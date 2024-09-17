2024 Australian Junior Dirt Track Championship rescheduled

The 2024 Australian Junior Dirt Track Championship has received a lifeline, with the Central Coast Junior Motorcycle Club to run the event in Somersby (NSW) on November 30-December 1.

The championship was originally going to be held in Mildura on September 28-29 before it was cancelled by the host club, but the nation’s best junior dirt track talent will now take to the Allen Park track in Somersby for the second time in six years.

Allen Park last hosted the Australian Junior Dirt Track Championship in 2019, with current American-based flat track star Tom Drane among the winners after two days of frenetic racing. Entries for the 2024 championship will open shortly, via RiderNet.

Central Coast Junior Motorcycle Club is over 40 years old, with its Allen Park facility boasting dirt track, long track, short track and junior speedway layouts.

Team Australia ready for 2024 Trial des Nations

Australia’s enduring connection with the Trial des Nations (TdN) will continue on September 21-22 with both men’s and women’s teams competing at this year’s event in Pobladura De Las Regueras, Spain.

Rookie Jonathan Chellas will join seasoned TdN riders Connor Hogan and Chris Bayles in the men’s team at the prestigious international event, while the women will be represented by Lillie Yiatrou, national champion Kaitlyn Cummins and Jenna Lupo. Phil Whittle will again be the team manager, a position he has held since 2011.

The 2024 TdN will commence on Saturday with practice and an opening ceremony in the evening, before competition on Sunday.

2024 Australian Trial des Nations Men’s Team Connor Hogan (SA, seventh TdN appearance) Chris Bayles (Tas, ninth) Jonathan Chellas (NSW, on debut)

Women’s Team Lillie Yiatrou (SA, third) Kaitlyn Cummins (NSW, fourth) Jenna Lupo (Tas, fourth)

Team Manager Phil Whittle (Vic, 12th)



Jay Wilson closes on Japan MX crown

Australian’s Jay Wilson now holds a 71 point lead in the IA1 (450cc) Japanese Motocross Championships after finishing second at round six of the championship at the Meihan Sports Land.

Wilson and regular Australian visitor, Haruki Yokoyama, traded race wins on Sunday to tie on points but Yokohama gets the round win thanks to the better result in the final moto.

The Meihan Sports Land circuit has one of the softer surfaces on the Japanese tour and a nice change from the hard pack clay riders experience at most rounds. Wilson took a six second race win in race one over Yokohama, while the positions were reversed in race two.

Conditions were sultry yet dry and made a tough day for many riders as they battled the tough track and soggy humidity.

Jay Wilson

“Up and down day for me in some respects. I qualified well on Saturday and that carried over to race one where I was able to get the win after both Haruki and I both went down. Race two wasn’t as good and as I was feeling a bit beat up. I got a bad start and just blew myself up getting to the front and I just couldn’t hold onto the lead. I had some better lap speed, so that was ok, just not being able to hold my speed through the middle and latter stages of the race was the issue but in terms of the big picture, I have a pretty handy points lead and hopefully I can wrap up the championship at the next round.”

With two rounds and 100 points on offer, Wilson can secure his second consecutive IA1 championship and third Japanese Motocross Championship at the next round in Tokio later this month.

Daniel Milner crowned 2024 AORC & E2 Champions

KTM DM31 Racing’s Daniel Milner has etched his name in the history books after clinching the 2024 Australian Off-Road Championship (AORC) title in Nowra this weekend, enough to capture this year’s E2 Class and Outright championships.

Milner’s 2024 victory sees him equal Toby Price’s Australian record of five AORC titles outright, in addition to 10 class and Australian Four-Day Enduro Championships, sealing his position as one of the country’s all-time great off-road competitors.

Daniel Milner – 2024 AORC/E2 Champ

“What an absolute roller coaster of a season, from the highest of highs to the lowest of lows. This championship has been one of my most challenging one’s yet and to come out on top after the injuries I have suffered, to say I’m stoked is an understatement!! As most people know I sustained a shoulder injury at the last round of the AORC in South Australia. Later finding out I’d broken my glenoid “shoulder socket” in half, with the help of Jon Park we made a plan and went up to Dr. Steve Andrews to get surgery, knowing we only had two weeks until the final round. Steve worked his magic like he always does and screwed it back together, Then the rest was history! Knowing I had to just finish in the top eight or better we did what we needed to do, with the help and support of my team we finished the final two rounds in 7th and 5th outright to claim the 2024 outright title! A massive thank you to everyone that has helped and supported myself and team this year to achieve this historic achievement, matching the AORC record.”

2025 Oceania Speedway Champs return to South Australia

The 2025 Oceania Speedway Championships – solo and sidecar – will be held in Gillman, which is returning to hosting duties after putting on two spectacular events in 2024.

The 2025 FIM Oceania Speedway Championship will be held at the Adelaide venue on Saturday, January 25, where Jaimon Lidsey is the defending champion after defeating three-time Speedway Grand Prix champion Tai Woffinden, Brady Kurtz and Justin Sedgmen in this year’s decider.

And then on Saturday, March 29, the three-wheeled fraternity will compete in the 2025 FIM Oceania Speedway Sidecar Championship.

The dynamic duo of Mark Plaisted and Ben Pitt are the defending FIM Oceania sidecar champions after defeating Darrin Treloar/Blake Cox and Trent Headland/April Cottrell in the 2024 final.

GASGAS Factory Racing resign Jaime Busto

GASGAS Factory Racing is excited to announce the signing of a multi-year contract extension with Jaime Busto. The Spaniard will continue to represent GASGAS at the FIM TrialGP and X-Trial World Championships into 2025 and beyond.

Jaime Busto

“I’m really happy to have renewed my multi-year contract with GASGAS Factory Racing! I’m super pleased with the team and how we are getting on this year in both TrialGP and X-Trial, everyone works so hard all the time. I’m super happy to continue with the GASGAS family into 2025 and beyond.”

Jeremy Seewer and KRT to part ways

Jeremy Seewer and the Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP; will part company after the upcoming FIM Motocross of Nations, where Jeremy will represent Switzerland for the twelfth time in his career.

Antti Pyrhönen – KRT Team Manager

“This year we had our most formidable rider line up since we assumed responsibility for the Kawasaki MXGP project. We want to thank Jeremy for his contribution to the team and we are especially pleased he was riding a KX450-SR for this 200th consecutive MXGP start. As he leaves us in a few races time for a new challenge in 2025, we wish him well and hope that he continues to enjoy the sport he has dedicated his life to.”

Liam Everts undergoes surgery for broken C5 vertebra

Belgian Liam Everts crashed after contact with another rider during the second moto at the Shanghai Off-Road International Circuit during Sunday’s Grand Prix of China for the penultimate round of the 2024 FIM MXGP series. Liam received medical attention trackside and was taken for further scans where the fifth cervical fracture was found and needed a prompt corrective procedure.

The 20-year-old was taken to Huashan and a specialist department, where he had started to regain feeling and movement in his limbs. The operation to fix the bone went well. The surgeons were confident he will make a full recovery and the whole Red Bull KTM team would like to thank Samantha Liu for her excellent help and assistance. Liam, who is in good spirits, will remain in China for one week for assessment before being able to travel home to Belgium where he can start the path back to full fitness.

Mireia Badia crowned Enduro Women World Champion

After three runner-up finishes, Mireia Badia has finally claimed the title she dreamed of, securing victory in France before the final race day. Competing in the 2024 FIM Enduro Paulo Duarte World Championship, held this weekend in Brioude, France, Rieju Factory Team rider Mireia Badia dominated the Women’s category to win her first World Championship title.

Riding her Rieju MR PRO, she led the championship from the second round in Portugal, maintaining her speed and focus through to France. On the final day, despite an early fall that dropped her to sixth place, she fought back to finish second, securing the points needed for her championship victory.

Mireia Badia – Rieju Factory Team

“The truth is that I am very happy to have won the title today, Saturday. We started the day a little bit bad and I had to come back to second position. So I am very excited and grateful to all the people who have come to support me, and also to the whole Rieju team and the RFME for always being by my side.”

Debut 450 Win for Hunter Lawrence at Fort Worth SMX

Team Honda HRC Progressive rider Hunter Lawrence cleared an important milestone this weekend at Fort Worth’s Texas Motor Speedway, taking the first victory of his young premier-class career via 1-3 moto scores. The Australian’s timing was impeccable, as the win came at SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff 2, which paid double points, putting him in first place in the title chase, with only the Final remaining. Meanwhile, younger brother and defending champion Jett Lawrence ended the day third overall via a 3-2 moto tally.

Hunter Lawrence

“It was an awesome day in Texas. We made the best of a really tough, grueling racetrack. I’m super stoked to get this win for myself and the team; it’s the ultimate thank-you to everyone involved. I’m looking forward to leaving it all out there in Vegas. Let’s go, baby!”

Jett Lawrence

“It was a bit of a rollercoaster day. I felt good in the first moto, but I made a little mistake and ended up stalling. Unfortunately, I couldn’t fight back to second and had to settle for third. I didn’t get a great start in the final moto and clawed back to second, but that first-moto mistake really didn’t help. I’m looking forward to a winner-take-all last round; I’m ready to give it my all and let the chips fall where they may.”

Team HRC to race RTL ELECTRIC Trial bike

Team HRC, a Honda factory team operated by Honda Racing Corporation (HRC), will compete with the RTL ELECTRIC trial bike in the International A Super (IAS) Class of the MFJ All Japan Trial Championship series beginning with Round 6, Yuasa, Wakayama, on 13 October 2024.

The RTL ELECTRIC is Honda’s first competition electric trial bike, newly developed based on the technology and know-how gained from the Montesa COTA 4RT factory bike which is competing in the FIM Trial World Championship and has helped Toni Bou win 18 consecutive titles.

2004 FIM Trial World Championship winner and current Repsol Honda Team manager Takahisa Fujinami is acting as RTL ELECTRIC development rider, and will ride in Round 6, Yuasa.

Takahisa Fujinami – RTL ELECTRIC Development Rider

“I am very happy to be involved in Honda’s efforts to achieve carbon neutrality through trials. Electric trial bikes have infinite possibilities, and I would like to use my experience as a rider to work with the development team to make the machine even better. Since I am not yet returning to active duty as a rider, I am limited to being a development rider, but I am looking forward to riding in front of my Japanese fans for the first time in a long while!”

Triumph Racing Enduro Team Manager announced

Motorsport legend and former world champion Paul Edmondson has officially been appointed Team Manager of Triumph Racing’s enduro programme.

In 2025, Triumph Racing will compete in the FIM SuperEnduro and EnduroGP World Championships, as well as the AMA EnduroCross series, together with other select events throughout the racing season. One of the most well-known figures in off-road motorcycling, Edmondson is a four-time enduro world champion and has already achieved huge success with his Fast Eddy Racing team in the EnduroGP championship.

Edmondson will head up the Triumph Racing factory enduro programme, which will see the brand represented at the highest levels of enduro competition worldwide. In recent years, Paul has worked closely with Triumph on a variety of projects, including providing essential input on the development of the TF 250-X machine for off-road competition.

Paul Edmondson – Triumph Racing Enduro Team Manager

“To officially be part of the Triumph Racing Factory Team for enduro, is another huge milestone in my career, and to say I’m excited and motivated is an understatement! The team and I can now really begin the hard work to achieve the best results possible. Having worked with Triumph for a number of years already on some cool projects, I know that we have a bright future in enduro, and to be racing across three championships is really exciting.”

Jonny Walker signed for Triumph Racing Enduro Team

The Triumph Racing Enduro Team has announced the signing of elite enduro racer Jonny Walker. The Red Bull athlete is set to take on the full upcoming 2025 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship, as well as select hard enduro and EnduroGP events, and a wildcard ride in this year’s AMA EnduroCross series. After three consecutive runner-up finishes in SuperEnduro, the Brit is targeting the top step of the podium in 2025 under the guidance of newly appointed Team Manager, motorsport legend Paul Edmondson.

With a background in trials and over 15 years of enduro racing under his belt, Jonny brings a wealth of experience to Triumph Racing. As a three-time Red Bull Erzbergrodeo winner and multiple SuperEnduro race victor, he has proven his ability to win at the highest level. Under the leadership of former world champion Paul Edmondson (see recent press announcement), Jonny is focused on capturing his first world championship title with Triumph Racing.

Jonny is set to make his competitive debut on his TF 250 at the Indoor Enduro of Champions at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena on October 5, before getting stuck into the 2025 SuperEnduro season.

Jonny Walker

“I’m really excited to join Triumph! To be the first rider to represent Triumph Racing in enduro is special. It’s amazing to be part of the team, and I’m looking forward to working with Triumph going forward. My bike feels great already, which makes my job a lot easier! It’s great to have Paul Edmondson on board too, he has so much experience, not only in running successful teams in the past, but in racing himself, which will be invaluable. Having a British manager running a British team, with a British rider, is really exciting and something you don’t get very often. Hopefully we can make a strong start, put the bike on the top step, and claim some championships!”

2024 FIM Long Track World Championship Round 4 Wrap

Reigning champion and series leader Martin Smolinski strengthened his grip on the 2024 FIM Long Track World Championshipwith a powerful performance on home soil in the Reiterwaldstadion Vechta, the venue for the fourth and penultimate Final of the year.

The 39-year-old from Munich dropped just a single point through his five Heat races before powering to victory in the Grand Final to make it three victories from four GPs and open up what could prove to be a decisive eight-point lead as he attempts to complete his hat-trick of FIM Long Track World Championship titles.

Smolinski got his night off to a solid start with victory in his first Heat ahead of Denmark’s Kenneth Kruse Hansen to join the British pairing of Zach Wajtknecht – who led home former champion Romano Hummel from the Netherlands – and Chris Harris, who beat Czech racer Hynek Stichauer into second, at the top of the table.

After failing to score in his opening race, Britain’s Andrew Appleton won his second Heat and Wajtknecht got the better of Harris before Smolinski collected another four points with victory ahead of Hansen.

Smolinski and Wajtknecht remained locked together on maximum points after both won their third Heats and another win for Harris left him just one point behind, but the German then dropped a point to Wajtknecht in the fourth block of racing and the British rider moved into a clear lead as Harris’ third win of the night tied him with Smolinski for second.

With a full block of Heats still to run the three automatic qualifiers for the Grand Final were virtually guaranteed, but with the next five riders progressing to the Last Chance Heat where two more places in the main points-paying race of the night were at stake there was no shortage of drama.

In the fifth block Harris avenged his early defeat at the hands of Wajtknecht and Smolinski added a fourth win to his night’s statistics which meant the first three were tied on nineteen points each while behind them the riders progressing to the Last Chance Heat were decided.

The hero of Germany’s victorious 2024 FIM Long Track of Nations team, Lukas Fienhage had travelled to Vechta holding second in the championship, but after an uncharacteristically slow start he had to wait until his fifth Heat to claim his first victory of the night which put him into the Last Chance Heat along with Hansen, Stichauer, France’s Mathias Trésarrieu and veteran Appleton.

Fienhage knew that to keep his title aspirations alive it was vital he earned a place in the Grand Final and the 2020 champion stepped up when it mattered, racing to victory from Appleton who found himself in the unfamiliar situation of earning a place behind the tapes for the night’s main race for the first time since 2012.

The night could not have gone any truer to form with the top five riders in the championship lining up for the Grand Final and Smolinski reacted fastest when the tapes went up to lead out of the first turn and Harris, who narrowly lost out to the German in the 2023 championship chase, stayed with him as Wajtknecht and Fienhage swapped passes and Appleton began to drop off the pace.

As the leading pair charged into the final turn Harris closed dramatically before cutting back inside, but he just lost out on the drag to the line and Fienhage completed the podium ahead of Wajtknecht and Appleton.

The 2024 FIM Long Track World Championship concludes this coming Sunday (22 September) at Roden in the Netherlands with Smolinski eight points clear of Fienhage and in pole position to retain his crown with Harris and Wajtknecht tied for third a further four points adrift.

2024 TrialGP of Spain Report

Day One

Following a warm, dry day in the foothills of the Pyrenees, the destination of the FIM Women’s Trial2 World Cup was decided in favour of seventeen-year-old Martina Brandani (Sherco) from Italy. The fight, however, will go down to the wire on day two of the season in TrialGP Women after home favourite Berta Abellan (Scorpa) beat reigning champion Emma Bristow (Sherco) on a tie-break and in Trial2 where Britain’s Jack Peace (Sherco) had the crown within his grasp, only to let it slip in the very last section of the Trial.

With the premier TrialGP category already decided at the previous round in favour of now 18-time champion Toni Bou (Montesa), it was business as usual for the superstar Spaniard who took his 10th win of the season as behind him a fierce battle raged for this year’s remaining medals.

The Spanish trio of Gabriel Marcelli (Montesa), Jaime Busto (GASGAS) and Adam Raga (Sherco) were all in contention at the start of the day for silver and bronze and at the halfway stage Busto’s score of twelve put him just one behind Bou with Raga on sixteen and Marcelli back in fifth on twenty-eight including a time penalty.

With the opening sections plotted on extremely steep, wooded bankings studded with rocks, the action then headed to a series of technical dry stream beds and imposing steps with the natural hazards superseded by the huge rock slabs that comprised the spectacular man-made final section.

A maximum on his second visit to section two dropped Bou to second behind Busto, but the pendulum swung back in the reigning champion’s favour when Busto lost his balance on section six and with his advantage restored the thirty-seven-year-old needed no second invitation and claimed victory on nineteen, three clear of his younger rival.

Having started the day with a seven-point cushion over Busto in the contest for second in the championship, at the end of the opening lap Marcelli’s ‘virtual’ advantage was down to just one, but the all-action Galician fought back fiercely on lap two to claw his way back to third another sixteen marks further back to maintain a five-point lead from Busto heading into tomorrow’s final day of competition.

Marcelli’s climb up the leaderboard came at the expense of Raga whose total of forty-three was good enough for fourth, five clear of Spain’s Miquel Gelabert (Vertigo), which effectively puts an end to his hopes of ending the year in the top three.

Heading to Ripoll ten points clear of Abellan in TrialGP Women, it was always unlikely that Bristow would secure her tenth crown in eleven years on the opening day, but any hopes she had of extending her lead ended on the first lap.

The British rider’s score of seven at the hallway stage placed her three behind Abellan as the leading pair began to open up a gap at the front with Alice Minta (Scorpa) best of the rest on eleven that put her two clear of Italy’s Andrea Sofia Rabino (Beta) who in turn was one ahead of Naomi Monnier (Montesa) from France.

An unblemished second lap from Bristow heaped the pressure on Abellan, but the twenty-four-year-old kept her cool and added just three more marks to her score to end the day tied at the top before getting the decision on a tie-break.

A further thirteen points behind, Minta matched her best finish of the season in third with Monnier fourth on twenty-three after winning a tie-break with Rabino. The result keeps Abellan’s dream of a first FIM World Championship alive, but Bristow still holds a seven-point advantage that looks unlikely to be overturned.

Having set the pace in Trial2 for much of the season, Peace knew he could wrap up his first FIM World Championship a day early and after a close and competitive opening lap it remained a very real possibility.

Britain’s Harry Hemingway (Beta) led on four, one ahead of Peace’s main title rival Arnau Farré (Sherco) from Spain who was three clear of defending champion Billy Green (Scorpa), who incurred a time penalty, Peace and former champion Sondre Haga (GASGAS) from Norway on the electric motorcycle who were locked together on eight.

After finishing second on five occasions this year, Green finally put in a champion’s performance when he added just two further marks to his score on the second lap to take his first win of the season on a total of ten with Hemingway next on thirteen.

Farré’s score of sixteen earned him the final step of the podium on a tie-break with Haga and the top five was completed by Trial3 champion George Hemingway who parted with just seventeen on a very impressive Trial2 debut.

Peace arrived at the last section of the Trial leading Farré by three marks which was good enough to sew up the championship, but a technical infringement earned him a maximum and as a result he dropped to sixth on eighteen. Despite this setback, the twenty-four-year-old still leads by sixteen points and knows only a disaster can keep him from striking gold tomorrow.

A double victory at the opening round of the FIM Women’s Trial2 World Cup in Germany handed Brandani an early advantage and after finishing second in Belgium she travelled to Spain with a twelve-point advantage over her closest rival Laia Pi (Beta).

With the title in her sight, Brandani ended the first lap one mark behind Norway’s Seline Meling (Beta) on nine before a final lap of four gave her the win and the title.

Meling, who won last time out in Belgium, was second on seventeen with Italy’s Sara Trentini (TRRS) two marks further adrift in third and with Pi only managing sixth on home soil there is now a three-way fight for the remaining podium positions with a single point separating Meling, Trentini and Pi.

Day Two

British celebrations are expected to continue long into the night after Emma Bristow (Sherco) and Jack Peace (Sherco) clinched the TrialGP Women and Trial2 crowns at the final round of the 2024 Hertz FIM Trial World Championship – the TrialGP of Spain – at Ripoll this afternoon as Toni Bou (Montesa) and Martina Brandani (Sherco), with the TrialGP title and FIM Women’s Trial2 World Cup already decided in their favour, signed off on top.

Another cold morning gave way to a bright, warm day as the FIM Trial World Championship’s fiftieth anniversary season – which also marks the twenty-fifth year of female involvement in the series – concluded in the Catalan region of north-east Spain.

With only a few minor overnight alterations to yesterday’s sections, competitors again faced the challenge posed by near-vertical bankings studded with imposing rocks along with a series of hazards in dry stream beds where grip was in short supply and pinpoint throttle control a necessity.

Starting the day with a seven-point lead over Spain’s Berta Abellan (Scorpa) who won yesterday’s TrialGP Women contest, Bristow – who is retiring from top-flight Trial after this season – knew only a disaster could keep her from a tenth title and the thirty-three-year-old ended the opening lap in third on ten marks, four behind Abellan and two adrift of Italy’s Andrea Sofia Rabino (Beta).

Even if Abellan won, third or better would be good enough for Bristow – who last dropped out of the top three at an FIM World Championship round all the way back in 2012 – and just a few marks separated the leaders when Rabino lost three marks in section nine, allowing the British rider to move into second, one behind Abellan.

A stray dab by Abellan on section eleven where Bristow went clean tied the class and when both produced faultless rides through the man-made final section it was Bristow who, with a miserly second lap total of just two, got the verdict on a tie-break to ensure a fitting end to her incredibly successful FIM Trial World Championship career.

Rabino maintained the pressure on the leading pair, but ended the day two behind on fourteen with Britain’s Kaytlyn Adshead (TRRS) winning a tie-break for fourth with Naomi Monnier (Montesa) from France on a total of thirty-four.

Emma Bristow

“It was a special weekend for me to have signed off my World championship career with another World title and a win on the final day in Spain. I am feeling very happy and proud to have won 10 World Championships and all on the Sherco brand! The team has been fantastic this weekend as always, I can’t thank them enough. The bike ran amazingly all year and shows the great effort from everyone involved in Caldes de Montbui and the factory in Nimes. It’s an exciting time for the trials bike which continues to improve and I am happy to have been a part of the development over the years. My next challenge is the Trials Des Nations next weekend in Spain.”

Having come within one section of sewing up the Trial2 championship yesterday, Peace still led his title rival Arnau Farré (Sherco) by sixteen points and he spent much of a very low-scoring day just a mark or two behind the Spaniard.

The 24-year-old former British national champion actually posted the lowest observation score of three on the opening lap, but two time penalties meant at the halfway stage Peace was in a three-way tie for fourth with Farré and his compatriot Francesc Moret (Montesa) as Gaël Chatagno (Electric Motion), Harry Hemingway (Beta) and Alex Canales (Sherco) shared the lead on four.

Losing just a single dab on lap two, Chatagno ensured a sensational second victory for electric-powered machines this season with Farré matching his solitary loss to climb to second following a tie-break with Hemingway as Canales took fourth on seven, but just one mark further back in fifth it was Peace who stole the limelight as he sewed up the title.

For much of the day it was too close to call at the front of the TrialGP field where, with the title already decided in favour of defending champion Bou, Jaime Busto (GASGAS) was trying to claw back a five-point deficit in the championship to snatch second place from fellow Spaniard Gabriel Marcelli (Montesa).

With the leading five riders all incurring a single time penalty on the opening lap, Busto led at the halfway stage on ten with Bou on twelve and Marcelli on seventeen as the top three began to distance themselves from the chasing pack.

Any hopes Busto had of taking a second win this season disappeared when halfway around the lap he suffered back-to-back maximums and although Bou picked up a five on section nine, the 18-time TrialGP champion did enough to claim victory on eighteen, four ahead of Busto.

Marcelli brought it home another ten points behind in third to secure the first championship one-two for the team since Takahisa Fujinami and Dougie Lampkin dominated the 2004 season and Jorge Casales (TRRS) took fourth on thirty-eight, two ahead of Adam Raga (Sherco).

Toni Bou

“The season has ended in the best possible way, with two wins at our home race. In addition, the team earned a 1-2 in the championship, so you can’t ask for more. The assessment of the season is very good, I won all the races except for the second round in Italy, so I would like to thank the team for their great work. I would also like to take this opportunity to congratulate my teammate Gabri for his second position in the championship. It has been a great year for us.”

Gabriel Marcelli

“I’m very happy to have achieved the runner-up position. It has been a very positive year for us, albeit with some mistakes, but in the end we have achieved the goal that we set for ourselves at the beginning of 2024. The team gave everything until the end, we have learned in each race and I am very grateful to everyone for their great work. We still have to finish the X-Trial World Championship, but we are already looking forward to next year where we will try to take another step forward.”

Jaime Busto

“I had a good feeling all weekend here in Spain, and the sections here were really good. I just made a couple of small mistakes on each day and that cost me the win, but it felt great to fight each day with Toni [Bou]. It’s great to finish the season on a high like this, and I know what I need to do for next year, so I’m already looking forward to it.”

With the FIM Women’s Trial2 World Cup assured after her victory yesterday, the pressure was off Brandani and the seventeen-year-old Italian posted lap scores of seven and eight to run out winner by five ahead of Laia Pi (Beta) from Spain.

Daniela Hernando Martinez (Beta) was a career-best third on twenty-three after winning a tie-break with Sara Trentini (TRRS) who secured third in the championship from Norway’s Seline Meling (Beta) by two points.

2024 FIM Trial Vintage Trophy Report

A fabulous feeling of nostalgia hung heavily in the air at Ripoll when the third annual FIM Trial Vintage Trophy celebrated the sport’s rich history, sharing centre stage with the modern maestros of the Hertz FIM Trial World Championship at the TrialGP of Spain, the seventh and concluding round of the series’ Golden Jubilee year.

Run under ‘no-stop’ rules with scores from Friday’s competition combined with today’s results and then moderated according to a rider’s age to determine the overall winner, old friendships were strengthened and rivalries renewed as famous names from the championship’s glittering past came together to compete for the FIM Trial Vintage Trophy and FIM Trial Vintage Motorcycle Trophy.

Having failed to retain the FIM Trial Vintage Trophy last year at Auron in France, five-time Trial des Nations winner Philippe Berlatier was back looking for revenge and the fifty-nine-year-old Frenchman drew first blood on Friday with victory on his 1981 350cc Bultaco from his compatriot and defending champion Jean-Philippe Lerda who was riding a 1982 240cc Fantic.

Showing that he was still a force to be reckoned with, sixty-two-year-old Gilles Burgat – who was FIM Trial World Champion in 1981 and to this day remains the youngest rider ever to win the crown – piloted his 1982 280cc SWM into third before a big gap back to Swiss rider Oskar Walther who was mounted on a 1982 250cc Fantic.

With sections designed to be appropriate for the age of the motorcycles, Lerda struck back today with his total of two on observation putting him six clear of Berlatier and once the results had been moderated it was the thirty-six-year-old who narrowly retained the FIM Trial Vintage Trophy with Burgat third ahead of a distant Walther.

While disappointed to lose out to his younger rival, Berlatier had the consolation of winning a third consecutive FIM Trial Vintage Motorcycle Trophy for best performance on an authentic vintage motorcycle ahead of Switzerland’s Hans Zenklusen who was riding a 1982 250cc Fantic.

Competing over a modified route, competition was also fierce in the Trial Vintage Support class where following Friday’s opening day it was incredibly close between home rider Josep Auferil Pamplona on his 1985 230cc Montesa and Italy’s Enzo Afri on a 1975 125cc Guzzi with French rider Patrick Pissis steering his 1989 249cc Fantic into third.

Picking up where they left off at the start of day two, sixty-one-year-old Afri turned the tables on sixty-six-year-old Auferil Pamplona to claim the overall with sixty-nine-year-old Pissis, the oldest rider in the competition, completing the podium.

Away from the action, an exhibition of championship-winning motorcycles inside the cloister of the beautiful Monastery of Santa Maria de Ripoll – which was open for visitors following the prize-giving ceremony and World Championship Anniversary Celebration – proved incredibly popular.

With three-time FIM Trial World Champion Yrjo Vesterinen acting as Master of Ceremony and former world champions including Jordi Tarres, Tommi Ahvala, Marc Colomer, Dougie Lampkin, Takahisa Fujinami, Adam Raga, Toni Bou, Iris Kramer and Thierry Michaud, the FIM Trial Commission Director, all in attendance, it was a magical two days of nostalgia.

FIM Long Track Under 23 World Cup

Rising British star Jake Mulford put in a polished and almost perfect performance in the German city of Vechta on Friday night, dropping just two points on his way to the prestigious FIM Long Track Under 23 World Cup.

Bringing together competitors aged between sixteen and twenty-three, the FIM Long Track Under 23 World Cup made its debut on the calendar last season and is an exciting example of the FIM’s forward-thinking approach to encouraging, inspiring and developing young talent.

The twenty-year-old got his challenge off to a flying start with victory in both his opening Heats and despite then dropping successive points to Dutch racer Mika Meijer and fast Frenchman Tino Bouin, he rallied to win his fifth and final Heat which tied him at the top of the leaderboard with France’s Mathias Trésarrieu.

Trésarrieu – whose uncle Mathieu is a two-time FIM Long Track World Champion – took a slightly different route to the Grand Final after starting with second-placed finishes behind Bouin and Mulford before winning three Heats in a row.

French racer Steven Labouyrie kicked off his evening with victory ahead of Meijer, but was pushed onto the back foot with a disqualification second time out before backing up another Heat win in front of home hero Mario Niedermeier with a pair of seconds behind Trésarrieu and Meijer.

Meijer’s victory over Labouyrie was his third win of the programme and one that guaranteed him the third and final automatic transfer place into the Grand Final, meaning Labouyrie was forced to line up behind the tapes for the Last Chance Heat alongside Niedermeier, Denmark’s Patrick Kruse, Bouin and Sem Ensing from the Netherlands.

The final rider placed between fourth and eighth following the Heats to make the cut for the Last Chance Heat, Ensing kept his hopes alive after emerging on top of a four-way tie with compatriots Nigel Hummel and Jeffrey Sijbesma and France’s Théo Ugoni who was third in last year’s FIM Long Track Under 23 World Cup.

With the remaining two starting places for the Grand Final up for grabs, victory in the Last Chance Heat went to Niedermeier ahead of Labouyrie who completed the five-rider line-up for the deciding race to determine the 2024 champion.

Choosing the outside gate, when the tapes went up Mulford was just four laps away from his biggest career achievement and he had his travelling group of fans on their feet as he raced to victory from Labouyrie with Meijer claiming the final step of the podium.

2024 Rocky Mountain Mountaineer GNCC Report

The dusty and dry conditions would write the book for the eleventh round of racing in the 2024 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series. The Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Mountaineer GNCC went out with a bang on Sunday in Beckley, West Virginia, the 2024 GNCC National Champion crowned two rounds early.

With starts being key this weekend, Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Jordan Ashburn would grab the $250 Steel City Medical Center’s XC1 Holeshot Award and head into the woods first. It was a close call thought with Phoenix Racing Honda’s Michael Witkowski as they came in almost side-by-side to the first turn.

Witkowski would take the lead from Ashburn once they were in the woods, but Ashburn was eager to get back to that number one spot and would make the pass on lap two around Witkowski. Ashburn would continue to lead the race, pushing himself more and more ahead of the pack, and coming through to earn his first win of the 2024 season with a 42 second lead over the rest of the field.

As the race continued on Witkowski would find himself battling back in second after being passed by Ashburn, but on the last lap of the race would start to have some issues and be unable to hold off some of his competitors. In just his second XC1 Open Pro race, AmPro Yamaha’s Liam Draper would make the pass into second after running third for majority of the day to land himself another podium finish.

Rockstar Energy Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Trevor Bollinger would also have his best finish of the season as he kept pushing after a good start to earn third overall on the day. Witkowski would come through to finish fifth overall, fourth in XC1.

Active Air/Max Motorsports/FXR/Husqvarna’s Evan Smith would run fifth in XC1 for the duration of the three-hour race, coming through sixth overall on the day. Phoenix Racing Honda’s Ruy Barbosa worked his way back from eighth place to finish sixth in XC1, and ninth overall on the day. JS Racing/Beta’s Josh Strang would come through seventh in XC1 and round out the top 10 overall after managing to survive the dusty conditions.

Coming through the finish eighth in XC1, and 12th overall was FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Jonathan Girroir. After a consistent year finishing on the podium, and earning four victories thus far in the year, Girroir’s overall finish at The Mountaineer was enough for him to wrap up the 2024 Overall GNCC National Championship two rounds early.

Jonathan Girroir

“This is my childhood dream, and I took every path on the way to being here, took the hardest roads, and none of this has come easy,” said Girroir. “Anyone out there chasing their dreams, you can do it, keep on pushing and put your head down.”

In his second race back from injury, FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Benjamin Kelley would come through ninth in XC1 and 14th overall on the day. It was an unfortunate day for Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki’s Steward Baylor as he earned a tenth in XC1 but would receive no overall points as he suffered a mechanical and was only able to complete two laps.

XC1 Pro Event Results

Jordan Ashburn (GAS) Liam Draper (YAM) Trevor Bollinger (HQV) Michael Witkowski (HON) Evan Smith (HQV) Ruy Barbosa (HON) Josh Strang (BET) Jonathan Girroir (KTM) Benjamin Kelley (KTM) Steward Baylor (KAW)

*Overall National Championship Standings

Jonathan Girroir (271) Steward Baylor (209) Grant Davis (194) Jordan Ashburn (192) Craig Delong (138) Grant Baylor (125) Angus Riordan (125) Michael Witkowski (115) Liam Draper (115) Evan Smith (99)

XC2 250 Pro

As the afternoon race got underway, it was FMF KTM Factory Racing Lander’s Grant Davis earning himself the $250 Steel City Medical Center XC2 Holeshot Award and grabbing the early lead.

Davis would put his head down and push forward, looking to move as far up in the overall standings as possible during the day. As the race was winding down, and the riders out on their last lap, Davis would come through to finish fourth overall on the day and earn the XC2 250 Pro class win. Davis currently sits in control of the championship standings for the XC2 250 Pro class.

Battling back to finish second in the XC2 250 Pro class was Phoenix Racing Honda’s Cody Barnes. After starting back in the fourth place position, Barnes would aim to make his way towards the front of the class as the race continued on, and he would be able to move into third and then work to make the pass for second with just two-laps remaining. Liqui Moly Factory Beta Racing’s Jonathan Johnson rounded out the XC2 250 Pro class podium as he battled back to earn third on the day.

XC2 250 Pro Event Results

Grant Davis (KTM) Cody Barnes (HON) Jonathan Johnson (BET) Angus Riordan (KTM) Toby Cleveland (HQV) Jason Lipscomb (BET) Jesse Ansley (KAW) Zachary Davidson (HQV) Sawyer Carratura (KTM) Brody Johnson (HON)

XC2 250 Pro Series Standings

Grant Davis (306) Angus Riordan (252) Cody Barnes (185) Liam Draper (151) Brody Johnson (143) Thad Duvall (140) Toby Cleveland (137) Jason Lipscomb (134) Josh Toth (118) Jesse Ansley (107)

FMF XC3

Grabbing the FMF XC3 class Lojak Cycle Sales Holeshot Award was Japan National Cross Country competitor and guest this weekend, Keita Watanabe. As the class headed onto the track, it wouldn’t take long for Devore/KTM/SRS Suspension’s Dakoda Devore to move into the lead and Liqui Moly Factory Beta Racing’s Jhak Walker to be right behind him on the first lap.

Walker would make the pass around Devore, and he would continue to push himself for the remainder of the race. Walker crossed the line first earning his fourth win of the season. Devore would earn second on the day, and currently sits just 7 points behind Walker in the championship standings. Destructo Racing/Dixie Fuel/Total Control Suspension’s Dustin Simpson had a consistent race as he sat in the third place position from start to finish.

Earning Top Amateur honors at The Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Mountaineer GNCC was Team Green Kawasaki and your 2024 250 A National Champion, Nick DeFeo, as he came through 7th overall on the day after pushing himself for the three-hour duration. Gavin Simon would stand second on the Top Amateur podium as he came through 13th on the day and second in 250 A. Joseph Cunningham rounded out the Top Amateur podium as he crossed the finish line 16th overall and first in Open A.

In the morning race as the green flag flew for the WXC class it was Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki’s Rachael Archer grabbing the $100 Kanati Tires WXC Holeshot Award and heading out onto the course with the early lead. Archer would continue to push herself through the dry and dusty conditions, maintaining her lead for the majority of the race. However, FMF KTM Factory Racing Lander’s Brandy Richards also had a good start back in second and was also pushing herself through the conditions to fight for that lead position.

Richards would catch Archer as the white flag flew, indicating one more lap to go, and make the pass on her to take over the lead on the last lap. Richards would emerge from the trails first as she headed towards the finish line to earn her fourth WXC and her third overall win of the season. Archer would come through second overall and in the WXC class.

Cade Slaats in the 150 B Schoolboy (12-17) class would battle through the day to earn third overall in the morning race and stand atop the podium with Richards and Archer. Coming through third in WXC was Bonecutter Off-Road/Sherco/FXR’s Prestin Raines. Raines would have her work cut out for her throughout the race as she battled with Rockstar Energy Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Korie Steede for majority of the day.

On Sunday morning in the youth bike race, it would be Travis Lentz coming through first to earn the overall and YXC1 Super Mini Sr. (14-15) class win after moving into the lead position on the second lap of the race. Brody Amos would sit third for majority of the race before making his move into second while out on the fourth lap. Caleb Wood rounded out the overall and YXC1 podium as he earned third on the day after battling back from a fourth place starting position.

In the YXC2 Super Mini Jr. (12-13) class it was Hayden Dupuis battling his way up through the pack after coming through fourth on the opening lap. Dupuis would find himself steadily working through the riders and making a last lap pass into the lead. Phillip Arnold would cross the line second in class, with Colby Goodman finishing third on the day.

Other winners in the youth ranks were Hunter Carey in the 85 Big Wheel (11-15) class, Hunter Hawkinberry in the 85 (12-13) class , Deegan Caplinger in the 85 (11) class, Ryder White in the 85 (7-10) class, James Razor in the 65 (10-11) class, Tripp Lewis in the 65 (9) class, Daxton Mullins in the 65 (7-8) class, Jayden Shea in the Girls Super Mini (12-16) class, Baylee Arsenault in the Girls 85 (7-13) class, Paisley Harris in the Girls 65 (7-11) class and Wyatt Younker in Trail Rider (7-15).

On Saturday in the Bike Micro race, it was Tripp Lewis coming through to earn the overall win as well as the MXC1 (8-9) class win followed by Daxton Mullins coming through second overall on the day and in the MXC1 class, while Kane Morrison made the move up to MXC1 and grabbed the third overall spot on the podium. In the MXC2 (6-8) class it was Cade Propst taking home the win while Maura Tsakanikas and Canon Freeman rounded out the top three in the class.

Ryder Baricska would come through to take home the 50 Sr. 1 (7) class win, Baron Evkovich earned the 50 Sr. 2 (6) class win, Braddox Hall grabbed the 50 Jr. 1 (6-7) class win, and Jacobi Duvall took the 50 Jr. 2 (4-5) class win. Deegan Deel would earn the Micro-E (4-7) class win, Codie-Mae Lloyd earned the Micro (4-6) Shaft Drive class win and Alaina Sollon would earn herself the Trail Rider (7-9) class win on the day.

The AMSOIL Moto Hero was awarded to Chris Hardman from Parkersburg, West Virginia. Chris was a Sergeant in the United States Air Force and comes from a family that had 7 sons who all joined the military with 5 sons in the Army and 2 in the Air Force.

Chris is part of Amber “Turkey Girl” Hardman’s Pit Crew and her mechanic. Chris received a $250 AMSOIL shopping spree, a $500 Kanati Performance tires gift certificate as well as a commemorative American flag courtesy of Columbia flag and sign co along with a $200 gift certificate for their online store.

Australian ATV Championships rundown with Graeme Sinden

The Northam Districts Motorcycle Club hosted the Australian ATV Championship at their spectacular motocross circuit just outside of the town of Northam over the weekend and were rewarded with some outstanding riding performances from several competitors across a number of classes and age groups.

Perhaps the special highlight of the weekends racing was the remarkable performance of Western Australia’s Christopher Bosnakis, who added a sixth Australian Open ATV Championship to his resume, which includes a hat trick of wins over the past three years.

Chris didn’t get things all his own way, however. While he was dominant and had won three rounds on the trot during Saturday and Sunday morning, he miscued in his fourth ride and had to recover from a very precarious position and chase home Victorian rider Justin Hudak, who had a brilliant ride after crashing heavily on Saturday.

This meant Chris Bosnakis had to finish seventh or better in his final ride to claim his sixth Aussie title.

On his form and previous experience, a walk in the park for the Champ you may think.

Not so! Chris gated spectacularly and built up a handy 4.5 second buffer as he crossed the line to complete the first lap of the grueling 15 minute, plus one lap race. Then at the halfway point of his second lap disaster struck as his engine kill switch dislodged bringing him to a standstill on the side of the track while the entire field went by him.

With his race gloves on, Chris struggled to reengage the kill switch but finally got underway again, a staggering 10 seconds or so behind the last man on the track.

By the time he reached the start finish line the second time around he had already gained a huge amount of ground, however he was almost 19 seconds behind the leader. Christopher was on a mission to pass at least six riders to grab seventh place to claim the championship, however his goal at this stage was to win the final race as well.

His skill and daring had the entire crowd on its feet as he past 11 riders to be within striking distance of the leader, Victorian Justin Hudak.

Chis had more trouble on his hands when his right handlebar grip had all but wound itself off the bar. Chris made the decision to back off a little in the closing lap to ensure a second place and claim his sixth Australian Championship.

It was a truly remarkable performance by a very talented ATV rider.

Another exceptional performance was that of Western Australia’s Amira Schmid in the women’s Open Australian ATV Championship.

Amira won all 5 rounds of the championship in dominating fashion defeating sisters Ellie and Emma Lavercombe who made the long trip from the Norther Territory to compete.

I had the great pleasure of interviewing Amira as she exited the track after her last race, where she told the appreciative crowd how hard she had worked for this moment.

While there is plenty to write about and many other great performances over the weekend, there were two other riders that deserve special mentions.

Young Kyden Crowe rode brilliantly to win his five rides in convincing fashion in the Hybrid & Air-Cooled Championship class and he is a definite Open ATV Champion for the future if he chooses to go down this path.

The other huge performance came from fan favorite and former three times Open ATV Champ Christopher Brenton who made an appearance in the 35 to 40 ATV class after a fourteen-year hiatus to win five races from five rides.

While absolutely exhausted after his last ride he was extremely jubilant and gracious about his achievement.

In all, a very well-run Australian Championship event and the Northam District Motorcycle Club, who are to celebrate their 100-year existence at a special function later this year, should be congratulated for their efforts.

– Graeme Sinden.

2024 FIM Motocross of Nations pre-Entry list

NATION – Captain: Riders, Category, Bike FRANCE – PAULIN Gautier 1 FEBVRE Romain MXGP KAWASAKI 2 VIALLE Tom MX2 KTM 3 RENAUX Maxime OPEN YAMAHA AUSTRALIA – BYRNE Michael 4 LAWRENCE Jett MXGP HONDA 5 WEBSTER Kyle MX2 HONDA 6 LAWRENCE Hunter OPEN HONDA ITALY – TRAVERSINI Thomas 7 GUADAGNINI Mattia MXGP HUSQVARNA 8 ADAMO Andrea MX2 KTM 9 BONACORSI Andrea OPEN YAMAHA GERMANY – MARCEL Dornhöfer 10 ROCZEN Ken MXGP SUZUKI 11 LAENGENFELDER Simon MX2 GASGAS 12 NAGL Maximilian OPEN HONDA BELGIUM – ROELANTS Joel 13 COENEN Lucas MXGP HUSQVARNA 14 COENEN Sacha MX2 KTM 15 EVERTS Liam OPEN KTM SWITZERLAND – REBEAUD Mat 16 SEEWER Jeremy MXGP KAWASAKI 17 TONUS Arnaud MX2 YAMAHA 18 GUILLOD Valentin OPEN HONDA SPAIN – RICO Paco 19 PRADO Jorge MXGP GASGAS 20 OLIVER Oriol MX2 KTM 21 FERNANDEZ Ruben OPEN HONDA USA – DECOSTER Roger 22 SEXTON Chase MXGP KTM 23 HYMAS Chance MX2 HONDA 24 PLESSINGER Aaron OPEN KTM SLOVENIA – KRAGELJ Sašo 25 GAJSER Tim MXGP HONDA 26 PEKLAJ Jaka MX2 HUSQVARNA 27 PANCAR Jan OPEN KTM GREAT BRITAIN – CHAMBERLAIN Mark 28 SEARLE Tommy MXGP KAWASAKI 29 ANSTIE Max MX2 YAMAHA 30 MEWSE Conrad OPEN HONDA ESTONIA – ARUMÄE Martin 31 KRESTINOV Gert MXGP HONDA 32 LEOK Tanel MX2 HUSQVARNA 33 KULLAS Harri OPEN YAMAHA LATVIA – VALDIS Seratinskis 34 PUMPURS Mairis MXGP HUSQVARNA 35 REISULIS Karlis Alberts MX2 YAMAHA 36 BIDZANS Edvards OPEN HONDA REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA – MC LELLAN Cheryl 37 DUROW Cameron Anthony MXGP KTM 38 MC LELLAN Camden MX2 TRIUMPH 39 PURDON Tristan OPEN HUSQVARNA NEW ZEALAND – KING Shayne 40 HARWOOD Hamish MXGP KTM 41 CONNOLLY Brodie MX2 HONDA 42 NATZKE Josiah OPEN KTM CZECH REPUBLIC – JIŘÍ Čepelák 43 POLAK Petr MXGP YAMAHA 44 MIKULA Julius MX2 KTM 45 TERESAK Jakub OPEN HUSQVARNA BRAZIL – COLUCIUC Neto Calistrat 46 LOPES Enzo MXGP YAMAHA 47 ETO TIBURCIO Bernardo MX2 HONDA 48 APARECIDO DOS SANTOS Fabio OPEN YAMAHA FINLAND – MANNINEN Kust 49 WECKMAN Emil MXGP KTM 50 RAINIO Sampo MX2 KTM 51 HAAVISTO Jere OPEN KTM NETHERLANDS – FORSCHELEN Barry 52 HERLINGS Jeffrey MXGP KTM 53 DE WOLF Kay MX2 HUSQVARNA 54 COLDENHOFF Glenn OPEN FANTIC SWEDEN – THURESSON Filip 55 GIFTING Isak MXGP YAMAHA 56 LÜNING Arvid MX2 GASGAS 57 ÖSTLUND Alvin OPEN HONDA PORTUGAL – HUGO Santos 58 OUTEIRO Luis MXGP YAMAHA 59 LOBO Sandro MX2 YAMAHA 60 ALBERTO Paulo OPEN YAMAHA SLOVAKIA – PREDANOCY Dusan 61 KOHUT Tomas MXGP KTM 62 KATRINAK Jaroslav MX2 GASGAS 63 REPCAK Pavol OPEN KTM LITHUANIA – BUCAS Vytautas 64 JAZDAUSKAS Domantas MXGP KTM 65 ADOMAITIS Marius MX2 HONDA 66 MACKONIS Erlandas OPEN KTM FIM LATIN AMERICA – PERE Ramon 67 POLI Joaquin MXGP KAWASAKI 68 NOGUERA Franklin MX2 GASGAS 69 ANTEZANA Marco OPEN KTM CANADA – KOURTNEY Lloyd 70 PETTIS Jess MXGP KTM 71 BENOIT Kaven MX2 KTM 72 WRIGHT Dylan OPEN HONDA CHILE – MATIAS Horta 73 VILLARONGA MUGA Sergio Ignacio MXGP HONDA 74 GARIB Benjamin MX2 KAWASAKI 75 ROJAS Diego OPEN YAMAHA IRELAND – MOONEY Mark 76 BARR Martin MXGP HONDA 77 MCCULLOUGH Cole MX2 FANTIC 78 MEARA Jason OPEN GASGAS CROATIA – BRAIM Danko 85 KELAVA Matija MXGP YAMAHA 86 STERPIN Matija MX2 YAMAHA 87 PETANJEK David OPEN HUSQVARNA ICELAND – KARLSSON Gunnlaugur 88 PETURSSON Mani Freyr MXGP FANTIC 89 PALMARSSON Eidur Orri MX2 YAMAHA 90 KUC Alexander Adam OPEN GASGAS POLAND – WYSOCKI Tomasz 94 BARCZEWSKI Jakub MXGP GASGAS 95 KOWALSKI Jakub MX2 GASGAS 96 ZDUNEK Damian OPEN KTM GREECE – PANDIS Georgios 106 KOUZIS Panagiotis MXGP TM 107 BAKAS Dimitrios MX2 YAMAHA 108 KOTOULAS Christos OPEN FANTIC NORWAY – BLIKSTAD Espen 109 HORGMO Kevin MXGP HONDA 110 FREDRIKSEN Hakon MX2 KTM 111 TOENDEL Cornelius OPEN KTM JAPAN – ATUTA Takateru 112 OSHIRO Kainosuke MXGP YAMAHA 113 YOKOYAMA Haruki MX2 HONDA 114 OKURA Yuki OPEN HONDA DENMARK – LARSEN Emil 115 FREDSOE Mads MXGP GASGAS 116 HAARUP Mikkel MX2 TRIUMPH 117 SKOVBJERG Nicolai OPEN YAMAHA ROMANIA – RADUȚĂ Adrian Valentin 118 TOMPA Robert Krisztian MXGP YAMAHA 119 ORDOG Zoltan MX2 KTM 120 CABAL George OPEN KTM UGANDA – BLICK Arthur Junior 121 SENTAMU Fortune Emmanuel MXGP KTM 122 ORLAND Stav MX2 KAWASAKI 123 WALEED AL-MUZAHIM Ali Omar OPEN KTM AUSTRIA – SCHMIDINGER Karl 124 STAUFFER Marcel MXGP KTM 125 SANDNER Michael MX2 KTM 126 KRATZER Michael OPEN HONDA VENEZUELA – CARDONA Nicolas 127 LOCURCIO Lorenzo MXGP HUSQVARNA 128 BORTOLIN Daniel MX2 HUSQVARNA 129 RODRIGUEZ Anthony OPEN HUSQVARNA

2024 MXGP of China Round 19 Wrap

For the full report and results see:

Prado wins MXGP of China | Lucas Coenen tops MX2

Due to the change of forecast of the Typhoon around Shanghai, which has evolved right after the first change to the schedule was made, the Shanghai Government issued new mandatory guidelines for the closure of the Oriental Beauty Valley MXGP of China by 1400 local time on Sunday to ensure the safety of all participants and attendees. In light of these extraordinary circumstances, the event schedule was condensed to fit within the new time constraints and a revised timetable was adjusted accordingly to accommodate all races and activities within the shortened timeframe.

When racing finished up at the penultimate round, the MXGP World Championship had a new leader, Jorge Prado fighting through the heat, humidity, and even a little illness for Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing to win his 48th career Grand Prix. Team HRC’s Tim Gajser struggled in race one, meaning Spaniard Prado will now take the red plate to the final round of the season, in his home country.

The MX2 title fight continues to get closer, as Lucas Coenen took his eighth GP victory of the year for Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing, passing his teammate and Championship rival Kay de Wolf on track in the process and closing in on the leader.

MXGP of China Video Highlights

MXGP Overall

This sets the scene for the showdown in Cozar in two weeks’ time, with just seven points separating the leading pair. Herlings has a slim mathematical chance but admitted on the podium that the title for him is realistically out of reach.

Jorge Prado – P1

“We could finish the weekend with a red plate and seven points ahead. One round left and this makes us dream and I’m so excited for the final round in Spain. I think nobody expected to get out of this GP with a red plate. So we need to be super happy. My riding has been great. We worked hard on the bike too this weekend, like today, and they even took the RAM Quali race away and it didn’t matter, we still got points in our pocket, so super, super happy. I’m still super, super happy about the day. I still can’t believe it and yeah, happy. I’m still super, super happy about the day. I still can’t believe it and yeah, let’s get a title in Spain.”

Romain Febvre – P2

“I took a decent start around fifth in the first moto and I was clearly faster than the others so I could pass everyone to take the lead and make a gap for the win. It’s really tough out there for everyone with the humidity – the same like Indonesia – and there was just a short break and less time to recover before race two. It was a good solution to complete the GP before the tornado arrived; we all had to manage as well as possible but I don’t think we would want to do it regularly. I know others were struggling in the heat and it’s a shock for the body but everybody has to deal with it; I never seem to have a bad time in hot conditions. I didn’t get a good jump in race two but I rode a good first few turns to come out top-five again. I used a lot of energy to pass Fernandez for third and I had already given a lot in race one because I wanted that moto win so much; I was faster but had to fight hard to pass him and the leaders were gone by the time I came third so I had to settle for that position and second overall.”

Jeffrey Herlings – P3

“I mean the championship, already coming into this one, was kind of over. Because it was not just Tim who had to make a mistake, it was also Jorge. Unfortunately I had a big fire mark from the exhaust in Turkiye, which gives me quite some pain. And also I broke two ribs meanwhile. And today there was quite a lot of pain so I was good with any result I just did, especially the second one as I knew I was gonna be in the podium anyway even though I would gain more points nothing would have changed in the overall so I was like just, okay I just want to go home safe from this one.”

Ruben Fernandez – P4

“It felt really good to lead some laps in the first moto and I am really happy with my progress since coming back into the series. To get fourth overall is ahead of where I expected to be, and it gives me a lot of confidence heading into the final round in Spain where I hope to be challenging for the podium. My starts were good and my riding was strong for most of the races in what were very difficult conditions, so very happy.”

Tim Gajser – P7

“After having such a consistent season, to have a day like today at such a crucial time is hard to take. To lose the championship red-plate with one round left is definitely not what I wanted to happen and now I know that with three races to go, I have to win them all. It isn’t an ideal situation but I will keep fighting and give my all until the very end.”

MXGP Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 Points 1 J Prado GAS 22 25 47 2 R Febvre KAW 25 20 45 3 J Herlings KTM 20 18 38 4 R Fernandez HON 18 15 33 5 J Pancar KTM 13 16 29 6 G Coldenhoff FAN 16 13 29 7 T Gajser HON 4 22 26 8 K Horgmo HON 14 11 25 9 M Guadagnini HUS 12 12 24 10 A Bonacorsi YAM 9 14 23 11 K Brumann HUS 6 10 16 12 M Renaux YAM 15 1 16 13 V Guillod HON 8 7 15 14 K Gibbs GAS 5 9 14 15 B Bogers FAN 7 6 13 16 A Forato HON 10 2 12 17 J Seewer KAW 11 0 11 18 T Waters HUS 1 8 9 19 Y Pu YAM 3 5 8 20 Jun K Wang HON 2 4 6 21 H Rong Zhe YAM 0 3 3

MXGP Championship Points – Top 20

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J Prado GAS 943 2 T Gajser HON 936 3 J Herlings KTM 895 4 J Seewer KAW 643 5 R Febvre KAW 611 6 G Coldenhoff FAN 574 7 C Vlaanderen YAM 550 8 K Horgmo HON 428 9 V Guillod HON 359 10 B Bogers FAN 319 11 A Bonacorsi YAM 317 12 M Guadagnini HUS 307 13 P Jonass HON 274 14 J Pancar KTM 265 15 C Toendel KTM 197 16 B Paturel YAM 197 17 I Gifting YAM 166 18 M Renaux YAM 152 19 A Forato HON 129 20 B Watson BET 110 21 T Koch KTM 99

MX2 Overall The final round of the 2024 MXGP World Motocross Championships will take place in south-eastern Spain, near the village of Cozar, for the MXGP of Castilla La Mancha, round 20, the finale of both main adult series, plus the EMX 250 & EMX 125 classes too, and a whole host of scenarios mean that the final GP is not one to miss Lucas Coenen – P1 “I need to push. With a temperature like this I thought it would be really difficult. The heat gets you more when you stop, but I got to fight on. I want to beat Kay (de Wolf) and I just want to win every race. I’m doing it, so let’s see on the final round if we get a win. I apologise for Liam (Everts)*. I thought he would go more outside and I hit him but I’m so annoyed =and the whole race I was not in my rhythm because of that but I hope he’s okay and best of luck to him. I apologize for Leon. I thought he would go more outside and I hit him but I’m so pissed off because I saw his father and I was like shit what did I do and the whole motor I was not in my rhythm because of that but I hope he’s okay and best of luck to him.” Kay de Wolf – P2 “First of all I hope Liam is okay. It’s a bummer to see someone down especially like that for so long. So yeah, I hope he’s okay. For the rest, second race felt quite good. The intensity was quite high and I just could just manage the last few laps, but for the big picture this was good and yeah, I’m happy with it.” Simon Laengenfelder – P3 “We had a different format this weekend because of the typhoon coming in, but I enjoyed the format all the same. The track was great with high speed, and big jumps. The conditions were super tough with the heat and humidity. I tried to stay consistent and fight as hard as I could in both motos. Finishing with P2 in the first moto and P3 in the second is great and of course to get another podium feels great, and it puts me in a strong position heading into the final round. Now, I’m focused on giving everything I have in Spain.” Andrea Adamo – P5 “The weekend was OK but the plans changed a lot and the one-day format was strange and meant everyone had to adapt. I prefer the two days and it was hot and a lot to deal with in one morning here. Anyway, not too bad, not amazing and we’ll focus on getting better in Spain and ending the season strongly.” MX2 Round Overall Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 Points 1 L Coenen HUS 25 25 50 2 K de Wolf HUS 20 22 42 3 S Laengenfelder GAS 22 20 42 4 M Haarup TRI 16 18 34 5 A Adamo KTM 15 16 31 6 C Mc Lellan TRI 14 13 27 7 T Benistant YAM 11 15 26 8 Karlis A Reisulis YAM 12 14 26 9 L Everts KTM 18 4 22 10 F Zanchi HON 9 12 21 11 K Karssemakers FAN 8 11 19 12 J Cosford YAM 6 10 16 13 J Walvoort KTM 7 9 16 14 R Elzinga YAM 13 3 16 15 D Braceras FAN 10 5 15 16 Z Shao Hui HON 5 7 12 17 Hao Y LI KTM 3 8 11 18 Xiang L Fang YAM 4 6 10 19 B Connolly HON 2 2 4 MX2 Championship Standings Pos Rider Bike Points 1 K de Wolf HUS 915 2 L Coenen HUS 879 3 S Laengenfelder GAS 811 4 L Everts KTM 749 5 M Haarup TRI 658 6 A Adamo KTM 632 7 R Elzinga YAM 555 8 S Coenen KTM 456 9 C Mc Lellan TRI 395 10 F Zanchi HON 359 11 T Benistant YAM 312 12 O Oliver KTM 299 13 Q Prugnieres KAW 287 14 J Walvoort KTM 250 15 K Reisulis YAM 232 16 D Braceras FAN 190 17 J Chambers KAW 180 18 K Karssemakers FAN 155 19 M Rossi GAS 122 20 A Bonacorsi YAM 83

2024 AORC Rounds 11 & 12 Juniors/Supports Wrap

Images by Troy Pears

And just like that, the 2024 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship presented by MXstore (AORC) is done. Travelling across four States, over six weekends, covering 12 Rounds and we now have our 2024 Champions. The closing weekend at Nowra featured back-to-back Sprints, with many classes running down to the final Sprint to call the official Champions.

Coming out victorious and going home as an Australian Champion is Mark Cook in EV, Rowan Pumpa in EM, Ollie Gear in J4, Madi Simpson in JG, Marcus Noland in J3 and Levi Rossi in J2.

EV

It was a repeat podium this weekend in Nowra for EV, with Geoff Braico claiming back-to-back first place finishes for Rounds 11 & 12. Darren Lloyd and Lee Stephens claimed second and third place, respectively.

In the battle for the 2024 EV Championship title, Mark Cook’s consistency all year long has earnt him the victory. Cook finished Round 11 in fifth and Round 12 in fourth, and while he didn’t need any more points to protect his lead in the Championship, every little bit helps.

Cook earnt the 2024 EV Championship title with a 92-point lead. Rounding out the 2024 Championship podium is Luke Stafrace and Brett McDonnell, in second and third respectively.

EM

This weekend saw household name, Pumpa move around the EM field as he tackled long days of Sprints. Round 11 saw Damian Smith claim first ahead of Pumpa in second, followed by Sam Miller. For Round 12 though, Pumpa jumped up into first, followed by Miller in second and Raymond Groves in third.

Pumpa’s efforts all season long has seen him claim a well deserved 2024 EM Championship title. With 115 points in the lead, it was Pumpa’s year. Vito Porto earnt himself second for the 2024 season, while Jason Hubbard claimed third.

EL

Similar to EV, the EL podium for Rounds 11 & 12 saw the same three figures: Matt Dymock in first, Loui Stylianou in second and Ian Jenner in third. While the competition was tight, Dymock had a fantastic run all weekend, fending off Stylianou by mere seconds.

J4

Gear continued his success from Kingston SE into Nowra, with consecutive first place finishes in J4. Gear was essentially unstoppable all weekend, producing impressive lead times ahead of his competition. Filling out the Rounds 11 & 12 podiums for J4 was Dylan McDonald and Beau Tripcony. Tripcony claimed a second and third, switching places with McDonald who claimed a third place and then second.

In the fight for the Championship title, it should come as no surprise that Gear has become the undisputed 2024 J4 Champion. With just 15 points difference, Gear beat Bradley Rayner to the victory. Rayner conceded for second place this season, just ahead of Dylan McDonald in third place – by eight points.

JG

Simpson absolutely smoked her JG competition in Nowra. With two more consecutive class wins, it’s no surprise that we can now officially name her 2024 JG Champion. The remaining podium positions reflected the same spots on the 2024 Championship podium, with Jade Chellas taking out second place, followed by Mia Kennedy in third.

J3

It was the perfect weekend to wrap up the season for Nowland. With two consecutive J3 class wins plus the 2024 J3 Championship title, he can rest easy tonight. For Round 11, Nowland claimed the top step ahead of Harry Gilbertson and Kai Austin, in second and third place respectively. For Round 12, Nowland was followed onto the podium by Mitch Ford in second and Gilbertson in third.

Overall in the 2024 Championship, Nowland is joined by Gilbertson in second place, followed by Austin in third.

J2

Similar to Nowland in J3, Rossi has had a wonderful closure to the 2024 season. With back-to-back class wins and the 2024 J2 Championship title, Rossi has plenty to celebrate. The Round 11 podium was slightly different than perhaps the usual, as Rossi landed on the top step ahead of Darcy Huston and Blake Brown, in second and third place respectively.

For Round 12 though, Harley Hutton pushed hard to claim second place, with Cooper Parkes claiming the third and final podium spot. The Round 12 podium reflected the 2024 Championship standings, with Hutton claimed second place overall, and Parkes claiming third.

J1

Munro had a fantastic weekend, comfortably claiming first place for Round 11, ahead of Drake Hutton in second place, and Xavier Scott in third. Scott saw his bronze finish and thought ‘that’s not good enough’, pushing hard to claim first place for Round 12. Munro dropped to second, followed by Hutton in third.

JJ

It was Groundhog Day in JJ, as we witnessed a repeat in the same podium slots for both Rounds 11 & 12. Newton was essentially unstoppable, claiming back-to-back first place finishes and producing a blistering lead which exceeded one-minute for both days.

Lachlan Devlin claimed consecutive silver in JJ, just ahead of Banjo Sutherland in third place.

2024 AORC Rounds 11 & 12 – Nowra Seniors Wrap

For full results see:

AORC Champions crowned at Nowra season finale

Daniel Milner had comprehensively dominated the AORC season this year, that was until coming unstuck at the penultimate event of season 2024. A hefty crash for the 32-year-old last time out in South Australia left the KTM rider with a dislocated shoulder. Par for the course somewhat in this sport, and no major problem unless it keeps popping out when you ride, which is exactly what happened to the Victorian when he tried to finish the tenth round of the championship that Sunday. After repeated dislocations Milner decided to withdraw from the remainder of that round after one dislocation too many, while on the fly, very nearly sent him into a tree at speed.

Young Tasmanian Kyron Bacon has run Milner close all season, and the Yamaha WR250F rider took advantage of Milner’s misfortune in South Australia to claim the mantle as outright fastest in round ten.

Milner had won on Saturday, but his no score on Sunday dented his outright lead in the championship and allowed Serco’s Jonte Reynders to close to within 26-points of the season veteran in the race to the E2 crown.

While Milner had won the opening nine rounds, the tight points system used in AORC had also seen Will Dennett pull serious ground back on Milner on Sunday in South Australia, the Yamaha rider entering the final two-day contest at Nowra only 29-points behind the E2 championship leader.

On Saturday at Nowra, Round 11, Reynders capitalised to finish fastest outright and reduced Milner’s lead in the E2 category to a slender 19-points. Milner, was seventh outright on Saturday and fourth in E2, to keep himself in the game with one day to go…

In E1, Korey McMahon had looked like the man to beat on Saturday before some stumbles allowed Kyron Bacon to regain the upper hand and win the day. McMahon second and Tom Buxton third.

Beta rider Jye Dickson dominated the E3 category on Saturday to the tune of over three-minutes.

Round 11 Senior Outright

Pos Competitor Class Total Time 1 Jonte REYNDERS E2 1:27:19.613 2 Kyron BACON E1 1:27:32.777 3 William DENNETT E2 1:27:43.323 4 Andrew WILKSCH E2 1:27:44.806 5 Korey MCMAHON E1 1:28:14.911 6 Jye DICKSON E3 1:28:51.517 7 Daniel MILNER E2 1:29:37.616 8 Tom BUXTON E1 1:30:20.809 9 Jett YARNOLD EJ 1:30:41.576 10 Joshua WHITEHEAD E2 1:30:50.689 11 Cooper SHEIDOW E1 1:31:15.971 12 Brock NICHOLS E1 1:31:25.465 13 Ben KEARNS E2 1:31:29.729 14 Beau RALSTON E2 1:31:33.461 15 Jeremy CARPENTIER E2 1:32:07.764 16 Eli TRIPCONY EJ 1:32:11.561 17 Billy HARGY E3 1:32:18.272 18 Riley MCGILLIVRAY E3 1:33:10.328 19 Jake HENDERSON E2 1:33:22.536 20 Deegan GRAHAM E2 1:33:35.594

Round 12 Senior Outright

Jonte Reynders backed it up on Sunday when he once again took the outright ahead of Kyron Bacon, Andy Wilksch and Daniel Milner.

Jonte Reynders

“Overall, I can’t complain about our weekend. We were the fastest on both days and finished out the season on a high! Hats off to Milner on his season and championship; he was the man to beat this year, and I really enjoyed racing against him. He’s one of our best-ever enduro exports. I felt like we were able to inch closer each weekend but just ran out of time to claw back the points. It feels like a bit of déjà vu; we got the double victory at the final rounds last year and were runners-up by 17 points, so to repeat that again and the deficit of only 14 points, at least we’re moving forward! It’s great to finish out the season with some strong finishes, and I can’t thank the Motul Pirelli Sherco team, sponsors, and my mechanic Derek Grundy enough for their support.”

The category battles on Sunday went to Bacon (E1), Reynders (E2), Dickson (E3) while in the Juniors Eli Tripcony just pipped Jett Yarnold for Sunday honours. Danielle McDonald ruled the roost amongst the Women on the final day of the season.

Despite serious adversity across the final contests Daniel Milner emerged victorious as the outright AORC winner for 2024.

Daniel Milner – 2024 E2 Champion

“Round 12 was a difficult one for me, that’s for sure,” confirmed Milner. “We had an injury I had to tackle from last round and two weeks ago I had surgery to fix that. So this weekend and especially yesterday, was all about just getting through. It’s definitely been a difficult weekend. To win this Championship title, is really big. It’s been a struggle the past few years overseas and honestly, it’s been a long time since I’ve won a title. So to win the E2 class and overall fastest rider, is really special. I always love being back in Australia, so I couldn’t be happier!”

Kyron Bacon ran Milner closest for the majority of the season and took out E1 category honours for 2024 ahead of Korey McMahon and Tom Buxton.

Kyron Bacon – 2024 E1 Champion

“It’s an awesome feeling winning the Championship this year. I did it two years ago but to get a second is very special. I broke my femur last year and it’s been a really significant journey to rebuild and get to this point, where I can claim another Championship title.”

Korey McMahon

“For the most part I rode really well both days, but with a couple of mistakes it was game over for me – one minute I felt I was riding great and the next you’re wrapped around a tree! Today’s crash was a big one where my bike suddenly kicked sideways into a tree and squashed my leg. I rode out the rest of the test, then for the last test I sat on the seat, left it in third gear and rolled around to get the points. It’s an average way to finish the season, but I feel I’ve improved a lot and we’re in a much better spot compared to last year. We’re battling for the wins and I know the pace is definitely there now. It’ll all come together soon and I’m already looking forward to fighting for the title next year.”

Tom Buxton

“It was a challenging weekend here in Nowra. It was dry, dusty and got progressively sketchy as the weekend went on. Everyone seemed to crash out around me, but I just focused on trying to be smooth, and stayed on two wheels both days. I was happy to keep consistent times all weekend, and finishing third in the E1 championship is a good way to finish my first season. It’s one of those years where you wish you were further up the points, but I know what I need to work on for next year. I learnt a lot, being part of Dan’s team and it’ll be good to go into 2025 with more knowledge and experience under my belt.”

Reynders’ double at the Nowra finale was not enough to overcome the significant lead Milner had built up on his unbeaten run across the first nine rounds. The margin at the end a slender 14-points while Dennett was only 13-points further back to complete the E2 season podium.

Jye Dickon took the E3 crown for 2024 ahead of Riley McGillivray and Billy Hargy.

Jye Dickson – 2024 E3 Champion

“It was pretty brutal out there,” explained Dickson. “The track was faster than yesterday and all in all, was fairly gnarly. It’s a pretty big deal for me to claim this win. It’s my second year racing in Enduro, so to get a Championship title this early means a lot!”

Billy Hargy

“I came into this weekend with no expectations after getting knocked about at South Australia. Having to manage that definitely made this weekend a challenge! Apart from Kingston SE and some ups and downs along the way, it’s been a good rookie year for me and I’m happy to have finished with an E3 podium. I’m still only young with plenty of years of racing left in me, so I’m seeing 2024 as a good base that we can build off for 2025.”

Jett Yarnold won the EJ category by 20-points over final round victor Eli Tripcony. Oliver Paterno a further 51-points back in third.

Jett Yarnold – 2024 EJ Champion

“Round 12 today was tough,” reflected Yarnold. “I struggled early on and couldn’t find my flow. In the afternoon I managed to find my flow but I had Eli Tripcony right behind me. We’ve had some great battles today. Eli definitely kept me on my toes. Winning the Championship means everything to me. This is what we’ve been working so hard for, for so long. I am so stoked to be here.”

Danielle McDonald finished as the Woman for 2024 with a 24-point lead over team-mate Jess Gardiner. Ebony Nielson rounded out the season podium a further 48-points adrift.

Danielle McDonald – 2024 Women’s Champion

“Round 12 was really good. I managed to wrap it up on a high note,” confirmed McDonald. “The competition was super tough but I managed to pick up my game, find my flow and get on top. This Championship means everything. I’ve been wanting this for years and to get it in my rookie year is unbelievable. I can’t believe we’re here!”

Round 12 Senior Top 20

Pos Competitor Class Total Time 1 Jonte REYNDERS E2 1:08:24.043 2 Kyron BACON E1 1:08:56.298 3 Andrew WILKSCH E2 1:09:41.637 4 Daniel MILNER E2 1:09:45.552 5 William DENNETT E2 1:10:05.115 6 Korey MCMAHON E1 1:10:37.497 7 Jye DICKSON E3 1:10:58.526 8 Tom BUXTON E1 1:11:17.454 9 Cooper SHEIDOW E1 1:11:26.874 10 Joshua WHITEHEAD E2 1:11:56.830 11 Ben KEARNS E2 1:12:05.534 12 Billy HARGY E3 1:12:14.834 13 Eli TRIPCONY EJ 1:12:19.831 14 Jett YARNOLD EJ 1:12:21.002 15 Riley MCGILLIVRAY E3 1:13:17.812 16 Brock NICHOLS E1 1:13:28.505 17 Beau RALSTON E2 1:13:42.623 18 Broc GRABHAM E2 1:13:57.314 19 William PRICE E1 1:14:39.408 20 Jeremy CARPENTIER E2 1:14:41.174

2024 FIM Speedway GP of Denmark Round 10 Wrap

Zmarzlik finished second in the Deluxe Homeart FIM Speedway GP of Denmark – Vojens on Saturday, with Great Britain racer Robert Lambert powering to his first-ever SGP victory at Denmark’s national speedway stadium.

With a 22-point lead over Lambert in the Speedway GP standings, Zmarzlik heads to the final round at Polish track Torun on September 28 to collect an historic fifth World Championship gold medal and his third in as many years.

The 29-year-old became only the second rider in speedway history to win three FIM Speedway World Championships on the bounce, matching New Zealand legend Ivan Mauger’s World Final hat-trick, achieved between 1968 and 1970.

Zmarzlik is now tied on five world titles with Swedish icon Ove Fundin and stands just one short of the record haul of six, shared by Mauger and Swedish legend Tony Rickardsson.

The Pole now has plenty of time to celebrate title No.5. But asked about the prospect of taking his place in FIM Speedway’s most elite club alongside Mauger and Rickardsson, Zmarzlik admits speculation about his next historic achievement is nothing new to him.

Bartosz Zmarzlik

“I knew this question will be coming up again. I had it after my second one, third one and fourth one. I will 100 percent get it again after winning five. For me, this is nothing new. I understand how life is. But I am not thinking, ‘I must do it,’ only ‘I can do it.’ I love racing on the bike and what I do in the future, nobody knows. Of course I want the title again, but we will see. I am still young. I am 29 years old, and I always want the title next year. But of course, a lot of other riders want to win this. Today was one example – big congratulations to Robert [Lambert]. It was his first time winning a Speedway GP round. I know the feeling and I say to him that the first time is always the best feeling.”

Zmarzlik’s triumph comes just 12 months after he was disqualified from the 2023 Deluxe Homeart FIM Speedway GP of Denmark – Vojens for wearing a race suit that did not comply with the rules during Qualifying Practice. The Pole is understandably much happier to be hitting the road with a fifth world title to celebrate this time around.

Zmarzlik added: “This is an unbelievable night after what happened last season in this place. I couldn’t compete. But now I have taken this championship before the last round and that’s very good for me because now I have a bit of an easier life until March. I am very happy because I am the first rider to win three world titles in a row in the history of the Speedway GP series. I love to do something different in the sport. For the moment, I don’t know what more to say. I am feeling a lot of emotions.”

Denmark’s biggest motorsport event was raced in front of a sizeable 15,378-strong crowd, which is the club’s highest attendance since Jacob Olsen took over leadership of the storied Vojens Speedway Center from his three-time FIM Speedway world champion father Ole. The venue celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2025.

All eyes were on Zmarzlik as he lined up alongside Lambert, needing at least first or second place in the final. The Brit produced a sublime start to get the better of his rival going into bend one. While Zmarzlik was left with work to do, he got the better of third-placed Maciej Janowski and fourth-placed Andzejs Lebedevs, who also made history as Latvia’s first-ever Speedway GP finalist.

Deluxe Homeart FIM Danish Speedway GP winner Lambert is now guaranteed at least a Speedway GP World Championship bronze medal – his first-ever podium finish in the series.

He goes into the season-closing DeWalt FIM Speedway GP of Poland – Torun on September 28 placed second in the overall standings on 137 points – putting him 10 clear of third-placed Swedish star Fredrik Lindgren on 127, who scored three championship points in Vojens.

A top-six finish in Torun would guarantee Lambert the silver medal and he admits there were tears of joy as he sealed his first-ever SGP victory on his 10th final appearance.

Robert Lambert

“It hasn’t really sunk in as yet, but it’s an incredible feeling. After the finish line, there were a few tears under my goggles. It has been a long time coming. I have put in a lot of hard work and there has been a lot of disappointment at coming so close so often before and not getting it. It comes as a relief to finally get it done and stop the talk going around about it. It was a hot topic about me not winning one. Now it’s finally done. I am so happy at the moment and this trophy is going nowhere. It’s going to be sticking with me for a long time. I battled all night, but I progressed and went in the right direction with the bike. We got it perfect for the final, and that’s what we have been missing a few times. In previous GPs, we had the bike setup for most of the night, made a few changes, went a few steps back and then not enough steps forward to make it happen in the final. I am really happy with the way we all worked as a team. I am super happy. I am sure I will be lying in the bed in the van, not getting much sleep after all of this excitement.”

Polish star Janowski continued his strong finish to 2024 by celebrating his first Speedway GP final since 2022 after never previously making even the semi-finals in Vojens.

Fourth-placed Lebedevs could seal his spot in the 2025 Speedway GP series next Saturday, when he defends a six-point lead at the final Speedway European Championship round in Chorzow, Poland.

The continental champion is guaranteed a spot in the following season’s SGP series. And, having broken new ground in his debut year on the sport’s biggest stage, Latvia’s trailblazing first-ever Speedway GP finalist is determined to extend his stay at this level.

Max Fricke was the stop scoring Aussie in Denmark with ninth while countryman Jack Holder slipped down the championship standings after carding only two-points.





2024 FIM EnduroGP of France – Round Seven Wrap

For the full report and results see:

2024 Champions crowned at EnduroGP of France

Claiming the overall championship victory for the first time in his career, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Josep Garcia has secured the 2024 FIM EnduroGP World Championship title at the ACERBIS GP of France.

The penultimate day of racing of the 2024 Paulo Duarte FIM EnduroGP World Championship saw three other world champions crowned, with Beta Factory Racing’s Brad Freeman claiming his tenth title as Enduro3 victor, Team KTM Pro Racing Sport’s Max Ahlin topping the Enduro Junior category and RIEJU Factory Racing’s Mireia Badia awarded her first world title in Enduro Women.

Making it two from two, Josep Garcia was crowned FIM Enduro1 World Champion on the final day of racing at the ACERBIS GP of France. The Championship drew to a close on Sunday, with Beta Factory Racing’s Brad Freeman claiming his first EnduroGP class win of the year.

Crowned champion on Saturday, Max Ahlin was victorious in Enduro Junior, while Rachel Gutish topped the podium for the second time in France in Enduro Women.

Day One – Saturday

Kicking off with the ACERBIS Cross Test, Josep Garcia made his intentions clear from the start as he claimed his first test win of the day by nearly four seconds. However, Steve Holcombe was on the attack and went fastest on the morning’s first MAXXIS Enduro Test.

Back on top in the POLISPORT Extreme Test to round out lap one, Garcia had opened up an early lead, with Holcombe hot on his heels just four tenths of a second behind. The duo were already proving untouchable, with GASGAS Factory Racing’s Andrea Verona a further 15 seconds down after one lap.

On lap two, Garcia didn’t falter. Topping the timesheets in all three tests, the Spaniard put in some incredible times to extend his lead to nine seconds by the end of the lap. Friday evening’s home hero Zach Pichon had a superb ride in the MAXXIS Enduro Test to post the second-fastest time.

The third and final lap of the day saw some incredibly close racing. Garcia narrowly won the ACERBIS Cross Test, with Holcombe less than a second behind. A renewed attack from Verona on the final POLISPORT Extreme Test saw the Italian claim his only test win of the day, three seconds clear of Holcombe.

Winning all but two tests, Garcia finished day one at the ACERBIS GP of France as the overall winner and 2024 FIM EnduroGP World Champion. After taking the fight to Garcia all day, Holcombe came home as second-fastest. Despite hoping to deny Garcia the victory, Verona was forced to settle for third overall.

Josep Garcia (KTM)

“This is a dream come true! I’ve been fighting for the EnduroGP win for the past two years, so this moment is just unforgettable. I’ve achieved my dream, and to do it on day one is even better.”

Unable to break into the top three on day one, Brad Freeman put in a solid ride for fourth overall in EnduroGP. Equalling his best result of the year so far, Zach Pichon claimed fifth overall, spurred on by an incredibly passionate home crowd.

Enduro1

With the EnduroGP overall win secured, Josep Garcia also sailed to victory in Enduro1, extending his lead in the standings to nine points. Steve Holcombe’s hopes of securing the Enduro1 world title were not over yet, though, as the Brit finished second on day one. Zach Pichon followed Holcombe home in third.

Enduro2

In Enduro2 it was Andrea Verona who topped the category for the twelfth time in 2024, with the title already wrapped up at round six. Samuele Bernardini claimed second place, with Wil Ruprecht in third. Nathan Watson was on track for a podium finish on day one, but a crash on the final test forced the Brit to retire.

Enduro3

Brad Freeman made it a day to remember, receiving his 10th world title in 10 years to be crowned 2024 FIM Enduro3 World Champion. The Brit raced to a 36-second margin of victory over Hamish Macdonald. Antoine Magain (Sherco) completed the top three, securing an impressive podium result.

Brad Freeman (Beta)

“I’m really happy to get my tenth world title! It’s been a tough year, a tough day in EnduroGP but I’ve got the job done in Enduro3. It’s been ten years since I got my first GP win here in Brioude, so this is extra special.”

EnduroGP of France – Day One Top 20

Pos Rider Nat Cat Moto Gap 1 GARCIA Josep ESP E1 KTM 1:02:32.01 2 HOLCOMBE Steve GBR E1 Honda +12.40 3 VERONA Andrea ITA E2 GASGAS +44.43 4 FREEMAN Brad GBR E3 Beta +1:12.61 5 PICHON Zachary FRA E1 Sherco +1:15.44 6 ESPINASSE Theo FRA E1 Beta +1:45.54 7 MACDONALD Hamish NZL E3 Sherco +1:50.93 8 BERNARDINI Samuele ITA E2 Honda +1:56.45 9 RUPRECHT Wil AUS E2 Sherco +1:58.40 10 MAGAIN Antoine BEL E3 Sherco +2:32.52 11 CAVALLO Matteo ITA E3 TM +2:39.93 12 LESIARDO Morgan ITA E3 Husqvarna +3:05.20 13 BLANJOUE Hugo FRA E1 Honda +3:16.61 14 ROUSSALY Julien FRA E3 Sherco +3:21.73 15 SYDOW Jeremy GER E1 Sherco +3:22.03 16 PAVONI Matteo ITA E2 Husqvarna +3:41.27 17 SORECA Davide ITA E1 Kawasaki +3:43.12 18 ETCHELLS Jed GBR E2 Fantic +3:50.80 19 LE QUERE Leo FRA E2 TM +3:51.35 20 ELOWSON Albin SWE E2 Husqvarna +3:51.39

Day Two – Sunday

Racing began on Sunday morning in France with the ACERBIS Cross Test, which saw hundreds of spectators gather to watch the action . With the Enduro1 title in his sights, Garcia made a strong start by winning the opening test. However, a fierce battle then ensued between the Spaniard and Freeman as the Brit came out on top on the first MAXXIS Enduro Test.

Victorious in the opening POLISPORT Extreme Test, too, Garcia held an early lead after the first lap. Despite a slow start to the day, Holcombe put in some solid times to work his way up to third overall behind Freeman.

The KTM star then went on to win both the ACERBIS Cross Test and the MAXXIS Enduro Test on lap two, proving why he was crowned FIM EnduroGP World Champion the day before. However, Brad Freeman was hot on Garcia’s heels all day and, after two laps, edged into the lead by just under one second, a lead he would maintain until the finish to claim his first EnduroGP win of the season.

Brad Freeman (Beta)

“I’m really happy to finally get the win in EnduroGP today, I’ve been searching for it all year. It’s definitely been a long time coming. It was a tough day for sure, everyone was pushing hard but I’m so happy to get the overall win.”

Holcombe claimed his first test win of the day on lap three, and his consistent times awarded him a runner-up result on the final day of racing in Brioude. Lap three would prove costly for Josep Garcia, with a crash on the final test forcing the championship winner to settle for third overall on day two at the ACERBIS GP of France.

In the EnduroGP championship standings, Steve Holcombe and Andrea Verona finished the final day of racing tied on points behind Garcia. Finishing two positions higher than Verona on day two in Brioude, Holcombe was awarded second place in the championship, with the Italian rounding out the podium in third.

Verona had a solid-but-steady ride to claim fourth place in EnduroGP, with CH Racing Sherco’s Zach Pichon racing to fifth in front of his home crowd.

Enduro1

Fuelled by his runner-up result on Saturday, Holcombe edged out Garcia for the Enduro1 win on day two.

Steve Holcombe (Honda)

“Today was pretty tough, but I’m happy to finish the season with a podium in EnduroGP and a win in Enduro1. To be in the fight this year with a new bike and new team is all I wanted, so it’s definitely been a good season.”

However, it wasn’t enough to deny the newly-crowned EnduroGP champion from claiming the Enduro1 title as well, as the Spaniard’s second-placed finish awarded him the overall win by a mere six points. Zach Pichon followed the duo home in third place, also securing third in the championship.

Josep Garcia (KTM)

“The double crown this year feels incredible. I gave it everything, as always, and so it’s so good to be able to reward everyone who has helped me along the way with results like this. Today was a really good day of racing – it was super-close all day again. I had a big crash in the last enduro test and ended up in a bit of a valley, and that just cost me the win, I think. But there’s no time to think about the results from today – it’s time to celebrate the two world titles. I’m looking forward to a big party tonight!”

Enduro2

Verona comfortably topped the Enduro2 category to claim his thirteenth win of the season, and twelfth in a row. Behind the Italian was CH Racing Sherco’s Wil Ruprecht, who certainly had a standout performance at the ACERBIS GP of France.

Leo Le Quere completed the top three on day two. In the championship standings, Samuele Bernardini secured second overall, with Nathan Watson in third.

Andrea Verona

“That’s the final round done here in France and I’m super happy to take the win on both days in Enduro2 to complete an almost perfect year in the class. I gave it my all here, but it just wasn’t quite enough to take the fight to the others in EnduroGP. I’m really disappointed to miss out on second place in the championship as well, especially finishing equal on points. We have some things to work on now, so the team and I will first focus on the ISDE and the Italian championship and then continue testing over the winter break. I plan to come back next season and be even stronger!”

Enduro3

Crowned Enduro3 champion on Saturday, Freeman dominated the category on the final day of racing in Brioude to take his 12th victory of the year. The Brit finished with a one-minute-and-23-second advantage over Matteo Cavallo, who secures third overall in the championship. CH Racing Sherco’s Hamish Macdonald’s third-placed result on day two allowed the Kiwi to finish as Enduro3 runner-up overall.

EnduroGP of France – Day Two Top 20