SuperMotocross Video Pass available for 2025

SuperMotocross Video Pass (supermotocross.tv) will offer fans live and on-demand access to all 28 Regular Season rounds of the SMX World Championship Series, inclusive of 17 Rounds of Monster Energy Supercross and 11 Rounds of Pro Motocross, plus the SMX post-season Playoffs and Finals.

Race Day Live & Qualifying coverage will also be available from all 31 events exclusively available on SuperMotocross Video Pass.

SuperMotocross Video Pass season subscribers can enjoy 10 months of live event content plus get over 900 hours of archived Supercross & Pro Motocross races.

SuperMotocross Video Pass is exclusive to subscribers that live outside of the United States via the web, and in all major app stores across IOS, Android, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Samsung CTV.

Included in the 2025 SuperMotocross Video Pass subscription:

Live & On-Demand access to 28 Rounds of the 2025 SMX regular season inclusive of Supercross and Pro Motocross.

Live & On-Demand access to postseason, 2025 SMX Playoffs and World Championship Final.

Live & On-Demand access to ‘Race Day Live’ for the full 2025 SMX series.

Live & On-Demand access to English, Spanish, and French Language Play-by-Play of all 2025 Live Races.

Extended Content including rider features, our weekly news program SMX Insider & extended race archives.

Purvis goes four-for-four at Whakatane Summercross

Whakatane’s Awakaponga MX Track bore witness to the red-hot form of the Altherm JCR Yamaha team riders as Maximus Purvis and James Scott collected the MX1 and MX2 Summercross trophies on Sunday.

For Purvis, the one-day event was the perfect test for his rehabilitated knee, and he showed that it is back to 100% with a dominant display of riding where he clean swept the four races on his Yamaha YZ450. Having finished up work for the year he’s been getting some dedicated training time in and it showed.

Maximus Purvis

“It was a great day on the bike. I was feeling good and am looking forward to the Woodville GP at the end of January.”

Second overall in the MX1 class was Preeda Boon, with Mitch Rees rounding out the overall podium.

James Scott took a couple of races to master the Summercross track’s tricky concrete start. After getting to grips with it after two fourth places in the first two motos, he went out and won the last two, to take the event win.

James Scott

“The first two motos I struggled quite a bit and got bad starts and didn’t ride like myself. Then, the last two motos, I got good starts, rode better and managed to win them and get the overall for the day on a track I’m not normally very comfortable on. I was pretty happy to come out of there with the win and all healthy heading to Woodville.”

Narrowly missing out on top MX2 honours was Jared Hannon as runner-up, Flynn Watts third a further five-points in arrears.

In the YMX Youth class Hayden Draper took the overall, edging out Jack Ellingham, with Aydall Hall third. Mike Cotter took the VMX win ahead of Darrin Capill and Carl Sorenson. While in WMX Karaitiana Horne took out the overall, Mikayla Griffiths second and Olivia Bodle third.

Racing returns for the annual Woodville GP on January 25 and 26, followed by the four-round Yamaha New Zealand Motocross Championships from mid-February.

Jack Holder claims Leigh Adams Medal at Speedway Masters

Jack Holder has won the Leigh Adams Medal at Gillman Speedway Stadium at the International Speedway Masters, defeating brother Chris Holder, after a race long duel between the pair. Third to the chequered flag was the Czech Republic’s Jan Kvech, ahead of Jaimon Lidsey.

Jack Holder and Jaimon Lidsey emerged as top point scorers from the qualifying the heats, qualifying for the grand final. Max Fricke scored 10 points in the heats, before missing out on final qualification after finishing second in his semi.

Semi final one was contested by Luke Becker (USA), Chris Holder (NSW), Sam Masters (NSW) and Tom Brennan (GB). Semi final two featured Jan Kvech (Czech), Max Fricke (VIC), Jonas Jeppesen (DMK) and Fraser Bowes (SA).

In the Sidecars, Mark Plaisted/Ben Pitt took top honours – the Darrin Treloar Cup – despite tying on points with Trent Headland/Jaxon Rayner, with Judd Plaisted/Brian Anthony rounding out the podium.

Leigh Adams Medal Results (Top 10)

Jack Holder 15 Chris Holder 10 Jan Kvech 10 Jaimon Lidsey 13 Max Fricke 10 Tom Brennan 7 Luke Becker 10 Jonas Jeppesen 8 Sam Masters 9 Fraser Bowes 6

Darrin Treloar Cup Results (Top 10)

Mark Plaisted/Ben Pitt 14 Trent Headland/Jaxon Rayner 14 Justin Plaisted/Brian Anthony 11 Mick Headland/Brenton Kerr 11 Darrin Treloar/Blake Cox 10 Tyler Moon/Adam Lovell 9 Kym Menadue/Shane Dolan 9 Max Howse/Riley Commons 9 Brodie Cohen/Jesse Headland 8 Damien Niesche/Mitchell Spear 5

Phil Crump Solo Classic victory for Kurtz at Mildura

FIM SGP Challenge winner Brady Kurtz has topped the podium at the Phil Crump Solo Classic in Mildura on Sunday, winning the six-rider final ahead of local Jaimon Lidsey.

Lidsey claimed second, FIM North America champion Luke Becker third, Great Britain star Tom Brennan fourth, reigning Aussie champion Rohan Tungate fifth and sixth-placed was former national champion Sam Masters.

Kurtz and Lidsey both impressed in the heats on 14 points, with the SGP newcomer getting the verdict when it mattered most. Becker and Tungate tallied 12 over five rides, while Brennan collected 11 and Masters 10.

Czech Speedway GP star Jan Kvech is on a tour Down Under and scored eight points in the heats, before finishing second to Masters in the B Final to fall just short of the A Final qualification.

The Young Gun’s Final was run by Reid Battye, Dayle Wood and Bradley Page, with the trio finishing in the order listed from first to third.

2024 Phil Crump Solo Classic Results

Brady Kurtz Jaimon Lidsey Luke Becker Tom Brennan Rohan Tungate Sam Masters

The Italian Job – Mani Lettenbichler

Ever wondered how Mani Lettenbichler would look on a KTM RALLY bike? Here’s a look at the reigning Hard Enduro World Champion on the shores of Lake Como with a KTM 890 Adventure Rally R and a KTM 450 Rally!