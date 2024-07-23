2024 Australian ProMX Round Six – Toowoomba Wrap

Things tight at the top in MX1 after Echo Valley battles

Toowoomba’s Echo Valley saw multiple race winners across each of the classes as the 2024 Penrite ProMX Championship, presented by AMX Superstores, arrived in Queensland for round six on Sunday.

And the gears clicked another level, firstly by featuring as retro round and resulting in a number of seriously nostalgic throwback bike liveries, and secondly, with the late addition of MotoGP megastar Jack Miller on track – trying his hand in the dirt during the MotoGP summer break.

CDR Yamaha Monster Energy’s Jed Beaton swapped race wins with Thor MX1 series leader Kyle Webster to emerge victorious on countback, and ensure the slender seven-point gap remains with two rounds remaining.

The factory Honda Racing team took round honours in the remaining categories, with Brodie Connolly again extending his Pirelli MX2 points margin, Jake Cannon narrowing the gap in MAXXIS MX3, and Charli Cannon continuing her perfect season in EZILIFT MX3.

MotoGP star Jack Miller scored 23rd and 24th place finishes in MX1, two-laps behind the winners after the 25-minute plus on-lap race distances. Miller’s fastest lap 2min10.055s, 16-seconds slower than race winners Kyle Webster and Jed Beaton, but importantly with nothing broken and ready to roll when MotoGP reconvenes at Silverstone for the British Grand Prix early next month.

Jed Beaton – P1

“I had to make a stand this round and stay in the fight,” Beaton said after the final race. “If the points got out to thirteen with four races to go, then all Kyle had to do was follow me around at the last two rounds and he would have won. I wasn’t about to let that happen, so the goal today was to either get some points back or at the very least, not let the gap get any bigger. The first race was a little disappointing. My arms tightened up a little and didn’t ride with a lot of flow, but race two was much better and it was good to get the race win and give the team a reward for all the effort they have been putting in. We have a couple of weeks between now and the final two rounds which are both in Queensland. It’s back to work again and try and build on how we left here today as I know this will come down to the final race between myself and Kyle, but I’m loving the challenge.”

Kyle Webster – P2

“Race 1 was one of the best races of my career; the bike, the team, everything was working well, and things just clicked. In Race 2, I got a terrible start and had to come from 6th to 2nd. I couldn’t push too hard as a crash would have resulted in a much worse position, so I just settled. Equal on overall points but 2nd on the day due to countback is fine with me. I knew this weekend was going to be one of the hardest rounds for me; I don’t think I have ever been on the podium in Toowoomba.”

Nathan Crawford – P3

“I’m happy with my riding in practice, but in Superpole I was just rushing it a little bit. I rode really well in moto one and there were times I was consistently the fastest on track and matching those top guys – I’m kicking myself as I had a little crash in that moto and had to fight my way back to third. I wanted a good start to the second moto and I ripped the holeshot. I led a couple of laps, but found myself settling into a pace that was a bit off those guys and ended up third. The track was tricky, because it was one of those days where it felt like there was high risk out there, especially with the sun position in that final race. I’m stoked to be back on the podium and look to finish out the next two rounds on the podium as well. I’d like to tick off an overall, that’s the aim, so we’ll see how we go!”

Todd Waters – P5

“Toowoomba’s always super-challenging for me, as I’m not a hard-pack rider. I’ve been working hard on the bike and feeling more comfortable on it, but I didn’t get the best start to the first moto. I caught up to third and I felt I had speed, but I couldn’t make any passes happen. In the second moto, I got a good start and was in P2, but the track was baked and it was just scary at that point – I didn’t have the extra push the front guys were running. Overall, we’re making progress, and I had some fight this weekend. I’m looking forward to the last two rounds, getting myself further up there and battling with the guys up front.”

Kirk Gibbs – P6

“Overall, I’m happy with how I rode today, but on paper the results don’t show that. My first race was good, but at the start of the second moto there were all these ruts going into the second turn and I got shuffled right back. I managed to get myself back to fifth, but then I pushed into a turn too hard and blew through it. Being in a taller gear in the mud, the bike stalled and it took a while for me to get going again. I fought back to P8, but the track was really difficult today – there were ruts right into the base of the up ramps, then you were landing into more ruts, so you had to basically pick a line in the air and line yourself up. It was pretty gnarly!”





Thor MX1 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 J Beaton Yam 22 25 47 2 K Webster Hon 25 22 47 3 N Crawford KTM 20 20 40 4 C Ward Hus 15 18 33 5 T Waters Hus 16 15 31 6 K Gibbs Gas 18 13 31 7 Z Watson Hus 14 14 28 8 L Clout Kaw 10 16 26 9 B Metcalfe Kaw 12 12 24 10 J Evans Yam 13 9 22 11 L Rogers Bet 7 11 18 12 L Atkinson KTM 8 10 18 13 C O’loan Hon 9 7 16 14 L Zielinski Hus 11 3 14 15 R Marshall Hus 5 8 13 16 S Larsen Yam 6 6 12 17 C Holroyd Yam 3 4 7 18 C Schat KTM 4 2 6 19 L Jackson Gas 5 5 20 K Orchard Yam 2 1 3 21 S Ward Hon 1 1

Brodie Connolly – P1 “I was smart in Race 1 and took 2nd; I didn’t want to push it and make a mistake. I was getting good communication on the pit board. In Race 2, I didn’t let up; I had one goal, to win the race and take the overall. A 54-point advantage is nice, but my goal is to wrap the championship up as quickly as I can, so I will be going all out in Round 7 to wrap this up. But I won’t do anything to jeopardise my chances to represent NZ in the Des Nations, something I hope I am picked to do.” Jayce Cosford – P3 “A cross between relief and happiness,” Cosford expressed at the podium. “I always put in during the week and I feel like my riding during the week was always pretty good, but I never have been able to turn that into a result, so to finally get on the box was a combination of those two emotions as I knew I could do it, I just found it hard to get it done. But it’s cool because the team kept working and believing in me so having them all at the podium was a nice moment and hope we have a few more of them before the season is out.” Kaleb Barham – P4 “I saw Brodie got the lead on lap one so I maybe panicked a little and tried to rush a rutty corner entry and just over balanced and went down, which was frustrating, but I’m happy with how I rode all day,” Barham offers. “I gave it everything that I had in both races and can leave here saying I left it all on the table. This is now the benchmark of what I can achieve and the effort I need to give every time I race and with two rounds left to go, hopefully I can get on the podium and finish the championship strongly.” Kayden Minear – P6 “Today the track was probably the gnarliest I’ve ever ridden at Toowoomba, but the bike felt good all day. I’m not satisfied with my riding, though. I just struggled in the last moto and I didn’t find a flow. It took a while and my fastest laps were at the end, but the track was just really tough and easy to make mistakes on. We’ve got to fix the problems I had today and make sure we’re better at MX Farm.” Rhys Budd – P8 “Today started decently and I was sixth-fastest in qualifying, but the times were quite close towards the front. I struggled with the starts and wasn’t quite comfortable getting off the mesh today, but somehow I managed to come around the first turn near the top-five in each moto and felt pretty good for the first couple of laps. I just had a couple of tip-overs early in the motos, which made it hard, and I ended up fighting just inside the top 10 in both races. We’ll get back to work and get ready for Gympie.” Ryder Kingsford – P9 “I just wanted to get through the round and stay in the points hunt,” Kingsford explain, “but I was doing it tough in that first one with a crash at the start, then another fell directly in front of me a lap later costing me plenty of positions, so it didn’t start well. But race two was much better and I rode better so it was nice the finish the day on a good note. I ran third for a lot of that race but just didn’t want to push the injury anymore so I took the common sense approach and got as many points as possible. With a few weeks between now and the final two rounds, hopefully my ankle can keep getting better and I will be back to full strength by round seven at MX Farm.” Jack Mather – P11 “Today was pretty solid. The starts weren’t great, but I was able to fight through the pack to two top 10s on what ended up being a very technical track. I’m happy with my riding, so I’m looking forward to a track we’re more familiar with at MX Farm.”

Pirelli MX2 Round Points Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 B Connolly Hon 22 25 47 2 R Taylor Kaw 18 22 40 3 J Cosford Yam 20 20 40 4 K Barham Yam 25 14 39 5 A Larwood Hon 14 18 32 6 K Minear KTM 15 15 30 7 C Williams Yam 16 13 29 8 R Budd Hus 12 12 24 9 R Kingsford Yam 7 16 23 10 N Ferguson Hon 13 10 23 11 J Mather Hus 11 11 22 12 R King Hon 10 8 18 13 J Kukas Hus 8 9 17 14 B Flynn Hus 9 5 14 15 J Scott Yam 4 7 11 16 W Daish Gas 1 6 7 17 C King Hon 5 1 6 18 T Kean Gas 6 6 19 M O’bree Gas 2 3 5 20 R Fitzpatrick Kaw 4 4 21 J Sweet Yam 3 3 22 M Norris Kaw 2 2 Kobe Drew – P2 “That has been a long time coming and I’m pumped to finally able to win one,” Drew said from the podium. “Jake had a bit of a lead on us, and I got past Seth the lap earlier, so when I saw Jake down, I knew I had to ride well for the last half to ensure I got the win and its good to be here on the podium. Thanks to everyone who came out today as I have a lot of friends and family here and also the WBR Yamaha team. We have four riders in the truck and its hectic in there at times, but we all keep at it and getting good results.” Seth Burchell – P3 “I like racing here even though I haven’t always gone well. It’s a tough track to ride with all the ruts, the hills and different traction so I was happy to be able to put two good races together inside the top three and get back on the podium again.” Koby Hantis – P4 “I didn’t qualify that well this morning and my starts were a bit off today, so I had to work hard to salvage some reasonable results. Being so rutty, I can be hard to pass here sometimes so track position at the start of the race is supper important. I will try and clean those up for the final two rounds and keep doing what I am doing.” Maxxis MX3 Round Points Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 J Cannon Hon 25 20 45 2 K Drew Yam 18 25 43 3 S Burchell Yam 20 22 42 4 K Hantis Yam 22 18 40 5 K Woods Gas 15 14 29 6 K Kingsford Yam 16 13 29 7 D Paice KTM 12 16 28 8 J Alsop KTM 9 15 24 9 F Manson KTM 13 10 23 10 S Shackleton Hon 14 9 23 11 J Deveson Hus 8 11 19 12 P Dusschoten Hon 11 8 19 13 S Morrow KTM 5 12 17 14 C Wilmington Hus 10 10 15 D Rose Hus 2 7 9 16 W Delangen KTM 7 7 17 J Salih Hon 6 6 18 P Wolfe Hus 6 6 19 P Martin Hus 5 5 20 H Groundwater Hon 4 4 21 M Compton Gas 1 3 4 22 Z O’loan KTM 4 4 23 N Parkes Yam 3 3 24 H Downie Gas 2 2 25 A Widdon Yam 1 1

2024 Pro Motocross Round Eight – Washougal Wrap

The 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship made its final trip to the West Coast for the eighth round of the summer campaign, where the scenic surroundings of Washougal MX Park challenged riders under some of the hottest temperatures of the season.

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Chase Sexton dominated with his third straight 1-1 effort to capture his fourth 450 Class victory of the season and add to his championship points lead.

In the 250 Class, points leader Haiden Deegan edged out Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle via tiebreaker for the fifth win of the season for the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider.

Washougal AMA Pro MX – An illustrated recap

450 Moto One

The opening moto of the afternoon got underway with a massive holeshot for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Aaron Plessinger, who had a lead of several bike lengths exiting the first turn with the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing machine of Justin Cooper in second and Team Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence in third. Sexton started outside the top 10 but made quick passes to slot himself into sixth by the completion of the opening lap. Back up front, Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Jason Anderson made the pass on Lawrence for third.

As the moto progressed through its midway point the field settled in, but Sexton was mounting a charge. After a pass on Phoenix Racing Honda’s Dylan Ferrandis for fifth, Sexton began to lay down the fastest laps of the moto, which allowed him to close in on the lead group. He caught and passed Anderson for fourth with ease and then set his sights on Lawrence and Cooper, who were in a battle for second. Lawrence made the move on Cooper to take second, then Sexton followed through into third with a little more than 10 minutes to go.

While he looked to keep Sexton at bay, Lawrence went down, which caused him to lose three positions and remount in fifth. Sexton inherited second and looked to erase a near five-second deficit to his teammate with just under 10 minutes remaining. Cooper moved into third, with Anderson fifth.

With two minutes to go Sexton had cut the deficit in half, but Plessinger responded with his quickest laps of the moto. Sexton didn’t relent and continued to increase his pace to inch closer to Plessinger. With three laps to go less than a second separated the teammates. Plessinger then stalled his KTM briefly, which allowed Sexton to get alongside as Plessinger restarted. The momentum allowed Sexton to slip past and pull away from Plessinger.

The championship leader stayed solid through the final laps to capture his sixth straight moto win by 5.3 seconds over Plessinger. Cooper followed in a distant third, with Anderson fourth and Lawrence fifth.

450 Moto Two

The deciding moto started with Cooper leading the field to the MotoSport.com Holeshot, but he gave way to Lawrence briefly until Anderson made a charge to go from third to first in just a few hundred feet. Sexton followed in fourth, while Plessinger started fifth. While Anderson looked to sprint out to a lead, Lawrence strengthened his hold of second as Sexton made his way around Cooper for third.

Five minutes into the moto, Anderson had established a 3.3 second lead on the field, while Lawrence, Sexton, and Plessinger settled into their respective positions. Cooper, meanwhile, encountered misfortune and dropped outside the top 10. As the opening 10 minutes passed, Sexton started to apply pressure on Lawrence for second. The championship rivals battled briefly, but Sexton made the pass stick and set his sights on Anderson, who sat 4.6 seconds ahead. Lawrence then faced pressure from Plessinger in fourth, as the KTM rider was eventually able to make his move into the top three.

As the second half of the moto unfolded, Sexton was able to chip away at Anderson’s advantage, running the fastest laps on the track. With a little more than 10 minutes to go, Sexton closed to within 1.2 seconds of the lead. An outside line opened the door for Sexton to attempt a pass, as he edged ahead on the exit to secure the lead with a little more than eight minutes remaining.

Anderson kept Sexton honest for several laps, but the KTM rider pulled away at the end to cap off another perfect afternoon by 13 seconds over Anderson, who wrapped up his best moto result of the season. Plessinger finished solidly in third.

450 Round

Sexton’s third consecutive 1-1 performance, and his fourth of the season, resulted in a milestone 10th career win. Plessinger equaled his career-best result in second (2-3) to complete KTM’s second 1-2 sweep in three races. Anderson’s strong second moto landed him on the overall podium for the first time this season in third (4-2).

With seven straight moto wins in tow, Sexton has built a 28-point lead in the 450 Class standings over Lawrence, who finished fourth (5-4) and missed the podium for the first time in his premier class career. Cooper, who finished fifth (3-7), sits third, 76 points behind Sexton.

Chase Sexton – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (1-1)

“It feels nice, because I wanted to get this win before the break, and to go into that with some momentum. We’ve got two weekends off, so I plan to go back and rest, because I haven’t been feeling the greatest these last few days. I felt really good on the bike, was able to push through and find a flow, which got me to the end. This crowd’s awesome and I love coming to this track every year. We’ll keep the hammer down from here and go for it!”

Aaron Plessinger – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (2-3)

“These fans at Washougal are unreal! It’s cool to see this same support country-wide and that these people have the same passion for dirt bikes that I do. I’m still achieving the goals that I set for myself, even if unfortunately last week I had a crash that kept me off the podium in fourth, but we’re back here now and I’m happy. We’ll take some weeks off for now and do some things I don’t usually get to do with the family!”

Jason Anderson – Monster Energy Kawasaki (4-2)

“I feel really good about today. I had a good qualifying session and good starts all day. In Moto 1, I was in contention for a podium spot until small mistakes on my end where I lost time, and we also made changes to my KX450SR before Moto 2 which was huge. It felt really great to establish a gap and lead a majority of the second moto, and I feel really good about where we are at as a team. I’m finally heading back home to California instead of continuing to test in South Carolina, and I’m excited to be back with the team and to have a little break before getting back to it. I felt great in the morning on my KX450SR and qualified first, which felt good heading into the motos. In Moto 1, I got a good jump out of the gate and thought I had more pace on the guys in front of me, but a few mistakes caused me to stay in that fourth spot all moto. In Moto 2, I had an even better jump out of the gate and maintained pressure on the top guys the entire race, but stayed consistent and finished just outside the Top 3. Overall, I am happy with the direction we are going and I am looking forward to more racing.”

Hunter Lawrence – P4

“I’m looking forward to reevaluating after this weekend. I’ve kind of been struggling since RedBud—it just seems like I haven’t been the same since that crash. So we’ll go back to the drawing board and figure a few things out about myself. It’s been two weekends in a row that I haven’t even had one good moto in me, which is extremely uncharacteristic. We’ll take this break to make sure we’re 100% healthy, so we can come out swinging for the last three rounds.”

450 Round Results

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 C Sexton KTM 1 1 50 2 A Plessinger KTM 2 3 42 3 J Anderson Kaw 4 2 40 4 H Lawrence Hon 5 4 35 5 J Cooper Yam 3 7 35 6 D Ferrandis Hon 6 5 33 7 M Stewart Hus 10 6 28 8 F Noren Kaw 8 8 28 9 C Craig Hus 7 12 25 10 M Weltin Yam 11 9 24 11 H Kullas KTM 13 10 21 12 D Kelley KTM 14 11 19 13 K Chisholm Suz 15 16 13 14 G Harlan Yam 9 38 13 15 C Park Hon 18 14 12 16 D Wilson Hon 16 17 11 17 R Pape GAS 12 34 10 18 P Nicoletti Yam 34 13 9 19 L Locurcio GAS 25 15 7 20 J Short Kaw 20 19 5 21 M Miller Suz 17 30 5 22 A Rodriguez KTM 35 18 4 23 C Brown Yam 19 23 3 24 J Masterpool GAS 36 20 2 25 S McElrath Suz 21 21 2

450 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 C Sexton 360 2 H Lawrence 332 3 J Cooper 284 4 A Plessinger 281 5 J Anderson 261 6 D Ferrandis 237 7 M Stewart 213 8 J Lawrence 210 9 C Craig 161 10 J Barcia 148 11 F Noren 139 12 P Nicoletti 125 13 H Kullas 120 14 M Weltin 118 15 G Harlan 105 16 S McElrath 82 17 R Pape 71 18 D Kelley 70 19 C Park 66 20 K Chisholm 54 21 G Marchbanks 50 22 K Webster 45 23 A Rodriguez 38 24 J Hill 35 25 D Wilson 28 26 L Locurcio 23 27 A Östlund 20 28 J Robin 18 29 B Tickle 17 30 G Krestinov 15 31 H Miller 13 32 M Miller 13 33 J Hand 11 34 S Verhaeghe 9 35 J Harrington 8 36 B Shelly 5 37 J Short 5 38 T Nelson 5 39 R Floyd 4 40 C Brown 3 41 T Lane 3 42 J Masterpool 3

250 Moto One

The first 250 Class moto began with Vialle and Deegan side-by-side, with Vialle narrowly earning the MotoSport.com Holeshot. The rivals remained alongside one another until Vialle gained a slight edge going up Horsepower Hill to secure the lead. Behind them, Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing’s Ryder DiFrancesco slotted into third.

The leaders settled in until Deegan tipped over and gave up second to DiFrancesco. Despite the miscue, Deegan remounted in third. The point leader bided his time and reclaimed the position from DiFrancesco on the following lap. Deegan’s deficit to Vialle was four seconds with 23 minutes to go.

The lead pair mirrored times through the heart of the moto, which saw the lead stabilize at about 3.5 seconds. Behind them, DiFrancesco continued to run third but was forced to fend off Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Jordon Smith, who made the pass briefly before crashing, and then Team Honda HRC’s Jo Shimoda, who applied pressure in the closing minutes and successfully made the pass for third.

Back up front, Deegan attempted to make a late charge, but Vialle responded and effectively ended any threat. The Frenchman raced to just his second moto win of the season, his first since Round 2, by a margin of 11.3 seconds over Deegan. Shimoda finished in third, followed by a career-best moto result for DiFrancesco in fourth, with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Max Anstie rounding out the top five.

250 Moto Two

The final moto of the afternoon saw Vialle keep the momentum going with a sweep of the MotoSport.com Holeshots as Deegan got another run alongside to try and take the lead in what was a mirror image of the start of Moto 1. Once again, the KTM rider got a better run up Horsepower Hill to fend off Deegan and maintain his hold of the top spot. Behind them, DiFrancesco got another stellar start in third while hometown hero Levi Kitchen was able to make his way into fourth aboard his Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki. Despite the opening lap flurry, Vialle was able to move out to a lead of more than a second over Deegan.

A torrid opening 10 minutes saw several passes unfold, but soon the top five settled with Vialle and Deegan inching away from DiFrancesco as Shimoda made the pass on Kitchen for fourth. Deegan then decided to go on the attack and seemingly caught Vialle off guard. The points leader used an alternate line to get alongside Vialle and completed the pass at the next corner. Behind them, Shimoda made the pass on DiFrancesco for third.

The top three remained unchanged over the second half of the moto as Deegan continued to build his lead into the double digits. He easily secured his seventh moto victory of the season, which also ended a run of six winless motos, by a margin of 14 seconds over Vialle, who went unchallenged in second. Shimoda finished in a distant third.

250 Round

After two rounds without a victory, Deegan (2-1) returned to the top step of the podium with identical moto scores to Vialle (1-2), as the second moto tiebreaker gave the second-generation racer his fifth overall win of the season and the seventh of his young career. It also signified Vialle’s first podium result in two rounds and equaled his season-best effort. Shimoda (3-3) captured his third podium result in the past four races.

Deegan’s lead in the championship standings grew to 53 points over Vialle, who moved from third to second, while Kitchen sits third, 70 points behind Deegan.

Haiden Deegan – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing (2-1)

“We made a little different bike setup [for Moto 2] and it made a world of difference. Got a good start, made the pass, and just rode my own race. It’s nice to keep the Washougal [win] streak going [after last year] and put it back on top of the box.”

Tom Vialle – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (1-2)

“Today was a good day! We were able to go fastest in qualifying and won the first moto, and then Haiden [Deegan] beat me in the second moto. The track was tough and I did my best – it’s nice to finish on the podium before the break. We’ll keep training and hopefully we can come back and win these last three races.”

Jo Shimoda – Team Honda HRC (3-3)

“Third overall on the day is pretty good. I think I need to find a little more pace to keep up. I’m stoked on getting better starts though. Hopefully I can put it all together at Unadilla.”

Ryder DiFrancesco – P4

“That was my best finish that I’ve had and we’re happy with that achievement. I had two good starts today, so I was able to learn the speed up front more, and I keep getting better in terms of overall finishes. I’m excited to keep improving and the goal is to get on the podium by the end of the year. I’m looking forward to these couple of off weekends now.”

Pierce Brown – P5

“Washougal was a much better day for me after the last two weeks didn’t go to plan. It was refreshing to get a solid overall result today, which is tied with my best result of the season, and I’m looking forward to putting in the work over the break before Unadilla!”

Levi Kitchen – P6

“I had an okay weekend. I always love coming back to my hometown and home track at Washougal, and the fans are always supportive and great. I felt great after qualifying close to the top of the board, and then in Moto 1 did not get a good jump off of the start. I struggled to find my groove and make up time on a fast paced track, so I did everything I could to make up as many positions as I could. Moto 2 I had a much better start, and began to find good lines and carry a consistent pace which ended up paying off to finish fourth. I’m bummed on my results at home, but I’m ready for the break to regroup and refresh for Unadilla.”

Chance Hymas – P9

“Washougal was a rough one. I came in not even knowing if I was going to race. Shoutout to Doc G [Rey Gubernick]; he got me all taped up and worked on me all day, so big thanks to him for getting me out there. Unfortunately, that crash on the start of the second moto got me. I tweaked my knee and flared up my ankle, so that moto was a bit of a grind. I rode with my heart, left it all out there and was able to salvage some points.”

Julien Beaumer – P11

“It was a decent day at Washougal. I was good in practice, and then struggled in that first moto – I don’t really know what happened there. In Moto 2, I was able to come back with better riding, so in this break we will look to make further improvements and come out swinging in Unadilla.”

Ty Masterpool – P12

“This was a rough weekend for me. I came into the weekend pretty sick, and still beat up from the start crash last week. I knew I was going to have to be as conservative as I could be to make sure I didn’t injure myself further, but I struggled with fatigue all day. I’m not satisfied with my results, but I’m happy to be heading into the break to let my body heal up and get back to the podium at Round 9.”

250 Round Results

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 H Deegan Yam 2 1 47 2 T Vialle KTM 1 2 47 3 J Shimoda Hon 3 3 40 4 R DiFrancesco GAS 4 6 34 5 P Brown GAS 6 5 33 6 L Kitchen Kaw 12 4 28 7 J Savatgy Tri 9 7 28 8 J Swoll Tri 7 9 28 9 C Hymas Hon 8 12 24 10 J Reynolds Yam 13 10 21 11 J Beaumer KTM 16 8 20 12 T Masterpool Kaw 10 15 19 13 M Anstie Yam 5 38 17 14 D Schwartz Suz 17 11 16 15 C Cochran Hus 15 13 16 16 J Smith Yam 11 17 16 17 N Romano Yam 18 14 12 18 T Hawkins KTM 14 24 8 19 J Matthias KTM 21 16 7 20 M Fineis Yam 19 18 7 21 S Smith KTM 26 19 3 22 L Turner KTM 40 20 2 23 C Baker Hus 20 35 2 24 B Bennett KTM 23 21 1

250 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Haiden Deegan 361 2 Tom Vialle 307 3 Levi Kitchen 291 4 Chance Hymas 275 5 Jo Shimoda 271 6 Ty Masterpool 233 7 Pierce Brown 195 8 Jalek Swoll 187 9 Ryder DiFrancesco 181 10 Jordon Smith 165 11 Casey Cochran 153 12 Joseph Savatgy 152 13 Julien Beaumer 148 14 Dilan Schwartz 125 15 Jett Reynolds 99 16 Daxton Bennick 95 17 Nicholas Romano 95 18 Max Anstie 87 19 Mark Fineis 77 20 Talon Hawkins 55 21 Coty Schock 52 22 Nate Thrasher 46 23 Ryder McNabb 37 24 Lux Turner 27 25 Jorgen-Matthias Talviku 22 26 Crockett Myers 13 27 Brock Bennett 8 28 Tom Guyon 7 29 Blake Gardner 6 30 Marcus Phelps 5 31 Evan Ferry 5 32 Jake Cannon 4 33 Slade Smith 4 34 Russell Buccheri 2 35 Chandler Baker 2 36 Stav Orland 1 37 Max Sanford 1 38 Joshua Varize 1

Next Up

The 2024 Pro Motocross Championship will observe a late summer break of two off weekends before a return to action for its stretch run of the final three rounds, which will begin on Saturday, August 10, from the hallowed grounds of Central New York’s Unadilla MX. The ELF Unadilla National will serve as Round 9 of the season.

