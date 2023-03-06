RIP Brayden Erbacher

Brayden Erbacher passed away after crashing in the opening Pro Lites race at the Wonthaggi round of the ProMX Championships, subsequently being hit by multiple following riders, with RaceSafe and ambulance crews unable to save his life, due to the severity of his injuries.

Season 2023 was to be Brayden’s second year in the MX2 Championship, the pinnacle series for 250cc Four Stroke machines. Although a late starter in racing compared to some, Brayden had come to Wonthaggi from Queensland with his family and his Roo Systems Diesel Tuning Race Team to take on Australia’s best.

His first ProMX campaign in 2022 had seen illness prevent him from competing for the full season, but a vigorous and productive off-season on the push bike, in the pool and in the gym had seen him return to full fitness in anticipation of a full ProMX season in 2023.

Today we share the grief and sadness of Brayden’s family and reflect on a good life that was well-lived but tragically cut short. Our thoughts remain with his family and friends, but also with our own wider motocross and motorcycling family, our officials, volunteers, staff, partners, sponsors and of course the fans of this brilliant but occasionally cruel sport.

Motorcycling Australia continue to co-operate with the relevant authorities as the investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident continue.

The Erbacher Family made the following statement:

“The Erbacher Family would like to thank everyone at Racesafe including the paramedics, first responders and the riders and families that supported us. We are beyond proud to call Brayden our son and will be forever grateful for having him in our lives. He is our hero and will be greatly missed.”

Irish Motocross Champs cancelled due to lack of insurance

The Irish Motocross, Quadcross and Sidecarcross Championships for 2023 have all been cancelled due to the series being unable to secure public liability insurance to operate in the Southern centre.

Ulster tracks under normal RMA operation are unaffected, with the full calendar of racing and practice days to go ahead.

Hopefully this won’t be a trend that extends across the sport.

2023 European Junior e-Motocross entries open

Registration for the 2023 European Junior e-Motocross Series is now officially open. Kicking off at the MXGP of Spain on May 7, the four remaining rounds of the European Junior e-Motocross Series take place alongside three other stops on the FIM Motocross World Championship calendar.

After visits to France and Germany, the five-round campaign culminates with a double-header, two-day event in the Czech Republic. The tried and tested racing format remains the same for 2023 with riders first completing a timed qualifying session to determine gate pick, followed by contesting two points-paying races.

To enter the European Junior e-Motocross Series, riders must hold a racing license from their national federation and enter a minimum of three rounds. All competitors on Husqvarna EE 5 machinery will receive a selection of Husqvarna Motorcycles merchandise and accessories and should the overall series winner be mounted on an EE 5, their prize will be an exclusive training day with Husqvarna Factory Racing. As in previous years, the series is open to competitors aged 6-8 years old (age taken from January 1, 2023).

Rider Quotes 2023 AMA Supercross Round Eight – Daytona

For the full round report and results see:

Lawrence and Tomac win Daytona Supercross

The 250SX Class of the 53rd running of DAYTONA Supercross produced a high-level of intense racing throughout the entire day, from the first Heat to the main event.

The action began with two Heats and a Last Chance Qualifier for the 250SX Class. Coming off a victory in Arlington last weekend, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Nate Thrasher secured Heat 1 early in the evening to set the scene for the Main Event while Team Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence took the Heat 2 win. Josiah Natzke topped off the early evening action by finishing first in the Last Chance Qualifier.

The Main Event was tight from the moment the gate dropped as Red Bull KTM’s Tom Vialle, Thrasher and Lawrence battled it out for the Holeshot, but it wasn’t long before a collision between Lawrence and Thrasher caused a shift in momentum. Thrasher went down while Lawrence continued on, eventually turning his Heat win into an overall DAYTONA Supercross crown.

Hunter Lawrence – P1

“The bike was great; we didn’t really change anything all day. It’s cool when you can just trust in your setup and not try to reinvent the wheel. Early in the main, I just kept getting roosted in the sand and had to race hard to get to the front. I just didn’t look back after that. This was where I got my first heat-race win too [in 2021], so it’s pretty cool to capture a main-event win here.”

Lawrence came across the finish line 9.127 seconds ahead of Fire Power Honda’s British rider Max Anstie, who finished second. Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan rounded out the top three, securing his first professional career podium and becoming the second youngest podium finisher in Supercross history. Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Jordan Smith finished fourth while Muc-Off FXR ClubMX Yamaha’s Jeremy Martin was fifth.

Haiden Deegan – P3

“Daytona was a good one for me. Qualifying went alright, and we ended up where we usually would be. Daytona is definitely a ‘man’s track,’ so you had to adapt to it, and it was rough. My heat race was good. I had a few passes and ended up third. Then in the main event, I didn’t get a great start, but I knew I had the speed for a podium. I put my head down and started charging, ending up in third. Jordon (Smith) and I had a couple of good battles – it was fun racing.”

Jordon Smith – P4

“Daytona was a little bit up and down for me. We battled from a bad start in the main to finish fourth. I’m looking forward to Indianapolis!”

Chance Hymas – P6

“Today was alright. I qualified third in the first practice, but they made a ton of changes during the day and it felt like a new track. I got to run up front with Hunter in the heat race, which gave me some confidence. In the main, I got bottled up on the inside in the first corner and was basically dead last at that point. I’m happy to have worked my way up to sixth by the end of the race. Overall, my riding was good and improvements were made, even if we aren’t where we want to be yet.”

Chris Blose – P7

“It was a good day overall,” said Blose. ”The track was constantly changing and it made for a tough race. Other than the one mistake, I was able to find a good flow on the track and I’m happy to see progress every week. I’m looking forward to Indy.”

Nate Thrasher – P10

“The day started off well. I was P2 in qualifying and got the heat race win. I was feeling pretty good and felt my speed was there. I got a good start in the main, but unfortunately, I went down in the sand and then was coming back through the pack and went down again. We’re going to put it behind us and come back stronger at Indy.”

Tom Vialle – P22

“First time for me in Daytona was pretty good, I felt great in the practice and qualified sixth. I had a great start, I was first in the Heat on the start and I finished second, felt good. I had another great start in the Main Event and when Hunter Lawrence passed me, I was sitting well in second position, but on lap three I tipped over on a triple – I landed a little bit short and just tipped over. For sure, that was frustrating because I feel like we could have delivered a strong result, but that is how it is and we are going to do a great week with training and be ready for next weekend.”

250 Main Results (Top 10)

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Hunter Lawrence Honda CRF250R 13 Laps 2 Max Anstie Honda CRF250R +09.127 3 Haiden Deegan Yamaha YZ250F +24.514 4 Jordon Smith Yamaha YZ250F +29.360 5 Jeremy Martin Yamaha YZ250F +30.641 6 Chance Hymas Honda CRF250R +42.027 7 Chris Blose Kawasaki KX250 +1m04.369 8 Coty Schock Honda CRF250R +1m06.565 9 Cullin Park Honda CRF250R +1m07.446 10 Nate Thrasher Yamaha YZ250F +1m14.251

250 East Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Hunter Lawrence 99 2 Max Anstie 85 3 Haiden Deegan 74 4 Jordon Smith 71 5 Jeremy Martin 71 6 Nate Thrasher 70 7 Chance Hymas 60 8 Tom Vialle 53 9 Chris Blose 53 10 Michael Mosiman 51 11 Coty Schock 44 12 Jace Owen 39 13 Cullin Park 37 14 Hardy Munoz 31 15 Talon Hawkins 31

450s

With a flying pass in front of a packed Daytona International Speedway front stretch, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac became “The King” of DAYTONA Supercross as he bested his own overall record win total at the historic venue, also tying “The King” of NASCAR, Richard Petty, in overall marquee wins at the track.

It was a night of milestone wins for Tomac, who entered the race tied with Ricky Carmichael for third on the all-time Supercross wins list with 48, now holds third by himself at 49. It was also his fifth straight DAYTONA Supercross win – breaking a tie he held with Carmichael and Jeff Stanton for most consecutive victories at Daytona. And the seven overall wins matches Petty’s seven DAYTONA 500 championships.

Webb and Tomac took off to a quick lead over the field, with Webb holding the advantage over Tomac through the opening nine minutes.

But a slight bobble from Webb as the pair entered the front stretch jumps following the finish line allowed Tomac to vault past him over the table top just before the halfway point of the race. Tomac was flawless after that on the Carmichael-designed course, never allowing Webb a chance to catch him.

Eli Tomac – P1

“It was an excellent night of racing for us. Daytona literally just feels like home to me. Every time the lights come on here, I just basically become one with the track. We went to battle again with Cooper (Webb) there in the main event. A lot of lines were changing throughout the race. Then at one point, we even made contact and then I finally got into the lead and just felt really good on the motorcycle. This was one of the best times that I’ve felt on a motorcycle racing here, so that was awesome. It’s pretty crazy to be tied with the NASCAR Champion, Richard Petty, with seven wins here. That’s a cool thing, and I’m just thankful for everything.”

Cooper Webb – P2

“Daytona has always been good to me, I’ve been on the podium here every time I have raced and been close [to the win] twice now. It’s been good competition for sure, we [Webb, Eli Tomac, and Chase Sexton] each have our strengths and I think we are elevating Supercross at the moment. I am sure we will all look back in 10 years and relish it, but right now, it’s every man for themselves. Moving forward, I really like Indy, Detroit, Seattle, and Salt Lake, so a lot of good rounds coming up.”

Chase Sexton – P3

“Speedways are cool to come to. You have to be very precise, but you can also gain a lot of speed and push the rhythm at the speed you’re comfortable with. Daytona is just a different animal though. My speed’s good; I’ve just got to limit the mistakes. I’ve got to keep pushing and get to these guys at the front. It’s good to be on the podium, but we all want to win.”

Justin Barcia – P4

“This was my best practice and qualifying of the year. That was awesome, and I ended up P6. Very happy with that. In the heat race, I didn’t get the best start but had some of the fastest lap times and moved up to third. In the main event, I got a good start and was running fourth. I had the leaders in front of me, and tried to make a pass and got a little tangled. Then I came back, tried to make another pass, and got tangled again. Fourth was all it wrote. I’m really disappointed. It definitely was a podium night with my speed and the bike was really good. I really like Indy. It’s a good vibe there and a good stadium. I do well there, and I want to be on the podium.”

Jason Anderson – P5

“The track layout this year was nearly identical to the Daytona track we raced on last year, so our bike set up was very similar to last year’s settings. However, this track broke down differently and became a lot deeper, which made it difficult to get comfortable. The rain we had leading up to the Main Event also made the dirt very slick in some spots. I tried my best to adjust to the changing track conditions throughout the race but, to be honest, I just couldn’t get myself in a rhythm. Overall, we still had a solid weekend and earned valuable championship points.”

Justin Cooper – P6

“It was tough like I expected. We even got a little bit of rain for the main event. The track definitely deteriorated, but they fixed some parts of the track that would have been really bad if they didn’t touch them after the 250 main. We just ticked off the laps. I had a really good pace going in the beginning and made a bunch of passes. Then I settled in behind Jason (Anderson), and I started running his pace. From there on, I had a couple of close calls with him, and I got alongside him a couple of times, but he was able to hold me back there. I was definitely pushing for that fifth spot but came up a little bit short and got sixth. It’s a career-best for me, so all in all, it was a great night. Now we get ready for the outdoors.”

RJ Hampshire – P8

“Man, it was an awesome day, and an awesome experience,” Hampshire said. “Murph pushed hard for it, believed I could do it, and we got all the other guys on board. I was just happy I was able to prove myself today. We were solid from the beginning of the day, really. My qualifying times were decent, P5. I holeshot the heat, led a few laps, and then reality hit that I might win this thing. I won my first heat, my first time ever trying to do it, and first ever race on a 450, so that was awesome. The main event start was decent and I just kind of rode my own race. I didn’t really race anyone hard and wanted to finish in the top ten of my first main and I did that. I’m just really stoked on our whole day and like I said, for the team giving me a chance to come out here and race tonight.”

Aaron Plessinger – P9

“Daytona was looking to be fun and I enjoyed the track. I qualified 10th and it actually went pretty well – I felt good throughout the day. In the Heat race, I got an alright start and worked my way into fourth. In the Main Event, I got an okay start and was trying to move forward, but I lost my flow and kind of struggled throughout the rest of the main. We will go back, do some homework, figure out what I did wrong, and come out swinging for Indianapolis.”

Colt Nichols – P10

“It was a tough day at work in Daytona. I took a hit in Q1 and landed on my noggin pretty good. The team and I decided it would be best to sit out the rest of the day and get myself right. Thank you to my team and the people in my corner. It’s been a rough few weeks, but I’ll be back.”

450 Main Results (Top 15)

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F 17 Laps 2 Cooper Webb KTM 450 SX-F FE +01.791 3 Chase Sexton Honda CRF450R +12.046 4 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F +23.001 5 Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450SR +29.075 6 Justin Cooper Yamaha YZ450F +29.428 7 Ken Roczen Suzuki RM-Z450 +35.285 8 Rj Hampshire Husqvarna FC 450 RE +37.580 9 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +42.675 10 Christian Craig Husqvarna FC 450 RE +53.914 11 Dean Wilson Honda CRF450R +1m02.569 12 Justin Hill KTM 450 SX-F +1m10.815 13 Shane McElrath Suzuki RM-Z450 16 Laps 14 Grant Harlan Yamaha YZ450F +19.018 15 Josh Hill KTM 450 SX-F +31.204

450 Championship Points (Top 10)

Pos Rider Points 1 Eli Tomac 186 2 Cooper Webb 181 3 Chase Sexton 176 4 Jason Anderson 148 5 Ken Roczen 138 6 Aaron Plessinger 135 7 Justin Barcia 132 8 Christian Craig 103 9 Joey Savatgy 85 10 Colt Nichols 84

Husqvarna Factory Racers clean up in French/Dutch MX2

The Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing squad finalised their pre-season preparation for the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship at events in The Netherlands and France.

Kay de Wolf lined up at the historic circuit of Lierop, whilst Lucas Coenen and Roan van de Moosdijk competed at the hard-pack venue of LaCapelle-Marival, both claiming the MX2 overalls at their respective events

Kay de Wolf

“It was a pretty good day! I felt good straight away. I took the holeshot and did my own thing in that first moto. I rode pretty clean and made no mistakes, so I got the win with a massive gap. I got the holeshot in the second moto, built a gap and then went over the bars. I got up quickly and retook the lead. 1-1 on the day, so it was good.”

It was a rather dominant day for Kay de Wolf of the Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing team; he ripped to two moto victories aboard his FC 250 and ensured that momentum is on his side as the first round of the new term beckons.

De Wolf won the first moto with an advantage of fifty-two seconds and was lapping a second quicker than his peers! ’74’ was just as impressive in moto two, as he took the early lead and started to pull away. Although he had a crash, he still jumped up and won with an advantage of seven seconds to cap off a perfect day.

2023 KMNV Dutch Season Opener, Lierop MX2 – Overall

Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 50pts; Andrea Bonacorsi (Yamaha) 44pts; Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 40pts

Lucas Coenen

“It has been a great off-season with the Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing team! To go 1-1 at LaCapelle-Marival today was a great way to finish our preparation for Argentina. I’m excited to get my rookie season underway now!”

The Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing riders were just as forceful in France. Lucas Coenen sprinted to 1-1 scores and was joined on the box by his teammate, Roan van de Moosdijk, who was second in moto one and salvaged a fifth after a small crash in moto two.

Coenen was five seconds clear of ’39’ in the first stint then stormed to a thirteen-second advantage in the finale. Moosdijk did well to secure third overall in what was his first competitive outing of the year.

2023 Championnat De France, LaCapelle Marival MX2 – Overall

Lucas Coenen (Husqvarna) 50pts; Pierre Goupillon (KTM) 42pts; Roan van de Moosdijk (Husqvarna) 38pts

2023 Wild Boar GNCC (Round 2) Wrap

The Grand National Cross Country Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, (GNCC Racing) concluded its second round of racing on Sunday, March 5 in Palatka, Florida with the Moose Racing Wild Boar GNCC at Hog Waller Campground and ATV Resort.

Getting a great jump off the line first to earn the $250 All Balls Racing XC1 Open Pro Holeshot Award was Rocky Mountain/Tely Energy KTM Racing’s Ben Nelko, but as the racers made their way through the course on lap one it was Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Craig DeLong emerging from the woods first.

DeLong would hold the lead for the first couple of laps as FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Ben Kelley made his way up through the pack. Kelley would make the pass for the lead on the fourth lap, and he would continue to place a gap over the field for the final two laps of the race.

Kelley would come through to cross the line first, earning his first win since his injury last season. Coming through in second was the hard-charging Rocky Mountain/Tely Energy KTM Racing’s Steward Baylor. As the race got started Baylor would find himself at the back of the pack. As the race wore on, Baylor would continue to click off the positions and making the necessary passes to get to towards the front. DeLong would fall back to third as the checkered flag flew, rounding out the top three Wild Boar finishers.

After running in second to start the race, and briefly holding the lead on the third lap of the race, AmPro Yamaha’s Ricky Russell would cross the line in fourth to finish out his day. Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna’s Jordan Ashburn would put in a good ride as he rounded out the top five in the XC1 Open Pro class.

Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Grant Baylor would cross the line sixth in the XC1 class, and ninth overall on the day. After earning the holeshot award, Nelko would remain seventh in XC1 for the duration of the race. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Trevor Bollinger returned to racing after he looked to have suffered from a minor injury at round one. Bollinger would come through eighth in the XC1 class and 17th overall in the Florida heat.

Rounding out the top 10 in the XC1 Open Pro class were Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Josh Strang in ninth and GASGAS/FXR/Scott Goggle’s Layne Michael in tenth. FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Jonathan Girroir was having a good race running up in the third place position at the halfway point but was ruled out after completing three laps. Unfortunately for Canada’s Tyler Medaglia and Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Thad Duvall, both would complete one lap before being forced to retire from the race.

XC1 Pro Event Results

Ben Kelley (KTM) Steward Baylor (KTM) Craig DeLong (HQV) Ricky Russell (YAM) Jordan Ashburn (HQV) Grant Baylor (KAW) Ben Nelko (KTM) Trevor Bollinger (HQV) Josh Strang (KAW) Layne Michael (GAS)

*Overall National Championship Standings

Ben Kelley (55) Steward Baylor (55) Ricky Russell (39) Craig DeLong (37) Jordan Ashburn (32) Ryder Lafferty (29) Grant Baylor (27) Lyndon Snodgrass (25) Liam Draper (22) Angus Riordan (21)

XC2 250 Pro

When the XC2 250 Pro class took off it was Chris Canning earning himself the $250 Steel City Men’s Clinic XC2 250 Pro Holeshot Award. It wouldn’t take Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Ryder Lafferty long to make the pass for the lead though after a brief battle with Liqui Moly Factory Beta Racing’s Jonathan Johnson. Lafferty would lead from the second lap until the race was over, earning his second-straight win of the season.

AmPro Yamaha’s Liam Draper would make his way into second with just two laps remaining after starting back in the fourth place position on the day. The defending champion, Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Lyndon Snodgrass would make his way up to round out the podium after a bad start put him back in ninth place at the beginning of the race.

XC2 250 Pro Event Results

Ryder Lafferty (GAS) Liam Draper (YAM) Lyndon Snodgrass (KAW) Grant Davis (KTM) Angus Riordan (KTM) Ruy Barbosa (HON) Cody Barnes (HON) Jonathan Johnson (BET) Mason Semmens (KTM) Jesse Ansley (KTM)

XC2 250 Pro Series Standings

Ryder Lafferty (60) Lyndon Snodgrass (46) Liam Draper (40) Angus Riordan (37) Ruy Barbosa (33) Cody Barnes (28) Mason Semmens (28) Grant Davis (27) Jonathan Johnson (24) Evan Smith (22)

FMF XC3

As the FMF XC3 class took off it was Bells Electric/Wossner Pistons/FXR’s Toby Cleveland earning himself the $100 Lojak Cycle Sales FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am Holeshot Award. However, soon after they headed into the woods Cleveland would find himself battling with Hall’s Cycle/Enduro Engineering/Moose Racing’s Jhak Walker.

As the group came through on the opening laps Walker would hold the lead, however out on lap three Cleveland would make the pass stick and continue to try and place a gap over the field. Walker would maintain his second place position until the checkered flag flew, while FXR/X Brand Goggles/6D Helmet’s Dakoda Devore crossed the line in third at the round two in Florida.

Earning himself his first Top Amateur award was 250 A competitor, Lane Whitmer. Whitmer would come through 19th overall on the day and first in the 250 A class to stand in the center of the podium for his first time in the three-hour afternoon race. Fellow 250 A competitors, Bolton Beroth and Jason Tino would round out the Top Amateur podium as the two finished 24th and 25th overall as well as second and third in the class.

In the WXC class it was Trail Jesters KTM Racing’s Korie Steede getting the early lead and earning herself the $100 Trail Jesters WXC Holeshot Award. Steede would continue to hold the lead in the sandy terrain as AmPro Yamaha’s Rachael Archer and GASGAS/Over and Out /RG Factory Racing’s Rachel Gutish would make their way into second and third for the opening laps.

Steede would continue to maintain her lead for the duration of the race, crossing the line with over a minute lead on the rest of the pack. Archer would battle back and come through second overall as Gutish continued to push for that final podium position.

Coming to earn the Youth overall and YXC1 Super Mini Sr. (14-15) class was Canyon Richards. As the day started out Richards would come through behind Ryan Amancio and the two would swap the lead position throughout the race. Richards would come through to see the checkered flag first as Amancio would unfortunately fall back to tenth after a last lap crash. Making his way through in second overall was YXC2 Super Mini Jr. (12-13) competitor, Caleb Wood as well as fellow YXC2 racer Mason Raynor rounding out the youth overall top three in Florida.

Austin Tsakanikas and Brody Amos would battle back to finish second and third in the YXC1 Super Mini Sr. class, with Jiggs Fustini taking third in the YXC2 class. Linkin Bischoff came through to earn the 85 Big Wheel (11-15) class win. Travis Lentz would make his way to the center of the box in the 85 (12-13) class, and Gavin Abboud took home the 85 (7-11) class win.

In the 65 (9) class Ryder White came through first earning the win, and Tripp Lewis would earn the win in the 65 (7-8) class. Addison Harris earned herself the Girls Super Mini (12-16) class win, while Bailey Walker clinched the Girls 85 (7-13) class win. It was Audrina Anello sitting atop the box in the Girls 65 (7-11) class, and Waylon Daughtry trying their hand at GNCC earning the Trail Rider (7-15) class win.

Next weekend The Specialized General will take place at Aonia Pass MX in Washington, Georgia.

Bathurst Long Track Masters 2023

With Peter Baker

Rain only briefly delayed racing as the 2023 Group One Site Services Long Track Masters meeting provided a big crowd with plenty of red-hot action at the Bathurst Showground last Saturday (March 4).

Persistent, but thankfully light, showers necessitated extensive track work around dusk but the hard working crew won out as the racing surface produced as much excitement post-rain as there had been during the day.

The massive 119-event programme was finished, albeit slightly later than planned, and the fans were well rewarded with the quality of the racing turned on by all 14 classes of competition.

Long-time track announcer Peter Baker best summed it up saying “There was hardly a race where there was no drama. Constant changing of positions was the norm and there were a number of races so close that the result was not obvious to the naked eye.”

Harrison Ryan was the only rider who managed to win more than one class, but an alarming spill in between those wins nearly ended his night.

The massive entry list for the Pro 450 class necessitated three rounds of six heats, a repechage and then a final which Ryan won by seven one-hundredths of a second ahead of local star Ben Grabham with James Sawdy third.

Ryan was backslammed to the track when his slider machine looped as the tapes rose in a heat race and he was lucky to only be winded.

The finale to the programme was the Unlimited class final where Ryan again triumphed ahead of Damien Koppe, Jarred Brook and Ben Grabham – all of whom have an extensive list of wins at Bathurst.

The Slider class saw a high attrition rate, although it is questionable if any of those who had problems could have overcome the very impressive Victorian Jack Morrison who stormed to victory.

His most serious rival loomed as Gunnedah rider Jordan Dall but in the end he can be thankful for air-fences being in use at Bathurst for the first time when he had an alarming spill while chasing Morrison in the final.

Damian Koppe made the trip from Townsville worthwhile with victory in the Unlimited 2-stroke class to go with second place in the Unlimited class.

Rory Hutchinson was unbeaten in winning the 250cc 2-stroke class, but his brother Angus Hutchinson just failed to match him finishing second to Cody Lewis in the 250cc 4-stroke class.

Older machines and older riders were part of the programme with class wins for Daniel Wicks (Pre 1990 machines) and Matthew Davies (Evolution Sliders).

Kenny Angel (Hooligan Twins) and Ben Grabham (Over 40s) were the only two-wheel 2022 class winners to be victorious again this year.

The Womens class lived up to expectations with Briony Hendrickson emerging as the winner.

A class for Unlimited MX framed machines with 19 inch flat track wheels featured for the first time and this proved a worthwhile innovation as it also produced consistently exciting action and close finishes.

After dominating the most recent Bathurst meetings, the 19 inch class provided Jarred Brook with his only class win of the 2023 meeting ahead of Thomas Herrick and Daniel Wicks in Division 1, while Kristin O’Donnell dominated Division 2.

The Dirt Track Sidecar class produced one of the most decisive victories of the meeting but what made it special was that Corey Banks and passenger Tom Banks won for the sixth consecutive Bathurst meeting.

The two junior classes again showed fans that there is a rich vein of talent coming through the ranks.

Both class winners – Sam Drane (9-Under 13s) and Bodie Paige (13-Unde 16s) – stood out, but behind them the action was as close and exciting as any of the senior classes.

Pro 450s Results Overall (Top 15)

Pos Rider Points 1 Jarred Brook 75 2 Cyshan Weale 75 3 Daniel Wicks 72 4 Ben Grabham 72 5 Reid Battye 72 6 Harrison Ryan 69 7 Damien Koppe 69 8 Dale Borlase 67 9 Kayden Downing 67 10 Mackenzie Childs 65 11 Remmie Fyffe 64 12 James Sawdy 62 13 Luke Bush 62 14 Angus Hutchinson 60 15 Connor Ryan 60

250 4-Stroke Overall Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Cody Lewis 97 2 Angus Hutchinson 89 3 James Sawdy 82 4 Kristin O’Donnell 70 5 Clay Clegg 65 6 Cooper Giles 60 7 Lewis Tyne 54 8 Jake Mitchell 51 9 Cooper Williams 47 10 Zach Glazebrook 38

250 2-Stroke Overall Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Rory Hutchinson 100 2 Paul Edwards 82 3 Andrew Smith 77 4 Thomas Scott 69 5 Corey Grosser 63 6 Kenny Angel 59 7 Patrick Coleman 58 8 Aaron Shephard 46 9 Luke Wilesmith 38 10 Jade Potter 26

Sliders Up To 500 Results Overall

Pos Rider Points 1 Jordan Dall 75 2 Jack Morrison 72 3 James Bevan 56 4 Harrison Giffin 56 5 Harrison Ryan 47 6 Julian Bombardiere 46 7 Shane Baker 45 8 Sean Walsh 43 9 Tayla Street 43 10 Lawson Black 43

Unlimited Masters Results Overall

Pos Rider Points 1 Harrison Ryan 75 2 Jarred Brook 75 3 Cyshan Weale 72 4 Ben Grabham 70 5 Daniel Wicks 67 6 Damien Koppe 67 7 Cody Lewis 67 8 Reid Battye 66 9 Kayden Downing 65 10 Luke Bush 64

2023 NSW Supermoto Round 1

Dominic Fletcher won NSW Supermoto Round 1, collecting 100-points to runner-up Loic Barbot’s 74, with third placed Joshua Soderland on 73-points.

Damian Eckersley and Harley Thomas were fourth and fifth respectively, followed by Brad Trivett, Matthew Soderland, Brent Row, Dharles Domingue and Damien Bertrand for the top ten.

NSW Supermoto 2023 Senior Pro Overall

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 1 Dominic Fletcher 100 0 25 25 25 25 2 Loic Barbot 74 26 20 18 18 18 3 Joshua Soderland 73 1 18 15 20 20 4 Damian Eckersley 70 3 17 20 16 17 5 Harley Thomas 65 5 16 16 17 16 6 Brad Trivett 55 10 12 17 15 11 7 Matthew Soderland 54 1 15 12 12 15 8 Brent Rowe 54 0 14 14 14 12 9 Dharles Domingue 50 4 11 13 13 13 10 Damien Bertrand 45 5 13 11 11 10

2023 Victorian Sidecar Championship

Warren Monson and Andrew Summerhayes wrapped up the Victorian Sidecar Championship, with Mick Headland/Brenton Kerr the runners up. Damien Niesche/Mitch Spear took third, tied on 12-points with Max House/Riley Commons. Fifth and sixth were Nate Headland/Jaxon Rayner and Chris Walker/Eric Melton tied on 11-points..

2023 Victorian Sidecar Championship Results

Pos Rider/Passenger Points 1 Warren Monson Andrew Summerhayes 15 2 Mick Headland Brenton Kerr 13 3 Damien Niesche Mitch Spear 12 4 Max Howse Riley Commons 12 5 Nate Headland Jaxon Rayner 11 6 Chris Walker Eric Melton 11 7 Rick Stevens Nick O’Brien 9 8 Brenten Dwyer Jamie Flood 7 9 Shane Rudloff Scott Morris 7 10 Connor Curran Cam Nichols 5 11 Mark Radford April Cottrell 4 12 Dean Hobbs Daniel Low 4 13 Byren Gates Mick O’Loughlin 3 14 Chris Dess Chris Basham 1 15 Steve Fowler Megan Cane 1

FIM SuperEnduro World Championship Round 4 Wrap – Israel

Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Billy Bolt has took his fourth straight overall win of the 2023 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship overnight with an outstanding display of riding at round four in Jerusalem, Israel. The Brit now heads into the final round of the series in Poland with a healthy 36-point lead.

For the full run down of Round Four see:

Billy Bolt dominates SuperEnduro Round Four in Israel