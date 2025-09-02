Moto News Weekly Wrap

September 2, 2025

What’s New:

Julien Beaumer to AUSX Open with KTM

Tom Drane celebrates AFT Singles title win

Aaron Tanti returns to CDR Yamaha

Christian Craig and Star Racing Yamaha part ways

Maximus Purvis to compete two Australian Enduro rounds

Australia’s Women’s World Trophy team celebrate claiming runner-up

Billy Bolt wins Red Bull Tyne Ride 2025

BLU CRU Masterclass selections revealed

Quad Lock Honda celebrate successful international campaign

Cairoli and Seewer confirmed for MXoN with Ducati

Kellett wins Enduro del Invierno Sand Race

2025 American Flat Track – Springfield Mile I

2025 American Flat Track – Springfield Mile II

2025 6DAYS FIM Enduro of Nations – ISDE Wrap Up

2025 FIM SGP Round Nine – Speedway GP of Poland

2025 Racing Calendars

Julien Beaumer to AUSX Open with KTM

2025 AMA 250cc West Coast runner-up Julien Beaumer will line-up for this year’s AUSX Open event at Marvel Stadium on November 22.

Touted as Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s rising star, originally from Lake Havasu in Arizona, he will join a star-studded line-up featuring the world’s leading racers Jett and Hunter Lawrence, Cole Davies and more global heavy hitters, who are still to be announced.

Julien Beaumer

“Competing in Australia for the first time, at one of the world’s best known international events, is huge for me,” said Beaumer. “I’m excited to meet the Australian fans for the first time and go head-to-head with Cole (Davies), as well as other riders from around the world. I’m using it as preparation for my 2026 season in the US, so am lining up to give it my all for the win.”

Integral in securing Beaumer’s AUSX Open debut, KTM Australia, a long-term supporter of the Supercross in Australia returns as a Major Partner to the full Boost Mobile AUSX Supercross Championship.

Kyle Blunden – KTM Motorsport Manager

“We’re incredibly proud to be a major partner of the 2025 Boost Mobile AUSX Supercross Championship. Supercross and racing in general, is in KTM’s DNA, and we’re always looking for ways we can support the series, whilst also adding value to our fans and customers. The opportunity to add Julien (Beaumer) to this year’s AUSX Open, was a no brainer. We’d like to thank our partners at KTM North America and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, for helping to make this happen.”

2025 Boost Mobile AUSX Championship Calendar

Round 1 & 2 – Boost Mobile AUSX Moreton Bay Double Header – Redcliffe, October 11 & 12

Round 3 – Boost Mobile AUSX SYDNEY – Cronulla – November 15

Round 4 – Boost Mobile AUSX OPEN – Melbourne – November 22

Round 5 – Boost Mobile AUSX Supercross Grand Final – Adelaide, Nov 28- 30

Tom Drane celebrates AFT Singles title win

With two rounds to spare, Australia’s Tom Drane is the 2025 AMA Flat Track Champion, after winning round 14 of 16 on the opening night of the Springfield mile. Drane won the AFT Singles class at round 14 of the championship and in turn, gave him an unassailable lead in the championship with two rounds remaining.

Tom Drane

“The whole Estenson Racing Team worked hard all year and we have been able to achieve a championship, which is awesome. I wouldn’t be here without the team behind me and the effort that all put into racing. I also want to thank my family for the sacrifices they make for my racing. It’s a long way from Australia to here and my parents have supported my brother and I through all it and what they have done for me is awesome.”

He then backed that up with victory the following night, making it seven wins for the season and cementing home his dominance. The championship still has one round to go and victory there would set a new benchmark for race wins in a championship year to go with him being the first international rider to claim the AMA Flat Track singles championship.

Race day two at the Springfield Mile also saw Tom Drane make his highly anticipated SuperTwins debut. Qualifying fifth fastest, he lined up sixth for the main event and quickly showed he belonged, running inside the top five before a late mechanical ended his run.

While the result didn’t show his full potential, the effort highlighted his talent, and his sweep of both Singles mains across the weekend still made it an unforgettable milestone.

Aaron Tanti returns to CDR Yamaha

Aaron Tanti has a fresh new deal with the Monster Energy CDR Yamaha Team for the 2026 and 2027 seasons. Tanti and Jed Beaton will form a formidable team in the coming years as both riders are skilled and competitive in both motocross and supercross.

The 2025 season was a tough one for Tanti with a neck injury side-lining him for the majority of the ProMX series as he recovered. He was thorough in his rehab and was able to return earlier than expected and did the final two rounds of ProMX just to get some time on the racetrack and kick start his preparations for the upcoming Australian Supercross Championship.

Aaron Tanti

“I worked hard once I was given the approval to increase physical activity and hit a personal goal of being able to return to racing before the end of the ProMX,” Tanti reveals. “I think it’s put me in a good place for the Supercross Championship, and the team could see the effort I put and hopefully that helped them with their decision to re-sign me again for another two years. CDR is the team I wanted to stay with and where I have had my best success. I have a good bond, not just with Craig, but everyone on the team and I’m pumped to get this deal done and know I have the best team in Australia backing me. I look forward to getting back into the full swing of racing and now the office work has been taken care of, I can give my full focus on going fast and getting the best results possible.”

The team are already in full swing for Supercross with testing well under way. The team will be mounted on the all new 2026 YZ450F and initial impressions have been impresses as the team fine tunes the bike in the lead up to round one and two in Brisbane on October 11 and 12.

Christian Craig and Star Racing Yamaha part ways

Christian Craig has parted ways with Star Racing Yamaha, having received an early release from his contract, with future plans yet to be announced.

Christian Craig

“Just wanted to give everyone an update on what I’m doing. I have asked and have been granted an early release from my two year contract with Star Racing Yamaha. I’ve had a lot of great memories riding blue including winning a 250 SX Championship together. Thanks to everyone for the support and will update you on my future soon.”

Maximus Purvis to hit AusEnduro

New Zealand hotshot, Maximus Purvis, will throw the cat among the pigeons as he will line up on a ShopYamaha WR250F in the E1 class at the next two rounds of the Australian Enduro Championship, in Kyogle next weekend.

Purvis was in Australia earlier in the year for the Monster Energy CDR Yamaha team to contest a few rounds of the ProMX championship, but that assignment was cut short when he fell at Traralgon and injured his back.

He is now back on the bike and looking to get some miles under his belt in readiness for the NZ Motocross Championships later in the year. When the offer from AJ Roberts landed, Purvis was keen to try his skills in the bush.

AJ Roberts – ShopYamaha

“We have worked with Maximus before when we did Hattah a couple of years ago and I was impressed with how fast he was able to adapt to the bike and the racing conditions so when the opportunity came up and we had a bike available, I thought I would make the call and see if he was interested. We will get him here a few days before Kyogle, get him comfortable on the bike and then let him loose. What happens after that, I’m not sure, but I know he will be fast and there will be unforgettable highlight reels as Maximus has shown he can ride anything thing fast, anywhere.”

Australia’s Women’s World Trophy team celebrate claiming runner-up

Danille McDonald and Jess Gardiner headlined Australia’s Women’s ISDE team alongside Madison Healey, guiding them home to another podium with a second-place team finish at the prestigious off-road event.

In ever changing conditions in France, the women put in a huge effort to overcome plenty of challenges throughout the six days and racing in everything from pouring rain and mud, to hot and dry conditions.

The standout was Danielle McDonald who had unfinished business with the ISDE. In the weeks leading up to the event in 2024, McDonald fell and hurt her knee and the result required was knee surgery that would side-line her for four months. McDonald elected to postpone the surgery and raced the entire six day with a dodgy knee before getting it fixed for the 2025 season.

She was out for some redemption and now fully fit and an improving season in the US, McDonald hit the French soil in good form and despite some tough days, was never outside of the top five in the Women’s class for the entire event and managed to come home strongly to finish third in the Women’s Outright.

Danielle McDonald

“It was so good to get through the week and as a team finish on the podium,” McDonald said after racing. “We had so many things thrown at us this week, but every day the girls kept turning up and giving it our best and we were able to fight our way to second lace, which is awesome. Thanks to Team Australia for all the effort that goes on behind the scenes, for Jess and Madi for being the best team mates and to Yamaha Australia who not just support me , but women in racing as well. Let’s win this thing next year.”

For Gardiner, it was her 13th ISDE and another remarkable achievement in her career. The week was highlighted with some top five days individually, but Gardiner did what Gardiner does best and that fight. She doesn’t understand give up and nothing less than 100% is acceptable and her tenacity rubs off on the rest of the team.

Jess Gardiner

“I’m so proud of what we achieved this week,” Gardiner beams. “In the past two years I have seen Danielle go from a local junior to one of the best riders in the world and poor Madi was thrown in at the deep end for her first ISDE and did an amazing job in very tough conditions. But through it all, we finished second as a team and made some memories that will last a life time. Now I just need some rest and come back to Australia to be ready for the next round of AEC in Kyogle.”

Madi Healey

“What a race, what a week. Seven weeks ago, I got a call asking if I’d be interested in racing this event. At the time, I barely knew what it even was. Fast forward and here I am – changing tires, using tools, jumping logs. Not only did I finish my first 6Days, but I finished my first of a very few enduros. P2 in the world – Women’s World Trophy Teams thanks to Jess Gardiner Danielle McDonald. Thank you for being such role models, teaching me, encouraging me and making this a life time experience I’ll never forget. I know my riding still has a long way to go, but this has been such a huge eye-opener and learning curve. Jumping straight from MX and desert into enduro in just a few weeks was never going to be easy… but I think I might have a new favourite. Special Thank you to Jeremy Carpentier – your guidance, chasing us girls around the country side and all behind the scenes work you have put in, was really appreciated!”

Billy Bolt wins Red Bull Tyne Ride 2025

Billy Bolt took victory at the Red Bull Tyne Ride for Husqvarna over the weekend, with Triumph Factory Racing Enduro Team’s Jonny Walker having to settle for runner-up, on the banks of the River Tyne in Newcastle, UK.

The knockout-style format and unique SuperEnduro-style event saw riders battle head-to-head across a number of heats, with each duel decided over the best of three races.

In the final, Walker lined up against Newcastle’s own Billy Bolt in front of a roaring home crowd. The two went head-to-head across a demanding track built with man-made obstacles, log sections, rock gardens, and big jumps.

Walker kept the racing close throughout, showing precision and control as he pushed his Triumph hard in both heats. Bolt ultimately secured two wins to take the crown, but Walker’s runner-up ride highlighted his pace and composure against one of the toughest rivals in the sport.

Jonny Walker

“Red Bull Tyne Ride has been an amazing event. I ended up finishing second to Billy (Bolt), which I’m really pleased with. The racing here has been fantastic with some really close battles on a challenging but super-fun track. The fans have been incredible, and I hope that they enjoyed the show we put on here this weekend. Even the weather stayed good. Thanks to all the organisers and people who came down to watch, I’m already looking forward to next year.”

BLU CRU Masterclass selections revealed

Following the conclusion of the 2025 YZ BLU CRU FIM Europe Cup 17 standout riders from across the YZ65, YZ85 and YZ125 classes have earned their places in the prestigious BLU CRU Masterclass, set to take place from 11th-12th November, at the MC des Costieres circuit in Beauvoisin, France.

Over 800 riders registered for the 2025 YZ BLU CRU FIM Europe Cup this year, and of these, 112 riders took to the track alongside their racing heroes at the 2025 MXGP of Sweden in Uddevalla last weekend.

For 2025, the winners of each class will not only receive an invitation to the BLU CRU Masterclass, but will also be offered the chance to race in the first-ever YZ BLU CRU World SuperFinale, taking place alongside the prestigious Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations at Ironman Raceway, Indiana, between 3-5 October.

This brand-new event hosted by Yamaha Motor USA will follow the same successful format as the YZ BLU CRU European Cup SuperFinale and offers the three young riders invited to compete against rivals from across the globe.

In the YZ65 class, race winner Tymon Andrzejewski from Poland will head to the Masterclass alongside second placed Jann Huisman, whose podium finish earned him a place at his second Masterclass event, with Spain’s Biel Vilalta also automatically earning his spot from his third-place podium finish. The wildcard riders for the YZ65 class are Tommy Wood (Great Britain) and the Netherland’s Marcio van Laars.

New Zealand’s Nixon Coppins, who is part of the YZ BLU CRU program in the United Kingdom, was the only dominant victor of the 2025 SuperFinale, storming to the win by over 17 seconds in the YZ85 race. He automatically earns a place at the Masterclass for the second time after being chosen as a wildcard rider in 2024.

He’ll be joined by second-placed Thijs van den Bogaard and former YZ65 SuperFinale winner Willads Gordon (Denmark), who took third in the YZ85 class this time around. Ivan Vidal of Spain has been given a wildcard entry alongside Leo Gasjer of Slovenia. Elin Rotsthen of Sweden joins the YZ85 riders as the highest placed female rider in the YZ85 SuperFinale.

An action-packed YZ125 SuperFinale saw fireworks in Sweden with at least three different leaders throughout the race, but it was the UK’s Drew Stock who came out victorious ahead of fellow countrymen Hayden Statt. Denmark’s Bertram Thorius, who led the race twice before finishing third joins the two Brits in automatic qualification for the Masterclass.

The trio are joined by wildcard entrants Storm Maymann of Denmark and Alejandro Torres of Spain, with Tiril Ottesen, the fastest female YZ125 rider, also earning a space at the Masterclass later this year.

The YZ125 winner will secure a place on a Yamaha-supported team, competing on a GYTR-kitted YZ125 in the 2026 EMX125 Championship. Additionally, the winners of the YZ65 and YZ85 categories will receive valuable support from Yamaha Motor Europe for their 2026 campaigns.

Quad Lock Honda celebrate successful international campaign

Honda Racing Australia and the Quad Lock Honda team partnered with support from American Honda to achieve creditable results across four classes in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship this year.

In 2025, Honda Australia committed to sending its four national champions overseas: four-time Australian Women’s Champion Charli Cannon, 450 Champion Kyle Webster, 250 Champion Brodie Connolly, and Development Class Champion Kayd Kingsford.

Each rider gained invaluable experience, secured strong results, which included Charli Cannon claiming second overall in the Women’s Championship.

Yarrive Konsky – Team Director

“Kyle will be better prepared for the MXON after this trip, he raced on the actual MXON track, battled faster competition, and showed top-seven speed. Brodie impressed too; while the results don’t fully reflect his pace, he passed seasoned factory riders and had top-three sector times. Kayd experienced the level of the best in the world and will return home with new goals. And Charli made us proud, despite surgery on her finger and setbacks she showed grit, resilience, and walked away with second overall. None of them had ever ridden these tracks before race day, and they gave their all, the experience is priceless.”

At Buds Creek, Kyle Webster delivered one of his best performance, finishing 9th after a fierce battle with Eli Tomac.

“Moto 1 was frustrating after two crashes, but Moto 2 was great, I was in front of Tomac for most of the race and finished 9th. The experience has been amazing, and hopefully I can race and train more in the U.S. next year,” said Webster, who was second and sixth quickest in some sectors.

Brodie Connolly showed flashes of brilliance, including top three sector times, faster than AMA champions, despite a crash in Moto 1.

“On paper the results don’t look great, but the trip was about measuring myself against the best. We did that. Now I know what I need to work on, and I can’t wait to be back here next year,” said Connolly.

Charli Cannon, competing in the U.S. Women’s Pro Motocross Championship, displayed courage and determination, racing through injury to claim second overall in the championship.

“No one likes losing, but loss teaches you more than winning. You either learn and improve, or you quit. We’re already working on next year,” Cannon said.

The collaboration between Honda Australia, Quad Lock, the Quad Lock Honda Team, and American Honda was critical to the program’s success. Quad Lock Honda Team Principal Martin Davalos praised the Australians’ talent.

Martin Davalos

“It’s not luck that achieved those times and results, Charli is a fighter, Brodie has raw speed, everyone knows Webster’s strength, and Kingsford has real potential. With more time in the U.S., they could all be seriously competitive. I look forward to working with Charli and Brodie again next year.”

Honda Racing Australia expressed gratitude to Quad Lock, Quad Lock Honda, American Honda, AMA Pro Motocross, Motorcycling Australia and MX Sports for making the campaign possible.

Cairoli and Seewer confirmed for MXoN with Ducati

The 78th Motocross of Nations, set to take place in the United States from October 3–5 at the Ironman track in Indiana, will see two Desmo450 MX machines competing for the first time. Antonio Cairoli and Jeremy Seewer will represent Italy and Switzerland, respectively, in the MXGP class.

For the 450 from Borgo Panigale, which made its AMA Pro Motocross debut with Cairoli at RedBud last July, this marks a return to American soil for the most prestigious motocross competition of the year.

The Sicilian champion, who boasts three individual victories in the 450 MXoN, a third-place finish in 2013 and a team win in 2021, will be racing in his 16th edition of the Nations. As captain of the Italian team, he will face off against the world’s best riders in the premier class, this time aboard his Desmo450 MX with the number 22.

Antonio Cairoli

“I’m very happy to be back competing in the Motocross of Nations. It’s a double satisfaction for me to wear the Maglia Azzurra and race an Italian bike like the Ducati, which I will be riding in its debut in the most important motocross competition of the year. This year I’ve competed in several races, and I’ve always been quite competitive and felt very comfortable on the American tracks. Since the MXoN will be held this year, hosted on the Ironman track, the Italian Motorcycling Federation contacted me, and I obviously immediately made myself available to contribute to the Italian cause. I’m excited and hope to be able to lend a helping hand, even mentally, to my younger colleagues. We have plenty of experience and the team’s goal is to finish in the top five. And I believe that’s objectively within our reach, but the Nations, as we know, is a very unique race, so you can never say never.”

Jeremy Seewer, also serving as captain of the Swiss national team, will make his first appearance in the United States with Ducati, and wear #25 for this Ironman event.

Jeremy Seewer

“I’m excited to go racing in the USA with Ducati for the first time. The Ironman track looks fun, and I’m in good shape, so I can’t wait to race once again for my country. Together with my teammates, we are looking for a good result.”

Kellett wins Enduro del Invierno Sand Race

Defending champion Todd Kellett (Drag’on Yamaha) extended his Moto class advantage at the top of the 2025 FIM Sand Races World Championship standings when he dominated at round two – the Enduro del Invierno – in Argentina on Saturday, Amandine Verstappen (Yamaha) tightening her grip on the Moto Women category, Pablo Violet moving into the Quad class lead.

With a big storm expected to hit the Atlantic coast the following day, organisers revised the timetable to fit all the championship races into Saturday’s programme – although it was still wet and wild on the Mar del Plata, around 400-kilometres south of Argentine capital Buenos Aires.

With a series of long straights interspersed with technical turns, in places the four-kilometre course was flat-out fast and produced extremely exciting action as the world’s premier sand specialists lined up for the two 32-minute plus one lap races.

Renowned for his fast starts and ability to up his intensity from the drop of the gate, twenty-eight-year-old British racer Kellett – back-to-back champion in 2023 and 2024 – recorded his best lap time of 3:03.793 on lap two as he sought to seize early control of the opening race.

As expected, former FIM MX2 Motocross World Championship competitor Cyril Genot (Honda) from Belgium was in contention from the start and his second-lap time was only a little more than half-a-second down on Kellett’s as the best of the rest recorded times over seven seconds slower.

With the leaders steering clear of the inevitable opening lap chaos, Kellett and Genot settled into a good rhythm at the front and after thirteen competitive, hard-fought laps it was Kellett who took the chequered flag first, just under five seconds in front of Genot.

France’s Milko Potisek (Drag’on Yamaha), who started the day second in the championship following February’s Enduropale du Touquet Pas-de-Calais that got the 2025 title fight under way, continued his comeback from last season’s injuries with a rock-solid third, although the 35-year-old former MXGP racer was over forty-eight seconds behind Kellett at the flag and only 0.290 ahead of fourth-placed Jeremy Hauquier (Yamaha).

With riders registered for the championship dominating the top-ten in a field packed with very fast South American starters, the French pairing of Matheo Miot (Yamaha) and Joey Nuques (Yamaha) completed the top six.

Kellett dished out his second Sand Races masterclass of the day in race two to record another 13-lap total and win by just over 34 seconds from Potisek who in turn was just over two-and-a-half seconds clear of Genot. France’s Hauquier was again fourth with compatriot Alexis Collignon (Honda) taking fifth from Nuques.

Todd Kellett

“I’ve taken this race really seriously, after all there is an FIM World Championship on the line,” said Kellett. “I came to Argentina two weeks ahead of the event to prepare and that’s been really beneficial because it’s winter here and conditions are very different to those at home where it’s summer. I’m very happy to keep the ball rolling in this way after a great result at Le Touquet. This was a kind of mixture between a European race and what we experienced at last year’s Enduro del Verano because it is incredibly fast. I enjoy both [styles of circuit] and it’s good to have some diversity in the championship.”

The Moto Women category was dominated by Belgian defending champion Verstappen who opted for 450 cc power instead of her usual choice of 250 cc machine. The 26-year-old – who is currently sitting in sixth in the FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship – was first woman across the line in both points-scoring races.

In race one she crossed the line in 22nd overall as the tenth registered rider home and, despite a crash at the start of race two, she recorded a finish of 27th overall and was ninth registered rider across the line.

Amandine Verstappen

“Honestly, I was really happy with my riding,” she said. “On top of that, I was on a 450cc machine so it was a real challenge, but in the end it went incredibly well. In the second race I crashed in the first corner. I had to restart in last place but managed to fight my way back so I’m really pleased with my weekend.”

Chasing Verstappen home in both races, 2023 champion Mathilde Denis (Yamaha_ from France recorded finishes of 55th and 49th overall with her compatriots Camille Viaud (Yamaha) finishing 70th and 52nd, series newcomer Sara Jugla (KTM) carding 68th and 62nd.

The Moto Veterans class was won by series leader Fernando Rubio (Honda) from Uruguay who used his home continent advantage to full effect, with France’s Nicolas Lavenant (Yamaha) second ahead of compatriot Dominique Mieuzet (Honda).

Home racer Danilo Goes was the sole credited finisher in the Moto Vintage class.

The focus now shifts to Italy for round three – the Bibione Sand Storm – that is scheduled for 24-26 October.

2025 American Flat Track – Springfield Mile I

Tom Drane (No. 59 Estenson Racing Yamaha YZ450F) etched his name into the record books on Saturday night in Springfield, becoming the first non-American champion in the long and storied history of Progressive American Flat Track. The young Australian sealed the AFT Singles presented by KICKER title with two rounds still remaining.

Drane’s path to the crown has been built on both speed and consistency. Week after week, he delivered podium finishes at a rate few could match, while steadily climbing the all-time wins chart along the way.

Heading into Springfield, the math was simple: even if rival Trevor Brunner (No. 21 American Honda/Mission Foods CRF450R) took the win, Drane only needed to bring his Yamaha home inside the top nine to clinch the championship.

But settling for ninth place? That’s never really been Tom Drane’s style…

Main Event 1

Drane made his intentions clear from the start, grabbing the holeshot to open Main Event 1 with Brunner slotting in behind him.

They were joined by 1st Impressions teammates Kage Tadman (No. 288 1st Impressions Race Team Husqvarna FC450), Chad Cose (No. 49 1st Impressions Race Team Husqvarna FC450), and Bradon Pfanders (No. 83 Hannum’s HD/Pfanders Racing KTM 450 SX-F) to create a five-rider breakaway at the front.

Try as they might, no one could move Drane out of first for long, and the Estenson Racing star grabbed the checkered flag with relatively little drama.

Tadman edged Brunner for second, followed by Cose and Pfanders.

Main Event 2

Tadman powered by Drane on the opening lap, signalling the start of a very different race for top honours in Main Event 2. The two shook free of the pack almost immediately, with the lone exception of Cose, who managed to reel the two back in and join the fight for the win.

With Cose lurking just behind, Tadman and Drane went back and forth throughout. Tadman registered his final pass for the lead with two to go, while Drane returned the favour entering Turn 1 on the final lap.

Drane’s task was then made a bit easier when Cose slipped up the inside of his young teammate as they negotiated Turns 3-4 for the final time.

Behind the Drane-Cose-Tadman 1-2-3, Brunner picked up fourth after coming out on top of a massive melee for the position with just 0.643 seconds separating fourth from tenth.

Main Event 3

The decisive Main Event 3 saw its lead pack ebb and flow – eight to three back up to seven as packs split and merged. All the while, Drane, Brunner, and Tadman dominated the front three positions, repeatedly trading first position.

The 20-lap Main was red-flagged with eight laps to go when fourth-placed Pfanders crashed after getting sucked up in the draft just as Tadman closed down in front of him. The resultant staggered restart changed what was a long haul into a sprint race with the championship on the line.

From there, a big pack stuck tight to the flag, but the end result was still the same; Drane had a counter for every move Brunner and Tadman threw at him, and he took the checkered flag – and the 2025 title with it – via a 0.017-second victory over Brunner.

After earning the #1 plate with his sixth win of the season, Drane said, “I’ve got a great team behind me. I can’t thank any of them enough. Tommy (Hayden) and Tim (Estenson) gave me this opportunity, and I wouldn’t be here without them. The whole Estenson Racing team worked hard all year to get this bike underneath me. And I can’t thank my family enough. All the sacrifices my mum and dad have made for me to be here is just awesome. It’s amazing.”

Despite getting edged by Drane, Brunner jumped up to second in the Overall results.

Meanwhile, Cose again pipped teammate Tadman for third, both in Main Event 3 and the event at large. Pfanders, who fought his way back up into contention from the back of the pack, came home fifth in Main Event 3 and Overall.

While the title is now taken care of, Drane still has a chance to tie Dallas Daniels and Kody Kopp for most wins in an AFT Singles season (eight) and Shayna Texter-Bauman for second all-time class race wins (19) before the year is out.

Mission AFT SuperTwins

Just two points now separate the Grand National Championship following an epic and unpredictable Springfield Mile I presented by Drag Specialties, Round 14 of the 2025 Progressive American Flat Track season, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing.

Home-state hero Dallas Daniels (No. 32 Estenson Racing Yamaha MT-07 DT) fought through adversity to come up huge in the clutch and reignite his Mission AFT SuperTwins title hopes at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Illinois.

Last Chance Qualifier

Things got mighty serious even before the first Main Event of the Mission Triple Challenge. A deep field packed with some high-profile recent retirees and part-timers – including the legendary Jared Mees (No. 1 Howerton Motorsports Kawasaki Ninja 650), Jeffrey Carver, Jr. (No. 123 Happy Trails Racing, Carver’s BBQ Kawasaki Ninja 650), Brandon Price (No. 92

HRP Racing/Duffs Speed Machine Yamaha MT-07), and Henry Wiles (No. 911 1st Impressions Racing KTM 790 Duke) – pushed some of the class’ leading riders into the Last Chance Qualifier during qualifying.

That list included title leader Briar Bauman (No. 3 RWR/Parts Plus/Latus Motors Harley-Davidson XG750R), who managed to survive that near scare with a narrow victory over Max Whale (No. 18 Moto Anatomy X Powered by Royal Enfield 650) in the LCQ.

Fifth-ranked Jarod VanDerKooi (No. 20 Fastrack Racing/Wally Brown Racing KTM 790 Duke) wasn’t so fortunate, dropping out of a qualifying position with mechanical woes on the race’s final lap. Even worse, he was soon joined by fourth-ranked Davis Fisher (No. 67 Rackley Racing/Bob Lanphere’s BMC Racing KTM 790 Duke), who had dibs on the lone provisional starting slot due to his superior championship positioning. That advantage was awarded via the tiebreaker, as both riders came into Springfield all even at 158 points.

Main Event 1

The new-for-‘25 Mission Triple Challenge format, which features three successive Main Events – a 10-lap sprint, a 15-lapper that pays double points, and a final 20-lap Main which concludes the meeting with triple points – was employed for the third and final time this season on Saturday at Springfield.

However, it didn’t include one of its designers – 10-time Grand National Champion Mees – as his day ended prematurely; transmission issues encountered during qualifying ruled him out before he could even take the grid for Main Event 1.

With the modern-day Springfield master removed from the equation – as well as Fisher, whose backup bike went up in smoke early in Main Event 1 – Daniels jumped into first off the line.

However, Carver and Trent Lowe (No. 48 American Honda/Progressive Insurance Honda Transalp) soon took control at the head of a seven-rider pack. But just when it looked like they might escape into a fight of their own, they were tracked down by James Ott (No. 19 G&G Racing Yamaha MT-07) who promptly beat them both to the checkered flag.

Daniels held on for fourth, followed by Price, and Brandon Robinson (No. 44 Mission Roof Systems Harley-Davidson XG750R).

Bauman finished seventh despite crossing the stripe just 0.836 seconds behind Ott.

Main Event 2

Main Event 2 brought the action early and never relented. From the start, a four-rider lead pack formed featuring Carver, Ott, Lowe, and Price, followed by a heavy-hitting next pack consisting of Daniels, Bauman, Robinson and Declan Bender (No. 70 Memphis Shades/Corbin/OTB Racing Yamaha MT-07) about a second behind.

The race’s shape was upended when Carver bumped the elbow of Ott while attempting to take the lead, instantly transforming the contest into an eight-rider battle for the win.

At that point, title leader Bauman made his move, working his way up to the lead on the final lap. While he was ultimately unable to fend off Lowe – who put the Honda Transalp on top of the box – he did hold on for second while rival Daniels could only manage seventh.

Price finished third, followed by Bender, Ott, and Robinson.

Following his moment with Ott, Carver came home behind Daniels in eighth.

Main Event 3

A tense and enthralling Main Event 3 closed things out with massive championship implications.

Once Main Event 2 winner Lowe dropped out with a mechanical, the 20-lapper took shape as a five-rider fight at the front with Harley-Davidson-mounted Bauman faced up against the Yamahas of Daniels, Bender, Ott, and Price.

Bauman repeatedly featured in first, slicing his way back through whenever Bender and Ott – and later Daniels and Price – clawed their way forward.

However, Bauman’s brilliant riding was overmatched by sheer speed when it mattered the most. Despite leading with two laps to go, Bauman lost out in the final shuffle; he was dropped all the way down to fifth at the flag while rival Daniels blasted up to hit the stripe in first.

Price finished second (0.092 seconds), followed by Ott (0.146), Bender (0.183), and Bauman (0.194). And with triple points in effect, that re-racked the day’s Overall results in nearly the same order, with Bauman ahead of Bender for fourth the only alteration.

As a result, Bauman’s championship lead has been reduced to just two points (280-278). Robinson remains third at 186.

Dallas Daniels

“The beginning of the day today has just been the story of the season. It’s been tough, but I’ll tell you one thing, it’s making us a helluva lot stronger. We proved that we don’t give up. That’s the motto for sure. I kind of had my head down after the second Main Event, and my dad grabbed me and said, ‘Hey dude, we’re not out of this.’ Briar was so good in (Turns) 3 and 4, I was just nervous. I didn’t know where to place myself. But when Brandon (Price) got up there, I knew it was time to go. On the last lap, I knew I had to cut the best Turns 3 and 4 I did all day, and I really felt I did. Winning the Springfield Mile is pretty cool.”

2025 American Flat Track – Springfield Mile II

With the 2025 championship already decided, the AFT Singles category delivered a Springfield Mile classic. A huge pack of riders went bar-to-bar for ten minutes plus two laps, with 11 riders taking the chequered flag within a second of victory.

But despite the extraordinarily close margin, victory once again belonged to the newly crowned class king, Tom Drane (No. 59 Estenson Racing Yamaha YZ450F).

The Australian cemented his reputation as a young master of the Springfield Mile, now boasting five wins in the last six AFT Singles Main Events contested at the venue (and that’s even after compacting yesterday’s 1-1-1 into a single victory).

Other than a single, momentary stint outside the top five, Drane factored heavily at the front throughout, trading the lead with fellow front-row runners Trevor Brunner (No. 21 American Honda/Mission Foods CRF450R), Chad Cose (No. 49 1st Impressions Race Team Husqvarna FC450), and polesitter Kage Tadman (No. 288 1st Impressions Race Team Husqvarna FC450).

Meanwhile, Jared Lowe (No. 63 Big R/Little Debbie Racing Honda CRF450R), Bradon Pfanders (No. 83 Hannum’s HD/Pfanders Racing KTM 450 SX-F), and Tyler Raggio (No. 55 Raggio/Sluggo/Unsettled Racing KTM 450 SX-F) poked at them from meters behind, with Walker Porter (No. 100 American Honda/Mission Foods CRF450R), Aidan RoosEvans (No. 26 FRA Trust/ATV’s and More Yamaha YZ450F), Hunter Bauer (No. 24 Vinson Construction/Reel Medics Yamaha YZ450F), and Ryder Reese (No. 244 Mission Foods Roof Systems) a double draft away from pulling the upset.

Despite the seeming unpredictability of the contest, Drane calmly positioned himself where he needed to be on the final lap, pulling in behind late leader Brunner as the pack negotiated the race’s final two corners.

The Estenson Racing star pulled out at just the right moment, soaring past in time to grab the checkered flag by 0.028 seconds over the Turner Honda pilot.

“I’ve had a really good run here,” Drane said. “Ever since we first came here in ‘22, I’ve always done well here. I had a great bike underneath me, which really helped. Big thanks to my whole Estenson Racing Monster Energy team. They’ve put in a lot of work and given me a really fast bike. It’s been amazing. We’ve had a really good year.”

Cose edged teammate Tadman once again for third, the two taking the stripe 0.086 and 0.150 seconds behind Drane, respectively.

Raggio edged Lowe and Pfanders for fifth, while Porter, RoosEvans, and Bauer rounded out the top ten. Rookie Reese missed out on a third-career top ten despite finishing just 0.892 behind race winner Drane.

Drane now has seven race wins this season, and 18 for his career, putting him in position to tie Dallas Daniels and Kody Kopp for the most single-season wins, and Shayna Texter-Bauman for second in career AFT Singles Main Event wins, at the ‘25 season finale in two weeks time.

Mission AFT SuperTwins

Trent Lowe (No. 48 American Honda/Progressive Insurance Honda Transalp) scored Honda’s first twin-cylinder premier-class victory in more than a quarter century in a momentous and pivotal Springfield Mile II presented by Drag Specialties, the penultimate round of the 2025 Progressive American Flat Track season.

Lowe dove past long-time leader Dallas Daniels (No. 32 Estenson Racing Yamaha MT-07 DT) entering Turn 3 on the race’s final lap and then held off the Mission AFT SuperTwins title contender by a scant 0.026-second margin at the checkered flag.

Despite that minor disappointment, it was still a huge day for Daniels at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Illinois, when taking the bigger picture into consideration.

While seven riders finished within a second of the win, three of the race’s most significant figures weren’t included among them. Early leader Jeffrey Carver, Jr. (No. 123 Happy Trails Racing, Carver’s BBQ Kawasaki Ninja 650) was the first to pull out with mechanical issues. He was joined a few minutes later by AFT Singles champ Tom Drane (No. 59 Estenson Racing Yamaha MT-07 DT), who was ensconced in the lead pack in his premier-class debut before being forced out with problems of his own.

Moments later – and most consequentially of all – then-Grand National Championship leader Briar Bauman (No. 3 RWR/Parts Plus/Latus Motors Harley-Davidson XG750R) was black-flagged while racing up front as a result of smoke that billowed from his machine.

Daniels’ runner-up, combined with Bauman being credited in 14th, completely alters the championship outlook with just a single race remaining. The Estenson Racing Yamaha rider now leads his Rick Ware Racing Harley rival by 13 points with only 23 points left in play. That means even if Bauman wins the finale, Daniels needs to finish just seventh or better in order to defeat him for the ‘25 Mission AFT SuperTwins crown.

Despite that shift, this day belongs to Lowe, who delivered the Big Red SuperTwins program its first win since kicking off the initial development of a Honda Transalp-based racebike ahead of the 2024 season. It was also the first for Lowe, who had already made a strong impression in his first full premier-class season.

The Indiana native’s win was the first for a Honda twin-cylinder since Rich King claimed victory at the 1998 Joliet Half-Mile aboard a Honda RS750. It was also the first such podium since King finished second at the Springfield Mile later that same year. Honda’s last win of any kind in the premier-class came back in 2016 with Jake Johnson riding a Honda CRF450R at the DAYTONA Short Track II.

Lowe said, “First and foremost, I want to thank my whole team. I’ve been a little bit of a pain, but there has to be a little bit of conflict in the pit area just to kind of get everything going. I’m serious, they’re serious. We all want to figure this out. I have to give a huge shout out to Mission Foods, Jerry Stinchfield, Mike Turner and the whole Turner family, Steve Watt, Kenny Coolbeth, Randy Triplett, Mike Lozano, the whole Maxwell Industries crew, and Al Lamb’s Dallas Honda… I’m just so thankful for this. These guys put so much into this. It just means a lot to finally get one here.”

Meanwhile, Brandon Price (No. 92 HRP Racing/Duffs Speed Machine Yamaha MT-07) closed out a remarkable comeback weekend with a third to add to yesterday’s runner-up.

He was followed closely to the line by Declan Bender (No. 70 Memphis Shades/Luczak Racing Yamaha MT-07), Henry Wiles (No. 911 1st Impressions Racing KTM 790 Duke), and Brandon Robinson (No. 44 Mission Roof Systems Harley-Davidson XG750R).

Davis Fisher (No. 67 Rackley Racing/Bob Lanphere’s BMC Racing KTM 790 Duke) was the last rider to finish in the lead pack, just 0.548 seconds off the win yet relegated to seventh in the final order.

Next Up

Progressive American Flat Track will conclude an epic 2025 Grand National Championship season with the Arby’s Lake Ozark Short Track presented by Arrowhead Brass at Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, Missouri, on Saturday, September 13.

2025 6DAYS FIM Enduro of Nations – ISDE Wrap Up

Images by Future7Media & Pole Position Communication

The Final Cross Test at the Covo MX Track on Friday brought the curtain down on a spectacular 99th edition of the 6DAYS FIM Enduro of Nations in Bergamo, Italy. With thousands of passionate fans packing the circuit, the final placings were decided in front of an electric atmosphere that capped off an unforgettable week of racing.

Italy mirrored their 2021 triumph with another dominant performance on home soil, clinching the World Trophy title at the 2025 6DAYS Italia. After building an insurmountable lead by the end of Day Five, the Italian squad enjoyed a celebratory run during the Final Cross Test to seal the overall win.

Samuele Bernardini (Honda), Manolo Morettini (Honda), Morgan Lesiardo (Triumph), and Andrea Verona (GASGAS) were welcomed like heroes as they crossed the finish line and took to the podium to lift the trophy in front of an elated home crowd.

Behind them, Sweden consolidated their strong week with a solid Day Six to pull further clear of France and secure second place overall.

Although not at their best during the final test, France had done enough earlier in the event to hold off the United States, finishing third and claiming the final spot on the World Trophy podium. The U.S. team settled for fourth, with Spain just 48 seconds further back in fifth.

Australia followed in sixth, a further 1m23s behind Spain, evidence of just how tightly contested this year’s edition was.

Great Britain won its duel with Finland to take seventh place, while Chile and Austria completed the top ten.

World Trophy Team Final Standings after Stage Six

Pos Team Day6 Total Time 1 TEAM ITALY 41’35.61 11:42’48.76 2 TEAM SWEDEN 42’34.15 +8’53.27 3 TEAM FRANCE 43’28.96 +11’42.15 4 TEAM UNITED STATES 42’29.74 +15’52.10 5 TEAM SPAIN 42’41.88 +16’40.68 6 TEAM AUSTRALIA 42’59.84 +18’03.50 7 TEAM GREAT BRITAIN 44’48.62 +32’42.41 8 TEAM FINLAND 43’25.04 +35’10.62 9 TEAM CHILE 43’47.18 +38’42.42 10 TEAM AUSTRIA 43’35.40 +54’15.22 11 TEAM POLAND 44’20.91 +57.54.63 12 TEAM BELGIUM 44’10.89 +1:05’01.52 13 TEAM BRAZIL 44’23.87 +1:11’35.12 14 TEAM GERMANY 44’27.24 +1:12’07.80 15 TEAM MEXICO 44’52.21 +1:29’16.99 16 TEAM CANADA 46’07.38 +1:44’03.85 17 TEAM SWITZERLAND 47’28.00 +2:20’13.09 18 TEAM COLOMBIA 49’53.90 +3:07’42.40 19 TEAM GREECE 48’58.61 +6:41’19.20 20 TEAM PORTUGAL 3:32’01.73 +11:00’32.79

Individual Class Leaders

Josep Garcia claimed a record-breaking fifth consecutive overall individual victory at ISDE 2025. Competing for Team Spain aboard his KTM 250 EXC-F, the reigning EnduroGP World Champion delivered another masterclass performance over six demanding days at the 6DAYS Italia.

Josep Garcia – Outright and E1 winner

“The 2025 6DAYS is over. It was a really good event for me; I won four out of the six days. I had a problem on day four when I hit my finger in one of the chicanes and hurt it quite badly, but thankfully, I was able to carry on and complete the day. It’s a dream come true to win my fifth consecutive overall. I just need a World Trophy win now, and you can be sure Team Spain will be back next year to fight for that. Now, I have some time to relax and celebrate, but then the focus returns to EnduroGP and the fight for the title.”

Andrea Verona stormed to an emphatic Enduro2 class victory on a GASGAS EC450F just ahead of Australia’s Kyron Bacon, who ended day six as the fastest JWT rider overall. The Italian also finished a close second in the overall individual classification while playing a key role in leading Team Italy to the top step of the World Trophy podium.

Andrea Verona – 2nd outright and E2 winner

“This feels amazing – there was such a crazy crowd here in Italy! It’s been a long week, but it’s been so much fun and the whole team rode really well to take the World Trophy win. After missing out last year, it feels great to come back and take a good result, especially at home in Italy. For me, I’m happy with my week, I made a few little mistakes, but that comes from pushing so hard. I had a great battle with Josep – congratulations to him – and I’m pleased to have taken the win in E2 and finish as runner-up in the overall. It’s been an amazing event with incredible support from all the Italian fans, so a big thank you to all of them, too.”

Triumph Factory Racing Enduro Team’s Mikael Persson has written a new chapter in the British brand’s racing history, delivering a standout ride at ISDE 2025. In what was the Triumph’s first factory appearance at the world’s most prestigious enduro event, Persson finished fourth overall individually and secured a hard-fought podium in the Enduro1 class. On top of that, his strong performance helped Team Sweden to an historic runner-up result in the World Trophy category.

Mikael Persson – 3rd outright

“It’s been a tough 6DAYS here in Italy. I didn’t start the week as well as I would have expected and made some mistakes on those early tests. My results were a bit up and down with some good tests and some not-so-good tests. After that, I was able to find my rhythm and settle into the race. To finish the week in fourth overall and to take second place with Team Sweden feels amazing, so I’m really happy on the whole. It’s been about 30 years since Sweden were on the podium, so that’s really exciting for the team. It would have been nice to finish on the individual podium again, but the pace this year has been so fast. Let’s keep rolling now until the next EnduroGP in Portugal.”

The Enduro3 category saw France’s Julien Roussaly (Sherco) take victory over Italy’s Kevin Cristino (Fantic) in second, with France’s Leo Le Quere (TM MOTO) third.

Along with proving himself as the fastest individual in the Junior World Trophy category, across the cumulative six days of competition, Tasmanian Kyron Bacon carded the sixth fastest outright time tally against all comers. Bacon was faster than all of his Senior Trophy countrymen, the fastest of which was Josh Strang in 14th overall. Gus Riordan and Daniel Milner were also inside the outright top twenty.

In the final Women’s classification, Brandy Richards (KTM) secured the top step of the podium. Boiling down to the outcome of the Final Cross Test, Steede beat Australia’s Danielle McDonald (Yamaha) by just three seconds after six days of racing to push the young Australian back to third overall.

Overall Top 20 – After Stage Six

Pos Rider Cat Nat. Total Time 1 GARCIA Josep (KTM 250 4T) E1 ESP 2:51’44.78 2 VERONA Andrea (GAS 450 4T) E2 ITA 2:52’17.39 3 BERNARDINI Samuele (HON 250 4T) E1 ITA 2:55’14.58 4 PERSSON Mikael (TRI 250 4T) E1 SWE 2:55’53.73 5 LESIARDO Morgan (TRI 250 4T) E1 ITA 2:55’59.98 6 BACON (Kyron KAW 300 4T) E2 AUS 2:56’55.60 6 ROUSSALY Julien (SHE 300 2T) E3 FRA 2:57’10.92 7 NORRBIN Albin (FAN 310 4T) E2 SWE 2:57’32.91 8 CRISTINO Kevin (FAN 300 2T) E3 ITA 2:37’34.90 9 GIRROIR Jonathan (KTM 350 4T) E2 USA 2:57’55.90 10 DAVIS Grant (KTM 350 4T) E2 USA 2:58’00.21 11 LE QUERE Leo (BET 250 2T) E3 FRA 2:58’16.70 12 OLIVEIRA Dante (KTM 450 4T) E2 USA 2:58’29.43 13 AHLIN Max (KTM 350 4T) E2 SWE 2:58’31.38 14 STRANG Josh (BET 480 4T) E3 AUS 2:58’40.37 15 JOYON Leo (HON 300 4T) E1 FRA 2:58’50.27 16 RIORDAN Angus (KTM 250 4T) E1 AUS 2:59’11.20 17 MORETTINI Manolo (HON 300 4T) E2 ITA 2:59’16’81 18 ELGARI Alberto (TM 250 2T) E1 ITA 2:59’18.55 19 MILNER Daniel (KTM 350 4T) E2 AUS 2:59’20.85 20 BLANJOUE Hugo (HON 250 4T) E1 FRA 2:59’22.42

E1 – Top 10 Overall

Pos Rider Time 1 GARCIA Josep 2:51’44.78 2 BERNARDINI Samuele +3’29.80 3 PERSSON Mikael +4’08.95 4 LESIARDO Morgan +4’15.20 5 JOYON Leo +7’05.49 6 RIORDAN Angus +7’26.42 7 ELGARI Alberto +7’33.77 8 BLANJOUE Hugo +7’37.64 9 DAGNA Romain +8’23.15 10 KYTÖNEN Roni +8’28.52

E2 – Top 10 Overall

Pos Rider Time 1 VERONA Andrea 2:52’17.39 2 KYRON Bacon +4’38.21 3 NORRBIN Albin +5’15.52 4 GIRROIR Jonathan +5’38.51 5 DAVIS Grant +5’42.82 6 OLIVEIRA Dante +6’12.04 7 AHLIN Max +6’13.99 8 MORETTINI Manolo +6’59.42 9 MILNER Daniel +7’03.46 10 BARNES Cody +7’18.86 …14 REYNDERS Jonte +8’21.34 …19 DICKSON Jye +9’54.92

E3 – Top 10 Overall

Pos Rider Time 1 ROUSSALY Julien 2:57’10.92 2 CRISTINO Kevin +23.98 3 LE QUERE Leo +1’05.78 4 STRANG Josh +1’29.45 5 NAVARRO Alejandro +5’12.52 6 WILLEMS Eric +5’17.69 7 PUEY Alex +6’17.25 8 DOMINGUEZ Yago +7’35.32 9 MCMAHON Korey +7’57.85 10 OLSZOWY Dominik +9’01.39

Women – Top 10 Overall

Pos Rider Time 1 RICHARDS Brandy 3:20’49.17 2 STEEDE Korie +2’41.15 3 MCDONALD Danielle +2’43.97 4 GUTISH Rachel +6’45.43 5 TURNER Shelby +7’30.62 6 NOCERA Francesca +7’35.43 7 GARDINER Jess +8’00.68 8 HOLMES Nieve +12’11.21 9 MARTEL Justine +15’32.98 10 BRISEBARD Mauricette +16’04.22 16… HEALEY Madison +36’05.51

Junior World Trophy

Heading into the Final Cross Test, the battle for Junior World Trophy honours was on a knife-edge, with less than one minute separating leaders Italy and a fast-charging France. After three straight day wins, France had momentum and were eyeing a late upset, but Italy had other plans.

While the United States and Australia finished first and second in the Final Cross Test, it was Italy’s crucial third-place finish, just ahead of France, that sealed the deal, securing them the Junior World Trophy title on home soil.

The home crowd erupted in celebration as Alberto Elgari (TM MOTO), Manuel Verzeroli (TM MOTO), and Kevin Cristino (Fantic) took to the top step of the podium, having left everything out on the course over six demanding days of racing.

France, despite pushing hard until the final flag, had to settle for second. They proved formidable opponents and worthy vice-champions in one of the closest Junior Trophy battles in recent memory.

Australia claimed third overall, completing the podium.

With a Day Six victory, Team USA ended their campaign on a high note to secure fourth overall, with Spain rounding out the top five.

Chile took sixth, finishing just under three minutes ahead of Sweden, who relinquished their title and settled for seventh. Great Britain placed eighth, with FIM Europe and Slovenia completing the top ten.

Junior World Trophy Final Standings – After Stage Six

Pos Team Day6 Total Time 1 TEAM ITALY 31’07.87 8:57’53.41 2 TEAM FRANCE 31’39.46 +1’30.80 3 TEAM AUSTRALIA 31’02.12 +3’22.16 4 TEAM UNITED STATES 30’19.67 +11’46.76 5 TEAM SPAIN 32’20.76 +16’08.54 6 TEAM CHILE 33’24.28 +22’13.54 7 TEAM SWEDEN 33’12.33 +24’56.29 8 TEAM GREAT BRITAIN 33’08.97 +35’47.61 9 TEAM FIM EUROPE 34’26.27 +51’03.93 10 TEAM SLOVENIA 34’46.76 +51’42.84 11 TEAM AUSTRIA 34’06.32 +54’58.65 12 TEAM CANADA 34’41.67 +1:06’16.28 13 TEAM FIM LA 34’03.53 +1:06’47.01 14 TEAM GERMANY 34’04.92 +1:09’01.59 15 TEAM PORTUGAL 35’15.22 +1:14’16.29 16 TEAM BELGIUM 34’23.34 +1:20’37.65 17 TEAM NEW ZEALAND 3:22’55.57 +11:10’26.48

MOTOREX Women’s World Trophy

The United States completed their dominant campaign in the MOTOREX Women’s World Trophy with a well-earned victory.

Entering the Final Cross Test with a commanding 35-minute, 46-second lead, the trio of Brandy Richards (KTM), Rachel Gutish (RIEJU), and Korie Steede (Husqvarna) had already done the hard work. But they didn’t let off the gas. Richards and Steede finished first and second in the final test, with Gutish in eighth place, ensuring a clean finish to their flawless week.

The result marks the USA’s third consecutive Women’s World Trophy win and their sixth overall, drawing them level with Australia at the top of the all-time standings.

Australia fought hard throughout the event but knew overhauling the American squad would be a tall order. With Danielle McDonald (Yamaha) finishing third in the Final Cross Test, the Aussie team locked in second overall for 2025.

France capped off a strong week with a third-place finish. After briefly holding second overall midweek, the French squad can take pride in their podium performance, one of their strongest showings in recent years.

Just outside the podium, Italy secured a respectable fourth overall on home soil, while Great Britain rounded out the top five—finishing 18 minutes behind the Italians.

Slovakia and Canada followed in sixth and seventh, with Chile and Germany completing the top nine in this year’s Women’s World Trophy standings.

MOTOREX Women’s World Trophy Final Standings – After Stage Six

Pos Team Day6 Total Time 1 TEAM UNITED STATES 33’10.93 10:11’54.09 2 TEAM AUSTRALIA 34’47.72 +37’23.58 3 TEAM FRANCE 36’51.10 +44’05.32 4 TEAM ITALY 37’40.30 +57’24.59 5 TEAM GREAT BRITAIN 37’55.21 +1:15’39.58 6 TEAM SLOVAKIA 42’49.22 +2:15’55.88 7 TEAM CANADA 1: 04’47.36 +2:27’05.51 8 TEAM CHILE 3: 24’27.81 +11:02’47.49 9 TEAM GERMANY 3: 50’17.20 +15:18’51.57

Manufacturer’s Team Award

The Manufacturer’s Team Award went to the Red Bull KTM trio of Garcia, Girroir and Oliveira.

Manufacturers Team Award

Red Bull KTM (Garcia, Girroir, Oliveira) Honda (Bernardini, Blanjoue, Morettini) KTM 2 (Ahlin, Davis, Riordan)

Club Team Award

The Club Team Award saw MC Italia A race to the overall win. The Italian trio of Luca Colorio (Triumph), Davide Mei (Beta) and Valentino Corsi (KTM) will remember this victory for many years to come.

Team Rabaconda and BBM – Racing Time finished second and third, respectively. GTBN and Missouri Mudders completed the top five.

Australia’s Dungog Australia MCC finished in 101st position, Dandenong Australia MCC in 111th, and Oyster Bay Australia MCC in 137th.

The Veteran Club Team saw Gottbros Team take the overall victory, ahead of Motosport Bozkov 2 and Team Canada – Veteran, with Team MM Racing fourth.

Randy Mastin Memorial were best in the MOTOREX Women’s Club Team Award class, finishing ahead of FIM LAT AM Women.

2025 FIM SGP Round Nine – Speedway GP of Poland

Images by Taylor Lanning and Jarek Pabijan

Brady Kurtz pledged to “enjoy the experience, no matter what the outcome” as he set up a nail-biting finale to the Speedway GP World Championship race.

Kurtz became only the second rider in Speedway GP history to win four SGP rounds on the bounce as he won the DeWalt FIM Speedway GP of Poland – Wroclaw on Saturday, triumphing ahead of title rival Bartosz Zmarzlik of Poland in second, Britain’s Dan Bewley in third and Australia’s Jack Holder in fourth place.

After finishing third in the afternoon sprint race, won by Bewley, Zmarzlik maintained the three-point lead he took into Saturday’s event at a sold-out Olympic Stadium.

First or second place at the series-closing Deluxe Homeart FIM Speedway GP of Denmark – Vojens on September 13 will guarantee Zmarzlik a record-equalling sixth gold medal, matching the mark achieved by New Zealand legend Ivan Mauger and Swedish great Tony Rickardsson. He also hopes to become the first rider in the sport’s history to win four world titles in as many years.

Meanwhile, Kurtz heads to Vojens hoping to become the first rider since Speedway GP was launched in 1995 to win the world title in their debut series.

Victory at his Polish home track in Wroclaw, added to wins in Gorzow (June 21), Malilla (July 5) and Riga (August 2), saw him become only the second Speedway GP rider to win four rounds in a row – matching the quartet won by Rickardsson on his way to a sixth world title in 2005.

Having already secured the Speedway GP silver medal, Kurtz is determined to enjoy his world-title showdown with Zmarzlik at Vojens’ Weekend of Champions on September 13.

Brady Kurtz

“Not many people get to battle Bartek for the world title at the final round of the GP series, so I’ll take a moment to take that in and hopefully enjoy the experience, no matter what the outcome. “I don’t really know what to say after winning four in a row. All I know is the only chance I had to win was to keep winning rounds really. I’ve won one more, and now it’s one round to go. Before the season, I just wanted to enjoy it. I didn’t want to say anything about my goals or what I wanted to do. It has been a hell of a season, and my team has been unbelievable. They have been absolutely perfect from start to finish. “Gorzow was special, being my first win, but this one definitely felt cool. It was unbelievable to see how much support I had in the stands at a Polish GP. It was nice to win. I just love this stadium, and I love the city. Thank you so much to all of the fans who were here.”

Kurtz last appeared at Vojens Speedway Center when he made his professional debut for Danish club Holsted at the age of 16 in 2013.

He admits he will have to adapt quickly if he is to make the ultimate return and become Speedway GP world champion at Denmark’s national speedway stadium. He said: “We will see what happens in Vojens. I haven’t raced there in a very long time, so I will have to learn quickly in free practice hopefully. I just want to enjoy the experience.”

Runner-up Zmarzlik raced to a fantastic 15-point maximum in the heats and was pleased to maintain his three-point lead as he faced off with Wroclaw home riders Kurtz and Bewley in an epic final.

Bartosz Zmarzlik

“I think it was a nice day for everyone. We put on a really good show, with many good races. I am happy because it’s the first time I have scored 15 points in the heats. I was second in the final – congrats to Brady, Dan and Jack. It was a big battle in the final. I was very close, but I am second and I am really happy because I was a little bit nervous before the meeting. I have not had the best results in the last two or three SGPs here. But I was feeling really fast. I did everything well. When you go to a track against home riders like Brady and Dan, it’s not easy. Brady has been king all year here. He won today also and did an unbelievable job. Maybe I made a small mistake with the gate selection, but you never know before the final. The final is always 50/50 with the gates as to which one will be the best. I am really happy with second. I would have 100 percent taken this place before the meeting.”

Third-placed Bewley surged five points ahead of Swedish star Fredrik Lindgren in the battle for the Speedway GP World Championship bronze medal.

After starting the day nine points behind the current world No.3, Bewley won the sprint race to claim four championship points, before bagging another 16 for third place in the DeWalt FIM Wroclaw Speedway GP.

2025 FIM Speedway GP of Poland – Wroclaw Results

Brady Kurtz 20 Bartosz Zmarzlik 18 Dan Bewley 16 Jack Holder 14 Jason Doyle 12 Andzejs Lebedevs 11 Mikkel Michelsen 10 Anders Thomsen 9 Macej Janowski 8 Max Fricke 7 Fredrik Lindgren 6 Jan Kvech 5 Kai Huckenbeck 4 Martin Vaculik 3 Robert Lambert 2 Dominik Kubera 1

FIM Speedway GP Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 B. Zmarzlik Pol 165 2 B. Kurtz Aus 162 3 D. Bewley GB 128 4 F. Lindgren Swe 123 5 J. Holder Aus 112 6 A. Ļebedevs Lat 86 7 M. Fricke Aus 75 8 R. Lambert GB 72