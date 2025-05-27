Moto News | Speedway | Enduro | MX | SX | Flat Track and more

Moto News Weekly Wrap

May 27, 2025

What’s New:

Charli Cannon bounces back from surgery for American WMX

Victorian Off Road Championship Rounds 5 & 6 run and won at Mildura

Three Aussie club teams heading to ISDE 2025

2026 Sport Australia Hall of Fame Scholarship applications open

EnduroGP of France cancelled

KTM Racing Team team up with Thirsty Camel

Krajčovič tops 2025 World Flat Track opener

Bailey impresses as Krško hosts FIM Speedway Youth Semi-Finals

FIM Speedway Under 21 World Champ Qualifiers run and won

Yamaha ready for AEC rounds five and six in Tintinara

2025 AMA Supercross season wrap-up

Australian ProMX Round Four Wrap

AMA Pro Motocross Round One Rider Quotes

2025 MXGP of France Report

2025 EnduroGP or Sweden Report

2025 Racing Calendars

Charli Cannon bounces back from surgery for American WMX

Just days after surgery on a dislocated finger and two fractures, Charli Cannon lined up for Round One of the American WMX. Battling pain and swelling, she pushed through to finish third and fourth in the motos. She’s now just nine-points off the lead.

Fresh off a dominant performance in the Oceania Championship earlier this year, and two Australian Women’s Motocross round wins, Cannon arrived in the U.S. determined to showcase her speed and skill against some of the world’s best. But just days before the gate dropped, her plans were violently interrupted.

Charli Cannon

“I crashed going into a turn—crushed and dislocated my index finger, and broke it in two places,” said Cannon. “I had surgery the next day. Two plates were inserted, and while the doctor was unsure if I’d be able to race, I had other ideas. He saw how determined I was, so we made a plan.”

That plan would see her back on the bike just six days post-surgery, defying every expectation—medical or otherwise. Her left hand was swollen, her finger barely mobile, but her resolve was unwavering.

“Honestly, I’m disappointed. The pain was real, and I couldn’t use my left hand properly. My balance was off because I couldn’t lean on the bars evenly. Everyone has expectations—none greater than mine. But I’m learning. I need patience and maturity. This journey is about more than results—it’s about growth.”

After Round 1, Charli sits fourth in the championship standings. With six rounds in the series and the first three coming back-to-back, the team is focused on consistency, healing, and staying in contention until the final round.

Victorian Off Road Championship Rounds 5 & 6 run and won at Mildura

Beta’s Andy Wilksch dominated the Victorian Off Road round at Mildura over the weekend with 1-1 results at the Malle Stump’n Offroad event in the same sort of conditions that riders generally experience at Hattah.

Round 5 saw Wilksch take the outright win over Cooper Sheidow and Riley McGillivray. Jackson Versteegen, Will Price, Liam Mason, Max Midwinter, Tom Buxton, Will McInnes and Taylor Adams rounded out the overall top-10. Monique Simioni topped the Women’s category, Arthur Radford the Clubman, Levi Russo the Big Wheel Outright, and Curtis Morrison the Small Wheel Outright on Saturday.

Round 6 saw a repeat performance, Wilksch taking the win from Sheidow and McGillivray, followed by Mason, Midwinter, Versteegen, Buxton, McIinnes, Adams and Bithell. Simioni taking another win in the Women’s, Mitchell Landy topping Clubman, Levi Russo claiming another Big Wheel victory, and Luke Paton took out the Small Wheel class.

Three Aussie club teams heading to ISDE 2025

Australia is once again showcasing its depth of enduro talent on the global stage, with three club teams to compete at the 2025 FIM International Six Days Enduro (ISDE) in Bergamo, Italy from August 24-29.

Club riders form the backbone of the ISDE, making up more than half the entries at the longest-running event on the FIM calendar, and in 2025 nine passionate Australian competitors will proudly carry that tradition forward.

The club teams and riders are as follows:

Dandenong Motorcycle Club Con Privitera Ray Borg Scott Noble

Oyster Bay Motorcycle Club Ben Kearns Dylan McDonald Simon Cox

Dungog Motorcycle Club Michael Todorovic Ben Vandenbroek Thomas Eastern



2026 Sport Australia Hall of Fame Scholarship & Mentoring Program applications open

The Sport Australia Hall of Fame (SAHOF) Scholarship & Mentoring Program, supported by the Australian Sports Commission, assists young elite athletes on their journey to reach the highest levels of international competition through financial assistance and unparalleled access to one-on-one mentoring.

Each year, $150,000 in funding is awarded to 32 athletes, with reigning Australian women’s enduro champion and now American-based Danielle McDonald a current recipient of the SAHOF scholarship. Angus Grenfell, Moto3 world championship rider Jacob Roulstone and Tom Toparis have also been supported under the program over the last four years.

Competitors across all motorcycle racing disciplines are encouraged to apply.

The three-tiered SAHOF Scholarship is as follows:

Tier 1 – Six successful recipients will each receive: One-on-one personal mentoring from a Sport Australia Hall of Fame Member; $10,000 sporting expense grant; Merchandise and recovery equipment; Invitations to attend SAHOF events to meet fellow scholarship holders and members; and Opportunities to attend development workshops.

Tier 2 – Ten successful recipients will each receive: $5000 sporting expense grant; Merchandise and recovery equipment; Invitations to attend SAHOF events to meet fellow scholarship holders and members; and Opportunities to attend development workshops.

Tier 3 – Sixteen successful recipients will each receive: $2500 sporting expense grant; Merchandise and recovery equipment; Invitations to attend SAHOF events to meet fellow scholarship holders and members; and Opportunities to attend development workshops.



All unsuccessful Tier 1 and Tier 2 applicants will be automatically considered for Tier 3 scholarships.

Applications close by 11:59pm on Sunday, June 29. Apply here (link).

EnduroGP of France cancelled

The FIM, Fédération Française de Motocyclisme (FFM), Prime Stadium and Réquista Moto Sport regret to announce that, despite their best efforts, they have been forced to cancel the EnduroGP of France, which was scheduled for September 12-14 in Réquista. The event will not be replaced.

KTM Racing Team team up with Thirsty Camel

KTM Racing Team have revealed a new partnership with Thirsty Camel, one of the Australia’s most recognisable liquor retail brands, ahead of the remaining rounds of the 2025 Australian ProMX Championship and into the 2025 Australian Supercross Championship.

As part of the partnership, Thirsty Camel branding will be prominently featured across KTM’s racing assets, including bikes, team trucks, rider jerseys and team wear, and trackside infrastructure, throughout the remainder of the ProMX season and into Supercross. Additionally, the collaboration will extend into digital activations, rider appearances, and exclusive promotions aimed at connecting Thirsty Camel with the passionate fan base that follows the national ProMX and Australian Supercross Championship.

Thirsty Camel’s involvement signals an exciting chapter for the KTM Racing Team, which continues to build momentum on the track and commercial strength off it.

Kyle Blunden – Motorsport Manager – KTM Group Australia

“We’re excited to welcome Thirsty Camel to the KTM family. This partnership represents more than just logo placement, it’s about aligning with a brand that understands and values our sport’s culture, fans, and energy. Together, we’ll bring something fresh to Australian motocross and supercross space, and are very excited to be racing with Thirsty Camel.”

Krajčovič tops 2025 World Flat Track opener

Charging Czech racer Ervin Krajčovič (KTM) got his bid to regain the FIM Flat Track World Championship powered by HKC Koopmann, Anlas, Kineo and Blackburst off to a successful start when he raced to victory in the opening round staged on Sunday (25 May) at Terenzano in north-east Italy.

The thirty-three-year-old from Prague – who took the title in 2023 – won the final two rounds of 2024 before narrowly losing his crown to America’s Sammy Halbert and at Terenzano he found himself on the ground during the Heats, but recovered well to snatch a dramatic victory in the Grand Final.

Halbert’s debut appearance as defending champion was also not without incident and the thirty-seven-year-old received two startline penalties, the second coming in the Grand Final which put him at a disadvantage that he was unable to fight back from.

Having make no secret of his ambition to sweep the full six-round series, Halbert got his campaign under way with victory in the first Heat ahead of Austrian Max Hellmann and he was joined at the top of the leaderboard following the opening block of racing by series debutant Marius Kircher from Germany and Krajčovič.

Czech racer Ondřej Svědík claimed his first win of the series in the second block of Heats from Hellmann and Kircher before Halbert eased to his second victory of the afternoon ahead of 2022 champion Gerard Bailo (Zaeta) from Spain, but Krajčovič – who crashed while chasing Halbert – had to pick himself up for fifth.

Underlining their fine form with wins in their third Heat races, Halbert and Krajčovič looked impressive and Kircher – with a second-placed finish in his third Heat behind Bailo – continued to turn heads as he separated the two more decorated riders at the top of the table.

Halbert’s unbeaten streak came to end in his fourth Heat when he was adjudged to have exceeded the start time allowance and was sent to the back of the grid. This allowed Krajčovič to claim an easier-than-expected win from Bailo and home favourite Kevin Corradetti (Yamaha), although Halbert’s fighting fourth saw him through to the Grand Final as highest scorer, one point ahead of Krajčovič and his compatriot Svědík who took victory in the final Heat of the day.

With the leading ten riders following the twelfth Heat gaining an automatic transfer to the Grand Final, the next ten went into the Last Chance Heat to fight for the remaining two grid positions with German veteran Markus Jell (KTM) and Argentina’s Santiago Arangio finishing one-two.

Halbert was then adjudged to have jumped the start at the beginning of the twelve-lap Grand Final and he was once again sent to the back of the grid from where he could do nothing to stop Svědík and Krajčovič from contesting the lead from the start.

Home hero Daniele Tonelli (TM) was also in the mix at the front as the top six – including Halbert – began to pull clear with Krajčovič riding wide lines and appearing to lose ground on Tonelli entering turns before sling-shotting around the Italian as they exited onto the straights.

With two laps remaining, Corradetti clipped Bailo’s back wheel while pushing for fourth and they both fell which caused the race to be red-flagged and handed victory to Krajčovič who held a narrow lead at the end of lap nine. Tonelli was awarded second from Svědík with Bailo credited as finishing fourth, once place ahead of Halbert, with Hellmann, Kircher, Arangio, Czech racer Vít Janoušek and Jell completing the top ten.

In a new rule introduced for 2025, Svědík also received a bonus point for recording the fastest lap in the Grand Final.

Bailey impresses as Krško hosts FIM Speedway Youth Semi-Finals

The future stars of Speedway roared into action on Saturday (24 May) when the Slovenian town of Krško played host to both Semi-Finals of the 2025 FIM Speedway Youth World Championship (SGP3) with a combined entry of 34 ambitious young riders locking horns in the impressive Stadion Matija Gubec.

At stake were 16 places behind the tapes at the SGP3 Final this coming Friday (30 May) in Prague’s Stadion Marketa and a potentially career-changing and glittering prize on the line.

Open to riders under 16-years-of-age on 250cc machines, a global entry drawn from 16 nations and four continents assembled in the east of Slovenia and local fans had a home hero to cheer in the opening Semi-Final when Sven Cerjak – who was fifth in last season’s Finals in Poland – opened his account with a victory.

Following the first block of Heats, Cerjak was joined on maximum points by British rider Cooper Rushen, American Brady Landon and Adam Nejezchleba from the Czech Republic before Landon moved into the lead on his own with victory in his second Heat as Denmark’s Elias Jamil Jensen and the German pairing of Janek Konzack and Carlos Generich also moved into contention with wins.

Further victories in his next two Heat races saw Landon strengthen his hold on the competition and not even a no-score in his fifth and final outing of the afternoon could deny the fourteen-year-old Californian a place in Prague, although it handed victory to Rushen by a point after the fifteen-year-old won his final two Heats.

Cerjak took second from Landon and Generich in a run-off for the remaining podium positions with Jensen’s three Heat wins good enough to book his place in the Final along with Nejezchleba, Konzack and Australian Nate Smith.

On paper one of the starting favourites in the second Semi-Final, 15-year-old Beau Bailey from Australia – who won silver last year in Poland – did not disappoint, hammering out a five-race maximum score and clearly signalling his intentions to end this year’s FIM Speedway Youth World Championship one position higher than he managed in 2024.

The second step on the podium was claimed by Makar Levishyn from Ukraine whose solitary defeat in the evening programme came at the hands of Bailey while three wins and two second-placed finishes earned home rider Gregor Zorko a very popular third.

A fighting fourth in the 2024 Final, two wins and three seconds saw Denmark’s Villads Pedersen comfortably through along with Maksymilian Kostera from Poland who also picked up a couple of wins in Krško while a vital victory in his final Heat was enough to book Slovakian Marek Ziman’s place in Prague alongside Karel Prusa from the Czech Republic and Nicolas Hohlbein from the USA.

Focus now shifts to Prague’s Stadion Marketa this coming Friday (30 May) for the Final of the 2025 FIM Speedway Youth World Championship (SGP3) with the first Heat due to get under way at 17:00 (local time).

Opening FIM Speedway U21 World Champ Qualifiers run and won

The opening salvos in the fight for the 2025 FIM Speedway Under 21 World Championship (SGP2) were fired at the first of this year’s three Qualifying rounds, staged at Pardubice in the Czech Republic and Glasgow in Great Britain on Saturday.

With over 2000 kilometres separating the Stadion Pardubice – Svitkov and Glasgow Speedway, weather conditions were vastly different and while the opening Qualifying round went ahead unhindered on Saturday afternoon in the Czech Republic, heavy rain brought racing to a premature halt later that evening in Scotland.

With an entry drawn from fourteen nations spread across three continents, the top four riders from each Qualifying round progress to the three-round Final series where they will be joined by three wild cards selected by the FIM SGP Commission along with one local wild card and two track reserves chosen by the relevant National Federation.

With so much talent competing for so few places, riders could be forgiven for feeling nervous and the action from Pardubice was red-hot from the opening Heat that pitted Poland’s defending champion Wiktor Przyjemski head-to-head with last year’s bronze medallist Mathias Pollestad with the twenty-year-old Norwegian drawing first blood.

Having cleared his biggest hurdle at the first attempt, Pollestad’s confidence remained on a high for the rest of the afternoon and after adding four further wins he booked his place in the Finals with an unbeatable maximum.

Regrouping after this early disappointment, Przyjemski fought back like a true champion and was not beaten again to qualify in second, two points clear of William Drejer from Denmark who claimed the final step on the podium after winning a run-off with his Slovenian rival Anze Grmek.

With the first four Qualifying riders determined, the action moved west to Britain where conditions at the start of the evening in Glasgow looked prime before the notoriously unpredictable Scottish weather ended proceedings after three blocks of racing.

The Glasgow entry was headed by Mikkel Andersen – who finished fourth in last year’s Finals – and the seventeen-year-old, the FIM Speedway Youth World Champion (SGP3) in 2022, did not disappoint with his full-house of three wins from the opening three blocks of racing earning him a clear two-point lead before heavy and incessant rain brought racing to an end.

After claiming victory in his opening Heat, Britain’s Jake Mulford finished as runner-up to Andersen second time out and another second-placed finish – this time behind Danish racer Villads Nagel – in his third and final appearance put him through, tied on points with Jan Przanowski from Poland.

With the weather making it impossible to continue the meeting and Poland’s Antoni Mencel, Nagel, Australian Tate Zischke and home rider Joseph Thompson all locked together on six points, the final Qualifying position was decided by a ballot that went in favour of Mencel.

The third and final Qualifying round will be staged in Debrecen in Hungary on 7 June before the 2025 FIM Speedway Under 21 World Championship (SGP2) is decided with Finals in Målilla, Sweden, on 4 July, Riga, Latvia, on 1 August and Vojens, Denmark, on 12 September.

Yamaha ready for AEC rounds five and six in Tintinara

It’s a busy weekend ahead for the dirt guys with the Off-Road gurus heading to Tintinara in South Australia for rounds five and six of the Australian Enduro Championship.

ShopYamaha Off Road’s, Wil Ruprecht will resume his battle with Daniel Milner at the top of the Pro Enduro class, Milner holds a small lead with over Ruprecht but things will only intensify as the championship heads towards the back half of the year.

As always, Yamaha will have a huge profile at the AEC with Ruprecht and Will Dennett head lining the Pro division but will be ably supported by Jeremy Carpentier. E2 will see Cooper Sheidow, Fraser Higlett and Jett Yarnold in action and all inside then top four.

Jess Gardiner and Madi Simpson will lock horns again in the Women’s class while Marcus Nowland, Harley Hutton and Loran Lock will fly the flag in the junior divisions.

For the MX teams, all three teams are heading west to contest the Manjimup 15,000 event in Western Australia. The long running motocross event is a favourite of the riders with the impressive Manjimup track and GP like atmosphere.

Last year’s winner, Jed Beaton will be out to make it back-to-back wins, while Ryder Kingsford will be looking to retain his 2024 250cc crown. For Jayce Cosford, Ky Woods, and Koby Hantis, it will be there first time to Manjimup. Action starts on Friday with practice, qualifying on Saturday, then racing on Sunday.

It also allows the national race teams to work closely with the WA dealer and riders. Culley’s Yamaha, Peter Strickland as well as representatives from a number of dealers join in the weekend and this year, the Monster Energy Yamalube Yamaha truck is making the trip over for added presence.

2025 AMA Supercross season recap at a glance

The 17-Round Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and indoor stadium season of the SMX World Championship series concluded on Saturday, May 10 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cooper Webb won the title and joined a very short list of athletes (seven) to earn three or more premier class championships.

At 29, Webb becomes the oldest champion in the sport’s history, besting two-time Champion Eli Tomac by just one week. Webb finished the season with five wins and 13 podium appearances.

Like the 450SX Class Championship, the Eastern Divisional 250SX Class Championship also came down to the final race of the season – the Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown that featured both 250 divisions racing together.

Red Bull KTM’s Tom Vialle backed up last year’s title run with a second championship over rivals Seth Hammaker and RJ Hampshire. Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan wrapped up the Western Divisional 250SX Class Championship one week earlier in Denver, Colorado.

The 2025 Monster Energy Supercross season drew the fourth highest attendance in the sport’s modern era. The season started with a sold-out event at the Anaheim Opener at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California on January 11.

For the second year in a row Round 7 in Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium on February 22 was the most attended event of the season hosting more than 68K fans.

Rounds 9 and 11 in Indianapolis, Indiana at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 8 and Seattle, Washington at Lumen Field on March 29 both recorded their second highest attendances ever for their respective markets with Indianapolis pulling an impressive 62K plus and Seattle drawing 58,463.

Round 15 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Acrisure Stadium on April 26 was the shining star of the Northeast run as more than 58K fans attended the first race ever held at the stadium, and first time back in market since 1983.

The pre-race festival FanFest also drew a notable 26K plus fans which is 8,000 more people than neighboring PPG Paints Arena would typically host for a sold-out Pittsburgh Penguins (NHL) home game.

The season concluded with a near capacity crowd at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. In total, 828,796 fans attended Supercross and 329,751 showed up early for the pre-race festivities known as FanFest in 2025.

From a domestic viewership standpoint, the 2025 season marked several milestones as eight of the ten most-streamed races of all time on Peacock were from this season. Over 80% of races (14 of 17) saw viewership increases compared to last season on Peacock. Additionally, over 1 billion total minutes were streamed on Peacock for the first time ever.

Streamed in three different languages (English, Spanish, and French), the international livestream made available through the SuperMotocross Video Pass continues to drive a global viewing audience and makes SuperMotocross one of the most accessible sports around the world.

In its third year, global subscriptions to the SMX Video Pass are up 43% and 70% compared to 2024 and 2023 respectively. Compared to 2023, the SMX Video Pass saw a 28% increase in views, an 80% increase in unique viewers, and a 50% increase in minutes watched.

In its second year, the Spanish Broadcast has seen year-over-year increases in total views – 85%, unique viewers – 34%, and minutes watched – 89%.

Once the Pro Motocross season concludes, the combined points between Supercross and Pro Motocross will be tallied and the top 20 athletes in the world will be automatically seeded into the SMX World Championship Playoffs and Final.

SMX World Championship Playoff 1 will take place on Saturday, September 6, at zMAX Dragway in Concord, N.C., and Playoff 2 is set for Saturday, September 13, at the Dome At America’s Center in St. Louis, Mo., followed by the SMX World Championship Final on Saturday, September 20, at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas.

Australian ProMX Round Four

The 2025 Penrite ProMX Championship, presented by AMX Superstores, hit the halfway mark with a challenging Traralgon circuit delivering plenty of pulsating racing across all classes. The previous round in South Australia was overshadowed by the heartbreaking loss of fellow racer, friend, and soon-to-be father, Joel Evans. Nonetheless, the Australian motocross paddock reconvened at Traralgon, where once again it was another rewarding day for the Honda Racing team across the three championship classes, while Yamaha’s Jed Beaton managed to keep his MX1 Championship lead intact.

The chess match between title rivals Jed Beaton (Yamaha) and Kyle Webster (Honda) took another dramatic turn in Gippsland, as the rivals split moto wins and Webster claimed the round victory on countback. Luke Clout had entered this fourth round holding down fourth in the MX1 Championship, but a crash in the Top Ten Shootout left the Kawasaki rider with a concussion, ruling him out of the races.

From the outset, Boost Mobile Honda Racing’s Webster looked intent on maintaining his momentum, securing pole in the first qualifying session, then throwing down a wild, all-out lap to snatch the AMX Superstores Pole Shootout.

Jed Beaton hit back to halt Webster’s winning streak by taking out a thrilling opening Kawasaki MX1 moto.

The Monster Energy CDR Yamaha rider grabbed the holeshot and quickly established a lead of more than five seconds, while Webster worked his way up to second before setting his sights on Beaton. However, the Yamaha man stood firm, crossing the line with a three-second buffer. Max Purvis completed the podium in the opening bout, while Nathan Crawford and Wilson Todd rounded out the top five in fourth and fifth, respectively.

As the shadows lengthened, Webster took the holeshot ahead of Beaton to take early control of the final moto of the day. The two rivals exchanged blows around a heavily rutted and chopped-up track, but Webster ultimately took the win by 1.6 seconds, securing the overall round victory on countback.

Triumph rider Zachary Watson broke through for his first MX1 race podium with a strong performance, finishing ahead of Crawford and Todd.

For the round, Webster and Beaton both collected 47 points, with Crawford third on the day. Beaton retained his 13-point championship lead over Webster (160 points to 147), with Crawford third on 129.

Kyle Webster

“We have four rounds left, and all I can do is go for it. I have nothing to lose. That crash in the opening round still haunts me, you cant lose those points in the battle I am in. The bike is strong, the team is clicking, and the only plan is to keep winning.”

Jed Beaton – P2

“Another weekend and another battle with Kyle,” Beaton begins. “While today wasn’t a round win, it was good to get a race win and also not leak any points in the championship. We both seemed to have some strong points on the track and the rider behind has the small advantage with the lappers and also being able to see what the rider in front is doing. But a solid weekend and we will keep working hard as the last four rounds will only see the intensity go up more.”

Nathan Crawford – P3

“We’re working hard and it’s really positive to take another podium result this weekend. It was a consistent day for me, so although we want to be up there and fighting for the win, this is a platform to keep building upon in the second half of the season.”

Wilson Todd – P4

“It’s all part of the process. Of course I’m disappointed in the crash, but we’re moving in the right direction. At the start of the year, I didn’t even think third in the championship was realistic—now it is.”

Kirk Gibbs – P6

“Sixth overall today, but I struggled a bit with the track, and I couldn’t really get comfortable all day. With how technical and rutted it was, I rode within myself. Ultimately, I got through the weekend and will now go home and regroup before Warwick in four weeks.”

Todd Waters – P7

“It was a good weekend, but I’m a bit disappointed because I could’ve got some good results if I’d stayed upright,” commented Waters. “The first Moto, I got a bad start, and as I was coming through the pack, I hit neutral in a corner and fell over. The second Moto, I came out of the first turn in the top-five and was feeling good. Unfortunately, I crashed into another rider and was on the ground again. I picked it up and rode well to finish seventh. Result-wise, it wasn’t what I wanted, but my riding wasn’t bad – I came through the pack well and made good passes and rode strong the whole Moto.”

Regan Duffy – P8

“There were some good signs for us out there today,” reflected Duffy. “Crashing early in the second moto was frustrating, but I’m happy with how I was able to bounce back, especially with how gnarly the track was at the end of the day. I feel we’re making progress little by little, and I’m excited to head into the second half of the championship.”

MX1 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J. Beaton Yam 160 2 K. Webster Hon 147 3 N. Crawford KTM 129 4 W. Todd Hon 101 5 Z. Watson Tri 97 6 K. Gibbs KTM 94 7 L. Clout Kaw 92 8 L. Rogers Yam 89 9 T. Waters Hus 84 10 R. Duffy Hus 75 11 M. Purvis Yam 64 12 B. Ognenis Yam 54 13 C. Burns Hon 48 14 J. Evans Kaw 45 15 J. Simpson Tri 43 16 C. O’Loan Yam 40 17 J. Sweet Yam 36 18 H. McKay KTM 35 19 L. Jackson Hon 27 20 C. Rossandich KTM 19 21 S. Ward Hon 17 22 C. Holroyd Yam 11 23 J. Cigliano Kaw 10 24 B. Steel Yam 9 25 K. Drew Yam 6 26 L. Atkinson Hon 5 27 D. Simpson Tri 4 28 J. Campbell KTM 3 29 Z. Mackintosh Kaw 2

Pirelli MX2 Championship

Reigning Pirelli MX2 champion Brodie Connolly was at his devastating best around the soft, challenging Traralgon circuit, extending his points lead and remaining unbeaten all day.

The Polyflor Honda Racing rider qualified quickest, an imposing 1.8 seconds ahead of his title rival Ryder Kingsford (Monster Energy Yamalube Yamaha), while KTM Racing Team’s Noah Ferguson was just 0.07s behind.

Kingsford tried to bring the scrap back to Connolly by grabbing the holeshot of the opening MX2 moto. However, after some desperate laps between the two rivals, Connolly swept around the outside of the Yamaha rider and into the lead.

The pair checked out on the rest of the pack as Kingsford grimly tried to stay in striking distance, but Connolly wouldn’t break and took the moto win by 5.6 seconds.

KTM Racing Team’s Byron Dennis shrugged off vision issues to take a podium spot, ahead of Alex Larwood (NFAL Honda Racing) and Noah Ferguson (KTM Racing Team), who bounced back well from an early crash.

A flawless second MX2 moto saw Connolly take another convincing win. The Kiwi took the holeshot and barely put a foot wrong as the ruts got deeper, finishing 11.3s up the track from Dennis, who put in his best ride of the year.

Larwood chased Dennis right to the chequered flag, while Kingsford regathered from an early-moto fall to finish P4 and Ferguson P5.

After the racing was completed, an investigation saw both Dennis and Larwood penalised three positions for jumping under yellow flag conditions in the second moto. This promoted Kingsford to P2 and Ferguson to third for both the moto and the round.

As a result, Connolly extended his MX2 points lead over Kingsford (192 points to 182), with Ferguson now a distant third (135).

Brodie Connolly

“That’s the standard I expect from myself. I’ve rushed some races this year, so I’m learning to be patient and not override the track. Traralgon was tricky, hard in some spots, slick in others, but we managed it well.”

Ryder Kingsford – P2

“I’m frustrated that I crashed in race two,” he begins. “It was my fault, but I was just sitting behind Brodie, trying to find some different lines when I ended up riding across some ruts and lost the front end. It was stuck under the bike and had a few guys pass me so that wasn’t good. I got a lucky in the end with Alex and Byron being penalised. So, I’m ten points off the lead at the halfway stage so I’m in a good position to have a real crack at the championship. The team have continued to work hard and made some improvements to the bike for this round so I know they have my back and will keep doing whatever it takes to help me win this championship.”

Noah Ferguson – P3

“I did well in qualifying, but I struggled a bit in Moto 1, and went down when I asked a bit too much out of the track. I recovered to fifth, but in Moto 2, I had a bad start and that made it really hard for myself. I was able to recover well and it was rewarding to later learn I’d finished third, but it’s still frustrating in some ways because I’ve got a lot to give, and I just need to show that more on race day.”

Byron Dennis – P4

“A disappointing outcome in the end, but I felt really comfortable on the bike and with the track, and felt like everything worked for me. I had good racecraft and I’m still happy with the result. I had some good battles today and it feels like my hard work during the week is paying off – now I’m hungry for more!”

Jayce Cosford

“It wasn’t the day for which I had hoped. I struggled all day to be honest and never really felt great on the track. I was able to salvage a decent result in qualifying and race one but was terrible in race two and just couldn’t get going. That wasn’t good enough and I need to bounce back to the next round. Thanks to the team for all the hard work and I make sure I give them a much better result at the coming rounds.”

MX2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 B. Connolly Hon 192 2 R. Kingsford Yam 178 3 B. Dennis KTM 136 4 A. Larwood Hon 132 5 N. Ferguson KTM 131 6 J. Cosford Yam 113 7 S. Burchell Yam 112 8 C. Bourke Hon 79 9 T. Olander Tri 68 10 D. Paice Hon 67 11 R. Budd Hus 67 12 B. Flynn Yam 54 13 R. Fitzpatrick KTM 54 14 K. Barham Kaw 51 15 J. Kukas Hus 51 16 R. Alexanderson Kaw 51 17 H. Yokoyama Hon 33 18 R. King Hon 33 19 M. Dixon KTM 27 20 T. Kean Tri 23 21 A. Jones Kaw 22 22 M. O’Bree Gas 16 23 N. Medson Yam 14 24 S. Larsen Yam 12 25 C. Griffiths Yam 9 26 J. Byrne Hus 8 27 J. Kenney Gas 7 28 P. Martin Hus 7 29 H. Groundwater Hon 6 30 C. Cannon Hon 5 31 I. Ferguson KTM 3 32 J. Phillips Yam 3 33 B. Hutchins Hus 2 34 C. Adams Tri 2

MAXXIS MX3 Championship

There was no stopping Pro Honda Racing’s Kayd Kingsford in MAXXIS MX3, with the series leader dominating the day’s proceedings.

The New South Welshman comfortably took pole position by 1.39s during the morning’s qualifying session, then put in a never-say-die performance to take the first moto win.

Monster Energy WBR Yamaha’s Ky Woods grabbed the holeshot and quickly built a gap on the rest of the field, as Kingsford worked his way from a top-five start into P2, then steadily chipped away at Woods’ lead.

With two laps to go, Kingsford made a great pass through lapped traffic to take a two-second win over Woods, with Jet Alsop (Honda) third. KTM rider Seth Shackleton finished a distant fourth after dicing with Jack Deveson (Husqvarna) for most of the race.

A dominant ride in moto two saw Kingsford scoop a perfect 50 points from the day.

The Honda rider hooked the holeshot and stormed to an 8.7-second win over Alsop, with Monster Energy WBR Yamaha’s Koby Hantis putting his best ride of the year in with a P3 result.

Woods recovered well from a P12 start to finish fourth, beating Shackleton to the checkers.

For the round, Kingsford stood on top of the box, flanked by Alsop and Woods. In the championship standings, Kingsford now enjoys a 32-point buffer over Ky Woods (191 points to 159), with Alsop third (155).

Kayd Kingsford

“Before this year, I’d never won a round. Now we’ve got three in a row. The team expects a lot, but they also guide me through what it takes to win. That coaching has been a game-changer.”

Ky Woods – P3

“Not a great day for me and I need to be better. I let the lead slip late in race one and then got a terrible start in race two and both cost me a lot of points. We still have plenty of races to go, but I need to step and start clawing these points back,”

Koby Hantis – P4

“Today was another good step in the right direction and it was good to give myself and the team a decent result. It’s not where it sure by but I can feel it’s coming and now that I can see the led guys, it will come back even faster. Thanks to the team for sticking by me and from now on, the goal is to be a consistent podium guy for races and rounds.”

MX3 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 K. Kingsford Hon 191 2 K. Woods Yam 159 3 J. Alsop Hon 155 4 S. Shackleton KTM 114 5 J. Deveson Hus 114 6 J. Fuller KTM 83 7 K. Strode Hon 80 8 C. Rowe Kaw 80 9 R. Burgess KTM 72 10 K. Hantis Yam 71 11 B. Townsend KTM 71 12 S. Morrow KTM 69 13 C. Wilmington Hus 68 14 S. Pellicano Yam 55 15 M. Compton Hon 51 16 J. Rumens Hus 45 17 L. Allen Yam 39 18 P. Van Dusschoten KTM 29 19 D. Kremer Gas 28 20 H. Downie Gas 26 21 F. Manson KTM 24 22 O. Kimber KTM 18 23 P. Butler KTM 17 24 C. Griffiths Yam 16 25 H. McInnes Hon 12 26 M. Trevena KTM 11 27 R. Matthews-Taylor Gas 10 28 L. Farr KTM 8 29 C. Eisel KTM 8 30 O. Fox KTM 7 31 J. Burton Hon 7 32 P. Wolfe Hus 6 33 W. Carpenter Yam 5 34 D. Rose Hus 4 35 J. Williams Yam 4 36 J. Salih Tri 3 37 C. Rewse Hon 2 38 F. Taylor Tri 2 39 H. Davy Yam 2 40 H. Davy Yam 1 41 A. Widdon Tri 1

MX65 Championship

It was a perfect day for young Mason Ezergailis, who dominated every outing of the first KTM Group MX65 Futures round of the 2025 season.

After qualifying almost 2.5 seconds faster than the rest of the pack, the young Victorian won both MX65 motos to take a perfect 50 points from the day.

In the opening moto he quickly got past holeshot winner Bentley Armstrong, then held off some stern early challenges from Forwood to take the win by 8.8 seconds. Lucas Pool completed the race podium, with Archie Black fourth and Kye Sproule rebounding well to complete the top five.

In moto two, Ryder Madafiglio scored the holeshot, but moments later Ezergailis resumed status quo at the head of the field and took an 8.6-second win from Sproule and Poole. Madafiglio held on to finish P4, with Cooper Nilsson P5.

In the round and series point standings, Ezergailis notched up 50 points, with Poole second (40) and Sproule (38) third.

MX65 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 M. Ezergailis KTM 50 2 L. Poole KTM 40 3 K. Sproule Yam 38 4 N. Forwood KTM 37 5 R. Madafiglio Hus 33 6 A. Black KTM 29 7 M. Leggieri KTM 26 8 C. Ebdon Hus 24 9 C. Nilsson KTM 23 10 F. Burgess KTM 22 11 S. Harding Yam 20 12 J. Stephens KTM 18 13 J. Holliday KTM 18 14 H. Francis Yam 14 15 H. Hyde KTM 13 16 D. Bamford KTM 7 17 B. Armstrong KTM 6 18 C. Riley 6 19 M. Harris Hus 5 20 J. O’Grady KTM 4 21 M. Kanz Hus 4 22 L. Wharton Yam 3 23 M. Ardern Hus 1 24 K. Marshall Yam 1 The fifth round of 2025 Penrite ProMX Championship will be held in Warwick, Qld on June 22.

AMA Pro Motocross Round One

Rider Quotes

See full results here:

Jett Lawrence blitzes competition at AMA Pro MX season opener

Doubts about Jett Lawrence’s fitness upon his return from an ACL injury were quickly silenced at Fox Raceway. The young Australian dominated qualifying by over a second, then carried that scorching speed into the opening motos, securing two decisive victories and maintaining his perfect winning record at the venue.

At just 21 years old, Jett Lawrence has already climbed to tenth place on the all-time AMA Motocross wins list with 30 career victories — 16 of those earned in the premier 450 class.

Eli Tomac also made a strong comeback from injury, demonstrating his enduring class. Tomac’s 2-4 results narrowly prevented a Lawrence family 1-2 overall, as he bested Hunter Lawrence by two-points.

The second moto showdown between Eli Tomac and Jett Lawrence was nothing short of electric. Tomac carved his way past Aaron Plessinger and then Hunter Lawrence, setting the stage for a thrilling head-to-head with Jett. The duo went bar-to-bar in the early stages, at times running side by side, as Tomac pushed hard to reel in the Honda rider.

But Jett held his nerve, gradually building a slender 1–2 second buffer before finally stretching it out in the closing laps to seal the win with authority. It was an emotional return to the top step for the #18.

All three outright podium finishers in the 450 class heralding their returns from injury with solid statements.

Defending champ Chase Sexton qualified second quickest but went down hard while running fourth in the opening moto. The KTM man threw his goggles away only minutes in as he suffered with vision problems while running third. His crew prepared another pair of goggles should Sexton pit for replacements but he stayed out, only to then go over the bars and hit the deck hard which led to him retiring from the race. Sexton did not take to the gates for moto two, thus took no points from the season opener.

Justin Cooper came out hard to qualify fourth quickest before taking second place in the opening moto ahead of Hunter Lawrence and Eli Tomac. However, an eighth place finish in the second moto pushed him down to fifth placed for the round, a point behind Aaron Plessinger, but five-points clear of Jorge Prado.

Cooper Webb suffered a mechanical DNF in the opening bout but bounced back with a seventh later in the afternoon.

In the 250 ranks, Haiden Deegan lived up to his billing as the rider to beat. The 18-year-old went 1-1, though his lead over Jo Shimoda was slightly narrower than many anticipated. Deegan had to come from behind in both contests before pulling away to secure his dominant wins.

Chance Hymas and Tom Vialle scored holeshots and secured podium finishes at the season opener but thanks to his 4-3 scorecard it was Vialle that earned a step on the round rostrum.

Next stop Hangtown!

Jett Lawrence, Team Honda HRC (1-1)

“With everything we’ve gone through, with injuries and having to deal with the mental battle, and my body not handling the pain killers very well—I had all that emotion, and I was thinking, ‘I can’t wait for Pala—I want to win.’ I have a good circle of people around me, and they all backed me in difficult moments. This is a reward not just for me, but for them. It was good to be back out there again and get that adrenaline rush.”

Eli Tomac, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing (4-2)

“I was trying my heart out and it was close for about 25 minutes. We both had our strong spots on the track, so we were constantly trading momentum. It was definitely a pleasure to race against Jett. I’m really excited to get this series going. I felt strong and back to full health, and I’m ready to keep going.”

Hunter Lawrence, Team Honda HRC (3-4)

“Pretty average day. I’m happy, and we’ll take it. Coming back from an injury, you never really know. For sure I had more outdoor prep than in years prior, but it’s just a race-pace thing—it’s tough to just jump back in. Me and AP [Aaron Plessinger] battled the whole second moto, and then I made a small mistake on the last lap and he was right there to capitalize on it. That was a punch in the gut, but it was good—a lot to build on.”

Jorge Prado – P6

“Round 1 is done here at Fox Raceway and I’m a little bit disappointed. I expected more, but realistically, it’s fair that we struggled. I’m coming off an injury, and on top of that, I’ve never raced outdoors on the Kawasaki. We only had four weeks on the new bike, trying to build a setup, so it’s normal that it wasn’t 100%. But that’s the mentality of a racer—you always want to be battling up front. And as a world champion, even more so, especially when you’re used to it. Still, the season has started. We got some good feedback, we know what to work on, and hopefully the next rounds will be better. Qualifying was okay—nothing crazy. I was trying to push a bit to get a better start. I made some passes on the first lap, but then I lost the rear wheel of the rider ahead and had to push to the end. I was catching the two guys ahead of me in the final laps, but it wasn’t quite enough. The second moto was P6—a little better than the first one. Small steps. I did my best, and that’s what counts.”

Jason Anderson – P7

“Coming into the weekend with just seven days on the bike, I didn’t really know what to expect. In the first moto, I was able to just ride around, conserve some energy, and ended up ninth. In the second moto, I was able to dig deep and put in a little more effort to get into the Top 5. So it was nice to be able to do that, and hopefully we can keep building.”

Joey Savatgy – P8

“Breaking my finger in Q2 wasn’t ideal, but there are a lot of positives to take from the weekend. This is the team’s first full motocross season, and we’ve been working hard with Factory Connection to gather data and improve. The bike is solid. I know there’s more in the tank. “I need to keep building my speed, especially as I’m still coming back from my Supercross injury. At the same time, we’re working on refining the bike. Jett [Lawrence] has proven what it’s capable of, and I know we can close the gap. We beat several factory riders this weekend, and that’s something to be proud of,”

RJ Hampshire – P9

“Man, it was cool to be here and be competitive,” commented Hampshire. “I’m a man of my word, I said I would be here, and we qualified in sixth, then in the first Moto we were running in the top-five for a while. Pulled off P6 in that one, which was more than expected, then the second Moto I had another good start, but slid out and kind of mailed it in from there. Thankful to be here, top 10 was our goal, so ninth is a solid result to begin with.”

Malcolm Stewart – P15

“Fox Raceway is a tough track,” reflected Stewart. “It’s one of those places that’ll catch you out pretty quickly, which happened to me in Moto 1, where I fell and then came back to 12th place. Moto 2, I had a decent start, and then ended up making another mistake in the back section and went down pretty hard. I had to regroup, call it a day, and I’m just thankful that it wasn’t anything too crazy that will put me out, so we’ll just rest up and get ready for Hangtown.”

450 MX Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J. Lawrence Hon 50 2 E. Tomac Yam 40 3 H. Lawrence Hon 38 4 A. Plessinger KTM 37 5 J. Cooper Yam 36 6 J. Prado Kaw 31 7 J. Anderson Kaw 30 8 J. Savatgy Hon 26 9 R. Hampshire Hus 26 10 B. Paturel Suz 24 11 V. Guillod Yam 21 12 G. Harlan Yam 19 13 C. Webb Yam 15 14 D. Drake Yam 13 15 M. Stewart Hus 10 16 C. Nichols Suz 9 17 M. Semmens KTM 8 18 R. Pape Yam 7 19 H. Kullas Hus 7 20 C. Schock Yam 7 21 D. Kelley Yam 6 22 F. Noren Kaw 6 23 B. Shelly Yam 5 24 L. Locurcio Gas 3 25 N. Lapucci Kaw 2 26 B. West Yam 0 27 B. Ray Hon 0 28 T. Purdon Hus 0 29 C. Durow KTM 0 30 T. Stepek Yam 0 31 D. Bortolin Gas 0 32 M. Jorgensen Hus 0 33 J. Boaz KTM 0 34 J. Short Iv Hon 0 35 H. Schlosser Hon 0 36 G. Brough Hon 0 37 M. Miller Yam 0 38 M. Harrison Kaw 0 39 J. Mosiman Yam 0 40 S. Verhaeghe Yam 0 450 SMX Combined Overall Pos Rider Total 1 Cooper Webb 380 2 Chase Sexton 363 3 Justin Cooper 317 4 Aaron Plessinger 292 5 Malcolm Stewart 287 6 Ken Roczen 271 7 Dylan Ferrandis 194 8 Justin Hill 194 9 Shane McElrath 192 10 Justin Barcia 185 11 Jason Anderson 181 12 Joey Savatgy 179 13 Colt Nichols 139 14 Mitchell Oldenburg 134 15 Jett Lawrence 121 16 Eli Tomac 120 17 Benny Bloss 113 18 Hunter Lawrence 100 19 Kyle Chisholm 78 20 Christian Craig 69 21 Mitchell Harrison 65 22 Dean Wilson 57 23 Jorge Prado 49 24 Freddie Noren 49 25 Kevin Moranz 42

250 Round

Haiden Deegan, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing (1-1)

“It was a good day, but we could still be better. This track is so gnarly, but it’s outdoors, you’ve got to dog it out. We went 1-1, same as last year, so I’m stoked.”

Jo Shimoda, Team Honda HRC Progressive (2-2)

“It was a good day with P2 overall. I think I needed this, after a rough Supercross season. It’s really nice to start my season in a positive direction. It gives me confidence going into next weekend. We still have a lot of work to do, but we’ll try to make steady progress.”

Tom Vialle, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (4-3)

“I had a great start in the second Moto, although the first one I started actually pretty far back. I passed a lot of riders in that one, and the track was very tricky – it’s not my favorite track of the year here, so it’s nice to be on the podium. Obviously, third place isn’t where we want to be, but it’s still nice to start the season on the podium.”

Chance Hymas – P4

“Round 1 here at Pala was really good for me. Qualifying fastest was definitely the best way to start off the day—my confidence was really high. After that, I holeshot the first moto but had a little mistake and ended up third. In the second moto I had a bad start, but I rode really good and made my way back up to sixth for fourth overall. Everything was good; I just need to fine-tune the bike a little bit, and I’m looking forward to Hangtown.”

Seth Hammaker – P7

“Overall, it was a pretty solid start to the season. Qualifying went well—I ended up sixth, which wasn’t too bad, and I felt good on the bike. In Moto 1, I got a good start and came out of the first corner in third or fourth. I put in a few solid laps early on, but had a small tip-over just before the halfway mark. I got back up, made a few passes, and finished the moto in eighth. For Moto 2, I had another decent start, running around fifth or sixth. The first few laps were hectic as always with high intensity, but I stayed consistent, made a few passes, and then lost a spot to Chance [Hymas] late in the race. I finished seventh in that one, which gave me 8-7 for seventh overall. It’s a good starting point. Obviously, not where we want to be, but it’s something to build on. We’ll keep putting in the work during the week and come out ready for Hangtown.”

Garrett Marchbanks – P6

“It was my first time racing a 250 in a while in motocross, so it was cool to kick things off on the smaller bike. I felt good all day. The first qualifying session was okay; I didn’t get a clean lap in, but in the second session I was P1 for a while before ending up P4 overall—one of my better qualifying results in a long time for outdoors. In Moto 1, I had a rough start but worked my way through the pack and finished sixth. Then in Moto 2, I felt really strong, especially in the early laps—made some good passes and got into sixth quickly. I tried to push to the end, but just came up a bit short. Ended the day with a sixth overall. All in all, it was a good day.”

Drew Adams – 11

“Just finished up at Pala and went 9-14 on the day. My starts weren’t where I wanted them to be, but I felt good about how I charged forward in both motos. I focused on making progress every time I hit the track. I had a couple crashes in Moto 2 and had to come back from around 25th, but I was able to regroup and finish strong. All in all, it was a solid day, and I’m looking forward to building on it next weekend.”

Ty Masterpool – P10

“The day started out pretty good—qualifying went well, and in the first moto I got a good start and made a nice move around the outside. I felt like I rode well, just battled hard and did the best I could. Unfortunately, on the last lap I took a rock to the throat and ended up throwing up everything. I lost all my nutrients, so the second moto was really just about survival. But we’ll bounce back and be better next weekend.”

Casey Cochran – P12

“It was a decent day for me. I felt good in the morning, and overall I have a good feeling on the bike, so getting the first race nerves out of the way is good. I’m happy with how our day went, there are still plenty of improvements to be made, but I’m stoked to be back racing and charging for the next 10 rounds.”

Ryder DiFrancesco – P13

“It’s good to be back! Just to get a day under my belt is something I have been missing, so it was nice to be back. Moto 2 was a positive for us, running up front for a while and being able to see the pace, then ultimately ending up in ninth. I’m glad to be back at the races, and looking forward to next week.”

Mikkel Haarup – P15

“The first round is done. It was not an easy weekend, but I enjoyed it and learnt a lot. I felt rusty, first of all, as it has been a long time since I raced at this level. I had a good start in the first moto but fell back a little bit – the intensity is much higher than I am used to. I had a worse start in moto two and rode stiff but came alive in the last couple of laps. I want to improve on this next weekend.”

Levi Kitchen – P16

“It was a tough day for me. Qualifying went pretty well, but in Moto 1 I got buried off the start and finished 10th. In Moto 2, I didn’t get a great start again, but I worked my way up near the Top 10 before my chain came off and went into the engine cases, which ended my race early. Unfortunately, it was a DNF, but we’ll regroup and give it our best next weekend.”

Jordon Smith – P19

“It was not a great day for me. I did not qualify well – the class is stacked – and I had a poor start in the first moto but pushed really hard to move into the top 10. Unfortunately, I made a small mistake at the end and fell down to 13th. I started dead last in moto two and then crashed, but I am happy to complete the day. My preparation was minimal prior to this and so I learnt a lot. We will come back better next week.”

Austin Forkner – P25

“It was not an amazing day. I rode good and was close to the top guys in qualifying. I came together with someone on lap one of the first moto and tipped over on the backside of a roller. The following riders did not see me and I got hit by someone, then a lot of riders hit my bike too. I was sore, I must have got a footpeg into my leg, because I needed stitches from the medic unit between motos. I tipped over before the halfway point in moto two and started riding quite well after that but then crashed again. There were just some racing incidents. I am okay, and I am ready to battle on next weekend.”

250 MX Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 H. Deegan Yam 50 2 J. Shimoda Hon 44 3 T. Vialle KTM 38 4 C. Hymas Hon 36 5 J. Beaumer KTM 35 6 G. Marchbanks Kaw 33 7 S. Hammaker Kaw 29 8 M. Mosiman Yam 25 9 M. Vohland Yam 22 10 T. Masterpool Kaw 22 11 D. Adams Kaw 21 12 C. Cochran Gas 19 13 R. Difrancesco Gas 18 14 P. Ross Yam 16 15 M. Haarup Tri 13 16 L. Kitchen Kaw 12 17 D. Schwartz Yam 9 18 E. Temmerman Kaw 9 19 J. Smith Tri 9 20 L. Turner KTM 7 250 SMX Combined Overall Pos Rider Total 1 Haiden Deegan 271 2 Julien Beaumer 224 3 Tom Vialle 218 4 Jo Shimoda 207 5 Seth Hammaker 206 6 Garrett Marchbanks 178 7 R.J. Hampshire 173 8 Cole Davies 171 9 Chance Hymas 166 10 Michael Mosiman 156 11 Coty Schock 144 12 Maximus Vohland 142 13 Nate Thrasher 137 14 Jordon Smith 135 15 Cullin Park 131 16 Henry Miller 85 17 Max Anstie 78 18 Lux Turner 78 19 Hunter Yoder 78 20 Daxton Bennick 77 21 Austin Forkner 75 22 Trevor Colip 74 23 Parker Ross 73 24 Drew Adams 61 25 Cole Thompson 58

2025 MXGP of France Report

See full results here:

Febvre and Coenen battle for dominance at MXGP of France

The MXGP of France drew the largest crowd of the season so far as Ernee delivered a spectacular round nine. Home hero Romain Febvre sent the fans into a frenzy, fending off fierce competition from Lucas Coenen to claim a long-awaited Grand Prix victory on home soil.

There was also plenty to celebrate for Swiss and Italian fans, as Jeremy Seewer secured a brilliant podium finish for the Aruba.it Ducati Factory MX Team, continuing their impressive debut season in the championship.

There was a major shake-up in the MX2 World Championship at the MXGP of France, as title leader Kay de Wolf endured his worst Grand Prix in nearly two years, opening the door for his rivals to capitalise.

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing delivered a dominant podium sweep — their first of the season — with Simon Längenfelder taking a perfect points haul, Andrea Adamo finishing second in both motos, and Sacha Coenen claiming third overall as the most consistent among a tightly contested field.

In EMX250, Hungary’s Noel Zanocz made history as the first Hungarian rider to win an overall in the class, edging out Gyan Doensen and red plate holder Janis Reisulis in a gripping two-race duel.

Meanwhile, in EMX125, Nicolò Alvisi was untouchable, claiming both moto wins to take the overall and snatch the red plate, turning the tide in the championship race.

MXGP Race One

Morning Warm-Up saw the last big downpour of the day and a wet circuit, where Febvre set the tone for the GP by going fastest, ahead of Jeffrey Herlings and the fans’ other home favourite, Maxime Renaux.

Saturday’s Qualifying Race winner, Lucas Coenen, blasted into the lead to grab his fifth Fox Holeshot Award of the season when the flag dropped, although he was immediately challenged by an uncharacteristically fast-starting Herlings into turn three.

Podium finisher at the last two GPs, Ruben Fernandez, dropped his Honda HRC machine at the base of the big uphill triple jump, and had to battle back through the pack to an eventual 11th at the flag. Renaux and Seewer held third and fourth behind the two factory KTMs while a physical battle ensued between Fantic’s Andrea Bonacorsi and Kevin Horgmo for fifth place.

The tall Italian prevailed there as Horgmo fell prey to the charging Febvre at the end of the first full lap, then it was Bonacorsi’s turn as the Kawasaki man made the first of several passes along the start straight with a nice outside-to-inside move. Seewer made a mistake trying to pass Renaux for third, which allowed Febvre to close in and pull the same pass again on the Ducati man.

Two laps later and Febvre tried the same move on Renaux, and while the Yamaha stayed in front in turn one, the #3 bike powered ahead on the exit to claim third, and begin his pursuit of the orange machines out in front.

Seewer was initially passed by Bonacorsi, but found his way back into fifth on lap 13, staying there to the end ahead of the Italian. Calvin Vlaanderen took seventh for Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP, helped by an unfortunate crash for Horgmo that dislocated his shoulder and put him out of race two.

Jan Pancar continued his run of good form with eighth, while Ben Watson won a battle for ninth with Fantic’s Glenn Coldenhoff.

Febvre drove towards the top two riders and caught Herlings, who was enjoying his best race of the season but maybe feeling the pace, so he allowed the Frenchman through at the top of a downhill section. Coenen was just one pass too many, however, and the teenage Belgian took his seventh GP race victory of the season to chip into the Championship lead.

MXGP Race Two

Race two saw a first ever Fox Holeshot Award in Grand Prix racing for Bonacorsi, but Seewer managed to leap into the lead over the first jump. An amazing blast around the outside from Coenen then saw the rookie rocket to the front by turn three and attempt to disappear again.

The home favourites had opposite fortunes, as Renaux crashed on the exit of turn two, but Febvre had started in fourth and darted past Bonacorsi at the top of the first downhill section into third.

Isak Gifting blasted around the Fantic on his JK Racing Yamaha on the next corner to grab fourth. Coldenhoff held sixth ahead of Fernandez and Herlings, although the Spaniard veered off track on lap four to get passed by the Dutchman, as well as the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP machine of Jago Geerts.

Febvre pulled his trademark move on Seewer at the start of the first full lap, leaving just Coenen ahead of him. Seewer and Gifting found their groove on the drying, baked hard surface and held third and fourth to the flag.

Bonacorsi held fifth until the very last lap, when he fell prey to a late lunge from Herlings, who had fallen on lap six but remounted quickly, repassing Vlaanderen, Geerts, and Fernandez as well as Coldenhoff.

He very nearly caught Gifting as well in a ride that shows that the full pace of “The Bullet” might not be too far away from returning. Had he passed Gifting, it would have put him on the podium, but as it was he had to settle for fourth overall ahead of Bonacorsi.

Geerts finished tenth in the race behind Coldenhoff, who took tenth overall. Renaux would fight back to 15th despite a further crash, and finished ninth overall.

Fernandez and Vlaanderen took seventh and eighth in the race, but in the reverse order overall, the Dutchman ahead. Gifting’s fourth made him sixth overall in an excellent return from injury.

The crowd all had their eyes on Febvre as he surged to the back wheel of Coenen, and after drawing alongside on several occasions, he finally made the move up the steepest hill as the Belgian wobbled in some ruts to the outside of the track. The crowd went wild.

Coenen nearly got caught by Seewer, but then turned up the pace again, maybe recovering from a bout of arm-pump. He caught back up to Febvre as the fans did all they could to urge their man away from the imminent threat.

Ultimately, it worked, despite a late charge towards the finish line making the winning margin just over half a second. Seewer took just the second ever podium for Ducati at a track where he won in 2022, and advances past Horgmo to ninth in the 2025 Champoionship.

Febvre’s 24th career GP win puts him on the edge of the top 20 in the all-time list, level with fellow Frenchman Tom Vialle, Geerts, and 1960s British legend Jeff Smith. It also restored his series lead over Coenen to 47 points as they head to more hard-pack in Germany.

Romain Febvre – P1

“I just feel so good on the bike at the moment ! In fact I have felt great all season but coming home to race in France is always very special. I am trying to win every weekend but at home it feels even better and it was fantastic for the public that we stayed lucky with the weather all weekend. I had two good races and it was a really crazy battle both motos. In the first moto I had a bad start but I rode a really strong race to come back to second. In the second moto I was soon second to Lucas; I could get close and I tried many lines to pass but he was riding well; then a new line opened up on the inside coming down the hill and I could make it happen on the following uphill when he slid a little coming out of the turn. I don’t usually feel pressure but I have to admit that I did for the rest of that race because I didn’t want to disappoint the French public. They are really close through the valley and I could even hear them coming down the hills; it was a great atmosphere. Winning is special anywhere but to win here in France was amazing; thankyou to everyone who came here to support me!”

Lucas Coenen – P2

“We had to put on a charge at times today and it was good for the fans here! I struggled with arm-pump a bit and got tired but, honestly, P2 and three podiums in a row: it’s really good. We’ll hope for some more strong races coming up.”

Jeremy Seewer – P3

“Well, second podium of the year in GP number nine, so this is very positive. We are getting better. We are improving the bike. It paid off on the track all that testing during the week. We are going in a good direction, getting closer. This podium is more earned. I mean, in Switzerland I did it, but it was also a lot of luck. Today, I did it with 5-3 moto finishes, with good riding and good starts. I didn’t make any mistakes. We’re taking it step by step and we’re on the right path.”

Jeffrey Herlings – P4

“It was quite disappointing to have the same points as 3rd and not get on the podium. I was fighting for the lead for a long time in the first moto and at the end I had to back-it-off a bit because of arm-pump and took P3. It was a bit less in the second moto, and I then had to comeback from the start and the small crash. I just missed the pass for 4th which would have given me the podium. Very close. P4 overall and a good step. We are getting there every weekend.”

Calvin Vlaanderen – P7

“Today was OK. My results don’t show it, but I’m happy with how I rode. My speed is good – I just need better starts to run up front like I did in Lugo. So that’s what I’ll be working on ahead of the next Grand Prix.”

Ruben Fernandez – P8

“After the past couple of weeks, I really was looking forward to getting on the podium here in France, but it seemed that luck wasn’t on my side. I got tangled up on the first lap of race one and had to pass twenty riders plus just to finish 11th. The start was better in race two but still not good enough to give me a chance with the leaders and it was difficult to make the moves I needed to. Seventh overall is not what I’m aiming for and now I will make sure that I’m higher up the field in Germany next weekend.”

Maxime Renaux – P9

“A tough day. I didn’t ride my best in the first race but the result was good. I was hoping for a much better ride in Race Two, but I crashed in turn two and then again when I tangled with a lapped rider. So, overall, it’s been a disappointing GP for me.”

Pauls Jonass – P14

“I knew it was going to be a tough day at the office after being sick all week; particularly the intensity during the first fifteen minutes were difficult. I just didn’t feel strong enough on the bike, but I now have a week to recover to be ready 100% for Teutschenthal.”

Jago Geerts – P15

“My riding was good and I felt more comfortable on the track as the weekend went on. But two crashes in Race One held me back from finishing closer to the top 10. My start in Race Two was really good, but then I made a big mistake and lost a lot of time. So, another challenging weekend for me, but 10th in Race Two was a good result.”

Mattia Guadagnini – P20

“There’s not much to say, it was a complicated weekend, with a very difficult Saturday. I struggled to find a good feeling with the track in the two practice sessions. Then, luckily, the qualifying race went a bit better, which gave me some positives to take into Sunday. The track was really tough, though, and I made several mistakes. I took some risks trying to push and lost my rhythm and never really rode the way I know I can. In the second moto, I tried to reset and start fresh, but right after the start, several riders crashed in front of me, and I ended up way at the back. Unfortunately, I made contact with another rider while I was coming back through the pack, which damaged the rear brake. I tried to continue and finish the race but had to stop to avoid unnecessary risk – especially on this track with such big jumps, where it was nearly impossible to keep going.”

MXGP Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 R. Febvre Kaw 47 2 L. Coenen KTM 47 3 J. Seewer Duc 36 4 J. Herlings KTM 36 5 A. Bonacorsi Fan 30 6 I. Gifting Yam 27 7 C. Vlaanderen Yam 27 8 R. Fernandez Hon 24 9 M. Renaux Yam 24 10 G. Coldenhoff Fan 23 11 B. Watson Bet 22 12 J. Pancar KTM 20 13 B. Bogers Fan 17 14 P. Jonass Kaw 15 15 J. Geerts Yam 12 16 M. Stauffer KTM 9 17 M. Boisrame KTM 9 18 A. Sterry KTM 6 19 T. Guyon Tri 5 20 B. Van doninck Hon 3

MXGP Championship Points

Pos. Rider Bike Points 1 R. Febvre Kaw 441 2 L. Coenen KTM 394 3 T. Gajser Hon 305 4 G. Coldenhoff Fan 302 5 R. Fernandez Hon 292 6 M. Renaux Yam 289 7 A. Bonacorsi Fan 253 8 C. Vlaanderen Yam 228 9 J. Seewer Duc 219 10 K. Horgmo Hon 204 11 J. Herlings KTM 163 12 P. Jonass Kaw 157 13 B. Watson Bet 153 14 J. Pancar KTM 138 15 J. Geerts Yam 137 16 M. Guadagnini Duc 123 17 I. Gifting Yam 108 18 B. Bogers Fan 97 19 V. Guillod Yam 72 20 R. Van De Moosdijk KTM 71

MX2 Race One

The morning Warm-Up session was held in some of the worst rain of the day, but Simon Laengenfelder showed that he was fine even in those conditions with the fastest time ahead of home favourite Thibault Benistant and mud master Liam Everts.

After running wide to lose the lead to Andrea Adamo on Saturday, Laengenfelder was making no mistakes on Sunday as he fired to his third Fox Holeshot Award of the season in race one, while Kay de Wolf gave himself the best chance possible by blasting into second place ahead of Qualifying Race winner Adamo.

However, French hearts sunk as Benistant crashed without any contact on the inside of turn one, and had to start from the very back.

Behind the usual suspects were a pair of unusual ones in the top five, as Valerio Lata, fresh off the back of his best Qualifying Race result for Honda HRC, started up in fourth ahead of the of Oriol Oliver.

Sacha Coenen was soon on the Spaniard’s case and took fifth, but on the first full lap there was a gasp from the crowd as De Wolf fell on a downhill left hander, picking himself up in seventh.

Just a few corners later he clipped the back wheel of Ferruccio Zanchi’s Honda HRC machine on the biggest downhill drop, veering off track and through an advertising board. The Dutchman’s pitboard read “Calm, Long Race” as he had to recover from 25th position.

Coenen crashed through the corner after the uphill triple to give up fourth to Oliver, while top Frenchman Mathis Valin put a pass on Everts to hold sixth for Kawasaki Racing Team MX2.

Everts crashed on the corner before Pit Lane on lap 14, dropping to eighth, where he was to finish ahead of Zanchi. After a big crash on Saturday, Guillem Farres dug in well to claim tenth for Monster Energy Triumph Racing.

His teammate Camden McLellan advanced to seventh place, nearly catching Coenen, who had crashed to give Valin a popular top five finish.

Oliver held fourth to the flag, by far a career best race result, and Lata’s third was his first top three finish for Honda HRC, matching his career best from last year’s wild card ride at Maggiora.

Laengenfelder and Adamo were in control, however, and the German took the Championship lead with the race win as De Wolf could only recover to 14th place, his worst GP race finish since the penultimate round of the 2022 season, which was ironically also in France.

MX2 Race Two

Heading into race two, Laengenfelder led Adamo by nine points, with De Wolf just one further back, but it was the Italian who claimed his third Fox Holeshot Award of the season as De Wolf hit trouble yet again.

Tangling with riders in the mid-pack, he landed on the rear of Mike Gwerder and hit the ground hard. It was set to be another tough race for the defending Champion.

Laengenfelder was directly behind Adamo, but not for long. With track position crucial, he pushed to the maximum along the waves in front of the crowd to lead immediately up the first big hill, as a battle ensued between Benistant and Coenen for third, the Frenchman winning out with a stunning re-pass of the young Belgian that brought a roar from the local supporters.

Behind them, Everts settled into a quiet fifth that he would hold until the finish, all the time ahead of Farres and, after an initial battle with Valin and Gwerder, the plucky Oliver.

Lata suffered a worse getaway and had to battle back from an initial mistake to claim tenth at the flag, behind Cas Valk but ahead of McLellan. The South African therefore took tenth overall behind his teammate Farres. Valin’s eighth gave him that position overall with Everts in seventh.

Time and again, Adamo attacked Laengenfelder for the lead, as the two old adversaries gave no quarter in what was now also a Championship battle.

Despite the crowd getting behind him, Benistant couldn’t improve on third in race two, enough for sixth overall after his disappointing 11th in race one. Lata did enough for fifth, his best yet for Honda HRC, while Oliver took a brilliant fourth overall, another career best which completed a great day for Gabriel SS24 KTM Factory Juniors.

Sacha Coenen stayed upright for the whole race and claimed third overall to complete the podium sweep for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, but with a final mistake into the Pit lane corner that nearly saw him into the start gate, Adamo had to throw in the towel in his efforts to deny Laengenfelder of the GP win.

The German’s fifth race win of the season earned him his fifth career Grand Prix victory, and he heads to his home GP in just six days’ time with the red plate for the first time since the start of the 2022 season, holding an 11-point lead over Adamo.

De Wolf was only able to make it back to 12th in race two, and the team will be working to make sure his physical condition can be restored to the maximum possible for Teutschenthal, as he sits another 14 behind Adamo.

Simon Längenfelder – P1

“It’s a long time since I’ve had the red plate! For sure I’m happy to have it again on the bike but it’s still early in the season and there are so many fast guys in the title fight. We’ll keep trying our best. A few weeks ago, we made a few changes that have helped with my starts and it’s working out quite good for me but there are a few KTM riders here so we can all start well! Home GP now and I’m really looking forward to it; I think the German fans will make some noise!”

Andrea Adamo – P2

“It was a good weekend: a 1-2-2, so, solid. I tried my best. In the first moto I struggled a bit and didn’t find the best flow. I was better in the second moto. I had the holeshot but missed the triple when my line was cut. I charged to get back to Simon but it was not easy. We were both fast. 2nd in the championship is OK. We need to have the red plate at the end of the season, not now.”

Sacha Coenen – P3

“Being back on the podium is good but the results – 6-4 – are not really what I’m working for. I want 1st place…but we’ll take this today. We’ll continue to try and improve the speed.”

Valerio Lata – P5

“After the first race, I had a lot of hope that I would be able to do the same again, but unfortunately I wasn’t able to get such a good start and passing wasn’t very easy in this moto. Still, to get a third in race one is something I am happy with and proof that I have the speed so I need to be able to do that consistently now and really make my mark in this class. After the last two rounds, my confidence was a little bit down, but this is nice and I am excited to do even better in Teutschenthal.”

Thibault Benistant – P6

“Not the weekend I was hoping for at my home race. A crash in the first turn of Race One made that one difficult, but I came through well for 11th. My start in the second race was much better, and I made a lot of passes through the first few corners to move into third. It was then a good race for me to finish third, but I’m still not riding in the races like I do during training. So, I need to work on this and then I can ride much better in the Grand Prix races.”

Liam Everts – P7

“It was a bit of a mixed day for me. I had a small crash in the first moto which cost me some positions, but I managed to regroup and finish strong. The second race was more solid – I got a good start, found my rhythm early, and held my pace to the end. The conditions were challenging all day, so I’m happy to come away with points and keep building. We’ll take the positives and look to keep improving next weekend in Germany.”

Mathis Valin – P8

“I made a good start from the outside in the first moto and found a good rhythm to finish P5. The second moto was a little more difficult as I was stuck behind another guy for too long but once I got past him I again found a good rhythm and had some nice battles all the way to the end. I am coming back to speed little-by-little and was pushing a lot in both motos; the GPs are much more intense than the European Championship, particularly at the beginning of the races. Now we will continue to train and work; see you in Teutschenthal!”

Guillem Farres – P9

“I’ve always liked the track in Ernee, and this year it was good, nice and technical, and the rain Sunday morning made it perfect for the races. After my crash on Saturday, I had last gate pick today, but I was able to make the best of it and get some good starts. Ninth overall after what happened yesterday is OK and it’s a result to build from as we head to Germany next weekend.”

Camden McLellan – P10

“A tough weekend for me. Saturday was a bit of a struggle and couldn’t put a full lap in during time practice. A crash in the qualifying race made things difficult too. I turned it around today with my riding, but I just didn’t get good starts, which were important on this track. The positives are that my speed is good, I just need better starts.”

Ferruccio Zanchi – P12

“Not the weekend I was hoping for, and definitely not my best results on a track I really wanted to do well at. I just never gave myself a chance after the result yesterday and neither moto today was the level I expect from myself, so I need to regroup quickly because the next round is next weekend and I don’t want to be riding around in these positions in Germany.”

Kay de Wolf – P13

“This weekend was a rough one. I picked up an ankle injury in timed practice, and from there it felt like things just didn’t go our way. The conditions on Sunday were really tricky with the rain overnight, and I had a couple of crashes in the first race that set me back. In the second moto, I got caught up in a first-lap incident which made it another tough fight from the back. I did what I could and kept pushing, but obviously losing the red plate is frustrating. Still, we’re not giving up – I’ll rest up this week, reset, and come back ready to fight for the podium in Germany.”

Karlis Reisulis – P16

“Today wasn’t my best day. One positive was my start in Race Two, but then I got landed on over a jump, which really affected my rhythm. I lost a lot of places and I was lucky to not crash or be injured. I’m working hard to prepare for the races, but at the moment I’m not making the progress I should be, so it’s frustrating.”

MX2 Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 S. Längenfelder KTM 50 2 A. Adamo KTM 44 3 S. Coenen KTM 33 4 O. Oliver KTM 32 5 V. Lata Hon 31 6 T. Benistant Yam 30 7 L. Everts Hus 29 8 M. Valin Kaw 29 9 G. Farres Tri 26 10 C. Mc Lellan Tri 24 11 C. Valk KTM 17 12 F. Zanchi Hon 17 13 K. de Wolf Hus 16 14 M. Grau KTM 15 15 Q. Prugnieres KTM 15 16 K. Reisulis Yam 14 17 M. Gwerder KTM 7 18 D. Braceras Hon 6 19 J. Mikula Tm 5 20 S. Smulders Tri 1

MX2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 S. Längenfelder KTM 424 2 A. Adamo KTM 413 3 K. de Wolf Hus 399 4 L. Everts Hus 343 5 T. Benistant Yam 308 6 S. Coenen KTM 305 7 C. Mc Lellan Tri 265 8 F. Zanchi Hon 220 9 V. Lata Hon 219 10 C. Valk KTM 217 11 Q. Prugnieres KTM 166 12 R. Elzinga Yam 164 13 O. Oliver KTM 156 14 K. Reisulis Yam 154 15 G. Farres Tri 141 16 D. Braceras Hon 124 17 M. Valin Kaw 121 18 J. Mikula Tm 106 19 M. Grau KTM 51 20 M. Smith KTM 44

EMX125 Race One

Filippo Mantovani grabbed the early lead in Race 1, quickly establishing himself at the front of the pack. However, on lap two, Nicolò Alvisi made his move and took control of the race. Behind them, Cole McCullough held steady in third, Riccardo Pini battling Dean Gregoire’s Motovation Motorsport for fourth and fifth respectively.

Further down the order, Aron Katona, who was outside the top 20 at the start, began slicing his way through the field with a strong charge.

Unfortunately, he would made a mistake and crash out of eighth place to not finish the race. Meanwhile, Jekabs Kubulins and McCullough had an intense exchange for third position. Kubulins moved up but suffered a crash shortly after, dropping back and later retiring from the race.

Mantovani temporarily regained the lead when Alvisi made a mistake, but the #20 rider responded with three laps to go, reclaiming first place and stretching a small gap in the final laps to take the win by just under a second. Mantovani crossed the line second, while McCullough completed the podium after a consistent ride.

Behind the top three, Pini held firm in fourth, with Gregoire securing a solid fifth. Sixth went to France’s Liam Bruneau, followed by Ryan Oppliger, Chilean rider Cesar Paine Diaz, Vencislav Toshev, and Douwe Van Mechgelen rounding out the top ten

There was early misfortune for Nicola Mannini, who after crashing at the start managed to comeback to 14th.

There would be no coming back for Yamaha Europe EMX125 MJC duo Mano Faure and Jarne Bervoets who both crashed early in the first lap.

Faure went down in the first corner while Bervoets tagged another rider mid-air and landed heavily, appearing to injure his wrist. Both retired from the race.

EMX125 Race Two

Race 2 began in great fashion when Oppliger came out of the gate perfectly, but a couple laps later, the Swiss rider crashed just before reaching holeshot line. Oppliger lost control and went down allowing Alvisi, already fast from the start to inherit the lead.

From there, Alvisi rode with precision and confidence, navigating the rutted French hillside with ease. He maintained a calm but relentless pace throughout the race, steadily building a gap over the chasing pack.

Pini, who had been strong in Race 1 with a fourth-place finish, again showed excellent speed. The Italian moved into second place after a slick pass on Mantovani, who had started well and briefly held third early on.

Meanwhile, Bertram Thorius and Mannini ran inside the top six during the early laps, with Mannini showcasing a solid rebound from his opening moto crash.

McCullough, third in Race 1, was one of several riders who hit trouble in the second outing. He dropped out of the top ten following an early crash and was unable to recover significant ground.

Red plate holder Katona faced a nightmare weekend. After failing to score in Race 1, he again encountered problems in Race 2, eventually retiring from the race and finishing the round with zero points. The Hungarian rider, who entered Ernée as the championship leader, saw his 25-point advantage erased in one fell swoop.

One of the standout performances came from Faure. After crashing out in the first race, the frenchman bounced back in style, charging through the field and eventually overtaking Tavani and Mannini to secure third place. He even put pressure on Pini in the final laps but ran out of time to mount a serious challenge for second.

Further back, Kubulins showed flashes of speed and consistency, recovering from a DNF in Race 1 to finish sixth in Race 2, just behind Mannini. Bruneau delivered another top ten ride in front of his home crowd with an eighth-place finish, while Thorius and Heitink rounded out the top ten.

As the chequered flag waved, Alvisi crossed the line unchallenged to take his second race win of the weekend. His 1-1 result handed him not only the overall victory but also the championship lead, jumping from second in the standings to first with Katona dropping to second in the Championship.

Rounding the Overall podium were Riccardo Pini and Filippo Mantovani, both on 40 points to make a full Italian podium. It was the first podium of the season for Pini.

Niccolò Alvisi

“The track was really tough today, but I got a good start, stayed in front, and took the win. A double victory and the red plate—I’m really, really happy. Big thanks to everyone who supports me!”

EMX125 Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 N. Alvisi KTM 50 2 R. Pini TM 40 3 F. Mantovani KTM 40 4 L. Bruneau KTM 28 5 V. Toshev Fan 26 6 D. Gregoire KTM 25 7 N. Mannini TM 23 8 R. Oppliger KTM 22 9 D. Heitink Yam 21 10 M. Faure Yam 20 11 C. McCullough Fan 20 12 J. Kubulins Yam 18 13 J. Keith Yam 16 14 D. Van Mechgelen Fan 16 15 C. Paine Diaz Hus 16 16 R. Bauer KTM 15 17 B. Thorius Yam 12 18 S. Goyer Yam 9 19 M. Conte Yam 6 20 F. Bellei Fan 5

EMX125 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 N. Alvisi KTM 242 2 Á. Katona KTM 217 3 M. Faure Yam 208 4 F. Bellei Fan 199 5 N. Mannini TM 189 6 F. Mantovani KTM 188 7 J. Kubulins Yam 178 8 D. Heitink Yam 177 9 R. Pini TM 175 10 C. McCullough Fan 164 11 R. Oppliger KTM 126 12 J. Bervoets Yam 124 13 D. Gregoire KTM 98 14 S. Goyer Yam 94 15 G. Utech TM 89 16 D. Van Mechgelen Fan 86 17 V. Toshev Fan 77 18 P. Lara Gas 48 19 B. Thorius Yam 44 20 I. Ampoorter Gas 42

EMX250 Race One

Noel Zanocz was flawless off the start, seizing the lead early and holding firm despite constant pressure from red plate Janis Reisulis.

The Latvian rider shadowed Zanocz for the entire race, keeping him within striking distance but ultimately unable to make the decisive move, crossing the line just 0.9 seconds behind.

Behind them, Gyan Doensen battled back from a fifth-place start to claim third after a spirited scrap with Venum BUD Racing Kawasaki’s Francisco Garcia.

Doensen moved into podium contention mid-race, capitalising on a small error from Simone Mancini, who dropped back to fifth before being handed a post-race five positions penalty for a noise infringement, putting him onto 10th.

Further down the field, Australia’s Liam Owens had a strong, consistent ride to finish sixth, ahead of Ivano van Erp, who worked his way up from outside the top ten.

Valentin Kees also impressed in seventh early on before fading slightly to eighth, just ahead of Australia’s Jake Cannon from Venum BUD Racing Kawasaki. Fellow Australian Ryan Alexanderson finished 17th.

William Askew rounded out the top ten after briefly pushing into eighth, though a late mistake cost him a couple of positions.

Zanocz’s victory marks his first career win in EMX250, with Reisulis finishing second.

EMX250 Race Two

It was Van Erp who got off to the perfect start in Race 2, launching out of the gate and grabbing the holeshot ahead of Denmark’s Mads Fredsoe and Doensen. The Dutch Yamaha rider looked untouchable early on as he quickly opened a gap, while behind him Doensen wasted little time in dispatching Fredsoe to move into second.

Championship leader Reisulis was also in the mix, moving up to third and shadowing his teammate, Van Erp. However, a mistake on the downhill section saw the Latvian hit the deck and lose precious time. Although he remounted in third and maintained the position until the end, the crash proved costly in the overall standings.

Race 1 winner Zanocz had a difficult start, emerging outside the top ten on the first lap. But the Hungarian was relentless, picking off riders one by one as he surged forward. His key moment came when Garcia, who was running strongly in sixth, suffered a mechanical issue that forced him out of the race.

Fifth in Race 2 went to Lyonel Reichl, who had a breakout ride, followed by Fredsoe in sixth and consistent top-ten performer Owens in seventh. Estonia’s Sebastian Leok rode to eighth, ahead of Cannon and France’s Tom Brunet, who rounded out the top ten. Alexanderson dropping to 20th.

Further down the order, Mancini endured a weekend to forget, retiring from Race 2 after an early issue, while Garcia’s DNF compounded a difficult outing for the Spaniard, who had been third in the championship heading into the weekend.

Van Erp’s win in Race 2 moved him to fourth overall for the round, narrowly missing the podium, but his return to form puts him firmly back in the title conversation.

Zanocz gets his first overall win in EMX250 and becomes the first Hungarian winner in the category. With his 1-5 result across the weekend, Noel Zanocz claimed the overall victory by a single point ahead of Gyan Doensen, second overall and Janis Reisulis rounding the podium with a 2-4 finish.

Reisulis retains the red plate and championship lead, but Zanocz is pushing hard behind.

Aussies Owens and Cannon finished the weekend in fifth and sixth overall respectively, with Alexanderson 23rd. Owens now sits 14th in the standings, Cannon 16th and Alexanderson 30th.

Jake Cannon

“We’re heading in the right direction with top-ten in both motos. I still have a lot of things to iron out and put together but we’re getting there. This was a proper race track where you had to be smart and be patient because things could happen quickly. And the public were crazy; there was a hillside there but all I could see were people and you could hear them all moto!”

EMX250 Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 N. Zanocz Hon 43 2 G. Doensen KTM 42 3 J. Reisulis Yam 42 4 I. Van Erp Yam 40 5 L. Owens Hus 30 6 J. Cannon Kaw 25 7 V. Kees KTM 22 8 S. Leok Hus 21 9 T. Brunet Yam 20 10 A. Fueri KTM 19 11 F. Garcia Kaw 18 12 L. Reichl Hus 16 13 M. Fredsoe Hus 16 14 B. Mesters KTM 13 15 W. Askew Tri 12 16 P. Maschio Hon 11 17 S. Mancini Fan 11 18 N. Greutmann Hus 8 19 A. Monne Gas 7 20 H. Osterhagen Fan 6

EMX250 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J. Reisulis Yam 268 2 N. Zanocz Hon 243 3 F. Garcia Kaw 196 4 G. Doensen KTM 175 5 N. Greutmann Hus 155 6 S. Mancini Fan 148 7 L. Reichl Hus 147 8 A. Frisk KTM 136 9 B. Mesters KTM 128 10 N. Skovbjerg Yam 122 11 A. Monne Gas 118 12 A. Petit Yam 109 13 A. Fueri KTM 101 14 W. Askew Tri 100 15 L. Owens Hus 97 16 J. Cannon Kaw 90 17 I. Van Erp Yam 78 18 M. Ernecker KTM 74 19 V. Kees KTM 70 20 M. Fredsoe Hus 67

2025 EnduroGP or Sweden Report

Zach Pichon raced to a dominant victory on day one of round three in the Paulo Duarte FIM EnduroGP World Championship at the POLISPORT GP of Sweden, conquering the rugged, rocky, and stony terrain with precision. On a day marked by frequent mistakes, it was those who could best limit their errors who rose to the top.

Josep Garcia bounced back to win day two, as a further drop in temperatures brought a wintery chill, making conditions even tougher. Riders were pushed to their limits through a series of brutal, beaten-up special tests, with Garcia emerging as the strongest of the day.

EnduroGP of Sweden – Day One – Saturday

Feeling quietly confident in his abilities on the unforgiving Swedish terrain, Zach Pichon hit the ground running on Saturday morning by winning the opening GMOTO Enduro Test, ahead of Andrea Verona, with Josep Garcia third fastest.

As they exited the first ACERBIS Cross Test, won by Garcia, Verona still led overall, but only 0.57 seconds separated Verona, Garcia and Pichon.

Closing out lap one with the POLISPORT Extreme Test, it was home favourite Mikael Persson who took a historic first EnduroGP class special test win for the Triumph Racing Factory Enduro Team. With Pichon placing second to Persson, the Frenchman moved himself into the race lead as they headed out on lap two of three.

Fastest again on the GMOTO Enduro Test, Pichon strengthened his advantage to 14 seconds over Garcia in second, with Hamish Macdonald up to third. Persson had slotted into fourth, pushing Verona back to an uncomfortable fifth. Closing out lap two with the fastest time in the POLISPORT Extreme Test, Pichon was beginning to pull clear of his rivals on the most demanding of terrain.

Making it four wins from four starts in the day’s GMOTO Enduro Test, Pichon completed the third and final lap of day one at the POLISPORT GP of Sweden with a remarkable 48-second margin of victory in EnduroGP. Consistent all day, but unable to find the measure of Pichon’s pace, Garcia had to be content with second.

Macdonald, Verona and Persson were never far away from Garcia, with only 16 seconds separating second to fifth. Battling his way onto the podium, Macdonald took third by less than two seconds over Verona in fourth. Finishing just under four seconds shy of claiming a podium result on home soil, Persson could be pleased with his efforts in fifth, but will aim for more tomorrow.

EnduroGP of Sweden E1, E2 & E3

Garcia continued his unbeaten run of form in Enduro1 to secure his fifth class win of the season. However, he didn’t have an easy ride to victory. Pushing him all the way, Persson topped all three special tests on the final lap to finish 16 seconds adrift as runner-up. Nearly three minutes back, Honda Racing RedMoto Enduro Team’s Samuele Bernardini rounded out the top three in Enduro1.

Josep Garcia

“Today feels like a win. I haven’t been able to ride properly after my crash at the GP of Spain, so it was a challenging race for me. Honestly, I’m happy with this result. Tomorrow, we will try for more!”

Thanks to his EnduroGP win, Pichon also won the Enduro2 class for the fourth time in 2025. Unable to match the pace of the Frenchman, Verona ended his day in second, while Beta Factory Enduro Team’s Nathan Watson was third.

Zach Pichon

“I’m really happy with my day and my riding to get this win. I felt great on the Enduro Test and didn’t really make any mistakes. That was the key to today. With the rocks and roots, it was tricky. Hopefully, we can repeat this again tomorrow.”

Capping off an excellent ride at the POLISPORT GP of Sweden, Macdonald secured his fourth win of the season in Enduro3. Making it a Sherco 1-2, Antoine Magain joined him on the podium in second. Taking third, TM MOTO Boano Factory Enduro Team’s Leo Le Quere denied Sherco a clean sweep of the rostrum on day one in Sweden.

Hamish Macdonald

“I’ve been working so hard to get to this moment and this EnduroGP podium. I think the conditions were my style today. I feel comfortable in the stones and my preparation in the past really helped a lot for today. Honestly, I’m over the moon and lost for words on this result. Thanks to my team, sponsors and family for the support!”

EnduroGP of Sweden – Day One – E1 / E2 / E3

Pos Rider Bike Cat Time/Gap 1 Z. Pichon Tm E2 1h09m49.26 2 J. Garcia KTM E1 +48.39 3 H. Macdonald She E3 +1m00.61 4 A. Verona Gas E2 +1m02.23 5 M. Persson Tri E1 +1m04.41 6 N. Watson Bet E2 +1m47.78 7 M. Ahlin KTM E2 +2m08.55 8 A. Magain She E3 +2m16.06 9 T. Espinasse She E2 +2m27.55 10 A. Norrbin Fan E2 +2m34.86 11 L. Le Quere Tm E3 +3m14.84 12 J. Roussaly She E3 +3m23.98 13 S. Bernardini Hon E1 +3m53.27 14 L. Fischeder Bet E3 +4m06.16 15 M. Lesiardo Tri E1 +4m06.36 16 K. Kouble Hus E2 +4m11.19 17 J. Etchells Fan E1 +4m15.42 18 J. McCanney Tri E1 +4m23.75 19 R. Kytonen Hus E1 +4m31.42 20 H. Blanjoue Hon E2 +4m36.46 21 M. Pavoni Fan E3 +4m38.75 22 D. Olszowy Rie E3 +4m41.54 23 M. Morettini Hon E2 +5m33.76 24 A. Walton Tri E1 +5m57.72 25 D. Soreca Kaw E1 +6m02.87 26 M. Sans Gas E3 +8m32.60 27 C. Lindholm Hus E2 +8m34.22 28 O. Ljungstrom Tri E1 +8m35.70 29 H. Nohr KTM E2 +9m21.27 30 F. Lofquist Yam E2 +10m48.61 31 H. Ask Tm E1 +10m56.20 32 J. Gangfors KTM E3 +12m23.52 33 A. Fast She E1 +12m32.54 34 Y. Martinez Nogueira KTM E1 +13m24.02 DNF A. Elowson Hus E2 Retired

Juniors & Youth

Quickly putting a disappointing AKRAPOVIC Super Test behind him, Fantic Factory Racing Team’s Axel Semb got to work on day one of the POLISPORT GP of Sweden. The rocks, stones and roots favoured the young Swede, and immediately he proved himself as the rider to beat in the Junior class.

Unmatched, the Fantic rider topped the opening seven special tests of the day to establish a one-minute-and-16-second lead over MGR Kawasaki’s Kyron Bacon in second. A small crash on the final Cross Test lost him some time, but never enough to unsettle his pace. Holding firm, he took a much-deserved home win in the Junior class.

Axel Semb

“I got a good feeling in the tests straight away and pulled a big gap on lap one. Unluckily, in the final Cross Test I had one crash and lost some time. But it’s been a great day, with lots of home support.”

Kyron Bacon

“P2 overall Junior and J2 for day one in Sweden! Started the day off really slow and lost a lot of time to the front guys and couldn’t get in a nice flow! After that I felt good and put in some solid times and got back up to second.”

Back on pace after an illness-hit GP of Spain, Bacon returned to the Junior podium with second position. The Australian improved greatly as the day progressed and will aim to start day two even stronger.

In the battle for the final step of the podium, Kevin Cristino edged out Ox Leo Joyon by less than three seconds to claim third, thanks to a win on the final GMOTO Enduro Test. With Joyon pushed back to fourth, Thibault Giraudon completed the top five.

The celebrations were high in the TM MOTO Boano Factory Enduro Team camp at the end of day one, with Alberto Elgari winning the Youth class to add to the team’s EnduroGP win with Pichon. The Italian was fast from the off this morning, topping both the opening GMOTO Enduro Test and ACERBIS Cross Test to establish an early eight-second lead over Romain Dagna in second.

By the beginning of the third and final lap, Dagna had reduced the gap to just four seconds, but Elgari wasn’t ready to let the victory slip away. Increasing his rhythm, he steadily extended his advantage to win by 20 seconds.

Alberto Elgari

“From lap two until the finish, I found my groove and was able to increase my rhythm and take the win. It’s my second win of the season and the feeling on the bike is getting better all of the time.”

A strong final lap by Pietro Scardina saw Dagna’s second place come under threat. An incredible run on the final GMOTO Enduro Test, resulted in Scardina overhauling Dagna to take second, pushing the Frenchman back to third.

EnduroGP of Sweden – Day One – Junior

Pos Rider Bike Cat Time/Gap 1 A. Semb Fan J2 1h12m41.44 2 K. Bacon Kaw J2 +47.97 3 K. Cristino Fan J2 +1m20.20 4 L. Joyon Bet J1 +1m22.68 5 T. Giraudon She J1 +1m58.01 6 M. Verzeroli Tm J1 +2m04.98 7 L. Colorio Tri J1 +2m24.20 8 C. Clauzier Bet J1 +2m45.63 9 D. Mei Bet J2 +2m49.85 10 M. Clauzier Bet J2 +3m08.81 11 J. Kalny She J2 +4m05.29 12 M. Skuta Bet J2 +4m07.26 13 D. Haution Bet J2 +4m17.25 14 A. Fontova Gas J2 +4m42.33 15 S. Davies Gas J1 +5m25.36 16 A. Puey Monforte Rie J1 +5m31.01 17 K. Ahlin KTM J1 +6m19.79 18 A. Modin Tri J1 +6m24.78 19 L. Bernini Rie J2 +6m58.24 20 A. Karlsson KTM J2 +6m58.62 21 K. Koskinen Gas J1 +7m09.09 22 A. Lindstrom Hus J2 +7m16.77 23 E. Wiberg Bet J1 +9m26.07 24 K. Hindstrom KTM J2 +14m38.19 25 A. Karlsson KTM J1 +15m07.04 26 O. Sedelius Yam J1 +17m15.29 27 W. Eriksson KTM J1 +21m03.23 28 F. Bengtsson She J2 +21m04.03 29 M. Skagert Yam J1 +24m27.01 DNF J. Clericus KTM J1 Retired DNF J. Ahokas Bet J1 Retired DNF A. Berglund She J1 Retired DNF M. Tara Yam J2 Retired

EnduroGP of Sweden – Day One – Youth

Pos Rider Bike Cat Time/Gap 1 A. Elgari Tm EY 1h14m56.24 2 P. Scardina Fan EY +20.39 3 R. Dagna KTM EY +26.94 4 V. Corsi KTM EY +2m03.47 5 G. Allemand Gas EY +3m37.19 6 A. Saumell She EY +3m51.16 7 J. Ramdohr Rozas Fan EY +3m54.21 8 Y. Dominguez Rie EY +4m07.66 9 R. Gunnarsson Bet EY +4m32.85 10 R. Godino Gomez Bet EY +4m35.19 11 L. Piersigilli Bet EY +5m22.24 12 R. Pasquato Fan EY +5m44.74 13 H. Andersson She EY +6m10.99 14 J. Hujala KTM EY +6m36.38 15 N. Salvini Gas EY +6m53.41 16 U. Laaksonen KTM EY +7m17.00 17 O. Sahlin Hus EY +8m55.84 18 H. Vukcevic She EY +9m05.52 19 R. Jones Gas EY +10m23.58 20 M. Söderblom Tm EY +10m34.15 21 W. Almen Hus EY +10m41.66 22 H. Hellstrom Yam EY +10m47.68 23 A. Plogner Fan EY +13m44.47

EnduroGP of Sweden – Day Two – Sunday

Regrouping overnight, Garcia was determined not to finish as runner-up for the second day running. Re-walking the GMOTO Enduro Test, ACERBIS Cross Test and POLISPORT Extreme Test quickly paid off for the Spaniard. Fastest in all three opening special tests, the defending EnduroGP champion ended lap one of three with a confidence-boosting nine-second lead.

Also on the move, Verona held second, with day one winner Pichon two seconds behind Verona in third. Persson was fourth on home soil, withHamish Macdonald and Antoine Magain just behind in fifth and sixth, respectively.

There were no major changes to the leaderboard on lap two, with Garcia adding another two test wins to his collection to extend his advantage over Verona to 16 seconds. Controlling his lead, Garcia rode on to claim a strong win in EnduroGP.

Verona placed 15 seconds behind as runner-up, while Pichon, unsettled by a couple of mistakes, had to settle for third. Macdonald got the better of Persson to claim fourth, pushing the Swede back to fifth in his home race.

EnduroGP of Sweden – Day Two – E1, E2 & E3

Despite missing out on the overall EnduroGP win, Verona could be pleased with claiming the top step of the Enduro2 podium. Pichon followed him home for second, albeit 31 seconds adrift. A great ride by Sherco Racing Factory’s Theo Espinasse saw him take third.

Andrea Verona

“Day two here in Sweden has been really positive for myself and the team getting the Enduro2 win and second overall. I didn’t make any big mistakes and I felt a lot faster than I did yesterday. The Enduro Test was the key today and I finally figured out how to settle into it. The overall win would have been nice, but I’m happy with my results and I know what I need to work on in the weeks between now and the GP of Wales.”

Mikael Persson

“That’s my home race done at the GP of Sweden! I’ve had two really great days finishing second in class and fifth overall. I pushed as hard as possible, even when the rain was making it difficult to stay on pace. I’m super happy overall and looking forward to the GP of Wales. We have a break now for a few weeks, and the team will really focus on building momentum ahead of the second half of the season.”

The Enduro1 class once again saw a flawless performance by Garcia to claim a commanding margin of victory. Enjoying a strong ride in his home race, Persson placed as runner-up. Morgan Lesiardo improved on his day one result of fourth to take third.

Josep Garcia

“I’m really happy with how the whole weekend has gone here in Sweden. On Saturday, it was the first time I had ridden properly since my crash in Spain. I hadn’t been able to train or ride at all, so I knew I wouldn’t quite be on the pace. To be able to take the win on Sunday, especially in such tough conditions, feels far more than just a win for me. It’s incredible – the weeks leading up to this round have been hard and with a lot of pain, but I stayed focused. So to take the victory today, and now head to the next round of the championship with a bigger points lead, is amazing.”

Beginning to establish himself as the rider to beat in Enduro3, Macdonald took his second class win of the weekend in Skövde. Teammate Antoine Magain joined Macdonald in a Sherco 1-2, while Leo Le Quere completed the podium with third.

EnduroGP of Sweden – Day Two – E1 / E2 / E3

Pos Rider Bike Cat Time/Gap 1 J. Garcia KTM E1 1h04m40.78 2 A. Verona Gas E2 +15.31 3 Z. Pichon Tm E2 +46.67 4 H. Macdonald She E3 +56.80 5 M. Persson Tri E1 +1m08.77 6 A. Magain She E3 +1m49.57 7 T. Espinasse She E2 +2m08.85 8 N. Watson Bet E2 +2m24.18 9 L. Le Quere Tm E3 +2m26.04 10 A. Norrbin Fan E2 +2m27.55 11 M. Lesiardo Tri E1 +2m38.19 12 M. Ahlin KTM E2 +2m39.98 13 J. Roussaly She E3 +2m53.34 14 A. Elowson Hus E2 +3m00.98 15 S. Bernardini Hon E1 +3m15.37 16 J. McCanney Tri E1 +3m18.34 17 M. Pavoni Fan E3 +3m31.41 18 L. Fischeder Bet E3 +3m33.32 19 D. Olszowy Rie E3 +3m34.25 20 J. Etchells Fan E1 +3m51.93 21 K. Kouble Hus E2 +3m58.10 22 M. Morettini Hon E2 +4m19.51 23 A. Walton Tri E1 +4m42.69 24 D. Soreca Kaw E1 +5m12.59 25 R. Kytonen Hus E1 +5m46.88 26 M. Sans Gas E3 +6m08.53 27 C. Lindholm Hus E2 +6m58.80 28 O. Ljungstrom Tri E1 +7m32.70 29 H. Nohr KTM E2 +8m06.50 30 F. Lofquist Yam E2 +8m36.42 31 H. Ask Tm E1 +10m35.13 32 A. Fast She E1 +12m25.86 33 Y. Martinez Nogueira KTM E1 +15m32.25 DNF H. Blanjoue Hon E2 Retired DNF J Gangfors KTM E3 Retired

EnduroGP of Sweden – Day Two – Juniors & Youth

Capping off a remarkable POLISPORT GP of Sweden home race, Axel Semb secured his second victory of the weekend in the Junior class. Another dominant ride by the young Swede saw him win by 41 seconds.

From the opening special test there was simply no stopping Semb today. Racking up six consecutive fastest times, he had established a 34-second lead at the end of the second POLISPORT Extreme Test. With just the final lap remaining, he controlled his advantage to take home a well-deserved win.

MGR Kawasaki’s Kyron Bacon was once again the next-best rider to Semb in Sweden. The Australian showed he’d got the measure of the rocky Swedish terrain, picking up the fastest time on the final GMOTO Enduro Test, to complete his day as runner-up.

Axel Semb

“For sure, I wanted this result, but you never know how it can go. To go 1-1 is something I’m more than super happy about. It’s great to have this lead heading into the summer break, but there is still a long way to go in the championship.”

The battle for the final step of the podium came right down to the wire between Thibault Giraudon and Leo Joyon. The French duo both wanted third, but it was Giraudon who sealed the deal with a better time on the final POLISPORT Extreme Test. With Joyon finishing just two seconds behind in fourth, Kevin Cristino completed the top five.

The fight for supremacy in the Youth class was once again fought out between Pietro Scardina, Alberto Elgari and Romain Dagna.

Day one winner Elgari initially led the way, thanks to a fastest time on the opening GMOTO Enduro Test, with Scardina and Dagna second and third, respectively. Scardina went on a charge thereafter, winning the next three special tests, building a five-second lead over Elgari.

As the day roared on, Scardina and Elgari pulled clear of Dagna. Scardina led Elgari by 27 seconds as they exited the final GMOTO Enduro Test. But the TM MOTO rider fought back, winning the final two special tests in Sweden.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough, and Scardina held on to claim victory by 12 seconds over Elgari. Over one minute further back, Dagna completed the top three. Entering the summer break, it’s Elgari who now takes over the championship lead in the Youth class.

Pietro Scardina

“I’m super happy with the win today. I had a great fight all day with my friend Alberto Elgari. We pushed each other hard, which was nice.”

EnduroGP of Sweden – Day Two – Junior