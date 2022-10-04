2022 Rallye du Maroc Stage Two – Price second overall

Adrien Van Beveren has won Stage 2 of the 2022 Rallye du Maroc, with Toby Price fifth, moving the Aussie into second overall. Here’s the run down from stage two:

Van Beveren takes Rallye du Maroc Stage 2 win | Price P5

2022 NSW Junior Track Championship wraps up this weekend

By Peter Baker

Junior dirt track riders will have their last shot at championship glory for this year when the 2022 New South Wales Honda Coastal Motorcycle Centre Junior Track Championship meeting is staged at the Central Coast Junior Motorcycle Club track this weekend.

The Central Coast Junior Motorcycle Club track is at Debenham Road North, Somersby. As well as riders from all across New South Wales there is a strong contingent coming from north of the border trying to maintain an impressive record of Queensland riders in the event.

Fans should never be deterred from watching junior racing as the riders are not just ‘tomorrow’s stars’, many are already accomplished racers and many could well be destined for higher honours even on the world stage.

That is one great aspect of watching junior racing – you never know where the riders you are watching will be in five, 10 or 15 years’ time.

Perfect example is that previous Australian or State Championships staged at Somersby 10 or 15 years ago have included the likes of Jack Miller, Remy Gardner and Joel Kelso who will fly the Australian flag at Phillip Island the following weekend in the 2022 Oz Moto GP meeting.

The likes of future world champions Casey Stoner and speedway duo Chris Holder and Jason Doyle also raced at Central Coast Junior Club events as part of their apprenticeship in the sport. Dirt track racing is still a nursey for road racing and speedway, as well as some showing an interest in flat track racing in the USA.

Three Australian champions from earlier this year, Queenslander George Holmkvist, Gunnedah rider Hugo Holmes and Hugh Hope-Hodgetts from Forbes, headline the entries this weekend while numerous others have built up impressive records including successes on previous visits to the Central Coast track.

Other Queenslanders like Cooper Archibald, Taylen Howard, Theo Afeaki, Riley Nauta and Jake Paige also bring impressive credentials.

Riders aged between seven and 16 will chase championship honours including two who are currently focusing primarily on speedway. Penrith rider Alex Adamson contests the ultra-competitive 13 to 16 years age bracket while Albury-Wodonga rider Cooper Antone lines up in the Under 13s classes.

There will be several classes of seniors -Pro 450, Pro 250 and Over 35s – on the big programme, this time as support for the juniors

Practice gets underway at 9.30am on Saturday, with racing straight after, while on Sunday it will be a 10am start for race action. For $10 per car fans can take in the action for both days.

World Supercross News Updates

Track map for the British WSX Grand Prix revealed

The track map for the 2022 FIM World Supercross Championship season-opener has been revealed, with a GoPro fly through showing the technical nature of the track facing the teams and riders this weekend.

The vision of track designers Dream Traxx, the layout builds on conventional supercross models but innovates to ensure competitive racing to watch for the fans, while also ensuring there is an emphasis on rider safety.

Adam Bailey – SX Global

“After all the hype, all the build up, race week is finally here and we couldn’t be more excited to get going and finally take the sport of supercross to global audiences as part of a world championship. The track design from the guys at Dream Traxx looks incredible and I’m sure it’s going to deliver a night of close, intense, and competitive action. We’re all set with the biggest teams and the best riders ready to put on an amazing racing spectacle for the UK fans, while live music, stunt shows, and fireworks will make it an unforgettable night out. We can’t wait to get started.”

CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team to compete WSX

Craig Dack Racing are set to contest the opening round of the World Supercross Championship on October 7 and 8 with Luke Clout and Aaron Tanti headlining the team and riding alongside US based riders of Kyle Chisholm and Josh Hill.

Clout and Hill will form the SX1 combination on board their YZ450F’s while Tanti and Chisholm make up the SX2 component of the team on the YZ250F.

2022 represents the inaugural running of the FIM World Supercross Championship with a two round championship in Cardiff, UK to get them under way, followed up with round two at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne on October 20 and 21. The championship is then set to expand for the 2023 season taking in many more countries and destinations.

For team owner, Craig Dack, the opportunity to take his successful domestic team and star riders to an international platform was the motivation for taking on the World Supercross challenge and one that he believes will help show case Australian riders to the rest of the world.

Craig Dack

“I’m a firm believer in the ability for Australia to produce world level talent as we have in the past with riders like Chad Reed and Jett Lawrence, so this is the perfect way to continue that by having an Australian team tackle a world championship and allow our riders to perform at the highest level. We also pride ourselves on our dedication and desire to win, so we will continue to look abroad when required to find the right riders that fit the CDR mould. Contesting this championship exposes our team, riders and sponsors to a new audience and provides experiences and opportunities that were previously difficult to attain. We are proudly Australian, proud to keep our Australian riders at the forefront and look forward to working with all our members and partners for the 2022 championship.

“I would also like to take this time to thank many of our long-term partners who have stepped up and come on this Global SX journey with us. Yamaha Motor Corporation, Yamaha Motor Australia, FOX and Monster Energy have all pulled together with the CDR staff in a very short time and overcome many of the new obstacles we had to face.”

For the Australian based riders in Luke Clout and Aaron Tanti, both a set for a big finish to the year with plenty of challenges still to face. Clout is returning to racing after being side-lined for nearly four months with a broken leg. Through a dedicated rehabilitation process, Clout is nearing 100% and feeling good on the bike.

Luke Clout

“When I first started riding after the leg injury, it was a slow process to get back up to speed and regain some confidence in my body. But, I have worked hard with the my recovery, the team has been super supportive and it feels like the last couple of weeks that things are starting to gel and the work is paying off on the track. I felt great at a recent test session and the team have the bike working well, so for me, I’m just desperate to get back to the starting gate again and race as its been far too long between events for me.”

For Tanti, his 2022 season has been a remarkable one that has seen him claim the MX1 ProMX championship, his very first national crown. His challenge now comes in the form that he will trade his trusty YZ450F for a YZ250F when contesting the Global SX rounds but then return to the 450 when racing at the Australian Supercross championship.

Aaron Tanti

“The last time I raced a 250 was in 2020, so it took a few rides to really get back into the swing of it. I now have a 250 and 450 at home with me and quite often bounce between the two to get used to the feeling of each bike and adjust to the different amounts of power and their delivery. So far, it’s actually been a lot of fun and I feel like I’m riding the 250 pretty well. The team haven’t had to build a 250 for a long time but they have done a great job in development a motor and suspension package I’m comfortable with and I’m ready to go.”

The team will also consist of US based riders, Kyle Chisholm and Josh Hill. Both are experienced racers who have raced at every level all around the world. Hill is no stranger to the CDR team having raced with CDR Yamaha in 2019 and the relationship has continued from there, while the super popular Kyle Chisholm is a long time Yamaha support rider that continues to produce good results week in, week out in the US Supercross championship.

Four Aussie World Supercross wildcards announced for Round 2

Motorcycling Australia have revealed the four wildcard entries for the 2022 World Supercross Round 2 event to be held at Marvel Stadium, October 20-21, in Australia, following the Wales opener.

The two SX1 wildcards are Kyle Webster and Brett Metcalfe, while the two SX2 wildcards are Nathan Crawford, Rhys Budd.

Motorcycling Australia congratulated the four riders set to compete in the prestigious world supercross event and wishes them every success.

For WSX Australian GP ticket pricing and information head to ticketmaster.com.au

Dean Wilson to compete AMA SX & WSX with Fire Power Honda

Dean Wilson has signed a multi-year contract with Fire Power Honda squad that will see him compete in the AMA Supercross series on the capable CRF450R, as well as racing in the FIM World Supercross Championship with the Honda Genuine Fire Power Honda Racing team.

Dean Wilson

“I’m very excited to join the Fire Power Honda team in America, as well as the Honda Genuine Firepower Honda Racing squad in WSX. The CRF450R is a proven bike and I know that I can achieve a lot with the team of people that is in place here. There is going to be a lot of experience and knowledge under the tent – I’m really happy that I have landed here.”

Racing in the SX1 division in the FIM World Supercross Championship, under the Honda Genuine Fire Power Honda Racing umbrella, Wilson will make his debut on the CRF450R at the opening round in Cardiff, Wales, on October 08.

’15’ will compete in selected races of the 2022 Australian Supercross Championship, before doing the complete 450SX schedule in the 2023 AMA Supercross series and the 2023 Australian Supercross Championship.

Yarrive Konsky – Fire Power Honda Team Owner

“Welcoming a star of Dean Wilson’s calibre is yet another step forward for the squad. We are all really excited to return to the premier class with a podium contender and help Dean achieve more highs. We do not have to wait too long to get started, seeing as the first round of the FIM World Supercross Championship is just days away, so it’s full steam ahead at the team’s base in Florida!”

Honda NILS Racing WSX full line-up revealed

Honda NILS Racing has finalised its complete rider lineup for the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX), including renowned French rider, Jordi Tixier and Italian, Angelo Pellegrini competing in the WSX (450cc) Class, while France’s Thomas Do and Italy’s Lorenzo Camporese will race in the SX2 (250cc) Class.

The Honda NILS racing team is comprised of all Europeans and is led by 2014 Motocross World Champion, Jordi Tixier. Making his professional debut in 2009, Tixier is an icon in the French motocross circles and will provide the championship pedigree needed for the NILS racing team to compete for a World Championship in the WSX class.

Tixier’s teammate in the WSX class is Supercross specialist hailing from Italy, Angelo Pellegrini. Beginning his Supercross career in 2012, Pellegrini is an experienced rider and European SX Champion, who has competed in the highest level supercross series around the world in both the 250 and 450 classes.

The Honda NILS Race Team is led by Livia Lancelot, the first ever women’s motocross World Championship won in 2008 who then followed it up with another world title run in 2016. Lancelot will utilize her championship-level experience to field a competitive foursome of riders competing on the global stage.

Riding out of France, Thomas Do is a well-known Supercross rider competing in the states with several top-10 and top-5 performances throughout his career that dates back to 2016.

Completing the Honda NILS lineup of FIM World Supercross Championship riders is Italian, Lorenzo Camporese. An up-and-coming rider with extensive experience in racing, Camporese competed in nine main event AMA supercross races and brings youthful exuberance to a team rich with experience that will challenge and compete against the best 250 riders in the world.

Official 2022 FIM Supercross World Championship regulations released

The official regulations for the 2022 FIM Supercross World Championship have been released, outlining how the new championship will be run and what we can expect on race day. For the full run document click here.

Here’s a look at the racing format:

WSX Format

WSX Duration per session Maximum 1 X Group 1 – Warm-Up Practice Minimum 10 minutes 11 riders 1 X Group 2 – Warm-Up Practice Minimum 10 minutes 11 riders 1 X Group 1 – Time Practice Minimum 10 minutes 11 riders 1 X Group 2 – Time Practice Minimum 10 minutes 11 riders 1 X Group 1 – Heat 1 6 laps 11 riders 1 X Group 2 – Heat 2 6 laps 11 riders 1 X “SuperPole” 1 timed lap 10 riders 1 X Final 1 8 laps 22 riders 1 X Final 2 8 laps 22 riders 1 X SuperFinal 12 laps 22 riders

SX2 Format

SX2 Duration per session Maximum 1 X Group 1 – Warm-Up Practice Minimum 10 minutes 11 riders 1 X Group 2 – Warm-Up Practice Minimum 10 minutes 11 riders 1 X Group 1 – Time Practice Minimum 10 minutes 11 riders 1 X Group 2 – Time Practice Minimum 10 minutes 11 riders 1 X Group 1 – Heat 1 5 laps 11 riders 1 X Group 2 – Heat 2 5 laps 11 riders 1 X Final 1 6 laps 22 riders 1 X Final 2 6 laps 22 riders 1 X SuperFinal 10 laps 22 riders

Minimum ages are 16-years for the WSX, and 15-years for the SX2, with maximum ages in both being 50-years.

Machinery requirements for the two classes are:

WSX: motorcycles of Cat. I, Group A1, over 290cc up to 450cc for 4-stroke engines;

SX2: motorcycles of Cat. I, Group A1, over 175cc up to 250cc for 2-stroke or 4-stroke engines

Points counting towards the FIM WSX World Championship will be awarded to riders according to the following scale: In the “Superpole”: 1 bonus point to the winner of the “SuperPole”; In the WSX SuperFinal: 1 bonus point for the rider who set the fastest lap time; In each Final and the SuperFinal: 25 points to the 1st

22 points to the 2nd

20 points to the 3rd

18 points to the 4th

16 points to the 5th

15 points to the 6th

14 points to the 7th

13 points to the 8th

12 points to the 9th

11 points to the 10th

10 points to the 11th

9 points to the 12th

8 points to the 13th

7 points to the 14th

6 points to the 15th

5 points to the 16th

4 points to the 17th

3 points to the 18th

2 points to the 19th

1 points to the 20th

Points counting towards the FIM SX2 World Championship will be awarded to riders according to the following scale:

In the SX2 SuperFinal: 1 bonus point for the rider who set the fastest lap time.

In each Final and the SuperFinal:

25 points to the 1st

22 points to the 2nd

20 points to the 3rd

18 points to the 4th

16 points to the 5th

15 points to the 6th

14 points to the 7th

13 points to the 8th

12 points to the 9th

11 points to the 10th

10 points to the 11th

9 points to the 12th

8 points to the 13th

7 points to the 14th

6 points to the 15th

5 points to the 16th

4 points to the 17th

3 points to the 18th

2 points to the 19th

1 points to the 20th

The winner of the event is the rider who has obtained the most points(“SuperPole”, Finals, SuperFinal and fastest lap in the SuperFinal combined), the runner-up will be the rider who has obtained the second-best number of points, and so on, irrespective of the number of Races they have finished and bonus points they have scored.

2. If a tie exists, the points scored in the last Race will determine the order of placing in the final standings of those riders who are tied in points.

Brett Metcalfe & KTM Racing Team ready for Australian SX

The KTM Racing Team is ‘Ready To Race’ in the 2022 Australian Supercross Championship (AUSX), with longtime international Brett Metcalfe joining the team as its SX1 entry.

Metcalfe is a proven supercross contender with multiple domestic victories to his credit and extensive experience racing at the highest level in the United States.

The 38-year-old competed onboard a KTM 450 SX-F with his own GO24 team in the ProMX Championship earlier this year, earning a moto win at Gillman and finishing a credible fourth in the final MX1 standings. Metcalfe effectively fills the position of Kirk Gibbs, who is on a motocross-only contract with the KTM Racing Team.

Brett Metcalfe

“I’m excited! It’s really cool to be joining the KTM Racing Team for supercross. Through motocross, they have supported me with my GO24 program, so it’s great to continue on and do supercross with them as part of the official team. I’m looking forward to it, supercross hasn’t run in a few years now, so that alone is great for Australia and to be lining up not only for the Australian Supercross Championship, but the World Supercross Championship as a wildcard entry is exciting and I’ll definitely be working hard to get some good results.”

For Australian Supercross, Metcalfe will be equipped with the all-new 2023 KTM 450 SX-F, also competing as a wildcard in round two of the 2022 FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium in Victoria.

It was previously confirmed that Nathan Crawford will continue with the KTM Racing Team through Australian Supercross, spearheading the SX2 program onboard the latest KTM 250 SX-F and also compete in the category as a WSX wildcard in Melbourne.

Kyle Blunden – KTM Group Australia Motorsport Manager

“We’re thrilled to welcome Brett to the KTM Racing Team for the 2022 Australian Supercross Championship. Metty’s a world-class rider and has shown he’s still as motivated as ever to race motorcycles at the highest level here in Australia. After a great motocross season under his KTM-backed GO24 team, he’s transitioned to the 2023 KTM 450 SX-F and initial tests have been very positive. Brett brings a wealth of knowledge to the team and we can’t wait to get the ball rolling at the opening round in Melbourne.”

Yamaha celebrate the 2022 MXGP, MX2 & WMX manufacturer titles

Yamaha has celebrated the success of an incredible 2022 Motocross season, in which the Japanese brand won the Manufacturer’s World Championship in all three FIM Motocross World Championship classes, MXGP, MX2 and WMX.

Thanks to the excellence of the YZ450F and YZ250F, both production and Factory versions of the bike, and the skill and determination of riders Jeremy Seewer, Maxime Renaux, Glenn Coldenhoff, Jago Geerts, Thibault Benistant, Calvin Vlaanderen, Nancy van de Ven and Lynn Valk, all of whom stood on the top step of the podium this year, Yamaha dominated the 2022 FIM Manufacturer’s World Championships.

In 2022, the premier class was spearheaded by the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team with its riders Seewer, Renaux and Coldenhoff, and strengthened by Gebben van Venrooy Yamaha Supported team’s Vlaanderen. Between the four MXGP stars, Yamaha celebrated 16 race wins, 24 podium finishes and six Grand Prix victories on its way to celebrating the MXGP Manufacturer’s World Championship title for the first time since 2015.

In MX2, Yamaha successfully defended the crown for a third consecutive season thanks to the efforts of Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Geerts and Benistant, who celebrated a combined total of 16 race wins and 22 podium finishes, culminating in seven Grand Prix victories. The achievement marks Yamaha’s fifth Manufacturer’s crown since the class was reinvented as MX2 in 2004, taking its first two titles in 2005 and 2007.

Proving the dominance of the YZ250F across the board and adding to a memorable off-road campaign for those dressed in blue, Yamaha also won its seventh WMX Manufacturer’s title with Van de Ven, Valk and Larissa Papenmeier awarded the top-three championship medals.

Alexandre Kowalski – Yamaha Motor Europe Off-Road Racing Manger

“We have enjoyed an incredible season this year in all classes. To win the Manufacturer’s World Championship in all three FIM Motocross World Championship classes is proof of our efforts and our strength as a manufacturer competing at such a high level. I believe this year was Yamaha’s best in MXGP in terms of race wins and podiums across the board, and it is something we are very proud of. We have a strong strategy for success, evidenced by the podiums we celebrated with all our riders in all classes. I would like to congratulate Nancy van de Ven on the world title in WMX and Lynn Valk and Larissa Papenmeier on their fantastic seasons. To have Yamaha riders on all three steps of the podium in any of the championships is always something special, so congratulations to them. And also to both of our Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP and MX2 teams. MXGP was brilliant with all of our riders, Jeremy Seewer, Maxime Renaux and Glenn Coldenhoff showing they have what it takes to win, along with the incredible race wins we celebrated with Gebben Van Venrooy’s Calvin Vlaanderen. At the same time, MX2 produced one of the most memorable seasons in history, with the title fight between Jago Geerts taking the title fight right down to the wire and with Thibault Benistant celebrating his first Grand Prix win. Although we won the manufacturer’s crown in all classes, it was not without some ups and downs, but we always pushed forward and focused on the positives. This is something that I, and Yamaha, are very proud of, and it excites us for the future.”

F&H Kawasaki Team sign David Braceras for 2023

Spanish rider David Braceras, will ride for the Netherlands based F&H Kawasaki Team in 2023 competing on the new KX250 in MX2.

Already a formidable force in the EMX250 series – and with valuable experience in the competitive cauldron of MX2 – the 19 year old from Guardamar del Segura near Alicante, steps up to the highly experienced F&H Kawasaki team for the coming season.

Braceras will have the latest KX250 under him across a highly structured winter training regime in his native Spain, Sardinia and at selected tracks and varying track surfaces across northern Europe making ready for a full-on assault for podium honours in 2023.

David Braceras

“Signing with F&H Kawasaki is like a dream come true! Making the step to MX2 World Championship in an Official Kawasaki MX2 team is a big opportunity and I will make the most of it. I already tested the bike in Holland and it’s a rocket, for sure I need some time to get used to the handling characteristics, but we have enough time for that this winter. The team is super professional, they take care of all little details to make the difference. I really want to start the preseason together with the team and Marc de Reuver and prepare myself 100% to make my rookie year an unforgettable year together with F&H and Kawasaki.”

Nathalie Fase – Team Manager

“We are very happy with the signing of David! A talented young man that we will be getting this winter ready for the big work in the MX2 GP class. We are confident that he can give us some nice surprises in his rookie year and will do everything to make our first year together a success. His training and testing phase starts this week and we can’t wait for the rest of the winter. The first tests looked good and we are looking forward to go for it with Kawasaki!”

Hard Enduro World Championship to compete 10 rounds in 2023

Expanding to 10 rounds, the 2023 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship calendar is now provisionally fixed. Mixing long-established venues with up-and-coming events, the championship also welcomes new races to the schedule for 2023.

Beginning in April and ending in November, the season will span nine months. Encompassing the Middle East, Europe, North America, and now Africa, the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship continues to grow and develop into a truly global championship.

Mirroring 2022, the 2023 season will begin in Israel’s Dead Sea region next April. Taking place 400 metres below sea level, the event is truly unique and a worthy venue to kickstart the new year.

From Israel the championship heads to Serbia in May for the four-day Xross. A Hard Enduro Rally, its addition to the 2022 championship proved an instant hit with riders for its rugged and raw landscape.

The iconic Red Bull Erzbergrodeo in Austria sets the tone for round three in June. Now entering its 26th edition, it’s one of the most anticipated races of the season. A spectacle to behold in person, we can also look forward to continued live coverage on Red Bull TV.

Staying in Europe, July will be a busy month for competitors with both the Red Bull Abestone in Italy and Red Bull Romaniacs in Romania to contend with.

Two weeks after Red Bull Romaniacs and the championship heads to North America for the first of two stops during August. Red Bull TKO in the USA will host round six to get the second half of the season underway.

Two weeks later and it’s the turn of Red Bull Outliers in Canada. Both vastly different, the Red Bull TKO is a trials rider’s haven thanks to its numerous boulder gardens, while Red Bull Outliers features many punishing dusty climbs.

Returning to Europe, Spain’s 24MX Hixpania Hard Enduro will host round eight. A firm rider favourite, it features an enjoyable and exciting mix of race formats in the mountains of Aguila de Campoo.

Set to come as welcomed news for Hard Enduro fans the world over is the addition of the legendary Roof of Africa to the schedule. Affectionally known as ‘The Mother of Hard Enduro’, the Roof of Africa is the original Hard Enduro race.

It was first held in Lesotho, South Africa way back in 1967. Covering up to 350 kilometres across three days, it offers both spectacular riding and scenery in abundance.

Ready to sign off the 2023 season in style will be the epic 24MX GetzenRodeo in Germany. The championship decider of the inaugural 2021 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship, the venue creates an amazing atmosphere as competitors battle the steep, root infested climbs of the tight and technical forest in Drebach, while the course itself is lined with thousands of passionate spectators.

For 2023, the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship will also feature the Junior World Cup at four rounds including Xross, Red Bull Erzbergrodeo, Red Bull Abestone, and 24MX Hixpania Hard Enduro.

2023 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship (Provisional)

Round 1: TBC – Israel, April 14/15

Round 2: Xross – Serbia, May 17/18/19/20

Round 3: Red Bull Erzbergrodeo – Austria, June 8/9/10/11

Round 4: Red Bull Abestone – Italy, July 7/8/9

Round 5: Red Bull Romaniacs – Romania, July 25/26/27/28/29

Round 6: Red Bull TKO – USA, August 12/13

Round 7: Red Bull Outliers – Canada, August 26/27

Round 8: 24MX Hixpania Hard Enduro – Spain, TBA

Round 9: Roof of Africa – Lesotho, TBA

Round 10: 24MX GetzenRodeo – Germany, November 3/4

KTM honours MX2 Champion Tom Vialle in Munderfing

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing opened their workshop doors for 2022 MX2 World Champion Tom Vialle to blast his KTM 250 SX-F around the KTM facility in a special event designed to honour the 21-year-old double #1 this week.

Tom Vialle

“It was really nice to go for the factory for an event like this and it was a big surprise to see how many people were there for it. I had four fantastic seasons and two titles with this amazing team and to have this ‘thank you’ felt very special. We saw the Motohall and then other parts of the factory and everyone connected with the MXGP team and project. I am very thankful.”

Vialle joined Red Bull KTM from the European Championship ranks in 2019 and went on to claim two MX2 titles in four years and amass 24 career Grand Prix victories. In the wake of his most recent success he was invited to the factory in Mattighofen and Munderfing to be welcomed by appreciative KTM staff.

The Frenchman was given a tour of the KTM Motohall where his motorcycle and gear will enter the ‘Heroes’ gallery before then throwing a leg over his 2023 KTM 250 SX-F when he rode into a full reception to acknowledge his exceptional achievements at the highest level of racing.

Vialle secured his second world crown with a tense and gripping last-moto, last-round performance to win the 2022 Grand Prix of Turkey and demonstrate the potency of the fresh 2023 concept for KTM SX-F engineering. He owned 10 Grands Prix and gathered 15 podiums from 18 rounds this year; his most prolific season of four in the MX2 division.

#28 is KTM’s fourth double MX2 world champion, joining names such as Marvin Musquin, Jeffrey Herlings and Jorge Prado. Vialle had formed a key bond with team members such as Dirk Gruebel, Harry Norton, Joel Smets and Valentina Ragni among others in his rapid-fire rise to the top and his perfect synergy with Red Bull KTM operation.

Pit Beirer – KTM Motorsports Director

“A special day for a special racer and for what was a special achievement this year. Tom kept us all on the edge of our seats as he fought hard for the MX2 championship. He showed real composure in a very pressurized situation to bring another title to Red Bull KTM so this welcome and celebration of what he did feels like the least we can do. Tom’s mentality and ability means that he will be able to take on the tough new adventure he faces in the USA and all the people that were here today, as well as his many fans, will be watching as he goes on to create more amazing stories. Best of luck Tom and thanks for everything so far.”

Tom’s time in Austria was also fitting considering the next challenge of his career: he will leave Europe to relocate to the North American wing of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing to compete the AMA SX and MX series.