EoI now open for 2026-27 Hard Enduro & SuperEnduro, 2027 A4DE

Dean Wilson & Factory Honda return for AUSX

25 Aussie wildcards confirmed for MXGP of Australia in September

Camden McLellan extends Triumph Factory Racing contract

Deegan Fort wins 12-15 years 85cc WA State MX title

Honda ‘Vision to Victory’

FIM Flat Track World Championship – Round Four Scheessel Wrap

FIM Long Track World Championship – Round Three Scheessel Wrap

Australian Hard Enduro Round Three – Hillstorm Challenge Report

2025 6DAYS FIM Enduro of Nations – Day Two Wrap

2025 6DAYS FIM Enduro of Nations – Day One Wrap

2025 AMA Pro Motocross Round 11 – Budds Creek Rider Quotes

2025 MXGP of The Netherlands MXGP MX2 EMX250 WMX

2025 Yamaha BLU CRU Aussie Flat Track Nationals Round Three – Flat Track Report Round Four – TT Layout Report

EoI now open for 2026-27 Hard Enduro & SuperEnduro, 2027 A4DE

Expressions of interest are now open for suitably qualified clubs and/or promoters which are interested in hosting a Hard Enduro or Super Enduro Motorcycling Australia National Championship in 2026-2027, as well as the 2027 Australian Four-Day Enduro.

The expression of interest form is here.

The deadline for applications is the COB on Monday, September 22, 2025.

Upon receipt of the expression of interest, Motorcycling Australia will send additional information on the specific championship and the requirements.

Dean Wilson & Factory Honda return for AUSX

Factory Honda has confirmed that Dean Wilson will return for a fourth consecutive season, determined to add another Australian Supercross Championship to his career. Wilson, who delivered Factory Honda the 2023 Australian Supercross Championship, is coming off a career-defining year that included his first UK Arenacross Championship and the Brazilian Supercross Championship.

Dean Wilson

“It’s been an amazing season, winning my first UK Championship, claiming the Brazilian Championship, and racing with Team HRC in America,” said Wilson. “Many of these opportunities have come from being part of the Factory Honda program in Australia. Returning for a fourth year feels like home, and my goal is clear: I want my second Australian title. Losing last year stung, the Australian Supercross Championship carries weight worldwide. To come so close was tough, but that only fuels me more this season. The team’s history of winning speaks for itself, and I want to add to that legacy.”

Last year, Wilson narrowly missed back-to-back crowns, finishing runner-up to his teammate Joey Savatgy. With the Factory Honda team having secured eight consecutive Australian Supercross Championships, expectations are high.

Factory Honda’s 2025 lineup will be its most expansive yet, featuring a strong mix of international and domestic talent across SX1, SX2, and SX3. Alongside Wilson in the SX1 class will be a second 450 rider, with the possibility of a third for select events.

In SX2, Wilson Todd, Alex Larwood, and Brodie Connolly are confirmed, with discussions underway with another international contender. In SX3, the team has locked in Kayd Kingsford, with further SX3 rider announcements to follow.

Yarrive Konsky – Team Director

“Dean continues to prove he belongs among the world’s best. His speed and professionalism helped him capture major international titles this year, and we believe he has everything it takes to deliver another championship for Honda. Our Honda program has built a reputation for excellence and loyalty. With Dean leading the charge, supported by a deep roster across all classes, we’re aiming to continue Honda’s championship streak and strengthen our place in the sport.”

AUSX Calendar

October 11: Round 1 at Kayo Stadium, Redcliffe, QLD

October 12: Round 2 at Kayo Stadium, Redcliffe, QLD

October 25: Round 3 at Sharks Stadium, Cronulla, Sydney, NSW

November 22: Round 4 at Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC

November 28-30: Round 5 at a venue in Adelaide, SA

25 Aussie wildcards confirmed for MXGP of Australia in September

The full line-up of local wildcards has now been locked in for the MXGP of Australia in Darwin from September 19-21, with the 25 riders drawn from the 2025 Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores (ProMX).

The first round of 15 MXGP wildcards was announced in July, with another 10 to now join them across the MXGP, MX2 and WMX (women’s) international classes in Darwin, for what is a massive show of support to the long-awaited return of the FIM Motocross World Championship Down Under.

The second round of wildcards, chosen by Motorcycling Australia and endorsed by MXGP rights holder Infront Moto Racing, are as follows:

MXGP Nathan Crawford (Qld, KTM) Levi Rogers (Qld, Yamaha) Zachary Watson (Qld, Triumph)

MX2 Seth Burchell (NSW, Yamaha)

WMX Taylor Thompson (NSW, KTM) Sienna Giudice (NSW, KTM) Madison Healey (Vic, KTM) Samantha Macarthur (NSW, Husqvarna) Felicity Shrimpton (Qld, Triumph) Mia Tongue (NSW, Honda)



In terms of wildcard representation in Darwin, the WMX class will feature 11 Australian riders, with eight in MX1 and and six in MX2.

And just like the late Andrew McFarlane and Michael Byrne did as 500cc wildcards at the Broadford round of the FIM Motocross World Championship way back in 2000, they’ll be determined to put their names up in lights with glittering performances.

Four rounds remain in the 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship, beginning in The Netherlands on August 24 followed by Türkiye (September 7), China (September 14) and the grand finale in Darwin from September 19-21.

Camden McLellan extends Triumph Factory Racing contract

Triumph Factory Racing has announced a two-year contract extension for Camden McLellan, the renewed agreement will see the talented rider continue racing for the British manufacturer through to the end of 2027, competing in the FIM MX2 World Championship class aboard the race-winning TF 250-X.

Camden’s impressive progression has continued in 2025. Another overall podium result was secured in Sardinia, where he finished as runner-up, and one week later he claimed his first-ever moto win in Italy. McLellan stepped onto the rostrum again at arguably the toughest race of the season – the deep sand track of Lommel in Belgium – where he placed second overall. He followed this up with a fourth in Netherlands, and now sits sixth in the standings with three rounds to go.

With his future set for the next two years, Camden can fully focus on continuing to climb the ranks of the MX2 class. The likeable South African – who will move out of the division at the end of 2027 due to the maximum age limit of 23 – will enter the 2026 season with one clear goal in mind: to become MX2 World Champion.

Camden McLellan

“It’s a real honour for me to continue with Triumph Factory Racing. We’ve had two solid seasons already, and I’m feeling super grateful that they wanted me to be a part of the team for another two years. We’ve learned a lot together, and we have a solid foundation to build upon going forwards. Myself and everyone on the Monster Energy Triumph Factory Racing team has worked really hard to get to where we are, and I’m surrounded by a great bunch of people focused on securing a world title. That’s the ultimate goal, and I’m super excited for the future. For now, though, I’m looking forward to ending this season on a high by putting myself on the podium as much as possible. Thanks again to the team for believing in me – it’s great to continue with what we’ve started, and I really think that the sky is the limit!”

Deegan Fort wins 12-15 years 85cc WA State MX title

Despite battling injury and far from 100%, GYTR Yamaha Junior Racing gun, Deegan Fort has won the 12-15 years 85cc WA state Motocross championship. After a big crash at the Warwick round of the ProMX championship, Fort raced time to be ready for the final round but was able to make the gate and finished with 4-2-3 results to claim second for the round and lock up the 2025 championship.

Honda ‘Vision to Victory’ Video

2025 FIM Flat Track Round Four – Scheessel

Defending champion Sammy Halbert blasted his way back into contention for the 2025 FIM Flat Track World Championship powered by HKC Koopmann, Anlas, Kineo and Blackburst on Saturday with an unbeaten and unbeatable performance at round four at Scheessel in northern Germany.

Despite claiming victory at round two at Meissen in June, the thirty-seven-year-old American sat fourth at the halfway point of the series and was thirteen points behind leader and 2023 champion Ervin Krajčovič (KTM) heading into the series’ historic first visit to the tree-lined Eichenring Scheessel.

The imposing one-thousand metre track clearly suited Halbert’s spectacular style of racing and comfortable wins in his four Heats followed by a commanding performance in the Grand Final that earned him the bonus point for fastest lap saw him add a further twenty-six points to his season total.

This maximum haul, coupled with below-par performances from his main rivals, has allowed him to reduce Krajčovič’s advantage to just two points and thrown the title fight wide open with just two rounds remaining.

Italy’s Kevin Corradetti (Yamaha) has been getting faster as the season has progressed and he got his afternoon under way with a win in the opening Heat ahead of Czech racer Vít Janoušek (Honda) – who continues to impress in his first full season in the championship – and home racer Nikita Alyani.

Halbert was next up and he won his six-lap Heat by over four seconds from Ondřej Švédík (KTM) from the Czech Republic – who started the day in second in the standings – with Argentinian Santiago Arangio (Yamaha) looking strong in third before Britain’s Tim Neave (GASGAS) defeated Krajčovič and British wild card Thomas Hunt (Yamaha) to claim a share of the early lead.

Krajčovič took his first win of the afternoon at the start of the second block of racing from Britain’s Jack Bell (Yamaha) with Arangio again third and Corradetti then defeated the German pairing of Marius Kircher and Alyani before Halbert won again, this time chased by Neave and the impressive championship debutant Hunt.

With only the top ten after the Heats earning an automatic place in the Grand Final, the pressure was mounting heading into the second half of the programme and Arangio soaked it up to claim victory from Dutchman Menno Van Meer (Honda) and Spanish former champion Gerard Bailo (Zaeta).

Corradetti maintained his unbeaten score when he led home Neave, Švédík and Krajčovič and Halbert made it three from three with another dominant victory, this time from Hunt and Italian Daniele Tonelli (TM) who started the afternoon third in the points, but appeared down on speed and was struggling. There was also bad news for the home fans when both Kircher and Alyani were forced to withdraw with mechanical problems.

Švédík booked his place in the Grand Final with victory at the start of the fourth block from Janoušek and Giacomo Bossetti (GASGAS) from Italy and Halbert then broke the deadlock at the top when he defeated Corradetti, Arangio and Krajčovič before the top ten was decided when Neave led home Bell and Van Meer in the final Heat of the afternoon.

Riders positioned eleventh to twentieth contested the Last Chance Heat that saw Bossetti and Bailo progress, but Tonelli’s championship hopes suffered a hammer blow when he could only manage third and was eliminated.

The ten-lap Grand Final was all about Halbert who, after slipping through on the inside to pass the fast-starting Arangio at the end of the opening lap, proceeded to check out to win by over four seconds as behind him the Argentinian went to war with Neave and Corradetti.

Showing immense respect for each other’s abilities, Neave and Arangio were bar to bar for almost the entire race before Corradetti, who had been biding his time in fourth, passed both with one smooth move on lap seven. Arangio then made a pass on Neave only for the British rider to respond and at the flag it was Halbert from Corradetti and Neave.

Arangio was a career-best fourth chased by Švédík, Krajčovič and Bell with Van Meer, Janoušek and Hunt completing the top ten.

The series now takes a three-week break before the action resumes at Vasad in Hungary on 13 September.

2025 FIM Flat Track Round Four Scheessel Results

Pos Rider Nat. Man. Points 1 Sammy Halbert USA 25+1 2 Kevin Corradetti ITA YAMAHA 22 3 Tim Neave GBR GASGAS 20 4 Santiago Arangio ARG YAMAHA 18 5 Ondřej Svědík CZE KTM 16 6 Ervín Krajčovič CZE KTM 15 7 Jack Bell GBR TRIUMPH 14 8 Menno Van Meer NET HONDA 13 9 Vít Janoušek CZE HONDA 12 10 Thomas Hunt GBR YAMAHA 11 11 Giacomo Bossetti ITA GASGAS 10 12 Gerard Bailo Pelegrin SPA ZAETA 9 13 Daniele Tonelli ITA TM 8 14 Max Hellmann AUT KTM 7 15 Christian Stange GER KAWASAKI 6 16 Markus Jell GER KTM 5 17 William Bonnici FRA SUZUKI 4 18 Stanislav Ohorodnik UKR 3 19 Marius Kircher GER KTM 2 20 Nikita Alyani GER 1 21 Daniele Tuzi ITA GASGAS 0 22 Klaus Mayr AUT KAWASAKI 0 23 Michele Guerra ITA HUSQVARNA 0 24 Adam Nejezchleba CZE HUSQVARNA 0

FIM Long Track World Championship – Round Three Scheessel

Home hero Lukas Fienhage leapt to the top of the 2025 FIM Long Track World Championship in the Eichenring Scheessel on Sunday, but it was British lion Chris Harris who roared to victory and into contention for the crown on an intense afternoon in northern Germany where two of the pre-race favourites saw their title ambitions suffer heavy blows.

With only ten points separating the four main title contenders at the start of the day, the third and penultimate round of the series always threatened to be pivotal and this proved to be the case when a collision in the Grand Final between championship leader Zach Wajtknecht and defending champion Martin Smolinski resulted in a major shake-up in the points table.

The British rider stayed upright, but was adjudged to have been at fault and was disqualified – limiting him to a score of thirteen points for fifth – while Smolinski made the restart after falling heavily, but was in no shape to contend for the win and cruised around to pick up the fifteen points on offer for fourth, a score that leaves him eight points behind his compatriot Fienhage with one round remaining.

With the weather overcast and rain threatening for much of the programme, Wajtknecht opened his account with victory in the first Heat ahead of Dave Meijerink from the Netherlands. Harris’ day did not start well when he could only manage third behind Finland’s Tero Aarnio and Germany’s Jörg Tebbe before the first block was completed with a victory for British veteran Andrew Appleton from Smolinski and Fienhage.

In the second block Wajtknecht defeated Appleton and Smolinski beat Harris with Fienhage finding his form to lead home young Dutch racer Mika Meijer.

Harris claimed his first win of the afternoon in his third Heat and Smolinski then led Wajtknecht across the line to tie the 2024 bronze medallist at the top while Fienhage kept himself firmly in contention with his second win of the programme ahead of his compatriot Stephan Katt.

With two blocks of racing left to decide the three automatic qualifying positions for the Grand Final, Smolinski – who won at Scheessel last season on his way to a second consecutive title and his third in total – staked his claim with victory from Aarnio and Harris. Fienhage then defeated Wajtknecht before Appleton took his second win of the afternoon ahead of Meijerink to set up a tense final block.

Victory from Aarnio assured Fienhage of an automatic start in the Grand Final and he was joined by Wajtknecht who won from Meijerink, but Smolinski withdrew with a mechanical problem leaving the reigning champion waiting on the result of the fifteenth and final Heat to see if he would progress directly.

Harris already knew he was heading to the Last Chance Heat, but he improved his choice of gate pick with a win from Appleton whose second-placed finish left him tied with Smolinski and Harris and it was Smolinski who got the decision on count-back.

Rocketing away from the tapes in the Last Chance Heat, Harris – who was second at Scheessel last season – dominated as Appleton fought off a determined challenge from Meijerink to secure the final qualifying position.

When the tapes went up on the Grand Final, Fienhage held the early lead before Wajtknecht and Smolinski collided on the opening lap and the red lights went on. With Wajtknecht disqualified and Smolinski battered and bruised, Harris nailed a dream start from his outside gate and never looked back as he raced to his first win in over two years with Fienhage taking second – and the championship lead – ahead of Appleton and Smolinski.

The result means that with just the final round at Roden in the Netherlands on 21 September left on the calendar, Fienhage – who was champion in 2020 – holds a two-point lead over Wajtknecht with Harris a further two behind in third, four ahead of Smolinski.

2025 FIM Long Track Round Three Scheessel Results

Pos Rider Country Points 1 Chris Harris Great Britain 21 2 Lukas Fienhage Germany 19 3 Andrew Appleton Great Britain 17 4 Martin Smolinski Germany 15 5 Zach Wajtknecht Great Britain 13 6 Dave Meijerink The Netherlands 11 7 Tero Aarnio Finland 10 8 Stephan Katt Germany 9 9 Mathias Trésarrieu France 8 10 Mika Meijer The Netherlands 7 11 Jordan Dubernard France 5 12 Jörg Tebbe Germany 4 13 Jake Mulford Great Britain 3 14 William Kruit The Netherlands 2 15 Fabian Wachs Germany 1 16 Timo Wachs Germany 0 17 Kenneth Kruse Hansen Denmark 0

Australian Hard Enduro Round Three

Hillstorm Challenge

Round Three of the Australian Hard Enduro Championship has been run with Wade Ibrahim taking top honours at the Hillstorm Challenge event, while Ruben Chadwick and Anthony Solar filled out the overall podium in the Gold class for the weekend.

Saturday’s prologue challenged riders with a short, sandy and dusty loop stacked with man-made obstacles and rocky hill climbs, where Ibrahim took the win, ahead of Solar, Jon Gatt, Connor Hennessy and Chadwick.

Race day brought a longer, more brutal track, packed with punishing obstacles that tested both rider and machine. Ibrahim once again taking the overall on a perfect 500 points for 750 in total for the weekend. Chadwick recovered from his fifth place start to eventually finish second, regulating Solar to third, with the duo ending the weekend on 645-points a-piece. The advantage going to Chadwick for his better performance in Sunday’s main race.

A special mention also went to 15-year-old Bronze class rider, Alex Dunlea, who stepped up to the senior class at the beginning of 2025, based on his race history and proven ability (as permitted under the AMCA). He finished ninth in the main race, an amazing result.

There was a total of eight checkpoints this year at the Hillstorm Challenge, and all classes raced the same track, starting the race in order of their prologue time regardless of class.

Gold Class Results – Hillstorm Challenge (Round Three AHEC)

Pos Rider Sat Sun Overall 1 IBRAHIM, Wade 250 500 750 2 CHADWICK, Ruben 195 450 645 3 SOLAR, Anthony 225 420 645 4 GATT, Jon 210 400 610 5 HENNESSY, Connor 200 390 590 6 BUCKMAN, Brandan 190 380 570 7 MacDONALD, David 185 370 555 8 EDMONDSON, Hugh 170 360 530 9 CONLON, Nick 175 350 525 10 FEE, Frank 180 330 510 11 LARSEN, Jason – 340 340

2025 6DAYS FIM Enduro of Nations – Day Two Wrap

The second day of the 6DAYS FIM Enduro of Nations (ISDE) in Bergamo, Italy, saw the host nation rise to the occasion, powering into the overall lead after another intense day of competition.

Backed by a home crowd and brimming with confidence, Italy also stamped their dominance on the Junior World Trophy, underlining their strength across the categories.

Meanwhile, in the MOTOREX Women’s World Trophy, the United States kept their grip on the top spot. The defending champions once again showcased their consistency and pace, ensuring they remain the benchmark for the rest of the field.

With four days of competition still ahead, the battle for glory is beginning to take shape – and it’s Italy that holds the early advantage on home soil. Read on for a recap from day two.

Day Two saw the pace frantic from the off, a repeat of the Loop One – Val Cavallina course, now in dry conditions, meant the racing line was bedded in immediately.

World Trophy

Starting the day with a 34-second deficit to France, Italy immediately went on the attack as their rivals faltered. Almost eliminating France’s lead, they closed the gap to just two seconds on the opening special test.

Another powerful effort on the second special test saw them move into the overall race lead by 26 seconds, and as they exited the third special test to complete lap one of two, Italy were now 35 seconds clear.

Clearly riding with a new wave of momentum, Italy focused on building that advantage throughout the remainder of the day. With France unable to retaliate, Italy closed out Day Two with a 1m47s lead in the World Trophy classification.

Andrea Verona – Italy

“It’s been a positive day for us and we are now leading the World Trophy classification. The goal was to take the lead and we were able to do that and also pull a nice gap over France. Personally, I felt I rode a bit too slow on the first test, but then got in a big fight for the overall win after that. On the last test, I lost the rear of the bike in the corner and crashed. But, you know, the feeling is good in the team and we will keep on pushing tomorrow for more.”

For France, it was not the day they had initially hoped for. Losing the lead to Italy, they have some ground to make up tomorrow to bring themselves back into contention for the top position.

They will also need to keep a watchful eye on a hard-charging Sweden. The Swedes hold their top-three placing of third and closed the gap to France from one-minute-and-forty-five seconds to just thirty-nine seconds.

Behind the leading trio of Italy, France and Sweden, there was plenty of change for the reminder of the top five.

Sixth on Day One, Australia leapfrogged up the leader board to a strong fourth, with the United States fifth, and Spain falling to sixth.

However, only 34-seconds separate Australia and Spain, with the United States sandwiched between them, meaning positions are likely to change again as the week progresses.

World Trophy Team Standings after Stage Two – Top 10

Pos Team Day2 Total/Gap 1 TEAM ITALY 2:03’52.70 4:15’51.11 2 TEAM FRANCE 2:06’14.13 +1’47.33 3 TEAM SWEDEN 2:05’07.12 +2’26.11 4 TEAM AUSTRALIA 2:05’59.45 +4’22.29 5 TEAM UNITED STATES 2:06’38.88 +4’33.91 6 TEAM SPAIN 2:07’15.00 +4’56.63 7 TEAM GREAT BRITAIN 2:08’54.16 +11’27.35 8 TEAM FINLAND 2:09’55.58 +11’40.14 9 TEAM CHILE 2:10’17.52 +13’49.08 10 TEAM AUSTRIA 2:12’44.96 +16’59.89

Individual Class Leaders

In the outright individual classification, Day Two saw Spain’s Josep Garcia (KTM 250 EXC-F) sweep all six special tests. The Spaniard hit the ground running on the opening special test, taking the win by two seconds over Italy’s Samuele Bernardini (Honda CRF250).

However, as the day progressed, it was Verona who got closest to Garcia, with the duo often split by fractions of a second throughout the day. Finally, a small crash from Verona gave Garcia the breathing room he needed to take the Day Two win.

Josep Garcia – Spain

“I knew today that there would be pressure with all the top guys starting at the front,” admitted Garcia. “The tests were drier and not as technical as they were in the rain, so the times were much tighter. I’m happy to come away with the win after a great fight like that.”

Racing his way into third, Australia’s Kyron Bacon enjoyed a great day at the office, clocking in numerous top-five times on the four-stroke 300 Kawasaki.

A few mistakes from Bernardini ultimately proved costly, ending his day two seconds behind Bacon in fourth. Shadowing him home for fifth, Morgan Lesiardo (Triumph) ensured three Italians placed inside the top five on Day Two.

At the end of day two, Garcia leads the individual standings, 31.3s clear of Verona, with Bernardini 1m12s off the leader.

Bacon is the top Aussie in eighth overall after a sterling second day saw the Kawasaki rider finish third outright on Monday.

Jonte Reynders (KMT 350 EXC-F) and Josh Strang (Beta 480) are currently ranked 16th and 17th, respectively.

Strang was running strong before a crash stunted his progress, but he still carded the 21st quickest time of the day on Monday, while Reynders was 15th.

Daniel Milner (KTM 350 EXC-F) ranks 19th outright after finishing 13th quickest on day two.

Junior Trophy rider Angus Riordan (KMT 250 EXC-F) was actually the second quickest Aussie on Monday, finishing 12th and holding down 25th place overall. Jye Dickson (Beta 430) is 33rd and Korey McMahon (KTM 500 EXC-F) 42nd.

E1, E2, E3 & Women

Garcia made it two wins from two starts in Enduro1, with Bernardini and Lesiardo completing the top three. Sweden’s Mikael Persson (Triumph) took fourth, with Australia’s Angus Riordan (KTM) fifth.

Despite missing out on the overall victory, Verona could be content with the Enduro2 win on Day Two. Thanks to his impressive ride, Bacon ended his day second in Enduro2.

The United States’ Grant Davis (KTM) edged out Sweden’s Albin Norrbin (Fantic) by two seconds to take third. With Norrbin fourth, the United States’ Dante Oliveira (KTM) completed the top five. Milner and Reynders landed outside the top-five in sixth and eighth respectively for the day. Jye Dickson 13th.

It was a win for Italy’s Kevin Cristino (Fantic) in Enduro3. Fending off the French, he took the victory over France’s Julien Roussaly (Sherco) by just four seconds, with Roussaly’s teammate Leo Le Quere (TM MOTO) third.

Australia’s Josh Strang (Beta) ended his day less than one-second back in fourth, with Belgium’s Eric Willems (TM MOTO) fifth, Korey McMahon sixth.

The Women’s category saw the United States’ Brandy Richards (KTM) victorious on Day Two. Richards won all but one of the day’s six special tests to top the standings by a sizeable twenty-five seconds.

Australia’s Danielle McDonald (Yamaha) enjoyed a strong ride on Day Two, with the eighteen-year-old racing her way to second position. The United States’ Korie Steede (Husqvarna) gave chase, finishing two seconds behind in third.

Australia’s Jessica Gardiner (Yamaha) was fourth, with the United States’ Rachel Gutish beating Canada’s Shelby Turner (GASGAS) by one-second to claim fifth. Madison Healey dropping to 23rd.

Overall Top 20 – After Stage Two

Pos RIDER Cl. Nat. Total/Gap 1 GARCIA Josep E1 ESP 1:02’27.75 2 VERONA Andrea E2 ITA +31.30 3 BERNARDINI Samuele E1 ITA +1’12.49 4 LESIARDO Morgan E1 ITA +1’28.73 5 LE QUERE Leo E3 FRA +1’29.53 6 ROUSSALY Julien E3 FRA +1’32.73 7 PERSSON Mikael E1 SWE +1’42.97 8 BACON Kyron (JWT) E2 AUS +1’44.81 9 CRISTINO Kevin (JWT) E3 ITA +1’59.03 10 OLIVEIRA Dante E2 USA +1’59.66 11 NORRBIN Albin E2 SWE +2’03.62 12 GIRROIR Jonathan E2 USA +2’05.64 13 BLANJOUE Hugo E1 FRA +2’09.62 14 SEMB Axel E2 SWE +2’12.28 15 NEURAUTER Lukas E2 AUT +2’14.07 16 REYNDERS Jonte E2 AUS +2’16.72 17 STRANG Josh E3 AUS +2’18.82 18 NAVARRO Sergio E2 ESP +2’21.39 19 MILNER Daniel E2 AUS +2’25.90 20 VERZEROLI Manuel (JWT) E1 ITA +2’26.34

Junior World Trophy

The Junior World Trophy classification saw Italy maintain their lead in the 6DAYS Italia but face a new challenge with Australia moving up to second, while also closing in on the Italians.

Australia look to now have found their rhythm in this year’s race and firmly applied the pressure to Italy on Day Two. With only 36 seconds splitting both teams, Italy cannot afford to ease off on Day Three.

Kyron Bacon – Australia

“I surprised myself getting inside the top three today. Today was a lot of fun though, the tracks were in really good condition after yesterday’s rain. As a team we worked hard and we are keen for the next few days to come now.”

Like their World Trophy counterparts, Day Two was not so kind to France in the Junior World Trophy standings. Losing time to both Italy and Australia, they slipped to third overall. With Day Three set to bring a new course, they will hope the fresh special tests will play to their advantage.

The United States hold fourth, 1m13s behind France, but nearly two minutes clear of Spain in fifth.

Junior World Trophy After Stage Two – Top 10

Pos Team D2 Total/Gap 1 TEAM ITALY 1:34’34.76 3:15’11.40 2 TEAM AUSTRALIA 1:34’08.50 +36.55 3 TEAM FRANCE 1:35’51.68 +2’00.03 4 TEAM UNITED STATES 1:35’17. 91 +3’13.62 5 TEAM SPAIN 1:37’14.25 +5’10.04 6 TEAM SWEDEN 1:39’25.62 +10’20.97 7 TEAM CHILE 1:38’19.90 +10’39.21 8 TEAM GREAT BRITAIN 1:40’41. 21 +13’54.06 9 TEAM SLOVENIA 1:43’14.01 +17’16.65 10 TEAM FIM EUROPE 1:45’09.60 +18’51.39

MOTOREX Women’s World Trophy

There was no stopping the United States in the MOTOREX Women’s World Trophy competition, who increased their lead by ten minutes to 16m17s. The defending champions look strong and confident on the Italian terrain, setting a benchmark that very few of their classmates can match.

However, it was the fight for the runner-up result which proved exciting on Day Two. After a strong start to their day, Australia’s Madison Healey (KTM) ran into trouble on the second special test, losing over five minutes.

That allowed France to move into second overall. Australia regrouped and fought hard to reel France back in, closing the gap from an initial three minutes down to one-minute-and-seventeen-seconds.

Mauricette Brisebard – France

“The day was good. With the sun, conditions were a lot better than yesterday. The first test was tough with a lot of ruts, but tomorrow, we have new tests so we will keep pushing and try to strengthen our position in the race.”

Italy are a distant fourth behind Australia but maintain a comfortable advantage over Great Britain in fifth. Chile and Slovakia are locked in a battle for sixth, with Chile holding the upper hand over Slovakia.

MOTOREX Women’s World Trophy – Stage Two Results

Pos Team D2 Total/Gap 1 TEAM UNITED STATES 1:47’07.48 3:42’57.11 2 TEAM FRANCE 1:56’18.74 +16’17.91 3 TEAM AUSTRALIA 1:57’13.55 +17’00.39 4 TEAM ITALY 1:56’30.89 +24’58.10 5 TEAM GREAT BRITAIN 1:58’38.27 +31’03.88 6 TEAM CHILE 1:59’36.44 +46’58.41 7 TEAM SLOVAKIA 2:10’30.33 +48’51.94 8 TEAM CANADA 2:07’47.52 +52’12.97 9 TEAM GERMANY 4:34’33.56 +3:29’05.69

Club Team Award

In the Club Team Award competition, MC Italia A continue to lead the way, extending their advantage to 3m42d on Day Two. Team Rabaconda pushed past BBM – Racing Time to move into second. The Missouri Mudders are just eleven seconds behind BBM – Racing Time in fourth. GTBN round out the top five. Oyster Bay Australia MCC finished day two in 10th overall, with riders Ben Kearns, Simon Cox and Dylan MacDonald.

Gottbros Team almost doubled their lead in the Veteran Club Team to eleven-minutes-and-thirty-five-seconds on Day Two over Motosport Bozkov 2 in second. Moto Club Nave remain in third, with Team Canada – Veteran fourth and Team Germany Club Veteran fifth. Randy Mastin Memorial lead the Women’s Club Team class.

2025 6DAYS FIM Enduro of Nations – Day One Wrap

The 99th edition of the 6DAYS FIM Enduro of Nations, better known as the ISDE, roared into life overnight in Bergamo, Italy. Day 1 served up plenty of action, with France making the strongest start, edging out host nation Italy to lead the World Trophy standings after just over two hours of combined racing.

The outright fastest rider on the opening day of competition was Josep Garcia on a KTM 250 EXC-F. The Spaniard 8-seconds quicker than France’s Leo Le Quere on a TM 300 two-stroke while Italy’s Andrea Verona was third outright on a GAS GAS 450.

For Team Australia, the opening day brought a steady start, placing them sixth overall. The green and gold sit almost three minutes adrift of the early leaders, but with five long days still to run, there’s plenty of time to close the gap.

Josh Strang was the quickest of the Australians in the Senior ranks across day one, finishing 13th outright on a Beta 480.

Italy might have finished second outright in the Senior Trophy, but the hosts did find reason to celebrate after seizing the advantage in the Junior World Trophy class.

Meanwhile, over in the MOTOREX Women’s World Trophy, the reigning champions from the United States wasted no time flexing their dominance, comfortably topping the classification to lay down an early marker.

Despite hot and sunny days in the lead up, rain clouds gathered as the 660 riders from the 33 nations prepared to roll off the start ramp early on Sunday morning. The change in weather resulted in several favourites in the World Trophy categories making some last-minute tyre changes during the morning service. As riders arrived at the opening special test of six for Day One, the rain had made conditions very slippery indeed.

Italy’s Samuele Bernardini (Honda) danced the fine line of risk and reward to perfection, winning the opening special test by seven seconds over his teammate, Andrea Verona (GASGAS). Exiting the first special test, Italy were off to a flying start, taking a 21-second lead over Sweden in second, with France a further 23 seconds back in third.

However, on the following special test, France was up to speed and had raced their way into the overall lead. Spain was up to second, with Italy dropping back to third. At the midway point in the day, France continued to hold firm in first, extending their advantage to 55-seconds over Spain, with the United States climbing to third.

As the day progressed, France remained out front, eventually finishing Day One with a 34-second lead over Italy.

Hugo Blanjoue – France

“It’s been a good start to the 6DAYS for us. To lead at the end of Day One is exactly the start we were hoping for. The conditions were difficult. The first test had a lot of water and roots to deal with – line choice was critical there and on most tests. We’ll assess things tonight and make a plan for tomorrow, for sure it will be a tough day.”

Sweden raced their way back into contention from sixth at the halfway point in the day to finish behind Italy in third, while Spain and the United States completed the top-five. Australia’s team of Daniel Milner, Jonte Reynders, Jossh Strang and Jye Dickson were sixth on Sunday

World Trophy Team Stage One – Top 10

Pos Team Time/Gap 1 TEAM FRANCE 2:11’24.31 2 TEAM ITALY +34.10 3 TEAM SWEDEN +1’45.79 4 TEAM SPAIN +2’08.43 5 TEAM UNITED STATES +2’21.83 6 TEAM AUSTRALIA +2’49.64 7 TEAM FINLAND +6’11.36 8 TEAM GREAT BRITAIN +6’59.99 9 TEAM CHILE +7’58.36 10 TEAM AUSTRIA +8’41.73

Individual Class Leaders

In the battle for outright individual honours, it was Spain’s Josep Garcia (KTM) who ended Day One with an early lead. Bidding for his fifth consecutive 6DAYS victory, Garcia was pushed hard from the off and did not have an easy run of things.

With Bernardini winning the opening special test, Garcia won special tests two and three, before Bernardini topped special test four. Verona then won the final two special tests of the day, proving just how competitive this year is.

Completing Day One, Garcia leads by seven seconds over France’s Leo Le Quere (TM MOTO), with Verona in third. Bernardini is fourth, with France’s Julien Roussaly (Sherco) fifth.

Josep Garcia – Spain

“I started the first lap in a good way,” said Garcia. “But on the second lap I had two crashes, and in the last test I lost twenty seconds with another crash. But I’m okay and will continue to give one-hundred per cent tomorrow.”

Australia’s Josh Strang was the top rider in green and gold in 13th, with Jonte Reynders not far behind in 15th. Daniel Milner ended the day 22nd, and Jye Dickson in 30th overall.

E1, E2, E3 & Women

Thanks to his outright win on Day One, Garcia also leads the Enduro1 category over Bernardini in second, with Blanjoue third. Riordan ninth in E1.

Verona was best of the Enduro2 class riders on Day One, securing a nineteen-second lead over the United States’ Jonathan Girroir (KTM) in second, with France’s Theo Espinasse (Sherco) third. Reynders was sixth in E2, with Junior rider Bacon ninth, Milner 14th and Dickson 19th.

The Enduro3 category marked a one-two for France, with Le Quere taking the win over Roussaly. Australia’s Josh Strang (Beta) finished behind them in third, with Junior rider Korey McMahon ninth.

The Women’s category saw the United States take first, second and third on Day One in Italy. Richards led home teammates Korie Steede (Husqvarna) and Rachel Gutish (RIEJU) in second and third, respectively. Jess Gardiner was fifth in class, Danielle McDonald seventh and Madison Healey 14th.

Overall Top 20 – Stage One

Pos Rider Cat Time/Gap 1 GARCIA Josep E1 32’19.21 2 LE QUERE Leo E3 +7.82 3 VERONA Andrea E2 +19. 65 4 BERNARDINI Samuele E1 +29.68 5 ROUSSALY Julien E3 +32.45 6 BLANJOUE Hugo E1 +35.92 7 GIRROIR Jonathan E2 +39. 07 8 PERSSON Mikael E1 +42. 09 9 LESIARDO Morgan E1 +44. 54 10 ESPINASSE Theophile E2 +51.28 11 NEURAUTER Lukas E2 +54.94 12 KYTÖNEN Roni E1 +55. 03 13 STRANG Josh (AUS) E3 +56.33 14 SEMB Axel E2 +57.13 15 REYNDERS Jonte (AUS) E2 +59.04 16 OLIVEIRA Dante E2 +1’01.03 17 NAVARRO Sergio E2 +1’03.01 18 AHLIN Max E2 +1’05.44 19 BARNES Codv E2 +1’06.62 20 MORETTINI Manolo E2 +1’07.70

Junior World Trophy

The opening day of racing marked a dream start for Italy in the Junior World Trophy category. The trio of Alberto Elgari (TM MOTO), Manuel Verzeroli (TM MOTO) and Kevin Cristino (Fantic) ended the opening special test with a lead of nineteen seconds over France and managed to remain out front for the entire day.

However, the Italians were pushed hard by the French, with the gap reduced to just two seconds at the end of the third special test. Italy managed to stretch that advantage back out to an eventual forty-three seconds, but it is clear they will not have things their own way in Bergamo.

Alberto Elgari – Italy

“Today was a good start for us,” said Elgari. “The goal was to be in a strong position and we made that by taking the lead, so I think we are on the right way. The first lap was very slippery after the rain, but later on the ground was better and it was easier to find grip. This is my first time racing a 250 four-stroke, so hopefully tomorrow I can begin to improve with the bike and flow better.”

Australia were never far away from Italy and France throughout Day One, finishing in third. They lie just 1m2s behind Italy and will look to reduce that deficit as the week progresses.

The battle for the remainder of the top five is incredibly close between the United States in fourth and Spain in fifth. Only one-tenth-of-a-second split the two nations, meaning it will be an intense start to Day Two for both teams. Defending champions Sweden ended Day One in sixth and are three minutes behind Spain.

Junior World Trophy Stage One – Top 10

Pos Team Time/Gap 1 TEAM ITALY 1:40’36.64 2 TEAM FRANCE +43.11 3 TEAM AUSTRALIA +1’02.81 4 TEAM UNITED STATES +2’30.47 5 TEAM SPAIN +2’30.55 6 TEAM SWEDEN +5’30.11 7 TEAM CHILE +6’54.07 8 TEAM GREAT BRITAIN +7’47.61 9 TEAM FIM EUROPE +8’16.55 10 TEAM SLOVENIA +8’37.40

MOTOREX Women’s World Trophy

In the MOTOREX Women’s World Trophy competition, the United States stamped their authority on Day One at the 6DAYS Italia.

Chasing their sixth victory, they signed off on Day One with a near-seven-minute lead over Australia. However, there is still a very long way to go in this year’s race and the United States know they will need to keep building on their advantage tomorrow.

Brandy Richards – United States

“For the team it was incredible to finish Day One as the first three riders. For sure, it’s the start we were hoping for. This morning was hard. I think we all struggled out there in the conditions because the opening lap was so slippery. But we are in a good spot now and hope to build on this.”

Behind the United States, the fight for the remainder of the podium is already proving incredibly close. Australia finished Day One in second, but only hold a lead of twelve seconds over France in third. It was a great start for Great Britain on Day One in fourth, while host nation Italy completed the top five

MOTOREX Women’s World Trophy – Stage One Results

Pos Team Time/Gap 1 TEAM UNITED STATES 1:55’49.63 2 TEAM AUSTRALIA +6’54.32 3 TEAM FRANCE +7’06.65 4 TEAM ITALY +15’34.69 5 TEAM GREAT BRITAIN +19’33.09 6 TEAM SLOVAKIA +25’29.09 7 TEAM CANADA +31’32.93 8 TEAM CHILE +34’29.45 9 TEAM GERMANY +41’39.61

Club Team Award

In the Club Team Award category, MC Italia A completed Day One as the team to beat. They secured an early lead of 1m35s over BBM – Racing Time in second, with Team Rabaconda third. Missouri Mudders and MOJO/SXS completed a competitive top-five.

The Veteran Club Team class saw Gottbros Team claim a commanding win over Motosport Bozkov 2 in second, with Moto Club Nave third. Completing Day One, Randy Mastin Memorial is the sole entry in the Women’s Club Team category.

2025 AMA Pro Motocross Round 11 – Budds Creek Rider Quotes

The 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship signed off in fitting fashion on a warm Maryland afternoon, as Budds Creek Motocross Park staged the 11th and final round of the summer and the 28th stop of the SMX World Championship regular season.

With the Yamaha Racing Budds Creek National Finals locking in the playoff contenders, the spotlight shone brightest on the 250 Class, where Haiden Deegan (Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing) successfully defended his crown. The teenage sensation delivered a dominant performance to lift the Gary Jones Cup for the second year running.

Meanwhile, in the 450 Class, with the title already wrapped up a week earlier, Honda HRC Progressive’s Jett Lawrence put an exclamation point on his campaign. The newly crowned champion claimed his ninth overall win of the season, sealing back-to-back championship summers in style. Hunter Lawrence and Justin Cooper rounded out the overall 450 podium.

450 Moto One

The opening 450 Class moto saw newly crowned champion Jett Lawrence (Honda HRC Progressive) pick up where he left off, powering to the holeshot. Justin Cooper (Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing) briefly snatched the lead, but Lawrence quickly reasserted control at the front. The pair began to distance themselves from the pack as RJ Hampshire (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing) settled into third.

For the first 20 minutes, the top three held station: Lawrence comfortably managing a five-second cushion while Cooper was kept under relentless pressure from Hampshire. Behind them, Hunter Lawrence (Honda HRC Progressive) stalked from fourth, edging closer as the clock ticked down.

With heavy lapped traffic entering the mix in the final stages, the battle for second ignited. Hampshire closed to within a second of Cooper, only for Hunter Lawrence to seize the opportunity and join the fight. Hunter slipped past Hampshire and immediately pounced on Cooper, making it a thrilling three-way scrap for runner-up honours on the final lap.

Out front, Jett Lawrence remained untouchable, cruising to his 16th moto win of the season by a margin of 2.9 seconds. Cooper held firm for second, marking his first moto podium since RedBud, with Hunter Lawrence just behind in third. Hampshire had to settle for fourth, while Eli Tomac (Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing) completed the top five.

450 Moto Two

The final premier class moto of the year began with Hunter Lawrence (Honda HRC Progressive) making the perfect launch to edge out brother Jett for the holeshot, with Justin Cooper (Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing) sliding into third. The trio quickly broke free from the pack, establishing their own rhythm through the opening 10 minutes.

Midway through the race, Jett began to apply pressure on Hunter, closing the gap to within striking distance. But the elder Lawrence responded with a composed pace, steadily rebuilding his advantage to more than three seconds.

Cooper, meanwhile, began to fade from the lead duo, falling over 10 seconds behind as RJ Hampshire (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing) inched closer from fourth.

With five minutes to go, Hunter turned up the intensity. His lead stretched towards 10 seconds while Hampshire reeled in and passed Cooper to move into the final podium spot. From there, the order at the front was settled.

Hunter Lawrence capped his summer with a 12.9-second victory over Jett, securing his second moto win of the season.

Hampshire ended a strong rookie campaign with his third podium ride of the year, while Cooper had to settle for fourth.

450 Round

The 2025 AMA Pro Motocross season closed in style as Jett Lawrence’s 1-2 moto scorecard earned him his ninth overall victory of the summer and the 24th win of his 450 Class career, moving him to fifth on the all-time wins list. It also extended his incredible streak of 22 consecutive top-five finishes to begin his premier-class career, a record that underscores just how consistent the young Australian has been.

Not to be outdone, Hunter Lawrence’s 3-1 result delivered his sixth runner-up finish of the season and completed the sixth Lawrence 1-2 of the year.

For Honda HRC Progressive, it was another banner day as the brothers cemented themselves in the history books: the first siblings ever to finish 1-2 in the 450 Class championship.

Justin Cooper (2-4) capped off a strong campaign with his third overall podium of the year and the fifth of his 450 Class career. His relentless presence all summer long, contesting all 28 motos, meant he locked down the #1 seed for the SMX Playoffs.

Eli Tomac (5-8 for eighth overall at Budds Creek) rounded out the championship podium in third, adding yet another accolade to his storied career.

Looking ahead to the SMX Playoffs, the seeds are now set:

Justin Cooper takes the top spot after his full-season grind across both the SX and MX championships.

Jett Lawrence, despite missing much of Supercross with injury, stormed back to earn the #2 seed as he chases a third consecutive World Championship.

Malcolm Stewart (7-6 for sixth overall at Budds Creek) edged into the third seed on the final day of the regular season, showcasing both speed and resilience.

It’s been a season of dominance, resilience, and history, with the Lawrence brothers firmly rewriting the record books. Now, attention shifts to the SMX Playoffs, and the question of who can stop Jett Lawrence from completing another golden year.

Jett Lawrence – 1-2 (P1)

“Once I got the holeshot in moto 1, I just wanted to enjoy it. That was my main goal this weekend, and once we had that, I could just take it race by race and have some fun. You don’t always get many of those moments, so it was cool just to go out and ride. Hunter rode really well in the second moto too, which made it fun to be out there together.”

Hunter Lawrence – 3-1 (P2)

“It was a good day. I felt like I was riding really well, and I really enjoyed Budds Creek—it’s a great racetrack. In the first moto, I didn’t get the result I was after, but I was happy with my riding. In the second moto, I got a better start and gave myself a better chance. I picked a different gate on a drier part of the track, and that positioned me better. I felt like I executed both my starts well, but that adjustment made a difference. Overall, I’m happy with the second moto, and it was a good way to end it.”

Justin Cooper – 2-4 (P3)

“I felt really good today. Had a great battle with the boys [Lawrence brothers] and it felt awesome to be in the lead group. I made a mistake in Moto 2 and went down and kind of lost my flow after that. But all in all it was a good day.”

RJ Hampshire – 4-3 (P4)

“I feel like I rode the best I have all season at Budds Creek across both the motos,” commented Hampshire. “I got a good start in Moto 1, but just couldn’t make a pass on the rider in front of me for the whole 30 minutes, which was frustrating. Then in race two, I made a good push there at the end after another strong start, and both my bike and body are getting a lot more comfortable toward the end of these motos now. Overall, I’m happy with the day and my whole rookie 450MX season in general – that’s the best outdoors series I have had by far. Thank you to the team, we’ll take this form into SMX!”

Justin Barcia – 8-5 (P5)

“I qualified P7 this morning at Budds Creek, which was pretty good, and that was a solid way to start the day. First moto, I struggled a little bit in finding a flow – I ended up eighth, which I wasn’t too thrilled about. The second race, I got off to a good start and felt comfortable straight away, so that was a cool feeling to be up front and running the pace, knowing I still have what it takes. A top-five finish is a solid way to end the season, and now we’ll come out swinging for SMX.”

Malcolm Stewart – 7-6 (P6)

“It’s nice to get P6 overall to end the day here at Budds Creek!” reflected Stewart. “I’m stoked to climb up into third overall in points for SuperMotocross, too – that is really awesome. Overall, I felt really good today, Budds Creek always treats me well, and now we’ll take this weekend off and get ready for the final three races of 2025 and give it everything we’ve got.”

Jorge Prado – 11-12 (P10)

“The Pro Motocross season has come to an end, and while it wasn’t the year I expected, I’m still thankful for the experience. Coming into the season, my goal was to battle for the championship, win races, and earn podiums, and even though things didn’t go as planned, I learned a lot along the way. It was a challenging season, but challenges make you stronger. Now I’m focused on taking those lessons, figuring things out with the team, and coming back ready to fight at the front again.”

Benoit Paturel

“My day started well, with great speed in practice and qualifying. In the first moto I got a really bad start. Then I had some small issues and didn’t feel great,” said Paturel. “The second moto was good until it was not. I was fighting for a top 10 spot and my speed was feeling great. I changed my line to pass another rider and I got a bad kick [going down a hill]. I hit my head pretty hard. It’s a bummer because I really wanted to finish the moto in the top 10. Overall, it was a great year. We learned a lot, had some ups and downs, but it was amazing experience. A top 15 in the championship is not bad for a first year with a few DNFs. I wanted more but I’ll take it and hope to improve next year. Thank you to the team; every member worked really hard all season.”

450 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 J. Lawrence Hon 1 2 47 2 H. Lawrence Hon 3 1 45 3 J. Cooper Yam 2 4 40 4 R. Hampshire Hus 4 3 38 5 J. Barcia Gas 8 5 31 6 M. Stewart Hus 7 6 31 7 D. Ferrandis Hon 6 7 31 8 E. Tomac Yam 5 8 31 9 V. Guillod Yam 12 10 22 10 J. Prado Kaw 11 12 21 11 C. Schock Yam 9 15 20 12 H. Kullas Hus 14 11 19 13 K. Webster Hon 20 9 15 14 L. Locurcio Gas 15 16 13 15 S. Mcelrath Hon 13 18 13 16 M. Harrison Kaw 10 38 12 17 J. Short Hon 19 14 11 18 M. Weltin Yam 28 13 9 19 M. Jorgensen Hus 17 19 8 20 J. Hand Hon 16 22 6 21 R. Pape Yam 22 17 5 22 J. Rogers Kaw 18 29 4 23 J. Rodbell Hon 26 20 2 24 M. Miller Kaw 30 21 1 25 B. Shelly Yam 21 34 1

450 AMA MX Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 J. Lawrence 509 2 H. Lawrence 454 3 E. Tomac 395 4 J. Cooper 389 5 R. Hampshire 366 6 J. Prado 262 7 M. Stewart 240 8 A. Plessinger 204 9 V. Guillod 201 10 J. Barcia 196 11 C. Schock 183 12 H. Kullas 158 13 C. Webb 151 14 C. Sexton 147 15 B. Paturel 131 16 M. Harrison 129 17 J. Savatgy 124 18 L. Locurcio 121 19 J. Anderson 111 20 D. Ferrandis 91

450 SMX Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 J. Cooper 670 2 J. Lawrence 580 3 M. Stewart 517 4 C. Webb 516 5 H. Lawrence 516 6 C. Sexton 510 7 E. Tomac 475 8 A. Plessinger 459 9 J. Barcia 381 10 R. Hampshire 366 11 K. Roczen 288 12 D. Ferrandis 285 13 J. Prado 280 14 J. Savatgy 277 15 J. Anderson 262 16 S. Mcelrath 221 17 C. Nichols 220 18 V. Guillod 201 19 J. Hill 194 20 M. Harrison 194

250 Moto One

The opening 250 Class moto at Budds Creek brought plenty of drama, both on and off the track. When the gate first dropped, Tom Vialle (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) powered to the Pro Motocross Holeshot, but a red flag waved before the lap was complete, prompting a restart.

On the second attempt, Vialle once again grabbed the early advantage with rookies Cole Davies (Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing) and Drew Adams (Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki) in hot pursuit.

Championship rivals Haiden Deegan (Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing) and Jo Shimoda (Honda HRC Progressive) slotted into fourth and sixth early on.

The complexion of the race then shifted quickly when Vialle crashed out of the lead, promoting Davies, Adams, and Deegan into the top three. Shimoda soon climbed into fourth.

In his first spell leading a Pro Motocross moto, Davies looked composed, pulling a gap of nearly three seconds. But Deegan was patient and methodical, closing in on the rookie before making his move stick just prior to the halfway point. Shimoda followed suit, slicing past Davies to set up a heavyweight fight between the two title contenders.

With 15 minutes left, Deegan led Shimoda by 3.5 seconds. The Yamaha rider then found another gear and stretched the margin to nearly six seconds, ultimately crossing the line 9.3 seconds clear.

Davies held on to finish a career-best third behind Shimoda.

However, the story didn’t end there. Race officials determined both Deegan and Shimoda had violated red cross flag procedures relating to the initial incident that caused the red flag. As per regulations, each was docked one position and five championship points. That ruling promoted Davies to his first career moto victory, with Deegan and Shimoda officially classified second and third, respectively.

Levi Kitchen (Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki) and Adams completed the top five, but the headlines belonged to the combination of Deegan and Shimoda’s penalties and the rookie breakthrough for Davies.

250 Moto Two

The final moto of the 2025 Pro Motocross Championship delivered a fitting conclusion to a dramatic season, and newly crowned 250 Class Champion Haiden Deegan (Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing) signed it off in style.

Nate Thrasher (Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing) launched out front to grab the Pro Motocross Holeshot ahead of Deegan, with Jo Shimoda (Honda HRC Progressive) giving immediate chase in third. The opening lap was a flat-out sprint as the trio fought for supremacy, but it didn’t take long for Deegan to strike. Deegan pounced to seize control of the moto, with Shimoda soon following through to move into second.

Just as the race settled into rhythm, a second red flag halted proceedings to tend to a downed rider. A staggered restart resumed the action with just over 23 minutes left, and it was once again Deegan and Shimoda leading the way. Behind them, Levi Kitchen (Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki) attacked hard to displace Thrasher and secure third.

From there, Deegan was untouchable. He quickly pulled clear of Shimoda and maintained a comfortable multi-second cushion to the finish, ultimately taking his 13th moto win of the season by 13.5 seconds. Shimoda capped off his campaign with another strong runner-up ride, while Kitchen completed the podium.

It was the perfect finale for Deegan, who backed up his 2024 crown with a second straight 250 Class title and underscored his status as the standout rider in the division.

250 Round

The 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship wrapped up in fitting fashion at Budds Creek, where Haiden Deegan (Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing) overcame early drama to secure both the day’s overall victory and his second consecutive 250 Class championship. The 19-year-old concluded his small-bore career with 14 overall victories, tying him with Blake Baggett, Broc Glover, and Jett Lawrence for eighth all-time.

Shimoda’s 3-2 finishes earned him his eighth podium of the year as he finished runner-up both on the day and in the championship standings. Kitchen’s 4-3 scores gave him third overall—his first podium since Southwick—and underlined a strong close to the campaign. Garrett Marchbanks (Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki), meanwhile, capped off the best season of his career by securing third in the final points.

Looking Ahead: SMX Playoffs

The Budds Creek finale also locked in the seedings for the SMX Playoffs. Deegan heads in as the top seed as he now chases a third straight World Championship crown.

Shimoda will look to go one better after a season of consistent podiums, while Marchbanks completes the top three seeds in a year that’s seen him reach new heights.

Deegan’s statement ride in the final moto was the perfect exclamation point: a dominant performance that ensured both the day’s win and his place in the history books as a two-time 250 Class Champion.

Haiden Deegan – 2-1 (P1)

“I wanted to go out there and make a statement, which is what I did. I wanted to wrap up the title on top of the box, so I was determined to go out there and make it happen. It feels awesome and I’m looking forward to the playoffs.”

Jo Shimoda – 3-2 (P2)

“I’m really proud of the team. I think this was maybe the best I’ve ever felt on the bike, especially consistency-wise. Obviously, I wanted to end the season with a win, but going into next year, I think we have a great base to build from. With SMX still ahead, there’s a lot of motivation, and I’m happy with the progress we’ve made.”

Levi Kitchen – 4-3 (P3)

“It was a much better day for me. Practice went well, and in the first moto, I worked my way up to fourth. I wish I had a better start, but overall it was solid. The two red flags were a little weird, but I’m happy to finish the day on the podium. It definitely gives me a bit of a confidence boost heading into SMX, and I’m looking forward to finishing the season strong as we move into the Playoffs.

Garrett Marchbanks – 8-4 (P4)

“It was a solid day at Budds Creek today. I ended up with a career-best third overall in the points, which was awesome. Starting off the day, I was able to qualify P3, which was sick and a lot more consistent than I’ve been this outdoor season. In Moto 1, I had two terrible starts, even after the red flag restart, my launch control button popped off the clutch block right as I let it go, so I had to fight through the pack and ended up eighth. In Moto 2, I finally nailed a great start for the first time all season. I was running inside the Top 10, making some good moves, then another red flag came out and I got pushed back a couple of spots. That kind of sucked after doing all that work, but I just had to make the passes again. I had a hard-fought battle with Nate [Thrasher] for most of the moto, got around him, and tried to charge after Levi, but he was too far gone. I finished fourth on the day and third overall in the championship. I wish I could’ve grabbed the podium with Levi, but overall it was a solid day. To get my career best in points, I’m pretty happy with that.”

Ty Masterpool – 6-6 (P6)

“Overall, it was a really good day, even if the results didn’t totally show it. I was charging all the way to the end in both motos and even made passes on the last lap. I went 6-6 for sixth overall. The biggest struggle was my starts; they were terrible, and on a track like this, if you don’t get a good start, it’s tough to run up front. Both motos I had to come from way back, but I kept pushing, and there’s a lot of good to take from it. My fitness is night-and-day better, and I’m really excited about where I’m at. It’s a bummer this is the last round of the season, but I’m looking forward to what’s next.”

Drew Adams – 5-10 (P8)

“It was a fun season of outdoors. I had some ups and downs, but overall a good day. Qualified P2, and Seth just got me on the very last lap, so that was exciting. In Moto 1, I finished P5, not my best, but still solid, and in Moto 2 I finished P10. The highlight of the day was earning Rookie of the Year. That was my goal from the start of the season, so I’m really pumped to have achieved it. Now it’s time to take the next step into SMX.”

Ryder DiFrancesco – 10-8 (P9)

“Budds Creek was good! I qualified well after feeling comfortable from the get-go, and then Moto 1, I shuffled around the eighth to 10th range, which I felt was good. My starts weren’t the greatest today, but I found my way inside the top 10 in both races, and overall, I’m happy to finish up outdoors with this result.”

Seth Hammaker – 36-7 (P13)

“It was a pretty good day here at Budds Creek for the last national of the year. I qualified P1, which was cool to grab another one of those, and it was awesome for the team to finish 1-2-3 in qualifying. In Moto 1, I got a second-place start, but we barely got a lap in before the red flag. On the restart, the gate was tilled a little differently, so I didn’t get as good of a jump. I was riding really well until about three laps to go when my chain came off. That was a bummer, but stuff happens, and you move forward. For Moto 2, I had an outside gate pick, but ripped a really good start and came around fourth or fifth, which felt great. After a few sprint laps, another red flag came out, and thankfully, it was a staggered restart because I wasn’t sure I could pull another start from that far outside. Honestly, after the restart, I felt a little flat and didn’t ride my best, finishing seventh. Not terrible, but not where I wanted to be. Overall, I’m glad to make it out healthy through the whole outdoor season. I had some minor setbacks here and there, but that’s part of racing. Now I’m focused on SMX and ready to go after wins there.”

Jordon Smith – 9-37 (P15)

“A decent day at Budds Creek! We made some progress with the TF 250-X yet again. My first moto was solid; I worked my way to ninth. I had a small issue in moto two, unfortunately, but I am happy to be healthy as we head into the SMX postseason.”

Austin Forkner – 14-19 (P16)

“It was not a great day, but it was not terrible either. I am happy to complete the season. I could not find a flow as the track broke down, but we learned a lot with the bike. It was a chaotic day of racing, to be honest, with two red flags and a crash in turn one. Being healthy as we enter the postseason is a win.”

250 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 H. Deegan Yam 2 1 47 2 J. Shimoda Hon 3 2 42 3 L. Kitchen Kaw 4 3 38 4 G. Marchbanks Kaw 8 4 32 5 N. Thrasher Yam 7 5 32 6 T. Masterpool Kaw 6 6 32 7 C. Davies Yam 1 17 30 8 D. Adams Kaw 5 10 29 9 R. Difrancesco Gas 10 8 26 10 D. Schwartz Yam 13 9 22 11 M. Vohland Yam 15 11 18 12 D. Bennick Yam 16 12 16 13 S. Hammaker Kaw 36 7 15 14 C. Dudney Yam 17 13 14 15 J. Smith Tri 9 37 13 16 A. Forkner Tri 14 19 11 17 T. Vialle KTM 11 41 11 18 C. Park Hon 19 15 10 19 J. Beaumer KTM 12 39 10 20 L. Gibson Hus 23 14 8

250 AMA MX Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 H. Deegan 502 2 J. Shimoda 454 3 G. Marchbanks 352 4 L. Kitchen 327 5 T. Vialle 288 6 M. Haarup 239 7 S. Hammaker 231 8 M. Vohland 230 9 J. Smith 211 10 R. Difrancesco 191 11 D. Adams 186 12 D. Schwartz 182 13 M. Mosiman 180 14 N. Thrasher 170 15 J. Beaumer 166 16 T. Masterpool 160 17 A. Forkner 156 18 P. Ross 138 19 C. Hymas 132 20 J. Swoll 115

250 SMX Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 H. Deegan 723 2 J. Shimoda 617 3 G. Marchbanks 497 4 T. Vialle 468 5 S. Hammaker 408 6 L. Kitchen 366 7 J. Beaumer 355 8 M. Vohland 350 9 J. Smith 337 10 M. Mosiman 311 11 N. Thrasher 307 12 C. Hymas 262 13 M. Haarup 239 14 A. Forkner 231 15 R. Difrancesco 226 16 D. Adams 226 17 C. Davies 201 18 P. Ross 195 19 D. Schwartz 189 20 R. Hampshire 173

WMX Round Scores Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 M3 1 L. Turner Yam 2nd 1st 1st 2 C. Cannon Hon 1st 2nd 4th 3 M. Nielsen Hon 4th 4th 2nd 4 J. Jarvis Yam 3rd 3rd 5th 5 K. Stallings Kaw 5th 5th 3rd 6 J. Astudillo KTM 6th 11th 6th 7 N. Honda Yam 7th 6th 11th 8 S. Rolen Kaw 10th 8th 7th 9 H. Vassallo Hus 8th 9th 9th 10 L. Pettus Hus 9th 7th 10th 11 D. Burgess KTM 11th 10th 8th 12 L. Randolph KTM 12th 13th 12th 13 J. Gallacher Hon 13th 12th 13th 14 A. Spiker KTM 14th 14th 14th 15 K. Jacobs Hon 15th 15th 16th 16 L. Obrien Yam 16th 16th 15th 17 E. Netelkos Yam 17th 17th 17th 18 L. Plate Yam 18th 18th 18th 19 S. Plath Hon 19th 19th 19th 20 K. Alexander Hon 20th 20th 20th 21 A. Clouse Hon 21st 21st 21st 22 D. Haines Yam 22nd 22nd 22nd – H. Nowicki Oth DNF DNF DNF WMX Championship Points Pos Rider Total 1 L. Turner 289 2 C. Cannon 258 3 M. Nielsen 240 4 J. Jarvis 207 5 K. Stallings 205 6 J. Astudillo 178 7 L. Pettus 129 8 D. Burgess 112 9 J. Gallacher 108 10 N. Honda 91 11 S. Phelps 71 12 S. Rolen 60 13 K. Jacobs 56 14 L. Obrien 43 15 C. Killebrew 41 16 C. Greenwell 40 17 H. Vassallo 37 17 H. Williams 37 19 H. Nowicki 34 20 M. Baltyk 28

2025 MXGP of The Netherlands

The Motorsportpark Gelderland Midden near Arnhem welcomed MXGP fans and racers over the weekend for Round 17 of the championship. The MXGP of The Netherlands offered the last sand battles of 2025 and they were made even more challenging by hot conditions.

In the MXGP class, it was a double victory for Jeffrey Herlings, his 16th Grand Prix win on Dutch soil, with some incredible charges through the pack in both races for his fellow Red Bull KTM Factory Racing star Lucas Coenen, who finished second twice, coming just a few metres short of grabbing the GP win in the second bout.

There was also joy for Fantic Factory Racing MXGP’s Glenn Coldenhoff, who enjoyed his first podium on home ground since 2016, with two Fox Holeshot Awards and consistent riding, tightening his grip on third in the Championship.

The hot favourite in MX2, Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing’s defending World Champion Kay de Wolf, delivered his first Grand Prix win on home territory with a maximum-point performance, while Andrea Adamo took a solid second overall, ahead of his fellow Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider Sacha Coenen.

In EMX250, Leader Janis Reisulis from Team VHR VRT Yamaha Official showcased his class with a 2-1 scorecard to take his fifth overall victory of the season and extend his championship lead to 39 points.

Venum BUD Racing Kawasaki’s Francisco Garcia and Cat Moto Bauerschmidt Husqvarna’s Liam Owens joined him on the podium after two hard-fought races, while title rival JM Honda Racing’s Noel Zanocz saw his challenge falter in the tough Dutch sand.

It was a rough weekend for Jake Cannon after a promising start in the opening EMX race with a sixth place finish – only a second and a half off a top five, only to finish 23rd in race two, leaving him 12th overall with 15 championship points for the weekend.

The fourth round of the FIM WMX Championship unfolded in the deep sands of Arnhem, and it was RFME Spain National Team’s Daniela Guillén who emerged victorious, taking her first overall win of the season with a stunning last-lap defence against van Drunen.

For the Dutch star, it was a bittersweet weekend, victory in Race 1 and a fierce charge in Race 2 weren’t enough to claim the home win she craved, but she still extended her championship lead to 20 points. Shana van der Vlist added to the local pride with two strong third-place finishes, securing the final podium spot on home soil.

MXGP Race One

Qualifying Race winner Herlings continued to dominate every single session with the top time again in the morning Warm-up, 1.5 seconds faster than the next best, which was Andrea Bonacorsi on the leading Fantic Factory Racing MXGP machine, with Tim Gajser third best for Honda HRC.

Just as he did in the Qualifying Race, it was Glenn Coldenhoff who took the Fox Holeshot Award ahead of Herlings and Romain Febvre, although the Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP points leader had to give way to charging Honda HRC man Tim Gajser over the finish line at the start of the first full lap.

Meanwhile Lucas Coenen had dropped the bike in the first corner and was having to fight through the pack, although he was far from the only one, and he was quick to get up. Even so, Febvre’s pit board told him to “RELAX” as they relayed his title rival’s whereabouts.

Bonacorsi put the second Fantic into the top five, but Coldenhoff’s lead was short-lived as Herlings made a break for it after a pass along the back straight. Maxime Renaux was the leading Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP rider in sixth, ahead of the third Fantic Factory Racing MXGP machine of Brian Bogers.

Kevin Brumann started in eighth for MX-Handel Husqvarna Racing, with Jorgen-Mathias Talviku’s privateer Yamaha and the Aruba.it Ducati Factory MX Team rider Mattia Guadagnini rounding out the early top ten.

Coenen was on a charge however, into the top ten past Guadagnini by lap three, and past Bogers by lap eight, as Febvre finally got back around Gajser to take third.

The tearaway teenager was into sixth by half-distance after passing Renaux, then set after Bonacorsi and Gajser. The Italian passed the Slovenian for fourth on lap 12, just before Coenen followed suit.

Ben Watson put his MRT Racing Team Beta into the top ten with five laps to go, finishing behind Brumann in the Swiss rider’s best career GP race result of ninth.

Gajser had to settle for sixth ahead of Renaux and Bogers, but Coenen finally snapped past his old EMX rival Bonacorsi with three laps to go, then completed an amazing performance by passing Coldenhoff, and sweetest of all Febvre, in the final two laps. He even got to within 3.3 seconds of Herlings.

MXGP Race Two

Coldenhoff made it a clean sweep of the weekend’s starts with his seventh Fox Holeshot Award of the season, putting him equal second for the year, but Herlings got around the outside of his compatriot between the second and third corners and set about building his lead.

Febvre was fending off the other two Fantics of Bonacorsi and a fired-up Bogers, although Gajser got past them into fourth, as Coenen was again buried in the pack, fighting up to fifteenth by the end of the first full lap.

On the second lap, the tale turned again with a crash for Febvre, dropping him to tenth just a few metres ahead of Coenen. As Gajser got up to second, the Fantic team ran third, fourth and fifth, with Jago Geerts in a good sixth for Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP, and Ruben Fernandez seventh for Honda HRC.

Febvre and Coenen managed to rip past Watson, then Febvre’s Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP stablemate Pauls Jonass, before the Belgian was able to pass his French rival and immediately begin to pull away. He was into the top five past Bogers by lap six, then Bonacorsi and Coldenhoff in successive laps to get to third by half-distance, lap ten of an eventual 19.

Jonass took tenth in the race, which would lead to ninth overall ahead of Geerts, who finished a good seventh in race two after passing Febvre on the final lap.

Eighth overall would go to Renaux with 7-11 finishes, while Bogers equalled his season’s best with seventh overall. Sixth place went to Bonacorsi with two fifth place scores, as Febvre could only recover to eighth in race two, good enough for fifth overall, only his second result outside of the podium places this season.

Coenen’s incredible charge brought him up to Gajser, and he rocketed past the Slovenian with amazing speed through the S-bend next to the Paddock, fans getting behind him no matter what nationality they were.

This gave him a gap of around seven seconds to Herlings, and about six minutes plus two laps to work with. With incredible pace the relentless Belgian closed the gap, but Herlings was equal to the task of holding him off despite both riders having issues with lapped riders.

With Fantic riders Coldenhoff and Bonacorsi holding fourth and fifth to the flag, they were able to keep Gajser, who finished a lonely third in race two, down in fourth place overall, and Glenn enjoyed his first podium trophy on home ground since 2016. The veteran now holds a 94-point margin over Fernandez for third in the series.

It was Coenen who created so much excitement with his charge, and he got to within a second of Herlings with a few corners to go, but was just unable to attempt a pass. “The Bullet” claimed his 110th career Grand Prix victory with his 210th race win, and the home crowd were ecstatic with their hero’s 16th triumph on home sand.

MXGP Round Overall

Herlings took the overall with 50-points and two race wins, while Coenen was runner up on 44, Coldenhoff taking a narrow overall podium spot over Gajser on 36 points to 35. Febvre a rare fifth on 33-points, just ahead of Bonacorsi.

The gap in the title chase between Febvre and Coenen is now down to 31 points, with just three rounds remaining as the series heads east. Coldenhoff in third is almost 200-points off the leaders, and in turn around a hundred points clear of Fernandez and Vlaanderen in fourth and fifth.

Jeffrey Herlings – P1

“I’m happy I could save energy in the first moto because I needed it later! I remember when I was 18, and racing in the sand didn’t get tired at all! I was really pushing hard in that second moto: Lucas had unbelievable speed, but my pace was fast too. I’m very happy with my weekend and very pleased with a 1-1-1. Already looking forward to Turkey in two weeks!”

Lucas Coenen – P2

“The starts were really bad today. I crashed and came from last, and in the second moto the same. It was really tough for me and I pushed so hard. I gave everything I had and I was close to passing him [Herlings] at the end. Overall, I cannot afford those mistakes. I need those points, so we need to figure out the starts in the week-off and then we’ll be back at the front.”

Glenn Coldenhoff – P3

“Yeah, it was a tough weekend and the track was very demanding, but I got two holeshots today, also yesterday, so my starts were really on point and that helped me a lot in the races. Finally, a podium here after trying for two years and always just missing it with fourth overall, so I’m super happy. Big thanks to the team, to everybody who came out here, I definitely enjoyed this one.”

Tim Gajser – P4

“Very happy with how today went. Obviously it would have been great to have been up on the podium, but my riding was really good and I’m definitely starting to feel like my old-self. It wasn’t easy out there, because it was fast and bumpy, and with a low sun, but I really felt good, especially in the second moto. The first moto, I didn’t want to push too hard and the rest of those guys were running a really fast pace so I had to just do the best I could. The second moto, I had a good start and was running in second for a lot of the moto and gave it everything. It was good to see how close I was to the leaders and it gives me a lot of confidence for these last three rounds.”

Romain Febvre – P5

“I was happy when I got another good start in the second moto and I was third again, like I had been in the first moto, coming out of the first turn. I was looking for new lines and a quick pass this time but I came a little too fast with the front wheel into a turn on the second lap and crashed. I lost my rhythm after that and it is not so easy to pass in the sand anymore; in the past you could be top-three/top-five just on technique and fitness but so many riders can now ride sand well and everybody from third was riding at the same pace in the second moto. For sure it was not my best moto ever but that’s how it is.”

Maxime Renaux – P8

“That was a hard day in the sand. I knew coming in that it would be tough, and it was. The results aren’t where I want to be, but to finish the season we have three hardpack tracks, so I’m looking to forward to those before the Nations in the USA.”

Pauls Jonass – P9

“It was tough today; the track was even more challenging and technical than yesterday but it was difficult to get a rhythm. I had good reactions at the gate and two decent starts. I felt I had the pace to run with the guys up front and I didn’t get tired but I just couldn’t get the flow to do it for the entire moto. Generally the speed is there but I still need to step up the full race pace again. I enjoy the overseas races coming up so I’m looking forward to some good results for the rest of the season.”

Jago Geerts – P10

“This weekend has been a little disappointing. I crashed in Race One and I was stuck under the bike for a little while, and I also hurt my knee. Before the second race, the physio worked on my knee and it felt good enough to line up. I had a decent start and a solid race for seventh, so that was a good end to the weekend.”

Ruben Fernandez – P11

“Once again, it is the first corner that is causing me problems and really stopping my chances of scoring a good points tally. Someone crashed right in front of me and I had nowhere to go and just ran into him. It took awhile to move our bikes apart and by then I was practically last. Coming through the field I was making a number of passes but when you’re around that level of riders it isn’t always safe and I got involved in two more incidents. Really disappointed with that and to only get up to 15th. Second moto was better, I survived the first turn and was able to give a much better showing of my speed and ended up ninth. Still not my best points, but my best recent sand moto so now we move onto Turkey feeling a bit happier.”

Calvin Vlaanderen – P12

“It’s been a tough day. I struggled to find my rhythm all weekend and I had a big crash in Free Practice, so that knocked my confidence a little too. From the gate I had for the races, I had bad starts, and I found the track tough to pass on. I’m in one piece though, and now I’ll reset before the final three rounds.”

MXGP Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J. Herlings KTM 50 2 L. Coenen KTM 44 3 G. Coldenhoff FAN 36 4 T. Gajser HON 35 5 R. Febvre KAW 33 6 A. Bonacorsi FAN 32 7 B. Bogers FAN 28 8 M. Renaux YAM 24 9 P. Jonass KAW 21 10 J. Geerts YAM 18 11 R. Fernandez HON 18 12 C. Vlaanderen YAM 17 13 B. Van doninck HON 16 14 R. Van De Moosdijk KTM 15 15 B. Watson BET 14 16 K. Brumann HUS 12 17 M. Guadagnini DUC 9 18 J-M. Talviku YAM 7 19 M. Spies KTM 5 20 J. Seewer DUC 5 21 T. Koch BET 2 22 I. Gifting YAM 1

MXGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 R. Febvre KAW 835 2 L. Coenen KTM 804 3 G. Coldenhoff FAN 617 4 R. Fernandez HON 523 5 C. Vlaanderen YAM 497 6 J. Herlings KTM 466 7 A. Bonacorsi FAN 461 8 M. Renaux YAM 447 9 T. Gajser HON 368 10 J. Seewer DUC 346 11 J. Pancar KTM 277 12 B. Bogers FAN 274 13 B. Watson BET 271 14 J. Geerts YAM 260 15 K. Horgmo HON 243 16 I. Gifting YAM 226 17 P. Jonass KAW 204 18 M. Guadagnini DUC 194 19 B. Van doninck HON 177 20 R. Van De Moosdijk KTM 168

MX2 Race One

Once more it was Sacha Coenen who got to the top of the timings table in morning Warm-up, although crowd favourite De Wolf was right behind him, ahead of his Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing teammate Liam Everts.

Coenen was once again a monster off the start line in taking a clear Fox Holeshot Award, his 13th of the season, with Andrea Adamo again right there with him for a Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 1-2, although this time he was unable to instantly pass the Belgian like he had done on Saturday.

Everts was able to get past Rick Elzinga, who had started in third for Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2, but again the title combatants were in less than ideal spots, De Wolf back in ninth, and Simon Längenfelder just 13th for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.

The German would take a few laps before making serious progress, but not so De Wolf, who was up to seventh at the end of the first full lap, and zapped past Monster Energy Triumph Racing star Camden McLellan and Honda HRC’s Valerio Lata through the next circulation.

McLellan’s teammate Guillem Farres also got past Lata shortly afterwards, as the KTM BTS Racing Team rider Jens Walvoort held ninth ahead of Kawasaki Racing Team MX2’s Mathis Valin.

Lap three saw De Wolf pass Elzinga through the wave section, in which he was showing phenomenal speed and style every lap. As he got past teammate Everts for third on lap five, he had six seconds to catch on Adamo, and another three and a half to Coenen out front. Also on that lap, McLellan and Farres both passed Elzinga to run in fourth and fifth.

Meanwhile Längenfelder was working his way into the top ten, taking his time with Valin, Walvoort and Lata to reach eighth on lap nine, before putting in a great charge past Elzinga and Farres to hold sixth at half-distance.

De Wolf’s relentless pace, fuelled by the passionate fans who feel closer to the track than most other GPs, lifted him to Adamo’s back wheel, and from the finish line jump, through three corners and two long straights, the two most recent MX2 World Champions ran side-by-side as the Italian would just not roll over.

In the end he had to, and their battle had closed them up to Coenen, who was making a few mistakes with his all-out attacking style, while De Wolf looked smooth as silk. After just three more laps, the Dutch hero, in his special PSV Eindhoven tribute kit, took advantage of a Coenen mistake to pass the Belgian and raise the crowd noise to an exultant roar.

Although Adamo closed in, Coenen was able to hold on to second place ahead of the Italian, with Everts and McLellan fourth and fifth. A spectacular crash for Längenfelder on the very last lap, after the wave section, dropped him from sixth, and he did very well to recover to finish eighth behind Valin and Elzinga. Farres and Lata rounded out the top ten, great results for them in the sand.

De Wolf had hacked the Championship lead down to just 24 points at the end of race one, thanks in part to Längenfelder’s crash, with Adamo a further 18 behind.

MX2 Race Two

The 2023 World Champ fired into the lead with the Fox Holeshot Award for race two, his sixth of the year, but he was almost instantly passed by Everts and lost ground through the first big straight after the finish lane, allowing McLellan and De Wolf to go either side of him into second and third.

Längenfelder, unbelievably, was once more caught up in a first corner crash with Lata and the Van Venrooy Racing KTM of Cas Valk, giving the German another task of climbing through the pack.

By the end of the first full lap it was McLellan who led with a swift pass on Everts, while De Wolf also passed his teammate before the South African could get comfortable in front.

Adamo and Coenen were soon past Everts as well, while the boys in green, Valin and Bike It Kawasaki Racing Team’s Kay Karssemakers, held sixth and seventh ahead of Farres, Elzinga, and the Gabriel SS24 KTM Factory Juniors star Oriol Oliver.

De Wolf was not to be denied in front of his fervent home crowd, and pulled a stunning pass on McLellan along the back straight, on the back wheel for nearly all of it.

Valin was unfortunate to suffer a big crash on lap seven, but remounted to finish 14th, enough to give him ninth overall, while fellow rookie Valk recovered to finish eleventh again, taking tenth overall in his home GP, as he did last year in a wildcard ride.

Thibault Benistant, in pain from a heavy crash in race one, did well to claim ninth in race two for Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2, but Farres took eighth to claim that spot overall, while Elzinga took seventh again to take that position on the day.

Längenfelder fought supremely hard to recover from his earlier problems, finding a nice line in one of the twisty sections to make passes on both Karssemakers, who finished tenth in the race, and Elzinga.

The trusty pass along the back straight worked for the red plate holder, on Everts this time, to get to his final position of fifth place ahead of the Belgian, although their overall positions would be the reverse of that.

McLellan would not leave De Wolf alone for the win, however, keeping the pressure on in a bid to get onto the podium, and in the end it was less than two seconds between them.

The South African was a fine fourth overall, behind Coenen in third for his eighth podium of the year, and Adamo in second overall to keep his title hopes alive.

MX2 Round Overall

Kay De Wolf took the round overall, leaving Adamo and Coenen on 40-points a-piece, with McLellan in fourth on 38 and Everts fifth on 33-points.

De Wolf’s 14th career Grand Prix win, coupled with Längenfelder’s struggles, cut the points gap from 40 to just 15 heading into the final three rounds, with Adamo 23 further back. It’s then almost a hundred points back to Coenen, with Benistant a further 73 points back, with Triumph McLellan in fifth 10-points in arrears.

Kay de Wolf – P1

“It’s unreal to finally get my first GP win here at home. I’ve been working so hard for this over the past few years, and having just missed out before, to finally make it happen in front of the Dutch fans is incredible. The atmosphere was unbelievable – the crowd alongside the track gave me so much energy, and their support really means the world. Winning both races here makes it even more special. The track was tough and you could never switch off, but I felt strong all weekend and managed both motos the way I needed to. In Race 1 it was all about staying patient before making my move, and in Race 2 I just focused on being smooth and riding my own pace even with McLellan pushing hard. Closing the gap in the championship like this is exactly what we were aiming for – now it’s game on for the last four rounds. A huge thank you to the whole team and everyone who’s been behind me – this one means a lot.”

Andrea Adamo – P2

“It was a solid weekend. I got the rhythm in the qualifying race and for today I think I could have done a bit better in both motos, maybe 2-2, but it is pretty difficult to challenge Kay in the sand. Still, I’m pretty happy to have made the best lap in the second race and we also gained good points in the championship. It’s not over until it’s over!”

Sacha Coenen – P3

“I had a really good start in the first moto and made a little gap until a big mistake: I didn’t have a good flow so just finished the race. The start was worse in the second one so I had work my way back. I’m feeling quite good and the confidence is there. We have been working hard and it’s paying off.”

Camden McLellan – P4

“That’s the MXGP of the Netherlands wrapped up here in Arnhem. A really physical weekend, a tough track, and we ended on a good note with second in moto two. I’ve improved all weekend so that’s positive, my starts were good too, and now it’s onto the final three rounds on the hardpack.”

Liam Everts – P5

“I’m happy with the positives I can take from this weekend. In the first moto I felt really good – running third early and then riding a solid race to take fourth. The second moto was tougher – I had a good start but just couldn’t quite maintain the same pace until the end. Still, two consistent results, good points for the championship, and I know there are things to build on. The team did a great job, and I’m looking forward to pushing again next weekend.”

Simon Laengenfelder – P6

“Not too many positives this weekend and a lot of bad luck. Starting from last wasn’t the plan and we know at this track that gate positions are quite important: coming from 15th didn’t make it easy. Too many mistakes in the first moto and then coming through to 5th in the second. I was feeling OK in the sand…but just didn’t put it together today.”

Rick Elzinga – P7

“I’ve had a pretty good day here at my home GP. The fans were great and I could hear them all the way around the track. The intensity was high at the start of both races, but after around 10 minutes I felt strong on the bike and free, and I could ride how I know I can ride. I’m happy to be going home with two sevenths for seventh overall, and I’m looking forward to the final three rounds.”

Guillem Farres – P8

“I felt good all weekend in the sand, and I had good pace in race one, but I dropped back a little before the end and finished ninth. That was a little frustrating as I had some good speed in the middle of the moto. My start in race two was good, but I went wide in the first turn and got buried in the pack. I got back to eighth, which isn’t where I want to be, but it was a good charge through the field.”

Mathis Valin – P9

“I got blocked behind some guys at the start of race one and during the first few laps but I could show my speed in the last fifteen minutes to earn P6. I got a really good start in the second race. The track was even more challenging today but I was comfortable in sixth again until I made a mistake and had a big crash. I hit my head in the crash but at least I could finish the race.”

Valerio Lata – P11

“Overall, I think this was a better GP for me and I think I showed that I have improved in the sand since Lommel. It is still not where I want to be, but it is nice to see that my speed and riding have got better in this short period so now I need to keep working on this so that next year when we head to the sand I am closer to the front. Now I have three tracks to ride on, two that I haven’t been to before so I’m excited for them and to try and finish the season off strongly.”

Kay Karssemakers – P12

“Since I came back to the GPs last month I have been working hard with both Steve and my personal trainer to get back into the top-ten before the end of the season and I achieved that in the second moto today. We have a long-term plan and are taking it one step at a time.”

Thibault Benistant – P13

“Not an easy day today. In the first race I started around 10th and after a few laps I found a good rhythm. But then I came into one corner and the berm had gone, so I crashed pretty hard. My knee hurt a lot, although after a couple of laps the pain went away and I was able to finish. Not great, but I was happy to finish. In the second race I got held up behind some riders who crashed in the first turn, and I was quite far back. However, I got back to ninth at the end so that was not too bad.”

MX2 Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 K. de Wolf HUS 50 2 A. Adamo KTM 40 3 S. Coenen KTM 40 4 C. Mc Lellan TRI 38 5 L. Everts HUS 33 6 S. Längenfelder KTM 29 7 R. Elzinga YAM 28 8 G. Farres TRI 25 9 M. Valin KAW 22 10 C. Valk KTM 20 11 V. Lata HON 20 12 K. Karssemakers KAW 19 13 T. Benistant YAM 17 14 O. Oliver KTM 15 15 S. Smulders TRI 11 16 J. Walvoort KTM 9 17 M. Grau KTM 8 18 P. Gundersen HUS 7 19 M. Smith KTM 7 20 N. Vennekens KTM 2 21 J. Peklaj HUS 1 22 R. Tolsma GAS 1

MX2 Championship Standings – Top 20

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 S. Längenfelder KTM 783 2 K. de Wolf HUS 768 3 A. Adamo KTM 745 4 S. Coenen KTM 648 5 T. Benistant YAM 575 6 C. Mc Lellan TRI 548 7 L. Everts HUS 538 8 V. Lata HON 386 9 G. Farres TRI 384 10 M. Valin KAW 374 11 C. Valk KTM 351 12 K. A. Reisulis YAM 285 13 O. Oliver KTM 273 14 R. Elzinga YAM 262 15 F. Zanchi HON 220 16 Q. M. Prugnieres KTM 215 17 J. Mikula TM 205 18 D. Braceras HON 190 19 M. Grau KTM 108 20 J. Walvoort KTM 85

EMX 250 Race One

A spectacular crash on the opening lap saw Britain’s Billy Askew go over the bars in dramatic fashion after clipping another rider, his bike striking him hard in the back. Fortunately, he was able to walk away but it set the tone for a chaotic and physically demanding race.

At the front, it was business as usual for championship leader Janis Reisulis, who stormed into the early lead ahead of Francisco Garcia and closest rival Noel Zanocz. Australian Liam Owens settled quickly into fourth and would remain there for the entirety of the race, a steady and consistent ride on the brutal Dutch circuit.

The early laps saw Garcia pushing hard to match Reisulis’ pace, but a small tip-over while holding second cost him valuable seconds. Remarkably, he remounted quickly enough to stay ahead of Zanocz and keep himself in contention.

Meanwhile, further back, Aussie Jake Cannon from Venum BUD Racing Kawasaki was mounting an impressive comeback. Starting outside the top ten, Cannon worked his way forward with determination, passing KTM Kosak Team’s Bradley Mesters, Gabriel SS24 KTM Factory’s Max Werner, and JK Racing Yamaha’s Jekabs Kubulins in the second half of the race to secure a strong sixth-place finish.

As the race entered its closing stages, the intensity at the sharp end rose. Garcia, having recovered from his earlier fall, closed back in on Reisulis and launched a decisive move that carried a hint of controversy as he cut across the Latvian’s line.

Reisulis lost several seconds in the exchange, while Garcia powered ahead to take his sixth race victory of the season. Reisulis had to settle for second, just 3.4 seconds adrift, while Zanocz crossed the line a further half-second back in third. Owens confirmed fourth, with Switzerland’s Nico Greutmann from Cat Moto Bauerschmidt Husqvarna ‘s completing the top five.

Garcia’s victory keeps his momentum alive in the title fight, while Reisulis’ runner-up finish, combined with Zanocz in third, means the Latvian still maintains his red plate with a slim margin as the championship edges closer to its climax.

EMX 250 Race Two

The second EMX250 race once again showcased the class of Reisulis. Just as he had in Race 1, the Latvian blasted out of the gate very well while his fellow Latvian Kubulins was the one claiming the holeshot in front of him.

It was a less fortunate start for his closest rival Zanocz, who struggled to find his rhythm in the opening stages. Instead, the surprise early challenger was Kubulins, fresh up from the EMX125 class on his Yamaha two-stroke, who took the lead and held his position well through the first laps. Reisulis, however, quickly struck to move past Kubulins and claim control at the front.

Behind them, Garcia once again showed his speed but also some inconsistency. The Spaniard climbed into second by lap seven of sixteen, but a costly crash dropped him back to fourth, allowing Cat Moto Bauerschmidt Husqvarna ‘s Mads Fredsøe and Owens to capitalise.

Fredsoe briefly held the runner-up spot before Owens found a way through on lap thirteen, strengthening his claim on a career-first EMX250 podium. Fredsoe kept pushing to secure third, while Garcia had to settle for fourth after his mistake. Zanocz’s recovery ride only carried him to fifth, losing further ground in the championship battle.

At the flag, it was Reisulis who dominated to take his tenth race win of the season, crossing the line more than two seconds clear of Owens, with Fredsøe completing the top 3.

Garcia and Zanocz rounded out the top five, followed by Greutmann in sixth. The result delivered Reisulis his fifth overall victory of the year with a 2-1 scorecard, ahead of Garcia (1-4) and Owens (4-2).

With one round remaining in Turkiye, Reisulis now enjoys a commanding 39-point lead in the standings, with Zanocz still second and Garcia just a few points further adrift in third.

Janis Reisulis

“It was very tough but also a very good weekend. The starts really helped me a lot and I’m happy with the improvements we made. In the first race I made a few mistakes, and at the end my back and arms were completely dead, but I managed to pull everything together for the second race. I’m really happy to win here, it’s a big confidence boost, now we focus on Turkiye.”

Jake Cannon finished race two in 23rd, dropping him to 12th overall for the round.

EMX 250 Round Overall – Top 10

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J. Reisulis Yam 47 2 F. Garcia Kaw 43 3 L. Owens Hus 40 4 N. Zanocz Hon 35 5 N. Greutmann Hus 30 6 M. Fredsoe Hus 29 7 J. Kubulins Yam 29 8 B. Mesters KTM 26 9 N. Skovbjerg Yam 25 10 T. Brunet Yam 18 11 M. Lucas KTM 18 12 J. Cannon Kaw 15

EMX 250 Championship Standings – Top 10

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J. Reisulis Yam 478 2 N. Zanocz Hon 439 3 F. Garcia Kaw 407 4 N. Greutmann Hus 270 5 G. Doensen KTM 266 6 N. Skovbjerg Yam 250 7 L. Owens Hus 248 8 B. Mesters KTM 199 9 J. Cannon Kaw 197 10 S. Mancini Fan 182

WMX Race One

The fourth round of the FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship got underway on the demanding sand of Arnhem, and home fans were treated to a showcase from their star rider, Lotte van Drunen.

The championship leader powered through the Fox Holeshot line to take control immediately, while pole-sitter Van Venrooy KTM Racing Lynn Valk saw her race unravel almost instantly with a crash on the exit of the opening corner.

From there, Valk came back to 12th showing her sand skills, but troubles only worsened as she was forced to withdraw from the weekend after just a handful of laps, crashing at the hand of the waves section and injuring her tibia.

Van Drunen quickly settled into her rhythm at the front, with Shana van der Vlist and Kiara Fontanesi initially running inside the top three. Daniela Guillen, however, was on a mission.

After moving past De Baets Yamaha MX-Team’s Danee Gelissen to climb into fourth, she began to close down on Fontanesi. The Italian, sitting second in the championship and just six points behind Van Drunen coming into the weekend, put up a stubborn fight, but by lap 10 of 13 Guillen found her way through with a decisive move to take over third.

With confidence high, Guillen then wasted no time in reeling in Van der Vlist. A lap later, the Spaniard surged into second, relegating the Dutch rider to third despite her best efforts to hold on.

Fontanesi, unable to respond to the rising pace, was forced to settle for fourth. Meanwhile, young Dutch rider Gelissen impressed with her strongest performance of the season to secure a career-best fifth place finish, holding off Britain’s Lucy Barker in sixth who also could be please with that performance.

Out front, there was no doubting the winner. Van Drunen was flawless across the 13 laps, setting the fastest lap of the race and stretching a commanding lead to the flag. She crossed the line more than 18 seconds ahead of Guillen, who took second with Van der Vlist ensuring two Dutch riders were in the top three.

For Van Drunen, it was the perfect start to her home Grand Prix, delighting the orange-clad fans with another dominant display for the queen of sand.

WMX Race Two

The second WMX race was a nail-biting showdown that went down to the final corner, as Guillén edged out local hero Van Drunen by the slimmest of margins to claim her first overall victory of the season.

It was Fontanesi who launched into the lead off the start, squeezing both Guillén and van Drunen to the inside to grab the holeshot.

However, the Italian’s hopes for podium after being fourth in Race 1 quickly evaporated when she was thrown over the bars and into the fencing on the opening lap. She remounted in 21st and rode an inspired and impressive recovery to finish sixth, but her crash handed the advantage to Guillén, who wasted no time in moving to the front.

Behind her, van Drunen took a decent start and overtook Van der Vlist to move second on lap 3 of 12. The gap to Guillén stood at nine seconds, but the Yamaha rider chipped away relentlessly, closing in lap after lap as the two title rivals pulled clear of the field and of course Van Drunen, pushing hard and urged on by the partisan Dutch crowd who roared the full race.

As race went on, van Drunen latched onto Guillén’s rear wheel and the pair delivered a thrilling duel that had the Arnhem fans on their feet.

Van Drunen made several attempts to find a way through, including a final bold move in the first turn of the last lap but she buried the front end too deep and lost vital ground. Guillén held her nerve superbly and crossed the line just 0.159 seconds ahead, taking her second race win of the year and sealing her first overall victory this season.

Van Drunen had to settle for second on the day, a heartbreaking result for the Dutch star who was desperate to deliver victory at home on the sand, her favourite surface.

Despite the disappointment of missing out by just 0.159 seconds, she could take consolation in extending her championship lead from six points to twenty. Van der Vlist, meanwhile, delivered another strong and consistent ride to finish third in both races and secure the final podium spot.

Just behind the podium trio, Britain’s Lucy Barker impressed with a career-best fourth overall, thanks to consistent 6-4 finishes while Kiara Fontanesi battled back from her spectacular Race 2 crash to salvage fifth overall and keep herself in the fight for the championship podium.

Daniela Guillén

“I think it’s so special to win here and to take my first overall victory. I started well, felt good, and just kept pushing and found my rhythm. With all the lapped riders it was a little bit difficult, but I managed to stay focused. I’m really happy with the result and I want to say thank you to my team, they did such a good job this weekend.”

WMX Round Overall – Top 10

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 D. Guillen Gas 47 2 L. Van Drunen Yam 47 3 S. van der Vlist Yam 40 4 L. Barker KTM 33 5 K. Fontanesi Gas 33 6 D. Gelissen Yam 32 7 S. Andersen Yam 25 8 M. Hughes Kaw 24 9 A. Franzoni Hon 24 10 L. Papenmeier Hon 24

WMX Championship Standings – Top 10

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 L. Van Drunen Yam 180 2 K. Fontanesi Gas 160 3 D. Guillen Gas 159 4 S. van der Vlist Yam 123 5 L. Valk KTM 118 6 A. Verstappen Yam 108 7 L. Papenmeier Hon 108 8 D. Gelissen Yam 106 9 M. Hughes Kaw 95 10 A. Franzoni Hon 92

2025 Yamaha BLU CRU Aussie Flat Track Nationals

See full reports and results here:

AFTN Round Three Report – AFTN Round Four Report

Round Three – Flat Track Report

Daniel Wicks wowed the crowds at Saturday’s third round of the Yamaha BLU CRU Aussie Flat Track Nationals, delivering four straight Pro 450 wins to dominate under lights at Albury-Wodonga’s Diamond Park.

Wicks, who had been looking to rebuild after injury, took all four races including some tense moments where a protest was upheld against points leader Tom Armstrong in the final event.

In Junior Lites Jed Fyffe and Neiko Donovan shared two wins each while Beau Baker cleaned up in Junior 85s.

Hitting the track for the first time in 2025 were the Pro Twins, with local Ashley Wilesmith taking a clean sweep from 2024 champion Kristian O’Donnell.

Clubman Open went to another local in Sam Hollands amongst a bumper field of 27 entries.

Gunnedah’s Daniel Wicks (KTM) has been an AFTN front-runner from series inception, and on Saturday night he showed why with a blistering clean sweep of victories, but it was Dale Borlase who scored the bonus five points for taking Superpole.

After tweaking his setup, Wicks was on a mission, combining smooth lines and drive to take the first race win by over one second, ahead of series leader Tom Armstrong (Honda).

Armstrong was always in the mix and followed that result with another second in race two and fifth in race three, but a clash in the final event with Wicks had him sent to the rear of the grid on a restart under protest.

Cam Dunker (Yamaha) found form towards the end of the evening, as did reigning champion Tom Herrick (Husqvarna), with both taking solid points.

The overall result now tightens up the leaderboard with everything to play for on the TT track come Sunday.

Daniel Wicks – Pro 450 round winner

“From the get-go I had the bike setup wrong, so I had to change some things and that saw me move from thirteenth to third. I was only 0.1 seconds off winning Superpole and once I worked out my lines in the first race, I knew I was in with a shot. The bike was pulling good and getting off the turns really well all night, I can’t complain. The quick lap times all through the night show that the track held it’s moisture, hats off to the Albury-Wodonga Motorcycle Club for preparing a great surface.”

Jed Fyffe (KTM) and Neiko Donovan (Husqvarna) filled the top two spots on the podium all evening in Junior Lites, with both riders taking two wins each and two second placings. As the fastest qualifier, Fyffe took the bonus five points and round win, but said Donovan made him work for it.

Hugh Hope-Hodgetts (KTM) also impressed with his solid form, taking third place in all races.

Jed Fyffe – Junior Lites round winner

“Neiko was riding great all day and made me work for it. The track was difficult, I had to figure out the lines but it was really fun.”

Beau Baker (KTM) was once again unstoppable in Junior 85s, taking each race in convincing fashion. Jye French and George Holmkvist were his nearest rivals, with French picking up three podiums.

Beau Baker – Junior 85s round winner

“New track, new shape to get used to…I felt good all day and hit all my braking points and felt good on the throttle. When I’m smooth it feels really good out there.”

The thumping Pro Twins made their series debut for 2025 at Diamond Park, with Ashley Wilesmith taking out all three races on his KevJoy Racing-prepared Ducati Scrambler. Wilesmith took all three races from Kristian O’Donnell.

Ashley Wilesmith

“My brother bought the bike a few months ago, and I guess we were thrown in at the deep end! It’s been a hell of a ride and I can’t wait for more.”

Also on debut for this season was the Clubman Open class, with border local Sam Hollands taking the top spot for the night with three race wins. West Wyalong’s Tyler Davies took the other win for the evening.

Sam Hollands

“I decided to come back racing after 12 or 13 years racing, I couldn’t think of a better way to do it!”

Round Four – TT Layout Report

Round four of the Yamaha BLU CRU Aussie Flat Track Nationals lit up Albury-Wodonga’s Diamond Park TT track on Sunday, August 25.

Cameron Dunker powered to the Pro 450 overall victory with two wins and two second places to reduce Saturday winner Tom Armstrong’s championship lead to ten points.

Fresh from claiming his first AFTN Superpole on his Franko’s Race Shop-prepared Yamaha YZ450F, Dunker looked unstoppable across the four races.

Armstrong (Honda) struck first, edging Dunker by just 0.060s in race one, before Dunker responded with two decisive wins, including a crushing third race where he gapped the field by nearly five seconds.

16-year-old Billy Ryan stole the headlines late in the day with his maiden Pro 450 win in the final race.

Armstrong’s strong points haul secured second overall, while reigning champion Thomas Herrick (Husqvarna) rediscovered form with three podiums for third overall.

Daniel Wicks remained a strong top-five presence, holding fourth in the standings just ahead of Herrick.

Cameron Dunker

“We were in the top two all day and that was my first Superpole, which was pretty cool. Franko has this bike dialed but big credit to the track crew here – the track was mint all day. I got most of the holeshots except in the last one, but hats off to the boys, everyone rode really well.”

Pro 450 Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Tom ARMSTRONG 790 2 Cameron DUNKER 780 3 Daniel WICKS 717 4 Thomas HERRICK 709 5 Ronan JACOBS 636 6 Billy RYAN 599 7 Ben GRABHAM 548 8 Dale BORLASE 527 9 Jett CARTER 507 10 Brandon BURNS 436 11 Cooper ARCHIBALD 415 12 Lachlan MOODY 396 13 Callan BUTCHER 345 14 Jack GRIFFIN 344 15 James SAWDY 341 16 Michael PRICE 291 17 John LYTRAS 280 18 Ryan NEW 188 19 Corey BANKS 173 20 Linden MAGEE 158 21 Harrison GIFFIN 139 22 Daniel LIONETTI 136 23 Josh UNICOMB 118 24 Tyler DAVIES 114 25 Kristian O’DONNELL 112 26 Brendan MCCOWAT 108 27 Jason GRIFFIN 93 28 Rhys SANDOW 87 29 Riley PLUM 86 30 Katarna ROBINSON 79 31 Max GRIMSHAW 75 32 Tyson ALLEN 74 33 Hudson COLLINS 74 34 Andy FISHER 74 35 Glenn SMITH 65 36 Lori GOW 61 37 Gary RAUTMAN 44 38 Liam GRIMSHAW 26 39 Matilda HEATON-NEW 18 40 Kelsey JENSEN 6

Junior Lites: Fyffe Untouchable

Jed Fyffe (KTM) was in a class of his own in the Junior Lites category, sweeping all four races and taking fastest qualifier honours for maximum points.

Neiko Donovan kept him honest in second, while Hugh Hope-Hodgetts again bagged third to stay in touch with the leaders.

Jed Fyffe

“In practice it was a bit skatey, so I just had to play it safe. Once the races came, I had the starts dialed and stayed consistent – that really helped today.”

Junior Lites Standings

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 Jed FYFFE KTM 857 2 Neiko DONOVAN Husqvarna 835 3 Hugh HOPE-HODGETTS KTM 698 4 Lenny DUGGAN Husqvarna 636 5 Tahj EDWARDS KTM 630 6 Max CARTER KTM 584 7 Jonny COOPER KTM 544 8 Ryke HALLER Honda 408 9 Lockie DUGGAN Husqvarna 324 10 Kai MORAN Husqvarna 256 11 Aiden DIPPELSMANN KTM 256 12 Mia BLACKFORD Husqvarna 238 13 Jarrod BANKS KTM 232 14 Riley FENECH Husqvarna 232

Junior 85s: Beard Ends Baker’s Run

After a dominant streak from Beau Baker, it was Flynn Beard (KTM) who turned the tables at Albury-Wodonga. Beard took two race wins to secure the round victory, while Baker and George Holmkvist (KTM) shared the remaining wins.

Rising star Lucy Heaton-New impressed with two podiums to take third overall.

Junior 85 Standings

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 Beau BAKER KTM 810.5 2 Jye FRENCH Husqvarna 672 3 Flynn BEARD KTM 669 4 Lucy HEATON-NEW KTM 651 5 Brody FORD Yamaha 625.5 6 George HOLMKVIST KTM 546 7 Jake STRANEY KTM 533 8 Roy DUGGAN Husqvarna 478 9 Kru TULLOCH KTM 438 10 Chad ARMSTRONG Yamaha 408 11 Cooper GUINEY Honda 282 12 Bailey BROOKES GAS 248 13 Zac SALMON KTM 230 14 Benji LOWE Husqvarna 230 15 Thomas BAILEY KTM 228 16 Angus PASIN KTM 212 17 Harrison O’BRIEN 199 18 Ayrton JOEL GAS 167 19 Hugo HOLMES KTM 155 20 Sebastian HANGAN KTM 128

Clubman Open: Hollands in a League of His Own

Sam Hollands (Honda) was flawless in Clubman Open, storming to four wins from four races to complete a perfect weekend after also topping the flat track round. The points leader extended his advantage further, crediting time spent training with Armstrong as a key to his step forward.

Sam Hollands

“I couldn’t have written the script better – winning all four races and fastest qualifier. I had a plan, it came off, and I’m really happy. Riding with Tom Armstrong back home has been paying off.”

Clubman Open Standings

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 Sam HOLLANDS HONDA 225 2 Wesly BARNES KTM 192 3 Rhys IRVIN HONDA 192 4 Ezra SIMPSON KTM 166 5 Neil GIRDLER HUSQVARNA 166 6 Alex GLENNON YAMAHA 136 7 Rhys SANDOW HONDA 128 8 Tyler DAVIES HUSQVARNA 117 9 Cooper CARNIE 114 10 Mitch WOLFE KTM 114 11 Alexander GIFFIN HUSQVARNA 114 12 Jason GRIFFIN HONDA 110 13 Luke BACSKAI HUSQVARNA 96 14 Timothy HOLDUP HONDA 96 15 Peter SMITH KTM 95 16 Darcy KLAVER YAMAHA 88 17 Michael ANDERSON YAMAHA 36 18 James GLENNON KTM 24 19 Lawrence FAIREY HUSQVARNA 22