Trackmasters rained out – To be rescheduled

The annual Trackmasters meeting was washed out last weekend without a wheel getting on to the track. Rain from Friday afternoon continued well in to Saturday which also ruled out any possibility of racing on Sunday.

The Hunter Motorcycle Club will look at rescheduling for later in the year.

Team Australia Motocross of Nations fundraiser

Jeff Leisk, Mark Luksich, Stephen Gall, Gary Benn, QMP’s Ray Buchanan, MQ & MA have organised a one-day August 3, 2024 MX Training event with all entry money going to helping Team Australia at this year’s World Teams Motocross Championship (MXoN) at Matterley Basin Track, in England.

Enter here: https://ridernet.com.au/eventView/?e=1856512

When: One day only – August 3, 2024

Where: Queensland Moto Park, 110 Goan Rd, Coulson Qld

What: Taught the best current MX riding techniques.

How many: Only 100 entries taken.

How Much: $349 each

Who: Coaching you will be Australian MX legends & Australian Motorsport ’Hall of Famers’ – Jeff Leisk, Craig Dack, Stephen Gall and Glen Bell. Assisted by current Aussie factory pro riders Dean Ferris, Kyle Webster, Jed Beaton and Todd Waters. Plus Australia’s most experienced Race Mechanic and Suspension technician Gary Benn who will be sharing his knowledge to the rider groups.

Don’t have a bike or unable to ride? No problem. Enter to ‘watch and listen’ to the Elite Coaching group. You can walk, cycle or ride around to be part of this unique training day.

Senior riders only (over 16 yrs)

NOT Accepted are 50, 65 or 85 cc capacity MX bikes

Ability separated groups

MA one-day license available online

$349 each to ride or observe.

Enter here: https://ridernet.com.au/eventView/?e=1856512

Crump on Zmarzlik breaking his SGP record

Aussie legend Jason Crump says the FIM Speedway Grand Prix class of 2024 is facing the Ivan Mauger or Tony Rickardsson of their era after Bartosz Zmarzlik eclipsed the three-time Speedway GP world champion’s record victory haul with victory in Sweden over the weekend, marking the Pole’s 24th SGP event win.

Jason Crump

“Honestly, it is not a surprise that he has broken the record. If you look at Bartosz and his consistency in the last five years, it’s quite remarkable. It’s a pleasure to watch and the record is not something I am disappointed to lose.

“Every record is made to be broken and losing a record to a rider of his skill and passion is something you don’t worry about too much. I certainly don’t anyway. I rate the guy in all aspects, and not just as a speedway rider. I rate the way he operates, the way he rides and the way he goes about his business. I think he is a credit to himself, his family and to speedway. I wish him all the success in the world.”

For all of Jason Crump’s thoughts see here:

Jason Crump congratulates Bartosz Zmarzlik on taking his record

Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki Racing Team reach 300 wins

With the recent triumph by Ty Masterpool at High Point Raceway, the illustrious Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki racing team has reached the seemingly impossible milestone of 300 total race wins. This achievement, spanning 24 years and including victories in supercross, motocross, and supermotocross, is a testament to the team’s unwavering dedication, perseverance, and unparalleled skill in the highly competitive 250 class.

It’s impossible to overlook the pivotal moments and iconic figures shaping the team’s legacy. From Brian Swink’s groundbreaking win in 1991 at the Orlando, Florida, Supercross in the 125ESX class, which kicked off the team’s supremacy, to the unmatched dominance of legends like Ricky Carmichael and Ryan Villopoto, who exemplify the team’s excellence through the years.

Carmichael leads the long list of 39 winning riders with an astounding 38 wins, while Villopoto follows with 30 victories. In addition to these two champions, Adam Cianciarulo (18 wins), Christophe Pourcel (18), Blake Baggett (17), Austin Forkner (14), Dean Wilson (13), Jeremy McGrath (12), Joey Savatgy (12), Jake Weimer (11), Ivan Tedesco (11), and Grant Langston (10) all collected double-digit wins in their careers under Mitch Payton.

Six-rider Aussie Junior MX World Championship team revealed

Six riders have been selected to represent Team Australia in the 2024 FIM Junior Motocross World Championship, which will be held at the Circuit Kamperweg Heerde in The Netherlands from July 12-14. The Team Australia representatives across the three two-stroke classes are as follows:

65cc: Lewis-Jay Carafa (Vic, GASGAS) and Mason Ezergailis (Vic, GASGAS);

85cc: Seth Thomas (NSW, KTM) and Bodie Court (Qld, KTM);

125cc: Koby Hantis (Qld, Yamaha) and Heath Fisher (Qld, KTM).

Five of the six Team Australia riders – Carafa, Ezergailis, Thomas, Court and Hantis – are currently competing in the 2024 Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores, while Fisher has been based in America over the last two seasons after winning the 85cc 2T/150cc 4T 12-U14 class at the 2022 Australian Junior Motocross Championship in Rockhampton.

Carson Mumford joins Firepower Honda

The Firepower Honda team has signed Carson Mumford to a multi-year deal, providing the three-time Loretta Lynn’s winner an opportunity to build on his achievements. Team Principal Martin Davalos believes Carson is capable of much more.

Since turning pro in 2019, Mumford has consistently finished in the top 5 and top 10 in Supercross and Motocross, respectively. The young 22-year-old is excited to join Firepower Honda, noting their impressive success since their inception in 2020.

Carson Mumford

“MCR was great, and I want to thank them for their efforts. The Firepower Honda opportunity gives me a chance to race around the world and work with Martin and the team, which I believe is invaluable. I have seen what Anstie and the others have achieved.”

Mumford will also compete for the Factory Honda Team in the Australian Supercross Championship and other international races this season. The Firepower Honda team might also compete in selected rounds of the AMA Motocross Championship and the SMX playoffs this year before entering the 2025 AMA Supercross Championship

Manuel Lettenbichler to miss Xross due to injury

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Manuel Lettenbichler has been sidelined from the upcoming Xross Hard Enduro Rally due to him suffering an injury to his left knee while training in Tuscany, Italy. The reigning FIM Hard Enduro World Champion is scheduled to undergo surgery to repair the damage, and will therefore miss round three of the series.

Fabio Farioli – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Enduro Team Manager

“Obviously, this is a setback for Mani and one that comes at the worst possible time, during one of the busiest periods of the year. Mani has undoubtedly shown his class this season, maintaining his unbeaten record from last year and proving he really is a level above the competition in hard enduro. While this injury means he will miss the upcoming Xross Hard Enduro Rally, we hope to see him back on the bike and winning again as soon as possible. It goes without saying that the whole team wishes Mani all the best with his recovery.”

Aussie Flat Track Nationals entries open

The highly anticipated 2024 Aussie Flat Track Nationals (AFTN) has officially opened entries over the weekend. The six-round Australian Flat Track Championship is set to fire into life with the first two rounds at the Macarthur Motorcycle Complex’s Skyline Flat Track in Appin, NSW, on July 27 and 28. Round one will see Australia’s best battle it out on the more traditional flat track layout, while Sunday’s round two will see four races per class hit the TT circuit.

Entries for rounds one and two of the AFTN can be found on www.ridernet.com.au and will close on July 13, 2024.

Spectator tickets are available the Rider Support Australia events page – https://ridersupportaustralia.com.au/events.

Saturday July 27 – Round 1: Flat Track

9am: Practice & Qualifying

10:45am: Pro 450 Superpole

11am: Racing underway (4 races per class from 6 to 15 laps in length)

3:45pm: Podium Presentations

Sunday July 28 – Round 2: TT

9am: Practice & Qualifying

10:45am: Pro 450 Superpole

11am: Racing underway (4 races per class from 6 to 15 laps in length)

3:45pm: Podium Presentations

2024 Aussie Flat Track Nationals

Round 1: Flat Track Layout – Appin, NSW, Saturday July 27

Round 2: TT Layout – Appin, NSW, Sunday July 28

Round 3: Flat Track Layout – Brisbane, QLD, Saturday August 31

Round 4: TT Layout – Brisbane, QLD, Sunday September 1

Round 5: Flat Track Layout – Gunnedah, NSW, Saturday November 16

Round 6: TT Layout – Gunnedah, NSW, Sunday November 17

GYTR Yamaha Junior Racing Team results update

The GYTR Yamaha Junior Racing Team has had a busy few weeks with more state-based racing around the country. Events in WA, QLD, NSW, and Victoria have kept the motocross boys busy and allowed them to continue achieving excellent results.

The third and final round of the New South Wales motocross championships was held at Wagga Wagga last weekend with Blake Bohannon and Heath Davy in action. Blake Bohannon putting together an impressive season and added a couple more victories to his resume with success in the 10-12 years 65 cc class and the 9-11 years 85 cc class.

Bohannon won the round with 2-1-2 results on the 65 cc and took home the championship by 30 points. He did likewise in the 85 cc division only winning every race bar one in the nine-race championship to secure state championship number 2 for 2024.

Heath Davy claimed second for the day as well as the championship in the 12-15 years 85 cc class. Davy started and finished the championship strongly at rounds 1 and 3 but had an off day at round two and that impacted his title aspirations. Regardless, it was still a huge effort from Davy in what will be his last year on the YZ85 before moving to the bigger bikes.

Jobe Dunne continues to find his way back to top form with victory in the Junior 250 cc class at the Winton round of the Victorian Motocross championships.

Dunne finished with 1-4-1 results to wrap up the round win on his YZ250F. And to make it a real weekend to remember, Dunne also took the gold in the 125 class with a dominant day that saw him win all three motos contested and take home the perfect 75 points.

With one round remaining, Dunne now leads the 125 class and has drawn within 11 points of the lead in the 250 cc division. Add to that the second place finishes of Deegan Fort and Manjimup in the 85 cc class and a second place finish for Lachlan Allen in the Sunshine State Series on his YZ125 and it has been a good month for the YJR crew.

Honda celebrate Manjimup & King of the Sand efforts

The Factory Honda team has been on the road for four weeks, travelling from Maitland, New South Wales, to compete in Western Australia’s two most prestigious events: the Manjimup 15000 and the King of the Sand. The team faced their fair share of challenges but has emerged stronger for it.

The Manjimup 15000 attracted more than 500 riders competing across three days. In the MX1 class, Boost Mobile Honda’s Kyle Webster, the early favourite, entered the final race with a 5-point advantage. Unfortunately, he collided with another rider in the first turn of the final race and got stuck under their bike. Although he remounted and charged through the pack, the fall dashed his hopes for the overall win. Webster’s cumulative points secured him 3rd place.

Lars Van Berkel, travelling from the Netherlands, finished 4th, and Dean Wilson, the reigning Australian Supercross Champion, finished 8th after crashing in two of the four races, hurting his chances of a podium finish.

The MX2 class presented even greater challenges. Honda’s Larwood, Ferguson, and Jake Cannon were taken down on the first lap in a massive pile-up. Despite their efforts to charge back, the 5-lap race didn’t provide enough time to close the gap. The next three races were dominated by Honda, but it wasn’t enough to recover the points lost in race 1. Jake Cannon finished 2nd, followed by Noah Ferguson in 3rd.

Charli Cannon raced against the best women in Western Australia and secured a stunning victory. Her presence was well received, and it’s believed she will help elevate women’s racing in WA.

Another amazing event in Western Australia took place last weekend on the famous deep sand track in Wanneroo. Honda won the MX1 class with Kyle Webster. Lars Van Berkel finished 3rd.

In the MX2 class, Larwood took the win ahead of team-mates Brodie Connolly and Jake Cannon. The biggest surprise was Jake’s sister, Charli, who raced in both the Women’s and MX2 Pro classes.

Charli dominated the women’s class and held her own against the pro riders in MX2, taking two holeshots and holding off some of the nation’s best MX2 riders for several laps.

Erik Riss wins 2024 FIM Long Track World Championship Challenge

Erik Riss put on an outstanding show on home ground at Mühldorf in Germany this afternoon at the FIM Long Track World Championship Challenge, recording an almost perfect performance as he out-paced a ferociously fast field to claim the top step of the podium.

His heroics mean he has booked an automatic place behind the tapes in the 2025 FIM Long Track World Championship where he will be joined by his compatriot Daniel Spiller, the British pairing of Zach Wajtknecht and Chris Harris and Denmark’s Kenneth Kruse Hansen who claimed the remaining four qualification positions up for grabs.

The racing was intense from the first block of Heats that saw Riss, Wajtknecht, Harris and the Czech Republic’s Hynek Stichauer all take an early win, but Riss – a two-time world champion in the discipline – then faltered in his second outing when he trailed home last.

With Wajtknecht and Harris adding a second win and Hansen and Dave Meijerink from the Netherlands moving into contention with victories, Riss showed his undisputed class by reeling off three consecutive wins to make it through to the Semi Finals.

Wajtknecht was also in fine form and he dropped just one point – to Riss in their fourth Heat – as he also progressed to the Semi Finals on the same score as Harris who lost a point to fast Finn Jesse Mustonen in the Heat stages.

Hansen recorded three Heat wins as he made the cut for the Semi Finals alongside Spiller, Meijerink and Mustonen with Dutchman Henry van der Steen, Germany’s Stephan Katt and Jan Macek from the Czech Republic also progressing to the knock-out stage.

Wajtknecht raced to victory in the first Semi Final ahead of Hansen and Spiller at the expense of two-time Finnish national champion Mustonen and Katt before Riss took care of business in the second Semi Final from Harris as Van der Steen, Meijerink and Macek were eliminated.

By this point the five riders qualifying for next year’s series were already decided, but a Grand Final was needed to determine the podium positions and Riss did not disappoint the noisy home fans who wanted to see a German racer on the top step.

Wajtknecht continued to show the form that carried him to second in last month’s FIM Long Track World Championship opening round to take second with Hansen third ahead of Harris and Spiller.

With the Challenge event completed for another year, the focus now shifts to the second Final of the 2024 FIM Long Track World Championship which will be held at Marmande in France on Saturday 13 July.

Bou and Busto share TrialGP of Italy wins

Day One

Extending his win-streak to five from five starts, reigning champion Toni Bou produced another polished performance to dominate a wet opening day at the TrialGP of Italy – round three of the 2024 FIM Trial World Championship – as Arnau Farre became the first two-time winner this year in Trial2 and George Hemingway strengthened his grip on the Trial3 class.

With the series making its first-ever visit to Valsassina in the north of the country, competitors faced a challenging mixture of man-made and natural hazards plotted on super-steep bankings and in a riverbed studded with huge rocks. Heavy overnight rain meant many sections had to be reworked before the action got under way, but despite this early-morning maintenance there was a shortage of grip all around the course and opening lap scores were the highest we have seen so far this season.

Starting the day unbeaten following the opening two rounds in Japan and Andorra, Spanish superstar Bou needed just two sections to seize an early lead, but even the seventeen-time world champion incurred an early five on section three that claimed maximums from all the elite TrialGP riders on the first lap.

The steep, slippery bankings and tree roots of section five also took maximums from the entire TrialGP field on lap one and Bou then picked up back-to-back fives on sections seven and eight that wound their way up an imposing boulder-strewn riverbed. Despite this, his score of twenty-two at the halfway mark put him nine clear of local hero Matteo Grattarola who held second, one ahead of Gabriel Marcelli and three in front of two-time world champion Adam Raga.

With rain falling all day, Bou defied the tough conditions with an incredible second lap total comprising single dabs on sections one and five as he added a miserly two to his score as his main rivals all posted improved second lap totals, although no-one came close to challenging him.

Cheered on by his home fans, Grattarola – whose hometown is less than twenty kilometres from Valsassina – rose to the occasion. The two-time Trial2 world champion always seems to ride well on his native soil with at least one podium finish at every TrialGP of Italy since 2021 – including a day win two years ago – and the 36-year-old maintained this impressive record with a solid second lap total of 19 seeing him end the day in second position on 50.

The fight for third raged until the last section, a man-made jumble of large logs, with Marcelli, Raga and Jaime Busto – who had recovered well following an expensive opening lap score of 40 – all in contention for the final step of the podium.

With grip in short supply where the bark had been ground away over the course of the day, 24-year-old Marcelli held his nerve and went clean to make sure of third on a total of 56, just two clear of Raga and five ahead of Busto with Jorge Casales a further mark adrift in sixth.

With four different winners from the opening four days of competition, the Trial2 class was wide open at the start of the day with no one rider yet to emerge as a clear favourite.

Having claimed victory on the opening day in Andorra, Farre already knew what it takes to get on the top step of the podium and the Spaniard put this knowledge to good use as he became the first repeat winner of 2024. Leading after the opening lap on a score of 12, he knocked one off this total at his second attempt to end the day on 23 with a comfortable nine-mark winning margin over Britain’s Jack Peace, the winner on day two in Japan.

Britain’s defending champion Billy Green completed the podium on a score of 34, two ahead of his compatriot and 2022 Trial3 champion Harry Hemingway who won a tie-break for fourth with Spain’s Alex Canales who won last time out in Andorra and now holds a two-point lead ahead of Peace in the standings.

After winning both days in Andorra, defending Trial3 champion George Hemingway had already opened up an advantage at the top of the table and the 16-year-old extended his lead with a clinical performance today.

His first lap total of 20 placed him nine ahead of Romeo Piquet at the halfway mark before he put the result beyond doubt after parting with a further ten on lap two which saw him finish sixteen ahead of the French teenager. Norwegian Jonas Jorgensen posted his best result of the season in third on 52 to complete a clean sweep of the podium by the Italian manufacturer.

Day Two

Jaime Busto blasted back into contention on day two of the TrialGP of Italy with a sensational victory, as Jack Peace regained the points lead in Trial2 and George Hemingway continued his dominance of the Trial3 class.

Conditions were considerably drier in Valsassina for day two following day one’s rain, but an overnight downpour ensured that grip was still in short supply for riders on the opening lap, especially on the steep, slick bankings and tree roots of sections five and six which claimed big scores from everyone apart from defending champion Toni Bou who skipped through with a single dab and a clean.

Having won the first five scoring days of this year’s series with relative ease, it looked to be business as usual for the superstar Spaniard who wasted little time opening up a healthy lead, but his momentum came to an abrupt halt when he reached the river sections. A run of four consecutive maximums put the 17-time champion on the back foot and at the end of the first lap his total of 22 was just three ahead of Busto with home favourite Matteo Grattarola best of the rest on 31.

Bou had started the day complaining of feeling unwell, but he maintained his advantage until section six on lap two where, following Busto’s faultless ride, he lost a five and with it the event lead and another maximum on section seven after his compatriot had produced a brilliant clean looked to have dropped him out of contention.

Busto then had a maximum on section eight where a huge step out of the riverbed caused problems for most of the field and Bou seized this lifeline by escaping with just a dab, but with the remaining sections relatively straightforward it was Busto in the driving seat and he kept his cool to record his first win of the season on a total of thirty-nine.

Jaime Busto – P1

“It’s an incredible feeling being back on the top of the podium! After a difficult start to the season, I’m super happy for myself and the team that all our hard work is paying off now. I didn’t have the best day one, I made a lot of silly mistakes but I still had a really good feeling on the bike. So, on day two, I really focused and made sure I made as few mistakes as possible and took the win. I’m really happy!”

Bou looked almost relieved to get the event over on a total of 43 to extend his championship lead with Grattarola maintaining his brilliant home form to end the day in a hugely-popular third on 50, ten marks clear of Adam Raga with Gabriel Marcelli a disappointed fifth on 61.

Toni Bou – P2

“It’s been a positive weekend as we have achieved many points in the championship. Today was not our day and, in fact, yesterday we were not at 100% either, but we had a very good race. Today it wasn’t to be, but the best thing is to be second when things are not going well. I am very happy with the work the team have done today and the points are good for the standings.”

It was all-change at the top of Trial2 where 24-year-old British rider Peace went head-to-head with his compatriot and defending champion Billy Green on a close opening lap that saw Green hold the lead at the halfway point on five, one clear of Peace and three ahead of series leader Alex Canales from Spain.

A maximum by Peace on his second visit to section three appeared to be pivotal, but Green collected a five on the big rock steps of section four and Peace then put in a controlled performance that allowed him to ease clear to end the day on a score of fourteen that gave him a seven-mark winning advantage and saw him regain the championship lead.

With his chance of victory gone, Green almost slipped back into the clutches of Harry Hemingway, but he took second on a tie-break on a great day for British riders who recorded a one-two-three in this incredibly competitive class.

A further eight marks off the pace, yesterday’s winner Arnau Farre was a solid fourth, one mark clear of Canales in fifth.

The pace-setter in Trial3 with three wins from three starts, reigning champion Hemingway maintained his impressive 100 per cent record with victory number four on a day when he was never seriously challenged.

Leading by thirteen marks at the halfway stage, the 16-year-old’s second-lap total of nine saw him sign off on a total of 20, 16 clear of series newcomer Euan Sim and 24 ahead of third-placed Pablo Echene from France.

TrialGP Standings after Italy

Pos Rider Nat. Team Points 1 BOU Toni SPA Repsol Honda Team 117 2 MARCELLI Gabriel SPA Repsol Honda Team 90 3 RAGA Adam SPA Sherco Factory Team 81 4 BUSTO Jaime SPA Gas Gas Factory Racing 79 5 GRATTAROLA Matteo ITA Beta Factory Racing 75 6 GELABERT Aniol SPA TRRS Factory Team 57 7 GELABERT Miquel SPA Vertigo Factory Team 55 8 BINCAZ Benoit FRA Sherco Factory Team 42 9 CASALES Jorge SPA TRRS Factory Team 36 10 MARTYN Toby GBR Montesa 35 11 DUFRESE Hugo FRA Gas Gas 33 12 PETRELLA Luca ITA Gas Gas 24 13 GANDOLA Lorenzo ITA Beta 20

Valk tops one-race WMX at Maggiora MXGP

WMX round five in Italy for the FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship at Maggiora delivered another intense and competitive race mixed with tough conditions for all the WMX riders. Despite all of these factors Schmicker Racing’s Lynn Valk rose to the occasion to win the one race round and her first overall of the season at the same time.

With the first race stopped by red flags before the half of the race was past and therefore cancelled; all hope for the riders to get on the podium fell on the second race on Sunday.

It all began with a tremendous start for Larissa Papenmeier who remained on a high after winning her home round in Germany. The German led the race in front of Lynn Valk, Daniela Guillen and Kiara Fontanesi . The defending World Champion F&H Racing Team’s Courtney Duncan fell in the first corner and had a mountain to climb but was incredibly back up to fifth already on the opening lap with the red plate Lotte Van Drunen not far behind in seventh after a poor start.

Danee Gelissen had a good start in fifth and rode a large part of the race on her own but Duncan was closing the gap.

Papenmeier lost traction before the finish line jump on lap one and Valk leapt past into the lead. By lap 3, Fontanesi, with the crowd right behind her, stormed through the top corner before the elevator shaft to take second off Papenmeier. The Italian looked comfortable and only 3 seconds behind the leader.

Papenmeier then crashed on the big uphill after the start and gifted her third place to Guillen with the bike completely stuck to the muddy track, struggling to get back to it. The German finally picked up her bike up in fifth just in front of Van Drunen. Meanwhile, Duncan crashed out again of seventh and got back up in 16th which was a hard one for the defending championship. The Kiwi would finish 11th.

Meanwhile, with roll-off film trailing behind her, Fontanesi closed in on Valk, desperate for a win in front of her home fans. However, it was Kiara who fell around the back of the circuit. Losing ground but keeping second. That reduced the gap to eight seconds with third placed Guillen.

In the end, the race was stopped by red flag after 22 minutes 20 seconds. This meant that Valk clinched her first overall win of the season thank to her solid race. Fontanesi took a well-deserved second place in front of the home fans.

Guillen showed once again why she is right in the mix for the Championship with another podium. She also closes the gap with Van Drunen in the series to just three points following the Dutch rider’s sixth place-finish.

Gelissen stayed strong the full race after a great start to finish fourth place and in front of the red plate Van Drunen.

Lynn Valk

“It was definitely a good weekend for me. Today I took a good start. It was difficult to pass but Kiara (Fontanesi) was riding very well and pushed me from the back as well as Larissa (Papenmeier). There was a good clean line and the uphill was tough so I’m so happy to have won. My brother won last week*and now it’s me so I’m super happy and want to thank my team Schmicker Racing, my family as they do everything for me and my sponsors.”

WMX – Overall Classification

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Valk, Lynn NED KTM 0 25 25 2 Fontanesi, Kiara ITA GAS 0 22 22 3 Guillen, Daniela ESP GAS 0 20 20 4 Gelissen, Danee NED YAM 0 18 18 5 Papenmeier, Larissa GER HON 0 16 16 6 Van Drunen, Lotte NED YAM 0 15 15 7 Montini, Giorgia ITA HON 0 14 14 8 Verstappen, Amandine BEL YAM 0 13 13 9 Massury, Alexandra GER KTM 0 12 12 10 Kapsamer , Elena AUT GAS 0 11 11 11 Seleboe, Mathea NOR YAM 0 10 10 12 Raunkjaer, Laura DEN YAM 0 9 9 13 Talucci, Emanuela Maria ITA KTM 0 8 8 14 Duncan, Courtney NZL KAW 0 7 7 15 Franchi, Gaia ITA HON 0 6 6 16 Andersen, Sara DEN KTM 0 5 5 17 Lehmann, Janina GER HON 0 4 4 18 Hoppe, Fiona GER HUS 0 3 3 19 Jakobsen, Malou DEN KTM 0 2 2 20 Goggel, Alicia COL KTM 0 1 1

WMX – Championship Classification

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 Van Drunen, L. NED YAM 198 2 Guillen, D. ESP GAS 195 3 Valk, Lynn NED KTM 166 4 Fontanesi, K. ITA GAS 163 5 Papenmeier, L. GER HON 138 6 Andersen, Sara DEN KTM 128 7 Duncan, C. NZL KAW 108 8 Jakobsen, M. DEN KTM 96 9 Gelissen, D. NED YAM 93 10 van der Vlist, S. NED YAM 89 11 Franzoni, A. FRA HON 79 12 Seleboe, M. NOR YAM 65 13 Barker, Lucy GBR KTM 63 14 Massury, A. GER KTM 56 15 Hughes, M. NOR KAW 55 16 Hoppe, Fiona GER HUS 41 17 Sanchez Nequi, J. ESP YAM 34 18 Raunkjaer, L. DEN YAM 29 19 Bäckström, T. SWE GAS 25 20 Kapsamer , E. AUT GAS 20

EMX125 Wrap from MXGP of Italy

The hilly circuit of Maggiora Park welcomed the EMX125 for their seventh round of the 2024 campaign but due to the race direction decision, the EMX125 was cancelled and we saw just an intense one-race round.

Gyan Doensen completely controlled the race to claim the top step of the podium and come closer in the championship to Noel Zanocz

Brandon Rispoli led Gyan Doensen, teammate Nicolò Alvisi and Tom Brunet after the first corners. It was another tough start for red plate Noel Zanocz, emerging in 13th place.

Other riders we are used to seeing at the front and missing included Salvador Perez, Mano Faure and Francesco Bellei who were all 10th and above in the opening lap.

Rispoli created a gap on Doensen after the first lap which was a dream start for the home rider. Zanocz started his climb and got right behind Faure on lap 2 in 11th. Rispoli made a mistake dropping to 4th place as Doensen took the lead with a comfortable 8 second cushion on Alvisi. The Dutch rider was the fastest of the pack as he clocked the best time in lap 4.

Faure passed teammate Dani Heitink for 9th on lap 3 with Zanocz pressuring Heitink, but Faure crashed on lap 5 and lost precious time as he picked himself up in 12th.

Brunet did everything he could to squeeze pass Alvisi on the inside after the big climb to move up to 2nd and therefore the podium. Things were not over for Alvisi as Rispoli also found a way past his countryman to move up third.

With Doensen, 10 seconds clear in the lead with 5 min + 2 to go, all was to play for second place as Rispoli had Brunet just in front of him. Rispoli pressured the young Frenchman but backmarkers made it hard to have a clear line to pass.

On lap 8 saw Rispoli perfectly to pass Brunet but the fight wasn’t over as the French rider took back his spot a couple of corners later. Another Italian rider Simone Mancini made his way past Alvisi to move up into fourth and get into the mix for a last showdown for the podium.

By lap 10, the hopes of a podium were all gone for Brunet as he made a costly mistake that that saw Rispoli and Mancini passing him. Brunet would hold 4th until the end missing out on a podium.

This was the perfect scenario for Rispoli who took his first podium of the season in second as well as the consistent Mancini getting his fourth podium in a row. The fans showed their happiness to see two Italians on the podium at home.

Red Plate Zanocz managed to get back to eighth and kept his red plate but will need to watch out over the next rounds.

Gyan Doensen

“After all that rain the track turned up perfectly with deep ruts of course but good for me. I’m happy to get this win as I worked hard for this and great to get points in the championship. Let’s keep the ball rolling again after a couple of less good rounds but so happy to get the overall and to the next one!”

EMX125 Overall – Top 10 Classification

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Doensen, Gyan NED KTM 0 25 25 2 Rispoli, Brando ITA TM 0 22 22 3 Mancini, Simone ITA FAN 0 20 20 4 Brunet, Tom FRA KTM 0 18 18 5 Gaspari, Alessandro ITA KTM 0 16 16 6 Heitink, Dani NED YAM 0 15 15 7 Bervoets, Jarne BEL YAM 0 14 14 8 Zanocz, Noel HUN FAN 0 13 13 9 Alvisi, Nicolò ITA KTM 0 12 12 10 Ernecker, Maximilian AUT GAS 0 11 11 11 Bellei, Francesco ITA KTM 0 10 10 12 Faure, Mano FRA YAM 0 9 9 13 Perez, Salvador ESP GAS 0 8 8 14 McCullough, Cole IRL FAN 0 7 7 15 Mantovani, Filippo ITA KTM 0 6 6 16 Roberti, Andrea ITA KTM 0 5 5 17 Ozolins, Markuss LAT GAS 0 4 4 18 Utech, Gennaro ITA FAN 0 3 3 19 Van Mechgelen, Douwe BEL FAN 0 2 2 20 Prat, Carlos ESP GAS 0 1 1

EMX125 Championship – Top 10 Classification

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 Zanocz, Noel HUN FAN 245 2 Doensen, Gyan NED KTM 231 3 Mancini, S. ITA FAN 224 4 Perez, S. ESP GAS 192 5 Faure, Mano FRA YAM 185 6 Bellei, F. ITA KTM 182 7 Katona, Áron HUN KTM 133 8 Heitink, Dani NED YAM 132 9 Ozolins, M. LAT GAS 132 10 Bervoets, J. BEL YAM 127 11 Rispoli, B. ITA TM 115 12 Ernecker, M. AUT GAS 112 13 Van Mechgelen, D. BEL FAN 87 14 Hindersson, K. FIN KTM 84 15 Brunet, Tom FRA KTM 75 16 Bartlett, F. SWE KTM 69 17 Gaspari, A. ITA KTM 62 18 McCullough, C. IRL FAN 57 19 Gundersen, P. NOR HUS 52 20 Prat, Carlos ESP GAS 47

2024 MXGP of Italy Round 10 – Maggiora Park Wrap

See the full report and results here:

Gajser and Herlings share Maggiora MXGP wins

Saturday at Maggiora Park proved a muddy affair, but come Sunday the sun burst through and a drying track provided an incredible day of racing. In MXGP, the leading three Championship contenders provided a nail-biting first race, won by Team HRC’s red plate holder, Tim Gajser.

Race two saw a multi-rider pile-up between turns one and two, which saw reigning World Champion Jorge Prado pull out of the race with his Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing machine. After a late fall by Gajser, Jeffrey Herlings took the second race win for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, but it was not enough to deprive the Slovenian of his 47th career Grand Prix win as he extended his series points lead.

For the second weekend in a row, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Sacha Coenen won the MX2 class. Two wildly different races saw crashes for several riders and reduced the points lead for Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing’s red plate holder Kay de Wolf.

MXGP Overall

Gajser took the round overall on 47-points, just two clear of Herlings, with a 1-2 result, beating out the KTM rider’s 3-1. Seewer was a distant third on 36-points, ahead of Vlaanderen (34) and Bogers (33).

Gajser leads the standings with 511 points, compared to Prado’s 470. Herlings is a more distant fourth with 440, with Vlaanderen fourth (339) and Seewer fifth (332). Romain Febvre is not far off the top five, however, with 327 points, and Coldenhoff is seventh with 302.

Tim Gajser – P1

“It is great to win another GP and put in three good races. I’m a little bit disappointed to have that small tip-over otherwise I’d have gone one-one-one and that would have really been great, but still, I can’t complain about how this weekend went. Everyone in the whole of Team HRC works so hard and they do it for days like this so a big thanks to everyone and now we have a weekend off before going to Indonesia which I think is an important couple of rounds for the series. I am looking forward to them because they will also be at a new track for me, and that is always nice.”

Jeffrey Herlings – P2

“I feel I am getting better and better each weekend and, here, even my starts were OK! Being on the inside kept me safe and at the front. Hard to overtake in the first moto. With all the rain we had and because it was a tight track it was just so hard to pass when the speed was very close. I tried all I could but not making that move unfortunately cost me the ‘Overall’. I was on Tim’s [Gajser] rear wheel all the time in the second moto but it was like being in a paintball game because I was only eating roost! He was riding perfectly and with good lines and I couldn’t get him until he made a small mistake and that was to my benefit. So, 3-1, but the most important thing is that I am closing to the gap to the others guys. If you see the races at the start of the season [then] they were pulling away from me but now I’m coming closer and closer. We’ll keep fighting from here.”

Jeremy Seewer – P3

“It’s nice to be back on the box. I should be up there more often but it just hadn’t happened this year until today; I was a little lucky that Jorge crashed out but I’ll take it. But I think I deserved the podium; this is my kind of track where I am strong and I am physically ready. I don’t know exactly what happened in that second turn until I see the images. I was third turning in and I got hit from behind; I was lucky to stay up. I didn’t push as the track was still pretty sketchy after the rain and I had a solid gap to those behind. Now the goal will be to close the gap to the front guys in the next races.”

Calvin Vlaanderen – P4

“It’s a little disappointing to be involved in that huge crash in Race Two as I knew my chance of an overall podium was thrown away. But I put my head down and charged all race. I found a good line out on the back of the track where I could make passes and just used it to move forward. I’m really happy with my bike, my riding and my fitness, and it was just unfortunate to start Race Two like that. I had a pretty good start and a few riders crashed in front of me and I just couldn’t avoid hitting Jorge Prado. Now it’s onto Indonesia for two back-to-back races and another shot at the podium.”

Andrea Bonacorsi – P9

“Today was ok I guess. In Race One I didn’t get the best of starts but managed to pass a lot of riders quite quickly, so that was good and I finished in eighth. For Race Two I was hoping to be nearer the top five but then there was a big crash at the start. It was then a tough race back to 12th for ninth overall Next up is Indonesia, so we’ll keep working and go again.”

Jorge Prado – P10

“We finished the GP of Maggiora, though not in the best way. It was a tough weekend for sure. On Saturday, it was pretty much all mud riding. During the qualifying race, I finished sixth, which was okay – I didn’t want to take any risks in those conditions. Then on Sunday, the conditions were a little better and drier, but that meant the track was pretty much a single line. For the first moto, I got out of the gate quite well, but then in the third corner, Gajser cross-rutted and came into me. He passed me there, and then we were battling pretty much for the whole moto. I caught up to him a little more at the end, and we were pretty close at the finish line. It was a good P2. During the second moto, I also had a very good start, but I went a bit wide into the second corner as I got off balance. Then the guy in front of me crashed, and though I tried to avoid him, I crashed as well. From there, it was difficult to say; there were many riders involved. I got a bit hurt, and the bike was damaged. I pulled off after a lap because I felt a little hurt, but everything seems fine. I just need to take it easy for a couple of days, and I should be okay to fight for the win in Indonesia!”

Mattia Guadagnini – P11

“Overall, I had a really good feeling about this weekend. On Saturday, the rain and conditions made things difficult, and then on Sunday, the track was a little strange because it was almost just one line. This meant that getting a good start in every race was super important. I made some good passes in the qualifying race and finished 8th, which was good for the gate position I had. Then on Sunday, for the first moto, I got stuck behind some guys in front of me and just couldn’t make the passes I wanted. I think in trying so hard, I had two small crashes and lost a lot of time. I went from 17th to 14th in the end, so I wasn’t happy with that. The second moto was much better at the start. I made some mistakes again, but I finished 7th in the end, which I’m a bit more happy about. I’m a little disappointed to have thrown away the first moto, which cost me a good result at my home GP. But there were still plenty of positives to focus on from my riding to keep building on, so I can fight for better results at the next GP.”

MXGP Round Overall – Top 10

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Gajser, Tim SLO HON 25 22 47 2 Herlings, Jeffrey NED KTM 20 25 45 3 Seewer, Jeremy SUI KAW 16 20 36 4 Vlaanderen, Calvin NED YAM 18 16 34 5 Bogers, Brian NED FAN 15 18 33 6 Coldenhoff, Glenn NED FAN 14 11 25 7 Paturel, Benoit FRA YAM 11 12 23 8 Pancar, Jan SLO KTM 9 13 22 9 Bonacorsi, Andrea ITA YAM 13 9 22 10 Prado, Jorge ESP GAS 22 0 22

MXGP Championship Points – Top 10

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 Gajser, Tim SLO HON 511 2 Prado, Jorge ESP GAS 477 3 Herlings, J. NED KTM 440 4 Vlaanderen, C. NED YAM 339 5 Seewer, Jeremy SUI KAW 332 6 Febvre, Romain FRA KAW 327 7 Coldenhoff, G. NED FAN 302 8 Jonass, Pauls LAT HON 274 9 Bogers, Brian NED FAN 213 10 Horgmo, Kevin NOR HON 206