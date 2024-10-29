AusProMX wildcards expected to play big role in MXGP of Australia

The countdown is on for the Australian return of the FIM Motocross World Championship in 2025, with the MXGP of Australia to be held in Darwin from September 19-21.

As well as the global superstars of the MXGP paddock, the grids in all three classes – MXGP, MX2 and the FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship – will be strengthened by the inclusion of multiple wildcards from the Penrite Australian Motocross Championship presented by AMX Superstores (ProMX) ranks.

Motorcycling Australia is currently in discussions with MXGP promoter, Infront Moto Racing, on the depth of local representation at the 2025 MXGP of Australia, as well as additional support for selected riders to compete in the MXGP of Turkiye (September 5-7) and the MXGP of China (September 12-14) preceding the Darwin round.

Wildcard opportunities for the 2025 MXGP of Australia will be open to riders from the MX1, MX2, MX3 and MXW (women’s) categories of the ProMX Championship.

Local wildcards featured at both the 2000 and 2001 rounds of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Broadford (Vic), with scintillating breakout performances by the late Andrew McFarlane and Michael Byrne – the team manager during Australia’s recent Motocross of Nations triumph – in the 500cc class opening up opportunities to become global superstars.

By 2001, McFarlane was a factory Yamaha rider in the 500cc world motocross title, while Byrne continued his dazzling career in America where he would soon be joined by the precocious Chad Reed.

More information on the 2025 MXGP of Australia wildcard structure will be announced shortly, as well as details on the national support classes which will compete in Darwin.

Qatar Baja returns to Sealine region this weekend

67 motorcycle and quad riders of multiple nationalities will pass mandatory checks at the Lusail International Circuit before battling it out across Qatar’s sandy tracks, kicking off at the end of this week.

Dubai’s Mohammed Al-Balooshi (KTM) tops the standings on 47 points in the FIM Bajas World Cup, tied with closest rival, Portuguese rider David Megre (Kawasaki), while countryman Pedro Bianchi Prata (Honda) has 43.

After the administration and technical checks, riders will head to a 9.9 km Prologue, which will take place approximately 32 km from Lusail and then move on to the Katara amphitheatre – the jewel of the Katara Cultural Village – for the start ceremony.

Friday (November 1st) will feature two special stages for a total of 245 km, while Saturday’s action heads into the south of the country to the stunning Sealine region and its sand dunes by the sea for the remaining two special stages, totalling 249 km.

Riders will need to complete a total of 504 km of selective sections and 383 km in liaison before returning to the Katara amphitheatre for the prize-giving ceremony.

Of the 67 registered riders, there are 62 motorcycles and five quads. Polish rider Joanna Modrzewska and the Indian Sarak Kashyap will compete for honours in the FIM Women’s category.

Another Pole, Filip Grot (GasGas) is leading the Junior standings with 61 points and will have to compete against Alex McInnes (Husqvarna) and Loris Terrell (Honda).

Twenty-one Veterans will be in the running but it is a safe bet that the experienced Pedro Bianchi Prata (Honda) will be able to pull off a masterstroke and ensure his leadership in the FIM Bajas World Cup standings in the Veteran category. He currently has 91 points.

Purvis tops New Zealand’s MX Fest from Gibbs

Maximus Purvis has wrapped up the MX1 class at MX Fest, on 122-points for victory ahead of Kirk Gibbs and Luke Maitland. MX2 was won by Cody Cooper, Jared Hannon second and Flynn Watts taking the final podium position.

Maximus Purvis

“Overall, I was pretty happy with my weekend. I’m starting to get back into the groove of things and can’t wait for the season ahead, I’m definitely not up to 100% fitness yet but I’m on track to get there and my knee is feeling back to normal.”

Kirk Gibbs did however claim the Nicky Smith Memorial trophy, winning the Sunday shoot-out and being the last rider left standing.

Kirk Gibbs

“It has been a while since I was last in New Zealand… 2020. Shayne King, from New Plymouth, hit me up about halfway through this year and said he love to kit me out and get me over to race in New Zealand again. I told him I was interested and then it all just happened. There is talk that I may be able to come back over to race the New Zealand nationals in February and March, but we just have to see how it all pans out for me as regards dates in both countries.”

In MX125 Hayden Draper narrowly took the win from Jack Ellingham, Maz Parkes rounding out the podium. Jayden McKenzie won the MX3 category, ahead of Callum Dudson and Jacob Beal. Darrin Capill well clear of Richard Furze in the Vet 45+ class, Dwayne Ramkea third.

Of the Juniors, Levi Townley won the 12-14 125 cc class, Jaggar Townley the 12-16 85 cc/150 cc victor. Hayden Draper made another appearance as 15-16 125 cc winner, Nico Verhoeven narrowing claiming the 8-11 85 cc class from Levi Rodgers. Karaitiana Horne took out the Women’s class, ahead of Miayla Griffiths and Breanna Rodgers.

Hayden Draper

“It was my first time back on a 125cc bike in about 12 months, because I’ve been concentrating on the 250cc class lately. In the first race on the junior day, both me and Jack (Ellingham) crashed in the first corner and we re-joined the race in last position. We both charged through traffic and he got the race win in the end, with me settling for second. That set the tone for the weekend really. With me winning the next two races, it gave me the overall win for the day. I only managed to qualify third fastest in the 125cc class on Sunday’s senior day, with Jack fourth, and I was sort of surprised with that.”

2024 MX Fest Results

Seniors MX1 1st Maximus Purvis (YZ450) – 122 2nd Kirk Gibbs – 107 3rd Luke Maitland – 98 MX2 1st Cody Cooper – 114 2nd Jared Hannon – 94 3rd Flynn Watts (YZ250F) – 84 7th Wills Harvey (YZ250F) – 60 MX125 1st Hayden Draper – 72 2nd Jack Ellingham (YZ125) – 68 3rd Maz Parkes – 64 MX3 1st Jayden McKenzie (YZ250F) – 69 2nd Callum Dudson – 67 3rd Jacob Beal – 65 Vets 45 years + 1st Darrin Capill (YZ450) – 75 2nd Richard Furze (YZ450) – 64 3rd Dwayne Rameka – 60 Juniors 12-14 years 125cc 1st Levi Townley (YZ125) – 75 2nd Travis Taylor – 64 3rd Bodie Court – 58 12-16 years 85cc/150cc 1st Jaggar Townley (YZ85) – 72 2nd Connor Feather – 69 3rd Nico Verhoeven – 58 15-16 years 125cc 1st Hayden Draper – 72 2nd Jack Ellingham (YZ125) – 67 3rd Declan Connors – 62 8-11 years 85cc 1st Nico Verhoeven – 72 2nd Levi Rodgers (YZ85) – 69 3rd Henry Millar – 54 Women 1st Karaitiana Horne – 75 2nd Mikayla Griffiths (YZ250F) – 66 3rd Breanna Rodgers YZ250F) – 60

Kellett extends Sand Races World Cup lead in France

Defending champion and 2024 FIM Sand Races World Cup series leader in the premier Moto class, Todd Kellett – claimed maximum points from round three of the series – Ronde des Sables de Loon-Plage – the 27-year-old, who led for virtually the full duration of the event, ended the race in second behind Belgian sand specialist Cyril Genot – Honda who is not registered for the series.

The two-and-a-half-hour race was staged on the coast of the English Channel midway between Dunkirk and Calais where Kellett stormed into an early lead in the tough and unforgiving French sand.

After claiming outright victory in the Enduropale du Touquet Pas-de-Calais in France and the Enduro del Verano in Argentina that got the series under way in February, the British rider was looking to extend his seventeen-point advantage over second-placed Dutchman Lars Van Berkel – Honda.

As the race hit the halfway mark, Kellett looked comfortable at the front of the field and although by this point Van Berkel was up to fourth he had slipped to over two-and-a-half minutes behind the leader and while Hauquier was the next registered rider in eighth, he was five minutes adrift of Kellett.

With the seven-kilometre circuit getting increasingly challenging as the race wore on, lap times began to lengthen and on the twenty-second and penultimate lap Genot managed to make a pass stick for the lead.

However, in terms of the series standings the Belgian’s last-gasp effort had no effect and Kellett grew his advantage by another five points from Van Berkel who was the second registered rider across the line in third, although he was over six minutes further back.

Another win for Honda RTL ELECTRIC & Fujinami

Takahisa Fujinami, competing again aboard the Honda RTL ELECTRIC, continued to demonstrate his world champion skills by securing a second consecutive victory at SUGO, Miyagi Prefecture.

He also climbed to 8th place in the overall standings in the MFJ All Japan Trial Championship, securing entry to the upcoming City Trial Japan event, allowing fans to witness his and the RTL ELECTRIC’s prowess for another round.

Takahisa Fujinami

“I aimed for an all-clean run but knew it wouldn’t be easy. In section 3, I took an unplanned step after hitting a rock, which was a big misstep, especially since a single point could decide the outcome. After that, I regained my focus and was able to find my rhythm. Winning two consecutive events was great, especially after having quality time with the RTL ELECTRIC these past two weeks. I’ll give my all at City Trial Japan.”

Connor Hogan wins 2024 GASGAS Australian Trial Championship

GASGAS-supported Connor Hogan has clinched a first-career Trial 1 title onboard his TXT GP 300 in the 2024 GASGAS Australian Trial Championship, recently contested in Ravenswood, Victoria.

After finishing runner-up one year ago, Hogan was able to bring the heat this time around on his GASGAS TXT GP 300 at the epic ‘Ravenswood Run’ location, with this year’s event promoted by the Trials Club of Victoria and attracting a class field of 130 riders.

Following a stint in Europe earlier this year and after representing Team Australia in last month’s FIM Trial des Nations in Spain, experienced South Australian Hogan brought home RED-hot form and managed to capture a well-deserved championship against the country’s best domestic trial riders.

Connor Hogan

“What an awesome event hosted by the Trials Club of Victoria – the section-setter, Tom Scott, built some great sections as he always does. I felt fairly consistent on the bike over the entire weekend, which I like to think helped me get the job done. I’m over the moon to come away with my first Australian title after so many years of working towards it! I’d like to thank everyone this year who has made it possible and GASGAS for providing such a strong, competitive bike!”

GASGAS also featured on the Women’s category podium with Michelle Coleman on her GASGAS TXT GP 250. In total, GASGAS-equipped riders claimed six titles, including young ripper Jack Walling in the Junior (7 to Under 13) category, whose success came courtesy of a clean ride across both Saturday and Sunday riding his GASGAS TXT Racing 125 model.

YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale a huge success

2024 was a monumental year for the YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup, with Yamaha launching its first-ever global SuperFinale. This exciting event, held at the Monster Energy Motocross of Nations in Matterley Basin, Great Britain, brought together young riders from across the globe, including competitors from the USA, New Zealand, Australia, Canada, Japan, Argentina, and Brazil.

The cup is no longer just a European event—it has truly become a global platform for the next generation of motocross stars!

Since its launch in 2016, the YZ bLU cRU Cup has become the top gateway for young motocross talents aiming to progress into top-tier teams within the European Motocross Championship.

This program provides a clear path for aspiring riders to climb through Yamaha’s racing structure and ultimately compete at the highest levels. Over the years, Yamaha has nurtured multiple champions, with over half of the current Monster Energy Yamaha Factory riders emerging from this development pipeline.

The SuperFinale brings together the top YZ bLU cRU Cup riders from around the globe in the YZ65, YZ85, and YZ125 classes, giving them a taste of what it’s like to compete at the highest level. After months of intense training and national races, earning a spot in the SuperFinale is the ultimate reward for their hard work and dedication.

2024 Australian Speedway Sidecar Championship wrap

Darrin Treloar is now a 12-time Australian Speedway Sidecar champion after he and passenger Blake Cox triumphed in the delayed 2024 title meeting hosted by the Tamworth Motorcycle Club at their Oakburn Park track last weekend.

On Friday night 16 teams fought it out for the eight berths available in the Championship meeting alongside the eight seeded teams.

This time the Qualifying Meeting did not produce any major surprises as far as who progressed and who did not, but it did throw up a few teams that loomed as far more than nuisance value on the big night.

The main features were Zac Campbell / Jason Williams topping the scorechart after the unbeaten Jack Summerling / Nathan McFadden did not take their last ride while Rick Stephens / Nick O’Brien was always in some good battles.

Stephen Saunders / Isaac Mitchell (tape exclusion), Haydon Bond / Tom Glover (passenger fell in one heat) and former champion rider Trent Headland / Jaxon Rayner (blown motor and broken chain) all overcame setbacks to comfortably make the cut.

Josh Pascoe / Greg Black did not need points from their last ride but Jackson Bond / Marty Wild did need to win Heat 20 to seal his progression.

The racing on Friday night was good but it really turned out be an entrée for the big names to dominate on Saturday night as the would-be-contenders were again reminded the level they need to reach to challenge for a championship victory.

After the 20 heats Darrin Treloar / Blake Cox were unbeaten, along the way inflicting the only defeat on Justin Plaisted / Damian Egan whose gating was perhaps not quite as sharp.

Mark Plaisted / Ben Pitt had won the three previous championships and they too lost to Treloar / Cox before terminal machine problems after winning their fourth heat forced them to use Brodie Cohen’s spare bike in their last heat and the decider.

Those three teams waited for the B Final where the only other former champion Trent Headland / Jaxon Rayner romped away to a clear win ahead of Rick Stephens / Nick O’Brien, Max Howse / Riley Commons and Jack Summerling / Nathan McFadden.

Not far adrift of making the B Final Josh Pascoe / Greg Black, Shane Hudson / Jack Spear, Zac Campbell / Jason Williams and Byren Gates / Mick O’Loughlin were next in line and were all involved in some exciting battles on what was a superbly prepared track that enabled all to be seen at their best.

The only previous champion riders all progressed to the decider, and clearly were the top quartet on the night, setting the scene for a fitting finale.

Treloar / Cox again were best off the start, from the very most inside point on the starting grid, while Headland / Rayner came off the outside gate before cutting back and going under both the Plaisted brothers before they hit the back straight.

Headland did not look to be bridging the gap on the leader but he lost second when he overcooked it on lap three allowing both Justin Plaisted / Damian Egan and then Mark Plaisted / Ben Pitt through to chase Treloar / Cox home.

2024 AUSTRLIAN SPEEDWAY SIDECAR CHAMPIONSHIP

Stage at Tamworth, October 25 and 26.

Qualifiers to Championship Meeting

Zac Campbell / Jason Williams – 13 Pts Jack Summerling / Nathan McFadden – 12 Rick Stephens / Nick O’Brien – 11 Stephen Saunders / Isaac Mitchell – 10 Haydon Bond / Tom Glover – 10 Trent Headland / Jaxon Rayner – 9 Josh Pascoe / Greg Black – 9 Jackson Bond / Marty Wild – 8 Brandon Warke / Mitch Firth – 7 Bayley Ogilvie / Denny Cox – 7 Mick Farrell Jnr. / Ben Pitt – 6 Byron Mordaunt / Jarrad Katzorke – 4 Brian Silvy / Glen Zaworski – 3 Stuart Firth / Jason Martin – 2 Adam Constable / Tyson Keogh – 2 Shane Rudloff / Scott Morris – 0

Reserves

Darren Fien / Jake Siggurs – 2

Hugh Austin / Steve Bullock – 2

Championship Meeting

Darrin Treloar / Blake Cox – 15Pts Justin Plaisted / Damian Egan – 14 Mark Plaisted / Ben Pitt – 12 Trent Headland / Jaxon Rayner – 11 Jack Summerling / Nathan McFadden – 10 Rick Stephens / Nick O’Brien – 9 Max Howse / Riley Commons – 8 Josh Pascoe / Greg Black – 8 Shane Hudson / Jack Spear – 8 Zac Campbell / Jason Williams – 6 Byren Gates / Mick O’Loughlin – 6 Josh Wells/ Corey Blackman – 4 Haydon Bond / Tom Glover – 3 Jackson Bond / Marty Wild – 3 Stephen Saunders / Isaac Mitchell – 2 Brodie Cohen / Josh Murray – 1

Reserves

Mick Farrell Jnr / Brad Pitt – 0

Bayley Ogilvie / Denny Cox – 0

B FINAL

Trent Headland / Jaxon Rayner Rick Stephens / Nick O’Brien Max Howse / Riley Commons Jack Summerling / Nathan McFadden

CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

Darrin Treloar / Blake Cox Justin Plaisted / Damian Egan Mark Plaisted / Ben Pitt Trent Headland / Jaxon Rayner

2024 Trackmasters preview

The 2024 staging of the annual Trackmasters motorcycle meeting will be staged as a one-day meeting at the Barleigh Ranch Raceway this Saturday (November 2).

After first being staged at the Newcastle Showground in 1989 the Trackmasters has become a feature on the race calendar and in recent years the awarding of several significant trophies has added to the importance of the meeting.

While numbers are down in some classes the Hunter Motor Cycle Club has been able to fit the 74–event programme in to a big day of racing on Saturday.

The quality of the entry list is evident which should ensure some great battles in all classes of racing.

Riders in the Trackmasters Unlimited class will be competing for the Rod Allen Memorial Trophy, awarded in memory of the man who was for many years the voice of dirt track and speedway commentary across the state.

Cody Lewis is the only previous winner racing on Saturday, and he is likely to face his toughest opposition from the likes of Luke Bush Connor Ryan, Brayden Gay and youngsters Thoren Openshaw and Cody and Blake Wilby.

The top four from the Unlimited class, plus one additional rider nominated by the club, will then contest a series of match races for the Max Toth Golden Helmet, a trophy previously won by Luke Bush.

The Golden Helmet honours a life member of the Wallsend Motor Cycle Club and was first awarded in 1965.

The Junior Trackmasters will be staged for the first time for the oldest of the junior age divisions , the 13 to Under 16 year olds and it has attracted an evenly matched line-up with riders from Sydney, Gunnedah, the Central Coast and Albury coming to take on the locals.

The younger age groups have among them plenty of talented youngsters, including several who have championship wins on the board.

The ATVs will be an additional feature on Saturday’s programme with multiple championship winner Joshua Griffiths heading the entry list.

Barleigh Ranch is a great venue where fans can take in the entire track and they can see the action for a $20 admission charge per car. Practice starts at 10am on Saturday.

Ironman GNCC Motorcycle Race Report – Season Final

The 2024 Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, concluded its season on Sunday, October 27, with the Yamaha Racing Ironman GNCC in Crawfordsville, Indiana.

As the green flag flew and the XC1 Open Pro class took off into the woods, it would be Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Lyndon Snodgrass emerging as the early leader when the pack came through timing and scoring on lap one. Snodgrass would continue to lead the way for the next couple of laps before Craig Delong could make the pass stick for the number one spot.

Delong would push forward for the remainder of the race, finishing with almost a minute lead over the rest of the field. Snodgrass would ensue in a battle with AmPro Yamaha’s Liam Draper for the second place position, with Draper being able to take that position over on the fourth lap of the race. Snodgrass would continue to push and would hold onto third overall to round out the podium at the season finale.

Evan Smith would put in his best ride of the year to end the season with a fourth overall and in the XC1 Open Pro class. Smith would start back in sixth and work his way up as he continued to push himself forward.

After a mid-pack start, Ricky Russell would only be able to work his way up to fifth overall to end the season. Jordan Ashburn also suffered from a bad start and was only able to make his way up to sixth in XC1 and ninth overall on the day.

Finishing seventh in XC1 was Ruy Barbosa after a rollercoaster day of back-and-forth inside the top 10. Benjamin Kelley would battle his way towards the front, but he would experience some trouble with his rear tire near the end of the race. Kelley would still finish the race in eighth.

JS7 Beta Racing’s Josh Strang would end the season with a ninth in XC1, while Michael Witkowski rounded out the top 10 in the class.

XC1 Pro Event Results

Craig Delong (HQV) Liam Draper (YAM) Lyndon Snodgrass (KAW) Evan Smith (HQV) Ricky Russell (YAM) Jordan Ashburn (GAS) Ruy Barbosa (HON) Benjamin Kelley (KTM) Josh Strang (BET) Michael Witkowski (HON)

*Overall National Championship Standings

Jonathan Girroir (271) Jordan Ashburn (229) Grant Davis (224) Steward Baylor (210) Craig Delong (168) Liam Draper (161) Angus Riordan (154) Michael Witkowski (128) Evan Smith (125) Grant Baylor (114)

XC2 250 Pro

In the XC2 250 Pro class, Bells Electric Race Team’s Toby Cleveland would get a good jump off the line and lead the way for the majority of the race.

Cleveland would continue to push himself at the front of the pack, as the rest of the class was trying to close in on him. When the white flag flew, Cleveland would push himself the rest of the way to take the class win.

Phoenix Racing Honda’s Cody Barnes would come back to take second in the XC2 class after working his way up from a top five start to the day.

FMF KTM Factory Racing Lander’s Angus Riordan would have his work cut out for him as he came through seventh on the opening lap.

However, he put his head down and pushed on towards the front. Riordan would make the necessary passes and would cross the line third in the class.

XC2 250 Pro Event Results

Toby Cleveland (HQV) Cody Barnes (HON) Angus Riordan (KTM) Brandon Gregoire (YAM) Brody Johnson (HON) Zachary Davidson (HQV) Jesse Ansley (KAW) Michael Delosa (YAM) Nicholas Defeo (KAW) Jason Lipscomb (BET)

XC2 250 Pro Series Standings

Grant Davis (334) Angus Riordan (298) Cody Barnes (231) Toby Cleveland (177) Brody Johnson (173) Thad Duvall (158) Jason Lipscomb (154) Liam Draper (151) Jesse Ansley (134) Joshua Toth (118)

FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am

As the FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am class got underway it was Jhak Walker holding the early lead but would fall victim to a mechanical issue that would take him out of the race on the third lap and putting him sixth in the class and out of the championship contention.

Dakoda Devore would take over the lead on lap two, and he would continue to push himself at the front of the class. Raley Messer would make the pass for second on the last lap and continue to hold that position until the checkered flag flew. Jayson Crawford would be unable to hold off Messer on the last lap but would continue to push and finish third in the class.

Earning the Ironman Top Amateur honors was Joseph Cunningham who finished 11th overall on the day and would take home the Open A class win. Gavin Simon was second atop the Top Amateur podium with his 13th overall finishing position and first in the 250 A class. Rounding out the top three Top Amateurs was Hunter Smith who came through 15th overall and second in the Open A class.

Coming through to earn the WXC class win was Brandy Richards. After earning the Kanati WXC Holeshot Award, Richards would continue to push herself out front and take home the class win at the season finale at Ironman Raceway. Rachael Archer would hold onto second for the duration of the race, while Tayla Jones made her second appearance of the season and would take third place home in the WXC class.

Cade Staats would battle through to earn third overall in the 10am morning race, while Sportsman A (25+) racer Triston Landrum would physically come through in the lead. Other notable finishers in the 10 am morning race were Phil Nicoletti, who finished 4th overall and second in Sportsman A 25+, Ryan Villopoto finishing 9th overall, Barry Hawk finishing 11th overall and Damon Bradshaw finishing 13th overall. Marvin Musquin would also take part in the race but would only complete one lap during the morning race.

In the 8 am Bike AM Race 1 it would be Sam Cline coming through to take overall win and his class, 4-Stroke C Lites, win. Jameson Bolyard would finish second overall and first in the Open C College (16-24) class, while Logan Renninger would round out the top three finishers and earn the win in the 250 C Schoolboy (14-17) class.

On Saturday afternoon the Youth bike race took place where Doc Smith would come through to take the overall win and his second YXC1 Super Mini Sr. (14-15) class win of the season. Travis Lentz would battle back and earn second overall and in the YXC1 class at the end of the day, while Cooper Duff rounded out the top three overall finishers and earned himself the YXC2 Super Mini Sr. (12-13) class win. Ethan Harwell would finish third in the YXC1 class, with Hayden Dupuis and Phillip Arnold rounding out the top three finishers in the YXC2 class.

The AMSOIL Moto Hero award was received by Anthony Johnson of Virginia Beach, Virginia, but who currently resides in Crawfordsville, Indiana. Johnson is in the Navy and is an E-5 Ranking. Johnson has served through several different deployments in the Navy, while being away from his wife and three kids.

Jaime Busto wins X-Trial of Estonia

Securing his best result of the series so far, GASGAS Factory Racing’s Jaime Busto has won the penultimate round of the 2024 FIM X-Trial World Championship in Estonia. In a super-close evening of competition at Tallinn’s Unibet Arena, Jaime delivered a stunning performance to clinch the overall victory at round six.

Starting as he meant to go on in Estonia, Busto put in a strong ride in the first round, receiving just one five on a particularly tricky section. Ending the round tied with Toni Bou and Gabriel Marcelli, it was all to play for in round two for Jaime to ensure his spot in the final.

Though the second round wasn’t as technically challenging for riders, the difficulty came from the low scores and minimal mistakes made by Jaime’s competitors. However, the TXT GP 300 rider rose to the occasion and confidently cleaned every section to take the overall lead and secure a coveted place in the final.

Carrying his confidence and momentum into the three-rider final, Jaime demonstrated his skill and experience on the technical course in front of a packed stadium to claim the victory with just five marks to Gabriel Marcelli’s six. The Spaniard’s win marks his best result of the 2024 X-Trial series so far, a result he will look to repeat at his home round for the season finale in three weeks’ time.

Heading into this penultimate round of the 2024 series, both Jaime Busto and rival Gabriel Marcelli were tied for second place in the overall standings with 68 points. Claiming 21 valuable championship points in Estonia, Jaime’s victory widens the gap to Marcelli to six important points.

Jaime Busto – P1

“It’s been an incredible day today! Right from the first section I felt really good on the bike, and on the second lap I was so happy to clean it as the scores were already so close. Going into the final it was really tight so I knew I couldn’t afford many mistakes. To take the win is amazing, and I’m super happy with the bike and it’s a very important win for us as a team. I can’t wait for the final in Spain!”

Gabriel Marcelli – P2

“I felt good on the bike throughout the day, but perhaps I wasn’t as sharp as I was in Andorra. We were fighting for the victory until the end and it slipped away by just one point. The positive thing is that with each race I am closer to winning, so we will continue to fight in the same way. We are six points behind Jaime in the standings, so it will be important to give 100% in Pamplona to have a chance of getting the runner-up spot.”

Toni Bou – P4

“We missed out on the final due to a small mistake at Zone 3 on Lap 2. With the simpler trials, any small detail puts you out of contention, and these are things that can happen. We tried to salvage it, but it wasn’t possible. We take away the fact that we were lucky enough to win the world title at the previous round in Andorra and we had nothing at stake here. We are looking forward to the last round in Pamplona with a lot of enthusiasm and we will try to improve and not make these mistakes in order to return to the top.”

2024 X-Trial World Championship Standings (after round 6)

Toni Bou (Montesa) 116 Jaime Busto (GASGAS) 89 Gabriel Marcelli (Montesa) 83

2025 EnduroGP Calendar revealed

The FIM and Prime Stadium Eventos, promoters of the Paulo Duarte FIM EnduroGP World Championship, have officially confirmed an eight-round schedule for 2025.

The FIM and Prime Stadium Eventos, promoters of the Paulo Duarte FIM EnduroGP World Championship, have officially confirmed an eight-round schedule for 2025.

Assembling eight events for the coming season, the 2025 championship will get underway in early April and conclude seven months later in mid-October.

From hard-packed terrain in Spain to traditional enduro trails in Wales, Sweden and Germany, each of the venues selected ensure a true test of enduro riding that will fully challenge the world’s best riders in the 2025 Paulo Duarte FIM EnduroGP World Championship.

After successfully opening the 2024 season, the GP of Portugal will have the honour of hosting the 2025 championship opener in Fafe next April.

One month later, the GP of Spain will take place in Oliana for round two, with Skövde organising round three and the GP of Sweden at the end of May.

From there, it’s off to Bacau in Romania for round four in late June. Six weeks later and the championship takes in the GP of Wales in Rhayader on August 1-3 for round five.

A busy end to the season will see the final three rounds take place across six weeks, beginning with the GP of France in Réquista for round six on September 12-14.

The GP of Italy will host the penultimate round of the season in Darfo Boario Terme on September 26-28, before concluding with round eight in Zschopau for the GP of Germany on October 17-19.

The 2025 FIM Women’s Enduro World Championship will take place across four rounds – GP of Portugal, GP of Wales, GP of France and GP of Germany.

2025 Paulo Duarte FIM EnduroGP World Championship Schedule

Round 1: GP of Portugal – Fafe – 4-6 April

Round 2: GP of Spain – Oliana – 2-4 May

Round 3: GP of Sweden – Skövde – 23-25 May

Round 4: GP of Romania – Bacau – 20-22 June

Round 5: GP of Wales – Rhayader – 1-3 August

Round 6: GP of France – Réquista – 12-14 September

Round 7: GP of Italy – Darfo Boario Terme – 26-28 September

Round 8: GP of Germany – Zschopau – 17-19 October

2025 FIM Women’s Enduro World Championship

Round 1: GP of Portugal – Fafe – 4-6 April

Round 2: GP of Wales – Rhayader – 1-3 August

Round 3: GP of France – Réquista – 12-14 September

Round 4: GP of Germany – Zschopau – 17-19 October

Aussie Flat Track Nationals – Appin, Rounds 3 & 4 Wrap

Images by RbMotoLens

It was a fitting homecoming for Tom Drane as he blitzed the Yamaha Blu Cru Aussie Flat Track Nationals Pro 450 field to take five wins over two days of racing at Appin, grabbing both the Flat Track and TT round victories from fellow returning international Max Whale.

Kristian O’Donnell took a clean sweep in the Saturday-only Pro Twins action while Sam Drane and Cooper Archibald took the round wins in Junior Lites with Lockie Duggan and Levi Layton dominating the Junior 85 class.

Dave Maddock – Series Organiser

“It was great to bring the AFTN back to Appin after being washed out earlier in the year – the wait meant we were able to showcase some of the best flat track talent in the world right now. Tom Drane and Max Whale were a standout for pace all weekend but what we also saw is that Tom Herrick can rise to the level of those around him, he rode brilliantly to snatch a win in that company, while Cam Dunker continues show his talent on a motorcycle, regardless of the discipline. Mick Kirkness gave us a possible glimpse into the future and set the fastest lap on Saturday when he debuted the Stark Varg, comparing the experience to when he switched from carburetted engines to fuel injection! Jarrod Brook still leads the standings after a strong weekend but showed he favours the low grip surfaces more. Cooper Archibald had a great weekend in Junior Lites, racing with minimal mistakes and having some great battles with Sam Drane. In the Junior 85’s Levi Layton and Lockie Duggan were brilliant, showing we’ve got some talent that will progress. I think the riders enjoyed the weekend of racing, the club prepare an amazing surface, and now we are looking forward to the title deciding rounds at Gunnedah in a few weeks’ time.”

The Yamaha bLU cRU Aussie Flat Track Nationals season finale will be held at Gunnedah in north-west NSW for the fifth and sixth rounds of the Australian Flat Track Championship on November 16/17 for another two action-packed rounds of racing.

Round 3

Appin provided a treat for flat track fans with two of the quickest riders in the world in Max Whale (KTM) and Tom Drane (Yamaha) returning from their American Flat Track campaigns to compete in the Pro 450 class.

Whale found a good setting early on to take Superpole, but it was West Wyalong’s Tom Herrick (Husqvarna) that led from the flag and stunned the seasoned internationals for the opening race win.

Whale struck back for race two before Drane found his groove to snatch the final two races and the round win with Whale and Herrick on the podium beside him. Series leader Jarrod Brook (Husqvarna) struggled to find a decent setup but still figured in the points to finish fourth for the day.

Sam Drane (Yamaha) has also recently returned from competing in America and his experience was put to good use, taking out three of the four races with Jed Fyffe (KTM) picking up the other victory.

In Junior 85’s Lockie Duggan (Husqvarna) took the round with three race wins as well as the bonus points for being the fastest qualifier while in Clubman John McLean (Husqvarna) took two wins to seal the round.

As the Pro Twins class continues to gain momentum, Matt Davies was once again the fastest on track but ineligible for points on his custom frame Kawasaki – Kristian O’Donnell (CF Moto) was the official winner from Kenny Angel (Ducati).

Round 4

The switch to the TT track on Sunday for the Australian Flat Track Championship saw Tom Drane (Yamaha) start hard, topping practice and taking out a crucial Superpole. Max Whale (KTM) responded with a win first up before Drane hit form, taking full advantage of his better start position as the day progressed.

Three straight wins handed him the round win over Whale and while Tom Herrick (Husqvarna) found the podium twice, ASBK Superbike rider Cam Dunker (Yamaha) also impressed with his smooth style, hitting the podium and taking third for the round.

Tom Drane

“It’s always nice to come back to Australia and be able to race, especially when I see how many riders are here, and how the Flat Track Nationals have been working. The team were good enough to let me bring a fair amount of stuff home with me from the US so I could race and prepare for next season, so nice to be home and just as nice to get the win.”

Cameron Dunker

“It’s a lot different to road racing and the riding is a lot more aggressive but I love doing it and I think it helps me for racing the ASBK, so I will keep coming. Each round its almost like I need a race or two to get things rolling and then I come good, so maybe for the last round, I might just start racing by myself on Friday and see if that helps me on the weekend.”

In Junior Lites the rivalry between Cooper Archibald (Husqvarna) and Sam Drane (Yamaha) continued, with Archibald posting three race wins to take the round.

Riley Nauta (KTM) impressed with the other race win and was also fastest qualifier.

In Junior 85’s nobody could get close to TT specialist Levi Layton (KTM), taking a clean sweep from Lockie Duggan (Husqvarna) while Lucy Heaton-New (KTM) also visited the podium, another rider to benefit from racing in America.

In the Clubman class Rhys Sandow (Honda) took the round with two race wins after John McLean (Husqvarna) had qualified quickest. McLean took one race win but his challenge faltered after having to start the opening race from the penalty line.

450 Pro Standings

Pos Name Total 1 Jarred BROOK 698 2 Thomas HERRICK 677 3 Cameron DUNKER 623 4 Jordan DALL 584 5 Daniel WICKS 576 6 Tom DRANE 426 7 Paul CASLICK 422 8 Rory MCQUALTER 414 9 Max WHALE 403 10 Cyshan WEALE 402

Junior Lites Standings

Pos Name Machine Total 1 Cooper ARCHIBALD Husqvarna 749 2 Jed FYFFE KTM 662 3 Neiko DONOVAN Gasgas 654 4 Riley NAUTA KTM 613 5 Hugh HOPE-HODGETTS KTM 595 6 Billy RYAN KTM 550 7 Max CARTER KTM 480 8 Matilda HEATON-NEW KTM 424 9 Max KELLY Husqvarna 400 10 Sam DRANE Yamaha 365

Junior 85 Standings

Pos Name Machine Total 1 Levi LAYTON KTM 749 2 Lockie DUGGAN Husqvarna 674 3 Lucy HEATON-NEW KTM 657 4 Hugo HOLMES KTM 565 5 Tahj EDWARDS KTM 565 6 William WIGGINS KTM 521 7 Braxton LAYTON KTM 436 8 Roy DUGGAN Husqvarna 341 9 Levi MEYN KTM 324 10 Bailey BROOKES Gasgas 323

Clubman Open Standings

Pos Name Machine Total 1 Benny THISTLETON KTM 707 2 John MCLEAN Husqvarna 688 3 Neil GIRDLER Husqvarna 620 4 Jason GRIFFIN Honda 593 5 Andy FISHER KTM 570 6 Rhys SANDOW Honda 561 7 Lawrence FAIREY Husqvarna 536 8 Ajay MUGGLETON KTM 509 9 Lee HUNTER Honda 487 10 Darren WEBB KTM 428

Pro Twins Standings