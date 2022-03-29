2022 Australian Dirt Track & Track championships locked in

The Australian Senior Dirt Track Championships will hit the Mick Doohan Raceway at North Brisbane on the last day of April and the first day of May.

To find ‘defending champions’ you have to go back to when the Hunter Motor Cycle Club staged the title meeting in October 2019. In 2020, the title meeting was allocated to the ACT Motorcycle Club but could not be held due to the ongoing Covid situation.

When the ACT club decided against hosting the championships last year, the North Brisbane Junior Motor Cycle Club stepped forward and had several staging dates pencilled in – but like so many planned events of that time – they never happened either.

But 2022 continues to offer more than a glimmer of hope and Saturday, April 30th and Sunday, May 1st will see the first of the Australian Championships conducted in this discipline in 2022.

The host club will have two of its members defending titles in Jarred Brook and Briony Hendrickson. Competitors have until April 18th on Ridernet to get their entries in while fans should be now planning their trip to watch the very best dirt trackers vying for championship honours. Get your entries in here (link).

2022 Shannons Broadford Bike Bonanza set to be a cracker

New Zealand speedway legend Mitch Shirra hopes to demonstrate possibly the world’s fastest Long Track motorcycle at Broadford at Easter – the 1000cc V-twin Westlake/Hagon known as Black Erna. Developing 120hp, Black Erna accelerates from 0-170km/h in 6 seconds.

The unique bike was built in 1983 by German Otto Latenhammer and is now owned by Nick and Sharon Higgs. Nick is putting the finishing touches to the Long Track rocket for the revived Easter event, which has not been run for the past two years due to Covid-19. Nick will also bring along his Norton and EML motocross sidecars.

Mitch Shirra appeared in seven World Speedway finals with his highest placing being fifth in 1984. He also rode in three World Long Track finals and was part of the winning New Zealand side in the 1979 World Team Cup.

Other big names heading to Broadford at Easter include former Speedway GP rider Jason Lyons and former World under 21 Speedway Champion Steve Baker. Once again, there will be a big field of Vincent sidecars on track for the Speedway Spectacular on Saturday afternoon.

As part of the American Iron theme for this year’s event, US Flat Track bikes will feature on the dirt tracks as well as on the road race circuit, where the ‘hand-shifters’ always put on a spectacular show.

For 2022, the SIBBB reverts to a two-day meeting on Easter Saturday and Sunday. For entry details and all information see www.trybooking.com/833992 or call Event Secretary Rachelle Pettifer on 0408 652 877.

Konrad Dąbrowski wins 2022 Qatar International Baja

A strong north-westerly wind blew across Qatar and severely reducing visibility on the final day of the Qatar International Baja. Despite these bad weather conditions, the young Polish rider Konrad Dąbrowski (Husqvarna Duust Team) was never troubled and won comfortably by more than 10 minutes from his Emirati rival Mohammed Balooshi. It capped the youngster’s first victory!

Konrad Dąbrowski

“It was really difficult today in some places with the white sand and the strong wind, it was difficult to see and almost impossible to see the angles. I enjoyed it. I was pushing today. I didn’t want the guys to catch me. I focused on the navigation and the speed was coming with it. It was a really good day. First of all, I had my first ever stage win here and then to win every stage in the rally and to win the rally, I did not expect that. I am really surprised and really happy.”

Emirati Mohammed Al-Balooshi and Briton Maki Rees-Stavros rode together for much of the final stage to finish second and third, respectively.

Mohammed Al-Balooshi

“I think second position was okay in the conditions. I congratulate Konrad on his win. I will come back next year and try to go one better. Now I must concentrate on getting results in the next races.”

Maki Rees-Stavros

“With the wind it was so difficult. I caught Mohammed just before the refuel and I tried leading. Then I got a bit lost and we took it turns. Buzzing to finish on the podium. I can’t believe it. My best ever result, for sure.”

South African Michael Anderson came home in fourth overall and Briton Alex McInnes completed the top five.

2022 Qatar International Baja – FIM Bikes Results

Konrad Dąbrowski (POL) Husqvarna FR450 6hr 41min 53.4sec Mohammed Al-Balooshi (ARE) Husqvarna FR450 6hr 52min 47.3sec Maki Rees-Stavros (GBR) KTM 450 EXC-F 7hr 08min 08.6sec Michael Anderson (RSA) KTM 450 EXC-F 8hr 38min 58.0sec Alex McInnes (GBR) Husqvarna FE450 8hr 45min 10.6sec Ahmed Al-Jaber (SAU) KTM 8hr 51min 52.7sec Robert Wallace (GBR) KTM 450 Rally 8hr 52min 20.9sec Sheikh Mohamed Al-Thani (QAT) Beta RR 9hr 12min 03.1sec Salman Farhan (BHR) Husqvarna FE450 9hr 14min 52.4sec Kurt Burroughs (GBR) KTM Rally 9hr 50min 33.7sec, etc

Toni Bou claims another X-Trial win in Chalon-sur-Saône

It was a mixed bag for the Repsol Honda Trial Team riders as Chalon-sur-Saône made its debut as a venue in the FIM X-Trial World Championship calendar. Despite the difficulty of the sections and having struggled throughout, Toni Bou once again treated French fans to a display of his refined technique, clinching another narrow victory to consolidate his position as leader of the general standings. Gabriel Marcelli finished eighth on his maiden outing with the Repsol Honda Trial Team after being eliminated in the opening round.

In the first round, all the riders had to negotiate complicated and more technical sections than those faced in the Nice trial. Toni Bou finished second on his first lap through the sections, with 11 penalty marks, making the cut for the following round.

In the second round, Bou conceded just two penalty points after errors in the first and third sections, thus gaining a direct passport to the final as the best rider of the second round. In the final, Repsol Honda Trial Team’s Catalan rider once again fought a gritty battle for the win over arch-rival Adam Raga, although in the end, the minor details were to prove the difference and hand victory to Toni Bou.

With a clean sweep of victories so far this season, Bou consolidates his position as the overall leader of the X-Trial World Championship with a tally of 43 points. In Chalon-sur-Saône, the Repsol Honda Trial Team ace also managed to pick up a bonus point for top spot in the second round of the trial. Gabriel Marcelli lies eighth in the overall standings on one point.

The third round of the championship is set to take place this coming Saturday 2 April at the Madrid Arena (Spain) and will once again feature Gabriel Marcelli alongside Toni Bou. After a 10-year absence from the calendar, the X-Trial World Championship returns to Madrid, a city in which the Catalan rider from the Repsol Honda Trial Team has previously won five times in the elite indoor category.

Toni Bou

“It was a very good trial for us. I don’t think there was that much more difficulty than in Nice, but it’s true that here there were sections that were very slippery and, in particular, there were a couple of areas that were really make or break. And that’s what we did. In round one I tied with Adam Raga, in the second lap too, and in the final I won by a single point. Raga didn’t make any mistakes, he only failed in the most complicated part of the rodeo, and that’s when I was able to capitalize and take the victory. We have started the championship very well with the two wins and achieving three of the four possible bonus points, but it is true that we are all battling hard for this world championship.”

Chalon-sur-Saône X-Trial 2022 Results

Pos. Rider Nation Team Points 1 BOU Toni SPA Repsol Honda Team 7 2 RAGA Adam SPA TRRS Factory Team 8 3 MARTYN Toby GBR TRRS Factory Team 27 4 GRATTAROLA Matteo ITA Beta Factory Racing 3 5 HAGA Sondre NOR Beta Factory Racing 14 6 BUSTO Jaime SPA Vertigo Factory Team 14 7 BINCAZ Benoit FRA Gas Gas Factory Team 18 8 MARCELLI Gabriel SPA Repsol Honda Team 19

X-Trial Standings

Pos. Rider Nation Team Points 1 BOU Toni SPA Repsol Honda Team 43 2 RAGA Adam SPA TRRS Factory Team 30 3 GRATTAROLA Matteo ITA Beta Factory Racing 21 4 MARTYN Toby GBR TRRS Factory Team 17 5 BUSTO Jaime SPA Vertigo Factory Team 13 6 HAGA Sondre NOR Beta Factory Racing 8 7 BINCAZ Benoit FRA Gas Gas Factory Team 8 8 MARCELLI Gabriel SPA Repsol Honda Team 1 9 COLAIRO Téo FRA Beta 1

2022 GNCC Tiger Run report run-down

Big Buck Farm hosted round four, Dunlop Tire Tiger Run, of the 2022 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, this past weekend, March 27. The mild and sunny conditions made for a great day of racing through the South Carolina trails, and after three hours of intense battles it was FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Benjamin Kelley taking home his fourth consecutive win of the season.

Jordan Ashburn jumped out to grab $250 All Balls Racing XC1 Pro Holeshot Award aboard his Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna-backed machine. Kelley was in tow, but as they emerged from the woods Kelley would move into the lead position with Ashburn about 12 seconds behind him.

As the race continued on, Kelley would begin to settle into a pace as he maintained the lead over Ashburn and the rest of the XC1 Pro field for the duration of the race. Kelley would come through after seven intense laps to earn his fourth consecutive overall win of the season. Kelley maintains the points lead by 38 points after four rounds of racing.

Ashburn continued to push in the second place position but would find himself unable to catch Kelley to battle for the lead. Ashburn would cross the line to earn his best finish of the season thus far, second overall. This is Ashburn’s third appearance on the podium in four rounds, and he currently sits second in the points standings.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Trevor Bollinger battled back from his sixth place start on lap one to round out the podium with a third overall. Bollinger, who had been plagued with a knee injury in 2020 and the beginning of 2021, had not been on the podium since the 2019 season and is now looking to be back to where he was before missing that year of racing.

Landing just off the podium in fourth, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Craig DeLong was battling back-and-forth for the duration of the race. DeLong would drop back to fifth on lap three, but he would dig deep and make his way back into fourth and continue to hold that position until the checkered flag flew.

Rounding out the top five in XC1 was South Carolina’s own, Rev Motorsports/GASGAS Racing-backed racer Grant Baylor. Baylor would alternate between sixth and fifth for the first half of the race, but as the white flag flew Baylor would hold onto that fifth place in the XC1 Pro class until he crossed the finish line. Cobequid Mountain Sports/GASGAS Canada’s Tyler Medaglia came through to earn sixth in XC1, his second top-10 finish of the season. Medaglia continues to improve in the series and did again throughout this past weekend’s three-hour race as he started the day off in eighth place.

Starting off his day inside the top-five was FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Josh Toth. As the race wore on Toth would battle just outside podium contention before dropping back to seventh. Toth would be able to charge back to fifth about halfway through the race, but after a couple racing incidents later in the race he would come through to earn seventh in XC1, 10th overall on the day.

Gnarly Routes/KTM Racing’s Russell Bobbitt made his way back to GNCC Racing this weekend in South Carolina. Bobbitt would have a mid-pack start but would find himself back in ninth as they came through timing and scoring on lap one. Bobbitt would continue to push for the next three hours, but he would cross the line eighth in XC1 at the end of the day.

Earning ninth in XC1 was the Swedish racer, CEC Motorcycles/GASGAS Scandinavia’s Rikard Hansson, who was pitting with the Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing team for the first four rounds of the season. Then rounding out the top 10 was AmPro Yamaha’s Layne Michael, who returned to racing this round from a lingering shoulder injury. Michael would have a good start to the day as he came through in third place for the first two laps. However, after lap three he would check in at the sixth place position but would then withdraw early from the race.

XC1 Pro Event Results

Benjamin Kelley (KTM) Jordan Ashburn (HQV) Trevor Bollinger (HQV) Craig DeLong (HQV) Grant Baylor (GAS) Tyler Medaglia (GAS) Josh Toth (KTM) Russell Bobbitt (KTM) Rikard Hansson (GAS) Layne Michael (YAM)

*Overall National Championship Standings

Benjamin Kelley (120) Jordan Ashburn (82) Craig DeLong (70) Trevor Bollinger (64) Lyndon Snodgrass (56) Joshua Toth (54) Michael Witkowski (48) Ruy Barbosa (42) Josep Garcia (37) Grant Baylor (32)

XC2 250 Pro

As the second row took off it was the Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna’s Jack Edmondson who earned himself the $250 STACYC XC2 250 Pro Holeshot Award. When the group emerged from the woods on lap one it was the AmPro Yamaha rider of Mike Witkowski leading the way. But as time wore on Babbitts Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Lyndon Snodgrass would continue to push onward as he closed in on Witkowski.

Witkowski would be unable to hold off Snodgrass and as they came through on lap three Snodgrass would hold the lead with a three second gap between himself and Witkowski. On lap four Witkowski would encounter a vine which caught his leg pulling him from the bike and setting him back for the remainder of the race. Snodgrass would continue to push his way towards the front, running fourth overall on adjusted times, and crossing the finish line with a 42 second gap.

Phoenix Racing’s Ruy Barbosa battled back-and-forth from second to third for the majority of the race, but as he continued to push on, he would hold onto second for the last three laps of the three-hour race. Barbosa would come through to earn second in the XC2 250 Pro class, whiIle RPM/KTM Racing’s Angus Riordan made his way from the back of the pack to land his first XC2 and GNCC podium ever.

XC2 250 Pro Event Results

Lyndon Snodgrass (KAW) Ruy Barbosa (HON) Angus Riordan (KTM) Benjamin Herrera (KAW) Thorn Devlin (HQV) Liam Draper (KTM) Jack Edmondson (HQV) Simon Johnson (KTM) Mason Semmens (KTM) Cody Barnes (HON)

XC2 250 Pro Series Standings

Michael Witkowski (97) Lyndon Snodgrass (96) Ruy Barbosa (74) Angus Riordan (61) Jack Edmondson (58) Benjamin Herrera (57) Ryder Lafferty (54) Cody Barnes (51) Jesse Ansley (44) Jonathan Johnson (41)

FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am

In the FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am class it was the KTM-mounted rider of Chase Gosselin grabbing the gas and earning the $100 Lojak Cycle Sales XC3 Holeshot Award. It wouldn’t take long for the Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna’s Brody Johnson to find his way back to the front of the pack after earning the win at the same location back in February. Johnson would lead the FMF XC3 class from start to finish as he came through with over a five minute lead on the rest of the competition.

Carolina XC/Moose Racing/XC Gear’s Zack Hayes would battle in the second place position with Motorcycle Enthusiast Inc/Moose Racing/MX Tech’s Hunter Neuwirth for majority of the race. Hayes would continue to hold onto second for the remaining laps of the race with Neuwirth rounding out the top three as he came through 22 seconds behind Hayes in South Carolina.

The Top Amateur honors went to 250 A class winner, Tyler Palmer as he came through to finish 15th overall on the day. Trevor Maley came through earning second on the top amateur podium with a 19th overall finishing position and a second in the 250 A class. Then, Neil Enman would round out the top amateur podium with his 22nd overall finishing position and win in the Open A class.

WCX

As the morning race got underway and the WXC line took off it was Trail Jesters KTM Racing’s Korie Steede grabbing the $100 Trail Jesters WXC Holeshot Award. However, it would soon be AmPro Yamaha’s Rachael Archer making her way into the lead position for the first two laps. Archer would suffer a bent sprocket while out on lap two and would have to sit back as she watched her team swap out the back wheel of her motorcycle, costing her valuable time. Archer would remount her machine, but she would only be able to make up time to take 10th place in the WXC class.

Steede would then begin to battle with Fly Racing/Oakley/FMF/KTM Racing’s Brandy Richards for the first place position as the two moved into first and second. Richards would hold the lead over Steede, but as the white flag flew Steede would put her head down and push. Steede would battle back to earn her first-ever WXC and overall win.

Richards tried to battle back, but she would ultimately come through earning her first GNCC WXC podium finish in second overall on the day. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna/Surge Off-Road Coaching Team’s Tayla Jones rounded out the WXC class podium, and now sits tied in the first place position with Steede for the WXC points lead with Archer sitting third just one point behind them.

8 a.m. Race

In the 8 am. Youth race it was Team Green Kawasaki’s Nicholas DeFeo earning his fourth youth overall and YXC1 Super Mini Sr. class win of the season. DeFeo leads the way in the youth ranks through the first four rounds of the year. Peyton Feather and Sawyer Carratura battled back to round out the top three youth finishers and YXC1 podium.

Then in the YXC2 Super Mini Jr. class it was Colby Goodman earning the class win, while Ryan Amancio and Jiggs Fustini rounded out the top three. Canyon Richards would bring home the 85cc (12-13) class win, while Ryder Sigety earned his first win of the season in the 85cc Big Wheel class, then in the 85cc (7-11) class it was Colton McQuarrie earning the class win.

The 65cc (10-11) class saw Landon Husted take the win, as Levi Rains came through to earn the 65cc (7-8) class win. Karson George came back and won the 65cc (9) class after earning the MXC1 class on Saturday. The Girls Sr. class saw Addison Harris earn the win, while Paisley Harris would battle back to take the Girls Jr. class win. In the Trail Rider class, it was Tristan Vassey coming through to earn to earn the win in his first race of the season.

In the Micro Bike race on Saturday morning, it was Trason Landrum coming from the second row, MXC2 class, to earn his first Micro Overall and MXC2 class win. Landrum recently took home the win in Indianapolis during the KTM Junior Racing Supercross event and would lead from start to finish in today’s race.

Karson George came through to earn the MXC1 class win, and second overall on the day. George battled back and forth on the day to grab the class win, his third class of the season. Maverick Boyer came through to take second in the MXC1 class, with Brody Haugh rounding out the top three.

Hunter Jones would come through to earn second in the MXC2 class, as Levi Rains came through earning third in MXC2. As the 50 Sr. 1 class came through it would be Davey Fairfield earning the win, with Tripp Lewis coming through to earn the 50 Jr. 1 class win. The 50 Sr. 2 class was won by Daxton Mullins, and the 50 Jr. 2 class was won by Jax Jordan. In the Micro Shaft Drive class, it was Krew Burns earning the class win, as Colton Propst won the Trail Rider class.

Corey Showalter received the AMSOIL Moto Hero. Showalter is 30 years old and from Beckley, West Virginia. He serves in the United States Army as a Staff Sergeant (SSG) and has been deployed multiple times with his last deployment being in Afghanistan. Showalter will receive a $250 AMOSIL Shopping Spree, set of Kanati Truck Tires courtesy of GBC, 100% camouflage goggles and a commemorative American Flag from Columbia Sign & Co. along with a $200 Gift Certificate from them.

The GNCC Series will return to racing on April 9-10 with the FMF Camp Coker Bullet in Society Hill, South Carolina at Moree’s Sportsman’s Preserve.

Riders talk AMA Supercross Round 12 at Lumen Field in Seattle

Report by Trevor Hedge – Images by Jeff Kardas

450 Main Race Report

Eli Tomac scored the holeshot from Barcia, Musquin and Anderson. The Yamaha man threaded the needle the best to emerge from turn one with the lead. From there Tomac and Barcia started to pull away from the field. Barcia was chasing Toamc hard and was very animated on the bike, while Tomac, although he did make a little mistake here and there, looked like he was on a Sunday ride just conserving energy…

Five-minutes into the Main defending champ Cooper Webb, was down in eighth place and already 20-seconds behind the race leader, presumably suffering a little from the hard crash he sustained during qualifying.

Barcia was a few seconds behind Tomac but then went down in a rhythm section halfway through the Main after clipping a tough block. By the time Barcia was back up to speed he had been pushed all the way down to fifth, losing more than 20-seconds in the incident.

That promoted Anderson up to second place but he was 13-seconds behind Tomac with ten-minutes remaining. Musquin was a couple of seconds further behind Anderson in third. Malcolm Stewart was fourth at this juncture while Barcia and Webb contested fifth place.

Little changed in the latter half of the race. Tomac just kept clicking off laps before easing off on the final lap to take the chequered flag ten-seconds ahead of Anderson.

Marvin Musquin rounded out the podium ahead of Malcolm Stewart. Justin Barcia won that battle over fifth ahead of Cooper Webb.

Tomac’s 44th victory ties him for fourth place in the all-time winners list with Chad Reed. The 29-year-old will take a 54-point lead over Jason Anderson to St. Louis in two weeks time.

Chase Sexton never made the Main after a brutal crash in qualifying left the Honda man injured. Cooper Webb had also suffered a heavy fall in qualifying but still braved the Main to put 17-points on the board.

The series now has a small break before reconvening in Missouri on April 9 for the 13th round of what will be a 17-round championship. Tomac could not finish two of the five remaining rounds and still be leading the championship…

Eli Tomac – P1

“It was a perfect main event and another great weekend in Seattle. I got the holeshot and put in a big sprint early in the race. The track was really good for the first half and then really tough in the second half of the race. Once Justin (Barcia) made the mistake, I had a pretty nice lead so I was just able to maintain it and try and get through the track. It was just another unbelievable weekend for us and the team. We’ve got some great momentum and love what we have going on!”

Jason Anderson – P2

“The track was pretty tough tonight, so I definitely had to be smart about choosing my battles and taking what the conditions allowed. With the wet weather during the week, the dirt was soft but, it also broke away and had more rocks than normal. I made the most of it and I’m happy with how I managed my night by getting better each time I went out on the track. It’s nice to go into the upcoming off-weekend with another podium and have a bit of positive momentum again.”

Marvin Musquin – P3

“To get on the podium tonight is huge! My speed was good today and my starts were good too. I didn’t have the pace in the first few laps but I tried to focus on myself. Malcolm was there behind me until the last lap, so I had to stay really focused and charge really hard. I closed the gap a little bit but that track was super tough so I’m pretty happy to be healthy and moving to the next round having a weekend off.”

Malcom Stewart – P4

“I felt good all day,” Stewart said. “I didn’t get the best start in the Main Event and I was sitting in fourth and Marvin was right there for third, so the last lap I tried to make a little pass and one of the lapped riders ended up going inside and kind of screwed me up and I went down. Overall, I felt good, I just wasn’t fast enough to get on the podium tonight. I’m glad we ended on a better note than last weekend, so we’re going to take what we learned and go from there.”

Justin Barcia – P5

“It felt awesome to win the heat race – the bike was ripping! We made a few changes for the Main Event and got a second-place start. Me and Eli checked out, running a good pace and I just got a little off the line, landed on a tuf block and went flipping. I’m super disappointed in that but I was riding my heart out and ended up fifth. My bike was already torn up after that crash and I managed the race as good as I could. All-in-all, I’m just happy with the positives on the day. It’s a bummer on the crash but we’ll be back in St. Louis to go for the win.”

Cooper Webb – P6

“Seattle was a bit of a tough day and into the night. I had a pretty bad practice crash that left me pretty banged up on the opposite shoulder, which is never great. I got Dr. G to help me and we got dialed in for the night show. In the heat race, I had a malfunction where the holeshot device came undone so I got a pretty bad start. I didn’t go great in the heat race, which left me with a bad gate pick for the Main Event and I did what I could with a bad start to charge back into sixth.”

Dean Wilson – P7

“My riding was pretty good for the most part,” Wilson said. “In the main, I was in the top-five mix for a few laps, which was cool. I wasn’t too far away from top-five at the end but my arms got really tight in the last few minutes, just lack of good lines and flow on the track. It’s frustrating but I did some things well and I just have to learn from that and ride like I know how to and I can definitely be in that top-five.”

Chase Sexton – DNS

“Seattle wasn’t very good for me. I had a big get-off in the second qualifying session; I mis-shifted on a three-on and ended up in neutral, and went over the bars, which didn’t feel great. I hit my back pretty hard and was overall shaken up, so we decided to sit out the night. Overall, I feel pretty good [on Monday]. My body’s a little sore, but I’m excited to get back to work, address any issues and get back at it in St. Louis.”

450 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Eli Tomac Yamaha 26 Laps 2 Jason Anderson Kawasaki +08.615 3 Marvin Musquin KTM +10.094 4 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna +22.723 5 Justin Barcia GASGAS +26.657 6 Cooper Webb KTM +29.444 7 Dean Wilson Husqvarna 25 Laps 8 Justin Bogle Suzuki +22.621 9 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda +28.737 10 Brandon Hartranft Suzuki +30.188 11 Kyle Chisholm Yamaha +34.462 12 Justin Starling GASGAS +36.988 13 Ryan Breece Yamaha +43.071 14 Alex Martin Yamaha +48.790 15 Cade Clason Honda 24 Laps 16 Kevin Moranz KTM +20.856 17 Fredrik Noren KTM +38.095 18 Tristan Lane KTM 23 Laps 19 Joan Cros Kawasaki +08.538 20 John Short Honda +41.896 21 Alex Ray Honda 15 Laps 22 Austin Politelli Honda 10 Laps

450 Championship Standings (Round 12 of 17) – Top 20

Pos Rider Points 1 Eli Tomac 281 2 Jason Anderson 227 3 Justin Barcia 222 4 Malcolm Stewart 221 5 Cooper Webb 208 6 Marvin Musquin 206 7 Chase Sexton 183 8 Dean Wilson 151 9 Dylan Ferrandis 141 10 Ken Roczen 133 11 Brandon Hartranft 110 12 Shane McElrath 101 13 Justin Brayton 99 14 Aaron Plessinger 97 15 Justin Bogle 85 16 Kyle Chisholm 69 17 Vince Friese 65 18 Alex Martin 60 19 Justin Starling 55 20 Max Anstie 55

250 Main Race Report

Christian Craig fired straight back into form and an early lead in the 250 Main head of Michael Mosiman and Jo Shimoda. A couple of minutes in Hunter Lawrence moved up to third place, demoting Shimoda to fourth.

Michael Mosiman managed to chase down Craig and then put a pretty tough move on Craig which left the Yamaha man on the deck. Craig was down in sixth place by the time he was back up and running. To be fair though, Craig should have probably given Mosiman the room he wanted rather than sticking to his line.

Craig’s fall promoted Lawrence up to second place and the Australian then dropped the hammer to try and chase down Mosiman. It only took Hunter a couple of minutes to catch and then pass Mosiman.

Craig was back up to third with nine-minutes left on the shot clock. A couple of minutes later he breezed past Mosiman and left the GASGAS rider in his wake with apparent ease.

With four-minutes plus one lap remaining Christian Craig was three-seconds behind Hunter Lawrence. That gap ebbed and flowed in favour of each rider as they negotiated lapped traffic. At the last lap board the gap was 1.5-seconds but Lawrence hung on all the way to the flag.

Victory for Hunter but yet another remarkable comeback from behind for Craig in a season where he has so often had to do exactly that. Is he just unlucky? Or is he not responding to attacks by riding smart and giving his opponents room to pass, as he generally always has the speed to be able to run them down once again.

Craig leads the 250 West Championship by 26-points over Hunter Lawrence. With only three rounds still remaining Craig remains the firm favourite for the title.

Jo Shimoda went for a move on Mosiman at the final turn for third place, but a mistake saw the Kawasaki rider miss his mark and have to settle for fourth. Mosiman rode much of the race with no rear brake after bending his rotor while making a pass early on in the race.

Vince Friese fifth ahead of Garrett Marchbanks and Chris Blose. Nate Thrasher had been running within the top three before a crash put him back in the pack, he recovered to 11th.

The series now has a small break before reconvening in Missouri on April 9 where it will be back to the 250 East Championship in St. Louis. The following weekend in Atlanta will see a combined 250 East-West showdown before the East competitors then head to Foxborough the following weekend, then it will be 250 West again in Denver before the East-West final championship showdown in Salt Lake City on May 7.

Hunter Lawrence – P1

“We were grafting all day, to be honest – every session, we were chasing the track, chasing the bike, making changes. It’s kind of nervous, not knowing the outcome. We had to have a lot of faith in the team, and we all worked really well – it felt really good for the night show. My line in the whoops may not have been the fastest, but I knew it would be okay if it was my most consistent line. I’ve still only done 17 main events, so I’m still learning. Honestly, I’m just trying to better myself every night and during the week, build and be a better rider in the future.”

Christian Craig – P2

“The night was pretty good. I started off with the heat win, but I had a bad start in that race. So I really focused on getting a good start in the main and was able to holeshot that. I rode a little tight in the first few laps but came together with another rider and went down. From there, I just put my head down, made a chargeback, and was able to get back up to second. I kind of challenged for the win, but it just wasn’t enough at the end and finished second. We’re moving on and have a couple of weeks off to get ready for Atlanta.”

Michael Mosiman – P3

“It’s so good to be back racing! The track was tight and tricky and I was fastest of the 250 and 450 classes, which I was super stoked about! In the main, I made a pass on Christian and ended up bending a rear brake rotor in the process. My bike was riding funny and it would hit the brakes every time the wheel spun and then I didn’t have any brakes after a while. I would have loved to win it but for as crazy as the night was, to end up on the podium was a win for me.”

Jo Shimoda – P4

“It was great to be back racing with my team after several weeks of recovery. I had limited time back on the bike, so our expectations were measured coming into this weekend. I was able to improve my speed through the qualifying sessions and the heat race, and by the main event I felt ready to challenge for the podium. I came away with fourth place which is a good result given the situation but, it’s always a little bittersweet when you come that close to a podium finish.”

Jalek Swoll – P8

“It was a tough one, I feel like it could have been a better night if I had a better start,” Swoll said. “I got into the back of the pack, somewhere around last, and could only make it up to eighth. It’s frustrating, so I’m going to go back to the practice track, put in some work on my starts and come back after the break and be better.”

Nate Thrasher – P11

“I’m pretty disappointed with how the night ended because I felt like we had a shot at the podium. We struggled a bit earlier in the day, but we had a good heat race and got a good start in the main. Unfortunately, some mistakes cost us tonight, but we’re going to keep working, and I’m excited to go back to Atlanta, where I have some great memories.”

250 Main Results – Top 10

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Hunter Lawrence Honda 19 Laps 2 Christian Craig Yamaha +01.430 3 Michael Mosiman GASGAS +11.305 4 Jo Shimoda Kawasaki +16.948 5 Vince Friese Honda +28.020 6 Garrett Marchbanks Yamaha +33.376 7 Chris Blose GASGAS +44.391 8 Jalek Swoll Husqvarna +44.937 9 Robbie Wageman Yamaha +58.848 10 Derek Kelley KTM 18 Laps

250 West Championship Standings (Round 7 of 10) – Top 15