Moto News Weekly Wrap
March 30, 2021
2021 New Zealand Motocross – Round 4 Taupo
The 2021 New Zealand Motocross Championship wrapped up at Round 4 at Taupo over the weekend, with West Auckland’s Hamish Harwood claiming his first national MX1 title, while it was Cody Cooper who took top honours for the weekend’s three MX1 races.
Cooper went 1-1-1 for a perfect 75-points, with Harwood riding more conservatively, with the championship in the bag as long as couldn’t close the 23-point gap heading into the weekend. For Harwood that meant going 3-2-3 for second overall and 62-points, narrowly beating out Kayne Lamont with his 3-2-4 result on 60-points. Wyatt Chas and Hadleigh Knight completed the top five in the MX1 class for the weekend.
The overall MX1 standings saw Harwood take the title from Cooper with a 10-point lead 254-points to 244-points. Wyatt Chase was third overall on 215-points, well clear of Kayne Lamont on 196, with Tyler Steiner fifth on 159-points.
In MX2 Taupo-local Maximus Purvis continued his domination of the MX2 class with two wins and a second, although it wasn’t all clear sailing with James Scott claiming one of the three race wins for 2-2-1 to take 69-points for the round, to Purvis’s 72. Josiah Natzke was third overall on 58-points, ahead of Hayden Smith (53) and Brodie Connolly (50).
Purvis was well in the clear, defending his MX2 title, finishing the season on 266-points, with Scott runner up on 223-points. Hayden Smith took third overall on 204-points, with Natzke fourth on 190, and Connolly a distant fifth on 160-points.
Maximus Purvis
“It was a good day to finish it off going 1-1-2. I felt great all day and was super stoked to win the championship again. I worked hard and got the results I wanted.”
In the Under-19s Brodie Connolly took all three race wins for 75-points, ending the season on a high note, despite a nasty crash at Round 2. Luke van der Lee had to settle for a 2-2-2 result and 66-points, while Marshal Phillips was third on 52-points. The Under-19s championship standings mirrored this result, with Connolly the 2021 champion on 225-points, to van der Lee on 211 and Phillips on 180-points.
Hayden Smith may have had to settle for third in the MX2 class, however it was another story in the MX125s. Winning the MX125 round, Smith tied on 66-points with Madoc Dixon, going 1-1-5, while Dixon was a consistent 2-2-2. Cobie Bourke completed the top three on 59-points, just a single-point ahead of Brodie Connolly, with the final race win alongside his 5-4 results. Connolly ran 4-3-3 in comparison.
Smith won the MX125 title on 245-points, from Codie Bourke (231) and Madox Dixon (230) with the fight for the runner up’s position going Dixon’s way after he closed down the gap on Bourke and came out that single-point ahead. The title saw Smith return to glory, last taking the win in 2017, before life and injuries got in the way of racing.
Scott Moir won the MX3 class for the weekend on 75-points, ahead of Darren Capill (66) and James Parry (58). Darryll King was fourth on 56-points, handing him the MX3 title.
Capill had to settle for second overally on 188-points, ahead of Jed Bixley (120-points) and James Parry (115). Moir’s 75-points saw him claim tenth, having only earnt points at Round 4.
Roma Edwards won both Womens’ races from Letitia Alabaster, with Taylar Rampton third in each. Edwards claimed the Women’s title on 122-points, Rampton was runner up on 107-points and Alabaster third on an even 100.
The Yamaha YZ65 Cup also competed with Levi Townley winning both races for 50-points. Levi Rodgers went 2-2 for 44-points, and Jaggar Townley was third on 40-points, with two third places.
Ray Broad – Motorcycling NZ Motocross Commissioner
“It was great to have a couple of extra feature races on show at Taupo for the final, the Women’s Cup and the 65 Cup sharing the programme on the final day of the championships, showcasing some of our up-and-coming talent. But nothing can take it away from the champions we celebrated today. Hamish Harwood showed what a complete champion he is, Maximus Purvis showed that he was a step above everyone in MX2 and Hayden Smith coming back from injury and double-classing and winning the 125cc title. Next year will be exciting too and we can look forward to those guys stepping out with the No.1 plates on their bikes. We are looking at perhaps running six rounds next year. We have had quite a number of clubs put their hands up to host a round of the nationals. At the MNZ AGM in May we’d like to release the dates and venues. Woodville has not applied for 2022, so that will revert to be a separate, stand-alone event again.”
2021 New Zealand Motocross Championships sponsors included Aon Insurance, Kawasaki New Zealand, Pirelli, Fox, and for the season final Yamaha NZ.
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|1
|Cody Cooper
|75
|25
|25
|25
|2
|Hamish Harwood
|62
|20
|22
|20
|3
|Kayne Lamont
|60
|22
|20
|18
|4
|Wyatt Chase
|56
|16
|18
|22
|5
|Hadleigh Knight
|49
|18
|16
|15
|6
|Campbell King
|43
|15
|15
|13
|7
|Tyler Steiner
|42
|14
|14
|14
|8
|Tommy Watts
|41
|13
|12
|16
|9
|Sam Cuthbertson
|37
|12
|13
|12
|10
|Richard Horne
|30
|11
|9
|10
|11
|Quade Young
|28
|9
|11
|8
|12
|Mitch Rees
|25
|7
|7
|11
|13
|Keegan Barnard
|23
|8
|6
|9
|14
|Cobie Bourke
|22
|10
|10
|2
|15
|Nathan Henderson
|17
|5
|5
|7
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|1
|Maximus Purvis
|72
|25
|25
|22
|2
|James Scott
|69
|22
|22
|25
|3
|Josiah Natzke
|58
|20
|18
|20
|4
|Hayden Smith
|53
|18
|20
|15
|5
|Brodie Connolly
|50
|16
|16
|18
|6
|Adam Moss
|44
|13
|15
|16
|7
|Logan Blackburn
|43
|15
|14
|14
|8
|Reece Lister
|40
|14
|13
|13
|9
|Luke van der Lee
|36
|12
|12
|12
|10
|Marshall Phillips
|28
|10
|11
|7
|11
|Donovan Ward
|27
|9
|10
|8
|12
|Nick Westgate
|26
|7
|8
|11
|13
|Hunter Scott
|22
|3
|9
|10
|14
|Sam Blundell
|20.051
|11
|0.051
|9
|15
|Isaac Broad
|17
|6
|6
|5
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|1
|Brodie Connolly
|75
|25
|25
|25
|2
|Luke van der Lee
|66
|22
|22
|22
|3
|Marshall Phillips
|52
|18
|20
|14
|4
|Nick Westgate
|49
|14
|15
|20
|5
|Donovan Ward
|49
|16
|18
|15
|6
|Hunter Scott
|45
|11
|16
|18
|7
|Sam Blundell
|42
|20
|6
|16
|8
|Isaac Broad
|38
|13
|13
|12
|9
|Hunter Steens
|37
|15
|9
|13
|10
|Carter Hanes
|31
|10
|11
|10
|11
|Kaleb Livesey
|28
|9
|8
|11
|12
|Logan Kerrisk
|24
|12
|12
|–
|13
|Jayden McAloon
|24
|8
|7
|9
|14
|Kyan Loomans
|21
|7
|14
|–
|15
|Toby Winiata
|10
|–
|10
|–
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|1
|Scott Moir
|75
|25
|25
|25
|2
|Darren Capill
|66
|22
|22
|22
|3
|James Parry
|58
|20
|20
|18
|4
|Darryll King
|56
|18
|18
|20
|5
|Richard Furze
|41
|16
|10
|15
|6
|Shane Robinson
|38
|12
|14
|12
|7
|Jed Bixley
|37
|10
|11
|16
|8
|Brendon McAskie
|33
|7
|12
|14
|9
|Joel Hansen
|28
|15
|13
|–
|10
|Cody Lush
|28
|14
|6
|8
|11
|Allen Nickalls
|29
|13
|15
|1
|12
|Jakib Bourke-Palmer
|29
|9
|7
|13
|13
|Bradley Lauder
|27
|11
|16
|–
|14
|Zak Nolan
|26
|8
|9
|9
|15
|Ben Lawson
|20
|5
|5
|10
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|1
|Hayden Smith
|66
|25
|25
|16
|2
|Madoc Dixon
|66
|22
|22
|22
|3
|Cobie Bourke
|59
|16
|18
|25
|4
|Brodie Connolly
|58
|18
|20
|20
|5
|Dylan Westgate
|54
|20
|16
|18
|6
|Jared Hannon
|42
|14
|13
|15
|7
|Rian King
|41
|15
|12
|14
|8
|Nic D’Arcy
|41
|13
|15
|13
|9
|Logan Denize
|37
|11
|14
|12
|10
|Kristian Crane
|31
|12
|11
|8
|11
|Marcus Hildesheim
|29
|9
|9
|11
|12
|Nico Voorend
|26
|8
|8
|10
|13
|Sam Bowers
|22
|6
|7
|9
|14
|Luke Maisey
|20
|10
|10
|–
|15
|Dylan Powers
|7
|7
|–
|–
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|1
|Roma Edwards
|50
|25
|25
|2
|Letitia Alabaster
|44
|22
|22
|3
|Taylar Rampton
|38
|20
|18
|4
|Zara Gray
|36
|16
|20
|5
|Halle Cox
|33
|18
|15
|6
|Kimberley Chetham
|31
|15
|16
|7
|Hannah Powell
|28
|14
|14
|8
|Chloe Steel
|26
|13
|13
|9
|Brianna Roberts
|23
|11
|12
|10
|Mel Patterson
|22
|12
|10
|11
|Georgia Marshall
|21
|10
|11
|12
|Tyla Edwards
|17
|8
|9
|13
|Tayla Miller
|15
|7
|8
|14
|Jorja Siebelink
|9
|9
|–
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|1
|Levi Townley
|50
|25
|25
|2
|Levi Rodgers
|44
|22
|22
|3
|Jaggar Townley
|40
|20
|20
|4
|Tripp Glasgow
|36
|18
|18
|5
|Hazel Lang
|31
|16
|15
|6
|Harry Daly
|30
|14
|16
|7
|William Simpson
|29
|15
|14
|8
|Cole Tracey
|26
|13
|13
|9
|Cody MacDonald
|23
|11
|12
|10
|Tyson Harris
|21
|10
|11
|11
|Carter Grant
|18
|9
|9
|12
|Johan Longergan
|16
|8
|8
|13
|Paddy Parkes
|15
|5
|10
|14
|Max Nathan
|14
|12
|2
|15
|Isla Nagel
|14
|7
|7
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Hamish Harwood
|254
|2
|Cody Cooper
|244
|3
|Wyatt Chase
|215
|4
|Kayne Lamont
|196
|5
|Tyler Steiner
|159
|6
|Campbell King
|157
|7
|Hadleigh Knight
|153
|8
|Tommy Watts
|142
|9
|Richard Horne
|105
|10
|Cobie Bourke
|99
|11
|Jacob Steel
|89
|12
|Quade Young
|81
|13
|Roydon White
|77
|14
|Seton Head
|60
|15
|Evan Hawkless
|59
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Maximus Purvis
|266
|2
|James Scott
|223
|3
|Hayden Smith
|204
|4
|Josiah Natzke
|190
|5
|Brodie Connolly
|160
|6
|Adam Moss
|151
|7
|Reece Lister
|150
|8
|Luke van der Lee
|120
|9
|Logan Blackburn
|107
|10
|Marshall Phillips
|101
|11
|Nick Westgate
|89
|12
|Donovan Ward
|83.108
|13
|Sam Blundell
|81.099
|14
|Jack Treloar
|62.055
|15
|Hunter Scott
|60.054
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Brodie Connolly
|225
|2
|Luke van der Lee
|211
|3
|Marshall Phillips
|180
|4
|Nick Westgate
|176
|5
|Donovan Ward
|159
|6
|Sam Blundell
|157
|7
|Hunter Scott
|133
|8
|Jack Treloar
|122
|9
|Hunter Steens
|108
|10
|Isaac Broad
|96
|11
|Carter Hanes
|96
|12
|Jack Dunlop
|89
|13
|Jacob Hunt
|84
|14
|Kaleb Livesey
|74
|15
|Logan Kerrisk
|64
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Darryll King
|193
|2
|Darren Capill
|188
|3
|Jed Bixley
|120
|4
|James Parry
|115
|5
|Jakib Bourke-Palmer
|87
|6
|Brendan White
|85
|7
|Brendon McAskie
|80
|8
|Cody Lush
|80
|9
|Richard Furze
|77
|10
|Scott Moir
|75
|11
|Josh Nijhuis
|75
|12
|Allen Nickalls
|65
|13
|Bradley Lauder
|61
|14
|Shane Robinson
|61
|15
|Zak Nolan
|59
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Hayden Smith
|245
|2
|Cobie Bourke
|231
|3
|Madoc Dixon
|230
|4
|Brodie Connolly
|185
|5
|Dylan Westgate
|175
|6
|Rian King
|158
|7
|Jared Hannon
|144
|8
|Nic D’Arcy
|135
|9
|Logan Denize
|126
|10
|Jack Symon
|121
|11
|Kristian Crane
|85
|12
|Connor Hart
|83
|13
|Nico Voorend
|81
|14
|Luke Maisey
|63
|15
|Reece McBride
|55
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Roma Edwards
|122
|2
|Taylar Rampton
|107
|3
|Letitia Alabaster
|100
|4
|Hannah Powell
|76
|5
|Chloe Steel
|69
|6
|Mel Patterson
|66
|7
|Amie Roberts
|58
|8
|Georgia Marshall
|57
|9
|Brianna Roberts
|53
|10
|Tyla Edwards
|44
|11
|Courtney Clapham
|37
|12
|Zara Gray
|36
|13
|George Swift
|35
|14
|Halle Cox
|33
|15
|Jorja Siebelink
|33
2021 Camp Coker GNCC Report
The 2021 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series concluded round four, the FMF Camp Coker Bullet, on Sunday, after a brief rainstorm with high winds saw conditions drastically change throughout the running.
Battling back and forth throughout the three hours of racing were AmPro Yamaha’s Steward Baylor and Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Josh Strang. The pair would begin to pull away from the rest of the pack, while swapping the lead position multiple times. Strang would lead the way as the white flag came out, but as they headed towards the finish line it was Baylor coming through to earn his second-straight win of the year. Strang would finish second just three seconds behind Baylor.
Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna’s Jordan Ashburn made his way onto the podium with a third in the XC1 Open Pro class. Ashburn would get off to a good start coming through in the fourth place position and would make the pass for a podium finish on the fourth lap of racing. Ashburn continued to push, but he would be unable to catch the lead pair.
Making his way towards the front after a seventh place start to the day was FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Benjamin Kelley. Kelley would hold onto third for a couple of laps, but would ultimately lose the position to Ashburn, and remain fourth until the checkered flag was waving.
KLM Milwaukee GASGAS’ Grant Baylor rounded out the top five in XC1. Baylor worked his way through the pack after coming through timing and scoring on lap one in eighth place. FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Josh Toth had a great start to the day as he found himself running third on the opening lap. However, Toth would fall back to sixth at the end of three-hours of racing.
Earning seventh in XC1 was the Rockstar Energy Factory Husqvarna Racing-backed rider Trevor Bollinger. Bollinger would continue to push himself as he started out the race back in ninth place. As the laps wore on, Bollinger found himself making the necessary passes to continue his way to the front of the pack. Bollinger would run out of time to make any more passes, but he has been steadily improving since returning to racing.
RedBull/MCS Sherco Racing’s Benjamin Herrera worked his way into the eighth place spot as the white flag flew. Herrera worked his way there from a tenth place start in South Carolina. Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Ricky Russell had his work cut out for him as he came through the finish line 11th on lap one. Russell would only be able to make his way to ninth on the day. While Factory Beta’s Cory Buttrick rounded out the top 10 in XC1 Open Pro.
In the XC2 250 Pro class it was Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Jonathan Girroir taking the class win while also earning third overall in the race. Girroir remains the points leader in the class after four rounds of racing.
Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Lyndon Snodgrass came through to earn second in the XC2 class and fourth overall on the day. Snodgrass sat second for majority of the race, but he would give Girroir a challenge at the halfway point of racing. Snograss would be unable to hold onto the lead and come through the finish line 17 seconds off the leader.
Rockstar Energy Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Craig DeLong rounded out the top three in XC2 after he worked his way through the field of racers from a sixth place start to the day. DeLong would hold a steady pace throughout the day, but he was unable to catch the leaders in time to put up a fight for the win.
Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna’s Jonathan Johnson earned his fourth-straight FMF XC3 class win of the season. Carolina KTM/Moose Racing/XC Gear’s Zack Hayes came through to earn a podium finish with second in the class, while Lojak Cycle Sales’ Chase Colville placed third in the class.
Bringing home the Top Amateur honors was Joseph Cunningham with a 250 A class win and 21st overall finishing position. Alex Lugar was second with a second in 250 A and 26th overall finish. Shaw Myers rounded out the top three amateurs as he took the 150 A class win and finished 31st overall.
Earning her second WXC win of the year was BABS Racing Yamaha/Maxxis/Pro Circuit’s Becca Sheets. Sheets would have a battle on her hands throughout the entire race as AmPro Yamaha’s Rachael Archer was gunning for her third win of the season.
Sheets would hold onto the lead as the checkered flag flew, with Archer finishing second. The pair are currently tied for the points lead after four rounds of racing. Coming through to earn third in the WXC class was Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna/Rockstar Energy/Moose Racing’s Tayla Jones.
In the youth race it was Cole Forbes coming through to take the overall and YXC1 Super Mini Sr. class win in South Carolina. Nicholas Defeo and Thor Powell rounded out the top three overall and in the YXC1 class. While Peyton Feather earned the YXC2 Super Mini Jr. class win with Ryan Amancio and Robert Weiss bringing home second and third in the YXC2 class.
The next round of GNCC Racing will take place in Union, South Carolina on April 17-18 for the Tiger Run. This event will be a Specialized Turbo eMTB GNCC National Championship round.
2021 The General GNCC Results
|Place
|Rider
|Class
|Time
|1
|STEWARD BAYLOR JR
|XC1
|03:03:27.670
|2
|JOSH V STRANG
|XC1
|03:03:30.958
|3
|JONATHAN GIRROIR
|XC2
|03:07:22.909
|4
|LYNDON SNODGRASS
|XC2
|03:07:40.559
|5
|JORDAN ASHBURN
|XC1
|03:08:00.950
|6
|BENJAMIN M KELLEY
|XC1
|03:09:17.417
|7
|GRANT BAYLOR
|XC1
|03:10:29.570
|8
|CRAIG B DELONG
|XC2
|03:11:56.980
|9
|JOSHUA M TOTH
|XC1
|03:12:43.099
|10
|CODY J BARNES
|XC2
|03:14:23.299
|11
|LIAM DRAPER
|XC2
|03:15:02.335
|12
|TREVOR BOLLINGER
|XC1
|03:16:58.899
|13
|EVAN SMITH
|XC2
|03:17:30.265
|14
|RUY BARBOSA
|XC2
|03:18:12.825
|15
|BENJAMIN HERRERA
|XC1
|03:19:00.890
|16
|JONATHAN T JOHNSON
|XC3
|03:19:17.137
|17
|RICKY A RUSSELL
|XC1
|03:20:17.677
|18
|ZACK HAYES
|XC3
|03:22:13.450
|19
|CHASE A COLVILLE
|XC3
|03:22:26.659
|20
|THORN DEVLIN
|XC2
|03:23:56.919
|Pos
|Rider
|Man
|Points
|1
|BENJAMIN M KELLEY
|KTM
|86
|2
|JOSH V STRANG
|KAW
|83
|3
|GRANT BAYLOR
|GAS
|80
|4
|JORDAN ASHBURN
|HQV
|70
|5
|STEWARD BAYLOR JR
|YAM
|67
|6
|JOSHUA M TOTH
|KTM
|57
|7
|RICKY A RUSSELL
|GAS
|50
|8
|THADDEUS DUVALL
|HQV
|25
|9
|LAYNE MICHAEL
|YAM
|25
|10
|BENJAMIN HERRERA
|SHR
|14
|11
|TREVOR BOLLINGER
|HQV
|9
|12
|TYLER D MEDAGLIA
|KTM
|6
|13
|CORY BUTTRICK
|BET
|5
|Pos
|Rider
|Man
|Points
|1
|JONATHAN GIRROIR
|GAS
|105
|2
|CRAIG B DELONG
|HQV
|92
|3
|MICHAEL WITKOWSKI
|YAM
|77
|4
|CODY J BARNES
|HON
|68
|5
|LYNDON SNODGRASS
|KAW
|65
|6
|LIAM DRAPER
|KTM
|59
|7
|EVAN SMITH
|HQV
|57
|8
|RUY BARBOSA
|HON
|49
|9
|THORN DEVLIN
|BET
|44
|10
|JESSE ANSLEY
|KTM
|40
|11
|RYDER LAFFERTY
|HQV
|39
|12
|HUNTER W NEUWIRTH
|YAM
|34
|13
|BENJAMIN NELKO
|HQV
|34
|14
|CHRISTOPHER VENDITTI
|YAM
|31
|15
|BRENDEN J POLING
|KAW
|24
|Pos
|Rider
|Man
|Points
|1
|JONATHAN T JOHNSON
|HQV
|120
|2
|CHASE A COLVILLE
|YAM
|89
|3
|ZACK HAYES
|KTM
|83
|4
|BEN L PARSONS
|GAS
|79
|5
|JASON LIPSCOMB
|KTM
|60
|6
|NOAH CLARK
|YAM
|55
|7
|JAKE H FROMAN
|HQV
|54
|8
|MAX FERNANDEZ
|BET
|54
|9
|DUSTIN SIMPSON
|KTM
|45
|10
|MICHAEL J PILLAR
|GAS
|44
|11
|JEREMY LALLEMENT
|YAM
|30
|12
|TREVOR S BARRETT
|KTM
|29
|13
|ELI CHILDERS
|YAM
|22
|14
|RUSSELL BOBBITT
|HQV
|16
|15
|MICHAEL DELOSA
|YAM
|11
|Pos
|Rider
|Man
|Points
|1
|BECCA N SHEETS
|YAM
|110
|2
|RACHAEL ARCHER
|YAM
|110
|3
|RACHEL GUTISH
|BET
|75
|4
|TAYLA JONES
|HQV
|74
|5
|SHELBY A TURNER
|KTM
|64
|6
|JOCELYN BARNES
|KAW
|58
|7
|PRESTIN RAINES
|YAM
|54
|8
|KORIE STEEDE
|KAW
|47
|9
|EDEN NETELKOS
|YAM
|46
|10
|MARINA CANCRO
|YAM
|45
|11
|TAYLOR TAYLOR
|YAM
|44
|12
|ANNELISA DAVIS
|YAM
|39
|13
|ABBY DEFEO
|KTM
|32
|14
|ELIZABETH PEREZ
|HQV
|21
|15
|SHERYL B HUNTER
|HQV
|10
Will Ruprecht dominates Italian Enduro Round 3
Australia’s Will Ruprecht has been making an impact over in Italy, competing in the Italian Enduro championship, with Rounds 2 and 3 held at Custonaci over the weekend, following the season opener held March 7.
The Sicilian village of Custonaci hosted the event and the organizers had designed three special tests worthy of a world competition. An extreme test identical to the one of the last edition in 2017, a very technical and challenging enduro special test and a suggestive cross test, positioned near the sea.
Ruprecht dominated across both Saturday and Sunday’s racing, topping the overall timesheets on his TM 300 4T.
Wil Ruprecht
“Super effort from TM Boano Factory this weekend in Custonaci at the Italiano Enduro! Neat scorecard in the end 1-1. Now to keep building on this. Thanks.”
Ruprecht topped the Saturday overall with a 59’00.30, winning from Matteo Cavallo and Thomas Oldrati, with an almost 19s gap. Sunday saw a similar situation, with Ruprecht fastest with an overall time of 51’37.04, with Cavallo and Lorenzo Macoritto second and third respectively. He now leads the Absolute of Italy standings.
The Beta Factory Enduro Team moved to Sicily with only one rider, Brad Freeman, while Steve Holcombe returned to England to treat the hand injured during the first round of the Assoluti in Passirano in early March. Brad Freeman was not able to express himself at his best during the whole race weekend.
The English rider alternated some very good timings in some special tests, but some mistakes and a fall unfortunately didn’t allow him to find the right feeling in the special tests during all his race weekend in Sicily. The final score is a sixth and a ninth Overall place, while in the provisional overall leaderboard the English rider occupies the third position.
Brad Freeman
“It didn’t go well this weekend. I couldn’t find the right feeling with the special tests and I struggled on this kind of very hard and slippery terrain. I will definitely not have to repeat other weekends like the one in Custonaci. Now we have about a month to prepare for the next race.”
The next event is in Piediluco, in the nearby of Terni, on Saturday 24th and Sunday 25th April, where the fourth and fifth rounds of the Assoluti d’Italia di Enduro will take place.
|Pos
|Rider
|Time
|1
|RUPRECHT Will Paul
|59’00.30
|2
|CAVALLO Matteo
|+18.86
|3
|OLDRATI Thomas
|+34.53
|4
|MAGAIN Antoine
|+36.16
|5
|MACORITTO Lorenzo
|+36.85
|6
|FREEMAN Brad
|+49.05
|7
|MCCANNEY Daniel
|+51.45
|8
|PAVONI Matteo
|+1’03.52
|9
|VERONA Andrea
|+1’05.96
|10
|GUARNERI Davide
|+1’08.45
|Pos
|Rider
|Time
|1
|RUPRECHT Will Paul
|51’37.04
|2
|CAVALLO Matteo
|+24.77
|3
|MACORITTO Lorenzo
|+27.13
|4
|OLDRATI Thomas
|+38.53
|5
|PAVONI Matteo
|+42.69
|6
|MCCANNEY Daniel
|+49.83
|7
|MAGAIN Antoine
|+53.99
|8
|VERONA Andrea
|+57.73
|9
|FREEMAN Brad
|+58.68
|10
|GUARNERI Davide
|+1’02.52
Absolute Ranking of Italy – IMF Cup / Italian Cup
|Pos
|Rider
|M/C
|Points
|1
|RUPRECHT Will Paul
|TM 250 4T
|53
|2
|HORSE Matthew
|TM 250 4T
|42
|3
|FREEMAN Brad
|BETA 300 2T
|34
|4
|MAGAIN Antoine
|SHERCO 250 2T
|33
|5
|MCCANNEY Daniel
|SHERCO 300 2T
|29
|6
|OLDRATI Thomas
|HONDA 450 4T
|28
|6
|MACORITTO Lorenzo
|TM 250 2T
|28
|6
|PAVONI Matteo
|TM 300 2T
|28
|9
|VERONA Andrea
|GAS GAS 250 4T
|21
|10
|HOLCOMBE Steve
|BETA 350 4T
|20
2021 Australian Trials Championship moves to Queensland
The 2021 Australian Trials Championship will noe be held on October 2-3, promoted by Western District Trials Club, at Queensland Moto Park, Queensland.
Due to concerns around Western Australia’s COVID-19 border restrictions, Western Australia promoter SJS Moto and Queensland’s Western District Trials Club worked together to ensure the 2021 Australian Trials Championship would move ahead following last year’s cancellation. The new venue will see Australia’s best trials riders compete over two days of sensational action.
Kim Rowcliffe – Motorcycling Queensland General Manager
“It is really exciting to have the 2021 Australian Trials Championship at Queensland Moto Park (QMP). After a year without any major Championships because of COVID-19, we know Queenslanders are excited to see national competition return and we encourage all trials fans to come join us for what will be a spectacular weekend of action at QMP. We have a number of National Championship events this year at QMP including the Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores, the Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship, presented by MXstore, and the Australian Trails Championship in a bumper year for bike fans.”
Further details on the 2021 Australian Trial Championships including competition classes and rider entries will be announced later in the year. Western Australia will hold the 2022 Australian Trials Championship.
GasGas announce 2021 ISDE race service & bike rentals
GasGas have revealed their exclusive bike rental and race service packages for the upcoming 2021 ISDE in Italy. As an official partner GasGas is offering support to riders of all abilities, and from all countries on one of their 2022 model EC machines, while also offering convenient and comprehensive service and support.
There’s two packages that are guaranteed to make any rider’s ISDE experience all the more enjoyable, and much more memorable. The first is a bike rental option – simply choose from one of the four 2022 EC enduro models and skilled technicians will prepare the bike to the highest possible standard, so it’s ready to take on the gruelling six-day event.
Select either a 2-stroke EC 250 or EC 300 or a 4-stroke EC 250F or EC 350F and collect it from inside the paddock, sign a few papers and take your bike. The price for renting one of GasGas’s bikes for this year’s ISDE is €2.690.00 (excl. VAT) for 2-strokes & €2.990.00 (excl. VAT) for 4-strokes. The deadline for ordering a bike is June 30, 2021, with limited numbers available.
So, what does a GasGas bike rental include? Well, one GasGas motorcycle (obviously) that is fully prepared for racing at the 2021 ISDE, transportation of that bike to the event in Lombardy-Piedmont, as well as motorcycle registration and insurance for the whole event.
For existing GasGas owners planning to race their own bike in Italy, GasGas also offering an exclusive race service package. Providing direct access to the GasGas service station at the beginning and end of each day, offering everything needed to ensure your bike maintains its performance throughout the race. A team of experienced technicians will also be on hand to provide et-up recommendations and technical advice throughout the event.
What’s included in the GasGas race service package:
- Direct access to all GasGas service stations
- Technical advice from our experienced technicians
- Technical assistance for the whole event in accordance with FIM rules
- Every tool needed for servicing your GASGAS
- MOTOREX lubricants and their full range of maintenance products
- Petrol for each day of racing
- Daily updates with the latest race information and set-up recommendations
- WP Suspension support to ensure perfect handling and rideability
- Storage space for your spare gloves, goggles, tires*
- Service points emergency assistance (spares, tools, liquids, petrol, drinks, snacks and fruit)
- Spare parts service (cost of spare parts not included)
- Catering (drinks, snacks and fruits)
- One freshly prepped and ready to use air filter per day (up to six air filters per rider)
- First bike service after pre-ride prior to technical control
- De-restriction of the bike if required
The price for the GasGas race service during the 2021 Six Days is €1.350 Euro (excl. VAT). Any unused fuel won’t be reimbursed. The GasGas International Six Days enduro race service is available to any rider on GasGas machinery and must be ordered before July 31, 2021.
Serco Holeshot Award initiative adds $8,000 in prizes for ProMX
The Serco Holeshot Award initiative will see $8,000 up for grabs across the Thor MX1, Pirelli MX2 and Maxxis MX3 classes which form the 2021 Penrite ProMX Championship, presented by AMX Superstores (ProMX).
The holeshot program will consist of the 100% Goggles MX1 Holeshot Award at $250 per moto, the Seven Holeshot Award at $150 per moto and the Matrix Stands Holeshot Award at $100 per moto. All three Serco brands combined ensures $1000 per round is there for the taking. Rounds with back to back races in MX1, will see the first of the two races qualify for the holeshot award.
100%, Seven and Matrix are all products imported and distributed by Serco, one of the Australian Motocross industries most established and reputable companies.
Peter Doyle – Motorcycling Australia CEO
“Serco is well known and highly reputable organisation within the industry as one of the leading distribution companies, with a premium range of brands and products. For Serco to step up and support the inaugural 2021 Penrite ProMX Championship and make the holeshot awards possible is a testament to their passion for professional racing alongside their championship winning race team. The holeshot awards will offer riders the extra incentive on race day to holeshot and provide additional excitement for the live TV coverage, to see who can hold their nerve collect the cash when the gate drops!”
Serco Pty Ltd owner Gavin Eales also commented on the new partnership.
Gavin Eales – Serco Pty Ltd Owner
“At Serco, we love to go racing. We are passionate about the brands we distribute, our race team and professional racing as a whole. After a long year off in 2020, we are thrilled to be back behind the gates in a few short weeks and to have our brands 100%, Seven and Matrix partnered with ProMX for the holeshot awards. This is a great platform to support both the riders, the series and to promote our industry leading products nationwide on race day and via the TV coverage.“
Serco Pty Ltd are based in Queensland and are the distributors for some of the world’s leading brands in motorcycle parts, apparel and accessories. You can learn more about Serco by visiting their website at https://www.serco.com.au/ or @sercomotorsport on Instagram.
2021 Racing schedule
2021 Provisional MXGP Calendar
|Rnd
|Grand Prix
|Date
|1
|MXGP of Oman, Muscat
|Fri 2 Apr – Sat 3 Apr
|2
|MXGP of Italy, TBA
|Sat 24 Apr – Sun 25 Apr
|3
|MXGP of Portugal, Agueda
|Sat 8 May – Sun 9 May
|4
|MXGP of The Netherlands, Oss
|Sat 22 May – Sun 23 May
|5
|MXGP of Germany, Teutschenthal
|Sat 29 May – Sun 30 May
|6
|MXGP of Russia, Orlyonok
|Sat 12 Jun – Sun 13 Jun
|7
|MXGP of Latvia, Kegums
|Sat 19 Jun – Sun 20 Jun
|8
|MXGP of Jakarta (INA), Jakarta
|Sat 3 Jul – Sun 4 Jul
|9
|MXGP of Indonesia, Semarang
|Sat 10 Jul – Sun 11 Jul
|10
|MXGP of Czech Replublic, Loket
|Sat 24 Jul – Sun 25 Jul
|11
|MXGP of Belgium, Lommel
|Sat 31 Jul – Sun 1 Aug
|12
|MXGP of Sweden, Uddevalla
|Sat 7 Aug – Sun 8 Aug
|13
|MXGP of Finland, Iitti-KimiRing
|Sat 21 Aug – Sun 22 Aug
|14
|MXGP of Igora Drive (RUS), Igora Drive
|Sat 28 Aug – Sun 29 Aug
|15
|MXGP of Turkey, Afyonkarahisar
|Sat 11 Sep – Sun 12 Sep
|16
|MXGP of China, TBA
|Sat 18 Sep – Sun 19 Sep
|17
|MXGP of France, St Jean d’Angely
|Sat 9 Oct – Sun 10 Oct
|18
|MXGP of Spain, intu Xanadu-Arroyomolinos
|Sat 16 Oct – Sun 17 Oct
|19
|TBA
|Sat 30 Oct – Sun 31 Oct
|20
|MXGP of Patagonia Argentina, Neuquen
|Sat 13 Nov – Sun 14 Nov
2021 Yamaha AORC presented by MXStore calendar
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Rounds 1 & 2
|Nowra, NSW
|Postponed
|Rounds 3 & 4
|TBA, VIC
|April 17-18
|Rounds 5 & 6
|Kyogle, NSW
|July 17-18
|Rounds 7 & 8
|TBA, QLD
|August 6-7
|Rounds 9 & 10
|Kingston SE, SA
|September 18-19
|Rounds 11 & 12
|Omeo, VIC
|October 16-17
2021 Australian Penrite ProMX calendar
|Rnd
|Date
|Location
|1
|Apr-11
|Wonthaggi, Victoria
Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3, 125 CUP
|2
|May-02
|Canberra, ACT
Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3
|3
|May-30
|Gilman, South Australia
Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3, 125 CUP
|4
|Jun-27
|Maitland, NSW
Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3, Classic Motocross Evolution Motocross Cup
|5
|Jul-25
|Wodonga, Victoria
Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3, 125 CUP
|6
|Aug-08
|QMP, Queensland
Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3, MXW, AORC (Fri & Sat)
|7/8
|August 14-15
|Coolum, Queensland
Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3, VETS (Sat)
MX1, MX2, MX3, MXW (Sun)
2021 Speedway GP Calendar
|Date
|Round
|Location
|Apr-24
|2021 FIM Speedway Grand Prix
|TBC
|May-15
|2021 PZM Warsaw FIM Speedway Grand Prix of Poland
|PGE Narodowy
|May-22
|2021 German FIM Speedway Grand Prix
|Bergring Arena
|Jun-05
|2021 Czech Republic FIM Speedway Grand Prix
|Marketa Stadium
|Jun-19
|2021 FIM Speedway Grand Prix
|TBC
|Jul-17
|2021 Adrian Flux British FIM Speedway Grand Prix
|Principality Stadium
|Jul-31
|2021 Betard Wroclaw FIM Speedway Grand Prix OF POLAND
|Olympic Stadium
|Aug-14
|2021 Swedish FIM Speedway Grand Prix
|G&B Arena
|Aug-28
|2021 Russian FIM Speedway Grand Prix
|Anatoly Stepanov Stadium
|Sep-11
|2021 Danish FIM Speedway Grand Prix Sponsored by ECCO
|Vojens Speedway Center
|Oct-02
|2021 Torun FIM Speedway Grand Prix of Poland
|Marian Rose MotoArena
2021 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship (Provisional)
|Round 1
|May 7-9
|Extreme XL Lagares
|Portugal
|FMP
|Round 2
|June 3-6
|Red Bull Erzbergrodeo
|Austria
|AMF
|Round 3
|July 10/11
|TBD
|Italy
|FMI
|Round 4
|July 27-31
|Red Bull Romaniacs
|Romania
|FRM
|Round 5
|August 14/15
|Red Bull TKO
|USA
|AMA
|Round 6
|September 18/19
|TBD
|Poland
|PZM
|Round 7
|October 1-3
|Hixpania Hard Enduro
|Spain
|RFME
|Round 8
|October 30/31
|GetzenRodeo
|Germany
|DMSB
2021 Australian Speedway events
|Championship
|Location
|Date
|2021 Australian Under 21’s Speedway Championship
|Gillman Speedway, SA
|Postponed
|2021 Australian Junior Speedway Sidecar Championship
|Pinjar Park, WA
|3-4 April, 2021
|2021 Australian Senior Speedway Sidecar Championship
|Pinjar Park, WA
|3-4 April, 2021
|2021 Speedway FIM Oceania Speedway Championship
|Gillman Speedway, SA
|Postponed to November
|2021 Speedway FIM Oceania Speedway Sidecar Championship
|Gillman Speedway, SA
|17 April, 2021
2021 FIM Cross-Country Rallies calendar
|Date
|Event
|Cat 1 RallyGP
|Cat 2 Rally 2
|Cat 3
|Grp1 Moto-Rally
|Grp1 Moto-Rally
|Grp2 Moto Enduro
|Grp3 Quad
|Adventure Trophy Grp1+3
|SSV
|April 9-13
|BP Ultimate Portugal Rally (POR)
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|June 7-13
|Rally Kazakhstan (KAZ)
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|July 1-11
|Silkway Rally (RUS)
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|August 13-22
|Rally do Sertoes (BRA)
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|October 8-13
|Rallye du Maroc (MAR)
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|November 6-12
|Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge (UAE)
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
2021 AMA Supercross calendar
|2021 AMA Supercross Calendar
|Round 1
|Houston, Texas
|East
|NRG Stadium
|Sat, January 16
|Round 2
|Houston, Texas
|East
|NRG Stadium
|Tues, January 19
|Round 3
|Houston, Texas
|East
|NRG Stadium
|Sat, January 23
|Round 4
|Indianapolis, Indiana
|East
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|Sat, January 30
|Round 5
|Indianapolis, Indiana
|East
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|Tues, February 2
|Round 6
|Indianapolis, Indiana
|East
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|Sat, February 6
|Round 7
|Orlando, Florida
|East
|Camping World Stadium
|Sat, February 13
|Round 8
|Orlando, Florida
|West
|Camping World Stadium
|Sat, February 20
|Round 9
|Daytona Beach, Florida
|West
|Daytona Int. Speedway
|Sat, March 6
|Round 10
|Arlington, Texas
|West
|AT&T Stadium
|Sat, March 13
|Round 11
|Arlington, Texas
|West
|AT&T Stadium
|Tues, March 16
|Round 12
|Arlington, Texas
|West
|AT&T Stadium
|Sat, March 20
|Round 13
|Atlanta, Georgia
|West
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|Sat, April 10
|Round 14
|Atlanta, Georgia
|West
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|Tues, April 13
|Round 15
|Atlanta, Georgia
|West
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|Sat, April 17
|Round 16
|Salt Lake City, Utah
|East
|Rice-Eccles Stadium
|Sat, April 24
|Round 17
|Salt Lake City, Utah
|W/E
|Rice-Eccles Stadium
|Sat, May 1
2021 GNCC
|Round
|Date
|Event Name
|City, State
|Micro/eMTB
|Rnd 5
|Apr 17-18
|Tiger Run
|Union, SC
|Micro/eMTB
|Rnd 6
|May 1-2
|Hoosier
|Crawfordsville, IN
|Micro/eMTB
|Rnd 7
|May 22-23
|The John Penton
|Millfield, OH
|Micro/eMTB
|Rnd 8
|Jun 5-6
|Mason-Dixon
|Mount Morris, PA
|Micro/eMTB
|Rnd 9
|Jun 26-27
|Snowshoe
|Snowshoe, WV
|eMTB
|Rain
|Jul 10-11
|RAIN DATE
|–
|–
|–
|Jul-31
|Loretta Lynn eMTB
|Hurricane Mills, TN
|eMTB
|Rnd 10
|Sep 11-12
|The Mountaineer
|Beckley, WV
|Micro/eMTB
|Rnd 11
|Sep 25-26
|Burr Oak
|Millfield, OH
|Micro
|Rnd 12
|Oct 9-10
|Buckwheat 100
|Newburg, WV
|Micro
|Rnd 13
|Oct 23-24
|Ironman
|Crawfordsville, IN
|Micro
|Rain
|Nov 13-14
|RAIN DATE
|–
|–
2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship
|Round
|Date
|Raceway
|Location
|Round 1
|May 29
|Fox Raceway National
|Pala, CA
|Round 2
|June 5
|Thunder Valley National
|Lakewood, CO
|Round 3
|June 19
|High Point National
|Mt Morris, PA
|Round 4
|June 26
|Southwick National
|Southwick, MA
|Round 5
|July 3
|Redbud National
|Buchanan, MI
|Round 6
|July 17
|Spring Creek National
|Millville, MN
|Round 7
|July 24
|Washougal National
|Washougal, WA
|Round 8
|August 14
|Unadilla National
|New Berlin, MY
|Round 9
|August 21
|Budds Creek National
|Mechanicsville, MD
|Round 10
|August 28
|Ironman National
|Crawfordsville, IN
|Round 11
|September 4
|Pala National
|Pala, CA
|Round 12
|September 11
|Hangtown National
|Sacremento, CA
2021 Progressive American Flat Track calendar
|Round
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Rnd 3
|May 1
|Atlanta Super TT
|Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, GA
|Rnd 4
|May 22
|Texas Half-Mile
|Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, TX
|Rnd 5
|May 29
|Chicago Half-Mile
|Dirt Oval Route 66, Joliet, IL
|Rnd 6
|June 18
|OKC Mile I
|Remington Park, Oklahoma City, OK
|Rnd 7
|June 19
|OKC Mile II
|Remington Park, Oklahoma City, OK
|Rnd 8
|June 26
|Lima Half-Mile
|Allen County Fairgrounds, Lima, OH
|Rnd 9
|July 17
|DuQuoin Mile
|DuQuoin Fairgrounds, DuQuoin, IL
|Rnd 10
|July 24
|Port Royal Half-Mile
|Port Royal Speedway, Port Royal, PA
|Rnd 11
|August 14
|New York Short Track
|Weedsport Speedway, Weedsport, NY
|Rnd 12
|August 21
|Peoria TT
|Peoria Motorcycle Club, Peoria, IL
|Rnd 13
|September 4
|Springfield Mile I
|Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, IL
|Rnd 14
|September 5
|Springfield Mile II
|Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, IL
|Rnd 15
|September TBD
|TBA
|Doubleheader I, California
|Rnd 16
|September TBD
|TBA
|Doubleheader II, California
|Rnd 17
|October 8
|Charlotte Half-Mile
|Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, NC
2021 New Zealand Motocross Championship
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Round One
|Woodville Grand Prix
|31st January, 2021
|Round Two
|Rotorua
|21st February, 2021
2021 New Zealand Cross-Country Championships
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Round 3
|Gore & Districts MCC, Gore
|Saturday, April 17
|Round 4
|Mosgiel District MCC, Mosgiel
|Saturday, April 18
2021 New Zealand Enduro Championship
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Round 1
|Tokoroa
|11th April
|Round 2
|Hosted by Kapi Mana Motorcycle Club
|24th & 25th April
|Round 3
|Hosted by Kapi Mana Motorcycle Club (race days TBC)
|5th, 6th & 7th June
|Round 4
|Masterton; Martinborough
|12th June & 13th June
FIM Bajas World Cup 2021 (Provisional)
|Date
|Round
|Location
|Nation
|18-20 Feb
|Dubai Intl Baja
|Dubai
|UAE
|8-10 Apr
|Qatar Int Baja
|Doha
|Qatar
|28-30 May
|Baja do Pinahl
|Serta
|Portugal
|17-19 Jun
|Baja Jalapao 500
|Teruel
|Spain
|23-25 Jul
|Baja Aragon
|Teruel
|Spain
|5-8 Aug
|Hungarian Baja
|Varpalota
|Hungary
|29 Aug-1 Sep
|Atacama Baja 1
|Copiapo
|Chile
|2-4 Sep
|Atacama Baja 2
|Copiapo
|Chile
|28-30 Oct
|Baja Portalegre
|Portalegre
|Portugal
2021 Provisional Australian Supercross dates
- 25 September – Further information TBA
- 9 October – Further information TBA
- 16 October – Further information TBA
- 23 October – Further information TBA
- 30 October – Further information TBA
- 6 November – Further information TBA
- 20 November – Further information TBA
- 27 November – Further information TBA
2021 Australian Four Day Enduro (A4DE) Cancelled
2021 Enduro Australian Three Day Vintage Enduro (A3VE)
7-9 May – Blackwood, VIC
2021 Finke Desert Race
11-14 June – Northern Territory
2021 Hattah Desert Race
3-4 July – Hattah, Victoria
2021 Motocross Australian Classic Motocross Championship
9-11 July – Nowra, NSW
2021 Motocross Australian Post Classic Motocross
16-18 July – Nowra, NSW
2021 International Six Day Enduro (ISDE)
30 August – 4 September – Italy
U.S. AMA West ISDE Qualifier Series
March 20-21: Red Mountain, Calif., Desert MC and Prospectors MC, AMA District 37 Sprint Enduro
- April 17-18: Campwood, Ariz., Arizona Trail Riders, AMA AMRA
- May 22-23: Craig, Colo., Enduro Colorado, AMA RMEC
U.S. AMA East ISDE Qualifier Series
- May 1-2: Battle Creek Mich., BCMC, AMA Michigan Sprint Enduro
- May 7-8: Plantersville, Ala., Southern Enduro Riders Association
- May 29-30: Glen Daniel, W. Va., AMA Full Gas Sprint Enduro