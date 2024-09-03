Moto News Weekly Wrap
September 3, 2024
What’s New:
- AUSX Redcliffe Track Map
- Dylan Wills’ AUSX plans
- Charli Cannon heads to Turkey
- FIM SuperMoto of Nations
- US MXoN team
- GNCC Buckwheat 100
- Ducati MX prototype wins again
- Aussie Flat Track Nationals get underway
- Springfield Mile I & II double-header
- FIM Speedway GP of Poland, Wroclaw
Dylan Wills confirmed for GASGAS Racing Team’s AUSX efforts
GASGAS Racing Team has welcomed Dylan Wills for the upcoming 2024 Australian Supercross Championship (AUSX), to debut the 2025 GASGAS MC 450F in the five-round series.
After finishing fourth in his rookie SX1 campaign during the 2022 season with a breakout main event podium to his credit, 28-year-old Wills rebounded from a pre-season injury last year to salvage P6 in the final standings.
Alongside Wills at the GASGAS Racing Team will be Byron Dennis, the teenager who impressed in his first season of MX2 in ProMX and now looks to further learn the craft of supercross. He will be equipped with the 2025 GASGAS MC 250F when the gates drop at Redcliffe for the opening rounds on October 12-13.
Dylan Wills
“I’m stoked to be teaming up with the GASGAS Racing Team for the 2024 Australian Supercross Championship! It’s not every day you find a brand that you think you really fit in with, the GASGAS DNA and brand are things I’ve always really liked, so it’s a really cool partnership for me and I’m looking forward to making the most of it. I’ve been on the 2025 GASGAS MC 450F for about a week now and I’m really liking it, the team have given me a great base setup to start with, so I’m excited to get to work and continue improving it further. Teaming up with Byron Dennis is also a highlight for me, he’s a young rider that I have a lot of time for and have spent a lot of time with over the years, so it’s kind of a full circle moment for me, I’m looking forward to seeing the #64 and #6 under the GASGAS rig at Redcliffe!”
Kyle Blunden – KTM Group Australia Motorsport Manager
“We’re thrilled to have Dylan Wills joining the GASGAS Racing Team for the 2024 Supercross series. I’ve had the privilege of working with Dylan over many years, and his incredible bike skills, combined with his enthusiasm and energy, make him a perfect fit for our program. Dylan had an exciting season in 2023 and we’re all looking forward to seeing him pick up right where he left off!”
Australian Supercross track map revealed for Kayo Stadium, Redcliffe
22 riders will soon take to Kayo Stadium track in Redcliffe for the opening two Australian Supercross rounds, with the track map featuring 12 lanes, multiple rhythm sections and big whoops to keep the racing tight.
Round One of the 2024 Fox Australian Supercross Championship takes place at Kayo Stadium, Redcliffe on October 12.
Charli Cannon heads to Turkey to compete on world stage
Charli Cannon, winner of the the Australian Women’s Motocross Championship for the third consecutive year, is now heading to Turkey to compete in the final round of the World Women’s Championship in September, with the support of Honda, SCT Logistics.
In 2023, Charli competed in select rounds of the World Women’s Championship, finishing as high as fourth in the Spanish round and this year will aim for a podium spot. She sees this opportunity as the foundation for a future full-time commitment to the World Championship, while also hoping to return to Australia to defend her national title.
Charli Cannon
“Last year was an eye-opening experience, at times it felt rushed. This time, I’ve arrived two weeks early to do some testing and training before competing in Turkey. I hope this preparation will improve my overall result. The goal is a podium finish, but I’m mindful of the competition. I hope the national and international calendars don’t clash because I love racing at home, and I believe we’re collectively raising awareness and interest in women’s racing in Australia. At the final round, we had 28 female entrants, which is an incredible achievement.”
The World Women’s Championship is fiercely competitive, attracting more than 40 of the world’s best female racers, all vying for the top spot on the podium.
The Northern Territory is set to host a round of the World Motocross Championship in Darwin next September (2025), which will include the 450 and 250 pro classes, as well as a round of the Women’s World Championship, which Charli Cannon is also aiming to compete in.
Vysoké Mýto to host the 2025 FIM SuperMoto of Nations
The Vysoké Mýto circuit in Czech Republic will host next year’s FIM SuperMoto of Nations on 20/21 September 2025, following on from hosting the FIM SuperMoto World Championship in 2021 and 2022.
Danilo Boccaldolce – XIEM CEO
“We are very happy with this agreement for next year’s FIM SuperMoto of Nations, the track will be revised in some places to better adapt to the needs of the S1oN, the organisers who have already hosted FIM SuperMoto World Championship events in the past are very professional and are a guarantee for us.”
Jiří Čáp – Vysoké Mýto President
“It is with great honour and excitement that Autodrom Vysoké Mýto announces its upcoming challenge of hosting the S1oN in 2025. Following the success of this year’s Ice Hockey World Championship, we have once again proven that the Czech Republic is a nation of patriots and exceptional fans. We are eagerly looking forward to the day when we will gather at our circuit to host this extraordinary event. We are proud to announce that the FIM SuperMoto of Nations 2025 will take place at our circuit, bringing together teams from various countries from around the world to compete. This event presents a unique opportunity for us to be a part of the battle of the nations, and we are excited to witness the fierce competition for the title of the best supermoto racing teams in 2025 at the racing circuit in Vysoké Mýto. Stay tuned as we prepare for this incredible challenge!”
Antonio Alia Portela – FIM Motocross Commission Director
“This announcement shows the growing interest in S1GP mainly due to the great work carried out in cooperation with all the parties involved: Xiem as our partners and promoters, the national federations and the local organiser together with the FIM. The 2025 S1oN will culminate another successful season of supermoto events that next year will see its pinnacle at the well-known track of Vysoké Myto where the Czech federation, ACCR, and the organiser will do their best to host such an important event at the standards currently requested by the FIM.”
AMA announce 2024 US MXoN team
A trio of top motocross racers will represent the United States at the 2024 Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) Motocross of Nations, which will be held Oct. 4-6 at Matterley Basin in U.K.
Leading the charge for the United States will be 2024 Pro Motocross 450 and 2023 AMA Supercross 450SX champion Chase Sexton, who will be joined by fellow AMA Supercross competitors Aaron Plessinger and Chance Hymas during the three-day event.
Sexton — who aided the United States to the 2022 Motocross of Nations title — will take over as team captain for Team USA this year and will compete in the MXGP Class for the stars and stripes.
Chase Sexton
“There is no greater honour than getting the opportunity to show your real patriotism on a world stage and represent your country overseas, I’ve had the opportunity to be part of a winning Team USA before, and there’s no greater feeling than standing on top of the podium waving the red, white and blue. I’m lucky enough to get that chance to do it again this year alongside two great teammates. I couldn’t ask for a more America-loving teammate than Aaron, who I know will give it his all as he has all season,” Sexton continued. “Chance I know well and he has shown a lot of speed all season long, so looking forward to building the bond with the boys and vie for the top spot in the UK in a few weeks.”
Plessinger returns to the Motocross of Nations for the second-consecutive year and will battle for glory in the Open Class.
Aaaron Plessinger
“Man, I love America! I am so happy they have asked me to be part of Team USA again. Last year was bitter-sweet for me. Bitter we didn’t win but sweet because I got to put my money where my mouth was and show up with my American spirit on full display. This year I want redemption and just want it to be sweet, I get to represent my country on the world stage alongside my teammate Chase, which is just awesome. And I look forward to getting to know Chance even more and hopefully some of my Americana will rub off on him. Let’s go USA!”
At just 19 years old, Hymas is the youngest member of the team, but the significance of the event is not lost on the budding motocross star. Hymas will race on behalf of the United States in the MX2 Class.
Chance Hymas
“It’s an honor to be chosen to represent team USA this year. It’s been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember to race Motocross of Nations,” Hymas said. “It means so much to get the support from Team Honda HRC and the AMA. I can’t thank Mike Pelletier enough for believing in me and giving me this opportunity to go represent my country against the best in the world!”
The United States will once again be led by motocross legend and team manager Roger DeCoster, who competed on six victorious FIM Motocross of Nations teams during the 1960s and 70s. Since his retirement from racing, DeCoster has remained an integral part of the sport as a team manager for several AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross teams. DeCoster has led the United States to 21 FIM Motocross of Nations team victories.
Roger DeCoster
“I’m pleased we are able to put forward another strong contingent of riders at this year’s 2024 Motocross of Nations. All three riders were quick to sign on for the opportunity to represent their country and fly the red, white and blue flag for Team USA in the UK, Chase, Aaron and Chance all had extremely strong Motocross seasons this year and earned their positions on the team. I want to thank Honda for answering the call and showing unwavering support for Chance’s first time selection as part of the team and KTM for always supporting the Des Nations efforts,” DeCoster continued. “It really is and should always be the greatest honor to represent your country on the international stage and I have the utmost respect for any rider and team that steps up to the challenge. With this group of three highly patriotic and talented racers, I have high hopes we will be waving the USA flag from the top step of the podium this year.”
2024 GNCC Buckwheat 100 Race Report
The tenth round of the 2024 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series took place in Newburg, West Virginia at CJ Raceway with the Kanati Tires Buckwheat 100 GNCC. With rain on Saturday afternoon, and overcast conditions throughout the day Sunday, the track would continue to see slick conditions for majority of the final day of racing.
As the XC1 Open Pro class lined up and heard the infamous 10 seconds call, it would be AmPro Yamaha’s Liam Draper making his XC1 debut and earning himself the $250 Steel City Medical Center XC1 Holeshot Award to start the day. Draper would continue to lead throughout the opening lap, but Jonathan Girroir would be right on heels as they continued to push forward.
Girroir would make the pass for the lead while out on lap two, and he would continue to hold that spot for the duration of the race. However, back in the XC2 250 Pro class Grant Davis would be putting on his own charge coming up through the pack of riders. Girroir would come through the finish line physically first to earn the XC1 Open Pro class win, while Davis came through and based off adjusted time would clinch the overall win by just two seconds.
Davis became just the second XC2 250 Pro rider to stand at the center of podium as the overall winner, with the firs being Josh Toth earlier this season in Georgia. Girroir would stand second overall, while Draper would hold on for second in XC1 and third overall on the day.
Jordan Ashburn would fight his way back to an XC1 Open Pro podium position as he came through third in the class and fourth overall on the day.
As he returned from injury, Benjamin Kelley would have an impressive ride as he pressured for the top spot at one point during the race. Kelley would continue to push as much as he could, which found him finishing in the fourth place position in class and fifth overall on the day.
After coming through in the back of the pack on lap one, Steward Baylor would have his work cut out for him as he tried to push through the slick track conditions. Baylor would make his way up to fifth in class by the time the checkered flag flew, and sixth overall on the day. Ruy Barbosa would cross the line sixth in class, eighth overall on the day.
Babbitts Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Lyndon Snodgrass found himself running second on lap two, but he would round out the top 10 overall finishers on the day after pushing throughout the race. Craig Delong would try push early on in the race, but he would struggle during the second half of the race, ultimately crossing the line eighth in class.
After making a brand switch, JS Beta Racing’s Josh Strang would come out charging and ready to battle aboard his Beta motorcycle. Strang would continue to push throughout the duration of the race and would cross the line ninth in class. Michael Witkowski would have a strong start to the day and would finish out his day 10th in the XC1 Open Pro class.
Josh Strang
“Man what a fun day. Surprised myself with only about two hours on the bike so I’ll take it. Just happy to be at the races to be honest!”
XC1 Pro Event Results:
- Jonathan Girroir (KTM)
- Liam Draper (YAM)
- Jordan Ashburn (GAS)
- Benjamin Kelley (KTM)
- Steward Baylor (KAW)
- Ruy Barbosa (HON)
- Lyndon Snodgrass (KAW)
- Craig Delong (HQV)
- Josh Strang (BET)
- Michael Witkowski (HON)
*Overall National Championship Standings:
- Jonathan Girroir (262)
- Steward Baylor (209)
- Grant Davis (176)
- Jordan Ashburn (162)
- Craig Delong (138)
- Grant Baylor (125)
- Angus Riordan (119)
- Michael Witkowski (99)
- Liam Draper (90)
- Evan Smith (84)
XC2 250 Pro
Grant Davis not only would win the overall, but he would take home his sixth XC2 class win of the season. Davis now has a 42 point lead over teammate, FMF KTM Factory Racing Lander’s Angus Riordan in the points standings.
Riordan would also battle for the top spot on Sunday afternoon as he checked in through timing and scoring as the overall leader for the first couple laps of the race.
Riordan would suffer a crash with just two laps to go, throwing him out of his flow, however he would still hold on to second in the class, followed by Cody Barnes who made a massive push throughout the race to round out the top three XC2 finishers.
XC2 250 Pro Event Results:
- Grant Davis (KTM)
- Angus Riordan (KTM)
- Cody Barnes (HON)
- Brody Johnson (HON)
- Toby Cleveland (HQV)
- Jesse Ansley (KAW)
- Jonathan Johnson (BET)
- Brandon Gregoire (YAM)
- Sawyer Carratura (KTM)
- Zachary Davidson (HQV)
XC2 250 Pro Series Standings:
- Grant Davis (276)
- Angus Riordan (234)
- Cody Barnes (160)
- Liam Draper (151)
- Thad Duvall (140)
- Brody Johnson (132)
- Toby Cleveland (121)
- Jason Lipscomb (119)
- Josh Toth (118)
- Ruy Barbosa (94)
FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am
As the FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am class took off it would be Dustin Simpson earning himself the $100 Lojak Cycle Sales XC3 Holeshot Award to start the day. As the XC3 group make their way through the woods, Jhak Walker would make his way into the lead with Dakoda Devore just 2.5 seconds behind him.
Walker and Devore would go back-and-forth throughout the race, swapping the lead position multiple times. However, Devore would be able to make the pass stick and hold onto the lead for the last couple of laps until he crossed the finish line. Walker would finish second in the class while Simpson held on to finish third in the FMF XC3 class.
Team Green Kawasaki’s Nicholas DeFeo finished 13th overall and first in the 250 A class, earning him the Buckwheat 100 Top Amateur status. Husqvarna-backed racer, Jason Tino came through 15th overall and second in 250 A, putting him second on the box for the Top Amateur podium, while Cole Whitmer rounded out the Top Amateur podium, third on the box, as he came through 23rd overall and first in the Open A class.
As the WXC line took off to start the morning race, it was Korie Steede grabbing the $100 Kanati Tires WXC Holeshot Award as she headed into the woods first. As they continued through the course on lap one, Brandy Richards would waste no time making her move to the front of the pack. Richards would come through six seconds ahead of Steede on lap one, but Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki’s Rachael Archer would be lurking back in third as she put on a hard charge towards the front.
Richards would continue to hold the lead, but as the white flag flew indicating one more lap Archer would catch Richards and make a pass for the lead as they headed out onto that last lap of the morning race. Steede would sit third heading into the last lap. Richards would once again turn it up a notch and make the pass back around Archer and hold the lead until she was greeted with the checkered flag at the finish line. Archer would come through to earn second, and Steede would round out the top three WXC finishers.
Danielle McDonald made another quick trip to the US to contest round 10 of the US GNCC and with the AmPro Yamaha team, just missing the podium.
Danielle McDonald
“It would be nice to come over here and do a race in good conditions, but I can’t change the weather. The weekend went pretty well for me, although in conditions like this, there are always plenty of mistakes and near misses. Last time I was here, things didn’t go so well as I got bogged and crashed, so it was nice to get a good result this time. I think I still can still go better and every time I’m here, I feel a little more comfortable.”
In the Youth racing action, it was Indiana’s Brody Amos coming through to take the overall and YXC1 Super Mini Sr. (14-15) class win over Illinois’ Travis Lentz and Tennessee’s Brayden Baisley. In the YXC2 Super Mini Jr. (12-13) class it would be Phillip Arnold battling back to take the win over Nash Peerson and Carlo Clary, who rounded out the top three finishers in the class.
Other winners in the youth racing at the Kanati Tires Buckwheat 100 included, Hunter Carey in the 85 Big Wheel (11-15) class, Ace Tokar in the 85 (12-13) class, Deegan Caplinger in the 85 (11) class, Ryder White in the 85 (7-10) class, Hunter Jones in the 65 (10-11) class, Tripp Lewis in the 65 (9) class and Daxton Mullins in the 65 (7-8) class.
Sahara Robinson would earn the Girls Super Mini (12-16) class win, while Baylee Arsenault took home the Girls 85 (7-13) class win and Paisley Harris would earn the Girls 65 (7-11) class win. West Virginia native, Wyatt Younker, would try his hand at GNCC Racing and take home the win in the Trail Rider (7-15) class.
On Saturday morning the Micro Bike race got underway, and it would be Tripp Lewis and Daxton Mullins of the MXC1 (8-9) class battling back and forth to take the overall win on the day. Lewis would be able to make a pass stick on Mullins and push for a little bit of a gap by the time he saw the white flag waving.
Lewis would hold onto the lead coming through to earn seventh MXC1 and Micro Bike overall win of the season. Mullins would continue to push himself and would cross the line second in class and overall, on the day. Kane Morrison out of the MXC2 (6-8) class would battle through to take the class win, while also landing himself on the overall podium in third.
Rounding out the MXC1 class top three was Ellis Austin, who remains second in the points standings. Cade Propst and Colton Walter would battle back and forth throughout the day as the two came through to round out the MXC2 (6-8) top three finishers. Cash Knecht would take home the 50 Sr. 1 (7) class win, while Carson Zink earned the 50 Sr. 2 (6) class win on the day.
Briar Treadway would cross the line first in the 50 Jr. 1 (6-7) class, while Jacobi Duvall would earn his seventh win in the 50 Jr. 2 (4-5) class. Deegan Deel would come through to earn his fifth win of the season in the Micro-E (4-7), while Carson Propst earned another win in the Micro (4-6) Shaft Drive class and remains undefeated thus far in the season. Local Newburg, West Virginia resident, Carter Sapp came out to race and would earn himself the Trail Rider (7-9) class win.
The 2024 Grand National Cross Country Series resumes September 14 and 15 with the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Mountaineer GNCC in Beckley, West Virginia.
Lupino tops Italian MX1 podium at Castiglione del Lago
Alessandro Lupino once again took the Ducati Desmo450 MX to the top of the podium of the MX1 Italian Motocross Championship. After his debut victory in Mantua and the one at Ponte a Egola, the eight-time Italian Motocross Champion confirmed his success in the first heat at Castiglione del Lago.
Lupino led the race from the first to the last lap and, with second place in the second heat, he took the overall victory, repeating the one achieved at Ponte a Egola.
Lupino was fast on Saturday, proving to be immediately at ease on the Umbrian track. Both in free practice and qualifying, the Lazio rider placed the Desmo450 MX at the top of the rankings, conquering the second pole position of the season after the one achieved in Mantua.
With one round to go, Alessandro Lupino and the Desmo450 MX now lead the MX1 Italian Motocross Championship with a 338-point advantage, with 500 still to be assigned.
The next and final round of the MX1 Italian Motocross Championship is scheduled on October 12 and 13 in Arco di Trento (TN).
2024 Aussie Flat Track Nationals Round 1 & 2 Results
Queensland’s Jarred Brook has put the AFTN Pro 450 field on notice, taking five from seven race wins over the first two rounds of the Yamaha Blu Cru Aussie Flat Track Nationals at Brisbane’s Mick Doohan Raceway over the weekend.
With Brook leading the charge in Pro 450, Neiko Donovan and Cooper Archibald traded round wins in Junior Lites while Taylen Howard and Levi Layton in Junior 85 shared a round win each to open their season campaigns.
Round One
Dale Borlase (Yamaha) set the Pro 450 pace early with the quickest time in Qualifying combined times, but it was Daniel Wicks (KTM) that took the SuperPole win for round one on the 513m decomposed granite flat track circuit, setting the tone for an epic season-opener.
Cyshan Weale (KTM) took the race one win, before Jarred Brook (Husqvarna) took control, with two race wins on a dry and challenging race surface, that ultimately saw the round reduced from four to three races for all competitors.
In Junior 85’s, Taylen Howard (Husqvarna) revelled in the difficult conditions to secure pole and 3 race wins, while an action-packed Junior Lites saw Jed Fyffe (KTM) set the fastest lap in combined Qualifying before Cooper Archibald and Bodie Paige (KTM) battled on track, with Archibald coming out on top, two wins to one.
Local rider Benny Thistleton was hard to fault, with Pole and three wins in Clubman Open as the KTM rider also supported his son racing in Junior 85, while Kenny Angel (Ducati) officially took all three Pro Twins wins, despite Matt Davies aboard a custom frame machine ineligible for points setting the fastest laps and crossing the line first.
Round Two
Track crews worked tirelessly overnight to present competitors with a rejuvenated surface for round two’s TT that saw an incredible day of racing for the Australian Flat Track Championship with Jarred Brook (Husqvarna) once again showing his calibre, taking SuperPole and three race wins.
Cam Dunker (Yamaha) and Daniel Wicks (KTM) tied in Superpole, with the pair taking identical lap times (31.357), before Dunker went on to secure his first AFTN Pro 450 race win at 16 years of age.
Cameron Dunker
“I haven’t had much time to ride it, so it was a bit of a surprise to end up on the podium at the end of round two. I do spend a bit of time riding dirt bikes, but not racing them so getting used to having so many riders around me and battling for position on the track was probably more difficult than learning the bike itself. I got faster each time out, so that was good, and I had a heap of fun. Thanks to Yamaha Australia for hooking me up and giving me the chance to do the Flat Track Nationals as well as my parents for coming along and supporting me.”
Bodie Paige (KTM) set the pace early in Junior Lites with Pole and two race wins, while Jed Fyffe (KTM) closed the round with the final race win, but it was race three winner Neiko Donovan (GasGas) who took the round win, never out of the top three places.
Junior 85 saw a strong performance on-track from Levi Layton (KTM), clean sweeping the day ahead of an impressive and consistent result from Lucy Heaton-New (KTM) in second.
Neil Girdler (Husqvarna) regathered after a challenging round 1 to be the fastest Clubman Open qualifier and secure two race wins to finish ahead of Benny Thistleton (KTM), with Pole points the deciding margin.
Pro 450 Standings
|Pos
|Name
|Total
|1
|Jarred BROOK
|380
|2
|Daniel WICKS
|314
|3
|Thomas HERRICK
|305
|4
|Cameron DUNKER
|298
|5
|Jordan DALL
|283
|6
|John LYTRAS
|265
|7
|Ronan JACOBS
|232
|8
|Jett CARTER
|210
|9
|Dale BORLASE
|193
|10
|Paul CASLICK
|192
|11
|Thoren OPENSHAW
|192
|12
|Rory MCQUALTER
|184
|13
|Cody LEWIS
|184
|14
|Jarryd ORAM
|151
|15
|Edward GRABHAM
|125
|16
|Rowan TEGART
|120
|17
|Cyshan WEALE
|105
|18
|Lachlan MOODY
|96
|19
|Mackenzie BOOTH
|95
|20
|Travis HALL
|94
|21
|Thomas YARNOLD
|86
|22
|Noah CARDINALE
|83
|23
|Talon CARDINALE
|79
|24
|Brandon BURNS
|74
|25
|Kristian O’DONNELL
|73
|26
|James SAWDY
|73
|27
|William SECOMB
|47
|28
|Daniel LIONETTI
|46
|29
|Tyler O’DONNELL
|40
|30
|Zane KINNA
|38
|31
|Harrison VOIGHT
|38
|32
|Joshua HALL
|37
|33
|Michael PRICE
|34
|34
|Jack GRIFFIN
|19
|35
|Riley PLUM
|12
|36
|Brent WEBLEY
|7
|37
|Katarna ROBINSON
|7
Junior Lites Standings
|Pos
|Name
|Machine
|Total
|1
|Cooper ARCHIBALD
|Husqvarna
|340
|2
|Neiko DONOVAN
|Gasgas
|318
|3
|Jake PAIGE
|KTM
|288
|4
|Jed FYFFE
|KTM
|287
|5
|Bodie PAIGE
|KTM
|286
|6
|Riley NAUTA
|KTM
|277
|7
|Hugh HOPE-HODGETTS
|KTM
|270
|8
|Billy RYAN
|KTM
|258
|9
|Jaiden TREMBATH
|KTM
|224
|10
|Max CARTER
|KTM
|210
|11
|Lenny DUGGAN
|Husqvarna
|204
|12
|Jai PARK
|Husqvarna
|186
|13
|Matilda HEATON-NEW
|KTM
|162
|14
|Max KELLY
|Husqvarna
|162
Junior 85 Standings
|Pos
|Name
|Machine
|Total
|1
|Levi LAYTON
|KTM
|323
|2
|Lucy HEATON-NEW
|KTM
|318
|3
|Taylen HOWARD
|Husqvarna
|306
|4
|Chaz WILLIAMS
|Gasgas
|290
|5
|Hugo HOLMES
|KTM
|268
|6
|Lockie DUGGAN
|Husqvarna
|254
|7
|Austin ATTARD
|Husqvarna
|246
|8
|Tahj EDWARDS
|KTM
|246
|9
|William WIGGINS
|KTM
|230
|10
|Theo AFEAKI
|Husqvarna
|204
|11
|Braxton LAYTON
|KTM
|204
|12
|Jake STRANEY
|KTM
|186
|13
|Bailey BROOKES
|Gasgas
|177
|14
|Lawson SEAM
|Honda
|164
|15
|Roy DUGGAN
|Husqvarna
|149
|16
|Oliver THISTLETON
|KTM
|114
|17
|Charlie NICHOLS
|Kawasaki
|92
|18
|Koby HUNTER
|Kawasaki
|70
|19
|Jye FRENCH
|KTM
|58
|20
|Jonny COOPER
|Honda
|52
Clubman Standings
|Pos
|Name
|Machine
|Total
|1
|Benny THISTLETON
|KTM
|372
|2
|John MCLEAN
|Husqvarna
|307
|3
|Neil GIRDLER
|Husqvarna
|296
|4
|Jason GRIFFIN
|Honda
|277
|5
|Lawrence FAIREY
|Husqvarna
|265
|6
|Andy FISHER
|KTM
|243
|7
|Darren WEBB
|KTM
|238
|8
|Ajay MUGGLETON
|KTM
|235
|9
|Jacob RICHARDSON
|Honda
|231
|10
|Rhys SANDOW
|Honda
|215
|11
|Luke BARNES
|Kawasaki
|186
|12
|Lee HUNTER
|Honda
|177
|13
|Ryan NEW
|Husqvarna
|172
|14
|Timothy HOLDUP
|Honda
|171
|15
|Colin NELSON
|Husqvarna
|162
|16
|Derek SEAM
|Honda
|150
|17
|Robert RAUTMAN
|Kawasaki
|130
|18
|Aaron MORGAN
|Honda
|76
|19
|Liam GRIMSHAW
|Husqvarna
|67
AFT Springfield Mile I & II double-header report
The Springfield Mile I & II double-header lived up to its billing as one of the most significant events in the series’ modern history as two of the final three rounds of the 2024 Progressive American Flat Track season, played out over the course of a single day at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Illinois.
Mission AFT SuperTwins Main Event 1
Mission AFT SuperTwins Main Event 1 was a contradictory concoction of unpredictability and inevitability courtesy of the sport’s primary protagonists, Mees and Dallas Daniels, who made a shock return to action just six weeks removed from surgery to repair a broken femur.
Despite hobbling around the paddock on a crutch, Daniels didn’t look to have missed a step once he threw his leg over a racebike. Starting from pole, the Estenson Racing ace mixed it up for the lead with the likes of Mees, Brandon Robinson, and Brandon Price for the race lead.
But a moment of near catastrophe transpired in still in the contest’s early stages when the still-mending Daniels got well sideways, clipped Price’s rear wheel and then Robinson’s, before being sent up the track and down the order… but most crucially, all while somehow remaining upright.
The drama allowed Mees to break the draft and subsequently check out, piling up a monster lead before cruising to a 2.137-second margin of victory at the flag. The win was both his ninth-career victory at the Springfield Mile and his 29th in the Mile discipline overall, tying him with Chris Carr for second on the all-time order.
Jared Mees
“So many people have contributed to our program. My guys worked so hard just to try to fine-tune it all day. And I needed that in the Main. You don’t really get perfect motorcycles every race, but that Main Event, the thing was really, really close to perfect. It was awesome and came together when we needed it.”
Rather than cower and fold following his near fall, Daniels clawed his way back up from seventh to third, finishing behind only Mees and fellow charger Davis Fisher to resume his run of podiums at 11.
Robinson pulled off a final-lap pass on Price to lock down fourth, limiting the extent of the damage done to his championship chances. While less than ideal, he got off easy compared to fellow title hopeful Briar Bauman, who retired from the race and was credited in 19th position.
AFT SuperTwins Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|Points
|1
|Jared Mees
|Indian FTR750
|WINNER
|25
|2
|Davis Fisher
|Indian FTR750
|2.137
|21
|3
|Dallas Daniels
|Yamaha MT-07
|0.757
|18
|4
|Brandon Robinson
|Indian FTR750
|2.345
|16
|5
|Brandon Price
|Yamaha MT-07
|0.202
|15
|6
|Trevor Brunner
|Indian FTR750
|2.654
|14
|7
|Declan Bender
|Indian FTR750
|0.201
|13
|8
|Max Whale
|Harley-Davidson XG750R
|6.739
|12
|9
|Dalton Gauthier
|Royal Enfield 650
|0.743
|11
|10
|Bronson Bauman
|KTM 790 Duke
|1.373
|10
|11
|Dan Bromley
|Yamaha MT-07
|0.865
|9
|12
|Cameron Smith
|KTM 790 Duke
|4.569
|8
|13
|Ben Lowe
|KTM 790 Duke
|5.885
|7
|14
|Morgen Mischler
|Honda Transalp
|6.547
|6
|15
|Jesse Janisch
|Kawasaki Ninja 650
|1 Lap
|5
|16
|Cody Johncox
|Yamaha MT-07
|10.825
|4
|17
|Jarod VanDerKooi
|Indian FTR750
|11 Laps
|3
|18
|Chad Cose
|Indian FTR750
|10 Laps
|2
|19
|Briar Bauman
|KTM 790 Duke
|1 Lap
|1
Mission AFT SuperTwins Main Event 2
Minus a second moment of terror for Daniels, the day’s second scheduled Mees disappearing act proved considerably more difficult to execute. While largely controlling the race from the front, Daniels, Bauman, Robinson, and Fisher kept the champion firmly in their sights over the race’s opening half.
However, Fisher then faded from the lead pack, destined to ultimately finish fifth behind Price. A short while later, Bauman was removed from the equation as well, forced to pull off a second time due to mechanical issues, leaving only Daniels and Robinson to give chase.
With his conditioning left wanting after sitting on the couch for the past month, Daniels eventually had to shift his focus from pursuing Mees to fending off Robinson, which allowed the factory Indian superstar to at last stretch open a bit of padding with a couple minutes to go.
The champ stormed past the checkered flag with almost a second-and-a-half in hand, securing his 10th Springfield Mile win and a Carr-surpassing 30th-career Mile victory.
Jared Mees
“Total domination all day. We came in super focused but kind of had some jitters and some nerves, just because the pressure was on me because I’ve done so well in the past. I had the target on my back, but I do well with that. A huge shout out to my entire team…. I wanted to get Indian Motorcycle their last couple wins here, I really did. That burnout was for Indian Motorcycle. I’m so happy they put me on board in 2016 and ‘17 – a phenomenal company to ride for. We came into the Springfield Mile needing to do this… We’ve got one more to go, but we have a little bit of cushion now.”
Daniels managed to successfully hold off Robinson for second, upping his podium streak to 12 in the process. Robinson, however, did just enough to keep his title hopes alive – if just barely – now 22 points back of the title lead (286-264) with only the finale to go.
AFT SuperTwins Main Event 2 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|Points
|1
|Jared Mees
|Indian FTR750
|WINNER
|25
|2
|Dallas Daniels
|Yamaha MT-07
|1.396
|21
|3
|Brandon Robinson
|Indian FTR750
|0.061
|18
|4
|Brandon Price
|Yamaha MT-07
|6.074
|16
|5
|Davis Fisher
|Indian FTR750
|0.061
|15
|6
|Jarod VanDerKooi
|Indian FTR750
|2.316
|14
|7
|Bronson Bauman
|KTM 790 Duke
|3.036
|13
|8
|Declan Bender
|Indian FTR750
|0.073
|12
|9
|Cameron Smith
|KTM 790 Duke
|4.645
|11
|10
|Max Whale
|Harley-Davidson XG750R
|1.474
|10
|11
|Trevor Brunner
|Indian FTR750
|2.440
|9
|12
|Dalton Gauthier
|Royal Enfield 650
|2.236
|8
|13
|Ben Lowe
|KTM 790 Duke
|3.731
|7
|14
|Kasey Sciscoe
|Kawasaki Ninja 650
|1 Lap
|6
|15
|Jesse Janisch
|Kawasaki Ninja 650
|1.436
|5
|16
|Dan Bromley
|Yamaha MT-07
|0.700
|4
|17
|Briar Bauman
|KTM 790 Duke
|9 Laps
|3
|18
|Chad Cose
|Indian FTR750
|3 Laps
|2
|19
|Cody Johncox
|Yamaha MT-07
|4 Laps
|1
AFT SuperTwins Standings – Top 20
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jared Mees
|286
|2
|Brandon Robinson
|264
|3
|Dallas Daniels
|255
|4
|Briar Bauman
|228
|5
|Davis Fisher
|198
|6
|Jarod VanDerKooi
|187
|7
|Brandon Price
|185
|8
|Trevor Brunner
|162
|9
|Declan Bender
|130
|10
|Max Whale
|119
|11
|Cameron Smith
|114
|12
|Dan Bromley
|108
|13
|Bronson Bauman
|103
|14
|Dalton Gauthier
|90
|15
|Sammy Halbert
|73
|16
|JD Beach
|71
|17
|Ben Lowe
|55
|18
|Kolby Carlile
|45
|19
|Johnny Lewis
|43
|20
|Logan Mcgrane
|32
Parts Unlimited AFT Singles presented by KICKER Main Event 1
Defying pre-race expectations for another of the Parts Unlimited AFT Singles class’ standard ten-plus-rider Mile track pack wars, a four-pilot breakaway featuring title fighters Kody Kopp, Chase Saathoff, and Tom Drane (No. 59 Estenson Racing Yamaha YZ450F), along with savvy vet Chad Cose, quickly took shape in the day’s opening Main Event.
However, eight minutes of final-lap trial runs and strategic formulations was undone in an instant when a red flag was thrown just as the clocks hit zero. The potential for a pack battle was again on the table with the field bunched back up for a frantic two-lap dash to the checkered flag.
But somehow, Saathoff, Drane, Cose, and Kopp instantly shook free yet again, relegating everyone else to an outsized fight for fifth. Saathoff appeared to be in prime position to claim his third straight home-state win when he powered into Turn 3 for the final time with the lead and Drane displaced to third by Cose.
Instead, the Australian immediately countered and leapt out of 4 with a near-perfect launch, enabling him to blast by Saathoff at the stripe by 0.048 seconds. Cose held on for third another 0.048 seconds back, followed by championship leader Kopp in fourth.
Tom Drane
“It was definitely a hard race out there,” Drane said. “There was a big battle at the front, and then that red flag made it real dicey towards the end. I was able to just get through on Chad, which gave me a good run on Chase and was able to get him at the line. I couldn’t have done it without my whole Estenson Racing Monster Energy crew; they’ve put in a lot of work, and it paid off.”
Miler extraordinaire Shayna Texter-Bauman took full advantage of the race reset to secure her season’s best result by far in fifth.
AFT Singles Main Event 1 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|Points
|1
|Tom Drane
|Yamaha YZ450F
|18 Laps
|25
|2
|Chase Saathoff
|Honda CRF450R
|0.048
|21
|3
|Chad Cose
|Husqvarna FC 450
|0.076
|18
|4
|Kody Kopp
|KTM 450 SX-F
|0.147
|16
|5
|Shayna Texter-Bauman
|KTM 450 SX-F
|1.631
|15
|6
|Hunter Bauer
|Yamaha YZ450F
|1.645
|14
|7
|Tarren Santero
|Honda CRF450R
|2.364
|13
|8
|Tyler Raggio
|KTM 450 SX-F
|2.751
|12
|9
|Ian Wolfe
|Honda CRF450R
|3.246
|11
|10
|Evan Kelleher
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4.046
|10
|11
|Evan Renshaw
|Honda CRF450R
|4.562
|9
|12
|Jared Lowe
|Honda CRF450R
|4.565
|8
|13
|Justin Anselmi
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4.628
|7
|14
|Reece Pottorf
|Honda CRF450R
|6.071
|6
|15
|Logan Eisenhard
|KTM 450 SX-F
|17 Laps
|5
|16
|Aidan RoosEvans
|Yamaha YZ450F
|15 Laps
|4
|17
|Michael Inderbitzin
|Yamaha YZ450F
|0.067
|3
|18
|Trent Lowe
|Honda CRF450R
|11 Laps
|2
|19
|Travis Petton
|KTM 450 SX-F
|DNF
|1
Parts Unlimited AFT Singles Main Event 2
After Cose was forced to line up at the back of the grid for jumping the start and Drane, Saathoff, and Kopp stretched open a healthy gap in less than a lap, Parts Unlimited AFT Singles Main Event 2 seemed destined to be a three-contender affair.
Instead, Trent Lowe bridged the gap from the second group and then Cose arrived to conclude his torrid climb up the order.
The development of a five-rider freight train at the front was not in the plans for Kopp, especially when he was shuffled down to fifth while seeking a finish of second or better in order to clinch the championship early for the third consecutive season.
A back-and-forth scrap saw Drane and Saathoff cross the line with two laps to go separated by nothing – 0.000 seconds apart – and Cose, Kopp, and Lowe tucked tight in their tow.
The Estenson Racing star moved into the lead to open the final lap while Cose pushed Saathoff down to third. The JPG Motorsports runner responded by overhauling both opponents entering Turn 3. Cose then got completely sideways while holding onto second, allowing Drane and Kopp through as they navigated the final corner.
In the decisive sprint to the flag, Drane replicated his Main Event 1 trick to zap Saathoff for the win once again – this time by an even slimmer 0.019 seconds. Meanwhile, Cose edged ahead of Kopp by 0.045 seconds to keep the championship fight a three-rider affair heading into the season finale.
Lowe took fifth, less than a second removed from the race win.
Tom Drane
“That was a really good one,” Drane said. “We had a really good race with me, Chad, and Chase. We were all putting in really good laps and swapping back and forth throughout the race. I got a little bit lucky in that last corner, Chad slipped up a little bit, allowing me to go underneath him and then get Chase to the line. The championship is unlikely but I want to keep the momentum going at the final round and go for another win and lock down second in the championship.”
Despite failing to end this one early, Kopp remains in a very strong position to claim an unprecedented third class crown. With just 25 points left on the table, the Rick Ware Racing star now leads Drane by 22 points (321-299) and Saathoff by 24 (297).
AFT Singles Main Event 2 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|Points
|1
|Tom Drane
|Yamaha YZ450F
|WINNER
|25
|2
|Chase Saathoff
|Honda CRF450R
|0.019
|21
|3
|Chad Cose
|Husqvarna FC 450
|0.229
|18
|4
|Kody Kopp
|KTM 450 SX-F
|0.045
|16
|5
|Trent Lowe
|Honda CRF450R
|0.477
|15
|6
|Hunter Bauer
|Yamaha YZ450F
|7.176
|14
|7
|Tarren Santero
|Honda CRF450R
|0.036
|13
|8
|Tyler Raggio
|KTM 450 SX-F
|0.163
|12
|9
|Shayna Texter-Bauman
|KTM 450 SX-F
|2.055
|11
|10
|Reece Pottorf
|Honda CRF450R
|0.007
|10
|11
|Evan Kelleher
|KTM 450 SX-F
|2.070
|9
|12
|Jordan Jean
|Honda CRF450R
|0.588
|8
|13
|Aidan Brown
|Honda CRF450R
|3.402
|7
|14
|Jared Lowe
|Honda CRF450R
|0.032
|6
|15
|Ian Wolfe
|Honda CRF450R
|0.122
|5
|16
|Jacob Vanderkooi
|Husqvarna FC 450
|11.032
|4
|17
|Jess Reynolds
|KTM 450 SX-F
|0.471
|3
|18
|Brandon Newman
|KTM 450 SX-F
|0.520
|2
|19
|Evan Renshaw
|Honda CRF450R
|1 Lap
|1
Parts Unlimited AFT Singles Standings – Top 20
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Kody Kopp
|321
|2
|Tom Drane
|299
|3
|Chase Saathoff
|297
|4
|Trent Lowe
|194
|5
|Tarren Santero
|178
|6
|James Ott
|162
|7
|Tyler Raggio
|153
|8
|Evan Renshaw
|144
|9
|Travis Petton
|137
|10
|Jared Lowe
|134
|11
|Hunter Bauer
|127
|12
|Logan Eisenhard
|96
|13
|Dalton Gauthier
|76
|14
|Aidan RoosEvans
|71
|15
|Chad Cose
|69
|16
|Shayna Texter-Bauman
|68
|17
|Evan Kelleher
|62
|18
|Justin Jones
|56
|19
|Justin Anselmi
|48
|20
|Ian Wolfe
|44
Next Up:
The battle for the Grand National Championship will conclude at the 2024 season finale, the Lake Ozark Short Track at Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, Missouri, on Saturday, September 14.
2024 FIM Speedway GP of Poland, Wroclaw – Round Eight
Slovak star Martin Vaculik admits small margins make a big difference in the FIM Speedway Grand Prix rostrum race as he stormed into medal contention with DeWalt FIM Speedway GP of Poland – Wroclaw victory on Saturday.
Vaculik topped the podium on an epic night of racing at the sold-out Olympic Stadium, winning the final ahead of Swedish racer Fredrik Lindgren in second, Great Britain’s Robert Lambert in third and fourth-placed Mikkel Michelsen of Denmark.
With Speedway GP World Championship leader Bartosz Zmarzlik suffering a mechanic failure in semi-final two, ending his night with 10 championship points to move on to 121 overall, Lindgren and Lambert are now just 15 points behind the Pole – tied on 106, with the Swede placed second and the Brit third due to Lindgren’s Speedway GP victory in Gorzow on June 29.
The silver and bronze medals are very much up for grabs, with Vaculik’s victory seeing him surge up to fifth place on 95 points – six behind Michelsen, who has 101 in fourth. Aussie star Jack Holder is also in medal contention in sixth spot on 93, despite exiting the Wroclaw event with a modest six championship points.
With the race for the rostrum warming up nicely ahead of the final three rounds in Latvian capital Riga next Saturday, before the action moves to storied Danish venue Vojens on September 14 and iconic Polish club Torun on September 28, Vaculik was delighted to find a winning formula in Wroclaw.
Vaculik became the first rider to win a second Speedway GP round this season – following up his victory in his adopted home event, the Orlen FIM Speedway GP of Czech Republic – Prague on June 1.
His success in Speedway GP has taken the sport to unprecedented heights in his homeland, with every round televised on Slovakian national broadcaster RTVS and media and fans in both Slovakia and Czech Republic inspired by his success, which saw him win 2023 Speedway GP World Championship bronze.
Vaculik was delighted to put Slovakia in the world speedway spotlight again in Wroclaw and is proud to see the sport developing in his homeland.
Martin Vaculik
“This championship only shows how everything is so close this season. The difference between winning and losing can come down to such a small mistake or something like this. Speedway at this time is so close and everybody can win. This is what makes this series very interesting for the fans. It makes it harder for us, so I am super happy to win in Wroclaw. Everything worked very well. My team did a great job. They read the track conditions very well. All the changes they made on the bike were correct. Even when we had one worse heat, straight away in the next heat we knew what to do to find the speed again, and this is very important in speedway. I am very pleased with this result, and I am super happy right now. But I am also staying calm and focused for the rest of the season. I really enjoyed it, but there are still a few races in front of us this season. I want to work hard and be fast. I also want to say congratulations to Freddie and Robert. They were very fast, and I am happy I could be faster.
“Speedway in my country is growing and that’s fantastic news for me and also the sport of speedway in my country. We have maybe eight or 10 juniors right now – young guys racing speedway. When I started and even a few years ago, there was nearly nobody. It may not seem like a lot, but for us it’s a lot of riders. It is a big success, and we can really help young boys who want to race speedway – and girls too. We have one girl who races speedway. This really is my goal in Slovakia. One day when I finish, I want this sport to continue, and I hope we will have more and more riders. This is my big dream, and I will do the best I can to make the best name for speedway in my country.”
World No.2 Lindgren is determined to take it round by round in his quest for a Speedway GP World Championship medal. Despite moving within 15 points of frontrunner Zmarzlik, the Orebro-born ace admits denying Poland’s finest a fifth Speedway GP gold medal will be no easy task.
Fredrik Lindgren
“Fifteen points is still a lot of points. It’s hard to make up points in this championship. I will just take it round by round. Rob [Lambert] and I are fighting it out together with Michelsen, Martin and Jack. It’s very close in the medal hunt. Every point is crucial. Racing three rounds in three weekends is very demanding and very hectic for us. You need to be in good form for these last few weeks to be able to race for the silver medal.”
Third-placed Lambert suffered a small but costly mishap at the start line, lunging forward just before the tapes lifted, forcing him to settle for a second straight third place in Wroclaw – repeating his result in the 2022 event.
Despite that, Lambert remains very much upbeat as he continues his quest for a maiden Speedway GP win and World Championship medal.
Robert Lambert
“It’s great to be on the podium and be in the final as well – that’s where the points are. If you miss out on the final, it’s a bit of a struggle. I am happy with the result. Obviously, I am a little bit disappointed with my mistake, but that’s not a problem because it keeps me hungry and determined to build on this. I think it’s important for me to keep growing. I am still very young in this GP series, and I have many more years to go. As long as I keep learning at every round, I am happy with that. The win will come one day. I am pretty sure. When it does, it’s going to be a great moment. I am happy. We are in a good position, and we will keep focused for the last few rounds. It is very tight at the top and any small mistake by any rider is going to be costly. We will keep focused, I’ll keep enjoying racing my bike and that’s the most important thing for me.”
Victorian Max Fricke only collected four points in Wroclaw after a fall put him behind the eight ball.
The SGP action comes thick and fast in the coming weeks. Lambert returns to the Deluxe Homeart FIM Speedway GP of Denmark – Vojens on September 14, where he has reached the final on his past two visits. The series concludes with the DeWalt FIM Speedway GP of Poland – Torun on September 28, where Lambert will be competing on his Polish home track.
But first he is determined to give the OlyBet FIM Speedway GP of Latvia – Riga next Saturday his full focus. He said: “I am looking forward to Riga. That’s a challenging track and I like a challenge. Vojens and Torun are a long way off yet. For now, I will be focused on Riga. We will see what we can do there.”
2024 FIM Speedway GP World Championship Results
Round Eight – FIM Speedway GP of Poland – Wroclaw
2024 FIM Speedway GP World Championship Points after Round Eight
2024 Racing schedule
2024 FIM EnduroGP Calendar
|DATE
|VENUE
|COUNTRY
|FMNR
|EGP
|EJ
|EY
|EW
|EO
|5-7 April
|Fafe
|Portugal
|FMP
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|12-14 April
|Valpaços
|Portugal
|FMP
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|10-12 May
|Bacau
|Romania
|FRM
|X
|X
|X
|X
|21-23 June
|Bettola
|Italy
|FMI
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|12-14 July
|Gelnica
|Slovakia
|SMF
|X
|X
|X
|X
|2-4 August
|Rhayader
|Wales/UK
|ACU
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|13-15 September
|Brioude
|France
|FFM
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Reserve date: July 26-28
2024 MXGP Calendar (Provisional)
|Round
|Date
|Country
|Venue
|1
|10 March
|ARGENTINA
|Villa La Angostura, Patagonia
|2
|24 March
|SPAIN
|Intu Xanadu-Arroyomolinos
|3
|07 April
|ITALY
|Riola Sardo, Sardegna
|4
|14 April
|ITALY
|Pietramurata, Trentino
|5
|05 May
|PORTUGAL
|Agueda
|6
|12 May
|SPAIN
|Galicia, Lugo
|7
|19 May
|FRANCE
|Saint Jean d’Angely
|8
|02 June
|GERMANY
|Teutschenthal
|9
|09 June
|LATVIA
|Kegums
|0
|16 June
|ITALY
|Maggiora
|11
|30 June
|INDONESIA
|Sumbawa
|12
|07 July
|INDONESIA
|Lombok
|13
|21 July
|CZECH REPUBLIC
|Loket
|14
|28 July
|BELGIUM
|Lommel, Flanders
|15
|11 August
|SWEDEN
|Uddevalla
|16
|18 August
|THE NETHERLANDS
|Arnhem
|17
|25 August
|SWITZERLAND
|Frauenfeld
|18
|08 September
|TURKIYE
|Afyonkarahisar
|19
|15 September
|CHINA
|Shangahi
|20
|29 September
|ITALY
|TBA
|MXoN
|6 October
|UNITED KINGDOM
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (Matterley Basin)
2024 FIM Hard Enduro World Championships Provisional Calendar
|DATE
|EVENT
|COUNTRY
|W. CHAMP
|J. WORLD
|10-12 May
|Valleys Extreme
|UK
|X
|X
|30 May-2 June
|Red Bull Erzbergrodeo
|Austria
|X
|X
|19-22 June
|Xross Hard Enduro Rally
|Serbia
|X
|X
|23-27 July
|Red Bull Romaniacs
|Romania
|X
|X
|22-25 August
|Red Bull Tennessee Knockout
|USA
|X
|06-08 September
|Abestone
|Italy
|X
|X
|10-12 October
|Sea to Sky
|Türkiye
|X
|25-27 October
|24MX Hixpania Hard Enduro
|Spain
|X
2024 Monster Energy Supercross & Pro Motocross calendars
2024 FIM Speedway Grand Prix World Championship calendar
|2024 SPEEDWAY GP CALENDAR
|Date
|Event
|Location
|April 27
|FIM Speedway GP of Croatia
|Croatia
|May 11
|FIM Speedway GP of Poland
|Warsaw
|May 18
|FIM Speedway GP of Germany
|Landshut
|June 1
|FIM Speedway GP of Czech Republic
|Prague
|June 15
|FIM Speedway GP of Sweden
|Malilla
|June 29
|FIM Speedway GP of Poland
|Gorzow
|August 17
|FIM Speedway GP of Great Britain
|Cardiff
|August 31
|FIM Speedway GP of Poland
|Wroclaw
|September 7
|FIM Speedway GP of Latvia
|Riga
|September 14
|FIM Speedway GP of Denmark
|Vojens
|September 28
|FIM Speedway GP of Poland
|Torun
|2024 FIM SPEEDWAY OF NATIONS: Manchester, Great Britain
|Date
|Series
|Event
|Tuesday, July 9
|FIM Speedway of Nations
|Semi Final 1
|Wednesday, July 10
|FIM Speedway of Nations
|Semi Final 2
|Friday, July 12
|FIM Speedway of Nations
|SON2
|Saturday, July 13
|FIM Speedway of Nations
|Final
|2024 FIM SGP2 (FIM Speedway Under 21 World Championship)
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Friday, June 14
|FIM SGP2 of Sweden
|Malilla
|Friday, September 6
|FIM SGP2 of Latvia
|Riga
|Friday, September 27
|FIM SGP2 of Poland
|Torun
|2024 FIM SGP3 (FIM Speedway Youth World Championship)
|Friday, June 28
|FIM SGP3 Final
|Gorzow, Poland
|2024 FIM SGP4 FIM Speedway Youth World Cup (SGP4)
|Saturday, June 15
|FIM SGP4
|Malilla, Sweden
2024 FIM E-Xplorer World Cup provisional calendar
|Date
|Location
|16-17 February
|TBA, Japan*
|3-4 May
|TBA, Norway**
|21-23 June
|Vollore-Montagne, France
|20-22 September
|Crans-Montana, Switzerland
|29-1 November/December
|TBA, India*
2024 Penrite ProMX Championship Calendar
|2024 Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Location
|Round One
|March 17
|Wonthaggi, Vic
|Round Two
|April 7
|Horsham, Vic
|Round Three
|May 5
|Gillman, SA
|Round Four
|May 26
|Maitland, NSW
|Round Five
|June 23
|Murray Bridge, SA
|Round Six
|July 21
|Toowoomba, Qld
|Round Seven
|August 11
|MX Farm Queensland, Gympie, Qld
|Round Eight
|August 17-18
|Queensland Moto Park, Coulson, Qld
2024 FIM Baja World Cup calendar
|Date
|Venue
|Country
|08-10 February
|Saudi Baja
|Saudi Arabia
|02-04 May
|Baja TT Dehesa
|Spain
|26-28 July
|Baja Aragon
|Spain
|08-11 August
|Baja Hungary
|Hungary
|31. Oct – 2 Nov
|Baja Qatar
|Qatar
|08-10 November
|Baja TT do Oeste
|Portugal
|15-17 November
|Jordan Baja
|Jordan
|28-30 November
|Dubai International Baja
|United Arab Emirates
2024 Australian Track and Dirt Track calendar
- Australian Senior Track Championship
- May 4-5, Mick Doohan Raceway, North Brisbane (Qld)
- North Brisbane Junior Motorcycle Club;
- Australian Senior Dirt Track Championship
- July 20-21, Drays Park, Gunyarra (Qld)
- Whitsunday Dirt Riders;
- Australian Junior Track Championship
- August 10-11, Daroobalgie Speedway, Forbes (NSW)
- Forbes Auto Sports Club; and
- Australian Junior Dirt Track Championship
- September 28-29, Jambaroo Park, Mildura (Vic)
- North-West Victorian Motorcycle Club.
2024 Aussie Flat Track Nationals Calendar
- Round 1: Flat Track Layout – Appin, NSW, Saturday, July 27
- Round 2: TT Layout – Appin, NSW, Sunday July 28
- Round 3: Flat Track Layout – Brisbane, Qld, Saturday, August 31
- Round 4: TT Layout – Brisbane, Qld, Sunday, September 1
- Round 5: Flat Track Layout – Gunnedah, NSW, Saturday, November 16
- Round 6: TT Layout – Gunnedah, NSW, Sunday November 17
2024 FIM Sand Race World Cup Calendar
- 2-4 February – Enduropale du Touquet Pas-de-Calais (FRA) – FFM
- 23-25 February – Enduro del Verano (ARG) – CAMOD
- 12-13 October – Weston Beach Race (GBR) – ACU
- 1-3 November – Bibione Sand Storm (ITA) – FMI
- 22-24 November – Monte Gordo Sand Experience (POR) – FMP
- 7-8 December – Ronde des Sables (FRA) – FFM
2024 NZMX Nationals Calendar
- 27th & 28th January 2024 – Woodville GP (Woodville)
- February 3, 2024 – Round 1 NZMX Nationals (Rotorua)
- February 25, 2024 – Round 2 NZMX Nationals (Balclutha)
- March 23, 2024 – Round 3 NZMX Nationals (Pukekohe)
- April 13, 2024 – Round 4 NZMX Nationals (Taranaki)