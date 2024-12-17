New South Wales Speedway Solo Championship Report

Speedway Grand Prix rider Jack Holder has added another New South Wales Speedway Solo Championship to his impressive record at the 2024 staging of the title meeting at Oakburn Park track in Tamworth on Saturday night.

Jack’s toughest opponent looked to be his older brother and former world champion Chris, and when the brothers met in their final heat both had been unbeaten up to that point. Jack looked to have the upper hand in their heat until a primary chain snapped and he fell awkwardly.

Even with that setback Jack Holder (12) was still the third top scorer and so qualified direct to the final behind Chris (15) and Queenslander Ryan Douglas (13) – the trio always looking a cut above their opposition.

The fourth rider to join them was decided in the B Final where Michael West had to take on three Queensland riders with Zaine Kennedy storming past West, with Jacob Hook not far away after Tate Zischke had a mechanical problem.

Douglas made a good start in the Final and it was him and Chris Holder battling for the lead at the second corner when Jack Holder stormed between them and ran away leaving Chris to just get the better of Douglas for second, as Zaine Kennedy was never a threat.

The line-up for the championship meeting had a huge gap of talent between the top and bottom of the scoresheet and the best racing was invariably produced in the clashes featuring the riders who rode in the B final and the next few in line behind them.

Another Queenslander Daine Kennedy only missed the B Final on countback, Harry Ryan dropped a chain in one heat and that ultimately cost him a B Final berth, while Reid Battye was the most entertaining rider on show and he was deserving of more points for his efforts.

Any report is not complete without mention of the most consistently exciting races of the night turned on in the Under 16 250 cc class where Jordy Loftus and Viv Muddle were often side by side for lap after lap, with Loftus ultimately taking the honours in three of the five races.

New South Wales Speedway Solo Heat points

C Holder 15 points R Douglas (Qld) 13 J Holder 12 T Zischke (Qld) 12 Z Kennedy (Qld) 10 M West 10 J Hook (Qld) 9 D Kennedy (Qld) 9 H Ryan 8 R Battye 5 B Page 5 B Whalley (Qld) 4 B Hall (Qld) 3 T Glover 3 L Russell 2 T Unicomb 0

B Final: Z. Kennedy 1. M. West 2. J. Hook 3. T. Zischke. 4

A Final: J. Holder 1. C. Holder 2. R. Douglas 3. Z. Kennedy 4.

Support Class – Under 16 250cc

J Loftus (Qld) 13 V Muddle (Qld) 12 L Hawgood (Qld) 5.

Sedgmen wins Jason Lyons Solo Trophy at Olympic Park

Merbein speedway star, Justin Sedgmen has won the Prestige Edging Jason Lyons Solo Trophy at Mildura’s Olympic Park on Saturday night. Sedgmen had a wonderful night scoring five wins from his five rides in a field which contained plenty of talent.

Sedgmen was able to win against last week’s Victorian Champion, Jaimon Lidsey, when they met in the heats and to finish equal with British star, Tom Brennan, who, with Sedgmen finished on twelve points, Lidsey one back on eleven.

The evening was packed with great efforts from many riders in the field as Brennan, who had only arrived in Mildura during this week, settled back into racing as though he had not had a break of a few weeks. Brennan was also unbeaten during the heats and showed great form.

Brennan sharing that he was particularly looking forward to the Phil Crump Solo Classic to be held at Mildura on Sunday, December 29, saying that he could see that the field was top quality.

The B final was line-up was a sign of the quality of the field, the top three riders, Sedgmen, Brennan and Lidsey, joined by Mildura’s Patrick Hamilton, last week’s Vic Title runner up, Fraser Bowes, local International Dayle Wood and SA rider Sam Martin, who has revived his career after ten years off. Hamilton finished with seven points, Bowes with six, and Martin and Wood equal on five points each.

Bowes looked urgent as he and Hamilton diced for supremacy in the B final, Bowes using his experience to finally get control over the young Mildurian and take the final spot available in the Jason Lyons Final.

The Prestige Edging Jason Lyons final was a torrid event, with Sedgmen starting from gate one, Tom Brennan in two. Jaimon Lidsey chose the outside gate, leaving gate three to Bowes. Lidsey probably hoped that Sedgmen and Brennan would fight each other into turn one from the start, which might leave room for Lidsey to “trap” well and get a good unimpeded line right around the outside of turn one and two, which would see him lead down the back straight.

Sedgmen knew that a great start was required to see himself in the action and that was exactly what happened as he got a wonderful start and was a bike length in front of Brennan, with Lidsey outside of both riders and needing something great as he exited turn two.

Sedgmen gave his best effort for the season so far and rode an excellent line into turn one and maintained his pressure on the other riders as he exited turn two with a clear lead. He then consolidated his position down the back straight, leaving Brennan and Lidsey to fight out the minor positions.

Lidsey attacked Brennan hard and after some time, was able to move past the British Speedway of Nations team Gold medallist and take over second place and hold it until race end.

Sedgmen was quite emotional with his win, which he had focussed on since last week’s Victorian Title as he had a special relationship with event sponsor, Prestige Edging. They had lost their founder and patriarch, the late Gavin Highdale, who had always been most generous to the Mildura Club, but also to Justin Sedgmen himself, as a sponsor.

The company is still in the hands of the Highdale family and Justin paid tribute to “Mr. Highdale”, saying that it was most important to him to secure the Lyons Trophy as it reflected the work and advice put into him by Jason Lyons himself over more than 20 years of riding and to the friendship of Prestige Edging and Gavin Highdale himself.

In the C final, Bendigo rider, Jack Morrison chose the very outside gate in the five man final and won the event with a very strong showing. Morrison has been a regular traveller to Mildura for a lot of years and patrons were pleased to see him take control of the minor final and put in such a good ride.

Support events were with both Modern and Classic Sidecars, which are included in the Jason Lyons Trophy on the express wish of Lyons himself as he says “regular Mildura meetings always have Sidecars in the program”, meaning small sidecar fields were added for Lyons enjoyment.

SA visitor, Stephen Fowler/Jeremy Sherwood won the modern Sidecar division from AJ Pearce/Eli Bock with Simon Cohrs/Cam Diwell in third place.

In the Classics, the evergreen Rob Kemp/Nick Johns, from Broken Hill were successful ahead of Chris Abriani/Rod Higgins and Rod Gebhart/Chloe Ackerley in third place.

Up Next: Crump Solo Classic

Next meeting at Olympic Park will be the 2024 Phil Crump Solo Classic, which will be held on Sunday 29th December.

The Crump Classic will see riders from five countries participate, which include the Czech, Jan Kvech, the American, Luke Becker, the Dane, Jonas Jeppersen, and two British visitors – Tom Brennan and Sam Hagon.

As well as Australian stars with former Australian Champions, Rohan Tungate, Brady Kurtz and Sam Masters, Queenslanders, Ryan Douglas and Tate Zischke and, from WA, Luke Killeen and Mitch McDiarmid, SA’s Fraser Bowes plus locals, Justin Sedgmen, Jaimon Lidsey and Jack Morrison.

An excellent support program of eight “Young guns” will ride in the solo only event.

The Crump Classic always concludes with a traditional, six rider, six lap final, which is hotly contested and looked forward to by the participants. The room on the start line and through turns one and two is always at a premium and riders can expect the unexpected, especially during lap one of the gruelling six-lap event.

Many of the Crump event traditions were what the Mildura Marvel, Crump, rode as a regular part of an Olympic Park program. Phil Crump will be in attendance to watch the meeting evolve and to be on hand to present the Trophy which honours him.

Phil was the start of International racing by so many riders from Mildura, back in the 1970’s with Phil and family helping out so many young lads during their formative years racing in England and Europe.

Tickets for the Crump meeting will be available at the Olympic Park gates from gate opening at 4:00pm on Sunday, December 29.

AJMX 2025 at Gillman

The 27th running of the KTM Australian Junior Motocross Championship (AJMX) is heading to Gillman, South Australia from September 29 until October 3, 2025.

After highly successful events in Darwin and Bunbury over the last two years, the championship arrives at the much-loved Gillman, a staple on the ProMX Championship calendar and located just a 20-minute drive north of the Adelaide CBD.

With continued support from KTM Australia, upwards of 300 riders – and a much higher machine count – will contest the 2025 AJMX across 12 championship classes, spanning from the entry-level 50cc auto category up to 15-year-olds on 250cc four-stroke machinery. There are also two dedicated classes for girls.

A multitude of new champions will be crowned at the 2025 KTM AJMX as past winners move into higher age brackets. Furthermore, the KTM AJMX is often the spicy culmination of fierce rivalries that have been brewing in the MX65 Futures, MX85, MX3 and MXW classes in the ProMX Championship, which in 2025 will finish on August 3.

The AJMX was inaugurated in 1997, and a dazzling array of young guns have taken to the gates since then. The roll call includes Chad Reed, Toby Price, Jett Lawrence, Hunter Lawrence, Courtney Duncan and Danielle McDonald, while a slew of other current-day motorcycle racing stars have also cut their teeth in the AJMX.

In 2024, Australian riders won nine of the 12 AJMX classes thanks to Seth Shackleton, Seth Thomas, Blake Bohannon, Jackson Fuller, Hudson Francis, Mason Ezergailis, Levi Farr, Nate Forwood and Elize Dennis, while Hayden Draper, Levi Townley and Karaitiana Horne all took home winning silverware to New Zealand after strong performances.

The 2025 KTM AJMX will be promoted by the highly experienced Gillman-based Motocross Riders Association, with preliminaries beginning on Monday, September 29 before the on-track action commences on the Tuesday and continues at a frenetic pace until all the champions are crowned on Saturday.

Motocross Riders Association President – Anthony Slade

“We are absolutely thrilled that the 2025 KTM Australian Junior Motocross Championship will be hosted at the Motocross Riders Association in Gillman. This is a tremendous honour for our club and an exciting opportunity to showcase the exceptional talent of junior riders from across the country. Our dedicated team is already hard at work to ensure we deliver a world-class event that riders, families, and fans will remember for years to come. We can’t wait to welcome everyone to Gillman for what promises to be an unforgettable week of racing and camaraderie.”

Motorcycling Australia CEO – Peter Doyle

“After a brilliant 2024 event in Bunbury, the KTM AJMX spotlight will now be on Gillman for the 27th edition of the championship. But the AJMX is much more than focussing on top-end talent: it’s an incredibly enjoyable event for so many, and a wonderful way to spend the September school holidays. It takes a community to make a championship, and I thank KTM Australia and the Motocross Riders Association for their commitment to make the 2025 KTM Australian Junior Motocross Championship a success.”

KTM Group National Sales Manager – Tam Paul

“KTM is very proud of our long-standing support of junior motocross racing in Australia, and look forward to continuing this with the 2025 Australian Junior Motocross Championship. Developing the next generation of young racers has always been a key part of what we do here at KTM, and seeing how this support – through events such as the AJMX – has helped riders realise their dreams of racing at both a national and international level, is truly rewarding. We look forward to seeing the racers in South Australia for 2025.”

FIM X-Trial opener to introduce new format

The FIM X-Trial World Championship will debut a revitalised competition format at its season opener in Madrid on Saturday, December 21, kicking off from 6:00 PM. The 2025 changes aim to create a faster-paced, more dynamic event, with new phases like the Sprint Race system and an expanded field of four finalists.

By emphasising time-based challenges, the format ensures greater entertainment, closer competition, and a stronger spotlight on rider skill, strategy, and adaptability.

Key Changes in the Competition Format:

The final round will now feature four riders competing for victory and podium positions, instead of the previous three.

Qualifying Phase (Q1): Riders will ride a minimum of five sections consecutively under the traditional penalty system. The top three riders from Q1 will automatically qualify to the Final.

New Sprint format system: Penalties in these stages are time-based. Each foot placed = +10 seconds. A failure (fiasco) = +1 minute. These penalties are added to the rider’s total time of the Course.

Q2: “Last Chance” Sprint Format: The non-qualified Riders in Q1 will compete in a time-based Sprint Race over 2–3 sections. The rider with the lowest combined time (including penalties) secures the fourth and final place in the Final.

Superpole for Final Starting Order: The Superpole determines the Section 1 starting order in the Final. Riders compete in a Sprint format, with the winner starting in the best position for the Section 1 of the Final.

Final Round The Final retains its traditional format of 5–6 sections, with each rider allowed one minute per section.

Jeremy Albrecht new Tech Manager at AMA Racing

The American Motorcyclist Association have announced the addition of famed racing tuner Jeremy Albrecht, joining the AMA Racing Department’s ranks as the technical manager.

Albrecht joins the AMA’s racing staff with a wealth of experience in the world of motorcycle competition. Getting his start as an amateur racer, Albrecht used his racing background to become one of the most successful tuners in the history of AMA Supercross and pro motocross.

Now, Albrecht’s role with the AMA will expand as he will serve as the technical manager for the organization’s racing efforts.

Jeremy Albrecht

“I’m excited to be back at the races full-time. Working with Mike Pelletier and the AMA crew the last few years has made me want to do more and help grow the sport,” Albrecht said. “I like the direction they are going and can’t wait to do my part.”

Jeremy Coker new Triumph Racing America General Manager

Triumph Racing America have welcomed Jeremy Coker into the role of General Manager, where the 35-year-old will utilise this experience to develop Triumph’s amateur, contingency, and off-road programmes.

Renowned for his extensive experience in team management, Coker brings a wealth of expertise to the Triumph brand, and will oversee the efforts of the Triumph Factory Racing team competing in the SuperMotocross World Championship.

Jeremy Coker – General Manager, Triumph Racing America

“I am very excited to join the Triumph family. This opportunity is something I have worked towards my entire life. I intend to put my heart and soul into building a programme that every top rider and up-and-coming rider wants to be a part of. I am looking forward to growing with Triumph Factory Racing together, as they are only one year into their dirt bike side of motorcycle racing. I joined this program because I believe that the Triumph family and I can create a true masterpiece. We have a big challenge that lies ahead of us, but with the team that they have assembled already, I believe we will achieve greatness together and the sky is the limit.”

With 15 years of experience in the AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross paddocks, Coker has enjoyed an incredibly successful career. In 2014, he joined Star Racing as a mechanic and later that year he progressed to an in-house role as Engine Technician while assisting with motorcycle R&D.

After being appointed as Crew Chief for 2019 and 2020, Jeremy became Team Manager from 2021 until the end of the 2024 season. During his time at Star Racing, the team achieved remarkable success, securing 14 titles.

Coker’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment as Triumph prepares for the 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship, set to begin in just over four weeks. His championship-winning expertise and history of building successful teams will be instrumental in shaping Triumph’s future in off-road racing.

Stewart & Hampshire headline Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing in 2025

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing will enter the 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) with a two-rider team featuring 450 Class contender Malcolm Stewart and 250SX West Champion RJ Hampshire.

Throughout the coming season, Stewart will once again be onboard the Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition full-time. Hampshire will be out to defend his 250SX crown in the Western Region, equipped with the Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition.

Malcolm Stewart

“The 2025 season feels like a fresh start,” said Stewart. “It’s been a really productive off-season so far, everything is falling into place, and I’m coming off a great experience at the Paris Supercross last month. I’m working with an amazing team around me and I’m ready to kick off the year strong at A1.”

RJ Hampshire

“I had a minor surgery on my wrist a few weeks ago, which was a bit of a setback, but I’m staying optimistic,” said Hampshire. “My goal is still to defend my title. We’ll set a clear plan for the season in the coming weeks and I’m really looking forward to getting back on the track.”

Three rider line-up for Rockstar Energy GasGas Factory Racing in 2025

Rockstar Energy GASGAS Factory Racing is bringing the heat to the 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) season, with the dynamic trio of Justin Barcia, Ryder DiFrancesco and Casey Cochran.

Barcia will represent Rockstar Energy GASGAS in the premier class aboard the GASGAS MC 450F Factory Edition, while up-and-comers DiFrancesco and Cochran will be ripping the GASGAS MC 250F Factory Edition.

Justin Barcia

“I’m pumped to start the new season as part of this refreshed Rockstar Energy GASGAS Factory Racing Team. Anaheim 1 always brings that extra excitement and I’ve had some great results there in the past! We put in the hard work during the off-season and we’re going to be ready to go when the gates drop.”

Ryder DiFrancesco

“I learned a lot as a rookie last year, so now I’m ready and excited to take it to the next level and step into my second full year as a pro. Joining the Rockstar Energy GASGAS Factory Racing Team has been awesome – it already feels like home. It’s really cool to have Barcia on the same team again, and I’m looking forward to sharing the 250 Class with Casey and working with Sean Murphy as our Team Manager.”

Casey Cochran

“New year, new team, and I’m pumped! Everyone here has made this transition smooth, I like the color red, and am stoked for the 2025 season. The pre-season injury was a small bump in the road, but I’m focusing on coming back stronger than before. I’m ready to give it everything as soon as I’m back on the gate.”

New teams join Oceania Women’s MX Cup in 2025

The one-year-old FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup is already expanding into exciting new frontiers, with the 2025 edition to add teams from America and Africa to join founding members Australia and New Zealand.

To be held alongside round one of the 2025 Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores (ProMX) in Wonthaggi (Vic) on March 22-23, the FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup will feature five-rider teams from three FIM federations – Australia, New Zealand and America – as well as FIM Africa.

Twenty riders will contest three motos over the weekend: the first one a standalone shootout on Saturday, and on Sunday as part of the two televised ProMX Championship MXW battles.

The best 14 results from each team (ie a team can drop its worst result) will determine the final standings.

The event will kickstart a huge year for women’s motocross in Australia, which will also include the nation hosting its first-ever round of the FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship as part of the MXGP of Australia in Darwin from September 19-21.

In early 2025, all selected teams will be announced by each federation and FIM Africa.

Peter Doyle – FIM Oceania President

“After such a thrilling start in Woodville, I’m delighted to see the FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup returning in 2025 with two more teams. I’d like to thank the AMA and FIM Africa for agreeing to join us in Wonthaggi, adding even more spice and depth to the event. I’m looking forward to watching it all unfold.”

2025 Beta MRT MXGP Team

Beta Motor returns to the motocross world stage in 2025 with Ben Watson and Tom Koch securing rides for the season.

Ben Watson

“2025 will be my third season with Beta. Obviously I am looking forward to racing again, I have a great feeling with the whole group in the factory and the MRT Racing Team. 2024 was going well, before my injury. But now, after a rest and recovery period, I am ready to start again. Beta has made a good step forward on the bike and after a couple of days of testing I can say that there has been a significant improvement and I am confident. Now it’s time to start working for 2025, my plan is to focus on my speed and improve my starts and then I really believe I can be competitive.”

Tom Koch

“This is the chance I have been waiting for for several years now, and I will try to make the most of it! Now that I have got to know the team and the bike I am even more excited about a season full of safisfaction. […] I was very curious to ride a Beta… I was surprised because I felt good right away, we just adjusted the ‘controls’ and the suspension to my personal style and I really liked it. It’s easy to handle and compact and the first impressions when riding it were very positive. It’s also very interesting to take part in the development of a bike, there’s so much to learn. I want to improve and become better, to fight more consistently for the top-ten.”

2025 GNCC Season Schedule

The Grand National Cross Country Series will celebrate 50 years of racing in 2025, with the series schedule for the upcoming year now revealed. The GNCC Racing series will continue to run its traditional 13-round schedule and will host events in eight different states.

GNCC Racing will kick off its 50th year in Union, South Carolina with its season opener at the annual Big Buck GNCC on February 15 and 16.

The series will then continue on to the Wild Boar GNCC in Palatka, Florida on March 2 and 3, which will continue to be held in conjunction with the Daytona Beach “Bike Week” festivities.

After Florida, the series is excited to announce a brand new location as Talladega Superspeedway will host the third round of racing in Talladega, Alabama on March 8-9, 2025. The track has hosted a variety of racing events since its first season back in 1969, with many of those being sanctioned by NASCAR, however it is the first time GNCC Racing has ever held an event in the state of Alabama.

After a two-week break, the series will pick back up with the Camp Coker Bullet GNCC in Society Hill, South Carolina on March 29 and 30.

Then on April 12 and 13, The Old Gray GNCC returns after hosting its inaugural event last season in Monterey, Tennessee.

Moving onto round six of the season, the series will head back to Powerline Park in St. Clairsville, Ohio on May 3 and 4, with round seven taking place in Crawfordsville, Indiana for the Hoosier GNCC on May 17-18.

On the weekend of May 30 through June 1, the series heads to Mount Morris, Pennsylvania for the Mason-Dixon GNCC, located across the road from High Point Raceway.

Before heading into summer break, GNCC Racing will host its ninth round at Snowshoe Mountain Resort in Snowshoe, West Virginia on June 21 and 22.

The Buckwheat 100 will kick off the fall half of the schedule in Newburg, West Virginia on September 6-7.

Next up on the schedule will be The Mountaineer GNCC in Beckley, West Virginia on September 20 and 21. This event will continue to be the series salute to first responders and military.

The penultimate round of racing in 2025 will be hosted in Millfield, Ohio with The John Penton GNCC.

Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana will continue to host the season finale race on October 25 and 26. The Ironman GNCC will continue its tradition of being a “pink” race in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness, with more information on the event coming at a later date.

GNCC Racing reserves the weekend of November 8-10 as a rain date. The location would be announced a later date, if needed.

2025 Grand National Cross Country Series Calendar

Rnd Date Event Name Location eMTB Rnd 1 Feb 15-16 Big Buck Union, SC 2 Mar 1-2 Wild Boar Palatka, FL 3 Mar 8-9 Talladega Talladega, AL 4 Mar 29-30 Camp Coker Bullet Society Hill, SC 5 Apr 11-13 The Old Gray Monterey, TN Round 1 6 May 3-4 Powerline Park St. Clairsville, OH 7 May 16-18 Hoosier Crawfordsville, IN Round 2 8 May 30-Jun 1 Mason-Dixon Mt. Morris, PA Round 3 & 4 9 June 20-22 Snowshoe* Snowshoe, WV Round 5 10 Sep 5-7 Buckwheat 100 Newburg, WV Round 6 11 Sep 19-21 The Mountaineer Beckley, WV Round 7 & 8 12 Oct 10-12 The John Penton Millfield, OH Round 9 13 Oct 24-26 Ironman Crawfordsville, IN Round 10

2025 FIM Baja World Cup Calendar

The FIM has announced details of the 2025 FIM Baja World Cup calendar, which will consist of eight events running from January through to November and will visit seven different countries over this 11-month period.

The new campaign will get underway in Saudi Arabia with the Saudi Baja in late January before moving onto the Baja TT do Oeste in Portugal towards the end of March and ahead of then taking in the Jordan Baja in Jordan come mid-April.

The Baja TT Dehesa Extremadura during the first weekend in May will mark the first of the two back-to-back rounds in Spain, with the second of these, namely the Baja Aragon taking place towards the close of July.

Hungary will host round six, as the Baja Hungary takes place in the middle of August ahead of a well-earned two-month break in the almost year long season.

The race for the title will climax in November, with the closing two events taking place at either ends of the month.

Baja Qatar in Qatar will be the penultimate stop of the series before Dubai holds the finale, as the Dubai International Baja rounds out the 2025 FIM Baja World Cup schedule.

2025 MXGP Calendar updates

Infront Moto Racing have announced several updates to the 2025 calendar of the FIM Motocross World Championship with the return of the MXGP of Portugal at Agueda and the MXGP of Great Britain at Matterley Basin to the delight of motocross fans.

The MXGP of Portugal will return to the esteemed Crossódromo Internacional de Águeda on 3 – 4 May 2025. Along with MXGP and MX2, Portuguese motocross fans will also be able to see the support classes, EMX250 and EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing.

In the latest update to the 2025 MXGP calendar, the previously scheduled first round in Indonesia on June 29 has been cancelled. In its place, the MXGP of Great Britain will now take place at Matterley Basin on 21-22 June 2025. The second Indonesian round on 5-6 July remains on the calendar and will be the MXGP of Indonesia, with the venue to be announced.

The MXGP of Great Britain at Matterley Basin will feature the EMX250 and EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing as support classes, ensuring an action-packed weekend for all motocross enthusiasts.

2025 MXGP Provisional Calendar updated below: