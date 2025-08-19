Moto News Weekly Wrap

August 19, 2025

What’s New:

Team Australia arrives in Italy for ISDE

Bastian Pedersen to SGP2 wildcard at Weekend of Champions

Yamaha return as AUSX major partner

Jett Lawrence crowned 2025 AMA ProMX Champion

Australia’s Junior ISDE Team Update

NSW Senior Motorcycle Track Championship postponed

Expressions of interest for 2025 FIM Oceania Trial Championship entry

2025 6DAYS Italia in Bergamo pre-entries revealed

Factory Honda Australia AMA Pro MX Update

2025 AMA Pro MX Round Ten – Unadilla Rider Quotes

Andrzejewski wins YZ65 BLU CRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale

Stock and Coppins win 2025 YZ BLU CRU SuperFinale

Top-five for Jake Cannon at Uddevalla EMX round

Round 16 – 2025 MXGP of Sweden – Round 16 – Uddevalla Wrap EMX250 Round 11 Wrap

2025 American Flat Track – Peoria TT

Team Australia arrives in Italy for ISDE 2025

The 99th edition of the FIM International Six Days Enduro (ISDE) begins shortly on the spectacular and scenic trails of Bergamo in Italy, kicking off August 24, with Australia’s World Trophy, Junior World Trophy and Women’s World Trophy teams now on location in Italy, walking every inch of the special tests.

A total of 660 riders across 32 nations will compete at the FIM ISDE, as the MXstore-backed Team Australia looks to get back on the Trophy winner’s list for the first time since 2018. That was the year when the all-conquering Women’s World Trophy team made it six wins in a row, while the World Trophy (victories in 2015 and 2018) and Junior World Trophy (2015 and 2019) also helped to make it a stunning decade for Team Australia.

Three Australian riders, Daniel Milner, Josh Strang and Jess Gardiner, are still competing in the ISDE from that heady era, with the former also the overall individual winner in 2018.

Milner (KTM) and the American-based Strang (Beta) will be joined in the World Trophy team by Jonte Reynders (KTM) and rookie Jye Dickson (Beta), with the quartet all carrying strong form into the event.

Milner leads the Pro Enduro ‘best of the best’ battle in the 2025 Yamaha Australian Enduro Championship presented by MXstore (AusEnduro), as well as leading the E2 class.

Reynders (seventh in Pro, first E1) and Dickson (fourth in Pro, second E3) are also producing impressive campaigns, while Strang – despite an interrupted campaign – is 12th in America’s Grand National Cross Country Series (GNCC) after four top-10 finishes in the last five rounds.

Australia was fourth in the 2024 World Trophy, the same position as the Junior World Trophy team, while the Women’s World Trophy finished second behind America.

The 2025 Junior World Trophy is a 17-team affair, with Aussie trio Kyron Bacon (Kawasaki), Korey McMahon (KTM) and Gus Riordan (KTM) coming together from different corners of the globe.

Bacon is now based in Italy as he embarks on a maiden FIM EnduroGP World Championship campaign, McMahon has been pushing his team boss Milner to the limit in AusEnduro, while Riordan has been riding out of his skin in the GNCC and currently sits in third outright. Riordan was the leading Aussie finisher at the 2024 FIM ISDE in 17th outright.

With last year’s Junior World Trophy winner Sweden fielding an all-new line-up in 2025, Bacon, McMahon and Riordan will sense the opportunity to take maximum advantage around the valleys of Bergamo.

Since the Women’s World Trophy began in 2007, Australia (six), the United States (five), France (five) and Great Britain (one) have shared the victories, and the quartet is again expected to feature prominently in 2025.

Australia will feature the experience and guile of Australian Motorsport Hall of Fame inductee Gardiner (Yamaha), as well as Danielle McDonald (Yamaha), already a consummate professional at just 18 years old, and versatile newcomer Madison Healey (KTM) who’s not only a leading light in AusEnduro but also in motocross and desert racing.

McDonald, back home in Australia during a break in her American enduro commitments, has spent time riding and fine-tuning pit and tyre-changing procedures with her teammates over recent weeks.

Nine teams will compete in the Women’s World Trophy, with the United States the defending champion.

Australian representation at the 2025 FIM also includes three club teams from Dandenong (Vic) Oyster Bay (NSW) and Dungog (NSW). Club riders form the backbone of the FIM ISDE, making up more than half the entries at the longest-running event on the FIM calendar.

Bastian Pedersen to SGP2 wildcard at Weekend of Champions

Danish talent Bastian Pedersen will be part of FIM Speedway’s Weekend of Champions after being named as wild card for the FIM SGP2 of Denmark – Vojens on Friday, September 12.

The final round of the FIM Speedway Under-21 World Championship series kicks off two days of racing, which will also see the FIM Speedway Grand Prix and the FIM SGP4 world champions crowned on Saturday, September 13 as part of Vojens Speedway Center’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

Nephew of triple Speedway GP world champion Nicki Pedersen and son of former Danish international Ronni Pedersen, Bastian is undoubtedly one of Denmark’s fastest rising stars.

Last year’s Danish Under-21 champion competed in the 2024 SGP2 series – the FIM Speedway Under-21 World Championship – finishing 11th.

Pedersen is enjoying a fine season for his clubs across Europe. He’s fifth in the Polish National League average charts for Gniezno on 2.270 points per race, and he’s also seventh in the Under-24 Ekstraliga average charts for Torun on 2.407 points per race.

He competes for Holsted in Denmark’s Speedwayligaen in his homeland, with the club firmly in this year’s championship race.

He’s joined in flying the home flag at the Deluxe Homeart FIM SGP2 of Denmark – Vojens by SGP2 series regulars Mikkel Andersen and William Drejer. Vojens rider Andersen claimed his first Danish Under-21 Championship in Slangerup on Monday, with Drejer placed second.

The line-up for the SGP2 event is completed by track reserves Villads Nagel and Nicolai Heiselberg, who wear the No.17 and No.18 race jackets respectively.

The Speedway GP track reserves for Vojens have also been revealed, with Michael Jepsen Jensen previously confirmed as wild card after lifting his first Danish Championship in Brovst on June 25. Former SGP2 rider Jonas Knudsen wears the No.17 race jacket, with Drejer lining up at No.18.

Yamaha return as AUSX major partner

The Boost Mobile Australian Supercross Championship will see Yamaha Motor Australia return as a major partner for 2025. Yamaha will take naming rights of the premier Yamaha BLU CRU SX1 class and the partnership will also see the Yamaha BLU CRU YZ65 Cup return at two rounds – AUSX Sydney on 25 October and the AUSX Open Melbourne on 22 November.

Matthew Ferry – Yamaha Motor Australia

“Yamaha is proud to once again be a Major Partner of the AUSX Championship. We’re committed to the sport at every level — from supporting Australia’s premier class in the Yamaha BLU CRU SX1, to helping young riders chase their dreams through the Yamaha BLU CRU YZ65 Cup. Supercross is a thrilling platform that brings together families, fans, and future champions, and we’re excited to be part of it again in 2025.”

The 2025 Boost Mobile AUSX Supercross Championship will deliver five rounds across Australia.

YZ65 riders are invited to apply using these forms: Register interest for 2025 Yamaha BLU CRU YZ65 Cup by 9 September 2025. Applications will then be vetted and entrants will be advised if they’ve have been successful by September 30, 2025.

The Yamaha BLU CRU YZ65 Cup offers an opportunity for nine to 12-year-olds to feel what it’s like to be a factory rider for the day.

Entrants are advised:

Age category is nine to 12-years-old

Must have current MA licence or FIM licence

Must own YZ65 – to be used in the event

Spots are limited. Riders are welcome to apply for both events but entrants will race in a maximum of one event only

Successful applicants must cover race fee of AUD $850 inc GST

Supercross accreditation not required – track is modified for MX-level riding

Please ensure accuracy regarding application details

The entry fee includes heap of genuine Yamaha apparel and merchandise.

Jett Lawrence crowned 2025 AMA ProMX Champion

Just days after celebrating his 22nd birthday, Aussie phenom Jett Lawrence wrapped up the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross 450 Championship with a round to spare after a dominant 1-1 moto sweep in New York.

Jett Lawrence

“All around it was a great weekend, and I’m super happy with the result,” Lawrence said. “Going 1-1 on the day and finally wrapping up the championship feels amazing. HJ put a lot of pressure on me in that second moto, so it definitely wasn’t easy, but I’m really thankful for my team and everyone who’s helped me get to this point. Huge thanks to my family, my girlfriend, my agents—everyone who supports me and makes it possible for me to line up each weekend. I’m just super grateful and really happy right now.”

Read more here: Jett Lawrence wraps up 450 AMA Pro MX Title with round to spare

Australia’s Junior ISDE Team Update

In 2024, the Aussie juniors missed out on a medal by less than four minutes after nearly eleven hours of timed special tests. That narrow defeat has lit a fire under the green-and-gold squad.

This year’s team brings back Angus Riordan (KTM) and Korey McMahon (KTM), joined by Kyron Bacon (Kawasaki), who moves from the senior World Trophy team to bolster the junior ranks.

Read more here: Team Australia shooting for ISDE Junior World Trophy victory

NSW Senior Motorcycle Track Championship postponed

The NSW Senior Motorcycle Track Championship meeting scheduled for the Barleigh Ranch track this coming weekend (August 16 & 17) has been POSTPONED again.

Originally to be held in April, this weekend has suffered the same fate as recent rains have meant that the venue is not drying out sufficiently to allow preparation of a track that is safe and suitable for racing.

Hunter Motor Cycle Club officials will now work to find another date before the end of the calendar year for another crack at what loomed as a very competitive meeting with a strong entry list from all over the state as well as several big names from interstate.

Expressions of interest for 2025 FIM Oceania Trial Championship entry

Expressions of interest are now open for riders who’d like to represent Motorcycling Australia in the 2025 FIM Oceania Trial Championship, which will be held in the Taranaki region of the North Island, New Zealand, from October 25-27.

Apply for the 2025 FIM Oceania Trial Championship here.

This year’s event will also enjoy an extra celebratory tone, marking 50 years since the first FIM Oceania Trial Championship was held in 1975 – then known as the ‘Trans Tasman Trophy Challenge’.

Team Australia is the defending champion after winning the 2023 event in the Barossa Ranges (SA) as part of the Australian Trial Championship.

This time around, the FIM Oceania Trial Championship will be held alongside the New Zealand title, with the FIM Oceania component to be contested over a minimum of three grades – all the way from expert to juniors.

Each nation can nominate up to two riders per grade, with riders expected to compete in the grade they regularly ride in their home country. Applications close on Sunday, August 31, 2025 at 11:59pm.

2025 6DAYS Italia in Bergamo pre-entries revealed

With only days to go until the 6DAYS FIM Enduro of Nations gets underway in Bergamo, Italy, with a record number of participating riders and nations, the excitement for this year’s race is running high.

Download the full pre-entry list for the 2025 ISDE here (link).

For 2025, 6DAYS Italia will have the honour of hosting the ninety-ninth edition of the longest-running offroad motorcycle race on the FIM calendar, where the world’s best Enduro riders compete alongside a wealth of amateur and hobby riders.

In total, 660 competitors from 33 nations and two continental unions of FIM Europe and FIM Latin America will take to the start line in Bergamo for what promises to be an incredible week of racing.

While the battle for the World Trophy takes centre stage, the contest for individual honours will be equally fierce, given the incredible depth of talent featured in the pre-entry list.

Aiming for an unprecedented fifth consecutive overall win at the 6DAYS, Spain’s Josep Garcia (KTM) starts as the rider everyone will be aiming to beat. Regarded as the world’s fastest Enduro rider, the Spaniard’s speed, precision and control in every special test and on every type of terrain is unmatched.

Offering Garcia, the greatest challenge during these five wins is Italy’s Andrea Verona (GASGAS). In 2021, the pair fought intensely for the top step of the podium at Verona’s home race, with the Italian forced to settle for the runner-up result in the final moments on Day Six. Entering this year’s 6DAYS® Italia, Verona has no intentions of allowing the same thing to happen twice and will be determined to win on home soil.

Third in 2024, while helping France to win the World Trophy competition, Theo Espinasse (Sherco) will arrive in Bergamo aiming high, alongside teammate Leo Le Quere (TM MOTO), who finished sixth in 2024.

Sweden’s Max Ahlin (KTM), fourth overall last year, is a rider to watch. The current FIM Junior Enduro World Champion is enjoying a strong season in the FIM EnduroGP World Championship since moving into the senior categories and will use that as motivation to shine in Italy. In fact, the Swedish World Trophy team are looking very strong, with riders Mikael Persson (Triumph), Albin Norrbin (Fantic) and Axel Semb (Fantic) enjoying their best seasons to date in the FIM EnduroGP World Championship.

Completing last year’s 6DAYS in Spain in fifth, Kevin Cristino is eagerly awaiting his first home 6DAYS. The Fantic rider will compete for Italy on the Junior World Trophy team, but clearly has the speed and local support to make big strides at this year’s race.

AMA National Enduro Champion Josh Toth (Kawasaki) will be targeting an improvement on his tenth-place finish, and the top United States result from 2024. Dante Oliveira (KTM), Cody Barnes (Honda) and Jonathan Girroir (KTM) will also be in the mix.

Australia are expected to figure highly in the individual classification across their World Trophy and Junior World Trophy entrants. Daniel Milner (KTM), 2018 6DAYS overall winner, plus Kyron Bacon (Kawasaki) and Angus Riordan (KTM) are candidates for a top-ten result or better.

Other notable entries include Italy’s Samuele Bernardini (Honda) and Morgan Lesiardo (Triumph), Great Britain’s Jack Edmondson (GASGAS), Czech Republic’s Matej Skuta (Beta), Brazil’s Bruno Crivilin (Honda), Mexico’s Didier Goirand (KTM) and Finland’s Roni Kytönen (Husqvarna) – further solidifying 6DAYS Italia as the most hotly contested Enduro event of the year.

In the Women’s classification, it is the United States’ Brandy Richards (KTM) who arrives in Bergamo looking to repeat her 6DAYS® victory of 2024. She will face some serious competition, notably her teammates, Rachel Gutish (RIEJU) and Korie Steede (Husqvarna).

As the current FIM Women’s Enduro World Championship leader, and hometown favourite, Italy’s Francesca Nocera (Honda) will be highly motivated for a strong showing in Bergamo. Great Britain’s Nieve Holmes (Sherco) and Elizabeth Tett (TM MOTO), both prominent in the world championship standings, will also look to bring their pace to the 6DAYS Italia.

Australia’s Jess Gardiner (Yamaha), Danielle McDonald (Yamaha), France’s Justine Martel (Beta) and Canada’s Shelby Turner (GASGAS) are just some of the 27 riders competing in the Women’s World Trophy competition who have the potential to place inside the top ten.

The 6DAYS Italia takes place in Bergamo, from 24-29 August.

Download the full pre-entry list for the 2025 ISDE here (link).

Factory Honda Australia AMA Pro MX Update

The Factory Honda Australia team, proudly backed by Quad Lock with support from American Honda and associate partners, delivered a strong rebound at the penultimate round of the AMA Pro Motocross and Women’s Motocross Championships at Unadilla.

Charli Cannon set the tone early in the Women’s Championship, qualifying fastest and lining up with confidence. In Moto 1, she produced one of the most exciting battles of the season, taking a hard-fought race win, her first in the U.S. series. Moto 2 brought drastically different conditions as the track dried, and a heavy crash set her back. Cannon remounted to finish second. Tied on points for the day, she placed second overall due to the lower Moto 2 result.

“I feel like I let this one get away,” said Cannon. “We had great pace in qualifying and Moto 1, but in Moto 2 the slower pace caught me out. The crash was big, but we salvaged second. There’s still work to do, but this gives me confidence heading into the final round.”

Brodie Connolly showed positive steps forward in the 250 class. He highlighted his speed is there, he just needs to learn and join the track together quicker, he posted the third-fastest sector time in one section and eighth in another.

In Moto 1, Connolly charged to sixth, closing up on fifth with aggressive riding and strong intensity, before falling back as he wore out, he showed great pace, clocking top five sector times. Moto 2 saw him inside the top 10 before a crash dropped him outside the top 20, eventually finishing 21st. His 16-21 results didn’t reflect the clear progress made.

“I’m not dwelling on the results,” said Connolly. “The pace is there, and I’m learning where I need to improve. With more testing, seat time, and adapting to the conditions, I know I’ll be better next weekend.”

Kyle Webster bounced back with determination following a tough previous round. He qualified 10th, then finished eighth in Moto 1. In Moto 2, Webster battled for sixth before a crash pushed him outside the top 20.

Showing resilience, he charged back to ninth, ending the day with 7-9 results for equal seventh (ranked ninth on countback).

“This was much better than last weekend,” Webster said. “This is closer to where I expect to be. The pace of the top five is tough, and I haven’t raced in this heat for five months, but I’m improving every moto. We have one more round before I switch to the 250 for MX of Nations, and I’m excited to keep building.”

Team Principal Martin Davalos praised the group’s progress:

“Kyle’s changes to suspension really paid off, and we’re continuing to adapt Brodie’s setup to the faster, more open U.S. tracks. You don’t luck into fast sector times, so the speed is there. And Charli’s first race win shows her potential. It would be incredible to see these riders based in America full-time to show what they can really do, but I will enjoy these three races with them and maybe next year Charli and Brodie can join us full-time.”

The Quad Lock Honda team now heads to Buds Creek for the final round of the AMA Motocross and Women’s Motocross Championships.

2025 AMA Pro MX Round Ten – Unadilla Wrap

Images by Jeff Miller

See the full results:

Recapping all the action from Unadilla AMA Pro Motocross

The penultimate round of the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship brought the series to one of the sport’s most iconic venues – Unadilla MX in Central New York.

As the oldest track in American motocross, Unadilla once again lived up to its reputation with spectacular racing for Round 10 of the Pro Motocross Championship and Round 27 of the SMX World Championship regular season.

What began under cloudy skies cleared into a warm afternoon sunshine, setting the stage for a landmark day for Honda, who completed a clean sweep of both classes.

Jett Lawrence Secures Second 450 Class Title

Fresh off celebrating his 22nd birthday, Jett Lawrence clinched his second AMA Pro Motocross 450 Class Championship with another flawless ride. The Australian sensation posted a 1-1 moto tally, extending his near-perfect season to nine overall wins in 10 rounds.

Shimoda Keeps 250 Title Fight Alive

In the 250 Class, it was teammate Jo Shimoda who stole the spotlight. The Japanese rider delivered a commanding 1-1 sweep, delaying what many expected to be a title-clinching day for Haiden Deegan (Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing).

450 Moto One

The opening premier class moto at Unadilla MX delivered fireworks from the drop of the gate. Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Jorge Prado, the reigning two-time MXGP World Champion, ripped the Pro Motocross Holeshot, but was quickly shuffled back after challenges from Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s RJ Hampshire and Honda HRC Progressive’s Hunter Lawrence.

Behind them, three past champions, Jett Lawrence, Ken Roczen (Progressive ECSTAR Suzuki), and Eli Tomac (Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing), wasted little time working their way around Prado to settle into the fight up front.

The opening five minutes were relentless. Hampshire eked out a 1.5-second lead over the Lawrence brothers, with Jett pressing hard on Hunter before making a decisive move for second. On the same lap, the red plate holder also pounced on Hampshire to take control of the moto. A brief off-track excursion soon after handed Hampshire the lead back, but Jett regrouped instantly, retaking the top spot before Hampshire went down, promoting Hunter to second and Tomac to third.

From there, Jett Lawrence managed the race with trademark composure, stretching his advantage through the closing stages. He crossed the line to earn his 14th moto win of the season with a 7.7-second buffer over Hunter Lawrence, who secured the Honda family 1-2.

Tomac brought it home third, a distant 22 seconds behind Jett, while Hampshire recovered to salvage fourth.

Ken Roczen impressed with a solid fifth in his first moto appearance of 2025, underscoring that form is temporary, class is permanent.

450 Moto Two

The afternoon moto at Unadilla saw Hunter Lawrence fire out of the gate to edge Justin Cooper (Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing) for the Pro Motocross Holeshot. However, it was Jett Lawrence who stole the spotlight with a daring outside line, catapulting himself from fourth to first in a single move to seize early control.

Hunter immediately went on the offensive, twice drawing alongside his younger brother in the opening laps. The challenge persisted for a number of laps before Jett gradually began edging clear. Justin Cooper held steady in third as the Lawrence brothers settled into the top two spots once again.

Further back, Eli Tomac (Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing) launched a charge from fifth. After overtaking RJ Hampshire for fourth, Tomac reeled in teammate Cooper to secure third. Despite the strong push, he faced a sizeable gap to the leading duo with just over 10 minutes to go.

Up front, Jett Lawrence controlled proceedings, extending his lead as the clock wound down. At the flag, he claimed his 43rd career moto victory and completed a dominant sweep with a 9.3-second margin over his brother.

Tomac rounded out the podium in third, a further eight seconds behind Hunter, capping off another stellar outing for the veteran.

450 Round

Jett Lawrence ended the longest winless streak of his career, two races, with an emphatic 1-1 performance for his 23rd career victory, 17 of which have come via moto sweeps.

Jett’s championship triumph comes a little more than six months removed from surgery to repair a torn ACL suffered at the Glendale Supercross in February.

Hunter Lawrence captured his fifth runner-up finish of the season (2-2), while Tomac earned the 79th podium result of his career (3-3).

While Jett Lawrence’s 53-point lead is insurmountable, Hunter Lawrence’s 45-point margin over Eli Tomac in third has the elder Lawrence poised to complete the first 1-2 championship finish for siblings in series history.

Jett Lawrence – 1-1 (P1)

“It didn’t seem possible [to be here after my ACL injury]. You work so hard for this and then it’s taken away from you in an instant. I manifested this moment every time I was at a low point in my recovery to keep believing that I could get back where I needed to be. All the pain I endured in getting the strength back in my knee was to get back to this point right here. It truly feels amazing to accomplish this. I think the biggest moment in this championship was round 1. Leading up to it, I was dealing with my knee injury. It was my first one, so mentally it felt horrible, and I was originally told I’d be out four months. I didn’t think I was going to make the opener at all. Just making it to the first round had me stoked, and to go there and win made it one of my best races ever. To wrap up the title one round early makes it even more rewarding.”

Hunter Lawrence – 2-2 (P2)

“Another 2-2, and I’m riding well. We’ve got some momentum going, and that should carry over nicely into SMX. I feel like things are coming together at the right time. I’m looking forward to carrying this form into the playoffs.”

Eli Tomac – 3-3 (P3)

“For Unadilla, it was a pretty good performance for me. This place can be my Achilles heel, it’s just so challenging. Other than being outridden by the Lawrence brothers, I would say that it was a pretty good day. I gave it all I had; it just wasn’t enough to catch those

RJ Hampshire – 4-5 (P4)

“Another solid weekend in Unadilla, leading my first 450 Class laps, which was cool,” commented Hampshire. “I wish I would have felt a little better up front, but that’s all part of the learning, and I’ve always struggled at this track so all-in-all P4 was a solid day. We keep learning a lot each weekend, and my speed is continuing to get better, which we are tuning the bike toward as we go along. I’m stoked on the season so far and ready to finish it off strong at Budds Creek.”

Malcolm Stewart – 10-7 (P7)

“Unadilla is always a tough track for me!” reflected Stewart. “It’s one of those tracks where it’ll make or break you, and today, I was on the good side of it. I finished up seventh overall, and I’m leaving on two wheels and healthy, which is awesome. I’m really looking forward to Budds Creek, it’s always a favorite of mine on the circuit, so we’ll come out swinging for the final race of the season next weekend.”

Justin Barcia – 9-8 (P8)

“Unadilla was gnarly! It was a wild day. We made a lot of positive adjustments, and I felt better each time I went on the track. The first moto was super tricky, because the track was one of the more gnarly Unadillas that I have raced – it was very busy out there and I didn’t get the greatest of starts today as I wasn’t on the paddle tire. I ate a lot of roost, but all-in-all we charged hard, made improvements, and I am extremely excited for Budds Creek after the changes we made this weekend.”

Ken Roczen – 5-38 (P13)

“Unadilla was definitely worth a try. I am not mad that I went. It was good for me to blow myself out a little bit and see where I’m at before going into Charlotte,” said Roczen. “We knew that this was early coming in [to resume racing], but at the same time, we said, ‘Screw it,’ and just wanted to give it a shot, because racing is the best practice you can get. So, now we know. It was fun riding another motocross race, and my ankle actually felt pretty strong for the most part. It still feels slightly different than my left [ankle], but it was good to know that it’s pretty solid and ready to race. I’m going to go back home, obviously we still have a lot of work to do, but we’re going to get ready for Charlotte and try to improve as much as we can. I’m excited to get back to trying some SMX.”

Benoit Paturel – 16-13 (P16)

“My day was okay, but I’m a little bit disappointed about the race results,” commented Paturel. “The way I rode was okay, actually it was good, but I got a bad start in both of the motos so I had to come from far back in the pack. I gave it my best. I want to be in the top 10, but it was not happening this week. So, we’ll try again to [earn another top ten overall result] at the final round next weekend. I hope to get this done. Thank you to the team for the great work and everything they do.”

450 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 J. Lawrence Hon 1 1 50 2 H. Lawrence Hon 2 2 44 3 E. Tomac Yam 3 3 40 4 R.J. Hampshire Hus 4 5 35 5 J. Cooper Yam 6 4 34 6 D. Ferrandis Hon 7 6 31 7 M. Stewart Hus 10 7 27 8 J. Barcia Gas 9 8 27 9 K. Webster Hon 8 9 27 10 V. Guillod Yam 11 10 23 11 C. Schock Yam 12 11 21 12 J. Prado Kaw 15 12 17 13 K. Roczen Suz 5 38 17 14 M. Harrison Kaw 14 14 16 15 L. Locurcio Gas 13 15 16 16 B. Paturel Suz 16 13 15 17 S. McElrath Hon 19 16 9 18 R. Pape Yam 17 19 8 19 H. Miller Yam 18 20 6 20 M. Weltin Yam 39 17 5 21 J. Short IV Hon 21 18 5 22 H. Kullas Hus 20 41 2 23 B. Shelly Yam 23 21 1

450 AMA MX Championship Points

Pos Rider Total 1 J. Lawrence 462 2 H. Lawrence 409 3 E. Tomac 364 4 J. Cooper 349 5 R.J. Hampshire 328 6 J. Prado 241 7 M. Stewart 209 8 A. Plessinger 204 9 V. Guillod 179 10 J. Barcia 165 11 C. Schock 163 12 C. Webb 151 13 C. Sexton 147 14 H. Kullas 139 15 B. Paturel 131 16 J. Savatgy 124 17 M. Harrison 117 18 J. Anderson 111 19 L. Locurcio 108 20 C. Nichols 90

450 SMX Championship Points

Pos Rider Total 1 J. Cooper 630 2 J. Lawrence 533 3 C. Webb 516 4 C. Sexton 510 5 M. Stewart 486 6 H. Lawrence 471 7 A. Plessinger 459 8 E. Tomac 444 9 J. Barcia 350 10 R.J. Hampshire 328 11 K. Roczen 288 12 J. Savatgy 277 13 J. Anderson 262 14 J. Prado 259 15 D. Ferrandis 254 16 C. Nichols 220 17 S. McElrath 208 18 J. Hill 194 19 M. Harrison 182 20 V. Guillod 179

250 Moto One

The first 250 Class moto at Unadilla saw Tom Vialle (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) surge to the Pro Motocross Holeshot, edging out Seth Hammaker (Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki) and Red Bull KTM teammate Julien Beaumer.

Just behind, championship protagonists Haiden Deegan (Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing) and Jo Shimoda (Honda HRC Progressive) slotted into the top five.

Shimoda wasted no time carving through the pack, making a blistering charge on the opening lap to snatch the lead.

As the Japanese rider stormed ahead, Vialle began slipping backwards, surrendering positions as Hammaker and Deegan slotted into second and third.

With a clear track, Shimoda checked out at the front, stretching his lead to nearly seven seconds. Deegan soon moved around Hammaker to take control of second, but even then, he trailed the Honda rider by double digits. By the halfway point, Shimoda had built a gap of almost 15 seconds as Deegan maintained a comfortable buffer over Hammaker in third.

From there, Shimoda never looked back. Relentless pace saw him add to his advantage right through to the finish, delivering the most dominant performance of the season in the class.

Shimoda took his fourth moto win of 2025 by a commanding 39.7 seconds over Deegan, with Hammaker holding strong for third. Vialle crossed the line in fourth, followed by Garrett Marchbanks (Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki) in fifth.

250 Moto Two

The second and deciding moto once again saw Tom Vialle (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) lead the charge, grabbing his second Pro Motocross Holeshot of the day ahead of Seth Hammaker (Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki) and Jo Shimoda (Honda HRC Progressive).

Just as he had in the opening bout, Shimoda wasted no time going on the attack, slicing past Hammaker before making the decisive move on Vialle just before the end of the opening lap.

With a clear track ahead, Shimoda quickly established control of the moto while Vialle and Hammaker gave chase.

Behind them, championship leader Haiden Deegan (Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing) faced an uphill climb after starting deep in the top 10. The Yamaha rider had to dig in and make passes one by one, eventually clawing his way into third with a move on Hammaker, though by then he trailed the leaders by double digits.

Up front, Shimoda was relentless. The Japanese star continued to lay down fast laps and steadily stretched his advantage over Vialle to more than 10 seconds. As the clock wound down, there was no challenge in sight, and Shimoda capped off a dominant weekend with a second runaway victory. He crossed the line 13.4 seconds clear of Vialle, with Deegan a distant third.

250 Round

The second 1-1 effort of the season netted Jo Shimoda (Honda HRC Progressive) his third overall win of the summer, setting a new single-season milestone for the Japanese rider and marking the sixth career win of his Pro Motocross career. His dominance at Unadilla was undeniable, with margins of victory that left no doubt about his form heading into the finale.

Haiden Deegan (Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing) kept himself on the podium with a 2-3 scorecard, his ninth podium of the year, but was forced to concede valuable points to Shimoda. T

om Vialle (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) posted consistent 4-2 finishes to secure his fifth podium of the season, highlighting a strong return to form.

Championship Picture Heading to Budds Creek

Deegan arrived at Unadilla with a slim margin above the 50-point threshold needed to wrap up the 250 Class title early. However, losing eight points to Shimoda means the championship remains mathematically alive. With just one round remaining, Deegan carries a 43-point advantage, giving Shimoda and the remaining contenders a faint but still tangible shot at delaying celebrations.

Meanwhile, Garrett Marchbanks (Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki), who finished sixth overall, maintains third place in the standings.

Jo Shimoda – 1-1 (P1)

“It was a good day. I think we made a massive improvement with the motorcycle. I’ve been struggling a little bit at the end of the motos with the bike’s character changing, so today was a big step forward. It was really good for the team, and it put me in a much better position. I’m happy and proud of everyone.”

Haiden Deegan – 2-3 (P2)

“It’s hard to push the edge when you have a championship to win. I think that’s how I got to where I am, being patient. I never felt very comfortable today, but credit to Jo [Shimoda], he was ripping. We’ll go take care of business next weekend.”

Tom Vialle – 4-2 (P3)

“The goal is to finish this year’s Pro Motocross season strong, and this was another good step towards that. We made some good bike changes for Moto 2 this weekend and I was riding much faster in that race with more comfort and confidence to push the speed. The goal is to keep improving next weekend and be prepared to fight for the SMX title in September.”

Seth Hammaker – 3-6 (P4)

“It’s a little bittersweet to miss out on the podium, but definitely a big step in the right direction,” said Hammaker. “Honestly, this was my best outdoor day of my career—no crashes, good qualifying, decent starts, and my best second moto all year. That’s something I can be proud of. I know I have the speed to run with those top guys, it’s just about finding my rhythm early and keeping it to the end. Today, I played it a little smarter instead of pushing past my limit, and while that’s tough for me as a racer, it’s better to line up healthy for the next one. I know the podium is there; everything just has to come together. We’ve got one more shot this season at Budds Creek, close to home with a lot of friends and family there, so hopefully cooler weather plays in our favor. With everything I’ve dealt with health-wise this year, just being in the fight for podiums feels like a win—and if we keep building, I think we’ll be in a great spot heading into SMX.”

Julien Beaumer – 6-4 (P5)

“I made some progress today! Two good starts were nice and in the last 15 minutes of each race, my riding was really good. I finished with 6-4 results for fifth overall, and both myself and the bike are improving, so we’re headed in the right direction and I am excited for Budds Creek.”

Garrett Marchbanks – 5-5 (P6)

“The starts were tough today, and honestly, that put me on the back foot in both motos,” said Marchbanks. “I know how hard the team and I have been working, and we expect to be up front battling with the lead group. The track was deep and muddy in spots, and I just didn’t execute when I needed to. The speed is there, and once I got going, I felt solid, but I’ve got to clean things up off the gate. We’ll go back, figure it out, and come out swinging at Budds Creek.”

Jordon Smith – 8-9 (P7)

“It was a solid day, despite crashing once in each moto. I was trying to pass into sixth when I fell in moto one; it was late in the race. I was in a similar position when I made the mistake in moto two, but my riding was maybe the best that it has been all year. We made some positive improvements on the bike. There are a lot of positives to take from the day.”

Ryder DiFrancesco – 11-8 (P8)

“This round was another step in the right direction. My qualifying speed was good, and I had two good starts for the motos, so I’m happy to be getting off the gate better and better. I had two solid races today, the first moto I had a lot of ground to make up, which we did, and then second moto I was in a fight with a couple of riders for the whole race inside the top 10. We’re getting better, and I’m excited to have a bit of momentum building on my side!”

Levi Kitchen – 10-10 (P10)

“My day was definitely a tough one,” said Kitchen. “Qualifying was okay. In Moto 1, I went off into the banners and even into the spectators off the start, so I was basically dead last in 40th. I was able to charge back up to 10th, though. Moto 2 was better off the start and I was riding pretty good, but while battling with Seth [Hammaker] I went down and hit my head a bit. After that, it was a grind to the finish. Overall, another tough day, but I’m going to keep pushing.”

Ty Masterpool – 9-20 (P13)

“It was good to be back behind the gate, but definitely not the results I was hoping for,” said Masterpool. “I’m still putting the pieces together. In Moto 1, I felt strong and was running a solid pace, but slid out and had to fight my way back. Moto 2 didn’t go as planned—I didn’t get a good start and pushed forward as best I could, ending up 20th. We’ll keep working, build from this, and come back stronger at Budds Creek.”

Drew Adams – 18-12 (P15)

“The day started off solid,” said Adams. “Getting the fastest qualifier was pretty cool—first one of my career. Moto 1 wasn’t the best. I got an okay start, but unfortunately went down early and had to fight my way back. In Moto 2, I still didn’t get the start I needed, but I was able to put in a clean charge forward and salvage 12th. I’m looking forward to finishing out outdoors at Budds Creek.”

Austin Forkner – 17-14 (P16)

“I spun out of the gate in the first moto and did not get a great start. I just wasn’t comfortable on the track in the first moto; it was different to what Unadilla typically is. I settled into a pace early and it was slow. The second moto was much better. I was pinched off heading into turn one but rode a lot better. It was just a tough day. It just didn’t ‘click’ for me on this track, but we made some more progress with my TF 250-X.”

Mikkel Haarup – DNF

“My day ended quite quickly. I had a good qualification and a decent start in moto one. I was just starting to flow when I connected with another rider – that caused me to fall and I suffered a collarbone injury. I hope to start the recovery process as soon as possible so I can be back on the bike!”

250 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 J. Shimoda Hon 1 1 50 2 H. Deegan Yam 2 3 42 3 T. Vialle KTM 4 2 40 4 S. Hammaker Kaw 3 6 36 5 J. Beaumer KTM 6 4 34 6 G. Marchbanks Kaw 5 5 34 7 J. Smith Tri 8 9 27 8 R. Difrancesco Gas 11 8 25 9 N. Thrasher Yam 13 7 24 10 L. Kitchen Kaw 10 10 24 11 C. Dudney Yam 7 13 24 12 M. Vohland Yam 12 17 15 13 T. Masterpool Kaw 9 20 15 14 L. Turner KTM 19 11 14 15 D. Adams Kaw 18 12 14 16 A. Forkner Tri 17 14 13 17 M. Boisrame KTM 15 18 11 18 D. Schwartz Yam 14 38 8 19 A. Long KTM 27 15 7 20 B. Connolly Hon 16 21 7 21 P. Ross Yam 31 16 6 22 D. Bennick Yam 28 19 3 23 G. Linville KTM 20 26 2 24 C. Park Hon 21 25 1

250 AMA MX Championship Points

Pos Rider Total 1 H. Deegan 460 2 J. Shimoda 417 3 G. Marchbanks 320 4 L. Kitchen 289 5 T. Vialle 282 6 M. Haarup 239 7 S. Hammaker 216 8 M. Vohland 212 9 J. Smith 198 10 M. Mosiman 180 11 R. Difrancesco 165 12 D. Schwartz 160 13 D. Adams 157 14 J. Beaumer 156 15 A. Forkner 145 16 N. Thrasher 138 17 P. Ross 134 18 C. Hymas 132 19 T. Masterpool 128 20 J. Swoll 115

250 SMX Championship Points

Pos Rider Total 1 H. Deegan 460 2 J. Shimoda 417 3 G. Marchbanks 320 4 L. Kitchen 289 5 T. Vialle 282 6 M. Haarup 239 7 S. Hammaker 216 8 M. Vohland 212 9 J. Smith 198 10 M. Mosiman 180 11 R. Difrancesco 165 12 D. Schwartz 160 13 D. Adams 157 14 J. Beaumer 156 15 A. Forkner 145 16 N. Thrasher 138 17 P. Ross 134 18 C. Hymas 132 19 T. Masterpool 128 20 J. Swoll 115

WMX Round Scores Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 1 L. Turner Yam 2nd 1st 2 C. Cannon Hon 1st 2nd 3 M. Nielsen Hon 3rd 3rd 4 J. Jarvis Yam 4th 4th 5 K. Stallings Kaw 5th 5th 6 J. Astudillo KTM 6th 6th 7 N. Honda Yam 7th 7th 8 D. Burgess KTM 8th 8th 9 J. Gallacher Hon 9th 9th 10 K. Jacobs Hon 11th 10th 11 A. Huber Yam 10th 11th 12 H. Nowicki Oth 12th 12th 13 L. Obrien Yam 14th 13th 14 N. Voorhees Oth 13th 14th 15 J. Fake Hon 15th 15th 16 S. Plath Hon 16th 16th 17 K. Alexander Hon 18th 17th 18 J. Myers Yam 17th 18th 19 A. Clouse Hon 19th 19th 20 D. Haines Yam 20th 20th WMX Championship Points Pos Rider Total 1 L. Turner 217 2 C. Cannon 193 3 M. Nielsen 182 4 K. Stallings 153 5 J. Jarvis 151 6 J. Astudillo 138 7 L. Pettus 92 8 J. Gallacher 83 9 D. Burgess 78 10 S. Phelps 71 11 N. Honda 52 12 C. Killebrew 41 13 C. Greenwell 40 14 K. Jacobs 39 15 H. Williams 37 16 H. Nowicki 34 17 M. Baltyk 28 18 L. Obrien 27 19 M. Martinez 25 20 S. Rolen 22

Andrzejewski wins YZ65 BLU CRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale

Tymon Andrzejewski of Poland fought back from a first lap crash to take victory in the 2025 Yamaha YZ65 BLU CRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale in front of a packed crowd at the MXGP of Sweden in Uddevalla.Having set the quickest time in Saturday morning’s qualifier, Andrzejewski established himself as favourite for the afternoon’s race but it would be anything but simple for the young Polish racer, who was eighth into turn one after a difficult start.

Britain’s Tommy Wood took an impressive holeshot to take an early lead ahead of Spain’s Biel Vilalta and the Netherlands’ Jann Huisman but despite the tough start Andrzejewski was on the charge and into podium contention halfway around the first lap.

Huisman took the lead towards the end of lap one, but then drama would strike as the Dutch rider fell, forcing a chasing Andrzejewski to take evasive action, with the Pol also falling on the opening lap. This meant Britain’s Tommy Wood inherited the lead, while Huisman and Andrzejewski remounted in fourth and fifth respectively.

Vilalta took over the lead at the start of the second lap, but Andrzejewski was pushing hard to regain his lost ground, moving into third on lap three before taking to the front as the fourth lap begun with a minute left on the clock.

Drama struck for Tommy Wood on the fourth lap as he crashed out of third place, promoting a charging Jann Huisman to third. With Andzrejewski escaping at the front, Huisman was closing in on Vilalta for second place, and the Spaniard put him a strong fight but lost the position on the penultimate lap.

With one lap remaining , Andzrejewski’s lead sat at 3.5 seconds over Huisman, but halfway around the final lap the Dutch rider had sliced that by more than half to sit 1.5 seconds behind, leaving the race open to a dramatic finish. Despite an incredible effort, Huisman would cross the line just over a second behind, meaning Andrzejewski became the first Polish rider to win the YZ65 Cup SuperFinale.

Spain’s Vilalta crossed the line third, ahead of Tommy Wood who was able to remount and recover from a small fall to finish fourth for the second year in a row. Francesco Vitale of Italy finished fifth ahead of Greece’s Dimitris Fotopoulos.

Elis Isidorsson was the highest-placed home rider for Sweden in seventh, with Ramon Bernardo Campos Muñoz of Spain taking eighth. Great Britain’s Cameron Berry and Denmark’s Viggo Alhede completed the top ten.

Tymon Andrzejewski – P1

“I am very happy! It was a difficult race, made more difficult by the crash on lap one when Huisman crashed in front of me and I tried to go around and made a mistake myself. But I did not give up, and pushed very hard and I am extremely happy to get the race win.”

Stock and Coppins win 2025 YZ BLU CRU SuperFinale

The 2025 Yamaha YZ BLU CRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale concluded in Uddevalla, Sweden, on Sunday with a thrilling finale as Nixon Coppins and Drew Stock secured victories in the YZ85 and YZ125 classes respectively.

The day got underway with the YZ125 race and it was a frenetic affair, with Bertram Thorius taking the holeshot ahead of Hayden Statt, Drew Stock and polesitter Storm Maymann.

Thorius had built a lead of over a second by the end of the first lap, with Statt and Stock lying second and third until Statt crashed out on the second lap, folding the front and rejoining in fourth position.

Further drama would strike on lap five, as race leader Thorius crashed out of the lead. Remounting in fifth, the Danish rider was seven seconds behind new leader Stock. A determined Thorius pushed hard to bring the gap down, halving it by the end of lap eight before finding himself on Stock’s tail on lap nine.

Re-taking the lead, Thorius found that Stock wasn’t going to let him get away. Putting up a fight, the British rider pushed hard to stay with Thorius, with an exciting battle ensuing which saw the leading duo touch at least once as the race came to its conclusion. The pressure was on, and after the coming together, Thorius tried to get away but another crash from the lead put pay to his victory chances with three laps to go.

Meanwhile, after his earlier crash, Statt had moved back into the podium positions and was promoted to second following Thorius’ second crash. Again undeterred, Thorius tried to regain second place but Statt put up a fight to hold on for a British 1-2 with Thorius crossing the line third overall.

Drew Stock – YZ125

“I was definitely under pressure! I got quite a bit of arm pump, I couldn’t hold on. I tried to shake it off but I couldn’t. I nipped up the inside at the start, came out in second. My goal was to win, I was doubting myself a bit, but I pushed, I didn’t know if I could hold on in those last few laps but I just kept pushing.”

Maymann, from Denmark, took fourth ahead of Spaniards Alejandro Torres and Jose Luis Moreno, who had been in podium contention until falling in the latter stages.

British Lucas Moncrieff was seventh ahead of Szymon Masarczyk from Poland and Kay Zijlstra from the Netherlands. Israeli Tal Ovadia rounded out the top ten.

There was little drama in the YZ85 class, as polesitter Nixon Coppins’ put in an almost flawless race for a dominant win. Narrowly missing the holeshot didn’t hamper the Yamaha Motor UK entered New Zealander, who took the lead in the first few turns and built an impressive 16 second lead by the time of the chequered flag.

Nixon Coppins – YZ85

“I got a good start and was really happy with that, and then I managed to reel off the laps. I haven’t had many wins this year, so it’s nice to finally get one! Dad won here 20 years ago, and he was telling me on the way here, so it’s nice to be able to do that too!”

After taking the holeshot, Dutch up-and-comer Thijs van den Bogaard held on to second place, while Denmark’s Willads Gordon chased down Spain’s Ivan Vidal to steal the final podium spot in the closing stages of the race.

Nael Lehmann of Switzerland finished fifth ahead of Austria’s Maurice Heidegger with Slovenian Leo Gasjer, Danish Lucas Taylor, Finnish Miska Laine and Dutch Brett Kastelijn completing the top ten.

Stock and Coppins, together with YZ65 winner Tymon Andrzejewski will now be offered the chance to head to the United States for the YZ BLU CRU Cup World SuperFinale which takes place alongside the prestigious Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations at Ironman Raceway, 3-5 October.

The top three from each category, plus two wildcards, will also be invited to the BLU CRU Masterclass later this year to fight it out for Yamaha Motor Europe support next season.

Top-five for Jake Cannon at Uddevalla EMX round

Australia’s Jake Cannon posted top-three in his Qualifying group at the Uddevalla EMX round, then emerged just outside the top-ten from turn one in race one, only to face a tough race in the hectic mid-pack action after slipping off on lap two; he advanced to tenth after twenty minutes and eventually took the chequered flag ninth, right in the wheel tracks of eighth.

Cannon finally got the good start he needed in race two as he powered out on turn one fifth but he surrendered three places halfway round the first lap as he was thrown off the side of the track after a big jump and needed time to settle back into his rhythm. Decisive moves during the second half of the race saw the Australian teenager regain fifth in moto on the final lap to also claim fifth overall on the weekend. He is now tied for eighth in the series standings.

Jake Cannon

“[On Race One] I felt good on the bike and was enjoying the track but the moto just didn’t go my way. I rode strong to get back to ninth after crashing on the second lap but I need to get better starts and minimise the errors. I know I have the speed to be at the front so if I cut out the mistakes I’ll be there. [On Race Two] I’m frustrated with my first lap as I jumped off the side of the track after a good start. After ten minutes I started riding like myself again and came back to fifth for fifth overall; I just have to put it all together for a full moto.”

Round 16 – 2025 MXGP of Sweden – Round 16 – Uddevalla Wrap

See full results here:

Febvre does the MXGP of Sweden double as Längenfelder takes narrow MX2 win

The MXGP of Sweden arrived at Uddevalla over the weekend for round 16 of the 2025 FIM Motocross World Championships, with passionate Scandinavian fans adding a boisterous atmosphere as their home hero Isak Gifting put in an incredible effort that unfortunately ended in heartbreak.

It was a perfect weekend for red plate holder Romain Febvre, as the Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP veteran took two race wins to add to the Qualifying Race win and give him the first 60-point weekend haul of his illustrious career.

The late race charge that very nearly took the second race win in front of his home fans, ensured JK Racing Yamaha’s Swedish hero Gifting won the hearts of Motocross fans by passing two legends of the sport in the last three laps to take the lead, only to drop the bike within sight of what would have been an epic first ever race win.

Jeffrey Herlings put together an excellent day to take second overall for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, while Calvin Vlaanderen earned his third podium result in four GPs for Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP.

The MX2 class again saw the momentum swing in all directions, with Simon Längenfelder tightening his grip on the red plate with his fifth Grand Prix win of the year for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing. Kay de Wolf earned his very first podium at Uddevalla with second overall for Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing, while Andrea Adamo had an up-and-down day to claim third for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.

The Uddevalla circuit also provided the setting for Round 11 of the EMX250 Championship, where Janis Reisulis looked to defend his advantage over closest rival JM Honda Racing’s Noel Zanocz, while Spain’s Venum BUD Racing Kawasaki’s Francisco Garcia arrived in form after a string of strong results.

Garcia stamped his authority on the opening race, while Reisulis and Zanocz kept the title fight alive with key results. In Race 2, Zanocz showed his pace and determination by overcoming Reisulis to secure victory and, with it, the overall win on equal points with Garcia. Reisulis’ consistency allowed him to retain the red plate, his lead now standing at 27 points heading into the penultimate round in Arnhem.

MXGP Race One

Saturday’s Qualifying Race winner Febvre took fastest time in morning Warm-up, although it was by less than a tenth of a second over Honda HRC’s Tim Gajser, with Tim’s fellow Slovenian Jan Pancar third fastest for TEM JP253 KTM Racing.

Febvre asserted his authority over the field by taking the Fox Holeshot Award ahead of Herlings, Gifting, and Gajser, while the main challenger to the Frenchman’s red plate, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Lucas Coenen, was buried in the pack, coming through the first timing zone in a lowly 22nd place.

Gifting’s presence at the sharp end was enough to get the crowd into it, but Herlings made them gasp first with a piercing move on Febvre to lead after the third corner, but the Kawasaki man struck back immediately at the bottom of the next hill.

Meanwhile, Gajser was snapping at the heels of Gifting for third, as Vlaanderen held fifth. Behind them was a major tear-up between Honda HRC’s Ruben Fernandez and the Aruba.it Ducati Factory MX Team leader Jeremy Seewer, which the Swiss star won before ejecting over the handlebars on lap six.

By then, it had gone a little quiet in the valley, as Gifting and Gajser came together on a downhill jump in a scary crash that left the Slovenian unable to restart his bike, and the Swede having to work forward from outside the top 20.

All this elevated Vlaanderen to third ahead of Fernandez, with Pancar in a solid fifth ahead of the second Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP of Maxime Renaux and Glenn Coldenhoff of Fantic Factory Racing MXGP in seventh.

While the top four held station, Coenen was advancing by at least a position a lap until around half distance, when he passed the second Aruba.it Ducati of Mattia Guadagnini for eighth. Factory men Renaux and Coldenhoff had gotten around Pancar by lap 12 for fifth and sixth, and Coenen followed suit almost immediately.

The Belgian was unable to advance any further however, and he had to settle for seventh at the flag, ahead of Pancar, while Andrea Bonacorsi took his Fantic Factory Racing MXGP machine past Guadagnini with two laps remaining, taking the honour of top Italian in ninth ahead of his countryman. Gifting was able to recover to 17th despite a further fall on lap 11.

MXGP Race Two

Febvre had extended the gap at the top of the table to 25 points, but clearly that wasn’t enough for him as he rocketed to another Fox Holeshot Award, his seventh of the season, but the roar from the crowd signalled that Gifting was right with him through the first corner and nearly passed him there and then.

Herlings had no time for sentiment, however, as he dived past the Swede into second around the third corner, but his fellow factory KTM rider Coenen had another awful start, this time tangling with riders around him and hitting the ground, remounting at the very back of the pack.

Gajser and Gifting were at it again, and collided on the end of the start straight during the first full lap, with the Slovenian holding the inside line and forcing the home hero wide to take third place.

Behind them was a factory Yamaha battle between Renaux and Vlaanderen, which the Frenchman took the advantage in, for at least the first half of the race. Coldenhoff, Fernandez, Pancar, and the returning Kawasaki Factory Racing MXGP rider Pauls Jonass rounded out the initial top ten.

The Latvian was able to stay in tenth despite being passed by Brent van Doninck’s JM Racing Honda, and Jonass took tenth overall.

Bonacorsi had a rough second race but ended the day in ninth overall behind Coenen, who could only recover to 12th in race two. Pancar took seventh with 8-6 finishes, Fernandez sixth with a 4-8, and Coldenhoff fifth with 6-5 scores.

For several laps, while Febvre and Herlings were close but not in passing range at the front, Gajser held off the Yamaha freight train behind him while they also fought with each other.

Just after Vlaanderen and Renaux had swapped places several times, Gajser fell in a rutted corner on lap 11, putting Gifting up to third. As Renaux ran off track to briefly lose his duel with Vlaanderen, so the Super Swede got close to “The Bullet”, finally passing the Dutchman on a downhill section with a stunning full-on attack into the bottom corner.

The crowd were ecstatic, and as Febvre had lost most of his lead with a brief stall of the engine, everyone watching saw that the Swedish dream could be on.

In a repeat of his move on Herlings, Isak launched past the Championship leader on the same downhill to take the lead on the very final lap. The sense of joy around the venue was palpable, even from otherwise neutral fans who couldn’t fail to be captivated by the valiant Swede’s efforts.

In the same way, the howl of anguish could probably be heard across the country when Isak’s front wheel broke away just five corners afterwards, putting him on the floor and crushing the dream just as it looked to be coming true. Unable to restart the bike, he even had to suffer the indignity of walking back to the paddock.

In the wild atmosphere, it was easy to miss Renaux sneaking past Vlaanderen for third in the race, but he would still finish behind his teammate overall as Calvin was delighted to score his first hardpack podium of the year.

Herlings was just over a second behind Febvre at the flag, and the Championship leader’s first 1-1-1 since the Qualifying Race counted for points has put the ball firmly in his court. Coupled with Coenen’s rough day at the office, he leaves Sweden with a 41-point Championship lead with just four Grands Prix to go.

MXGP Round Overall

Romain Febvre – P1

“We have been working even more on the starts and I took two holeshots today; it always makes life easier to have a clear track at the front. In the first moto Jeffrey was not far behind at the end but I wasn’t worried. The second moto was more stressful. I honestly didn’t know where Lucas was in the race but I think the top-five were within a couple of seconds so I didn’t want to risk any mistakes. Jeffrey was on my rear wheel most of the race but then the last couple of laps I noticed it was a Yamaha and, when I heard the crowd, I realised it was Isak. I knew for sure he would go for it on the last lap and he had a really good line where I didn’t expect him. I knew I would still be winning the GP and extending my lead in the championship but then he crashed a couple of turns later and handed it back to me. But I take my hat off to Isak; he was really going for it. I have been looking to make a perfect weekend all season and it all clicked here; it’s awesome to do it as the season enters the final stages. This was good for the championship but it’s not done until the last round so I must remain sharp until the end.”

Jeffrey Herlings – P2

“Really good. Three 2nds! In the last moto I felt quite close and was really pushing but I ran out of tear-offs. I didn’t have any more for the leader. 2-2 for 2nd overall is not bad for being on the bike for only two and a half weeks. Now we’ll look forward to my home GP at Arnhem and hopefully we can be back on the box there. I won last year and it would be great to repeat. I just need more starts and I know I can do the rest. My physical condition is getting better and better.”

Calvin Vlaanderen – P3

“I’m super happy to be on the box again and make it back-to-back podiums. I really wanted to get it done on the hardpack, and that was my goal coming into this Grand Prix. I was really happy with my riding this weekend and I felt great on the bike too, so I wasn’t stressed at all, and I knew I could do it. It was a lot of fun battling with Maxime and Isak in Race Two, and it was a shame that Maxime beat me and Isak fell, but I’m still so happy to be on the podium again.”

Maxime Renaux – P4

“We have some positives to take away from today. Obviously, I’m a bit disappointed to miss the podium by just a couple of points, but I felt like we’ve made some steps in the right direction. Fourth overall, not the results we’re here for, but after the year I’ve had, we need to take it step by step, and we’re improving. So, we’ll stay positive and we’ll keep building.”

Camden McLellan – P7

“This weekend has been okay. Not great, but not too bad. I felt awesome on the bike and strong all weekend, and my starts were good too. I just lacked the intensity needed on the first few laps of each race, and unfortunately, this affected my results. Overall, it was alright, though, and now it’s back to the sand in the Netherlands next weekend.”

Lucas Coenen – P8

“I really have nothing to say about this weekend: only bad starts and bad luck. That’s it. We go again next time.”

Guillem Farres – P9

“My starts held me back this weekend. One positive is that I was able to make passes, especially as this track is difficult to pass on. I should have been higher overall today, and like always, I tried my best. The goal for the upcoming races is to be back nearer the front, and I’ll be working on my starts this week to be better.”

Pauls Jonass – P10

“It was a tough return to the GPs. It’s never easy to come back from injury during the season and I just didn’t get the flow in either moto. I had a small tip-over and then several more mistakes in the first moto, but the second moto went a little better, just one small mistake mid-moto. But I needed to start somewhere; back to the drawing board now for a better result in Arnhem.”

Tim Gajser – P12

“Overall, a good comeback weekend, I rode a good pace for a lot of the races but there were obviously some moments that I wish had turned out differently. It’s a shame what happened in race one because I saw Isak make the mistake and I thought I could get past him, but I think he thought he could block me and we obviously collided. It would have been good to have got 35 minutes under my belt, as then in race two, I got a bit of arm pump and crashed in one of the corners after changing my lines. Like I said though, a lot of good points and I’m definitely ahead of where I thought I would be, so now we have to keep that momentum up in the Netherlands.”

Mattia Guadagnini – P17

“It was quite a positive weekend, where we made a big step forward. In the first race, with a decent start, I managed to find myself in the middle of the pack. With a few crashes from the riders in front of me and a few good passes, I climbed up to eighth place, staying there for most of the race. Then a rider passed me, and on the penultimate lap, I lost another position. The second race didn’t go the way I wanted. At the start, I tried everything I could to stay ahead, but I overdid it and went wide on the barriers, finding myself last. In an attempt to recover, I crashed twice, but I kept going to finish the race even though I was out of the points.”

Jeremy Seewer – P18

“Very positive start to today and then very negative very quickly in the first moto with the big crash. I had a really good start, we worked hard, even yesterday, and finally found a little bit of the issue we had. I’m back on the start, which is something we needed – it wasn’t there the last few races – and it cost us a lot. Also, my riding has improved. I think we’re at the best point we’ve ever been with the bike, so that’s something positive. My pace in the first moto was pretty good, just an unlucky crash. I take the positives from it. I’m not injured, just some bruises. In the second moto, I had a really good jump, really good start again but got squeezed somehow – a bit unlucky – but the start was there. For that, we need to improve our position. If I’m in the top seven or something, then I can battle for the holeshot. But overall, it was a positive day. We learnt a lot again. We went in a good direction after a long period of struggling. I think even in the sand next weekend, we shouldn’t be as far off, so it should be better.”

MXGP Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 R. Febvre Kaw 50 2 J. Herlings KTM 44 3 C. Vlaanderen Yam 38 4 M. Renaux Yam 36 5 G. Coldenhoff Fan 31 6 R. Fernandez Hon 31 7 J. Pancar KTM 28 8 L. Coenen KTM 23 9 A. Bonacorsi Fan 19 10 P. Jonass Kaw 17 11 R. Van De Moosdijk KTM 17 12 T. Gajser Hon 14 13 Q. Prugnieres Hon 14 14 B. Van doninck Hon 13 15 B. Bogers Fan 13 16 H. Fredriksen Yam 11 17 M. Guadagnini Duc 11 18 J. Seewer Duc 10 19 A. Sterry KTM 5 20 K. Brumann Hus 5 21 A. Gerhardsson Hus 4 22 I. Gifting Yam 4 23 M. Spies KTM 3 24 A. Östlund Tri 1

MXGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 R. Febvre Kaw 794 2 L. Coenen KTM 753 3 G. Coldenhoff Fan 572 4 R. Fernandez Hon 502 5 C. Vlaanderen Yam 480 6 A. Bonacorsi Fan 424 7 M. Renaux Yam 423 8 J. Herlings KTM 406 9 J. Seewer Duc 341 10 T. Gajser Hon 327 11 J. Pancar KTM 277 12 B. Watson Bet 257 13 K. Horgmo Hon 243 14 J. Geerts Yam 242 15 B. Bogers Fan 242 16 I. Gifting Yam 225 17 M. Guadagnini Duc 185 18 P. Jonass Kaw 181 19 B. Van doninck Hon 160 20 R. Van De Moosdijk KTM 153

MX2 Race One

It was the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing teammates, Sacha Coenen and Simon Längenfelder, who took the top times in the morning Warm-up ahead of Monster Energy Triumph Racing star Guillem Farres, while Qualifying Race winner Thibault Benistant clearly wasn’t pushing with ninth for Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2.

Having rediscovered his starting touch at Lommel, Coenen claimed his 12th Fox Holeshot Award of the season in race one, and had Liam Everts, returning from injury for Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing, directly behind him, as Benistant, Adamo, and Kawasaki Racing Team MX2’s Mathis Valin gave chase through the first few corners.

Title rivals De Wolf and Längenfelder were buried in eighth and 12th with a lot of work to do.

Coenen began to build a big lead out front, as Benistant slipped back to fifth by running off-track on lap four. Adamo gave chase to Everts and caught the Belgian to pass him in the new section of the circuit for second on lap eight. He was 11.240 seconds down on Coenen at this very moment.

De Wolf and Längenfelder continued their separate charges throughout, working past both Farres and his Monster Energy Triumph Racing teammate Camden McLellan by lap nine to run fifth and sixth.

Honda HRC’s Valerio Lata rode well to take tenth place behind Farres, but Benistant slipped down the order continually to finish in a disappointed eighth behind McLellan.

De Wolf kept himself and Längenfelder apart by passing Valin on lap 12, while the German took another five laps to pass the Frenchman to take fifth with two laps to go.

Amazingly, Adamo took just six laps to hack down the substantial gap to Coenen, and used a slingshot move to pass his younger rival for the lead on lap 15.

Coenen was able to hang onto second, as De Wolf pulled a nice outside pass on his teammate Everts on the very final circulation, hacking four points out of Längenfelder’s points lead in the process.

MX2 Race Two

After his below-par first race, Benistant fired into the first corner to take only his second Fox Holeshot Award of the season, with Längenfelder hot on his heels. Valin and McLellan swapped places in the first lap to emerge in third and fourth, although De Wolf got past McLellan by the end of the first full lap.

The two Triumph riders would spend the entire race in fifth and sixth, while Coenen could only advance from ninth to pass a tiring Everts and a falling Adamo.

Latvian Karlis Reisulis recovered from a big first race crash to claim tenth in race two for Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2, although his teammate Rick Elzinga took that spot overall with consistent 13-12 finishes.

Farres took ninth on the day behind Everts and McLellan, while Valin held De Wolf at bay until the very last lap, when he ran off-track in the third corner to allow the Dutchman past. This put the French rookie sixth overall.

Längenfelder was not about to pass up the opportunity of a race win, and railed around the outside of Benistant on lap five, and from there the top two were set.

Thibault took fifth overall behind Sacha Coenen, and even with eighth in race two, Adamo would climb the podium in third, although he now sits 59 points behind the series leader. De Wolf lost just a single point on the day to go to his home GP next weekend with a 40-point gap to hack down in his beloved sand.

However, Längenfelder took his eighth career Grand Prix win to show that his serious pace and determination will be present to the very end. It’s going to be a fascinating fight in the last four GPs of the season.

MX2 Round Overall

Simon Längenfelder – P1

“Not the best start in the first moto and you need to ride differently in the pack, try new lines and be aggressive: lately I’ve not been too good at this… but I showed I can do it this weekend! In the second race I got a better start and could find my way to 1st position. I hope we can be better prepared for our starts in Arnhem, and then be open in the races for whatever might happen. I feel comfortable and I’m feeling good.”

Kay de Wolf – P2

“Both races were a bit of catch-up, but I salvaged two strong results and I’m really happy with how the weekend went. It’s my first podium here in Sweden, which feels special because in the past I haven’t had the best results at this track – so to go 3-3-3 including qualifying is something I’m proud of. I didn’t lose too many points in the championship and did what I needed to, so it’s definitely a positive step. Now I’m really looking forward to my home GP next week in the sand – it’s always an amazing feeling racing in front of the Dutch fans, and hopefully we can close the gap and make up some big points there. Massive thanks to the team for all their support; I feel good on the bike and I know we’ve got more to give in these last four rounds.”

Andrea Adamo – P3

“The GP was not great. We need to go for the win each time and we didn’t reach the goal. The first race was really good. I made my way to 1st and closed a big gap to Sacha. I was really happy and motivated for race two but I didn’t get the best start and unfortunately after five laps my kit broke. I then had a crash and broke the clutch! A disaster. Anyway, happy at least to be on the podium. We have to go all-in for the remaining races.”

Sacha Coenen – P4

“An up-and-down weekend. I had the holeshot in the first moto and created a big lead but then had some arm-pump and had to fight it. I wasn’t too happy to finish the race like that. Not a good start at all in the second moto and I did what I could to come back to 7th. Let’s see what we can do in Arnhem.”

Thibault Benistant – P5

“Today didn’t quite go to plan after winning the Qualifying Race yesterday. The track was quite soft and slippery in Race One today, and I didn’t find my flow until the end of the race. But by then it was too late. I had a perfect start in the second race, though, and led until I had a little bit of arm pump mid-race. In the end, second in that race was OK, but for the overall I really wanted to be on the podium.”

Mathis Valin – P6

“It was another good weekend. I have the speed and everything is coming better and better; I am learning so much even faster than I could have expected when I race with the top guys at the front every week. I was racing in P4 for most of race one before the riders racing for the championship could pass me at the end. In the second moto I was again fighting with the top guys; I stayed third ahead of the world champion until the last lap before I unfortunately made a big mistake and Kay could pass me. Anyway, back to sand next week at a new track for me; I never raced Arnhem before.”

Liam Everts – P8

“It feels great just to be back behind the gate again after a long time away. To finish 4-9 for eighth overall is really positive for me and the team. In the first moto I felt strong – running second for a while and then fighting inside the top three until the final laps. The second race was more about riding consistently and making sure we scored points. I’m happy with how the comeback went and now I’m excited to keep building from here.”

Rick Elzinga – P10

“It’s quite difficult to set the bike up for this track, and my starts weren’t the best in both races. So, it’s been a difficult weekend for me. On the positive side, 10th overall is not too bad, and I was able to make passes in both races despite this track being tough to pass on.”

Karlis Reisulis – P17

“I had a pretty big crash in the first race while running 11th and it wasn’t possible to continue. I felt fine, but I think it affected me a little bit in the second race, and I had to dig deep for 10th. I’m looking forward to Arnhem next week and being back on the sand.”

MX2 Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 S. Längenfelder KTM 41 2 K. de Wolf Hus 40 3 A. Adamo KTM 38 4 S. Coenen KTM 36 5 T. Benistant Yam 35 6 M. Valin Kaw 33 7 C. Mc Lellan Tri 30 8 L. Everts Hus 30 9 G. Farres Tri 27 10 R. Elzinga Yam 17 11 V. Lata Hon 17 12 J. Mikula TM 16 13 M. Grau KTM 14 14 C. Valk KTM 14 15 O. Oliver KTM 12 16 K. Karssemakers Kaw 12 17 K. Reisulis Yam 11 18 M. Smith KTM 7 19 J. Walvoort KTM 5 20 F. Olsson KTM 4 21 J. Peklaj Hus 2 22 N. Vennekens KTM 1

MX2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 S. Längenfelder KTM 754 2 K. de Wolf Hus 714 3 A. Adamo KTM 695 4 S. Coenen KTM 599 5 T. Benistant Yam 558 6 C. Mc Lellan Tri 504 7 L. Everts Hus 497 8 V. Lata Hon 366 9 G. Farres Tri 357 10 M. Valin Kaw 347 11 C. Valk KTM 328 12 K. Reisulis Yam 285 13 O. Oliver KTM 258 14 R. Elzinga Yam 227 15 F. Zanchi Hon 220 16 Q. Prugnieres KTM 215 17 J. Mikula TM 205 18 D. Braceras Hon 190 19 M. Grau KTM 100 20 J. Walvoort KTM 75

EMX 250 Race One

The opening EMX250 race in Uddevalla delivered excitement right from the drop of the gate. A big pile-up in the first corner left several riders tangled after one clipped the fencing on the inside, but out front it was Sweden’s own Cat Moto Bauerschmidt Husqvarna ‘s Mads Fredsøe who thrilled the home fans by grabbing the holeshot.

He was closely followed by Venum BUD Racing Kawasaki’s Francisco Garcia, with Fantic Factory Racing EMX’s Simone Mancini and Janis Reisulis also in the mix.

Garcia, who had topped time practice earlier in the day, wasted no time in seizing control of the race. Before the end of the opening lap, he muscled his way past Fredsøe and immediately began to build a gap. Behind him, Reisulis was on a charge, after battling with Mancini and Fredsøe, the Latvian made a decisive outside move past the Dane to climb into second.

While Garcia stretched clear, the championship picture was unfolding further back. Title leader Reisulis had the advantage, while his closest rival Noel Zanocz found himself buried in eighth after the chaos of the first lap.

The Hungarian, however, quickly set about recovering, carving past Team VHR VRT Yamaha Official’s Ivano Van Erp and the fading Mancini who would later retire with another spell of mechanical misfortune, before closing down on Fredsøe.

By mid-race, Garcia was untouchable, even setting the fastest lap on the sixth lap of fifteen, while Reisulis held a comfortable second. The real battle was for third, as Zanocz relentlessly pressured Fredsøe.

Lap after lap the Swede resisted, cheered on by a passionate home crowd, but eventually Zanocz found his way through with a perfectly timed outside pass. Soon after, Van Erp also pushed by demoting Fredsøe to fifth despite a spirited performance.

Up front, Garcia never looked back. The Spaniard controlled the race brilliantly to take his fifth victory of the season, and his fourth in the last five races. Reisulis came home second, securing vital championship points, with Zanocz completing the top three after his determined comeback ride. Van Erp was fourth, while Fredsøe gave the Swedish fans plenty to cheer about with a strong fifth-place

Aussies Liam Owens and Jake Cannon slotted into eighth and ninth.

EMX 250 Race Two

Blue skies welcomed riders for the second EMX250 race in Uddevalla, and it was championship leader Reisulis who took the holeshot ahead of Britain’s Joe Brookes and local favorite Fredsøe.

Brookes’ challenge ended quickly as he dropped out a lap later, leaving Reisulis to control the opening stages while Fredsøe, Billy Askew and Zanocz gave chase. Race 1 winner Garcia was buried outside the top 15 and faced a huge task.

Zanocz was the man on the move in the early laps. After working past Fredsøe, the Hungarian set his sights on Reisulis and steadily closed the gap. Behind them, Garcia was charging hard through the pack, slicing his way to the top ten by lap three.

Both Australians, Cat Moto Bauerschmidt Husqvarna ‘s Liam Owens and Venum BUD Racing Kawasaki’s Jake Cannon, who finished 8th and 9th respectively in race 1, were holding strong inside the top seven, keeping Garcia honest as he fought through.

By lap four, Zanocz finally found his way past Fredsøe and shortly after, he capitalised on a rare mistake from Reisulis to snatch the lead. The JM Honda rider immediately stamped his authority on the race, pulling clear with a string of fastest laps.

Reisulis regrouped in second, doing exactly what he needed for the championship, while Garcia’s relentless comeback carried him past his countryman F4E GASGAS Junior Racing’s Elias Escandell, Owens,and eventually Cannon and Valentin Kees to climb into fourth.

Inside the final stages, Garcia managed to close a huge gap to Fredsøe, diving past the Dane for third to salvage a podium finish and keep his overall hopes alive. Out front, though, there was no catching Zanocz. The Hungarian crossed the line comfortably ahead of Reisulis, with Garcia completing the top three.

With a third in Race 1 and victory in Race 2, Noel Zanocz claimed the overall win on equal points with Francisco Garcia but secured it thanks to his race victory. Janis Reisulis’ pair of second places gave him third overall, though the Latvian still holds a strong 27-point lead in the championship with two rounds remaining

Noel Zanocz

“I was a bit disappointed yesterday because I came here to win, but today I did. With two rounds to go, I’ll just try my best, keep the ball rolling and ride my best. It’s also my first back-to-back overall, which feels really good. Last year was a bit up and down, one good result and then a bad one, but now I feel like we’ve got the flow and I just want to keep it going.”

EMX 250 Round Overall

P o s R i d e r B i k e P o i n t s 1 N. Zanocz H o n 4 5 2 F. Garcia K a w 4 5 3 J. Reisulis Y a m 4 4 4 M. Fredsoe H u s 3 4 5 J. Cannon K a w 2 8 6 L. Owens H u s 2 7 7 N. Skovbjerg Y a m 2 4 8 V. Kees K T M 2 3 9 E. Escandell G a s 2 3 1 0 W. Askew T r i 2 2 1 1 I. Van Erp Y a m 1 8 1 2 A. Monne G a s 1 7 1 3 G. Doensen K T M 1 5 1 4 T. Brunet Y a m 1 1 1 5 L. Persson K T M 1 1 1 6 L. Reichl H u s 1 0 1 7 N. Greutmann H u s 9 1 8 N. Stenberg K T M 8 1 9 K. Hindersson K T M 7 2 0 S. Sols K T M 5 2 1 C. Lindmark H u s 5 2 2 A. Callemo H u s 4 2 3 S. Rainio B e t 3 2 4 J. Brookes T r i 3 2 5 V. Janout K T M 1

EMX 250 Championship Standings

P o s R i d e r B i k e P o i n t s 1 N. Zanocz H o n 4 5 2 F. Garcia K a w 4 5 3 J. Reisulis Y a m 4 4 4 M. Fredsoe H u s 3 4 5 J. Cannon K a w 2 8 6 L. Owens H u s 2 7 7 N. Skovbjerg Y a m 2 4 8 V. Kees K T M 2 3 9 E. Escandell G a s 2 3 1 0 W. Askew T r i 2 2 1 1 I. Van Erp Y a m 1 8 1 2 A. Monne G a s 1 7 1 3 G. Doensen K T M 1 5 1 4 T. Brunet Y a m 1 1 1 5 L. Persson K T M 1 1 1 6 L. Reichl H u s 1 0 1 7 N. Greutmann H u s 9 1 8 N. Stenberg K T M 8 1 9 K. Hindersson K T M 7 2 0 S. Sols K T M 5

2025 American Flat Track – Peoria TT

The Peoria TT proved one to remember for Australian Tom Drane (No. 59 Estenson Racing Yamaha YZ450F) after he took a massive eight-plus-second victory – well clear of the chasing pack, with fellow Aussie Thomas Herrick claiming a top-10 result in ninth.

The win checked off a handful of achievements for the Australian, including becoming just the sixth rider in class history to complete the Grand Slam while also equalling his own AFT Singles record for most consecutive podiums at nine.

A huge twist in the fight for today’s checkered flag, as well as the 2025 championship, occurred well before the riders ever gridded up for the Main. ‘24 Peoria TT winner Chase Saathoff (No. 88 RWR/Parts Plus Honda CRF450R) suffered a big crash during qualifying, landing the jump awkwardly and being thrown over the high side of his machine just moments after claiming the top spot on the charts. The RWR star hit the ground hard in the fall and was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation, bringing his day at the track to an early conclusion.

Drane’s path was further cleared when triple champion Kody Kopp (No. 1 Bob Lanphere/KTM/Fastrack Racing KTM 450 SX-F), who had consistently ranked among the three fastest riders along with Drane and Saathoff throughout practice and qualifying, lost a chain landing the jump on the opening lap of his heat race. That forced him to the back row of the LCQ where he had to claw his way to a similarly disadvantageous starting slot in the Main Event.

In the Main, Drane was momentarily dropped to second by ‘23 Peoria winner Trevor Brunner (No. 21 American Honda/Mission Foods CRF450R). But the Estenson Racing ace had an answer entering Turn 1 on Lap 2. Once back into the lead, Drane immediately stretched open a gap and continued to rip it open ever wider for the remainder of the contest.

Drane later admitted that his 8.148-second margin of victory could have been even more lopsided if he hadn’t called off the dogs.

Tom Drane

“Towards the end of that one, I looked back and saw I had a huge gap so I rolled it off a little. I didn’t need to do anything stupid at the end. I can’t thank my whole team enough with all the effort they put in. They had the bike working great all day. It’s been so easy for me just to get on and ride it because they had it set up so good. I hope Chase is doing all right. You don’t like to see that happen to anyone.”

Despite starting from the back row, Kopp made himself a factor with an awesome start that saw him rail around the outside of the pack and slot into sixth coming out of Turn 2.

From there, he quickly made his way up to third but was then stymied by Brunner in his repeated bids to steal away second. Their duel became a three-way scrap with the arrival of Tarren Santero (No. 75 Mission Roof Systems Honda CRF450R), who established himself as the master of the jump.

Kopp and Santero then went back and forth while simultaneously looking for a way into second that never opened up. A bevy of inside and outside moves were executed (including one run through the grass by Santero) in the action-packed melee. In the end, Brunner held on for the runner-up position with Santero third and Kopp fourth.

Just behind, the rolling Aidan RoosEvans (No. 26 FRA Trust/ATV’s and More Yamaha YZ450F) closed in and nearly made it a four-way fight before accepting a strong fifth.

Dalton Gauthier (No. 79 Parts Bros Worldwide/D&D Cycles KTM 450 SX-F), Kage Tadman (No. 288 1st Impressions Racing Husqvarna FC450), Chad Cose (No. 49 1st Impressions Race Team Husqvarna FC450), Thomas Herrick (No. 314 Davies Motorcycles Husqvarna FC450), and Jared Lowe (No. 63 Big R/Little Debbie Racing Honda CRF450R) finished sixth through tenth, respectively.

As a result of his fifth win of 2025 combined with Saathoff’s DNS, Drane now boasts a commanding championship advantage of 39 points (253-214) with just three rounds remaining. Brunner is third at 195.

Singles Main Event Results

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Tom Drane Yamaha YZ450F 20 Laps 2 Trevor Brunner Honda CRF450R +8.148 3 Tarren Santero Honda CRF450R +8.408 4 Kody Kopp KTM 450 SX-F +8.734 5 Aidan RoosEvans Yamaha YZ450F +9.266 6 Dalton Gauthier KTM 450 SX-F +10.920 7 Kage Tadman Husqvarna FC 450 +14.583 8 Chad Cose Husqvarna FC 450 +17.911 9 Thomas Herrick Husqvarna FC 450 +19.767 10 Jared Lowe Honda CRF450R +20.491 11 Jacob Lehmann Honda CRF450R +20.912 12 Bronson Pearce Yamaha YZ450F +21.278 13 Walker Porter Honda CRF450R +23.513 14 Bradon Pfanders KTM 450 SX-F +23.869 15 Evan Kelleher KTM 450 SX-F +24.623 16 Hunter Bauer Yamaha YZ450F +25.503 17 Maclain Drucker Honda CRF450R 15 Laps

AFT Singles Standings – Top 20

Pos Rider Total 1 Tom Drane 253 2 Chase Saathoff 214 3 Trevor Brunner 195 4 Tarren Santero 143 5 Aidan RoosEvans 142 6 Kage Tadman 130 7 Bradon Pfanders 121 8 Jared Lowe 114 9 Evan Renshaw 94 10 Chad Cose 83 11 Dalton Gauthier 75 12 Hunter Bauer 74 13 Evan Kelleher 74 14 Kody Kopp 60 15 Walker Porter 55 16 Justin Anselmi 46 17 Tyler Raggio 37 18 Skylar Sentell 32 19 Declan Bender 21 20 Bronson Pearce 19 21 Thomas Herrick 18

AFT SuperTwins – Peoria TT

Briar Bauman (No. 3 RWR/Parts Plus/Latus Motors Harley-Davidson XG750R) claimed his third victory at the Peoria Motorcycle Club Race Park in this year’s 78th World Famous Peoria TT to add to his incredible 2025 Progressive American Flat Track season, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing.

Bauman now hopes this triumph will pave the way to a third Grand National Championship as he extended his Mission AFT SuperTwins title advantage over rival Dallas Daniels (No. 32 Estenson Racing Yamaha MT-07 DT) with just three rounds remaining.

The opening lap of the Main Event actually played out in favor of Daniels with the partisan fans in Peoria, Illinois, cheering on the home state hero. While the holeshot went to Max Whale (No. 18 Moto Anatomy X Powered by Royal Enfield 650), Daniels crucially edged Bauman as they negotiated Turn 1. Daniels then immediately looked to place Whale between him and his adversary to gain some early separation.

Instead, Bauman executed off a pair of clutch maneuvers in rapid succession, diving under Daniels and then soaring past Whale over the jump as they powered down the subsequent straight.

While Daniels followed Bauman through on Whale, he was unable to work out a way to reel the Rick Ware Racing star back in. Instead, the gap slowly stacked up to almost two seconds before Daniels finally made a late run to make it somewhat interesting in the end. However, Bauman’s lead was never put in serious jeopardy, and he took the race by 1.204 seconds at the checkered flag.

The victory was Bauman’s seventh of the season and puts Daniels up against the wall in their championship battle. Bauman now leads 266-255, meaning the Estenson Racing ace needs to win out to assure himself the crown.

Briar Bauman

“I felt really good all day. Once again, huge thanks to Dave (Zanotti) and Michelle (Disalvo). They worked their tails off. I’ve been (tough on them). We have a high standard because Dallas and his team are so darn good. We didn’t really think we’d be here at this stage, so now all the sudden, I’m like, ‘We’ve got to figure this out.’”

After previously finishing inside the top five on five separate occasions at Peoria, Jarod VanDerKooi (No. 20 Fastrack Racing/Wally Brown Racing KTM 790 Duke) at last got his first podium in the fabled TT by finishing a lonely third.

He was followed home by wild card and Peoria resident Bronson Bauman (No. 37 Mike Butler Racing Mission Foods Yamaha MT-07), who worked his way past Whale to snatch away fourth.

Brandon Robinson (No. 44 Mission Roof Systems Harley-Davidson XG750R) finished sixth, one spot ahead of Trent Lowe (No. 48 American Honda/Progressive Insurance Honda Transalp), who had been the story of the race outside of Bauman and Daniels until a mechanical issue spoiled what had been a stirring charge.

Davis Fisher (No. 67 Rackley Racing/Bob Lanphere’s BMC Racing KTM 790 Duke), Dan Bromley (No. 62 Memphis Shades/Vinson Construction Suzuki GSX-8S), and Declan Bender (No. 70 Memphis Shades/Luczak Racing Yamaha MT-07) completed the top ten.

SuperTwins Main Event Results

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Briar Bauman Harley XG750R 24 Laps 2 Dallas Daniels Yamaha MT-07 +1.204 3 Jarod VanDerkooi KTM 790 Duke +19.278 4 Bronson Bauman Yamaha MT-07 +22.650 5 Max Whale Royal Enfield 650 +23.366 6 Brandon Robinson Harley XG750R +27.436 7 Trent Lowe Honda Transalp +29.079 8 Davis Fisher KTM 790 Duke 23 Laps 9 Dan Bromley Suzuki GSX-8S 1.310 10 Declan Bender Yamaha MT-07 2.174 11 Henry Wiles Kawasaki Ninja 650 9.145 12 James Ott Yamaha MT-07 12.558 13 Kole King KTM 790 Duke 22 Laps 14 Logan Mcgrane KTM 790 Duke 7.453 15 Ben Lowe KTM 790 Duke 15 Laps

AFT SuperTwins Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Briar Bauman 266 2 Dallas Daniels 255 3 Brandon Robinson 176 4 Davis Fisher 158 5 Jarod VanDerkooi 158 6 Trent Lowe 137 7 James Ott 131 8 Dan Bromley 128 9 Max Whale 127 10 Declan Bender 83 11 Logan Mcgrane 81 12 Henry Wiles 77 13 Justin Jones 57 14 Brandon Price 30 15 Bronson Bauman 29 16 Ben Lowe 25 17 Cameron Smith 23 18 Billy Ross 23 19 Sammy Halbert 17 20 Nick Armstrong 17 21 Dalton Gauthier 12 22 Logan Eisenhard 12 23 Michael Inderbitzin 11 24 Michael Hill 10 25 Kole King 9 26 Kevin Stollings 8 27 Daniel Poole 8 28 Jimmy McAllister 7 29 Cody Johncox 5 30 Cory Texter 3 31 Mitch Harvat 1

AFT AdventureTrackers – Peoria TT

Dan Bromley (No. 62 Big Momma and Daddy Deep Pockets Suzuki V-Strom 1050) added yet another accolade to his already decorated flat track career by securing the 2025 AFT AdventureTrackers championship.

Bromley came into Peoria with a healthy points advantage after collecting two wins and a runner-up finish during the 85th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. As a result, he only had to keep it smart, safe, and on two wheels to successfully close out his title campaign on Saturday.

And that’s exactly what he did. After rival Jesse Janisch (No. 33 WFOracingonline.com/Öhlins Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250) grabbed the holeshot, Bromley momentarily tussled with Danny Eslick (No. 164 Saddlemen Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250) for second before thinking better of it.

Instead, he chose to sit safe in third and watch the showdown for the win transpire in front of him.

There, Janisch did everything he could to keep it neat and tidy, while Eslick was happy to do the opposite, sending it over the jump with major air while bucking and sliding his way around the corners in hot pursuit.

Eslick’s aggression put him in position to attempt a last-corner, last-lap pass on Janisch. However, it also saw him run off into the grass in that attempt. Janisch powered to the win while Bromley inherited second. Despite the mishap, Eslick recovered quickly enough to round out the podium.

The victory was Janisch’s fifth overall at Peoria and in his third class (AFT Singles in 2015, 2016, and 2018, Mission Production Twins in 2022, and AFT AdventureTrackers in 2025).

Jesse Janisch

“It was a lot of fun. The track was a little bit nervous after the track prep. I was trying to ride really cautiously, and then I got way too cautious with two to go. Danny decided to send her, but luckily I heard him and saw it coming. I was able to square him up and get the win. Congrats to Dan. It was a little bit of a coulda-woulda-shoulda, but he won it. He was so good in Sturgis, and we just had that little fault.”

Meanwhile, the championship is the second of his Progressive AFT career, adding to his 2017 AFT Singles title.

Dan Bromley

“It feels good,” Bromley said. “We had a lot of success (in Sturgis). Me and Jesse were going to come here and fight tooth-and-nail, but unfortunately, he had an issue at the last race. That’s a bummer, but I know he gave it everything he had and he won today. But to be able to win this championship is pretty cool. It’s going to go up on the wall next to my Singles championship. And hopefully, there’s more to come.”

Dalton Gauthier (No. 79 Triumph Racing Triumph Tiger 900 GT Pro) finished fourth with Henry Wiles (No. 911 Walter Bros. Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250) rounding out the top five.

AFT AdventureTrackers Main Event Results

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Jesse Janisch Harley Pan America 1250 14 Laps 2 Dan Bromley Suzuki V-STROM 1050 +3.521 3 Danny Eslick Harley Pan America 1250 +5.140 4 Dalton Gauthier Triumph Tiger 900 GT Pro +9.543 5 Henry Wiles Harley Pan America 1250 +11.774 6 Hunter Bauer BMW F 900 GS +16.064 7 Kole King Triumph Tiger 900 GT Pro +16.792 8 Austin Luczak Honda Africa Twin +26.468 9 William Harris BMW F 900 GS 13 Laps

AFT AdventureTrackers Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Dan Bromley 84 2 Jesse Janisch 74 3 Danny Eslick 61 4 Dalton Gauthier 55 5 Henry Wiles 55 6 Austin Luczak 53 7 Hunter Bauer 41 8 Brandon Paasch 31 9 Chad Cose 23 10 William Harris 19 11 Morgen Mischler 17 12 Kole King 11

Next Up:

Progressive American Flat Track will go from one iconic event to another and not even have to leave the state to do so with the Springfield Mile I & II coming up next, on Saturday, August 30, and Sunday, August 31, at the Illinois State Fairgrounds, in Springfield, Illinois.