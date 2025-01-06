2025 Australian Speedway Championship Rounds 1 & 2 Report

Round One – Gillman

Brady Kurtz kicked off his Australian Championship series in style with victory in round one at Adelaide venue Gillman on Friday. Kurtz triumphed in the final ahead of SGP rival Jack Holder in second, with 2012 Speedway GP world champion Chris Holder in third.

Former SGP2 star Keynan Rew was fourth. Chasing his first Aussie title since he lifted the trophy at the first attempt in 2016, Kurtz dropped just one point in the heats, beaten only by fellow Speedway GP qualifier Max Fricke.

He then won the first semi-final ahead of Rew, Fricke and 2020 FIM Speedway Under-21 world champion Jaimon Lidsey, with Chris Holder victorious ahead of younger brother Jack in semi two, which saw Zach Cook placed third and reigning champion Rohan Tungate exit after being disqualified.

Kurtz headed Jack and Chris Holder in the final to end the opening round with 18 championship points, taking a three-point lead into round two in Mildura on Sunday.

The Holder brothers joint second on 15 apiece. Rew fourth on 13 and Fricke fifth on 11.

While Kurtz topped the heat scoring, Chris Holder also impressed on 13, winning his opening three rides, before recording two seconds.

Rew also starred – matching Jack Holder’s 12-point haul over five rides – while Fricke registered 11.

Tungate and Lidsey notched nine to reach the top eight, with Zach Cook claiming the last semi-spot on eight points.

Josh Pickering just missed the cut on seven, with Ben Cook placed 10th with six.

2025 Australian Speedway Championship Round 1 Results – Gillman

2025 Australian Speedway Championship Round 1 Results – Gillman Pos Rider Points 1 Brady Kurtz 18 2 Jack Holder 15 3 Chris Holder 15 4 Kenan Rew 13 5 Max Fricke 11 6 Zach Cook 8 7 Jaimon Lidsey 9 8 Rohan Tungate 9 9 Josh Pickering 7 10 Ben Cook 6 11 Mithcell McDiarmid 5 12 Harry Ryan 4 13 James Pearson 3 14 Michael West 3 15 Patrick Hamilton 2 16 Mitchell Cluff 2 17 Harry Sadler 0 18 Ashley Jansen-Batche 0

Round Two – Mildura

Brady Kurtz moved a step closer to his second Australian Championship after backing up his Gillman performance by claiming maximum points at Mildura on Sunday.

Kurtz triumphed in the final ahead of former SGP2 star Keynan Rew, Zach Cook and Josh Pickering to charge into an eight-point lead with two rounds to race at Albury-Wodonga on Wednesday, and North Brisbane on Saturday.

Last year’s FIM SGP Challenge winner triumphed in the opening round at Adelaide venue Gillman and tightened his grip on top spot when he blazed through the Mildura heats with a 15-point maximum.

Kurtz then won semi-final one ahead of Rew, Ben Cook and former world champion Chris Holder. There was drama in semi-final two as reigning Aussie champion Rohan Tungate crashed out, with Jack Holder also suffering mechanical problems to exit the round with 14 championship points.

Zach Cook won the rerun ahead of Pickering. With Holder unable to add to his 29-point tally in the final, he has it all to do in second place if he is to regain the Aussie Championship trophy he won in 2023.

Meanwhile, it was a night to forget for Victorian racer Fricke, who crashed in heat one. Despite taking his place in his second race and scoring a point, he withdrew from the remainder of the meeting.

This leaves him 10th in the overall standings on 12 points and all but out of contention to win his fourth Aussie crown. Second spot for Rew leaves him in the hunt on 28 in third, with Chris Holder still in touch with top spot on 26 as he chases title No.6.

The top two riders in the championship secure places in the 2025 Speedway GP qualification rounds for the 2026 Speedway GP World Championship. They are joined by the winner of the FIM Oceania Championship at Gillman on January 25.

2025 Australian Speedway Championship Round 2 Results – Mildura

2025 Australian Speedway Championship Round 2 Results – Mildura Pos Rider Points 1 Brady Kurtz 19 2 Kenan Rew 15 3 Zach Cook 10 4 Josh Pickering 10 5 Ben Cook 9 6 Jack Holder 14 7 Chris Holder 11 8 Rohan Tungate 11 9 Jaimon Lidsey 8 10 James Pearson 5 11 Harry Ryan 3 12 Mithcell McDiarmid 3 13 Michael West 3 14 Mitchell Cluff 2 15 Dayle Wood 1 16 Max Fricke 1 17 Patrick Hamilton 3 18 Harry Sadler 0

2025 Australian Speedway Championship Standings after Round 2

2025 Australian Speedway Championship Standings after Round 2 Pos Rider Points 1 Brady Kurtz 37 2 Jack Holder 29 3 Keynan Rew 28 4 Chris Holder 26 5 Rohan Tungate 20 6 Zach Cook 18 7 Josh Pickering 17 8 Jaimon Lidsey 17 9 Ben Cook 15 10 Max Fricke 12 11 James Pearson 8 12 Mitchell McDiarmid 8 13 Harry Ryan 7 14 Michael West 6 15 Patrick Hamilton 5 16 Mitchell Cluff 4 17 Dayle Wood 1

Dean Wilson grabs British AX Pro win in Birmingham at AX World Tour opener

The Arenacross (AX) World Tour kicked off over the weekend in Birmingham, Britain, with Spain’s Jorge Zaragoza claiming top honours, while Dean Wilson took out the British Championship results.

Stark mounted Zaragoza led most of the race and withstood late pressure for the UK’s Cedric Soubeyras, with Dean Wilson making his Arenacross debut in the UK and claiming the final podium position in third.

With his third-place finish in the final, Wilson took control of the ACU Arenacross British championship, which is only open to British passport holders or British based riders. The very first Arenacross champion from back in 2013, Adam Chatfield, proved he’s still got something left in the tank to grab second place ahead of Stark Future Racing’s Eddie Wade.

Dean Wilson

“Round 1 of Arenacross World Tour is finished, P-1 in the British round and P-3 in the World AX round. Not my best day of riding but was pretty under prepared with five weeks off trying to rehab my shoulder. So can’t be to upset. These guys are fast and we know how tough AX can be with my kind of starts. Massive shout to the UK fans you were loud all night. Thank you St Blazey MX and Armor Vision for putting this all together. Lets go!”

Up next is the Wembley on Saturday 18th January which will host round two of the ACU Arenacross British championship.

AX World Tour /British AX Championship Round One Results

AX Pro ACU British Championship

Dean Wilson Adam Chatfield Eddie Wade

AX Pro – World Tour

Jorge Zaragoza #99 Cedric Soubeyras #85 Dean Wilson #15

AX Minis

Mason Staddon #2 Preston Killoran #7 Mason Shields #65

AX SuperMinis

George Cherry #7 John Slade #288 Elvis Totney #507

AX Futures

Isaac Ash #100 Harry Lee #17 Zane Stephens #80

AX Amateurs

Raife Broadley #72 Louis Brookes #26 Adam Wells #56

MXGP Round Eight in Spain confirmed for Lugo

The FIM and Infront Moto Racing have confirmed that the MXGP of Spain will be taking place at Lugo on the 10-11 May 2025.

Following the great success of the 2024 edition, the MXGP of Spain will this time go to Lugo, marking the second consecutive year that the Galician venue will host a MXGP event.

Fans can look forward to the excitement of the MXGP and MX2, alongside the FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship. Lugo’s excellent facilities and atmosphere anticipate an unforgettable weekend of motocross.

2025 Dakar Rally Recap – Prologue, Stage One, Stage Two A & B

The 2025 Dakar Rally has so far been dominated by Australia’s Daniel Sanders, racing for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, although the Monster Energy Honda HRC team are proving a dominant force with five riders in the top eight. Here’s the run down so far:

Dakar Rally Prologue

See the full Prologue report here (link).

While only an interlude to the real action, the Prologue saw Daniel Sanders come out swinging, winning the timed 29 km section near Bisha, ahead of Ross Branch, Edgar Canet, Ricky Brabec and Tosh Schareina, with the top-10 rider’s able to pick their starting positions, offering a tactical advantage into the first full stage.

Just 12-seconds covered the top three at this early stage, with a minute over the top-10 riders, with Pablo Quintanilla, Luciano Benavides, Adrian van Bevern, Michael Docherty and Skyler Howes rounding out that top 10.

Dakar Rally Stage One

See the full Stage One report here (link).

Stage One saw riders cover 499 km, including a timed special of 413 km, with Sanders extending his lead to two-minutes from closest competitor, Honda’s Ricky Brabec, Hero’s Ross Branch claiming the final stage podium position. Howes and Schareina making for three Honda’s in the top five, covered by just shy of five-minutes.

Rounding out the top-10 for the day were Luciano Benavides, Docherty, Brabec, Quintanilla and Canet.

Dakar Rally Stage Two A

See the full Stage Two A report here (link).

Stage Two would take part over two days, with the 48 Hour Chrono run at the beginning of the event, in a loop out of Bisha covering almost 1000 km, and leaving riders to their own devices in keeping their bikes running across both days.

The top 21 riders made it to the final checkpoint 617 km in, led by Daniel Sanders, who finished 40-seconds clear of Brabec, Branch third. Schareina and Howes rounded out the top five, with official standings and results only to be calculated at the end of the following day, with the 48 Hour Chrono completed.

Dakar Rally Stage Two B

See the full Stage Two B report here (link).

A shorter second day of the 48 Hour Chrono had riders covering the remaining 330 km on their return to Bisha, with Sanders quickly catching the leading riders and helping to open the stage, ending the Chrono 7m37s clear of Howes, with Shareina a further four-seconds in arrears, and Van Beveren and Branch rounding out the top five, covering 10-minutes.

That leaves Sanders holding a 12m36s lead after over 16 hours of timed specials, with Howes, Branch and Schareina his closest competitors, followed by Brabec, L. Benavides, Van Beveren, Quintanilla, Cornejo and Cox, with the top-10 stretching out across almost an hour.

Stage Three was slated to cover 495 km of special from a total day of 847 km, but has been reduced to 327 km due to stormy weather, as riders head to Al Henakiyah.

2025 Dakar Rally Standings after Stage Two