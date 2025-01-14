Moto News Weekly Wrap
January 14, 2025
What’s New:
- Dakar Rally Recap so far – Sanders retains lead
- Brady Kurtz crowned Australian Speedway Solo champion
- 2025 ATV MX Nationals confirmed for Mildura, Sept 6-7
- Barcelona & Stavanger to host first FIM Women’s X-Trial Trophy
- Wil Ruprecht joins ShopYamaha Off Road Racing for AEC
- Yamaha bLU cRU Support & ‘Step-Up’ program confirmed for 2025
- JGR Yamaha Ballards Off Road 2025 update
- Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki Team Green revealed
- Toni Bou tops X-Trial Round Two at Chambéry
- Jacopo Cerutti and the Tuareg win Africa Eco Race 2025
- 2025 SMX Playoffs and Final confirmed
- Ducati and Troy Lee Designs join forces in the AMA SX paddock
- Quad Lock naming sponsor of Honda Racing Team in AMA SX, MX & SMX
- 2025 AMA Supercross Opener Wrap from Anaheim
- 2025 Racing Calendars
Dakar Rally Recap – Stage Eight
The 2025 Dakar Rally reached stage eight overnight, with Australia’s Daniel Sanders 11-minutes clear of Tosha Schareina on the outright standings. With four stages to go before Dakar 2025 wraps up on Friday, there is still over 800 kilometres of timed specials still to contest.
The second week of racing saw Ricky Brabec win stage six, Sanders win stage seven and the KTM man then subsequently opened the following stage, where he placed seventh. Luciano Benavides taking the stage eight win on Monday.
Today, Tuesday, competitors will race Stage Nine, before then moving on to Stage Ten on Wednesday. The penultimate leg on Thursday sees competitors loop in and out of Shubaytah ahead of the short 61km deciding run to the line on Friday.
Daniel Sanders – P7
“That might have been the toughest stage yet, especially the first 100 kilometres, which were really technical and hard to navigate, so I lost a fair bit of time there. After the refuel it was really fast and I was opening with Edgar [Canet], which was cool. I made a few little mistakes here and there, but I have a decent starting position for tomorrow so I’m happy.”
Two hours currently covers the top-10, Van Beveren 21m31s off the lead, L.Benavides 30m48s, Brabec 30m56s, Skyler Howes 37m03s and Jose Ignacio Florimo the last of the riders within an hour at 53m32s. Rally2’s Edgar Canet holds an impressive tenth overal 1h21m02s off the lead.
Aussie Toby Hederics has also been impressive, finishing stage eight 22nd, and now holds 19th in the standings.
You can check out the Stage Eight report and latest results here | Stage Seven here | Stage Six here.
To see all the 2025 Dakar Rally reports click here.
Brady Kurtz crowned Australian Speedway Solo champion
Brady Kurtz has ended his nine-year wait for Australian Championship No.2 after sealing the trophy with rides to spare at Albury-Wodonga, after the final round of the series in North Brisbane was cancelled due to a forecast for heavy rain, which meant Wednesday’s round three was declared the last leg of the championship.
The 2024 FIM SGP Challenge winner came to the tapes with an eight-point lead over nearest rival Jack Holder. The pair had collected seven points apiece in their opening three rides, meaning victory in his fourth outing in heat 13 would be enough to seal the championship for Kurtz.
The Cowra-born racer delivered, seeing off Zach Cook, former SGP3 rider Mitchell McDiarmid, and former Aussie Under-21 champion Michael West, and lifted the title with a heat, the semi-finals and final to spare, before ending the series on 53 points by taking second spot in the final behind winner Rohan Tungate.
Kurtz, who won the Australian Championship at the first attempt in 2016, also earns a spot in the FIM Speedway Grand Prix qualification rounds, where he will battle for a place at the FIM SGP Challenge in Holsted on August 9. If he can replicate his top-four finish from the 2024 event in Denmark, Kurtz will be guaranteed a spot in the 2026 Speedway GP series.
Holder joins him in the Speedway GP qualifiers as championship runner-up, having sealed second place with victory in his final heat, which took him to 13 points from five rides. He ended up on 42 points overall.
One further Speedway GP qualification place is up for grabs for the winner of the FIM Oceania Championship at Adelaide track Gillman on January 25.
Outgoing champion Tungate won the final to top the podium on the night at Albury-Wodonga. Kurtz had to make do with second place ahead of 2012 Speedway GP world champion Chris Holder in third, and Ben Cook in fourth spot.
Third on the night for Chris Holder was enough to hand him third place overall on 38 points – one point ahead of former SGP2 star Keynan Rew, who was fourth on 37. The SON2 bronze medallist made it through the heats on nine points, but his semi-final exit dashed his hopes of reaching the rostrum.
Tungate’s victory left him fifth overall on 35, with Ben Cook repeating his sixth-place finish from 2024, scoring 27 – leaving him one ahead of brother Zach Cook, who registered 26.
The series ended in disappointment for Speedway GP star Max Fricke, who pulled out of the Albury-Wodonga event, having been forced to withdraw from round two in Mildura on Sunday.
Fricke crashed in the opening race and, despite taking third place in his second outing, he did not continue in the meeting at Olympic Park.
Max Fricke
“Unfortunately, after my fall on Sunday at Mildura, I will be withdrawing from the remainder of the Australian Championships. Full focus on plenty of rest and physio over the next few weeks to get me fully fit and ready for the start of the season in Europe. Thank you everyone for your messages and support.”
2025 ATV MX Nationals confirmed for Mildura, Sept 6-7
The 2025 Australian ATV MX Nationals will be held in Mildura on the weekend of September 6-7 as the championship returns to Victoria for the first time since 2022.
The event will be promoted by the Quad Riders Club of Victoria, with the nation’s finest quad talent to descend on the Mildura motocross track across a variety of senior and junior classes – including the always entertaining Open category where the Japanese brands take on their North American counterparts.
The Mildura motocross track has great facilities including a full canteen, as well as fantastic spectator vantage points. The 2024 ATV MX Nationals were held in Northam (WA), as Honda rider Christopher Bosnakis claimed a three-peat in the Open class.
Barcelona & Stavanger to host first FIM Women’s X-Trial Trophy
The FIM have announced the launch of the FIM Women’s X-Trial Trophy, the first edition to take place in Barcelona (Spain) and Stavanger (Norway) as part of the FIM X-Trial Championship rounds.
The Barcelona event at the Palau Sant Jordi will be held on February 2 as part of the Barcelona X-Trial. The local promoter RPM has been the pioneer organiser of women’s indoor competitions.
A week later, the competition will move to Norway in Stavanger which will host the FIM X-Trial World Championship for the first time, including the second round of the FIM Women’s X-Trial Trophy on February 8 at the DNB Arena.
Wil Ruprecht joins ShopYamaha Off Road Racing for AEC
Former World Enduro Champion and multi-time AORC winner, Wil Ruprecht, has returned to Australia to contest the newly rebranded Australian Enduro Championship with The ShopYamaha Off Road Racing Team.
Ruprecht has reconnected with his former team, the one that assisted in launching his international career, and will race alongside Will Dennett in the ShopYamaha Off Road Team, in an all-E2 team.
Ruprecht, now 26, will by 450cc mounted and contest the E2 division and will go head-to-head with Daniel Milner in a mouthwatering rivalry for the Australian Enduro Championship.
Wil Ruprecht
“I have remained in contact with AJ over the years and he has been a bit of a sounding board for my career during my time in Europe, so when I mentioned to him that I was thinking of coming home, he was quickly able to get something together for me. Europe and racing the World Enduro Championships has been an amazing experience where I have met and worked with some great people and I wouldn’t change it, but the time was right to come back to Australia. AJ always told me something would be here for me when I came back, so I’m excited to work with him again. It’s also come at a good time as MA are revamping the Australian Championship with a new look and some changes to the racing, and hopefully, I can assist them in achieving a higher profile for off road racing in Australia. So far things are going well and I’m settling back into the Australian way of life, but the opening rounds aren’t too far away so it’s time to get serious and get after it.”
Dennett continues to develop as a rider and in only his first year of pro level racing, Dennett snared third in the E2 division and was a regular top five outright rider. Still just at the tender age of nineteen, Dennett has youth and speed on his side and will only improve with more experience racing at the top level.
Will Dennett
“2024 was a solid first year in E2 and showed that I was capable of racing with the top guys. I still have a lot to learn but I’m up for the challenge and have set my goals higher again for 2025. Having Wil on the team will also be of benefit to me as I can lean on him and his experience, so I can’t wait to get started and look forward to another great year working with the ShopYamaha crew.”
One name missing from the 2025 line-up is Kyron Bacon. Bacon has been working hard behind the scenes to get an opportunity to race internationally for the 2025 season and has secured a deal that will allow him to take that step.
2025 Yamaha AEC Calendar
- Rounds 1-2: March 1-2, Kempsey, NSW
- Rounds 3-4: April 5-6, Traralgon, Vic
- Rounds 5-6: May 31-June 1, TBA, SA
- Rounds 7-8: June 28-29, Casterton, Vic
- Rounds 9-10: September 13-14, Kyogle, NSW
- Rounds 11-12: October 11-12, Gympie, Qld
Yamaha bLU cRU Support & ‘Step-Up’ program confirmed for 2025
Yamaha Australia have again put together the bLU cRU Support program for 2025 that will assist off road riders and a vital component of the ‘Step-Up’ program within racing.
2025 year will see Cooper Sheidow return as well as Jett Yarnold make the transition up from the Under 19 class into E1.
Sheidow, the 2023 E1 champion, had an injury riddled season that started early in the season and lingered all year. He dealt with two serious injuries, one to his wrist, the other to his foot, but is now hoping he is on top of them and can regain the form that took him to the 2023 Championship.
Cooper Sheidow
“Last year was a huge disappointment for me as I missed a lot of racing and was never able to ride at 100% when I could,” Sheidow begins. “But my injuries are getting better, and I have been able to resume a more consistent training program that I will continue to ramp up as the season gets closer. But happy to be back with Yamaha and always grateful for the support AJ and the ShopYamaha team provide me.”
Jett Yarnold will take the next step in his career and graduates from the EJ division (U19) to the E1 class for 2025. The 2024 EJ champ showed he will be super competitive in the E1 class based on his 2024 speed and is looking forward to the chance to race at a higher level.
Jett Yarnold
“It’s a big step in speed between the U19 class and the pro classes, but Will Dennett proved that it is possible to be up the front right away. He was the 2023 EJ champ and then went straight into the E2 class and landed on the podium, so I know it’s possible and I just have to do the work to make it happen.”
JGR Yamaha Ballards Off Road 2025 update
Multi Time AORC and ISDE winner, Jess Gardiner and her team are back for 2025 and looking to bring through more female talent. Danielle McDonald will ply her trade in the US next season after being under the guidance of Gardiner for the past few seasons and now she hopes to unearth another undiscovered talent in young female racer, Lorna Lock.
Lock will contest the Junior Girl’s class on a YZ85 and will pit with the JGR team where she will be surrounded by people willing to steer and guide her in the right direction.
Gardiner will also continue her racing and look to another national off-road crown and again be alongside Jeremy Carpentier who assists with testing and machine preparation as well as racing.
Racing combined with a busy schedule of riding schools, camp outs and ambassador role with Yamaha will see the JGR wide open over the next 12 months and flying the Yamaha flag in all parts of the country.
Jess Gardiner
“It’s awesome to be locked in for another 12 months and continue the very successful relationship with Yamaha Australia. Danielle has progressed to race in the US with Yamaha for 2025 and we couldn’t be prouder of her and the role we have played in her success to date but know that this is just the start for her, and she will see a lot more success over the coming years. Her moving on has allowed us to bring in Lorna and start the process over again where hopefully she can make her own path to success in racing. She is from a committed off-road family and has a desire to race and win so we look forward to helping her reach the goals she has set for the future. And my role within Yamaha continues to grow with coaching, working with the YZ65 Cup, assisting with the Kids Come and Try program at major events as well as my racing. It’s been a great partnership and 2025 already looks like being a super busy year.”
Yamaha will also have further representation in the Women’s and junior divisions for 2025. Madi Simpson will contest the Australian Enduro Championship in the Women’s class with the support of the WBR Yamaha team that will see her compete in both the ProMX and the AEC championships.
Simpson was the winner of the 2024 Junior Girls division and will now go head-to-head with Gardiner in the senior Women’s class.
And the GYTR Yamaha Junior Racing duo of Marcus Nowland and Harley Hutton will be back for 2025 chasing the J4 and J3 championships respectively.
On top of that, Yamaha are again the major sponsors of the newly branded Australian Enduro Championship and have worked closely with Motorcycling Australia to deliver an improved and invigorated off road racing scene.
Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki Team Green revealed
Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki Team Green races into 2025 prepared to take on the rugged terrain of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) series and the AMA National Enduro Championship.
The 2025 team lineup includes returning Kawasaki racers Steward Baylor Jr., Grant Baylor, Nick DeFeo, Rachael Archer and Caleb Wood. Joining Kawasaki for 2025 is Defending AMA National Enduro Champion, Josh Toth. The team will be competing aboard the all-new 2025 Kawasaki KX250X and KX450X, showcasing the latest off-road technology.
Competing in the XC1 class of GNCC and the NE1 class of National Enduro will be Steward Baylor Jr. and Grant Baylor. The Baylor brothers combine for a total of seven AMA National Enduro titles. The 2024 season saw Steward earn multiple wins and podiums in both championships, while Grant began the 2024 season with several podium finishes before being forced to exit the season early with a knee injury.
Joining the brothers in the NE1 class of National Enduro is defending champion Josh Toth. After a dominating 2024 campaign that included not only the National Enduro Championship, Josh became the first rider in GNCC history to secure an overall race win as an XC2 rider.
2024 marked the first season with Rachael Archer and Kawasaki. As the reigning GNCC WXC and AMA National Enduro Women’s Elite Champion, Archer is focused on defending both of her titles as she heads into the new season with a new KX250X.
After securing the 250 A and top overall amateur honors in GNCC, Nick DeFeo makes the move to XC2 for 2025. DeFeo will also return to the National Enduro Championship for his second season in the NE2 class.
Caleb Wood will also be making a class jump as he moves up from the GNCC YXC1 class where he secured the 2024 championship to compete in the 4-Stroke A Lites class.
Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki Team Green kicks off the 2025 campaign with the season-opening AMA National Enduro event on February 9 in Sumter, SC.
Toni Bou tops X-Trial Round Two at Chambéry
Repsol Honda HRC earned a podium double in Chambéry, France, as Toni Bou won and took the series lead from runner-up Jaime Busto. Teammate Gabriel Marcelli joining him on the rostrum in third position.
From the start of the first lap, Bou was determined to make up for the result he had obtained in Madrid. After completing the six action zones of the first lap, the Repsol Honda rider was tied with Adam Raga on 10 points, in second position. With the new regulations, he managed to qualify directly for the final. On the decisive lap, the 36-time World Champion dominated the Super Pole and, with a performance that left the French crowd speechless, took his first victory of the year.
Bou leads the overall standings with 35 points, while Marcelli is in fourth position with 18 points. The X-Trial World Championship has a third round of the season on January 17th in Clermont-Ferrand, France.
Toni Bou – P1
“I’m very happy, I think that after the round in Madrid the whole team deserved this result. We have worked very hard these last few weeks and it has been reflected in the result. The race went really well and it was an incredible final. I felt really comfortable from the start and we know that this is the way forward. I would like to thank the team for all the work they have done since Madrid to get us here in top form.”
Gabriel Marcelli – P3
“I’m happy with today’s result. I had a couple of races in which I was not feeling very good, and returning to the podium is really positive, although we always look for a little more. The race went well, I had a good first lap and managed to qualify for the final. It was a good weekend and I want to thank the team for their work.”
X-Trial Round Two at Chambéry Results
- Bou Toni – SPA – Repsol Honda HRC
- Busto Jaime – SPA – Gas Gas Factory Team
- Marcelli Gabriel – SPA Repsol Honda HRC
- Raga Adam – SPA – Sherco Factory Team
- Bincaz Benoit – FRA – Sherco Factory Team
- Hemingway Harry – GBR – Beta
- Dufrese Hugo – FRA – Gas Gas
- Hemingway Harry – GBR – Beta
2025 X-Trial Standings after Round Two
- Bou Toni – 35-points
- Busto Jaime – 35
- Raga Adam – 21
- Marcelli Gabriel – 18
- Bincaz Benoit – 15
- Gandola Lorenzo – 4
- Haga Sondre – 4
- Dufrese Hugo – 2
- Peace Jack – 2
- Hemingway Harry – 1
Jacopo Cerutti and the Tuareg win Africa Eco Race 2025
Italian rider Jacopo Cerutti has won his second victory at the Africa Eco Race, beating Alessandro Botturi by only 26 seconds. The duel was thrilling: the final morning only nine-seconds separated the two riders in the overall standings.
From the start, both realized the special would be particularly challenging. The two Italian riders fought for every metre, and when Cerutti crossed the finish line, he counted the seconds while waiting for Botturi’s arrival. Botturi, besides a slight navigation error, found himself stuck in a net that he dragged to the finish line without being able to get rid of it.
With this victory, Jacopo Cerutti claims his second consecutive title at the Africa Eco Race.
Jacopo Cerutti
“An edition which ended in the best possible way, in spite of the difficulties we faced and overcame. I rode well, without making many mistakes. I did not crash and I managed to stay consistently focused. We had an outstanding advantage in the sand, both because of my riding style and the performance of the Tuareg Rally, and I was able to exploit it fully. It was an edition where strategy was fundamental and, in the last two days, I accomplished an undertaking that even I did not think possible. When I saw that I could pull away on the dunes, I started to believe and I gave it 100%. I am truly happy for my teammates as well, Cecco and Marco, who did a brilliant job. A huge thank you to all the members of the team, who proved to be super dedicated to the cause and were essential to this victory, giving me a highly competitive Tuareg Rally. Congratulations also to Alessandro Botturi, it was great to have an opponent like him and to fight to the end.”
Alessandro Botturi – P2
“It is always a pleasure to end the race alongside the legendary Lac Rose here in Dakar, as it is so historic. I always get emotional when I reach the finish line here, especially after such an incredible rally. It was an epic duel between myself and Jacopo, and while I would have loved to have won, he deserved it just as much as I did, and this is rally, whereas we know anything can happen. The team has been incredible, and I could not have asked for more, so I want to thank each and every one of them for doing an incredible job and Yamaha Motor Europe for providing me with the perfect bike. After such a long and demanding event, it will be nice to get some rest, but I will be back ready to challenge for victory once more at the Carta Rallye in April.”
Guillaume Borne, who started fourth overall, gave everything today to reach the podium, and succeeded in surpassing Guillem Martinez Boronat, who suffered a spectacular fall just ten kilometers from the finish.
The Spaniard, who will become Senegalese in a few days, nevertheless won the Xtreme Rider By Motul (Malles Moto) category as well as the Rookie Riders by Acerbis.
Martinez Boronat – P4
“I’m very happy to have won the Malles Moto category, but I was also aiming for third place. I did everything alone, without giving in to fatigue. I pushed hard today to also win the 450 category, but 10 km from the finish, I fell. Congratulations to Guillaume for his victory in the 450 category.”
2025 Africa Eco Race Final Results – Top 10 Overall
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Class
|Time
|1
|CERUTTI JACOPO
|APRILIA TUAREG
|MULTI
|36:15.10
|2
|BOTTURI ALESSANDRO
|YAMAHA XTZ690D
|MULTI
|+26.00
|3
|BORNE GUILLAUME
|HUSQVARNA 450 FR
|450
|+2:31.25
|4
|MARTINEZ BORONAT GUILLEM
|KTM RALLY 450
|450
|+2:32.46
|5
|LIEBAERT MATHIEU
|KTM RR
|450
|+2:54.30
|6
|MENICHINI MARCO
|APRILIA TUAREG 660
|MULTI
|+2:58.10
|7
|ULLEVåLSETER PåL ANDERS
|KTM 450 RALLY
|450
|+3:02.19
|8
|PEDRERO JOAN
|HD PANAMERICA
|MULTI 1000cc+
|+4:24.44
|9
|BRITNELL SCOTT
|KTM 450RR
|450
|+4:29.25
|10
|PERSSON JOHAN
|KTM 450 RR
|450
|+5:28.20
2025 SMX Playoffs and Final confirmed
During today’s SMX World Championship season opening press conference in Anaheim, CA, the SMX Leauge announced that zMAX Dragway at Charlotte Motor Speedway, The Dome at America’s Center, and The Strip at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway will host the 2025 SMX World Championship Playoffs and Final in September.
SMX World Championship Playoff 1 will take place on Saturday, September 6 at zMAX Dragway in Concord, N.C. and Playoff 2 will take place on Saturday, September 13 at the Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Mo. The SMX World Championship Final will take place on Saturday, September 20 at The Strip at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas after a very successful return to the city for last year’s championship final.
Ducati and Troy Lee Designs join forces in the AMA SX paddock
Ducati and Troy Lee Designs have signed agreement to prepare the Borgo Panigale company’s entry into the AMA Motocross and Supercross with the Desmo450 MX, with the American team displaying a Desmo450 MX ‘proto’ version in the paddock, with special graphics created by the famous Californian designer.
The presence of Troy Lee Designs, in Ducati Corse colours, will continue at seven more rounds of the 2025 AMA Supercross Championship, with a sectioned Desmo450 engine also on display, allowing fans to see the workings of the Desmodromic timing system live.
The Desmo450 MX will also be the protagonist of a special exhibition on Ducati Island, the circuit area reserved for Ducatisti at the Grand Prix of the Americas, on the COTA circuit in Austin, Texas, on March 30th.
In June 2025, the bike is expected to be available, starting at selected European dealers.
Troy Lee Designs Ducati – Tour schedule
- Anaheim 1 Supercross Anaheim, CA January 11th, 2025
- San Diego Supercross San Diego, CA January 18th, 2025
- Anaheim 2 Supercross Anaheim, CA January 25th, 2025
- Tampa Supercross Tampa, FL February 8th, 2025
- Arlington Supercross Arlington, TX February 22nd, 2025
- COTA MotoGP Austin, TX March 30th, 2025
- New Jersey Supercross East Rutherford, NJ April 19th, 2025
- Pittsburgh Supercross Pittsburgh, PA April 26th, 2025
- Salt Lake City Supercross Salt Lake City, UT May 10th, 2025
Quad Lock naming sponsor of Honda Racing Team in AMA SX, MX & SMX
Quad Lock has announced its title sponsorship of the AMA Supercross race-winning Honda team. The newly christened Quad Lock Honda Racing Team will compete in the 2025 AMA Supercross, Motocross, and SuperMotocross Championships. Team Principal Martin Davalos expressed his excitement about this partnership, seeing it as a tremendous opportunity to expand the team’s reach and connect with new fans.
“This is a significant milestone for our team and the sport,” said Davalos. “Quad Lock’s commitment to supporting teams and athletes globally is evident, and their leadership in the market aligns perfectly with our goals. We’re excited about what we can achieve together.”
As part of their engagement, the Quad Lock Honda Team will give away a Joey Savatgy Race Replica CRF450R at the end of the Supercross Championship over in the US, along with other exciting Quad Lock prizes.
2025 AMA Supercross Opener Wrap from Anaheim
See the full report and results here:
Blow by blow reports from AMA SX season opener at Anaheim
250 Main
The first 250 Main holeshot of season 2025 went to Jo Shimoda but left on the deck on the entry to turn two was Jett Reynolds, Max Miller and Haiden Deegan!
At the end of lap one the order was Shimoda, Beaumer, Smith, Marchbanks, Yoder and Schock. Haiden Deegan was around 15-seconds behind the race leader and already scything his way through the field. By half-race distance Deegan was already inside the top ten.
Garrett Marchbanks made a mistake in the whoops with five-minutes left on the clock which saw him relegated from fourth to eighth place.
Ryder DiFranceso had moved up to third place by half-race distance but was coming under attack from Jordon Smith across the final laps.
At the last lap board Shimoda led Beaumer by four-seconds and that pair had another ten-second over Smith who had got the better of DiFrancesco for fourth. Shocks was a further five-seconds behind in fifth place but was being rapidly caught by Haiden Deegan.
Shimoda took the win by almost five-seconds over Beaumer and also carded the fastest lap of the race.
Jordon Smith rounded out the podium, Triumph’s first, seven-seconds behind Beamuer after pulling clear of Ryder DiFrancesco.
Haiden Deegan took 17-points for his fifth place result but will be looking for the maximum 25 next weekend in San Diego.
Jo Shimoda – P1
“We got a win tonight at the first round, which is really cool. I’m really stoked with the improvements we made during the day. It was a good confidence booster for the upcoming rounds, and a good start for the team.”
Julien Beaumer – P2
“We’re in a lot better space mentally and physically than we were last year, and I have a lot more belief in myself that I can go the distance. Today I concentrated on minimizing the mistakes on race day, I rode with a lot more maturity than I did last season. I rode calmly, smoothly and tried to ride like I do at the test track. I feel like I achieved that and showed that I’m one of the title contenders this year.”
Jordon Smith – P3
“Overall, today was good! The track was pretty dry and hard pack, so we learnt a lot about the bike and confirmed some stuff that we already knew. The starts were really good – there were so many positives! I was happy to be able to fight back after a mistake in the main event. To capture Triumph’s first podium in AMA Supercross is an honour and just amazing.”
Ryder DiFrancesco – P4
“I had good qualifying sessions and I was near the top of the board in every session. My Heat race was good and in the Main Event I ran third until a lap and a half to go. We’re close! This was a huge confidence gain tonight and I’m excited for San Diego.”
Garrett Marchbanks – P9
“It was a good start to the season,” said Marchbanks. “I felt good in qualifying and the Heat race, and even though I didn’t hold the position I wanted in the main, it’s something to build on. The bike felt great, and I’m ready to keep improving as the season goes on.”
250 Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Interval
|1
|J Shimoda
|Hon
|/
|2
|J Beaumer
|KTM
|+4.747
|3
|J Smith
|Tri
|+11.599
|4
|R Difrancesco
|Gas
|+13.081
|5
|H Deegan
|Yam
|+18.945
|6
|C Schock
|Yam
|+19.879
|7
|A Bourdon
|Yam
|+36.822
|8
|C Davies
|Yam
|+39.681
|9
|G Marchbanks
|Kaw
|+43.943
|10
|C Thompson
|Yam
|+44.623
|11
|L Turner
|KTM
|+56.381
|12
|A Long
|KTM
|+1m01.272
|13
|H Yoder
|Kaw
|+1m03.220
|14
|T Albright
|Yam
|+1m04.857
|15
|M Mosiman
|Yam
|+1m05.177
|16
|M Miller
|Yam
|1 Lap
|17
|P Ross
|Hon
|1 Lap
|18
|N Viney
|Hon
|1 Lap
|19
|G Towers
|Hon
|1 Lap
|20
|S Robertson
|Tri
|1 Lap
|21
|J Varize
|KTM
|1 Lap
|22
|J Reynolds
|Yam
|1 Lap
250 West Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider Name
|Points
|1
|Jo Shimoda
|25
|2
|Julien Beaumer
|22
|3
|Jordon Smith
|20
|4
|Ryder Difrancesco
|18
|5
|Haiden Deegan
|17
|6
|Coty Schock
|16
|7
|Anthony Bourdon
|15
|8
|Cole Davies
|14
|9
|Garrett Marchbanks
|13
|10
|Cole Thompson
|12
|11
|Lux Turner
|11
|12
|Avery Long
|10
|13
|Hunter Yoder
|9
|14
|Tj Albright
|8
|15
|Michael Mosiman
|7
|16
|Max Miller
|6
|17
|Parker Ross
|5
|18
|Noah Viney
|4
|19
|Gavin Towers
|3
|20
|Stilez Robertson
|2
|21
|Jett Reynolds
|1
450 Main
Jett Lawrence made a mistake on the run to turn one and was left caught up in a tough-block, after clashing with an out of control looking Jason Anderson, as the the rest of the field swept around turn one.
Eil Tomac went to the front of the pack ahead of Jorge Prado and Chase Sexton but Tomac then went down after the rhythm section, and was ridden over by Sexton! Tomac rejoining the race dead last just behind Jett Lawrence. Meanwhile Jason Anderson had hit the front ahead of his Monster Energy Kawasaki team-mate Jorge Prado.
Chase Sexton then got the better of Prado for second place late on lap two and the KTM rider was then all over the back of Anderson in no time. Ken Roczen had pushed Prado further back to fourth. Justin Cooper was fifth, Hunter Lawrence sixth. Jett Lawrence had made his inside the top 15 only to then swap ends in a sandy section and go down, the defending champion relegated to the back of the field once again!
Sexton hit the lead late on lap three and immediately started to pull away from Anderson. Ken Roczen then closed in on Anderson and made a great move on the Kawasaki rider to steal that second place.
With 15-minutes left on the clock Sexton led Roczen by three-seconds, the German had 1.5-seconds on Anderson. Prado was a further second back in fourth and being hounded relentlessly by Justin Cooper. Hunter Lawrence sixth, Cooper seventh. At this juncture Tomac was up to 13th, and Lawrence 25-seconds away from the leaders down in 19th place.
Chase Sexton then stalled the KTM which allowed Roczen to bridge that three-second gap and the German was now all over the back of Sexton. Chase recovered though and managed to stretch away from Roczen once again.
Hunter Lawrence had worked his way through to fourth place, ahead of Cooper Webb and Jorge Prado, only to go down in the same place that Jett had gone down a few laps later. Hunter was down in 11th place by the time he was back up and running.
With ten-minutes left on the clock Sexton led Roczen by three-seconds with Jason Anderson a similar distance further back in third. Cooper Webb was now fourth and Justin Barcia fifth.
Jorge Prado, Eli Tomac and Justin Hill were brushing elbows as they fought a tight battle for sixth place ahead of ninth place Justin Cooper while Hunter Lawrence rounded out the top ten. Jett Lawrence was in 15th place, more than 30-seconds behind the race leader.
Chase Sexton continued to pull away from Roczen and with two-laps to run had a five-second lead. Jason Anderson was in third place ahead of Cooper Webb while Eli Tomac was challenging Justin Barcia for fifth place. Hunter and Jett Lawrence were tenth and eleventh with two laps to run.
Sexton the clear victor and also the only rider to run a 64-second lap in the Main.
Ken Roczen held off a late charge from Jason Anderson to take second place. Cooper Webb was also right there in fourth.
Eli Tomac came from dead last through to a fifth place finish to open his 2025 account with 17-points. Justin Barcia lost that fifth place to Tomac in the closing laps.
Justin Cooper was a long way further back in seventh place ahead of Justin Hill, Aaron Plessinger and Malcom Stewart.
Hunter and Jett Lawrence take eleven and ten-points respectively from their 11th and 12th place finishes.
Chase Sexton – P1
“I’m still kind of processing tonight. It’s cool to win Anaheim 1 since it’s a pretty hyped race! I’ve come close in the past, so it was nice to come out on top tonight. I had a lot of fun riding today, had a good time on the track, which was really busy, and I think that kind of plays into my favor. We put a lot of work in during the off-season to get back to where I need to be, so it’s been a long road, but it makes this win feel even better.”
Ken Roczen – P2
“In qualifying I wasn’t where I wanted to be,” Roczen said. “It was a little bit my fault. I got caught in the middle of a lot of people and a lot of time went by. I ended up 14th [overall in qualifying]. I was mad about it, but I was calm. It’s not where I wanted to be, but I didn’t really care. I know how to race, and I knew I’d be fine. Sure enough, the heat race went great, and I was really happy with the main. I clicked off some good laps and had a good main. I’m stoked; it was a good podium for me.”
Jason Anderson – P3
“We have done a lot of testing in the offseason and it was awesome to see it all pay off by starting the year off with a podium. Finishing second in the heat race gave me the confidence for the main event. Off the start, I got very sideways and was leaning on everyone, but was able to muscle my way to the front pack. Battling with my Monster Energy Kawasaki teammate up front in the first few laps was incredible, but I was able to make the pass lead some laps. Overall it was a great opening night for the 2025 season and I am excited to line up next weekend in San Diego.”
Justin Barcia – P6
“A1 was a bit of a stressful day. I think this was the 12th or 13th time I’ve lined up for Anaheim, but the nerves never go away. I was riding like a goon in practice and qualifying, but I had a good heat race and rode really well. I didn’t get the greatest start in the Main Event, but I got myself up to fifth with a really good ride. Unfortunately, I got passed at the end of the race and brought it home in sixth. All in all, we turned the day around. I’m not happy with sixth, but to get out of Anaheim healthy and with the bike working well, I’m looking forward to San Diego.”
Aaron Plessinger – P9
“Anaheim 1 didn’t go the way I wanted it to, but we’re walking out healthy. I was kind of sluggish all day, and I didn’t get off to a very good start in the Main Event, which made things harder for me. I’m going to go back and do some more testing this week, do some work, and come into San Diego with an improved feeling and aim to get back on the box.”
Malcolm Stewart – P10
“A1 was a mystery for me. I honestly felt good all day, in the Heat Race I was sitting third and made a mistake in the sand, and the next thing you know I got whipped and went flying. I hit the ground pretty hard and beat myself up, but when you hit the ground like that it’s to be expected that you don’t bounce back the way you want. I got checked out and I got the green light to go racing, so I went into the LCQ and salvaged what we had. In the Main Event I thought if I could top 10, that’d feel like a win. Sure enough, we got 10th, so we leave on a really high note due to the circumstances and how I feel. I’ll take a couple of days off now to regroup and get ready for San Diego.”
Hunter Lawrence – P11
“It was a frustrating end result, but there were a lot of positives throughout the day and night show. I’m eager to get back to work with the team to come back swinging in San Diego.”
Jett Lawrence – P12
“That wasn’t ideal, but the only way to go from here is up. We’ll go back, work hard, do some testing, and come back better. We always do.”
450 Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Interval
|1
|C Sexton
|KTM
|/
|2
|K Roczen
|Suz
|+4.293
|3
|J Anderson
|Kaw
|+5.916
|4
|C Webb
|Yam
|+6.861
|5
|E Tomac
|Yam
|+10.469
|6
|J Barcia
|Gas
|+11.644
|7
|J Cooper
|Yam
|+27.925
|8
|J Hill
|KTM
|+30.433
|9
|A Plessinger
|KTM
|+32.470
|10
|M Stewart
|Hus
|+38.700
|11
|H Lawrence
|Hon
|+40.050
|12
|J Lawrence
|Hon
|+42.252
|13
|S McElrath
|Hon
|+52.685
|14
|J HS)
|Kaw
|+54.809
|15
|V Friese
|Hon
|+1m00.279
|16
|M Oldenburg
|Bet
|+1m03.651
|17
|M Harrison
|Kaw
|1 Lap
|18
|F Noren
|Kaw
|1 Lap
|19
|R Breece
|Hon
|1 Lap
|20
|K Chisholm
|Suz
|1 Lap
|21
|J Savatgy
|Hon
|1 Lap
|22
|B Bloss
|Bet
|DNF
450 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|25
|2
|Ken Roczen
|22
|3
|Jason Anderson
|20
|4
|Cooper Webb
|18
|5
|Eli Tomac
|17
|6
|Justin Barcia
|16
|7
|Justin Cooper
|15
|8
|Justin Hill
|14
|9
|Aaron Plessinger
|13
|10
|Malcolm Stewart
|12
|11
|Hunter Lawrence
|11
|12
|Jett Lawrence
|10
|13
|Shane McElrath
|9
|14
|Jorge Prado
|8
|15
|Vince Friese
|7
|16
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|6
|17
|Mitchell Harrison
|5
|18
|Freddie Noren
|4
|19
|Ryan Breece
|3
|20
|Kyle Chisholm
|2
|21
|Benny Bloss
|1
2025 Racing schedule
2025 Dakar Rally Route/Schedule
|2025 Dakar Rally Route/Schedule2025 Dakar Rally Route/Schedule
|Stae
|Date
|Start/Finish
|Total
|Special
|Prologue
|Jan 3
|Bisha > Bisha
|79km
|29km
|S1
|Jan 4
|Bisha > Bisha
|499km
|413km
|S2 (48H)
|Jan 5/6
|Bisha > Bisha (Chrono)
|1058km
|967km
|S3
|Jan 7
|Bisha > Al Henakiyah
|847km
|495km
|S4
|Jan 8
|Al Henakiyah > Alula
|588km
|415km
|S5
|Jan 9
|Alula > Hail
|492km
|428km
|Rest
|Jan 10
|Hail
|–
|–
|S6
|Jan 11
|Hail > Al Duwadimi
|828km
|604km
|S7
|Jan 12
|Al Duwadimi > Al Duwadimi
|742km
|478km
|S8
|Jan 13
|Al Duwadimi > Riyadh
|737km
|487km
|S9
|Jan 14
|Riyadh > Haradh
|589km
|357km
|S10
|Jan 15
|Haradh > Shubaytah
|640km
|120km
|S11
|Jan 16
|Shubaytah > Shubaytah
|507km
|275km
|S12
|Jan 17
|Shubaytah > Shubaytah
|131km
|61km
2025 W2RC – FIM Round 1 – Dakar Rally Entry List
|#
|Rider
|EL
|Team
|Cat
|1
|R. Branch
|W2RCM
|Hero Motosports Team Rally
|GP
|4
|D. Sanders
|W2RCM
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|GP
|7
|P. Quintanilla
|W2RCM
|Monster Energy Honda HRC
|GP
|9
|R. Brabec
|W2RCM
|Monster Energy Honda HRC
|GP
|10
|S. Howes
|W2RCM
|Monster Energy Honda HRC
|GP
|11
|J. I. Cornejo Florimo
|W2RCM
|Hero Motosports Team Rally
|GP
|12
|B. Cox
|W2RCB
|Bas World KTM Racing Team
|GP
|14
|S. Bühler
|W2RCM
|Hero Motosports Team Rally
|GP
|16
|R. Dumontier
|W2RCR
|R2
|18
|J. Brabec
|W2RCS
|Tojrent Racing
|R2
|20
|H. Noah
|W2RCS
|Sherco Rally Factory
|R2
|21
|M. Doveze
|W2RCB
|Bas World KTM Racing Team
|R2
|22
|M. Docherty
|W2RCB
|Bas World KTM Racing Team
|R2
|23
|J. Argubright
|W2RCR
|R2
|25
|J. Martiny
|W2RCR
|R2
|26
|K. Dabrowski
|W2RCD
|Duust Rally Team
|R2
|27
|J. Puga
|W2RCR
|R2
|28
|T. Mules
|W2RCB
|Bas World KTM Racing Team
|R2
|29
|P. Lucci
|W2RCR
|R2
|31
|J. Miroir
|W2RCR
|R2
|32
|D. Casteu
|W2RCR
|R2
|33
|M. Engel
|W2RCR
|R2
|34
|E. Gyenes
|W2RCR
|R2
|35
|B. Santos
|W2RCR
|R2
|36
|T. Montanari
|W2RCR
|R2
|38
|E. Iglesias Sanchez
|W2RCR
|R2
|39
|B. Melot
|W2RCR
|R2
|40
|M. Prokes
|W2RCR
|R2
|42
|A. Van Beveren
|W2RCM
|Monster Energy Honda HRC
|GP
|43
|J. Dalbec
|W2RCN
|Nomade Racing
|R2
|44
|J. P. Subirats
|W2RCR
|Rieju Pedregà Team
|R2
|45
|S. Sunier
|W2RCR
|R2
|47
|K. Benavides
|W2RCM
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|GP
|48
|D. Pabiska
|W2RCR
|R2
|49
|J. S. Rostan
|W2RCX
|Raids Experience
|R2
|50
|J. Hillier
|W2RCR
|R2
|51
|R. Al-Lal Lahad
|W2RCR
|R2
|52
|M. Meplon
|W2RCR
|R2
|53
|T. Kongshoj
|W2RCJ
|Joyride Race Service
|R2
|55
|Z. Min
|W2RCR
|R2
|56
|Z. Hongyi
|W2RCR
|R2
|57
|F. Xiangliang
|W2RCR
|R2
|58
|Z. Yakefu
|W2RCR
|R2
|59
|B. Tabin
|W2RCR
|R2
|60
|A. Domet
|W2RCR
|R2
|61
|B. Domet
|W2RCR
|R2
|62
|A. J. Houlihan
|W2RCR
|R2
|63
|J. Gerber
|W2RCR
|R2
|64
|A. Vaudanche
|W2RCR
|R2
|65
|G. Chollet
|W2RCX
|Raids Experience
|R2
|66
|N. Théric
|W2RCR
|R2
|68
|T. Schareina
|W2RCM
|Monster Energy Honda HRC
|GP
|69
|F. Arredondo
|W2RCB
|Bas World KTM Racing Team
|R2
|70
|M. Alghuneim
|W2RCR
|R2
|71
|M. Siliunas
|W2RCA
|AG Dakar School
|R2
|72
|P. Gendron
|W2RCN
|Nomade Racing
|R2
|73
|E. Canet
|W2RCB
|Bas World KTM Racing Team
|R2
|74
|M. Jacobi
|W2RCR
|R2
|75
|D. Liansong
|W2RCR
|R2
|76
|S. Darques
|W2RCR
|R2
|77
|L. Benavides
|W2RCM
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|GP
|78
|L. Maestromi
|W2RCR
|R2
|79
|M. Pouponnot
|W2RCR
|R2
|80
|A. Almogheera
|W2RCR
|R2
|81
|C. Zacchetti
|W2RCR
|R2
|82
|A. Winkler
|W2RCR
|R2
|83
|F. Domas
|W2RCR
|R2
|84
|V. Boudros
|W2RCR
|R2
|85
|M. Lucchese
|W2RCR
|R2
|86
|C. Herbst
|W2RCR
|R2
|87
|E. Al Hakeem
|W2RCR
|R2
|88
|A. Gelazninkas
|W2RCR
|R2
|89
|F. Alvarez Niño
|W2RCJ
|Joyride Race Service
|R2
|90
|A. I. Coppola Gutierrez
|W2RCR
|R2
|91
|M. Wiedemann
|W2RCR
|R2
|92
|J. Broz
|W2RCB
|Bas World KTM Racing Team
|R2
|93
|T. Interno
|W2RCR
|R2
|94
|D. Drdaj
|W2RCR
|R2
|95
|X. Flick
|W2RCR
|R2
|96
|T. Ebster
|W2RCB
|Bas World KTM Racing Team
|R2
|97
|J. Romancik
|W2RCR
|R2
|99
|J. Vega
|W2RCR
|R2
|100
|S. Gomez Cantero
|W2RCR
|R2
|101
|I. Giraldi
|W2RCR
|R2
|102
|I. Sanchis
|W2RCR
|R2
|103
|G. Satkus
|W2RCA
|AG Dakar School
|R2
|104
|S. Marcic
|W2RCR
|R2
|105
|J. P. Révolte
|W2RCR
|R2
|106
|A. Mustad
|W2RCH
|HT Rally Raid
|R2
|107
|R. Eid
|W2RCR
|R2
|108
|M. Calmet Calveras
|W2RCR
|Rieju Pedregà Team
|R2
|109
|O. Hernandez Panos
|W2RCR
|R2
|110
|J. Martinez Garcia
|W2RCR
|R2
|111
|J. Gerlach
|W2RCR
|R2
|112
|W. Avenant
|W2RCH
|HT Rally Raid
|R2
|113
|G. Nachmani
|W2RCR
|R2
|114
|D. Barnard
|W2RCN
|Nomade Racing
|R2
|115
|M. Feuvrier
|W2RCN
|Nomade Racing
|R2
|116
|J. Strachan
|W2RCR
|R2
|117
|O. Missoni
|W2RCR
|R2
|118
|R. A. Martinez Paredes
|W2RCX
|Raids Experience
|R2
|119
|M. Paulavicius
|W2RCJ
|Joyride Race Service
|R2
|120
|J. Moisa
|W2RCR
|R2
|121
|A. Yon
|W2RCR
|R2
|122
|T. Georgin
|W2RCR
|R2
|123
|F. Von Thuengen
|W2RCH
|HT Rally Raid
|R2
|124
|B. Alhamdan
|W2RCR
|R2
|125
|D. Bataller
|W2RCR
|R2
|126
|T. Hedericks
|W2RCB
|Bas World KTM Racing Team
|R2
|127
|A. Peschel
|W2RCR
|R2
|128
|M. Bianucci
|W2RCN
|Nomade Racing
|R2
|129
|J. Jain
|W2RCR
|R2
|130
|N. Jucius
|W2RCH
|HT Rally Raid
|R2
|131
|A. Aljaber
|W2RCR
|R2
|132
|C. A. Malo Peñae
|W2RCR
|R2
|133
|G. Belzunces Viudez
|W2RCR
|R2
|134
|C. Artaud
|W2RCR
|R2
|135
|B. Bourdariat
|W2RCR
|R2
|136
|F. Zaragoza Rosa
|W2RCR
|Rieju Pedregà Team
|R2
|137
|Y. Di Mauro
|W2RCR
|R2
|138
|I. Merichal Resina
|W2RCX
|Raids Experience
|R2
|139
|S. M. Humood Farhan
|W2RCR
|R2
|140
|D. Mildenberger
|W2RCR
|R2
|141
|M. Purevdorj
|W2RCR
|R2
|143
|R. Wallace
|W2RCX
|Raids Experience
|R2
|144
|A. Raorane
|W2RCX
|Raids Experience
|R2
2025 Monster Energy AMA SX, ProMX, SMX Championship calendars
|2025 Monster Energy SX & AMA ProMX (SMX) Championships Calendars
|Round
|Date
|Event/Location
|AMA Supercross Championship 2025
|R1
|Jan 11
|Anaheim CA
|R2
|Jan 18
|San Dieo CA
|R3
|Jan 25
|Anaheim CA
|R4
|Feb 1
|Glendale AZ
|R5
|Feb 8
|Tampa AZ
|R6
|Feb 15
|Detroit MI
|R7
|Feb 22
|Arlington TX
|R8
|Mar 1
|Daytona Beach FL
|R9
|Mar 8
|Indianapolis, IN
|R10
|Mar 22
|Birmingham, AL
|R11
|Mar 29
|Seattle WA
|R12
|Apr 5
|Foxborough MA
|R13
|Apr 12
|Philadelphia PA
|R14
|Apr 19
|East Rutherford NJ
|R15
|Apr 26
|Pittsburgh PA
|R16
|May 3
|Mile High, Denver CO
|R17
|May 10
|Salt Lake UT
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship 2025
|R18
|May 24
|Pala CA
|R19
|May 31
|Rancho Cordova CA
|R20
|Jun 7
|Lakewood CO
|R21
|Jun 14
|Mount Morris PA
|R22
|Jun 28
|Southwick MA
|R23
|Jul 5
|Buchanan MI
|R24
|Jul 12
|Millville MN
|R25
|Jul 19
|Washougal WA
|R26
|Aug 9
|Crawfordsville IN
|R27
|Aug 16
|New Berlin NY
|R28
|Aug 23
|Mechanicsville MD
|SuperMotoCross Finals
|R29
|Sept 6
|Playoff 1, Concord, NC
|R30
|Sept 13
|Playoff 2, St. Louis, MO
|R31
|Sept 20
|Las Vegas
2025 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship Calendar (Provisional)
|2025 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Event/Location
|R1
|May 10-11
|Valley Hard Enduro, UK
|R2
|May 29-Jun 1
|Red Bull Erzberg Rodeo, Austria
|R
|Jun 18-21
|Xross Hard Enduro Rally, Serbia
|R4
|Jul 22-26
|Red Bull Romaniacs, Romania
|R5
|Sep 6-7
|Red Bull Outliers, Canada
|R6
|Sep 20-21
|Abestone, Italy
|R7
|Oct 9-10
|Sea to Sky, Turkiye
|R8
|Oct 24-25
|24MX Getzen Rodeo, Germany
2025 FIM Motocross World Championship Calendar (Provisional)
|2025 FIM Motocross World Championship Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Location
|R1
|Mar 2
|Argentina – Cordoba
|R2
|Mar 16
|Castilla La Mancha, Spain – Cozar
|R3
|Mar 23
|Europe, France – St Jean d’Angely
|R4
|Apr 6
|Sardegna, Italy – Riola Sardo
|R5
|Apr 13
|Trentino, Italy – Pietramurata
|R6
|Apr 19-21
|Switzerland – Frauenfeld
|R7
|May 4
|Portugal – Agueda
|R8
|May 11
|Spain – Lugo
|R9
|May 25
|France – Ernee
|R10
|Jun 1
|Germany – Teutschenthal
|R11
|Jun 8
|Latvia – Kegums
|R12
|Jun 22
|Great Britain – Matterley Basin
|R13
|Jul 6
|Indonesia – TBA
|R14
|Jul 27
|Czech Republic – Loket
|R15
|Aug 3
|Flanders (BEL) – Lommel
|R16
|Aug 17
|Sweden – Uddevalla
|R17
|Aug 24
|Netherlands – Arnhem
|R18
|Sep 7
|Turkiye – Afyonkarahisar
|R19
|Sep 14
|China – Shanghai
|R20
|Sept 21
|Australia – Darwin
|MXON
|Oct 5
|USA – Crawfordsville, IN
2025 FIM S1GP SuperMoto World Championship Calendar (Provisional)
|Date
|Venue
|Country
|30 Mar
|Albaida
|SPA
|4 May
|Tramatza
|ITA
|1 Jun
|St. Wendel
|GER
|13 Jul
|Visonta
|HUN
|7 Sep
|Busca
|ITA
|12 Oct
|Mettet
|BEL
|FIM SuperMoto of Nations
|21 Sep
|Vysoke Myto
|CZE
2025 FIM Trial World Championship Calendar
|2025 FIM Trial World Championship Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Country
|Venue
|1
|04-06 Apr
|SPA
|Benahavís
|2
|11-13 Apr
|POR
|Viana do Castelo
|3
|16-18 May
|JAP
|Motegi
|4
|30 May-1 Jun
|FRA
|Calvi (Corsica)
|5
|06-08 Jun
|SAN M
|Baldasserona
|6
|11-13 Jul
|USA
|Exeter, Rhode Island
|7
|05-07 Sep
|UK
|Geddington
2025 Australian Track and Dirt Track Calendar
|2025 Australian Track and Dirt Track Calendar
|2025 Australian Senior Dirt Track Championship
|Mar 22-23
|– Mick Doohan Raceway (Qld), promoted by the North Brisbane Junior Motorcycle Club
|2025 Australian Junior Dirt Track Championship
|Apr 19-20
|– Loxford Park (NSW), Kurri Kurri Junior Motorcycle Club
|2025 Australian Junior Track Championship
|May 24-25
|– Fairbairn Park (ACT), ACT Motorcycle Club
|2025 Australian Senior Track Championship
|Sep 13-14
|– Lang Park (Qld), Townsville Motorcycle Club
|2025 Australian Post Classic Dirt Track Championship
|Oct 4-5
|– Mick Doohan Raceway (Qld), North Brisbane Junior Motorcycle Club
|2025 Australian Classic Dirt Track Championship
|Oct 4-5
|– Mick Doohan Raceway (Qld), North Brisbane Junior Motorcycle Club
2025 Australian ProMX Championship Calendar
|2025 Australian ProMX Championship Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Location
|R1
|Mar 22-23
|Wonthaggi, VIC
|R2
|Apr 13
|Appin, NSW
|R3
|Apr 27
|Gillman, SA
|R4
|May 25
|Traralgon, VIC
|R5
|Jun 22
|Warwick, QLD
|R6
|Jul 6
|Nowra, NSW
|R7
|Jul 27
|Toowoomba, QLD
|R8
|Aug 2-3
|QMP, QLD
2025 Yamaha Australian Enduro Championship presented by MXstore Calendar
(Previously AORC)
|2025 Yamaha Australian Enduro Championship presented by MXstore Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Location
|R1-R2
|Mar 1-2
|Kempsey, NSW
|R3-R4
|Apr 5-6
|Traralgon, VIC
|R5-R6
|May 31-Jun 1
|TBA, SA
|R7-R8
|Jun 28-29
|Casterton, VIC
|R9-R10
|Sept 13-14
|Kyogle, NSW
|R11-R12
|Oct 11-12
|Gympie, QLD
2025 Australian Speedway Championship Calendar
|2025 Australian Speedway Championship Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Location
|R1
|Jan 3
|Gillman Speedway (SA)
|R2
|Jan 5
|Olympic Park, Mildura (VIC)
|R3
|Jan 8
|Diamond Park, Wodonga (VIC)
|R4
|Jan 11
|North Brisbane Speedway (QLD)
2025 Grand National Cross Country Series Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Event Name
|Location
|EMTBRound
|R1
|Feb 15-16
|Big Buck
|Union, SC
|R2
|Mar 1-2
|Wild Boar
|Palatka, FL
|R3
|Mar 8-9
|Talladega
|Talladega, AL
|R4
|Mar 29-30
|Camp Coker Bullet
|Society Hill, SC
|R5
|Apr 11-13
|The Old Gray
|Monterey, TN
|R1
|R6
|May 3-4
|Powerline Park
|St. Clairsville, OH
|R7
|May 16-18
|Hoosier
|Crawfordsville, IN
|R2
|R8
|May 30-Jun 1
|Mason-Dixon
|Mt. Morris, PA
|R3-R4
|R9
|June 20-22
|Snowshoe*
|Snowshoe, WV
|R5
|R10
|Sep 5-7
|Buckwheat 100
|Newburg, WV
|R6
|R11
|Sep 19-21
|The Mountaineer
|Beckley, WV
|R7-R8
|R12
|Oct 10-12
|The John Penton
|Millfield, OH
|R9
|R13
|Oct 24-26
|Ironman
|Crawfordsville, IN
|R10
2025 World Rally Raid Championship (W2RC) Calendar
|2025 World Rally Raid Championship (W2RC) Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Event/Location
|R1
|Jan 3-17
|Dakar Rally, Saudi Arabia
|R2
|Feb 21-27
|Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, UAE
|R3
|May 18-24
|South African Safari Rally, South Africa
|R4
|Sept 22-28
|Rally Raid Portugal, Portugal
|R5
|Oct 10-17
|Rallye Du Maroc, Morocco
2025 FIM Track Racing Calendars
|2025 FIM TRACK RACING CALENDARS
|FIM Speedway Grand Prix World Championship – Qualifying Meetings
|Date
|FMNR
|Event
|Country
|7 Jun
|SMF
|QRound
|SVK
|7 Jun
|FMI
|QRound
|ITA
|9 Jun
|DMSB
|QRound
|GER
|9 Aug
|DMU
|Challenge
|DEN
|FIM SGP2 World Championship – Qualifying Meetings
|Date
|FMNR
|Event
|Country
|24 May
|ACCR
|QRound
|CZE
|24 May
|ACU
|QRound
|GB
|24 May
|MAMS
|QRound
|HUN
|FIM SGP3 World Championship – Semi-finals
|Date
|FMNR
|Event
|Country
|24 May
|AMZS
|SFinal-1
|SVK
|24 May
|AMZS
|SFinal-2
|SVK
|FIM Flat Track World Championship
|Date
|FMNR
|Event
|Country
|25 May
|FMI
|Final
|ITA
|14 Jun
|DMSB
|Final
|GER
|12 Jul
|HMS
|Final
|CRO
|23 Aug
|DMSB
|Final
|GER
|13 Sep
|MAMS
|Final
|HUN
|20t Sep
|ACCR
|Final
|CZE
|TBC
|CAMOD
|Final
|ARG
|FIM Track Racing Youth Gold Trophy
|Date
|FMNR
|Event
|Country
|13th July
|LaMSF
|Final
|LAT
2025 FIM Long Track World Championship Calendar
|2025 FIM LONG TRACK CALENDARS
|FIM Long Track World Championship – Final Series
|Date
|FMNR
|Event
|Country
|6 Jul
|DMSB
|Final
|GER
|13 Jul
|FFM
|Final
|FRA
|24 Aug
|DMSB
|Final
|GER
|21 Sep
|KNMV
|Final
|NED
|FIM Long Track World Championship – Qualifying Meetings
|Date
|FMNR
|Event
|Country
|6 Sep
|FFM
|Challenge
|FRA
|FIM Long Track of Nations
|Date
|FMNR
|Event
|Country
|13 Sep
|DMSB
|Final
|GER
|FIM Long Track U23 World Cup
|Date
|FMNR
|Event
|Country
|12 Sep
|DMSB
|Final
|GER
2025 FIM SuperMoto of Nations Calendar
|FIM SuperMoto of Nations
|2025 Provisional Calendar update
|28 Sep
|ACCR
|CZE
2025 Yamaha Motor New Zealand Motocross Championship calendar
|2025 Yamaha Motor New Zealand Motocross Championship calendar
|Round
|Date
|Location
|R1
|Feb15
|Tauranga
|R2
|Feb 22
|R3
|Mar 8
|Pukekohe
|R54
|Mar 16
|Taupo
2025 FIM Long Track World Championship Calendar
|2025 FIM LONG TRACK CALENDARS
|FIM Long Track World Championship – Final Series
|Date
|FMNR
|Event
|Country
|Jul 6
|DMSB
|Final
|GER
|13 Jul
|FFM
|Final
|FRA
|24 Aug
|DMSB
|Final
|GER
|21 Sep
|KNMV
|Final
|NED
|FIM Long Track World Championship – Qualifying Meetings
|Date
|FMNR
|Event
|Country
|6 Sep
|FFM
|Challenge
|FRA
|FIM Long Track of Nations
|Date
|FMNR
|Event
|Country
|13 Sep
|DMSB
|Final
|GER
|FIM Long Track U23 World Cup
|Date
|FMNR
|Event
|Country
|12 Sep
|DMSB
|Final
|GER
2025 FIM Track Racing Calendars
|2025 FIM TRACK RACING CALENDARS
|FIM Speedway Grand Prix World Championship – Qualifying Meetings
|Date
|FMNR
|Event
|Country
|7 Jun
|SMF
|QRound
|SLO
|7 Jun
|FMI
|QRound
|ITA
|9 Jun
|DMSB
|QRound
|GER
|9 Aug
|DMU
|Challenge
|DEN
|FIM SGP2 World Championship – Qualifying Meetings
|Date
|FMNR
|Event
|Country
|24 May
|ACCR
|QRound
|CZE
|24 May
|ACU
|QRound
|GB
|24 May
|MAMS
|QRound
|HUN
|FIM SGP3 World Championship – Semi-finals
|Date
|FMNR
|Event
|Country
|24 May
|AMZS
|SF1
|SVK
|24 May
|AMZS
|SF2
|SVK
|FIM Flat Track World Championship
|Date
|FMNR
|Event
|Country
|25 May
|FMI
|Final
|ITA
|14 Jun
|DMSB
|Final
|GER
|12 juk
|HMS
|Final
|CRO
|23 Aug
|DMSB
|Final
|GER
|13 Sep
|MAMS
|Final
|HUN
|20 Sep
|ACCR
|Final
|CZE
|TBC
|CAMOD
|Final
|ARG
|FIM Track Racing Youth Gold Trophy
|Date
|FMNR
|Event
|Country
|13 Juk
|LaMSF
|Final
|LAT