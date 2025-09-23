Moto News Weekly Wrap

September 23, 2025

What’s New:

Jay Wilson dominates in Japan

Monster Energy CDR Yamaha reveal full AuSX line-up

Lawrence brothers and Honda HRC celebrate

MXoN at Ironman build up

GP of France joins 2026 EnduroGP calendar

Liam Everts extends Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing contract

Foxhill Veterans Motocross des Nations

Australian Hard Enduro Round Four from Tenterfield

Ben Walling crowned WA State Trials Champ

Jamie McCanney tops 2025 British Enduro Championship

Spain wins 2025 FIM Trial des Nations

Rocky Mountain Mountaineer GNCC

Krajčovič crowned FIM Flat Track World Champion

Meijerink claims FIM Long Track World Championship title

FIM SGP gets new promoter in 2026

2025 SMX Finale Wrap

2025 Hixpania Hard Enduro Report

2025 MXGP of Australia, Darwin – Round 20 Wrap MXGP MX2 Aussie MX3 Aussie MX85

2025 Racing Calendars

Monster Energy CDR Yamaha reveal full AuSX line-up

The Monster Energy CDR Yamaha team has unveiled its full 2025 Boost Mobile AUSX Supercross Championship line-up, bringing international firepower to the SX1 class, with two more major international signings joining Aaron Tanti.

Phil Nicoletti (USA) is a veteran of AMA Supercross and Motocross, Nicoletti has earned multiple top 10 AMA SX finishes, including a podium at Daytona 2023. Known for his toughness, consistency, and razor-sharp racecraft, Nicoletti is a proven weapon capable of shaking up any field.

Phil Nicoletti

“Last year in Australia, I noticed the level of racing was high and the riders are all capable of riding supercross well, so as soon as I agreed to terms with the CDR Yamaha team, it was time to get to work and make sure I was fully prepared for the opening weekend. I know the CDR Yamaha team do a great job and have worked with them a little in the past, so I’m looking forward to getting back down to Australia and getting started. The team have been in constant contact, and we have a plan to come down early, get some testing down and get used to the conditions before heading to round one. It’s not long now and I’m excited to get back behind the gate in supercross and race in front of the Australian fans.”

Mitchell Harrison (UK) is a rising star with experience in both AMA Supercross and MXGP, Harrison brings raw speed, aggressive gate starts, and a hunger for victory. With a record of top 15 finishes in AMA SX and MXGP points scoring, Harrison adds an exciting international dimension to the team.

Mitchell Harrison

“I have only heard great things about The Monster Energy CDR Yamaha Team and that has been my experience already as we prepare for the start of the championship. They have been a successful team in Australia for a long time, so it was exciting to get the call and be offered the chance to do the complete series with success a professional team. It’s cool to get to race the Australian Supercross Championship. I know most of the riders in the US follow what happens in Australia and the championship looks like it continues to grow every year with good crowds and big venues. I’m looking forward to meeting everyone face to face and racing in Australia and can’t wait to get the championship under way.”

Craig Dack, Team Owner – CDR Yamaha

“We’re thrilled to welcome Phil and Mitchell into the CDR family for 2025. Their talent and global experience elevate the team and raise the bar for the entire SX1 class. With Aaron leading the charge, this line-up is built to compete—and win—at every round. Fans should expect fierce competition and thrilling racing all season long.”

Jay Wilson dominates Japanese MX Round Six

The motocross action returned to Japan on the weekend, after the hot and humid summer break, Jay Wilson showing he hasn’t been sitting on the beach the last few months as he dominated proceedings in the IA1 class (450cc), at round six of the championship.

Wilson, closing in on his third consecutive IA1 class and gunning for his fifth Japanese Motocross Championship Wilson was in no mood for messing around. He finished with the perfect 105 points from the day, taking a race victory in each of the three motos contested.

With his nearest rival, Haruki Yokoyama sidelined with injury, Wilson’s lead increased significantly over the weekend and just two rounds remaining, is on track to make it three in a row in the IA1 division.

Lawrence brothers and Honda HRC celebrate

The 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship came to a dramatic conclusion at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where Honda HRC Progressive delivered a historic sweep of both classes. Jett Lawrence secured his 10th career title with a strong 1-2 performance in the 450SMX motos, while his brother Hunter Lawrence capped off a consistent season by finishing second overall in both the finale and the championship standings.

Meanwhile, Jo Shimoda made history as the first Japanese rider to capture a professional AMA title, sealing the 250 crown with a 1-2 moto score and the overall win.

Jett Lawrence

“It’s definitely emotional. Honestly, midway through, I thought it was over—I was struggling to close on Eli and Hunter, and at one point I kind of gave up. Then with about three laps to go, I told myself, ‘I’m just going to send it.’ If it worked, great; if I crashed, that was the risk. Thankfully, it paid off. Afterward, the emotions hit me—especially seeing how well Hunter was riding this weekend. To be honest, if he hadn’t been sick, I think he would’ve had this—this 100 percent would’ve been a different story. He was so strong all weekend, and I was slacking compared to him. It’s really special to be out there racing with my brother, and I’m thankful for the team behind us.”

Hunter Lawrence

“It was a bittersweet night. I feel like I rode really well and gave it my all, but I came up just short in the end. I was able to win the final moto and do what I needed to there, but I probably could’ve been a little better in the first one. Still, it was a great night overall for the team, winning both championships and going 1-2 again in the 450 class—lots of positives to take away, and now I’m looking forward to Motocross of Nations.”

MXoN at Ironman kicks off October 3!

The countdown is underway until the world’s most prestigious motocross race makes its anticipated return to the United States when the 78th running of the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN) brings the racing world to Crawfordsville, Indiana.

Team USA is expected to change up significantly following the injuries sustained last weekend by Chase Sexton and Haiden Deegan. Names suggested that might get the call up include Justin Cooper and RJ Hampshire.

A total of 38 teams from 36 different countries and two international delegations, each comprising three of every nation’s most elite athletes, will converge at Ironman Raceway for a three-day showcase of the best motocross racing on the planet from October 3-5.

A total of 108 athletes from six different continents will wear the colours of their respective countries and will go bar-to-bar over the course of the weekend, all of which will culminate with a battle for the coveted Chamberlain Cup.

While Australia enters the MXoN as defending champions and will return with its winning lineup of Hunter Lawrence, Jett Lawrence, and Kyle Webster, there is no shortage of countries poised to challenge their supremacy, brimming with the finest talent from the SMX World Championship Series and FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP).

The weekend formally gets underway on Friday, October 3, with the start of practice for all participants in addition to the tension-filled drawing of gates for the qualifying races.

On Saturday, October 4, riders will take to the track at Ironman Raceway for the first time as free practice will give way to the critical qualifying races, where each class races on its own to configure the starting lineup for the championship motos. Saturday will also host the first two races of the Yamaha YZ BLU CRU FIM World SuperFinale, with the 65cc and 85cc divisions.

Everything culminates on Sunday, October 5, with the battle for victory at the MXoN. The 125cc race for the BLU CRU SuperFinale will kick off the day, followed by the B-Final to determine the final country that will line up on the championship gate. Three races will decide which country emerges triumphant. Race 1 will feature MXGP + MX2, followed by Race 2 with MX2 + Open, and concluding with MXGP + Open.

GP of France joins 2026 EnduroGP calendar

The GP of France will join the 2026 EnduroGP calendar, marking Round Six on July 17-19 next year. Dates and locations have now been provisionally confirmed for all seven rounds of the 2026 Paulo Duarte FIM EnduroGP World Championship.

2026 Paulo Duarte FIM EnduroGP World Championship Provisional Calendar

Round 1: EnduroGP of Italy – 10-12 April

Round 2: EnduroGP of Spain – 1-3 May

Round 3: EnduroGP of Finland – 22-24 May

Round 4: EnduroGP of Portugal – 12-14 June

Round 5: EnduroGP of Portugal – 19-21 June

Round 6: EnduroGP of France – 17-19 July

Round 7: EnduroGP of Wales – 7-9 August

Liam Everts extends Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing contract

Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing have announced that Liam Everts has signed a new multi-year agreement to remain with Husqvarna Motorcycles in the FIM Motocross World Championship.

Since joining the Nestaan Husqvarna squad at the start of the 2025 season, Everts has quickly established himself as a consistent front-runner in MX2. The 21-year-old Belgian has already delivered standout performances, including a commanding Grand Prix victory in Spain’s Castilla La Mancha, multiple podium finishes, and several gritty rides that underlined both his speed and resilience.

A heavy crash mid-season forced him onto the sidelines, yet his determination and work ethic shone through on his return, where he immediately raced back inside the top ten.

With this contract extension, Husqvarna strengthens its line-up for the seasons ahead – pairing Liam Everts with Kay de Wolf to continue challenging for Grand Prix honours while also laying the groundwork for future progression. Everts ended the 2025 season sixth overall, with teammate Kay de Wolf narrowly missing the MX2 title by nine points.

Liam Everts

“I’m really happy to extend, and to stay with Husqvarna and the Nestaan Team. They took me in with open arms, and I feel at home with them; so I didn’t want to leave! We have a really strong group of people working all together – and we want to aim for the pinnacle… and that’s to win. I’m super happy to stay and continue my journey with the team, and build something great!”

2025 Veterans Motocross des Nations – Foxhill Legendary motocross stars, including Alessio “Chicco” Chiodi, Ryan Sipes, Ben Townley, Phil Nicoletti, Doug Dubach, Carson Brown, plus many more, brought the two-stroke noise to the Veterans Motocross des Nations in the UK to help celebrate Yamaha’s 70th anniversary with the Yamaha Racing Heritage Club (YRHC). The YRHC was set up to safeguard and celebrate Yamaha’s rich racing legacy, and after honouring 70 years of Yamaha’s road racing history at the ADAC Sachsenring Classic earlier in the year, what better way to relive the glory of the two-stroke motocross days than taking part in the legendary Veterans Motocross des Nations (VMXdN) at Foxhill. Rob “Doc Wob” Walters prepared a very special set of 2002 YZ250s, with a livery inspired by the 1998 YZM400F of Andrea Bartolini as part of Yamaha’s 70th anniversary celebrations. Who better to ride such iconic machines in the Crescent Yamaha VMXdN International Team Race than three-time FIM 125cc Motocross World Champion Chiodi (Team Italy), former AMA Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross rider Sipes (Team USA), 2004 FIM MX2 World Champion Townley (Team Rest of the World), and recently crowned 2025 450 Canadian National Pro Champion Nicoletti (Team USA). If that wasn’t enough, former AMA Pro Motocross rider Dubach and two-time Red Bull Straight Rhythm 125cc Champion Brown would be competing on a pair of 2008 Stolen Yamaha YZ250s in the The Range Evo Plus Over 50 and the Bin Van World Evo Ultra Plus categories, respectively. The riding all weekend was fast and furious, with the notorious Foxhill track taking no prisoners. In the Crescent Yamaha VMXdN International Team Race, it came right down to the wire with both Team USA featuring Nicoletti, Sipes, and Christophe Pourcell, and Team Italy’s Chiodi, Ivo Monticelli, and Davide Philippaerts tied on precisely the same number of points after four motos in a thrilling finish. Team USA ended up taking the overall victory after a countback due to the fact that they won more motos, with Team Italy second and Team GB third, with seven of the nine bikes on the podium being Yamaha YZ250s. Townley also gave it his all representing the Rest of the World, and after struggling on Saturday, he showed his class on Sunday to score a holeshot and a top ten finish to help his team to seventh overall. Brown pulled off a sensational sweep to win all four of the Big Van World Evo Ultra motos and secure the overall victory. At the same time, Dubach showed remarkable consistency in The Range Evo Plus Over 50 class, claiming three seconds and a third to finish second overall. Australian Hard Enduro Round Four Tenterfield Wrap Wade Ibrahim delivered a commanding performance at round four of the Australian Hard Enduro Championship, storming to victory in the main race of the Dog & Bone Extreme. The Husqvarna rider finished ahead of Beta’s Ruben Chadwick in second and Sherco’s Anthony Solar in third. The weekend was tightly contested, with just 10 points separating Ibrahim and Chadwick overall. Chadwick drew first blood on Saturday, mastering slick conditions in light rain to win the prologue, with Solar taking the runner-up spot. But Ibrahim turned the tables on Sunday, his dominant ride in the main event sealing the round win and crucially extending his championship advantage. In the title race, Ibrahim now leads the standings on 2110 points, just 30 clear of Chadwick on 2080. Behind them, Jon Gatt holds third place with 1895 points, narrowly ahead of Solar on 1865, setting up a fierce fight for podium honours as the season heads into its final stages. Ruben Chadwick “It was a good weekend out in Tenterfield. I was happy with my performance in the prologue, but missed out on the win on Sunday. Looking forward to battle it out again for the final round.”

Australian Hard Enduro Round Four Gold Results

Pos Rider Sat Sun Overall Points 1 IBRAHIM, Wade 210 500 710 2 CHADWICK, Ruben 250 450 700 3 SOLAR, Anthony 225 420 645 4 BUCKMAN, Brandan 200 400 600 5 MacDONALD, David 195 390 585 6 CONLON, Nick 190 380 570 7 FEE, Frank 185 370 555 8 LARSEN, Jason 180 360 540 9 DUNCANSON, Buddy 175 350 525

Australian Hard Enduro Round Four Gold Standings – Top 10

Pos Rider Points 1 IBRAHIM, Wade 2110 2 CHADWICK, Ruben 2080 3 GATT, Jon 1895 4 SOLAR, Anthony 1865 5 HENNESSY, Connor 1665 6 MacDONALD, David 1605 7 FEE, Frank 1530 8 CONLON, Nick 1520 9 LARSEN, Jason 1255 10 BUCKMAN, Brandan 1165

Western Australian State Trials Champs The WA Moto Trials Championships were held last weekend at Thomas Farm, Morangup—just an hour east of Perth. The spectacular property is a rider’s paradise, featuring flowing creeks, steep granite outcrops, and plenty of logs to push competitors to their limits. The weather played its own role in the challenge. Saturday began warm and humid before turning to cold rain in the afternoon, while Sunday brought relentless showers sweeping across the course. More than 60 riders lined up to tackle six long laps of 10 demanding sections, all chasing state championship glory. Seventeen-year-old Ben Walling, aboard his Beta EVO 300 Factory, claimed the top honours by dethroning multi-time WA State Champion Neil Price. Walling’s consistent, composed performance across both days delivered him his maiden WA State Title in the premier T1 class. Craig Austin rounded out the top three, just ahead of Rhys Dundon. Ben Walling “What a weekend, I went out there to enjoy riding my bike and had nothing short of a blast. I’m beyond proud to become WA State Champion— all the hard work is paying off.” The Trial 2 win went to Grant Morris, ahead of Mitchell Whitehurst and Samuel Lloyd-Cox. Joke Folini-Kearns won Trial 3, with Jack Walling runner-up and Joshua Austin third. Jack Walling “Day one was not my best day and put me down the score board. Day two the sections were harder and with a bit of rain made me concentrate more and I rode much better. Very happy with 2nd place in my first year in Trial 3.” Trial 4 was won by Lewis Kitney, Hector Pinto second and Chris Brown third, each separated by a single point. David Wright won the Trial 5 class, Luke Pont second and Mark Wilson third. Barry Barton took out the Vets 55+ class, Kevin Reynolds second and Robin Rodgers third. Andrew McDonald-Smith won the Veterans class ahead of Dave Thomas and Tim Newman. In the Classic Class, Darryl Boorer took out the win, Michael Rock second and Leo Nolan third. Holly Wilson won the Women’s title, Nancy Blazun second and Karen Douglas third. The Junior win went to Harlen Lemmey, with Jaxon Douglas-Peacock runner-up and Lucas Kain third. The Black Plate Junior win meanwhile went to Jake Brown, Savanna Lloyd-Cox second and Louie Douglas-Peacock third. Jamie McCanney tops British Enduro Championship Triumph Factory Racing Enduro Team’s Jamie McCanney was crowned 2025 British Enduro Champion this weekend at the Castle Hill Estate in North Devon, as the team secured an impressive 1-2 finish in the standings in their debut year. Across an eight-round season held at venues in Scotland, North Yorkshire, Mid Wales, and Devon, McCanney clinched the title ahead of teammate Mikael Persson, delivering a landmark result for the British manufacturer. Racing the TF 250-E throughout the season, both McCanney and Persson lined up in the Elite Championship class. Mikael was dominant from the very start, winning six rounds in a row to establish a commanding lead. However, following an injury sustained at the EnduroGP of Portugal, the decision was made for him to sit out the final rounds of the British Championship to recover ahead of the EnduroGP of Italy next weekend. Jamie had pushed his teammate hard all year, finishing runner-up at each of the six rounds, and arrived in North Devon with the championship still in reach. On Saturday, he produced a superb ride in treacherous conditions, taking victory by 20 seconds to secure the title with one day to spare. McCanney’s steady run of podiums and decisive final win earned him the championship, while Persson’s six victories placed him second after missing the final rounds. It was a perfect showcase of both riders’ consistency and speed, as well as the strength and reliability of the TF 250-E, a championship-winning machine in its debut season. Securing the British Enduro Championship and delivering a 1-2 finish in the team’s very first year in the series is an outstanding achievement. The success adds further momentum and confidence for both the riders and team as they continue their campaign in the FIM EnduroGP World Championship. Jamie McCanney “I’m really happy to win the British Enduro Championship! Obviously, it’s unfortunate that Mikael couldn’t be here but I’m pleased to wrap up the title for the team. With a British manufacturer and myself as a British rider, it feels great for us to take the win in our first year. It’s been 10 years since I last won this championship, so that’s cool! The whole team have been amazing and this is just the beginning of our success for sure!” Mikael Persson “It’s a tough one to accept, not being able to race the last rounds and claim the title after such a strong year in the series. However, the focus is EnduroGP and it was the right decision for me to sit this one out so I can recover as much as possible for next weekend in Italy. I’m really happy for Jamie and of course the whole team for taking the win, as they’ve done an amazing job all year, so for us to finish 1-2 is all we can ask for.” Spain wins 2025 FIM Trial des Nations Spain reaffirmed its dominance in world trials at the 2025 FIM Trial des Nations (TdN) in Tolmezzo, Italy, with both the men’s and women’s national teams claiming the top prizes. The event returned to Tolmezzo for the first time since 2011, where riders faced a highly technical course of 15 sections, ridden twice, plotted largely through a dry riverbed and steep, rock-strewn banks. In the second-tier International Trophy, the United States emerged victorious, while Norway recaptured the Challenge des Nations title.

Spain’s men’s squad, Toni Bou (Montesa), Jaime Busto (GASGAS), and Gabriel Marcelli (Montesa), arrived at Tolmezzo as overwhelming favourites, having won the last 20 editions and locked out the top three places in the Hertz FIM Trial World Championship since 2023.

The real intrigue lay in who would join them on the podium, with Italy, France, and Great Britain all considered strong contenders.

With each team’s two best scores from three riders counting per section, Great Britain struck first. Jack Peace (Sherco) and the Hemingway brothers, Harry and George (both Beta), kept their card clean while Spain faltered with five marks in section four. For a brief moment, the British trio sat on top.

Their advantage, however, was short-lived. By section six, the final hazard set among giant riverbed boulders, Spain had wrestled back control, setting the tone for yet another championship push.

Even with another six marks added in the final section, a twisting climb and descent over a steep bank studded with huge concrete steps, Spain’s halfway total of 21 (including three time penalties) already put them 19 ahead of Great Britain in second.

Italy, fielding Matteo Grattarola, Lorenzo Gandola (both Beta) and Francesco Titli (TRRS), matched the British riders on observation but carried three extra time penalties. Their steady improvement through lap one pulled them clear of France’s trio of Hugo Dufrese (Beta), Benoit Bincaz (Electric Motion), and Alexandre Ferrer (Montesa), who struggled to a tally of 56.

On the second lap, Spain tightened their grip. While Italy, silver medallists in 2024, briefly edged into second, back-to-back maximums of 10 on sections four and five sank their hopes of a higher finish. Despite a valiant fight in front of their home fans, they could do no better than third.

Meanwhile, Great Britain held their nerve. Jack Peace and TdN debutants Harry and George Hemingway matched consistency with composure to edge Italy by six marks, claiming silver in style.

Spain’s second-lap card of just nine marks, bringing them to 30 overall, left them runaway winners with a 49-point margin, a result that underlined the sheer dominance of Bou, Busto and Marcelli.

Toni Bou – Spain

“I’m very happy with this latest Trial des Nations. This year we had a great team, with my teammate Gabri and Jaime. It’s always a special competition, and we enjoyed the day. We managed to stay focused from the first section onwards and achieved our goal. I want to thank the Spanish Federation for choosing me for another year, and I’m very happy with this victory. Now we’re focusing on the next challenge: The X-Trial World Championship.”

Gabriel Marcelli – Spain

“This is my third participation in the Trial des Nations, and I’m very happy to have won another title. From the very beginning, we were very competitive, and it was great to be able to share a team with Toni and Jaime, who did a great job. I want to thank the Spanish Federation; it’s always a pleasure to be able to compete for my country. Our next challenge is Andorra, with the start of the X-Trial World Championship, and we’re going to work very hard to achieve a great result there.”

Just to underline how tough the trial was, fourth-placed France finished on 138 and that was 40 ahead of a determined effort by the Norwegian trio of Sondre Haga (GASGAS), Jarand-Matias Vold Gunvaldsen (TRRS) and Jone Sandvik (Sherco).

Australia’s International Trophy men’s team of Connor Hogan (GASGAS), Chris Bayles (TRRS) and Colin Zarczynski (GASGAS) finished seventh, just behind the Czech Republic (44) but with a huge cushion back to eighth-place Sweden (74 points).

TrialGP Women

The Spanish women started the day with a point to prove after finishing third last season and newly-crowned TrialGP Women champion Berta Abellan (Scorpa) along with Daniela Hernando (Beta) and Laia Pi (Beta) did not disappoint.

Last year’s silver medallists, the home team of Andrea Sofia Rabino (Beta), Alessia Bacchetta (GASGAS) and Martina Gallieni (Sherco) took an early lead from the British team aiming to take their third consecutive win, but by section six the Spanish held a slim advantage that they gradually extended as the lap progressed.

At the halfway mark Spain led on a total of 26 – that included three time penalties – from the British trio of Kaytlyn Adshead (Sherco), Alice Minta (Beta) and Alicia Robinson (Beta) on 32 and Italy on 33.

Lap two saw a very competitive Italian team stage a spirited fightback as they clawed their way into contention. The British team did their best to stay with the leaders, but their challenge slowly fell away leaving Spain and Italy to fight it out at the front and after both nations cleaned the final section the scores were level with the Spanish taking the title on a tie-break.

With their total of 62 placing them eight behind, Great Britain took the bronze medal with a 17-mark cushion back to Denisa Pechackova (TRRS) and Petra Budínová (TRRS) representing the Czech Republic who in turn were just two clear of a French team comprising Marine Aurieres (Beta), Margaux Pena (Electric Motion) and Alycia Soyer (TRRS).

Jenna Lupo (TRRS) and rookie Alisha Harry (Sherco) were ninth, representing Australia in the Women’s category,

International Trophy

Japan has dominated the International Trophy for the last two years, but time around their team of Tsuyoshi Ogawa (Beta), Shinya Hirohata (Montesa) and Jin Kuroyama (Sherco) were forced to settle for second following an impressive performance from a United States team comprising Josh Roper (GASGAS) and brothers Alex Myers (Scorpa) and Will Myers (Sherco).

On a low-scoring day where the ability to soak up pressure was vital, the US – last year’s silver medallists – shared the lead at the halfway stage on a total of four with the German trio of Jonathan Heidel (Beta), Johannes Heidel (Beta) and Paul Reumschuessel (TRRS) with Japan another mark behind in third.

Remaining incredibly calm and collected, on their second lap the US team dropped their score by a mark to finish on a total of seven, leaving them four ahead of a two-way tie for second with Japan getting the decision over Germany on a tie-break.

Challenge des Nations

Contested by two-rider, mixed-gender teams, the fourth edition of the Challenge des Nations was won by 2023 champions Norway represented by Jonas Jørgensen (Beta) alongside Maria Ersland (Vertigo).

After parting with ten marks on the opening lap to establish a six-mark advantage over second-placed Harison Skelton (Scorpa) and Sophie Bailey (GASGAS) representing Great Britain, the Norwegians completed their second lap on 18 with their final total of 28 placing them ten ahead of the British pairing.

Following a fierce fight for the final step of the podium, Poland’s Wojciech Walczak (GASGAS) and Justyna Lonycz (GASGAS) finished on a total of 75, one ahead of Italy’s Fabio Mazzola (TRRS) and Laia Pichler (TRRS).

Rocky Mountain Mountaineer GNCC The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series wrapped up an action-packed weekend on Sunday, September 21, at The Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Mountaineer GNCC, as the nation’s top off-road racers took on the rugged terrain of the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Beckley, West Virginia. The final day of racing brought high drama and thrilling battles across multiple classes, with riders leaving everything on the course in pursuit of victory. From the youth ranks to the pro contenders, the Mountaineer delivered nonstop excitement, cementing its reputation as one of the most challenging and scenic stops on the GNCC circuit. As the final race of the weekend got underway, FMF KTM Factory Racing Lander’s Grant Davis delivered a flawless performance at the Mountaineer GNCC, powering his way to the overall win while also claiming victory in the XC2 250 Pro class. Davis set a blistering pace early and never looked back, navigating the technical trails of the Summit Bechtel Reserve with precision and confidence. His ability to maintain speed and control through some of the course’s most demanding sections separated him from the competition, as he now sits 20 points ahead in the overall points standings, and 50 points ahead in the XC2 points standings. Flatrock Motorclub GASGAS Factory Racing’s Jordan Ashburn showcased his strength and consistency, finishing second overall while securing the XC1 Open Pro class win. Ashburn rode a smart, calculated race, using his experience to handle the challenging terrain and maintain his momentum throughout the grueling laps. The strong finish not only highlighted Ashburn’s resilience but also reinforced his place among the elite contenders of the GNCC series. Coming through to earn third overall on the day was Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki Team Green’s Nicholas DeFeo. After a good start to the race, DeFeo would find himself at the front of the pack, running second in class and third overall for the majority of the race. DeFeo would maintain his position, coming through to see the checkered flag after six laps of intense racing throughout the course. FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Benjamin Kelley did not get the start he hoped for, and he would have to put a late charge on to secure second in the XC1 Open Pro class and fourth overall on the day, locking himself in for the XC1 Open Pro National Championship (based on overall points), while also keeping himself in the hunt for the Overall National Championship, which he now sits just 20 points down with two rounds of racing remaining. Liqui Moly Factory Beta Racing’s Josh Strang put in an unwavering effort at the Mountaineer GNCC, earning a hard-fought third-place finish. The GNCC veteran showcased his consistency and toughness on the demanding West Virginia terrain, tackling the challenging sections and tight woods with steady precision. While the competition was fierce at the front, Strang’s ability to stay smooth and avoid mistakes kept him in podium contention, adding another strong result to his long and respected GNCC career. Josh Strang “‘Start dependent’ was the key yesterday. I was able to get a good start and run in fifth until gas and got into fourth. I tried my hardest to hold Ben off but he was moving a little quicker than me on the last lap. P3 in XC1, lately the xc1 and overall gets a little confusing but for a little transparency my checks get cashed on class result so I’m taking this podium! It’s been a long damn time and I’m proud that I haven’t just given up, the fire still burns to all my support and supporters heck yeh this is for you!” In the XC2 250 Pro class, Rocket Racing/Bonecutter Off-Road’s Brody Johnson would battle through to earn third in class and sixth overall on the day. Johnson showed both speed and grit as he worked his way through the field, holding his own against some of the fastest young talent in the series. His relentless drive and determination paid off as he crossed the line inside the top three, further solidifying his status as a rising contender in the highly competitive XC2 ranks. Putting in a good ride at round 11 was AmPro Yamaha’s Kailub Russell as he came through to finish fourth in XC1 Open Pro and seventh overall. As the race got underway, Russell would find himself mid-pack but continued to push himself forward through the challenging terrain to make his way towards the front as the checkered flag flew. In the eighth overall position it would be Phoenix Racing Honda’s Michael Witkowski coming through after earning himself the $250 Landers KTM XC1 Pro Holeshot Award to start off his day. Witkowski would try to conserve his second place position but would be unable to hold off some hard-charging competitors later in the race. Rockstar Energy Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Craig Delong would push through for three-hours as he made his way up inside the top ten overall. Delong continued to move towards the front, but he ultimately ended up ninth overall and sixth in XC1. Bi-Con Services/JDP/Moose Off-Road’s Ryder Lafferty rounded out the top 10 overall finishers on the day at The Mountaineer GNCC. Overall Event Results Grant Davis (KTM) Jordan Ashburn (GAS) Nicholas DeFeo (KAW) Benjamin Kelley (KTM) Josh Strang (BET) Brody Johnson (HON) Kailub Russell (YAM) Michael Witkowski (HON) Craig Delong (HQV) Ryder Lafferty (HON) *Overall National Championship Standings Grant Davis (247) Benjamin Kelley (227) Angus Riordan (166) Cody Barnes (161) Liam Draper (150) Steward Baylor (149) Jordan Ashburn (139) Craig Delong (126) Kailub Russell (121) Michael Witkowski (119) XC1 Open Pro Event Results Jordan Ashburn (GAS) Benjamin Kelley (KTM) Josh Strang (BET) Kailub Russell (YAM) Michael Witkowski (HON) Craig Delong (HQV) Ryder Lafferty (HON) Liam Draper (YAM) Ricky Russell (TRI) Grant Baylor (KAW) XC2 250 Pro Event Results Grant Davis (KTM) Nicholas DeFeo (KAW) Brody Johnson (HON) Cody Barnes (HON) Angus Riordan (KTM) Jhak Walker (BET) Jason Lipscomb (KTM) Toby Cleveland (HQV) Zack Hayes (KTM) XC3 125 Pro-Am After grabbing the $100 Lojak Cycle Sales XC3 Holeshot Award, Bonecutter Off-Road/GASGAS-backed racer Jonathan Johnson would push forward for the duration of the race. Johnson would earn the XC3 125 Pro-Am class win, but it would be Marionville Powersports/Hinson/Fly Racing’s James Jenkins making his way through in the second place position to secure the 2025 GNCC XC3 125 Pro-Am National Championship. Beta Off-Road/Estes Motorsports/Wossner Piston’s Raley Messer continued to push and would round out the top three XC3 class finishers in West Virginia. Top Amateur honors at The Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Mountaineer GNCC would go to Cooper Jones who battled through to earn 14th overall and a win in the 250 A class. In second would be Lane Whitmer who came through the finish 16th overall and second in the 250 A class. Ryan Amancio rounded out the Top Amateur podium with an 18th overall finishing position and the 4-Stroke A Lites class win. WXC The WXC battle at round 11 was nothing short of electrifying, as Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki Team Green’s Rachael Archer grabbed the $100 Landers KTM WXC Holeshot Award to start the day, along with the early lead. As the race continued on, FMF KTM Factory Racing Lander’s Brandy Richards would make the pass around Archer as they both would attack the rugged terrain. Richards would hold onto the lead position, earning her first win at just her second race back after a leg injury sidelined her earlier in the season. Archer continued to push and would cross the line second in the WXC class. AmPro Yamaha’s Danielle McDonald and Rockstar Energy Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Korie Steede went head-to-head, trading positions multiple times throughout the race as both riders pushed the pace. McDonald would be able to make a last lap pass on Steede to take the third place position in WXC, while Steede crossed the line fourth. Rounding out the top 5 in WXC was Enduro Engineering-backed racer, Shelby Turner. Youth In the Youth Bike race it would be Cooper Duff and Travis Lentz battling back-and-forth to take the YXC1 Super Mini Sr. (14-15) class win and overall win. Lentz would hold the early lead, but after a good start to the day, Duff would make the pass stick. Duff would hold on to finish first overall and in YXC1, while Lentz held on for second overall and in the class. Rounding out the top three overall youth finishers was YXC2 Super Mini Jr. (12-13) class winner, Phillip Arnold. Coming through to take third in the YXC1 class was, Nash Peerson followed by Ace Tokar and Bentley Saxon coming through to take second and third in the YXC2 class at round 11. Other winners in the Youth Bike ranks included Karder Demidovich in the 85 Big Wheel (14-15) class, Gavin Abboud in the 85 Big Wheel (11-13) class, Karson George in the 85 (12-13) class, Hunter Jones in the 85 (11) class, Tripp Lewis in the 85 (7-10) class, Davey Fairfield in the 65 (10-11) class, Josh Erny in the 65 (9) class, Cash Knecht in the 65 (7-8) class, Jayden Shea in the Girls Super Mini (12-16) class, Vaida Lavergne in the Girls 85 (7-13) class, Jorjie Walker in the Girls 65 (7-11) class and Lawson Cogar in the Trail Rider (7-15) class. On Saturday, Josh Erny from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania would earn his first Micro Bike Overall win. Erny would also earn the MXC1 class win ahead of Kane Morrison and Cade Propst who finished second and third overall and in the class. Kash Brummage earned the MXC2 class win, Carson Zink took home the 50 Sr. 1 (7) class win, Jackson Reinhardt earned the 50 Sr. 2 (6) class win, Coy Hill took the 50 Jr. 1 (6-7) class win, while Bentley Ham earned the 50 Jr. 2 (6-7) class win. Addison Richmond would earn the Micro-E1 (7-8) class win, Nathan Zhang came through to earn the Micro-E2 (4-6) class win, Tucker Rodeheaver earned the Micro (4-6) Shaft Drive class win and Jamison Dodson earned the Trail Rider (7-9) class. The AMSOIL Moto Hero was received by Shaw Girard from St. Marys, West Virginia. Shawn served in the United States Army for 11 years (1986-1998), where he was stationed on Herzo Artillery Base in Nuremberg, Germany. He served as a logistics specialist in the Lance Missile United, and then in the Army Reserve as a heavy equipment mechanic and operator out of Parkersburg, West Virginia. Shawn was recalled to Active Duty for Desert Storm. He has also served as an EMT and Hazmat Specialist. He continues to be an active Firefighter at a chemical plant. Shawn received a $250 AMSOIL Shopping Spree, a $250 Kanati Tires discount certificate, American flag courtesy of Columbia Flag & Sign Co. along with a gift certificate to their online store. The Progressive GNCC Racing Series continues on October 10-12, 2025, in Millfield, Ohio with The Wiseco John Penton GNCC. Krajčovič crowned FIM Flat Track World Champion

Czech hero Ervin Krajčovič (KTM) raced to the 2025 FIM Flat Track World Championship powered by HKC Koopmann, Anlas, Kineo and Blackburst at Pardubice, claiming an emotional victory on home ground to regain the crown from defending champion Sammy Halbert as the title fight went down to the wire.

Starting the sixth and final round trailing Halbert by just four points, the Prague-born 34-year-old – the champion in 2023 – knew he needed to defeat the experienced American to take the title and with his passionate home fans cheering him on he stormed to a dramatic victory in the restarted Grand Final to strike FIM gold for the second time.

After crossing the line in fifth, a dejected Halbert was left to count the cost of his aggressive move on Ondřej Švédík (KTM) after the initial start that put the Czech rider on the ground. The opening lap incident prompted the red lights to come on and sent the 38-year-old from Washington State to the penalty line at the back of the grid for the restart, a disadvantage he was unable to overcome.

With the sun beating down on the Plochodrážní Stadion Svítkov, Italy’s Kevin Corradetti (Yamaha) drew first blood ahead of his compatriot Giacomo Bossetti (GASGAS) and Britain’s Jack Bell (Triumph) before Švédík opened his account with victory from Halbert and former champion Gerard Bailo (Zaeta) from Spain.

The opening block of Heats was completed with a win for Britain’s Tim Neave (GASGAS) ahead of Krajčovič and German series newcomer Marius Kircher (KTM).

Block two saw Halbert return to his winning ways chased by Bailo as Italy’s Daniele Tonelli (TM), who started the day still in with a slim chance of overhauling Švédík for series bronze, saw his fortunes go from bad to worse when he crashed out while challenging for the lead after failing to score in his opening Heat with an apparent mechanical problem.

Victories for Krajčovič from Neave and Corradetti from German veteran Markus Jell (KTM) meant that at the halfway stage it was Corradetti who led on a maximum score of fourteen, one point ahead of a three-way tie for second between Krajčovič, Halbert and Neave.

With the top ten after the Heat stages progressing directly to the Grand Final and the next ten fighting it out in the Last Chance Heat for the remaining two places on the grid for the main race of the day, tensions were rising in the paddock.

However, Bailo – showing the form that carried him to the 2022 title – kept his cool to win his third Heat from Argentinian racer Santiago Arangio (Yamaha), Halbert and Neave and Krajčovič then asserted his dominance to lead home Corradetti and Švédík before Tonelli got his first points on the board with victory ahead of Menno Van Meer (Honda) from the Netherlands.

Švédík and Krajčovič guaranteed their starts in the Grand Final when they ran one-two in their final Heat race with Arangio, Kircher and Corradetti also booking their places and Bailo then followed suit with his second win of the programme with Italy’s Michele Guerra (Husqvarna) and Jell also progressing in second and third.

With both riders certain of a place in the twelve-lap Grand Final and just grid positions at stake, Neave then defeated Halbert before Tonelli and Bell brought it home in first and second in the Last Chance Heat to ensure they made the cut.

With just one race left to decide the title, Krajčovič went to the start first knowing victory – and the extra point for posting the fastest lap – was essential to force a run-off for the championship if Halbert finished second and, starting two places inside his US rival on the front row, he fired straight into an early lead from Švédík.

Halbert also started well, but exiting the corner to complete the first lap he drifted wide and made contact with Švédík who slid out. With the race halted and Halbert adjudged to be at fault, for the restart he was forced to line up at the back of the grid.

Krajčovič again started well and slotted into second behind Švédík as Halbert struggled to come through the pack on the three-hundred-and-ninety-one-metre circuit. With Neave battling for third with Corradetti and Halbert’s forward progress slowing, at the end of lap nine Krajčovič made a decisive pass on his compatriot and it was effectively game over.

Taking the flag – and the title – to put the seal on a sensational season of racing, Krajčovič led home series bronze medallist Švédík, who posted the fastest lap, as Corradetti completed the race podium ahead of Neave with Halbert’s fifth leaving him a frustrating five points adrift of the new champion.

Meijerink claims FIM Long Track World Championship Title

Dave Meijerink raced to a famous home victory at the fourth and deciding round of the 2025 FIM Long Track World Championship at Roden on Sunday (21 September), but the big winner was Britain’s Zach Wajtknecht who clinched his first-ever FIM gold medal on a dramatic afternoon in the Netherlands.

Wajtknecht, who was second in 2022 and won bronze last year, started the day just two points behind Germany’s Lukas Fienhage and two ahead of his compatriot Chris Harris and with defending champion Martin Smolinski out injured the title was between the three-remaining stand-out stars of this season’s competition.

It was Denmark’s Kenneth Kruse Hansen who raced to victory in the first of the programme’s fifteen Heat races in the Speed Centre Roden from Britain’s Jake Mulford and French rider Mathias Trésarrieu with conditions challenging on a damp and overcast afternoon.

Racing on home ground, Romano Hummel, champion in 2021, then got his day underway with a win ahead of his compatriot Mike Meijer before Wajtknecht claimed an important early psychological advantage when he won from Meijerink and Fienhage.

After pulling out of his opening Heat race, Harris bounced back with victory second time out chased by Finland’s Tero Aarnio and Meijerink and then Trésarrieu won from Mulford and Meijer before the pendulum swung back in Fienhage’s favour when he led Hummel, Hansen and Wajtknecht across the line.

As conditions rapidly dried out, Hansen kicked off the third block with his second victory of the afternoon, this time from Mulford – who was making just his second appearance in this year’s championship – and Fienhage before Meijerink defeated Meijer and Wajtknecht won from Harris.

With two blocks remaining the battle for the three automatic places in the Final was incredibly close with Hansen leading on ten points, just one ahead of a three-way tie for second between Wajtknecht, Meijerink and Mulford with Hummel, Fienhage and Meijer locked together on eight.

Keeping the pressure firmly on the leaders, Harris then roared back into contention with his second win of the afternoon from his compatriot Andrew Appleton who had started slowly with just two points from his first three outings.

Wajtknecht then took a vital victory from Trésarrieu and Fienhage as Hansen maintained his lead after winning ahead of Meijerink and Hummel before a dramatic final block that would have a major impact on the destination of the crown.

The first shock was when Wajtknecht pulled up just feet from the tapes after apparent contact with Hummel, leaving Meijer to race to victory from Trésarrieu to take his total to 13 – the same as Wajtknecht.

Mulford, who was firmly in contention for a place in the Grand Final, was then disqualified from his final Heat for a false start that brought his day to a premature end.

Harris then suffered a technical issue at the beginning of the fifteenth and final Heat and Fienhage raced to victory chased by Meijerink and Aarnio, only to be disqualified for an issue with his dirt deflector. This sent the championship leader to the Last Chance Heat along with Harris, Trésarrieu, Hummel and Meijer as Meijerink qualified on top ahead of Hansen and Wajtknecht.

With the final two places behind the tapes for the Grand Final up for grabs, the Last Chance Heat was won by Trésarrieu from Harris and with Fienhage eliminated in fourth the 26-year-old’s title hopes were over for another season, but Harris – who won last time out in Scheessel – was still very much in contention.

When the tapes went up on the deciding race of the season, Meijerink took an early lead before Wajtknecht dived around the outside of Harris and from there the positions were settled with the dynamite Dutchman powering to victory and Wajtknecht content to keep Harris behind him to make sure of the crown.

FIM SGP gets new promoter in 2026 Two of motorcycle racing’s longest-running world championships will be under new stewardship from 2026, after the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) confirmed overnight that Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe will hand over its role as global promoter of both the Speedway GP and Endurance World Championship. From next season, Mayfield Sports Events Ltd will take on promotional duties for the Speedway GP, Speedway of Nations and Speedway World Cup until at least 2031, while Philibert et Associes (PHA) will assume control of the EWC, working alongside long-time endurance racing stakeholders Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO) and EDITIONS LARIVIÈRE. While the promotional role will change hands, WBD will remain the global broadcaster for both championships. Existing broadcast deals will continue, meaning fans in Europe, the UK, the USA and beyond will still be able to watch live coverage through WBD’s network of platforms and broadcast partners.

2025 SMX Finale Wrap

See race by race results here:

Blow by blow recap from brutal Vegas SMX finale

The SMX finale in Las Vegas presented riders with a hybrid SX/MX layout that was fast but also far from simple to pass on. There were fireworks and drama aplenty…

Ultimately, both the 250 and 450 SMX Championships went to riders from outside America. Not only that, but after this event, the American MXoN squad also looks in need of reshaping…

450 Moto One

Hunter Lawrence led Jett around turn one, but the younger of the pair made a small mistake at the first tight right-hander, which gave Hunter a little breathing space, while Eli Tomac had kept good speed by taking the wide line, which saw him blow straight past Jett. Justin Cooper then pushed the defending champion back to fourth. Ken Roczen was fifth at the end of the opening lap, just ahead of Chase Sexton, RJ Hampshire and Cooper Webb.

Sexton got the better of Roczen late on the second lap, while further up front Eli Tomac jumped past Hunter Lawrence to take the race lead. Justin Cooper was still looking strong in third place, while Jett Lawrence was not really making any headway forward at this stage.

Tomac stretched away from Hunter as soon as he had clear air and the wily veteran looked on a mission.

At the ten-minute mark, Tomac led Hunter by just over two-seconds while further back, Jett had started to find his stride and moved forward to start challenging Justin Cooper for third. Jett took that third place on the next lap, and less than five-seconds covered the top four just past the halfway juncture.

Jett then lit the afterburners to chase down Hunter, but it took him a few laps to get the move done. The Aussie brothers were just over a second behind Tomac with five-minutes left on the clock.

Jett was changing up his lines to try and set up a run on Tomac. He clearly had the speed to get the job done. Despite his young age, there is no doubting Jett’s creative racecraft, and he used that skill to great effect to eclipse Tomac. Once through on Tomac, Jett was gone…

Jett Lawrence was the winner by just under three-seconds over Tomac. Late in the race, Jett clearly had much more speed than Tomac, but early on, there was no doubting Eli’s blistering pace; the Yamaha man’s fastest lap of the race was seven-tenths quicker than Jett’s. Plenty of life left in the old dog yet…

Hunter Lawrence rounded out the podium only 1.5-seconds behind Tomac, but 12-seconds clear of Justin Cooper.

Ken Roczen got the better of Chase Sexton for fifth before RJ Hampshire then relegated the KTM man further to seventh before the chequered flag.

Cooper Webb was eighth ahead of Joey Savatgy while Dylan Ferrandis rounded out the top ten.

450 Moto Two

Cooper Webb scored the holeshot ahead of Hunter Lawrence, Justin Cooper and Eli Tomac while Jett was in the middle of the pack as they negotiated the opening turns. Dylan Ferrandis went down hard on the entry to turn one.

Hunter Lawrence took the lead from Webb on lap two and immediately stretched away. Justin Cooper had been in third place but went down and lost a number of positions. Tomac moved up to take that third place and then second after slipping past Webb.

Jett Lawrence steadily moved up to fourth before then starting to challenge Webb for third place as they started lap four. Webb offered little resistance and allowed Jett an easy run to that third position.

Despite lacking some energy through illness, Hunter Lawrence continued to hold sway up front, his advantage ten-minutes in over Tomac was just over three-seconds while Jett was a further three-seconds back in third. Chase Sexton was fourth at this halfway point ahead of Cooper Webb, Ken Roczen, RJ Hampshire and Justin Cooper.

With six-laps to run, Hunter’s lead over Tomac was down to two seconds, while Jett was a further four-seconds behind Tomac in third, five seconds clear of Ken Roczen.

Chase Sexton then had a big off. The KTM man was attended to on the circuit by medics, and it looked as though Team USA MXoN squad was going to be another man down, with Chase left to potentially sit on the sidelines injured alongside team-mate Haiden Deegan. An early report from Chase saw him state that his shoulder was very weak and that he was suffering a mild concussion.

With four laps to go, Hunter had stretched his lead over Tomac back out to 2.5-seconds and now Jett was starting to reel the Yamaha man in.

Jett took second place from Tomac with just over a minute left on the clock, which moved him into a championship-winning position.

Hunter led by almost five seconds with a lap to run; Jett was content in the knowledge that second place was enough to clinch his third straight SMX Championship.

Hunter Lawrence the race winner but Jett wins the round and the title.

The brothers were congratulated after the flag by Eli Tomac after the Coloradan took third place for the race, the round, and the championship.

Jett Lawrence – 2025 450SMX Champion (1-2)

“It was a good race weekend, Hunter rode well and executed two starts, which made it hard on me. The first moto I was able to dig deep and get that moto win, thankfully—it saved me for sure. In the second moto I got another bad start, and the boys were riding well. Honestly, I didn’t think I was going to be able to catch Eli to make the pass, but in the last few laps I was able to close up. I saw an opportunity to pass and jumped on it real quick. I was able to make it stick and get the win. It’s awesome to go 1-2 with Hunter and me.”

Hunter Lawrence – 2025 450SMX Runner-Up (3-1)

“[Sarcastically] I feel amazing, if you can’t read it on my face… Yeah, I’m gutted. I did everything I could in that one, felt like I just gave it 110% every time I went on the track… Just came up short.”

Eli Tomac – 2025 450SMX Third Overall (2-3)

“It was a fantastic crowd; we had such wonderful support all night. I did what I could. I tried. No lack of trying. Those brothers are really good. I actually didn’t have quite as much in that second moto, so [I’m] a little disappointed in myself. But the night as a whole – [it was] okay… Thank you Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing. This was a good podium for us. Of course I want more, but we’ll take this third. Thanks.”

Ken Roczen – 450MX Fourth Overall (P5-4)

“We had a pretty awesome day,” said Roczen. “We [earned] five and four [moto finishes] for fourth overall [tonight] and fourth in the championship as well; that was pretty much the best-case scenario we could have come out of here with, and that’s what we did. So, I’m pretty pumped. You know, you’ve got to put in some consistent rides before thinking about the next step, and I’m really happy and I think the team is happy. We’ve been tinkering with the bike all weekend just trying to improve [the settings] in little areas, and I’m really happy to finish [the season] off in fourth.”

RJ Hampshire – 450SMX Seventh Overall (6-5)

“All in all, it was another solid weekend! I felt good on the bike in timed qualifying, then didn’t get the best start in Moto 1, but I felt like I rode well. The second moto, I got a good start, but I felt a little tight in the beginning and I figured it wasn’t worth risking it too much out there. I didn’t feel overly comfortable on the high-speed sections, but I think overall I was sixth for tonight. It was a solid few races of SMX, and I’m excited to be leading into next year with a solid base.”

Justin Barcia – 450SMX 10th Overall (11-9)

“Las Vegas was full on! The track had a bit of everything, which made it a tricky day for me. All-in-all, we did our best as usual, but our best wasn’t quite good enough. A big thank you to everyone who has been part of this season – we tried our best all year, and we can hold our heads high knowing that we never gave up!”

450 SMX Round Points

Pos RIDER BIKE M1 M2 Points 1 J. Lawrence Hon 1 2 47 2 H. Lawrence Hon 3 1 45 3 E. Tomac Yam 2 3 42 4 K. Roczen Suz 5 4 34 5 J. Cooper Yam 4 6 33 6 R. Hampshire Hus 6 5 31 7 C. Webb Yam 8 7 27 8 J. Savatgy Hon 9 8 25 9 J. Barcia Gas 11 9 22 10 J. Hill KTM 14 11 17 11 S. McElrath Hon 16 10 16 12 C. Schock Yam 13 13 16 13 B. Bloss Bet 12 14 16 14 C. Sexton KTM 7 19 16 15 V. Guillod Yam 19 12 11 16 D. Ferrandis Hon 10 22 11 17 D. Wilson Hon 18 15 9 18 H. Kullas Hus 17 16 9 19 M. Weltin Yam 15 20 7 20 D. Drake Yam 20 17 5 21 G. Harlan Yam 21 18 3 22 M. Harrison Kaw 22 21 0

450 SMX Final Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J. Lawrence Hon 166 2 H. Lawrence Hon 151 3 E. Tomac Yam 135 4 K. Roczen Suz 117 5 J. Cooper Yam 115 6 C. Webb Yam 112 7 R. Hampshire Hus 109 8 C. Sexton KTM 92 9 J. Savatgy Hon 89 10 J. Barcia Gas 86 11 D. Ferrandis Hon 66 12 J. Hill KTM 62 13 B. Bloss Bet 57 14 S. McElrath Hon 54 15 C. Schock Yam 52 16 V. Guillod Yam 49 17 D. Wilson Hon 23 18 M. Weltin Yam 21 19 M. Stewart Hus 20 20 H. Kullas Hus 15

250 Moto One

Championship leader Jo Shimoda shot straight to the lead when the opening 250 contest got underway, the young Japanese hotshot trailed by Seth Hammaker, Levi Kitchen, Gage Linville, Ryder Di Francesco and defending champion Haiden Deegan.

Kitchen folded the front in the sand section on the opening lap, which saw him slip outside the top ten.

Young Kiwi Cole Davies had a hefty tumble in qualifying and went down again early in the opening moto and pulled out of the race.

Shimoda stayed in front running his own race over the opening laps, as his buffer over Seth Hammaker ebbed and flowed between just under a second to just over two-seconds.

Haiden Deegan continued to run fourth but got tangled with Ryder Di Francesco with just over 11-minutes on the clock, both riders going down in the sand section. Deegan wasted little time getting up and going again, but Di Francesco’s leg was caught up in front of his own rear tyre. Di Francesco had lost the rear on the entry to the sand section, and Deegan then clipped his helmet as he was in mid-air with nowhere to go.

At the ten-minute mark, Shimoda led Hammaker by just over four seconds, and the Kawasaki man had Tom Vialle right on his hammer. Haiden Deegan was a further four-seconds back in fourth.

Vialle then made a mistake, which saw him lose touch with Hammaker and fall back into the clutches of Deegan. It took the defending champ a few attempts to get the better of Frenchman on a track that didn’t really lend itself to easy passing, but once past, Deegan ran away from Vialle so quickly it made him look like a rookie. Deegan now had a fire well and truly lit under his arse and was charging hard.

With five-minutes left on the clock, Shimoda led Hammaker by six-seconds. Deegan was now the fastest rider on track and catching the Kawasaki man hand over fist.

Deegan got Hammaker with just over two-minutes left on the clock, and the crowd voiced their appreciation. The gap to Shimoda was five-seconds and then with a lap to go, it was just over three-seconds…

Jo Shimoda survived the lapped traffic on the final circuit to take the victory. Deegan took the chequered flag 2.4-seconds behind Shimoda to keep his championship hopes well and truly alive heading into the final contest of the season.

Seth Hammaker rounded out the race one podium, taking the flag a further 12-seconds behind; eight-seconds clear of Tom Vialle.

250 Moto Two

Haiden Deegan and Jo Shimoda were next to each other on the gates and bumped as they headed towards turn one; neither scoring the holeshot, but Deegan certainly got the cleaner run into and through turn one to rank fourth early on while Shimoda was eighth. According to Jo in post-race interviews, Deegan had turned to Shimoda on the line and said, “You are never gonna know what’s about to come.” Jo replied with “I don’t speak English.” Scene set…

Meanwhile, it was a Kawasaki 1-2 up front with Seth Hammaker leading Levi Kitchen. Deegan then made short work of Daxton Bennick to move up to third early on lap two while Shimoda was still running eighth.

Five-minutes in and Deegan was looking for a way past Levi Kitchen, and of course, this pair had recent history…

It took Deegan a couple of laps to get the better of Kitchen. Once up to that second position, he was just under three-seconds behind race leader Seth Hammaker. Further back, Jo Shimoda was up to fourth place and less than five-seconds covered that top quartet.

Deegan took the lead from Hammker with just over 11-minutes left on the clock, and the pair actually brushed each other in mid-air, but it stayed clean.

Levi Kitchen had a technical problem just before the ten-minute mark, which saw Shimoda breeze right by to take that third place. The Honda hotshot then got the better of Hammaker to move up to second. Then things took a strange twist…

Deegan knew that Shimoda only needed to follow him home and take second place in order to win the championship. So with nine-minutes left on the clock, Deegan slowed and allowed Shimoda to pass him unchallenged.

A lap later, Deegan then hit the back of Shimoda as they entered a really tight right-hander; they both remained upright, and Deegan actually lost a little ground. That is some way to pile the pressure on your opponent, and there were still seven laps to run…

Jo Shimoda continued to run strong over the next couple of laps before Deegan then closed right up, squeezed past, and then brake-checked the Honda rider. Jo avoided him and held onto the lead.

Moments later, Deegan slid his rear wheel into Shimoda, high up on a berm, which nearly pitched the Japanese rider over the bars. But again, Shimoda stayed upright as Deegan watched from the inside and again let Shimoda back into the lead so he could have another opportunity to line him up once again…

With four-minutes to go, Jo came up a little short on a jump leading into a turn, which allowed Deegan to essentially ride into the side of him. This time, both went down, and Seth Hammaker swept through to the lead. Shimoda lost a few seconds before remounting and rejoining the race in second place.

When Deegan went to pick up his YZ250F, he realised he had damaged his shoulder and then walked off the circuit while supporting his arm. The verdict delivered later was a broken collarbone, which will likely see him miss his appearance at the MXoN early next month. Adding insult to injury, Deegan’s riding tactics also resulted in him being docked five championship points.

With two-minutes left on the clock, Shimoda started to get reeled in by Tom Vialle while Hammaker led by more than five-seconds with two laps to run.

Tom Vialle took second place from Shimoda just before they started the final lap. Shimoda got that second place back just before the chequered flag and with that won the overall for the round and also the 2025 SMX Championship by 23-points over race winner Hammaker.

The podium for Vialle saw the Frenchman take third place in the 250 SMX Championship ahead of Nate Thrasher.

While the DNF had seen Haiden Deegan relegated to fourth, he was then demoted further to fifth when the five-point penalty was applied.

Jo Shimoda – 2025 250SMX Champion (1-2)

“We finished it off! I know it’s just three rounds in SMX, but for me, just accomplishing something was the most important part. This is a massive confidence booster for me, to know I can do it. Honestly, the pressure wasn’t really a problem; I knew there was a lot of pressure on the line, and I was expecting Deegan to be really aggressive. I had to be smart. I kind of slipped out on the start. I’m not going to lie, I was a little nervous. But I think we made good passes in the first few laps. I caught Seth, passed him. [Then] I caught Deegan, but he slowed to let me pass, so I kinda knew already [that] something’s going to happen and he might attack pretty crazy, which he did. At one moment I had my leg cramped and everything because of him hitting, but I just want to say thank you to my family first, my trainer, my whole team, my mechanic Ben. You know, it’s only a three-round [postseason] series, but for me, I think getting this title and finishing off the year good, with the [red] plate, that’s what I needed. And yeah, confidence booster, for sure.”

Seth Hammaker – 2025 250SMX Runner-Up (3-1)

“After all the ups and downs this season, it just feels really good to finish second overall in the series. To end the year on the podium in Vegas is a great way to close things out, and it gives me a lot of confidence heading into next year. Now it’s time to rest up, keep building, and stay true to the plan — I know my time will come. I can’t thank everyone enough at Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki, my family, and everyone at the Dog Pound. And of course, a huge thank you to all the fans who come out and support us. Let’s go!”

Tom Vialle – 2025 250SMX Third Overall (4-3)

“The track was really fast today and I had a tough start in Moto 2, but I pushed hard until the very end! I’m pretty satisfied with third in the SMX Championship – I feel like I maximized what was possible for today. Overall, I’m happy with the way that I have ended my 250 career, I pushed as hard as I could in that second race, and I was satisfied in the end with how it worked out tonight.”

Ty Masterpool – 250SMX Sixth Overall (11-6)

“Overall, it was a good day, even if the results don’t really show it,” said Masterpool. “In the first moto, I had a tough gate pick from going through the unseeded race and then got cleaned out on the opening lap, so I had to charge all the way from dead last. I fought my way back, but the second moto was tough since I was still pretty banged up from that crash. At the end of the day, I’m just blessed to be out here — God is good. I’ve got a great group of people around me, and I’m really looking forward to next year.”

Jordon Smith – 250SMX Seventh Overall (10-7)

“Unfortunately, I dislocated my shoulder in the first practice today and was not sure if I was going to be able to race. I gutted it out for a sixth place and I am proud of myself for that. It was a long season, but I’m proud of myself and every single person on this team for the work they put in this year.”

Garrett Marchbanks – 250SMX Eighth Overall (7-11)

“Overall, I’m really happy with the season. I felt like I finally started putting all the pieces together and showing I can be that top guy. We stayed relatively healthy all year and had a lot of solid rides that built my confidence and proved what I’m capable of. The crash at the start of the playoffs wasn’t ideal, but even with that setback, I was able to dig deep and finish out the year strong. I’ve learned a ton, and now the focus is on getting some rest, resetting, and coming back even stronger next season, ready to fight for wins.”

Levi Kitchen – 250SMX Ninth Overall (6-21)

“It was an up-and-down season, but I felt like there were a lot of positives. I’m a bit frustrated with how the night turned out especially with my position at the start of the first moto and then going down early on. I had a rock get stuck in my rear brake in that second moto that unfortunately ended my race early. I put together some good motos and showed speed, just didn’t always put the whole night together. I learned a lot racing SMX and battling with these guys. I’ll take a little time off, reset, and then get back after it. Looking forward to coming in stronger next year.”

Drew Adams – 250SMX 13th Overall (15-9)

“End of the season here in Las Vegas. Definitely a rollercoaster of a day. Qualifying went well with P3, which felt great to finally get back on pace. In Moto 1, I got caught in a pileup on the first lap and bent my shifter into the footpeg, so I couldn’t shift at all. About seven laps later, another rider landed on me, which left me with some bone bruising in my arm and a burn on my calf. It was a rough moto, but I went to the A-Stars rig, got checked out, and knew I had to line up again. For Moto 2, I fought through the pain and came from around 20th up to ninth. All things considered, I’m happy with how I ended the night. It’s been a good rookie season, and I’m ready to go full throttle into next year.”

250 SMX Round Points

Pos Rider BIKE M1 M2 Points 1 J. Shimoda Hon 1 2 47 2 S. Hammaker Kaw 3 1 45 3 T. Vialle KTM 4 3 38 4 N. Thrasher Yam 5 4 34 5 T. Masterpool Kaw 11 6 25 6 J. Smith Tri 10 7 25 7 G. Marchbanks Kaw 7 11 24 8 L. Turner KTM 8 13 21 9 H. Deegan Yam 2 20 20 10 D. Schwartz Yam 18 5 19 11 C. Park Hon 15 8 19 12 D. Bennick Yam 9 14 19 13 P. Ross Yam 14 10 18 14 L. Kitchen Kaw 6 21 15 15 G. Linville KTM 13 15 14 16 D. Adams Kaw 20 9 13 17 M. Anstie Yam 17 12 13 18 H. Miller Yam 12 19 11 19 C. Thompson Yam 16 16 10 20 J. Rodbell Hon 19 18 5 21 H. Yoder Kaw 23 17 4 22 R. Difrancesco Gas 21 22 0 23 C. Davies Yam 22 23 0

250 SMX Final Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J. Shimoda Hon 167 2 S. Hammaker Kaw 144 3 T. Vialle KTM 127 4 N. Thrasher Yam 118 5 H. Deegan Yam 116 6 T. Masterpool Kaw 99 7 J. Smith Tri 96 8 G. Marchbanks Kaw 81 9 L. Kitchen Kaw 77 10 D. Bennick Yam 65 11 D. Schwartz Yam 61 12 L. Turner KTM 56 13 D. Adams Kaw 55 14 C. Park Hon 51 15 M. Anstie Yam 50 16 R. Difrancesco Gas 41 17 C. Davies Yam 41 18 P. Ross Yam 41 19 G. Linville KTM 26 20 A. Forkner Tri 25

2025 Hixpania Hard Enduro Report

Round four of the 2025 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship at Spain’s Hixpania Hard Enduro ended in controversy after confusion over the final “X-Loop” resulted in a reshuffled classification that ended up with veteran Graham Jarvis ultimately declared the overall event winner by organisers amidst the confusion.

Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Billy Bolt looked to have done everything right across the weekend. After topping Saturday’s prologue by more than 17 seconds to secure pole, the Brit fought tooth and nail with championship leader Manuel Lettenbichler (Red Bull KTM) in Sunday’s two-hour main race. The pair traded blows at the front, pulling more than four minutes clear of the chasing pack, and when the clock ticked past two hours, Bolt crossed the line first, believing he’d secured the victory.

However, confusion followed regarding the additional “X-Loop” – an extreme lap and final climb that riders had agreed beforehand to skip due to safety concerns after overnight rain. Most of the field, including Bolt and Lettenbichler, finished their race without it. But with two riders opting to complete the loop, officials reinstated it into the results. That ruling dropped Bolt to third and Lettenbichler to fourth in the official classification, despite their on-track 1-2 finish.

In the shuffle, the rider who benefitted most was Graham Jarvis. By virtue of completing the disputed loop, the veteran was elevated to event winner, a decision that left many in the paddock scratching their heads.

The fact that neither Jarvis nor Goggia are entered in the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship renders the event result somewhat less important regarding the points earned, allowing organisers to save some face. Still, not a good look for an FIM World Championship event.

While the outcome may be debated, Bolt still emerged with maximum FIM championship points as the highest-placed registered rider, closing to within 18 points of Lettenbichler in the title chase with three rounds to run.

Billy Bolt

“It was nice to start out Hixpania with a win in qualification. Heading into Sunday’s race, the weather forecast was looking tricky with regards to how the track conditions would be. Thankfully it wasn’t as wet as predicted, but it meant the racing was really tight. Between myself and Mani, we were only separated by 20 or so seconds throughout today’s race, and a long way in front of the next group of riders. I feel like my riding has stepped forward a lot. The bike is really good and is how I like it, my physical condition is good too. It’s just nice to have momentum like this, it’s been a long time since I could build like this week to week. The last couple of years were tough with injuries, but now it seems it’s finally coming together for me. Prior to the start this morning, we had all agreed not to do the X-Loop on safety grounds, there was a section added in we hadn’t walked and overall, it felt dangerous to race on, especially after two hours of racing. We all decided to wait at the bottom of the quarry and agreed to call the race there. Unfortunately, with some confusion at the end, things didn’t quite go to plan. But, despite all that, I have secured maximum points for the championship, which is ultimately what I had set out to do here. Next up is Sea to Sky and I’m excited for that one with the momentum I’m gathering.”

Lettenbichler, despite his eventual P4, maintains a handy overall series lead heading into round five at Sea to Sky in Turkey on October 9-11.

Manuel Lettenbichler

“The race was pretty good for me. I passed Mitch (Brightmore) early on and then rode together with Billy for the rest of the race. I was out front, then he was out front – I think we swapped positions about 10 times through the race. I think he was stronger for half the course, with me riding a little stronger on the other half. At the end, he was able to open up a bit of a gap and I just didn’t quite have what I needed to challenge for the win. I’ve been feeling a little bit sick all week, so all in all I’m really happy with how I rode. I think me and Billy are riding so well at the moment, there really is very little to separate us. I’ve got a strong position in the championship, so we’ll see what happens in the next few rounds.”

2025 Hixpania Hard Enduro Results

Graham Jarvis (GBR), KTM, X-Loop Sonny Goggia (ITA), Sherco, X-Loop Billy Bolt (GBR), Husqvarna, 2:04:38.62 Manuel Lettenbichler (GER), KTM, 2:04:54.32 Mario Roman (ESP), Sherco, 2:08:24.17

2025 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship Standings after Round Four

Manuel Lettenbichler (GER), KTM, 107pts Billy Bolt (GBR), Husqvarna, 89pts Mitch Brightmore (GBR), GASGAS 73pts Wade Young (RSA), GASGAS, 62pts Mario Roman (ESP), Sherco, 54pts

Next

The FIM Hard Enduro World Championship resumes with round five at Sea2Sky in Turkey on the weekend of October 11.

2025 MXGP of Australia, Darwin – Round 20 Wrap

See full results here:

Febvre and Längenfelder crowned World Champions in stormy Darwin finale

The 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship reached a dramatic climax at Darwin’s Hidden Valley Motorsports Complex, with both the MXGP and MX2 world titles decided in chaotic fashion as storms rolled through the Northern Territory.

For Kawasaki’s Romain Febvre and KTM’s Simon Längenfelder, it was a day of career-defining triumphs.

Febvre Delivers Kawasaki’s First MXGP Title Since 1998

Heading into the weekend, all eyes were on Romain Febvre, who carried the weight of Kawasaki’s decades-long title drought. The Frenchman’s task was simple: finish safely inside the top ten.

In the opening moto, Febvre did exactly that, running consistently behind Lucas Coenen, Jeffrey Herlings, and Tim Gajser. Coenen stormed to victory for Red Bull KTM, Herlings followed in second, and Gajser brought Honda onto the podium. Febvre brought his Kawasaki home in fourth, enough to seal the world championship.

It marked Febvre’s second career world title, ten years after his first, and Kawasaki’s first premier-class crown since Sébastien Tortelli in 1998. With heavy rain forcing the cancellation of race two, the celebrations began early. Team manager Antti Pyrhönen and the Kawasaki crew broke into an impromptu champagne party on the start straight, the emotion of ending a 27-year wait impossible to hide.

“This took me 10 years,” Febvre admitted, tears in his eyes. “The injuries, the setbacks—it makes this moment even sweeter. We’ve all sacrificed a lot for this.”

Behind Febvre, 18-year-old Coenen capped off a sensational rookie season by finishing second in the championship, while Fantic’s Glenn Coldenhoff locked in third overall after a year of consistency.

Längenfelder Holds Nerve in Chaotic MX2 Finale

If the MXGP title was decided with composure, the MX2 championship ended in complete chaos. KTM’s Simon Längenfelder and Husqvarna’s Kay de Wolf entered the final round separated by single digits, and both left everything on the line.

Race one set the tone: Längenfelder grabbed the holeshot but was harassed relentlessly by De Wolf. The Dutchman eventually muscled through, taking the moto win, while Längenfelder salvaged second to keep the points gap razor thin.

Then the storm hit. In race two, Sacha Coenen grabbed the early lead with De Wolf and Längenfelder battling directly behind him. The intensity boiled over when De Wolf made contact, sending Längenfelder sprawling. Just as the KTM rider remounted and clawed back into the top ten, torrential rain turned the circuit into a swamp. Bikes began to fail, riders crashed in standing water, and finally the red flag came out.

De Wolf’s machine sputtered to a halt just as Längenfelder surged past, effectively handing the German his long-awaited world title.

For Längenfelder, who had finished third in each of the last three MX2 seasons, the breakthrough was emotional. “It’s been such a tough year,” he said, voice breaking. “To finally win this championship it feels incredible. I’ll never forget this day.”

Despite heartbreak, De Wolf remained defiant: “No regrets. I gave it everything. I’ll come back stronger.”

The surprise of the weekend came from Valerio Lata, who thrived in the storm to secure his first MX2 podium for Honda.

Next stop for the world’s best? The Monster Energy Motocross of Nations at Ironman Raceway in Indiana, where the momentum, heartbreak, and triumphs of Darwin will no doubt carry into another unforgettable showdown.

MXGP Race One

Lucas Coenen exploded out of the gate to take his 13th holeshot of the season, complete with wheel lofted down the start straight.

Jeffrey Herlings tucked in behind for second, with Romain Febvre third until Tim Gajser dived inside the Frenchman at Turn 3 to grab P3 as the field charged into the sunshine.

Just behind the lead quartet, Ducati’s Mattia Guadagnini picked off Calvin Vlaanderen for fifth on lap one. Vlaanderen then lost another spot to Honda HRC’s Ruben Fernandez.

Glenn Coldenhoff ran eighth for Fantic, while chaos erupted behind: a clash through the waves between Maxime Renaux and Pauls Jonass left Renaux on the deck and out, Jonass remounting to hold ninth ahead of Jago Geerts.

Isak Gifting was on the move, slipping past Geerts on lap one and leaping by Jonass for ninth on lap five. Geerts tried to respond, clipped the back of the Kawasaki, and only just saved it, until a later high-speed crash on a rutted downhill ended his race on lap 15.

With the podium pace set up front, Coldenhoff kept it tidy to bank eighth, followed by Gifting and Jonass. Guadagnini eventually ceded to Fernandez on lap 10 and to Vlaanderen on lap 17, but still claimed seventh, his best Sunday result in nearly six months. Fernandez locked in fifth ahead of Vlaanderen, positions that would stand as their overall results once the day was done.

Up front, Febvre edged toward Gajser and Herlings in the closing laps, but yellow flags for the stricken Geerts blunted his charge.

Coenen, meanwhile, controlled it to the flag, four seconds clear of Herlings and Gajser, to claim his 16th career GP win. Febvre brought the Kawasaki home in fourth, enough to clinch his second world title a decade after his first.

For Kawasaki, the wait had been even longer: their last men’s world crown came with Christophe Pourcel in 2006, and their previous premier-class title dates back to 1998 with Sébastien Tortelli. Emotions overflowed at the start straight as the Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP popped an impromptu champagne cork as team boss Antti Pyrhönen and crew rightly let the moment spill over.

A violent storm then hammered the circuit during MX2, forcing a red flag there and ultimately cancelling MXGP race two. With the weather calling time, the celebrations could begin in earnest.

Romain Febvre – 2025 MXGP Champion (P4)

“I really don’t know what to say; this is such an emotional moment. My ultimate goal for the last ten years has been to be champion again and now I have achieved my goal with Kawasaki. It’s been a tough year but we were prepared and we brought it home; my thanks to Kawasaki, the entire KRT team, Monster Energy and all of our sponsors.”

Lucas Coenen – 2025 MXGP Runner-Up (P1)

“Coming into this year people thought I would crash out rightaway. As an 18-year-old you hate to hear that, and you want to ignore it, but you also keep in your head. Proving people wrong was a challenge for me and I was trying to do my best and keep consistent because I know I was going against guys with a lot of experience of how to handle a championship. I kept believing in myself and never gave up and I want to thank the team and the people close to me because this 2nd position in the championship wouldn’t have been possible. I made mistakes, I made changes and I learnt a lot. Next year I will be even more ‘boosted’ and will try to get on top, like Romain did this year.”

Jeffrey Herlings – MXGP Fifth Overall (P2)

“An up-and-down weekend. I made a mistake in the first turn of the qualifying race and that meant I had to work to come back to 7th. Today, the last GP of the year, I was really motivated. A good start in 2nd and I stayed there the whole moto, four seconds behind the winner. I wanted to put all my cards on the table for the last moto but due to the heavy rain and the conditions it never came, so, P2 overall. The last five GPs have been very good to me, top two all the way. We can look back on the year in a good way, despite the injuries. P5 in the championship is still quite decent and we were very close to 4th.”

Ruben Fernandez – MXGP Fourth Overall (P5)

“I’m happy to end this campaign with a strong moto, even if the final moto didn’t take place. The result yesterday and then today, meant that I finished fourth place in the championship and that is a good effort after some tough rounds. It was definitely and up and down season, but I felt that finished strongly and it was nice to be on the podium in China. Hopefully next year we can come back here and do even better.”

Calvin Vlaanderen – MXGP Sixth Overall (P6)

“It’s a shame the season ended early with Race Two cancelled. In the first one I had a good start but I lacked a little bit of speed early on. When I found my rhythm, my riding was good and I managed to move up to sixth, but after this the guys in front were too far ahead. So, I finished sixth in the race and also sixth in the championship.”

Maxime Renaux – MXGP Seventh Overall (DNF)

“Tough day. Unfortunately, my first race was over quite soon as I collided with another rider through the waves. In the crash, my bike was really damaged, so it was impossible to continue. Then the second race was cancelled. The focus is now on the Motocross of Nations and the goal is to make the best of it and end the season with a positive result.”

Tim Gajser – MXGP Ninth Overall (P3)

“Not quite the ending of the season that I would have liked, with the race two being cancelled, but it was probably the right decision given the conditions that were on track. My first race with a third was good, I just couldn’t quite get close enough to make a move on the rider in second for the entire race. And obviously, overall, this season wasn’t how I wanted it to go but there were still some positives and it was nice to comeback after injury and compete with the top guys again.”

Jeremy Seewer – MXGP 10th Overall (P12)

“We did some improvements this weekend. I struggled a lot on Saturday morning and in timed practice. But then for the qualifying race, we found something which helped a lot, and I could ride quite okay. The result didn’t really show it, but my riding was good. And today, in the first moto, I was nearly last on the start because I got squeezed, tangled and nearly crashed. And then I had a good fight back to P11. Then a little mistake cost me and I finished 12th. But I had a good pace. If I got a start, I would say finishing seventh or eighth could be possible, and that’s already a step from where we come from. I take the positives but unfortunately, the weather didn’t help for moto two, but cancelling the race was the only decision.”

Jago Geerts – MXGP 12th Overall (DNF)

“Not the best day. I had a really good start in Race One but got pushed back to 11th. I started picking up the pace and I was catching Pauls Jonass, but then I hit a big braking bump and it pitched the bike sideways and I crashed. I was badly winded for quite some time and my race was over. Looking back on the season, I made some progress towards the end so it was a shame to end the season the way it did.”

Mattia Guadagnini – MXGP 17th Overall (P7)

“My adventure with Ducati is over, and I’m happy it ended with a positive result. Yesterday’s qualifying went really well, with a good start and an excellent race. Today we only had one race due to the rain, but we made the most of it, with a good start. I was fifth for most of the race, but towards the end I dropped the pace a bit and lost two positions. I thank everyone at Ducati and the Aruba.it – Ducati Factory MX Team. It’s been a difficult year at times, but I’m happy and have no regrets.”

MXGP Race One Results – Top 10

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 L. Coenen KTM 34m56.200 2 J. Herlings KTM +4.241 3 T. Gajser Hon +5.838 4 R. Febvre Kaw +32.121 5 R. Fernandez Hon +36.535 6 C. Vlaanderen Yam +43.791 7 M. Guadagnini Duc +46.182 8 G. Coldenhoff Fan +52.512 9 I. Gifting Yam +54.547 10 P. Jonass Kaw +1m12.641

MXGP Championship Points – Top 30

Pos Rider Nat. Man. Total 1 Febvre, Romain FRA KAW 956 2 Coenen, Lucas BEL KTM 917 3 Coldenhoff, G. NED FAN 678 4 Fernandez, R. ESP HON 620 5 Herlings, J. NED KTM 608 6 Vlaanderen, C. NED YAM 582 7 Renaux, Maxime FRA YAM 527 8 Bonacorsi, A. ITA FAN 518 9 Gajser, Tim SLO HON 490 10 Seewer, Jeremy SUI DUC 377 11 Pancar, Jan SLO KTM 321 12 Geerts, Jago BEL YAM 300 13 Bogers, Brian NED FAN 300 14 Watson, Ben GBR BET 290 15 Jonass, Pauls LAT KAW 274 16 Gifting, Isak SWE YAM 263 17 Guadagnini, M. ITA DUC 247 18 Horgmo, Kevin NOR HON 243 19 Van doninck, B. BEL HON 191 20 Van De Moosdijk, R. NED KTM 168

MX2 Race One

Simon Längenfelder nailed his eighth Fox Holeshot of the season, rubbing elbows with teammate Sacha Coenen on the way through turn one.

Kay de Wolf immediately latched onto the German’s rear wheel and wasted no time showing his intent, cutting aggressively across him on the first downhill. The move didn’t stick, and in the melee Guillem Farres seized the chance to sneak inside both of them to briefly lead.

Coenen regrouped from that early contact to settle into fourth, just ahead of Kawasaki’s Mathis Valin and Husqvarna’s Liam Everts. De Wolf kept pressing Längenfelder, nearly sending himself over the bars on the finish line jump as he tried to close the gap.

By lap six, Längenfelder muscled his way past Farres to retake control, while De Wolf followed him through. The tension between the title rivals was unmistakable.

Further back, Triumph’s Camden McLellan moved into seventh, while Yamaha’s Rick Elzinga and Karlis Reisulis ran inside the top ten behind rookie Valerio Lata.

Up front, Coenen’s charge came unstuck when he clipped Farres mid-air, crashing heavily and remounting in 13th. That allowed Andrea Adamo into sixth and Valin up to fourth behind Farres.

But the drama was still to come. On lap 14, De Wolf lunged down the inside of Längenfelder in a right-hander, clattering the KTM rider to the ground. Remarkably, Längenfelder remounted quickly enough to keep second place behind De Wolf, keeping the championship gap at ten points heading into the finale.

MX2 Race Two

Race two began under looming storm clouds with Coenen taking his 17th holeshot of the season. Längenfelder slotted in behind, while De Wolf again made his intentions clear, lunging hard on lap one and then brake-checking the German around pit lane. Both went down, but Längenfelder remounted in sixth, still very much in the game.

Then the skies opened. Within minutes, the track turned into a swamp, claiming Farres, McLellan, Everts, Adamo and others. Längenfelder, already recovering from his fall, slipped back to 13th after another crash but clawed his way forward as conditions worsened.

De Wolf, meanwhile, suddenly slowed with a sick-sounding Husqvarna. By lap eight, he was pushing the stricken bike off track as rivals streamed past, including Längenfelder, who suddenly realised the title was within reach. Moments later, the red flag flew as lightning and flooding forced organisers to call it.

Coenen was credited with the win, Lata in second for his first podium of the year, while Elzinga and Reisulis rounded out the top five. The revised countback gave De Wolf the overall GP victory, but Längenfelder’s sixth place was enough to seal the championship.

After three consecutive seasons finishing third overall, Simon Längenfelder finally reached the summit, becoming the first German MX2 World Champion since Ken Roczen in 2011. Tears flowed freely as he celebrated in the pouring rain, the weight of years of near-misses finally lifted.

The Darwin finale closed the curtain on a season of relentless battles in MX2. De Wolf had come agonisingly close, Coenen showed blistering speed, and young guns like Lata made their presence felt.

Simon Laengenfelder – 2025 MX2 Champion (P2-6)

“I’ve finished 3rd three times in this championship and the last two years were tough because of two injuries. I was not ready and the others were better prepared but this year I could keep myself together. Sometimes winning can feel easy while losing is the hardest part and when you learn the most. I’m just incredibly happy that the work has paid-off. Today was crazy. It was hard to understand what was happening and I never expected this much rain here.”

Kay de Wolf – 2025 MX2 Runner-Up

“It is what it is – I have no regrets. I gave it everything and I’m proud of myself; I was 70 points back after Matterley Basin and didn’t put a wheel wrong after that to bring the fight right down to the last race. The first moto went exactly to plan – I felt strong, took my time, and once in the lead I managed the gap. In the second moto the rain made the conditions insane. At one point it looked like the title was coming my way, but then we had a rare technical failure with the bike. To lose it like that is heartbreaking, my dream literally fell apart. But I’ve already shown that I am a champion, and I wanted to end this season as one. Thank you to the team, my family, and everyone who supported me. Next year I’ll bounce back and try again.”

Andrea Adamo – MX2 Third Overall (6-14)

“P3 means a solid season but the only thing that really counts is winning. I felt good all season and kept fighting all season and when I had the red plate I then had two bad races: in the wrong places at the wrong moment and I lost too many points. I also didn’t make the best choices. 3rd for the year and it doesn’t feel much at the moment…but I know it’s still an achievement and many people would like this position. We’ll analyze and learn for next season.”

Guillem Farres – MX2 Fifth Overall (P3-10)

“That’s the last GP of the season done. The track here was really nice. Amazing dirt, a good layout, and some really fun jumps. I felt good all weekend on my bike, and led a few laps in moto one, so that was nice. I slipped back to third but it was still a strong result and a good start to the day. It was a shame about the rain in the second race. I was third for a little while, crashed, then finished 10th after the race was stopped early. So, I’m disappointed to just miss the podium today, but it’s been a great first year for me with Monster Energy Triumph Factory Racing, and a solid foundation to build from for next season.”

Liam Everts – MX2 Sixth Overall

“Race one was solid – I felt good on the bike and stayed close to the podium battle, which gave me confidence going into the second moto. I was running well there too, but a small mistake cost me a few places and I couldn’t recover the ground. It’s not the way I wanted to end the season, but looking back there have been some real highs – like my GP win in Spain and the other podiums we achieved. We also had some setbacks, which hurt in the final standings, but that’s part of racing and part of learning. Overall I feel I’ve made progress as a rider, and with the experience gained this year I know we can take another step forward next season.”

Camden McLellan – MX2 Eighth Overall (P7-15)

“The season is done and it’s been a great year. With a race win in Italy, and a couple more podiums, it’s been strong. With the team we’ve learned a lot, and that will only help us in our preparation for next year. This weekend wasn’t the best and I just didn’t get the best of starts in any race, so it’s a shame to end the season like this. I managed to hang on to fifth in the championship, and that was my main goal coming in. The rain in race two was crazy, and it was one of those races where it either goes your way or it doesn’t. Unfortunately, it didn’t go my way, but now it’s onto the Nations in the USA.”

Valerio Lata – MX2 Ninth Overall (P9-2)

“A crazy way to end the season, but I’m delighted to be standing on the podium at this final round in what were some awful conditions. The first race didn’t go as well as I hoped, but I think I proved that I keep fighting, whatever the track is like and in race two we started in sunshine and ended in a swamp. It was really bad, but I kept pushing and fought my way into second place. Then we had a nervous wait before they finalised the results, so that was tough but I’m really happy with the day.”

Mathis Valin – MX2 10th Overall (P4-11)

“I had a good start in the first moto and had good pace for P4, but the second moto was crazy. There was so much water and suddenly I had no brakes on a downhill; I was physically OK but I needed to stop at the pits. I was riding well again in the mud but I was too far behind after the crash to make a result.”

Karlis Reisulis – MX2 11th Overall (P10-4)

“The last round of the season was really good. Although my start and riding in Race One weren’t the best. In the second race it started raining on lap two and then from there I struggled to see but I just kept going. I had no idea where I was, so to finish fourth in that race and seventh overall is a good way to end the season.”

Rick Elzinga – MX2 13th Overall (P8-3)

“My riding was really good this weekend and I really liked the track. My start in the first race wasn’t the best and by the end I got up to eighth, and sixth wasn’t too far ahead. I was close to the top guys at the finish so I was happy with that. My start in Race Two was much better, and then it rained so heavily. I’ve never seen rain like that before in my life! There was water everywhere and it was just crazy. I finished third, so I was really happy with that and I just missed the overall podium. So it’s been a strong end to the season for me.”

Kay Karssemakers – MX2 21st Overall (P14-7)

“I crashed big-time with another rider on the first lap of race one and hit my knee. I was so far behind after that but I kept pushing to the end and came back to P14. I made a good decision for race two to choose roll-offs; I crashed one time but I could keep riding to the end. I was sixth when the red flag came out and that would have been good for tenth overall but on countback I was P7 and twelfth overall. Anyway it was nice to finish the season on a high; I can’t wait for next year and we will see where we are after a lot of work during the winter.”

MX2 Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 K. de Wolf Hus 41 2 S. Längenfelder KTM 37 3 V. Lata Hon 34 4 S. Coenen KTM 33 5 R. Elzinga Yam 33 6 G. Farres Tri 31 7 K. Reisulis Yam 29 8 L. Everts Hus 29 9 M. Valin Kaw 28 10 J. Walvoort KTM 22 11 A. Adamo KTM 22 12 K. Karssemakers Kaw 21 13 C. Mc Lellan Tri 20 14 B. Dennis KTM 14 15 D. Paice Tri 13 16 S. Morrow Hon 13 17 A. Monne Gas 10

MX2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Man. Total 1 Längenfelder, S. GER KTM 928 2 de Wolf, Kay NED HUS 919 3 Adamo, Andrea ITA KTM 845 4 Coenen, Sacha BEL KTM 798 5 Mc Lellan, C. RSA TRI 636 6 Everts, Liam BEL HUS 635 7 Benistant, T. FRA YAM 603 8 Farres, G. ESP TRI 500 9 Lata, Valerio ITA HON 481 10 Valin, Mathis FRA KAW 467 11 Reisulis, K. LAT YAM 356 12 Valk, Cas NED KTM 355 13 Elzinga, Rick NED YAM 338 14 Oliver, Oriol ESP KTM 290 15 Zanchi, F. ITA HON 220 16 Prugnieres, Q. FRA KTM 215 17 Mikula, Julius CZE TM 205 18 Braceras, D. ESP HON 190 19 Walvoort, Jens NED KTM 142 20 Grau, Maxime FRA KTM 124

WMX

De Baets Yamaha Supported MX Team’s Lotte van Drunen is now a two-time WMX World Champion after securing the 2025 title in Australia. The talented Dutch racer finished third overall at the MXGP of Australia in Darwin to successfully defend her 2024 crown, with both championships secured aboard her GYTR-kitted YZ250F.

Since winning the opening Grand Prix of the season with a dominant 1-1 performance in Sardinia, van Drunen led the series through all six rounds, ensuring the championship leader’s red plates remained on her Yamaha machine all season long.

Throughout the year, the 18-year-old demonstrated her ability on a variety of racetracks to only miss the overall podium on one occasion – a feat which also underlined her unmatched consistency.

The now two-time WMX World Champion arrived in Darwin, Australia, with a 16-point lead. Knowing that two strong finishes would secure the title, van Drunen charged to a third-place result in the opening race, behind Fontanesi and Guillen, her main title rivals.

In Race Two, she executed a perfect start to take the holeshot. She briefly lost the lead on lap two, but regained control a few corners later. At the conclusion of the race, van Drunen had dropped to fourth, which was more than enough to secure her second consecutive WMX World Championship, by seven points over Fontanesi, with Guillen third trailing a single-point behind.

Topping race two was Guillen, followed by Fontanesi, with local Australian talent Charli Cannon rounding out the podium. Guillen took the round win on 47-points, tying with Fontanesi, with Van Drunen third, four-points ahead of Cannon.

Across her championship-defending year in 2025, Lotte secured one Grand Prix victory, four race wins, and five overall podium finishes from six rounds.

Lotte van Drunen

“This is incredible! To be a two-time world champion at just 18 years old is amazing. I can’t thank my team, Yamaha, and the people around me enough. My friends and family have supported me all season long, and I’d especially like to thank my trainer, who couldn’t make it to this race, but I know he’ll be watching at home. Thanks again to everyone.”

WMX Round Overall

Pos RIder Bike Points 1 D. Guillen Gas 47 2 K. Fontanesi Gas 47 3 L. Van Drunen Yam 38 4 C. Cannon Hon 34 5 L. Papenmeier Hon 32 6 A. Verstappen Yam 31 7 M. Simpson Yam 25 8 L. Rimbas KTM 22 9 M. Healey KTM 22 10 T. Thompson KTM 20 11 A. Massury KTM 20 12 N. Fransson Yam 17 13 T. McCutcheon Kaw 16 14 M. Tongue Hon 15 15 D. Whalley KTM 15 16 E. Lambert Gas 13 17 A. Cepelakova Yam 13 18 F. Shrimpton Tri 7 19 S. Giudice KTM 4 20 S. Macarthur Hus 4

WMX Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 L. Van Drunen Yam 256 2 K. Fontanesi Gas 249 3 D. Guillen Gas 248 4 L. Papenmeier Hon 169 5 A. Verstappen Yam 167 6 S. van der Vlist Yam 147 7 M. Hughes Kaw 133 8 D. Gelissen Yam 129 9 L. Valk KTM 118 10 A. Franzoni Hon 106 11 L. Barker KTM 103 12 M. Jakobsen KTM 87 13 M. Seleboe Fan 78 14 T. Bäckström Gas 74 15 S. Andersen Yam 61 16 A. Massury KTM 56 17 N. Fransson Yam 42 18 C. Cannon Hon 34 19 A. Simons Tri 32 20 E. Kapsamer Gas 28 21 J. Sanchez Gas 28 22 L. Raunkjaer Hon 26 23 M. Simpson Yam 25 24 L. Rimbas KTM 22 25 M. Healey KTM 22

MX3

In the MX3 class, Ky Woods (Yamaha, NSW) was imperious, winning all three motos, well clear of Riley Burgess (KTM, NSW) in all three races, while Sonny Pellicano (Yamaha, WA) took the final podium step in motos one and two, only for Kayden Strode to claim the final podium spot in moto three.

Ky Woods topped the overall with his 1-1-1 result and three points in total, leading Riley Burgess (2-2-2) on six-points, while Sonny Pellicano held onto third overall running 3-3-6.

Casey Wilmington and Hayden Downie rounding out the top five on 16 and 17-points respectively.

The MX3 State challenge went to NSW on 152-points, just under Western Australia’s 156, with Queensland a more distant third on 169-points.

MX3 Overall Individual – Top 20

Pos Rider R1 R2 R3 TOTAL 1 WOODS, Ky 1 1 1 3 2 BURGESS, Riley 2 2 2 6 3 PELLICANO, Sonny 3 3 6 12 4 WILMINGTON, Casey 5 4 7 16 5 DOWNIE, Hayden 8 5 4 17 6 MATTHEWS-TAYLOR, Ryder 7 11 5 23 7 BUTLER, Patrick 9 6 8 23 8 DAVY, Heath 10 7 13 30 9 MCHUGH, Justin 11 10 12 33 10 DUNNE, Jobe 13 9 11 33 11 KIMBER, Oskar 14 14 10 38 12 STRODE, Kayden 26 16 3 45 13 TOWNSEND, Baylin 4 8 33 45 14 THOMPSON, Jacob 18 13 17 48 15 BALINSKI, Xavier 12 17 23 52 16 COLWILL, Archer 16 21 19 56 17 JONES, Ryan 19 19 20 58 18 ROSSI, Jackson 17 18 25 60 19 TATE, Beau 35 12 14 61 20 DOWNING, Cooper 22 24 15 61

MX3 State Challenge

Pos State R1 R2 R3 Total 1 MNSW 39 59 54 152 2 MWA 49 50 57 156 3 MQLD 79 43 47 169 4 MVIC 84 67 88 239 5 MSA 113 113 108 334 6 MNT 129 150 129 408 7 MTAS 137 148 147 432

MX85

The MX85 class completed its full three-moto campaign on Friday, with Queensland (150 points) claiming the honours in emphatic fashion ahead of Western Australia (206) and New South Wales (224) in a Motocross of Nations-style points system where the lowest score is the winner.

Queensland set the MX85 tone early, and was leading by 40 points after the opening moto. From there it maintained an impenetrable lead to score a runaway victory.

Sidney Stephenson (GASGAS) did the heavy lifting for Queensland with his 3-3-2 scorecard across the three eight-lap motos, which placed him second overall in the individual standings behind the brilliant Ollie Birkitt (KTM, WA, 1-2-1).

Third overall was Declan Smart (GASGAS, SA, 4-8-5), while current MX85 champion in the ProMX Championship, Blake Bohannon (Yamaha, NSW), went 2-1 in the first two motos before striking trouble in the finale and finishing 19th.

Bohannon’s consolation was setting the inaugural MX85 lap record of 1m52.672s en route to a commanding 18-second victory in moto two.

MX85 Overall Individual – Top 10

Pos Rider R1 R2 R3 Total 1 BIRKITT, Ollie 1 2 1 4 2 STEPHENSON, Sidney 3 3 2 8 3 SMART, Declan 4 8 5 17 4 GROMBALL, Dylan 11 5 4 20 5 ROSSI, Levi 5 7 9 21 6 BOHANNON, Blake 2 1 19 22 7 CARAFA, Lewis-Jay 13 4 10 27 8 MORROW, Tynan 15 6 8 29 9 FORT, Deegan 17 9 7 33 10 MCCLOSKEY, Joshua 19 10 6 35

MX85 State Challenge

Pos State R1 R2 R3 Total 1 MQLD 34 48 68 150 2 MWA 74 70 62 206 3 MNSW 76 74 74 224 4 MVIC 91 68 66 225 5 MSA 77 72 87 236 6 MTAS 87 143 137 367 7 MNT 156 155 136 447

M.A. State Challenge Outright

Pos State Total 1 MQLD 319 2 MWA 362 3 MNSW 376 4 MVIC 464 5 MSA 570 6 MTAS 799 7 MNT 855