December 31, 2024
What’s New:
- SuperMotocross Video Pass available for 2025
- Purvis goes four-for-four at Whakatane Summercross
- Jack Holder claims Leigh Adams Medal at Speedway Masters
- Phil Crump Solo Classic victory for Kurtz at Mildura
- The Italian Job – Mani Lettenbichler
- Dakar Rally 2025 just days away!
- Africa Eco Race kicks off in Monaco
- 2025 Racing Calendars
SuperMotocross Video Pass available for 2025
SuperMotocross Video Pass (supermotocross.tv) will offer fans live and on-demand access to all 28 Regular Season rounds of the SMX World Championship Series, inclusive of 17 Rounds of Monster Energy Supercross and 11 Rounds of Pro Motocross, plus the SMX post-season Playoffs and Finals.
Race Day Live & Qualifying coverage will also be available from all 31 events exclusively available on SuperMotocross Video Pass.
SuperMotocross Video Pass season subscribers can enjoy 10 months of live event content plus get over 900 hours of archived Supercross & Pro Motocross races.
SuperMotocross Video Pass is exclusive to subscribers that live outside of the United States via the web, and in all major app stores across IOS, Android, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Samsung CTV.
Included in the 2025 SuperMotocross Video Pass subscription:
- Live & On-Demand access to 28 Rounds of the 2025 SMX regular season inclusive of Supercross and Pro Motocross.
- Live & On-Demand access to postseason, 2025 SMX Playoffs and World Championship Final.
- Live & On-Demand access to ‘Race Day Live’ for the full 2025 SMX series.
- Live & On-Demand access to English, Spanish, and French Language Play-by-Play of all 2025 Live Races.
- Extended Content including rider features, our weekly news program SMX Insider & extended race archives.
Purvis goes four-for-four at Whakatane Summercross
Whakatane’s Awakaponga MX Track bore witness to the red-hot form of the Altherm JCR Yamaha team riders as Maximus Purvis and James Scott collected the MX1 and MX2 Summercross trophies on Sunday.
For Purvis, the one-day event was the perfect test for his rehabilitated knee, and he showed that it is back to 100% with a dominant display of riding where he clean swept the four races on his Yamaha YZ450. Having finished up work for the year he’s been getting some dedicated training time in and it showed.
Maximus Purvis
“It was a great day on the bike. I was feeling good and am looking forward to the Woodville GP at the end of January.”
Second overall in the MX1 class was Preeda Boon, with Mitch Rees rounding out the overall podium.
James Scott took a couple of races to master the Summercross track’s tricky concrete start. After getting to grips with it after two fourth places in the first two motos, he went out and won the last two, to take the event win.
James Scott
“The first two motos I struggled quite a bit and got bad starts and didn’t ride like myself. Then, the last two motos, I got good starts, rode better and managed to win them and get the overall for the day on a track I’m not normally very comfortable on. I was pretty happy to come out of there with the win and all healthy heading to Woodville.”
Narrowly missing out on top MX2 honours was Jared Hannon as runner-up, Flynn Watts third a further five-points in arrears.
In the YMX Youth class Hayden Draper took the overall, edging out Jack Ellingham, with Aydall Hall third. Mike Cotter took the VMX win ahead of Darrin Capill and Carl Sorenson. While in WMX Karaitiana Horne took out the overall, Mikayla Griffiths second and Olivia Bodle third.
Racing returns for the annual Woodville GP on January 25 and 26, followed by the four-round Yamaha New Zealand Motocross Championships from mid-February.
Jack Holder claims Leigh Adams Medal at Speedway Masters
Jack Holder has won the Leigh Adams Medal at Gillman Speedway Stadium at the International Speedway Masters, defeating brother Chris Holder, after a race long duel between the pair. Third to the chequered flag was the Czech Republic’s Jan Kvech, ahead of Jaimon Lidsey.
Jack Holder and Jaimon Lidsey emerged as top point scorers from the qualifying the heats, qualifying for the grand final. Max Fricke scored 10 points in the heats, before missing out on final qualification after finishing second in his semi.
Semi final one was contested by Luke Becker (USA), Chris Holder (NSW), Sam Masters (NSW) and Tom Brennan (GB). Semi final two featured Jan Kvech (Czech), Max Fricke (VIC), Jonas Jeppesen (DMK) and Fraser Bowes (SA).
In the Sidecars, Mark Plaisted/Ben Pitt took top honours – the Darrin Treloar Cup – despite tying on points with Trent Headland/Jaxon Rayner, with Judd Plaisted/Brian Anthony rounding out the podium.
Leigh Adams Medal Results (Top 10)
- Jack Holder 15
- Chris Holder 10
- Jan Kvech 10
- Jaimon Lidsey 13
- Max Fricke 10
- Tom Brennan 7
- Luke Becker 10
- Jonas Jeppesen 8
- Sam Masters 9
- Fraser Bowes 6
Darrin Treloar Cup Results (Top 10)
- Mark Plaisted/Ben Pitt 14
- Trent Headland/Jaxon Rayner 14
- Justin Plaisted/Brian Anthony 11
- Mick Headland/Brenton Kerr 11
- Darrin Treloar/Blake Cox 10
- Tyler Moon/Adam Lovell 9
- Kym Menadue/Shane Dolan 9
- Max Howse/Riley Commons 9
- Brodie Cohen/Jesse Headland 8
- Damien Niesche/Mitchell Spear 5
Phil Crump Solo Classic victory for Kurtz at Mildura
FIM SGP Challenge winner Brady Kurtz has topped the podium at the Phil Crump Solo Classic in Mildura on Sunday, winning the six-rider final ahead of local Jaimon Lidsey.
Lidsey claimed second, FIM North America champion Luke Becker third, Great Britain star Tom Brennan fourth, reigning Aussie champion Rohan Tungate fifth and sixth-placed was former national champion Sam Masters.
Kurtz and Lidsey both impressed in the heats on 14 points, with the SGP newcomer getting the verdict when it mattered most. Becker and Tungate tallied 12 over five rides, while Brennan collected 11 and Masters 10.
Czech Speedway GP star Jan Kvech is on a tour Down Under and scored eight points in the heats, before finishing second to Masters in the B Final to fall just short of the A Final qualification.
The Young Gun’s Final was run by Reid Battye, Dayle Wood and Bradley Page, with the trio finishing in the order listed from first to third.
2024 Phil Crump Solo Classic Results
- Brady Kurtz
- Jaimon Lidsey
- Luke Becker
- Tom Brennan
- Rohan Tungate
- Sam Masters
The Italian Job – Mani Lettenbichler
Ever wondered how Mani Lettenbichler would look on a KTM RALLY bike? Here’s a look at the reigning Hard Enduro World Champion on the shores of Lake Como with a KTM 890 Adventure Rally R and a KTM 450 Rally!
Dakar Rally 2025 just days away!
The 2025 Dakar Rally will be dialling up the level of difficulty of its sixth edition in Saudi Arabia, which will stretch for almost 8,000 kilometres — including more than 5,000 in specials — from Bisha to Shubaytah and kicking off January 3 with the Prologue.
Daniel Sanders will represent Australia, riding with the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team alongside Kevin Benavides and Luciano Benavides in the RallyGP class.
Read the full KTM team write-up here:
Red Bull KTM Ready To Race Dakar
The harrowing 48h chrono stage has been bumped up to the first part of the race, and will lead almost directly into the marathon stage, which will begin to shape the outcome of Dakar 2025.
In the second week, Shubaytah will be shining in the distance as a beacon awaiting the participants who manage to overcome the dunes of the Empty Quarter.
Care went into separating the courses of the specials over more than 45% of the total mileage, a tried-and-tested approach that will make the race smoother and safer while complicating navigation for the cars.
Finally, the race will come to the heart of the bivouacs, which will host stage starts and finishes, as well as the final podium in Shubaytah on 17 January.
It all starts in Bisha
The concept of an XXL bivouac that serves as the focal point for the whole event in the run-up to the race met with widespread acclaim on the shores of the Red Sea in 2023 and against the majestic backdrop of AlUl in 2024.
It is now set to pitch its tents in Bisha, a city of 200,000 in the south-western quadrant of Saudi Arabia, where the vast majority of competitors will arrive after retrieving their vehicles from the Port of Jeddah.
The competitors will come together in time to ring in the new year and spend the first few hours of 2025 going through the technical and administrative scrutineering and making the final tweaks to their preparations. Oasis vibes…
2025 Dakar Rally Route/Schedule
|2025 Dakar Rally Route/Schedule
|Stage
|Date
|Start and Finish
|Total | Special
|Prologue
|Friday, January 3, 2025
|BISHA > BISHA
|79 km | 29 km
|Stage 1
|Saturday, January 4, 2025
|BISHA > BISHA
|499 km | 413 km
|Stage 2 (48H)
|Sunday, January 5, 2025
Sunday, January 6, 2025
|BISHA > BISHA (Chrono)
|1058 km | 967 km
|Stage 3
|Tuesday, January 7, 2025
|BISHA > AL HENAKIYAH
|847 km | 495 km
|Stage 4
|Wednesday, January 8, 2025
|AL HENAKIYAH > ALULA
|588 km | 415 km
|Stage 5
|Thursday, January 9, 2025
|ALULA > HAIL
|492 km | 428 km
|Rest
|Friday, January 10, 2025
|HAIL
|–
|Stage 6
|Saturday, January 11, 2025
|HAIL > AL DUWADIMI
|828 km | 604 km
|Stage 7
|Sunday, January 12, 2025
|AL DUWADIMI > AL DUWADIMI
|742 km | 478 km
|Stage 8
|Monday, January 13, 2025
|AL DUWADIMI > RIYADH
|737 km | 487 km
|Stage 9
|Tuesday, January 14, 2025
|RIYADH > HARADH
|589 km | 357 km
|Stage 10
|Wednesday, January 15, 2025
|HARADH > SHUBAYTAH
|640 km | 120 km
|Stage 11
|Thursday, January 16, 2025
|SHUBAYTAH > SHUBAYTAH
|507 km | 275 km
|Stage 12
|Friday, January 17, 2025
|SHUBAYTAH > SHUBAYTAH
|131 km | 61 km
2025 W2RC – FIM Round 1 – Dakar Rally Entry List
|W2RC 2025 – FIM ROUND 1 – DAKAR ENTRY LIST
|#
|Rider
|Nat
|El.
|Team
|Cat.
|1
|ROSS BRANCH
|BWA
|W2RCM
|HERO MOTOSPORTS TEAM RALLY
|GP
|4
|DANIEL SANDERS
|AUS
|W2RCM
|RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING
|GP
|7
|PABLO QUINTANILLA
|CHL
|W2RCM
|MONSTER ENERGY HONDA HRC
|GP
|9
|RICKY BRABEC
|USA
|W2RCM
|MONSTER ENERGY HONDA HRC
|GP
|10
|SKYLER HOWES
|USA
|W2RCM
|MONSTER ENERGY HONDA HRC
|GP
|11
|JOSE IGNACIO CORNEJO FLORIMO
|CHL
|W2RCM
|HERO MOTOSPORTS TEAM RALLY
|GP
|12
|BRADLEY COX
|ZAF
|W2RC
|BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM
|GP
|14
|SEBASTIAN BÜHLER
|DEU
|W2RCM
|HERO MOTOSPORTS TEAM RALLY
|GP
|16
|ROMAIN DUMONTIER
|FRA
|W2RC
|R2
|18
|JAN BRABEC
|CZE
|W2RC
|STOJRENT RACING
|R2
|20
|HARITH NOAH
|IND
|W2RC
|SHERCO RALLY FACTORY
|R2
|21
|MATHIEU DOVEZE
|FRA
|W2RC
|BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM
|R2
|22
|MICHAEL DOCHERTY
|ZAF
|W2RC
|BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM
|R2
|23
|JACOB ARGUBRIGHT
|USA
|W2RC
|R2
|25
|JEROME MARTINY
|BEL
|W2RC
|R2
|26
|KONRAD DABROWSKI
|POL
|W2RC
|DUUST RALLY TEAM
|R2
|27
|JUAN PUGA
|ECU
|W2RC
|R2
|28
|TONI MULEC
|SVN
|W2RC
|BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM
|R2
|29
|PAOLO LUCCI
|ITA
|W2RC
|R2
|31
|JEREMY MIROIR
|FRA
|W2RC
|R2
|32
|DAVID CASTEU
|FRA
|W2RC
|R2
|33
|MILAN ENGEL
|CZE
|W2RC
|R2
|34
|EMANUEL GYENES
|ROU
|W2RC
|R2
|35
|BRUNO SANTOS
|PRT
|W2RC
|R2
|36
|TOMMASO MONTANARI
|ITA
|W2RC
|R2
|38
|EDUARDO IGLESIAS SANCHEZ
|ESP
|W2RC
|R2
|39
|BENJAMIN MELOT
|FRA
|W2RC
|R2
|40
|MARTIN PROKES
|CZE
|W2RC
|R2
|42
|ADRIEN VAN BEVEREN
|FRA
|W2RCM
|MONSTER ENERGY HONDA HRC
|GP
|43
|JULIEN DALBEC
|FRA
|W2RC
|NOMADE RACING
|R2
|44
|JOSEP PEDRO SUBIRATS
|ESP
|W2RC
|RIEJU PEDREGÀ TEAM
|R2
|45
|SUNIER SUNIER
|CHN
|W2RC
|R2
|47
|KEVIN BENAVIDES
|ARG
|W2RCM
|RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING
|GP
|48
|DAVID PABISKA
|CZE
|W2RC
|R2
|49
|JUAN SANTIAGO ROSTAN
|ARG
|W2RC
|XRAIDS EXPERIENCE
|R2
|50
|JAMES HILLIER
|GBR
|W2RC
|R2
|51
|RACHID AL-LAL LAHADIL
|ESP
|W2RC
|R2
|52
|MARSHALL MEPLON
|FRA
|W2RC
|R2
|53
|THOMAS KONGSHOJ
|DNK
|W2RC
|JOYRIDE RACE SERVICE
|R2
|55
|ZHANG MIN
|CHN
|W2RC
|R2
|56
|ZHAO HONGYI
|CHN
|W2RC
|R2
|57
|FANG XIANGLIANG
|CHN
|W2RC
|R2
|58
|ZAKEER YAKEFU
|CHN
|W2RC
|R2
|59
|BARTLOMIEJ TABIN
|POL
|W2RC
|R2
|60
|ARNAUD DOMET
|FRA
|W2RC
|R2
|61
|BERTRAND DOMET
|FRA
|W2RC
|R2
|62
|ANDREW JOSEPH HOULIHAN
|AUS
|W2RC
|R2
|63
|JEREMIE GERBER
|FRA
|W2RC
|R2
|64
|ALEXANDRE VAUDAN
|CHE
|W2RC
|R2
|65
|GUILLAUME CHOLLET
|FRA
|W2RC
|XRAIDS EXPERIENCE
|R2
|66
|NEELS THERIC
|FRA
|W2RC
|R2
|68
|TOSHA SCHAREINA
|ESP
|W2RCM
|MONSTER ENERGY HONDA HRC
|GP
|69
|FRANCISCO ARREDONDO
|GTM
|W2RC
|BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM
|R2
|70
|MISHAL ALGHUNEIM
|SAU
|W2RC
|R2
|71
|MODESTAS SILIUNAS
|LTU
|W2RC
|AG DAKAR SCHOOL
|R2
|72
|PHILIPPE GENDRON
|FRA
|W2RC
|NOMADE RACING
|R2
|73
|EDGAR CANET
|ESP
|W2RC
|BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM
|R2
|74
|MICHAEL JACOBI
|FRA
|W2RC
|R2
|75
|DENG LIANSONG
|CHN
|W2RC
|R2
|76
|STÉPHANE DARQUES
|FRA
|W2RC
|R2
|77
|LUCIANO BENAVIDES
|ARG
|W2RCM
|RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING
|GP
|78
|LORENZO MAESTROMI
|ITA
|W2RC
|R2
|79
|MAXIME POUPONNOT
|FRA
|W2RC
|R2
|80
|ABDULHALIM ALMOGHEERA
|SAU
|W2RC
|R2
|81
|CESARE ZACCHETTI
|ITA
|W2RC
|R2
|82
|ANDREA WINKLER
|ITA
|W2RC
|R2
|83
|FABIEN DOMAS
|FRA
|W2RC
|R2
|84
|VASILEIOS BOUDROS
|GRC
|W2RC
|R2
|85
|MANUEL LUCCHESE
|ITA
|W2RC
|R2
|86
|CHARLIE HERBST
|FRA
|W2RC
|R2
|87
|EHAB AL HAKEEM
|LBN
|W2RC
|R2
|88
|ARUNAS GELAZNINKAS
|LTU
|W2RC
|R2
|89
|FRANCISCO ALVAREZ NIÑO
|COL
|W2RC
|JOYRIDE RACE SERVICE
|R2
|90
|ALVARO IRIS COPPOLA GUTIERREZ
|URY
|W2RC
|R2
|91
|MIKE WIEDEMANN
|DEU
|W2RC
|R2
|92
|JIRI BROZ
|CZE
|W2RC
|BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM
|R2
|93
|TIZIANO INTERNO
|ITA
|W2RC
|R2
|94
|DUSAN DRDAJ
|CZE
|W2RC
|R2
|95
|XAVIER FLICK
|FRA
|W2RC
|R2
|96
|TOBIAS EBSTER
|AUT
|W2RC
|BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM
|R2
|97
|JAROMIR ROMANCIK
|CZE
|W2RC
|R2
|99
|JAVI VEGA
|ESP
|W2RC
|R2
|100
|SANDRA GOMEZ CANTERO
|ESP
|W2RC
|R2
|101
|IADER GIRALDI
|ITA
|W2RC
|R2
|102
|IGNACIO SANCHIS
|ESP
|W2RC
|R2
|103
|GEDIMINAS SATKUS
|LTU
|W2RC
|AG DAKAR SCHOOL
|R2
|104
|SIMON MARCIC
|SVN
|W2RC
|R2
|105
|JEAN-PHILIPPE RÉVOLTE
|FRA
|W2RC
|R2
|106
|AXEL MUSTAD
|NOR
|W2RC
|HT RALLY RAID
|R2
|107
|RAFIC EID
|LBN
|W2RC
|R2
|108
|MARC CALMET CALVERAS
|ESP
|W2RC
|RIEJU PEDREGÁ TEAM
|R2
|109
|OSCAR HERNANDEZ PANOS
|ESP
|W2RC
|R2
|110
|JUANJO MARTINEZ GARCIA
|ESP
|W2RC
|R2
|111
|JUSTIN GERLACH
|DEU
|W2RC
|R2
|112
|WILLEM AVENANT
|ZAF
|W2RC
|HT RALLY RAID
|R2
|113
|GAD NACHMANI
|PRT
|W2RC
|R2
|114
|DWAIN BARNARD
|ZAF
|W2RC
|NOMADE RACING
|R2
|115
|MATHIEU FEUVRIER
|FRA
|W2RC
|NOMADE RACING
|R2
|116
|JORDAN STRACHAN
|CAN
|W2RC
|R2
|117
|OTTAVIO MISSONI
|ITA
|W2RC
|R2
|118
|ROLANDO ALFREDO MARTINEZ PAREDES
|PRY
|W2RC
|XRAIDS EXPERIENCE
|R2
|119
|MYKOLAS PAULAVICIUS
|LTU
|W2RC
|JOYRIDE RACE SERVICE
|R2
|120
|JIM MOISA
|FRA
|W2RC
|R2
|121
|ALEXANDRE YON
|FRA
|W2RC
|R2
|122
|THOMAS GEORGIN
|FRA
|W2RC
|R2
|123
|FABIAN VON THUENGEN
|URY
|W2RC
|HT RALLY RAID
|R2
|124
|BADR ALHAMDAN
|SAU
|W2RC
|R2
|125
|DAMIEN BATALLER
|FRA
|W2RC
|R2
|126
|TOBY HEDERICKS
|AUS
|W2RC
|BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM
|R2
|127
|ADAM PESCHEL
|CZE
|W2RC
|R2
|128
|MAX BIANUCCI
|FRA
|W2RC
|NOMADE RACING
|R2
|129
|JATIN JAIN
|IND
|W2RC
|R2
|130
|NERIMANTAS JUCIUS
|LTU
|W2RC
|HT RALLY RAID
|R2
|131
|AHMED ALJABER
|SAU
|W2RC
|R2
|132
|CARLOS ALFONSO MALO PEÑA
|ECU
|W2RC
|R2
|133
|GINES BELZUNCES VIUDEZ
|ESP
|W2RC
|R2
|134
|CLÉMENT ARTAUD
|FRA
|W2RC
|R2
|135
|BENJAMIN BOURDARIAT
|FRA
|W2RC
|R2
|136
|FERRAN ZARAGOZA ROSA
|ESP
|W2RC
|RIEJU PEDREGÀ TEAM
|R2
|137
|YANN DI MAURO
|CHE
|W2RC
|R2
|138
|IVAN MERICHAL RESINA
|ESP
|W2RC
|XRAIDS EXPERIENCE
|R2
|139
|SALMAN MOHAMED HUMOOD FARHAN
|BHR
|W2RC
|R2
|140
|DENNIS MILDENBERGER
|CHE
|W2RC
|R2
|141
|MURUN PUREVDORJ
|MNG
|W2RC
|R2
|143
|ROBBIE WALLACE
|GBR
|W2RC
|XRAIDS EXPERIENCE
|R2
|144
|ASHISH RAORANE
|IND
|W2RC
|XRAIDS EXPERIENCE
|R2
|148
|TOMAS DE GAVARDO
|CHL
|W2RC
|R2
Africa Eco Race kicks off in Monaco
The 16th edition of the Africa Eco Race has officially started from the Principality of Monaco and will reach the shores of Lake Rose in Dakar on January 12.
Before departure, all competitors spent two days in Italy for technical and administrative checks conducted in the towns of Bordighera, Vallecrosia, and Camporosso. These preparations ensured that all participants and their vehicles were ready to face the challenges of the African desert.
Here’s a run down of the 12-stage event and what riders have to tackle:
- Stage 1: 755 km, including 47 km of special stage.
- The adventure begins as soon as the ferry docks in Tangier on December 31. A short but challenging first special stage near Kenitra will reacquaint competitors with rally driving on winding tracks demanding full attention. Northern Morocco’s landscapes, from the Middle Atlas Mountains and cedar forests to high plateaus, will unfold before reaching the first bivouac in Tarda, where the New Year will be celebrated at the gateway to the desert.
- Stage 2: 357 km, including 319 km of special stage.
- Competitors will head deeper into southern Morocco towards Tagounite, with a mix of fast and rugged tracks in the desert. This stage introduces sand, stones, and the first dune cordon, along with initial navigation challenges. It’s a day that embodies the philosophy of the Africa Eco Race.
- Stage 3: 547 km, including 453 km of special stage.
- The route heads to Touizgui Oasis for a long special stage featuring diverse terrains: sandy paths near the famous Erg Cheggaga, the flat chotts of Irikki, and rocky tracks shaped by recent rains. Some of these trails are entirely new to the Africa Eco Race.
- Stage 4: 507 km, including 495 km of special stage.
- The fourth stage takes competitors to Laayoune, offering breathtaking Moroccan landscapes. Competitors will traverse from east to west across the Smara and Laayoune regions. The mountainous terrain gives way to vast desert expanses with no landmarks on the horizon, providing thrilling driving and challenging navigation.
- Stage 5: 633 km, including 435 km of special stage.
- The final Moroccan stage leads the caravan through southern Morocco’s typical desert scenery, including dunes and fast tracks over flat, hard-packed sand. Competitors will reach Dakhla for a well-deserved rest day, although teams will still need to prepare for Mauritania.
- Stage 6: 704 km, including 172 km of special stage
- The second part of the rally begins on January 6 with an (extremely) early liaison to the Guerguerat border post. Competitors will cross into Mauritania to reach the start of the special stage leading to Benichab, the site of the first Mauritanian bivouac. This selective section alternates between rocky and sandy terrain, skirting the Banc d’Arguin without entering it. Also on the agenda: pure and challenging navigation in complete off-road conditions. Welcome to Mauritania!
- Stage 7: 468 km, including 392 km of special stage
- The following day, competitors head to Amodjar, near Atar, for a stage as eagerly anticipated as it is feared. Sand, dunes, demanding navigation, and scorching heat—everything participants signed up for! A large dune section awaits at the start of the special stage, leaving Benichab and giving way to fast tracks leading to the railway used by the world’s longest train. The second part of the timed section features another massive dune part.
- Stage 8: 356 km, including 351 km of special stage
- New for this edition: two loops starting from Amodjar allow competitors to fully explore this region, rich in African rally history. They will spend three nights at the same bivouac, a novelty on the Africa Eco Race, simplifying logistics for competitors and assistance teams. The first loop leads participants to the Adrar plateau, towards Ouadane and its “Eye of the Desert.” Sand and corrugated tracks will dominate the day. For those in the Historic category, this stage introduces the 2025 novelty: the “Legend Stage,” whose specifics will be shared during the briefing the night before.
- Stage 9: 447 km, including 400 km of special stage
- The second special loop starting and ending at Amodjar is named after “René”, in tribute to René Metge. This legendary figure in African rallies and co-founder of the Africa Eco Race passed away on January 3, 2024. Competitors will head towards Azarane, still in the Adrar region, for a mythical stage in a territory René held dear. According to Manfred Kroiss, Sporting Director of the Africa Eco Race, it’s “probably the most beautiful stage of this edition.” Although the general layout of this loop has been used in previous editions, new tracks have been added at the start of the selective section, leading competitors into untouched dunes deep within Mauritania’s wilderness. The return journey also includes new tracks, heading towards Chinguetti, the “Sorbonne of the Desert,” known for its ancient manuscripts. This ninth stage promises breathtaking landscapes and emotional moments, keeping René Metge in the hearts of competitors and organizers alike.
- Stage 10: 460 km, including 410 km of special stage
- Competitors head to Nouakchott for the 10th stage, featuring extensive navigation and sandy terrain. Dunes will appear early in the special stage, transitioning into a succession of sandy tracks. A challenging pass must be crossed before more dune cords with soft sand. This over-400-km stage marks the final one in Mauritania.
- Stage 11: 419 km, including 75 km of special stage
- Another new feature of the Africa Eco Race: Stage 11 takes competitors across the border into Senegal for a unique special stage in the Sahelian savanna. This day will likely determine the final rankings. The sandy special stage offers a safari-like experience with tricky tracks winding between baobabs and acacias. The Mauritanian off-road sections give way to unmarked paths that constantly crisscross, presenting a different navigational challenge from Mauritania. Final standings will be confirmed at the Mpal bivouac after this stage.
- Stage 12: 250 km, including 23 km of special stage
- The final stage includes a liaison to the traditional group start on the beach for a 23-km “glory run,” as rankings will already be determined. The finish line awaits on the shores of Lac Rose, marking the triumphant end of an exceptional 2025 edition of the Africa Eco Race.
2025 Racing schedule
2025 Monster Energy AMA SX, ProMX, SMX Championship calendars
|2025 Monster Energy SX & AMA ProMX (SMX) Championships Calendars
|Round
|Date
|Event/Location
|AMA Supercross Championship 2025
|Round 1
|Jan 11
|Angel Stadium, Anaheim CA
|Round 2
|Jan 18
|Snapdragon Stadium, San Dieo CA
|Round 3
|Jan 25
|Angel Stadium, Anaheim CA
|Round 4
|Feb 1
|State Farm Stadium, Glendale AZ
|Round 5
|Feb 8
|Raymond James Stadium, Tampa AZ
|Round 6
|Feb 15
|Ford Field, Detroit MI
|Round 7
|Feb 22
|AT&T Stadium, Arlington TX
|Round 8
|Mar 1
|Daytona Intl Speedway, Daytona Beach FL
|Round 9
|Mar 8
|Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
|Round 10
|Mar 22
|Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL
|Round 11
|Mar 29
|Lumen Field, Seattle WA
|Round 12
|Apr 5
|Gillette Stadium, Foxborough MA
|Round 13
|Apr 12
|Lincol Financial Field, Philadelphia PA
|Round 14
|Apr 19
|Metlife Stadium, Pittsburgh PA
|Round 15
|Apr 26
|Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh PA
|Round 16
|May 3
|Empower Field at Mile High, Denver CO
|Round 17
|May 10
|Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake UT
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship 2025
|Round 18
|May 24
|Fox Raceway National Pala CA
|Round 19
|May 31
|Hangtown Classic, Rancho Cordova CA
|Round 20
|Jun 7
|Thunder Valley National, Lakewood CO
|Round 21
|Jun 14
|High Point National, Mount Morris PA
|Round 22
|Jun 28
|Southwick National, Southwick MA
|Round 23
|Jul 5
|Redbud National, Buchanan MI
|Round 24
|Jul 12
|Spring Creek National, Millville MN
|Round 25
|Jul 19
|Washougal National, Washougal WA
|Round 26
|Aug 9
|Ironman National, Crawfordsville IN
|Round 27
|Aug 16
|Unadilla National, New Berlin NY
|Round 28
|Aug 23
|Budds Creek National, Mechanicsville MD
|SuperMotoCross Finals
|Round 29
|TBA
|Playoff 1, TBA
|Round 30
|TBA
|Playoff 2, TBA
|Round 31
|TBA
|World Championship, TBA
2025 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship Calendar (Provisional)
|2025 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Event/Location
|Round 1
|May 10-11
|Valley Hard Enduro, UK
|Round 2
|May 29-June 1
|Red Bull Erzberg Rodeo, Austria
|Round 3
|June 18-21
|Xross Hard Enduro Rally, Serbia
|Round 4
|July 22-26
|Red Bull Romaniacs, Romania
|Round 5
|Sept 6-7
|Red Bull Outliers, Canada
|Round 6
|Sept 20-21
|Abestone, Italy
|Round 7
|October (TBO)
|Seat to Sky, Turkiye
|Round 8
|Oct 24-25
|24MX Getzen Rodeo, Germany
2025 FIM Motocross World Championship Calendar (Provisional)
|2025 FIM Motocross World Championship Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Event/Location
|Round 1
|March 2
|MXGP of Argentina
|Round 2
|March 16
|MXGP of Castilla La Mancha, Spain
|Round 3
|March 23
|MXGP of Europe, France
|Round 4
|April 6
|MXGP of Sardegna, Italy
|Round 5
|April 13
|MXGP of Trentino, Italy
|Round 6
|April 19 & 21
|MXGP of Switzerland
|Round 7
|May 4
|MXGP of Portugal
|Round 8
|May 11
|MXGO pf Spain
|Round 9
|May 25
|MXGP of France
|Round 10
|June 1
|MXGP of Germany
|Round 11
|June 8
|MXGP of Latvia
|Round 12
|June 22
|MXGP of Great Britain
|Round 13
|July 6
|MXGP of Indonesia
|Round 14
|July 27
|MXGP of Czech Republic
|Round 15
|August 3
|MXGP of Flanders, Belgium
|Round 16
|August 17
|MXGP of Sweden
|Round 17
|August 24
|MXGP of Netherlands
|Round 18
|September 7
|MXGP of Turkiye
|Round 19
|September 14
|MXGP of China
|Round 20
|September 21
|MXGP of Australia, Darwin
|MXON
|October 5
|FIM Motocross of Nations, Crawfordsville, USA
2025 FIM S1GP SuperMoto World Championship Calendar (Provisional)
|Date
|Venue
|Country
|30 March
|Albaida
|Spain
|04 May
|Tramatza
|Italy
|01 June
|St. Wendel
|Germany
|13 July
|Visonta
|Hungary
|07 September
|Busca
|Italy
|12 October
|Mettet
|Belgium
|FIM SuperMoto of Nations
|21 September
|Vysoke Myto
|Czech Repubic
2025 FIM Trial World Championship Calendar
|2025 FIM Trial World Championship Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Country
|Venue
|1
|04-06 April
|Spain
|Benahavís
|2
|11-13 April
|Portugal
|Viana do Castelo
|3
|16-18 May
|Japan
|Motegi
|4
|30 May-1 June
|France
|Calvi (Corsica)
|5
|06-08 June
|San Marino
|Baldasserona
|6
|11-13 July
|USA
|Exeter, Rhode Island
|7
|05-07 September
|Great Britain
|Geddington
2025 Australian Track and Dirt Track Calendar
|2025 Australian Track and Dirt Track Calendar
|2025 Australian Senior Dirt Track Championship
|March 22-23
|– Mick Doohan Raceway (Qld), promoted by the North Brisbane Junior Motorcycle Club
|2025 Australian Junior Dirt Track Championship
|April 19-20
|– Loxford Park (NSW), Kurri Kurri Junior Motorcycle Club
|2025 Australian Junior Track Championship
|May 24-25
|– Fairbairn Park (ACT), ACT Motorcycle Club
|2025 Australian Senior Track Championship
|September 13-14
|– Lang Park (Qld), Townsville Motorcycle Club
|2025 Australian Post Classic Dirt Track Championship
|October 4-5
|– Mick Doohan Raceway (Qld), North Brisbane Junior Motorcycle Club
|2025 Australian Classic Dirt Track Championship
|October 4-5
|– Mick Doohan Raceway (Qld), North Brisbane Junior Motorcycle Club
2025 Australian ProMX Championship Calendar
|2025 Australian ProMX Championship Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Location
|Round 1
|March 22-23
|Wonthaggi, Vic
|Round 2
|April 13
|Appin, NSW
|Round 3
|April 27
|Gillman, SA
|Round 4
|May 25
|Traralgon, Vic
|Round 5
|June 22
|Warwick, Qld
|Round 6
|July 6
|Nowra, NSW
|Round 7
|July 27
|Toowoomba, Qld
|Round 8
|August 2-3
|QMP, Qld
2025 Yamaha Australian Enduro Championship presented by MXstore Calendar
(Previously AORC)
|2025 Yamaha Australian Enduro Championship presented by MXstore Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Location
|Rounds 1-2
|March 1-2
|Kempsey, NSW
|Rounds 3-4
|April 5-6
|Traralgon, Vic
|Rounds 5-6
|May 31-June 1
|TBA, SA
|Rounds 7-8
|June 28-29
|Casterton, Vic
|Rounds 9-10
|September 13-14
|Kyogle, NSW
|Rounds 11-12
|October 11-12
|Gympie, Qld
2025 Australian Speedway Championship Calendar
|2025 Australian Speedway Championship Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Location
|Round 1
|January 3
|Gillman Speedway (SA)
|Round 2
|January 5
|Olympic Park, Mildura (Vic)
|Round 3
|January 8
|Diamond Park, Wodonga (Vic)
|Round 4
|January 11
|North Brisbane Speedway (Qld)
2025 Grand National Cross Country Series Calendar
|Rnd
|Date
|Event Name
|Location
|eMTB Rnd
|1
|Feb 15-16
|Big Buck
|Union, SC
|2
|Mar 1-2
|Wild Boar
|Palatka, FL
|3
|Mar 8-9
|Talladega
|Talladega, AL
|4
|Mar 29-30
|Camp Coker Bullet
|Society Hill, SC
|5
|Apr 11-13
|The Old Gray
|Monterey, TN
|Round 1
|6
|May 3-4
|Powerline Park
|St. Clairsville, OH
|7
|May 16-18
|Hoosier
|Crawfordsville, IN
|Round 2
|8
|May 30-Jun 1
|Mason-Dixon
|Mt. Morris, PA
|Round 3 & 4
|9
|June 20-22
|Snowshoe*
|Snowshoe, WV
|Round 5
|10
|Sep 5-7
|Buckwheat 100
|Newburg, WV
|Round 6
|11
|Sep 19-21
|The Mountaineer
|Beckley, WV
|Round 7 & 8
|12
|Oct 10-12
|The John Penton
|Millfield, OH
|Round 9
|13
|Oct 24-26
|Ironman
|Crawfordsville, IN
|Round 10
2025 World Rally Raid Championship (W2RC) Calendar
|2025 World Rally Raid Championship (W2RC) Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Event/Location
|Round 1
|Jan 3-17
|Dakar Rally, Saudi Arabia
|Round 2
|Feb 21-27
|Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, UAE
|Round 3
|May 18-24
|South African Safari Rally, South Africa
|Round 4
|Sept 22-28
|Rally Raid Portugal, Portugal
|Round 5
|Oct 10-17
|Rallye Du Maroc, Morocco
2025 FIM Track Racing Calendars
|2025 FIM TRACK RACING CALENDARS
|FIM Speedway Grand Prix World Championship – Qualifying Meetings
|Date
|FMNR
|Event
|Venue
|Country
|07th June
|SMF
|Qualifying round
|Zarnovica
|Slovakia
|07th June
|FMI
|Qualifying round
|Lonigo
|Italy
|09th June
|DMSB
|Qualifying round
|Abensberg
|Germany
|09th August
|DMU
|Challenge
|Holsted
|Denmark
|FIM SGP2 World Championship – Qualifying Meetings
|Date
|FMNR
|Event
|Venue
|Country
|24th May
|ACCR
|Qualifying round
|Pardubice
|Czech Republic
|24th May
|ACU
|Qualifying round
|Glasgow
|Great Britain
|24th May
|MAMS
|Qualifying round
|Debrecen
|Hungary
|FIM SGP3 World Championship – Semi-finals
|Date
|FMNR
|Event
|Venue
|Country
|24th May
|AMZS
|Semi final 1
|Krsko
|Slovenia
|24th May
|AMZS
|Semi final 2
|Krsko
|Slovenia
|FIM Flat Track World Championship
|Date
|FMNR
|Event
|Venue
|Country
|25th May
|FMI
|Final
|Terenzano
|Italy
|14th June
|DMSB
|Final
|Meissen
|Germany
|12th July
|HMS
|Final
|Donji Kraljevec
|Croatia
|23rd August
|DMSB
|Final
|Scheessel
|Germany
|13th September
|MAMS
|Final
|Vasad
|Hungary
|20th September
|ACCR
|Final
|Pardubice
|Czech Republic
|TBC
|CAMOD
|Final
|Santa Fé
|Argentina
|FIM Track Racing Youth Gold Trophy
|Date
|FMNR
|Event
|Venue
|Country
|13th July
|LaMSF
|Final
|Riga
|Latvia
