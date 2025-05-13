Moto News Weekly Wrap

May 13, 2025

Team Australia MXoN applications open

Motorcycling Australia is now accepting applications from riders who wish to represent Team Australia at the 2025 FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN), which will be held at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, America. The MXoN will take place from October 3-5 and, for Australian-based rider(s), the time commitment away from home will be approximately seven days.

Applications close Friday, May 30, after which Motorcycling Australia will contact the selected riders. Ironman Raceway is located about 80km north-west of Indianapolis. It will be the first time the MXoN is held at the track as America hosts the iconic teams event for the fifth time. Team Australia will defend the 2025 MXoN title after finally wresting the famed Chamberlain Trophy in England last year.

The Team Australia MXoN Application form can be found here (link).

Jett Lawrence makes historic Met Gala appearance

As Jett Lawrence quietly prepares for his return to racing this summer, the two-time SMX World Champion broke new ground becoming the first SuperMotocross athlete to attend the iconic and highly exclusive Met Gala in New York City. Lawrence’s appearance was highlighted by his agency of representation, Wasserman, who also represent countless other stars that walked the carpet across sports, music, and entertainment.

The theme of the 2025 Met Gala was “Superfine Tailoring: Black Style, Black Dandyism”. David August created a singular couture ensemble for Jett and his debut on fashion’s most prestigious stage. Crafted from a deep aubergine self-floral jacquard, the hand-tailored double-breasted suit featured a hidden fly front, sculptural exaggerated peak lapels, and sleek jetted flat pockets, forming a silhouette that’s at once regal and unapologetically modern. The trousers embrace the rhythm of the era with a fuller drape and a subtle bell-bottom finish, echoing both classic bravado and contemporary swagger. Underneath, a crisp white cotton shirt with an exaggerated point collar.

Prior to the event, Lawrence expressed his gratitude to be in attendance “It’s honestly an honour. It shows that moto’s expanding into new spaces, and I get to help lead that. I’m proud to rep the sport and show the world we’ve got style too.”

Lawrence found himself among the biggest stars in modern professional sports. Lewis Hamilton led the charge as a co-chair of the 2025 event. Also in attendance was Saquon Barkley, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens, Angel Reese, Joe Burrow, Serena Williams, Jalen Hurts, Gabrielle Thomas, Dwyane Wade, and many others—each representing their respective sports and leagues, from the NFL to the Olympics and NBA.

Jett returns to the track in two weeks time for Round 18 of the SMX World Championship and Round 1 of Pro Motocross from Fox Raceway in Pala, CA.

Cole Davies awarded 2025 250SX Rookie of the Year

Cole Davies has earnt the 2025 250SX Rookie of the Year award, and Cole’s mechanic, Lachlan Mills, accepted the award on his behalf.

Cole Davies

“A tough way to end the Supercross season, but looking at the positives — it’s been one hell of a rookie year. I’m stoked on how it went and truly grateful for everyone who supported me along the way, especially the entire Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha team. As for my current condition: I’ve got a broken arm and a broken nose. It definitely could’ve been a lot worse, and I’m thankful to walk away somewhat okay after such a gnarly crash. Massive thanks to the Alpinestars Medical Crew for taking great care of me. Surgery is set for tomorrow morning. I’ll be back stronger than ever. Appreciate all the love — see you soon.”

Bradley Cox joins Sherco TVS Rally Team

Bradley Cox has been signed by the Sherco TVS Rally team, alongside Lorenzo Santolino and Harith Noah. Over the past seasons, Bradley has proven to be one of the rising talents in the discipline. Winner of the Rally2 World Cup in 2024, he will step up this year to the RallyGP category.

At 27 years old and originally from South Africa, he will make his official debut at home, during the World Championship round at the Safari Rally, from May 18 to 24.

Bradley Cox

“I am very excited to be joining the Sherco Factory Racing Team. It is a dream come true to ride for a Factory team and I am looking forward to what is to come. I already have spent some days on the bike and I feel super comfortable and at home on it. Excited for the races that are coming up for us and especially the W2RC round in South Africa!”

Plessinger re-signed by Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing has re-signed Aaron Plessinger for the 2026 SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX), inclusive of the AMA Supercross Championship and Pro Motocross Championship. This latest contract extension between the pair signifies what will be a fifth-consecutive season together next year.

‘The Cowboy’ will race-on with the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team managed by Ian Harrison, continuing what has been a successful collaboration. Plessinger will once again be READY TO RACE in the high-profile American series, equipped with the KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION.

With a single round remaining in Supercross 2025, fan favorite Plessinger sits sixth position in the 450SX championship standings and with five podiums to his credit. That tally is underscored by a popular second-career premier class victory at the Foxborough round in April, building momentum throughout the 17-round duration.

Aaron Plessinger

“It means everything to me to be part of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing for 2026. I love everybody and everything about this team, it’s been an awesome four years together already, and it’s flying by, but we’re having such a good time. We’ve had some really, really good results, so to have the team want to keep me around and keep going together, it’s really special to me. I can’t wait for what the future brings and my focus right now is to get the best results that I can with the team. To build the fanbase that we have is really special as well, because without them and their support we wouldn’t be anything. It’s always cool to meet our fans, to interact with the KTM Junior Supercross kids and their families at the races, and that’s what dirt bikes are all about. To get people on the bikes that we ride and to become KTM riders themselves, it’s why we do what we do each race weekend, to give them that added spark and interest in the sport. I’m super-excited for the remainder of this season and now into next year!”

Season ending successful surgery for Tim Gajser

Honda HRC’s Tim Gajser has undergone a successful surgery on his injured right shoulder as a result of his crash in Switzerland on Monday 21st April. The nasty incident at the Frauenfeld circuit, wasn’t initially showing such a serious prognosis but after attempting physiotherapy to try and improve the shoulder, surgery was deemed as the best option.

Unfortunately, this means that Gajser’s title aspirations are now over, despite a start to the season that saw him podium the first six rounds, winning three of them and pulling out a lead of nearly 50 points at one stage. He looked in imperious form, and although it was early-on, the way he was riding and the way he was continually increasing his lead had all the signs pointed towards a sixth world title for the Slovenian.

Tim Gajser

“I am bitterly disappointed to have needed surgery, which effectively rules out any chance I have of the title this year. There isn’t a set recovery timetable for this, but I’ll be missing a number of rounds and even when I return, it’ll take some time to get back up to speed. My focus now though is to do everything I need to do to, to get fit and healthy and back to being 100% and we’ll just take it from there. I felt so good this season, and I think that showed with my results and how comfortably I was leading the championship, but this is motocross and anything can happen at any moment unfortunately. A big thanks to everyone in Honda HRC for all their work, and to all my fans around the world who support me. I hope to see everyone at the races later in the year.”

2025 U.S. ISDE Teams revealed

31 riders will represent the United States at the 99th FIM International Six Days Enduro (ISDE), with 10 Trophy and 21 Club Team riders set to compete in Bergamo, Italy, from Aug. 24-29. The U.S. World Trophy, Junior World Trophy and Women’s World Trophy teams will include 10 Trophy riders. Each participating country can allocate four riders to its World Trophy team, three riders aged 23 or younger on its Junior Trophy team, and three female riders on its Women’s Trophy Team.

The United States enjoyed an outstanding showing at the 2024 FIM ISDE as the Women’s World Trophy team captured its second-consecutive title, and the World Trophy and Junior World Trophy teams secured podium finishes.

“Our Trophy team stays unchanged from last year,” said Team Manager Antti Kallonen, “These riders have continued their progress in sprint enduro style racing and Cody switching to 450 this year has made a big difference in his speed, and I feel very good about our Trophy Team’s overall speed now.”

Going for its third-straight ISDE crown, the 2025 U.S. Women’s World Trophy Team will return the dominant trio of Rachel Gutish, Korie Steede and Brandy Richards.

“Our Women’s Team is solid despite Brandy Richards being currently sidelined with an injury [so far this season], but she is scheduled to be back on the bike well before we head to Italy to lead the team for another successful Six Days,” Kallonen added.

With its sights set on an ISDE championship, the 2025 U.S. Junior Trophy Team will consist of Grant Davis, Cooper Jones and Mateo Oliveira.

“Our Junior team is seeing a slight last-minute rider line-up change as Jason Tino, who was slated to be on the team, got sidelined with an injury,” said Kallonen, “Luckily, we have a deep pool of talent to choose from and our riders will be fighting for that top step of the podium again.”

The AMA’s East and West Coast qualifiers resulted in the qualification of 21 U.S.-represented club teams:

Team Rabaconda Joseph Cunningham Cole Whitmer Thorn Devlin

Team GTBN Layton Smail Jaden Dahners Lane Lorenzo

Team XC Gear Brody Johnson Collier Martinez Colton Shields

Team Mojo/SXS Anson Maloney Ryder Thomaselli Zane Roberts

Team Missouri Mudders Will Sievenpiper Chase Landers Lane Whitmer

Team Hough Legacy Racing Max Gerston Eric Stevenson Tanner Whipple

Team Randy Mastin Memorial: Ava Silvestri Ellie Winland Ashlee Gage



Yamaha well represented at Sunshine State Motocross Rounds

Southeast Queensland is a hive of motocross activity this week as rounds three and four of the Sunshine State Motocross series are being held at Toowoomba and Warwick on consecutive weekends. Both venues also host a national round in the coming months, so plenty of the high profile riders and teams took the opportunity to get familiar with both tracks, starting with Echo Valley in Toowoomba, last weekend.

Yamaha had a host of riders attend the Echo Valley round with Ryder Kingsford, Jayce Cosford, Koby Hantis and Seth Burchell contest the MX2 class. Madi Simpson joined the fun in the Women’s division while Levi Rogers raced MX1. Add to that a handful of the GYTR Yamaha Junior Racing Team riders in the younger classes on Saturday.

Jayce Cosford led the Yamaha charge in MX2 with a second-place finish behind Brodie Connolly. Cosford finished with 4 -2 results in a good hit out and continue his recent good form. Right behind him was Monster Energy Yamalube Yamaha teammate, Ryder Kingsford.

Kingsford took a second in race one, but a small crash in race two saw him cross the finish line in fifth place for moto two and third place on the day.

Seth Burchell raced well and finished fourth with 5-3 results while Hantis cracked the top 10 with a ninth place finish on the day and starting to show the form that saw him lead the MX3 championship in 2024.

Madi Simpson steered her Monster Energy WBR Yamaha YZ250F to the win in the Women’s class with 2-1 results and boosted her confidence after a tough MX start to the year for her, while Levi Rogers looked good early in the day but didn’t finish moto two.

In the junior ranks, there was some mixed results with plenty of podiums but also an injury to Lachlan Allen. After being extremely competitive early in the day and leading the race he was in, Allen got his foot caught in a rut and pain shot through his body. He was forced to retire from the race and while X Rays have cleared any bone breaks, he is awaiting results of scans to determine the full extent of the injury.

On the positive side, Heath Davy, Hudson Francis, and Eliza Dennis all raced well. Davy finished with a second place in the 250cc class as well as a top five result on his YZ125. Francis was third on his 65 and seventh on his YZ85 in the 9-11 years classes while Eliza Dennis continues to upset the boys with her speed and aggression.

Everyone will be back at it this weekend at Warwick and will be joined by Jed Beaton who will come up to get some laps on the Warwick circuit.

Danielle McDonald impresses in the USA

Danielle McDonald is getting back to her best form and a recent run of good results show she has recovered from her knee surgery over the off season. After finished with 3-4 results in the last two rounds of the GNCC series, McDonald had a weekend off, so decided to contest a round of the US Sprint Series.

With a format that is more similar to what she grew up with in Australia, McDonald was instantly up the front and challenging for testing wins, even snaring one along the way. She ended up with a third on day one and then a second place on day two.

With the ISDE not too far away and the team with Jess Gardiner and Taylor Jones, the same team that made the podium last year, will be out to go even better in 2025. McDonald will also make an appearance back down under as she contests the Hattah Desert race on her trusty WR250F.

2025 AMA SX Round 17 – Salt Lake City Final Wrap

250 East-West Showdown Report

Haiden Deegan scored the holeshot when the final round of the 2025 AMA Supercross Championship got underway in Salt Lake City on Saturday night. Chasing Deegan early on were Tom Vialle, Seth Hammaker and Julien Beaumer.

Beaumer got the better of Hammaker and closed in on his KTM team-mate Vialle, who was aiming to take out his second 250 East Championship in succession.

Up front Deegan had pulled the pin and was gone.

Beaumer took second place from Vialle and the battle between that pair had allowed Seth Hammaker and RJ Hampshire to close up on them.

Hammaker demoted Vialle to fourth place at half-race distance to put one step on the podium. A lap later RJ Hampshire took fourth from Vialle and if they finished in that order then Hammaker would win the championship from the Frenchman.

The leaders were now fighting their way through lapped traffic. Hammaker was all over the back of Beaumer and looking for a way past, the Kawasaki man made his move with just over three-minutes left on the clock.

Beaumer though came back at him at the end of a rhythm section and the two clashed, the KTM man taking that second place back as he looked to be trying to help his team-mate, Hammaker then brushed shoulders with Beaumer again and this time came out on top. Then pushing Beaumer back another position was RJ Hampshire.

Moments later though Hampshire and Hammaker came together and both ended up on the deck! Hampshire went for a move under Hammaker up the berm of a tight right-hander but the pair tangled. That move from Hampshire effectively cost Hammaker the championship! Hammaker and Hampshire were back up and running in quick fashion but not before Beaumer and Vialle had swept past.

Hammaker put his head down to try and chase down Vialle once again but the KTM man had enough of a buffer to bring home that third place and with it the 250 East Championship.

Second place on the night going to Beaumer who with that cemented second place in the 250 West Championship.

Hammaker’s fourth place saw him finish three-points behind Vialle in the 250 East title fight.

RJ Hampshire sixth on the night which secured him third place on the 250 East ladder.

Completely unaware of all that excitement going down behind him was Haiden Deegan. The Star Yamaha rider the victor by just under ten-seconds after already securing the 250 West crown the previous weekend in Denver.

Deegan will take a 40-point lead in the combined SMX title chase over Julien Beaumer into the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Tom Vialle a further nine-points behind in third.

Jordon Smith and Cole Davies had come together hard in Qualifying and both missed the Main. Davies looked to be cruising and was landed on heavily from behind by Smith in what was a sickening impact that left the young Kiwi in all sorts of bother. Early indications are that he has a broken nose and a broken arm, but along with that he will also be very battered and bruised all over.

Haiden Deegan – 250 West Champion – P1

“This [Championship] means a lot to me because people doubted me all the way,” Deegan said in Denver. “They [were] telling me I was all hype coming into [AMA] Supercross and motocross … We’re the champ now, and let’s go, baby!”

Julien Beaumer – P2

“I’m really happy with how my riding was in these last two rounds, it really came back around, and my biggest takeaway from this championship is just consistency. I had that mid-season slump and a couple of tough races, so for me, it’s about being consistent. Tonight I was racing hard for position there in the Main Event, and we’re happy to come away with second place.”

Tom Vialle – 250 East Champion – P3

“I can’t believe this, to be honest! I got a good start behind Haiden [Deegan], and I was feeling good, then I started to make a couple of mistakes, and both Seth [Hammaker] and RJ [Hampshire] got me, so then I was about five seconds back. I saw them both down in the corner, and I couldn’t believe it – I thought, ‘This is crazy!’ There were still about four laps to go, and I just did it from there to clinch the title. The speed was really high this year from everyone and I lost a lot of points in the mud at Foxborough, but overall I just tried to stay steady, and that’s what paid off in the end. I came to the United States to win Supercross titles, so to have two now is insane! Two championships are hard to win, so this feels really good to achieve this with the whole Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team.”

Seth Hammaker – P4

“It was a great season overall,” said Hammaker. “Obviously, coming up just short is tough—especially when you’re that close. It was a wild race. I got a decent start, but from there it was chaos. I got around Tom (Vialle) early and was holding good pace, but then Juju (Julien Beaumer) came in and made an aggressive move on me that I wasn’t expecting. I shouldn’t have left the door open like that. Then RJ (Hampshire) came in hot. I just tried to keep fighting all the way to the end. I pushed to close the gap on Tom, but second place is how the season wraps. Huge shoutout to the entire team—I really wanted to get this one done for them. I can’t thank everyone at Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki and the whole Dog Pound crew enough. We’ll get back to work and stay focused on outdoors. The season’s still building, and I’m proud of the fight we showed. Congrats to Tom on a great season.”

RJ Hampshire – P6

“Today was a very eventful day,” reflected Hampshire. “I felt good on the bike, then the Heat Race didn’t go so well after having a big one that sent me to my first LCQ in a couple of years. That’s always stressful, so then the outside gate pick for the Main gave me an average start, but I put my head down and charged. I had a chance for the championship at the end there and I went for it, which didn’t go in my favor and it’s unfortunate to take us both down. Overall, I did everything I could, I tried, and we’ll leave here and move on – I’m looking forward to this next chapter of my career.”

Gareth Marchbanks – P7

“Today was a grind,” said Marchbanks. “Free practice went solid—I think I was P4—but overall, qualifying was tough. I just wasn’t connecting with the track like I did in Denver. We made some suspension tweaks that helped for the heat, but I got hit in turn two and went down hard. Came back from dead last to eighth, which wasn’t ideal. In the main, I tried for a good start from the inside but got pinched off and shuffled way back. I worked my way up to P7, but it was just one of those nights where nothing really clicked. The team worked hard all week and gave me a great bike—everything’s there, we just need to dial in the starts. We’ll regroup and keep pushing.”

Jo Shimoda – P8

“We had a lot going on today. Someone ran into me in the heat race, so honestly, my main priority was just to get through the night safely—and we accomplished that. I felt like my riding was a little better than last week, and the bike was also improved. Of course, I wanted to finish a bit higher, but now it’s time to reset and focus on outdoors in two weeks.”

Drew Adams – P10

“Overall, it was a solid day,” said Adams. “I felt like I improved every time I hit the track. Qualifying went really well, and the heat race was strong. In the main, I know I need to keep working on my starts—that’s definitely something to improve. I lost some spots early but made a few passes and caught some breaks along the way. Ended up P10, and I’m pretty happy with that. Excited to carry the momentum outdoors. Thanks for all the support!”

Chance Hymas – P11

“Honestly, my night was pretty disappointing; I wasn’t happy with my riding or my decision-making in the main event. Up until then, things were going well—the heat race was good, and qualifying was a step in the right direction for me. I just need to be better when it comes to race decisions in Supercross mains. My speed and riding are there, but I need to think things through better. Now my focus shifts to outdoors, and I’m looking forward to getting started.”

Austin Forkner – P22

“I am stoked to finish the season with a positive day. I rode well. I was fifth in the heat, which was with all of the 250SX East riders, then I had a solid start in the main. I was riding well and in the battle. I had a little issue that ended my race, but we have made massive improvements over the last month and I am so excited to carry that momentum into the future.”

Jordon Smith

“A bummer way to end the supercross season! I felt really good in practice and put a lot of laps together. We have made some positive bike changes in recent weeks and I feel that we really had it in a good spot. It was an unfortunate situation, but I am pleased that we are all somewhat healthy and walking away. I tried to race, but I was just too sore and the main focus is the 2025 Pro Motocross season. We will head back to the Triumph Factory Racing facility and be ready for round one.”

250 East-West Showdown Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 H. Deegan Yam / 2 J. Beaumer KTM +9.255 3 T. Vialle KTM +11.472 4 S. Hammaker Kaw +12.284 5 M. Mosiman Yam +18.750 6 R. Hampshire Hus +19.838 7 G. Marchbanks Kaw +21.076 8 J. Shimoda Hon +23.614 9 C. Schock Yam +27.662 10 D. Adams Kaw +30.726 11 C. Hymas Hon +37.682 12 M. Vohland Yam +39.925 13 N. Thrasher Yam +41.156 14 H. Munoz Yam 1 Lap 15 C. Park Hon 1 Lap 16 L. Turner KTM 1 Lap 17 H. Yoder Kaw 1 Lap 18 D. Simonson Yam 1 Lap 19 G. Towers Hon 1 Lap 20 E. Lopes Yam 2 Laps 21 J. Chambers Kaw 2 Laps 22 A. Forkner Tri 8 Laps

250 West Final Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 H. Deegan 221 2 J. Beaumer 189 3 C. Davies 171 4 J. Shimoda 163 5 G. Marchbanks 145 6 C. Schock 144 7 M. Mosiman 131 8 J. Smith 126 9 H. Yoder 78 10 L. Turner 71 11 C. Thompson 58 12 E. Lopes 57 13 P. Ross 57 14 A. Bourdon 54 15 G. Towers 46 16 D. Walsh 41 17 D. Adams 40 18 T. Albright 36 19 R. Difrancesco 35 20 J. Reynolds 34

250 East Final Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 T. Vialle 180 2 S. Hammaker 177 3 R. Hampshire 173 4 N. Thrasher 137 5 C. Park 131 6 C. Hymas 130 7 M. Vohland 120 8 H. Miller 85 9 M. Anstie 78 10 D. Bennick 77 11 A. Forkner 75 12 H. Munoz 58 13 C. Mumford 51 14 T. Colip 51 15 J. Chambers 48 16 L. Kobusch 43 17 G. Linville 42 18 L. Kitchen 39 19 J. Rodbell 34 20 D. Simonson 30

250 Combined SMX Points

Pos Rider Points 1 H. Deegan 221 2 J. Beaumer 189 3 T. Vialle 180 4 S. Hammaker 177 5 R. Hampshire 173 6 C. Davies 171 7 J. Shimoda 163 8 G. Marchbanks 145 9 C. Schock 144 10 N. Thrasher 137 11 C. Park 131 12 M. Mosiman 131 13 C. Hymas 130 14 J. Smith 126 15 M. Vohland 120 16 H. Miller 85 17 M. Anstie 78 18 H. Yoder 78 19 D. Bennick 77 20 A. Forkner 75

450 Main Report

Aaron Plessinger scored the holeshot as the championship deciding 450 Main got underway in Salt Lake City. Cooper Webb was second early on as Chase Sexton and Shane McElrath also threw their hat in that ring.

Webb made short work of Plessinger to move through to the lead at the end of the opening lap. Sexton then moved up to second place and set about chasing down the championship leader.

Sexton reeled Webb in and took the lead on lap four with a clean pass. Sexton went into this final nine-points behind Webb, so Webb knew he only need to finish in the top five to claim the title, even if Sexton was to win this final round.

By half-race distance Sexton had a seven-second buffer over Webb. Meanwhile Webb was being closed down by Justin Cooper and Malcolm Stewart.

Webb offered little resistance as Malcolm Stewart and then Justin Cooper demoted him to fourth. The championship leader playing it safe and still had seven-seconds over Joey Savatgy up his sleeve with five-minutes to run. At this juncture Sexton led Stewart by more than ten-seconds.

Sexton went on to take the chequered flag well clear of Stewart, while Justin Cooper rounded out the podium ahead of newly crowned 2025 AMA Supercross Champion, a tearful and thankful Cooper Webb.

Webb now a three-time Supercross Champion.

Cooper Webb – 2025 Champion / P4

“[This third championship] means everything,” Webb said. “You don’t know how many nights I’ve woken up just wanting to get this again. And I never thought I’d be here again, so never give up on yourself. Never cut yourself short. I’m not maybe the best, but man, when you put your mind to something [then] you get it done … I knew I wasn’t done after those [previous] two [championships]. This feels freakin’ awesome, man. Never give up on yourself, kids!”

Sexton took seven round wins on his way to second in the championship.

Justin Cooper secured third place in the championship by four-points over Malcolm Stewart.

Ken Roczen finished fifth in the championship despite being injured for most of the year and then sitting out the final couple of rounds.

Chase Sexton – P1

“Today, I think I did everything that I could’ve done. Obviously, we came up short on the championship, which is a bummer and it’s a tough pill to swallow, but Cooper [Webb] had a great season. We were able to achieve seven race wins this year, and throughout the season I became a much more complete rider, having learned from some of my mistakes, so I’ll take that and head into the outdoors. I am proud of what we were able to achieve together with the team and am happy to beat my personal season win record with seven this year.”

Malcolm Stewart – P2

“Tonight was awesome,” commented Stewart. “These last few weeks at altitude have been solid for us, and when I got into second position tonight for a split second I couldn’t hear my motorcycle – these fans were so loud! It was a great race for me, we did everything that we could, and I’m just stoked to end this championship with a second-place finish. We made a lot of progress this year, because last year we were coming back from injury and I was just overthinking things. Tampa really turned things around for me with having the confidence of being able to run at the front, so all-in-all, I’m really happy and excited to go racing outdoors.”

Aaron Plessinger – P6

“Salt Lake City was a pretty good race. I struggled to find a setting that worked for me in qualifying, but by the time we got to the Heat Race, it was working awesome! I got a holeshot there and won the thing, which was good. Holeshotted again in the Main, but I saw that I was around both Coop and Chase, and panicked a bit – I doubled the whole way down a rhythm lane and lost a lot of positions, then struggled to recover from there. That was my night in Salt Lake, but it’s time to regroup and head outdoors. We’ll be going for it!”

Dean Wilson – P7

“It was a good day overall. I actually threw my back out earlier in the week, so I wasn’t sure how I was going to feel. I did therapy every day with ‘Doc G’ [physiotherapist H. Rey Gubernick], and I have to give a massive thank-you to him—I don’t know if I could’ve raced without his help. Once we got here, I felt okay on the bike, even though I was still in a lot of pain. I had a really good heat race and ended up third, which was cool. In the main event, I finished seventh and was in a battle the entire time with a few guys just ahead of me. The elevation and a bit of wind made it tough at the end, but overall I’m really happy with how it went. These five races with Honda have been unbelievable and something I’ll always remember! I’m a little sad it’s over, but I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity. Thank you to everyone at Honda who made it happen—Yarrive [Konsky] and Martin [Davalos] from Quad Lock Honda, Lars [Lindstrom] and Brandon [Wilson] from American Honda, and all the bosses. It’s been a lot of fun.”

Colt Nichols – P12

“It was a big season for me, I’ve never finished a full 450 season before, so that was a big goal I had coming into the year. To even be in Salt Lake, I’m stoked,” said Nichols. “I wish I could have finished a little better, but I got some more exposure for the team and myself and overall, I’m super stoked on the team. I’m really happy with everything here. It’s been a fun season, frustrating at times, but I’m stoked to be racing my dirt bike and doing it with these guys. This support team I’ve got around me is pretty damn cool. Yeah, we’ll saddle up and do it again next year!”

Kyle Chisholm – P14

“It was a fun, technical, and really busy track, but I had fun on it. It was definitely my style of track,” reported Chisholm. “I felt good in practice, qualified out of the heat, and in the main event I ended up 14th. Not my best, but I was happy with my riding… 17 races, there’s a lot of racing, week in and week out, so staying healthy is an important thing. And that’s a tough thing for us to do in our sport. So you try to be smart all season and pick and choose the risks that you take. [Good decisions with] risk versus reward help you stay healthy. I’m proud of that, proud of staying healthy. I ended on a pretty good note, and I had fun out there. It was a great season, and it flew by. The team’s done a great job all year and, as always, we’ve worked well together for the last three years. I’ve really just enjoyed coming to work and working with everybody… I’m going to miss it, but I’m not leaving forever, right? I plan on still doing the playoffs, maybe a couple outdoors before then, maybe World Supercross and yeah, [this is] just my last time doing the full Supercross season… I hope you guys haven’t seen the last of me, that’s not the plan anyways, and I hope to be racing again here soon.”

450 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 C. Sexton KTM / 2 M. Stewart Hus +9.589 3 J. Cooper Yam +14.280 4 C. Webb Yam +20.297 5 J. Savatgy Hon +24.871 6 A. Plessinger KTM +25.736 7 D. Wilson Hon +30.164 8 J. Hill KTM +35.751 9 S. McElrath Hon +42.877 10 D. Ferrandis Hon +45.155 11 C. Craig Yam +46.697 12 C. Nichols Suz 1 Lap 13 F. Noren Kaw 1 Lap 14 K. Chisholm Suz 1 Lap 15 J. Hand Hon 1 Lap 16 C. Clason Kaw 2 Laps 17 M. Harrison Kaw 2 Laps 18 K. Moranz KTM 2 Laps 19 G. Harlan Yam 2 Laps 20 J. Starling Gas 2 Laps 21 A. Rodriguez KTM 13 Laps 22 B. Bloss Bet 25 Laps

450 Final Championship Points – Top 20

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 C. Webb Yam 365 2 C. Sexton KTM 363 3 J. Cooper Yam 281 4 M. Stewart Hus 277 5 K. Roczen Suz 271 6 A. Plessinger KTM 255 7 D. Ferrandis Hon 194 8 J. Hill KTM 194 9 S. McElrath Hon 192 10 J. Barcia Gas 185 11 J. Savatgy Hon 153 12 J. Anderson Kaw 151 13 M. Oldenburg Hon 134 14 C. Nichols Suz 130 15 B. Bloss Bet 113 16 E. Tomac Yam 80 17 K. Chisholm Suz 78 18 J. Lawrence Hon 71 19 C. Craig Yam 69 20 M. Harrison Kaw 65 21 H. Lawrence Hon 62 22 D. Wilson Hon 57

450 Combined SMX Points – Top 20 Pos Rider Bike Points 1 C. Webb Yam 365 2 C. Sexton KTM 363 3 J. Cooper Yam 281 4 M. Stewart Hus 277 5 K. Roczen Suz 271 6 A. Plessinger KTM 255 7 D. Ferrandis Hon 194 8 J. Hill KTM 194 9 S. McElrath Hon 192 10 J. Barcia Gas 185 11 J. Savatgy Hon 153 12 J. Anderson Kaw 151 13 M. Oldenburg Hon 134 14 C. Nichols Suz 130 15 B. Bloss Bet 113 16 E. Tomac Yam 80 17 K. Chisholm Suz 78 18 J. Lawrence Hon 71 19 C. Craig Yam 69 20 M. Harrison Kaw 65 21 H. Lawrence Hon 62

2025 MXGP of Spain Wrap

After a relatively dry Saturday at the Circuito Municipal Jorge Prado, the rains arrived for race day, with an early downpour that made conditions incredibly difficult for everyone involved at the MXGP of Spain. We did see sunshine later in the day, and the two Championship leaders showed why they are holding the red plates hard-fought, overall victories in their respective classes.

Romain Febvre took his first ever GP victory in Spain – his 11th attempt – with a 1-2 card for Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP, although a second race crash left him with a lot of work to do as Lucas Coenen won race two and took second overall for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing. There was joy for the Spanish fans as Honda HRC’s Ruben Fernandez bounced back from a rough Saturday to claim third overall on the podium for the second week running!

The MX2 class saw overall victory for Kay de Wolf, in a similar fashion to Febvre’s day with a convincing first race win, then a battling second race to clinch the overall win for Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing with a fourth-place finish. Andrea Adamo won race two to secure second overall, with fellow Red Bull KTM Factory Racing pilot Sacha Coenen earning his first podium finish since the opening round with 6-2 results.

A mid-grid gate crash cost Jake Cannon as he tangled with other riders at the tight first turn to start well outside the top-twenty in each moto; the Australian teenager salvaged thirteenth- and fourteenth-placed finishes.

The weekend also marked round six of the FIM Europe EMX250 European Championship and Janis Martins Reisulis was in a league of his own, executing a flawless 1-1 performance that saw him lead every lap of both races, extending his championship advantage in emphatic fashion.

The second round of the FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship saw a resurgent MX Fontaracing’s Kiara Fontanesi returned to winning ways after a four-year wait, sealing her 21st career Grand Prix victory.

2025 MXGP of Spain Video Highlights

MXGP Race One

As with the two practice sessions on Saturday, Febvre set the best time in the morning Warm-Up ahead of Jeffrey Herlings on the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing machine, and another Dutchman, Glenn Coldenhoff of Fantic Factory Racing MXGP.

Febvre showed his intent immediately in the opening race, held on a drying circuit as the rain had finally come to a stop during the earlier first MX2 race. Firing the Kawasaki into the first turn to claim his second Fox Holeshot Award of the season as Coldenhoff ran wide, he had the Aruba.it Ducati Factory MX-Team machine of Jeremy Seewer for close company, with Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP teammates Maxime Renaux and Jago Geerts also nudging past Coldenhoff into third and fourth!

Sadly for Saturday’s Qualifying Race winner Geerts, he ran wide into some deep mud at the edge of the track and dropped down the order for an eventual finish of 15th. Febvre’s teammate Pauls Jonass had already dropped his Kawasaki in the first corner, and had to fight back to an eventual eleventh.

Meanwhile, Fernandez and Coenen were running fourth and fifth until lap three, when Seewer had the first of many crashes that would drop him to 19th at the end of the race with a battered machine! It was a case of trying to stay upright on the tricky surface that didn’t leave many passing options, but further back Seewer’s teammate Mattia Guadagnini claimed tenth behind a spirited ride from JM Racing Honda’s Brent van Doninck, his first top ten finish of the year.

Herlings was moving forward through the race to take seventh from Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP man Calvin Vlaanderen, while Fantic Factory Racing MXGP teammates Coldenhoff and Andrea Bonacorsi held fifth and sixth from lap six onwards.

Try as he might, Coenen couldn’t get onto terms with Fernandez for third, and Renaux only closed to within four seconds of Febvre for the lead as the Kawasaki man saw it home safely in the final laps.

MXGP Race Two

With a much drier circuit for race two, it was a case of reset and repeat for the Frenchman as he blasted to another Fox Holeshot Award in race two, this time with Vlaanderen and Seewer disputing second ahead of Fernandez and Coenen. The Belgian teenager then pulled a stunning move around the outside of both Fernandez and Seewer on the opening lap to suddenly fire into third. Guadagnini and Geerts were also in the mix, then came a bizarre game of falling Frenchmen as first Renaux from sixth, and then Febvre from the lead, made costly mistakes to undo their good starts. Vlaanderen inherited the lead briefly, but on the final corner of the first full lap it was Coenen who made a forceful, slightly out of control move up the inside of the Yamaha man to take the lead, and at that time a possible Grand Prix winning position. Febvre remounted in seventh, then passed Geerts and Guadagnini on consecutive laps, before taking four laps to get around former teammate Seewer for fourth on lap seven. Geerts crashed again to end the race in fifteenth, and Guadagnini, under pressure from Jonass, Bonacorsi, and Herlings, dropped the Ducati in the waves to drop to ninth, but then a lap later had a violent crash exiting the first corner to leave him 18th, without a front fender, at the flag. Jonass then took his turn to drop the bike from sixth, which was taken up by Herlings to the finish ahead of Bonacorsi, and they would finish sixth and seventh overall as well, ahead of Coldenhoff who struggled to 12th in race two. Jonass would have to settle for ninth overall, ahead of the consistent Ben Watson, who claimed another top ten overall for MRT Racing Team Beta with 12-11 results. Team Motul Honda Motoblouz SR rider Kevin Horgmo fought well to get to eighth in race two, and Seewer held on for fifth, but the most attention was on Febvre as he attacked home hero Fernandez for third, getting past on lap eleven, a move that put him back in control for the overall GP victory. A pass on Vlaanderen for second on lap 15 of 17 just limited the Championship damage by a further couple of points, but there was no catching Coenen out front. After a great Saturday for Yamaha, they would have to settle for fourth and fifth overall on Sunday for Renaux and Vlaanderen, with Fernandez’s 3-4 finishes enough to secure his second podium in succession, in each of his two closest GPs to home. Febvre’s 23rd career GP win puts him level with Clement Desalle and Alessandro Puzar in the all-time record books, and gives him a 49-point lead over Coenen in the Championship, as Lucas has now moved past the absent Tim Gajser, who sadly has no date on his return for Honda HRC. Febvre will continue to proudly wear the red plate to his home GP at Ernée in two weeks’ time. Romain Febvre – P1 “It was great to take the holeshot in both motos; it makes life so much easier. In the first moto I had good lines, could ride my own pace, take a good gap and managed the race from the front. But I had to stay calm and concentrated throughout the moto as there were so many square bumps and you could not see them under the mud. I took another holeshot in race two but then I made life difficult for myself. The downhill after the table-top was very sketchy with lots of mud and braking bumps so I wanted to change my line on the second lap; but I jumped too far to the middle, missed the line and fell. It was difficul to lift up the bike there and you always lose many positions if you fall during the first laps of a race. I found good solutions to make passes and came back to second; it was a really good ride. There are so many things to think about during a race and I didn’t realise at first that the overall was still on until I got the pitboard. I am so pleased to take the red plate to Ernee; the French GP is always special and I hear they have made some nice changes to the track too. I just hope we can finally have some good weather for us and for the fans; I will have special gear from J1 and I have also asked the Japanese for something nice on the bike.” Lucas Coenen – P2 “I needed a good start and almost had it in the second moto! I was a bit on the edge for the first lap but I got up to 3rd and then had to send-it to take the lead. Romain [Febvre] was really strong this weekend. I didn’t feel so great on the track. It was really slippery in some places and tough to pass, in the first moto especially. Anyway, I’m so happy. We had a really good gap in the second moto. We’re consistent and this is our third podium in a row. We need to keep on like this!” Ruben Fernandez – P3 “Last year I wasn’t able to race here in Lugo, which was a massive shame but this year I am very happy to get to stand on the podium and see all the friends, family and fans who came out to support me. It is a special feeling to do so at a home GP and now I want to keep getting up on the podiums more in the future. I actually would have liked a little bit more coming into the weekend, but the conditions weren’t easy and in the end, this was all I could manage, especially after yesterday. I really enjoyed the past couple of rounds, racing in Portugal and Spain and getting podiums in both, so let’s keep the feeling going.” Maxime Renaux – P4 “Fourth today. Second in Race One was a great start to today but then in Race Two I crashed on the first lap. It was difficult to come through then and in the end, I wasn’t too far from the overall podium. So, it’s been a bittersweet day, I guess. Now, the focus is on continuing to recover fully from my crash in Switzerland in preparation for my home GP in two weeks.” Calvin Vlaanderen – P5 “The first race today was really muddy. Early on I was able to make a lot of quick passes but it was tough with the conditions. Race Two was a lot better though. My start was much better and then when Romain Febvre fell, I led for a bit, which was nice. I settled into a solid pace and ended up third, so overall it’s been a positive weekend. The track was tricky but I felt good on the bike so now it’s on to France in a couple of weeks.” Jeffrey Herlings – P6 “Getting better and better. P6, and the next step is P5 and then the podium. The weather didn’t help today and we’ve been unlucky with the mud in the last two rounds but I’m already looking forward to the next GP. I’m excited. This was not a great Grand Prix but also not a bad one because we’re racing the best riders in the premier class. From where we are coming from, this is OK. We need to improve our starts to gain a bit more confidence then we should be immediately better.” Pauls Jonass – P9 “I made life difficult for myself today with the crash at the start of race one and mistakes in race two. I came through quickly in the first moto but I just blew myself up and got arm pump after I got to eleventh so I just had to ride cautiously and stay there. I pulled out some good passes to sixth, with a gap to the guy behind, in the second race but then I had a small tip-over with two laps to go. I am disappointed with those mistakes, but on the positive side I was feeling good on the bike all weekend; the speed is there as I showed with P2 in Timed Practice and I was moving forward both motos so I aim to be battling for podiums soon.” Jeremy Seewer – P11 “Another of those days where we could have gone home with a very positive result but didn’t quite manage to. I think we still made another step forward. Yesterday we struggled a bit with the track. It was again something new for us, and we had to adjust some things to get used to it to find out how the bike works in these conditions. In the first moto, I got a good start and was riding in second for 10 minutes, feeling confident, feeling good and not risking much. And then I just hit a square-edge bump, basically on a straight line, and it kicked me off big time. It was super unlucky. That incident destroyed my race, as the bike was completely bent and I had quite a tough hit. Then I had to just get through moto two, and it went well. Pulled a good start again, and I stayed there near the front and made no mistakes. I just rode solid – didn’t do anything crazy and still finished fifth. So yeah, that was very positive, and the speed was there today. We are getting there and making progress; I just can’t put it all together yet. On to France.” Mattia Guadagnini – P15 “It’s a shame about the ending, as I was improving throughout the weekend. The first moto went well; there was a lot of mud, and I managed to bring it home without making too many errors. In the second, I got off to a quality start and rode really well for the first 25 minutes. Then, I started to feel tired, but I absolutely didn’t want to give up. I tried to hold on, but first I made a small mistake that cost me three positions. I then tried to recover but had a bad fall. Fortunately, I didn’t hurt myself, though I damaged the bike. The airbag saved me, and I managed to restart. My focus shifted to salvaging some points. Compared to last weekend, I noticed improvement. The feeling has gotten much better, but I still lack training time, so it will take a few more weeks to get back to my best shape.” Jago Geerts – P16 “Yesterday was really good but today I had small crashes early on in both races. Nothing major, I just lost the front end both times and fell. Without them I think I would have been much closer to the front today, so it’s frustrating. But I’m happy with my win in the Qualifying Race yesterday and it shows that I have the speed.” MXGP Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 R. Febvre Kaw 47 2 L. Coenen KTM 43 3 R. Fernandez Hon 38 4 M. Renaux Yam 34 5 C. Vlaanderen Yam 33 6 J. Herlings KTM 29 7 A. Bonacorsi Fan 29 8 G. Coldenhoff Fan 25 9 P. Jonass Kaw 21 10 B. Watson Bet 19 11 J. Seewer Duc 18 12 K. Horgmo Hon 18 13 B. Bogers Fan 16 14 B. Van doninck Hon 16 15 M. Guadagnini Duc 14 16 J. Geerts Yam 12 17 R. Van De Moosdijk KTM 11 18 A. Sterry KTM 9 19 T. Koch Bet 5 20 J. Pancar KTM 3 21 J. Gilbert Hon 2 22 A. Valentin Yam 0 23 L. Bodega Gomez KTM 0 24 J. Adamson Hon 0

MXGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 R. Febvre Kaw 386 2 L. Coenen KTM 337 3 T. Gajser Hon 305 4 G. Coldenhoff Fan 277 5 R. Fernandez Hon 261 6 M. Renaux Yam 259 7 A. Bonacorsi Fan 223 8 C. Vlaanderen Yam 201 9 K. Horgmo Hon 195 10 J. Seewer Duc 179 11 P. Jonass Kaw 142 12 B. Watson Bet 131 13 J. Herlings KTM 126 14 J. Geerts Yam 125 15 M. Guadagnini Duc 121 16 J. Pancar KTM 113 17 B. Bogers Fan 80 18 I. Gifting Yam 78 19 V. Guillod Yam 72 20 R. Van De Moosdijk KTM 71 21 K. Brumann Hus 50 22 A. Sterry KTM 49 23 T. Koch Bet 35 24 M. Stauffer KTM 23 25 B. Van doninck Hon 22 26 J. Gilbert Hon 21 27 N. Ludwig KTM 19 28 M. Spies KTM 13 29 A. Cairoli Duc 10 30 A. Lupino Duc 9 31 A. Tonus Yam 8 32 C. Toendel Hon 7 33 I. Monticelli Kaw 6 34 F. dos Santos Yam 5 35 C. Nickel Hus 4 36 R. Pape Yam 3 37 A. Forato Hon 2 38 M. Evans Hon 1 39 M. Scheu Hus 1 40 J. Adamson Hon 1

MX2 Race One

After losing out to title rival De Wolf in Saturday’s Qualifying Race, Simon Laengenfelder was keen to show that he had good pace in the very wet conditions of morning Warm Up, with the fastest time in the session for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.

On a very wet circuit for MX2 race one, Qualifying Race winner Thibault Benistant shot to the front for Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 to claim his second Fox Holeshot Award of the season, while the Monster Energy Triumph Racing machine of Camden McLellan veered around the outside of Laengenfelder in the third corner of the race to take second place.

Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing man Liam Everts and the Honda HRC machine of Ferruccio Zanchi held fourth and fifth, but De Wolf was swiftly moving forward with a pass on the Italian. Then the reigning Champ put a stunning move between both Everts and Laengenfelder through a left-right corner combination to suddenly get up to third.

At the start of the first full lap, McLellan briefly stalled to drop back to fifth, giving De Wolf a clear run at leader Benistant. Even better for the red plate holder was that Laengenfelder, having already dropped to seventh behind Adamo, then crashed awkwardly to drop himself even further down the order.

The Champ took the lead on the second lap and controlled the race from the front, while his teammate briefly passed Benistant for second, but the Frenchman took it back immediately.

Laengenfelder did all he could in treacherous conditions to limit the damage, and managed to work through to eighth at the flag with late passes on Valerio Lata, who took ninth for Honda HRC, and Mathis Valin who was tenth for Kawasaki Racing Team MX2. McLellan’s stall broke his rhythm, and he was also subject to a late pass by Sacha Coenen for sixth.

The Italians of Zanchi and Adamo brought it home in fourth and fifth, the best result for the Honda man since his first race win at Cozar in March.

Everts was able to pass Benistant for second on the uphill waves at the end of lap nine, and although the final gap of just 1.638 seconds between the teammates would indicate that it was close, the Dutchman never looked like relinquishing his first race victory since Sardegna, over a month ago.

MX2 Race Two

Things weren’t so in control at the start of the much drier second race, however, as De Wolf tangled with Benistant out of the gate and entered the first corner at the back of the pack. This left start king Sacha Coenen to grab his fifth Fox Holeshot Award of the year, giving him a chance to uncork his obvious speed and try to pull away immediately at the front.

He was helped by an unfortunate mistake for Zanchi, who had started second and held off the attentions of Laengenfelder and Adamo, who would have been keen to capitalise on De Wolf’s misfortunes to help their Championship hopes.

Zanchi crashed to the edge of a downhill landing area, and the young Italian had to battle back to an eventual tenth, just behind Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 pilots Karlis Reisulis in ninth and Rick Elzinga in eighth.

There were also crashes for home heroes David Braceras, down from sixth on his JM Racing Honda, and Monster Energy Triumph Racing teamster Guillem Farres, who was to finish as the top Spaniard in MX2 with 12th overall, although Oriol Oliver was the best of the local contingent in race two with 11th for Gabriel SS24 KTM Factory Juniors.

As Coenen streaked away to a nine-second lead, Adamo passed Laengenfelder for second on lap four, as De Wolf’s charge was held up for eight laps by the valiant Elzinga. The Dutchman on the Yamaha eventually yielded and would take ninth overall ahead of Lata. De Wolf was then uncorked, quickly catching and passing McLellan, who would take eighth overall with 7-7 finishes.

Everts had also been unable to get past a Yamaha, as Benistant kept him back for the entire race, although De Wolf was able to get past both of them in a stunning display of comeback riding with three laps to go.

By that time Coenen had dropped the bike in a tight left hander, and Adamo accepted the gift of a fourth GP race win of 2025 gratefully, just as Sacha was remounting. Laengenfelder’s third place put him sixth overall ahead of Zanchi, while Benistant claimed fifth overall behind Everts.

De Wolf’s brilliant fight-back took the GP win from Adamo and Coenen, and he pulled away in the standings to a 15-point gap over Laengenfelder, with Adamo still just six further back of the German. With the two hard-pack circuits of Ernée and Teutschenthal coming up, the KTM riders will be out for swift revenge as we approach the halfway point of the season.

Kay de Wolf – P1

“The first moto was pretty easy – I got into second position early on in the race. I waited a bit before I passed Thibault, and then I led the rest of the race. Liam was pushing me towards the end – he did a great job there. In the second moto, I don’t really know what happened at the start; I just banged bars with other riders at the start, and that basically dropped me to last. I just tried to work my way up and kept pushing to the end – and it paid off! In the last three laps I made four more passes, so that was a crazy second moto! I want to thank the team and everybody around me – my girlfriend, my family, everybody supporting me at home – I really appreciate it!”

Andrea Adamo – P2

“Two completely different races. One was very muddy and when I did the sighting lap I saw there were many ruts from the European Championship races but they were full of water. The start was demanding, and I didn’t have the best one. I had to capitalize on what I could manage. My day was decent, and I won the second moto on a drier track. Good to win…but also not the best weekend. I’m happy that I’m competitive more or less each weekend but I need to be more regular because the rest of these guys are fast.”

Sacha Coenen – P3

“I felt pretty good this weekend on the bike and the track and we showed good speed. I had a bad start in the first moto but did well to come through to sixth. Holeshot and leading for most of the second race but then I just lost the front! 2nd…it’s better than last week. We’re improving.”

Liam Everts – P4

“Overall, there were positives to take from the weekend. I really wanted to be on the podium again, especially after how strong I felt in the first race. The second moto just didn’t go to plan – a small mistake in those conditions makes a big difference. Still, I gave everything I had, and I’m proud of how we kept pushing as a team. We’ll take the lessons and come back swinging in France.”

Thibault Benistant – P5

“This weekend was probably the best weekend of my season so far as I had good results in all three races. It was a shame to miss the overall podium today and it’s partly my fault because I wasn’t always looking at the pit board to know the points situation. If I knew I needed to make a pass then I’d have taken some risks for sure. But overall, my speed is good and so is my fitness, so I think I’ll have some even better results as the season continues.”

Simon Laengenfelder – P6

“Difficult weekend. Another mudder! It’s so difficult to stay consistent in those types of races. I had a crash in the first moto that cost me a lot of positions because it was in the first few laps but I could manage to finish 8th. In the second race I had a better start and stayed at the front. Finishing 3rd was not enough for a podium or a top five but I took some points. Now I’m hoping to rebound in France.”

Ferruccio Zanchi – P7

“Overall, I should be happy with my performance, but I know I left a possible podium visit on the table after crashing in that second moto. The first race I got a good start and rode in fourth the whole race. I stayed consistent and didn’t let the pressure from behind phase me. In the second moto, I got an even better start and was in second position and feeling really good, but made a mistake coming into one of the 180s on a choppy section of the track. I remounted down in 14th and did make it up to 10th but I know I could have stayed with those guys up front and really fought for a podium. So yes, a disappointment, but still an improvement on previous rounds, which I guess I have to be happy about.”

Camden McLellan – P8

“That’s the Spanish GP wrapped up. It’s been an up and down weekend for me. My speed was good all weekend, on Saturday when the track was dry, and today when it was pretty muddy. In the first moto today I started up front but I just made too many mistakes. It was the same in race two as well, so if I can eliminate these mistakes, I know I can be fighting for the podium again.”

Rick Elzinga – P9

“This weekend was frustrating. On Saturday, I had really good speed but I struggled to ride the same way on Sunday and couldn’t flow around the track. The first race wasn’t ideal with the weather, and I had a bad start. I also stopped for goggles, so it wasn’t the best race for me. The second race was much better, and now it’s a case of putting all the pieces of the puzzle together on race day.”

Valerio Lata – P10

“A weekend to forget really as I never really felt comfortable around the track. The rain certainly didn’t help things but I know I need to improve in this weather because being outside the top 10 isn’t good enough. Now we have a weekend off, so I will work hard to get better and come into Ernee looking to get back to fighting for the top five positions.”

Guillem Farres – P12

“It’s been a difficult weekend for me. The rain made things tough, but crashes didn’t help with my results either. I didn’t get the best of starts in race one but pulled through to eighth, but then I crashed on the final lap and ended up 11th. I managed to get a good start in race two, but then a few issues on lap one pushed me back. I then crashed and was way back in the pack. It was tough to pass here and I could only get back to 15th at the end.”

Mathis Valin – P15

“It was a difficult weekend – one to forget – but everyone has a bad day during a long season. Normally I am good in the mud but this weekend was simply not for me. I was riding well the last fifteen minutes of race one but the second moto was nothing. Now we go back to the team base to analyse it and see what we have to work on.”

Karlis Reisulis – P16

“Race one was going well and I felt good despite the muddy conditions. Unfortunately, I had a bike issue, which ended my race. Because of my Qualifying Race result I didn’t have the best gate pick for today but I made it work in Race Two. My feeling on the bike was good and I felt strong at the end. So that’s encouraging for the upcoming races.”

MX2 Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 K. de Wolf Hus 43 2 A. Adamo KTM 41 3 S. Coenen KTM 37 4 L. Everts Hus 37 5 T. Benistant Yam 36 6 S. Längenfelder KTM 33 7 F. Zanchi Hon 29 8 C. Mc Lellan Tri 28 9 R. Elzinga Yam 21 10 V. Lata Hon 21 11 J. Mikula TM 16 12 G. Farres Tri 16 13 O. Oliver KTM 15 14 M. Grau KTM 15 15 M. Valin Kaw 14 16 K. Reisulis Yam 12 17 Q. Prugnieres KTM 11 18 D. Braceras Hon 8 19 M. Smith KTM 4 20 C. Valk KTM 3 21 S. Nilsson Tri 1 22 N. Vennekens KTM 1 23 R. Bicalho KTM 0 24 U. Larranaga Yam 0

MX2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 K. de Wolf Hus 380 2 S. Längenfelder KTM 365 3 A. Adamo KTM 359 4 L. Everts Hus 313 5 T. Benistant Yam 271 6 S. Coenen KTM 264 7 C. Mc Lellan Tri 241 8 F. Zanchi Hon 203 9 C. Valk KTM 196 10 V. Lata Hon 182 11 R. Elzinga Yam 164 12 Q. Prugnieres KTM 151 13 K. Reisulis Yam 138 14 O. Oliver KTM 119 15 D. Braceras Hon 118 16 G. Farres Tri 115 17 J. Mikula TM 101 18 M. Valin Kaw 92 19 M. Smith KTM 43 20 M. Grau KTM 36 21 N. Vennekens KTM 24 22 S. Soulimani TM 19 23 M. Gwerder KTM 14 24 N. Skovbjerg Yam 14 25 S. Smulders Tri 11 26 S. Nilsson Tri 10 27 J. Walvoort KTM 7 28 M. Rossi KTM 6 29 M. Silva Yam 4 30 B. Pergel KTM 3 31 J. Pietre Yam 2 32 B. Pascual Hon 2 33 F. Olsson KTM 2 34 P. Piroli Yam 1

EMX250 Race One

The opening EMX250 race on Saturday at round six of the European Championship in Lugo, Spain, saw a clinical performance from Janis Reisulis, who delivered a flag-to-flag victory in tough conditions after an initial red flag restart.

When the gate dropped for the second time, Reisulis launched perfectly from the inside and took the holeshot, never relinquishing the lead for the entire 16-lap contest. Fantic Factory Racing EMX250’s Simone Mancini was quick to slot into second and maintained his composure to secure the runner-up position.

Behind them, August Frisk showed great pace. Initially starting fourth, he advanced into third by lap four and remained there to round out the podium. Noel Zanocz had a strong opening in third, but brake issues mid-race saw him slip down the order. He battled back to finish fifth, just behind Cat Moto Bauerschmidt Husqvarna’s Liam Owens, who executed a strong pass on Zanocz on lap 14 to claim fourth.

Nico Greutmann maintained a consistent pace throughout the race to take sixth, holding off Gabriel SS24 KTM Factory Juniors’s Gyan Doensen, who had stayed consistently into the top 10 to secure seventh.

Further back, Spanish hopes were hampered as Francisco Garcia from Venum BUD RACING Kawasaki was forced to retire on lap six, which was a disappointing ending to race 1 for the local rider in front of the home crowd.

Instead, it was Adrià Monné and Salvador Pérez from the RFME Spain National Team who carried the Spanish flag into the points, finishing 11th and 14th respectively after measured rides.

Reisulis’s dominance was clear: from holeshot to checkered flag, he held P1 every lap and crossed the line with a margin of over seven seconds. The Latvian further cemented his place as the title favourite with such commanding form before the deciding race 2.

EMX250 Race Two

Reisulis made no mistakes again on Sunday. Despite a deep and rain-saturated circuit, he rocketed out of the gate and quickly passed early leader Paolo Maschio on the opening lap. A swift triple overtakes on the first lap saw him move from fourth to first in a matter of corners, immediately pulling away from the pack.

Behind him, Doensen, Monné, and Zanocz jostled for position in the early laps. Doensen momentarily held second before a charging Zanocz blasted around the outside on lap 3 to take the position. The Hungarian, however, could not hold off a relentless charge from Greutmann, who was surgically precise in the middle stages of the race.

Greutmann’s late-race pace was unmatched, cutting down time on Zanocz before executing a clean pass for second. With Reisulis managing his race from the front, the Swiss rider secured the second step of the overall podium.

Zanocz, consistent across both races, was rewarded with third overall despite overcoming brake issues in the first race. Meanwhile, Mancini who had finished second in Race 1, was set for a top-three overall until disaster struck late in Race 2. While running fifth for second overall, rider’s bike stalled on the final lap, leaving him stranded and ultimately classified 16th.

Elsewhere, Spanish fans had reason to cheer as Garcia rebounded from a Race 1 DNF to finish fifth in Race 2. His countryman Monné battled into the top ten again, finishing 10th despite a mid-race tip-over.

Four riders, including Owens and Frisk, were disqualified for receiving outside assistance, underlining how punishing the conditions were throughout the weekend.

Reisulis’ double win in Lugo tightens his grip on the red plate with a dominant 50-point haul. Greutmann’s performance vaults him to sixth in the standings, while Zanocz and Doensen solidify their place among the lead contenders. Mancini’s heartbreak in Race 2 could prove costly in what remains a tightly contested championship race.

As the EMX250 paddock heads towards the next stop in Ernée, France, the field knows that consistency and resilience, in any weather, will be the key to championship glory.

Janis Reisulis

“It was a good weekend but actually in this second race it wasn’t so easy to focus because I had a really, really bad sleep last night, but I’m from Latvia, so it’s okay! I’m starting to feel like I’m becoming more professional in my head: not making many mistakes, getting good starts, and extending the championship lead like I need to. Just a big thanks to the whole Yamaha squad and my family. See you in France!”

EMX250 Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J. Reisulis Yam 50 2 N. Greutmann Hus 37 3 N. Zanocz Hon 36 4 G. Doensen KTM 32 5 S. Mancini Fan 27 6 L. Reichl Hus 25 7 N. Skovbjerg Yam 24 8 A. Monne Gas 21 9 M. Ernecker KTM 20 10 A. Fueri KTM 20 11 A. Frisk KTM 20 12 L. Owens Hus 18 13 F. Garcia Kaw 16 14 R. Alexanderson KTM 15 15 J. Cannon Kaw 15 16 P. Maschio Hon 14 17 B. Mesters KTM 11 18 L. Ruffini Hus 9 19 V. Kees KTM 8 20 S. Perez Gas 7 21 P. Gundersen Hus 4 22 W. Askew Tri 4 23 S. Leok Hus 3 24 O. Colmer KTM 3 25 G. Albisua Gas 2 26 O. Tzemach Hus 1

EMX250 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J. Reisulis Yam 226 2 N. Zanocz Hon 200 3 F. Garcia Kaw 178 4 N. Greutmann Hus 147 5 S. Mancini Fan 137 6 A. Frisk KTM 136 7 G. Doensen KTM 133 8 L. Reichl Hus 131 9 N. Skovbjerg Yam 122 10 B. Mesters KTM 115 11 A. Monne Gas 111 12 A. Petit Yam 109 13 W. Askew Tri 88 14 A. Fueri KTM 82 15 M. Ernecker KTM 69 16 L. Owens Hus 67 17 J. Cannon Kaw 65 18 S. Perez Gas 53 19 M. Fredsoe Hus 51 20 B. Rispoli KTM 51 21 V. Kees KTM 48 22 P. Maschio Hon 46 23 I. Van Erp Yam 38 24 O. Colmer KTM 38 25 S. Leok Hus 35 26 L. Ruffini Hus 30 27 M. Werner KTM 25 28 B. Bruce Kaw 22 29 H. Osterhagen Fan 22 30 R. Alexanderson KTM 19 31 L. Rudolph KTM 15 32 M. Carreras Hon 13 33 T. Brunet Yam 9 34 P. Gundersen Hus 9 35 C. Prat Tri 7 36 O. Tzemach Hus 3 37 G. Albisua Gas 2 WMX Race One Round 2 of the FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship got underway in compelling fashion in Lugo, Spain, with Daniela Guillen claiming an emphatic first race win of the season in front of an electrified home crowd. As the gate dropped on a rutted and technical circuit, it was Lynn Valk from Van Venrooy KTM Racing who grabbed the holeshot and led the field through the opening lap. Kiara Fontanesi quickly slotted into second after an early move on Shana van der Vlist, while local favourite Guillen settled into fourth. Lotte Van Drunen didn’t start very well and passed the first lap in 8th. Incidents followed early as SYE Racing Team’s Larissa Papenmeier and Martine Hughes both went down, with Hughes suffering a second fall one lap later. Meanwhile, Valk remained composed at the front, with Fontanesi and Guillen applying increasing pressure. By lap 5, Guillen made a decisive pass on Fontanesi for second and, just two laps later, swept into the lead with a powerful move on Valk, igniting a massive roar from the Spanish fans. From that moment, she never looked back. Guillen consistently strong laps and maintained a steady gap to the chasing pack. Fontanesi continued to ride strongly and was rewarded on lap 11 when she overtook Valk for second. Behind them, Amandine Verstappen and Van Drunen settled into fourth and fifth respectively, battling closely through the second half of the race. Van Drunen, who entered Lugo with the red plate as championship leader, had to work hard in the early laps after a cautious start in the treacherous conditions. Despite briefly dropping back, she recovered with determination, keeping her pace steady and consistent. The Dutch teenager showed maturity beyond her years by managing her race carefully, avoiding major mistakes, and ultimately crossing the line in fifth place. KL Racing Team’s Malou Jakobsen ran in sixth for much of the race, making gains when van Drunen slipped briefly, though van Drunen’s late-race pace allowed her to retake the position. Elsewhere, Sara Andersen unfortunately crashed from sixth place and needed assistance, though she did manage to collect two championship points. Shana van der Vlist, after an early incident, recovered to finish 18th. At the front, Guillen crossed the line 3.3 seconds clear of Fontanesi and nearly seven seconds ahead of Valk. It was a poised and commanding performance from the Spaniard, who headed into Sunday’s second race with confidence and momentum on her side. WMX Race Two Sunday’s race brought fresh challenges and yet more unpredictable turns. With standing water on the circuit and a rain-soaked surface, it was Van der Vlist who led out of the gate, claiming the holeshot. Fontanesi quickly established herself in second, with Papenmeier slotting into third and red plate holder Van Drunen in fifth. Guillen, however, had a difficult start, initially buried in the pack. But the Spanish sensation launched an immediate recovery, passing Van Drunen, then Verstappen, and by lap 3, overtaking Papenmeier to take third. Meanwhile, Fontanesi applied relentless pressure on Van der Vlist and took over the lead with a brilliant move just as rain began to intensify again. By lap 5, Guillen comtinued to push to take over the second place as she brush pasted Van der Vlist to chase after the lead. The Spanish rider managed to get aas close as 3 seconds behind Fontanesi but the Italian managed to pull clear once more. The track became increasingly difficult, and just as Guillen closed the gap to within three seconds of Fontanesi again, disaster struck. A sudden stall saw her drop from second to fifth on lap 8 of 11. She regrouped once more, overtaking Valk and Van der Vlist to recover to third, but the chance of the overall win had slipped away. Up front, Fontanesi remained unfazed. The Italian legend posted the fastest lap of the race and rode with precision and experience to seal her first race win since 2021. Van Drunen, meanwhile, stayed calm and focused to finish second, salvaging vital championship points despite not quite having the pace of the leaders. Fontanesi’s emotional return to the top step of the podium four years after her last victory was a powerful statement in the title race. Meanwhile, Van Drunen retains the red plate thanks to two smart and consistent rides, while Guillen continues to show speed and spirit as the championship will head to Germany for Round 3. Kiara Fontanesi “It feels unbelievable—am I really winning a GP again? Everyone keeps saying the younger girls are faster, and sure, they are improving, but I always believed in my potential. Yesterday I saw I had the speed, and today I managed a tough race without mistakes. When I crossed the line, I couldn’t believe it was over. I can’t wait to get home and hug my girls.” WMX Round Overall Pos Rider Bike Points 1 K. Fontanesi Gas 47 2 D. Guillen Gas 45 3 L. Van Drunen Yam 38 4 L. Valk KTM 38 5 L. Papenmeier Hon 28 6 A. Verstappen Yam 28 7 A. Franzoni Hon 27 8 D. Gelissen Yam 26 9 L. Barker KTM 23 10 M. Jakobsen KTM 23 11 M. Hughes Kaw 20 12 S. van der Vlist Yam 19 13 M. Seleboe Fan 17 14 T. Bäckström Gas 15 15 J. Sanchez Gas 10 16 A. Massury KTM 8 17 A. Skudutyte KTM 7 18 A. Simons Tri 5 19 V. Germond KTM 5 20 G. Franchi Hon 4 21 L. Raunkjaer Hon 4 22 A. Cepelakova Yam 2 23 S. Andersen Yam 2 24 F. Hoppe Tri 1 WMX Championship Standings Pos Rider Bike Points 1 L. Van Drunen Yam 88 2 K. Fontanesi Gas 80 3 L. Valk KTM 80 4 D. Guillen Gas 72 5 S. van der Vlist Yam 61 6 A. Verstappen Yam 55 7 L. Papenmeier Hon 52 8 D. Gelissen Yam 50 9 M. Hughes Kaw 49 10 A. Franzoni Hon 42 11 M. Jakobsen KTM 39 12 S. Andersen Yam 36 13 M. Seleboe Fan 32 14 T. Bäckström Gas 31 15 L. Barker KTM 29 16 A. Simons Tri 21 17 F. Hoppe Tri 13 18 J. Sanchez Gas 10 19 A. Skudutyte KTM 9 20 A. Massury KTM 8 21 G. Montini Hon 6 22 V. Germond KTM 5 23 E. Kapsamer Gas 4 24 L. Raunkjaer Hon 4 25 G. Franchi Hon 4 26 A. Cepelakova Yam 2 27 E. Andersson Lof Gas 2

2025 HEWC Valley’s Hard Enduro – Round One Report

The Valley’s Hard Enduro kicked off round one of the 2025 Hard Enduro Enduro World Championship over the weekend. The two-day event was held at Walters Arena. On Saturday, there was a points-earning prologue followed by an afternoon knockout race, and on Sunday, there was a four-lap main event.

Defending champion Manuel Lettenbichler was ready to get his title defence kicked off in the dry and dusty Welsh terrain, but Billy Bolt had other ideas, setting the pace by winning the prologue by over one second and claiming the three championship points on offer in the process. Runner-up in the prologue went to Lettenbichler who claimed two points.

That was turned around in the evening’s Knock Out style races which saw Lettenbichler advance through his heats with ease to reach the final, from which he went on to claim victory in the fast-paced, three-lap sprint after a unfortunate crash in the loose dust saw Bolt’s hopes of keeping his victory roll dashed.

Sunday saw the super-dry conditions for the main event, which meant dust clouds would be a major factor during the early part of the race and claiming the holeshot would be key to controlling the pace on lap one.

Focused on his start, Lettenbichler immediately shot into the lead on his KTM 300 EXC Champion Edition and remained unchallenged for the entirety of the four-lap race.

As the only rider to dip under 30 minutes for the lap, he charged his way around lap one to open an advantage of around one minute on his rivals. Another strong push during lap two saw him increase it to two minutes. Responding to any threats from behind, he maintained a consistent pace to secure a dominant and well-deserved victory.

Manuel Lettenbichler

“It’s been a great race. My focus was on getting the holeshot for the main event. I knew that would be key today. I managed to do that and was able to pull a good gap of maybe one minute by the end of lap one. During the second lap, I was a little unsure of where everyone else was. I felt like they were closing, so I pushed harder again. The team told me I was over two minutes clear at the end of lap two, so that was both a nice surprise and a good cushion to have. I was happy with my pace and could maintain that until the finish. Coming into a new season is always difficult to judge where things are at, so it’s quite cool to win like this. For sure, I have things I want to work on to improve, but for now I’ll enjoy this moment.”

Bolt had to work his way through traffic on lap one and raced his way into second as lap two began, however, with eventual race winner Manuel Lettenbichler far out front, Billy was unable to close the gap despite matching his pace and eventually took his Husvqvarna to runner-up.

Opting to control his advantage over third, Billy rode strongly for the remainder of the race, crossing the finish line in a dusty-but-deserved runner-up position, ahead of Sherco’s Teodor Kabakchiev in third.

Billy Bolt

“With a bad start in the main race I struggled a bit on lap one and wasn’t comfortable. The dust was quite bad and that made it difficult to settle into the pace I knew I was capable of. When we cleared lap one, Mani [Lettenbichler] was already out to a big lead. I was able to keep that gap for the majority of the race, but unfortunately the damage was done early on. Behind me, Teo [Kabakchiev] was pushing too, and at the end of the second lap he got close. I was riding the difficult parts really well but losing a little on the sections in between. For the final two laps I just tried to execute the hard parts to the best of my ability and hold my position. Overall, it was a fast four laps, and in this dust, I rode well to claim second. We have a small gap now until Red Bull Erzbergrodeo. I want to work on my pace on the medium-difficult sections to get up to that overall level I know I’m capable of. Between my SuperEnduro duties and taking some time off for injuries, I haven’t quite gelled yet outdoors. But I’m healthy and hungry now for hard enduro.”

Mario Roman was fourth, another minute in arrears.

Fifth went to Ashton Brightmore over four minutes behind Roman.

Letttenbichler only leads by two-points heading into round two at Red Bull Erzbergrodeo on May 29, with 22-points to Bolts 20, with Kabakchiev holding 15.

2025 Valleys Hard Enduro Provisional Results

Pos Rider Gap 1 Manuel Lettenbichler (GER) KTM 2:14:23.88 2 Billy Bolt (GBR) Husq +2:16.47 3 Teodor Kabakchiev (BUL) Sherco +2:50.35 4 Mario Roman (ESP) Sherco +3:51.97 5 Ashton Brightmore (GBR) GASGAS +8:04.51

2025 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship Standings after Round One

Pos Rider Points 1 Manuel Lettenbichler 22 2 Billy Bolt (GBR) 20 3 Teodor Kabakchiev 15 4 Mario Roman (ESP) 13 5 Ashton Brightmore 11