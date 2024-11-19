Prado joins Monster Energy Kawasaki SMX 2025 roster

Fresh off winning back-to-back FIM World MXGP Championships, Monster Energy Kawasaki welcomes four-time FIM Motocross World Champion Jorge Prado, who will join 2018 Monster Energy Supercross champion, Jason Anderson to compete on the new KX450SR for SMX 2025.

Prado, four-time FIM Motocross World Champion from Lugo, Spain is ready to take on a new challenge after his first taste of SMX in 2024, competing in the first four rounds including a Heat Race win and seventh place Main Event finish in San Francisco.

At only 23 years old and with an outstanding record of 31 MX2 victories, 18 MXGP victories, and four FIM Motocross World Championship titles, Prado continues his pursuit of greatness with goals of bringing his winning ways to SuperMotocross.

Jorge Prado

“Coming to America to race Supercross, Motocross and the Supermotocross World Championship with Monster Energy Kawasaki is an incredible opportunity. I’ve always admired the level of competition here, and I’m excited to challenge myself against some of the best riders in the world. This is a new chapter in my career, and I’m ready to give it everything I’ve got, representing a legendary factory like Kawasaki. The passion and intensity of the fans here is unmatched, and I can’t wait to experience that energy.”

Dan Fahie – Kawasaki Racing Senior Manager

“We have great confidence in our 2025 team roster and are excited to see how Jason and Jorge perform on the new KX450SR. Both riders bring unique strengths to the team, and we’re eager to see how we stack up against our competition. I’m especially excited about the expanding SMX rounds, as they offer us more opportunities to demonstrate our strengths over the course of the season. With Jason’s proven track record and the fresh energy Jorge brings, we believe this year will be a strong one for the Monster Energy Kawasaki team as we push toward new milestones.”

In the 250 Class, Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki will retain its lineup of proven race winners, including Levi Kitchen, Cameron McAdoo, and Seth Hammaker, all riding the all-new 2025 KX250.

The team also welcomes back Garrett Marchbanks and Ty Masterpool to permanent positions on the team for 2025. Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green rider Drew Adams has committed to a multi-year extension with Kawasaki, ensuring he will continue his journey with the brand into the pro ranks.

Ken Roczen re-signs with Ecstar Suzuki for SMX 2025

Ken Roczen will return for 2025 to compete in the SuperMotocross World Championship with the Progressive Insurance Ecstar Suzuki Team aboard the Suzuki RM-Z450. Roczen who has had strong results with the team over the past couple years will once again compete at the highest level.

Ken Roczen

“I am very excited to continue my relationship with Suzuki and the team. We have had a pretty successful last couple of years and we are eager to continue chasing our dreams of wins and podiums.”

2025 will be Ken’s third year with the Progressive Insurance Ecstar Suzuki Team competing on the Suzuki RM-Z450. With the time he’s had on the bike and the familiarity with the team, he looks to put in some strong racing and contend for wins.

Roczen and Suzuki fans alike eagerly await the first gate drop set for January 11th in Anaheim, where the season kicks off.

2025 MXGP of Australia to feature ‘State of Origin’ MX3 and MX85 supports

The 2025 MXGP of Australia in Darwin will feature ‘State of Origin’ support classes for MX3 and MX85 competitors, with the unique format to showcase the future stars of Australian motocross at the September 19-21 world championship event.

The MX3 class will be open to riders from 14-U18, and the MX85 for 12-U16 competitors on ‘big wheel’ machines. Both classes will compete in multiple motos on the custom-built track at the Hidden Valley Motorsports Complex.

The inclusion of the state challenge for MX3 and MX85 will add to an already massive on-track schedule in Darwin, which will also include the MXGP and MX2 classes and the FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship – all featuring multiple Aussie wildcards from the ProMX Championship.

Each State Controlling Body in Australia will select two six-rider MX3 and MX85 teams via their own qualifying processes, which will include ProMX and state championship events.

In Darwin, three trophies will be awarded: to the top states in MX3 and MX85, and an overall winner. More details on the State of Origin support classes will be made available in the New Year.

2025 Australian Trial Championship heads to Queensland

The 2025 Australian Trial Championship will be held in Meringandan (Qld) on the weekend of June 7-8. The championship, to be promoted by Moto Trials Queensland with principal backing from The Hell Team and its associated brands TRS and Mecatecno, will see riders battle it out across a variety of senior and junior classes.

Connor Hogan and Jenna Lupo will be the defending champions in the top-tier men’s and women’s classes. Meringandan is located just outside of Toowoomba in south-east Queensland. The venue hosted the 2024 Queensland Trial Championship, with huge granite boulders and deep gullies proving a searching examination for all riders.

Liam Everts to Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing MX2 for 2025

With a fresh start and new race number, 26, Liam Everts is ready to make his mark in an exciting chapter of his motocross career, with Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing for the 2025 MX2 season. Everts will race alongside reigning MX2 World Champion Kay de Wolf, forming a duo that promises to take the FIM MX2 Motocross World Championship by storm.

Liam Everts, aged 20, hailing from Hasselt in Belgium, carries a prestigious motocross pedigree as the son of ten-time world champion Stefan Everts and the grandson of four-time world champion Harry Everts. While his family’s legacy has undoubtedly shaped his early career, Liam’s own accomplishments are now speaking for themselves.

Liam Everts

“I’m super happy to join Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing – they’re a great group of people, and it’s an exciting new challenge. I’ve spent a lot of time with them in the past, so I feel really good about this move. My motivation to take on a fresh challenge is really high; I definitely needed a change. We both want to win – that’s the ultimate goal. We want to become world champions. We’ll see how everything goes with me coming back from injury, but we’ll take it step by step and see what the speed is like once I’m back on the bike. This opportunity also felt like the perfect time to change my race number – new team, new colors, new number! After the accident, a lot changed, and now it felt like the right time to start something of my own. My family has been super supportive. It feels like an exciting, fresh chapter in my career!”

Valerio Lata joins Team HRC MX2 for 2025

Valerio Lata has joined Team HRC in a multi-year deal that’ll see him ride the Honda CRF250R alongside fellow Italian Ferruccio Zanchi in the MX2 class for 2025. The 19-year-old has had a few wildcard MX2 rides so far in his career – including a third place at the 2024 MXGP of Italy – but the 2025 campaign will mark his first full season in the class and one that is filled with potential.

The season will see Lata and Zanchi in MX2, with five-time world champion Tim Gajser and Ruben Fernandez in the MXGP class, in what is the strongest squad of riders for Team HRC in a number of years.

All four riders are currently training hard, getting themselves in shape for what should be a tough, 20-round season in the World Motocross Championships, which will get underway in Cordoba, Argentina on March 1st.

Valerio Lata

“It is a great honour to be joining Team HRC for the 2025 season, in preparation for what will be my first full-time MX2 season. As a kid, you always know the history of the riders that rode for HRC and it is a privilege to be joining that list now. Last year, they re-started with the Honda CRF250R programme and they had some good results with Ferruccio (Zanchi), so I knew that I would have a good bike and a good setup and now I hope I can help them with even more top results. It is a very professional team who know how to win, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Marc-Antoine Rossi to don Red Bull KTM Factory Racing colors in 2025

Promising French youngster Marc-Antoine Rossi will wear Red Bull KTM Factory Racing colors in 2025 and is set to steer a KTM 250 SX-F in the FIM MX2 World Championship.

The 18-year-old comes into the works outfit for what will be his second attempt at the MX2 series. He has spent much of his fledgling racing career on KTM SX machinery as he ascended through EMX European Championship competition.

Marc-Antoine Rossi

“I’m really happy to be back in orange and to join this crew. I’m already excited for 2025 and will be back on a bike soon and working with Joel. I’ll give everything I have for what will be a long year. I hope I can make the podium at some point next season.”

#28 will come under the guidance of Joel Smets and the rest of the Red Bull KTM structure for the next step in his career path. He will follow in the footsteps of countrymen like Marvin Musquin, Jordi Tixier and Tom Vialle to try and excel in the orange.

The full Red Bull KTM Factory Racing line-up for 2025 in both MXGP and MX2 classes will consist of Jeffrey Herlings and Lucas Coenen riding the KTM 450 SX-F and then Andrea Adamo, Sacha Coenen, Simon Lägenfelder and Marc-Antoine Rossi with the KTM 250 SX-F.

2025 VHR VRT Yamaha Official EMX250 Team announced

The VRT Yamaha Official EMX250 team has partnered with the esteemed VHR team, led by Bruno Verhaeghe, to form the newly named VHR VRT Yamaha Official EMX250 team for 2025.

Yamaha and the team are proud to keep talented riders Ivano van Erp and Janis Reisulis for another season. Both, equipped with Yamaha’s proven GYTR kitted YZ250F, will have the tools to chase championship glory in 2025.

This collaboration with VHR, a team which was founded in 1997 by Bruno Verhaeghe, marks an exciting chapter for Yamaha Motor Europe’s EMX250 program.

The VHR team, known for its family spirit and history of developing talented riders, brings a wealth of experience to this new venture.

World Supercross WSX/SX2 entry lists revealed for Perth round

The FIM and SX Global have announced the entry list for the second round of the 2024 FIM World Supercross Championhip which will take place in Perth (Australia) on 23 & 24 November.

WSX – Over 290cc to 450cc 4-stroke Entries

N° RIDER MOTORCYCLE NAT. TEAM 1 Ken Roczen SUZUKI GER PMG 3 Eli Tomac YAMAHA USA CDR Yamaha 4 Vince Friese HONDA USA Moto Concepts Racing 15 Dean Wilson HONDA GBR Fire Power Honda 17 Joey Savatgy HONDA USA Fire Power Honda 19 Luke Clout KAWASAKI AUS Rick Ware Racing 20 Gregory Aranda YAMAHA FRA Team GSM 21 Ryan Breece HONDA USA Moto Concepts Racing 45 Colt Nichols SUZUKI USA PMG 48 Mitchell Oldenburg KAWASAKI USA Rick Ware Racing 96 Kyle* Webster HONDA AUS 102 Matt Moss YAMAHA AUS CDR Yamaha 137 Adrien Escoffier KAWASAKI FRA Bud Racing Kawasaki 199 Nathan* Crawford KTM AUS 727 Boris Maillard YAMAHA FRA Team GSM 945 Anthony Bourdon KAWASAKI FRA Bud Racing Kawasaki

SX2 – Over 175cc to 250cc 2-stroke or 4-stroke Entries

N° RIDER MOTORCYCLE NAT. TEAM 2 Cole Thompson HONDA CAN Fire Power Honda 7 Noah Viney HONDA CAN Moto Concepts Racing 11 Kyle Chisholm SUZUKI USA PMG 12 Shane McElrath HONDA USA Fire Power Honda 16 Enzo Lopes YAMAHA BRA Rick Ware Racing 21 Ryder Kingsford YAMAHA AUS CDR Yamaha 31 Brice Maylin KAWASAKI FRA Bud Racing Kawasaki 41 Kaleb Barham YAMAHA AUS CDR Yamaha 43 Cullin Park HONDA USA Moto Concepts Racing 58 Derek Kelley SUZUKI USA PMG 66 Kayden* Minear KTM AUS 69 Coty Schock YAMAHA USA Rick Ware Racing 86 Reid* Taylor KAWASAKI AUS 111 Calvin Fonvieille KAWASAKI FRA Bud Racing Kawasaki 141 Maxime Desprey YAMAHA FRA Team GSM 259 Julien Lebeau YAMAHA FRA Team GSM

Toni Bou claims 100th X-Trial podium in Pamplona

This weekend, the 2024 X-Trial World Championship concluded at the Navarra Arena in Pamplona. Toni Bou was the winner, with his 100th podium in the indoor discipline. Jaime Busto took the silverware, while Gabriel Marcelli rounded out the final top three.

There was a perfect end to the season for Toni Bou. The 36-time World Champion achieved victory on Saturday, his sixth of the year. In the first round, the Montesa Cota 4RT rider dominated and led the way. In round two, he qualified for the final as the pacesetter and, on the last round, with 5 points to his name, he took the win – his sixth of the year.

Despite giving his all on the remaining sections, Busto made a couple of small errors which ultimately cost him the top spot. Completing the round on 20 marks saw Jaime place third place on the night. The result secured him his sixth podium of the season, and second overall in the championship standings.

Marcelli has started the event with some difficulties and, on the first round, with 15 penalty points, placing sixth. In the second round, the Repsol Honda rider did a perfect job but, despite him cleaning the lap, it was not enough to qualify for the final. With this result, Marcelli finishes in third place in the overall standings, repeating the result of last season and closing the year with 6 podiums.

The X-Trial World Championship’s 2024 season comes to an end, but on December 21st the riders will return for a new challenge in Madrid with the start of the 2025 campaign.

Toni Bou – P1

“I’m very happy with the end of the season. I felt very comfortable on the bike. After the result in Estonia the goal was to get back to the top, and we achieved it. It’s been an almost perfect year, we finished it in the best way, and I want to thank the team for their great work. In December the 2025 season starts and we’re already focused on that. As always, the goal will be to fight for the title, so we’re ready to give it our all.”

Jaime Busto – P2

“Overall, I’m really happy with my ride! I knew going into tonight that the first and second lap were super important to make sure I got into the final to secure second in the championship. I started the night strong but unfortunately relaxed a bit too much in the final and made too many mistakes. I finished on the podium again, though, and got second in the championship which I’m super happy about. It’s been a great season full of strong results, and I can’t wait to carry this momentum into the new season in December!”

Gabriel Marcelli – P3

“Today was a difficult day, I made two mistakes on round one that I carried over into the second round and I couldn’t recover from. We finished third overall and although it’s positive, the goal was the runner-up spot, so we’re left with a bittersweet taste in our mouths. Overall it’s been a great season and I want to thank the team for the work they’ve done. On December 21st we start the 2025 X-Trial season again, so we’ll look to be at our best.”

2024 X-Trial Standings after Pamplona

Pos. Rider Nation Team Constructor Points 1 Bou Toni SPA Repsol Honda Team Montesa 128 2 Busto Jaime SPA Gas Gas Factory Racing Gas Gas 92 3 Marcelli Gabriel SPA Repsol Honda Team Montesa 83 4 Bincaz Benoit FRA Sherco Factory Team Sherco 49 5 Martyn Toby GBR Montesa Montesa 42 6 Raga Adam SPA Sherco Factory Team Sherco 35 7 Grattarola Matteo ITA Beta Factory Racing Beta 15 8 Gelabert Miquel SPA Vertigo Factory Team Vertigo 13 9 Chantagno Gaël FRA Electric Motion Electric Motion 4 10 Dufrese Hugo FRA Gas Gas Gas Gas 3

Al-Balooshi takes crushing victory at Jordan Baja

After finishing 12th on the Prologue stage, Mohammed Al-Balooshi imposed himself on his opponents over the subsequent two stages and romped to a comfortable fourth successive win at the Jordan Baja.

Al-Balooshi (KTM) won the first two stages of 200.60km and 133.53km on Friday through the legendary Wadi Rum region in idyllic weather. The Emirati opened up a gap of more than 10 minutes on the Lebanese Rafic Eid (GasGas), while the Saudi rider Abdulhalim Al-Mogheera (KTM) took third place.

Mohammed Al-Balooshi

“It was good but very difficult navigation today, I caught the other guys after 40km and it surprised me because I was not really ready to be opening this soon. There are many notes without caps so it was a difficult task to navigate, especially when you are in front. But I am really happy to bring the bike home and to finish in the lead.”

Less fortunate, Prologue winner Abdullah Abu Aisheh suffered a swollen arm after a fall. Martin Chalmers also fell and handed in his time card before the end of the first stage. Al-Shayban was ahead of fellow Saudi Abdulaziz Al-Atawi and Al-Noumesi in the quads.

After completing the remaining 185km in the lead on Saturday, Al-Balooshi increased his advantage over Eid and Al-Mogheera, who were riding together. Abu Aisheh and the injured Abdullah Al-Shatti were not able to start the final day and Briton Steven Holt withdrew on Saturday morning after falling on Friday.

The last stage ran along the Saudi Arabian border, then turned north to finish in the Valley of the Moon in Wadi Rum. As Al-Balooshi stormed to the finish to record a fourth victory in the Hashemite Kingdom, Eid pulled away from Al-Mogheera on the run north but he missed three waypoints and was penalised.

The Jordanian trio of Abdullah Al-Batayneh, Hamza Al-Zawahreh and Tia’at Al-Shishane finished fourth, fifth and sixth with Qatar-based Australian Martin Chalmers rounding off the riders at the finish in seventh.

Mohammed Al-Balooshi

“It was amazing to open the day from the first kilometre to the finish line. It was a really fun day. I had a good rhythm and the road book was perfect. There were some moments when I thought the others maybe would catch me until I reached the first refuel. I waited three minutes, looked and no-one came. I just managed after that, calmed down and brought the bike to the finish. I would like to dedicate this win to my mother. She was worried about me even at my age. This win is for her…”

That last round of the FIM Bajas World Cup will take place in Dubai on 29th November – 1st December.

Provisional 2025 American Flat Track Schedule revealed

AMA Pro Racing has announced a 16-round schedule for the 2025 Progressive American Flat Track season, promising an exciting new era with a fresh, all-production ruleset and the #1 plate up for grabs following Jared Mees’ retirement.

That battle for supremacy will open with five consecutive bar-banging Short Tracks, starting with the series’ traditional Daytona Beach double opener during the 84th annual Daytona Bike Week. The schedule then transitions to a run through the Midwest, including a doubleheader in Lima, Ohio, and a high-speed showdown at the “Magic Mile” in DuQuoin, Illinois.

The Sturgis TT will serve as a highlight of the schedule again in ‘25, and this time around it will be joined by an all-new doubleheader – the Jackpine Gypsies Short Track I & II – which will also take place in Sturgis during the 85th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, just days ahead of Sunday’s TT.

The season’s stretch run will feature its two most iconic events – the world-famous 78th Peoria TT and a doubleheader at the legendary Springfield Mile – before returning to Lake Ozark Speedway for a season finale set during the 19th Annual Lake of the Ozarks Bikefest.

The AFT AdventureTrackers will return with an expanded schedule in ’25. Building on the class’ highly successful 2024 debut, it will be featured at all three Sturgis events, along with the Peoria TT.

The upcoming season will feature further innovation via the introduction of the Triple Challenge format that will be utilized at the Lima Half-Mile I, Jackpine Gypsies Short Track I and Springfield Mile I, in which the overall winner and final points payout will be determined by three races of increasing distance and importance.

Adding to the excitement along the way will be the inclusion of Royal Enfield’s Build. Train. Race. program at select events.

Tickets for the DAYTONA Short Track I & II are already on sale, while the remainder of the season’s slate will be made available for purchase in the weeks ahead.

Provisional 2025 Progressive American Flat Track schedule

March 6, 2025 – DAYTONA Short Track I, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL March 7, 2025 – DAYTONA Short Track II, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL March 29, 2025 – Senoia Short Track, Senoia Raceway, Senoia, GA April 26, 2025 – Ventura Short Track, Ventura Raceway, Ventura, CA May 3, 2025 – Silver Dollar Short Track, Silver Dollar Speedway, Chico, CA June 7, 2025 – TBA June 27, 2025 – Lima Half-Mile I, Allen County Fairgrounds, Lima, OH June 28, 2025 – Lima Half-Mile II, Allen County Fairgrounds, Lima, OH July 5, 2025 – DuQuoin Mile, DuQuoin State Fairgrounds, DuQuoin, IL August 4, 2025 – Jackpine Gypsies Short Track I, Sturgis, SD August 5, 2025 – Jackpine Gypsies Short Track II, Sturgis, SD August 10, 2025 – Sturgis TT, Streets of Downtown Sturgis, SD August 16, 2025 – Peoria TT, Peoria Motorcycle Club, Peoria, IL August 30, 2025 – Springfield Mile I, Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, IL August 31, 2025 – Springfield Mile II, Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, IL September 13, 2025 – Lake Ozark Short Track, Lake Ozark Speedway, Eldon, MO





Yamaha bLU cRU AFTN Rounds 5 & 6 Wrap

Drane tops Gunnedah AFTN finale as Herrick wins title

Thomas Herrick won the 2024 Yamaha Blu Cru Aussie Flat Track Nationals Pro 450 title in an absolute thriller over the weekend, battling past Jarred Brook in the final race to claim the championship ring at Gunnedah’s Balcary Park Raceway over November 16-17.

International sensation Tom Drane took out both the Flat Track and TT rounds with some entertaining duels with Max Whale and Drane’s American Estenson Yamaha teammate Dallas Daniels.

Kristian O’Donnell again dominated Pro Twins on the oval track to wrap up the championship in that class.

In Junior Lites Cooper Archibald successfully defended his title, with Riley Nauta and Neiko Donovan taking round wins.

In Junior 85’s Lockie Duggan held off a strong challenge from Levi Layton to pick up the championship by a mere four points as well as the round wins on both days.

Herrick had to overcome a 21-point deficit to Jarred Brook over the two days of racing and said the win felt like a massive weight had been lifted off his shoulders.

Thomas Herrick – AFTN Pro 450 Champion

“The anticipation was killing me, it was a month of waiting to find out how this was going to end! That was the most dramatic finish but I had to go for it. Jarred and I clashed a few times on track but that only made me more motivated, I really felt like I wanted it more. On top of that it was so much fun racing with Tom (Drane), Max (Whale) and Dallas (Daniels), they race hard and are very crafty.”

Pro 450 Final Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 T Herrick 1021 2 J Brook 1012 3 C Cameron 947 4 T Drane 862 5 J Dall 794 6 M Whale 793 7 J Carter 624 8 D Wicks 576 9 P Caslick 566 10 T Openshaw 552

Junior Lites Final Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 C Archibald 1074 2 N Donovan 1047 3 R Nauta 983 4 H Hodgetts 944 5 B Ryan 912 6 M Carter 738 7 S Drane 735 8 J Fyffe 662 9 M New 638 10 M Kelly 618

Junior 85 Final Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 L Duggan 1119 2 L Layton 1115 3 L Heaton-New 1015 4 T Edwards 892 5 H Holmes 858 6 W Wiggins 747 7 B Layton 656 8 J Cooper 614 9 J French 532 10 B Ford 524

Clubman Open Final Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 B Thistleton 1132 2 N Girdler 1012 3 R Sandow 898 4 A Fisher 885 5 J Griffin 859 6 J Mclean 807 7 L Hunter 749 8 A Muggleton 705 9 L Barnes 665 10 L Fairey 642

Pro Twins Final Championship Standings