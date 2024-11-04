NSW Speedway U21 & U16 Championships this weekend!

Speedway fans around Sydney will get a rare opportunity to witness some motorcycle racing this Saturday (November 9) when the Nepean Raceway will be the scene of two New South Wales Championships. Both Under 21 riders and Under 16 riders on 250cc machines will be chasing championship honours.

The meeting has drawn entries from Queensland and Victoria to take on riders from the host state chasing both of the championships and the quality of the two line-ups should ensure close battles through the heats and finals.

Among the line-up for both championships are a number of riders who have experience racing overseas.

Action will get under way at 10am with rider introductions and then a short practice session.

The Under 16s (minimum age 13) will race first with the top trio from last month’s Queensland Championship likely to be battling it out for honours this Saturday. Queenslander Jordy Loftus took the honours in Queensland ahead of Beau Bailey from Harden, after both raced in the Speedway Grand Prix 3 series earlier this year in Poland. Another Queenslander Viv Muddle is also expected to be prominent at Nepean after finishing third in Queensland.

The three placegetters from last year’s dramatic Australian Under 21 Championship meeting at Tamworth will line up at Nepean, with the Under 21 racing getting under way at 12 noon. Michael West took the honours on that occasion from Queenslander Tate Zischke and Central Coast rider Harrison Ryan, and all three now have another year of experience behind them.

Zischke in particular had a breakout debut season in the UK, unfortunately cut short by injury and he is determined to make up for lost track time.

Several of last year’s Under 16 contenders in Lachlan Russell and Alex Adamson have now stepped in to the senior ranks and it will be interesting to watch their performances against older opponents.

In between races fans will also have the opportunity to check out a display of vintage speedway machines, and there may well be an appearance by a world rated star having a practice run – you need to check the Nepean Motor Sports Club Facebook later in the week about that.

The Nepean Raceway is situated just off Castlereagh Road which runs between Richmond and Penrith. Admission is just $10 for adults.

Cody Lewis tops 2024 Trackmasters

Two riders from the Hunter region were the dominant performers when the 2024 Trackmasters meeting was hosted by the Hunter Motorcycle Club at the Barleigh Ranch Raceway last Saturday (Nov. 2).

Senior Cody Lewis and junior Max Earl both scored a big haul of trophies at the end of an exciting day of racing action.

While both riders won each of the three classes of racing they entered they both had to work hard to hold off tough competition, something that both were quick to admit while accepting their rewards.

Earlier in the day Lewis was not dominant in the heat races, suffering several defeats by his good mate Brayden Gay and with Connor Ryan, Luke Bush and Blake Wilby also showing out well the finals still looked to be up for grabs.

But in the finals of both the Pro 450 and Unlimited Trackmasters classes Lewis soon put the issue behind doubt with a great start and none of his rivals could get close enough to challenge him.

To wrap up the day Lewis won the match race shootout to add his name to the winners of the Max Toth Golden Helmet, a trophy honouring a life member of the Wallsend Motor Cycle Club that was first awarded in 1965.

Caleb Wilkes won the Pro 250 class after some close battles with James Wood with the improving Nash Dorratt-Mavin third, while in the Over 40s Joshua McCosker was a decisive winner with Brendan Mc Kew and Jason Griffin joining him on the rostrum.

There was also an unbeaten winner in the ATV class with Joshua Griffiths on top of Robert Booth and Sharna Stimson.

For the first time the Rod Allen Memorial Trophy, awarded in memory of the man who was for many years the voice of dirt track and speedway commentary across the state, was raced for by the Junior Trackmasters class for 13 to Under 16s.

Across his three classes of racing on the day that were all decided over five rounds of racing Max Earl was beaten only twice in those races.

Nate Jaeger and Zac Brady showed out well and battled hard with Earl in some of the races.

The 9 to Under 13s again provided plenty of close racing, at least until the final where another local Kaiden Lantry scored a decisive win.

All the junior classes showed that the future of the sport looks to be in good hands with other class winners being Oliver Bridge, Cohen McCosker, Riley Holder, Thomas Cameron, and Tahj Edwards.

Special mention must go to dual placegetter George Holmkvist who travelled from Far North Queensland for the meeting.

2024 Trackmasters Results

SENIORS First Second Third TRACKMASTERS UNLIMITED Cody Lewis Brayden Gay Blake Wilby PRO 450 Cody Lewis Connor Ryan Brayden Gay PRO 250 Caleb Wilkes Jams Wood Nash Dorratt-Mavin OVER 40s Joshua McCosker Brendan Mc Kew Jason Griffin MAX TROTH GOLDEN HELMET SHOOT-OUT Cody Lewis ATV Joshua Griffiths Robert Booth Sharna Stimson JUNIORS First Second Third 50cc Auto Div.2 7 – U/9 Oliver Bridge Tai McNamara Jax Pringle 65cc 7 – U/9 Cohen McCosker Mason Wild Oliver Bridge 65cc 9 – U/13 Riley Holder George Holmkvist Kaiden Lantry 85cc 4-str Modified 7- U/12 Thomas Cameron Bodie Ley Will Ryan 85cc 2str. & 150cc 4str. 9 – U/13 Kaiden Lantry Thomas Cameron George Holmkvist 85cc 2str. & 150cc 4str. 12 – U/16 Tahj Edwards Mason Botham – 100-150cc 2str. 13 – U/16 Max Earl Zac Brady Henry Petheram 200-250 4str. 13 – U/16 Max Earl Nate Jaeger Tahj Edwards JUNIOR TRACKMASTERS for Max Earl Nate Jaeger Zac Brady

Yamaha 1-2-3 at 2024 NZ Enduro final

Yamaha New Zealand couldn’t ask for a better looking podium than its riders claiming a 1-2-3 at the 2024 Yamaha New Zealand Enduro Championships’ fifth and final round on Saturday.

There were two separate loops used on Saturday – a 35-kilometre course and a 15-kilometre course – which the riders traversed twice each during the day, with separate TT sections as well, one in the forest and the other a motocross TT, close to the pit area.

Altherm JCR Yamaha rider James Scott clinched the win for the one-day event near Masterton and in doing so sealed the deal on overall championship victory, and E3 top honours.

Despite admitting he had only been out for one ride in five weeks, as part of his recovery process, Scott still dominated. He won the first and third tests and finished runner-up in the middle test.

James Scott

“Winning the enduro champs was something I have wanted to tick off my bucket list and I was happy to finally do it. It felt good to finish off the championship with the overall and class [AA expert grade E3, over-300cc four-stroke bike class] win.”

Returning from a knee injury, PWR Yamaha’s Tommy Watts demonstrated the enforced break did him no harm and finished second for the round on his Yamaha YZ450FX.

His teammate Wil Yeoman continued his strong run of results to finish third for both the round and championship overall. He also claimed the E1 250 class victory as well.

It had been a quick turnaround for Yeoman after winning the Husqvarna Hard Adventure Enduro near Taupo over Labour Weekend on his Yamaha YZ250X, then switching to his YZ250F for Saturday’s enduro tests.

Wil Yeoman

“It was good to have Tommy Watts back and there was some tight racing between us three boys. We ended up being 4 seconds apart at the end of the day. It was really close. I ended up wrapping up the E1 250 class title and was stoked with that. I was really happy to finish off strong and really happy with how my 250F has been going. Thanks to the landowners and volunteers that put on the series and events throughout the year.”

Daryl Beattie heads to New Zealand to host AdventureFest

Australian motorcycle legend Daryl Beattie is looking forward to his own “TransTasman Challenge” when he joins long-time friend and Kiwi superbike star Aaron Slight for the big events on this summer’s New Zealand motorcycling calendar. Plus he’ll be running AdventureFest, with two adventure events held back to back.

See www.adventurefest.co.nz for more information or to book.

AdventureFest is split into two exciting five-day North Island stages, incorporating rides to coastal Raglan, Coromandel, the Mt Ruapehu region and the Rotorua Lake District. Stage One runs from March 5-9 and Stage Two from March 12-16. Each stage costs $NZ1495, or $2895 for both stages. Bike hire can be arranged for overseas riders.

As part of the package, riders also get exclusive track sessions at Hampton Downs and Taupo Motorsport Parks, which will serve as the bases for each stage. Another rider experience will be taking in the Star Insure TransTasman Superbike Challenge, which runs over the weekends of March 8-9 and 15-16.

Al-Balooshi wins Qatar International Baja

The return of the FIM Bajas World Cup to the Middle East benefitted Dubai’s Mohammed Al-Balooshi (KTM), who is much more comfortable on this type of desert terrain, his victory at the Qatar International Baja strengthening his leading position in the World Cup before the last three rounds in Portugal, Jordan and Dubai.

The Baja began with a hot and rocky 10.01km Prologue, which was won by David Megre (Kawasaki), who finished ahead of Makis Rees-Stavros, Alex McInnes and another of Al-Balooshi’s rivals, Pedro Bianchi Prata (Honda). Al-Balooshi only finished 12th.

Friday’s stage was split into two specials of 123.91km and 122.50km through the stony deserts. In Qatar, the terrain is complicated and the precision of the navigation and reading the road book are as important as the pure speed of the rider.

For some riders, it was a Black Friday, as many got lost and missed waypoints. After the refuelling, James Hillier, Megre and Bianchi Prata set off again in search of a lost WP but penalties were incurred for several of them. Al-Shatti escaped unscathed and started Saturday’s stage trying to defend a lead of more than seven minutes over Badr Al-Hamdan, after the Saudi rider’s heavy overnight penalties were withdrawn on Saturday morning.

Saturday’s 251.10km stage wound through the southern Qatar desert and included a section of dunes near Sealine and the Inland Sea. Al-Shatti was soon pleased that Gregor Mikl and Poland’s Filip Grot had passed him and led the way after the start.

FIM Veteran rider Andrew Houlihan and Canadian Matthew Glade retired with rear tyre mousse problems. Briton Robert Wallace, who had already struggled with his KTM, later stopped to support Mikl, who had crashed and was suffering from heat exhaustion.

After the pit stop, Al-Balooshi and Al-Shatti dropped their pursuers and headed towards the dunes and the Inland Sea, over terrain that worked to their advantage. Al-Balooshi took the stage win and his second victory at the event by finishing ahead of his friend and team-mate Al-Shatti who suffered a gearbox problem but finished eighth on the stage.

Young Briton Alex McInnes completed the podium, while Polish rider Filip Grot and Rafic Eid finished fourth and fifth. The Portuguese duo of Bianchi Prata and Megre finished sixth and seventh. Isle of Man TT legend James Hillier came home in 10th.

In the Junior category, McInnes (Husqvarna) won the race ahead of Grot (GasGas) and Hien (Husqvarna). Joanna Modrzewska (Duust Husqvarna) was the only woman to finish in 16th position. In the Veterans, Rafic Eid finished ahead of Bianchi Prata (Honda) and Chris Hamer (KTM).

The FIM Bajas World Cup continues next week in Portugal.

Fujinami and RTL Electric undefeated after Osaka

Takahisa Fujinami and the Honda RTL ELECTRIC took another win in the MFJ All Japan Trial Championship at the Osaka City Trial event, securing a third consecutive victory. Since entering the series on Honda’s prototype electric machine, it has been undefeated.

This City Trial Japan competition is where only the top 10 overall from the previous results, including the sixth round at SUGO, are allowed to participate. This marks the final battle of 2024 for the pinnacle class of Japanese trial, the International A-Class Super.

The venue, located against the in front of Osaka City Hall, is the quintessential location for a city trial. This final race differs significantly from the previous All-Japan series, generating attention for the potential of something extraordinary to occur.

The event consisted of four sections, which would be tackled in both directions for a total of eight sections. The top six would then advance to the final, tackling two sections back and forth.

Takahisa Fujinami (Honda RTL ELECTRIC) had climbed to eighth overall with two consecutive wins prior to this weekend, would attempt the difficult sections. The first section (eighth on the way back) and the fourth section (fifth on the way back) involved large logs, the second (seventh on the way back) used concrete blocks, and the third (sixth on the way back) featured wooden materials. The day before, heavy rain had left the logs slippery when the riders arrived, but on the day of the competition, clear weather had allowed the surfaces to regain grip.

As the third to attempt, Fujinami, unable to hide his nerves, put a foot down once in the third section, passing the initial four sections with a score of one point.

In the return trip, Fujinami showed his strength. Although he had one foot down in the seventh section, he had a total score of two points as he awaited the attempts of his rivals. The six finalists were Fujinami, Tomoyuki Ogawa, Ujikawa, Kuroyama, Yoshito Takeda, and Tsuyoshi Ogawa.

Veteran riders’ determination was palpable here. Takeda incurred five points consecutively in the first and second sections, dropping to sixth place. Tsuyoshi Ogawa also fell out of the top contention after incurring one point and three points. Ujikawa fell from contention as well, with one point and five points in sections seven and eight.

At this point, it seemed likely that the podium would be filled by Fujinami, Tomoyuki, and Kuroyama. However, they too faced the risk of falling to lower positions with any significant mistakes. Kuroyama was the first to try and tackled each section cleanly, finishing all four sections without penalties, applying pressure on Fujinami and Tomoyuki.

Fujinami’s final attempt began. Having cleaned all four sections alongside Kuroyama and Tomoyuki, there was no reason he couldn’t do the same. However, the possibility of a small mistake leading to five penalty points loomed large. Fujinami’s attempts maintained their power until the end, and this was destined to be his last try in front of his fans in Japan. His passionate resolve carried him through, and he finished the four final sections cleanly.

Fujinami Takahisa prevailed to win all three competitions he entered in his debut season with the RTL Electric.

Takahisa Fujinami

“During my time competing in the World Championship before retirement, and now supporting Toni Bou and Gabriel Marcelli as a manager, each role carries its own challenges. However, the pressure to win these three races was unprecedented. Although this was the third race, it was tough in its own right. When I incurred a point early on, I thought I might not win today. Although I managed to create a five-point lead by the final, five points can easily be overturned by a single five-point mistake, so I couldn’t relax and continued to try until the end. I’m truly glad I was able to win all three and repay Honda’s expectations and the development team’s efforts. I believe this result wouldn’t have been possible without this staff. It was also a great blessing to compete in front of Japanese fans one last time. Thank you!”

MFJ All Japan Trial Championship – Osaka Results

Pos Rider Manufacturer 1 Takahisa Fujinami Honda 2 Tomoyuki Ogawa Honda 3 Kenichi Kuroyama Yamaha 4 Seiya Ujikawa Yamaha 5 Tsuyoshi Ogawa Beta 6 Yohito Takeda GasGas 7 Akira Shibata TRRS 8 Jin Kuroyama Sherco 9 Koji Hisaoka Honda

2024 Bibione Sand Storm Report

The opening day of action at the Bibione Sand Storm – round four of the 2024 FIM Sand Races World Cup – stuck faithfully to the formbook on the Adriatic coast of north-east Italy with Moto class leader Todd Kellett, Moto Women leader Amandine Verstappen emerging on top in their respective categories.

In a carbon copy of day one’s results, defending champion Kellett came out on top in the Moto class, Verstappen led home the Moto Women category – a performance that ensures her the 2024 title.

Day One

The Moto class got the action under way with a 90-minute race on the twisting and turning six-kilometre course and defending champion Kellett – who carried a twenty-two-point lead into the event – converted his trademark fast start into an early lead after putting in the fastest lap of the race on lap two.

With his closest rival Lars van Berkel – Honda not competing, the twenty-seven-year-old’s advantage over third-placed Maxime Sot – Fantic stood at a very healthy thirty-five points, but with the Frenchman retiring after sixteen laps it was Jeremy Hauquier – Yamaha who emerged today as potentially Kellett’s biggest threat.

Hauquier chased Kellett for the full duration of the race, matching him on a total of twenty-two laps, but ultimately finished almost two-and-a-half minutes behind with Belgian Yentel Martens – Fantic, who is returning after an injury and made his debut in this year’s series at round three, coming home third. Sitting eighth in the points, but finishing fourth today, Valentin Madoulaud – Yamaha was the last finisher on the same number of laps as the winner.

Sot was not the only rider whose title hopes received a body blow – France’s Camille Chapeliere – KTM, who started the day in fifth, also failed to finish along with Belgian Junior Bal – Husqvarna who went out on his twenty-first lap while running fifth.

The battle for supremacy in the Moto Women class was once again won by twenty-five-year-old Verstappen who travelled to Italy with a thirty-five point-lead ahead of defending champion Mathilde Denis – Honda. However, with Denis suffering her second successive DNF, the challenge was taken up by six-time FIM Women’s Motocross World Champion Kiara Fontanesi – GASGAS.

Making her series debut on home ground, Fontanesi pushed the Belgian hard for the full race as they finished two-and-a-half minutes apart in ninth and eleventh overall on nineteen laps each.

In the Moto Junior 2 class, rising French star Paolo Maschio – Kawasaki maintained his one-hundred per cent record with an impressive performance that placed him eighth overall on twenty laps and his compatriot Matheo Gerat – Yamaha topped the Moto Junior 1 entry with eleven laps.

Sebastien Antony – KTM produced the best performance in the Moto Vintage class while Gregory Deleu – Fantic led home the Moto Veteran class.

Day Two

With the day’s scores added to Saturday’s totals to calculate the overall positions for the weekend, both Kellett and Verstappen maintained their unbeaten records in this year’s series – Rochereau consolidating his second position in the points.

Underlining his status as the current number one sand racer on the planet, 27-year-old Kellett backed up his commanding victory yesterday with a repeat performance today, although Belgium’s Yentel Martens – Fantic chased the British Lion relentlessly for the full duration of the ninety-minute Moto race.

Fast-starting Kellett seized the lead on the opening lap with Frenchman Jeremy Hauquier – Yamaha providing the initial challenge before his compatriot Valentin Madoulaud – Yamaha moved into second on lap two and stayed there for the next four laps as Kellett went 25 seconds clear.

Around the 30-minute mark Martens, who was third yesterday, moved up to second and began a long and ultimately fruitless chase as Kellett controlled the race from the front to win by forty-five seconds on a total of twenty-one laps.

Hauquier took third from Madoulaud at half-distance to make it back-too-back podiums after finishing second yesterday with Maxime Sot – Fantic fifth following a race-long charge from outside the top ten.

After defeating six-time FIM Women’s Motocross World Champion Kiara Fontanesi – GASGAS yesterday by two-and-a-half minutes, Verstappen locked horns again with the thirty-year-old Italian racer who adopted a different race strategy today, a move that for much of the race looked as though it would pay off.

Lap after lap the pair circulated together and exchanged passes on a number of occasions before Fontanesi, on her eighteenth lap and with the race almost over, suffered a technical problem that put her out and handed victory to Verstappen whose nineteen laps carried her into the overall top ten.

With defending champion Mathilde Denis – Honda once again pointless after her second DNF of the weekend, the result gives Verstappen an unassailable lead with two rounds still remaining.

In the Moto Junior 2 class, French rider Paolo Maschio – Kawasaki, the nephew of 2002 FIM 125cc Motocross World Champion Mickaël Maschio, moved another step closer towards the title with his second win of the weekend, this time finishing an impressive ninth overall, three places ahead of his closest rival Leopold Magnien – Husqvarna.

In Moto Junior 1 Matheo Gerat – Yamaha repeated his win yesterday while Felix Faure – Honda avenged Saturday’s defeat to Sebastien Antony – KTM in the Moto Vintage class and Gregory Deleu – Fantic was top Moto Veteran again.

Following back-to-back weekends of racing, competitors in the 2024 FIM Sand Races World Cup now get a brief respite before the actions resumes in two weeks’ time with Portugal’s Monte Gordo Sand Race on 22-24 November.

Unchanged Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team for 2025

Yamaha Motor Europe has confirmed that Calvin Vlaanderen and Jago Geerts will remain with the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team until at least the end of 2025. Both riders, alongside Maxime Renaux, will campaign the factory Yamaha YZ450FM in the premier class of the FIM Motocross World Championship.

With Renaux, Vlaanderen and Geerts making up the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team for 2025, Yamaha extended a heartfelt thank you to Andrea Bonacorsi for his contribution to Yamaha’s success over the past four seasons.

Calvin Vlaanderen

“I’m really happy and excited to be staying with Yamaha for another season. It will be my fifth consecutive year in blue. It helps a lot to know the bike and team well. We have good experience from 2024 and can really build off of that going into a new season—not only with the bike, but also with myself and the team crew. From here, the plan is to go into the off-season with confidence and come out swinging in 2025, fighting for podiums and wins from Round One.”

Jago Geerts

“I’m happy to stay with Yamaha for another year. I have been with Yamaha and the Kemea team for my entire career, so it’s nice to continue on this path as I prepare for my first full season in the MXGP class. Obviously, this year, I couldn’t show my speed on the YZ450FM yet, so the goal is to have a full and healthy season next year and to be back on the podium as soon as I can.”

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 line-up for 2025

The Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 team will remain unchanged in 2025, with title hopefuls Thibault Benistant, Rick Elzinga, and Karlis Reisulis set to return. All three riders will once again campaign Yamaha’s factory YZ250FM in the MX2 class of the FIM Motocross World Championship.

Thibault Benistant

“It is nice to continue with Yamaha and the team for another season. I have been with Yamaha for quite a long time, so it’s nice to stay with the same familiar bike, people and set-up. In 2025, I want to be fighting for the title. I will do everything I can in the winter and the off-season to be ready to give everything.”

Rick Elzinga

“I’m really happy to have the opportunity to continue with Yamaha. Although this season started rough due to my back injury and the lack of time to train or test before the opening race in Argentina, I feel like I have made some good improvements throughout the year. I feel at home with the Yamaha Factory MX2 team and I’m delighted to stay for another season!”

Karlis Reisulis

“It was the nicest feeling to get the news that I can stay with Yamaha and the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 team next season. It gave me a big boost of motivation to give everything. I am really happy that Yamaha and the team have put their trust in me, it’s nice to have their full support. I love the YZ250FM, it’s honestly the best bike I have been on in my life, so I am really looking forward to seeing what I can do in my first full season in MX2.”

2025 Rockstar Energy GASGAS Factory Racing line-up

As part of its new line-up for 2025, the Rockstar Energy GASGAS Factory Racing Team have announced the addition of rising 250 Class talent Casey Cochran alongside returning GASGAS duo Justin Barcia and Ryder DiFrancesco. The new official GASGAS squad will be led by newly appointed team manager, Sean Murphy.

Casey Cochran

“I’m super stoked to join the Rockstar Energy GASGAS Factory Racing Team for the 2025 season. With so many familiar faces around, especially having been a Rockstar athlete since my early amateur career, the transition has been seamless. I am excited to have new teammates that I can learn from and build fresh relationships with as we gear up for Supercross. The crew we have is incredible, and the bike is feeling great. I’m ready to get out on the track and show everyone what this team can do together. Let’s do this!”

Sean Murphy – Rockstar Energy GASGAS Factory Racing Team Manager

“I am extremely excited to accept the role of team manager for the Rockstar Energy GASGAS Factory Racing Team and be part of this new team partnership between two iconic brands. The Rockstar Energy brand means a lot to our racing family, and we couldn’t be more grateful to have them onboard for the 2024 SMX Championship season. I got to see Casey’s talent and great potential firsthand last year, and I’m excited to see him thrive with riders like Justin and Ryder. We’re ready for 2025!”

HRC and Gariboldi Racing extend collaboration into 2025

The Honda Racing Corporation and Gariboldi Racing collaboration that started in 2014, has had a long-term extension, with successes including Tim Gajser’s five world titles. After this year’s reintroduction of the Honda CRF250R underneath the awning, where Ferruccio Zanchi finished top 10 in the MX2 class in his rookie campaign, there is growing belief that Team HRC can challenge for honours in both divisions.

Continuing the theme that structure and stability can bring success, Tim Gajser (MXGP), Ruben Fernandez (MXGP) and Ferruccio Zanchi (MX2) will all be returning for the 2025 World Motocross Championships under the Team HRC awning.

Tim Gajser

“I feel like Team HRC is my second-family and I believe it is the best place and gives me the best opportunity for me to win races and championships. We are always striving to improve and I trust that we can keep getting better and better, and that is what I’m looking for right now in my career. A happy rider is a fast rider and I couldn’t be happier to be riding for Team HRC.”

Ruben Fernandez

“Throughout my injury layoff, I had a lot of time to think about things and make decisions on my future, and I knew that Team HRC was the best team for me to be riding for. They stuck behind when I was hurt, and then supported me when I came back and I know that I want to repay all that faith with some results on the track. Even in the last few races, we had some good results and I truly believe I can challenge throughout the whole of 2025 and get my Honda CRF450R up near the top of the class.”

Ferruccio Zanchi

“2024 was a year filled with ups and downs, but the one thing that stayed consistent was the effort and teamwork showed by everyone in Team HRC. I felt comfortable in the environment and they made my rookie season as good as it possibly could be, but for 2025 I want to do even better! I learnt a lot about myself and the bike, and with all the data and testing that we did, this will really help for the races next year and I wanted to keep the momentum going and not have to change anything too much. I excited to get going again in March, but now I need to put in the hard-work and make my off-season as strong as I can.”