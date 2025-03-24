Moto News Weekly Wrap

March 25, 2025

What’s New:

Australia retains FIM Oceania Women’s MX Cup at Wonthaggi

2025 Australian Senior Dirt Track Championship Report

Maxime Renaux injury update

Toni Bou clinches X-Trial title in Cahors

Brad Groombridge tops 2025 New Zealand Cross-country Nationals

2025 AMA SX Round Ten – Birmingham Rider Quotes & Report

2025 Australian ProMX Round One Rider Quotes & Report

2025 MXGP of Europe – Round Three Wrap

2025 Racing Calendars

Australia retains FIM Oceania Women’s MX Cup at Wonthaggi

Australia outlasted a dogged United States of America to win a pressure-packed 2025 FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup at Wonthaggi over the weekend. The event was a nail-biter from start to finish, with the Charli Cannon-led Team Australia having to come from behind to retain the trophy it first won in 2024. The Aussies eventually prevailed by just two points (77 to 79) over Team USA in a showcase of women’s motocross.

Team New Zealand (174 points) and Team Africa (243 points) finished third and fourth in the expanded FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup, which was held in picture-perfect Victorian weather alongside round one of the 2025 Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores.

The best 14 results for each team counted towards the final standings, with the worst finish dropped from calculations.

Charli Cannon

“I’m so proud to be part of Team Australia winning the FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup for the second year in succession. Of course, it was a much tougher event in 2025, but we remained focussed on the task at hand. I’d like to thank everyone who supported us and congrats on all the teams which competed. The event was held in great spirit and camaraderie, and it was sensational to be involved in.”

Aussie team captain Cannon (Honda) dominated all three motos – her smallest winning margin was 28 seconds – and receiving solid support from Taylah McCutcheon (Kawasaki) and Taylor Thompson (KTM) who both recorded a trio of top 10 finishes.

Madison Healey (GASGAS) and Oceania rookie Madi Simpson (Yamaha) also kept their noses clean, giving Team Australia the miniscule but vital edge it needed as the event went down to the wire.

On Saturday, Team USA – Kyleigh Stallings (Kawasaki, captain), Jamie Astudillo (KTM), Jordan Jarvis (Yamaha), Lachlan Turner (Yamaha) and Mikayla Nielsen (Honda) – lived up to its star billing when the quintet all finished inside the top 10 in moto one, with Turner (second) and Jarvis (third) joining Cannon at the sharp end.

That gave Team USA an early lead before Team Australia turned the tables in Sunday morning’s second moto to set the scene for a grandstand finale in moto three.

USA didn’t leave anything in the tank with Turner, Jarvis and Nielsen finishing in positions 2-4, but ultimately it was the free-flowing brilliance of Cannon which was the difference between the two teams.

Karaitiana Horne (Kawasaki) was the standout for New Zealand, while captain Aime Roberts (Yamaha), Taylar Rampton (Kawasaki), Mikayla Griffiths (Yamaha) and Milla Dahlenberg (KTM) all knocked on the door of top 10 finishes.

Meanwhile, the event was an FIM Oceania baptism of fire for the tenacious Team Africa – Leah Heygate (KTM), Atete Benzinge (KTM), Zoe Lee Waldschmidt (KTM), Zoe Botha (KTM) and Kateete Sharifah (GASGAS) – but the five riders all pushed hard and refused to wave the white flag. The captain, Heygate, was the fastest for Africa, while Sharifah didn’t compete in moto two after a crash on the warm-up lap.

In the individual FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup standings, Cannon was first ahead of Jarvis and Turner.

2025 Australian Senior Dirt Track Championship

Host club riders dominated the results when the 2025 Australian Senior Dirt Track Championship meeting was staged at the Mick Doohan Raceway last weekend.

The North Brisbane Junior Motorcycle Club produced four of the six championship winners with one each claimed by a rider from the Mike Hatcher Club on the Gold Coast and the Hunter Club in New South Wales. Significantly the two days of hot competition did not produce any dual class winner, nor did any of the 2024 champions retain their crown.

The first championship to be decided was the Pro Women Unlimited class, which again attracted enough entrants to necessitate two heats in each of the four rounds. Briony Hendrickson was unbeaten in her heats, while electric bike mounted Amy King and Tayla Street both lost to Hendrickson and beat each other once.

Heat form transferred to the final where it was another win, a 15th Australian title for Hendrickson ahead of King and Street with Bree-Anna Etheridge next best and defending champion Brittaney O’Brien back in sixth.

The Dirt Track Sidecars came closest to producing back-to-back champions.

Darren Fien/Shaun Fien and defending champions Matthew Davies/Tom Northey clashed twice in the heats for a win each before the Fiens won the decider, a third title win for them, with Jim Jobling/Brodie Trembath repeating last year’s third place.

The MX Open was dominated by Cyshan Weale, unbeaten in his heats and then winning the final, that had to be re-run after Cody Lewis and Cooper Anderson fell, which also ruled them out of the later Pro 450 final.

Weale led home Rory McQualter and Lachlan Russell, with champion for the past two years Daniel Wicks ruing the restart after he was at least in contention for the rostrum at the first attempt.

The Pro 250 class produced a new champion as Cooper Anderson concentrated on the bigger capacity machines.

Rory McQualter repeated his 2023 success, after missing last year due to injury, but although he was unbeaten in his heats he had to work hard in the decider to overhaul Morty Michelmore who was ultimately relegated to third behind Brayden Bradford.

Cyshan Weale had the opportunity to score a double after he was unbeaten in the heats of the Pro 450 class, but he ‘saved’ his worst start for the decider when although he moved from fourth to second he could not find a way past Ronan Jacobs who produced a faultless ride to claim his biggest success to date.

Jacobs was the sixth top qualifier with a 4,2,2,3 record but won the race that mattered with Lucas Quinn claiming the third.

The ATV Open class is variably a battle between the Griffiths brothers and so it was again with Matthew and Joshua splitting the wins in their heat clashes to be equal top qualifiers.

Joshua led the way in the final while Matthew accidentally dislodged his kill-switch which relegated him to third behind Ross Rizzo.

Support class winners were Luke Barnes (Over 40s), Parker O’Brien (65cc 7 – U/9), Beau Baker (85cc 2str/ 150cc 4str 9 – U/13) and Neiko Donovan (2str & 4str. 13 – U/16).

A big shout out to sidecar rider Kory McMurdo who also worked wonders as track curator, particularly after early morning rain on Sunday delayed the start of the second day of racing.

Maxime Renaux injury update

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Maxime Renaux has confirmed that he is currently recovering from a broken right hand sustained during a training session prior to the second round of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Cozar, Spain.

During the week leading up to the second round in Cozar, he experienced a training incident that resulted in two broken metacarpal bones in his right hand. The injury required immediate medical attention, and Renaux underwent successful surgery to plate the bones in Belgium.

After receiving the green light from his doctor confirming that it was safe to race without risking further damage, Renaux made the decision to race at the MXGP rounds in Cozar and his home Grand Prix in Saint Jean d’Angely, France.

Renaux now enters a two-week recovery period before the MXGP of Sardegna, scheduled to take place in Riola Sardo, Sardinia on April 5-6. His medical team anticipates significant improvement during this period and will continue working closely with him to ensure he returns to full strength as soon as possible.

Maxime Renaux – Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP

“I broke two metacarpal bones during training on Tuesday before the race in Spain. I underwent surgery, and since then, I’ve been through a lot. I fought with everything I had to stay in this championship, and that’s what we managed to do. My results are far from my true potential, but considering the situation, it’s still a miracle that I could be on the gate at all. We’re three rounds down, with 17 more to go. I wish I could have performed better and ridden to my full potential, but I was limited. I now have two more weeks to recover, which should be enough time for me to get closer to 100% shape for the race in Sardinia.”

Toni Bou clinches X-Trial title in Cahors

Repsol Honda HRC rider Toni Bou has claimed his 19th title in the indoor discipline, after finishing second behind Jaime Busto, while teammate Gabriel Marcelli was third in France.

Bou continued to add to his impressive record of achievements, securing the 2025 title in Cahors. During the first lap, the Montesa Cota 4RT rider completed the six action zones with seven penalty points, which mathematically secured him a place in the final and the title.

In the fight for Super Pole, he took an early lead and held it, which gave him the last place in the final. Once in the decisive round, Bou was solid a tightly contested final section, and took second place. In total, this season Bou has five wins in seven races to date.

It was also a good day for Gabriel Marcelli, who managed to take another podium finish. On the first lap, the Repsol Honda rider was very strong from the get-go and, despite receiving a 10-point penalty, placed third, which gave him a direct spot in the final. In the Super Pole, Marcelli kept the same feeling on the bike and would face the decisive sections starting second to last.

Once in the final, the Montesa Cota 4RT rider made some mistakes, but still remained in contention for the Top 3 and managed to secure a podium finish in the French town. In total, he has five podiums this season and remains in third place in the overall standings.

Toni Bou – 2025 Champion

“I’m very happy. It’s clear that the goal was the title, right from the start. The season didn’t start the way we wanted in Madrid, but we managed to turn it around. We’re a very solid team, we don’t make mistakes and we’ve made it to every final possible. We’ve achieved many victories and I’ve ridden very well, so I’m really happy with the season and the title. It’s something very special, as you never know if it’s going to be the last. I’ve been very fortunate to win many more than I could have imagined, so I have to enjoy it.”

The final round of the X-Trial World Championship for the Repsol Honda riders will be on April 26th in Tallinn, Estonia.

2025 X-Trial Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Total 1 Bou Toni SPA 130 2 Busto Jaime SPA 99 3 Marcelli Gabriel SPA 75 4 Raga Adam SPA 48 5 Bincaz Benoit FRA 45 6 Grattarola Matteo ITA 23 7 Canales Alex SPA 13 8 Peace Jack GBR 12 9 Farre Arnau SPA 9 10 Haga Sondre NOR 8

Brad Groombridge tops 2025 New Zealand Cross-country Nationals

Kawasaki’s Brad Groombridge wrapped up the 2025 New Zealand Cross-country Nationals at the South Island final over the weekend, with the double header held near Gore, round three on Thursday and the final on Saturday.

Winning both of those rounds at Gore gave Groombridge the advantage, with defending champion Callum Dudson having to settle for runner up positions, with Bailey Basalaj third at both rounds.

The victory was Groombridge’s fourth XC premier title, although it was seven years ago he won his last, which was itself the third of a consecutive bunch.

Brad Groombridge

“I had been out of the sport a couple of years with injuries. I had a complete shoulder reconstruction and then the COVID-19 pandemic, and various other things too, kept me away from the sport, but I’m obviously back now. To be able to come back and then win the title like this is pretty special. It rained a bit on Saturday and the course became unbelievably slippery. I had a few moments on the hills. There were definitely some close calls and I was in a close battle throughout with Callum (Dudson), but I managed to get the job done.”

Nixon Parkes took out the Junior race on Thursday, holding off Harvey Williams and Sheldon Brown, before taking the Saturday win, Brown the runner-up and Nick Guthrie claiming third. The two wins netted Parkes the title, after also dominating the opening rounds.

Megan Collins meanwhile pressed the homefield advantage to claim her first national crown in the Senior Women’s, with Trevor De Malmanche taking the Vets 35-44 title, brothers Mark and Jason Amey topping the 45-54 division and Danny Willemsen claiming the Over 55s.

Under-85ccs was won by Chad McGovern, and Grace Fowler took out the Junior Women’s title.

2025 AMA SX Round Ten – Birmingham Rider Quotes

See the full results here:

Blow by blow reports from AMA SX Round Ten – Birmingham Triple Crown

250 Main One

Missing from the 250 gates when it came time for the Mains in Alabama was early East series points leader Max Anstie. The Brit came up short on a jump and cased out in practice, which pitched him into the deck hard enough to break his left fibula. Seth Hammaker was the fastest qualifier, but RJ Hampshire scored the first holeshot ahead of Daxton Bennick and Tom Vialle.

Hammamker was soon up to second place only to then go down halfway through the opening lap, which caused a massive traffic jam in the middle of a tight right-hander. That melee unfolding behind him left Hampshire plenty of breathing space.

The only others to get clear of the Hammaker incident quickly were Tom Vialle and Nate Thrasher, but Hampshire made the most of his clean run to stretch away to a dominant win. The gap was pegged back in the close laps as Hampshire managed his buffer to the flag.

Vialle and Thrasher rounded out the rostrum, more than 13 seconds clear of fourth-placed Max Vohland.

Seth Hammaker recovered to a ninth-place finish ahead of Cullin Park and Austin Forkner.

250 Main Two

Seth Hammaker scored the holeshot ahead of RJ Hampshire and Carson Mumford. Tom Vialle fifth early on. Hammaker and Hampshire battled for the lead over the opening lap but eventually the Kawasaki rider found his flow and managed to pull away from Hampshire.

Nate Thrasher picked his way forward to claim third place ahead of Carson Mumford and Tom Vialle.

250 Main Three

RJ Hampshire got tripped up when the third and final bout got underway in Alabama, the Husky rider way down in 17th place on lap one. Up front though it was Hammaker once again with a great start, leading early on from Nate Thrasher and Tom Vialle. There was no change in that top three order for the entire race distance, Hammaker taking the win two-seconds clear of Thrasher with Vialle equidistant further back in third.

RJ Hampshire made a great recovery to claim a fifth place finish but that was not enough to claim the overall, that honour going to Nate Thrasher despite not claiming a win on the night. Thrasher and Hampshire both finishing on eight points but Thrasher credited with the round win thanks to a higher place finish in the final moto. Tom Vialle third for the round ahead of Seth Hammaker and Daxton Bennick.

Tom Vialle still leaves Alabama with a ten-point buffer over Hampshire in the 250 East Championship. Hammaker a further three-points behind in third while the injured Max Anstie is in equal fourth place in the standings alongside Alabama round winner Nate Thrasher.

RJ Hampshire – P2

“Overall, I can’t be too bummed with walking away second tonight,” commented Hampshire. “The first two Main Events were good, and then I just got caught up in the last one there – not a lot I could’ve done, but I’m happy to have clawed back some championship points. We’ve got a weekend off now, so I’m looking forward to Boston and hopefully knocking off a win there.”

Tom Vialle – P3

“I felt great from the first practice on the track, I pretty much didn’t change my bike all day aside from a couple of clickers. I want that win, believe me, but I’m also letting it come to me. We’re in a great spot in the championship, although I train during the week to win, so we’ll get back to work during this weekend off for us to try and click one off.”

Seth Hammaker – P4

“A lot of solid takeaways from tonight,” said Hammaker. “It could have been better, but I’m staying healthy which has been a big focus this year, and I’m feeling good. That first race didn’t go as planned, but it’s all about learning from mistakes and coming back stronger. That’s the best thing you can do in racing. I’m proud of my last two performances and grateful for the entire Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki team, my family, and everyone who supports me—it truly means a lot. Now, we have a weekend off before heading back to the east coast swing, and I’m looking forward to it.”

Chance Hymas – P7

“Birmingham this weekend wasn’t a great result on my end. I need to figure some things out, but I’m trying to take away the positives. I struggled a bit with my starts–they were inconsistent. We’ll regroup, have next weekend off, get some outdoor riding in, and come out stronger for Foxborough.”

Austin Forkner – P10

“There is something positive to take from tonight! I feel like I have shown some potential at each round, but I just need to put all of that together. I was caught in that pile-up on lap one of the first race – even though I started around fifth – and that was a bummer. I was stuck behind a crash in the final race too. It is frustrating, but I can see the potential. I just need to figure out a way to show what I am capable of.”

250 Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 M3 Points 1 N Thrasher Yam 3 3 2 8 2 R Hampshire Hus 1 2 5 8 3 T Vialle KTM 2 5 3 10 4 S Hammaker Kaw 9 1 1 11 5 D Bennick Yam 8 7 4 19 6 M Vohland Yam 4 6 10 20 7 C Hymas Hon 6 10 6 22 8 C Park Hon 10 9 7 26 9 H Munoz Yam 7 11 8 26 10 A Forkner Tri 11 8 9 28 11 C Mumford Hon 5 4 21 30 12 H Miller Hon 12 14 11 37 13 M Hicks Yam 15 12 12 39 14 L Locurcio Gas 16 13 14 43 15 L Kobusch Hon 14 18 13 45 16 L Neese Hon 13 17 18 48 17 H Hudson Yam 18 16 15 49 18 C Myers KTM 19 19 16 54 19 N Romano Hon 17 21 17 55 20 G Linville KTM 20 15 20 55 21 L Shaw Kaw 22 20 19 61 22 T Colip Hon 21 22 22 65

250 East Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 T Vialle KTM 99 2 R Hampshire Hus 89 3 S Hammaker Kaw 86 4 M Anstie Yam 78 5 N Thrasher Yam 78 6 C Hymas Hon 66 7 C Park Hon 62 8 D Bennick Yam 60 9 M Vohland Yam 56 10 C Mumford Hon 51 11 A Forkner Tri 47 12 H Munoz Yam 44 13 H Miller Hon 43 14 L Kitchen Kaw 39 15 G Linville KTM 22 16 T Colip Hon 21 17 C Mcadoo Kaw 20 18 J Chambers Yam 19 19 L Kobusch Hon 15 20 L Locurcio Gas 14

450 Main One

Aaron Plessinger scored the holeshot in the opening bout ahead of Justin Hill, Jason Anderson. Cooper Webb was in the mix early on but had a soft topple on the opening lap that cost him a number of positions.

Plessinger continued to lead from Anderson as Chase Sexton made his way past Hill and McElrath to move up to third. Ken Roczen then put in a series of great moves on lap two, the German eclipsed Malcolm Stewart and Shane McElrath to move up to fourth place.

Just before half-race distance Sexton took second place from Anderson. The KTM man fired it up the inside of the Kawasaki and it took Anderson’s front wheel with the rear wheel of his KTM, leaving Anderson on the deck. Jason Anderson lost more than ten-seconds in incident and was relegated to sixth by the time he was back up to speed. At this halfway point of the race Cooper Webb was back up to eighth place.

Malcolm Stewart got a second wind as the race progressed. Chasing down Ken Roczen to take third place from the Suzuki man with just over four-minutes left on the clock.

Chase Sexton got the better of Plessinger with two-minutes left on the clock and then left his team-mate in his wake. Sexton’s fastest lap of the race more than a second quicker than Plessinger’s as he romped away to the tune of more than five-seconds by the chequered flag.

Malcolm Stewart claimed third ahead of Ken Roczen, Jason Anderson and Justin Cooper while Cooper Webb finished seventh.

450 Main Two

Aaron Plessinger again claimed the holeshot ahead of Jason Anderson but Chase Sexton wasted little time making it a KTM 1-2, this time dispensing with Anderson in a clean move and the KTM duo started to sprint away from the field. Malcolm Stewart fourth early on ahead of Cooper Webb, Justin Barcia and Ken Roczen.

Sexton took the lead from his team-mate on lap three and immediately started to pull away.

Malcolm Stewart put a solid pass on Anderson for third place and seconds later Cooper Webb pushed the Kawasaki man further back to fifth. The two didn’t look to touch but Anderson was sent wide and folded the front, losing a number of position before he was back up to speed.

Stewart put in a great ride to chase down Plessinger and took that second place from the KTM man as the race passed the halfway mark. At this juncture Sexton led by three seconds. Cooper Webb was fourth, Justin Barcia fifth and Ken Roczen sixth. And that was how it stayed to the flag… Sexton the winner ahead of Stewart and Plessinger. Jason Anderson recovered to eighth.

450 Main Three

Chase Sexton got the holeshot this time around ahead of team-mate Plessinger but Cooper Webb was soon through to second place and moments later Ken Roczen shuffled Plessinger further back to fourth. Malcolm Stewart fifth early on ahead of Justin Barcia but Mookie took fourth place from Plessinger on lap three.

Cooper Webb chased down Sexton and capitalised on a mistake from the KTM rider to sneak past. Chase came back at him briefly but Webb eventually stretched away to a clear victory. Sexton knew a second place would be plenty good enough to give him maximum points for the round win.

Malcolm Stewart took third place ahead of Ken Roczen and Aaron Plessinger in this final bout.

Sexton the clear round victor ahead of Stewart and Plessinger. Webb bagging 18-points for fourth to leave Alabama with his lead over round winner Sexton trimmed to eight-points.

Next stop is Seattle’s Lumen Field.

Chase Sexton – P1

“It’s really nice to get the monkey off my back tonight – it feels like I haven’t won in forever! Getting good starts and the first two race wins was super-important, but it reminded me quickly when RJ [Hampshire] got caught up at the start in Race 3 that anything can happen, so I locked in on executing that start as well. From there, I rode my own race in the last one, tried not to do anything stupid and learn from previous mistakes, but I always thrive in these last eight races, so I’m stoked to kick things off this way.”

Malcolm Stewart – P2

“I’m really stiff right now after the hit to my hip,” reflected Stewart. “Aside from that, I felt really good today and connected with the whole track. My Team Manager Nate Ramsey mentioned that I looked really good today in practice, and we made a game plan of going out there and giving it our all to see where we ended up, and second place was our spot for tonight!”

Aaron Plessinger – P3

“These last couple of races have given me a lot more confidence, and that’s showing in my starts, which put me in a really good position tonight. Ever since Daytona I feel like we’ve been rolling, it gave me the belief that I can run with the boys at the front, and that’s everything to me. So, that combined with the work we’re doing at the Baker’s Factory, means we’re in a really good spot right now!”

Ken Roczen – P5

“It was a tough weekend for us here in Birmingham,” said Roczen. “I had a practice crash a week ago and separated my AC joint a little bit. We rode press day to see how it felt, and it was pretty decent, but throughout the day on Saturday if definitely got worse. As we got deeper into the night it became a pain battle. But we made it through, ended up fifth on the night, and only lost one point in the championship. All things considered, we had a pretty good night and fought really hard. The Triple Crowns are now over and we’re back to regular races, and we still have a few rounds to go. I’m going to do my best to heal everything up during the week and try to just show up next weekend better than this weekend.”

Jason Anderson – P7

“The day started off pretty well. We made some setup changes by the end of practice, and I felt a lot more comfortable, which helped me qualify fourth. Going into the night show, I was in a good spot in the first race, started in second, and was holding strong, but about halfway through, Chase [Sexton] put some pressure on me and ended up putting me on the ground. I got back up in sixth and fought my way to finish fifth, which was solid considering the setback. In the second race, I had a decent start in fourth and quickly moved into third. I was in a good battle, but Malcolm [Stewart] got by me, and then right before the whoops, I went down which put me all the way back to eighth. I got up and tried to make up ground, but I had to settle for eighth in that one. In the final race, my start wasn’t great—I was around the top 10—but then I went down on the first lap and ended up dead last. From there, I just put my head down and charged forward as best as I could, eventually making it up to 12th. Overall, it wasn’t the night we wanted, but we’ll take what we learned and keep building.”

Justin Barcia – P9

“Birmingham should’ve been better than it was! I was feeling really good, first race would’ve been a top-five before an endo, and then I flew off into the nets, which was a bummer. The second race, I was top-five and I was happy with that, and then the third race was unfolding in the same way before another endo knocked the wind out of me for a second. Everything was going well tonight, just a few too many mistakes cost me. I like Seattle, I got my second 450SX win there, so I’m aiming for a podium next weekend!”

Kyle Chisholm – P16

“I’m pretty happy with my riding. I always want to do better, but I went 14-14 in the first two races, and I was right there. I could see the 10th, 11th, and 12th just up in front of me, so we were kind of in the battle more,” reported Chisholm. “My bike was really good; I made just a few little clicker and sag changes throughout the day, so it’s been nice to just keep the bike mostly the same and just be able to keep riding and focus on myself. The team did a great job, and it was nice having the week off leading up to this; I worked on some stuff, and I think it paid off a little bit, but I still want more so we’ll give it a go in Seattle.”

Colt Nichols – P18

“The birthday weekend wasn’t really the one I wanted, but that’s how it goes sometimes,” Nichols commented. “In the first race I just started way back. In the second race I started way back again and then crashed. It was just a tough night. I tried some settings to get a little more comfortable all day and I went the wrong direction on some; that was my bad. I just need to put myself in a better position; if I do that, I’ll be okay, I just haven’t done that this year and it’s been frustrating. But we’ll try again next weekend in Seattle.”

450 Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 M3 Points 1 C Sexton KTM 1 1 2 4 2 M Stewart Hus 3 2 3 8 3 A Plessinger KTM 2 3 5 10 4 C Webb Yam 7 4 1 12 5 K Roczen Suz 4 6 4 14 6 J Cooper Yam 6 7 6 19 7 J Anderson Kaw 5 8 12 25 8 S McElrath Hon 8 12 9 29 9 J Barcia Gas 18 5 7 30 10 B Bloss Bet 10 10 11 31 11 J Hill KTM 17 9 8 34 12 C Craig Yam 11 15 13 39 13 D Ferrandis Hon 9 22 10 41 14 M Oldenburg Bet 16 11 14 41 15 J Robin Yam 12 13 19 44 16 K Chisholm Suz 14 14 17 45 17 G Harlan Yam 15 16 18 49 18 C Nichols Suz 13 21 16 50 19 M Harrison Kaw 21 17 15 53 20 T Lane KTM 19 18 20 57 21 K Moranz KTM 20 19 22 61 22 J Starling Gas 22 20 21 63

450 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 C Webb Yam 211 2 C Sexton KTM 203 3 K Roczen Suz 184 4 M Stewart Hus 162 5 J Cooper Yam 160 6 J Anderson Kaw 151 7 J Barcia Gas 142 8 A Plessinger KTM 125 9 J Hill KTM 125 10 S McElrath Hon 96 11 D Ferrandis Hon 91 12 E Tomac Yam 80 13 J Savatgy Tri 80 14 M Oldenburg Bet 79 15 J Lawrence Hon 71 16 H Lawrence Hon 62 17 B Bloss Bet 60 18 C Nichols Suz 60 19 K Chisholm Suz 38 20 M Harrison Kaw 37

2025 Australian ProMX Round One Wrap

See full results and report here:

Recapping the MX1, MX2, MX3, WMX and 85 action from Wonthaggi ProMX season opener

The 2025 Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores returned with a bang with the new season kicking off on Wonthaggi’s loamy circuit in regional Victoria over the weekend.

The first day of the two-day season-opener saw SCT Logistics Honda Racing’s Charli Cannon assert her dominance on an international field during the first of the three-race EZILIFT MXW and FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup events, while young GASGAS rider Seth Thomas again set himself as the up and comer to beat in the Fox Racing MX85 Cup after the opening Moto.

MXW and the MX85 were the only classes to get a race in on the opening day, with even the MX1 Pole Shootout being held over until Sunday.

The Kawasaki MX1, Pirelli MX2 and MAXXIS MX3 classes held their qualifying sessions, with Honda riders Kyle Webster, Brodie Connolly and Seth Morrow setting the early benchmarks ahead of Sunday’s two Motos.

A late crash by defending MX1 champion Kyle Webster on Sunday saw main rival Jed Beaton take a handy points advantage from the first round.

Honda riders Brodie Connolly and Charli Cannon continued to assert their dominance on the MX2 and MXW categories.

In the near-perfect racing conditions, Ky Woods and Seth Thomas also opened their MX3 and MX85 accounts with clean-sweeps in their respective classes.

Kawasaki MX1 Championship

Seven months after ending their 2024 championship dogfight, defending champion Kyle Webster and Jed Beaton resumed battle at the front of the Kawasaki MX1 class.

Boost Mobile Honda Racing’s Webster posted the fastest time in both practice and qualifying, beating his Monster Energy CDR Yamaha rival by around half a second in both outings.

Webster’s 1:43.201 qualifying lap-time around the dark-soiled Wonthaggi circuit saw him take honours into the MX1 Pole Shootout, as he edged out Beaton by 0.51s.

Rounding out the top three was Penrite Racing Empire Kawasaki’s Luke Clout, ahead of the two KTM Racing Team riders Kirk Gibbs and Nathan Crawford. Wilson Todd (Repco Honda Racing), Honda privateer Chandler Burns, Todd Waters (Raceline Husqvarna TDub Racing Team) and Levi Rogers (Yamaha) all earned their spots in the Pole Shootout.

Beaton and Webster traded intense blows during the AMX Superstores MX1 Pole Shootout, with the Yamaha rider getting the better of defending champion Webster.

Beaton clocked a scorching lap time of 1:43.335, just 0.22s quicker than Webster, while KTM Racing Team’s Kirk Gibbs jumped up to third late in the session. KTM Racing Team’s Nathan Crawford registered the fourth-fastest time, with Repco Honda Racing rider Wilson Todd fifth.

Kyle Webster grabbed the holeshot in the opening MX1 moto of the season and tried to run and hide as Beaton quickly scrambled from a P5 start into second.

The pair gapped the field and duelled all race, but Webster held on to win by just one second. Monster Energy CDR Yamaha’s Maximus Purvis finished a distant third, while Penrite Racing Empire Kawasaki rider Luke Clout and Todd completed the top five.

A dramatic turn of events in the final MX1 moto saw Beaton take the holeshot, with Webster chasing hard, they stretched out a big gap over the rest of the field. Unfortunately, Webster had a big crash on the fifth lap, and even though he was able to remount, he pulled into the pits and DNF’d.

Beaton suddenly had a massive advantage over the rest of the pack, but he refused to settle and kept hammering to a 41.5-second win over Crawford and Gibbs. Recovering from an early error, Clout finished a distant fourth but comfortably ahead of Todd Waters (Raceline Husqvarna Racing Team).

Beaton’s 2-1 result saw him top the round podium, with Crawford (6-2) in second and Clout (4-4) third overall. Webster finished 10th overall.

Beaton sits on 47-points, Crawford 37, Clout 36, Purvis 32 and Gibbs 31 heading into Round Two. Webster had to settle for just the 25-points from his opening moto victory.

Jed Beaton – P1

“First up, I didn’t see what happened to Kyle, but the team told me it was a pretty good crash and I hope he is ok. I enjoy racing with him, and we both knew we were locked into a battle to the end. But happy to grab the win and get the season started on a positive note. I won Superpole, and then even though I was second in race one, I was able to stay in the fight and race him all the way to the end, so I took some positives from that. Then I pulled a holey in the last won and I think it took me a lap to settle down as they have been pretty rare for me. I was able to put in some solid laps, weather the storm and little then bring it home. Thanks for the team for a great weekend and looking forward to getting after it at Appin in a few weeks’ time.”

Nathan Crawford – P2

“I’m super-happy to kick the year off with a good result and to be back at the races with the KTM Racing Team. We put in some solid riding this weekend, landing a 6-2 scorecard for second overall. Being round one, Wonthaggi always has so many question marks, and ultimately you want to leave with good points. I’m very happy to get this result for the team and everyone around me, and I’m looking forward to round two.”

Luke Clout – P3

“I’m happy with our progress today. The team and I picked up right where we left off last season, on the podium. Wonthaggi is a challenging track, but we made positive progress with the bike. I have some things to clean up before Appin, but overall, we’re in a great place for the Championship.”

Maximus Purvis – P4

“I’m a bit weary now. First moto was great and I was trying to conserve as much energy as possible as I know this track is so demanding and the final moto was going to be tough. I got a terrible start and tried to be patient and pace myself as I moved forward, but those mistakes took it out of me, and I was just in survival mode for the rest of the race. Fortunately, I didn’t do any more damage to myself, so after a few days off, hopefully I can get some riding in during the week and start working my way back into better shape as the rounds progress.”

Kirk Gibbs – P5

“Today was a little up and down. I feel like I almost forgot how to ride in the first moto – I didn’t feel good on the bike, I had two tip-overs, and struggled to 10th. I got a great start in the second moto and tried to catch onto the lines of the two guys ahead of me, who know the track well. I felt much more comfortable and brought it home in third, which made for a decent weekend.”

Wilson Todd – P8

“It’s not great, but considering I’ve only had five days on the bike after seven months off, I’ll take it. The speed is there, and we have some work to do, but I’m leaving with solid points. I’m just a few points off third in the championship, and that’s where I want to be after Round 4.”

Regan Duffy – P9

“I’m really happy with today. I came in with a completely different approach to the last time in 2023 when it was almost a celebration of being able to race. This time I want to do well – I’m putting in 100 percent on and off the bike, and doing everything I can. I had a realistic goal of securing a top 10 result this weekend, so to come away with ninth overall ticks that box nicely. This is a great platform to build off for the rest of the year.”

Kyle Webster – P10

“What a bummer. I was happy with the first moto, even though I rode tight. I actually felt a lot better in Race 2, but I got caught out and hit the ground hard. This isn’t how I pictured Round 1, but that’s the reality of racing. I hurt my back a bit and I’ll be sore for a few days, but I got lucky—it could’ve been much worse.”

Todd Waters – P11

“I finished P6 in qualifying and was feeling good in moto one. I was charging forward and made a few passes, but unfortunately came together with another rider and went down hard. I hurt my hand, so in the next moto, I settled myself down and rode it home in P5. It wasn’t a bad bounce-back, but I was disappointed with that first race and with the overall result. As a whole though, the team worked well, so we’re heading in a positive direction and looking forward to round two.”

MX1 Round/Championship Points

Pos Name R1 R2 Total 1 Jed BEATON 22 25 47 2 Nathan CRAWFORD 15 22 37 3 Luke CLOUT 18 18 36 4 Maximus PURVIS 20 12 32 5 Kirk GIBBS 11 20 31 6 Levi ROGERS 13 15 28 7 Zachary WATSON 14 14 28 8 Wilson TODD 16 11 27 9 Regan DUFFY 12 13 25 10 Kyle WEBSTER 25 25 11 Todd WATERS 16 16 12 Joel EVANS 5 10 15 13 Hugh McKAY 7 8 15 14 Chandler BURNS 8 7 15 15 Liam JACKSON 10 5 15 16 Cody O’LOAN 4 9 13 17 Bryce OGNENIS 9 4 13 18 Jacob SWEET 6 6 19 Kobe DREW 6 6 20 Liam ATKINSON 3 2 5 21 Jack SIMPSON 1 3 4 22 Connor ROSSANDICH 2 2 23 Siegah WARD 1 1

Pirelli MX2 Championship

Saturday’s Pirelli MX2 qualifying session was all about Polyflor Honda Racing’s defending champion, Brodie Connolly. Setting a lap time of 1:44.433, the Kiwi was in a league of his own, as he charged to pole position by a comfortable 2.2 seconds over Monster Energy Yamalube Yamaha Racing’s Ryder Kingsford.

National Finance and Learning Team Honda Racing’s Alex Larwood finished the session third-quickest, ahead of new KTM Racing Team MX2 duo Noah Ferguson and Byron Dennis.

When the gate dropped on the first race, Kingsford led the pack through the first turn, but defending champion Connolly tore past him just seconds later to secure the lead. Kingsford hung tough throughout the race, but the Kiwi steadily built a gap before taking the opening moto win by 7.5 seconds. Larwood put in a solid ride to finish third, while Dennis got the better of his team-mate Ferguson late in the race to take P4.

The second moto saw almost a carbon copy of the opening moto from a results’ perspective. Ferguson scored the holeshot on his new KTM, but a mistake shortly after saw him buried well back in the field as Connolly took control.

Kingsford tried desperately to stay close to the Honda rider for the first half of the moto, but Connolly wouldn’t falter around the chopped-up track and stretched his buffer to take a 15.3- second victory.

Larwood put in another consistent race to finish third, as Dennis and Ryan Alexanderson (Penrite Racing Empire Kawasaki) claimed P4 and P5. Ferguson put in an impressive charge to work his way back to P6 after his early mistake.

When the dust settled, Connolly (1-1) held 50-points, Kingsford (2-2) 44 and and Larwood (3-3) had an even 40, rounding out the overall podium.

Brodie Connolly – P1

“Not the way I planned to win—crashing definitely wasn’t ideal—but it was a strong weekend. My fitness is great, the bike is solid, and I’m feeling confident.”

Ryder Kingsford – P2

“Things got pretty hectic out there and I’m not even sure what happened,” Kingsford said. “I know we were in with the lappers, and I didn’t see Brodie crash until it was too late. I tried to avoid him, but I think that made me crash and I cleaned him out pretty good. I just thankful we are both alright as that could have got ugly. But pretty happy with the day. Felt I rode strong and consistent all day which was the goal as last year I have too many good race / bad race situations. It’s something I need to improve to be a contender this year.”

Alex Larwood – P3

“Of course, I want to win like everyone else, but today was about starting strong, especially after how last season started for me. I need to work on my sprint speed, but overall, it was a solid day.”

Byron Dennis – P4

“It was a good, consistent day for me, finishing fourth in both motos. Generally, I’m happy with how it all played out, but there are still areas I need to work on. I know what those are, so we’ll get after it over the next three weeks, tidy some things up and we’ll be ready to go at Appin.”

Noah Ferguson – P5

“Round one is always a guessing game, but I’m actually quite happy with where we’re at, and I can’t complain with a P5 overall result. I got two really good starts, which is a positive, but I got cross-rutted after getting the holeshot in the second race and went down. I banged my hand up today, so I’ll get it checked out this week to get a verdict on it. It’s annoying, but I’ll never give up.”

Ryan Alexanderson – P7

“Today was a bit frustrating, but I’m happy to debut for Empire Kawasaki with strong finishes and something to build on for Appin.”

Rhys Budd – P10

“It was a tough weekend. I came in as prepared as I could be, but we had some minor issues on Saturday we had to work through and that put me behind the eight-ball for qualifying. Qualifying didn’t go my way, so we stayed back and worked hard to get the bike to where we wanted it. The toughest thing is I came in really prepared and had some great pre-season races and proved I could be one of the guys. We’ve got some work to do between now and the next one, but we’ll come out swinging.”

MX2 Round/Championship Points

Pos Name R1 R2 Total 1 Brodie CONNOLLY 25 25 50 2 Ryder KINGSFORD 22 22 44 3 Alex LARWOOD 20 20 40 4 Byron DENNIS 18 18 36 5 Noah FERGUSON 16 15 31 6 Seth BURCHELL 13 14 27 7 Ryan ALEXANDERSON 10 16 26 8 Cobie BOURKE 14 12 26 9 Jayce COSFORD 15 8 23 10 Rhys BUDD 11 11 22 11 Jack KUKAS 12 10 22 12 Ryley FITZPATRICK 7 7 14 13 Travis OLANDER 13 13 14 Brock FLYNN 4 6 10 15 Thynan KEAN 9 9 16 Haruki YOKOYAMA 9 9 17 Deacon PAICE 8 8 18 Patrick MARTIN 2 5 7 19 Heath GROUNDWATER 5 1 6 20 Alfie JONES 6 6 21 Nicholas MEDSON 1 4 5 22 Joel PHILLIPS 3 3 23 Sam LARSEN 3 3 24 Brock HUTCHINS 2 2

MAXXIS MX3 Championship

The biggest field of the weekend saw a total of 67 competitors vying for a spot on the 40-gate start for the MAXXIS MX3 class races.

After two qualifying sessions, Honda rider Seth Morrow claimed pole position. His Group 1 lap-time of 1:50.680 topped both fields, enough to lead Pro Honda HRC Australia’s Kayd Kingsford by just 0.16s. The remaining top five spots in Group 1 were filled by Seth Shackleton (KTM), Jackson Fuller (KTM) and Hixson McInnes (Honda).

A Group 2 arm-wrestle saw Honda’s Jet Alsop eventually get the better of Husqvarna rider Jack Deveson, with Alsop’s late attacking lap of 1:50.919 beating Deveson by 0.7s.

Max Compton finished third-fastest in the group, ahead of Monster Energy WBR Yamaha’s Ky Woods. Woods actually set the fastest lap of the day – a 1:49.786 – but received a three-position penalty for an infringement in practice. Penrite Racing GO24 Kawasaki rider Cooper Rowe completed the top five fastest times.

Pro Honda-backed rider Kayd Kingsford beat the field through the first turn as the championship got under way, but it didn’t take long for Woods to snatch the lead. Woods controlled the race from the front to take a 10.4-second lead over Kingsford, while Honda rider Jet Alsop rounded out the top three.

Kayden Strode (Honda) and Jackson Fuller (KTM) finished fourth and fifth, while yesterday’s top qualifier, Seth Morrow (Honda), finished the moto in P6.

Kingsford again holeshot the second and final MX3 race, but Woods soon took command around the progressively technical Wonthaggi circuit.

From that point it was a matter of Woods trying to maintain the gap over a relentless Kingsford, and a composed performance saw him take the win by 5.5 seconds over his Honda rival. Alsop finished a lonely race in P3, while Fuller and Seth Shackleton filled the remaining spots in the top five.

Woods’ brace of wins saw him claim the round win from Kingsford (2-2) and Alsop (3-3).

Ky Woods – P1

“I was a bit nervous today with the new team, new bike and new surroundings, but everyone around me was great and the WBR Yamaha team were super supportive all weekend. I was able to get the race win in moto one, but I really wanted to make sure I was consistent in race two and not do anything silly, so I tried to stay calm and peel off the laps as best I could without thinking about the result. Thanks to everyone for an awesome start to the year and can’t wait to get to Appin and see if we can do it again.”

Kayd Kingsford – P2

“I rode a little tight but played it smart. It’s Round 1, and my goal was to get through without any big problems.”

MX3 Round/Championship Points

Pos Name R1 R2 Total 1 Ky WOODS 25 25 50 2 Kayd KINGSFORD 22 22 44 3 Jet ALSOP 20 20 40 4 Jackson FULLER 16 18 34 5 Seth SHACKLETON 14 16 30 6 Kayden STRODE 18 11 29 7 Jack DEVESON 13 15 28 8 Baylin TOWNSEND 10 14 24 9 Cody GRIFFITHS 7 9 16 10 Seth MORROW 15 15 11 Hayden DOWNIE 13 13 12 Jake RUMENS 5 8 13 13 Hixson McINNES 12 12 14 Max COMPTON 12 12 15 Memphis TREVENA 6 5 11 16 Finley MANSON 8 3 11 17 Riley BURGESS 11 11 18 Lachlan ALLEN 10 10 19 Casey WILMINGTON 9 9 20 Sonny PELLICANO 7 7 21 Oskar KIMBER 3 4 7 22 Peter WOLFE 6 6 23 Drew KREMER 4 4 24 Jack BURTON 2 2 25 Frederick TAYLOR 2 2 26 Axel WIDDON 1 1 27 Ryder MATTHEWS-TAYLOR 1 1

EZILIFT MXW Championship

Any hopes of multi-time champion Charli Cannon taking it easy this year were sorely dashed, as the SCT Logistics Honda racer crushed the field. The EZILIFT MXW opener at Wonthaggi doubles as the FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup, featuring five-rider teams from Australia, the USA, New Zealand and Africa.

Cannon was all class from the moment the women hit the track for qualifying, logging a 1:49.351 lap-time that was almost three-and-a-half seconds clear of second-placed American racer Lachlan Turner (Altus Motorsports BluCru Yamaha).

Australia’s Taylah McCutcheon put her Penrite Racing Empire Kawasaki into third, while US pairing Jordan Jarvis (Yamaha) and Mikayla Nielsen (Honda) gave themselves fourth and fifth pick of the starting gate for their first moto. Kawasaki’s Karaitiana Horne was the best of the Kiwi qualifiers in 10th.

Cannon then holeshot the field in the opening moto and was never challenged as she marched to a 28.7-second win over Turner, while Jarvis finished a further 37 seconds behind her compatriot. Taylor Thompson (KTM) improved from her early position in the field to finish P4, ahead of a fast-starting McCutcheon.

The second women’s race was purely for FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup points, with the four five-rider teams lining up to do battle.

Australian team captain Cannon remained unbeatable – she accelerated to a great holeshot and checked out on the rest of the field. Despite a low-side on the last lap, the Queenslander would finish a massive 1:30 ahead of fellow Australian Taylah McCutcheon.

McCutcheon (Penrite Racing Empire Kawasaki) was able to capitalise on a late crash by American Lachlan Turner (Altus Motorsports BluCru Yamaha) to take P2 and also bank valuable points for Team Australia.

Team USA’s Jordan Jarvis (Yamaha) completed the race podium, ahead of a fast-finishing Taylor Thompson (KTM) and Team New Zealand’s Karaitiana Horne (Kawasaki).

Cannon was again unstoppable in the final MXW moto, taking the lead early from holeshot winner Kyleigh Stallings (Kawasaki) and stretching out another immense lead, finishing 57 seconds ahead of Turner.

Another pair of American racers – Jarvis and Mikayla Nielsen (Honda) crossed the finish-line in third and fourth, with McCutcheon completing the top five.

In the round points, Cannon comfortably secured the top spot on the podium, joined by Turner and Jarvis inside the top three.

Cannon’s domination helped Australia to a successful FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup victory, with the home team beating Team USA by just two points, followed by Team New Zealand third and FIM Africa fourth.

Charli Cannon – P1

“What a dream weekend—qualifying first, winning all three races, and Australia taking the Oceania Championship! The team, the bike—everything was just perfect.”

Taylah McCutcheon – P6

“To help Team Australia take victory at Wonthaggi was amazing. I’m a little frustrated with my 6th Overall in MXW due to some small issues, but it’s a solid start to the season.”

Madi Simpson – P11

“It wasn’t a great weekend for me, and I didn’t race the way I know I can, but I think I have learned a lot from it and will be much better from now on. The team were great in trying to help me and in race two I was much better and was running inside the top three for the first half before I pumped up again. If I can just stay calm, then I think I can stay up there and get on the podium.”

MXW Round/Championship Points

Pos Name R1 R2 Total 1 Charli CANNON 25 25 50 2 Lachlan TURNER 22 22 44 3 Jordan JARVIS 20 20 40 4 Taylor THOMPSON 18 15 33 5 Mikayla NIELSEN 14 18 32 6 Taylah McCUTCHEON 16 16 32 7 Karaitiana HORNE 13 13 26 8 Kyleigh STALLINGS 15 11 26 9 Jamie ASTUDILLO 11 12 23 10 Darci WHALLEY 12 10 22 11 Madi SIMPSON 6 14 20 12 Mia TONGUE 7 9 16 13 Madison HEALEY 9 7 16 14 Mikayla GRIFFITHS 2 8 10 15 Leah RIMBAS 10 10 16 Amie ROBERTS 4 5 9 17 Nelly FOX 5 4 9 18 Makayla RIMBAS 8 1 9 19 Leah HEYGATE 1 6 7 20 Emily LAMBERT 3 3 6 21 Felicity SHRIMPTON 2 2

FIM Oceania Women’s MX Cup Points

Team Total AUSTRALIA 77 USA 79 NEW ZEALAND 174 AFRICA 243

Fox Racing MX85 Cup

Saturday’s Fox Racing MX85 Cup was all about one rider – Seth Thomas – who wasted no time establishing himself as a class favourite this year.

The young GASGAS racer was the first to land punches by comfortably securing the top qualifying spot by more than two seconds over Darcy Huston (Husqvarna), while much-touted youngster Blake Bohannon posted the third-fastest time on his Yamaha Junior Race Team bike. Queenslanders Zander Kruik (KTM) and Connor Feather (Husqvarna) completed the top five in qualifying.

GASGAS rider Sidney Stephenson holeshot the opening race of the 2025 season and led two laps before a mistake saw him drop outside the top 10 and Bohannon inherited the lead.

Behind him, Thomas quickly picked off riders to move from outside the top five into P2, then a hard charge saw him close down Bohannon’s four-second lead, make the pass, and run uncontested to the checkered flag.

Bohannon crossed the finish line 11.9 seconds behind, with Deegan Fort (Yamaha) a distant third. Nate Perrett (KTM) and Kiwi Nico Verhoeven (KTM) completed the top five.

Stephenson captured his second holeshot of the meet when the gate dropped on moto two, but Thomas quickly jumped into the lead with Blake Bohannon (Yamaha) on his heels.

The pair gapped the rest of the field, but Thomas’s relentless pace saw him build a 14-second lead before the checkered flag fell. A further 47 seconds down the track, Zander Kruik (KTM) recovered well to finish P3, as Connor Feather (Husqvarna) and Nico Verhoeven (KTM completed the top five.

The 1-1 scorecard saw Thomas take the round win, as Bohannon (2-2) wrapped up second and Deegan Fort (3-6) took the final spot on the round podium.

MX85 Cup Round/Championship Points

Pos Name R1 R2 Total 1 Seth THOMAS 25 25 50 2 Blake BOHANNON 22 22 44 3 Deegan FORT 20 15 35 4 Nico VERHOEVEN 16 16 32 5 Zander KRUIK 9 20 29 6 Tynan MORROW 12 10 22 7 Ryder TRICKEY 15 7 22 8 Connor FEATHER 18 18 9 Nate PERRETT 18 18 10 Sidney STEPHENSON 8 9 17 11 Nate SHORTT 2 14 16 12 Jack RODDA 13 3 16 13 Oli CHANDLER 1 13 14 14 Darcy HUSTON 14 14 15 Koby BINNION 12 12 16 Declan SMART 7 5 12 17 Tyson WILLIAMS 11 11 18 Liam MILLARD 11 11 19 Lewis-Jay CARAFA 10 10 20 Ethan WOLFE 8 8 21 Connor GUILLOT 6 6 22 Rjay PENNEY 4 2 6 23 Dylan GROMBALL 6 6 24 Cody DUNNE 5 5 25 Eliza DENNIS 4 4 26 Buddy BROWN 3 1 4

The second round of the 2025 Penrite Australian ProMX Championship, presented by AMX Superstores, will be held in Appin, NSW, on 13 April.

2025 MXGP of Europe – Round Three Wrap

The Circuit de Puy Poursay near the village of Saint Jean d’Angely saw a sizeable crowd braving mixed weather conditions for the MXGP of Europe, marking the third round of the 2025 FIM Motocross World Championships.

The MXGP Qualifying Race saw a first career win on a 450 for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rookie Lucas Coenen, seeing off a late charge from Championship leader Tim Gajser. Ruben Fernandez took third.

The local French fans made plenty of noise during the MX2 Qualifying Race as Thibault Benistant took his Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 machine to a loudly-hailed second Qualifying victory in a row. That was after an eventful race that saw issues for reigning World Champion Kay de Wolf. Liam Everts took over the red plate in MX2 with third place behind Simon Laengenfelder.

Australia’s Jake Cannon also showed excellent speed without the deserved reward; the Australian teenager swept to an impressive holeshot in the first moto and maintained a top-three ranking for three laps before falling as a rival tagged his front wheel. He went back to eighth in the incident but responded well to regain fifth before he was eliminated in the closing stages of the race with bike problems. The youngster proved his strength and tenacity in race two as he pushed for the entire race from outside the top-twenty to finish ninth. He is now eleventh in the series points standings.

2025 MXGP of Europe Highlights

MXGP

The opening MXGP race saw 28-year-old Tim Gajser dominate on his Honda, with only Kawasaki’s Romain Febvre proving competition, the duo finishing 1-2, with Lucas Coenen rounding out the podium over 30-seconds off the lead.

Mattia Guadagnini was another 45-seconds off in fourth for Ducati, with Ruben Fernandez making it another Honda in the top-five in fifth.

Pauls Jonass and Valentin Guillod finished sixth and seventh respectively, Calvin Vlaanderen, Kevin Horgmo and Maxime Renaux rounding out the top-10.

The second race was a carbon-copy of race one when it came to the podium, Gajser again taking the win from Febvre and L.Coenen, although this time Gajser was untouchable, with Febvre almost 20-seconds off across the finish line, having almost gone over the handlebars at the start, and finding himself fighting his way back from 18th.

Glenn Coldenhoff put a Fantic in the top five however, narrowly holding off Renaux for fourth, both almost three-seconds off the final podium step.

Jonass, Guadagnini, Horgmo, Gifting and Seewer rounded out the top-10, marking two Ducati’s in the top-10.

Gajser took out the round with 50-points, Febvre second with 44 and L.Coenen third on 40. As a result Gajser already holds just shy of a 30-point lead in the standings from Febvre, with Renaux a further 17-points in arrears.

L.Coenen and Coldenhoff round out the top five, tied on 107-points, followed by Jonass, Guadagnini as top Ducati in seventh, followed by Horgmom Fernandez and Bonacorsi.

Tim Gajser – P1

“It was a really good weekend, on what was a sketchy track. The rain made things difficult but I kept things steady, and I got good starts, especially in race one when I was leading from almost the beginning. It wasn’t easy out there, but I’m very happy with how it went and I’m excited to go to Riola Sardo and the first sand race of the year. We have been working hard in the sand and I’m excited to show off what we’ve done.”

Romain Febvre – P2

“It was nice to bounce back after last week. Yesterday the track was like a highway but today it was more challenging so I could make the difference even though I didn’t get the best starts. The first moto I was really charging and came quite close to Tim at the end, but in race two I got hit from behind by someone at the first turn and almost went over the bars; I was eighteenth going up the hill so I am happy with second at the finish. But I need better starts to fight with Tim because he is getting away a little in the points.”

Lucas Coenen – P3

“What can I say? Speechless! That’s the first podium out the way. We had some difficult times lately but we’ve finally kicked off: 3-3 for 3. I wanted to make another pass in the second moto but it started raining and I just said “stay there and get the first podium. We now have two weeks off to rest and we’ll see what we can do in Sardinia. Thanks to the team and my physio, they worked so hard with me these last few weeks. I cannot thank them enough. We’re now looking forward to building confidence and see where we end up.”

Mattia Guadagnini – P4

“I’m really satisfied with this Sunday in France! We needed a good result and a solid points haul to move on from last Sunday’s race. In the first heat, I got off to a strong start and managed to pull away early. However, I struggled with arm pump throughout the race, and it was painful to finish, but I tried to avoid making too many mistakes. In the second moto, the track was much better, and I started well, but I went wide at the first corner and lost several positions. In spite of this, I had a great feeling with the bike and the track. I was aggressive and made several overtakes in the early laps, climbing up to fifth. In the final stages, I made a few mistakes, but I managed to finish fourth overall. I’m really happy with how I feel on the bike – this is the most important thing – and I’m confident we’ll get more quality results.”

Pauls Jonass – P5

“It was a very positive weekend. P5 overall was not bad; it was just a little unfortunate about the collision with Mattia in the first race. Perhaps I tried to rush it too much for P4 and it was difficult to ride after I lost the front fender. But we are progressing in every way with bike set-up, physically and mentally; we know what we still have to work on and we are getting there step-by-step.”

Maxime Renaux – P7

“It’s been a tough weekend here in France. Bad starts in both races and I just didn’t put myself in good positions. I couldn’t get into a good rhythm in Race One and crashed, so that wasn’t great. Race Two was better, but while in fifth I got stuck in a really deep rut, so I lost a lot of time. I battled back quite well though and got back to fifth so that wasn’t so bad. We have a weekend off now, and then it’s on to the sand of Riola Sardo.”

Jeremy Seewer – P10

“Another tough one. These crazy conditions just seem to follow us. This weekend was better than last, but it still wasn’t a normal race. We’re clearly struggling in these conditions, and we know it. But we have to learn the hard way, and that’s character-building. We did make improvements in moto two. We know what we need to work on. We’ve already made a lot of progress; we just need more time. But with racing week after week, there’s no time. Still, we know the issue, and we’re working on it while staying focused on the future.”

Ruben Fernandez – P12

“Unfortunately, not a good ending, for what was looking like a promising weekend. Third in the qualification race, then fifth in race one and I was looking to challenge for the podium in race two. In the end, having to pull off the track after a lap isn’t how I wanted to end my day but that’s motocross and now I need to just make sure I’m all good before preparing for Riola Sardo in a couple of weeks’ time.”

Jago Geerts – P24

“It’s been a really difficult weekend. In the first race, I couldn’t get into a good rhythm and then had a small crash. In Race Two, I got held up when a few guys crashed in the first turn, but then I pulled through quite well to 14th before I had a big crash that ended my race. Fortunately, I’m ok, but it’s a shame as I was coming through the pack really well in Race Two.”

MXGP Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 Points 1 T. Gajser Hon 25 25 50 2 R. Febvre Kaw 22 22 44 3 L. Coenen KTM 20 20 40 4 M. Guadagnini Duc 18 14 32 5 P. Jonass Kaw 15 15 30 6 G. Coldenhoff Fan 10 18 28 7 M. Renaux Yam 11 16 27 8 K. Horgmo Hon 12 13 25 9 V. Guillod Yam 14 10 24 10 J. Seewer Duc 8 11 19 11 B. Watson Bet 7 9 16 12 R. Fernandez Hon 16 0 16 13 J. Pancar KTM 5 8 13 14 C. Vlaanderen Yam 13 0 13 15 I. Gifting Yam 0 12 12 16 N. Ludwig KTM 6 5 11 17 B. Bogers Fan 9 0 9 18 A. Bonacorsi Fan 0 7 7 19 A. Sterry KTM 4 3 7 20 R. Van De Moosdijk KTM 0 6 6 21 T. Koch Bet 0 4 4 22 K. Brumann Hus 3 0 3 23 R. Pape Yam 0 2 2 24 J. Geerts Yam 2 0 2 25 C. Nickel Hus 0 1 1 26 A. Forato Hon 1 0 1 27 M. Scheu Hus 0 0 0 28 A. Lüning Hus 0 0 0 29 T. Guyon Tri 0 0 0 30 J. Gilbert Hon 0 0 0 31 C. Toendel Hon 0 0 0 32 T. Basso Yam 0 0 0

MXGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 T. Gajser Hon 167 2 R. Febvre Kaw 138 3 M. Renaux Yam 121 4 L. Coenen KTM 107 5 G. Coldenhoff Fan 107 6 P. Jonass Kaw 86 7 M. Guadagnini Duc 84 8 K. Horgmo Hon 81 9 R. Fernandez Hon 77 10 A. Bonacorsi Fan 63 11 J. Seewer Duc 58 12 C. Vlaanderen Yam 57 13 B. Bogers Fan 55 14 I. Gifting Yam 54 15 B. Watson Bet 41 16 V. Guillod Yam 40 17 J. Pancar KTM 37 18 J. Geerts Yam 28 19 K. Brumann Hus 15 20 R. Van De Moosdijk KTM 14 21 T. Koch Bet 14 22 N. Ludwig KTM 11 23 A. Sterry KTM 10 24 J. Gilbert Hon 8 25 C. Toendel Hon 7 26 F. Aparecido dos Santos Yam 5 27 A. Forato Hon 2 28 R. Pape Yam 2 29 M. Scheu Hus 1 30 C. Nickel Hus 1

MX2

MX2 was a tighter fought affair, with Simon Laegenfelder taking out the opening race, with teammate Andrea Adamo making it a KTM 1-2, followed by Husqvarna’s Liam Everts in a much more distant third.

Sacha Coenen made another KTM in the top five, but Thibault Benistant as top Yamaha come home in fifth, holding off Kay de Wolf by half a second.

Vario Lata, Quentin Prugnieres and Triumph’s Cameron McLellan rounded out the top-10, with five KTM’s in that top-10.

Adamo turned it around in race two, claiming the win from Benistant by 0.568s, with teammate Laegenfelder having to settle for a more distant third.

Husqvarna teammates de Wolf and Everts rounded out the top five, followed by Cas Valk.

Zanchi was the top Honda in seventh, Valin the top Kawasaki in eighth and McLellan improved to ninth on the Triumph, with Braceras rounding out the top-10, just ahead of TM’s Mikula, who narrowly missed a top-10 result.

Adamo took home 47-points to Laegenfelder’s 45, closing in on the leaders. Benistant collected 38-points, Everts 36 and de Wolf 33.

Heading to round four, Everts retains his lead on 135-points, three ahead of Laegenfelder, who holds a two-point advantage over de Wolf. Adamo sits on 124 in fourth, Benistant fifth on 111.

Andrea Adamo – P1

“Amazing! It’s been a long time. I don’t know how many days or months. I’m happy to be back and to feel that fire and be competitive. That last lap was insane. It was not easy at all with these ruts because you can miss the corners. I’m really happy and I want to keep this momentum.”

Simon Laengenfelder – P2

“In the second race I struggled a bit at the beginning to find all the good ruts, it was not that easy, but the riding was not too bad. It was very satisfying to win the first moto and to be on the podium again. I really like the track in Sardinia, so I’m looking forward to it already.”

Thibault Benistant – P3

“Today was a little bit up and down but it ended really good. My start in Race One was good but I dropped back a little before repassing those guys. Then I had another decent start in Race Two and felt good, my speed was high and the fans were amazing. I tangled with a lapped rider at one point but still managed to battle for the win right to the end. Overall, there are plenty of positives to take away from today, and this season so far, so now it’s onto Riola for the next GP.”

Liam Everts – P4

“I’m really happy with how the weekend turned out. The track was super sketchy in parts with all the rain, so staying consistent and making smart decisions was important. The first moto went well – I got into the lead early and tried to control the race, but the conditions changed fast, and I had to settle for third. In the second moto, I had another good start and pushed hard, but I faded a bit towards the end and ended up fifth. It wasn’t perfect, but overall I’m proud of the effort, and to come away with the Red Plate feels amazing. Now the focus is on keeping this momentum going when we go to Sardinia in two weeks.”

Kay de Wolf – P5

“It was definitely a tough weekend, and not the way I wanted things to go. The technical issue in qualifying put us on the back foot straight away, and starting from the outside in the first moto made it even harder. But I gave it everything I had – pushed through the pack, stayed focused, and did what I could in the conditions. The second moto was better, and I felt strong, but a small mistake near the end cost me a chance at third place. Losing the Red Plate is tough, but it’s a long season. I’m more motivated than ever to come back stronger at the next round in Sardinia.”

Sacha Coenen – P7

“Not such a good weekend. I had a good flow in the quali moto but then had that crash coming down the hill. I felt fast in the first moto but just couldn’t pass. 4th was not so bad. I did the hard part in the second moto and had the holeshot but I don’t know what happened on the first downhill. I went over the bars and it was difficult to come back. Everybody was very fast. I did the best I could and we took some points.”

Camden McLellan – P8

“It’s been an up and down weekend. I’m very happy with my feeling on the bike and the steps we made this weekend. We’re definitely on the right track, the speed and fitness are there, but I just need to eliminate the small mistakes. And with some better starts we’ll be good. I’m excited to get training in the sand now, especially as I landed on the podium in Riola last year. It’s a really good track for me so I’m excited for the next GP for sure”

Mathis Valin – P9

“I had a good start and I was really fast in race one until another rider crashed in front of me. I had pain in my wrist after that and I just concentrated on staying on two wheels. I had another good start in race two but after a few laps I started to feel quite a lot of pain again. I wanted more from this weekend but 13-8 motos for a guy who wasn’t even sure to come here on Wednesday that was not bad. Anyway, we will keep working and it’s good that we now have a weekend off for me to heal up.”

Ferruccio Zanchi – P10

“My speed was better than my results show, but I know that starts are very important in these races, and I need to improve in that area. Still, we are making progress around the rest of the track and I’m happy with my riding, so I don’t want to be too critical of myself. The podium in Spain definitely raised my expectations, so that is the goal now and that starts again in Sardinia next time out.”

Valerio Lata – P11

“I had a really good race one, pursuing the world champion around the track, and finishing in seventh place. I felt comfortable and I was excited for race two. Unfortunately I couldn’t put it together and got involved in some battles that didn’t make things easy and I could only finish 15th. It’s not how I wanted to end the race, but I now have a weekend off to prepare for Riola and the deep sand, so it should be a good challenge and I’m looking forward to it.”

Rick Elzinga – P13

“We’re getting there step by step. I struggled on this track but as the weekend went on, I felt better and better. My results are improving slowly and we’ll soon be back to where I should be inside the top 10 and pushing for the top five. We’re making progress and to be in the fight up front I need better starts and a little more speed. But we’re getting there.”

Karlis Reisulis – P15

“My first race wasn’t so bad. I holeshot that one so that was really good but I struggled to find my rhythm. I had another good start in the second moto but crashed on the first lap. I was riding well but then crashed again and my bike hit me, so it wasn’t a good end to the weekend. For the next GP I’ll aim to bounce back and run up front like I know I can.”

MX2 Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 Points 1 A. Adamo KTM 22 25 47 2 S. Längenfelder KTM 25 20 45 3 T. Benistant Yam 16 22 38 4 L. Everts Hus 20 16 36 5 K. de Wolf Hus 15 18 33 6 C. Valk KTM 13 15 28 7 S. Coenen KTM 18 7 25 8 C. Mc Lellan Tri 11 12 23 9 M. Valin Kaw 8 13 21 10 F. Zanchi Hon 6 14 20 11 V. Lata Hon 14 6 20 12 O. Oliver KTM 9 8 17 13 R. Elzinga Yam 7 9 16 14 J. Mikula TM 5 10 15 15 K. Reisulis Yam 10 5 15 16 D. Braceras Hon 3 11 14 17 Q. Prugnieres KTM 12 0 12 18 M. Gwerder KTM 0 4 4 19 M. Smith KTM 4 0 4 20 B. Pergel KTM 0 3 3 21 S. Smulders Tri 0 2 2 22 S. Nilsson Tri 1 1 2 23 J. Pietre Yam 2 0 2 24 R. Schudel KTM 0 0 0 25 M. Michelis KTM 0 0 0 26 N. Vennekens KTM 0 0 0 27 S. Soulimani TM 0 0 0 28 O. Tzemach Hus 0 0 0 29 F. Olsson KTM 0 0 0 30 E. Casat Kaw 0 0 0

MX2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 L. Everts Hus 135 2 S. Längenfelder KTM 132 3 K. de Wolf Hus 130 4 A. Adamo KTM 124 5 T. Benistant Yam 111 6 S. Coenen KTM 101 7 C. Valk KTM 91 8 F. Zanchi Hon 74 9 C. Mc Lellan Tri 72 10 V. Lata Hon 65 11 K. Reisulis Yam 58 12 Q. Prugnieres KTM 55 13 O. Oliver KTM 54 14 J. Mikula TM 51 15 M. Valin Kaw 46 16 G. Farres Tri 46 17 D. Braceras Hon 45 18 R. Elzinga Yam 42 19 M. Smith KTM 11 20 N. Vennekens KTM 10 21 S. Soulimani TM 7 22 M. Rossi KTM 6 23 J. Walvoort KTM 5 24 M. Gwerder KTM 4 25 M. Silva Yam 4 26 B. Pergel KTM 3 27 J. Pietre Yam 2 28 S. Smulders Tri 2 29 B. Pascual Hon 2 30 S. Nilsson Tri 2 31 P. Piroli Yam 1

EMX250

After overnight rain, the track was just beginning to dry as the gate dropped for EMX250 Race 1. Salvador Perez looked to have nailed the start but ran wide in the first corner, opening the door for Venum BUD Racing Kawasaki’s Jake Cannon to take the early lead.

But the early story was short-lived, Janis Reisulis, showing remarkable composure and aggression, quickly powered past Cannon and assumed control of the race. From there, the Latvian rookie never looked back—executing clean laps and stretching his advantage with every sector.

Further behind, Cannon’s challenge ended in frustration. A crash followed by a technical issue forced him out. Meanwhile, Simone Mancini and Perez fought for the final podium spot while Adrien Petit quietly worked his way through the chaos. It wasn’t the best start for Noel Zanocz as he turned the first lap in 17th.

Petit’s patient approach paid off. As mistakes took their toll on rivals, he climbed to second and held the position to the flag, staying close but unable to truly challenge Reisulis. Perez crossed in third, a much-needed result after an underwhelming Cozar.

In Race 2, Reisulis once again stormed into the lead, leveraging his now-signature lightning-fast starts. He was followed closely by Leon Rudolph, Mads Fredsoe, and Noel Zanocz, while red plate holder Petit settled into sixth.

Rudolph’s mistake on the hill before pitlane opened the door for Zanocz, who slipped into third, then shortly after into second. Petit continued his quiet progression, capitalising on another Rudolph error on lap 4 out of 15 to go third. Rudolph faded to eighth.

Doensen and Mancini ran sixth and seventh at that point, but it was Petit who stole the spotlight. By lap 5, he caught Zanocz and overtook him to move into second. Still, Reisulis was 14 seconds ahead. Petit charged hard, shaving the gap to just 2 seconds by lap 14—but the Latvian held firm to take a wire-to-wire win and sweep the weekend.

Meanwhile, Garcia stormed through the field from 13th to 4th in a sensational comeback, passing Fredsoe and Doensen along the way. The Spaniard, who scored zero points in Race 1, proved he belongs among the front runners.

Fredsoe finished fifth, Doensen sixth, and Lyonel Reichl took seventh. Rispoli, Cannon, and Nicolai Skovbjerg rounded out the top 10 while Mancini’s day ended early.

Janis Reisulis proved at the round of Europe that he’s no longer a newcomer—he’s a genuine title threat. But Adrien Petit’s resilience and consistent podiums show why he still holds the red plate. Meanwhile, riders like Zanocz, Garcia, and Fredsoe are finding their form, and the championship is now anyone’s to win.

EMX250 Round Overall

Pos Rider R1 R2 Total 1 Reisulis, J Martins 25 25 50 2 Petit, Adrien 22 22 44 3 Zanocz, Noel 16 20 36 4 Reichl, Lyonel 14 14 28 5 Garcia, Francisco 3 18 21 6 Skovbjerg, Nicolai 10 11 21 7 Perez, Salvador 20 0 20 8 Mancini, Simone 18 0 18 9 Fredsoe, Mads 0 16 16 10 Doensen, Gyan 0 15 15 11 Greutmann, Nico 13 2 15 12 Van Erp, Ivano 15 0 15 13 Rispoli, Brando 0 13 13 14 Kees, Valentin 7 6 13 15 Cannon, Jake 0 12 12 16 Bruce, Bobby 2 10 12 17 Askew, William 12 0 12 18 Monne, Adria 11 0 11 19 Mesters, Bradley 1 9 10 20 Rudolph, Leon 6 4 10

EMX250 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Petit, Adrien 85 2 Reisulis, J. 84 3 Zanocz, Noel 74 4 Fredsoe, Mads 51 5 Skovbjerg, N. 50 6 Reichl, Lyonel 50 7 Garcia, F. 43 8 Van Erp, Ivano 38 9 Doensen, Gyan 37 10 Frisk, August 35 11 Cannon, Jake 34 12 Rispoli, B. 34 13 Mesters, B. 34 14 Werner, M. 25 15 Perez, S. 23 16 Mancini, S. 22 17 Askew, William 20 18 Kees, Valentin 19 19 Greutmann, N. 15 20 Colmer, Ollie 15

EMX125

The opening race was nothing short of intense. Just before the gate dropped, a heavy downpour soaked the circuit, creating a slick, unforgiving surface that immediately caught several riders off guard in the first corner. Niccolò Mannini—second in the championship heading into the weekend—snatched the holeshot. But it was Mano Faure who quickly made his presence known by overtaking Mannini early and setting the pace at the front.

Faure built a commanding 8.5-second lead, but a crash at the top of the hill nearly unravelled his race. Meanwhile, Filippo Mantovani and Mannini took full advantage, slipping past into the top spots as Faure remounted and rejoined in third. Undeterred, Faure clawed his way back, eventually reclaiming the lead with two laps to go in a high-stakes exchange that kept the home crowd on the edge of their seats.

Mannini and Mantovani completed the podium after capitalising on Faure’s mistake. Gennaro Utech and Francesco Bellei rounded out the top five with impressive rides in the mud.

At the checkered flag, Faure crossed the line first securing the win by 6.6 seconds over Mantovani, with Mannini taking third. The victory also delivered a massive confidence boost for Faure in the title chase, adding 25 points to his tally.

New Zealand’s Levi Townley completed race one in 18th.

On Sunday, under drier conditions, Race 2 saw Áron Katona take centre stage. While Faure once again nailed the start and led early, a mistake mid-race saw the Frenchman lose ground. Katona, calm and clinical, seized the lead and never looked back—riding with the poise of a seasoned contender to take his first career EMX125 victory.

Joining him at the top was teammate Nicolò Alvisi, whose second-place finish marked a breakthrough for the Italian. Mannini, ever consistent, again took third to strengthen his overall points haul.

Dani Heitink, also riding for Yamaha Europe EMX125 MJC, rounded out the top five following a tough first race. Faure regrouped for a hard-fought fourth, securing the overall victory for the weekend with 43 points (1-4).

Levi Townley collected three points overall for the weekend, all from race one, dropping to 19th in the overall.

EMX125 Round Overall

Pos Rider R1 R2 Total 1 Faure, Mano 25 18 43 2 Mannini, Niccolo 20 20 40 3 Katona, Áron 9 25 34 4 Alvisi, Nicolò 12 22 34 5 Mantovani, Filippo 22 10 32 6 Utech, Gennaro 18 13 31 7 Heitink, Dani 14 16 30 8 Bellei, Francesco 16 14 30 9 Oppliger, Ryan 6 15 21 10 Goyer, Sleny 15 6 21 11 Pini, Riccardo 8 12 20 12 Gregoire, Dean 13 3 16 13 Bervoets, Jarne 7 8 15 14 Bauer, Ricardo 11 2 13 15 Kubulins, Jekabs 5 7 12 16 Ziemer, Emil 0 11 11 17 Lara, Pablo 10 0 10 18 McCullough, Cole 0 9 9 19 Thorius, Bertram 0 5 5 20 Van Mechgelen, D 4 1 5 21 Laicans, Raivo 0 4 4 22 Townley, Levi 3 0 3

EMX125 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Mannini, N. 76 2 Katona, Áron 65 3 Heitink, Dani 60 4 Mantovani, F. 57 5 Bervoets, J. 57 6 Bellei, F. 56 7 Pini, Riccardo 55 8 Utech, Gennaro 49 9 Faure, Mano 43 10 Alvisi, Nicolò 42 11 Oppliger, Ryan 40 12 Kubulins, J. 37 13 Goyer, Sleny 32 14 McCullough, C. 30 15 Van Mechgelen, D. 27 16 Lara, Pablo 21 17 Gregoire, Dean 20 18 Toshev, V. 17 19 Townley, Levi 16 20 Ampoorter, Ian 14