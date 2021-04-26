Moto News Weekly Wrap
April 27 , 2021
2021 New Zealand Enduro Championships – Round 2
With Andy McGechan
26-year-old builder Dylan Yearbury from Cambridge was overall runner-up in the 2020 New Zealand Enduro Championships and this year he’s tipped to go even better, especially after his charge to the top of the standings in the early stages of the 2021 series, after Round 2.
Yearbury (Husqvarna FE350) finished in second position at the first of five rounds in the 2021 series near Tokoroa two weeks ago, completing the forestry course just 25 seconds behind the overall winner that day, Helensville’s Tommy Buxton. And so the battle lines were drawn between these two close friends and even closer rivals.
The double-header round two in Marlborough over the weekend gave time for Yearbury to provide an answer and his response was extremely positive. Yearbury winning the first of two days in Marlborough, 20 seconds ahead of Buxton, and then claiming second place overall on day two, returning to base at the end of racing just 54 seconds behind Oparau’s James Scott.
These results were good enough for Yearbury to take over the series lead, a solid seven points clear of Buxton in second, with Scott third overall, just three points further back.
Dylan Yearbury
“It was not like a standard enduro in Marlborough. For a start, it was an odd scoring system, with double points up for grabs once the results from both days were added together. With me finishing 1-2 over the two days, Tommy Buxton finishing 2-3 and James Scott 5-1, it meant I had the best combined score and won the Marlborough event overall. I’m in a good position now after finishing second at Tokoroa and first in Marlborough… it couldn’t have gone much better for me really. I have never before won the national enduro crown overall and that’s the aim for me of course. I suffered a couple of crashes on Sunday (in Marlborough), but no real harm was done. In the first crash, I just hit a rock awkwardly and it skewed my front wheel down a bank. In the next crash, I was trying to get around a lapped rider in a rocky creek and didn’t realise how deep the water was beside him and I went over the handlebars. It was all okay though and I didn’t hurt myself or damage the bike. I just need to keep calm and carry on from here to get the job done.”
Another top performer was Oparau’s James Scott, who despite being a relative rookie when it comes to enduro, put in a dominant performance in Marlborough, just three days into his 2021 New Zealand Enduro Championships campaign, climbing onto the top step of the podium.
The 19-year-old brought his Honda CRF250 to tackle the five-round New Zealand Enduro Championships, “just for the fun of it” after wrapping up the his efforts in the 2021 New Zealand Motocross Championships in March.
Scott finished fourth overall at round one of the enduro nationals near Tokoroa and encouraged by that success, headed south for the double-header second round in Marlborough.
Scott finished fifth overall on Saturday’s but then stunned everyone when he topped the timing sheets in all four of Sunday’s special tests, winning the day outright, finishing 54 seconds overall ahead of Cambridge’s national enduro number two – Dylan Yearbury.
Yearbury had won the previous day and so these combined results gave Yearbury the overall win for the weekend, with Scott finishing runner-up and Helensville’s 2021 series leader Tom Buxton claiming third.
James Scott
“I rode the enduro nationals last year just for fun, but now I can see I’m going well enough to take it more seriously. It has taken a bit of getting used to the bigger-capacity bike… the 450cc enduro bike is not as light and nimble as my 250cc motocross bike, but it’s still a lot of fun to ride. “I wasn’t that happy with my first day (in Marlborough). I had a hard-surface tyre on the bike and the suspension was set too hard as well, more suitable really for a motocross where there are big jumps. I wasn’t getting the traction I wanted. So I softened the suspension and put on softer compound tyres for day two and that seemed to work much better for me. These enduro guys can ride fast, that’s for sure. I don’t know how they do that… well, I suppose I do now because I won day two didn’t I? If I can keep my momentum up, I know I can do in the enduro champs. It’s a great activity for my motocross off-season. It helps me to improve my skills and teaches me how to ride the more difficult terrain (than motocross). I have not raced at Moonshine before, but I expect it’ll be shingle and rocks, similar to some of the stuff I’ve done already. I’m okay with that.”
All rounds are counted towards the championship overall, but riders are to count only four of their five results in terms of capturing an individual class win, ensuring it will also be tight to the finish in the chase for bike class honours.
In addition to holding the overall lead, Yearbury also leads the battle for the over-301cc four-stroke (E4) class.
There’s a month-long break now before the competition resumes, when the riders head north again for round three of the series, another double-header, at Moonshine Valley, on the Kapiti Coast, on June 5-6.
Saturday Overall
|Pos
|Name
|Total
|1
|Dylan Yearbury
|1784
|2
|Tom Buxton
|1804
|3
|Tommy Watts
|1871
|4
|Seth Reardon
|1878
|5
|James Scott
|1900
|6
|Ethan Mcbreen
|1916
|7
|Paul Whibley
|1918
|8
|Wil Yeoman
|1921
|9
|Bradley Lauder
|1921
|10
|Sam Perry
|1951
|11
|Ashton Grey
|1987
|12
|Bailey Basalaj
|1991
|13
|Richard Sutton
|2028
|14
|Josh Houghton
|2047
|15
|Ben Dando
|2050
|16
|Jake Wightman
|2054
|17
|Nick Wightman
|2069
|18
|Jake Whitaker
|2079
|19
|Daniel Walker
|2098
|20
|Sean Clarke
|2099
|21
|Luke Corson
|2178
|22
|Flynn Godsell
|2180
|23
|Bryce Williams
|2204
|24
|Matt Lauder
|2207
|25
|Ryan Hayward
|2250
|26
|Archer Pascoe
|2283
|27
|Spence McClintock
|2368
|28
|Travis Churchill
|2412
|29
|James Kerr
|2451
|30
|Tim Grayer
|2478
|31
|Jake Boylett
|2506
|32
|Shaun Prescott
|2579
|33
|Richard Newton
|3676
Sunday Overall
|Pos
|Name
|Total
|1
|Dylan Yearbury
|5990
|2
|James Scott
|6052
|3
|Tom Buxton
|6061
|4
|Seth Reardon
|6285
|5
|Ethan Mcbreen
|6348
|6
|Wil Yeoman
|6420
|7
|Paul Whibley
|6445
|8
|Bailey Basalaj
|6485
|9
|Ashton Grey
|6501
|10
|Bradley Lauder
|6508
|11
|Sam Perry
|6628
|12
|Richard Sutton
|6659
|13
|Jake Wightman
|6829
|14
|Ben Dando
|6849
|15
|Nick Wightman
|6850
|16
|Jake Whitaker
|6963
|17
|Daniel Walker
|7110
|18
|Sean Clarke
|7174
|19
|Bryce Williams
|7288
|20
|Luke Corson
|7331
|21
|Archer Pascoe
|7404
|22
|Ryan Hayward
|7509
|23
|James Kerr
|7775
|24
|Jake Boylett
|8160
|25
|Travis Churchill
|8258
|26
|Matt Lauder
|8508
|27
|Shaun Prescott
|9096
|28
|Spence McClintock
|9124
|29
|Josh Houghton
|9606
|30
|Tommy Watts
|3614
|31
|Richard Newton
|6007
|32
|Flynn Godsell
|2180
|33
|Tim Grayer
|2478
E1 Saturday
|Pos
|Name
|Make
|1
|Wil Yeoman
|Yamaha YZ125 X
|2
|Josh Houghton
|Husqvarna TX 125
|3
|Nick Wightman
|KTM 150 XC-W
|4
|Ryan Hayward
|KTM 150 EXC TPI
E1 Sunday
|Pos
|Name
|Make
|1
|Wil Yeoman
|Yamaha YZ125 X
|2
|Nick Wightman
|KTM 150 XC-W
|3
|Ryan Hayward
|KTM 150 EXC TPI
|4
|Josh Houghton
|Husqvarna TX 125
E2 Saturday
|Pos
|Name
|Make
|1
|Seth Reardon
|Yamaha YZ250 FX
|2
|Bradley Lauder
|Yamaha YZF250
|3
|Bailey Basalaj
|Kawasaki KX250 XC
|4
|Jake Wightman
|KTM 250 XC-F
|5
|Daniel Walker
|Honda CRF250
|6
|Flynn Godsell
|Kawasaki KX250 XC
E2 Sunday
|Pos
|Name
|Make
|1
|Seth Reardon
|Yamaha YZ250 FX
|2
|Bailey Basalaj
|Kawasaki KX250 XC
|3
|Bradley Lauder
|Yamaha YZF250
|4
|Jake Wightman
|KTM 250 XC-F
|5
|Daniel Walker
|Honda CRF250
|6
|Flynn Godsell
|Kawasaki KX250 XC
E3 Saturday
|Pos
|Name
|Make
|1
|Sam Perry
|KTM 300 XC
|2
|Ashton Grey
|Yamaha YZ250 X
|3
|Richard Sutton
|Yamaha YZ250
|4
|Jake Whitaker
|KTM 300 XC
|5
|Luke Corson
|Beta RR300
|6
|Bryce Williams
|KTM 300 EXC
|7
|Matt Lauder
|KTM 250 XC
|8
|Archer Pascoe
|Sherco SE 300i
|9
|James Kerr
|KTM 300 EXC
|10
|Jake Boylett
|KTM 300 XC
|11
|Richard Newton
|Beta RR250
|DNF
|Cody Corson
|KTM 300 EXC
E3 Sunday
|Pos
|Name
|Make
|1
|Ashton Grey
|Yamaha YZ250 X
|2
|Sam Perry
|KTM 300 XC
|3
|Richard Sutton
|Yamaha YZ250
|4
|Jake Whitaker
|KTM 300 XC
|5
|Bryce Williams
|KTM 300 EXC
|6
|Luke Corson
|Beta RR300
|7
|Archer Pascoe
|Sherco SE 300i
|8
|James Kerr
|KTM 300 EXC
|9
|Jake Boylett
|KTM 300 XC
|10
|Matt Lauder
|KTM 250 XC
|11
|Richard Newton
|Beta RR250
|DNF
|Cody Corson
|KTM 300 EXC
E4 Saturday
|Pos
|Name
|Make Model
|1
|Dylan Yearbury
|Husqvarna FE350
|2
|Tom Buxton
|KTM 350 EXC-F
|3
|Tommy Watts
|Yamaha YZF450
|4
|James Scott
|Honda CRF450
|5
|Ethan Mcbreen
|Husqvarna FE350
|6
|Paul Whibley
|Yamaha YZ450 FX
|7
|Ben Dando
|Husqvarna FE350
E4 Sunday
|Pos
|Name
|Make Model
|1
|Dylan Yearbury
|Husqvarna FE350
|2
|James Scott
|Honda CRF450
|3
|Tom Buxton
|KTM 350 EXC-F
|4
|Ethan Mcbreen
|Husqvarna FE350
|5
|Paul Whibley
|Yamaha YZ450 FX
|6
|Ben Dando
|Husqvarna FE350
|7
|Tommy Watts
|Yamaha YZF450
Vets Saturday
|Pos
|Name
|Make Model
|1
|Sean Clarke
|Husqvarna FE350
|2
|Spence McClintock
|KTM 300 EXC
|3
|Travis Churchill
|Sherco SE-F 300i
|4
|Tim Grayer
|KTM 300 EXC
|5
|Shaun Prescott
|KTM 350 EXC-F
Vets Sunday
|Pos
|Name
|Make Model
|1
|Sean Clarke
|Husqvarna FE350
|2
|Travis Churchill
|Sherco SE-F 300i
|3
|Shaun Prescott
|KTM 350 EXC-F
|4
|Spence McClintock
|KTM 300 EXC
|5
|Tim Grayer
|KTM 300 EXC
Wil Ruprecht claims Italian Enduro lead in Piediluco
The fourth and fifth rounds of the Italian Enduro championship took place over the weekend at Piediluco, with Wil Ruprecht taking his TM to victory on Day 2, to claim the overall Assoluti d’Italia lead.
The fourth round, held on Saturday, saw Brad Freeman take the overall win after making a poor start to the season.
Riders would compete over a 45 km course, divided intwo sectors and three special stages, making four circuits in total. Freeman would claim victory in eight of the specials, of a total of 12 in a dominant performance, with two seconds, a fifth and 17th in the remaining specials.
Freeman led Thomas Oldrati home by almost 20-seconds, with Andrea Verona third overall, 31s off Freeman’s pace. Antoine Magain and Matteo Cavallo completed the top five. Wil Ruprecht had a challenging day finishing ninth overall, 53.96s off leading pace.
That would all turn around on Day 2, with Ruprecht taking three special wins, while remaining in the top four for a further six, and never dropping outside the top 10. That consistency was enough to hand him the win over Cavallo by 17.82s.
Brad Freeman was third overall, ahead of Andrea Verona and Antoine Magain.
Brad Freeman
“I’m happy with the result obtained during the weekend of the Assoluti d’Italia Enduro. After the race in Custonaci we needed a turnaround and in Piediluco I think it came. Now we still have some time and races here in Italy before thinking about the 2021 World Championship.”
The standings now have Wil Ruprecht in the Assoluti lead, while Matteo Cavallo is second overall, 10-points in arrears and a single point in front of Brad Freeman.
Wil Ruprecht
“9-1 results at the Italian Enduro Piediluco. Saturday was testing with slippery conditions and I also struggled to find the best race line. After some homework I was able to clean the act up on Sunday and keep this early season momentum going.”
The next round of the Assoluti d’Italia di Enduro will take place on the 16th of May in Fabriano, Italy.
Italian Enduro Assoluti d’Italia Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1
|RUPRECHT Will Paul
|TM 250 4T
|80
|2
|CAVALLO Matteo
|TM 250 4T
|70
|3
|FREEMAN Brad
|BETA 300 2T
|69
|4
|MAGAIN Antoine
|SHERCO 250 2T
|57
|5
|OLDRATI Thomas
|HONDA 450 4T
|52
|6
|VERONA Andrea
|GAS GAS 250 4T
|49
|6
|MCCANNEY Daniel
|SHERCO 300 2T
|49
|8
|MACORITTO Lorenzo
|TM 250 2T
|39
|9
|PAVONI Matteo
|TM 300 2T
|31
|10
|GUARNERI Davide
|FANTIC 125 2T
|30
|11
|MACDONALD Hamish
|SHERCO 300 4T
|27
|12
|HOLCOMBE Steve
|BETA 350 4T
|20
|13
|MC CANNEY Jamie
|HUSQVARNA 300 2T
|16
|13
|ESPINASSE Theophile
|HONDA 250 4T
|16
|15
|WOOTTON Joe
|HUSQVARNA 450 4T
|11
|16
|SALVINI Alex
|HONDA 450 4T
|10
|17
|BERNARDINI Samuele
|HONDA 250 4T
|8
|18
|LETTENBICHLER Manuel
|KTM 350 4T
|7
|19
|SORECA Davide
|HUSQVARNA 250 4T
|5
|20
|MUNDELL Daniel
|HONDA 250 4T
|4
|21
|KYTONEN Roni
|HONDA 250 4T
|2
|22
|MICHELUZ Maurizio
|HUSQVARNA 250 2T
|1
|22
|LEQUERE Leo
|SHERCO 300 2T
|1
|22
|SNOW Alex
|HONDA 300 4T
|1
SA MX Round 1 at Gillman offers practice for ProMX Round 3
While this weekend will see riders line up for the Australian ProMX Round 2 in Canberra, Round 3 will take place at Gillman Raceway, with the South Australian MX opener providing a great opportunities for teams and riders to reacquaint themselves with the circuit.
In the MX1 class Brett Metcalfe took the two race wins, claiming 50-championship points, having led Hayden Mellross by 12.5s and 4.5s across the two races respectively.
Kirk Gibbs claimed the final podium spot in the first race, ahead of Regan Duffy and a more distant Kyle Webster. The second race saw Duffy turn the tables taking a clear third place behind Mellross, with Gibbs and Webster a more distant fourth and fifth.
The overall standings saw Mellross claim runner-up on 44-points with consistent second places, while Duffy was third overall having claimed third in the final race. Gibbs tied Duffy on 38-points but was regulated to fourth. Webster completed the top-five.
In MX2 Alex Larwood took the overall win, claiming SA MX championship points, ahead of Kyle Webster and Noah Ferguson.
The opening MX2 race saw Larwood take the win by 2.266s from Webster, with Ferguson a distant third. Fourth and fifth went to Ben Novak and Chandler Burns respectively, over a minute off leading pace.
The second MX2 race saw Webster narrow the gap to Larwood to 1.705s, with Ferguson again taking third overall, ahead of Ben Novak, while Kai Newbold was fifth.
In the 128-150cc/200-250cc 13-U16 class Ryder Kingsford swept all three races for 75-points, with Cambell Williams second overall on 64-points, going 2-3-2. Kayden Minear completed the top three on 55-points, with an eighth place in the opening race knocking him down the standings, despite going 2-3 in the final races.
Brett Metcalfe also competed in the Veterans class, taking three race wins and 75-points, maximising his time out on track. Warren Carroll was runner-up with 66-points, running 2-2-2, while Dave Heasman took third with a 4-3-3 result. Yarrive Konsky was fourth, claiming third in the first race, followed by a fourth and seventh in the final race.
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|R1
|R2
|1
|Brett Metcalfe
|50
|25
|25
|2
|Hayden Mellross
|44
|22
|22
|3
|Regan Duffy
|38
|18
|20
|4
|Kirk Gibbs
|38
|20
|18
|5
|Kyle Webster
|32
|16
|16
|6
|Alex Larwood
|30
|15
|15
|7
|Connor Tierney
|28
|14
|14
|8
|Siegah Ward
|23
|10
|13
|9
|Levi McManus
|23
|12
|11
|10
|Ben Novak
|23
|13
|10
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|R1
|R2
|1
|Alex Larwood
|50
|25
|25
|2
|Kyle Webster
|44
|22
|22
|3
|Noah Ferguson
|40
|20
|20
|4
|Ben Novak
|36
|18
|18
|5
|Chandler Burns
|31
|16
|15
|6
|Kai Newbold
|29
|13
|16
|7
|Elijah Wiese
|28
|14
|14
|8
|Jack McLean
|26
|15
|11
|9
|Shane Mason
|24
|11
|13
|10
|Aaron Mason
|21
|12
|9
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|R1
|R2
|R3
|1
|Ryder Kindsford
|75
|25
|25
|25
|2
|Cambell Williams
|64
|22
|20
|22
|3
|Kayden Minear
|55
|13
|22
|20
|4
|Jake Bates
|50
|14
|18
|18
|5
|Brodie Petschauer
|48
|20
|14
|14
|6
|Seth Carpenter
|46
|18
|12
|16
|7
|Troy Mora
|45
|15
|15
|15
|8
|Riley Pitman
|45
|16
|16
|13
|9
|Thomas Lambert
|37
|12
|13
|12
|10
|Evren Townsend
|29
|8
|10
|11
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|R1
|R2
|R3
|1
|Brett Metcalfe
|75
|25
|25
|25
|2
|Warren Carroll
|66
|22
|22
|22
|3
|Dave Heasman
|58
|18
|20
|20
|4
|Yarrive Konsky
|52
|20
|18
|14
|5
|Charlie Hollis
|50
|16
|16
|18
|6
|Darren Averay
|42
|15
|15
|12
|7
|Wade Byles
|41
|11
|14
|16
|8
|Shane Carpenter
|39
|13
|13
|13
|9
|Glynn Humphreys
|32
|12
|9
|11
|10
|Ian Haylock
|31
|10
|11
|10
Marvin Musquin wins AMA SX Salt Lake City 1
For the full report, videos and quotes see:
Japanese and French victors at penultimate SX round
The 16th and penultimate round of the 2021 Monster Energy Supercross Championship was staged inside Salt Lake City’s Rice-Eccles Stadium overnight. Cooper Webb started the event with a 16-point buffer over Ken Roczen. Eli Tomac was a further 24-points behind Roczen and largely out of the championship chase.
Thus it was coming down a two-man battle between Webb and Roczen, the German had held the upper hand over the first half of the season before Webb struck back with wins at round 7, 8, 10, 11, 12 and last week at round 15 to move into a commanding position as we head towards next weekend’s finale.
Tomac had topped qualifying ahead of Webb while Roczen had set only the seventh quickest time. Webb won his heat race while Tomac won Heat Two with Roczen third.
Ken Roczen chose the inside line heading into turn one when the gates dropped and scored the hole-shot while Justin Barcia started the Main on the deck after the GasGas man went down early on. Musquin was second and Savatgy third for the majority of the opening lap before Savatgy went down which let Anderson through to third and championship leader Cooper Webb up to fourth just ahead of Malcolm Stewart, Chase Sexton, Eil Tomac and Dylan Ferrandis.
Roczen looked set for the win after pulling two-seconds out of the field over the first couple of minutes of the Main which grew to as much as four minutes before the ten-minute mark. As the second half of the 20-minute Main started though the gap was back down to under two-seconds as Cooper Webb took third place from Jason Anderson and was six-seconds behind Roczen.
Musquin continues to close on Roczen and with eight-minutes remaining the German succumbed to the pressure and folded the front. Roczen got back on his bike quickly but not before he had watched Cooper Webb, Malcolm Stewart and Chase Sexton fly by him. Another hugely costly mistake by the 26-year-old and one that sees his championship chances go out the window…
Marvin Musquin then went on to pull away to a three-second lead over Webb but Webb put his head down and with four-minutes remaining he was all over the back of his team-mate.
It looked almost certain that Webb would blow past Musquin to victory but the Frenchman knuckled down and managed to keep Webb at bay to take his first victory of the season.
That was also only the fourth podium on Musquin’s score-card this year in what has been a season where the Frenchman has really failed to fire quite as hard as most had expected. It was also more than two year’s since his last victory as the 31-year-old battled ongoing knee problems.
He might have come second tonight but 25-year-old Cooper Webb looks almost certain to capture his second 450 Supercross crown as supercross returns to Rice-Eccles Stadium again next weekend, May 1, for the grand finale. The KTM rider has a 22-point buffer over Ken Roczen and with more wins under his belt, Webb only needs to score four-points from a 19th place finish in order to lift the crown next weekend, even if Roczen takes the win.
It was somewhat of a breakthrough round for Malcolm Stewart as he scored his first 450 podium ahead of Dylan Ferrandis and Chase Sexton while Ken Roczen was left ruing what might have been after finishing sixth.
Marvin Musquin – P1
“I can’t believe it right now – I’m standing on the top of the podium. I have had some struggles this season but my goal is to come back and keep getting better. There are so many good riders, so the start is super important and I was just trying to be consistent, those whoops were really tough. I’m so proud, I gave it my all tonight.”
Cooper Webb – P2
“I didn’t get a great start tonight, which hindered me a little bit. Those whoops were super tricky, I finally found a good line and made a charge there at the end. I thought I was in a good position and Marvin picked it up a lot there at the end. Getting points is key but you want to win when you’re that close. We’ll come around next Saturday and see what we can do!”
Malcolm Stewart – P3
“It was a great day! I felt good and rode well all day and just let the race come to me. I didn’t have the best start in the Main Event, but we made it work the first couple of laps. Then Coop (Cooper Webb), (Jason) Anderson, and I had a pretty gnarly battle. I was really strong in the whoops tonight, and even the corner after the mechanics’ area, and kept gaining ground. I’m just so stoked to finally get on the box. It’s been hanging over my head for a long time, and we finally got it. We finally did it! It’s a dream come true. It’s one of those moments I’ll never forget. Everybody says that after your first one, it comes easy, so this is one of many. I’m looking to have some more fun next weekend and go out here for a repeat.”
450SX Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM
|25 Laps
|2
|Cooper Webb
|KTM
|+00.326
|3
|Malcolm Stewart
|Yamaha
|+10.463
|4
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Yamaha
|+15.705
|5
|Chase Sexton
|Honda
|+17.099
|6
|Ken Roczen
|Honda
|+18.387
|7
|Jason Anderson
|Husqvarna
|+24.117
|8
|Aaron Plessinger
|Yamaha
|+26.831
|9
|Dean Wilson
|Husqvarna
|+44.487
|10
|Eli Tomac
|Kawasaki
|+46.242
|11
|Joey Savatgy
|KTM 450
|+48.503
|12
|Broc Tickle
|Honda
|+49.183
|13
|Max Anstie
|Suzuki
|24 Laps
|14
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS
|+24.920
|15
|Tyler Bowers
|Kawasaki
|+35.789
|16
|Benny Bloss
|Honda
|23 Laps
|17
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki
|+07.090
|18
|Brandon Hartranft
|Suzuki
|+08.748
|19
|Justin Starling
|KTM
|+10.681
|20
|Henry Miller
|KTM
|+15.148
|21
|Fredrik Noren
|Kawasaki
|22 Laps
|22
|Joshua Cartwright
|Kawasaki
|21 Laps
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|362
|2
|Ken Roczen
|340
|3
|Eli Tomac
|312
|4
|Justin Barcia
|273
|5
|Aaron Plessinger
|249
|6
|Jason Anderson
|236
|7
|Malcolm Stewart
|230
|8
|Dylan Ferrandis
|218
|9
|Marvin Musquin
|208
|10
|Joey Savatgy
|190
|11
|Dean Wilson
|153
|12
|Chase Sexton
|141
|13
|Martin Davalos
|124
|14
|Zach Osborne
|123
|15
|Broc Tickle
|121
|16
|Adam Cianciarulo
|120
|17
|Justin Brayton
|96
|18
|Vince Friese
|94
|19
|Kyle Chisholm
|80
|20
|Justin Bogle
|78
|21
|Max Anstie
|65
|22
|Benny Bloss
|56
|23
|Tyler Bowers
|39
|24
|Cade Clason
|37
|25
|Brandon Hartranft
|37
|26
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|29
|27
|Alex Ray
|27
|28
|Justin Starling
|21
|29
|Shane Mcelrath
|15
|30
|Josh Hill
|13
|31
|Carlen Gardner
|12
|32
|Kevin Moranz
|11
|33
|Fredrik Noren
|9
|34
|Adam Enticknap
|9
|35
|Henry Miller
|7
|36
|Scott Champion
|5
|37
|Austin Politelli
|3
|38
|Joshua Cartwright
|1
|39
|Joan Cros
|1
Jett Lawrence 250SX runner-up at Salt Lake City 1
After a long 70-day hiatus the 250 East series recommenced for their penultimate round ahead of East-West showdown overnight in Utah. Christian Craig had started this round only eight-points behind series leader Colt Nichols but a big crash early in the night meant that he took no part in the Main in what would be a big shake up in the championship chase.
Christian Craig
“It’s hard to put into words, we’ve been working so hard this season. Things were going so well at the start of the day and then I was on the ground. I tried everything to race but just couldn’t put any pressure on my leg. As of now, it looks like I fractured my fibula and sprained my ankle. We’re going to get checked out at home and get ready for the outdoor season.”
Jo Shimoda scored the hole-shot ahead of Michael Mosiman and Thomas Do while Jett Lawrence was fifth and championship leader Colt Nichols seventh.
Mosiman chased Shimoda hard and got real close to the Kawasaki rider five-minutes into the Main but Shimoda then managed to stretch away again before the two came together again with eight-minutes left on the shot clock. Jett Lawrence was up to third by this stage and Colt Nichols fourth.
With four-minutes remaining Jett Lawrence joined Shimoda and Mosiman up front. Mosiman then made a mistake that allowed Lawrence through to second place. Lapped traffic was being encountered in almost every turn.
Mosiman then made a couple of mistakes that allowed Colt Nichols to close and pass Mosiman for third place.
Nichols got close to Lawrence over the final laps but could not get close enough to make a move and of course with a championship on the line the Yamaha man was not in the mood to take any silly risks.
Shimoda withstood the pressure of a chasing Jett Lawrence to take his maiden victory. The American crowd gave the Japanese teenager a great reception as he took the top step on the rostrum. Japan first, Australia second and USA third.
Michael Mosiman crossed the line in fourth well ahead of Thomas Do, Joshua Varize and Logan Karlow.
After suffering massive injuries early in the year that saw him have to sit out the majority of the season Australian privateer Geran Stapleton scored a brilliant eighth place finish on his return to the series.
27-year-old Colt Nichols is now on the cusp of winning his first Supercross Championship as he takes a 23-point lead into the East-West showdown finale.
Tonight’s victory has put Jo Shimoda in the box seat to take the #2 plate as the 18-year-old Japanese hotshot carries a six-point buffer over an injured Christian Craig into the finale.
17-year-old Jett Lawrence will finish no lower than fourth in his debut championship. The young Aussie will be ruing his major mistakes of the season that both took place at Indianapolis 2 where a sickening crash in the Heat saw him miss the Main and thus only take one point from that event.
His points scorecard for the season is otherwise amazingly consistent for a rookie; 17-26-21-19-1-18-26-23. If some major misfortunes beset Shimoda and Craig at the finale and Jett really fires he could, potentially, finish his rookie season as high as second on the final championship points table.
The championship finale will take place on May 1.
Jo Shimoda – P1
“I want to thank my Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki team for setting me up with the best bike and helping me get the win tonight. I also want to thank my family who is actually here from Japan tonight, it makes it even more special to get this win with them here watching. I moved out to the U.S. from Japan without most of my family and it’s been such a great opportunity racing here, but to get a win, it’s a dream come true. I went out there and rode my best all day long and I’m already looking forward to our last race next weekend for the East/West showdown.”
Jett Lawrence – P2
“I started the day off good, getting P4 in the first qualifier, and I was able to go fastest in the second one, putting me third overall on the qualifying side. In the second heat race I got a good start and won that, so I had first gate pick. In the main event I was a little slow out of the gate, which didn’t help. I was fourth on the first lap, and I was able to make a couple passes and get to second. I tried doing a little last-lap charge to Jo [Shimoda] but made a few mistakes in the rhythm, which didn’t help me. He nailed the long rhythm, so good job to him, but it would’ve been nice to have those points. Overall, it was a good race. I felt good to see everyone and get back to racing. I was happy with it and can’t wait till next weekend for the East/West shootout.”
Colt Nichols – P3
“I don’t even know what to say. It was a good night, getting on the podium, so that’s always awesome. It’s just been a roller coaster of emotions kind of day, we came into this battling my teammate and we were looking to have two really good races here in Salt Lake City, me and him going head-to-head with only eight points separating us, so it was unfortunate that he crashed out and ended up hurting his ankle. That just puts you in a weird spot. I needed to execute a little better in the main and I didn’t. I got a horrible start which made it hard on myself and I had to come through the pack. I felt like I didn’t start riding very well until about 10 minutes into that main and then I started to get going. I just waited around too much. In order to wrap it up tonight, the one guy I didn’t need to win was Jo (Shimoda), and he did. Looking at the big picture it’s good, though. If you would have told me I would have had a 23-point lead going into the final round, I’d be pumped. So overall, it’s awesome to be so close. We’ll try again next weekend.”
250SX Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jo Shimoda
|Kawasaki
|19 Laps
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda
|+01.150
|3
|Colt Nichols
|Yamaha
|+03.050
|4
|Michael Mosiman
|GASGAS
|+21.717
|5
|Thomas Do
|KTM
|+52.011
|6
|Joshua Varize
|KTM
|18 Laps
|7
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki
|+12.251
|8
|Geran Stapleton
|Honda
|+15.574
|9
|Hunter Schlosser
|Yamaha
|+18.052
|10
|John Short
|Suzuki
|+29.006
|11
|Luke Neese
|Kawasaki
|+34.562
|12
|Devin Simonson
|Kawasaki
|+42.565
|13
|RJ Wageman
|Yamaha
|+45.288
|14
|Alexander Nagy
|KTM
|17 Laps
|15
|Maxwell Sanford
|Honda
|+00.668
|16
|Justin Rodbell
|Kawasaki
|+06.638
|17
|Wilson Fleming
|Honda
|+14.086
|18
|Jonah Geistler
|KTM
|+18.017
|19
|Brian Marty
|Husqvarna
|+34.034
|20
|Mason Kerr
|Kawasaki
|+49.540
|21
|Lane Shaw
|KTM
|16 Laps
|22
|Joshua Osby
|Honda
|15 Laps
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Colt Nichols
|187
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|164
|3
|Christian Craig
|158
|4
|Jett Lawrence
|151
|5
|Michael Mosiman
|116
|6
|Joshua Osby
|104
|7
|Joshua Varize
|98
|8
|Thomas Do
|92
|9
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|91
|10
|Logan Karnow
|77
|11
|Grant Harlan
|71
|12
|Kevin Moranz
|70
|13
|John Short
|68
|14
|Jeremy Hand
|59
|15
|Luke Neese
|56
|16
|Devin Simonson
|50
|17
|Max Vohland
|46
|18
|Hunter Sayles
|46
|19
|Hunter Schlosser
|44
|20
|Wilson Fleming
|41
|21
|Austin Forkner
|40
|22
|Lane Shaw
|35
|23
|Rj Hampshire
|32
|24
|Lorenzo Camporese
|19
|25
|Maxwell Sanford
|18
|26
|Alexander Nagy
|17
|27
|Geran Stapleton
|15
|28
|Devin Harriman
|14
|29
|Tj Albright
|14
|30
|Vincent Luhovey
|13
|31
|Scott Meshey
|11
|32
|Max Miller
|11
|33
|RJ Wageman
|10
|34
|Curren Thurman
|10
|35
|Bobby Piazza
|8
|36
|Justin Rodbell
|7
|37
|Jonah Geistler
|6
|38
|Dylan Woodcock
|5
|39
|Brian Marty
|4
|40
|Mason Kerr
|3
Manuel Lettenbichler prepared for 2021 Hard Enduro
Manuel Lettenbichler is hot property when it comes to Hard Enduro. The 2019 WESS Champion and two-time Red Bull Romaniacs winner has not only asserted himself as the rider to beat in recent seasons, at just 22 years of age he’s also risen to the top in a sport where experience is key.
Now, with all signs indicating that racing is firmly back on track, the German has got his sights set on rising to the top once again, this time in the inaugural season of FIM Hard Enduro World Championship competition.
Eager to get back to business, and his winning ways, the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing star is prepared, hungry for success, and ready to take each race as they come in 2021…
Manuel Lettenbichler “It’s cool to have the FIM involved in Hard Enduro, for the sport and all involved to receive more recognition. I guess it shows how far our sport has come since when my father started competing. It also brings new motivation for everyone, as well as some new riders and teams, which is always good. New interest in our sport is super important. I feel like it’s a natural progression, so it will be cool to see how the championship grows. I’m excited to get it started.
“For sure it’s been the strangest of years, so as a rider it’s nice to have Extreme XL Lagares as a milestone for returning to racing properly. Although I won the WESS title in 2019, I never got to defend it. But the Hard Enduro World Championship is different, so I don’t feel like there is a target on my back. I just want to race my bike and try to win, try to be on the podium. After the year we’ve had, I’m mostly excited about getting back to racing.
“If it’s not fun, then it’s not for me. I’ve always tried to live that way and in particular apply that to my racing. I certainly have done that as I’ve been preparing for this season. Every time I put my helmet on the goal is to enjoy myself. I feel like when I do that the results take care of themselves. You can be more in the moment and not worry about pressure so much. I’m so lucky to get to race dirt bikes as a job, so by keeping it fun the work becomes easier!”
Manuel Lettenbichler further sharing, “Red Bull Erzbergrodeo is top of my ‘must win’ list. It’s the most famous race in the world for our sport and I dream of standing on top of the podium there. A lot needs to go right there because it’s so crazy. You need a good start to fight for the win. It’s like a sprint from the drop of the start flag. In Carl’s Dinner you want to stop – it’s mental and physical torture – but once you get out of that section there is pure relief because it’s over and you’re nearly home.
“GetzenRodeo as the final round of the championship is like a carrot on a stick for me. It’s become such a special place for me – winning the race and the WESS Championship there in 2019 – so I’m stoked to have it on the calendar this year. Of course, we’ve a lot of racing to get through before then and I’ll be doing my best to be in a position where I can fight for the title on home soil in front of (fingers crossed) a home crowd.”
Manuel Lettenbichler Gallery
Images by Future7Media
Joining Lettenbichler in 2021 with the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team is Spaniard Josep Garcia who has been waiting patiently for the EnduroGP series to start in Portugal, in mid-June. Armed with the potent KTM 350 EXC-F, Garcia is focused on returning to the series with a bang as he looks to add to the Enduro2 title he won back in 2017.
Josep Garcia Gallery
Images by Future7Media
Mario Roman talks returning to the Extreme XL Lagares with Sherco
The last time Sherco Factory Racing’s Mario Roman raced at Extreme XL Lagares, he won. At the time, the experienced Spaniard’s victory came as a bit of a surprise to many, but in reality, it shouldn’t have.
With one of the most developed skill sets of all top Hard Enduro racers, Mario’s mix of Motocross, Enduro and Trial techniques is impressive. Above all, his ability to adapt and master the notoriously slippery, rocky Portuguese riverbeds that Lagares is famous for is arguably his biggest asset. His victory back in 2019 was ultimately a masterclass in technique, patience and above all confidence.
Among the first to sign up for the newly formed FIM Hard Enduro World Championship, Mario is refreshed, focused and ready to rock at Extreme XL Lagares again…
Mario, you’ve been waiting a long time for a FIM Hard Enduro World Championship. What are your initial thoughts on the championship and races ahead this year?
Mario Roman: “It’s great news to have a world championship this year. I’ve been racing Hard Enduro since 2014 and have missed having a series like we do in classic enduro. Bringing it in line with the FIM puts us on the same level as MotoGP and MXGP with a world title to race for. I won the 125 Enduro world title in 2010, so if I could do it in Hard Enduro after so many years, that would be incredible!”
You travel the world with your training schools. At a grassroots level, how do you see the sport of Hard Enduro growing and will a world championship help it grow further?
Mario Roman: “I love the training and coaching schools I do. It helps me to travel to so many places around the world, like South America, Israel, and when travel restrictions ease, Australia. Getting to spend 1-on-1 time with amateur riders and pass on my experience is cool. In the beginning we mostly did Classic Enduro techniques, but now it’s changed. They want to know how to climb, ride boulders, to push and how to ride the Hard Enduro way. So, I see the sport developing a lot. Hopefully with a world championship behind it now it will bring opportunities and investment to young riders in these countries so they can come race with us too.”
You never got to defend your 2019 Extreme XL Lagares win last year. You must be looking forward to getting back on the start line for 2021?
Mario Roman: “Yes! Extreme XL Lagares is a special race for me. It’s only five hours from my home in Madrid and in the past many close family and friends came to support me. I’d been trying for a few years to win and finally it happened in 2019. Unfortunately, we didn’t race last year, but as the first round of the world championship it’s extra motivation to fight for the win again. Although we’ve had a long offseason, I feel like I’ve done my homework. I’m in tune with my Sherco and feel like my riding is in a good place. I’ll stay focused, make own race and hope that’s enough to deliver a big result.”
The region of Lagares has become like a second home to you. But what makes the terrain and technical river beds there so difficult to master?
Mario Roman: “What makes it so difficult is the rocks – they are always super slippery. If it’s dry it is much easier to ride – but it’s never dry at Lagares! If it rains during the night and then stops before the race then we’re in trouble because they become so greasy. The best situation is when it continues to rain, this way the rocks are washed clean all the time.”
For amateur riders, what top tips can you share to help them survive the main event on Sunday?
Mario Roman: “The three keys are fitness, bike setup and tyres. You need a good level of fitness to survive riding these mountains for five hours. But bike setup can help a lot. I set my Sherco low in the rear so I can put both feet down in the riverbeds at any time. This helps in deep water and prevents crashing. If you crash there and need to change a spark plug, you will lose a lot of time. Tyres and a good mousse are crucial too. I use a super soft compound to find that extra traction when I need it most.”
Along with Extreme XL Lagares, what races are you looking forward to most in the Hard Enduro World Championship, and why?
Mario Roman: “Honestly, the calendar looks great. Red Bull Erzbergrodeo, Hixpania Hard Enduro and Red Bull Romaniacs are my other favourites, but I’m keen to see what the race in Italy is like also. I think it’s the variety of racing I love. The Red Bull TKO final is 30 minutes, but Red Bull Romaniacs is like 40 hours in one week. And when I can spend time like that on my bike, I’m happy!”
The opening round of the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship takes place at Extreme XL Lagares in Portugal on May 7-9.
Pablo Quintanilla and Husqvarna part ways
Husqvarna Motorcycles have thanked and wished Pablo Quintanilla well in his future career, as well as for his commitment, enthusiasm and successes in his five seasons with the team, racing both the FIM Cross-Country Rallies World Championship and the Dakar Rally.
Signing with Husqvarna Motorcycles prior to the 2016 Dakar Rally, Quintanilla immediately made his mark by claiming a stage win on his way to third overall. Later that year, the Chilean rider went on to top the FIM Cross-Country Rallies World Championship, clinching podium results in all four rounds.
Forced to retire from the 2017 Dakar, Pablo made up for his disappointment by successfully defending his world title, including a win at the challenging Atacama Rally on home soil – a race he has won no fewer than four times.
Runner-up in the world championship in 2018, Quintanilla went on to narrowly miss the podium at the 2019 Dakar by just seven minutes following over 42 hours of racing through the deserts of South America. With the remainder of his 2019 season plagued with injury, the 34-year-old came back fighting at the 2020 Dakar, claiming a runner-up finish – both his and Husqvarna Motorcycles’ best result at the tough event.
Pela Renet – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Rally Team Manager
“It’s never easy to part company with a rider that has been such an important part of our team for so many years, but in motorsport this happens. Pablo is a great rider and has contributed so much to Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing. Before working with Pablo as Team Manager we were teammates, so to have raced alongside him and then worked and supported him, it’s been very special. Personally, and on behalf of the team and everyone involved, I want to thank Pablo for his hard work and commitment and wish him all the best for the future.”
AORC Nowra rescheduled for August
The Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship, presented by MXstore (AORC), will return to Nowra, NSW in 2021 for Rounds 7 and 8 of the Championship on August 28 and 29.
The rounds scheduled for Nowra earlier this year were postponed due to severe weather which impacted the area causing extensive flooding of the track and pit area making it impossible for riders and teams to travel and participate in the event.
The Oyster Bay Motorcycle Club had done significant work in preparing for the original rounds and we know they will leave no stone unturned to ensure a sensational track is provided come August 28 and 29 for what will now be AORC Rounds 7 and 8.
The Championship has also received significant support from Shoalhaven City Council which ensures the event can provide a spectacular race weekend for both riders and fans of AORC.
2021 Racing schedule
2021 Provisional MXGP Calendar
|Rnd
|Location
|Date
|1
|Russia, Orlyonok
|June 13
|2
|Great Britain, Matterley Basin
|June 27
|3
|Italy, Maggiora
|July 4
|4
|Latvia, Kegums
|July 11
|5
|Netherlands, Oss
|July 18
|6
|Czech Republic, Loket
|July 25
|7
|Flanders Belgium, Lommel
|August 1
|8
|Sweden, Uddevall
|August 15
|9
|Finland, Iitti-Kymiring
|August 22
|10
|Turkey, Afyonkarahisar
|September 5
|11
|Sardegna Italy, Riola Sardo
|September 19
|12
|Germany, Teutschenthal
|October 3
|13
|France, TBA
|October 10
|14
|Spain, Arroyomolinos
|October 17
|15
|Portugal, Agueda
|October 24
|16
|Trentinto Italy, Pietramurata
|October 31
|17
|Argentina, TBC
|November 14
|18
|Asia, Borobudur
|November 28
|19
|Indonesia, Bali
|December 5
2021 Yamaha AORC presented by MXStore calendar
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Rounds 1 & 2
|Nowra, NSW
|March 27-28
|Rounds 5 & 6
|Kyogle, NSW
|July 17-18
|Rounds 7 & 8
|TBA, QLD
|August 6-7
|Rounds 9 & 10
|Kingston SE, SA
|September 18-19
|Rounds 11 & 12
|Omeo, VIC
|October 16-17
2021 Australian Penrite ProMX calendar
|Rnd
|Date
|Location
|
Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3, 125 CUP
|2
|May-02
|Canberra, ACT
Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3
|3
|May-30
|Gilman, South Australia
Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3, 125 CUP
|4
|Jun-27
|Maitland, NSW
Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3, Classic Motocross Evolution Motocross Cup
|5
|Jul-25
|Wodonga, Victoria
Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3, 125 CUP
|6
|Aug-08
|QMP, Queensland
Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3, MXW, AORC (Fri & Sat)
|7/8
|August 14-15
|Coolum, Queensland
Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3, VETS (Sat)
MX1, MX2, MX3, MXW (Sun)
2021 Speedway GP Calendar
|Date
|Round
|Location
|Apr-24
|2021 FIM Speedway Grand Prix
|TBC
|May-15
|2021 PZM Warsaw FIM Speedway Grand Prix of Poland
|PGE Narodowy
|May-22
|2021 German FIM Speedway Grand Prix
|Bergring Arena
|Jun-05
|2021 Czech Republic FIM Speedway Grand Prix
|Marketa Stadium
|Jun-19
|2021 FIM Speedway Grand Prix
|TBC
|Jul-17
|2021 Adrian Flux British FIM Speedway Grand Prix
|Principality Stadium
|Jul-31
|2021 Betard Wroclaw FIM Speedway Grand Prix OF POLAND
|Olympic Stadium
|Aug-14
|2021 Swedish FIM Speedway Grand Prix
|G&B Arena
|Aug-28
|2021 Russian FIM Speedway Grand Prix
|Anatoly Stepanov Stadium
|Sep-11
|2021 Danish FIM Speedway Grand Prix Sponsored by ECCO
|Vojens Speedway Center
|Oct-02
|2021 Torun FIM Speedway Grand Prix of Poland
|Marian Rose MotoArena
2021 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship (Provisional)
|Round 1
|May 7-9
|Extreme XL Lagares
|Portugal
|FMP
|Round 2
|June 3-6
|Red Bull Erzbergrodeo
|Austria
|AMF
|Round 3
|July 10/11
|TBD
|Italy
|FMI
|Round 4
|July 27-31
|Red Bull Romaniacs
|Romania
|FRM
|Round 5
|August 14/15
|Red Bull TKO
|USA
|AMA
|Round 6
|September 18/19
|TBD
|Poland
|PZM
|Round 7
|October 1-3
|Hixpania Hard Enduro
|Spain
|RFME
|Round 8
|October 30/31
|GetzenRodeo
|Germany
|DMSB
2021 Australian Speedway events
|Championship
|Location
|Date
|2021 Speedway FIM Oceania Speedway Championship
|Gillman Speedway, SA
|Postponed to November
|2021 Speedway FIM Oceania Speedway Sidecar Championship
|Gillman Speedway, SA
|17 April, 2021
2021 FIM Cross-Country Rallies calendar
|Date
|Event
|Cat 1 RallyGP
|Cat 2 Rally 2
|Cat 3
|Grp1 Moto-Rally
|Grp1 Moto-Rally
|Grp2 Moto Enduro
|Grp3 Quad
|Adventure Trophy Grp1+3
|SSV
|April 9-13
|BP Ultimate Portugal Rally (POR)
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|June 7-13
|Rally Kazakhstan (KAZ)
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|July 1-11
|Silkway Rally (RUS)
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|August 13-22
|Rally do Sertoes (BRA)
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|October 8-13
|Rallye du Maroc (MAR)
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|November 6-12
|Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge (UAE)
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
2021 AMA Supercross calendar
|2021 AMA Supercross Calendar
|Round 1
|Houston, Texas
|East
|NRG Stadium
|Sat, January 16
|Round 2
|Houston, Texas
|East
|NRG Stadium
|Tues, January 19
|Round 3
|Houston, Texas
|East
|NRG Stadium
|Sat, January 23
|Round 4
|Indianapolis, Indiana
|East
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|Sat, January 30
|Round 5
|Indianapolis, Indiana
|East
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|Tues, February 2
|Round 6
|Indianapolis, Indiana
|East
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|Sat, February 6
|Round 7
|Orlando, Florida
|East
|Camping World Stadium
|Sat, February 13
|Round 8
|Orlando, Florida
|West
|Camping World Stadium
|Sat, February 20
|Round 17
|Salt Lake City, Utah
|W/E
|Rice-Eccles Stadium
|Sat, May 1
2021 GNCC
|Round
|Date
|Event Name
|City, State
|Micro/eMTB
|Rnd 1
|Feb 20-21
|Big Buck
|Union, SC
|Micro
|Rnd 6
|May 1-2
|Hoosier
|Crawfordsville, IN
|Micro/eMTB
|Rnd 7
|May 22-23
|The John Penton
|Millfield, OH
|Micro/eMTB
|Rnd 8
|Jun 5-6
|Mason-Dixon
|Mount Morris, PA
|Micro/eMTB
|Rnd 9
|Jun 26-27
|Snowshoe
|Snowshoe, WV
|eMTB
|Rain
|Jul 10-11
|RAIN DATE
|–
|–
|–
|Jul-31
|Loretta Lynn eMTB
|Hurricane Mills, TN
|eMTB
|Rnd 10
|Sep 11-12
|The Mountaineer
|Beckley, WV
|Micro/eMTB
|Rnd 11
|Sep 25-26
|Burr Oak
|Millfield, OH
|Micro
|Rnd 12
|Oct 9-10
|Buckwheat 100
|Newburg, WV
|Micro
|Rnd 13
|Oct 23-24
|Ironman
|Crawfordsville, IN
|Micro
|Rain
|Nov 13-14
|RAIN DATE
|–
|–
2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship
|Round
|Date
|Raceway
|Location
|Round 1
|May 29
|Fox Raceway National
|Pala, CA
|Round 2
|June 5
|Thunder Valley National
|Lakewood, CO
|Round 3
|June 19
|High Point National
|Mt Morris, PA
|Round 4
|June 26
|Southwick National
|Southwick, MA
|Round 5
|July 3
|Redbud National
|Buchanan, MI
|Round 6
|July 17
|Spring Creek National
|Millville, MN
|Round 7
|July 24
|Washougal National
|Washougal, WA
|Round 8
|August 14
|Unadilla National
|New Berlin, MY
|Round 9
|August 21
|Budds Creek National
|Mechanicsville, MD
|Round 10
|August 28
|Ironman National
|Crawfordsville, IN
|Round 11
|September 4
|Pala National
|Pala, CA
|Round 12
|September 11
|Hangtown National
|Sacremento, CA
2021 Progressive American Flat Track calendar
|Round
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Rnd 3
|May 1
|Atlanta Super TT
|Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, GA
|Rnd 4
|May 22
|Texas Half-Mile
|Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, TX
|Rnd 5
|May 29
|Chicago Half-Mile
|Dirt Oval Route 66, Joliet, IL
|Rnd 6
|June 18
|OKC Mile I
|Remington Park, Oklahoma City, OK
|Rnd 7
|June 19
|OKC Mile II
|Remington Park, Oklahoma City, OK
|Rnd 8
|June 26
|Lima Half-Mile
|Allen County Fairgrounds, Lima, OH
|Rnd 9
|July 17
|DuQuoin Mile
|DuQuoin Fairgrounds, DuQuoin, IL
|Rnd 10
|July 24
|Port Royal Half-Mile
|Port Royal Speedway, Port Royal, PA
|Rnd 11
|August 14
|New York Short Track
|Weedsport Speedway, Weedsport, NY
|Rnd 12
|August 21
|Peoria TT
|Peoria Motorcycle Club, Peoria, IL
|Rnd 13
|September 4
|Springfield Mile I
|Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, IL
|Rnd 14
|September 5
|Springfield Mile II
|Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, IL
|Rnd 15
|September TBD
|TBA
|Doubleheader I, California
|Rnd 16
|September TBD
|TBA
|Doubleheader II, California
|Rnd 17
|October 8
|Charlotte Half-Mile
|Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, NC
2021 New Zealand Cross-Country Championships
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Round 3
|Gore & Districts MCC, Gore
|Saturday, April 17
|Round 4
|Mosgiel District MCC, Mosgiel
|Saturday, April 18
2021 New Zealand Enduro Championship
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Round 2
|Hosted by Kapi Mana Motorcycle Club
|24th & 25th April
|Round 3
|Hosted by Kapi Mana Motorcycle Club (race days TBC)
|5th, 6th & 7th June
|Round 4
|Masterton; Martinborough
|12th June & 13th June
FIM Bajas World Cup 2021 (Provisional)
|Date
|Round
|Location
|Nation
|18-20 Feb
|Dubai Intl Baja
|Dubai
|UAE
|28-30 May
|Baja do Pinahl
|Serta
|Portugal
|17-19 Jun
|Baja Jalapao 500
|Teruel
|Spain
|23-25 Jul
|Baja Aragon
|Teruel
|Spain
|5-8 Aug
|Hungarian Baja
|Varpalota
|Hungary
|29 Aug-1 Sep
|Atacama Baja 1
|Copiapo
|Chile
|2-4 Sep
|Atacama Baja 2
|Copiapo
|Chile
|28-30 Oct
|Baja Portalegre
|Portalegre
|Portugal
2021 Provisional Australian Supercross dates
- 25 September – Further information TBA
- 9 October – Further information TBA
- 16 October – Further information TBA
- 23 October – Further information TBA
- 30 October – Further information TBA
- 6 November – Further information TBA
- 20 November – Further information TBA
- 27 November – Further information TBA
2021 Australian Four Day Enduro (A4DE) Cancelled
2021 Enduro Australian Three Day Vintage Enduro (A3VE)
7-9 May – Blackwood, VIC
2021 Finke Desert Race
11-14 June – Northern Territory
2021 Hattah Desert Race
3-4 July – Hattah, Victoria
2021 Motocross Australian Classic Motocross Championship
9-11 July – Nowra, NSW
2021 Motocross Australian Post Classic Motocross
16-18 July – Nowra, NSW
2021 International Six Day Enduro (ISDE)
30 August – 4 September – Italy
U.S. AMA West ISDE Qualifier Series
- March 20-21: Red Mountain, Calif., Desert MC and Prospectors MC, AMA District 37 Sprint Enduro
- April 17-18: Campwood, Ariz., Arizona Trail Riders, AMA AMRA
- May 22-23: Craig, Colo., Enduro Colorado, AMA RMEC
U.S. AMA East ISDE Qualifier Series
- May 1-2: Battle Creek Mich., BCMC, AMA Michigan Sprint Enduro
- May 7-8: Plantersville, Ala., Southern Enduro Riders Association
- May 29-30: Glen Daniel, W. Va., AMA Full Gas Sprint Enduro