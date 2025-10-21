Moto News Weekly Wrap

October 21, 2025

What’s New:

2025 Racing Calendars

Jay Wilson closes in on Japan MX title number four

Jay Wilson has inched ever closer to championship title number four after the penultimate round of the Japanese Motocross Championship at Saitama Off Road Village.

Wilson landed in Japan back in 2022 and immediately went on to win the IA2 (250 cc) championship in his first year and then progressed to the IA1 (450 cc) for the 2023 season. He won the championship in 2023 and went back-to-back in 2024.

Now with just one round remaining, Wilson has a 36-point lead and in great shape to make it a three-peat in the IA1 class Wilson finished with 1-1-4 results in Saitama, to claim another round win.

He was looking good for a clean sweep on the day but tagged a lapped rider in the final moto and when down with just a few laps remaining. He remounted quickly and tried to get his way back to the front but was forced to take fourth when the checkered flag came out.

Jay Wilson

“I had a good weekend going and winning all three races would have set me up nicely for the final round in a couple of weeks’ time, but it wasn’t to be. I had the lead and was working my way through some of the slower guys when I hit the back of one and went down. It wasn’t a huge crash, but still enough to take some time to get back on my bike and back in the race. With not many laps left, I wasn’t able to get back to the front, but fourth was still good enough to get the round win, so I can’t complain too much.”

The final round is set down for Sugo in just two weeks’ time and all Wilson needs is a solid opening race on the weekend to take the title and make it three IA1 championships in a row and four Japanese Motocross Championships in succession.

Husqvarna Hard Adventure Enduro kicks off in Taupo Friday

New Zealand’s Husqvarna Hard Adventure Enduro has attracted more than 150 riders to the Central Plateau region for the three day event, with the prologue kicking off Friday at Taupo’s Digger McEwen Motorcycle Park from 4pm, which will determine starting positions for Saturday.

Sean Clarke – Organiser

“We have more than 150 riders signed up to race this year and, as long as they enter the correct class for their skills – gold, silver, bronze or iron – they should all be able to cope with the racing, although it could be a lot more physically challenging this time around. The course will be more off-road than on gravel roads but should still appeal to medium-level riders as much as it will to the elite competitors. Perhaps only the sport’s heroes should apply, but we do try to cater to riders of all abilities too. Judging on their recent form, I expect the silverware will go to either Whangaparoa’s Jacob Refoy, Amberley’s Archer Pascoe or New Plymouth’s Sam Parker, although anything can happen in this sport and so we really won’t know until it wraps up at about 2.30pm on Sunday.”

Riders will receive the GPS course daily to the handlebar mounted devices, with damp conditions likely to add to the challenge.

Successful return to racing for Luke Zelinski

On May 26, Queensland based racer, Luke Zelinski posted on his social media that it was time to step away from racing. He had a big crash to start the year, and the strain of that fall combined with the cost of racing and the toll it takes, Zelinski felt he couldn’t do it at the level he wanted to and decided to park it up for a while.

On August 11, the racing blood started flowing again and he looked for some assistance to help clean up his personal track. He also dusted off his old bike and headed down to Kilcoy Motocross track to join in their club day.

Luke Zelinski

“Although it was only a club day, man I had some fun being behind the gate after only riding once in the last six months. Eager to get things rolling and onto some Supercross.”

He then reached out to the Monster Energy Yamalube Yamaha Team and asked if they had any 450s for sale. The team didn’t have them, but it happened that the CDR Yamaha team had just detailed an ex-Aaron Tanti bike, and it was ready to go.

He started riding more and felt things were improving every time on the bike and his passion only got stronger. Wanting a race bike, he again called the Yamalube Team. This time, a YZ450F that Mike Jones had been using had just been returned and Zelinski snapped up the immaculately machine.

He then rekindled his relationship with Michael Edwards at Northstar Yamaha and they put a small but dedicated list of supporters together to get Luke on the track.

Fast forward to the opening round of the 2025 Australian Supercross Championship and instantly Zelinski looked right at home. He finished ninth on day one with 6-8 results, but he was only just getting started.

Day two dawned and he picked up where he left off the night before and charged to 6-5 finishes for fifth on the night and sits sixth in the championship after two rounds. A sensational result in any situation let alone that fact that he hadn’t raced in months, had little preparation and was up against a host of manufacturer supported riders and teams, many from overseas.

Zelinski now heads into round three with some confidence and momentum in an extremely competitive SX1 field. But most importantly, he is back racing and loving it, regardless of the result.

Hayden Downie impresses with AUSX podium

Queensland based Hayden Downie has been a solid junior rider trying to make a name for himself as he progresses through the ranks, and after wanting a change of scenery for 2025, he purchased a Yamaha YZ250F to finish out the season. He was approved under the Yamaha national race plan discount and got himself a new bike through Caloundra Motorcycles.

The 17-year-old apprentice instantly took a liking to the YZ250F and felt great on the bike. Although the start of the AUSX championship wasn’t far away, Downie felt he was ready to race and entered into the SX3 division, looking for top 10 results.

He met that goal on night one when he finished ninth after fighting his way through the field. But it was round two that Downie really turned heads. With chaos all around him, he kept a cool head after an average start and began to work his way forward. Soon he was inside the top five, then in the last couple of laps, was able to make up the time and pass into third to make his first ever national podium.

Scott Bishop – Yamaha Motorsport Manager

“We will always champion our team riders for their results, but just as important is to acknowledge and praise the efforts and results of the riders that chose to buy a Yamaha and race our products. We understand riders have a choice when buying a bike and we excited to see both Luke and Hayden not only purchase a Yamaha but also race them to sensational results at a national level. Well done to both riders, families and supporters and hope this is just the start of the success with Yamaha.“

AMA congratulates Rachel Gutish on historic enduro title

The American Motorcyclist Association congratulated Rachel Gutish on her historic FIM EnduroGP championship season, in which she became the first American to claim a title in the series’ history.

Competing for the Rieju Factory Team, Gutish entered the final round of the season with an 11-point lead, and thanks to another victorious performance in Germany, locked up the championship.

Rob Dingman – AMA President and CEO

“Gutish’s recent win is significant for the United States, and we’re proud of this young woman who has also been a staple on our dominant ISDE Women’s Trophy Team for the past several years. She is an outstanding talent and represented her country well.”

Gutish finished the historic campaign with 145 total points, clearing second-place finisher and teammate Rosie Rowett of Great Britain by 19 points. En route to the championship, Gutish secured victories in three of the last four events, capping off her dominant run for the title. It’s yet another outstanding achievement from Gutish, who has won four FIM International Six Day Enduro gold medals as a member of the U.S. Women’s World Trophy Team.

Rachel Gutish

“It’s hard to put into words just how much this means to me, to be the first American to win an FIM EnduroGP World Championship,” Gutish said. “I’m proud of myself, proud of my country, and grateful to everyone who’s helped me and cheered me on from back home. It’s been a lot of work to get to this moment. I’m speechless, but super happy.”

Isak Gifting confirmed with JK Yamaha Supported MX into 2026

Isak Gifting will continue his journey with Yamaha and the JK Yamaha Supported MX team through 2026, the 24-year-old from Grycksbo, Sweden, will again campaign a Yamaha YZ450F in the premier class of the FIM Motocross World Championship.

Since stepping up to MXGP in 2024, Gifting’s career has been marked by a few significant achievements, including an impressive fifth overall at the MXGP of Czech Republic this year. Despite experiencing a few unfortunate injury setbacks, the resilient Swede has consistently showcased his determination and grit throughout his first two seasons with Yamaha.

Isak Gifting – JK Yamaha Supported MX Team Rider

“It’s nice for me to continue my progress with Yamaha, the same team, same people, same bike, and improve together. It’s a nice environment for me and I think we can create something good together for next year. ⁠⁠I have a few personal goals I want to achieve but result wise I’m looking to be top 10 overall in the MXGP Championship Standings and I’d like to have some more results in the top five, if not better than that if everything clicks. So, I’m really looking forward to seeing what next year will bring.”

Alexandre Kowalski – Yamaha Motor Europe Off-Road Racing Manager

“Isak joined the Yamaha Family in 2024, transitioning from MX2 to MXGP with the support of Riccardo and Guiliano Boschi and the JK Yamaha Supported MX team. With their backing, Isak has made remarkable progress and achieved impressive results, which have not gone unnoticed. It makes sense to provide him with more support for the future. Isak has already proven he has the speed of the top riders in MXGP. His incredible fighting spirit and great attitude align perfectly with our values. We are pleased to keep him in blue and look forward to continuing to help him succeed.”

KTM brands continue with rider goodbyes

We’ve seen a few more bizarre ‘rider thanks’ announcements from KTM, Husky and GASGAS of late, which seem to be their new method of goodbying team riders who (we assume) are moving on, without outright stating the fact. This time around they wave goodbye to Chase Sexton from Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, and also sending a farewell salute to Rockstar Energy GASGAS Factory Racing’s Justin Barcia, with both receiving well wishes for their future exploits. There have been no ‘official’ announcements made of their signings but it has been widely reported that Sexton is going to Team Green while Barcia is expected to sign with Ducati.

Chase Sexton

“Following two seasons in the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing thanks Chase Sexton for the success achieved together throughout 2024 and 2025. KTM and Sexton dominated the AMA Pro Motocross Championship in 2024, winning seven of 11 rounds en route to earning the 450MX title outdoors. Despite his title defense being cut short in 2025, this year’s highlight came via a single overall victory at Washougal. Supercross saw the 26-year-old Illinois native finish third in the 450SX standings in 2024 and he improved to the runner-up position in 2025, falling short of the championship by only two points this season. In total, Sexton won nine 450SX Main Events onboard the KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION, with seven of those this year – including Anaheim 1’s high-profile opening round – making for the winningest season of his Supercross career. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing wishes Chase well for 2026 and beyond.”

Justin Barcia

“Rockstar Energy GASGAS Factory Racing would like to express its thanks to Justin Barcia after five historic years together in the AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross Championships, which included the brand’s first 450SX Main Event and 450MX overall victories. Barcia initially joined the team and was equipped with the GASGAS MC 450F for the 2021 AMA Supercross season – incredibly winning their first 450SX Main Event together on debut in Houston! That maiden, history-making victory marked the inaugural time that GASGAS had won a Supercross Main Event. BAMBAM would then go on to earn three more indoor podium finishes that year – as well as fourth overall in the final 450SX standings – before delivering GASGAS its first victory in Pro Motocross at the Spring Creek National that same season via a 1-2 moto scorecard. Over the course of the four seasons that followed, Barcia would claim a haul of podium results both in Supercross and Pro Motocross, with another 450SX Main Event victory achieved at East Rutherford in 2023 onboard the GASGAS MC 450F Factory Edition model. Barcia took fifth overall in both the 2022 and 2023 AMA Supercross Championships, further solidifying his legacy in helping to put GASGAS on the map in North American competition. In 2025, with Rockstar Energy GASGAS Factory Racing, BAMBAM placed 10th across the entire SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) season. Recognized for his charisma and dedicated style on the race track, the Rockstar Energy GASGAS Factory Racing Team thanks the 33-year-old out of Monroe, New York, for his unwavering approach to racing, and wishes him all the best in the future!”

Josep Garcia

2025 EnduroGP Champion

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Josep Garcia has successfully defended his EnduroGP crown, wrapping up the 2025 FIM EnduroGP World Championship with a commanding performance at the seventh and final round in Zschopau, Germany. Racing his KTM 250 EXC-F, Garcia claimed a dominant win on Saturday before securing the title with a determined second-place finish on Sunday.

The decisive weekend got underway with the Friday night Super Test, where Garcia wasted no time laying down a marker, placing third on the tight and technical course. The Spanish ace then came out swinging on day one, taking control of the EnduroGP class from the opening test. Mastering the classic enduro terrain, Josep delivered a outstanding ride to take the win by an impressive 47.78 seconds. The result extended his lead at the top of the EnduroGP standings to 18 points, putting him in prime position to secure the title.

Despite freezing temperatures and rough, technical conditions on day two, Garcia maintained his composure. Needing only a solid finish to secure the championship, he pushed hard all day through the iconic Saxony tests. At the end of the day, Josep crossed the line as runner-up, just 8.63 seconds behind Andrea Verona – more than enough to lock in his second consecutive EnduroGP title.

Garcia’s 2025 season has been nothing short of exceptional. From the opening round in Portugal, he has been the rider to beat, demonstrating his trademark speed and skill across all conditions. The Spaniard has taken eight EnduroGP overall victories, alongside a near-perfect record in the Enduro1 category by winning all but one day of racing so far this season to claim the class title one round early at the GP of Italy.

The Red Bull KTM star’s latest world title adds to an already remarkable résumé. Now a two-time back-to-back EnduroGP World Champion, Garcia has reaffirmed his position at the pinnacle of world enduro – cementing his legacy as one of the sport’s elite.

With Garcia’s standout season delivering consistent top results, KTM has also claimed both the FIM EnduroGP and Enduro1 Manufacturer World Championships for 2025. The two titles are a testament to the race-ready performance and reliability of the KTM 250 EXC-F across some of the toughest offroad racing conditions on the planet.

Josep Garcia

“This feels incredible! After taking the win on Saturday, today felt like the longest day of racing in my life. It was a really tough day with some super-tricky conditions and destroyed tests. I knew what I had to do, but still wanted to fight for the victory for the whole day. It wasn’t easy, and in the last lap, I started to struggle a little bit. But now, after taking the title, it feels incredible. I’m a two-time EnduroGP World Champion! I want to give thanks to the whole Red Bull KTM team, as well as all my friends and everyone who has been involved this season. Now, it’s time to celebrate!”

Andrea Verona claims E2 title

What a way to end the season! GASGAS Factory Racing’s Andrea Verona stormed to victory at the final round of the 2025 FIM EnduroGP World Championship in Germany to clinch the Enduro2 world title in style.

The EC 450F racer delivered another outstanding performance, taking second overall and first in Enduro2 on Saturday, before capping things off with a dominant double win on Sunday. Verona’s results not only secured his eighth world crown but also confirmed him as EnduroGP runner-up after another season of incredible consistency and speed.

The weekend kicked off with Friday night’s Super Test, where Andrea came out swinging. A fast and confident lap placed him fifth overall and third in Enduro2, a strong start that set the tone for what would be a huge final round for the Italian.

When racing got underway on Saturday, Verona wasted no time getting down to business. Despite the tricky conditions and the special tests cutting up fast, Andrea delivered another masterclass in consistency by winning three tests and finishing inside the top three on eight of the 12. After pushing hard all day, he crossed the line second overall and first in Enduro2, a crucial result that moved him into the class lead heading into the final day of racing.

On Sunday, with everything to play for in the Enduro2 title fight, Verona returned to the tests focused and determined. Although a slightly slower opening lap saw him sitting fourth overall early on, the Italian quickly found his rhythm and began closing the gap to the leaders.

Winning three of the next four tests and seven in total throughout the day, the GASGAS Factory Racing ace charged to an incredible double victory, topping both EnduroGP and Enduro2. Most importantly, the result secured him the 2025 FIM Enduro2 World Championship and his eighth world title, also marking his fifth with GASGAS. To top off an awesome season, GASGAS also claimed the 2025 FIM Enduro2 Manufacturer World Championship victory. That’s how it’s done!

This year’s title also extended Verona’s remarkable record of finishing on the Enduro2 podium at every single EnduroGP round for over five years – a streak that firmly establishes him as one of the most consistent and talented riders in world enduro.

Across the 2025 season, Andrea was once again the man to beat in Enduro2, finishing on the podium at every round and taking seven victories. In EnduroGP, he completed the year as runner-up after claiming 11 podiums and four overall wins from 14 days of racing, underlining yet another stellar season for the 25-year-old Italian.

Andrea Verona

“I’m super happy to have wrapped up the Enduro2 championship for the second time, also claiming my eighth world title! I’m honestly speechless! Today was an incredible day of racing, too, winning overall and in class. I’ve really enjoyed the whole weekend overall, the fans have been incredible, and the tests were great. I can’t thank my team enough for their hard work this year, without them none of this would have been possible. I can’t wait for 2026 already!”

Triumph end debut EnduroGP season with top-10s

The Triumph Factory Racing Enduro Team concluded its debut FIM EnduroGP World Championship season at the GP of Germany with another strong showing from Jamie McCanney aboard the TF 250-E. Across two demanding days, Jamie finished fourth and fifth in Enduro1 and 15th overall on both days, concluding the season 16th in the EnduroGP standings and an impressive fourth overall in Enduro1 – an excellent result for Triumph in its first year at world championship level.

Jamie McCanney

“It’s been two really tough days here in Germany! I think it’s the longest time we have spent on the bike all year, and the highest number of tests, so it’s really beaten us up. I’m happy to finish with two solid results in class, though. The season is now over and I’ve been carrying a few injuries, so I have struggled, but I’ve enjoyed it the whole time and I’m so grateful to Triumph, Paul [Edmondson] and the rest of the team for their hard work all year.”

Replacing the injured Mikael Persson for the weekend, Harry Edmondson, who usually represents Fast Eddy Triumph, was given the opportunity to join the factory team for the season finale. After a solid opening day, Harry was forced to retire on Sunday after tweaking his knee but had shown excellent pace and potential throughout the event.

Harry Edmondson

“I’d like to thank Triumph for giving me the opportunity to step up to the factory team this weekend! I really enjoyed it and gave it my all. I managed 10th in class yesterday, and I was riding well today but I tweaked my knee so couldn’t finish. It’s been a great weekend, though, and I’m happy to have helped the team.”

Mikael Persson was sidelined from the GP of Germany due to ligament damage in his knee, sustained at the GP of Portugal. Despite missing the final two rounds, Mikael’s season was a standout one, delivering podium results and running second overall in Enduro1 for much of the year.

Highlights included his performances at his home GP in Sweden and Triumph’s home GP in Wales, as well as four superb second-place Enduro1 finishes. He concluded his 2025 campaign seventh overall and fifth in Enduro1, an exceptional achievement in the team’s first year in the championship. Mikael will now focus on rest and rehabilitation ahead of the 2026 season.

Triumph Italia Racing’s Morgan Lesiardo secured a strong third place in Enduro1 on Sunday, crossing the line just 0.02 seconds shy of the runner-up spot. In his debut season aboard the TF 250-E, the Italian landed on the podium in the Enduro1 championship, finishing third overall.

Paul Edmondson – Triumph Factory Racing Enduro Team Manager

“We’ve made it to the final round of the 2025 season here in Germany! Overall it’s been a great weekend with a traditional, tough enduro that challenged the riders. I couldn’t be happier with the debut year we have had, and it’s testament to the reliability of the bikes and the talent of our riders. This weekend was a strong one for Jamie McCanney with two top-15 results, and fourth and fifth in Enduro1. Jamie and Mikael have finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the Enduro1 standings which the whole team is really pleased with. We can’t wait to go again in 2026 already!”

2025 EnduroGP Round Seven Germany Report

Day One – Saturday

Beginning his day with an 18-point lead in the Enduro3 title chase, Sherco Racing Factory’s Hamish Macdonald was focused on getting the job done today. Throughout the day he was locked in a fierce battle with his closest rival and teammate, Antoine Magain. Knowing that by beating Magain would secure him his first senior class world championship, the New Zealander did confidently by taking victory.

Returning to the paddock at the end of the day, Macdonald and the entire Sherco Racing Factory team celebrated in style. As the newly crowned FIM Enduro3 World Champion, Macdonald is now a three-time world champion and the first New Zealander to claim a senior class title.

Hamish Macdonald – E3 Champion

“From winning in 2019 in Youth, 2020 in Junior and now, 2025 with the big boys in Enduro3, it’s unbelievable. I can’t complain! I mean, it’s been a lot of hard work to get here to this moment, but we did it. It’s hard to put these emotions into words.”

In the fight for EnduroGP honours, eyes were on Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Josep Garcia. The championship leader had limped home from the previous round in Italy with multiple injuries, but firmly put them behind him with a statement ride on day one in Zschopau.

The Spaniard was masterful in the extremely tough and demanding conditions. From winning the opening GMOTO Enduro Test, he claimed six wins out of a total 13 special tests as he raced his way to a commanding 48-second margin of victory.

Giving chase, GASGAS Factory Racing’s Andrea Verona won the opening ACERBIS Cross Test, but a major error on the second GMOTO Enduro Test from the Italian allowed Garcia to build an advantage that would prove unattainable. Signing off with the fastest time in the final POLISPORT Extreme Test, Verona had to be content with second.

In the fight for third, it was Honda Racing RedMoto Enduro Team’s Samuele Bernardini who claimed his third EnduroGP podium result of 2025. Bernardini was involved in an intense battle with Team KTM Pro Racing Sport’s Max Ahlin, and the Sherco Racing Factory quartet of Macdonald, Magain, Theo Espinasse and Jeremy Sydow for the position.

In the end, Bernardini fended off Macdonald in fourth by seven seconds to finish on the podium, with Magain placing 16 seconds behind Macdonald in fifth. Just one second behind, Sydow took sixth, while Ahlin finished 0.25 seconds behind Sydow after almost one hour and 20 minutes of timed special test racing to finish seventh, proving just how competitive this year’s EnduroGP class is.

E1/E2/E3

The Enduro2 category saw a big upset in the fight for this year’s championship between Verona and points leader, TM MOTO Boano Factory Enduro Team’s Zach Pichon.

With Verona powering ahead for the win, Pichon suffered his worst result of the season in fifth. Entering the final day of the season, Verona is the new championship leader, with a seven-point advantage over the Frenchman. Ahlin and Espinasse joined Verona on the podium in second and third, respectively.

Andrea Verona – E2 Champion

In the Enduro3 class, we saw the crowning of Macdonald as the 2025 world champion. The New Zealander led home teammate Magain in second to secure his 10th victory of the season. Julien Roussaly made it a Sherco 1-2-3.

Josep Garcia was at his best in the Enduro1 category, winning by one minute and 34 seconds. Bernardini followed him home for second, while an on-form Sydow gave his home crowd plenty to cheer for with third.

Women’s Enduro

Asserting herself as the champion elect of the Expotrade FIM Women’s Enduro World Championship, RIEJU Factory Team’s Rachel Gutish claimed a commanding victory on day one in Zschopau. The American was in her element on the unforgiving terrain, riding clear to a one-minute-and-28-second margin of victory.

Behind her, it was HRC Honda’s Francesca Nocera who ended her day in second. The Italian fared well on the ACERBIS Cross Test, but had no answer for Gutish on the GMOTO Enduro Test. Gutish’s teammate, Rosie Rowett put in a strong ride to claim third, with Justine Martel (Beta) and Marine Lemoine (KTM) rounding out the top five.

The Expotrade Junior Women’s Enduro class saw Lorna Lafont (Sherco) take an important win over her championship rival, Electraction TM MOTO’s Elizabeth Tett in second. Poland’s Maja Kozolowska (KTM) completed the podium in third.

Junior Enduro

The Junior Enduro class was a drama-filled day, with Zschopau proving decisive in the championship battle. Arriving at the POLISPORT GP of Germany with a strong 15-point lead, Fantic Factory Racing Enduro Team Specia’s Kevin Cristino saw that advantage evaporate today with a critical DNF. The Italian’s day went from bad to worse, with Cristino eventually retiring on the final lap.

His loss was rival Axel Semb’s gain. With Cristino in trouble, the Fantic Factory Racing Team rider was on a charge. Fighting his way into the race lead, the young Swede remained out front to claim victory by 23 seconds. That result now sees him move from second into the championship lead by seven points entering the final day of racing.

Ox MOTO Beta’s Leo Joyon was also on top form today, pushing Semb all of the way. The Frenchman finished as runner-up, ahead of Thibault Giraudon (Sherco) in third. Triumph Italia Racing’s Luca Colorio took fourth, with TM MOTO Boano Factory Enduro Team’s Manuel Verzeroli fifth.

Youth Enduro

The Youth Enduro class was another fierce battle between the top two title contenders. Fantic Factory Racing Enduro Team Specia’s Pietro Scardina pushed hard today to take the win over Team KTM Pro Racing Sport’s Romain Dagna in second.

Dagna still remains in charge of the title chase, but Scardina has cut Dagna’s points lead to 11. TM MOTO Boano Factory Enduro Team’s Alberto Elgari ended his day in third.

EnduroGP of Germany – Day One Top 20

Pos Rider Nat. Cl. Time 1 GARCIA Josep ESP E1 1:17:44.09 2 VERONA Andrea ITA E2 47.78 3 BERNARDINI Samuele ITA E1 +1:34.63 4 MACDONALD Hamish NZL E3 +1:42.01 5 MAGAIN Antoine BEL E3 +1:57.92 6 SYDOW Jeremy GER E1 +1:59.33 7 AHLIN Max SWE E2 +1:59.58 8 ESPINASSE Theo FRA E2 +2:13.63 9 ELOWSON Albin SWE E2 +2:41.44 10 PICHON Zachary FRA E2 +2:41.70 11 NORRBIN Albin SWE E2 +2:52.11 12 ROUSSALY Julien FRA E3 +2:55.77 13 LE QUERE Leo FRA E3 +3:01.51 14 KOUBLE Krystof CZE E2 +3:23.21 15 MCCANNEY Jamie GBR E1 +3:27.13 16 LESIARDO Morgan ITA E1 +4:01.97 17 FISCHEDER Luca GER E3 +4:06.45 18 PAVONI Matteo ITA E3 +4:47.88 19 EDMONDSON Jack GBR E1 +4:50.78 20 KYTONEN Roni FIN E1 +5:02.43

Day Two – Sunday

Day two of the POLISPORT GP of Germany was one of celebration as this year’s world champions in the Paulo Duarte FIM EnduroGP World Championship were crowned.

Josep Garcia started day two in Zschopau with a virtual grasp on the category, ending his day in second to secure the title. With 2025 proving to be yet another momentous year for the Spaniard, his EnduroGP and Enduro1 world championships elevate him to the status of a seven-time world champion.

Garcia came out swinging this morning. Fastest on the opening GMOTO Enduro Test by eight seconds over newly crowned Enduro3 World Champion, Sherco Racing Factory’s Hamish Macdonald, Garcia was off to a strong start in his bid for the EnduroGP title.

At the end of lap one, Garcia led by four seconds, but behind him only four seconds separated Team KTM Pro Sport Racing’s Max Ahlin in second and Triumph Italia Racing’s Morgan Lesiardo in eighth. Completing lap two, Garcia still led, with GASGAS Factory Racing’s Andrea Verona now up to second, as the rest of the field began to string out slightly.

Exiting the last ACERBIS Cross Test, and with just two tests remaining, Verona had hunted Garcia down. Champion elect of Enduro2, Verona also wanted the season-ending EnduroGP victory. While Garcia wanted to win too, the bigger prize of clinching the EnduroGP title was also on his mind.

A win on the final POLISPORT Extreme Test put Verona into the lead, and as they exited the last special test of 2025, Verona had claimed the EnduroGP victory. With Garcia second, Macdonald took a deserving third, ensuring all three 2025 senior class world champions would embrace the final EnduroGP podium of the year.

Signing off on an incredible rookie year in EnduroGP, Ahlin took fourth, while Sherco Racing Factory’s Jeremy Sydow finished fifth. Both riders have proved that they will be a force to be reckoned with in 2026.

Verona wins Enduro2/E1/E3

The Enduro2 World Championship saw defending champion Verona successfully defend the class on the final day of racing in Germany with a race win. The Italian was at his best in Zschopau, fighting for the title until the very end.

On day two, it was Ahlin who finished second, while Sherco Racing Factory’s Theo Espinasse took third. Fourth today cemented TM MOTO Boano Factory Enduro Team’s Zach Pichon as the Enduro2 vice-champion, having proved a worthy opponent to Verona.

In the Enduro1 class, Garcia raced to his 13th victory of the season. Sydow took second by the narrowest of margins, beating third-placed Lesiardo by an astonishing 0.02 seconds.

Capping off an incredible 2025, newly crowned Enduro3 World Champion Macdonald put the finishing touches to his year with a class win on day two. Teammates Antoine Magain and Julien Roussaly were second and third, respectively, resulting in Sherco Racing Factory sweeping the overall Enduro3 championship podium.

Women’s Enduro

The Expotrade FIM Women’s Enduro World Championship saw RIEJU Factory Team’s Rachel Gutish pick up where she left off yesterday on route to clinching the title. The American was simply unstoppable, favouring the tough and demanding enduro terrain of Zschopau.

With seven test wins out of eight, she took victory by over two minutes. With it, she became the FIM Women’s Enduro World Champion, and the first rider from the United States to win a title in the FIM Enduro World Championship.

Finishing second, Rosie Rowett ensured the RIEJU Factory Team placed 1-2 in the overall championship standings. On the day, it was Justine Martel (Beta) who finished third, while Vilde Holt (KTM) and Marine Lemoine (KTM) rounded out the top five.

In the Expotrade FIM Junior Women’s Enduro World Cup, Lorna Lafont (Sherco) claimed a commanding two-minute-and-25-second margin of victory over Electraction TM MOTO’s Elizabeth Tett in second, with Hanna Lagher (Beta) taking third. Lafont’s victory secured her the overall win in the Junior Women’s category for 2025.

Junior Enduro

The outcome of this year’s FIM Junior Enduro World Championship went down to the wire on day two in Zschopau. With drama striking points leader Kevin Cristino on day one, Axel Semb had raced his way back into title contention starting out day two. Holding a seven-point lead, the young Swede was determined to see things through.

Axel Semb

“I had to fight and give everything I could because I knew I needed to finish second today. The final lap was pretty intense, but the relief of winning the title was incredible.”

Shaking off his disappointment, Cristino went on the attack by winning the opening two special tests to take up the race lead. Semb held second and would be the champion if he could hold his position.

However, Ox Moto Beta’s Leo Joyon was also on a charge in third and piling on the pressure. At the end of lap two of three, Cristino led, while Semb hung onto second by just 0.5 seconds over Joyon. Stepping up his pace, Semb began to ride himself clear of Joyon, and with each passing test, reached ever closer to clinching the title.

With it all coming down to the final special test, Semb beat Joyon by five seconds to end the day as runner-up behind Cristino, but more importantly, become the 2025 FIM Junior Enduro World Champion. While Semb celebrated, naturally there was disbelief for Cristino, having come so close in 2025 to winning it too.

Youth Enduro

As the champion-elect, Team KTM Pro Sport Racing’s Romain Dagna won the 2025 FIM Youth Enduro World Championship with a third-place result on day two in Zschopau. The young Frenchman rode a calculated day, to put himself inside the top three and clinch his debut title.

Romain Dagna

“I’m very happy to win the championship. I had a lot of mistakes today, but kept it together and got the job done. Hopefully, this is the first of more to come!”

His closest rival, Fantic Factory Racing Enduro Team Specia’s Pietro Scardina, took the final victory of the season, ahead of TM MOTO Boano Factory Enduro Team’s Alberto Elgari.

EnduroGP of Germany – Day Two Top 20

Pos Rider Nat. Cl Time 1 VERONA Andrea ITA E2 1:14:55.05 2 GARCIA Josep ESP E1 +8.63 3 MACDONALD Hamish NZL E3 +14.04 4 AHLIN Max SWE E2 +26.46 5 SYDOW Jeremy GER E1 +42.31 6 LESIARDO Morgan ITA E1 +42.33 7 ESPINASSE Theo FRA E2 +45.6 8 PICHON Zachary FRA E2 +56.65 9 MAGAIN Antoine BEL E3 +1:23.85 10 BERNARDINI Samuele ITA E1 +1:41.12 11 NORRBIN Albin SWE E2 +1:43.53 12 ELOWSON Albin SWE E2 +1:52.84 13 ROUSSALY Julien FRA E3 +2:02.22 14 FISCHEDER Luca GER E3 +2:18.19 15 MCCANNEY Jamie GBR E1 +2:21.10 16 KOUBLE Krystof CZE E2 +2:52.01 17 KYTONEN Roni FIN E1 +2:57.96 18 ETCHELLS Jed GBR E1 +3:04.20 19 PAVONI Matteo ITA E3 +3:35.71 20 SORECA Davide ITA E1 +3:44.41

EnduroGP Standings

Pos Rider Nat Bike Total 1 GARCIA Josep ESP KTM 244 2 VERONA Andrea ITA GASGAS 229 3 PICHON Zachary FRA TM MOTO 195 4 MACDONALD Hamish NZL SHERCO 161 5 MAGAIN Antoine BEL SHERCO 129 6 BERNARDINI Samuele ITA HONDA 117 7 PERSSON Mikael SWE TRIUMPH 96 8 LESIARDO Morgan ITA TRIUMPH 95 9 AHLIN Max SWE KTM 93 10 ESPINASSE Theo FRA SHERCO 84 11 NORRBIN Albin SWE FANTIC 70 12 WATSON Nathan GBR BETA 53 13 SYDOW Jeremy GER SHERCO 51 14 LE QUERE Leo FRA TM MOTO 48 15 ROUSSALY Julien FRA SHERCO 46 16 MCCANNEY Jamie GBR TRIUMPH 44 17 ELOWSON Albin SWE HUSQVARNA 19 18 HOLCOMBE Steven GBR HONDA 15 19 OLSZOWY Dominik POL RIEJU 11 20 EDMONDSON Jack GBR GASGAS 7

E1 Standings

Pos Rider Nat Bike Total 1 GARCIA Josep ESP KTM 273 2 BERNARDINI Samuele ITA HONDA 205 3 LESIARDO Morgan ITA TRIUMPH 197 4 MCCANNEY Jamie GBR TRIUMPH 162 5 PERSSON Mikael SWE TRIUMPH 161 6 ETCHELLS Jed GBR FANTIC 125 7 KYTONEN Roni FIN HUSQVARNA 122 8 SYDOW Jeremy GER SHERCO 98 9 SORECA Davide ITA KAWASAKI 96 10 EDMONDSON Harry GBR TRIUMPH 64 11 WALTON Alex GBR TRIUMPH 48 12 EDMONDSON Jack GBR GASGAS 37 13 MARTINEZ NOGUEIRA … ESP KTM 24 14 MCCANNEY Daniel GBR BETA 15 15 TOTH Josh USA KAWASAKI 13 16 LJUNGSTROM Oskar SWE TRIUMPH 12 17 HUBNER Edward GER KTM 11 18 OLDRATI Thomas ITA HONDA 10 19 ASK Herman NOR TM 10 20 LEHMANN Hannes GER YAMAHA 9

E2 Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 VERONA Andrea ITA GASGAS 255 2 PICHON Zachary FRA TM MOTO 241 3 AHLIN Max SWE KTM 177 4 ESPINASSE Theo FRA SHERCO 166 5 NORRBIN Albin SWE FANTIC 163 6 KOUBLE Krystof CZE HUSQVARNA 121 7 MORETTINI Manolo ITA HONDA 114 8 ELOWSON Albin SWE HUSQVARNA 104 9 WATSON Nathan GBR BETA 85 10 RINALDI Enrico ITA GASGAS 47 11 BLANJOUE Hugo FRA HONDA 42 12 LOFQUIST Franz SWE YAMAHA 22 13 CHARRUA Bruno POR GASGAS 18 14 HOLCOMBE Steven GBR HONDA 17 15 MUNDELL Daniel GBR KTM 16 16 MARTINEZ NOGUEIRA … ESP KTM 15 17 OLIVEIRA Dante USA KTM 12 18 LINDHOLM Casper SWE HUSQVARNA 12 19 CIANI Mirko ITA BETA 11 20 NOHR Hakon NOR KTM 10

E3 Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 MACDONALD Hamish NZL SHERCO 271 2 MAGAIN Antoine BEL SHERCO 247 3 ROUSSALY Julien FRA SHERCO 189 4 LE QUERE Leo FRA TM MOTO 176 5 PAVONI Matteo ITA FANTIC 141 6 OLSZOWY Dominik POL RIEJU 120 7 FISCHEDER Luca GER BETA 119 8 SANS Marc ESP GASGAS 109 9 BETRIU Jaume ESP GASGAS 42 10 WILLEMS Erik BEL TM MOTO 25 11 GOERNER Florian GER KTM 17 12 MACORITTO Lorenzo ITA HUSQVARNA 17 13 LARRIEU Loic FRA RIEJU 14 14 FREEMAN Brad GBR BETA 13 15 GANGFORS Jesper SWE KTM 7

FIM Junior Enduro Standings

Pos Rider Nat Bike Total 1 SEMB Axel SWE FANTIC 226 2 CRISTINO Kevin ITA FANTIC 224 3 JOYON Leo FRA BETA 209 4 GIRAUDON Thibault FRA SHERCO 186 5 VERZEROLI Manuel ITA TM MOTO 152 6 COLORIO Luca ITA TRIUMPH 99 7 CLAUZIER Clement FRA BETA 96 8 HAUTION Diego FRA BETA 86 9 BACON Kyron AUS KAWASAKI 83 10 MEI Davide ITA BETA 80 11 PUEY MONFORTE Alex ESP RIEJU 57 12 SKUTA Matej CZE BETA 54 13 KALNY Jaroslav CZE SHERCO 54 14 FONTOVA Albert ESP GASGAS 53 15 DAVIES Samuel GBR GASGAS 29 16 BERNINI Lorenzo ITA RIEJU 25 17 RIORDAN Angus AUS KTM 22 18 CLAUZIER Maxime FRA BETA 20 19 DENNETT William AUS TRIUMPH 18 20 MODIN Arvid SWE TRIUMPH 17

FIM Women’s Enduro Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 GUTISH Rachel USA RIEJU 145 2 ROWETT Rosie GBR RIEJU 126 3 NOCERA Francesca ITA HONDA 107 4 MARTEL Justine FRA BETA 91 5 HOLT Vilde Marie NOR KTM 86 6 HOLMES Nieve GBR SHERCO 73 7 GONCALVES Joana POR HUSQVARNA 70 8 LEMOINE Marine FRA KTM 62 9 LAFONT Lorna FRA SHERCO 59 10 TETT Elizabeth GBR TM MOTO 59 11 SAN MIGUEL Maria ESP RIEJU 58 12 DAVIES Delun GBR TM MOTO 20 13 MEIER Lea GER SHERCO 12 14 HALL Emily GBR BETA 11 15 KOZLOWSKA Maja POL KTM 10 16 LAGHER Hanna SWE BETA 8 17 AHLSTROM Matilda SWE HUSQVARNA 8 18 HEISTERMANN Celine GER BETA 7

FIM Youth Enduro Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 DAGNA Romain FRA KTM 231 2 SCARDINA Pietro ITA FANTIC 225 3 ELGARI Alberto ITA TM MOTO 212 4 ALLEMAND Gabin FRA GASGAS 160 5 PASQUATO Riccardo ITA FANTIC 146 6 DOMINGUEZ Yago ESP RIEJU 104 7 RAMDOHR ROZAS Jose CHI FANTIC 100 8 CORSI Valentino ITA KTM 91 9 SAUMELL Aleix ESP SHERCO 86 10 121 PIERSIGILLI Luca ITA BETA 79 11 GODINO GOMEZ Ramon ESP BETA 50 12 SALVINI Nicola ITA GASGAS 36 13 SICARD Benjamin FRA BETA 25 14 LAAKSONEN Ukko FIN KTM 24 15 JONES Rees GBR GASGAS 21 16 GIORDANO Gabriele ITA TM MOTO 21 17 CAGNONI Simone ITA HUSQVARNA 15 18 GUNNARSSON Robin SWE BETA 15 19 LAMPKIN Fraiser GBR BETA 14 20 HUERTA Cristobal huerta CHI TM MOTO 13

2025 Rallye du Maroc – World Rally-Raid Final Wrap

Tosha Schareina has wrapped up the 2025 Rallye du Maroc after taking three stage wins. Daniel Sanders finished runner-up, with just over three minutes separating the top two riders at the end of the competition.

Schareina’s triumph in Morocco secured him the runner-up position in the 2025 World Rally-Raid Championship standings, just nine points ahead of Brabec, who finished third at this event.

Schareina’s consistent season included second-place finishes at the Dakar Rally and Rally-Raid Portugal, and third at the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge.

Tosha Schareina – P1

“Here we are at the finish line, it was not easy but it’s the best way to end the season taking the victory finally with Honda. I’m happy for the team and everyone that supports me and now we focus on the main goal that is Dakar.”

Daniel Sanders – P2

“Obviously, I’m happy to finish the race here in Morocco safely and on the podium, but I’m a little disappointed not to have taken the win. After wrapping the championship up in Portugal, I really wanted to focus on this race and do my best. I’m riding good, I know that, and when I’m riding good, I’m fast – I just need to clean up my mistakes. It’s good to get a bit of a wake-up call, and now ahead of Dakar, I know there are things I need to work on with myself. We’ve got a couple of months to get motivated now and I know what I need to do to improve. It’s not just the physical side for me; it’s the mental side as well, and I want to be ready for Dakar. The season has been incredible and I can’t thank the team enough for everything they have done to get me here. The goal now is to reward them with another win in Saudi next January.”

Ricky Brabec – P3

“Rally’s finished, I’m happy to be healthy and happy to be at the finish line, this is the main goal. It’s been two years since I’ve finished this race and it feels good. We’re going to go home healthy and start preparing for Dakar. We got third in the general, so it was a good rally, everyone wants to win of course, but the competition is really, really strong right now. There’s a couple of things to work on for the Dakar, but overall I’m happy to be at the finish line and going home in one piece, that’ll make my Dakar training programme a little bit easier. Overall, the team did great, was a long week, a long time away from home, but now it’s time to focus on the Dakar.”

Adrien Van Beveren – P4

“It was a better stage for me, I got back on my real level and it feels good to be able to push as my body today was better. I feel that it was a good idea to come here and unlock my brain after the crash. I can’t wait for the Dakar preparation and giving all for January.”

Edgar Canet – P5

“It feels good to finish the Rallye du Maroc, and what a way to finish an incredible season with a win in Rally2 and to take the world title. I’m super-happy for the team and super-happy for KTM – they have all put in so much to get us here. I’m really looking forward to where we can go from here. The plan now is to keep pushing, keep training, and of course, keep learning. Heading into Dakar, I want to beat my result from this year and then into next season, I want to be fighting for the overall.”

In Rally2, Edgar Canet did not go for the knockout against Michael Docherty (BAS World KTM) and Konrad Dabrowski (Duust Rally). With his first world cup title at stake, the Spaniard played it safe. This strategy earned him victory ahead of the South African (+15’36“) and the Pole (+16”47”).

In Rally3, Noa Sainct made his debut in a World Championship round. The son of the two-time winner of the bike category on the Rallye du Maroc (2001-02) won ahead of Thomas Zoldos (Aub’Moto, +7’41”), who was slowed by injury but can take comfort in his World Cup victory. Achraf Zoulati (FRMM) finished just off the podium for his first ever edition.

Riders now shift their focus to the 2026 Dakar Rally, set to take place in Saudi Arabia from January 3–17.

2025 Rallye du Maroc Final Results

Tosha Schareina (ESP), Honda, 15:51:34 Daniel Sanders (AUS), KTM, 15:54:46 +3:12 Ricky Brabec (USA), Honda, 16:01:11 +9:37 Adrien Van Beveren (FRA), Honda, 16:21:50 +30:16 Edgar Canet (ESP), KTM, 16:36:07 +44:33

2025 FIM World Rally-Raid Championship RallyGP Standing

Daniel Sanders (AUS), KTM, 133 pts Tosha Schareina (ESP), Honda, 91 pts Ricky Brabec (USA), Honda, 82 pts Luciano Benavides (ARG), KTM, 69 pts Adrien Van Beveren (FRA), Honda, 61 pts

Rally2 Standings

Edgar Canet (ESP), KTM, 113 pts Michael Docherty (ZAF), Honda, 94 pts Tobias Ebster (AUT), Hero, 80 pts Konrad Dabrowski (POL), KTM, 71 pts Ruy Barbosa (CHI), KTM, 35 pts