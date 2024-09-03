Dylan Wills confirmed for GASGAS Racing Team’s AUSX efforts

GASGAS Racing Team has welcomed Dylan Wills for the upcoming 2024 Australian Supercross Championship (AUSX), to debut the 2025 GASGAS MC 450F in the five-round series.

After finishing fourth in his rookie SX1 campaign during the 2022 season with a breakout main event podium to his credit, 28-year-old Wills rebounded from a pre-season injury last year to salvage P6 in the final standings.

Alongside Wills at the GASGAS Racing Team will be Byron Dennis, the teenager who impressed in his first season of MX2 in ProMX and now looks to further learn the craft of supercross. He will be equipped with the 2025 GASGAS MC 250F when the gates drop at Redcliffe for the opening rounds on October 12-13.

Dylan Wills

“I’m stoked to be teaming up with the GASGAS Racing Team for the 2024 Australian Supercross Championship! It’s not every day you find a brand that you think you really fit in with, the GASGAS DNA and brand are things I’ve always really liked, so it’s a really cool partnership for me and I’m looking forward to making the most of it. I’ve been on the 2025 GASGAS MC 450F for about a week now and I’m really liking it, the team have given me a great base setup to start with, so I’m excited to get to work and continue improving it further. Teaming up with Byron Dennis is also a highlight for me, he’s a young rider that I have a lot of time for and have spent a lot of time with over the years, so it’s kind of a full circle moment for me, I’m looking forward to seeing the #64 and #6 under the GASGAS rig at Redcliffe!”

Kyle Blunden – KTM Group Australia Motorsport Manager

“We’re thrilled to have Dylan Wills joining the GASGAS Racing Team for the 2024 Supercross series. I’ve had the privilege of working with Dylan over many years, and his incredible bike skills, combined with his enthusiasm and energy, make him a perfect fit for our program. Dylan had an exciting season in 2023 and we’re all looking forward to seeing him pick up right where he left off!”

Australian Supercross track map revealed for Kayo Stadium, Redcliffe

22 riders will soon take to Kayo Stadium track in Redcliffe for the opening two Australian Supercross rounds, with the track map featuring 12 lanes, multiple rhythm sections and big whoops to keep the racing tight.

Round One of the 2024 Fox Australian Supercross Championship takes place at Kayo Stadium, Redcliffe on October 12.

Charli Cannon heads to Turkey to compete on world stage

Charli Cannon, winner of the the Australian Women’s Motocross Championship for the third consecutive year, is now heading to Turkey to compete in the final round of the World Women’s Championship in September, with the support of Honda, SCT Logistics.

In 2023, Charli competed in select rounds of the World Women’s Championship, finishing as high as fourth in the Spanish round and this year will aim for a podium spot. She sees this opportunity as the foundation for a future full-time commitment to the World Championship, while also hoping to return to Australia to defend her national title.

Charli Cannon

“Last year was an eye-opening experience, at times it felt rushed. This time, I’ve arrived two weeks early to do some testing and training before competing in Turkey. I hope this preparation will improve my overall result. The goal is a podium finish, but I’m mindful of the competition. I hope the national and international calendars don’t clash because I love racing at home, and I believe we’re collectively raising awareness and interest in women’s racing in Australia. At the final round, we had 28 female entrants, which is an incredible achievement.”

The World Women’s Championship is fiercely competitive, attracting more than 40 of the world’s best female racers, all vying for the top spot on the podium.

The Northern Territory is set to host a round of the World Motocross Championship in Darwin next September (2025), which will include the 450 and 250 pro classes, as well as a round of the Women’s World Championship, which Charli Cannon is also aiming to compete in.

Vysoké Mýto to host the 2025 FIM SuperMoto of Nations

The Vysoké Mýto circuit in Czech Republic will host next year’s FIM SuperMoto of Nations on 20/21 September 2025, following on from hosting the FIM SuperMoto World Championship in 2021 and 2022.

Danilo Boccaldolce – XIEM CEO

“We are very happy with this agreement for next year’s FIM SuperMoto of Nations, the track will be revised in some places to better adapt to the needs of the S1oN, the organisers who have already hosted FIM SuperMoto World Championship events in the past are very professional and are a guarantee for us.”

Jiří Čáp – Vysoké Mýto President

“It is with great honour and excitement that Autodrom Vysoké Mýto announces its upcoming challenge of hosting the S1oN in 2025. Following the success of this year’s Ice Hockey World Championship, we have once again proven that the Czech Republic is a nation of patriots and exceptional fans. We are eagerly looking forward to the day when we will gather at our circuit to host this extraordinary event. We are proud to announce that the FIM SuperMoto of Nations 2025 will take place at our circuit, bringing together teams from various countries from around the world to compete. This event presents a unique opportunity for us to be a part of the battle of the nations, and we are excited to witness the fierce competition for the title of the best supermoto racing teams in 2025 at the racing circuit in Vysoké Mýto. Stay tuned as we prepare for this incredible challenge!”

Antonio Alia Portela – FIM Motocross Commission Director

“This announcement shows the growing interest in S1GP mainly due to the great work carried out in cooperation with all the parties involved: Xiem as our partners and promoters, the national federations and the local organiser together with the FIM. The 2025 S1oN will culminate another successful season of supermoto events that next year will see its pinnacle at the well-known track of Vysoké Myto where the Czech federation, ACCR, and the organiser will do their best to host such an important event at the standards currently requested by the FIM.”

AMA announce 2024 US MXoN team

A trio of top motocross racers will represent the United States at the 2024 Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) Motocross of Nations, which will be held Oct. 4-6 at Matterley Basin in U.K.

Leading the charge for the United States will be 2024 Pro Motocross 450 and 2023 AMA Supercross 450SX champion Chase Sexton, who will be joined by fellow AMA Supercross competitors Aaron Plessinger and Chance Hymas during the three-day event.

Sexton — who aided the United States to the 2022 Motocross of Nations title — will take over as team captain for Team USA this year and will compete in the MXGP Class for the stars and stripes.

Chase Sexton

“There is no greater honour than getting the opportunity to show your real patriotism on a world stage and represent your country overseas, I’ve had the opportunity to be part of a winning Team USA before, and there’s no greater feeling than standing on top of the podium waving the red, white and blue. I’m lucky enough to get that chance to do it again this year alongside two great teammates. I couldn’t ask for a more America-loving teammate than Aaron, who I know will give it his all as he has all season,” Sexton continued. “Chance I know well and he has shown a lot of speed all season long, so looking forward to building the bond with the boys and vie for the top spot in the UK in a few weeks.”

Plessinger returns to the Motocross of Nations for the second-consecutive year and will battle for glory in the Open Class.

Aaaron Plessinger

“Man, I love America! I am so happy they have asked me to be part of Team USA again. Last year was bitter-sweet for me. Bitter we didn’t win but sweet because I got to put my money where my mouth was and show up with my American spirit on full display. This year I want redemption and just want it to be sweet, I get to represent my country on the world stage alongside my teammate Chase, which is just awesome. And I look forward to getting to know Chance even more and hopefully some of my Americana will rub off on him. Let’s go USA!”

At just 19 years old, Hymas is the youngest member of the team, but the significance of the event is not lost on the budding motocross star. Hymas will race on behalf of the United States in the MX2 Class.

Chance Hymas

“It’s an honor to be chosen to represent team USA this year. It’s been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember to race Motocross of Nations,” Hymas said. “It means so much to get the support from Team Honda HRC and the AMA. I can’t thank Mike Pelletier enough for believing in me and giving me this opportunity to go represent my country against the best in the world!”

The United States will once again be led by motocross legend and team manager Roger DeCoster, who competed on six victorious FIM Motocross of Nations teams during the 1960s and 70s. Since his retirement from racing, DeCoster has remained an integral part of the sport as a team manager for several AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross teams. DeCoster has led the United States to 21 FIM Motocross of Nations team victories.

Roger DeCoster

“I’m pleased we are able to put forward another strong contingent of riders at this year’s 2024 Motocross of Nations. All three riders were quick to sign on for the opportunity to represent their country and fly the red, white and blue flag for Team USA in the UK, Chase, Aaron and Chance all had extremely strong Motocross seasons this year and earned their positions on the team. I want to thank Honda for answering the call and showing unwavering support for Chance’s first time selection as part of the team and KTM for always supporting the Des Nations efforts,” DeCoster continued. “It really is and should always be the greatest honor to represent your country on the international stage and I have the utmost respect for any rider and team that steps up to the challenge. With this group of three highly patriotic and talented racers, I have high hopes we will be waving the USA flag from the top step of the podium this year.”

2024 GNCC Buckwheat 100 Race Report

The tenth round of the 2024 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series took place in Newburg, West Virginia at CJ Raceway with the Kanati Tires Buckwheat 100 GNCC. With rain on Saturday afternoon, and overcast conditions throughout the day Sunday, the track would continue to see slick conditions for majority of the final day of racing.

As the XC1 Open Pro class lined up and heard the infamous 10 seconds call, it would be AmPro Yamaha’s Liam Draper making his XC1 debut and earning himself the $250 Steel City Medical Center XC1 Holeshot Award to start the day. Draper would continue to lead throughout the opening lap, but Jonathan Girroir would be right on heels as they continued to push forward.

Girroir would make the pass for the lead while out on lap two, and he would continue to hold that spot for the duration of the race. However, back in the XC2 250 Pro class Grant Davis would be putting on his own charge coming up through the pack of riders. Girroir would come through the finish line physically first to earn the XC1 Open Pro class win, while Davis came through and based off adjusted time would clinch the overall win by just two seconds.

Davis became just the second XC2 250 Pro rider to stand at the center of podium as the overall winner, with the firs being Josh Toth earlier this season in Georgia. Girroir would stand second overall, while Draper would hold on for second in XC1 and third overall on the day.

Jordan Ashburn would fight his way back to an XC1 Open Pro podium position as he came through third in the class and fourth overall on the day.

As he returned from injury, Benjamin Kelley would have an impressive ride as he pressured for the top spot at one point during the race. Kelley would continue to push as much as he could, which found him finishing in the fourth place position in class and fifth overall on the day.

After coming through in the back of the pack on lap one, Steward Baylor would have his work cut out for him as he tried to push through the slick track conditions. Baylor would make his way up to fifth in class by the time the checkered flag flew, and sixth overall on the day. Ruy Barbosa would cross the line sixth in class, eighth overall on the day.

Babbitts Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Lyndon Snodgrass found himself running second on lap two, but he would round out the top 10 overall finishers on the day after pushing throughout the race. Craig Delong would try push early on in the race, but he would struggle during the second half of the race, ultimately crossing the line eighth in class.

After making a brand switch, JS Beta Racing’s Josh Strang would come out charging and ready to battle aboard his Beta motorcycle. Strang would continue to push throughout the duration of the race and would cross the line ninth in class. Michael Witkowski would have a strong start to the day and would finish out his day 10th in the XC1 Open Pro class.

Josh Strang

“Man what a fun day. Surprised myself with only about two hours on the bike so I’ll take it. Just happy to be at the races to be honest!”

XC1 Pro Event Results:

Jonathan Girroir (KTM) Liam Draper (YAM) Jordan Ashburn (GAS) Benjamin Kelley (KTM) Steward Baylor (KAW) Ruy Barbosa (HON) Lyndon Snodgrass (KAW) Craig Delong (HQV) Josh Strang (BET) Michael Witkowski (HON)

*Overall National Championship Standings:

Jonathan Girroir (262) Steward Baylor (209) Grant Davis (176) Jordan Ashburn (162) Craig Delong (138) Grant Baylor (125) Angus Riordan (119) Michael Witkowski (99) Liam Draper (90) Evan Smith (84)

XC2 250 Pro

Grant Davis not only would win the overall, but he would take home his sixth XC2 class win of the season. Davis now has a 42 point lead over teammate, FMF KTM Factory Racing Lander’s Angus Riordan in the points standings.

Riordan would also battle for the top spot on Sunday afternoon as he checked in through timing and scoring as the overall leader for the first couple laps of the race.

Riordan would suffer a crash with just two laps to go, throwing him out of his flow, however he would still hold on to second in the class, followed by Cody Barnes who made a massive push throughout the race to round out the top three XC2 finishers.

XC2 250 Pro Event Results:

Grant Davis (KTM) Angus Riordan (KTM) Cody Barnes (HON) Brody Johnson (HON) Toby Cleveland (HQV) Jesse Ansley (KAW) Jonathan Johnson (BET) Brandon Gregoire (YAM) Sawyer Carratura (KTM) Zachary Davidson (HQV)

XC2 250 Pro Series Standings:

Grant Davis (276) Angus Riordan (234) Cody Barnes (160) Liam Draper (151) Thad Duvall (140) Brody Johnson (132) Toby Cleveland (121) Jason Lipscomb (119) Josh Toth (118) Ruy Barbosa (94)

FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am

As the FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am class took off it would be Dustin Simpson earning himself the $100 Lojak Cycle Sales XC3 Holeshot Award to start the day. As the XC3 group make their way through the woods, Jhak Walker would make his way into the lead with Dakoda Devore just 2.5 seconds behind him.

Walker and Devore would go back-and-forth throughout the race, swapping the lead position multiple times. However, Devore would be able to make the pass stick and hold onto the lead for the last couple of laps until he crossed the finish line. Walker would finish second in the class while Simpson held on to finish third in the FMF XC3 class.

Team Green Kawasaki’s Nicholas DeFeo finished 13th overall and first in the 250 A class, earning him the Buckwheat 100 Top Amateur status. Husqvarna-backed racer, Jason Tino came through 15th overall and second in 250 A, putting him second on the box for the Top Amateur podium, while Cole Whitmer rounded out the Top Amateur podium, third on the box, as he came through 23rd overall and first in the Open A class.

As the WXC line took off to start the morning race, it was Korie Steede grabbing the $100 Kanati Tires WXC Holeshot Award as she headed into the woods first. As they continued through the course on lap one, Brandy Richards would waste no time making her move to the front of the pack. Richards would come through six seconds ahead of Steede on lap one, but Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki’s Rachael Archer would be lurking back in third as she put on a hard charge towards the front.

Richards would continue to hold the lead, but as the white flag flew indicating one more lap Archer would catch Richards and make a pass for the lead as they headed out onto that last lap of the morning race. Steede would sit third heading into the last lap. Richards would once again turn it up a notch and make the pass back around Archer and hold the lead until she was greeted with the checkered flag at the finish line. Archer would come through to earn second, and Steede would round out the top three WXC finishers.

Danielle McDonald made another quick trip to the US to contest round 10 of the US GNCC and with the AmPro Yamaha team, just missing the podium.

Danielle McDonald

“It would be nice to come over here and do a race in good conditions, but I can’t change the weather. The weekend went pretty well for me, although in conditions like this, there are always plenty of mistakes and near misses. Last time I was here, things didn’t go so well as I got bogged and crashed, so it was nice to get a good result this time. I think I still can still go better and every time I’m here, I feel a little more comfortable.”

In the Youth racing action, it was Indiana’s Brody Amos coming through to take the overall and YXC1 Super Mini Sr. (14-15) class win over Illinois’ Travis Lentz and Tennessee’s Brayden Baisley. In the YXC2 Super Mini Jr. (12-13) class it would be Phillip Arnold battling back to take the win over Nash Peerson and Carlo Clary, who rounded out the top three finishers in the class.

Other winners in the youth racing at the Kanati Tires Buckwheat 100 included, Hunter Carey in the 85 Big Wheel (11-15) class, Ace Tokar in the 85 (12-13) class, Deegan Caplinger in the 85 (11) class, Ryder White in the 85 (7-10) class, Hunter Jones in the 65 (10-11) class, Tripp Lewis in the 65 (9) class and Daxton Mullins in the 65 (7-8) class.

Sahara Robinson would earn the Girls Super Mini (12-16) class win, while Baylee Arsenault took home the Girls 85 (7-13) class win and Paisley Harris would earn the Girls 65 (7-11) class win. West Virginia native, Wyatt Younker, would try his hand at GNCC Racing and take home the win in the Trail Rider (7-15) class.

On Saturday morning the Micro Bike race got underway, and it would be Tripp Lewis and Daxton Mullins of the MXC1 (8-9) class battling back and forth to take the overall win on the day. Lewis would be able to make a pass stick on Mullins and push for a little bit of a gap by the time he saw the white flag waving.

Lewis would hold onto the lead coming through to earn seventh MXC1 and Micro Bike overall win of the season. Mullins would continue to push himself and would cross the line second in class and overall, on the day. Kane Morrison out of the MXC2 (6-8) class would battle through to take the class win, while also landing himself on the overall podium in third.

Rounding out the MXC1 class top three was Ellis Austin, who remains second in the points standings. Cade Propst and Colton Walter would battle back and forth throughout the day as the two came through to round out the MXC2 (6-8) top three finishers. Cash Knecht would take home the 50 Sr. 1 (7) class win, while Carson Zink earned the 50 Sr. 2 (6) class win on the day.

Briar Treadway would cross the line first in the 50 Jr. 1 (6-7) class, while Jacobi Duvall would earn his seventh win in the 50 Jr. 2 (4-5) class. Deegan Deel would come through to earn his fifth win of the season in the Micro-E (4-7), while Carson Propst earned another win in the Micro (4-6) Shaft Drive class and remains undefeated thus far in the season. Local Newburg, West Virginia resident, Carter Sapp came out to race and would earn himself the Trail Rider (7-9) class win.

The 2024 Grand National Cross Country Series resumes September 14 and 15 with the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Mountaineer GNCC in Beckley, West Virginia.

Lupino tops Italian MX1 podium at Castiglione del Lago

Alessandro Lupino once again took the Ducati Desmo450 MX to the top of the podium of the MX1 Italian Motocross Championship. After his debut victory in Mantua and the one at Ponte a Egola, the eight-time Italian Motocross Champion confirmed his success in the first heat at Castiglione del Lago.

Lupino led the race from the first to the last lap and, with second place in the second heat, he took the overall victory, repeating the one achieved at Ponte a Egola.

Lupino was fast on Saturday, proving to be immediately at ease on the Umbrian track. Both in free practice and qualifying, the Lazio rider placed the Desmo450 MX at the top of the rankings, conquering the second pole position of the season after the one achieved in Mantua.

With one round to go, Alessandro Lupino and the Desmo450 MX now lead the MX1 Italian Motocross Championship with a 338-point advantage, with 500 still to be assigned.

The next and final round of the MX1 Italian Motocross Championship is scheduled on October 12 and 13 in Arco di Trento (TN).

2024 Aussie Flat Track Nationals Round 1 & 2 Results

Queensland’s Jarred Brook has put the AFTN Pro 450 field on notice, taking five from seven race wins over the first two rounds of the Yamaha Blu Cru Aussie Flat Track Nationals at Brisbane’s Mick Doohan Raceway over the weekend.

With Brook leading the charge in Pro 450, Neiko Donovan and Cooper Archibald traded round wins in Junior Lites while Taylen Howard and Levi Layton in Junior 85 shared a round win each to open their season campaigns.

Round One

Dale Borlase (Yamaha) set the Pro 450 pace early with the quickest time in Qualifying combined times, but it was Daniel Wicks (KTM) that took the SuperPole win for round one on the 513m decomposed granite flat track circuit, setting the tone for an epic season-opener.

Cyshan Weale (KTM) took the race one win, before Jarred Brook (Husqvarna) took control, with two race wins on a dry and challenging race surface, that ultimately saw the round reduced from four to three races for all competitors.

In Junior 85’s, Taylen Howard (Husqvarna) revelled in the difficult conditions to secure pole and 3 race wins, while an action-packed Junior Lites saw Jed Fyffe (KTM) set the fastest lap in combined Qualifying before Cooper Archibald and Bodie Paige (KTM) battled on track, with Archibald coming out on top, two wins to one.

Local rider Benny Thistleton was hard to fault, with Pole and three wins in Clubman Open as the KTM rider also supported his son racing in Junior 85, while Kenny Angel (Ducati) officially took all three Pro Twins wins, despite Matt Davies aboard a custom frame machine ineligible for points setting the fastest laps and crossing the line first.

Round Two

Track crews worked tirelessly overnight to present competitors with a rejuvenated surface for round two’s TT that saw an incredible day of racing for the Australian Flat Track Championship with Jarred Brook (Husqvarna) once again showing his calibre, taking SuperPole and three race wins.

Cam Dunker (Yamaha) and Daniel Wicks (KTM) tied in Superpole, with the pair taking identical lap times (31.357), before Dunker went on to secure his first AFTN Pro 450 race win at 16 years of age.

Cameron Dunker

“I haven’t had much time to ride it, so it was a bit of a surprise to end up on the podium at the end of round two. I do spend a bit of time riding dirt bikes, but not racing them so getting used to having so many riders around me and battling for position on the track was probably more difficult than learning the bike itself. I got faster each time out, so that was good, and I had a heap of fun. Thanks to Yamaha Australia for hooking me up and giving me the chance to do the Flat Track Nationals as well as my parents for coming along and supporting me.”

Bodie Paige (KTM) set the pace early in Junior Lites with Pole and two race wins, while Jed Fyffe (KTM) closed the round with the final race win, but it was race three winner Neiko Donovan (GasGas) who took the round win, never out of the top three places.

Junior 85 saw a strong performance on-track from Levi Layton (KTM), clean sweeping the day ahead of an impressive and consistent result from Lucy Heaton-New (KTM) in second.

Neil Girdler (Husqvarna) regathered after a challenging round 1 to be the fastest Clubman Open qualifier and secure two race wins to finish ahead of Benny Thistleton (KTM), with Pole points the deciding margin.

Pro 450 Standings

Pos Name Total 1 Jarred BROOK 380 2 Daniel WICKS 314 3 Thomas HERRICK 305 4 Cameron DUNKER 298 5 Jordan DALL 283 6 John LYTRAS 265 7 Ronan JACOBS 232 8 Jett CARTER 210 9 Dale BORLASE 193 10 Paul CASLICK 192 11 Thoren OPENSHAW 192 12 Rory MCQUALTER 184 13 Cody LEWIS 184 14 Jarryd ORAM 151 15 Edward GRABHAM 125 16 Rowan TEGART 120 17 Cyshan WEALE 105 18 Lachlan MOODY 96 19 Mackenzie BOOTH 95 20 Travis HALL 94 21 Thomas YARNOLD 86 22 Noah CARDINALE 83 23 Talon CARDINALE 79 24 Brandon BURNS 74 25 Kristian O’DONNELL 73 26 James SAWDY 73 27 William SECOMB 47 28 Daniel LIONETTI 46 29 Tyler O’DONNELL 40 30 Zane KINNA 38 31 Harrison VOIGHT 38 32 Joshua HALL 37 33 Michael PRICE 34 34 Jack GRIFFIN 19 35 Riley PLUM 12 36 Brent WEBLEY 7 37 Katarna ROBINSON 7

Junior Lites Standings

Pos Name Machine Total 1 Cooper ARCHIBALD Husqvarna 340 2 Neiko DONOVAN Gasgas 318 3 Jake PAIGE KTM 288 4 Jed FYFFE KTM 287 5 Bodie PAIGE KTM 286 6 Riley NAUTA KTM 277 7 Hugh HOPE-HODGETTS KTM 270 8 Billy RYAN KTM 258 9 Jaiden TREMBATH KTM 224 10 Max CARTER KTM 210 11 Lenny DUGGAN Husqvarna 204 12 Jai PARK Husqvarna 186 13 Matilda HEATON-NEW KTM 162 14 Max KELLY Husqvarna 162

Junior 85 Standings

Pos Name Machine Total 1 Levi LAYTON KTM 323 2 Lucy HEATON-NEW KTM 318 3 Taylen HOWARD Husqvarna 306 4 Chaz WILLIAMS Gasgas 290 5 Hugo HOLMES KTM 268 6 Lockie DUGGAN Husqvarna 254 7 Austin ATTARD Husqvarna 246 8 Tahj EDWARDS KTM 246 9 William WIGGINS KTM 230 10 Theo AFEAKI Husqvarna 204 11 Braxton LAYTON KTM 204 12 Jake STRANEY KTM 186 13 Bailey BROOKES Gasgas 177 14 Lawson SEAM Honda 164 15 Roy DUGGAN Husqvarna 149 16 Oliver THISTLETON KTM 114 17 Charlie NICHOLS Kawasaki 92 18 Koby HUNTER Kawasaki 70 19 Jye FRENCH KTM 58 20 Jonny COOPER Honda 52

Clubman Standings

Pos Name Machine Total 1 Benny THISTLETON KTM 372 2 John MCLEAN Husqvarna 307 3 Neil GIRDLER Husqvarna 296 4 Jason GRIFFIN Honda 277 5 Lawrence FAIREY Husqvarna 265 6 Andy FISHER KTM 243 7 Darren WEBB KTM 238 8 Ajay MUGGLETON KTM 235 9 Jacob RICHARDSON Honda 231 10 Rhys SANDOW Honda 215 11 Luke BARNES Kawasaki 186 12 Lee HUNTER Honda 177 13 Ryan NEW Husqvarna 172 14 Timothy HOLDUP Honda 171 15 Colin NELSON Husqvarna 162 16 Derek SEAM Honda 150 17 Robert RAUTMAN Kawasaki 130 18 Aaron MORGAN Honda 76 19 Liam GRIMSHAW Husqvarna 67

