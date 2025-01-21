Moto News Weekly Wrap

January 21, 2025

What’s New:

Daniel Sanders dominates Dakar 2025

Aussie Flat Track Nationals expand to seven rounds

KTM Racing Team ready for Australian ProMX 2025

Another X-Trial victory for Toni Bou in France

FIM X-Trial World Championship calendar update

Aussie applications open for 2025 FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup

US Team FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup team revealed

2025 FIM Sand Races World Championship provisional calendar

Stark VARG gets Australian racing approval for MX & Enduro in 2025

2025 AMA SX Round Two – San Diego Wrap

FIM SuperEnduro Round Three – Romania Wrap

2025 Racing Calendars

Daniel Sanders dominates Dakar 2025

Australia’s Daniel ‘Chucky’ Sanders was victorious at the Dakar Rally of 2025, taking a near nine-minute victory in a display of total dominance. Sanders won five of the 12 gruelling stages, racing nearly 8000 km of tough terrain in Saudi Arabia.

His speed and skills were showcased from the outset, winning the prologue, the opening stage and the ultra-tough 48-hour Chrono stage to get the early upper hand that put him in a great position early on.

Further wins in stages four and seven on his KTM 450 Rally followed shortly after, with solid performances in the remaining stages ensuring he is just the second rider in the history of the Dakar Rally to lead from start to finish, echoing Marc Coma’s efforts in 2009.

Sanders held his nerve and steadied for the final 61km dash to the flag, with a sixth-place finish enough to clinch overall victory, at Sander’s fifth every Dakar Rally. Sanders is just the second Australian to win the top title, following Toby Price, who won in 2016 and 2018.

Daniel Sanders

“It’s a massive accomplishment from myself and the team after a tough year, and I can’t thank everyone enough for the support. Winning this race feels massive. When I came over the last dune and saw the bivouac, I got instant chills through the whole body. All the emotions just started coming through.

“The first real test was at Morocco and we knew we were in a good position, then do a bit of fine tuning from there and come out full focus. I was fit and strong, so I just knew I had to focus on what I needed to do to win the Dakar. It was a lot of hard work and it worked out really well.

“Australian culture is never give up, give everything and don’t quit. To bring the trophy to Australia and show this off is going to be really special for my family and friends that have supported me all along the way. They have always stayed by my side with the ups and downs.

“I just keep focusing on my job and all the work behind seems to be better. We know where we need to be better already for next year and the next race, so we’ll work on that and celebrate this for a few months, I’m sure. It will be exciting to get back and see what’s next.

“Now it’s time to kick back and relax after a long two weeks.”

See the Dakar Final Stage report here (link).

Check out all the coverage here (2025 Dakar Rally).

Aussie Flat Track Nationals expands to seven rounds

Heading into its fourth season, the Aussie Flat Track Nationals is set to evolve in 2025 with three new venues added to the schedule as 19″ flat track racing continues to grow across the country.

The season will open at the iconic Action Park in Maryborough, Queensland on July 26/27, when the AFTN will bring 120 of Australia’s fastest racers to the re-invigorated venue as it returns to racing in 2025.

The renowned Albury-Wodonga Motorcycle Club is set to give Victorians their closest round of the series to date on August 23/24 as a brand-new TT layout is added to the venues already expansive range of track options.

Griffith is set to showcase the AFTN under lights with a unique format, and yet another different surface type that will see two track layouts used across the Saturday, October 11 round.

Gunnedah’s Balcary Park oil track will once again bring the AFTN to a close on November 15/16 where champions will be crowned in all bar one class.

Flat track racing is enjoying a resurgence in Australia thanks to its grass roots underpinnings and fast paced format. The 19″ tyres are the same as raced all over the world and they last longer – which gives our Aussie riders more opportunity to race overseas and it costs them less.

Competitors race on lightly modified dirt bikes where victory relies more on the talent of the rider than the size of their bank account. We bring the action to regional areas where fans live and this year, we are switching it up, bringing the series closer to Victoria visiting the Riverina district and further north into Queensland to Maryborough.

On track, 2025 will be pivotal for the current Pro 450 Champion Tom Herrick who will have to withstand the challenges of a 29-race season against fierce rival and last year’s runner-up Jarred Brook if he is to claim back-to-back championship rings. Add to that a baying pack of established contenders including Cameron Dunker, Daniel Wicks and Jordan Dall as well as international stars Tom Drane and Max Whale and there are bound to be fireworks.

Dave Maddock – AFTN Organiser

“The AFTN continues to go from strength to strength. We consolidated in 2024, as we also became the Australian Flat Track Championship and the result was an incredible season that saw a number of classes come down to the 23rd race of the series to decide the winner. The level of competition continues to increase as we see riders from overseas battling with our local pro’s, and our riders performing at the highest level on the world stage. For 2025 we really wanted to expand the series both in the number of events, but also by heading to new venues to both challenge our riders and increase the overall footprint of the championship. I’m looking forward to announcing more AFTN series details in the coming weeks, but with 29 races scheduled for our key classes, the AFTN is set to become one of the largest championships on the calendar!”

2025 Aussie Flat Track Nationals

2025 Aussie Flat Track Nationals Round Date Location 1 FT – Maryborough, QLD July 26 2 TT – Maryborough, QLD July 27 3 Flat Track – Albury, NSW August 23 4 TT – Albury, NSW August 24 5 TT & FT – Griffith, NSW October 11 6 FT – Gunnedah, NSW November 15 7 TT – Gunnedah, NSW November 16

KTM Racing Team ready for Australian ProMX 2025

The KTM Racing Team is fired up for the 2025 Australian ProMX Championship, unveiling a formidable four-rider squad that blends experience, youthful energy, and the determination to dominate across the MX1 and MX2 classes.

Nathan Crawford returns for his fourth season with KTM, aiming to build on his stellar 2024 performance where he secured P3 in the MX1 Championship. Now fully acclimated to the premier class, Crawford is determined to take his racing to the next level.

Joining Crawford in MX1 is Kirk Gibbs, a KTM legend making a celebrated return to the orange brand. A decade after claiming the Australian MX1 Championship with KTM, Gibbs enters 2025 with renewed vigour following a P4 finish last year. Known for his consistency and fighting spirit, Gibbs is eager to remind everyone why he remains one of Australia’s premier motocross athletes.

In the MX2 class, KTM’s commitment to fostering future champions is showcased through its dynamic line-up of Noah Ferguson and Byron Dennis.

Ferguson, a standout performer in 2024, returns to KTM aiming to convert moto victories into a championship charge. His growth and determination make him a formidable contender in the highly competitive MX2 division.

Alongside him, Byron Dennis, the 2023 MX3 Champion, enters his second full season in MX2. After a challenging 2024, Dennis is fuelled by determination to prove his mettle and make a statement on the national stage.

Rounding out the KTM Racing Team’s program is Jackson Fuller, who continues his journey in MX3 with KTM’s full support. The Queenslander’s breakout 2024 season saw him claim an Australian Junior Motocross Championship title and deliver impressive results in his MX3 debut. Fuller’s progression underscores KTM’s unwavering dedication to developing young talent.

Kyle Blunden, KTM Group Motorsport Manager

“Jackson’s growth has been incredible, and we’re thrilled to have him in our program. KTM is committed to helping riders reach their full potential, and our 2025 line-up reflects that – a perfect balance of experience and emerging talent. The entire team embodies what it means to be READY TO RACE. From our MX1 leaders Nathan and Kirk to the exciting MX2 duo of Noah and Byron, and Jackson’s bright future in MX3, we’re ready to tackle the 2025 season.”

Another X-Trial victory for Toni Bou in France

Repsol Honda Team rider Toni BOu topped the podium at the third round of the 2025 X-Trial World Championship, teammate Gabriel Marcelli finishing in fifth position, behind Busto, Raga and Bincaz.

Toni Bou, who arrived as joint leader tied on points with Jaime Busto, left the French town as outright frontrunner. Gabriel Marcelli remaining fourth in the overall standings.

Bou, who shone again onboard his Montesa Cota 4RT, completed a high-level first lap, despite receiving a five on the last section that temporarily relegated him to second position.

This, however, still allowed him to qualify directly to compete in the final. In the final round, he repeated the triumph of the previous week in Chambéry, completing the six zones with 7 penalty points in a very tight final, managing to take his second consecutive victory of the season.

The next challenge for riders will be on February 2nd at the Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona, where the fourth round of the 2025 season will be held.

Toni Bou – P1

“Today was a very careful race, in which we had to be very cautious and not take too many risks from the first lap, because a mistake could leave us behind. The final was very tight from the start, with Jaime and Adam very strong, so they did not make it easy. I’m happy with the work by the team; we were able to turn the situation around after the start we had. Now we are focused on Barcelona, which will be, as always, a special race at home.”

Gabriel Marcelli – P5

“Today things did not go as we expected. I made a mistake on the first section of the first lap that affected the whole race. I don’t think I rode badly, but in trials like this, a small mistake leaves you out of the final. A fifth place is not our objective, and the title chase is starting to get tough. However, the next race is in Barcelona, where we hope to turn the situation around and return to the podium.”

X-Trial Round Three France Results

X-Trial Round Three France Results Pos Rider Nat. Team 1 Bou Toni SPA Repsol Honda HRC 2 Busto Jaime SPA Gas Gas Factory Team 3 Raga Adam SPA Sherco Factory Team 4 Bincaz Benoit FRA Sherco Factory Team 5 Marcelli Gabriel SPA Repsol Honda HRC 6 Grattarola Matteo ITA Beta Factory Racing 7 Dufrese Hugo FRA Beta 8 Green Billy GBR Scorpa Factory

2025 X-Trial Standings

2025 X-Trial Standings Pos Rider Points 1 Bou Toni 55 2 Busto Jaime 50 3 Raga Adam 33 4 Marcelli Gabriel 24 5 Bincaz Benoit 24 6 Grattarola Matteo 4 7 Gandola Lorenzo 4 8 Haga Sondre 4 9 Dufrese Hugo 4 10 Peace Jack 2 11 Green Billy 1 12 Hemingway Harry 1 13 Gelabert Miquel 1

FIM X-Trial World Championship calendar update

Due to reasons beyond the control of the Championship promoter and the FIM, the event originally scheduled for February 28th in Medellín, Colombia, has been removed from the calendar. Despite this circumstance, the FIM X-Trial World Championship will continue to feature eight events, as Cahors, the French city with a long-standing trial tradition, joins the calendar on March 22.

On the other hand, Tallinn, the capital of Estonia, has been confirmed as the venue for the final round of the 2025 FIM X-Trial World Championship. The Unibet Arena will once again host a world championship event, following its debut as a venue in the previous season.

This means that the Championship’s conclusion, including the crowning of the World Champion and the podium ceremony, will take place on April 25th at the same venue that hosted the penultimate round last season.

See the full updated calendar down in the 2025 racing calendar section.

Aussie applications open for 2025 FIM Oceania Women’s MX Cup

Motorcycling Australia is now accepting applications from riders who wish to compete for Team Australia in the 2025 FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup, which will be held alongside the opening round of the Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores at Wonthaggi on March 22-23.

With the initiative into its second year – the inaugural event held in Woodville, New Zealand – the 2025 edition of the spectacle will bring teams from New Zealand, America and FIM Africa to regional Victoria.

Riders competing in the Cup will contest three motos over the weekend on both Saturday and Sunday. Selected races will be televised with the ProMX Championship MXW battles.

Applications to be a part of the squad can be lodged here (link) and will close on Monday, January 27, after which Motorcycling Australia will contact the selected riders.

US Team FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup team revealed

The United States has announced their five-woman team who will represent them at the 2025 FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup, which runs March 22-23 in Wonthaggi, Australia.

The talented quintet of riders consists of Jamie Astudillo, Jordan Jarvis, Kyleigh Stallings, Lachlan Turner and Mikayla Nielsen, who will fight to bring glory back to the United States during the two-day event. This will be the first time the AMA sends a US team to the growing competition, which is in its second year of operations.

Astudillo is a rising star in motocross, earning the Triple Crown Series WMX East Championship last year. Now, with the opportunity to represent the stars and stripes at the 2025 FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup, Astudillo is thrilled to be part of the historic American team.

Jamie Astudillo

“I’m incredibly excited and grateful for the chance to represent the AMA and Team USA at this year’s FIM Oceania Women’s Cup. This is a huge moment for the five of us and for women’s motocross in the USA. To my knowledge, it’s the first time the AMA has fielded a women’s motocross team internationally, and we truly appreciate the recognition. It’s a dream come true, and I’m honoured to be part of this historic team. I’m confident Team USA will do great, and I can’t wait to compete in Australia!”

A nine-time AMA National Champion and the first woman to qualify for a pro national event, Jarvis is a lightning-quick presence on the track and will greatly help the United States’ efforts in Australia.

Jordan Jarvis

“I’m beyond honoured and excited for this opportunity to represent the USA in Australia. We have an amazing team and we are all super talented and driven. I think we are going to be tough to beat. I’m looking forward to racing in a country I haven’t been to yet and I’m really looking forward to working as a team with everyone and showing what team USA can do.”

Stallings brings a winning pedigree to the team, as she previously captured multiple class championships in the AMA WMX class at the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship. In 2024, Stallings picked up Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship wins at Ironman and High Point.

Kyleigh Stallings

“I am honored to announce that I’ll be representing Team USA in Australia! This is a pivotal moment for women’s motocross. I feel privileged to be one of the women to stand alongside such talented riders. Let’s make the USA proud!”

Coming off her 2024 WMX Championship, Turner’s expertise will be a major help to Team USA’s efforts in Australia. Turner’s efforts in 2024 led to her nomination for AMA Female Racer of the Year honors.

Nielsen — the 2019 AMA Female Racer of the Year — has already made waves in the women’s motocross scene, and will continue to build her legacy as part of Team USA. Nielsen is also nominated for the 2024 AMA Female Racer of the Year.

Mikayla Nielsen

“Representing Team USA at the FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup in Australia is more than just an honour, it’s a chance to prove how far hard work and determination can take us. This is about showcasing the passion, grit, and talent of women in motocross. I’m excited to compete against some of the best in the world, to push myself to new limits, and to make memories with an incredible team. The USA is ready to bring the heat!”

The FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup will feature five-rider teams from Australia, New Zealand, United States and FIM Africa.

2025 FIM Sand Races World Championship provisional calendar

The FIM have announced the provisional calendar for the 2025 FIM Sand Races World Championship.

Upgraded to full FIM World Championship status for 2025 after two successful seasons at World Cup level, the series is scheduled to get under way with the fabled Enduropale du Touquet Pas-de-Calais on the northern coast of France on 8-9 February.

The action then moves to South America for the Enduro del Invierno in Argentina that runs from 29-31 August before competitors return to Europe for Italy’s Bibione Sand Storm on 24-26 October.

The fourth round will take place in France at a date and location awaiting confirmation.. It will be followed by Monte Gordo Sand Experience in Portugal’s beautiful Algarve region on 29-30 November.

The sixth and concluding round will see the series make a return visit to northern France for the 2026 Enduropale du Touquet Pas-de-Calais on a date to be confirmed in February.

2025 FIM Sand Races World Championship Round Date Location 1 February 8-9 Enduro du Touquet (FRA) 2 August 29-31 Enduro del Invierno (ARG) 3 October 24-26 Bibione Sand Storm (ITA) 4 TBA TBA, (FRA) 5 November 29-30 Monte Gordo Sand Experience (POR) 6 Feburary 2026 Enduro du Touquet (FRA)

Stark VARG gets Australian racing approval for MX & Enduro in 2025

See the full write-up here: Stark VARG approved for Australian MX and Enduro

Stark Future have confirmed that the Stark VARG MX & EX have been officially approved for all (excluding SX) competitions in the Australian Motocross (MX) and Enduro Championships.

Now officially included in the 2025 Electric Motorcycle Approved Competition List, the VARG is cleared for multiple racing classes, including MX Classes: MX1, MX2, and MX3, and Enduro Classes: E1, E2, E3, and J1, J2.

2025 AMA SX Round Two – San Diego Wrap

See the full report and results here:

Blow by blow reports from AMA SX Round Two in San Diego

250 Main

Young Kiwi Cole Davies scored the holeshot ahead of Julien Beaumer, Jordon Smith and Ryder DiFrancesco. Haiden Deegan was eighth early on and the injured Jo Shimoda in tenth.

Davies held off Beaumer until the halfway point of the race at which point Masterpool went down from seventh place, a hefty crash while challenging Shimoda for track position.

Cole Davies then had a tip-over which saw him passed by Jordon Smith, Ryder DiFrancesco and Haiden Deegan, relegating Davies to fith place.

With four-minutes left on the clock DiFrancesco made a mistake and opened the door for Deegan to take that third place. At this point of the race Beaumer led Smith by just over three-seconds with Deegan a further four-seconds back in third place. Cole Davies was fifth, Coty Schock sixth and Jo Shimoda seventh.

Beaumer went on to take a clear victory ahead of Smith with Deegan rounding out the podium.

Cole Davies is fourth ahead of Ryder DiFrancesco and Coty Shock. Shimoda seventh ahead of Marchbanks, Mosiman and Yoder.

The victory gives Beaumer (47) a five-point lead over Jordon Smith (42) heading to A2 next weekend. Jo Shimoda (40) two-points further behind and three-points ahead of Haiden Deegan (37).

Julien Beaumer – P1

“This is the first Main Event win of my career, but I’m trying not to get too excited about it right now, as we have a championship to go for. I didn’t have the greatest Heat, but made it happen when it counted! This is definitely confidence-boosting. At the start of this year I had a goal and I needed to believe in myself and I feel that I showed how much I believe in myself tonight. The track was pretty tight and I felt everything was built a little differently, so it was definitely tricky, but I’m really satisfied with the result tonight.”

Ryder DiFrancesco – P5

“San Diego was good all day! My qualifying, Heat race and Main Event were all consistent. The Main was going to plan until halfway when I made a huge mistake and got bumped back to fourth, then got passed on the last lap and finished fifth. My goal was to be in the fight all year and that’s where we are, so it was a good day all-in-all.”

Jo Shimoda – P7

“Overall it’s good to score a little bit of points. Obviously I ended the night with two broken fingers, but I’m looking to get a little recovery and hopefully be a little better next weekend.”

Garrett Marchbanks – P8

“Today was solid overall, but the main didn’t go as planned. Qualifying was decent—P10 overall. In the heat, I had a strong start, took the lead by Lap 2, and won my fourth career heat race, which felt great. The main was tougher; I got shuffled back to 16th early but charged up to finish eighth. The track was challenging with limited passing lanes, but I’m feeling good heading into next weekend.”

250 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 J. Beaumer KTM +53.850 2 J. Smith Tri +3.087 3 H. Deegan Yam +5.773 4 C. Davies Yam +7.949 5 R. Difrancesco Gas +8.732 6 C. Schock Yam +16.374 7 J. Shimoda Hon +27.838 8 G. Marchbanks Kaw +30.020 9 M. Mosiman Yam +35.403 10 H. Yoder Kaw +37.571 11 A. Bourdon Yam +37.906 12 C. Thompson Yam +47.363 13 J. Reynolds Yam +49.229 14 B. West Yam +1m08.775 15 P. Ross Hon +1 Lap 16 T. Albright Yam +1 Lap 17 N. Koch KTM +1 Lap 18 G. Towers Hon +1 Lap 19 D. Walsh Kaw +2 Laps 20 J. Varize KTM +2 Laps 21 T. Masterpool Kaw +DNF 22 L. Turner KTM +DNF

250 West Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Julien Beaumer 47 2 Jordon Smith 42 3 Jo Shimoda 40 4 Haiden Deegan 37 5 Ryder Difrancesco 35 6 Cole Davies 32 7 Coty Schock 32 8 Garrett Marchbanks 27 9 Anthony Bourdon 26 10 Cole Thompson 22 11 Hunter Yoder 21 12 Michael Mosiman 20 13 Tj Albright 14 14 Parker Ross 12 15 Lux Turner 11 16 Avery Long 10 17 Jett Reynolds 9 18 Brad West 8 19 Gavin Towers 7 20 Max Miller 6 21 Nico Koch 5 22 Noah Viney 4 23 Dylan Walsh 3 24 Joshua Varize 3 25 Stilez Robertson 2

450 Main Vince Friese scored the holeshot ahead of Cooper Webb, Ken Roczen and Hunter Lawrence as Chase Sexton, Jett Lawrence and Malcolm Stewart gave chase through the opening turns. Webb made short work of Friese, who was also quickly passed by Hunter Lawrence as the Australian moved up to second place. KTM team-mates Chase Sexton and Aaron Plessinger went down together late on the opening lap and lost a number of positions before they were back up and running. Sexton lost the front and left Plessinger with nowhere to go, the pair relegated to the back of the field with 19-minutes left on the clock and plenty of work to do.

Roczen briefly got the better of Hunter Lawrence for second place only for the under the weather Aussie to fire right back through to that second place. Meanwhile Cooper Webb was pulling away up front… Jett Lawrence was not making much progress early on. The defending champ passed by Eli Tomac on lap three, who then also stole fourth from Malcolm Stewart. Jett Lawrence took fifth from Stewart on the following lap. Roczen eventually managed to break away from Hunter, who was then also caught and passed by Tomac. Jett Lawrence moved ahead of Hunter with 15-minutes left on the clock to take that fourth place. Tomac and Roczen were starting to reel in Webb. Tomac got the better of Roczen with 12-minutes left on the clock. Next target his team-mate Cooper Webb. Tomac was all over the back of Webb in no time. Roczen was keeping them in sight while closing in from behind in a quest to join that party was Jett Lawrence… Jett took third place from Roczen just before the halfway mark and in no time was on the back of Tomac and Webb. At times over the following lap Webb, Tomac and Lawrence were almost line-abreast. Eventually Tomac and Jett broke away from Webb and it was on! Tomac had the wood on Jett though and went on to take the victory as both threaded their way through traffic, putting everyone from 14th place back a lap down. Tomac scored the fastest lap of the race, half-a-second quicker than Jett. Once he had been passed by Tomac and Jett, Cooper Webb lost a lot of ground and started to come under attack from Ken Roczen, Hunter Lawrence and Chase Sexton. Webb held on for that third place though, taking the flag 18-seconds behind Tomac and Jett. Roczen claimed fourth a few bike lengths behind Webb and 1.5-seconds clear of Hunter Lawrence, who just managed to keep a charging Chase Sexton at bay. The round one winner coming from 20th all the way through to sixth. Eli Tomac heads to A2 next weekend with the championship lead but it is tight at the top. Tomac (42) leads Sexton (41) by a single point with Roczen (40) a single point further back in third. Cooper Webb has 38-points, Jett 32 and Justin Barcia 30. Eli Tomac – P1 “It was an outstanding race for us. To get a win was so special, and to get it done in the full 20-minute main event was a huge deal for me and a testament that we’ve been getting stronger and faster. Throughout the off-season, with the training and the racing, we’ve been working to improve areas where we thought we were a little bit weak, and now it’s showing. It’s just so cool to get this win tonight and to do it by making passes and having to really work our way to the front.” Jett Lawrence – P2 “A lot of improvement over last weekend, so I’m super-happy. The bike is getting better and better. I felt good through the night; I just made the one little mistake of going back to the inside in the sand and Tomac getting me, but we’re looking forward to the next rounds to come up. I’m feeling more familiar with the bike each weekend. I’m looking forward to it; we’re going to go home, just log some laps in and hopefully get a better result next weekend.” Cooper Webb – P3 “It was a much better day today. I was fourth in qualifying, and then the main event went well overall. I was second off the start, which was really good, and led about half the race. I was just a little under the weather, so it was tough and about halfway, that was all I had. That being said, Eli and Jett were hauling butt. They were on it tonight, so I’m happy with the podium. We’ll get back to work.”

Ken Roczen – P4

“I think my race overall was really good. I was happy with it. Of course, there are always things you want to work on and try to get better. I’m staying in California this week and we’re going to work on a couple little things. We are in a good spot, we had a really good race, and I am happy with the fourth place.”

Hunter Lawrence – P5 “I had been struggling with my throat a bit during the week, and I thought it was more from the ashes and stuff from the fires [in Southern California]. I thought I was coming good, and then Friday night, it just got so bad. It was a really tough day. I’m feeling pretty sick and I have no energy, so I’m pretty happy to come out fifth. I did what I needed to do to make my night a little easier. It was a tough day at the office, but I’m just looking to get back to 100% as soon as I can.” Chase Sexton – P6 “It was a chaotic night for me. I fell on the first lap and had to do a lot of work to catch back up. I felt like my riding was really good and the bike felt good, so honestly, we just need to work on our starts and get ready for Anaheim 2. I feel pretty confident with where I’m at, so I’m excited.” Malcolm Stewart – P7 “San Diego was a good rebound from what happened to me at A1. I felt pretty good in practice and my Heat race was solid. Then in the Main, I didn’t get the best start, but I kinda made it work going into the first turn and I was sitting inside the top five. During the race there were times I felt like, ‘Alright, let’s go’, but I made a few mistakes and felt a little flat. I’m not sure if it’s because I was a little stiff, but at the end of the day we finished seventh and we can keep building from here. Even though I’m not riding to my full potential, I was still able to land inside the top 10.” Justin Barcia – P8 “It was a better day, for sure. We started off qualifying P7, which was good, as I’ve struggled in practice a bit so far this year. The bike was working well though! My Heat race was good, but I needed a better start, and it was the same in the Main Event. I needed to fight really hard to eighth place, so it wasn’t the result we wanted, but we did a lot of good stuff today and we’re extremely excited to fix a few little things this week and come out swinging at A2.” Joey Savatgy – P10 “It’s okay, but not where I want to be. I lost time playing it safe behind a slower rider because I couldn’t predict his moves, which cost me too much ground. However, I’m happy I was able to recover and work my way back to 10th. I need to be sharper at the start if I want to compete with the front runners.” Justin Cooper – P11 “It was a tough day for me all day long. My riding was okay, but I locked bars with a rider in the heat race, and then a bad gate pick in the main left me pretty far back. I just did what I could from there. It’s time to rebound next weekend.” Jorge Prado – P12 “I think there are positives to take from the weekend besides the result. I was riding well in the heat race, made good moves on the first lap, and then around Lap 3 I went down with another rider, so I was pretty far behind. I almost made my way up to a transfer spot, but I just couldn’t make the pass. Then I went to the LCQ, got the holeshot, and won that race. The gate pick for the main event was not ideal, so it was a long way for me to get to the inside. I started towards the back out of the first corner and made some good passes. I had a good rhythm and felt good but still have a lot of work to do. I am still learning the whoops since I have never done that type of section before on a track. Right now it is all about learning and getting more comfortable, but my riding was better than last week and in seven days I look to improve my results again.” Jason Anderson – P13 “My day was not the greatest, but I ended up qualifying sixth, which was pretty average. I finished third in my heat race, which was better than I expected since I am under the weather. I did not have a great start and then had some other issues in the main event. I’ve been sick this week and it got to me by the end of the night. My energy was fading and it showed the last couple laps of the main. I am happy to have made it out healthy and I’m looking forward to being healthier for next weekend.” Shane McElrath – P17 “I made too many mistakes, rode tight, and pumped up. We made two significant shock changes today, which were positive, and my best lap times in the main were competitive. I just need to be more consistent if I want to finish inside the top 10. I’m frustrated but not defeated—this is only race two. We’re currently 13th overall, and we’re aiming for the top 10. We’ll get there.” Colt Nichols – P18 “San Diego, round two, was a tough one. I got a bad start in the main and I struggled to get a flow of the track, but I needed to get through a main and see the pace. I definitely have some work to do. I’m going to go back home and try to work on a few things, a little bit at a time, and be better next weekend.” Kyle Chisholm – P20 “I lined up for the LCQ. I didn’t have a very good gate pick, but it was time to make it happen or go home, and I did not want to go home,” Chisholm told after the race. “So I ripped an awesome start and came out in second. I ran second for most of the race and ended up third. In the main, I rode better than I did last week even though, on paper, I’m still not where I want to be… It’s early in the season, everybody’s healthy, and there are a lot of fast guys right now, so it’s tough. But we’re out there battling every week in the main event. At 37 years old it definitely doesn’t get any easier trying to keep up with all these kids. I’m enjoying it, having fun, and I’m happy to be out there in the main event, but I want more and want to do better.” Aaron Plessinger – P22 “San Diego was an interesting one. I didn’t really feel comfortable early on, so we made some changes and they felt really good during the Heat race. I actually felt good and I was able to push and have some really good lap-times, so I went into the Main optimistic and got a decent start, but unfortunately, I got wrapped up with Chase. I got up and tried to charge through the pack, but then I crashed on the triple-quad section – before I knew it, I was on the ground. I’m not hurt bad – I’m just really sore – but I didn’t feel like my head was in the right space and I decided to call it a night. It’s been a tough start to the season, but we’ve got 15 more rounds and I can definitely bounce back next weekend.” 450 Main Results Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 E. Tomac Yam / 2 J. Lawrence Hon +1.518 3 C. Webb Yam +18.518 4 K. Roczen Suz +19.632 5 H. Lawrence Hon +21.041 6 C. Sexton KTM +21.631 7 M. Stewart Hus +32.915 8 J. Barcia Gas +37.015 9 D. Ferrandis Hon +42.720 10 J. Savatgy Hon +44.148 11 J. Cooper Yam +48.667 12 J. Prado Kaw +54.968 13 J. Anderson Kaw +1m08.668 14 J. Hill KTM +1 Lap 15 V. Friese Hon +1 Lap 16 B. Bloss Bet +1 Lap 17 S. McElrath Hon +1 Lap 18 C. Nichols Suz +1 Lap 19 M. Oldenburg Bet +2 Laps 20 K. Chisholm Suz +2 Laps 21 K. Moranz KTM +2 Laps 22 A. Plessinger KTM +DNF 450 Championship Points Pos Rider Points 1 Eli Tomac 42 2 Chase Sexton 41 3 Ken Roczen 40 4 Cooper Webb 38 5 Jett Lawrence 32 6 Justin Barcia 30 7 Jason Anderson 29 8 Hunter Lawrence 28 9 Malcolm Stewart 27 10 Justin Cooper 26 11 Justin Hill 22 12 Jorge Prado 18 13 Shane McElrath 14 14 Vince Friese 14 15 Aaron Plessinger 13 16 Dylan Ferrandis 13 17 Joey Savatgy 13 18 Mitchell Oldenburg 9 19 Benny Bloss 6 20 Mitchell Harrison 5 21 Colt Nichols 4 22 Freddie Noren 4 23 Kyle Chisholm 4 24 Ryan Breece 3 25 Kevin Moranz 1

FIM SuperEnduro Round Three – Romania Wrap

Billy Bolt delivered an untouchable performance at round three of the 2025 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship to secure the overall victory in Romania for Husqvarna Factory Racing.

Claiming SuperPole and taking three wins from three races, Bolt’s dominant result saw him extend his overall championship advantage to 58 points in Romania. Jonny Walker second overall, Ashton and Mitch Brightmore separated by two-points on 106-104, in third and fourth respectively.

Fastest in qualifying and fastest on the one-lap SuperPole, Billy got his evening in Cluj-Napoca off to the perfect start, earning himself three championship points in the process.

After taking the holeshot in Prestige race one, Bolt delivered a near-perfect ride, even a small tumble over one of the raised-log turns barely slowed the pace of the championship leader. Crossing the line six seconds ahead of second-placed Jonny Walker, Billy secured his first win of the night, Mitch Brightmore rounding out the top three.

With the start order reversed for race two, Bolt started from the second row, but after ensuring he stayed out of trouble on the first lap, soon started picking his way through the field.

By the end of lap five, Billy had taken the lead and began to open up a comfortable advantage. Mistake-free, the Brit cruised across the line to take win number two. Cooper Abbott runner-up, and Walker dropping to third.

Securing another holeshot, Bolt immediately started gapping the chasing pack in race three. A couple of small mistakes on the deteriorating track cost the 27-year-old the lead, with fellow Brit Mitch Brightmore taking advantage.

However, delivering a masterclass of riding on the tight and technical track, Billy retook the lead on the final lap and held it to the chequered flag. The same Brightmore second and Walker third.

The round overall saw Bolt on 63-points, Walker on 49-points and Mitch Brightmore on 43. Earning the maximum points haul for the event, Bolt now leads the championship standings by an incredible 58 points after the three rounds contested.

Billy Bolt – P1

“It’s been a really good night here in Romania. Especially that last race – what a battle! Everything went well through qualifying, and then the first two races were pretty much perfect. In race three, I got off to a good start, but then on lap two, I bent my gear lever, which made it really hard to select second. In the end, I decided to just use first gear for the rest of the race, which made things tricky, and with the boys pushing so hard, it definitely wasn’t an easy win. On paper, I’ve won every race for the last two rounds, but I’ve definitely been challenged. It’s nice to have two fellow Brits on the podium with me tonight – the boys are definitely pushing. I’m already looking forward to the next round.”

Jonny Walker – P2

“I’m pleased with the result and how I rode today, but we still have some work to do. My race pace is good, but it’s the small mistakes and bad starts that are holding me back. I’m still working to improve my Superpole laps, which will hopefully help. The first race was great, the second race I had a small crash but managed to get back up, and in the final race, I got caught up in some lapped riders near the end. We’re making some really good progress and getting closer with each and every race, though!”

2024/2025 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship

Round Three – Grand Prix of Romania

Prestige Race 1

Pos Rider Bike Fed Time/Gap 1 B. Bolt Hus ACU 7m08.062 2 J. Walker Tri ACU +6.406 3 M. Brightmore Gas ACU +19.259 4 A. Gomez Cantero Bet RFME +21.704 5 E. Karlsson Sta SVEMO +26.193 6 A. Brightmore Gas ACU +27.460 7 T. Martyn Rie ACU +42.236 8 T. Apolle Bet DMSB +1 laps 9 D. Vieira Gas FMP +1 laps 10 C. Abbott She AMA +2 laps 11 D. Olszowy Rie PZM +2 laps 12 H. Edmondson Tri ACU +2 laps 13 J. Sala Sta RFME +3 laps 14 A. Gotkowski Suz PZM +5 laps

Prestige Race 2

Pos Rider Bike Fed Time/Gap 1 B. Bolt Hus ACU 6m36.411 2 C. Abbott She AMA +11.772 3 J. Walker Tri ACU +14.629 4 A. Gomez Cantero Bet RFME +20.227 5 A. Brightmore Gas ACU +22.634 6 M. Brightmore Gas ACU +24.678 7 E. Karlsson Sta SVEMO +27.277 8 T. Martyn Rie ACU +32.157 9 T. Apolle Bet DMSB +37.622 10 D. Vieira Gas FMP +1 laps 11 H. Edmondson Tri ACU +1 laps 12 J. Sala Sta RFME +4 laps 13 A. Gotkowski Suz PZM +5 laps

Prestige Race 3

Pos Rider Bike Fed Time/Gap 1 B. Bolt Hus ACU 7m03.281 2 M. Brightmore Gas ACU +1.810 3 J. Walker Tri ACU +5.499 4 A. Brightmore Gas ACU +8.957 5 A. Gomez Cantero Bet RFME +13.827 6 T. Martyn Rie ACU +32.124 7 C. Abbott She AMA +1 laps 8 T. Apolle Bet DMSB +1 laps 9 E. Karlsson Sta SVEMO +1 laps 10 D. Vieira Gas FMP +1 laps 11 H. Edmondson Tri ACU +1 laps 12 J. Sala Sta RFME +3 laps 13 A. Gotkowski Suz PZM +5 laps

Prestige World Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 B. Bolt Hus 182 2 J. Walker Tri 124 3 A. Brightmore Gas 106 4 M. Brightmore Gas 104 5 D. Olszowy Rie 102 6 C. Abbott She 93 7 E. Karlsson Sta 93 8 A. Gomez Cantero Bet 82 9 T. Apolle Bet 63 10 T. Martyn Rie 56 11 W. Hoare Hus 53 12 D. Vieira Gas 47 13 H. Edmondson Tri 37 14 A. Gotkowski Suz 15 15 J. Sala Sta 11 16 T. Błażusiak Sta 8

Junior World Cup Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 M. Fernandez Serra Hus 135 2 A. Puey Rie 112 3 T. Shaw She 109 4 S. Kus KTM 106 5 H. Strauss KTM 104 6 M. Gomez Martinez KTM 103 7 M. Schmüser Bet 95 8 R. Liszka Hus 88 9 R. Frutos De Mingo She 69 10 B. Crayston KTM 60 11 M. Achim Popovici Rie 54 12 S. Zajączkowski KTM 34 13 M. Spies KTM 29 14 A. Skoczeń KTM 19 15 D. Ignat She 17 16 P. Piskorek KTM 14 17 V. Milev KTM 8 18 T. Eppelmann KTM 8

Youth World Cup – Top 5

Pos Rider Bike Fed W1 W2 Points 1 R Godino Gomez Beta RFME 17 #2 20 #1 37 2 F Lampkin Beta ACU 20 #1 17 #2 37 3 M Laska PZM 15 #3 15 #3 30 4 H Vukcevic Sherco FMB 13 #4 13 #4 26 5 A Kollár Gas SMF 9 #7 11 #5 20

FIM Europe Cup – Top 5

Pos Rider Bike Fed W1 W2 W3 Points 1 H Strauss KTM DMSB 20 #1 17 #2 6 #10 43 2 M Serra Hus RFME 6 #10 20 #1 15 #3 41 3 T Shaw She ACU 15 #3 15 #3 11 #5 41 4 M Schmüser Bet DMSB 8 #8 11 #5 20 #1 39 5 A Puey Rie RFME 13 #4 9 #7 17 #2 39

Next up for the 2025 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship is round four in Poland on February 1.