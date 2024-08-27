Mark Hancock awarded 2024 Graham Stewart Official of the Year

Congratulations go to Mark Hancock, who has received the annual Graham Stewart Official of the Year Award for 2024 as recognition of his dedication and hard work as a volunteer official in the ProMX Championship.

Hancock, who hails from Horsham, is a seasoned official of the highest order. He has been the Series Race Director in the ProMX Championship since its inception in 2021, and before that was a senior official at the MX Nationals for many years.

Hancock’s award is in honour of the late Graham ‘Checkers’ Stewart, who was an integral part of motorcycle sport in Australia and waved the chequered flag at the Australian MotoGP, FIM Speedway Grand Prix and FIM WorldSBK rounds. The Official of the Year Award was created in his name to recognise the outstanding performance of an MA Senior Official.

The criteria for winning the award is:

Integrity;

Dedication and commitment to the sport over a period of time;

The skills and knowledge in their chosen field;

Is respected and highly regarded by their peers;

Has the ability to impart knowledge and mentor people;

Has fulfilled a level of excellence in their duties; and

Has officiated at a national level.

Fittingly, Mark was presented with the award by Motorcycling Australia at this year’s ProMX Championship presentation in Queensland on August 18. The 62-year-old’s portfolio currently includes level four accreditation as a starter, marshal, timekeeper, judge and clerk of course.

Mark also holds elite-level accreditation with an FIM Superlicence for motocross, supercross and supermoto at FIM World Championship events. Closer to home, he’s a life member of the Horsham Motorcycle Club after years of grassroots service.

Honda honours the Quiet Champions and Riders

Factory Honda Racing boss, Yarrive Konsky, honoured the quiet champions and riders behind the successes and accolades in a recent statement, alongside the release of Honda’s official video commemorating their heroes, following Honda winning all four Australian ProMX Championships. Here’s what he had to see about those behind the scenes:

Davies & Minear impress at Scouting Moto Combine

The second and final gathering of the 2024 MX Sports Pro Racing Scouting Moto Combine took place alongside the AMA Pro Motocross Championship finale at Ironman over the weekend, and when the moto results were combined, New Zealander Cole Davies’s 2-1 finishes landed him atop the overall classification to give him the Combine victory. It’s the latest high-profile accolade for the promising young talent, who this past spring captured the Supercross Futures AMA National Championship in Salt Lake City.

While he wasn’t a factor for the win in Moto 2, Kayden Minear earned 1-4 moto finishes to secure runner-up.

Crawford out of MXoN

Crawford was involved in an incident during moto two at MX Farm’s penultimate round, which resulted in a wrist injury. The 27-year-old managed to remount his KTM 450 SX-F and finish the race. He went on to finish eighth overall, securing third in the championship.

After undergoing surgery last week Nathan Crawford will take the appropriate time to get back to 100 per cent health and fitness, which unfortunately rules him out of his scheduled wildcard appearance at the MXGP of China next month and October’s FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN), where he was due to represent Team New Zealand.

Nathan Crawford

“Unfortunately, I had a crash in that second moto at MX Farm about a week and a half ago. I knew something was wrong as soon as I got up, something felt off in my hand, and it turned out that my wrist was injured. We were at the pointy-end of the championship, so the focus was just getting that race finished, which we did, so that was good. I got back from the race and got in to see Dr Steve Andrews on the Monday. Fortunately, between Steve and RACESAFE, we were able to come up with a management plan to get me through QMP, and the whole crew executed that perfectly – we got through and managed to secure P3 in the championship, so thank you to everyone for making it happen for me. I’ve been in for surgery and everything went well, now the focus shifts to making sure we’re ready for the first round of Australian Supercross.”

Kyle Blunden, KTM Group Australia Motorsport Manager

“Nathan showed true grit and determination these past couple of weekends, and we are very proud of him. The cards were stacked against him, but with the assistance of his personal trainer – Dean Phelps from Fighting Fit Physio – in addition to Dr Steve Andrews and the RACESAFE Medical Team, Nathan was able to get through the final round of the ProMX season and ultimately achieve an MX1 podium result overall for the KTM Racing Team. While it’s never nice to see one of your riders go in for surgery, it was ultimately the right decision, and we must now fully focus on Nathan’s recovery and plan to come into the Australian Supercross season in the best position possible. We wish him all the best through the rehabilitation process and look forward to seeing him back on the bike soon.”

Halbert extends 2024 FIM Flat Track World Championship lead

American star Sammy Halbert raced to his second consecutive win of the 2024 FIM Flat Track World Championship and in the process doubled his series lead following a dramatic night of action at round three in King’s Lynn, Great Britain.

The thirty-six-year-old from just south of Seattle in the Pacific Northwest picked up where he left off last time out last month in Meissen in Germany to make it back-to-back victories which, when combined with his third-placed finish at the series opener at Boves-Cuneo in Italy, gives him an eight-point advantage at the halfway point of the season.

Halbert kicked his evening off in the Adrian Flux Arena with victory in his opening Heat ahead of defending champion Ervin Krajčovič (KTM) from the Czech Republic and Britain’s Tim Neave (Yamaha) – who sat third and fourth in the points at the start of the day – after Italy’s Kevin Corradetti (GASGAS) and two-time champion Lasse Kurvinen (KTM) from Finland both won their first Heats.

Corradetti, runner-up behind Kurvinen in 2021, then moved into an uncontested lead after winning his second Heat from Halbert while Krajčovič and Neave both added a victory to their scoresheets as the series’ front-runners began to push for position to secure a good gate pick among the ten automatic qualifiers following the four blocks of Heats.

A third consecutive victory for Corradetti ensured he maintained his advantage at the front, but further wins for Halbert – over the Czech Republic’s Ondřej Svědík (Yamaha) and British wild card Gary Birtwistle – and Neave, who defeated Krajčovič, meant just two points separated first and fourth heading into the final block of racing.

Corradetti lost his lead and the all-important first gate pick for the Grand Final when he trailed home fifth in his fourth Heat, but Halbert did not falter and his third Heat victory from four starts put him through to the main race of the programme in pole ahead of Krajčovič and Neave.

Corradetti, chasing his first GP win since October 2021, still comfortably made the cut and was joined by Britain’s Jack Bell (Honda) who earned his first Grand Final appearance of the season alongside Svědík, Kurvinen and the Spanish pairing of former champion Gerard Bailo (Zaeta) and Eric Reverte (Fantic) with victory in his final Heat earning Italy’s Matteo Boncinelli (Beta) the last automatic qualifying position.

Out of the riders finishing between eleventh and twentieth who went through to the Last Chance Heat, Birtwistle stunned the regular series riders by taking victory ahead of Germany’s experienced Markus Jell (KTM) to confirm the twelve-rider line-up for the Grand Final.

With the evening’s points reset to zero, Halbert converted his pole position to a victory that has helped to strengthen his grip on the 2024 championship chase, but Krajčovič will not let his title go without a fight and his second consecutive runner-up finish behind the American ensured he remains firmly in contention as Neave’s second podium of the year moved him up a position to third a further seven points off the leader’s pace.

Winner of the opening round, Kurvinen was a disappointed eleventh in the Grand Final which drops him from second to fourth in the points with Corradetti jumping from seventh to fifth following his fourth-placed finish tonight.

The 2024 FIM Flat Track World Championship now travels to Morizes in France for round four on Saturday 7 September. For more information click here.

2024 FIM Flat Track World Championship Round 3 Results

Pos Name Manufacturer Nation Points 1 Sammy Halbert United States 25 2 Ervin Krajcovic KTM Czech Republic 22 3 Tim Neave YAMAHA Great Britain 20 4 Kevin Corradetti GAS GAS Italy 18 5 Jack Bell HONDA Great Britain 16 6 Gary Birtwistle Great Britain 15 7 Matteo Boncinelli BETA Italy 14 8 Gerard Bailo Pelegrin ZAETA Spain 13 9 Eric Reverte FANTIC Spain 12 10 Markus Jell KTM Germany 11 11 Lasse Kurvinen KTM Finland 10 12 Ondrej Svedik YAMAHA Czech Republic 9 13 Daniele Tonelli TM Italy 8 14 Max Hellmann KTM Austria 7 15 Menno Van Meer HONDA The Netherlands 6 16 Sébastien Jeanpierre KAWASAKI France 5 17 Giacomo Bossetti GAS GAS Italy 4 18 Santiago Arangio KTM Argentina 3 19 Masatoshi Ohmori ZAETA Japan 2 20 Klaus Mayr KAWASAKI Austria 1 21 Stanislav Ohorodnik HUSQVARNA Ukraine 0 22 Nico Sorbo Italy 0 23 Tomas Kolarik HONDA Czech Republic 0

KTM dominate 2024 Red Bull TKO

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Manuel Lettenbichler has won the 2024 Red Bull TKO, in a closely fought battle with fellow KTM racer, FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Trystan Hart.

Red Bull TKO is held in Sequatchie, Tennessee, and celebrated its 14th edition in 2024, making it one of North America’s longest running hard enduros. Following a short qualifying heat on Saturday to decide the start order for the first of Sunday’s three knockout rounds, it was Mani who posted the fastest time, securing pole position for race day.

When the event last featured on the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship calendar, back in 2022, it was Hart that took the win ahead of Lettenbichler. This year, Mani was fully focused on reversing that result and taking his fourth victory of the season.

Action started on Sunday with Knockout Race #1, held over the event’s long course. The top 30 riders would then progress to Knockout Race #2. Lettenbichler, riding smoothly over the technical terrain posted the quickest time. Hart completed the race in third, just 14 seconds behind.

The second race saw competitors split into five rows, with the top four in each row qualifying for the final. Both Mani and Trystan went fastest in each of their respective rows, setting up what would turn out to be an intense Final Knockout.

Held for 35 minutes plus one lap over the short course, the Final Knockout challenged riders with a mix of rocky riverbeds and daunting climbs. And with temperatures reaching 35 degrees, both skill and stamina were required to excel. Just five minutes into the action, it was clear it would be a hard-fought battle for the win between Lettenbichler and Hart, with the two KTM stars soon opening up a sizeable gap on the rest of the field.

Swapping the lead as the race progressed, the two riders were often wheel to wheel over some of the most challenging obstacles. Going into the final lap, Mani moved in front with a narrow five-second advantage over Trystan, and despite the best efforts of the Canadian, he couldn’t overcome his teammate. After close to 50 minutes of grueling hard enduro racing, Mani took the Final Knockout win by a mere five seconds, and with it, the 2024 Red Bull TKO crown.

In taking victory, Lettenbichler extends his lead at the top of the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship to nine points, with two rounds left to race. Next up is a new event for the FIM Hard Enduro calendar – Sea to Sky in Turkey on 10-12 October.

Manuel Lettenbichler – P1

“It’s been an incredible battle here at Red Bull TKO. Trystan has been riding so well and he really pushed me today. I haven’t been feeling too good here – I got a little bit sick last week and I’ve been struggling to find my speed, especially in such an intense race and in the heat here in Tennessee. I had some good lines, and I was able to pass Trystan on the hill, so that set me up well. Other than that, I just tried to save some energy, but at the end, I was exhausted. I’m stoked to take another TKO win and happy that we have a reasonably chilled September now. My plan is to get a little rest before starting to get some training in for Sea to Sky.”

Trystan Hart – P2

“It was never going to be easy, but the race win was my goal here today, so I’m a little disappointed to come so close. Mani is such a good rider and to beat him, you’ve got to be on point. I was just a little bit off all day – I didn’t win the first race, and every year I’ve won here, I’ve won that first race. In the main event, I did almost everything perfect – I got the holeshot, held the lead, got it back when Mani passed me. We both made mistakes on the hills, they were really tricky, but I was the last one to make a mistake there and Mani got passed me. I tried everything but by that point, I had zero energy. I’m happy to finish second, of course, and I know I gave it my all, it’s just tough to miss out by such a small margin. I’ll be back next year to take that top step again.”

Provisional Top Five – 2024 Red Bull TKO

Manuel Lettenbichler (GER), KTM, 47:53.39 Trystan Hart (USA), KTM, 47:58.52 +5.13 ⁠Wade Young (RSA), GASGAS, 49:21.45 +1:28.06 ⁠Teodor Kabakchiev (GBR), Sherco, 50:17.17 +2:23.78 Ashton Brightmore (GBR), Husqvarna, 50:51.07 +2:57.68

Standings – FIM Hard Enduro World Championship

(After Round Five of Seven – Provisional)

Manuel Lettenbichler (GER), KTM, 90 points Wade Young (RSA), GASGAS, 81 pts Mario Roman (ESP), Sherco, 74 pts Teodor Kabakchiev (BUL), Sherco, 72 pts Mitch Brightmore (GBR), Husqvarna, 60 pts

Toni Bou wins 18th consecutive TrialGP crown

Toni Bou once again underlined his status as the most successful rider in the history of the sport when he secured his eighteenth consecutive FIM Trial World Championship title at the TrialGP of France, staged at Cahors in the south of the country.

While Bou’s wait to add to his collection of titles is over for another season, in TrialGP Women defending champion and series leader Emma Bristow tasted defeat for just the second time this season when she was beaten into second by Spanish rival Berta Abellan, although with just two scoring days left at the TrialGP of Spain in mid-September the British rider still holds a healthy 10-point advantage.

The battle for supremacy is also still not over in Trial2 where Britain’s Jack Peace extended his lead to 21-points with a solid third-placed finish behind first-time winner Gerard Trueba from Spain with just the TrialGP of Spain to go while his compatriot George Hemingway successfully defended his Trial3 crown last time out in Belgium, signed off with his seventh win from eight starts.

Bou took command of the premier TrialGP class on the opening day of this year’s competition in Japan before sweeping the first five days of points-paying action and today’s victory – his ninth from ten events – means another entry into the Trial history books.

Despite picking up a maximum in the very first hazard on his opening lap, with the warm sun rapidly drying the sections following yesterday’s rain thirty-seven-year-old Bou looked completely at home on the big rocks and steep bankings of the quarry sections that comprised the first half of the lap and in the man-made sections that completed the course along the banks of the beautiful Lot river.

Leading on six plus a single time penalty that put him ten clear of his long-time rival and fellow Spaniard Adam Raga at the halfway stage, Bou required another seven marks and an additional time penalty on lap two, but still ended the day eight ahead of Jaime Busto whose second lap total of just two when combined with his first lap score of twenty plus a time penalty put him nine clear of the battle for third position.

Toni Bou – 2024 TrialGP Champion

“First of all, I would like to thank the team for the incredible work they have done this season. When there is a chance to win the title, there is always more pressure and the possibility of making a mistake, as was the case on the first section, but after that I was able to ride at my best and we got a great victory. If we can win the title by winning the race, then it’s even better. It has been a very good season in which we have worked very well. It is one of the best seasons of my professional career and I am very happy.”

Jaime Busto

“A good day for me here at the TrialGP of France. I really enjoyed the sections and the fans here were great. I made a couple of mistakes on the first lap, but regrouped and delivered an excellent second lap. Now looking ahead to the final round in Spain.”

The final step on the podium was secured by Gabriel Marcelli by a mark from Raga with a cool clean on the very last section of the day.

Gabriel Marcelli

“This weekend it was important to stay on the podium to maintain second place in the standings, and I am happy with how I felt. We have had a good return to action and things have gone well, despite the fact that we made some small mistakes. We maintain a 7-point lead over Jaime in the fight for the runner-up position and we are in a good position. In Ripoll we will have to go all out. In addition, I would like to congratulate my teammate, Toni, for his eighteenth TrialGP title. He had a great race and, overall, an incredible season.”

Having announced her retirement from the sport’s top-flight at the end of the season, in her bid to make it ten titles in eleven years Bristow has led from the opening round, but she had no answer to Abellan today whose first lap of eight gave her a seven-mark lead over the reigning champion.

Bristow fought back with a second-lap total of eight, but Abellan kept her cool and added a further eleven to her score which saw her claim a sixth career win at the highest level by a slender four marks. Italy’s Andrea Sofia Rabino ended the day in third, a distant twenty-one marks behind, before another sizeable gap back to the Czech Republic’s Denisa Pechackova and Naomi Monnier from France.

Super-consistent all season, Peace made it six consecutive podiums in Trial2 with a calm and collected third-placed finish and with his closest title rival Arnau Farré from Spain finishing one place further back the twenty-four-year-old – who has won four times this year – actually extended his advantage.

On the day there was no stopping Trueba who sat second at the halfway stage on a score of four, one behind his fellow countryman Alex Canales and one ahead of Farré and former champion Sondre Haga from Norway with Peace on six. Putting the pressure on his rivals with a second-lap total of two, Trueba took the verdict on a tie-break after Haga on the electric motorcycle added just one more mark to his score with Peace, who also parted with a solitary dab on his second lap, climbing to third to tighten his grip on the title.

Having secured back-to-back Trial3 titles at the previous round in Belgium last month, Hemingway put the seal on a highly successful season with a clear-cut win ahead of home hero Pablo Echene and Pawel Ryncarz from Poland.

Ending the opening lap six clear of Ryncarz on a score of seven, Hemingway needed just two more marks over the second half of the event to win by thirteen as Echene reeled in the Pole to record a career-best second by three clear marks.

The 2024 Hertz FIM Trial World Championship concludes next month with the TrialGP of Spain – which also includes the 2024 FIM Trial Vintage Trophy competition – at Ripoll, running from 13-15 September.

TrialGP of France (Round Six) Results

Pos. Rider Nation Constructor Points 1 Bou Toni SPA Montesa 15 2 Busto Jaime SPA Gas Gas 23 3 Marcelli Gabriel SPA Montesa 32 4 Raga Adam SPA Sherco 33 5 Casales Jorge SPA TRRS 62 6 Gelabert Aniol SPA TRRS 66 7 Dufrese Hugo FRA Gas Gas 73 8 Gelabert Miquel SPA Vertigo 75 9 Grattarola Matteo ITA Beta 75 10 Bincaz Benoit FRA Sherco 83 11 Gandola Lorenzo ITA Beta 95 12 Martyn Toby GBR Montesa DNF 13 Petrella Luca ITA Gas Gas DNF

2024 TrialGP Standings

Pos. Rider Nation Points 1 Bou Toni SPA 197 2 Marcelli Gabriel SPA 150 3 Busto Jaime SPA 143 4 Raga Adam SPA 127 5 Grattarola Matteo ITA 115 6 Gelabert Miquel SPA 89 7 Casales Jorge SPA 84 8 Gelabert Aniol SPA 84 9 Bincaz Benoit FRA 68 10 Dufrese Hugo FRA 66 11 Martyn Toby GBR 55 12 Petrella Luca ITA 37 13 Gandola Lorenzo ITA 34

EMX125 Wrap from Switzerland

The tension was high as the riders lined up for Race 1 of the 125 European Championship, held at the Swiss circuit of Frauenfeld. With the championship battle heating up and the Championship top three riders all able to become European Champion, every position on the track was crucial.

As the gates dropped, it was the home rider Ryan Oppliger who took the early lead, much to the delight of the Swiss crowd. Ofir Casey Tzemach was right on his tail, putting pressure on the leader. Meanwhile, Noel Zanocz, the championship leader, made a strong start, quickly moving from fifth to third within the first few turns.

Other top contenders like Gyan Doensen (19th), Mancini (11th) found themselves struggling after poor starts, leaving them with significant work to do to climb back up the field. Other riders like Dani Heintink, Nicolò Alvisi, and Maximilian Ernecker had a tough start too.

The battle at the front was intense, with Tzemach briefly taking the lead from Oppliger, only for the Swiss rider to snatch it back, spurred on by the cheers of his home fans. Unfortunately, the pressure took its toll on Oppliger as he made a mistake on lap 3, nearly going down. Zanocz seized the opportunity to move up into second place, while Jayson Van Drunen, who was fourth, stalled his bike, allowing Perez to slip past him. Van Drunen finished 17th in the end.

As the race went on, Mancini, who had started poorly, began to find his rhythm, amazingly moving up from ninth to fifth in the course of one lap, ahead of Anthony Gaspari, who had shown promise earlier in the day during time practice. The recent round winner, Francesco Bellei was also making his way through the field, determined to replicate his earlier success.

On lap 5, Zanocz, who had been steadily pushing, took the lead from Tzemach. Salvador Perez riding with blistering pace, quickly moved up to third and then second, putting pressure on the leader. But heartbreak struck Zanocz on lap 7 when he encountered a significant bike issue, causing him to drop back dramatically, watching helplessly as Perez and a dozen other riders passed him by. As he couldn’t finish the race, this misfortune saw him lose the coveted red plate to Doensen, who had climbed to eighth at that time.

Perez, now in the lead, was not content with just leading; he set the fastest lap on lap 10, pulling a 3.5-second gap over Mancini. However, a couple of mistakes, a lap later saw Perez lose some of his advantage, as Mancini closed in, eager to capitalise and take the win.

Sensing the urgency, Perez regained his focus and began to extend his lead once again, but a determined Mancini managed to take the lead with three laps to go. Mancini won the race while Perez secured second, with Bellei rounding out the top three. Gaspari, Alvisi and Doensen rounded out the top six, with the latter benefiting from Zanocz’s misfortune to take the championship lead before the second race.

With the conditions extra wet from the overnight rainfall, Race 2 was going to be tough and technical in the the muddy conditions making a good start crucial. Alvisi, understood this perfectly, taking the holeshot and leading from the very beginning. Alvisi was followed closely by Ernecker, while Dani Heitink initially held third place before a fall on the opening lap pushed him back. Heitink showed remarkable resilience, fighting his way back through the field from 37th to finish just outside the top 10 in 11th place.

Among those who started well was Doensen, who had a strong start but faced challenges as the race progressed. The tricky conditions claimed several victims, including Bellei, who fell from fourth place on lap, allowing Mancini to make a move up the order.

Zanocz, who had a disappointing first race and failed to finish, was on a mission in Race 2. He carved his way through the pack, overtaking his teammate to move into fourth place. There were some tense moments but Zanocz managed to secure third before getting passed by Mancini.

Perez, despite a challenging race and a fall, managed to cross the line in ninth place. The race saw crucial passes, including Zanocz getting around the outside of Doensen, the new championship leader coming into Race 2.

Mancini also made his way past Doensen and caught up to Zanocz, eventually passing him on the outside on lap nine to finish third.

However, due to the non-respect of a waved yellow flags and overtaking a rider, the Italian was penalised, pushing him down the order to 13th and losing the overall win. Bellei, who had been holding his own, managed to overtake Doensen for fifth that turned into fourth at the end of the race, with Doensen finishing fifth.

In the end, Alvisi emerged victorious, taking his first overall victory of the season. Bellei got another podium with the second place and a 3-4 while Ernecker secured his third spot on the podium.

With one round to go, Doensen takes the championship lead, but his lead has been reduced to just six points. The battle for the EMX125 title is now more intense than ever, setting the stage for an epic finale.

Nicolò Alvisi

“My first year in EMX125, and my first round win, so this is for me an incredible moment! Thank you to the team, to my family, my sponsors and see you at the next race.”

EMX125 Championship Standings/Round Overall

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total Round 1 Doensen, Gyan NED KTM 348 15-16 2 Zanocz, Noel HUN FAN 342 0-20 3 Mancini, S. ITA FAN 316 25-8 4 Bellei, F. ITA KTM 269 20-18 5 Perez, S. ESP GAS 247 22-12 6 Heitink, Dani NED YAM 220 6-10 7 Ernecker, M. AUT GAS 195 14-22 8 Katona, Áron HUN KTM 186 13-3 9 Faure, Mano FRA YAM 185 – 10 Ozolins, M. LAT GAS 148 – 11 Bervoets, J. BEL YAM 128 – 12 Rispoli, B. ITA TM 127 – 13 Alvisi, Nicolò ITA KTM 126 16-25 14 Van Mechgelen, D. BEL FAN 124 5-0 15 McCullough, C. IRL FAN 119 12-14 16 Gaspari, A. ITA KTM 101 18-15 17 Brunet, Tom FRA KTM 98 0-11 18 Hindersson, K. FIN KTM 89 – 19 Bartlett, F. SWE KTM 69 – 20 Prat, Carlos ESP GAS 64 11-0

EMX250 Wrap from Switzerland

In EX250 race 1, as the gates dropped, Valerio Lata executed a perfect start, sprinting ahead from the outside to squeeze the competition at the first turn. Alfio Samuele Pulivirenti, and Cas Valk were close behind, but the championship leader, Bud Racing Kawasaki‘s Mathis Valin, found himself in trouble early on.

A rough start saw him tip over after being squeezed at the first corner, dropping him down to the last places but getting up the order to 24th by the end of lap 2. VRT Yamaha Racing’s Ivano Van Erp also struggled, finding himself back in 19th on the first lap, though he quickly began clawing his way back, reaching 11th by lap 3.

While Lata continued to push ahead, creating a gap from Cas Valk, Benjamin Garib from Bud Racing Kawasaki made an impressive charge from the start, moving up to 3rd place by lap 2. Meanwhile, Valin was demonstrating his championship calibre with a remarkable recovery, moving up to 14th by lap 3 of 16.

The race began to take shape as Van Erp climbed to 8th place on lap 5, with Valin hot on his heels in 10th. Lata was in command at the front, maintaining a blistering pace and extending his lead to 6.5 seconds over Valk. Beddini GASGAS Factory Juniors’s Mads Fredsoe, showing excellent form, made a decisive move to pass Garib and secure 3rd place.

Lap 7 saw an exchange of fastest laps between Lata and Valk, both riders pushing their limits in pursuit of victory. Despite the fierce competition, Lata held his lead, but the battle for the championship continued to intensify. Valin, undeterred by his early setback, broke into the top 10 and eventually climbed to 9th place, bringing all three championship contenders—Valin, Valk, and Lata—within three points of each other.

Valin’s relentless drive was evident as he refused to settle, determined to push further up the field. By the time the race reached its climax, the positions had solidified. Lata crossed the finish line first, claiming his seventh win of the season. Valk finished strong in 2nd, while Van Erp secured 3rd.

Valin’s extraordinary comeback from 39th to 4th place was the highlight of the race, a performance that kept his championship hopes alive. Behind him, Fredsoe took 5th, followed by Garib in 6th and the Swiss Cat Moto Bauerschmidt Husqvarna’s Nico Greutmann in 7th.

This thrilling race has tightened the championship battle even further, with just nine points now separating the top three riders before the second race.

In race 2 Werner got the holeshot but Lata took the command after the second turn. Valin got a good start too finding himself in 3rd behind Werner and in front of his teammate Garib.

Valin knowing that every championship points will be crucial directly attacked the German and passed him on the outside to move up 2nd 4 seconds behind Lata. Valk had a bad start but was up already to … when he passed the opening lap.

Valin then showed a great pace to get back right on the back wheel of the leader Lata eager to gain more points in the championship to keep the lead in the championship. Valin got stuck behind a backmarker and Lata was off the hook for a little while. However a lap later, it was Lata who got stuck behind another backmarkers with Vali speeding through on the outside and take the lead.

Meanwhile, Valk was moved up 6th in front of Van Erp and 18 seconds from Garib 5th. The Swiss Nico Greutmann was riding with a lot of control in 4th place on his own for a solid rider.

Another good start was needed because we had rain all through the night. There was dominoes going on through the first turn. Valk was buried outside of the top 20 but it was Max Werner who led the way from Lata and Valin.

Werner however couldn’t hold Lata behind him nor Valin in the opening lap and found himself 3rd with the top two battling for the race and the championship. However on lap 6 of 14, Lata got caught behind a backmarker and Valin went through to take the lead. Towards the end, Lata got faster and Valin had to stay focus in the very last laps to keep the advantage.

Werner would stay in 3rd all way through just in front of the Greutmann who performed well at home. Behind them, Valk eventually got himself up into sixth position that was going to be good enough for third overall.

Van Erp fell from seventh place with a lap to go to finish 19th. It was a great ride for Werner to come home in third following a tough first race. Finally on the final lap, running towards the finish line, 3.8 separated Valin from Lata. Valin winning the race, Latte with his first in race one and second in race two, picking up the overall victory.

Valin keeps his red plate onto the next one in Turkiye with Lata 11 points behind for an exciting last couple of rounds.

Valerio Lata

“Not the best second race. Yesterday, it was a perfect win with a good start. And today, good start, first position, but the track is so difficult and Valin passed me but I won the GP, so I’m happy. Second in the championship and yeah now we’ll see you in the last round at Afyon. Thanks to everyone around me.”

EMX250 Championship Standings/Round Overall

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total SUI 1 Valin, Mathis FRA KAW 370 18-25 2 Lata, Valerio ITA GAS 359 25-22 3 Valk, Cas NED KTM 351 22-15 4 Van Erp, Ivano NED YAM 271 20-2 5 Soulimani, S. MAR YAM 198 0-11 6 Greutmann, N. SUI HUS 183 14-18 7 Garcia, F. ESP GAS 150 – 8 Reisulis, K. LAT YAM 149 – 9 Werner, M. GER HON 149 0-20 10 Garib, B. CHI KAW 145 15-16 11 Grau, Maxime FRA KTM 144 – 12 Fueri, Alexis FRA FAN 104 0-8 13 Escandell, E. ESP GAS 101 13-13 14 Fredsoe, Mads DEN GAS 98 16-9 15 Mesters, B. NED KTM 96 0-0 16 Skovbjerg, N. DEN YAM 95 11-14 17 Smith, Magnus DEN YAM 94 4-0 18 Frisk, August SWE KTM 77 – 19 Brookes, Joe GBR KTM 72 7-0 20 Askew, William GBR KAW 72 5-4

2024 Junior e-Motocross Series – Switzerland Wrap

Lucas Bos has won the 2024 Junior e-Motocross Series at the fifth and final round at the MXGP of Switzerland. The French youngster clinched the title following an impressive season that saw him secure two overall wins and two other podium finishes. At round five, it was Ryan Gabriel who claimed the overall win.

The 2024 Junior e-Motocross Series headed to Switzerland for round five, with 36 eager young competitors taking to the start line in Frauenfeld. Saturday saw riders complete a timed practice session and the first of two seven-minute-plus-one-lap races, with the second race contested on Sunday morning.

Heading into the final round with a healthy 24-point lead in the series standings, France’s Lucas Bos made his intentions clear from the off, going fastest in timed practice on his KTM SX-E 5. After his strong performance at round three, Belgium’s Roan Calado Reyes was second, with Austria’s Ryan Gabriel in third.

Race one on Saturday was super competitive, with Ryan Gabriel steering his Husqvarna EE 5 to a commanding 12-second victory after an intense battle with Lucas Bos. Under the blazing Swiss sun, Bos took the lead on lap two, but the young Austrian claimed it back with three laps to go. Rounding out the podium was France’s Mathis Negre, who finished just three seconds behind countryman Bos after battling with Alexander Bihimann for most of the race.

Sunday morning’s race two saw the weather take a turn for the worse, with heavy raincausing the race to be red-flagged.

Lucas Bos was crowned 2024 Junior e-Motocross Series champion after his second-place finish in race one. Germany’s Alexander Bihimann had an impressive year in the serieson his GASGAS MC-E 5, with a race win and two podiums under his belt, to finish second overall. Taking to the final step of the podium was Frenchman Mathis Negre who earned a well-deserved third place overall.

The Junior e-Motocross Series saw huge success in 2024, with a packed start gate every round and huge crowds drawn to watch each race. Taking on four different MXGP tracks, the series showcased the impressive capability of the KTM, GASGAS, and Husqvarna machines while also inspiring the younger generation of riders.

Lucas Bos

“I’m so happy to have won the series this year, it’s an amazing feeling! I’ve worked really hard all year and so have my family so thank you to everyone that has helped. I’ve loved racing this series!”

Junior e-Motocross Championship Standings/Round Results

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total R5 Results 1 Bos, Lucas FRA KTM 167 22-0 2 Bihlmann, A. GER GAS 139 18-0 3 Negre, Mathis FRA KTM 137 20-0 4 Gabriel, Ryan AUT HUS 125 25-0 5 Horsebog, V. DEN GAS 116 0-0 6 Calado Reyes, R. BEL KTM 110 14-0 7 Moutin, Jonas FRA KTM 102 12-0 8 Edlinger, R. AUT GAS 101 11-0 9 Lagut, Cesar FRA KTM 101 13-0 10 Hubers, Kay NED KTM 92 16-0 11 Dauset, Jordi ESP GAS 76 10-0 12 Torres Miranda, P. ESP GAS 74 1-0 13 Lazaro Amate, A. ESP KTM 47 – 14 Alemany, Jules FRA GAS 45 – 15 Barbet, Louka FRA KTM 45 9-0 16 de la lLave, O. ESP GAS 34 – 17 Aranda Escribano, P. ESP GAS 34 7-0 18 Garcia, R. POR KTM 33 0-0 19 Aouadi, Naïm FRA KTM 26 – 20 Krzyzewski, A. POL KTM 25 0-0 21 Sole, Kolbe GBR HUS 25 6-0 22 Segretain, L. FRA GAS 18 3-0 23 Golding, Leo GBR KTM 17 4-0 24 Mathys, Samuel SUI GAS 15 15-0 25 Nelson, Reggie GBR KTM 15 0-0 26 Beuzenberg, W. NED GAS 12 – 27 Angel, Rodrigo ESP HUS 11 – 28 Lopez Rodriguez, T. ESP HUS 9 2-0 29 Geitus, Bruno LAT HUS 8 8-0 30 Mihailovs, R. LAT HUS 5 5-0 31 Storz, L. GER HUS 2 0-0 32 Martins, S. POR HUS 1 – 33 Wixtrom, Skye SWE KTM 1 –

2024 MXGP of Switzerland (Round 17) Wrap

Round 17 of the MXGP World Motocross Championships played out at the Schweizer Zucker circuit in Frauenfeld for the MXGP of Switzerland over the weekend, where red plate holder Tim Gajser seemed to take control of the series again with two brilliant race wins for Team HRC, relegating Jeffrey Herlings and Jorge Prado to the minor podium positions.

It was a similar story in MX2 as Kay de Wolf took his seventh GP win of the season, Simon Laengenfelder celebrating taking the second race victory for Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing and finishing second overall on the day.

MXGP of Switzerland Video Highlights

MXGP Overall

Gajser’s wins see him double his lead from the start of the weekend to 18 points over Prado who went 3-3 for the weekend and collected 40-points, while Herlings is now 24 further back from the Spaniard, aftering finishing 2-2 and winning 44-points.

Seewer and Febvre rounded out the top-five overall, followed by Renaux, Forato, Horgmo, Guillod and Bonacorsi.

With Gajser approaching the MXGP of Turkiye with a two-year winning streak at that event, the question remains, whether he has grabbed the momentum going into the final three rounds of the year.

Behind Gajser (860), Prado (842) and Herlings (818), Seewer sits on 587 and Vlaanderen on 550 to complete the top five in the overall standings. Febvre is sixth on 527, Coldenhoff seventh on 514, while Horgmo (386), Guillod (329) and Bogers (295) round out the top-10.

Tim Gajser – P1

“I am obviously very happy with how today went, just feeling really good on the bike and being able to show that on the track. A big thank you to all of Team HRC because we continue to work really hard and it’s moments like these that we need to enjoy because that work has come together. Both races, I had some really good lines that allowed me to make the necessary passes and once I got into the lead, I was able to control the rest of the race. I’m really excited to head to Turkey as it’s a track I like and keep this momentum going.”

Jeffrey Herlings – P2

“Today was tough. My start was actually really good in the first moto but somehow I still ended up having to work back from 10th to 2nd. Second moto – I don’t know how – I was almost last. I did a lot of passing and by the time I got to 2nd then Tim [Gajser] had too much of a gap. In the sand you can go for it and make a three-lap sprint but here you push and end-up going backwards. I showed I had great speed again and I think my starts will be better in the next races because of the higher elevation. We’ll see. We’ve also been working on 2025 already and think we’ll also have something really good on the technical side for next year. I like Turkey and I was good in China the last time we went. The end of the season is coming quick and hopefully we can add another win.”

Jorge Prado – P3

“It was a tough day for me; I was struggling a bit in the first moto, dealing with some pain in my leg. Although the second moto was a bit better, I still found myself struggling. Nothing seemed to flow the way I wanted, and everything felt a little harder than usual. It was as if I was fighting against myself more than against the other guys on the track. When you’re not at 100%, it’s tough to beat them. It’s disappointing that we lost some points today, but there are still a few rounds left in the season. My focus now is on getting back to being 100% healthy so I can push hard for the championship!”

Romain Febvre – P5

“The result is what it is, but again today I didn’t have a really good feeling. In the second moto I was fighting for the lead, but I took a stone in my face when I was behind Prado and that split open my lip. I hope that I will not have such a weekend again in the future, especially if we are fighting for the championship.”

Maxime Renaux – P6

“I’d say my return to racing was ok. I had two good starts which is something positive to build from and my sprint speed for the first four or five laps was also really good. With so much time off the bike I’m really sore, but I just need more time on it to get back into race shape. Overall, it’s been a decent first race back and we’ll only get stronger from here.”

Andrea Bonacorsi – P10

“I was consistent this weekend so that was good. The first race was ok, not the best start and then I dropped back a little bit, but after repassing people I crashed and lost the places again so I ended up 12th. My start in Race Two was much better, just inside the top 10 and it was a really big battle and I finished 10th for 10th overall. It was a decent weekend but I want more so the hard work continues ahead of Turkey in two weeks.”

Ruben Fernandez – P11

“I’m pretty happy with how today, considering it was my first race back after a long time. My speed was good, and if it wasn’t for a coming-together in the first moto, I’m sure I could have been fighting for a top 10 in both races. I was able to lead some laps yesterday and that was great and this gives me a great platform to build upon in the last three rounds of the season, on tracks which hopefully I like a bit more than this one.”

Mattia Guadagnini – P12

“I felt that my riding was strong this weekend, but unfortunately, the results didn’t quite reflect that. Despite the challenges, I managed two strong comeback races in the mud, particularly in the second moto where I posted some solid lap times. Coming from 36th to 13th was definitely a highlight. However, I’m not satisfied with the overall result – it’s not where I want to be, especially since I was hoping for a better outcome on a hard-packed surface, which I’m more accustomed to. My starts made things more difficult this weekend, and the big crash with another rider on the first lap of the second moto set me back quite a bit. We’ve got three more chances before the end of the season, so I need to make the most of them!”

MXGP Round Overall

Pos Rider R1 R2 Points 1 T Gajser 25 25 50 2 J Herlings 22 22 44 3 J Prado 20 20 40 4 J Seewer 18 16 34 5 R Febvre 15 18 33 6 M Renaux 16 14 30 7 A Forato 12 15 27 8 K Horgmo 10 13 23 9 V Guillod 13 10 23 10 A Bonacorsi 9 11 20

MXGP Championship Points – Top 20

Pos Rider Points 1 T Gajser 860 2 J Prado 842 3 J Herlings 818 4 J Seewer 587 5 C Vlaanderen 550 6 R Febvre 527 7 G Coldenhoff 514 8 K Horgmo 386 9 V Guillod 329 10 B Bogers 295

MX2 Overall

Just two points separated de Wolf and Laegenfelder for the round overall, 45-43 respectively, with Liam Everts on 38-points, Reisulis on 36, Haarup rounding out the top-five on 34.

De Wolf’s Championship lead looks very strong now at 61, meaning he will carry the red plate even after the MXGP of Turkiye no matter what happens there, as Lucas Coenen will try to bounce back at Afyonkarahisar. That gap is 831 to 770, with Laegenfelder third on 727-points. Everts (681) and Haarup (581) round out the top five.

It’s the return to Turkiye next, after a week’s break for the series, to begin the final three rounds of the season. The battle to clinch the Championships swung towards the series leaders in Switzerland, but it is all still far from done yet!

Simon Laengenfelder – P1

“It feels great to bounce back after the tough weekend we had before. My starts weren’t ideal, but I was really pleased with my riding, especially in the second race. Getting the moto win was a big highlight, and I was really happy with how the bike performed. With this rhythm, I’m excited for the last few races of the season! A huge thank you to the team for their support – they’re doing a really awesome job!”

Liam Everts – P2

“I had some wheelspin on the start and that didn’t help but from around 10th place I just kept moving forward, forward, forward. It was a good moto. I crashed early in the second race and my clutch was bent so I lost time but I’m happy with my riding and also the result. I’m still making mistakes and that’s been the story of the last GPs. The tip-overs are costing me a lot. I’m working on it! I felt good on the track today and also the bike and I was ticking-off the riders one-by-one. I felt competitive and in the flow.”

Kay de Wolf – P3

“It was a great day today. It didn’t start off easily because I was dealing with a lot of pain from yesterday’s crash, but I was determined to fight through it, and I didn’t give up! The second race wasn’t as easy as the first; the pace at the front was really fast, but I brought it home safely, which is the main thing. We gained some massive points in the championship this weekend, and that’s what it’s all about. I’m just so happy, and I couldn’t have done it without this team – they do an amazing job day in and day out, and I really appreciate it. Now, on to the next one in Turkey!”

Thibault Benistant – P6

“I’m actually so happy to be back racing and there are plenty of positives for me to take away from here after being out of action for a few months. I struggled a little bit in Race Two as I’d not raced for so long but with more time on the bike, my feeling on the bike will only get better and better.”

Lucas Coenen – P7

“This weekend had some ups and downs for me. In the RAM Qualifying Race, I am very happy with my performance. From the start, I was in front and stayed there for all 14 laps. It was good to feel in control and to lead the race, especially with strong riders like Kay and Simon behind me. The first moto was more difficult. I finished 8th, which is not what I hoped for, but I kept pushing and stayed competitive. In the second moto, I had some troubles and had to fight hard to keep my position. I am proud that I could recover and keep going. Overall, finishing 7th in the GP is not where I want to be, but there are still some races left. I will keep working hard to get better results.”

Ferruccio Zanchi – P8

“Two top 10 results, my best moto finish of the season – sixth – and the joint-highest GP points tally I’ve had this year, so I have to be happy with this weekend. Getting that sixth was really good and gives me confidence that I am closing the gap to the top guys, so now I need to try and do that in both races. These next three rounds will all be new tracks for me, but I’m excited for them and hoping to keep up the progress.”

Andrea Adamo – P11

“Not the best weekend. Saturday was quite solid but today I missed some confidence and good feeling in the mud. I also missed my starts which is so important in these conditions. I need to improve my speed. A day to forget. We still have three GPs left to do our best.”

Rick Elzinga – P12

“I had a really good jump off the line in Race One with no wheel spin so I came out of the first turn in third. Around halfway I was into second and running with Kay and all was good. Then unfortunately I had an issue with my bike and my race was sadly over. My start in Race Two was also good, but not quite as good as my first one. I was up to fifth pretty quickly and caught a couple of riders but I just couldn’t find a way by. Then, near the end, I got held up by a backmarker and that made me lose a position. But overall, my speed and riding were good today so I can look forward to Turkey in two weeks with confidence.”

Sacha Coenen – P14

“My leg is still giving me problems and that means the righthand corners are difficult. I had a tip-over on the first lap in the first moto. I was just missing power with the right leg. I made as many passes as I could. In the second moto my rhythm was not great at the beginning but much better in the middle of the race and I was quick and having fun on the bike. Things are getting better, and I was already improving after Sweden and the Netherlands so I’m sure I’ll be 100% for Turkey.”

MX2 Round Overall

Pos Rider R1 R2 Points 1 K de Wolf 25 20 45 2 S Laengenfelder 18 25 43 3 L Everts 22 16 38 4 Karlis A Reisulis 14 22 36 5 M Haarup 16 18 34 6 T Benistant 20 13 33 7 L Coenen 13 14 27 8 F Zanchi 15 12 27 9 Quentin M Prugnieres 12 11 23 10 C Mc Lellan 11 10 21

MX2 Championship Standings