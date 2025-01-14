Dakar Rally Recap – Stage Eight

The 2025 Dakar Rally reached stage eight overnight, with Australia’s Daniel Sanders 11-minutes clear of Tosha Schareina on the outright standings. With four stages to go before Dakar 2025 wraps up on Friday, there is still over 800 kilometres of timed specials still to contest.

The second week of racing saw Ricky Brabec win stage six, Sanders win stage seven and the KTM man then subsequently opened the following stage, where he placed seventh. Luciano Benavides taking the stage eight win on Monday.

Today, Tuesday, competitors will race Stage Nine, before then moving on to Stage Ten on Wednesday. The penultimate leg on Thursday sees competitors loop in and out of Shubaytah ahead of the short 61km deciding run to the line on Friday.

Daniel Sanders – P7

“That might have been the toughest stage yet, especially the first 100 kilometres, which were really technical and hard to navigate, so I lost a fair bit of time there. After the refuel it was really fast and I was opening with Edgar [Canet], which was cool. I made a few little mistakes here and there, but I have a decent starting position for tomorrow so I’m happy.”

Two hours currently covers the top-10, Van Beveren 21m31s off the lead, L.Benavides 30m48s, Brabec 30m56s, Skyler Howes 37m03s and Jose Ignacio Florimo the last of the riders within an hour at 53m32s. Rally2’s Edgar Canet holds an impressive tenth overal 1h21m02s off the lead.

Aussie Toby Hederics has also been impressive, finishing stage eight 22nd, and now holds 19th in the standings.

You can check out the Stage Eight report and latest results here | Stage Seven here | Stage Six here.

To see all the 2025 Dakar Rally reports click here.

Brady Kurtz crowned Australian Speedway Solo champion

Brady Kurtz has ended his nine-year wait for Australian Championship No.2 after sealing the trophy with rides to spare at Albury-Wodonga, after the final round of the series in North Brisbane was cancelled due to a forecast for heavy rain, which meant Wednesday’s round three was declared the last leg of the championship.

The 2024 FIM SGP Challenge winner came to the tapes with an eight-point lead over nearest rival Jack Holder. The pair had collected seven points apiece in their opening three rides, meaning victory in his fourth outing in heat 13 would be enough to seal the championship for Kurtz.

The Cowra-born racer delivered, seeing off Zach Cook, former SGP3 rider Mitchell McDiarmid, and former Aussie Under-21 champion Michael West, and lifted the title with a heat, the semi-finals and final to spare, before ending the series on 53 points by taking second spot in the final behind winner Rohan Tungate.

Kurtz, who won the Australian Championship at the first attempt in 2016, also earns a spot in the FIM Speedway Grand Prix qualification rounds, where he will battle for a place at the FIM SGP Challenge in Holsted on August 9. If he can replicate his top-four finish from the 2024 event in Denmark, Kurtz will be guaranteed a spot in the 2026 Speedway GP series.

Holder joins him in the Speedway GP qualifiers as championship runner-up, having sealed second place with victory in his final heat, which took him to 13 points from five rides. He ended up on 42 points overall.

One further Speedway GP qualification place is up for grabs for the winner of the FIM Oceania Championship at Adelaide track Gillman on January 25.

Outgoing champion Tungate won the final to top the podium on the night at Albury-Wodonga. Kurtz had to make do with second place ahead of 2012 Speedway GP world champion Chris Holder in third, and Ben Cook in fourth spot.

Third on the night for Chris Holder was enough to hand him third place overall on 38 points – one point ahead of former SGP2 star Keynan Rew, who was fourth on 37. The SON2 bronze medallist made it through the heats on nine points, but his semi-final exit dashed his hopes of reaching the rostrum.

Tungate’s victory left him fifth overall on 35, with Ben Cook repeating his sixth-place finish from 2024, scoring 27 – leaving him one ahead of brother Zach Cook, who registered 26.

The series ended in disappointment for Speedway GP star Max Fricke, who pulled out of the Albury-Wodonga event, having been forced to withdraw from round two in Mildura on Sunday.

Fricke crashed in the opening race and, despite taking third place in his second outing, he did not continue in the meeting at Olympic Park.

Max Fricke

“Unfortunately, after my fall on Sunday at Mildura, I will be withdrawing from the remainder of the Australian Championships. Full focus on plenty of rest and physio over the next few weeks to get me fully fit and ready for the start of the season in Europe. Thank you everyone for your messages and support.”

2025 ATV MX Nationals confirmed for Mildura, Sept 6-7

The 2025 Australian ATV MX Nationals will be held in Mildura on the weekend of September 6-7 as the championship returns to Victoria for the first time since 2022.

The event will be promoted by the Quad Riders Club of Victoria, with the nation’s finest quad talent to descend on the Mildura motocross track across a variety of senior and junior classes – including the always entertaining Open category where the Japanese brands take on their North American counterparts.

The Mildura motocross track has great facilities including a full canteen, as well as fantastic spectator vantage points. The 2024 ATV MX Nationals were held in Northam (WA), as Honda rider Christopher Bosnakis claimed a three-peat in the Open class.

Barcelona & Stavanger to host first FIM Women’s X-Trial Trophy

The FIM have announced the launch of the FIM Women’s X-Trial Trophy, the first edition to take place in Barcelona (Spain) and Stavanger (Norway) as part of the FIM X-Trial Championship rounds.

The Barcelona event at the Palau Sant Jordi will be held on February 2 as part of the Barcelona X-Trial. The local promoter RPM has been the pioneer organiser of women’s indoor competitions.

A week later, the competition will move to Norway in Stavanger which will host the FIM X-Trial World Championship for the first time, including the second round of the FIM Women’s X-Trial Trophy on February 8 at the DNB Arena.

Wil Ruprecht joins ShopYamaha Off Road Racing for AEC

Former World Enduro Champion and multi-time AORC winner, Wil Ruprecht, has returned to Australia to contest the newly rebranded Australian Enduro Championship with The ShopYamaha Off Road Racing Team.

Ruprecht has reconnected with his former team, the one that assisted in launching his international career, and will race alongside Will Dennett in the ShopYamaha Off Road Team, in an all-E2 team.

Ruprecht, now 26, will by 450cc mounted and contest the E2 division and will go head-to-head with Daniel Milner in a mouthwatering rivalry for the Australian Enduro Championship.

Wil Ruprecht

“I have remained in contact with AJ over the years and he has been a bit of a sounding board for my career during my time in Europe, so when I mentioned to him that I was thinking of coming home, he was quickly able to get something together for me. Europe and racing the World Enduro Championships has been an amazing experience where I have met and worked with some great people and I wouldn’t change it, but the time was right to come back to Australia. AJ always told me something would be here for me when I came back, so I’m excited to work with him again. It’s also come at a good time as MA are revamping the Australian Championship with a new look and some changes to the racing, and hopefully, I can assist them in achieving a higher profile for off road racing in Australia. So far things are going well and I’m settling back into the Australian way of life, but the opening rounds aren’t too far away so it’s time to get serious and get after it.”

Dennett continues to develop as a rider and in only his first year of pro level racing, Dennett snared third in the E2 division and was a regular top five outright rider. Still just at the tender age of nineteen, Dennett has youth and speed on his side and will only improve with more experience racing at the top level.

Will Dennett

“2024 was a solid first year in E2 and showed that I was capable of racing with the top guys. I still have a lot to learn but I’m up for the challenge and have set my goals higher again for 2025. Having Wil on the team will also be of benefit to me as I can lean on him and his experience, so I can’t wait to get started and look forward to another great year working with the ShopYamaha crew.”

One name missing from the 2025 line-up is Kyron Bacon. Bacon has been working hard behind the scenes to get an opportunity to race internationally for the 2025 season and has secured a deal that will allow him to take that step.

2025 Yamaha AEC Calendar

Rounds 1-2: March 1-2, Kempsey, NSW

Rounds 3-4: April 5-6, Traralgon, Vic

Rounds 5-6: May 31-June 1, TBA, SA

Rounds 7-8: June 28-29, Casterton, Vic

Rounds 9-10: September 13-14, Kyogle, NSW

Rounds 11-12: October 11-12, Gympie, Qld

Yamaha bLU cRU Support & ‘Step-Up’ program confirmed for 2025

Yamaha Australia have again put together the bLU cRU Support program for 2025 that will assist off road riders and a vital component of the ‘Step-Up’ program within racing.

2025 year will see Cooper Sheidow return as well as Jett Yarnold make the transition up from the Under 19 class into E1.

Sheidow, the 2023 E1 champion, had an injury riddled season that started early in the season and lingered all year. He dealt with two serious injuries, one to his wrist, the other to his foot, but is now hoping he is on top of them and can regain the form that took him to the 2023 Championship.

Cooper Sheidow

“Last year was a huge disappointment for me as I missed a lot of racing and was never able to ride at 100% when I could,” Sheidow begins. “But my injuries are getting better, and I have been able to resume a more consistent training program that I will continue to ramp up as the season gets closer. But happy to be back with Yamaha and always grateful for the support AJ and the ShopYamaha team provide me.”

Jett Yarnold will take the next step in his career and graduates from the EJ division (U19) to the E1 class for 2025. The 2024 EJ champ showed he will be super competitive in the E1 class based on his 2024 speed and is looking forward to the chance to race at a higher level.

Jett Yarnold

“It’s a big step in speed between the U19 class and the pro classes, but Will Dennett proved that it is possible to be up the front right away. He was the 2023 EJ champ and then went straight into the E2 class and landed on the podium, so I know it’s possible and I just have to do the work to make it happen.”

JGR Yamaha Ballards Off Road 2025 update

Multi Time AORC and ISDE winner, Jess Gardiner and her team are back for 2025 and looking to bring through more female talent. Danielle McDonald will ply her trade in the US next season after being under the guidance of Gardiner for the past few seasons and now she hopes to unearth another undiscovered talent in young female racer, Lorna Lock.

Lock will contest the Junior Girl’s class on a YZ85 and will pit with the JGR team where she will be surrounded by people willing to steer and guide her in the right direction.

Gardiner will also continue her racing and look to another national off-road crown and again be alongside Jeremy Carpentier who assists with testing and machine preparation as well as racing.

Racing combined with a busy schedule of riding schools, camp outs and ambassador role with Yamaha will see the JGR wide open over the next 12 months and flying the Yamaha flag in all parts of the country.

Jess Gardiner

“It’s awesome to be locked in for another 12 months and continue the very successful relationship with Yamaha Australia. Danielle has progressed to race in the US with Yamaha for 2025 and we couldn’t be prouder of her and the role we have played in her success to date but know that this is just the start for her, and she will see a lot more success over the coming years. Her moving on has allowed us to bring in Lorna and start the process over again where hopefully she can make her own path to success in racing. She is from a committed off-road family and has a desire to race and win so we look forward to helping her reach the goals she has set for the future. And my role within Yamaha continues to grow with coaching, working with the YZ65 Cup, assisting with the Kids Come and Try program at major events as well as my racing. It’s been a great partnership and 2025 already looks like being a super busy year.”

Yamaha will also have further representation in the Women’s and junior divisions for 2025. Madi Simpson will contest the Australian Enduro Championship in the Women’s class with the support of the WBR Yamaha team that will see her compete in both the ProMX and the AEC championships.

Simpson was the winner of the 2024 Junior Girls division and will now go head-to-head with Gardiner in the senior Women’s class.

And the GYTR Yamaha Junior Racing duo of Marcus Nowland and Harley Hutton will be back for 2025 chasing the J4 and J3 championships respectively.

On top of that, Yamaha are again the major sponsors of the newly branded Australian Enduro Championship and have worked closely with Motorcycling Australia to deliver an improved and invigorated off road racing scene.

Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki Team Green revealed

Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki Team Green races into 2025 prepared to take on the rugged terrain of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) series and the AMA National Enduro Championship.

The 2025 team lineup includes returning Kawasaki racers Steward Baylor Jr., Grant Baylor, Nick DeFeo, Rachael Archer and Caleb Wood. Joining Kawasaki for 2025 is Defending AMA National Enduro Champion, Josh Toth. The team will be competing aboard the all-new 2025 Kawasaki KX250X and KX450X, showcasing the latest off-road technology.

Competing in the XC1 class of GNCC and the NE1 class of National Enduro will be Steward Baylor Jr. and Grant Baylor. The Baylor brothers combine for a total of seven AMA National Enduro titles. The 2024 season saw Steward earn multiple wins and podiums in both championships, while Grant began the 2024 season with several podium finishes before being forced to exit the season early with a knee injury.

Joining the brothers in the NE1 class of National Enduro is defending champion Josh Toth. After a dominating 2024 campaign that included not only the National Enduro Championship, Josh became the first rider in GNCC history to secure an overall race win as an XC2 rider.

2024 marked the first season with Rachael Archer and Kawasaki. As the reigning GNCC WXC and AMA National Enduro Women’s Elite Champion, Archer is focused on defending both of her titles as she heads into the new season with a new KX250X.

After securing the 250 A and top overall amateur honors in GNCC, Nick DeFeo makes the move to XC2 for 2025. DeFeo will also return to the National Enduro Championship for his second season in the NE2 class.

Caleb Wood will also be making a class jump as he moves up from the GNCC YXC1 class where he secured the 2024 championship to compete in the 4-Stroke A Lites class.

Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki Team Green kicks off the 2025 campaign with the season-opening AMA National Enduro event on February 9 in Sumter, SC.

Toni Bou tops X-Trial Round Two at Chambéry

Repsol Honda HRC earned a podium double in Chambéry, France, as Toni Bou won and took the series lead from runner-up Jaime Busto. Teammate Gabriel Marcelli joining him on the rostrum in third position.

From the start of the first lap, Bou was determined to make up for the result he had obtained in Madrid. After completing the six action zones of the first lap, the Repsol Honda rider was tied with Adam Raga on 10 points, in second position. With the new regulations, he managed to qualify directly for the final. On the decisive lap, the 36-time World Champion dominated the Super Pole and, with a performance that left the French crowd speechless, took his first victory of the year.

Bou leads the overall standings with 35 points, while Marcelli is in fourth position with 18 points. The X-Trial World Championship has a third round of the season on January 17th in Clermont-Ferrand, France.

Toni Bou – P1

“I’m very happy, I think that after the round in Madrid the whole team deserved this result. We have worked very hard these last few weeks and it has been reflected in the result. The race went really well and it was an incredible final. I felt really comfortable from the start and we know that this is the way forward. I would like to thank the team for all the work they have done since Madrid to get us here in top form.”

Gabriel Marcelli – P3

“I’m happy with today’s result. I had a couple of races in which I was not feeling very good, and returning to the podium is really positive, although we always look for a little more. The race went well, I had a good first lap and managed to qualify for the final. It was a good weekend and I want to thank the team for their work.”

X-Trial Round Two at Chambéry Results

Bou Toni – SPA – Repsol Honda HRC Busto Jaime – SPA – Gas Gas Factory Team Marcelli Gabriel – SPA Repsol Honda HRC Raga Adam – SPA – Sherco Factory Team Bincaz Benoit – FRA – Sherco Factory Team Hemingway Harry – GBR – Beta Dufrese Hugo – FRA – Gas Gas Hemingway Harry – GBR – Beta

2025 X-Trial Standings after Round Two

Bou Toni – 35-points Busto Jaime – 35 Raga Adam – 21 Marcelli Gabriel – 18 Bincaz Benoit – 15 Gandola Lorenzo – 4 Haga Sondre – 4 Dufrese Hugo – 2 Peace Jack – 2 Hemingway Harry – 1

Jacopo Cerutti and the Tuareg win Africa Eco Race 2025

Italian rider Jacopo Cerutti has won his second victory at the Africa Eco Race, beating Alessandro Botturi by only 26 seconds. The duel was thrilling: the final morning only nine-seconds separated the two riders in the overall standings.

From the start, both realized the special would be particularly challenging. The two Italian riders fought for every metre, and when Cerutti crossed the finish line, he counted the seconds while waiting for Botturi’s arrival. Botturi, besides a slight navigation error, found himself stuck in a net that he dragged to the finish line without being able to get rid of it.

With this victory, Jacopo Cerutti claims his second consecutive title at the Africa Eco Race.

Jacopo Cerutti

“An edition which ended in the best possible way, in spite of the difficulties we faced and overcame. I rode well, without making many mistakes. I did not crash and I managed to stay consistently focused. We had an outstanding advantage in the sand, both because of my riding style and the performance of the Tuareg Rally, and I was able to exploit it fully. It was an edition where strategy was fundamental and, in the last two days, I accomplished an undertaking that even I did not think possible. When I saw that I could pull away on the dunes, I started to believe and I gave it 100%. I am truly happy for my teammates as well, Cecco and Marco, who did a brilliant job. A huge thank you to all the members of the team, who proved to be super dedicated to the cause and were essential to this victory, giving me a highly competitive Tuareg Rally. Congratulations also to Alessandro Botturi, it was great to have an opponent like him and to fight to the end.”

Alessandro Botturi – P2

“It is always a pleasure to end the race alongside the legendary Lac Rose here in Dakar, as it is so historic. I always get emotional when I reach the finish line here, especially after such an incredible rally. It was an epic duel between myself and Jacopo, and while I would have loved to have won, he deserved it just as much as I did, and this is rally, whereas we know anything can happen. The team has been incredible, and I could not have asked for more, so I want to thank each and every one of them for doing an incredible job and Yamaha Motor Europe for providing me with the perfect bike. After such a long and demanding event, it will be nice to get some rest, but I will be back ready to challenge for victory once more at the Carta Rallye in April.”

Guillaume Borne, who started fourth overall, gave everything today to reach the podium, and succeeded in surpassing Guillem Martinez Boronat, who suffered a spectacular fall just ten kilometers from the finish.

The Spaniard, who will become Senegalese in a few days, nevertheless won the Xtreme Rider By Motul (Malles Moto) category as well as the Rookie Riders by Acerbis.

Martinez Boronat – P4

“I’m very happy to have won the Malles Moto category, but I was also aiming for third place. I did everything alone, without giving in to fatigue. I pushed hard today to also win the 450 category, but 10 km from the finish, I fell. Congratulations to Guillaume for his victory in the 450 category.”

2025 Africa Eco Race Final Results – Top 10 Overall

Pos Rider Bike Class Time 1 CERUTTI JACOPO APRILIA TUAREG MULTI 36:15.10 2 BOTTURI ALESSANDRO YAMAHA XTZ690D MULTI +26.00 3 BORNE GUILLAUME HUSQVARNA 450 FR 450 +2:31.25 4 MARTINEZ BORONAT GUILLEM KTM RALLY 450 450 +2:32.46 5 LIEBAERT MATHIEU KTM RR 450 +2:54.30 6 MENICHINI MARCO APRILIA TUAREG 660 MULTI +2:58.10 7 ULLEVåLSETER PåL ANDERS KTM 450 RALLY 450 +3:02.19 8 PEDRERO JOAN HD PANAMERICA MULTI 1000cc+ +4:24.44 9 BRITNELL SCOTT KTM 450RR 450 +4:29.25 10 PERSSON JOHAN KTM 450 RR 450 +5:28.20

2025 SMX Playoffs and Final confirmed

During today’s SMX World Championship season opening press conference in Anaheim, CA, the SMX Leauge announced that zMAX Dragway at Charlotte Motor Speedway, The Dome at America’s Center, and The Strip at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway will host the 2025 SMX World Championship Playoffs and Final in September.

SMX World Championship Playoff 1 will take place on Saturday, September 6 at zMAX Dragway in Concord, N.C. and Playoff 2 will take place on Saturday, September 13 at the Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Mo. The SMX World Championship Final will take place on Saturday, September 20 at The Strip at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas after a very successful return to the city for last year’s championship final.

Ducati and Troy Lee Designs join forces in the AMA SX paddock

Ducati and Troy Lee Designs have signed agreement to prepare the Borgo Panigale company’s entry into the AMA Motocross and Supercross with the Desmo450 MX, with the American team displaying a Desmo450 MX ‘proto’ version in the paddock, with special graphics created by the famous Californian designer.

The presence of Troy Lee Designs, in Ducati Corse colours, will continue at seven more rounds of the 2025 AMA Supercross Championship, with a sectioned Desmo450 engine also on display, allowing fans to see the workings of the Desmodromic timing system live.

The Desmo450 MX will also be the protagonist of a special exhibition on Ducati Island, the circuit area reserved for Ducatisti at the Grand Prix of the Americas, on the COTA circuit in Austin, Texas, on March 30th.

In June 2025, the bike is expected to be available, starting at selected European dealers.

Troy Lee Designs Ducati – Tour schedule

Anaheim 1 Supercross Anaheim, CA January 11th, 2025

San Diego Supercross San Diego, CA January 18th, 2025

Anaheim 2 Supercross Anaheim, CA January 25th, 2025

Tampa Supercross Tampa, FL February 8th, 2025

Arlington Supercross Arlington, TX February 22nd, 2025

COTA MotoGP Austin, TX March 30th, 2025

New Jersey Supercross East Rutherford, NJ April 19th, 2025

Pittsburgh Supercross Pittsburgh, PA April 26th, 2025

Salt Lake City Supercross Salt Lake City, UT May 10th, 2025

Quad Lock naming sponsor of Honda Racing Team in AMA SX, MX & SMX

Quad Lock has announced its title sponsorship of the AMA Supercross race-winning Honda team. The newly christened Quad Lock Honda Racing Team will compete in the 2025 AMA Supercross, Motocross, and SuperMotocross Championships. Team Principal Martin Davalos expressed his excitement about this partnership, seeing it as a tremendous opportunity to expand the team’s reach and connect with new fans.

“This is a significant milestone for our team and the sport,” said Davalos. “Quad Lock’s commitment to supporting teams and athletes globally is evident, and their leadership in the market aligns perfectly with our goals. We’re excited about what we can achieve together.”

As part of their engagement, the Quad Lock Honda Team will give away a Joey Savatgy Race Replica CRF450R at the end of the Supercross Championship over in the US, along with other exciting Quad Lock prizes.