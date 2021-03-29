2021 New Zealand Motocross – Round 4 Taupo

The 2021 New Zealand Motocross Championship wrapped up at Round 4 at Taupo over the weekend, with West Auckland’s Hamish Harwood claiming his first national MX1 title, while it was Cody Cooper who took top honours for the weekend’s three MX1 races.

Cooper went 1-1-1 for a perfect 75-points, with Harwood riding more conservatively, with the championship in the bag as long as couldn’t close the 23-point gap heading into the weekend. For Harwood that meant going 3-2-3 for second overall and 62-points, narrowly beating out Kayne Lamont with his 3-2-4 result on 60-points. Wyatt Chas and Hadleigh Knight completed the top five in the MX1 class for the weekend.

The overall MX1 standings saw Harwood take the title from Cooper with a 10-point lead 254-points to 244-points. Wyatt Chase was third overall on 215-points, well clear of Kayne Lamont on 196, with Tyler Steiner fifth on 159-points.

In MX2 Taupo-local Maximus Purvis continued his domination of the MX2 class with two wins and a second, although it wasn’t all clear sailing with James Scott claiming one of the three race wins for 2-2-1 to take 69-points for the round, to Purvis’s 72. Josiah Natzke was third overall on 58-points, ahead of Hayden Smith (53) and Brodie Connolly (50).

Purvis was well in the clear, defending his MX2 title, finishing the season on 266-points, with Scott runner up on 223-points. Hayden Smith took third overall on 204-points, with Natzke fourth on 190, and Connolly a distant fifth on 160-points.

Maximus Purvis

“It was a good day to finish it off going 1-1-2. I felt great all day and was super stoked to win the championship again. I worked hard and got the results I wanted.”

In the Under-19s Brodie Connolly took all three race wins for 75-points, ending the season on a high note, despite a nasty crash at Round 2. Luke van der Lee had to settle for a 2-2-2 result and 66-points, while Marshal Phillips was third on 52-points. The Under-19s championship standings mirrored this result, with Connolly the 2021 champion on 225-points, to van der Lee on 211 and Phillips on 180-points.

Hayden Smith may have had to settle for third in the MX2 class, however it was another story in the MX125s. Winning the MX125 round, Smith tied on 66-points with Madoc Dixon, going 1-1-5, while Dixon was a consistent 2-2-2. Cobie Bourke completed the top three on 59-points, just a single-point ahead of Brodie Connolly, with the final race win alongside his 5-4 results. Connolly ran 4-3-3 in comparison.

Smith won the MX125 title on 245-points, from Codie Bourke (231) and Madox Dixon (230) with the fight for the runner up’s position going Dixon’s way after he closed down the gap on Bourke and came out that single-point ahead. The title saw Smith return to glory, last taking the win in 2017, before life and injuries got in the way of racing.

Scott Moir won the MX3 class for the weekend on 75-points, ahead of Darren Capill (66) and James Parry (58). Darryll King was fourth on 56-points, handing him the MX3 title.

Capill had to settle for second overally on 188-points, ahead of Jed Bixley (120-points) and James Parry (115). Moir’s 75-points saw him claim tenth, having only earnt points at Round 4.

Roma Edwards won both Womens’ races from Letitia Alabaster, with Taylar Rampton third in each. Edwards claimed the Women’s title on 122-points, Rampton was runner up on 107-points and Alabaster third on an even 100.

The Yamaha YZ65 Cup also competed with Levi Townley winning both races for 50-points. Levi Rodgers went 2-2 for 44-points, and Jaggar Townley was third on 40-points, with two third places.

Ray Broad – Motorcycling NZ Motocross Commissioner

“It was great to have a couple of extra feature races on show at Taupo for the final, the Women’s Cup and the 65 Cup sharing the programme on the final day of the championships, showcasing some of our up-and-coming talent. But nothing can take it away from the champions we celebrated today. Hamish Harwood showed what a complete champion he is, Maximus Purvis showed that he was a step above everyone in MX2 and Hayden Smith coming back from injury and double-classing and winning the 125cc title. Next year will be exciting too and we can look forward to those guys stepping out with the No.1 plates on their bikes. We are looking at perhaps running six rounds next year. We have had quite a number of clubs put their hands up to host a round of the nationals. At the MNZ AGM in May we’d like to release the dates and venues. Woodville has not applied for 2022, so that will revert to be a separate, stand-alone event again.”

2021 New Zealand Motocross Championships sponsors included Aon Insurance, Kawasaki New Zealand, Pirelli, Fox, and for the season final Yamaha NZ.