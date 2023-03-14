Crawford disqualified from AusProMX MX2 Round 1, Race 1

After examining the protests and subsequent appeal from Round 1, the Steward dismissed this appeal, with the original penalties standing. As a result, rider #199, Nathan Crawford has been disqualified from Round One, Race One of MX2 and points scored have been removed.

Race Management has now received notification of the updated and final results, which have been adjusted to reflect the changed outcomes; subject to any appeals being lodged. Nathan Crawford finished in second in the original results, prior to the protests.

Updated Australian ProMX MX2 Standings

Pos First Name Machine Total 1 Wilson TODD Honda 25 2 Jesse DOBSON Yamaha 22 3 Noah FERGUSON Gas 20 4 Kayden MINEAR KTM 18 5 Brodie CONNOLLY Honda 16 6 Alex LARWOOD Yamaha 15 7 Liam ANDREWS Honda 14 8 Cody COOPER Kawasaki 13 9 Jayce COSFORD Yamaha 12 10 Rhys BUDD Yamaha 11 11 Kaleb BARHAM Husqvarna 10 12 Wilson GREINER-DAISH Honda 9 13 Myles GILMORE KTM 8 14 Haruki YOKOYAMA Kawasaki 7 15 Hugh McKAY KTM 6 16 Ryan ALEXANDERSON KTM 5 17 George KNIGHT Honda 4 18 Liam ATKINSON KTM 3 19 Ben NOVAK Honda 2 20 Ryder KINGSFORD Yamaha 1

Qatar International Baja this weekend

After the start of the 2023 FIM Bajas World Cup in Saudi Arabia, riders meet again this week for the Qatar International Baja, the second round of the series in Qatar being held over a route of 840km. Fifty motorcycles and four quads are scheduled to attend administrative and technical checks at the Lusail Sports Arena, north of Doha, on Wednesday.

Mohammed Al Balooshi (KTM) was the winner of the Saudi Baja-Hail and arrives in Qatar at the head of the FIM Bajas World Cup standings with 25 points. He will, therefore, have to defend his position against Martin Chalmers (Beta), who is second in the standings, and the third-placed Junior rider Alex McInnes (Husqvarna).

Competition in the motorcycles will be fierce between the 50 participants, who include four Juniors, 14 veterans and four women; namely Mirjam Pol (KTM) – the title holder, Joanna Modrzewska (KTM), Sarah Khuraibet (Husqvarna) and Vanessa Ruck (Honda).

The Qatar International Baja begins on Wednesday, March 15th with administrative and technical checks followed on Thursday, March 16th by a 10km Prologue. On Friday, SS2 will run for 248km and Saturday’s SS3 will be 239km. That makes a total of 844km, consisting 498.37km of selective sections and 346.21km of Liaisons.

Riders Talk AMA SX Round Nine – Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

Hunter Lawrence – P1

“The track was pretty wild. It’s my first race here at Indy, so it was a big eye-opener. I just kind of let it all come to me this morning in the first couple sessions, trying to figure out when and how the track was going to break down. The way things went is unreal! We work so hard for these races, so it’s great when it pays off.”

Nate Thrasher – P2

“It was a good race. I wish I could have got a little better start there and got up front and led some laps, but it was good all in all. We’re close. We’ll just keep fighting and be a little bit better. I think we can get some more wins and hopefully get back in this championship.”

Jordon Smith – P3

“It was a good day overall. I was really good in qualifying all day and won the heat race. In the main event, it just took me a little bit too long to kind of get the track down and get the right lines. It’s always good to be on the podium, but we want more. We want that win, so we’ll keep working for it, and it will come.”

Chris Blose – P6

“That was a tough race, and it was a typical Indy track that just kept getting more brutal as the race went on,” said Blose. “It felt like a long race, but so happy we were able to have a solid day all around. It was great to lead a few laps in the heat race and to see the progress we’ve made as a team is exciting as we head to Detroit next week.”

Haiden Deegan – P7

“Indy was one of the gnarliest tracks that I have raced. I was adapting well in the main but then made a mistake in the whoops. This race was a big learning experience, and I’m happy to be able to learn these tracks a year early to be more prepared for next year. I’m also happy to be out of here healthy and move on to Detroit.”

Tom Vialle – P8

“An eighth-place result isn’t my best result and I could’ve done better, but I had a bad start in the Main Event. I felt like I had a good rhythm and pace over the first few laps as I passed a few guys up to seventh, but then I had a small crash where I lost a lot of time. I’ve never ridden Supercross on dirt like that, and I’m learning a lot about racing different tracks and dirt this year. I need to improve and get more experience, but that will only come with more races. I feel like my speed is there, but I need to put it all together – I feel like it’s only a matter of time before I get a podium result.”

Marshal Weltin – P14

“In the main, I nearly pulled the holeshot, I was super stoked about that, but then rode pretty tight overall. I’m just not comfortable in the ruts like I should be. I’m ready to get to work this week and come into my home race in Detroit strong.”

Talon Hawkins – P15

“It was pretty good. There’s a lot to take away from these. I’m learning so much at these Supercross races. I know I say that every time, but there’s good to take from every single race that I’ve done so far. It’s just a matter of putting it all together. I’m looking forward to hopefully doing that in Detroit. I’ve got some work to do, and we’re going to get back on that training program right on Monday. Keep grinding away, and try to make something happen this next weekend.”

250 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Hunter Lawrence Honda CRF250R 21 Laps 2 Nate Thrasher Yamaha YZ250F +07.970 3 Jordon Smith Yamaha YZ250F +15.288 4 Jeremy Martin Yamaha YZ250F +22.218 5 Max Anstie Honda CRF250R +32.338 6 Chris Blose Kawasaki KX250 +41.489 7 Haiden Deegan Yamaha YZ250F +43.900 8 Tom Vialle KTM 250 SX-F FE +46.286 9 Cullin Park Honda CRF250R 20 Laps 10 Coty Schock Honda CRF250R +06.080 11 Jace Owen Honda CRF250R +17.343 12 Henry Miller Honda CRF250R +19.279 13 Michael Hicks Honda CRF250R +28.860 14 Marshal Weltin Suzuki RM-Z250 +30.587 15 Talon Hawkins Husqvarna FC 250 +31.495 16 Jeremy Hand Honda CRF250R 19 Laps 17 Caden Braswell Honda CRF250R +41.767 18 Lane Allison Kawasaki KX250 18 Laps 19 A J Catanzaro Honda CRF250R +36.383 20 Brock Papi Kawasaki KX250 10 Laps 21 Luke Neese Honda CRF250R DNS 22 Hardy Munoz Husqvarna FC 250 DNS

250 East Championship Points Top 15

Pos Rider Points 1 Hunter Lawrence 125 2 Max Anstie 103 3 Nate Thrasher 93 4 Jordon Smith 92 5 Haiden Deegan 90 6 Jeremy Martin 90 7 Chris Blose 70 8 Tom Vialle 68 9 Chance Hymas 60 10 Coty Schock 57 11 Michael Mosiman 51 12 Cullin Park 51 13 Jace Owen 51 14 Henry Miller 41 15 Talon Hawkins 39

450s

Ken Roczen – P1

“Indy for us was absolutely next level. We knew all day the track was going to be pretty much an ‘enduro’ track by the end of the main. We couldn’t have executed the main any better. Another rider flinched at me at the start. Once the gate dropped, though, I executed it perfectly and was leading all the way to the finish line. The track got beat down more and more, and it was just tough overall. I feel like it got close when passing a bunch of the lappers; it was just something to take into consideration with me being the leader and being the first one to reach them. I felt the pressure from another rider at the end. We had about four laps to go and I didn’t care what was going to happen, if I was going to pass out or whatever, I was going for it. We ended up pulling off the win. That was an experience that I’ll never forget, probably on the top of my all-time greatest accomplishments. We’re going to definitely celebrate tonight and enjoy it tomorrow, but the work doesn’t stop. But what a historical night it was for me, the team, and Suzuki overall. It’s really hard to describe in words how good it was.”

Justin Barcia – P2

“Great practice, P4, which was awesome. In the heat race I charged hard and got the win which was even more awesome. In the main event I didn’t get a great start, but I charged through the pack and came up to second. It was just some great riding, and the crew did a great job today…the bike was on point. A podium was awesome, and we are looking forward to Detroit.”

Cooper Webb – P3

“To come away from Indy with the red plate is a great accomplishment. It’s still tight, but it was a great night for the points battle. Looking at my actual race, I’m a bit disappointed, as even though I was in the mix, we didn’t execute to race for the win. It’s a long season and tonight was about finding that balance between risk and reward because the track was so brutal. I lost a bit of pace at the end, but we’ll take this result and move on to the next round with the red plate.”

Aaron Plessinger – P4

“I love coming to Indianapolis and it was a fun day, all-in-all. I felt good in my Heat and was able to make the pass for second in the whoops, which had me feeling confident going into the Main Event. I got off to a mediocre start in the Main, but I tried to ride smart and pushed my way to fourth, where I stayed for the rest of the race. After last weekend’s disappointing ninth result, I wanted to get back up there this weekend and get that momentum back, and I felt like I did that tonight. On to the next one!”

Jason Anderson – P5

“Overall, I think we had another decent weekend as a team. The track here in Indianapolis was extremely rutted and one of the most challenging tracks this season. After a good qualifying result and heat race, I had my goal set on securing another podium, but I couldn’t find my rhythm until later in the main event. Still, a fifth-place finish is a solid result and, on a night where all the top guys were a little off, it gives us valuable championship points as we continue to try to break into the top-three in the points standings.”

Adam Cianciarulo – P6

“It feels good to be back racing under the lights. Electing to sit out the last couple of rounds was a difficult decision. I’m so grateful to have a team that fully supports me and ensures my health is 100% before returning. As for my performance, I can honestly say I am proud of how I rode, especially on a rough track like tonight. I proved to everyone, including myself, that I still have what it takes to mix it up with the lead group for the entire duration of a main event race. Now we can focus on improving during the week and keeping the momentum rolling in Detroit.”

Christian Craig – P7

“Indy started out pretty good. The track was gnarly all day…super-rutted. I felt like I rode pretty good throughout the whole day and made some little changes here and there. I was able to ride consistently and make the least mistakes possible. I got a bad start in the main and just picked my way through. I got up to eighth and made a pass toward the end and almost got sixth. I felt like I made improvements on my bike and myself and things are clicking. So, we’ll keep pushing forward for next week.”

Eli Tomac – P8

“It was a tough one today. The track was pretty gnarly, and we just struggled to find our comfort zone all day. We did our best to salvage some points. We’ll put this one behind us and come back next weekend in Detroit.”

Chase Sexton – P10

“The day started off great for me. We had figured some things out in testing earlier in the week, and I felt like I was riding well, even with the gnarly ruts. I topped qualifying and won my heat race, and I was feeling good in the main event. Unfortunately, I hit a rut that sent me to the ground, and the bike was bent up to where it was tough trying to make up time after that. It’s a bummer, but I know I have the speed and I’m still in the championship hunt. There’s no quit in me, and I’m going to keep swinging. I look forward to Detroit.”

Shane McElrath – P13

“It was a great night for the team all around. Everyone rode the best that we have all season and at one of the toughest races. I ended up thirteenth tonight and it was a tough fight. I was a lot closer to the guys in front of me. I’m excited about where we’re at; we’re starting to make fewer and fewer changes because we’re getting to be in such a good spot with the bike. I’m excited for Detroit next weekend.”

450 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Ken Roczen Suzuki RM-Z450 27 Laps 2 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F +00.739 3 Cooper Webb KTM 450 SX-F FE +08.852 4 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +19.436 5 Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450SR +27.754 6 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450SR +38.914 7 Christian Craig Husqvarna FC 450 RE +39.027 8 Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F +44.426 9 Justin Hill KTM 450 SX-F 26 Laps 10 Chase Sexton Honda CRF450R +03.093 11 Josh Hill KTM 450 SX-F +52.820 12 Dean Wilson Honda CRF450R 25 Laps 13 Shane McElrath Suzuki RM-Z450 +06.555 14 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki RM-Z450 +19.217 15 Fredrik Noren Kawasaki KX450SR +21.881 16 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +25.905 17 Justin Starling GASGAS MC 450F +40.171 18 Grant Harlan Yamaha YZ450F 24 Laps 19 Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki KX450 +16.965 20 Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 +18.595 21 Joan Cros Kawasaki KX450 +21.971 22 Logan Karnow Kawasaki KX450 23 Laps

450 Championship Points Top 15

Pos Rider Points 1 Cooper Webb 202 2 Eli Tomac 201 3 Chase Sexton 189 4 Jason Anderson 166 5 Ken Roczen 164 6 Justin Barcia 155 7 Aaron Plessinger 154 8 Christian Craig 119 9 Dean Wilson 93 10 Adam Cianciarulo 92 11 Justin Hill 87 12 Joey Savatgy 85 13 Colt Nichols 84 14 Justin Cooper 76 15 Shane McElrath 63

2023 The General GNCC Report

As the XC1 Open Pro class took off the line of round 3 of the 2023 Grand National Cross Country Racing Series, it was Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Craig DeLong grabbing the $250 All Balls Racing XC1 Holeshot Award and the lead position. DeLong would continue to battle at the front of the field, and he would eventually begin to place a bit of a gap on the rest of the XC1 racers. After earning podium finishes at the first two rounds, Delong would earn his first-ever career overall GNCC win.

Babbitts Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Josh Strang would battle at the front of the field but would fall back to sixth on the second lap of the race. As he continued to push, he would make his way back up to third by the time the white flag was waving. Strang would move into the second place position on the last lap of the race and earn his first podium finish of the season in the tough conditions, where he seems to excel as he claimed a podium finish at the 2021 Ironman GNCC.

Josh Strang

“What a day! The General was technical and tough… I just rode my own race and tried to enjoy it, there was some fun but I have for sure had more enjoyable mud races. Kawasaki USA make a damn good off-road bike that works in all conditions and when it’s like this I don’t have to worry about performance and durability! This result by no means makes up for the first two rounds but excited to get things rolling again!”

Battling back-and-forth for the duration of the race was Rocky Mountain/Tely Energy/KTM Racing’s Steward Baylor. As his race bike almost didn’t make it to the line Baylor was prepared to battle on a 2-stroke KTM machine that was under in his pit area. However, just as the 10 seconds call was about to be made Baylor’s mechanic made it to the line with his race ready bike.

Baylor would come through sixth on lap one but would battle through to take over second and then third as the race continued on. Baylor would find himself in fourth as the white flag waved but would soon move into the third place position as he made his way to the checkered flag. Baylor now holds a three point lead in the National Championship standings.

FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Ben Kelley knew when the rain continued to fall that it was going to be a survival race. As Kelley entered the woods fourth on the opening lap he would continue to push, but he would go down in the mud which put him back to seventh at the halfway point. Kelley would continue to push throughout the remaining laps and would work his way up to fourth as the checkered flag flew. Kelley sits just three points behind Baylor in the points standings.

Kelley’s team-mate, FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Jonathan Girroir put in a good ride finishing fifth overall on the day. As he came around on lap one timing and scoring had him back in the tenth place position. Girroir would push through the gnarly conditions, making his way up to fifth with two laps to go. He held his position and made good line choices throughout the last lap, putting him just five seconds behind his teammate.

Coming through to take eighth in the XC1 class was Babbitts Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Grant Baylor, who battled back from an eighth place start to the day. Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna’s Jordan Ashburn would start his day at the front of the pack as he ran third for the first couple of laps. However, Ashburn would fall back to seventh as the checkered flag came out.

Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Thad Duvall battled back-and-forth as he had to make his way through field after falling back to eleventh at one point. Duvall continued to put his head down and push through the muddy course earning eighth in the XC1 class.

GASGAS/FXR/Scott Goggle’s Layne Michael battled back to earn ninth in the XC1 class as Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Trevor Bollinger rounded out the top 10 in XC1. AmPro Yamaha’s Ricky Russell would have a stellar start to the day as he ran up front for majority of the race. However, on the last lap he would suffer a mechanical issue and be unable to make it to the checkered.

XC1 Pro Event Results

Craig DeLong (HQV) Josh Strang (KAW) Steward Baylor Jr. (KTM) Ben Kelley (KTM) Jonathan Girroir (KTM) Grant Baylor (KAW) Jordan Ashburn (HQV) Thad Duvall (GAS) Layne Michael (GAS) Trevor Bollinger (HQV)

Overall National Championship Standings

Steward Baylor (76) Ben Kelley (73) Craig DeLong (67) Jordan Ashburn (43) Grant Baylor (42) Ricky Russell (39) Josh Strang (38) Ryder Lafferty (36) Angus Riordan (35) Lyndon Snodgrass (33)

XC2 250 Pro

In the XC2 250 Pro class it was FMF/RPM KTM Racing’s Angus Riordan making his way into the lead as the white flag flew indicated one more lap to go. Riordan would start his day back in sixth and steadily work his way up through the pack.

Riordan would put his head down and push, creating over a two-minute gap over the rest of the XC2 field. Liqui Moly Factory Beta Racing’s Evan Smith was off to a good start as he grabbed the $250 Steel City Men’s Clinic XC2 Holeshot Award.

Smith would continue to run at the front of the pack for the first couple of laps, but he would continue to push throughout the duration of the race. Smith would come through to make a last lap pass and place second on the day in the XC2 class.

Phoenix Racing Honda’s Cody Barnes would battle his way up to third in the XC2 class, earning his first podium finish of the season.

Lyndon Snodgrass finished in sixth with Aussie countryman Mason Semmens eighth, and New Zealand’s Liam Draper ninth.

Mason Semmens

“Always learning… had a good racing going yesterday till it wasn’t! Eighth XC2, 16th overall in the GA mud 🙃 loved having my mum and brother here the last two rounds… been fun! Thanks everyone for their support!”

XC2 250 Pro Event Results

Angus Riordan (KTM) Evan Smith (BET) Cody Barnes (HON) Ruy Barbosa (HON) Michael Witkowski (HON) Lyndon Snodgrass (KAW) Ryder Lafferty (GAS) Mason Semmens (KTM) Liam Draper (YAM) Philippe Chaine (KTM)

XC2 250 Pro Series Standings

Ryder Lafferty (74) Angus Riordan (67) Lyndon Snodgrass (61) Liam Draper (52) Ruy Barbosa (51) Cody Barnes (49) Evan Smith (47) Mason Semmens (41) Michael Witkowski (34) Jonathan Johnson (34)

XC3/WCX/Youth

In the FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am class it was Liqui Moly Factory Beta Racing’s Jason Lipscomb jumping off the line to earn the $100 Lojak Cycle Sales XC3 Holeshot Award. As the race continued on Lipscomb would continue to lead the way for the duration of the race.

When he came through to the checkered flag, he would have a 16 minute gap on the rest of the XC3 field. Hall’s Cycles/Enduro Engineering/Moose Racing’s Jhak Walker would make his way into second as the white flag flew, and he would continue to battle for the last lap holding onto that number two position. FXR/X Brand Goggles/6D Helmets’ Dakoda Devore would come through to earn third in the class after a sixth place start to his day.

Earning the Top Amateur Honors was 250 A’s Michael Delosa who came through in the 19th overall position and first in his class. Will Sievenpiper claimed the second Top Amateur spot as he came through 22nd overall and second in the 250 A class through the muddy conditions. Gavin Simon rounded out the Top Amateur podium with a 24th overall finishing position and third in 250 A.

As the morning race got underway, the rain continued to fall making the already muddy conditions, muddier, but that didn’t stop the WXC class from having some major battles throughout the course.

As the green flag flew it was Trail Jesters KTM Racing’s Korie Steede grabbing the $100 Trail Jesters WXC Holeshot Award, but it would be Over and Out/GASGAS/RG Factory Racing’s Rachel Gutish emerging from the woods first as the racers made their way through timing and scoring. Gutish would lead the first two laps of the race, but AmPro Yamaha’s Rachael Archer was inching closer and closer to Gutish as the laps worse on.

On the last lap of the race Archer would make her way around Gutish, and she would continue to push on towards the finish line. When the duo came to the finish line it was an all-out race to the finish as the ruts had accumulated so much water you really could not tell how deep any of them were.

Archer would make her way up to the finish line first, but she would get sideways and tip over with Gutish making her way almost over top of her to earn second on the day. Steede would continue to battle through to take third back from KTM/FXR/Enduro Engineering’s Shelby Turner and make her way to the checkered flag to round out the top three in the WXC class.

The overall win in the morning would go to Connor Potts of the Sportsman A class from Blairsville, Georgia. Sky Metcalfe from Canada would finish fifth overall, Kiefer Galiano of the 150 Schoolboy B class would finish eighth overall and Austin Franklin in the Warrior class would round out the top 10 overall in the morning race.

Coming through in the tough muddy conditions to earn the youth overall win was YXC1 Super Mini Sr. racer, James Jenkins. As the race got underway Jenkins would find himself back in the third and then as far back as fourth at one point. However, Jenkins would put his head down and push towards the front. YXC2 Super Mini Jr. racer, Michael Meyer would push and earn second overall in the youth finish and first in his class, with Canyon Richards earning third overall and second in the YXC1 class.

Austin Tsakanikas rounded out the YXC1 class in third as Caleb Wood and Brayden Baisley rounded out the YXC2 top three finishers. Ryder Sigety would battle through the conditions to take home the 85 Big Wheel (11-15) win. Travis Lentz came through to earn another 85 (12-13) class win this season as he now has three wins under his belt in the class. Gavin Abboud took his second-straight win in the 85 (7-11) class in Georgia.

Beau Garetson took home his second win in the 65 (10-11) class this past weekend, and Maverick Boyer earned his first win in the 65 (9) class. Tripp Lewis made it three-in-a-row as he earned the 65 (7-9) class win. Addison Harris continued her win streak as she brought home the Girls Super Mini (12-16) class win. Zoey Hawkinberry earned her first win of the season in the Girls 85 (7-13) class, while Paisley Harris also grabbed her first win of the year as well in the Girls 65 (7-11) class. Cale Dejarnett from North Carolina would earn the Trail Rider (7-15) class win in the wet Georgia clay.

The AMSOIL Moto Hero at The Specialized General was awarded to Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Team Manager, Anthony Dibasilio. He joined the Army right out of high school and was a Sergeant at the 127th MD Company. Anthony was deployed during Operation Enduring Freedom and was in Israel for six months at the start of the war in 2003. He served in Operation Iraqi Freedom, and was in Iraq from April 2004 until 2005. Anthony was awarded a commemorative American Flag courtesy of Columbia Flag and Sign Co. He also received a $250 AMSOIL Shopping Spree and a set of GBC Kanati Truck tires as well as 100% Goggles.

The next round of GNCC Racing will take place back in Union, South Carolina with the Dunlop Tires Tiger Run on April 1-2, 2023.

Busto wins X-Trial Round Two in Austria

Jaime Busto has claimed a historic debut indoor trial win for GASGAS! Fighting off a super-strong challenge from both reigning champion Toni Bou and former champion Adam Raga, in a dramatic final at round two of the FIM X-Trial World Championship in Wiener Neustadt, Austria, Busto got the job done and secured his first X-Trial win of the season.

Staged in the Austrian city’s Arena Nova, just south of the capital of Vienna, Busto went into the event having finished third at the opening round in Barcelona five weeks earlier, knowing that a good result was vital if he’s to have a chance of finishing on top at the end of the eight-round series.

Busto’s evening didn’t get off to a great start with maximum scores in the first and last sections of the opening lap, ending lap one a full four marks off the leader’s pace. However, a solid second lap elevated the 25-year-old Spanish star into second and earned an all-important place in the three-man final where he dominated.

With the pressure unrelenting, Busto started as he meant to go on in the final. Sharing the lead with Bou after the opening section, Busto then cruised clear, taking the lead on the second section. Knowing that victory was well within his grasp, he kept his cool despite a maximum score on the sixth and final hazard, ending the night two marks ahead and going on to top an FIM X-Trial World Championship podium for the first time on a GASGAS.

Jaime Busto – P1

“I’m so happy about how my night has ended. I didn’t make the best of starts today. I made a couple of mistakes on lap one and two, but for the final I started more concentrated, just thinking about riding how I know I can and not worrying about the time to complete the sections. I went out and just felt great on the bike. I can’t be happier to give GASGAS a win. I want to thank all the team for all the work they have done.”

Toni Bou – P2

“It was a tough night, but we take away the positive that I was able to get on the podium with second place and score points for the championship. We won the first and the second round; it’s too bad I had problems in the final round on the second and fourth sectors. We have picked up points and that is important for the championship; our objective at the next round in Pamplona will be to maintain the lead.”

Results – 2023 X-Trial World Championship, Round 2

Jaime Busto (GASGAS) 8 (final) Toni Bou (Montesa) 10 points (final) Adam Raga (TRRS) 15 (final) Gabriel Marcelli (Montesa) 23 Aniol Gelabert (Beta) 24 Benoit Bincaz (Sherco) 27 Marco Mempor (GASGAS) 34

2023 X-Trial Championship Standings (after round 2)

Toni Bou (Montesa) 38 points Jaime Busto (GASGAS) 33 Gabriel Marcelli (Montesa) 24 Adam Raga (TRRS) 21 Benoit Bincaz (Sherco) 8 Aniol Gelabert (Beta) 6

World Supercross heads to Britain for 2023 opener

Britain’s supercross stars Dean Wilson (Scotland) and Max Anstie (England) will take on some of the world’s best riders when Birmingham’s famous Villa Park hosts the opening round of the 2023 FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) on Saturday 1 July 2023.

Wilson and Anstie will be using the support of their home crowd to fuel their World Title campaigns and their attempt to claim a share of the US$250,000 in prize money, the biggest purse in World Supercross Championship history.

SX Global CEO Adam Bailey said the Championship’s return to Britain will build on the success of last year’s pilot season and opening round that was held in Cardiff.

Adam Bailey

“We had 35,000 fans turnout at Principality Stadium last year for our first Grand Prix, which showed just how passionate the British fans are about the sport and the appetite they have for World Supercross Championship racing on their home soil. Now it’s Birmingham’s turn to host the WSX season-opener. It will be the only opportunity to witness the Championship in the UK and watch elite supercross athletes compete for a World Championship title. WSX is building on its mission to transform supercross into a global sport with the calendar expanding to six rounds on four continents in 2023, and we’re thrilled to be heading back to Britain to kick off the season again. Tickets for the British GP are on sale today, but with Dean and Max headlining the British rider contingent, you’ll need to get in quick, so you don’t miss out on the opportunity to see them race at home.”

Competing in the WSX 450cc class, Wilson hopes to write himself into WSX history books in Birmingham.

Dean Wilson

“I’m really excited for the World Supercross Championships in Birmingham. I came to Cardiff last year and had a rough weekend racing with an illness and under-performed. It was very disappointing considering the massive crowd I had on my side, so I’m coming into Birmingham guns blazing, looking for redemption and fully prepared to battle for the win.”

Returning for his second year competing in the SX2 250cc class, Anstie said he’s hungry for a World Championship title after finishing runner-up in 2022.

Max Anstie

“I’m really excited to be kicking off the WSX championship in front of my home fans. It’s going to be bigger and better than ever. I’m ready to battle for the top step of the podium and put on a show. Make sure you come and watch on the first of July in Birmingham for another epic British GP.”

More than 6,500 tonnes of dirt will transform the home of Aston Villa Football Club as it prepares for its first-ever British Grand Prix.

2023 South West Inter Club Series Round 1 Results

David Birch swept the MX1 class at the opening round of the 2023 South West Inter Club Series, scoring 50-points, while second placed Jake Turner took home 44 and Jake Fewster 40, running 2-2 and 3-3 respectively. Adam Murphey and Isaac Atkins rounded out the top five, followed by Alec Watkins, Eddy Pajewski, Jye Tomerini, Wil Mcgannon, Cody Heggs.

In the MX2 three races were fought, with Michael Keneedy the winner on 62-points, Kai Pratt second on 54, Jye Tomerini third on 53 and Taj Moore missing the final podium step by a point in fourth. Isaac Atkins was fifth, followed by Travis Pitter, Cody Heggs, Jayden Mcferran, Alec Watkins and Jacob Hodge.

MX1 Round Overall

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 1 David Birch 50 25 25 2 Jake Turner 44 22 22 3 Jake Fewster 40 20 20 4 Adam Murphy 33 18 15 5 Isaac Atkins 30 14 16 6 Alec Watkins 26 12 14 7 Eddy Pajewski 21 9 12 8 Jye Tomerini 21 13 8 9 Wil Mcgannon 19 10 9 10 Cody Heggs 18 – 18 11 Jayden Mcferran 18 8 10 12 Jacob Hodge 17 6 11 13 Anthony Hicks 16 16 – 14 Christopher Ruttico 15 15 – 15 Shaun Snow 14 7 7 16 Oliver Smith 13 – 13 17 Brendon Bayliss 11 11 – 18 Brayden Hahn 7 3 4 19 Jarred Boardman 6 – 6 20 Cameron Vanstan 6 1 5 21 West Reid 5 5 – 22 Harry Pearce 4 4 – 23 Peter Smeathers 4 2 2 24 Blair Outram 3 – 3

MX2 Round Overall

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 1 Michael Kennedy 62 22 25 15 2 Kai Pratt 54 9 20 25 3 Jye Tomerini 53 16 15 22 4 Taj Moore 52 20 22 10 5 Isaac Atkins 46 12 14 20 6 Travis Pitter 45 15 18 12 7 Cody Heggs 43 25 – 18 8 Jayden Mcferran 38 18 6 14 9 Alec Watkins 38 11 16 11 10 Jacob Hodge 33 14 13 6 11 Shaun Snow 30 10 12 8 12 Brendon Bayliss 26 13 – 13 13 Jarred Boardman 21 5 11 5 14 Jacob Isbel 20 7 10 3 15 Christopher Ruttico 16 – – 16 16 Brayden Hahn 15 8 – 7 17 Peter Smeathers 13 3 8 2 18 Bradley Snowdon 12 2 9 1 19 Jack Shine 11 4 7 – 20 Anthony Hicks 9 – – 9 21 West Reid 6 6 – – 22 Tate Paganini 4 – – 4

2023 MTAS MX Championship kicks off with Round 1

It was a great season opener in the 2023 MTAS MX Championship for High Mckay, claiming both MX1 and MX2 overalls with a sweep of each.

In the MX1 Expert class Mckay collected 75-points, Angus Pearce the runner-up on 64 and Jack Byrne third on 52. Rounding out the top-ten were Seton Broomhall, Callum Mcglade, Baylee Davies, Callum Penney, Sam Bell, Ryan Williams and Macwilliam Walker.

In the MX2 Expert class Seton Broomhall was runner-up on 58-points to Mckay’s 75, followed by Baylee Davies (51 points), Alex Williams (49) and Macwilliam Walker (45). Angus Pearce, Sam Bell, Callum Penney, Jack Byrne and Jacob Bourne rounded out the top-ten.

MX1 Expert Overall Results

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 1 Hugh Mckay 75 25 25 25 2 Angus Pearce 64 22 22 20 3 Jack Byrne 52 15 15 22 4 Seton Broomhall 49 20 11 18 5 Callum Mcglade 44 12 18 14 6 Baylee Davies 41 18 7 16 7 Callum Penney 38 10 13 15 8 Sam Bell 38 13 14 11 9 Ryan Williams 36 16 20 – 10 Macwilliam Walker 30 14 16 – 11 Charles Brett 30 7 10 13 12 Aiden Bloom 30 9 9 12 13 Brock Hutchins 30 8 12 10 14 Jacob Bourne 21 4 8 9 15 Harry Barber 17 11 6 – 16 Max Lanham 13 3 2 8 17 Jason Gibson 13 5 1 7 18 Terry Crane 12 2 4 6 19 Brandon Gray 11 6 5 – 20 Christopher Hall 9 1 3 5

MX2 Expert Overall Results

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 1 Hugh Mckay 75 25 25 25 2 Seton Broomhall 58 16 22 20 3 Baylee Davies 51 20 15 16 4 Alex Williams 49 15 16 18 5 Macwilliam Walker 45 10 20 15 6 Angus Pearce 44 22 – 22 7 Sam Bell 43 13 18 12 8 Callum Penney 39 12 14 13 9 Jack Byrne 31 18 13 – 10 Jacob Bourne 29 9 10 10 11 Aiden Bloom 27 7 9 11 12 Jason Gibson 27 11 7 9 13 Brock Hutchins 26 – 12 14 14 Harry Barber 25 14 11 – 15 Max Lanham 24 8 8 8

2023 Sellicks Beach Race

David Johnson came out on top of the Top 20 Sandblaster race at the 2023 Sellicks Beach Race, claiming the win with a 5:47.298 after five laps, second placed Jarrad Smiley second 9.460s in arrears, with Mark Dignum another 10-seconds back. Mark Barber and James Zacharia rounded out the top five.

Top 20 Sandblaster Results

Pos Rider Time/Gap 1 David Johnson 5:47.298 2 Jarrad Smiley 9.460 3 Mark Dignum 19.256 4 Mark Barber 26.269 5 James Zacharia 42.252 6 Bruce Davis 43.347 7 Stephen Webb 44.258 8 Wade Hutchinson 52.583 9 David Whitehead 1:01.563 10 Jarrett Bouts 1:05.380 11 Robert Dempsey 1:08.504 12 Anthony Deicmanis 1 lap DNF Peter Lonsdale 3 laps DNF Lachlan Hill 0.000 DNF Wayne Fazzalari 0.000

Granquist & Karlsson to head Husqvarna’s AORC, A4DE & Hattah efforts

Husqvarna Motorcycles will support Stefan Granquist and Emelie Karlsson in the 2023 Australian Off-Road Championship (AORC), with the pair also set to compete in the Australian Four-Day Enduro (A4DE) and Hattah Desert Race. The duo will make for a true Swedish heritage within the program for the year ahead.

The brand’s new off-road line-up has been uncovered ahead of the upcoming season, with highly-capable E3 contender Granquist and EW front-runner Karlsson to spearhead Husqvarna’s official efforts at the national level.

Granquist showcased his podium capabilities once again last season, landing on the AORC E3 rostrum five times before a badly broken leg ruled him out from the Mendooran round. Prior to that injury, he had claimed P3 in class at the A4DE and will be equipped with the Husqvarna FE 501 for the upcoming season.

Stefan Granquist

“I’m really happy to sign with Husqvarna Motorcycles in 2023 and it’s a privilege to join the brand for this season. I’m actually from Huskvarna in Sweden, where the brand is originally from, so it’s pretty special. I’m feeling good on the bike at the moment, even though bike time has been pretty limited due to some injuries. I’m returning from a broken tib and fib sustained at the end of last year, then I broke my wrist in late December, so it’s been minimal in terms of seat time. But, at the moment I’m feeling good with a couple of weeks on the FE 501 and there are a few more to go before the first round. Everything is going in the right direction and we’re really happy with how everything has panned out heading into the season. The goal is to win the E3 class this year and I believe we have the package to do that, so we’re looking forward to kicking it off.”

Now riding a Husqvarna FE 350, Karlsson is no stranger to success in the EW category, scoring a win at the penultimate round of AORC last year and finishing second in the point standings. She also finished P2 in the A4DE, third at Hattah, and was part of Team Australia’s third-placed Women’s Trophy Team at the International Six Days Enduro (ISDE) in France.

Emelie Karlsson

“We got the call in December with the opportunity to switch to Husqvarna, which we were really excited about being from Sweden, where Husqvarna was originally from. I’ve been on the bike for about four weeks now, so we’re excited and our starting point is really good. The goal for 2023 is definitely to try and be on the top step of the podium, that’s always the main goal, and we’re working towards that. I’m going to do the best I can and take each race as it comes, but the goal is definitely to try and win.”

Both Granquist and Karlsson boast a Swedish heritage and the opportunity to join the Husqvarna Motorcycles brand marks a unique and vast milestone in their careers. Each will commence their 2023 season when AORC series gets underway at Mendooran, NSW, between 25-26 March.

In addition to Granquist and Karlsson, Husqvarna Motorcycles will also continue to support Billy Hargy in the EJ ranks onboard a Husqvarna FE 350, as well as Simford Racing with Samuel Pretscherer at the helm in AORC.

Korey McMahon continues with GASGAS

Korey McMahon will continue with GASGAS backing in 2023, in a number of events including the AORC, Australian Four-Day Enduro (A4DE), Hattah Desert Race, Finke Desert Race and GNCC Australia races.

The 21-year-old has been GASGAS-mounted since the 2021 season, switching to the EC 250F last year to compete with success in the E1 category at the national level.

McMahon finished a solid second in class in the 2022 AORC E1 class point-standings, impressively standing on the podium during nine of the 10 rounds contested and building upon that momentum into the new season.

He also competed in the Finke Desert Race, finishing a fine fourth outright and top of the 450cc entrants onboard his MC 450F, and was a member of Team Australia’s third-placed Junior World Trophy Team at the International Six Days Enduro (ISDE).

The first race of McMahon’s 2023 season is the AORC season-opener scheduled for Mendooran, NSW, between 25-26 March, where he will continue in E1 with the firm target of achieving championship success.

Korey McMahon

“I’m really comfortable onboard the GASGAS now, it was my first year back on the 250 last year, so I feel like we’ve learnt a little bit more about the bike and how the set-up works. It’s been a good transition though and I feel like we will enter this year even better prepared! I’m excited to be back with GASGAS for another season, I have been with the brand for a few years now, working with the same people and am pumped for the year to come!”