Moto News Weekly Wrap

September 30, 2025

What’s New:

Speedway of Nations line-ups revealed

Daniel Sanders crowned 2025 FIM World Rally-Raid Champion

Lux Turner & Ryder Malinoski join Yamaha for AuSX

Junior Aussie trio head to Ironmax MX for YZ Superfinale

R.J. Hampshire joins US MXoN line-up

Honda Racing Australia back Tomi Doble for AJMX

America claims long-awaited Trial des Nations title in Italy

Women’s AFTN championship to be decided at Griffith

Charli Cannon impresses at MXGP of Australia

SoN2 U21 Starting Line-Ups revealed for Torun

Ducati Desmo250 MX claims first Italian Pro Prestige win

First Enduro1 victory for Triumph

2025 FIM EnduroGP of Italy – Round Six Report

2025 Racing Calendars

2026 Racing Calendars

Speedway of Nations line-ups revealed

The starting line-ups for the 2025 FIM Speedway of Nations Semi-Finals in Torun, Poland on Tuesday, September 30 and Wednesday, October 1 have been revealed. Fifteen countries compete at the 2025 FIM Speedway of Nations in the Polish city of Torun. The competition gets underway with Semi-Final 1 tonight, Tuesday, as GB takes on Germany, Italy, Latvia, Norway, Slovenia, and Sweden.

The ultimate test of team riding continues with Semi-Final 2 on Wednesday, as 2022 SON world champions Australia faces tournament debutants Argentina, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France and Ukraine.

The top three countries from each Semi-Final progress to the Final on Saturday night, where they join host nation Poland, and Lambert is determined to deliver a golden finish to 2025 on a Torun track that he has called home since 2021.

Every national team manager must select two starters at No.1 and No.2, with a substitute rider at No.3, who can be called into action at any time.

Australian team manager Mark Lemon brings a stellar side to Torun for Semi-Final 2, featuring new world No.2 Brady Kurtz, who raced to the best debut season in Speedway GP history this year, coming within a point of the world title and winning a record five straight SGP rounds. He is partnered by world No.5 Jack Holder, with 2017 Speedway GP world champion Jason Doyle named as reserve at No.3.

Holder and Kurtz, both 29, have competed as teammates and rivals since their youth days Down Under and took Australia to FIM SON silver in Manchester last summer.

Having already won the 2022 FIM SON gold with another childhood competitor in Speedway GP star Max Fricke, Holder says it’s special to see all three of them starring on the world stage two decades after they first started racing together.

Chris Holder

“It is pretty crazy. Back in our junior days, Max or Brady went over to Europe first. I had to stay and finish my carpentry apprenticeship, which kind of sucked at the time. I thought I was maybe a little bit behind, but when I got my chance, I soon caught up and it’s cool to see we’re all racing at the highest level. We started together at nine or 10 years old. All three of us were good riders. Back in the junior days, we were quite dominant. It was always us three in the finals. We all had our goals to get over here and do what we are doing. It is crazy when you think back and look at how many finals we have been in together. We’re just not too worried about the scoresheet,” he said. “Whatever is best for the team is what matters – whether we are first or second, it doesn’t matter who wins the race. We’re just as happy as each other. We are racing for our country and don’t really look into who beats who – as long as we are first and second. That’s the main goal.”

FIM SON Semi-Final Starting Line-Ups

SEMI-FINAL 1 – Tuesday, September 30 TEAM A – ITALY: 1. Paco Castagna (captain), 2. Nicolas Covatti, 3. Nicolas Vicentin. Team Manager: Alessandro Dalla Valle. TEAM B – GERMANY: 1. Norick Blodorn, 2. Kai Huckenbeck (captain), 3. Valentin Grobauer. Team Manager: Mathias Bartz / Sascha Dorner TEAM C – NORWAY: 1. Mathias Pollestad (captain), 2. Glenn Moi, 3. Lasse Frederiksen. Team Manager: Kenneth Klipper Smith. TEAM D – LATVIA: 1. Andzejs Lebedevs (captain), 2. Jevgenijs Kostigovs, 3. Daniils Kolodinskis. Team Manager: Vladimirs Vagels. TEAM E – SWEDEN: 1. Jacob Thorssell, 2. Fredrik Lindgren (captain), 3. Timo Lahti. Team Manager: Linus Sundstrom. TEAM F – GREAT BRITAIN: 1. Robert Lambert (captain), 2. Dan Bewley, 3. Tom Brennan. Team Manager: Simon Stead / Oliver Allen. TEAM G – SLOVENIA: 1. Matic Ivacic (captain), 2. Anze Grmek, 3. Luka Omerzel. Team Manager: Gregor Arnsek.

SEMI-FINAL 2 – Wednesday, October 1 TEAM A – CZECH REPUBLIC: 1. Vaclav Milik, 2. Jan Kvech (captain), 3. Adam Bubba Bednar. Team Manager: Zdenek Schneiderwind. TEAM B – DENMARK: 1. Leon Madsen, 2. Michael Jepsen Jensen, 3. Mikkel Michelsen (captain). Team Manager: Nicki Pedersen. TEAM C – ARGENTINA: 1. Fernando Garcia (captain), 2. Cristian Zubillaga, 3. Facundo Albin. Team Manager: Claudio Schmit. TEAM D – AUSTRALIA: 1. Brady Kurtz, 2. Jack Holder (captain), 3. Jason Doyle. Team Manager: Mark Lemon. TEAM E – UKRAINE: 1. Nazar Parnitskyi, 2. Marko Levishyn (captain), 3. Roman Kasputin. Team Manager: Sergii Golovnia. TEAM F – FRANCE: 1. Dimitri Berge, 2. David Bellego (captain), 3. Mathias Tresarrieu. Team Manager: Laurent Sambarrey. TEAM G – FINLAND: 1. Jesse Mustonen (captain), 2. Antti Vuolas, 3. Tero Aarnio. Team Manager: Aki-Pekka Mustonen.



Daniel Sanders crowned 2025 FIM World Rally-Raid Champion

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Daniel Sanders has secured the 2025 FIM World Rally-Raid Championship with a dominant win at round four, Rally Raid Portugal. Continuing his unbeaten record this season, ‘Chucky’ topped the timesheets in the prologue and three of the five stages to take the race win and the championship crown in style.

In claiming victory at Rally Raid Portugal, Sanders secured the 2025 FIM World Rally-Raid Championship title with one round to spare. His triumph at round four is the latest in a flawless string of results.

After a career-first win at the iconic Dakar Rally earlier this year, Sanders then proceeded to win every subsequent round, culminating in this decisive performance in Portugal.

Daniel Sanders

“It’s a dream come true to win the world championship. You think about it when you’re a kid no matter what sport you do, but I chose motorbikes, and it worked out really well. The race here has gone so well, and the bike has been perfect, so a massive thank you to the team for all the hard work they put in. It’s very rare to have this sort of consistency in rally as it’s often so unpredictable. But up to now, we’ve put in a perfect season, and we’ll still be aiming to carry that into Morocco. It’s still all sinking in really. I’m happy to get the world championship here in Portugal and hopefully, there’s a lot more to come.”

Full report here: Daniel Sanders crowned 2025 FIM World Rally-Raid Champion

Lux Turner & Ryder Malinoski join Yamaha for AuSX

Rising stars of the AMA Supercross Championship, Lux Turner and Ryder Malinoski, will join the Monster Energy Yamalube Yamaha and Monster Energy WBR Yamaha teams respectively, to contest the 2025 AUSX Supercross Championship. Both riders are in for the full series, with Turner contesting the SX2 championship and Malinoski doing battle in SX3.

Turner, brother of US WMX champion, Lachlan Turner, is starting to turn heads in the US with his turn of speed and fighting spirit as he claws his way up the ranks. He enjoyed breakout rides in the recent SMX Championship, consistently battling inside the top 10 and going bar to bar with the most established names in the SX2 division. The Monster Energy Yamalube Yamaha Team are pumped to have Lux on board for the series and are ready to go.

At just 20 years of age, the Nevada native, landed in Australia late last week and with a day to shake off the jet lag, it was straight to work where he and the team began testing in readiness for the opening round on October 11.

Lux Turner

“I’m super excited to be in Australia and looking forward to racing the entire series with the Monster Energy Yamalube Yamaha team,” Turner begins. “My family were in Australia when Lachlan raced the women’s motocross event earlier in the year and commented on how well Yamaha had looked after them, so when the opportunity came up, I really wanted to make it happen. So far, things are going well, and the team have been super professional. We have a few days to get ready for the first round and I’m super excited to race in Australia and spend some time down under.”

Also making their maiden trip down under is Ryder Malinoski. Malinoski is part of the development program at the Club MX team in the US and only just a few weeks ago, sensationally won a moto in the SMX Next class, beating Australia’s Kayden Minear in the process. Malinoski will race with the Monster Energy WBR Yamaha team in the SX3 division. He lands in Australia in the days leading up to the opening round and will spend a couple of days shaking down the WBR Yamaha YZ250F before getting down to business in Redcliffe.

The Australian series will be a great addition to Malinoski’s program and continue to fast track his development as he surges towards the pro ranks and Club MX were quick to pass on their support. Malinoski is seen as a star of the future, and the international experience will benefit him as he tackles the next phase of his career.

Scott Bishop – Yamaha Motorsport Manager

“We are excited to have Lux and Ryder join our teams for the entire series to contest the AUSX Supercross Championship. I would like to pass on our thanks to Club MX team in trusting us with Ryder and the Turner family for their support and enthusiasm in this project and also believe it’s the start of a working relationship between all parties involved. The addition of Lux and Ryder will only bolster our supercross lineup that already includes Phil Nicolette and Mitchell Harrison racing with the Monster Energy CDR Yamaha team. The imported riders have had no impact on our domestic riders, and we continue provide the support for them and believe this will only enhanced their overseas opportunities in the future. I also want to thank all our teams and team partners for stepping up and assisting us. The teams have gone above and beyond to ensure all riders are taken care of and the support of sponsors has enabled us to add quality riders to the Australian series, raise the profile of our championship and increase the Yamaha presence both on and off the track.”

The AUSX Supercross Championship starts on October 11 in Redcliffe in Queensland before moving through Sydney and Melbourne, then ending in Adelaide on November 29 with the grand finale run in conjunction with the final Supercars round.

Yamaha Australia SX Line up

SX1- Monster Energy CDR Yamaha: Aaron Tanti / Phil Nicolette / Mitchell Harrison

SX2 – Monster Energy Yamalube Yamaha: Ryder Kingsford / Jayce Cosford / Lux Turner

SX3 – Monster Energy WBR Yamaha: Ky Woods / Koby Hantis / Ryder Malinoski

YMA Support: Seth Burchell (SX2) / Dylan Wills (SX1)

GYTR Yamaha Junior Racing: Lachlan Allen / Heath Davy / Deegan Fort / Blake Bohannon/ Jaggar Townley

Junior Aussie trio head to Ironmax MX for YZ Superfinale

While the trio of Jett Lawrence, Hunter Lawrence and Kyle Webster will be out to retain our position of the greatest motocross nation on the planet next Sunday at Ironman MX, Indiana, spare a thought for the three Yamaha riders selected to represent Australia in the BLU CRU Superfinale. Blake Bohannon while race the YZ85 Cup, while Hudson Francis and Stella Harding will do battle in the YZ65 Cup.

The Yamaha BLU CRU is a massive project that is only extended to Yamaha riders and offers an experience that money can’t buy. Yamaha riders around the world will converge on Ironman and making the pit area a sea of blue.

R.J. Hampshire joins US MXoN line-up

As the United States aims to defend its homeland during the 2025 FIM Motocross of Nations on Oct. 3-5 in Crawfordsville, Ind., the AMA has announced that R.J. Hampshire will join the team. Due to injury, Chase Sexton will no longer be able to compete for the United States at the 2025 Motocross of Nations. Filling his void is R.J. Hampshire, who will join Eli Tomac and Haiden Deegan on the team, managed by AMA Director of Racing Mike Pelletier.

Tomac will race in the MXGP class, while Deegan will compete in the MX2 Class, and Hampshire will seek victory in the Open Class.

Hampshire also brings a championship pedigree to the table, previously winning the 2024 AMA Supercross 250SX West title. He also enjoyed a strong showing in the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross season, finishing fifth in the 450 class, coming on the heels of his third-place finish in the 250SX East class during the 2025 AMA Supercross season.

RJ Hampshire

“[I’m] really excited to get the chance to race for Team USA again! It’s an honor to race for this country and one I’ll never take for granted. Even if I wasn’t the first pick, I’ll always answer the call and give it everything I’ve got,” Hampshire said. “A lot went into making this happen last minute, and I can’t thank my sponsors and team enough for pulling it together. Ironman is one of my favorite tracks, and I’m fired up to battle in the front with this team!”

The United States seeks its 24th Motocross of Nations title in 2025, having previously won the global competition in 2022 — the last time the Americans hosted the event.

Honda Racing Australia back Tomi Doble for AJMX The Australian Junior Motocross Championship is the pinnacle event for emerging motocross talent, held once a year in a different state. This year, the prestigious competition takes place in South Australia at the renowned Gilman Motocross Club and Honda Australia fields a factory-backed junior team through Lee Hogan. This year also bringing a special opportunity for South Australian rider Tomi Doble, who has been training and racing with support from Quad Lock Honda in America at the renowned Millsap’s Training Facility (MTF). Yarrive Konsky – Honda Racing Australia Director “The sheer size of Australia is greater than America, and while our population is small, the junior championships give families and riders from across the country a chance to come together. Many Australian superstars, Reed, Leisk, Metcalfe, McFarlane, Byrne, and the Lawrence brothers, first shone at this event. It’s a vital part of our motocross ecosystem, and we’re all watching to see who will emerge this year.” Tomi had his best season this year, he finished 1st in the 250cc B-Class in Daytona (RCSX), 4th and 3rd in 250cc and 450cc B-Class in the Spring Nationals and most recently, he placed 10th and 2nd in the 250cc and 450cc B-Class at the legendary Loretta Lynn’s Amateur National. For Tomi, the chance to return home and compete in his final year as a junior is a milestone. Tomi Doble “I’m very grateful to the Quad Lock Honda Team in America and to Honda Australia, without their support, this wouldn’t be possible. Racing back home in my last junior year is incredibly special for me and my family,” said Doble. The 2025 Australian Junior Motocross Championship kicked off Monday at Gilman, South Australia. America claims long-awaited Trial des Nations title in Italy The United States enjoyed a successful weekend of competition at the 2025 Trial des Nations in Tolmezzo, Italy, on Sept. 20-21, claiming the team’s first International Trophy since 2005. Led by the trio of Josh Roper, Alex Myers and Will Myers, the United States held off Japan and Germany by just four points on its way to its second International Trophy since the class was added in 1995. Daniel Blanc-Gonnet – USA Trial des Nations Team Manager “I couldn’t be prouder of the effort, dedication and sportsmanship shown by all of our riders this past weekend. Our results highlight the incredible talent we have representing the United States. We are eternally grateful for the support of our fans, families and sponsors all across the USA who make it all possible. See you next year in Arteixo, Spain.” The Americans ended Japan’s two-year stretch of dominance over the International Trophy, utilizing a last day surge to finish the competition with just seven points, while the Japanese and Germans each tallied 11 points each. Spain continued its stretch of dominance over the men’s class, winning its 21st consecutive title, while Great Britain and Italy finished in second and third place, respectively. Women’s AFTN championship to be decided at Griffith The Yamaha BLU CRU Aussie Flat Track Nationals will crown it’s inaugural Pro Women champion at Griffith’s The Pines Raceway on October 11, with the class battling it out over five grueling races to decide the winner for 2025. The main contenders are all Queenslanders with Latiya Allen holding the top spot after the opening Maryborough rounds, fending off Brittaney O’Brien by a mere nine points. Both have different strengths – Allen was incredibly quick on the granite flat track at Maryborough but had never raced on a TT style circuit whereas O’Brien was able to dominate over the jumps and turns. With five races available for points at the Griffith decider consistency will be key, something Matilda Heaton-New has displayed in her run to third place with a string of podiums while Emma Scott and Katarna Robinson are also capable of mounting a challenge. The Pines Raceway will also provide an interesting trial with it’s semi-oil surface sure to test out the riders under lights. Latiya Allen – Pro Women Points Leader “I’m very nervous for Griffith but also excited. This will be my first time racing at The Pines so it will be a whole new world. I’m feeling confident but Brittaney was really strong on the second day at Maryborough, so it’s going to be a good battle. My strength lays more on the flat track layout, but it’s all a massive learning curve for me because I’ve never raced on 19s before. AFTN is an intense program, there is plenty of time on track and you need a lot of stamina to hold on to the bike for that amount of time. It’s an exciting time to be racing, I started when I was 14 but the AFTN rounds at Maryborough were my first race meetings back in seven years! While a lot of us girls don’t mind battling with the men, many are too nervous so to have a dedicated Pro Women class is incredible. It’s so positive to get out there and ride with other women who just want to get out there and give it a go – they might not be aiming for a title but they just want to race. The Pro Women class will only grow the sport, it’s a great starting point to build confidence and ability.”

Charli Cannon impresses at MXGP of Australia

Quad Lock Honda’s Charli Cannon capped off her most extensive and demanding season yet with a career-best performance at the final round of the World Motocross Championship, staged for the very first time in Darwin, Australia. Despite a season marked by injuries and surgeries, the Queensland rider showcased her growth and determination, delivering results that underlined her continued rise among the world’s best.

Charli Cannon

“After the physical and mental challenges I’ve faced this year, I honestly didn’t know what to expect,” said Cannon. “But after walking the track in Darwin, I was excited to get out there. This was the closest I’ve been to these champions, 2nd in both free practice 1 and in timed practice, honestly, I didn’t know what to expect, I felt the nerves and the pressure in front of a home crowd. The team and I sat down after Moto 1. I was upset, knowing my mistakes would cost me, but we focused on the positives, I’ve never been this fast against the world’s best. No matter what, I was determined to give everything in Moto 2. I spoke to Colleen Millsaps overnight, and together with the team we had a plan. It’s not the result I wanted overall, but I’ll take the positives and build on them for next year. I don’t know if I’ll be back in Darwin, but I hope I will. The event was incredible, the crowd was amazing, and Australians should be proud, it’s one of the best I’ve been to anywhere in the world. It’s not the result I wanted overall, but I’ll take the positives and build on them for next year. I don’t know if I’ll be back in Darwin, but I hope I will. The event was incredible, the crowd was amazing, and Australians should be proud, it’s one of the best I’ve been to anywhere in the world.”

Cannon’s efforts secured fourth overall, just shy of her personal goals, but enough to prove she has closed the gap on the world’s elite. Charli Cannon’s next challenge comes in Alice Springs, where she will compete in the prestigious Splash and Dash — an event combining a 1.5 km swim and a 68 km motocross race.

SoN2 U21 Starting Line-Ups revealed for Torun

The starting line-ups for an epic eight-team FIM Speedway of Nations – SON2 event in Torun on Friday, October 3 have been revealed. The sport’s top under-21 teams compete for the FIM Team Speedway Under-21 World Championship, with the highest scoring side over a rollercoaster 28 heats of high drama set to be crowned SON2 champion for 2025.

Hosts Poland are chasing an incredible 18th gold medal at under-21 level and their 12th on the bounce. But they face stiff competition from Australia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Great Britain, Latvia and Sweden. Every team manager must select two starters at No.1 and No.2, with a substitute rider at No.3, who can be called into action at any time.

Poland’s challenge is led by 2024 FIM Speedway Under-21 world champion Wiktor Przyjemski, who is chasing his fourth SON2 gold medal in as many years. He teams up with 2023 SGP2 runner-up Damian Ratajczak, with Torun’s own Antoni Kawczynski named as their No.3 on his home track.

Australia team manager Mark Lemon tracks SGP2 rider Mitchell McDiarmid alongside Tate Zischke, who returns to the side after missing the 2024 SON2 competition due to injury. James Pearson, who partnered Keynan Rew to the 2024 bronze medal, is named at No.3.

SON2 is the third night of FIM Speedway of Nations week in Torun, which gets underway with FIM SON Semi-Finals 1 and 2 on Tuesday, September 30 and Wednesday, October 1, with the top three countries in each Semi-Final joining hosts Poland in the Final on Saturday, October 4.

2025 FIM Speedway of Nations – SoN2 Starting Line-Ups

TEAM A – POLAND: 1. Wiktor Przyjemski (captain), 2. Damian Ratajczak, 3. Antoni Kawczynski. Team Manager: Rafal Dobrucki.

TEAM B – GREAT BRITAIN: 1. Dan Thompson (captain), 2. Luke Harrison, 3. Luke Killeen. Team Manager: Neil Vatcher.

TEAM C – AUSTRALIA: 1. Mitchell McDiarmid, 2. Tate Zischke, 3. James Pearson (captain). Team Manager: Mark Lemon.

TEAM D – GERMANY: 1. Norick Blodorn (captain), 2. Jonny Wynant, 3. Mario Hausl. Team Managers: Sascha Dorner / Mathias Bartz.

TEAM E – DENMARK: 1. Bastian Pedersen (captain), 2. Mikkel Andersen, 3. Villads Nagel. Team Manager: Hans Andersen.

TEAM F – CZECH REPUBLIC: 1. Adam Bubba Bednar (captain), 2. Jan Jenicek, 3. Jaroslav Vanicek. Team Manager: Zdenek Schneiderwind.

TEAM G – SWEDEN: 1. Casper Henriksson (captain), 2. Rasmus Karlsson, 3. Erik Persson. Team Manager: Linus Sundstrom.

TEAM H – LATVIA: 1. Nikita Kaulins (captain), 2. Artjoms Juhno, 3. Damirs Filimonovs. Team Manager: Vladimirs Vagels.

Ducati Desmo250 MX claims first Italian Pro Prestige win

The sixth and final round of the Italian Pro Prestige MX2 Motocross Championship took place over the weekend on the Ciclamino track in Pietramurata, where the Italian series concluded. After earning his second consecutive pole position on Saturday, Alessandro Lupino lined up for Sunday’s first race determined to make the most of his speed.

At the start of the first moto, Lupino couldn’t capitalise on his strong start, coming out of the first corner around the fifteenth position. The Italian then began a challenging comeback on the muddy track, and finished second.

The final race of the year got off to a better start, with the 2024 Italian MX1 Champion sixth after the start and quickly making his way up the group on the first lap, moving into third, before taking second place a lap later. Alessandro caught up with the race leader on lap six, and the move came promptly after a few corners with a strong braking maneuver.

Once in the lead, Lupino held on until the finish line, crossing the checkered flag in first, securing the first position of the day. This was celebrated by all the team members and by Desmo250 MX project manager Davide Perni, who presented Lupino with a Ducati flag signed by everyone who worked on the 250 project in Borgo Panigale.

The 2025 season concluded with a victory for Team Beddini Racing Ducati Factory MX2 and the Ducati Desmo 250 MX, with Lupino securing his fifth podium of the year and second place overall in the Italian Pro Prestige MX2 championship.

Alessandro Lupino – Ducati Desmo250MX

“I’m very happy with this result; this year has been much more difficult than last year, and today on the final lap I realized that we’ve once again written a new chapter in Ducati’s history. The Desmo250 MX is still very young, and in Ducati they’ve done a great job bringing it to this level. This weekend we have taken another step in the development for 2026, and I think whoever will ride this bike next year will appreciate it. I want to thank everyone who worked on the 250 project in Borgo Panigale, the Beddini team, and everyone at Ducati Corse.”

First Enduro1 victory for Triumph

Triumph and its all-new TF 250-E enduro bike have secured a first Enduro1 victory and EnduroGP podium with Morgan Lesiardo and the Triumph Italia Racing team at the penultimate round of the FIM EnduroGP World Championship in Darfo Boario Terme, Italy. This landmark result is a remarkable achievement for the British manufacturer in its first season of enduro competition.

Lesiardo, who recently formed part of the winning Team Italy at the International Six Days Enduro, put on a superb performance all weekend to take a 2-1 result over the two days, including an emphatic victory in E1 and second place on the podium in EnduroGP.

The teams faced a highly technical 44km figure of eight loop, with heavy rain falling on Saturday increasing the difficulty around the Italian course. Lesiardo took an impressive second place on day one, while finishing fifth overall in EnduroGP. However, the best was yet to come, with Lesiardo stepping up a gear on Sunday in front of his home crowd.

With six fastest overall times over the 15 special tests, the 26-year-old took Triumph’s first E1 victory, and an incredible first EnduroGP podium with second overall. The Triumph Italia Racing team has added another accolade to their ISDE success and Italian Championship Enduro1 victory earlier in the year.

Triumph is currently occupying third, fourth and fifth in the Enduro1 standings with one round to go and Triumph riders have visited the podium 15 times this season.

In addition, Lesiardo celebrated domestic success by winning the Enduro1 class in the Italian Championship earlier in the year, while Jamie McCanney and Persson took an outstanding 1-2 in the overall British Enduro Championship last weekend.

Morgan Lesiardo

“This podium is the result of the hard work of myself and the team. Since the beginning of the season, we have been giving 100% to achieve results like this. Now I’m enjoying the first place in E1 and second in EnduroGP. It really is a dream come true and an incredible result in the first year on the TF 250-E.”

2025 FIM EnduroGP of Italy – Round Six Report

Images by Future7Media

The opening day of racing at round six of the FIM EnduroGP World Championship in Darfo Boario Terme, Italy, saw Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Josep Garcia beat TM MOTO Boano Factory Enduro Team’s Zach Pichon by three-seconds to claim overall victory.

Saturday marked the first full day of racing for competitors across four laps of the course, with a reduced number of three special tests per lap instead of an originally planned four, due to heavy overnight rain, ensured a demanding and closely fought day of racing for all.

The second and final day of racing at the GP of Italy saw Garcia secure the FIM Enduro1 World Championship, as GASGAS Factory Racing’s Andrea Verona claimed the EnduroGP win, with Triumph Italia Racing’s Morgan Lesiardo and Sherco Racing Factory’s Jeremy Sydow debuting on the podium in second and third, respectively.

Day One – Saturday

After his victory in Friday’s AKRAPOVIC Super Test, home hero GASGAS Factory Racing’s Andrea Verona was focused on keeping that momentum rolling into Saturday. However, faced with a determined Josep Garcia and Zach Pichon, the Italian knew he would have a tough battle on his hands if he wished to claim the top step of the EnduroGP podium.

From the off, Garcia and Pichon had the edge on Verona, with the duo placing first and second on the opening GMOTO Enduro Test in that order. Verona slotted into third, but was already five seconds behind leader Garcia.

Exiting the first ACERBIS Cross Test, Verona had regrouped. Finishing just 0.04 seconds behind Garcia in the test, he had moved his way back up to second, with Pichon slipping to third. Triumph Italia Racing’s Morgan Lesiardo held fourth, with Sherco Racing Factory’s Antoine Magain less than one second back in fifth.

Throughout lap two, Garcia began to build a lead out front. Little by little, he extended his advantage to almost 27 seconds. Pichon and Verona were virtually tied on time for second, with the Frenchman heading Verona by just half of a second. Magain was now fourth, with Lesiardo fifth and fending off Sherco Racing Factory’s Hamish Macdonald in sixth.

With rain continuing to fall, conditions deteriorated, leaving the special tests slippery and unpredictable. After looking strong in the lead, Garcia fell foul of the conditions on the GMOTO Enduro Test as they ended lap three. With Garcia’s advantage reduced to 10 seconds, Pichon sensed an opportunity to beat the Spaniard as they began a shortened fourth and final lap.

Winning the GMOTO Enduro Test to open lap four, Pichon cut Garcia’s lead down to nine seconds. With just the ACERBIS Cross Test left to play, it was Lesiardo who clocked the fastest time over Verona, with Pichon in third. Garcia could only place 10th, but it was enough to seal him the EnduroGP victory by three seconds over Pichon in second.

Verona completed the top three. A superb ride by Magain saw him come home in fourth. Spurred on by topping the final ACERBIS Cross Test, Lesiardo rounded out the top five.

E1/E2/E3

The Enduro3 class saw Magain race to his second victory of the season on day one of the POLISPORT GP of Italy. Magain led home his teammate Macdonald in second, with TM MOTO Boano Factory Enduro Team’s Leo Le Quere third.

In the Enduro1 class, it was business as usual for Garcia, with the Spaniard winning the category for the 11th time this season. Eager to impress on home soil, Lesiardo took an excellent runner-up result, ahead of Honda Racing RedMoto Enduro Team’s Samuele Bernardini in third.

Mikael Persson (E1 Seventh)

“Saturday was a tough day for me! I’ve been battling some injuries but pushing as hard as I can and trying to make the best of what I can do. I’m happy to still have brought some points home. Unfortunately, the team and I made the decision to not start on Sunday. I’m dealing with an injury, which was worsened after a crash yesterday, so I need to focus on recovery now. It’s a shame to be out of the podium fight, but we will come back stronger, I’m sure.”

The battle for Enduro2 honours saw points leader Pichon claim an important victory on day one. The Frenchman’s win sees him extend his championship lead back out to seven points over Verona, who finished second today. Sherco Racing Factory’s Theo Espinasse ended his day in third.

Junior Enduro

Fantic Factory Racing Enduro Team Specia’s Kevin Cristino once again proved unstoppable in the Junior Enduro class. On home soil, the Italian raced to victory on day one in Darfo Boario Terme. After a strong morning by Thibault Giraudon (Sherco), who led early on, Cristino overhauled the Frenchman to secure the win by 10 seconds.

With Giraudon second, Ox Moto Beta’s Leo Joyon rounded out the podium in third. Joyon won the final ACERBIS Cross Test to finish just five seconds behind his fellow Frenchman. Clement Clauzier (Beta) and Manuel Verzeroli (TM MOTO) rounded out the top five.

Youth Enduro

The Youth Enduro class resulted in a home win for Fantic Factory Racing Enduro Team Specia’s Pietro Scardina, leading home an Italian 1-2-3. TM MOTO Boano Factory Enduro Team’s Alberto Elgari took second, with Scardina’s teammate Riccardo Pasquato third. RFME Spain National Team’s Yago Dominguez and Valentin Mersin (Fantic) were fourth and fifth, respectively.

EnduroGP of Italy – Day One Top 20

Pos Rider Gap 1 GARCIA Josep (ESP/E1/KTM) 1:04:08.01 2 PICHON Zachary (FRA/E2/TM) +3.58 3 VERONA Andrea (ITA/E2/GAS) +27.10 4 MAGAIN Antoine (BEL/E3/SHE) +1:47.63 5 LESIARDO Morgan (ITA/E1/TRI) +1:50.31 6 ESPINASSE Theo (FRA/E2/SHE) +2:00.44 7 MACDONALD Hamish (NZL/E3/SHE) +2:09.87 8 AHLIN Max (SWE/E2/KTM) +2:14.99 9 BERNARDINI Samuele (ITA/E1/HON) +2:16.27 10 LE QUERE Leo (FRA/E3/TM) +2:28.34 11 OLSZOWY Dominik (POL/E3/RIE) +3:02.41 12 ROUSSALY Julien (FRA/E3/SHE) +3:07.26 13 MCCANNEY Jamie (GBR/E1/TRI) +3:13.61 14 PAVONI Matteo (ITA/E3/FAN) +3:15.92 15 ELOWSON Albin (SWE/E2/HUS) +3:16.60 16 SYDOW Jeremy (GER/E1/SHE) +3:23.81 17 NORRBIN Albin (SWE/E2/FAN) +3:34.43 18 KOUBLE Krystof (CZE/E2/HUS) +3:39.03 19 SORECA Davide (ITA/E1/KAW) +3:40.03 20 PERSSON Mikael (SWE/E1/TRI) +3:43.54

Day Two – Sunday

Day two of racing marked the crowning of the 2025 season’s first world champion. With a virtual grasp on the Enduro1 class following Saturday’s win, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Josep Garcia secured the world championship.

The result now sees him become a six-time FIM Enduro World Champion. However, it wasn’t plain sailing for the Spaniard. Suffering from the effects of a crash from day one, Garcia had to dig deep to place 15th overall in EnduroGP and fourth in Enduro1 to get the job done.

Arguably the most dramatic day of racing seen so far in the 2025 season, day two in Darfo Boario Terme was one for the ages. A sunny morning greeted riders, and with conditions proving much drier than yesterday, the early stages of the race seemed business as usual for the frontrunners.

TM MOTO Boano Factory Enduro Team’s Zach Pichon won the opening GMOTO Enduro Test, with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Josep Garcia and GASGAS Factory Racing’s Andrea Verona close behind in second and third, respectively.

But soon afterwards it was clear all was not well. Hurting from his end-of-day crash yesterday, Garcia was unable to keep pace and steadily dropped down the leaderboard, ending lap one in fifth. Pichon completed lap one with a nine-second lead over Verona, while Triumph Italia Racing’s Morgan Lesiardo slotted into third in his home race.

At the end of the second ACERBIS Cross Test, the leaderboard looked very different again. Lesiardo took over the race lead by five seconds from Verona in second, with Pichon down in third.

Honda Racing RedMoto Enduro Team’s Samuele Bernardini, Sherco Racing Factory’s Jeremy Sydow and Team KTM Pro Racing Sport’s Max Ahlin were all within 10 seconds of Pichon, while Garcia had dropped to 17th.

With Verona back in the lead and extending his advantage out to 25 seconds, the third ACERBIS Cross Test resulted in another shakeup. Trouble hit Pichon, dropping him from third down to sixth overall. Lesiardo held a comfortable second, with Ahlin, Sydow and Bernardini all fighting for the final step of the podium.

Beginning the final lap, Verona now controlled the EnduroGP class with a 45-second lead, and with close rivals Pichon and Garcia in trouble, was focused on capitalising with victory. Behind him, Lesiardo saw his advantage over Ahlin reduced to just two seconds, with Sydow a further 0.34 seconds back in fourth. With all three riders aiming for their debut EnduroGP podium, the race was on.

Digging deep, Lesiardo was not about to let a career-best runner-up result slip away from him on home soil. Putting in a very determined final lap, he held on to take second place behind Verona, while claiming a debut EnduroGP podium result for both him and Triumph.

With Lesiardo locked in second, the final step of the podium was a battle between Ahlin and Sydow. The final POLISPORT Extreme Test would decide all. In the end, it was Sydow who won the test to take third.

Despite Ahlin setting the second-fastest time, it would not be enough. With his hopes of a debut EnduroGP podium slipping away, the 2024 Junior Enduro World Champion could still be content with a career-best fourth. Belgium’s Antoine Magain edged out Bernardini for fifth, capping off a 3-5 result for Sherco Racing Factory.

As we approach the final round of the season in Germany next month, the results saw Verona dramatically reduce Garcia’s 34-point lead to just 15 points with two days of racing remaining.

E1/E2/E3

Day two in Italy was one to remember for Morgan Lesiardo, with the Triumph Italia Racing rider claiming his debut victory in Enduro1. Sydow followed him home for second, with Bernardini completing the top three. Fourth on the day was enough for Garcia to secure the Enduro1 title with a round to spare, with Jamie McCanney fifth.

Morgan Lesiardo (Triumph)

“I’m tired but really happy with today. My first podium in EnduroGP and first win in Enduro1. For my home GP, this result means something extra too. It was a hard weekend with the rain and then sun. This is also the first victory for Triumph in the world championship. It’s hard to describe the feeling, there’s a lot of emotion.”

Jeremy Sydow (Sherco)

“I’m speechless and can’t really believe this result at the moment. It was a big fight all day, coming down to the final special test. But I made it happen there, taking the fastest time and getting third overall in EnduroGP. Thank you to all the Sherco Racing Factory team for standing behind me when I was injured, I’m happy to repay them with this result. I’m looking forward to my home round next in Germany.”

Josep Garcia (KTM)

“I’m really happy about the weekend, to be honest. Yesterday was an incredible day for me and I was riding super-good. Unfortunately, in the last enduro test, I had a crash, which meant I needed to get some stitches in my elbow and I injured my hip and the muscle in the leg. But I was still able to win the day. I knew today would be hard, and I still tried to give 100 percent, but another crash in the same place gave me a lot more pain for the whole day. It really was one the hardest days of racing in my life. I have really mixed emotions – obviously, I would have liked to take a better result today, but then I was able to win the Enduro1 title. We have time now to recover and then start training for the final round in Germany.”

Jamie McCanney (Triumph)

“So that’s us finished here in Italy, and it was definitely an interesting race! Conditions have been really difficult, and it’s been a while since I’ve raced such technical, stony tests, so I paid the price of that this weekend. Overall, though, we’ve brought home points in EnduroGP and Enduro1, and my focus is on getting stronger for the last round in Germany.”

Verona was all smiles at the end of day two, adding the Enduro2 class to his win tally. The Italian claimed an important home victory over Ahlin, with Pichon third. The battle for the Enduro2 title now sees Pichon’s lead over Verona reduced to just two points ahead of the POLISPORT GP of Germany finale.

Andrea Verona (GASGAS)

“I couldn’t be happier with how today went for me! I managed to keep mistakes to a minimum, and the conditions were kinder to us today, too. Taking the win in EnduroGP and Enduro2 feels amazing, and I’ve managed to reduce the gap to the leader in both quite a lot. Saturday wasn’t as strong, but I was able to put some good tests together and still finish on the podium. One more round to go, and I’m looking forward to it!”

The Enduro3 class saw Antoine Magain claim his second victory of the weekend in Italy. His teammate, Hamish Macdonald, took second, and with Julien Roussaly third, it marked a 1-2-3 for Sherco Racing Factory.

Junior Enduro

The fight for the Junior Enduro class win developed into a battle between championship rivals, Fantic Factory Racing Enduro Team Specia’s Kevin Cristino and Fantic Factory Racing Team’s Axel Semb. The duo swapped and changed positions throughout the day, with Cristino finally breaking clear to take the win on home soil by two seconds.

With Semb unable to get the better of Cristino, he had to settle for the runner-up result. TM MOTO Boano Factory Enduro Team’s Manuel Verzeroli enjoyed a great day, finishing third. Thibault Giraudon (Sherco) and Luca Colorio (Triumph) rounded out the top five.

Kevin Cristino (Fantic)

“Today started out good, but after the second special test, I had an issue that meant I had to ride the rest of the day in only third gear. I managed well, despite some more problems, and fought my best to win. I’m super happy to have won and stayed strong to do it.”

Youth Enduro

The Youth Enduro class saw Team KTM Pro Racing Sport’s Romain Dagna return to the top step of the podium. A technical infringement on day one saw the championship leader ruled out, but he made amends, racing to a commanding 38-second margin of victory.

Fantic Factory Racing Enduro Team Specia’s Pietro Scardina took second, with TM MOTO Boano Factory Enduro Team’s Alberto Elgari completing the top three.

EnduroGP of Italy – Day Two Top 20

Pos Rider Gap 1 VERONA Andrea (ITA/E2/GAS) 1:05:47.03 2 LESIARDO Morgan (ITA/E1/TRI) +42.63 3 SYDOW Jeremy (GER/E1/SHE) +51.73 4 AHLIN Max (SWE/E2/KTM) +53.22 5 MAGAIN Antoine (BEL/E3/SHE) +1:04.87 6 BERNARDINI Samuele (ITA/E1/HON) +1:07.59 7 PICHON Zachary (FRA/E2/TM) +1:18.84 8 MACDONALD Hamish (NZL/E3/SHE) +1:22.39 9 ESPINASSE Theo (FRA/E2/SHE) +1:26.87 10 ROUSSALY Julien (FRA/E3/SHE) +1:43.17 11 NORRBIN Albin (SWE/E2/FAN) +1:51.25 12 OLSZOWY Dominik (POL/E3/RIE) +2:01.13 13 LE QUERE Leo (FRA/E3/TM) +2:05.27 14 PAVONI Matteo (ITA/E3/FAN) +2:10.56 15 GARCIA Josep (ESP/E1/KTM) +2:18.37 16 MCCANNEY Jamie (GBR/E1/TRI) +2:47.68 17 KOUBLE Krystof (CZE/E2/HUS) +2:59.71 18 SORECA Davide (ITA/E1/KAW) +3:06.59 19 ELOWSON Albin (SWE/E2/HUS) +3:18.17 20 MACORITTO Lorenzo (ITA/E3/HUS) +3:29.24

EnduroGP Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 GARCIA Josep 207 2 VERONA Andrea 192 3 PICHON Zachary 181 4 MACDONALD Hamish 133 5 MAGAIN Antoine 111 6 BERNARDINI Samuele 96 7 PERSSON Mikael 96 8 LESIARDO Morgan 85 9 AHLIN Max 71 10 ESPINASSE Theo 67 11 NORRBIN Albin 60 12 WATSON Nathan 53 13 LE QUERE Leo 45 14 MCCANNEY Jamie 42 15 ROUSSALY Julien 39 16 SYDOW Jeremy 30 17 HOLCOMBE Steven 15 18 OLSZOWY Dominik 11 19 ELOWSON Albin 8 20 EDMONDSON Jack 7

E1 Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 GARCIA Josep 233 2 BERNARDINI Samuele 175 3 LESIARDO Morgan 171 4 PERSSON Mikael 161 5 MCCANNEY Jamie 138 6 ETCHELLS Jed 108 7 KYTONEN Roni 103 8 SORECA Davide 81 9 SYDOW Jeremy 66 10 EDMONDSON Harry 58 11 WALTON Alex 48 12 MARTINEZ NOGUEIRA … 24 13 EDMONDSON Jack 20 14 MCCANNEY Daniel 15 15 TOTH Josh 13 16 LJUNGSTROM Oskar 12 17 OLDRATI Thomas 10 18 ASK Herman 10 19 FAST Adam 8 20 PUHAKAINEN Samuli 6

E2 Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 PICHON Zachary 217 2 VERONA Andrea 215 3 AHLIN Max 143 4 NORRBIN Albin 142 5 ESPINASSE Theo 136 6 KOUBLE Krystof 103 7 MORETTINI Manolo 98 8 WATSON Nathan 85 9 ELOWSON Albin 81 10 RINALDI Enrico 47 11 BLANJOUE Hugo 42 12 CHARRUA Bruno 18 13 HOLCOMBE Steven 17 14 MUNDELL Daniel 16 15 MARTINEZ NOGUEIRA … 15 16 OLIVEIRA Dante 12 17 LINDHOLM Casper 12 18 CIANI Mirko 11 19 NOHR Hakon 10 20 REDONDI Giacomo 8

E3 Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 MACDONALD Hamish 231 2 MAGAIN Antoine 213 3 LE QUERE Leo 163 4 ROUSSALY Julien 159 5 OLSZOWY Dominik 120 6 PAVONI Matteo 120 7 FISCHEDER Luca 95 8 SANS Marc 90 9 BETRIU Jaume 42 10 WILLEMS Erik 25 11 MACORITTO Lorenzo 17 12 LARRIEU Loic 14 13 FREEMAN Brad 13 14 GANGFORS Jesper 7

FIM Junior Enduro Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 CRISTINO Kevin 204 2 SEMB Axel 189 3 JOYON Leo 177 4 GIRAUDON Thibault 160 5 VERZEROLI Manuel 131 6 CLAUZIER Clement 96 7 BACON Kyron 83 8 COLORIO Luca 80 9 MEI Davide 69 10 HAUTION Diego 68 11 SKUTA Matej 54 12 KALNY Jaroslav 44 13 FONTOVA Albert 42 14 PUEY MONFORTE Alex 41 15 RIORDAN Angus 22 16 BERNINI Lorenzo 21 17 CLAUZIER Maxime 20 18 DAVIES Samuel 19 19 MODIN Arvid 17 20 CLERICUS RIVADENEIR… 9

FIM Women’s Enduro Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 GUTISH Rachel 105 2 ROWETT Rosie 94 3 NOCERA Francesca 90 4 HOLMES Nieve 73 5 HOLT Vilde Marie 67 6 MARTEL Justine 63 7 GONCALVES Joana 50 8 TETT Elizabeth 44 9 SAN MIGUEL Maria 43 10 LAFONT Lorna 41 11 LEMOINE Marine 40 12 DAVIES Delun 20 13 HALL Emily 11 14 AHLSTROM Matilda 8 15 MEIER Lea 5

2025 Racing schedule 2025 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship Calendar 2025 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship Calendar Round Date Event/Location R1 May 10-11 Valley Hard Enduro, UK R2 12-14 June Silver Kings Hard Enduro, USA R3 6-7 Sept Abestone Hard Enduro, Italy R4 20-21 Sept Hixpania Hard Enduro, Spain R5 9-11 Oct Sea to Sky, Turkey R6 24-25 Oct Getzen Rodeo, Germany R7 20-22 Nov Roof of Africa 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship Calendar 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship Calendar Round Date Location R1 Mar 2 Argentina – Cordoba R2 Mar 16 Castilla La Mancha, Spain – Cozar R3 Mar 23 Europe, France – St Jean d’Angely R4 Apr 6 Sardegna, Italy – Riola Sardo R5 Apr 13 Trentino, Italy – Pietramurata R6 Apr 19-21 Switzerland – Frauenfeld R7 May 4 Portugal – Agueda R8 May 11 Spain – Lugo R9 May 25 France – Ernee R10 Jun 1 Germany – Teutschenthal R11 Jun 8 Latvia – Kegums R12 Jun 22 Great Britain – Matterley Basin July 6 FIM Junior Motocross World Championship – Romagne R13 Jul 13 Finland, Iitti-KymiRing R14 Jul 27 Czech Republic – Loket R15 Aug 3 Flanders (BEL) – Lommel R16 Aug 17 Sweden – Uddevalla R17 Aug 24 Netherlands – Arnhem R18 Sep 7 Turkiye – Afyonkarahisar R19 Sep 14 China – Shanghai R20 Sept 21 Australia – Darwin MXON Oct 5 USA – Crawfordsville, IN 2025 EnduroGP Calendar Round Date Location 1 4 – 6 April Fafe – Portugal 2 2 – 4 May Oliana – Spain 3 23 – 25 May Skövde – Sweden 4 1 – 3 August Rhayader – Great Britain 5 12 – 14 September Réquista – France 6 26 – 28 September Darfo Boario Terme – Italy 7 17 – 19 October Zschopau – Germany 2025 Australian Track and Dirt Track Calendar 2025 Australian Track and Dirt Track Calendar 2025 Australian Senior Dirt Track Championship Mar 22-23 – Mick Doohan Raceway (Qld), promoted by the North Brisbane Junior Motorcycle Club 2025 Australian Junior Dirt Track Championship Apr 19-20 – Loxford Park (NSW), Kurri Kurri Junior Motorcycle Club 2025 Australian Junior Track Championship May 24-25 – Fairbairn Park (ACT), ACT Motorcycle Club 2025 Australian Senior Track Championship Sep 13-14 – Lang Park (Qld), Townsville Motorcycle Club 2025 Australian Post Classic Dirt Track Championship Oct 4-5 – Mick Doohan Raceway (Qld), North Brisbane Junior Motorcycle Club 2025 Australian Classic Dirt Track Championship Oct 4-5 – Mick Doohan Raceway (Qld), North Brisbane Junior Motorcycle Club 2025 Yamaha Australian Enduro Championship presented by MXstore Calendar

(Previously AORC) 2025 Yamaha Australian Enduro Championship presented by MXstore Calendar Round Date Location R1-R2 Mar 1-2 Kempsey, NSW R3-R4 Apr 5-6 Traralgon, VIC R5-R6 May 31-Jun 1 TBA, SA R7-R8 Jun 28-29 Casterton, VIC R9-R10 Sept 13-14 Kyogle, NSW R11-R12 Oct 11-12 Gympie, QLD 2025 Grand National Cross Country Series Calendar Round Date Event Name Location R1 Feb 15-16 Big Buck Union, SC R2 Mar 1-2 Wild Boar Palatka, FL R3 Mar 8-9 Talladega Talladega, AL R4 Mar 29-30 Camp Coker Bullet Society Hill, SC R5 Apr 11-13 The Old Gray Monterey, TN R6 May 3-4 Powerline Park St. Clairsville, OH R7 May 16-18 Hoosier Crawfordsville, IN R8 May 30-Jun 1 Mason-Dixon Mt. Morris, PA R9 June 20-22 Snowshoe* Snowshoe, WV R10 Sep 5-7 Buckwheat 100 Newburg, WV R11 Sep 19-21 The Mountaineer Beckley, WV R12 Oct 10-12 The John Penton Millfield, OH R13 Oct 24-26 Ironman Crawfordsville, IN 2025 World Rally Raid Championship (W2RC) Calendar 2025 World Rally Raid Championship (W2RC) Calendar Round Date Event/Location R1 Jan 3-17 Dakar Rally, Saudi Arabia R2 Feb 21-27 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, UAE R3 May 18-24 South African Safari Rally, South Africa R4 Sept 22-28 Rally Raid Portugal, Portugal R5 Oct 10-17 Rallye Du Maroc, Morocco

2026 Racing schedule

2026 FIM EnduroGP World Championship Calendar

(Provisional)

Round 1: EnduroGP of Italy – 10-12 April

Round 2: EnduroGP of Spain – 1-3 May

Round 3: EnduroGP of Finland – 22-24 May

Round 4: EnduroGP of Portugal – 12-14 June

Round 5: EnduroGP of Portugal – 19-21 June

Round 6: EnduroGP of France – 17-19 July

Round 7: EnduroGP of Wales – 7-9 August

2026 FIM World Rally-Raid Championship & Cups Calendar