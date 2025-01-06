Moto News Weekly Wrap
January 7, 2025
What’s New:
- 2025 Australian Speedway Championship Rounds 1 & 2
- Dean Wilson grabs British AX Pro win in Birmingham at AX World Tour opener
- MXGP Round Eight in Spain confirmed for Lugo
- 2025 Dakar Rally Recap – Prologue, Stage One, Stage Two A & B
- FIM SuperEnduro Round Two – Germany Report
- 2025 Racing Calendars
2025 Australian Speedway Championship Rounds 1 & 2 Report
Round One – Gillman
Brady Kurtz kicked off his Australian Championship series in style with victory in round one at Adelaide venue Gillman on Friday. Kurtz triumphed in the final ahead of SGP rival Jack Holder in second, with 2012 Speedway GP world champion Chris Holder in third.
Former SGP2 star Keynan Rew was fourth. Chasing his first Aussie title since he lifted the trophy at the first attempt in 2016, Kurtz dropped just one point in the heats, beaten only by fellow Speedway GP qualifier Max Fricke.
He then won the first semi-final ahead of Rew, Fricke and 2020 FIM Speedway Under-21 world champion Jaimon Lidsey, with Chris Holder victorious ahead of younger brother Jack in semi two, which saw Zach Cook placed third and reigning champion Rohan Tungate exit after being disqualified.
Kurtz headed Jack and Chris Holder in the final to end the opening round with 18 championship points, taking a three-point lead into round two in Mildura on Sunday.
The Holder brothers joint second on 15 apiece. Rew fourth on 13 and Fricke fifth on 11.
While Kurtz topped the heat scoring, Chris Holder also impressed on 13, winning his opening three rides, before recording two seconds.
Rew also starred – matching Jack Holder’s 12-point haul over five rides – while Fricke registered 11.
Tungate and Lidsey notched nine to reach the top eight, with Zach Cook claiming the last semi-spot on eight points.
Josh Pickering just missed the cut on seven, with Ben Cook placed 10th with six.
2025 Australian Speedway Championship Round 1 Results – Gillman
|2025 Australian Speedway Championship Round 1 Results – Gillman
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Brady Kurtz
|18
|2
|Jack Holder
|15
|3
|Chris Holder
|15
|4
|Kenan Rew
|13
|5
|Max Fricke
|11
|6
|Zach Cook
|8
|7
|Jaimon Lidsey
|9
|8
|Rohan Tungate
|9
|9
|Josh Pickering
|7
|10
|Ben Cook
|6
|11
|Mithcell McDiarmid
|5
|12
|Harry Ryan
|4
|13
|James Pearson
|3
|14
|Michael West
|3
|15
|Patrick Hamilton
|2
|16
|Mitchell Cluff
|2
|17
|Harry Sadler
|0
|18
|Ashley Jansen-Batche
|0
Round Two – Mildura
Brady Kurtz moved a step closer to his second Australian Championship after backing up his Gillman performance by claiming maximum points at Mildura on Sunday.
Kurtz triumphed in the final ahead of former SGP2 star Keynan Rew, Zach Cook and Josh Pickering to charge into an eight-point lead with two rounds to race at Albury-Wodonga on Wednesday, and North Brisbane on Saturday.
Last year’s FIM SGP Challenge winner triumphed in the opening round at Adelaide venue Gillman and tightened his grip on top spot when he blazed through the Mildura heats with a 15-point maximum.
Kurtz then won semi-final one ahead of Rew, Ben Cook and former world champion Chris Holder. There was drama in semi-final two as reigning Aussie champion Rohan Tungate crashed out, with Jack Holder also suffering mechanical problems to exit the round with 14 championship points.
Zach Cook won the rerun ahead of Pickering. With Holder unable to add to his 29-point tally in the final, he has it all to do in second place if he is to regain the Aussie Championship trophy he won in 2023.
Meanwhile, it was a night to forget for Victorian racer Fricke, who crashed in heat one. Despite taking his place in his second race and scoring a point, he withdrew from the remainder of the meeting.
This leaves him 10th in the overall standings on 12 points and all but out of contention to win his fourth Aussie crown. Second spot for Rew leaves him in the hunt on 28 in third, with Chris Holder still in touch with top spot on 26 as he chases title No.6.
The top two riders in the championship secure places in the 2025 Speedway GP qualification rounds for the 2026 Speedway GP World Championship. They are joined by the winner of the FIM Oceania Championship at Gillman on January 25.
2025 Australian Speedway Championship Round 2 Results – Mildura
|2025 Australian Speedway Championship Round 2 Results – Mildura
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Brady Kurtz
|19
|2
|Kenan Rew
|15
|3
|Zach Cook
|10
|4
|Josh Pickering
|10
|5
|Ben Cook
|9
|6
|Jack Holder
|14
|7
|Chris Holder
|11
|8
|Rohan Tungate
|11
|9
|Jaimon Lidsey
|8
|10
|James Pearson
|5
|11
|Harry Ryan
|3
|12
|Mithcell McDiarmid
|3
|13
|Michael West
|3
|14
|Mitchell Cluff
|2
|15
|Dayle Wood
|1
|16
|Max Fricke
|1
|17
|Patrick Hamilton
|3
|18
|Harry Sadler
|0
2025 Australian Speedway Championship Standings after Round 2
|2025 Australian Speedway Championship Standings after Round 2
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Brady Kurtz
|37
|2
|Jack Holder
|29
|3
|Keynan Rew
|28
|4
|Chris Holder
|26
|5
|Rohan Tungate
|20
|6
|Zach Cook
|18
|7
|Josh Pickering
|17
|8
|Jaimon Lidsey
|17
|9
|Ben Cook
|15
|10
|Max Fricke
|12
|11
|James Pearson
|8
|12
|Mitchell McDiarmid
|8
|13
|Harry Ryan
|7
|14
|Michael West
|6
|15
|Patrick Hamilton
|5
|16
|Mitchell Cluff
|4
|17
|Dayle Wood
|1
Dean Wilson grabs British AX Pro win in Birmingham at AX World Tour opener
The Arenacross (AX) World Tour kicked off over the weekend in Birmingham, Britain, with Spain’s Jorge Zaragoza claiming top honours, while Dean Wilson took out the British Championship results.
Stark mounted Zaragoza led most of the race and withstood late pressure for the UK’s Cedric Soubeyras, with Dean Wilson making his Arenacross debut in the UK and claiming the final podium position in third.
With his third-place finish in the final, Wilson took control of the ACU Arenacross British championship, which is only open to British passport holders or British based riders. The very first Arenacross champion from back in 2013, Adam Chatfield, proved he’s still got something left in the tank to grab second place ahead of Stark Future Racing’s Eddie Wade.
Dean Wilson
“Round 1 of Arenacross World Tour is finished, P-1 in the British round and P-3 in the World AX round. Not my best day of riding but was pretty under prepared with five weeks off trying to rehab my shoulder. So can’t be to upset. These guys are fast and we know how tough AX can be with my kind of starts. Massive shout to the UK fans you were loud all night. Thank you St Blazey MX and Armor Vision for putting this all together. Lets go!”
Up next is the Wembley on Saturday 18th January which will host round two of the ACU Arenacross British championship.
AX World Tour /British AX Championship Round One Results
AX Pro ACU British Championship
- Dean Wilson
- Adam Chatfield
- Eddie Wade
AX Pro – World Tour
- Jorge Zaragoza #99
- Cedric Soubeyras #85
- Dean Wilson #15
AX Minis
- Mason Staddon #2
- Preston Killoran #7
- Mason Shields #65
AX SuperMinis
- George Cherry #7
- John Slade #288
- Elvis Totney #507
AX Futures
- Isaac Ash #100
- Harry Lee #17
- Zane Stephens #80
AX Amateurs
- Raife Broadley #72
- Louis Brookes #26
- Adam Wells #56
MXGP Round Eight in Spain confirmed for Lugo
The FIM and Infront Moto Racing have confirmed that the MXGP of Spain will be taking place at Lugo on the 10-11 May 2025.
Following the great success of the 2024 edition, the MXGP of Spain will this time go to Lugo, marking the second consecutive year that the Galician venue will host a MXGP event.
Fans can look forward to the excitement of the MXGP and MX2, alongside the FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship. Lugo’s excellent facilities and atmosphere anticipate an unforgettable weekend of motocross.
2025 Dakar Rally Recap – Prologue, Stage One, Stage Two A & B
The 2025 Dakar Rally has so far been dominated by Australia’s Daniel Sanders, racing for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, although the Monster Energy Honda HRC team are proving a dominant force with five riders in the top eight. Here’s the run down so far:
Dakar Rally Prologue
See the full Prologue report here (link).
While only an interlude to the real action, the Prologue saw Daniel Sanders come out swinging, winning the timed 29 km section near Bisha, ahead of Ross Branch, Edgar Canet, Ricky Brabec and Tosh Schareina, with the top-10 rider’s able to pick their starting positions, offering a tactical advantage into the first full stage.
Just 12-seconds covered the top three at this early stage, with a minute over the top-10 riders, with Pablo Quintanilla, Luciano Benavides, Adrian van Bevern, Michael Docherty and Skyler Howes rounding out that top 10.
Dakar Rally Stage One
See the full Stage One report here (link).
Stage One saw riders cover 499 km, including a timed special of 413 km, with Sanders extending his lead to two-minutes from closest competitor, Honda’s Ricky Brabec, Hero’s Ross Branch claiming the final stage podium position. Howes and Schareina making for three Honda’s in the top five, covered by just shy of five-minutes.
Rounding out the top-10 for the day were Luciano Benavides, Docherty, Brabec, Quintanilla and Canet.
Dakar Rally Stage Two A
See the full Stage Two A report here (link).
Stage Two would take part over two days, with the 48 Hour Chrono run at the beginning of the event, in a loop out of Bisha covering almost 1000 km, and leaving riders to their own devices in keeping their bikes running across both days.
The top 21 riders made it to the final checkpoint 617 km in, led by Daniel Sanders, who finished 40-seconds clear of Brabec, Branch third. Schareina and Howes rounded out the top five, with official standings and results only to be calculated at the end of the following day, with the 48 Hour Chrono completed.
Dakar Rally Stage Two B
See the full Stage Two B report here (link).
A shorter second day of the 48 Hour Chrono had riders covering the remaining 330 km on their return to Bisha, with Sanders quickly catching the leading riders and helping to open the stage, ending the Chrono 7m37s clear of Howes, with Shareina a further four-seconds in arrears, and Van Beveren and Branch rounding out the top five, covering 10-minutes.
That leaves Sanders holding a 12m36s lead after over 16 hours of timed specials, with Howes, Branch and Schareina his closest competitors, followed by Brabec, L. Benavides, Van Beveren, Quintanilla, Cornejo and Cox, with the top-10 stretching out across almost an hour.
Stage Three was slated to cover 495 km of special from a total day of 847 km, but has been reduced to 327 km due to stormy weather, as riders head to Al Henakiyah.
2025 Dakar Rally Standings after Stage Two
|Pos
|Rider
|Time
|1
|DANIEL SANDERS
|16h10’31”
|2
|SKYLER HOWES
|+12’36”
|3
|ROSS BRANCH
|+12’40”
|4
|TOSHA SCHAREINA
|+12’48”
|5
|RICKY BRABEC
|+15’09”
|6
|LUCIANO BENAVIDES
|+22’31” (2m P)
|7
|ADRIEN VAN BEVEREN
|+24’10” (2m P)
|8
|PABLO QUINTANILLA
|+25’12”
|9
|JOSE IGNACIO CORNEJO FLORIMO
|+48’57” (2m P)
|10
|BRADLEY COX
|+53’36”
FIM SuperEnduro Round Two – Germany Report
Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Billy Bolt has made it two in a row in the 2025 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship by claiming a dominant victory at round two in Germany.
Getting his evening in Riesa off to the best possible start, Bolt not only took the win in SuperPole, but put in a time close to two seconds quicker than the second-placed rider.
Making the best use of his first gate pick for race one, Billy got the holeshot and began to pull away. Although pressured by championship rival Jonny Walker, Bolt controlled the pace from the front to secure his first race win of the night.
The reverse start order for race two saw Bolt set off from row two. Despite staying safe and hanging back early on, it didn’t take the FE 350 rider long to begin picking his way through the field.
With chaos unfolding around him and many riders suffering on the deteriorating track, Billy rode smoothly and looked in a class of his own to take win number two of the evening.
After getting closed in off the start of the third final, Bolt once again showed his skill and experience by judging the race and timing his passes perfectly. Moving up into second place by lap three, Billy then set about closing down the leader.
Seizing an opportunity when Walker made a mistake in the rock garden, Bolt surged into the lead before extending his advantage to the chequered flag. With SuperPole and three wins from three races, Billy delivered a perfect evening of racing, and now heads the championship standings by over 20 points after two rounds.
Billy Bolt
“I’m really pleased with how the evening has gone here in Germany, and the fans have been amazing as always. I managed to go the whole event without crashing, which is good. Obviously to take three wins and the SuperPole is always the goal, but I’m happy with how I rode tonight as well. Jonny was laying on the pressure in the first race, then Dominik in the second, but I was able to stay focused and not make any mistakes. Everything is going to plan so far, and the bike is working really, really well. I’m looking forward to getting back to racing again in two weeks’ time in Romania.”
Jonny Walker
“I felt good tonight and I had good pace for sure. To go from such a strong start to the evening to then DNF isn’t ideal, but to then finish second after all of that, I’m really happy with how I bounced back. In race two, I grabbed a handful of front brake and tucked the front and that was all it took to twist the bike beyond what I could repair myself. I had fun tonight, the crowd in Germany is always amazing and it’s definitely one of my favourite places to race. The plan is to head home, recover and come back stronger for the next round in two weeks’ time.”
Round Two Results – 2024/2025 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship in Germany
Prestige Race 1
|Pos
|Rider
|Man.
|Nat.
|Gap
|1
|Billy BOLT
|HUSQ
|GBR
|7:03.655
|2
|Jonathan WALKER
|TRIU
|GBR
|+4.904
|3
|Eddie KARLSSON
|STAR
|SWE
|+30.999
|4
|Dominik OLSZOWY
|RIEJ
|POL
|+36.186
|5
|Ashton BRIGHTMORE
|GAS
|GBR
|+40.854
|6
|William HOARE
|HUSQ
|GBR
|+51.318
|7
|Mitchell BRIGHTMORE
|GAS
|GBR
|+1 laps
|8
|Tim APOLLE
|BETA
|GER
|+1 laps
|9
|Alfredo GOMEZ CANTERO
|BETA
|SPA
|+1 laps
|10
|Toby MARTYN
|RIEJ
|GBR
|+1 laps
|11
|Cooper ABBOTT
|SHER
|USA
|+1 laps
|12
|Diogo VIEIRA
|GAS
|POR
|+1 laps
|13
|Harry EDMONDSON
|TRIU
|GBR
|+1 laps
|14
|Aleksander GOTKOWSKI
|SUZ
|POL
|+1 laps
Prestige Race 2
|Pos
|Rider
|Man.
|Nat.
|Gap
|1
|Billy BOLT
|HUSQ
|GBR
|7:27.701
|2
|Dominik OLSZOWY
|RIEJ
|POL
|+9.988
|3
|Mitchell BRIGHTMORE
|GAS
|GBR
|+15.433
|4
|Ashton BRIGHTMORE
|GAS
|GBR
|+18.507
|5
|Cooper ABBOTT
|SHER
|USA
|+26.883
|6
|Eddie KARLSSON
|STAR
|SWE
|+31.566
|7
|Alfredo GOMEZ CANTERO
|BETA
|SPA
|+33.077
|8
|William HOARE
|HUSQ
|GBR
|+39.028
|9
|Toby MARTYN
|RIEJ
|GBR
|+44.550
|10
|Tim APOLLE
|BETA
|GER
|+49.650
|11
|Diogo VIEIRA
|GAS
|POR
|+1 laps
|12
|Harry EDMONDSON
|TRIU
|GBR
|+1 laps
|13
|Aleksander GOTKOWSKI
|SUZ
|POL
|+3 laps
|14
|Jonathan WALKER
|TRIU
|GBR
|+8 laps
Prestige Race 3
|Pos
|Rider
|Man.
|Nat.
|Gap
|1
|Billy BOLT
|HUSQ
|GBR
|7:10.390
|2
|Jonathan WALKER
|TRIU
|GBR
|+7.934
|3
|Dominik OLSZOWY
|RIEJ
|POL
|+19.471
|4
|Cooper ABBOTT
|SHER
|USA
|+31.705
|5
|Mitchell BRIGHTMORE
|GAS
|GBR
|+34.636
|6
|Ashton BRIGHTMORE
|GAS
|GBR
|+35.378
|7
|Eddie KARLSSON
|STAR
|SWE
|+38.864
|8
|Alfredo GOMEZ CANTERO
|BETA
|SPA
|+40.119
|9
|William HOARE
|HUSQ
|GBR
|+52.008
|10
|Tim APOLLE
|BETA
|GER
|+1 laps
|11
|Toby MARTYN
|RIEJ
|GBR
|+1 laps
|12
|Harry EDMONDSON
|TRIU
|GBR
|+1 laps
|13
|Diogo VIEIRA
|GAS
|POR
|+1 laps
|14
|Aleksander GOTKOWSKI
|SUZ
|POL
|+3 laps
Prestige World Championship Standings
|Prestige World Championship Standings after Round Two
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Points
|1
|Billy Bolt
|GBR
|119
|2
|Dominik Olszowy
|POL
|97
|3
|Jonathan Walker
|GBR
|75
|4
|Ashton Brightmore
|GBR
|72
|5
|Eddie Karlsson
|SWE
|66
|6
|Mitchell Brightmore
|GBR
|61
|7
|Cooper Abbott
|USA
|61
|8
|Will Hoare
|GBR
|53
|9
|Alfredo Gomez
|ESP
|45
|10
|Tim Apolle
|GER
|40
Junior World Cup Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Points
|1
|Marc Fernandez Serra
|ESP
|94
|2
|Szymon Kuś
|POL
|75
|3
|Alex Puey
|ESP
|73
|4
|Toby Shaw
|GBR
|68
|5
|Manuel Gomez Martinez
|ESP
|67
|6
|Roland Liszka
|HUN
|62
|7
|Henry Strauss
|GER
|61
|8
|Milan Schmueser
|GER
|56
|9
|Raul Frutos De Mingo
|ESP
|45
|10
|Marius Achim POPOVICI
|ROM
|37
Youth World Cup – Top 5
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Points
|1
|Ramon GODINO GOMEZ
|ESP
|68
|2
|Michał Laska
|POL
|61
|3
|Connor WATSON
|GBR
|60
|4
|Fraiser LAMPKIN
|GBR
|58
|5
|Wojtek Walczak
|POL
|41
|6
|Adam KOLLÁR
|SLO
|36
|7
|Luca KROPITSCH
|AUT
|33
|8
|Eneko MARTINEZ
|ESP
|30
|9
|Hugo VUKCEVIC
|BEL
|26
|10
|Elias MANGANELLI
|ITA
|21
FIM Europe Cup – Top 5
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Points
|1
|Fynn HANNEMANN
|Beta
|72
|2
|Norbert ZSIGOVITS
|GASGAS
|57
|3
|Edward HÜBNER
|KTM
|51
|4
|Alessandro AZZALINI
|Husqvarna
|48
|5
|Kornel OTT
|Beta
|42
|6
|Grzegorz KARGUL
|Husqvarna
|40
|7
|Barnabás CSIZMAZIA
|Husqvarna
|34
|8
|Nicola GROSSI
|GASGAS
|27
|9
|Marco PFEIFER
|KTM
|24
|10
|Damian BRONIEWSKI
|KTM
|18
Next up for the 2025 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship is round three from Cluj-Napoca in Romania on 18 January.
2025 Racing schedule
2025 Dakar Rally Route/Schedule
|2025 Dakar Rally Route/Schedule2025 Dakar Rally Route/Schedule
|Stae
|Date
|Start/Finish
|Total
|Special
|Prologue
|Jan 3
|Bisha > Bisha
|79km
|29km
|S1
|Jan 4
|Bisha > Bisha
|499km
|413km
|S2 (48H)
|Jan 5/6
|Bisha > Bisha (Chrono)
|1058km
|967km
|S3
|Jan 7
|Bisha > Al Henakiyah
|847km
|495km
|S4
|Jan 8
|Al Henakiyah > Alula
|588km
|415km
|S5
|Jan 9
|Alula > Hail
|492km
|428km
|Rest
|Jan 10
|Hail
|–
|–
|S6
|Jan 11
|Hail > Al Duwadimi
|828km
|604km
|S7
|Jan 12
|Al Duwadimi > Al Duwadimi
|742km
|478km
|S8
|Jan 13
|Al Duwadimi > Riyadh
|737km
|487km
|S9
|Jan 14
|Riyadh > Haradh
|589km
|357km
|S10
|Jan 15
|Haradh > Shubaytah
|640km
|120km
|S11
|Jan 16
|Shubaytah > Shubaytah
|507km
|275km
|S12
|Jan 17
|Shubaytah > Shubaytah
|131km
|61km
2025 W2RC – FIM Round 1 – Dakar Rally Entry List
|#
|Rider
|EL
|Team
|Cat
|1
|R. Branch
|W2RCM
|Hero Motosports Team Rally
|GP
|4
|D. Sanders
|W2RCM
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|GP
|7
|P. Quintanilla
|W2RCM
|Monster Energy Honda HRC
|GP
|9
|R. Brabec
|W2RCM
|Monster Energy Honda HRC
|GP
|10
|S. Howes
|W2RCM
|Monster Energy Honda HRC
|GP
|11
|J. I. Cornejo Florimo
|W2RCM
|Hero Motosports Team Rally
|GP
|12
|B. Cox
|W2RCB
|Bas World KTM Racing Team
|GP
|14
|S. Bühler
|W2RCM
|Hero Motosports Team Rally
|GP
|16
|R. Dumontier
|W2RCR
|R2
|18
|J. Brabec
|W2RCS
|Tojrent Racing
|R2
|20
|H. Noah
|W2RCS
|Sherco Rally Factory
|R2
|21
|M. Doveze
|W2RCB
|Bas World KTM Racing Team
|R2
|22
|M. Docherty
|W2RCB
|Bas World KTM Racing Team
|R2
|23
|J. Argubright
|W2RCR
|R2
|25
|J. Martiny
|W2RCR
|R2
|26
|K. Dabrowski
|W2RCD
|Duust Rally Team
|R2
|27
|J. Puga
|W2RCR
|R2
|28
|T. Mules
|W2RCB
|Bas World KTM Racing Team
|R2
|29
|P. Lucci
|W2RCR
|R2
|31
|J. Miroir
|W2RCR
|R2
|32
|D. Casteu
|W2RCR
|R2
|33
|M. Engel
|W2RCR
|R2
|34
|E. Gyenes
|W2RCR
|R2
|35
|B. Santos
|W2RCR
|R2
|36
|T. Montanari
|W2RCR
|R2
|38
|E. Iglesias Sanchez
|W2RCR
|R2
|39
|B. Melot
|W2RCR
|R2
|40
|M. Prokes
|W2RCR
|R2
|42
|A. Van Beveren
|W2RCM
|Monster Energy Honda HRC
|GP
|43
|J. Dalbec
|W2RCN
|Nomade Racing
|R2
|44
|J. P. Subirats
|W2RCR
|Rieju Pedregà Team
|R2
|45
|S. Sunier
|W2RCR
|R2
|47
|K. Benavides
|W2RCM
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|GP
|48
|D. Pabiska
|W2RCR
|R2
|49
|J. S. Rostan
|W2RCX
|Raids Experience
|R2
|50
|J. Hillier
|W2RCR
|R2
|51
|R. Al-Lal Lahad
|W2RCR
|R2
|52
|M. Meplon
|W2RCR
|R2
|53
|T. Kongshoj
|W2RCJ
|Joyride Race Service
|R2
|55
|Z. Min
|W2RCR
|R2
|56
|Z. Hongyi
|W2RCR
|R2
|57
|F. Xiangliang
|W2RCR
|R2
|58
|Z. Yakefu
|W2RCR
|R2
|59
|B. Tabin
|W2RCR
|R2
|60
|A. Domet
|W2RCR
|R2
|61
|B. Domet
|W2RCR
|R2
|62
|A. J. Houlihan
|W2RCR
|R2
|63
|J. Gerber
|W2RCR
|R2
|64
|A. Vaudanche
|W2RCR
|R2
|65
|G. Chollet
|W2RCX
|Raids Experience
|R2
|66
|N. Théric
|W2RCR
|R2
|68
|T. Schareina
|W2RCM
|Monster Energy Honda HRC
|GP
|69
|F. Arredondo
|W2RCB
|Bas World KTM Racing Team
|R2
|70
|M. Alghuneim
|W2RCR
|R2
|71
|M. Siliunas
|W2RCA
|AG Dakar School
|R2
|72
|P. Gendron
|W2RCN
|Nomade Racing
|R2
|73
|E. Canet
|W2RCB
|Bas World KTM Racing Team
|R2
|74
|M. Jacobi
|W2RCR
|R2
|75
|D. Liansong
|W2RCR
|R2
|76
|S. Darques
|W2RCR
|R2
|77
|L. Benavides
|W2RCM
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|GP
|78
|L. Maestromi
|W2RCR
|R2
|79
|M. Pouponnot
|W2RCR
|R2
|80
|A. Almogheera
|W2RCR
|R2
|81
|C. Zacchetti
|W2RCR
|R2
|82
|A. Winkler
|W2RCR
|R2
|83
|F. Domas
|W2RCR
|R2
|84
|V. Boudros
|W2RCR
|R2
|85
|M. Lucchese
|W2RCR
|R2
|86
|C. Herbst
|W2RCR
|R2
|87
|E. Al Hakeem
|W2RCR
|R2
|88
|A. Gelazninkas
|W2RCR
|R2
|89
|F. Alvarez Niño
|W2RCJ
|Joyride Race Service
|R2
|90
|A. I. Coppola Gutierrez
|W2RCR
|R2
|91
|M. Wiedemann
|W2RCR
|R2
|92
|J. Broz
|W2RCB
|Bas World KTM Racing Team
|R2
|93
|T. Interno
|W2RCR
|R2
|94
|D. Drdaj
|W2RCR
|R2
|95
|X. Flick
|W2RCR
|R2
|96
|T. Ebster
|W2RCB
|Bas World KTM Racing Team
|R2
|97
|J. Romancik
|W2RCR
|R2
|99
|J. Vega
|W2RCR
|R2
|100
|S. Gomez Cantero
|W2RCR
|R2
|101
|I. Giraldi
|W2RCR
|R2
|102
|I. Sanchis
|W2RCR
|R2
|103
|G. Satkus
|W2RCA
|AG Dakar School
|R2
|104
|S. Marcic
|W2RCR
|R2
|105
|J. P. Révolte
|W2RCR
|R2
|106
|A. Mustad
|W2RCH
|HT Rally Raid
|R2
|107
|R. Eid
|W2RCR
|R2
|108
|M. Calmet Calveras
|W2RCR
|Rieju Pedregà Team
|R2
|109
|O. Hernandez Panos
|W2RCR
|R2
|110
|J. Martinez Garcia
|W2RCR
|R2
|111
|J. Gerlach
|W2RCR
|R2
|112
|W. Avenant
|W2RCH
|HT Rally Raid
|R2
|113
|G. Nachmani
|W2RCR
|R2
|114
|D. Barnard
|W2RCN
|Nomade Racing
|R2
|115
|M. Feuvrier
|W2RCN
|Nomade Racing
|R2
|116
|J. Strachan
|W2RCR
|R2
|117
|O. Missoni
|W2RCR
|R2
|118
|R. A. Martinez Paredes
|W2RCX
|Raids Experience
|R2
|119
|M. Paulavicius
|W2RCJ
|Joyride Race Service
|R2
|120
|J. Moisa
|W2RCR
|R2
|121
|A. Yon
|W2RCR
|R2
|122
|T. Georgin
|W2RCR
|R2
|123
|F. Von Thuengen
|W2RCH
|HT Rally Raid
|R2
|124
|B. Alhamdan
|W2RCR
|R2
|125
|D. Bataller
|W2RCR
|R2
|126
|T. Hedericks
|W2RCB
|Bas World KTM Racing Team
|R2
|127
|A. Peschel
|W2RCR
|R2
|128
|M. Bianucci
|W2RCN
|Nomade Racing
|R2
|129
|J. Jain
|W2RCR
|R2
|130
|N. Jucius
|W2RCH
|HT Rally Raid
|R2
|131
|A. Aljaber
|W2RCR
|R2
|132
|C. A. Malo Peñae
|W2RCR
|R2
|133
|G. Belzunces Viudez
|W2RCR
|R2
|134
|C. Artaud
|W2RCR
|R2
|135
|B. Bourdariat
|W2RCR
|R2
|136
|F. Zaragoza Rosa
|W2RCR
|Rieju Pedregà Team
|R2
|137
|Y. Di Mauro
|W2RCR
|R2
|138
|I. Merichal Resina
|W2RCX
|Raids Experience
|R2
|139
|S. M. Humood Farhan
|W2RCR
|R2
|140
|D. Mildenberger
|W2RCR
|R2
|141
|M. Purevdorj
|W2RCR
|R2
|143
|R. Wallace
|W2RCX
|Raids Experience
|R2
|144
|A. Raorane
|W2RCX
|Raids Experience
|R2
2025 Monster Energy AMA SX, ProMX, SMX Championship calendars
|2025 Monster Energy SX & AMA ProMX (SMX) Championships Calendars
|Round
|Date
|Event/Location
|AMA Supercross Championship 2025
|R1
|Jan 11
|Anaheim CA
|R2
|Jan 18
|San Dieo CA
|R3
|Jan 25
|Anaheim CA
|R4
|Feb 1
|Glendale AZ
|R5
|Feb 8
|Tampa AZ
|R6
|Feb 15
|Detroit MI
|R7
|Feb 22
|Arlington TX
|R8
|Mar 1
|Daytona Beach FL
|R9
|Mar 8
|Indianapolis, IN
|R10
|Mar 22
|Birmingham, AL
|R11
|Mar 29
|Seattle WA
|R12
|Apr 5
|Foxborough MA
|R13
|Apr 12
|Philadelphia PA
|R14
|Apr 19
|Pittsburgh PA
|R15
|Apr 26
|Pittsburgh PA
|R16
|May 3
|Mile High, Denver CO
|R17
|May 10
|Salt Lake UT
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship 2025
|R18
|May 24
|Pala CA
|R19
|May 31
|Rancho Cordova CA
|R20
|Jun 7
|Lakewood CO
|R21
|Jun 14
|Mount Morris PA
|R22
|Jun 28
|Southwick MA
|R23
|Jul 5
|Buchanan MI
|R24
|Jul 12
|Millville MN
|R25
|Jul 19
|Washougal WA
|R26
|Aug 9
|Crawfordsville IN
|R27
|Aug 16
|New Berlin NY
|R28
|Aug 23
|Mechanicsville MD
|SuperMotoCross Finals
|R29
|TBA
|Playoff 1, TBA
|R30
|TBA
|Playoff 2, TBA
|R31
|TBA
|TBA
2025 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship Calendar (Provisional)
|2025 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Event/Location
|R1
|May 10-11
|Valley Hard Enduro, UK
|R2
|May 29-Jun 1
|Red Bull Erzberg Rodeo, Austria
|R
|Jun 18-21
|Xross Hard Enduro Rally, Serbia
|R4
|Jul 22-26
|Red Bull Romaniacs, Romania
|R5
|Sep 6-7
|Red Bull Outliers, Canada
|R6
|Sep 20-21
|Abestone, Italy
|R7
|Oct (TBO)
|Seat to Sky, Turkiye
|R8
|Oct 24-25
|24MX Getzen Rodeo, Germany
2025 FIM Motocross World Championship Calendar (Provisional)
|2025 FIM Motocross World Championship Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Location
|R1
|Mar 2
|Argentina
|R2
|Mar 16
|Castilla La Mancha, Spain
|R3
|Mar 23
|Europe, France
|R4
|Apr 6
|Sardegna, Italy
|R5
|Apr 13
|Trentino, Italy
|R6
|Apr 19-21
|Switzerland
|R7
|May 4
|Portugal
|R8
|May 11
|Lugo, Spain
|R9
|May 25
|France
|R10
|Jun 1
|Germany
|R11
|Jun 8
|Latvia
|R12
|Jun 22
|Great Britain
|R13
|Jul 6
|Indonesia
|R14
|Jul 27
|Czech Republic
|R15
|Aug 3
|Belgium
|R16
|Aug 17
|Sweden
|R17
|Aug 24
|Netherlands
|R18
|Sep 7
|Turkiye
|R19
|Sep 14
|China
|R20
|Sept 21
|Australia
|MXON
|Oct 5
|USA
2025 FIM S1GP SuperMoto World Championship Calendar (Provisional)
|Date
|Venue
|Country
|30 Mar
|Albaida
|Spa
|4 May
|Tramatza
|Ita
|1 Jun
|St. Wendel
|Ger
|13 Jul
|Visonta
|Hun
|7 Sep
|Busca
|Ita
|12 Oct
|Mettet
|Bel
|FIM SuperMoto of Nations
|21 Sep
|Vysoke Myto
|Czech
2025 FIM Trial World Championship Calendar
|2025 FIM Trial World Championship Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Country
|Venue
|1
|04-06 Apr
|Spa
|Benahavís
|2
|11-13 Apr
|Port
|Viana do Castelo
|3
|16-18 May
|Jap
|Motegi
|4
|30 May-1 Jun
|Fra
|Calvi (Corsica)
|5
|06-08 Jun
|San M
|Baldasserona
|6
|11-13 Jul
|USA
|Exeter, Rhode Island
|7
|05-07 Sep
|UK
|Geddington
2025 Australian Track and Dirt Track Calendar
|2025 Australian Track and Dirt Track Calendar
|2025 Australian Senior Dirt Track Championship
|Mar 22-23
|– Mick Doohan Raceway (Qld), promoted by the North Brisbane Junior Motorcycle Club
|2025 Australian Junior Dirt Track Championship
|Apr 19-20
|– Loxford Park (NSW), Kurri Kurri Junior Motorcycle Club
|2025 Australian Junior Track Championship
|May 24-25
|– Fairbairn Park (ACT), ACT Motorcycle Club
|2025 Australian Senior Track Championship
|Sep 13-14
|– Lang Park (Qld), Townsville Motorcycle Club
|2025 Australian Post Classic Dirt Track Championship
|Oct 4-5
|– Mick Doohan Raceway (Qld), North Brisbane Junior Motorcycle Club
|2025 Australian Classic Dirt Track Championship
|Oct 4-5
|– Mick Doohan Raceway (Qld), North Brisbane Junior Motorcycle Club
2025 Australian ProMX Championship Calendar
|2025 Australian ProMX Championship Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Location
|R1
|Mar 22-23
|Wonthaggi, Vic
|R2
|Apr 13
|Appin, NSW
|R3
|Apr 27
|Gillman, SA
|R4
|May 25
|Traralgon, Vic
|R5
|Jun 22
|Warwick, Qld
|R6
|Jul 6
|Nowra, NSW
|R7
|Jul 27
|Toowoomba, Qld
|R8
|Aug 2-3
|QMP, Qld
2025 Yamaha Australian Enduro Championship presented by MXstore Calendar
(Previously AORC)
|2025 Yamaha Australian Enduro Championship presented by MXstore Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Location
|R1-R2
|Mar 1-2
|Kempsey, NSW
|R3-R4
|Apr 5-6
|Traralgon, Vic
|R5-R6
|May 31-Jun 1
|TBA, SA
|R7-R8
|Jun 28-29
|Casterton, Vic
|R9-R10
|Sept 13-14
|Kyogle, NSW
|R11-R12
|Oct 11-12
|Gympie, Qld
2025 Australian Speedway Championship Calendar
|2025 Australian Speedway Championship Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Location
|R1
|Jan 3
|Gillman Speedway (SA)
|R2
|Jan 5
|Olympic Park, Mildura (Vic)
|R3
|Jan 8
|Diamond Park, Wodonga (Vic)
|R4
|Jan 11
|North Brisbane Speedway (Qld)
2025 Grand National Cross Country Series Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Event Name
|Location
|EMTBRound
|R1
|Feb 15-16
|Big Buck
|Union, SC
|R2
|Mar 1-2
|Wild Boar
|Palatka, FL
|R3
|Mar 8-9
|Talladega
|Talladega, AL
|R4
|Mar 29-30
|Camp Coker Bullet
|Society Hill, SC
|R5
|Apr 11-13
|The Old Gray
|Monterey, TN
|R1
|R6
|May 3-4
|Powerline Park
|St. Clairsville, OH
|R7
|May 16-18
|Hoosier
|Crawfordsville, IN
|R2
|R8
|May 30-Jun 1
|Mason-Dixon
|Mt. Morris, PA
|R3-R4
|R9
|June 20-22
|Snowshoe*
|Snowshoe, WV
|R5
|R10
|Sep 5-7
|Buckwheat 100
|Newburg, WV
|R6
|R11
|Sep 19-21
|The Mountaineer
|Beckley, WV
|R7-R8
|R12
|Oct 10-12
|The John Penton
|Millfield, OH
|R9
|R13
|Oct 24-26
|Ironman
|Crawfordsville, IN
|R10
2025 World Rally Raid Championship (W2RC) Calendar
|2025 World Rally Raid Championship (W2RC) Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Event/Location
|R1
|Jan 3-17
|Dakar Rally, Saudi Arabia
|R2
|Feb 21-27
|Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, UAE
|R3
|May 18-24
|South African Safari Rally, South Africa
|R4
|Sept 22-28
|Rally Raid Portugal, Portugal
|R5
|Oct 10-17
|Rallye Du Maroc, Morocco
2025 FIM Track Racing Calendars
|2025 FIM TRACK RACING CALENDARS
|FIM Speedway Grand Prix World Championship – Qualifying Meetings
|Date
|FMNR
|Event
|Country
|7 Jun
|SMF
|QRound
|Slov
|7 Jun
|FMI
|QRound
|Ita
|9 Jun
|DMSB
|QRound
|Ger
|9 Aug
|DMU
|Challenge
|Den
|FIM SGP2 World Championship – Qualifying Meetings
|Date
|FMNR
|Event
|Country
|24 May
|ACCR
|QRound
|Czech
|24 May
|ACU
|QRound
|GB
|24 May
|MAMS
|QRound
|Hun
|FIM SGP3 World Championship – Semi-finals
|Date
|FMNR
|Event
|Country
|24 May
|AMZS
|SFinal-1
|Slov
|24 May
|AMZS
|SFinal-2
|Slov
|FIM Flat Track World Championship
|Date
|FMNR
|Event
|Country
|25 May
|FMI
|Final
|Ita
|14 Jun
|DMSB
|Final
|Ger
|12 Jul
|HMS
|Final
|Cro
|23 Aug
|DMSB
|Final
|Ger
|13 Sep
|MAMS
|Final
|Hun
|20t Sep
|ACCR
|Final
|Czech
|TBC
|CAMOD
|Final
|Arg
|FIM Track Racing Youth Gold Trophy
|Date
|FMNR
|Event
|Country
|13th July
|LaMSF
|Final
|Lat
2025 FIM Long Track World Championship Calendar
|2025 FIM LONG TRACK CALENDARS
|FIM Long Track World Championship – Final Series
|Date
|FMNR
|Event
|Country
|6 Jul
|DMSB
|Final
|Ger
|13 Jul
|FFM
|Final
|Fra
|24 Aug
|DMSB
|Final
|Ger
|21 Sep
|KNMV
|Final
|Ned
|FIM Long Track World Championship – Qualifying Meetings
|Date
|FMNR
|Event
|Country
|6 Sep
|FFM
|Challenge
|Fra
|FIM Long Track of Nations
|Date
|FMNR
|Event
|Country
|13 Sep
|DMSB
|Final
|Ger
|FIM Long Track U23 World Cup
|Date
|FMNR
|Event
|Country
|12 Sep
|DMSB
|Final
|Ger
2025 FIM SuperMoto of Nations Calendar
|FIM SuperMoto of Nations
|2025 Provisional Calendar update
|28 Sep
|ACCR
|Czech
2025 Yamaha Motor New Zealand Motocross Championship calendar
|2025 Yamaha Motor New Zealand Motocross Championship calendar
|Round
|Date
|Location
|R1
|Feb15
|Tauranga
|R2
|Feb 22
|R3
|Mar 8
|Pukekohe
|R54
|Mar 16
|Taupo
2025 FIM Long Track World Championship Calendar
|2025 FIM LONG TRACK CALENDARS
|FIM Long Track World Championship – Final Series
|Date
|FMNR
|Event
|Country
|Jul 6
|DMSB
|Final
|Ger
|13 Jul
|FFM
|Final
|Fra
|24 Aug
|DMSB
|Final
|Ger
|21 Sep
|KNMV
|Final
|Ned
|FIM Long Track World Championship – Qualifying Meetings
|Date
|FMNR
|Event
|Country
|6 Sep
|FFM
|Challenge
|Fra
|FIM Long Track of Nations
|Date
|FMNR
|Event
|Country
|13 Sep
|DMSB
|Final
|Ger
|FIM Long Track U23 World Cup
|Date
|FMNR
|Event
|Country
|12 Sep
|DMSB
|Final
|Ger
2025 FIM Track Racing Calendars
|2025 FIM TRACK RACING CALENDARS
|FIM Speedway Grand Prix World Championship – Qualifying Meetings
|Date
|FMNR
|Event
|Country
|7 Jun
|SMF
|QRound
|Slo
|7 Jun
|FMI
|QRound
|Ita
|9 Jun
|DMSB
|QRound
|Ger
|9 Aug
|DMU
|Challenge
|Den
|FIM SGP2 World Championship – Qualifying Meetings
|Date
|FMNR
|Event
|Country
|24 May
|ACCR
|QRound
|Czech
|24 May
|ACU
|QRound
|GB
|24 May
|MAMS
|QRound
|Hun
|FIM SGP3 World Championship – Semi-finals
|Date
|FMNR
|Event
|Country
|24 May
|AMZS
|SF1
|Slov
|24 May
|AMZS
|SF2
|Slov
|FIM Flat Track World Championship
|Date
|FMNR
|Event
|Country
|25 May
|FMI
|Final
|Ita
|14 Jun
|DMSB
|Final
|Ger
|12 juk
|HMS
|Final
|Cro
|23 Aug
|DMSB
|Final
|Ger
|13 Sep
|MAMS
|Final
|Hun
|20 Sep
|ACCR
|Final
|Czech
|TBC
|CAMOD
|Final
|Arg
|FIM Track Racing Youth Gold Trophy
|Date
|FMNR
|Event
|Country
|13 Juk
|LaMSF
|Final
|Lat