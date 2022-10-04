Moto News Weekly Wrap
October 4, 2022
2022 Rallye du Maroc Stage Two – Price second overall
Adrien Van Beveren has won Stage 2 of the 2022 Rallye du Maroc, with Toby Price fifth, moving the Aussie into second overall. Here’s the run down from stage two:
Van Beveren takes Rallye du Maroc Stage 2 win | Price P5
2022 NSW Junior Track Championship wraps up this weekend
By Peter Baker
Junior dirt track riders will have their last shot at championship glory for this year when the 2022 New South Wales Honda Coastal Motorcycle Centre Junior Track Championship meeting is staged at the Central Coast Junior Motorcycle Club track this weekend.
The Central Coast Junior Motorcycle Club track is at Debenham Road North, Somersby. As well as riders from all across New South Wales there is a strong contingent coming from north of the border trying to maintain an impressive record of Queensland riders in the event.
Fans should never be deterred from watching junior racing as the riders are not just ‘tomorrow’s stars’, many are already accomplished racers and many could well be destined for higher honours even on the world stage.
That is one great aspect of watching junior racing – you never know where the riders you are watching will be in five, 10 or 15 years’ time.
Perfect example is that previous Australian or State Championships staged at Somersby 10 or 15 years ago have included the likes of Jack Miller, Remy Gardner and Joel Kelso who will fly the Australian flag at Phillip Island the following weekend in the 2022 Oz Moto GP meeting.
The likes of future world champions Casey Stoner and speedway duo Chris Holder and Jason Doyle also raced at Central Coast Junior Club events as part of their apprenticeship in the sport. Dirt track racing is still a nursey for road racing and speedway, as well as some showing an interest in flat track racing in the USA.
Three Australian champions from earlier this year, Queenslander George Holmkvist, Gunnedah rider Hugo Holmes and Hugh Hope-Hodgetts from Forbes, headline the entries this weekend while numerous others have built up impressive records including successes on previous visits to the Central Coast track.
Other Queenslanders like Cooper Archibald, Taylen Howard, Theo Afeaki, Riley Nauta and Jake Paige also bring impressive credentials.
Riders aged between seven and 16 will chase championship honours including two who are currently focusing primarily on speedway. Penrith rider Alex Adamson contests the ultra-competitive 13 to 16 years age bracket while Albury-Wodonga rider Cooper Antone lines up in the Under 13s classes.
There will be several classes of seniors -Pro 450, Pro 250 and Over 35s – on the big programme, this time as support for the juniors
Practice gets underway at 9.30am on Saturday, with racing straight after, while on Sunday it will be a 10am start for race action. For $10 per car fans can take in the action for both days.
World Supercross News Updates
Track map for the British WSX Grand Prix revealed
The track map for the 2022 FIM World Supercross Championship season-opener has been revealed, with a GoPro fly through showing the technical nature of the track facing the teams and riders this weekend.
The vision of track designers Dream Traxx, the layout builds on conventional supercross models but innovates to ensure competitive racing to watch for the fans, while also ensuring there is an emphasis on rider safety.
Adam Bailey – SX Global
“After all the hype, all the build up, race week is finally here and we couldn’t be more excited to get going and finally take the sport of supercross to global audiences as part of a world championship. The track design from the guys at Dream Traxx looks incredible and I’m sure it’s going to deliver a night of close, intense, and competitive action. We’re all set with the biggest teams and the best riders ready to put on an amazing racing spectacle for the UK fans, while live music, stunt shows, and fireworks will make it an unforgettable night out. We can’t wait to get started.”
CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team to compete WSX
Craig Dack Racing are set to contest the opening round of the World Supercross Championship on October 7 and 8 with Luke Clout and Aaron Tanti headlining the team and riding alongside US based riders of Kyle Chisholm and Josh Hill.
Clout and Hill will form the SX1 combination on board their YZ450F’s while Tanti and Chisholm make up the SX2 component of the team on the YZ250F.
2022 represents the inaugural running of the FIM World Supercross Championship with a two round championship in Cardiff, UK to get them under way, followed up with round two at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne on October 20 and 21. The championship is then set to expand for the 2023 season taking in many more countries and destinations.
For team owner, Craig Dack, the opportunity to take his successful domestic team and star riders to an international platform was the motivation for taking on the World Supercross challenge and one that he believes will help show case Australian riders to the rest of the world.
Craig Dack
“I’m a firm believer in the ability for Australia to produce world level talent as we have in the past with riders like Chad Reed and Jett Lawrence, so this is the perfect way to continue that by having an Australian team tackle a world championship and allow our riders to perform at the highest level. We also pride ourselves on our dedication and desire to win, so we will continue to look abroad when required to find the right riders that fit the CDR mould. Contesting this championship exposes our team, riders and sponsors to a new audience and provides experiences and opportunities that were previously difficult to attain. We are proudly Australian, proud to keep our Australian riders at the forefront and look forward to working with all our members and partners for the 2022 championship.
“I would also like to take this time to thank many of our long-term partners who have stepped up and come on this Global SX journey with us. Yamaha Motor Corporation, Yamaha Motor Australia, FOX and Monster Energy have all pulled together with the CDR staff in a very short time and overcome many of the new obstacles we had to face.”
For the Australian based riders in Luke Clout and Aaron Tanti, both a set for a big finish to the year with plenty of challenges still to face. Clout is returning to racing after being side-lined for nearly four months with a broken leg. Through a dedicated rehabilitation process, Clout is nearing 100% and feeling good on the bike.
Luke Clout
“When I first started riding after the leg injury, it was a slow process to get back up to speed and regain some confidence in my body. But, I have worked hard with the my recovery, the team has been super supportive and it feels like the last couple of weeks that things are starting to gel and the work is paying off on the track. I felt great at a recent test session and the team have the bike working well, so for me, I’m just desperate to get back to the starting gate again and race as its been far too long between events for me.”
For Tanti, his 2022 season has been a remarkable one that has seen him claim the MX1 ProMX championship, his very first national crown. His challenge now comes in the form that he will trade his trusty YZ450F for a YZ250F when contesting the Global SX rounds but then return to the 450 when racing at the Australian Supercross championship.
Aaron Tanti
“The last time I raced a 250 was in 2020, so it took a few rides to really get back into the swing of it. I now have a 250 and 450 at home with me and quite often bounce between the two to get used to the feeling of each bike and adjust to the different amounts of power and their delivery. So far, it’s actually been a lot of fun and I feel like I’m riding the 250 pretty well. The team haven’t had to build a 250 for a long time but they have done a great job in development a motor and suspension package I’m comfortable with and I’m ready to go.”
The team will also consist of US based riders, Kyle Chisholm and Josh Hill. Both are experienced racers who have raced at every level all around the world. Hill is no stranger to the CDR team having raced with CDR Yamaha in 2019 and the relationship has continued from there, while the super popular Kyle Chisholm is a long time Yamaha support rider that continues to produce good results week in, week out in the US Supercross championship.
Four Aussie World Supercross wildcards announced for Round 2
Motorcycling Australia have revealed the four wildcard entries for the 2022 World Supercross Round 2 event to be held at Marvel Stadium, October 20-21, in Australia, following the Wales opener.
The two SX1 wildcards are Kyle Webster and Brett Metcalfe, while the two SX2 wildcards are Nathan Crawford, Rhys Budd.
Motorcycling Australia congratulated the four riders set to compete in the prestigious world supercross event and wishes them every success.
For WSX Australian GP ticket pricing and information head to ticketmaster.com.au
Dean Wilson to compete AMA SX & WSX with Fire Power Honda
Dean Wilson has signed a multi-year contract with Fire Power Honda squad that will see him compete in the AMA Supercross series on the capable CRF450R, as well as racing in the FIM World Supercross Championship with the Honda Genuine Fire Power Honda Racing team.
Dean Wilson
“I’m very excited to join the Fire Power Honda team in America, as well as the Honda Genuine Firepower Honda Racing squad in WSX. The CRF450R is a proven bike and I know that I can achieve a lot with the team of people that is in place here. There is going to be a lot of experience and knowledge under the tent – I’m really happy that I have landed here.”
Racing in the SX1 division in the FIM World Supercross Championship, under the Honda Genuine Fire Power Honda Racing umbrella, Wilson will make his debut on the CRF450R at the opening round in Cardiff, Wales, on October 08.
’15’ will compete in selected races of the 2022 Australian Supercross Championship, before doing the complete 450SX schedule in the 2023 AMA Supercross series and the 2023 Australian Supercross Championship.
Yarrive Konsky – Fire Power Honda Team Owner
“Welcoming a star of Dean Wilson’s calibre is yet another step forward for the squad. We are all really excited to return to the premier class with a podium contender and help Dean achieve more highs. We do not have to wait too long to get started, seeing as the first round of the FIM World Supercross Championship is just days away, so it’s full steam ahead at the team’s base in Florida!”
Honda NILS Racing WSX full line-up revealed
Honda NILS Racing has finalised its complete rider lineup for the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX), including renowned French rider, Jordi Tixier and Italian, Angelo Pellegrini competing in the WSX (450cc) Class, while France’s Thomas Do and Italy’s Lorenzo Camporese will race in the SX2 (250cc) Class.
The Honda NILS racing team is comprised of all Europeans and is led by 2014 Motocross World Champion, Jordi Tixier. Making his professional debut in 2009, Tixier is an icon in the French motocross circles and will provide the championship pedigree needed for the NILS racing team to compete for a World Championship in the WSX class.
Tixier’s teammate in the WSX class is Supercross specialist hailing from Italy, Angelo Pellegrini. Beginning his Supercross career in 2012, Pellegrini is an experienced rider and European SX Champion, who has competed in the highest level supercross series around the world in both the 250 and 450 classes.
The Honda NILS Race Team is led by Livia Lancelot, the first ever women’s motocross World Championship won in 2008 who then followed it up with another world title run in 2016. Lancelot will utilize her championship-level experience to field a competitive foursome of riders competing on the global stage.
Riding out of France, Thomas Do is a well-known Supercross rider competing in the states with several top-10 and top-5 performances throughout his career that dates back to 2016.
Completing the Honda NILS lineup of FIM World Supercross Championship riders is Italian, Lorenzo Camporese. An up-and-coming rider with extensive experience in racing, Camporese competed in nine main event AMA supercross races and brings youthful exuberance to a team rich with experience that will challenge and compete against the best 250 riders in the world.
Official 2022 FIM Supercross World Championship regulations released
The official regulations for the 2022 FIM Supercross World Championship have been released, outlining how the new championship will be run and what we can expect on race day. For the full run document click here.
Here’s a look at the racing format:
WSX Format
|WSX
|Duration per session
|Maximum
|1 X Group 1 – Warm-Up Practice
|Minimum 10 minutes
|11 riders
|1 X Group 2 – Warm-Up Practice
|Minimum 10 minutes
|11 riders
|1 X Group 1 – Time Practice
|Minimum 10 minutes
|11 riders
|1 X Group 2 – Time Practice
|Minimum 10 minutes
|11 riders
|1 X Group 1 – Heat 1
|6 laps
|11 riders
|1 X Group 2 – Heat 2
|6 laps
|11 riders
|1 X “SuperPole”
|1 timed lap
|10 riders
|1 X Final 1
|8 laps
|22 riders
|1 X Final 2
|8 laps
|22 riders
|1 X SuperFinal
|12 laps
|22 riders
SX2 Format
|SX2
|Duration per session
|Maximum
|1 X Group 1 – Warm-Up Practice
|Minimum 10 minutes
|11 riders
|1 X Group 2 – Warm-Up Practice
|Minimum 10 minutes
|11 riders
|1 X Group 1 – Time Practice
|Minimum 10 minutes
|11 riders
|1 X Group 2 – Time Practice
|Minimum 10 minutes
|11 riders
|1 X Group 1 – Heat 1
|5 laps
|11 riders
|1 X Group 2 – Heat 2
|5 laps
|11 riders
|1 X Final 1
|6 laps
|22 riders
|1 X Final 2
|6 laps
|22 riders
|1 X SuperFinal
|10 laps
|22 riders
- WSX: motorcycles of Cat. I, Group A1, over 290cc up to 450cc for 4-stroke engines;
- SX2: motorcycles of Cat. I, Group A1, over 175cc up to 250cc for 2-stroke or 4-stroke engines
Points counting towards the FIM WSX World Championship will be awarded to riders according to the following scale:
In the “Superpole”: 1 bonus point to the winner of the “SuperPole”;
In the WSX SuperFinal: 1 bonus point for the rider who set the fastest lap time;
In each Final and the SuperFinal:
- 25 points to the 1st
- 22 points to the 2nd
- 20 points to the 3rd
- 18 points to the 4th
- 16 points to the 5th
- 15 points to the 6th
- 14 points to the 7th
- 13 points to the 8th
- 12 points to the 9th
- 11 points to the 10th
- 10 points to the 11th
- 9 points to the 12th
- 8 points to the 13th
- 7 points to the 14th
- 6 points to the 15th
- 5 points to the 16th
- 4 points to the 17th
- 3 points to the 18th
- 2 points to the 19th
- 1 points to the 20th
Points counting towards the FIM SX2 World Championship will be awarded to riders according to the following scale:
In the SX2 SuperFinal: 1 bonus point for the rider who set the fastest lap time.
In each Final and the SuperFinal:
- 25 points to the 1st
- 22 points to the 2nd
- 20 points to the 3rd
- 18 points to the 4th
- 16 points to the 5th
- 15 points to the 6th
- 14 points to the 7th
- 13 points to the 8th
- 12 points to the 9th
- 11 points to the 10th
- 10 points to the 11th
- 9 points to the 12th
- 8 points to the 13th
- 7 points to the 14th
- 6 points to the 15th
- 5 points to the 16th
- 4 points to the 17th
- 3 points to the 18th
- 2 points to the 19th
- 1 points to the 20th
The winner of the event is the rider who has obtained the most points(“SuperPole”, Finals, SuperFinal and fastest lap in the SuperFinal combined), the runner-up will be the rider who has obtained the second-best number of points, and so on, irrespective of the number of Races they have finished and bonus points they have scored.
2. If a tie exists, the points scored in the last Race will determine the order of placing in the final standings of those riders who are tied in points.
Brett Metcalfe & KTM Racing Team ready for Australian SX
The KTM Racing Team is ‘Ready To Race’ in the 2022 Australian Supercross Championship (AUSX), with longtime international Brett Metcalfe joining the team as its SX1 entry.
Metcalfe is a proven supercross contender with multiple domestic victories to his credit and extensive experience racing at the highest level in the United States.
The 38-year-old competed onboard a KTM 450 SX-F with his own GO24 team in the ProMX Championship earlier this year, earning a moto win at Gillman and finishing a credible fourth in the final MX1 standings. Metcalfe effectively fills the position of Kirk Gibbs, who is on a motocross-only contract with the KTM Racing Team.
Brett Metcalfe
“I’m excited! It’s really cool to be joining the KTM Racing Team for supercross. Through motocross, they have supported me with my GO24 program, so it’s great to continue on and do supercross with them as part of the official team. I’m looking forward to it, supercross hasn’t run in a few years now, so that alone is great for Australia and to be lining up not only for the Australian Supercross Championship, but the World Supercross Championship as a wildcard entry is exciting and I’ll definitely be working hard to get some good results.”
For Australian Supercross, Metcalfe will be equipped with the all-new 2023 KTM 450 SX-F, also competing as a wildcard in round two of the 2022 FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium in Victoria.
It was previously confirmed that Nathan Crawford will continue with the KTM Racing Team through Australian Supercross, spearheading the SX2 program onboard the latest KTM 250 SX-F and also compete in the category as a WSX wildcard in Melbourne.
Kyle Blunden – KTM Group Australia Motorsport Manager
“We’re thrilled to welcome Brett to the KTM Racing Team for the 2022 Australian Supercross Championship. Metty’s a world-class rider and has shown he’s still as motivated as ever to race motorcycles at the highest level here in Australia. After a great motocross season under his KTM-backed GO24 team, he’s transitioned to the 2023 KTM 450 SX-F and initial tests have been very positive. Brett brings a wealth of knowledge to the team and we can’t wait to get the ball rolling at the opening round in Melbourne.”
Yamaha celebrate the 2022 MXGP, MX2 & WMX manufacturer titles
Yamaha has celebrated the success of an incredible 2022 Motocross season, in which the Japanese brand won the Manufacturer’s World Championship in all three FIM Motocross World Championship classes, MXGP, MX2 and WMX.
Thanks to the excellence of the YZ450F and YZ250F, both production and Factory versions of the bike, and the skill and determination of riders Jeremy Seewer, Maxime Renaux, Glenn Coldenhoff, Jago Geerts, Thibault Benistant, Calvin Vlaanderen, Nancy van de Ven and Lynn Valk, all of whom stood on the top step of the podium this year, Yamaha dominated the 2022 FIM Manufacturer’s World Championships.
In 2022, the premier class was spearheaded by the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team with its riders Seewer, Renaux and Coldenhoff, and strengthened by Gebben van Venrooy Yamaha Supported team’s Vlaanderen. Between the four MXGP stars, Yamaha celebrated 16 race wins, 24 podium finishes and six Grand Prix victories on its way to celebrating the MXGP Manufacturer’s World Championship title for the first time since 2015.
In MX2, Yamaha successfully defended the crown for a third consecutive season thanks to the efforts of Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Geerts and Benistant, who celebrated a combined total of 16 race wins and 22 podium finishes, culminating in seven Grand Prix victories. The achievement marks Yamaha’s fifth Manufacturer’s crown since the class was reinvented as MX2 in 2004, taking its first two titles in 2005 and 2007.
Proving the dominance of the YZ250F across the board and adding to a memorable off-road campaign for those dressed in blue, Yamaha also won its seventh WMX Manufacturer’s title with Van de Ven, Valk and Larissa Papenmeier awarded the top-three championship medals.
Alexandre Kowalski – Yamaha Motor Europe Off-Road Racing Manger
“We have enjoyed an incredible season this year in all classes. To win the Manufacturer’s World Championship in all three FIM Motocross World Championship classes is proof of our efforts and our strength as a manufacturer competing at such a high level. I believe this year was Yamaha’s best in MXGP in terms of race wins and podiums across the board, and it is something we are very proud of. We have a strong strategy for success, evidenced by the podiums we celebrated with all our riders in all classes. I would like to congratulate Nancy van de Ven on the world title in WMX and Lynn Valk and Larissa Papenmeier on their fantastic seasons. To have Yamaha riders on all three steps of the podium in any of the championships is always something special, so congratulations to them. And also to both of our Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP and MX2 teams. MXGP was brilliant with all of our riders, Jeremy Seewer, Maxime Renaux and Glenn Coldenhoff showing they have what it takes to win, along with the incredible race wins we celebrated with Gebben Van Venrooy’s Calvin Vlaanderen. At the same time, MX2 produced one of the most memorable seasons in history, with the title fight between Jago Geerts taking the title fight right down to the wire and with Thibault Benistant celebrating his first Grand Prix win. Although we won the manufacturer’s crown in all classes, it was not without some ups and downs, but we always pushed forward and focused on the positives. This is something that I, and Yamaha, are very proud of, and it excites us for the future.”
F&H Kawasaki Team sign David Braceras for 2023
Spanish rider David Braceras, will ride for the Netherlands based F&H Kawasaki Team in 2023 competing on the new KX250 in MX2.
Already a formidable force in the EMX250 series – and with valuable experience in the competitive cauldron of MX2 – the 19 year old from Guardamar del Segura near Alicante, steps up to the highly experienced F&H Kawasaki team for the coming season.
Braceras will have the latest KX250 under him across a highly structured winter training regime in his native Spain, Sardinia and at selected tracks and varying track surfaces across northern Europe making ready for a full-on assault for podium honours in 2023.
David Braceras
“Signing with F&H Kawasaki is like a dream come true! Making the step to MX2 World Championship in an Official Kawasaki MX2 team is a big opportunity and I will make the most of it. I already tested the bike in Holland and it’s a rocket, for sure I need some time to get used to the handling characteristics, but we have enough time for that this winter. The team is super professional, they take care of all little details to make the difference. I really want to start the preseason together with the team and Marc de Reuver and prepare myself 100% to make my rookie year an unforgettable year together with F&H and Kawasaki.”
Nathalie Fase – Team Manager
“We are very happy with the signing of David! A talented young man that we will be getting this winter ready for the big work in the MX2 GP class. We are confident that he can give us some nice surprises in his rookie year and will do everything to make our first year together a success. His training and testing phase starts this week and we can’t wait for the rest of the winter. The first tests looked good and we are looking forward to go for it with Kawasaki!”
Hard Enduro World Championship to compete 10 rounds in 2023
Expanding to 10 rounds, the 2023 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship calendar is now provisionally fixed. Mixing long-established venues with up-and-coming events, the championship also welcomes new races to the schedule for 2023.
Beginning in April and ending in November, the season will span nine months. Encompassing the Middle East, Europe, North America, and now Africa, the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship continues to grow and develop into a truly global championship.
Mirroring 2022, the 2023 season will begin in Israel’s Dead Sea region next April. Taking place 400 metres below sea level, the event is truly unique and a worthy venue to kickstart the new year.
From Israel the championship heads to Serbia in May for the four-day Xross. A Hard Enduro Rally, its addition to the 2022 championship proved an instant hit with riders for its rugged and raw landscape.
The iconic Red Bull Erzbergrodeo in Austria sets the tone for round three in June. Now entering its 26th edition, it’s one of the most anticipated races of the season. A spectacle to behold in person, we can also look forward to continued live coverage on Red Bull TV.
Staying in Europe, July will be a busy month for competitors with both the Red Bull Abestone in Italy and Red Bull Romaniacs in Romania to contend with.
Two weeks after Red Bull Romaniacs and the championship heads to North America for the first of two stops during August. Red Bull TKO in the USA will host round six to get the second half of the season underway.
Two weeks later and it’s the turn of Red Bull Outliers in Canada. Both vastly different, the Red Bull TKO is a trials rider’s haven thanks to its numerous boulder gardens, while Red Bull Outliers features many punishing dusty climbs.
Returning to Europe, Spain’s 24MX Hixpania Hard Enduro will host round eight. A firm rider favourite, it features an enjoyable and exciting mix of race formats in the mountains of Aguila de Campoo.
Set to come as welcomed news for Hard Enduro fans the world over is the addition of the legendary Roof of Africa to the schedule. Affectionally known as ‘The Mother of Hard Enduro’, the Roof of Africa is the original Hard Enduro race.
It was first held in Lesotho, South Africa way back in 1967. Covering up to 350 kilometres across three days, it offers both spectacular riding and scenery in abundance.
Ready to sign off the 2023 season in style will be the epic 24MX GetzenRodeo in Germany. The championship decider of the inaugural 2021 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship, the venue creates an amazing atmosphere as competitors battle the steep, root infested climbs of the tight and technical forest in Drebach, while the course itself is lined with thousands of passionate spectators.
For 2023, the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship will also feature the Junior World Cup at four rounds including Xross, Red Bull Erzbergrodeo, Red Bull Abestone, and 24MX Hixpania Hard Enduro.
2023 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship (Provisional)
- Round 1: TBC – Israel, April 14/15
- Round 2: Xross – Serbia, May 17/18/19/20
- Round 3: Red Bull Erzbergrodeo – Austria, June 8/9/10/11
- Round 4: Red Bull Abestone – Italy, July 7/8/9
- Round 5: Red Bull Romaniacs – Romania, July 25/26/27/28/29
- Round 6: Red Bull TKO – USA, August 12/13
- Round 7: Red Bull Outliers – Canada, August 26/27
- Round 8: 24MX Hixpania Hard Enduro – Spain, TBA
- Round 9: Roof of Africa – Lesotho, TBA
- Round 10: 24MX GetzenRodeo – Germany, November 3/4
KTM honours MX2 Champion Tom Vialle in Munderfing
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing opened their workshop doors for 2022 MX2 World Champion Tom Vialle to blast his KTM 250 SX-F around the KTM facility in a special event designed to honour the 21-year-old double #1 this week.
Tom Vialle
“It was really nice to go for the factory for an event like this and it was a big surprise to see how many people were there for it. I had four fantastic seasons and two titles with this amazing team and to have this ‘thank you’ felt very special. We saw the Motohall and then other parts of the factory and everyone connected with the MXGP team and project. I am very thankful.”
Vialle joined Red Bull KTM from the European Championship ranks in 2019 and went on to claim two MX2 titles in four years and amass 24 career Grand Prix victories. In the wake of his most recent success he was invited to the factory in Mattighofen and Munderfing to be welcomed by appreciative KTM staff.
The Frenchman was given a tour of the KTM Motohall where his motorcycle and gear will enter the ‘Heroes’ gallery before then throwing a leg over his 2023 KTM 250 SX-F when he rode into a full reception to acknowledge his exceptional achievements at the highest level of racing.
Vialle secured his second world crown with a tense and gripping last-moto, last-round performance to win the 2022 Grand Prix of Turkey and demonstrate the potency of the fresh 2023 concept for KTM SX-F engineering. He owned 10 Grands Prix and gathered 15 podiums from 18 rounds this year; his most prolific season of four in the MX2 division.
#28 is KTM’s fourth double MX2 world champion, joining names such as Marvin Musquin, Jeffrey Herlings and Jorge Prado. Vialle had formed a key bond with team members such as Dirk Gruebel, Harry Norton, Joel Smets and Valentina Ragni among others in his rapid-fire rise to the top and his perfect synergy with Red Bull KTM operation.
Pit Beirer – KTM Motorsports Director
“A special day for a special racer and for what was a special achievement this year. Tom kept us all on the edge of our seats as he fought hard for the MX2 championship. He showed real composure in a very pressurized situation to bring another title to Red Bull KTM so this welcome and celebration of what he did feels like the least we can do. Tom’s mentality and ability means that he will be able to take on the tough new adventure he faces in the USA and all the people that were here today, as well as his many fans, will be watching as he goes on to create more amazing stories. Best of luck Tom and thanks for everything so far.”
Tom’s time in Austria was also fitting considering the next challenge of his career: he will leave Europe to relocate to the North American wing of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing to compete the AMA SX and MX series.
Kawasaki Racing Team talks the 2022 MXGP season
After their inaugural season at the head of the Kawasaki MXGP campaign, the Kawasaki Racing Team (KRT) managed by Antti Pyrhonen finished on a high with a strong showing from Romain Febvre and a Moto win.
It was a tough start for the Finnish squad who base themselves near the Lommel track in Belgium, but they have learned a lot. Now the team reflect on 2022.
Antti Pyrhonen – KRT Manager
“It was a very long season, especially as the previous one had only ended mid-November so the off-season was very short, especially for us as we were moving to a new manufacturer. It was a highly intense winter and since then we never stopped as the 2022 season started early.
“The year passed so fast, faster than any other, but we are happy and proud of this first season with Kawasaki and from here we can really advance even further to be ready for the battles ahead of us next season.
“We really started working hard soon after the final GP in order to prepare for next season as we have some new things coming up, which is great; that will give us some extra work and that’s why we didn’t stop working after Turkey. But it was good to end the season as usual in September; the season has not been affected by Covid so we can really start to work to bring the team to the next level.”
For Antti and his staff 2022 was different to all previous seasons as they collaborated with a Japanese company for the first time and needed to discover a new way of working.
Antti Pyrhonen
“To work for the Kawasaki factory is a big responsibility; I was really looking forward to it, and I was ready for it, but there are always new things – new people, new ways of working – for us so for sure there were many things to learn and control.
“I am very proud of our team, our riders and our technicians who put in this enormous amount of work; everyone stayed focused and positive and kept working all season long. Without all this hard work it would have been difficult, and I am very proud of what they achieved in such a short time.
“For sure it was not easy for Ben to carry the flag for the Kawasaki Factory team alone during the first half of season; he kept working and working, he had some ups-and-downs but when there were some downs he never gave up during the week and keep working hard. He was able to show his potential and, even if the results were not what he was expecting, there were many positives to take if you consider the circumstances of a young rider who was a rookie the previous season in the MXGP class.
“Romain was out of action for six months but when he came back he showed once again what a fighter he is, a true warrior! After several operations he spent many weeks without being able to do anything apart from rest; it is the worst situation for a rider but then, after many hours of rehabilitation, he could ride again. I was surprised when, after less than ten hours on the bike, he told me that he wanted to race Teutschenthal so he could know how his leg was before going to Indonesia. I was quite surprised, but I trusted him and his experience, and he finished fourth; it was such an amazing achievement! Then again a fourth in Indonesia, and finally a podium in Turkey to end the season on a positive note.
“I’m optimistic for next season as we now have a full year of experience together with Kawasaki and we have a great racer in Romain. If he has a good off-season and stays healthy everybody knows that he will be a title contender; that’s the reality. Of course we still keep our feet on the ground and will continue working hard but I firmly believe we will be successful.
“We have developed a great relationship with the Kawasaki factory staff; the relationship is really open and easy. It’s a great pleasure to work with the Japanese technicians and engineers as we share everything; we have a similar mentality regarding not only the bike and technology but also how to execute the work with professionalism. The respect between each party is great and this is unique in my opinion so I’m very happy that we have been selected to carry out this task for Kawasaki. Let’s go for it; let the good time roll!”
Ben Watson
Kawasaki Racing Team’s Ben Watson took time out to reflect on the 2022 season in which he finished twelfth in the FIM MXGP Motocross World Championship.
Ben Watson – KRT Rider
“Overall twelfth in the world is not what I was expecting from myself and I feel I under-achieved but I can only point to myself on that. Sometimes things didn’t work how we wanted but that’s how it is. Everything was new for both me and for the team; they wanted to do the best for me and they treated me so well all season; they looked after me as much as if I was leading the world. It was a new bike not only for me but for everyone around me, and it adds an extra dimension when you don’t know the people so well over years and they don’t know you.
“We’re still in one piece at the end of the season and have learnt for the future. I didn’t handle it as well as I should have done, but it’s an experience I will never forget. The Kawasaki Racing Team is one of the biggest set-ups around and everyone’s eyes are on you.
“l felt I was coming off a solid first season in MXGP and was looking to build on that, developing and improving. Looking at the big picture in the end I finished twelfth in the world which is something to be proud of but I wanted more so in retrospect I am disappointed with what I achieved. I felt big pressure, but I put myself in that position.
“For me to be the leading rider while Romain was out during the first half of the season was difficult, but that’s how it is and at this level you have to take it. The short winter between the 2021 and 2022 seasons didn’t make it easy for anyone and it started off on the wrong foot through no fault of any of us.
“I had gone home after the last race of 2021 and was really sick; I was in bed for a week and almost ended up in hospital. Then two weeks later I travelled to Belgium, riding and training, and it was full throttle from day one to be ready for the new season. Now I’m just drained physically and mentally. It’s just been a really tough year and now I need to go home and get back to normality; I need to shut down, see my family and girlfriend and regroup.“
Romain Febvre
After a podium at the final round of the FIM MXGP World Championship in Turkey, Romain Febvre reflected on 2022 and, more importantly, 2023.
With injury unfortunately part of a GP motocrosser’s career, Romain had to deal with a serious one last winter; after missing the first half of the season he could return to action mid-June in Germany. For both the Frenchman – as well as for the team – it was a tough period as he recalls.
His comeback was amazingly successful as he only missed the podium by two points. Fourth in Indonesia, Belgium, Sweden – where he missed the podium by a single point – and France Romain was surprised to finally get on the box in Turkey after his performance during the first moto at Afyonkarahisar.
Romain Febvre – KRT Rider
“I was not yet at 100% but as I had a good feeling on the bike and as we had some good training sessions It was time to go racing even if I still felt some pain at times.
“The MXGP class is so tight that normally you can’t expect a podium result with an eighth position in one of the motos. I was really mad with myself after the first race in Turkey as I crashed alone when I was in third position and missed the opportunity to get a good result.
“Between Saturday and Sunday we changed some settings on the bike and I was feeling more confident, not only at the start but also during the races.
“To get a podium was important for me to conclude the race season, but even more important for the team who had put in so much effort all year long for Ben and me. It was a tough season for us but I had time to bind with the team and for sure that will help us to be even more competitive next season.”
Last year the MXGP season ended late in November due to the pandemic measures but this year was a more normal season with the first GP in February and the final round in the first week of September.
“It’s great to end the season earlier than during the last two seasons as it will allow us to take a decent break before we prepare for 2023. I’m personally relieved to end the season now as I need some surgery to clean up my knee and leg; I raced this season with pain in my leg so I wasn’t able to train as hard as usual between the races and during the race weekends I also felt some pain. That’s how it is; we all know that this is also part of the life of many motocross riders and it was a year to forget in some ways.
“To end the season on the podium is good for everyone, and now I can focus on having a strong winter training after a recovery period. We have good reason to look forward to next year as Kawasaki Japan will be more deeply involved and I’m sure that after a good winter we’ll be stronger than ever. The team is strong and motivated and I’m really enthusiastic about the future.”
Italy wins the 2022 FIM Enduro Vintage Trophy
Italy has taken the win at the 2022 FIM Enduro Vintage Trophy, with the team of Enrico Tortoli, Giorgio Grasso, and Tulio Pellegrinelli cementing their position at the fastest three-rider squad in the 2022 FIM Enduro Vintage Trophy (EVT) in the Vintage Veterans Trophy Team class.
Celebrating enduro motorcycles from the early 1970s through to the early 1990, and bringing together friends and former rivals, the 2022 FIM Enduro Vintage Trophy ended in Santiago Do Cacem, Portugal with the final day MX races.
For the full run down see:
Italy crowned 2022 FIM Enduro Vintage Trophy champions
2022 Australian Junior Motocross Championships
The 2022 KTM Australian Junior Motocross Championship (AJMX) wrapped up on Sunday at Rockhampton with Australian Junior Motocross Champions crowned. Check out the full report here:
Australian Junior Motocross Championships Results/Reports
2022 FIM Speedway Grand Prix World Championship Finale
Poland’s triple world champion Bartosz Zmarzlik admitted “racing is my life” as he refused to ease off the gas on the night he lifted the FIM Speedway Grand Prix World Championship trophy in Torun on Saturday.
The Pole finished second in the For Nature Solutions FIM Speedway GP of Poland – Torun, with his good friend and Gorzow team mate Martin Vaculik topping the podium on the night.
Zmarzlik was then joined on the Speedway GP World Championship rostrum by series runner-up Leon Madsen of Denmark, while Polish ace Maciej Janowski completed a breath-taking climb from seventh to third in one night to bag bronze – his first Speedway GP medal since he joined the series in 2015.
For the full report see:
2022 FIM Speedway GP Championship wraps up in Poland
2022 Racing schedule
2022 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship, presented by MXstore
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Round 11 & 12
|Wynyard, TAS
|8 – 9 Oct 2022
2022 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship Provisional Schedule
|Round
|Event
|Country
|Date
|Round 9
|Hixpania Hard Enduro
|Spain
|October 7/8/9
2022 FIM Bajas World Cup Calendar
|Date
|Event
|Venue
|Country
|27-29 October
|Baja Portalegre
|Portalegre
|Portugal
|10-12 November
|Saudi Baja * Tbc
|Saudi
|Arabia
|01-03 December
|Dubai Intl. Baja
|Dubai United
|Arab Emirate