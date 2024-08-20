Kyle Webster extends Honda contract beyond 2025

Kyle Webster’s 2025 season was already set with Honda, but now he and the Honda Australia Factory Racing Team have extended the contract beyond 2025, solidifying a long-term agreement.

Kyle Webster

“I have been with Honda for seven years and we have achieved some terrific results. Yarrive and I have a great relationship; we communicate so well and share the same goals. The bike is great, and the team is focused on winning. I appreciate the trust they have in me, and it’s mutual. My aim is to win, but nothing fazes me. I really love racing and battling.”

The Australian MX1 champion recently went to America to race and learn, where he’ll return after just wrapping up the MX1 title at final round of the Australian Championship. That’s in preparation for the MX of Nations, a competition he is very proud to be chosen for.

Team Director Yarrive Konsky values the strong relationship he has with Kyle and is excited about continuing to race with him in the future.

Yarrive Konsky

“I never worry about his commitment to racing; he’s always striving to improve. This season, we’ve seen significant maturity in his approach, and I believe the upcoming months in America will only further his development. We share a strong, open, and trusting relationship, and I know he holds himself accountable for his performance and results — there’s nothing more I could ask for.”

The Factory Honda Team plans to announce its 2025 line-up in the coming months. Wilson Todd is already contracted for another season, and the team is hopeful that some of their riders will receive opportunities to race overseas.

Tomac confirmed for CDR Yamaha World Supercross

Motocross and Supercross legend Eli Tomac will contest the four round World Supercross Championship, including the Australian double header in Perth on November 23 and 24.

His other connection to Australia will be that he will race with the CDR Yamaha team for the championship, that will also race in Vancouver, Canada and Abu Dhabi.

Tomac will contest the championship on his Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha YZ450F and will go head to head with Ken Roczen for the title.

Add Cooper Webb who has committed to the final round of the Australian Supercross Championship at Marvel Stadium and there is plenty of Yamaha star power floating around the country in November.

Yamaha YZ65 Cup returns to the ASX for two rounds

The Yamaha YZ65 Cup returns to the Australian Supercross Championship for 2024 with two huge weekends of action in 2024. Round three at WIN Stadium in Wollongong and the supercross grand final at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, will play hosts to the YZ65cc Cup riders as they get to experience supercross up close, rub shoulders with their heroes and race in front of packed grandstands, in a night they will never forget.

Riders ranging from 9 to 12 years old will get to share the track with some of the best riders in the world and get the full bLU cRU experience that isn’t available with any other manufacturer. The riders and families will be in for a night that can only be experienced by Yamaha owners and YZ65cc riders.

Each round will take 22 riders and as part of the experience and riders will receive more than just a race on a supercross track. Yamaha will also kick in with a gear bag full of goodies to take home from the event plus the chance to meet the Yamaha racing supercross stars.

With capacity crowds expected at both venues, this isn’t to be missed and sure to be the YZ65 Cup of all time.

Jake Belford – YMA

“The YZ65 Cup has been a fundamental part of grassroots motorsport in Australia in recent years and provides an opportunity for lucky Yamaha enthusiasts to feel what it’s like to be a factory rider for the day. We are excited to be able to provide two unforgettable rounds of the YZ65 Cup with the Australian Supercross Championship this year. Yamaha has been providing this unique experience since 2018 and are always thrilled to see the riders enjoy their day at such high profile events and then watch them grow and progress in the sport in later years.”

Mick Sinclair – Australian Supercross Championship

“We’re thrilled to be able to again host the YZ65 Cup at two rounds of the Australian Supercross Championship in Wollongong and Melbourne this year with Yamaha. It’s an incredible and unique opportunity for YZ65 riders aged 9-12 to compete in front of big crowds, within major stadiums and ride the track their heroes will later compete on. Integrating initiatives like the YZ65 Cup at our events aims to nurture and inspire our youngest riders & fans and we are confident those lucky enough to be involved will have the experience of a lifetime.”

For full details, click on the link and get your name down on the register to race:

Historic Australian ProMX title sweep for Honda

Honda Australia’s Factory Motocross Team made history by sweeping all four 2024 Penrite Australian ProMX Championship classes, though the final round was not without its challenges.

Kyle Webster faced adversity early on, crashing during Saturday’s qualifying and severely injuring his throttle hand. Despite numbness in both motos, Webster pushed through.

In Moto 1, Webster held second place for nearly half the race before settling for third. In Moto 2, he needed only a fifth-place finish to clinch the title. Despite leading the race on his Boost Mobile Honda, he strategically settled into a championship-winning position. With two laps to go, he considered chasing down the riders in 3rd and 4th but wisely decided to secure fifth and win his first-ever 450 championship.

2024 MX2 Australian Champion Brodie Connolly, riding for Polyflor Honda, dominated all weekend. Even after securing the championship at the penultimate round, he was determined to dominate the final round as well. Connolly was first in qualifying on his 2025 CRF250R model and won both motos in convincing fashion.

Alex Larwood secured another podium finish in MX2 over the weekend, while his teammate Noah Ferguson suffered a spectacular fall that forced him to withdraw. Larwood and Ferguson finished 5th and 4th, respectively, in the championship.

Charli Cannon, racing with fierce determination all season, demonstrated her dominance by finishing the last race almost a minute ahead of her competition. The three-time champion is full of praise for her team and is excited about the growing participation in the women’s class.

Jake Cannon, riding for Mongrel Boots Honda, showed incredible grit and determination in MX3. After starting the season 43 points behind in round 1, he came back to win the championship, despite having suffered a life-threatening injury last year in Supercross.

Team Director Yarrive Konsky expressed deep admiration for the team, the riders, their families, and the team’s sponsors.

Yarrive Konsky

“This result is the culmination of everyone’s efforts. This historic achievement is a testament to the selfless dedication of everyone involved—our sponsors, our riders, their families, our staff, and their families. All of our sponsors contribute to our success, especially Honda. Their faith in us gives us the strength and motivation to chase victories.”

Martin Smolinski wins third 2024 FIM Long Track World Final

Reigning champion Martin Smolinski raced to a vital victory in the third Final of the 2024 FIM Long Track World Championship to take an uncontested lead at the top of the points standings on home soil in the Eichenring Scheessel in northern Germany.

The 39-year-old from Munich, who started the programme tied for the series lead with his compatriot Lukas Fienhage and Britain’s Zach Wajtknecht, produced a champion’s performance to pull clear as the series hit the halfway mark with the third of five Finals scheduled for this season.

The German, who this season is aiming to make it a hat-trick of titles, beat Britain’s Chris Harris to lead after the opening block of Heat races alongside 2021 champion Romano Hummel from the Netherlands – who defeated Wajtknecht in the first race of the afternoon – and 2020 champion Fienhage, but dropped a point in his second Heat to the Dutchman.

This meant that following two blocks it was the unbeaten Hummel who led on his own by a point from Smolinski who was joined on seven by Harris, Wajtknecht and Fienhage who won last time out in France, but it was all change once everyone had completed three Heats each.

Smolinski raced to his second win of the programme ahead of German wildcard rider Stephan Katt while Wajtknecht beat Harris and Fienhage added another victory as Hummel trailed in third, meaning that the lead was now tied between Smolinski, Wajtknecht and Fienhage on 11 with Hummel and Harris just a point adrift.

Victories in their fourth Heats meant that Smolinski – who again beat Katt – and Wajtknecht, who triumphed over Finland’s Tero Aarnio, remained locked together at the top, one clear of Harris – who won again as Hummel recorded a no-score after pulling out with a mechanical issue – and two ahead of Fienhage who was third behind Smolinski and Katt.

With the top three earning an automatic transfer to the Grand Final and the next five fighting it out for the remaining two places behind the tapes in the programme’s deciding race via the Last Chance Heat (LCH), everything was resting on the fifth and final block of Heats.

Smolinski and Wajtknecht booked their places in the Grand Final when they finished one-two in their concluding Heat race and they were joined by Harris who made a last-lap pass on Dutchman Mika Meijer for his third win, but a crash in the second turn meant Fienhage was forced into the LCH and Denmark’s Kenneth Kruse Hansen – who was unbeaten at this fixture almost twelve months ago – went out, despite winning his fifth Heat, after struggling with machine issues in his opening two races.

Fienhage made no mistakes to lead Katt home in an LCH that saw the challenges from Hummel, Aarnio and Meijer come to an end before Smolinski put the seal on another victory, taking the holeshot in the Grand Final from the inside gate and claiming maximum points from Harris and Fienhage with Wajtknecht fourth from Katt.

The result means Smolinski now leads Fienhage by four points and Wajtknecht by six heading into the penultimate Final of the series that takes place in Vechta in Germany on 14 September.

2024 FIM Long Track World Final 3 Results

Pos Name Nation Points 1 Martin Smolinski Germany 21 2 Chris Harris Great Britain 19 3 Lukas Fienhage Germany 17 4 Zach Wajtknecht Great Britain 15 5 Stephan Katt Germany 13 6 Romano Hummel The Netherlands 11 7 Tero Aarnio Finland 10 8 Mika Meijer The Netherlands 9 9 Kenneth Kruse Hansen Denmark 8 10 Hynek Stichauer Czech Republic 7 11 Andrew Appleton Great Britain 5 12 Jacob Bukhave Denmark 4 13 Jordan Dubernard France 3 14 Mathias Trésarrieu France 2 15 Henri Ahlbom Finland 1 16 Daniel Spiller Germany 0 17 Fabian Wachs Germany 0

EMX125 Wrap from MXGP of The Netherlands

The ninth round of the EMX125 took centre stage at the Motorsportpark Gelderland Midden in the Netherlands over the weekend, where the rough and challenging circuit in Arnhem set the. It was home rider Racestore KTM Factory Rookies’ Gyan Doensen who simply dominated the weekend, showing his sand-racing skill and bridging the gap to five-points with the leader of the championship, Fantic Factory Racing EMX125’s Noel Zanocz.

EMX125 Race One

Race 1 it was Gyan Doensen who came out with the holeshot, Simone Mancini behind him and red plate Noel Zanocz miraculously staying up on two wheels on the first turn into third position

With the top three in the championship filling the front three spots, British rider Jamie Keith was perfectly placed in fourth leading Sandro Sols and Niccolò Alvisi.

Zanocz put pressure on his teammate and thought he a good pass only to be pushed to the outside by Mancini’s line and had to do it all over again as the Italian was resolute not to let him go through. Meanwhile, leader Doensen created a 3.9 seconds gap by lap three.

Zanocz was back on the charge to push for second at this stage, while the top five remained unchanged. Race winner in Sweden, Dani Heitink didn’t start well on home soil as he found himself outside the top 10 for the first part of the race but made a good charge to sixth on lap 9, even then managing to make an excellent pass on Mancini for fifth, keeping his podium chances alive.

Zanocz went through on lap five as Mancini took an outside line that left the door wide open, which Zanocz took with both hands to move into second. This wasn’t the finish for Mancini who was overtaken right after by the surprising young brit Keith. Mancini would finish the race sixth.

Red plate holder Zanocz stayed solid in second and even increased his pace towards the end while Alvisi overtook Keith for third. The young Brit had his season’s best finish with an excellent and encouraging fourth.

Doensen was in a league of his own as he took off in the lead with up to a 19-second gap mid-race. The gap reduced a bit at the end as he cruised to victory, with a very strong showing on home soil.

EMX125 Race Two

Race two saw Mancini take the early lead, despite a multi rider crash on the second corner involving red plate holder Zanocz, who picked himself up in 23rd place and looked to have lost his championship lead in one fell swoop.

Mancini led Alvisi and was determined to stay at the top, Doensen climbing back up the ranks fast after an average start that saw him 10th. Doensen charged to third by lapfour after passing many riders including Niccolo Mannini, Maximilian Ernecker and Dean Gregoire. Alvisi went down again on lap 7 to eventually finish 11th.

The race was a lot faster than in race 1 as the track was surfaced early in the morning and these conditions were ideal for a surprising Jekabs Kubulins reaching second, behind Mancini.

By lap 7, Zanocz and Doensen were tied in the Championship lead. An impressive comeback from Zanocz to ninth, with Doensen in second after passing Kubulins and melting the 10 second-gap with the leading Mancini to just 1.5 seconds over the course of two laps had evened the playing field. Impressive for the local rider who had a shot at taking the Championship lead along with the overall at home.

However, Zanocz was not letting Doensen get away with vital points without a fight and was doing all in his power to keep the red plate as he carved through the field passing Gregoire for eighth – putting him on the third step of the podium.

Doensen finally took the lead from Mancini on lap 9, thanks to his blistering pace, relegating Mancini to both second in-race and second for the round overall.

Heitink managed to pass Kubulins and Ernecker on lap 12 to move up to third and be on the edge of the podium by a single point. Kubulins raced strongly to fourth for seventh overall.

Following a valiant effort, Zanocz had to stop his comeback at sixth. The Hungarian produced a monumental effort to go from around 30th place after his crash in the second turn, and doing so ensured he kept the red plate.

Thanks to his perfect 1-1, Doensen took the home win and is now only five points behind in the championship which promise an intense end of the season with two races to go.

Gyan Doensen

“It’s an unreal weekend. The crowd was so amazing absolutely, perfect weekend! I went the fastest in every session, 2 race wins, so yeah really happ. I can hopefully do it next week again and take the red plate! Still 2 rounds to go and looking forward to them. Thank you to my team and the crowd, my family. Thank you Netherlands, and see you next week.”

EMX125 Round Overall Classification

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Doensen, Gyan NED KTM 25 25 50 2 Mancini, Simone ITA FAN 15 22 37 3 Zanocz, Noel HUN FAN 22 15 37 4 Heitink, Dani NED YAM 16 20 36 5 Ernecker, Maximilian AUT GAS 14 16 30 6 Alvisi, Nicolò ITA KTM 20 10 30 7 Kubulins, Jekabs LAT YAM 11 18 29 8 McCullough, Cole IRL FAN 13 14 27 9 Gregoire, Dean NED KTM 12 13 25 10 Van Mechgelen, Douwe BEL FAN 10 12 22 11 Keith, Jamie GBR YAM 18 0 18 12 Mannini, Niccolo ITA YAM 1 11 12 13 Katona, Áron HUN KTM 7 3 10 14 Sols, Sandro SWE GAS 0 9 9 15 Saicans, Tomass LAT GAS 9 0 9 16 Johnsson, Gustav SWE KTM 0 8 8 17 van Drunen, Jayson NED YAM 8 0 8 18 Tzemach, Ofir Casey ISR HUS 0 7 7 19 Bellei, Francesco ITA KTM 2 5 7 20 Brunet, Tom FRA KTM 0 6 6 21 Kennedy, Mick NED GAS 6 0 6 22 Van de Poel, Tyla BEL YAM 5 0 5 23 Pini, Riccardo ITA FAN 0 4 4 24 Adomaitis, Marius LTU GAS 4 0 4 25 Perez, Salvador ESP GAS 3 0 3 26 De Baere, Emile BEL YAM 0 2 2 27 Bervoets, Jarne BEL YAM 0 1 1

EMX125 Championship – Top 20 Classification

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 Zanocz, Noel HUN FAN 322 2 Doensen, Gyan NED KTM 317 3 Mancini, S. ITA FAN 283 4 Bellei, F. ITA KTM 231 5 Perez, S. ESP GAS 213 6 Heitink, Dani NED YAM 204 7 Faure, Mano FRA YAM 185 8 Katona, Áron HUN KTM 170 9 Ernecker, M. AUT GAS 159 10 Ozolins, M. LAT GAS 148 11 Bervoets, J. BEL YAM 128 12 Rispoli, B. ITA TM 127 13 Van Mechgelen, D. BEL FAN 119 14 McCullough, C. IRL FAN 93 15 Hindersson, K. FIN KTM 89 16 Brunet, Tom FRA KTM 87 17 Alvisi, Nicolò ITA KTM 85 18 Bartlett, F. SWE KTM 69 19 Gaspari, A. ITA KTM 68 20 Sols, Sandro SWE GAS 62

WMX Wrap from MXGP of The Netherlands

The penultimate round of the FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship took place at the Motorsportpark Gelderland Midden in the Netherlands, where all eyes were on the Dutch red plate holder Lotte Van Drunen, who entered the round neck-and-neck with Daniela Guillen in the standings.

In the end, it was home rider and ‘Queen of Sand’, Lotte Van Drunen who came out victorious with two race wins and a perfect performance to extend her lead in the championship.

WMX Race One

The first WMX Race saw Lotte Van Drunen take the lead from the first turn, leading Lynn Valk, and Courtney Duncan who quickly moved into the second spot up the inside of Valk. The first gate pick for Daniela Guillen didn’t help, Spanish rider found herself boxed before the first corner and 11th after a couple of turns but charged to eighth by the end of the opening lap.

Valk showed composure to move up to third in the opening lap with her countrywoman Sara Andersen fourth in front of another local rider and Champion who was taking part of her last career race as a one-off to ride on home soil, Nancy Van De Ven.

Kiara Fontanesi meanwhile fought for sixth with Guillen, the Spanish rider eventually finding her rhythm after an average start and passed the Italian for sixth and started to eye a move on Van De Ven in fifth.

With many Dutch rider impressing, it was Van Drunen at the top, managing a two-seconds gap on Duncan as she clocked the fastest lap of the round too. Duncan was not letting it go however, reminding the young ace why she was a four-time World Champion. By lap 8 Duncan reduced the gap to a second and didn’t let Van Drunen rest.

Guillen finally managed to get to Van De Ven and made a decisive move into fifth. The rostrum was Valk third, Andersen fourth, Guillen fifth, Van De Ven sixth and Fontanesi seventh at this stage, and they would keep their positions for the remaining laps, leaving just the battle for the race win raging.

On Lap 9, Duncan was alongside her Dutch competitor and pushing hard, proving a tough test for Van Drunen, who took advantage of the back markers to put a gap between her and the charging Duncan, claiming the win.

WMX Race Two

In Race 2, Van Drunen took the holeshot and led Fontanesi, Valk and Duncan. It was not the dream start for Guillen in 10th, while Van De Ven fell in the first straight and would not finish the race.

Valk passed Fontanesi during the opening lap while Guillen started to show pace, moving up to fifth after overtaking Danee Gelissen, Sara Andersen and Larissa Papenmeier. Then passing Fontanesi on lap 2 – setting the fastest lap of 1.57.091, nearly 2 seconds quicker than Van Drunen, moving up to fourth behind Duncan.

Van Drunen held a four-second gap to Valk, which didn’t last long for Valk as Duncan fought back into second showing good flow, with Valk coming under pressure from the charging Guillen on lap 3. Fontanesi in fifth fell behind to a 12-second gap with Andersen on her back wheel.

On lap 5 Andersen made her move for fifth, while Guillen had Valk exactly where she wanted her, passing for third.

In the lead, Van Drunen extended her margin on Duncan to 6.9 seconds by lap 6, while Duncan had six-seconds on Guillen.

Andersen showed skill, overtaking Gelissen for sixth and kept that pace going, a lap later passing Fontanesi for fifth. Both riders would keep those spots to finish fifth and sixth overall respectively.

Things seem to settle from lap five with no overtakes happening between Guillen and Gelissen in third through seventh. With her 3-4 result, Valk earnt the third step of the podium while Guillen missed out despite excellent pace.

Duncan pushed hard to get to Van Drunen with a late charge. The last lap saw flares already lit to celebrate the win of their home hero Van Drunen, but Duncan was racing hard to get a shot at the win.

It wasn’t to be though, Drunen winning race two, and Duncan going 2-2 for second overall.

Lotte Van Drunen

“That is exactly what I need to do, two good starts. I knew I was the fastest but I just had to do it. And now to get two whole shots, that’s incredible. My starts have been so bad this season. Now we have quite a bigger gap than we started in the championship so yeah that gives me a lot of confidence for Turkiye and I’m ready for more so thanks to everybody around me.”

WMX Round Overall Classification

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Van Drunen, Lotte NED YAM 25 25 50 2 Duncan, Courtney NZL KAW 22 22 44 3 Valk, Lynn NED KTM 20 18 38 4 Guillen, Daniela ESP GAS 16 20 36 5 Andersen, Sara DEN KTM 18 16 34 6 Fontanesi, Kiara ITA GAS 14 15 29 7 Papenmeier, Larissa GER HON 13 13 26 8 Gelissen, Danee NED YAM 10 14 24 9 Jakobsen, Malou DEN KTM 12 12 24 10 Verstappen, Amandine BEL YAM 11 11 22 11 Jans-Beken, Britt NED YAM 6 10 16 12 Bäckström, Tyra SWE GAS 7 9 16 13 Franzoni, April FRA HON 8 7 15 14 van de Ven, Nancy NED YAM 15 0 15 15 Seleboe, Mathea NOR YAM 5 8 13 16 Simons, Amber NED GAS 4 5 9 17 Hughes, Martine NOR KAW 9 0 9 18 Fransson, Nellie SWE YAM 1 6 7 19 Raunkjaer, Laura DEN YAM 3 3 6 20 Hoppe, Fiona GER HUS 0 4 4 21 Massury, Alexandra GER KTM 0 2 2 22 Barker, Lucy GBR KTM 2 0 2 23 Aagaard Andersen, Barbara DEN YAM 0 1 1

WMX World Championship – Top 20 Classification

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 Van Drunen, L. NED YAM 248 2 Guillen, D. ESP GAS 231 3 Valk, Lynn NED KTM 204 4 Fontanesi, K. ITA GAS 192 5 Papenmeier, L. GER HON 164 6 Andersen, Sara DEN KTM 162 7 Duncan, C. NZL KAW 152 8 Jakobsen, M. DEN KTM 120 9 Gelissen, D. NED YAM 117 10 Franzoni, A. FRA HON 94 11 van der Vlist, S. NED YAM 89 12 Seleboe, M. NOR YAM 78 13 Barker, Lucy GBR KTM 65 14 Hughes, M. NOR KAW 64 15 Massury, A. GER KTM 58 16 Hoppe, Fiona GER HUS 45 17 Bäckström, T. SWE GAS 41 18 Verstappen, A. BEL YAM 35 19 Raunkjaer, L. DEN YAM 35 20 Sanchez Nequi, J. ESP YAM 34

MXGP of The Netherlands – Arnhem Round 16 Wrap

See the full results, standings and moto reports here:

Herlings and Lucas Coenen top MXGP of The Netherlands

Just a week after the MXGP of Sweden, the FIM Motocross World Championship stars head back from Scandinavia to north-western Europe, as the MXGP of The Netherlands presented another tough challenge for round 16 at the Motorsportpark Gelderland Midden circuit on the outskirts of the city of Arnhem.

An extra attraction was the debut of the Ducati Factory MX Team, with their Desmo450 MX machine being ridden by none other than nine-time World Champion Antonio Cairoli, bringing curious fans into the paddock area to see what the iconic Italian brand’s first foray into Motocross actually looked like.

The MXGP class delivered exactly what the home crowd were looking for, a dominant double win for Jeffrey Herlings and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, the Dutchman had to dig deep into his seemingly bottomless barrel of strength and resolve to climb from outside the top ten in race one. Then a straight fight with his two main Championship rivals in race two had the packed venue spellbound as the atmosphere stayed tense until the very end of the racing.

The battle for the MX2 World Championship between the Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing team-mates continued to swing one way and then the other, with Lucas Coenen denying Kay de Wolf the home victory he so craved. The Dutch teenager suffered a pair of crashes that also cost him a small slice of his Championship lead in the process.

MXGP of The Netherlands Video Highlights

MXGP Overall

Herlings celebrated his 107th Grand Prix victory, his 15th on home sand, and closed to within 35 points of Gajser in the title chase claiming a perfect 50-points. Prado brought home 44-points, with his 2-2 result, and Gajser went 4-3 to minimise the damage to his championship lead.

Coldenhoff was tied on 38-points with Gajser in fourth, Febvre fifth on 32-points. Seewer (30), Bonacorsi (26), Guadagnini (24), Horgmo (24) and Forato rounded out the top-10.

The top three are now Gajser on 801, Prado on 792 and Herlings a bit more distant on 766-points. Vlaanderen is a much more distant fourth on 550-points, Seewer fifth on 547.

Jeffrey Herlings – P1

“I struggled with a painful back this week. It was something I had to deal with: I’m getting old. I finally got a good start, I think I was P3 and I followed Glenn (Coldenhoff) and Tim (Gajser) for a while. I just wanted to try to attack, you know and I made a mistake and Jorge came past me and I tried to follow them and you know, once they passed Glenn, I straight passed Glenn as well and then I managed to pass Tim and obviously got quite the lead. So I’m really pumped with a 1-1 at home. So it’s been a while since I’ve won a home GP, so I’m very happy with it. And I’m just, uh, I’m just looking forward to Switzerland next weekend.”

Jorge Prado – P2

“It was a really positive weekend for me. I demonstrated strong speed throughout, and the second moto was particularly engaging. I started around third or fourth and felt confident that I could push my way to the front. Jeffrey managed to pass me, and I had a tricky moment when a backmarker crashed right in front of me, which allowed Jeffrey to extend his lead. Despite that, I kept up the pressure and pushed hard until about three laps from the end. Although I couldn’t close the gap completely, I maintained a solid pace, which I’m really pleased with. I’m feeling great physically, and everything is looking promising for the championship. I’m now just nine points off the lead, and with some favourable tracks coming up, I’m excited and ready to take on Switzerland: let’s go!”

Tim Gajser – P3

“I mean I have to be happy you know, comparing to Lommel where I was struggling big time and now in the sand the team did great homework, like we trained we test we changed some things and I was feeling way more comfortable this weekend. The pace was good, we were really close. It’s a shame for that crash in the second race. I didn’t feel that I was pushing over myself but just a little slight mistake you know and the track was quite rough and sketchy and yeah I just lost the front and then I fell back and then Coldenhoff caught me and then we had to push really hard for the last three laps but anyway I’m happy to finish on the podium, lost a couple of points but we are still in the lead, so four rounds to go where I like the track that are coming up so I’m really looking forward to it.”

Romain Febvre – P5

“Today my starts were decent but not the best, and twice I was behind Jeremy and it took me time to pass him. That cost some energy, and when I eventually passed him the guys in front were nearly twenty seconds ahead so, even though my pace was good and I could reduce the gap, I had no chance to catch them. Twice fifth was an average result; it’s more difficult to pass here than on some other sandy tracks, especially during the first ten minutes when everyone is going fast. Last night and today I had some pain in my body, especially in the legs, after my crash in practice yesterday, but I’m happy not to be seriously injured as it was a pretty big one. This week I will do some training on hard-pack to prepare for the next GP in Switzerland.”

Jeremy Seewer – P6

“It was just a consistent day with solid starts, fighting for positions for ten minutes and then keeping my pace with no mistakes or crashes. Two-times sixth is nothing spectacular but I earnt good points for the championship and we got this tricky track out of the way. This gives me confidence for my home GP next weekend; the Swiss fans are really special and I hope I can use that energy to achieve something special for them. I will try to be up there but I don’t want to give myself any pressure; the podium would be great but the front-three are amazing at the moment. I just want to enjoy it myself and also give the fans something to enjoy.”

Andrea Bonacorsi – P7

“I feel really good about today. I didn’t have the best starts, but I worked my way through pretty well in both races. In the first race I was running seventh and trying to pass for sixth and then I crashed with two laps to go. But I caught back up to sixth at the finish although I ran out of time to make a pass. In the second one I took a little too long to find my flow and ended up ninth for seventh overall. The changes we’ve made with the team worked really well so I’m happy with the progress and looking forward to the rest of the season.”

Mattia Guadagnini – P8

“I’m really happy about the weekend! Finally! It isn’t easy for me to ride on sand, but I think I rode really well, and I’m glad to bounce back from last weekend, which was pretty bad. I had a solid qualifying race—just tried to find my rhythm from the first lap and finished eighth. In the first moto on Sunday, the start wasn’t bad. I stayed around the top ten and made a few passes, but by the end, I was struggling physically. The track layout and conditions were demanding, so I unfortunately dropped my rhythm and finished 11th, which is still okay for me in the sand. The second moto was really good; I didn’t put myself in a great position in the first few corners, but after that, I pushed to stay in a good rhythm and kept pushing all the way to the end. I didn’t want to slow down or repeat the mistakes from the first moto. I finished seventh, which is really good for me in the sand and a great turnaround after last weekend in Sweden.”

Jago Geerts – P11

“I’m happy about my weekend. I had good starts in both races and finished inside the top 10 in the first one in ninth. Then I was 13th in Race Two, so for my first GP in a long time I can be happy. My speed is good for the first 10 to 15 minutes, but it’s difficult to maintain it after so much time off. But with time and more races we’ll get there and I’m really happy to be back at the races with the team.”

Antonio Cairoli – P18

“We bring home an excellent test for the bike. Before the GP we did three weeks of testing between Holland and Belgium but the conditions of today’s track were very far from those found in the various tests. Our goal was to test the Desmo450 MX in extreme conditions and I had very positive feelings. Yesterday, in the Qualifying Race, we got a very good seventh place, which is a fantastic result for such a young bike. On Sunday I didn’t get a good start in both heats, but in Race 2 I was in the top 10 and so I’m satisfied. After three years away from the GPs it was definitely not an easy race for me, especially on a difficult track like this.”

MXGP Round Overall

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Herlings, Jeffrey NED KTM 25 25 50 2 Prado, Jorge ESP GAS 22 22 44 3 Gajser, Tim SLO HON 18 20 38 4 Coldenhoff, Glenn NED FAN 20 18 38 5 Febvre, Romain FRA KAW 16 16 32 6 Seewer, Jeremy SUI KAW 15 15 30 7 Bonacorsi, Andrea ITA YAM 14 12 26 8 Guadagnini, Mattia ITA HUS 10 14 24 9 Horgmo, Kevin NOR HON 13 11 24 10 Forato, Alberto ITA HON 12 10 22

MXGP Championship Points – Top 20

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 Gajser, Tim SLO HON 801 2 Prado, Jorge ESP GAS 792 3 Herlings, J. NED KTM 766 4 Vlaanderen, C. NED YAM 550 5 Seewer, Jeremy SUI KAW 547 6 Coldenhoff, G. NED FAN 495 7 Febvre, Romain FRA KAW 492 8 Horgmo, Kevin NOR HON 359 9 Guillod, V. SUI HON 306 10 Bogers, Brian NED FAN 283

MX2 Overall

With Lucas Coenen and Kay de Wolf sharing the race wins in MX2, no one collected 50-points, Lucas coming out in front on 47-points, running a 2-1.

De Wolf won 43-points, going 1-4, and Andrea Adamo rounded out the top three on 40-points with a 4-2 result. Camden McLellan (5-3) and Liam Everts (3-6) completed the top five. Elzinga, Sacha Coenen, Haarup, Laegenfelder and Valk completed the top-10.

De Wolf holds a generous lead in the MX2 overall on 777-points, Lucas Coenen second on 733, with Laegenfelder a more distant third on 676-points. Liam Everts (636) and Andrea Adamo (545) round out the top-five.

The last round of the final triple-header of the year takes place next weekend on the grasslands of Frauenfeld for the MXGP of Switzerland. Both classes should see more enthralling World Motocross action.

Lucas Coenen – P1

“Not the easiest weekend, but a great result in the end. I got a good start in the qualifying race – I only really needed to pass three guys, and I did that to win! On Sunday, I really wanted to win – my motivation was strong for this. In the first race, I hit the gate at the start, but I tried my best and got back to P2, chasing Kay, so that was good. In the second moto, I really wanted to win. I needed to make a good start but didn’t. I managed to fight my way back to P3. Kay made a small mistake, so I took the opportunity to get past him. From there, I just tried to control the race and keep the flow going. It was a really good weekend, and we’re now focused on Switzerland; see you all there!”

Kay de Wolf – P2

“I’m a little disappointed not to get this GP win in front of the fans, they have been absolutely awesome, and I’m so grateful for their support all weekend. The first moto was great – a perfect start to race day at my home GP – but the second moto was a bit trickier, let’s say. The crash was my fault, but I’m really glad we were able to bring the bike home and get the points. Now, I’m focused on Switzerland.”

Andrea Adamo – P3

“I’m really happy about the weekend. We know about our pace and what we can do in the sand and we have to be realistic. I think I am closer but it’s really good to be on the podium after some tough GPs. I’m trying to bring my best [performance] every race, every weekend right now. The weekend didn’t start so well I had P12 in free practice, P16 in time practice so on RAM Quali race I was so far but I had a good start then put myself in a good position for today. Two really solid races, I was a little bit lucky because Kay had a crash and then had an issue so I could finish second but it would not have changed the podium order if I would finish like this so I was pretty happy!”

Liam Everts – P5

“I got a pretty good jump in the first moto and the race was OK: P3. In the second moto I was around 5th-6th and then that tip-over ended up costing me a lot. From there it was tough. I’m disappointed to miss out on the podium but we’ll try and move forward and go to the next one.”

Rick Elzinga – P6

“Today was a good day. My speed was good but bad starts in both races cost me. In the first one I used up a lot of energy to reach the top five but I kept on pushing. I moved into fifth on the last lap after dropping to sixth mid-race, but then I was held up by a lapped rider and got passed back so I ended up sixth. Race Two was similar. A bad start and then by the time I got into sixth the top five were too far ahead, although I closed in on Kay de Wolf at the end but he seemed to have a problem. So, sixth overall is ok and now it’s on to Switzerland.”

Sacha Coenen – P7

“I wasn’t feeling so good with my legs after my crash in Sweden. The position wasn’t what I wanted in the first moto but the speed was quite good and there were some positives. I had another holeshot in the second moto and led for some time but then almost had a big crash with a slower rider. It was pretty crazy. It was a struggle this weekend…but we’ll work on it and hope for better in Switzerland.”

Simon Längenfelder – P9

“It was a challenging weekend here in Arnhem. Saturday started with a crash during qualifying, and despite getting back up and trying to find my rhythm, I went down again. That really threw me off, and I struggled to settle into a flow after that. In Sunday’s first moto, I had a strong opening lap and was pushing hard, trying to stay aggressive, but I got passed by several riders. To make matters worse, my goggles broke, and I had to finish the race without them, which made things really difficult. Still, I managed to cross the line in ninth. The second race was slightly better at the start, as I found myself in around seventh position, but again, I got overtaken by too many riders early on. Just when I started finding my rhythm and overtaking again, another rider crashed right in front of me, and I couldn’t avoid him. I got back up and made up a few more places, but in the end, I could only manage tenth. I’m really looking forward to bouncing back in Switzerland!”

Ferruccio Zanchi – P12

“After yesterday I knew it would be a tough challenge to even get near the top 10, so to go 12-13 for 12th overall is about as good as I could have hoped for. In the second moto I had a good charge going and if I had another couple of laps, I’m sure I could have got 10th, but overall, I rode well and made a lot of passes. A big thanks to the team for all their help and now the aim is to be ready for Switzerland next weekend.”

Karlis Reisulis – P15

“I have mixed feelings about this weekend. In warm-up this morning, I felt really good on the bike and felt confident for the races. My start in Race One wasn’t too bad but I should have attacked more early in the race, but my speed was good and I came through for seventh. Then in Race Two, I clipped the start gate with my front wheel a little bit so my start wasn’t so good. I was pushing to make up time and then I crashed. I was fine but someone landed on my bike and it was unfortunately too damaged to finish the race. It’s frustrating but I’m ok and I’m looking forward to next weekend.”

Jack Chambers – P18

“We got off to a tough start today when I hit the gate as it fell in the first moto; I had a really good reaction-time and it didn’t work in my favour. I was coming back but a few laps in the suspension compressed on the face of a jump and it spat me out the front; I was pretty much a passenger. I got a really good start in race two and just tried to bring it home safe; this was probably one of the gnarliest tracks I’ve ever ridden but I’ve learnt a lot and keep looking forward. We go to Switzerland next week and that is one of my favourite tracks.”

MX2 Round Overall

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Coenen, Lucas BEL HUS 22 25 47 2 de Wolf, Kay NED HUS 25 18 43 3 Adamo, Andrea ITA KTM 18 22 40 4 Mc Lellan, Camden RSA TRI 16 20 36 5 Everts, Liam BEL KTM 20 14 34 6 Elzinga, Rick NED YAM 15 16 31 7 Coenen, Sacha BEL KTM 11 15 26 8 Haarup, Mikkel DEN TRI 13 12 25 9 Laengenfelder, Simon GER GAS 12 11 23 10 Valk, Cas NED KTM 10 10 20

MX2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 de Wolf, Kay NED HUS 777 2 Coenen, Lucas BEL HUS 733 3 Laengenfelder, S. GER GAS 676 4 Everts, Liam BEL KTM 636 5 Adamo, Andrea ITA KTM 545 6 Haarup, Mikkel DEN TRI 542 7 Elzinga, Rick NED YAM 492 8 Coenen, Sacha BEL KTM 444 9 Mc Lellan, C. RSA TRI 315 10 Zanchi, F. ITA HON 290

FIM Speedway GP of Great Britain – Cardiff, Round Seven Report

British star Dan Bewley is determined to rocket up the FIM Speedway Grand Prix standings after leading an historic home one-two in the FIM Speedway GP of Great Britain – Cardiff on Saturday.

Bewley topped the podium at Principality Stadium for the second time in three seasons – extending his astonishing 100 per cent Speedway GP final record to four wins from four.

It was a night that will live in British speedway legend after his GB team-mate Robert Lambert finished second to complete the first British one-two in the history of Speedway GP.

Bewley becomes the seventh different winner of a Speedway GP round this season and moves up to eighth place in the standings on 73 points.

Having racked up 24 points on a perfect weekend in the Welsh capital – 20 for topping Saturday’s podium and four for winning Friday’s first-ever Cardiff sprint race – Bewley is determined to maintain his momentum as he stands just two points short of the top-six spot needed to qualify for the 2025 Speedway GP series.

Bewley got an ear-splitting ovation from a passionate Cardiff crowd as they celebrated another epic night for the Lions – just over a month after Bewley joined forces with Lambert to win the 2024 FIM Speedway of Nations World Championship in Manchester on July 13.

The Belle Vue rider was delighted to thrive in Cardiff’s cauldron of noise once again.

Dan Bewley

“That’s 24 points this weekend and we still have another 80 to go. That’s what’s up for grabs. If I got 80 points, I could still win it. Who knows? Before the weekend, I said there were 104 on offer and I got as many as I could here. I just want to score as many as I can and have more nights like this. I feel like I belong here, but I don’t want a wild card or anything like that. I want to put myself up the top.”

Bewley is still 38 points behind Polish star Bartosz Zmarzlik, who still leads the Speedway GP World Championship on 111 points, but saw his lead slashed from 27 to 21 after scoring seven-points on a night when his run of six straight Cardiff finals came to an end.

Second-placed Lambert admits a bout of food poisoning nearly put his hopes of Cardiff success in jeopardy – until a steak dinner came to the rescue.

Robert Lambert

“I was a bit worried after Friday. I couldn’t really hold on for the two practice runs. I had food poisoning on Wednesday, so I was a bit under-par and slowly trying to build my energy up over the past couple of days. After my second run on Friday, I was trying to think of some ways to pick up my energy levels. I had a big piece of steak last night and I think that did it, along with a good night’s sleep.”

Sweden’s world No.2 Fredrik Lindgren was elated to end his wait for a Cardiff podium after three fourth places since he finished second to Aussie legend Jason Crump in 2009.

Fredrik Lindgren

“Obviously it was nice to be on the box and not finishing fourth in the final like I have done many times here in the past. I am happy to be on the podium. I wish I could have spoiled the British party, but I was not able to do that and congratulations to both Dan and Robert. They were amazing and it was a well-deserved one-two.”

It was a difficult night for Jack Holder who after carding ten-points from his seventh place finish slipped to fourth in the championship standings.

Countryman Max Fricke was 12th on five-points and currently ranks 14th in the championship.

Jason Doyle is out injured.

The Speedway GP action continues with the DeWalt FIM Speedway of Poland – Wroclaw on August 31 – the start of a full-throttle fortnight of Speedway GP action as the series also visits Latvian capital Riga on September 7 and Danish circuit Vojens on September 14.

2024 FIM Speedway GP World Championship Results

Round Seven – FIM Speedway GP of Great Britain – Cardiff

