ready to show the world what we can do. Visit Mototrials.com/tdn to see how you can support the team.”

Lawrence brothers return from injury as SMX goes Pro MX

The 2025 SuperMorocross (SMX) World Championship regular season has reached its pivotal halfway point, after 17 rounds of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, where Cooper Webb emerged with a third career 450SX Class title. In the 250 Class Haiden Deegan captured an elusive first championship in the discipline with the West Region title, while Tom Vialle successfully defended his East Region Championship after a wild and unpredictable title fight.

Headlining the anticipation of the Pro Motocross Championship season is a replenished lineup of 450 Class talent and the anticipated return of a bevy of title contenders. Leading this group is a pair of former champions in Team Honda HRC Progressive’s Jett Lawrence, who will return from a torn ACL, and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac, who has recovered from a broken fibula.

Also included is last year’s 450 Class runner-up Hunter Lawrence, with the Team Honda HRC Progressive rider fully healed from cracks in his humerus and surgery on a partially torn labrum.

Another rider back from surgery is Monster Energy Kawasaki rider and back-to-back MXGP World Champion Jorge Prado, who saw his rookie Supercross season cut short just three races in and is the latest international superstar to bring his talents to U.S. soil.

Rounding out the group of comeback contenders is fellow Monster Energy Kawasaki rider Jason Anderson, who sat out the final seven Supercross races, and Rockstar Energy GASGAS Factory Racing’s Justin Barcia, who chose to sit out the final three Supercross rounds to heal up from a knee injury.

The 250 Class will also welcome back a crop of top talent to the field. Perhaps most notably is the Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki duo of Levi Kitchen and Ty Masterpool, who each captured victories last summer and will be ready to return from a prolonged recovery from their respective injuries.

Joining them is the Rockstar Energy GASGAS Factory Racing pairing of Ryder DiFrancesco and Casey Cochran, along with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Max Anstie and Triumph Factory Racing’s Stilez Robertson.

The 2025 Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, will continue the SMX World Championship regular season with 11 rounds of captivating summer competition from the most famous racetracks in America, with many boasting legacies that span upwards of five decades.

The season will get underway over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, on Saturday, May 24, from Southern California’s Fox Raceway.

Yamaha riders head to East Coast MX & Sunshine State MX

There were two motocross events ran on the weekend with a round of the East Coast MX held at Appin and round four of the Queensland Sunshine State series at Warwick.

Several Yamaha riders used the events to keep the eye in on racing with an off weekend from the ProMX Championship.

Blake Bohannon kicked things off with a successful start for the YJR crew winning all three races on his YZ85 in another good outing for him. Bohannon didn’t have it all his own way and was forced to work hard for his results, but his star continues to rise.

Day two saw Kye Sproule and Stella Harding take to the track and out to emulate the success of Bohannon the day before. And that’s what they did.

Sproule took the perfect six wins from six starts to dominate the 10-12 years 65cc and the 9-11 years 85cc divisions.

Not to be out-done, Harding also won the girls 65cc class with ease but backed that up with victory in the 7-9 years 65cc class, again taking it to the boys.

Up in Queensland, weather wreaked havoc with the event after 40mm of rain fell on the track Friday night. The deluge caused racing to be cancelled on Saturday but after plenty of hard work, racing on Sunday went ahead, all be it in very wet and muddy conditions.

Monster Energy CDR Yamaha racer, Jed Beaton, made the trip up to familiarise himself with the Warwick layout prior to the ProMX round there next month. He made the most of the trip, winning the day with 1-1 results in the MX1 class.

The WBR Yamaha duo of Ky Woods and Koby Hantis also contested the event. Woods showed good speed to run up the front of the MX2 class. A crash in race one hampered his overall result, but he can take confidence from the weekend. Hantis proved consistent in the soggy and muddy conditions despite having to come through the pack after poor starts in both races.

Madi Simpson dominated the women’s class with 1-1 results while Heath Davy was looking good in the Junior classes before the mud caused some issues for him.

2025 Hoosier GNCC Motorcycle Report

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, finished up its seventh round of racing, AMSOIL Hoosier, on Sunday afternoon with continued sunny, warm and dusty conditions in Crawfordsville, Indiana.

It was Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki Team Green’s Steward Baylor who snagged the $250 Landers KTM Holeshot Award once the race started and would lead the way for the first couple of laps. FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Benjamin Kelley would be lurking behind Baylor, making the pass for the lead on lap four. Kelley would continue to push forward trying to gap himself and the rest of the field.

Unfortunately for Baylor, he would suffer a mechanical issue and be unable to complete the race of five laps of racing.

Kelley would continue to push out front, but the XC2 250 Pro defending champion, FMF KTM Factory Racing Lander’s Grant Davis, was pushing himself to the extreme behind Kelley to catch up at the front. Davis was already leading the overall on adjusted time but would physically catch Kelley and make the pass on him for the number one spot on the track.

Davis would lead the way as the checkered flag came out, earning his first overall win of the season, fifth XC2 class win all while physically leading the pack. Kelley would hold on to finish second overall on the day and first in the XC1 Open Pro class.

Ben Kelley

“I felt pretty good the first three quarters of the race, but after that, I was struggling,” said Kelley. “The track was really hard and fast, and I was getting kicked and bucked, I was sliding all over the place. I did the best I could. I had 15 seconds on Grant, physically, so he already had me in the overall, so I really pushed hoping I could do something in that last hour and pull away, but like I said, I was struggled even worse. Once he caught me, I did my thing for a few more miles. I actually let him by because I thought if I could latch on, he could keep me rolling. I was able to keep him in my sights the last lap and a half and that was good because I had to stay ahead of the other XC2 guys. So yeah, P2 overall. A good bounce back from the last race.”

Grant Davis

“Yeah, honestly, I’ve been working so hard all year and I’ve been pretty pissed off the last couple of races that I’ve been losing out on these overall wins,” said Davis. “Ben just gives it to me on that last lap every time! These last two weeks I’ve been working on myself to figure out what I can do different to get it done. So, I normally get to those XC1 guys and then take a breather. This time when I got to them, I was just hammering them. I tried to get by them as fast as I could. I caught up to Ben and he actually let me by which was nice. I started getting a little gap on him but the last lap I hit a water hole and completely ruined my goggles. I had to run the last lap without goggles, so that was tough but other than that I’m really pumped on my day. This paddle tire I’ve got on the back is the move, I’m telling you! I worked with the WP guys for a few weeks and got some stuff figured out before Ohio. But obviously Ohio, I didn’t show that, I rode bad. This weekend I was pretty mad. I was like ‘I’m either winning or I’m going to be dead.’ It worked today. I didn’t even hit the ground once today. I’m pumped on that.”

More XC2 250 Pro competitors would make their way towards the front as FMF KTM Factory Racing Lander’s Angus Riordan would battle his way to finish third overall on the day and second in his class after making the pass with just a couple of turns before the finish line. Phoenix Racing Honda’s Cody Barnes was running third before the last lap pass from Riordan took place, Barnes would rebound and finish fourth overall and third in the XC2 class.

Angus Riordan

“I was happy to get the holeshot, first time in a long time so my mechanic was happy with that,” said Riordan. “Then I crashed like an idiot a mile in. Lost the front and I went back to fourth place. It was hard to make up the time on Grant after that, and then I had Cody Barnes up my clacker the whole last half of the race and I was stressing. He nearly dove inside of me there, but I was able to hold him off.”

After starting outside of the top five, AmPro Yamaha’s Liam Draper continued charging towards the front of the pack, with just three laps remaining Draper had worked his way up to second in the XC1 class. Draper would be unable to catch Kelley or Davis to battle for the lead position. Draper would cross the line second in class and fifth overall at round seven in Indiana.

Indiana native, Phoenix Racing Honda’s Michael Witkowski would have a good race as he battled his way to fifth in class and then up to third with just three laps to go in the race. Witkowski would round out the top three XC1 Open Pro class finishers, while finishing sixth overall on the day.

Liqui Moly Factory Beta Racing’s Josh Strang has continued to run within the top five in the XC1 class, and in Indiana he would come through to finish fourth in class and seventh overall on the day. Flatrock Motorclub GASGAS Factory Racing’s Jordan Ashburn found himself running third on the opening lap, but he would ultimately come through to take fifth in the XC1 class and eighth overall at Ironman Raceway for the AMSOIL Hoosier GNCC.

Two top contenders, Rockstar Energy Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Craig Delong and AmPro Yamaha’s Kailub Russell did not get good jumps off the line and would struggle from those starts for the majority of the race. Delong would come through to cross the line sixth in the class and ninth overall, while K. Russell came through to round out the top 10 overall finishers and take seventh in the XC1 class.

Overall Event Results

Grant Davis (KTM) Benjamin Kelley (KTM) Angus Riordan (KTM) Cody Barnes (HON) Liam Draper (YAM) Michael Witkowski (HON) Josh Strang (BET) Jordan Ashburn (GAS) Craig Delong (HQV) Kailub Russell (YAM)

*Overall National Championship Standings

Benjamin Kelley (148) Grant Davis (146) Angus Riordan (122) Cody Barnes (105) Liam Draper (100) Steward Baylor (93) Kailub Russell (88) Craig Delong (78) Michael Witkowski (72) Joshua Toth (65)

XC1 Open Pro Event Results

Benjamin Kelley (KTM) Liam Draper (YAM) Michael Witkowski (HON) Josh Strang (BET) Jordan Ashburn (GAS) Craig Delong (HQV) Kailub Russell (YAM) Ricky Russell (TRI) Lyndon Snodgrass (HQV) Thad Duvall (KTM)

XC2 250 Pro Event Results

Grant Davis (KTM) Angus Riordan (KTM) Cody Barnes (HON) Joshua Toth (KAW) Brody Johnson (HON) Toby Cleveland (HQV) Nicholas DeFeo (KAW) Jhak Walker (BET) Michael Delosa (YAM) Hunter Bush (KAW)

XC2 250 Pro Championship Standings

Grant Davis (189) Angus Riordan (168) Cody Barnes (154) Nicholas DeFeo (120) Joshua Toth (112) Brody Johnson (99) Hunter Bush (79) Jhak Walker (75) Toby Cleveland (71) Jason Tino (70)

In the XC3 125 Pro-Am class it was Bonecutter Off-Road/GASGAS-backed rider, Jonathan Johnson, leading the way from start to finish through the dry Indiana trails. Marionville Powersports/Hinson/Fly Racing’s James Jenkins would have a consistent race as he came through second in the class, while Jayson Crawford would have to work his way up from a fifth place start to round out the top three finishers in the XC3 class.

The AMSOIL Hoosier Top Amateur honors would go to Joseph Cunningham who came through to finish 13th overall on the day as he took home the 250 A class win. Gavin Simon would finish 14th overall and take second in the 250 A class, earning himself the second spot on the Top Amateur podium. Third on the Top Amateur podium would go to Van Adams of the Open A class as he took the win and finished 19th overall.

As the morning race got underway it was Phoenix Racing Honda’s Tayla Jones grabbing the $100 Landers KTM WXC Holeshot Award. It didn’t take long for Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki Team Green’s Rachael Archer to make her way into the lead position as they came through timing and scoring on the opening lap. Archer would continue to push the pace, leading the way and earning her fourth win of the season.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Korie Steede would battle back at the front to finish second on the day, while AmPro Yamaha’s Danielle McDonald came back from a first lap crash to finish third in the WXC class. Unfortunately for Jones, while out on the second lap she would suffer a crash that would take her out of the rest of the race.

Danielle McDonald

“Things are getting better with everyone and I’m feeling stronger all the time. I was also good to ride in good conditions as we have had a lot of mud races this year but the last two have been good conditions so hopefully that continues for the coming rounds. Thanks to the AmPro Yamaha team who have been super patient with me while I recovered and it’s nice to reward them with some podiums at the recent rounds.”

In the Youth Bike race on Sunday morning, it was Ace Tokar coming from the second row, to take the overall win and YXC2 Super Mini Jr. (12-13) class win in Indiana. Kamden Krause would earn second overall and take the YXC1 Super Mini Sr. (14-15) class win. Nash Peerson rounded out the top three youth bike overall finishers of the day, while finishing second in the YXC1 class.

Lucas Skelton would come through to finish third YXC1, while Hunter Hawkinberry and Bentley Saxon rounded out the top three YXC2 class finishers. Hunter Carey would finish fourth overall on the day and take home the 85 Big Wheel (14-15) class win. Other class winners from the AMSOIL Hoosier include Gavin Abboud in the 85 Big Wheel (11-13) class, Tucker Aldrich in the 85 (12-13) class, Ryder White in the 85 (11) class, Tripp Lewis in the 85 (7-10) class, Todd Toland in the 65 (10-11) class, Krue Russell in the 65 (9) class, Cash Knecht in the 65 (7-8) class, Sahara Robinson in the Girls Super Mini (12-16) class, Vaida Lavergne in the Girls 85 (7-13) class, Aubrey Tsakanikas in the Girls 65 (7-11) class and Camden Phillips in the Trail Rider class.

On Saturday in the Micro Bike race a host of good battles between the top three racers from start to finish. Kane Morrison would battle back to earn the overall and MXC1 class win, followed by Daxton Mullins and Krue Russell taking second and third overall and in the class. Ryder Baricska raced his way to earn the MXC2 (6-8). Class win, while Kash Brummage and Kingston Maynard took second and third in MXC2. Carson Zink earned the 50 Sr. 1 (7) class win, Kolt Morrison earned the 50 Sr. 2 (6) class win, Jacobi Duvall would earn the 50 Jr. 1 (6-7) class win and Kane Gasper would take the 50 Jr. 2 (4-5) class win. In the Micro-E1 (7-8) class it was Addison Richmond, Anberlin Cadieux earned the Micro-E2 (4-6) class win, and Judson Chambers took the Micro (4-6) Shaft Drive class win. Jamison Dodson would earn the Trail Rider class win.

Gelabert wins in Japan with RTL Electric

Honda Montesa made their first appearance at the Japanese factory’s home round as a world championship team in Trial2 on Saturday. The event at the iconic Mobility Resort Motegi circuit yielded positive results for Miquel Gelabert, who managed to remain consistent on a day complicated by rain and mud.

Gelabert wanted to repeat his strong performance from the previous event in Portugal. The slippery sections due to constant rain posed a challenge from the early morning for the intermediate class riders. The RTL Electric rider, however, looked solid from the first sections, moving into the top positions and displaying great skill on the difficult terrain. He cleaned several sections and finished the first lap with a second place finish, earning him his first points of the day.

For the second lap, the weather conditions remained a major factor. Gelabert strung together four consecutive zeros for third place, allowing the RTL Electric rider to claim another victory -his second of the season. With this important result, the Honda Montesa rider consolidated third place in the overall standings with a total of 134 points.

Miquel Gelabert

“It rained a lot and the track was very wet. It was difficult, but we were able to deal with it very well. Together with the team, we were able to fight in every section and we achieved the victory. I think it was well-deserved because we all worked very hard, and I’m very happy to be able to share this with Honda in Japan, which is our ‘home’ race. I couldn’t be happier.”

Just as he did on the previous day, Miquel Gelabert managed to place on the rostrum at Honda’s home round on day two, the RTL Electric rider started the day by dropping several fives, as the slippery rocks and muddy sections posed a tough challenge.

But as the event progressed, he gained confidence with the bike and improved his performance in front of the Japanese fans. Tied with one of his main rivals, Harry Hemingway, on a total of 35 points and just one point behind the leader, Gelabert finished the first race in third place, earning him 15 points in the overall standings.

For the second race, the conditions and the difficulty of the sections remained the big factor. However, despite a difficult start, he produced his best performance to salvage fourth. After stringing together several zeros midway through the race, a couple of errors in the final sections relegated him to fourth place when he was fighting for the win. However, in the end the Honda Montesa rider finished fourth in the second race of the day, third in the combined and his second podium of the weekend.

After third and fourth places on Day 2, Gelabert maintains third place in the championship standings with a total of 162 points. The Honda rider will compete at the French Trial GP from May 30th to June 1st in Calvi, Corsica.

Miquel Gelabert

“Today’s race didn’t go as we would have liked; it was bittersweet. I rode very well, but I made some mistakes that cost us dearly. I was leading the second race, but I dropped to fourth place and it took me a while to recover. Overall, the weekend went well, and I want to thank Honda and HRC for their trust in me and the fans for their great support here in Japan. Harry Hemingway is pulling away a bit in the standings, so we’ll try to put pressure on him to catch up in the upcoming races.”

2025 TrialGP of Japan – Round Three Report

Toni Bou (Montesa) tightened his grip on the premier TrialGP class of the 2025 Hertz FIM Trial World Championship after taking both race victories on the opening day of points-scoring competition at round three – the Taisei Rotec TrialGP of Japan – while in the TrialGP Women and Trial2 classes series leaders Berta Abellan (Scorpa) and Harry Hemingway (Beta) both extended their advantages.

The Spanish duo of Toni Bou (Montesa) and Berta Abellan (Scorpa) then signed off from the Taisei Rotec TrialGP of Japan with perfect scores in the elite TrialGP and TrialGP Women categories on day two as Britain’s talented teenager Harry Hemingway extended his lead in Trial2.

Day One

With the majority of sections at the iconic Mobility Resort Motegi plotted on super-steep wooded bankings studded with rocks, the venue can be extremely challenging at the best of times. However, torrential rain made today’s event even tougher as the rich soil turned to mud that was then dragged onto the slick boulders, keeping grip to a minimum and forcing the cancellation of the Power Section at the end of the day.

Heading to Japan with an early series lead after taking victory in seven of the eight races staged so far, Bou – who is aiming to claim an amazing nineteenth consecutive TrialGP title this season – put on a masterclass of wet weather riding with his inch-perfect precision helping him to find traction where none appeared to exist.

A sensational single mark on section two where all his rivals collected maximums gave the thirty-eight-year-old Spaniard an early lead in the day’s opening race and as the downpour continued he eased clear with his total of eighteen on observation and two on time giving him victory by a comfortable sixteen from his compatriot Jaime Busto (GASGAS).

For the entire race Busto had been involved in a fierce fight for second with Gabriel Marcelli (Montesa) and looked to have the upper hand until his younger Spanish rival recorded an incredible clean ride on the imposing section eleven. It was a moment of brilliance that drew cheers from the three-thousand-strong crowd braving the elements and set up a dramatic finish, but when both men collected maximums on the final section Marcelli had to settle for third on forty.

Veteran Italian Matteo Grattarola (Beta) was in podium contention for the first half of the race before dropping back to fourth on forty-six, five clear of Spain’s Alex Canales (Montesa).

With heavy rain still falling the second race became a fight for survival but, as we have seen countless times before, Bou thrives in challenging conditions and despite intense pressure from Busto his total of twenty-eight saw him take his second win of the day by five marks.

Marcelli had also been in contention until a maximum on section nine ended his challenge and he recorded another third-placed finish on a total of thirty-five that put him nine clear of Gelabert who denied Britain’s Jack Peace (Sherco) of a career-best fourth on a tie-break.

Day Two

With a pair of hard-earned race wins apiece from Sunday’s main programme already in the bag, both Bou and Abellan arrived at the event-ending Power Section – back in play after bad weather caused its cancellation yesterday – with forty-point maximums and both skipped their way to an extra bonus point just to underline their dominance at the Mobility Resort Motegi.

With Saturday’s heavy rain giving way to much more favourable weather that helped draw a sizeable crowd of almost five-thousand spectators, conditions were better today – although tacky mud meant grip was still at a premium up the steep bankings and over the smooth, imposing rocks that comprised many of the sections and scores were high.

On a roll from his pair of race wins the day before, thirty-eight-year-old Bou seized an immediate lead in the opening race when he was the only rider to make it to the end of section one and, after the entire field failed section two, a sensational single dab on three – where all his rivals incurred their third consecutive maximums – gave him a lead he never looked likely to relinquish.

After finishing second twice yesterday, Jaime Busto (GASGAS) pushed the reigning champion hard in the mid-section of the race, but his eventual total of forty-three was eight behind his compatriot and just one ahead of third-placed Gabriel Marcelli (Montesa).

Picking up their close rivalry where they left off yesterday, Aniol Gelabert (TRRS) and Italy’s Matteo Grattarola (Beta) ended the first race of the day locked together on fifty-one with the Spaniard taking fourth on a tie-break.

Race two was a very similar story with Bou establishing an early lead before posting a winning total of twenty-six, but this time his team-mate Marcelli was going head-to-head with Busto and an inch-perfect ride on the tenth section – where Busto incurred a maximum – gave Marcelli second by a solitary mark on thirty-seven.

Ton Bou

“It’s been a perfect weekend. We had a great feeling, winning every race and the Power Section. It was a very tough trial, and I struggled at times, but I also had a great time. Winning at Honda’s home is always very special, and having such a complete weekend even more so. I want to thank Honda and HRC for the work they’re doing to make me succeed here. Now it’s time to recover and prepare well for the next race to try to continue on this path. We must maintain this high level.”

Even on high-scoring days the TrialGP class remains incredibly competitive and, after coming close yesterday, British class newcomer Jack Peace (Sherco) claimed a career-best fourth when he won a three-way tie-break with Frenchman Hugo Dufrese (Beta) and Grattarola on a total of forty-seven.

2025 TrialGP Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Points 1 Bou Toni SPA 241 2 Busto Jaime SPA 204 3 Marcelli Gabriel SPA 176 4 Grattarola Matteo ITA 151 5 Gelabert Aniol SPA 137 6 Peace Jack GBR 121 7 Dufrese Hugo FRA 108 8 Canales Alex SPA 107 9 Suárez Pablo SPA 32

2025 Speedway GP of Poland – Warsaw Report

The Orlen Oil FIM Speedway GP of Poland in Warsaw saw Czech champion Jan Kvech win Friday’s Qualifying showdown at PGE Narodowy. The Prague racer triumphed in the Warsaw sprint race ahead of Aussie ace Brady Kurtz, who collected three championship points for the second sprint on the bounce.

In the main game on Saturday night, however, it was Kurtz’s countryman Jack Holder who defied his 2023 heartbreak to triumph in the world’s biggest speedway event on Saturday night.

Holder came agonisingly close to topping the Warsaw podium in 2023, taking a commanding lead in the final, only for the race to be stopped due to a crash, with the Lublin and Sheffield rider forced to make do with second spot behind Sweden’s Fredrik Lindgren in the rerun.

But Holder took the chequered flag two years on, beating first-time Speedway GP World Championship leader Brady Kurtz in the final as the pair completed an Australian one-two.

Kurtz finished second to move five points clear of Poland’s Bartosz Zmarzlik at the top of the standings, with Polish wild card Patryk Dudek taking third place on the night and his fellow countryman Dominik Kubera fourth.

The night belonged to Holder, who won five of his six races – beaten only by runner-up Kurtz in his final heat. And there’s no doubt he thrived in the white-hot atmosphere of Warsaw’s PGE Narodowy, as he triumphed in front of the sport’s biggest crowd.

Jack Holder

“We like these events! Of course, we like these big crowds and there is a roof overhead here in Warsaw. There is no rain – the roof takes that off your mind. It’s also one of the biggest crowds and the Polish fans are crazy. It’s a great atmosphere. It was one of those nights where I didn’t change anything until the last heat when Brady beat me. Before my last heat, I had a really long time because they had a couple of crashes. I didn’t touch the bike until I got that second in the last heat. Then I did something to the bike for the final. I took a gamble with the inside gate for the final and backed myself. I made the start and just tried to hit every rut as well and straight as I could. I could hear people buzzing around me everywhere, but I just put my head down, tried not to stuff it up and hoped the red lights didn’t come on. That’s an Aussie one-two – thank you!”

Holder wasn’t the only Aussie celebrating as Kurtz topped the Speedway GP standings on only his fourth SGP appearance. While the 2024 FIM SGP Challenge winner knows he has work to do to stay there with eight rounds remaining, he’s delighted with a fine start to Speedway GP life.

Brady Kurtz

“It’s wild to think that I am leading the whole thing. I’m not going to get carried away with it. It has only been two rounds, and we have a long way to go yet. It’s definitely where you want to be, so it’s a nice feeling for sure. I came into the series wanting to be world champion – just as the other guys do. I have put in a lot of work and things have been going well. I am sure there will be some tough ones to follow, and that’s something I will have to navigate when the time comes.”

Third-placed Dudek admits racing as a wild card seems to bring out the best in him as he built on two semi-final appearances as a No.16 last year by reaching his first Warsaw podium since 2019.

Patryk Dudek

“Years ago when I made the podium, it was a different feeling because I was racing all of the rounds in Speedway GP. This time, it was just one night, and I don’t know if I will race next time. There wasn’t big pressure for the meeting, so I had big fun here. Last year I had the wild card two times, and my results were not bad. Maybe I must race all rounds as a wild card. It would be better because it isn’t the same pressure as normal.”

Fourth-placed Kubera has endured some nightmare visits to Warsaw in recent years – crashing out of Qualifying with a back injury in 2023 and scoring two points last year.

Dominik Kubera

“It was a really enjoyable night for me. I was really happy to be in the final at this stadium. It was amazing. We were so close to being on the podium. Before the meeting, if someone had told me I would make the final, I would have said, ‘yes’ and taken it. I have it and 14 points more on my board. We will fight in the next round.”

While it was a great round for Holder and Kurtz, countryman Jason Doyle was left battered and bruised. Doyle crashed in heat 15, hit the fence hard, and was taken to hospital for further assessment where he was diagnosed with a dislocated left hip.

Next up is the FIM Speedway GP of Czech Republic – Prague on Saturday, May 31, preceded by FIM Speedway Youth World Championship action on Friday, May 30 as the sport’s top 250cc, under-16 stars compete in the FIM SGP3 Final – also at Marketa Stadium.

2025 FIM Speedway GP of Poland Results

Jack Holder 20 Brady Kurtz 18 Patryk Dudek 16 Dominik Kubera 14 Andzejs Lebedevs 12 Robert Lambert 11 Fredrik Lindgren 10 Bartosz Zmarzlik 9 Max Fricke 8 Anders Thomsen 7 Mikkel Michelsen 6 Jason Doyle 5 Dan Bewley 4 Jan Kvech 3 Martin Vaculik 2 Kai Huckenbeck 1

FIM Speedway GP Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Brady Kurtz 38 2 Bartosz Zmarzlik 33 3 Andzejs Lebedevs 29 4 Jack Holder 28 5 Dominik Kubera 25 6 Robert Lambert 24 7 Dan Bewley 23 8 Fredrik Lindgren 22 9 Max Fricke 18 10 Patryk Dudek 16 11 Anders Thomsen 14 12 Jan Kvěch 12 13 Mikkel Michelsen 10 14 Martin Vaculik 8 15 Jason Doyle 8 16 Erik Riss 2 17 Kai Huckenbeck 2