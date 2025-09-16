Moto News Weekly Wrap

September 16, 2025

What’s New:

Australia’s Oceania Trial team revealed

Meet the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team in Darwin this Thursday

Meet Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing in Darwin this Thursday

AMA Arenacross expands to Canada

Aussie entries confirmed for MXGP of Australia

YJR to takes on the world at MXoN Superfinale

2025 KTM AJMX Entries confirmed

2025 FIM Speedway of Nations squads confirmed

Provisional 2026 FIM EnduroGP calendar

Ricky Russell takes inaugural AMA Enduro win with Triumph

2025 Australian Senior Track Championship Report

Great Britain claims FIM Long Track of Nations gold in Vechta

2025 FIM Flat Track World Championship Vasad Hungary Wrap

Wachs wins FIM Long Track Under 23 World Cup

Nazar Parnitskyi crowned Speedway Under-21 World Champion in Vojens

Tino Olsen wins SGP4 World Championship

2025 FIM SpeedwayGP of Denmark – Vojens Round 10

SMX Play Off Two Rider Quotes

American Flat Track – Ozark Short Track Season Final Wrap

FIM EnduroGP of Portugal Round Five Wrap

Australian Enduro Rounds 9-10, Kyogle Wrap

MXGP of China, Shanghai – Round 19 Wrap

Australia’s Oceania Trial team revealed

Motorcycling Australia’s five-rider team to contest the 2025 FIM Oceania Trial Championship in New Zealand from October 25-27 has been selected, featuring a mix of youth and experience. The riders and classes they will compete in are as follows:

T2: Joshua Coleman

T3/Women’s: Jenna Lupo

T4/Women’s: Michelle Coleman

T5/Junior: Hector Pinto

T5/Veterans 2: Garry Connell

The team manager is Phil Whittle.

This year’s event marks 50 years since the first FIM Oceania Trial Championship was held in 1975 – then known as the ‘Trans Tasman Trophy Challenge’. Team Australia prevailed in the inaugural shootout, but the overall ledger currently has New Zealand sitting on 13 victories compared to 12.

Team Australia is the defending champion after winning the 2023 event in the Barossa Ranges of South Australia. The 2025 FIM Oceania Trial Championship will be held in in the Taranaki region of the North Island over a three-day format and in separate locations.

Meet the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team in Darwin this Thursday

Leading into the MXGP of Australia in Darwin this weekend, the international stars of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing are set for an exclusive autograph signing session at the NT Motorcycle Centre on Thursday, September 18, marking your chance to meet Jeffrey Herlings, Andrea Adamo and Simon Längenfelder before the gates drop!

In addition, KTM Racing Team’s Byron Dennis will be on hand to meet and sign for the Australian fans, as he prepares to represent the local contingent as a wildcard in the MX2 division at the purpose-built Hidden Valley circuit.

The signing will take place this Thursday, September 18, at the authorised KTM dealership, NT Motorcycle Centre, between 5:00pm-6:00pm.

Teams: Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and KTM Racing Team

Riders: Jeffrey Herlings, Andrea Adamo, Simon Längenfelder, Byron Dennis (Australian wildcard)

Location: NT Motorcycle Centre – 637 Stuart Highway, Berrimah

Date: Thursday, September 18, 2025

Time: 5:00pm-6:00pm (local time)

Meet Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing in Darwin this Thursday

As the final round of the 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship season arrives in Darwin for the MXGP of Australia this weekend, Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing’s defending MX2 World Champion Kay de Wolf and Liam Everts will be on location at NT Motorcycle Centre for an exclusive rider signing this Thursday, September 18.

Raceline Husqvarna Tdub Racing Team owner/rider Todd Waters, who is himself a former world championship regular, will also be on hand for the weekend as a wildcard entry in the MXGP division. He will join the Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing at NT Motorcycle Centre from 5:00pm-6:00pm local time for the pre-event meet and greet event.

Teams: Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing and Husqvarna Tdub Racing Team

Riders: Kay de Wolf, Liam Everts, Todd Waters (Australian wildcard)

Location: NT Motorcycle Centre – 637 Stuart Highway, Berrimah

Date: Thursday, September 18, 2025

Time: 5:00pm-6:00pm (local time)

AMA Arenacross expands to Canada

The Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme North America (FIM NA) will recognise the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) Arenacross Championship as an FIM NA Championship with events in both the United States and Canada.

The 2025-26 season will include stops in Canada in Calgary and Toronto, as well as Daytona Beach, Fla., and numerous other U.S. cities.

Rob Dingman – AMA President and CEO

“Arenacross is one of the AMA’s most action-packed series with decades of history in the United States, and we’re thrilled to work with our friends at the CMA and our series promoter AX Promotions to elevate it to new heights,” Dingman said. “With FIM NA’s sanction and CMA’s involvement, we can bring the sport to new fans and recognize the riders and teams with Continental Championship status.”

Full entries for MXGP of Australia

The FIM and Infront Moto Racing have revealed the official entry lists for the 20th round of 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship, scheduled to take place in Darwin (AUS), on 21 September.

MXGP Entries

No. Rider Bike Nat. 3 Romain Febvre KAWASAKI FRA 7 Todd Waters HUSQVARNA AUS 10 Calvin Vlaanderen YAMAHA NED 34 Levi Rogers YAMAHA AUS 41 Pauls Jonass KAWASAKI LAT 48 Zac Watson TRIUMPH AUS 70 Ruben Fernandez HONDA ESP 84 Jeffrey Herlings KTM NED 87 Kevin Brumann HUSQVARNA SUI 91 Jeremy Seewer DUCATI SUI 93 Jago Geerts YAMAHA BEL 96 Lucas Coenen KTM BEL 101 Mattia Guadagnini DUCATI ITA 132 Andrea Bonacorsi FANTIC ITA 146 Hugh McKay KTM AUS 149 Cody O’loan YAMAHA AUS 156 Kirk Gibbs KTM AUS 189 Brian Bogers FANTIC NED 226 Tom Koch BETA GER 243 Tim Gajser HONDA SLO 253 Jan Pancar KTM SLO 259 Glenn Coldenhoff FANTIC NED 281 Cooper Holroyd YAMAHA AUS 319 Quentin Marc Prugnieres HONDA FRA 379 Jacob Sweet YAMAHA AUS 517 Isak Gifting YAMAHA SWE 919 Ben Watson BETA GBR 959 Maxime Renaux YAMAHA FRA

MX2 Entries

No Rider Bike Nat. 1 Kay de Wolf HUSQVARNA NED 4 Rick Elzinga YAMAHA NED 8 Camden McLellan TRIUMPH RSA 9 Thibault Benistant YAMAHA FRA 13 Deacon Paice TRIUMPH AUS 18 Valerio Lata HONDA ITA 19 Sacha Coenen KTM BEL 26 Liam Everts HUSQVARNA BEL 27 Simon Längenfelder KTM GER 33 Kay Karssemakers KAWASAKI NED 47 Karlis Reisulis YAMAHA LAT 64 Seth Morrow HONDA NZL 80 Andrea Adamo KTM ITA 99 Guillem Farres TRIUMPH ESP 265 Byron Dennis KTM AUS 317 Mathis Valin KAWASAKI FRA 366 Adria Monne GASGAS ESP 489 Jens Walvoort KTM NED

WMX Entries

No Rider Motorcycle Nat. 5 Sienna Giudice KTM AUS 7 Charli Cannon HONDA AUS 8 Kiara Fontanesi GASGAS ITA 10 Taylah McCutcheon KAWASAKI AUS 22 Madison Healey KTM AUS 26 Aneta Cepelakova YAMAHA CZE 43 Darci Whalley KTM AUS 56 Emily Lambert GASGAS AUS 62 Leah Rimbas KTM AUS 63 Madi Simpson YAMAHA AUS 111 Samantha Macarthur HUSQVARNA AUS 117 Mia Tongue HONDA AUS 128 Jana Sanchez GASGAS ESP 161 Taylor Thompson KTM AUS 255 Daniela Guillen GASGAS ESP 274 Amandine Verstappen YAMAHA BEL 401 Lotte Van Drunen YAMAHA NED 423 Larissa Papenmeier HONDA GER 486 Felicity Shrimpton TRIUMPH AUS 511 Martine Hughes KAWASAKI NOR 612 Mathea Seleboe FANTIC NOR 841 Nellie Fransson YAMAHA SWE

YJR to takes on the world at MXoN Superfinale

In what is an amazing opportunity for young riders, three lucky GYTR Yamaha Junior Racing riders are headed to the Ironman MX track in the US, to compete at the Motocross of Nations as part of the 2025 BLU CRU Superfinale.

Last years 65cc winner, Blake Bohannon is headed back, but this time on a YZ85 while Stella Harding and Hudson Francis will fly the Aussie flag in the YZ65 class.

The week long trip will see the riders ride and race on the same track as the MXoN starts and get to meet all the factory Yamaha riders around the world as part of the experience. Then, get to sit back and watch the most famous motocross race in the world unfold in front of them.

Last year was the first time Yamaha riders from countries outside of Europe were invited to be a part of the BLU CRU Superfinale. It proved to be a massive success with the addition of riders from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Japan and the US making it a truly international race.

Bohannon will be out to match his 2024 success but it will be a much harder ask in the 85cc class and he will go head to head with last year’s winner, Tayce Morgan, from the US. For Stella and Hudson, it will be an experience that will never forget.

And while three YJR riders are in the US, the rest of the crew will be in Adelaide, contesting the Australian Junior Motocross Championship.

Lachlan Allem, Jobe Dunne, Heath Davy, Eliza Dennis, Deegan Fort and Kye Sproule will be out to stand on the podium, and they will be joined by NZ star, Hayden Draper and off-road champ, Marcus Nowland.

The Monster Energy WBR Yamaha truck will be there in support of the team and action starts on Sunday September 28 and goes through until Friday October 3.

Rising starts confirmed in 2025 KTM AJMX Entries

With entries now closed and less than 3 weeks until the 2025 KTM Australian Junior Motocross Championship (AJMX), the stage is set for an epic battle between the nation’s most talented young riders. This year’s championship will be held at the iconic Gillman Motocross Track in South Australia from September 29 to October 3, boasting an exceptionally deep field.

Contenders from the ProMX Fox Racing MX85 Class

All eyes will be on competitors in the 85cc class, which features a trio of riders who battled at the sharp end of the ProMX Championship’s junior category.

Seth Thomas (GASGAS): The ProMX MX85 cup runner-up arrives with immense momentum and international experience, having also secured a podium finish (P3) in the 85cc class at the prestigious 2025 FIM Junior World Motocross Championship. He will be the man to beat.

Zander Kruik (KTM): Consistently fast, Kruik secured a well-earned P3 overall in the ProMX MX85 class and will be looking to use his KTM machinery to challenge for the AJMX crown.

Deegan Fort (Yamaha): Fort proved his speed and consistency with a P4 finish in the ProMX MX85 class and will be a major threat for the podium at the national event.

Contenders from the ProMX KTM Group MX65 Futures

The high-speed 65cc class, a crucial stepping stone from the 50cc division, will be headlined by the ProMX KTM Group MX65 Futures winner and a group of internationally tested riders.

Archie Black (KTM): The undisputed series winner of the ProMX KTM Group MX65 Futures enters as the favourite. His #1 plate signifies a season of dominance he will be determined to continue.

Mason Ezergailis (KTM): The ProMX MX65 Futures runner-up is no stranger to high-pressure racing, having tested himself against the world’s best in the 65cc class at the 2025 FIM Junior World Motocross Championship.

Ryder Madafiglio (Husqvarna): Rounding out the ProMX MX65 Futures podium in P3, Madafiglio has the pace and racecraft to upset the established order and battle for the win.

Kye Sproule (Yamaha): While he finished P5 in the ProMX MX65 Futures, Sproule announced his talent on the global stage with a superb P9 finish in the 65cc class at the FIM Junior World Championship, marking him as a serious dark horse.

Who to watch from the ProMX EZILIFT MXW Class

The women’s class will see a top-ranked ProMX competitor with impressive international credentials joining the fray.

Karaitiana Horne (Kawasaki): After a strong P4 finish in the competitive ProMX EZILIFT MXW class, Horne brings elite-level experience to the AJMX. The New Zealand native further proved her talent as the standout rider for Team New Zealand at the 2025 FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup, making her a leading contender for the Australian title.

2025 FIM Speedway of Nations squads confirmed

The squads for the 2025 FIM Speedway of Nations in Torun from September 30-October 4 have been confirmed, with 15 countries battling it out over four nights of epic action for the sport’s world team title at Torun’s iconic Marian Rose Motoarena.

Hosts Poland are seeded straight through to the FIM SON Final on Saturday, October 4, and have listed a star-studded squad, led by five-time Speedway GP world champion Bartosz Zmarzlik. He is joined by Speedway GP rival Dominik Kubera, former world No.2 Patryk Dudek, former SGP winner Piotr Pawlicki and reigning SGP2 world champion Wiktor Przyjemski.

Reigning world champions Great Britain, who topped the podium in Manchester in July 2024, launch their title defence in Semi-Final 1 on Tuesday, September 30, taking on Germany, Italy, Latvia, Norway, Slovenia and Sweden, while 2022 winners Australia line up in Semi-Final 2 on October 1, meeting tournament newcomers Argentina, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France and Ukraine.

SEMI-FINAL 1

Great Britain’s squad features their 2021 and 2024 FIM SON title-winning heroes, Torun-based British champion Robert Lambert, his SGP rival Dan Bewley and Tom Brennan. They are joined by former national champion Adam Ellis and former SGP2 racer Leon Flint.

Last year’s bronze medallists Sweden go into the competition lifted by the return of skipper Fredrik Lindgren after the world No.3 reversed his decision to sit out this season’s FIM SON. He teams up with former SGP star Kim Nilsson, double Swedish champion Jacob Thorssell, Timo Lahti and former SGP2 racer Philip Hellstrom-Bangs.

Germany raced to an historic fourth place in the 2024 FIM SON – their best world team performance of the 21st century. Their Manchester heroes Kai Huckenbeck and Norick Blodorn return alongside Valentin Grobauer, Jonny Wynant and Patrick Hyjek.

The Italian squad is led by Paco Castagna – son of former Speedway GP star Armando Castagna – and Nicolas Covatti, with Nicolas Vicentin and Nicolo Percotti completing a four-man list.

Norway’s challenge is spearheaded by 2024 SGP2 bronze medallist Mathias Pollestad, who won the FIM SGP2 of Poland – Torun last year. He is joined by Glenn Moi, Lasse Frederiksen, Truls Kamhaug and Jorgen Lystad.

Slovenia completes the Semi-Final 1 line-up, with a squad, featuring Matic Ivacic, SGP2 rider Anze Grmek, SGP3 silver medallist Sven Cerjak, Denis Stojs and Luka Omerzel.

SEMI-FINAL 2

Australia heads to Torun for Semi-Final 2 on Wednesday, October 1, bidding to swap their 2024 silver medals for gold, with Speedway GP world title contender Brady Kurtz named in boss Mark Lemon’s squad, alongside SGP rivals Jack Holder, Max Fricke and 2017 Speedway GP world champion Jason Doyle. Ryan Douglas completes the Roos five.

Danish team manager Nicki Pedersen names a squad featuring Speedway GP duo Anders Thomsen and Torun rider Mikkel Michelsen, plus former world No.2 Leon Madsen, Danish champion Michael Jepsen Jensen and former FIM Speedway Under-21 World Championship runner-up Mads Hansen.

Czech Republic’s challenge is spearheaded by Speedway GP star Jan Kvech, who joins forces with Prague teammate Adam Bubba Bednar – winner of the DeWalt FIM SGP2 of Latvia – Riga on August 1. Vaclav Milik, Daniel Klima and Adam Kamenik complete the squad.

The French team features former FIM Long Track world champion Dimitri Berge and David Bellego, with Mathias Tresarrieu, Steven Goret and Tino Bouin also selected.

Ukraine’s side includes last year’s SGP2 silver medallist Nazar Parnitskyi. He links up with Marko Levishyn, Stanislav Melnychuk, Andrii Karpov and young star Roman Kapustin.

Finland, who reached the 2022 FIM SON Final in Vojens, name Jesse Mustonen, Anti Vuolas, Tero Aarnio, Otto Raak and Roni Niemela in their squad for Torun.

Tournament debutants Argentina become the first South American nation to compete in the competition. Their challenge will be led by former British league riders Fernando Garcia and Facundo Albin, and they are joined by Cristian Zubillaga in a huge event for Argentinian speedway.

The final starting line-ups for Semi-Finals 1 and 2, consisting of two starters and one substitute, will be named next week.

SON2

Hosts Poland head into FIM Speedway of Nations – SON2 on Friday, October 3, seeking an incredible 18th FIM Team Speedway Under-21 World Championship.

They take on Australia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Great Britain, Latvia and Sweden in an epic eight-team, 28-heat showdown, seeking their 12th gold medal in as many years.

Poland names a squad led by 2024 SGP2 world champion Wiktor Przyjemski, with SGP2 rival Kevin Malkiewicz also selected, along with 2023 SGP2 silver medallist Damian Ratajczak, and former SGP3 stars Antoni Kawczynski and Kacper Mania.

Sweden lists SGP2 star Casper Henriksson, who is in his final season at under-21 level. He is joined by 2023 SGP3 champion Rasmus Karlsson, Erik Persson, Ludvig Selvin and Noel Wahlquist.

Australia nominates a four-rider squad, featuring SGP2 star Mitchell McDiarmid, James Pearson, Michael West and Tate Zischke.

The Great Britain squad includes SGP2 duo Dan Thompson and Jake Mulford, plus Luke Harrison, Luke Killeen and British Under-21 champion Sam Hagon.

Denmark names a squad featuring SGP2 stars William Drejer and Mikkel Andersen. Torun rider Bastian Pedersen is also selected, alongside former SGP2 regulars Villads Nagel and Nicolai Heiselberg.

The German challenge is led by SGP2 rider Norick Blodorn, with the squad also featuring Jonny Wynant, Patrick Hyjek, Mario Hausl and 2025 FIM Women’s Speedway Gold Trophy winner Hannah Grunwald, who finished a superb seventh in the recent German Championship series.

Czech Republic’s squad features the nation’s SGP2 star Adam Bubba Bednar. He is joined by Jan Jenicek, Jaroslav Vanicek, Bruno Belan and Matous Kamenik.

The three-man Latvian side features DeWalt FIM SGP2 of Latvia – Riga wild card Nikita Kaulins, plus Damirs Filimonovs and Artjoms Juhno.

2025 Australian Senior Track Championship Report

Townsville Motorcycle Club’s 100-year celebrations have continued after hosting the 2025 Burdekin Motorcycles Australian Senior Track Championship at its home base of Lang Park on September 13-14.

Like all track championships, the 2025 event was fiercely contested across all the major classes. And with the level of competition so extraordinarily high, often the difference between fighting for podium positions and finishing mid-pack was how well riders got off the line.

After heats and repechages in all four championship classes, the finals were held on Sunday afternoon, with Brayden Bradford (Pro 250), Ronan Jacobs (Pro 450), Kayden Downing (MX Open) and Briony Hendrickson (Pro Open Women) delivering winning performances around the 550-metre granite track.

Bradford’s victory in Pro 250 on his GASGAS came as no surprise after he finished second in the equivalent class at the 2025 Australian Senior Dirt Track Championship, although he didn’t have it all his own way in the heats after Daniel Garard (Husqvarna) had his measure on a couple of occasions.

However, in the final Bradford wouldn’t be denied, waltzing to – in dirt track terms – a comfortable 1.8-second victory Lucas Quinn (KTM), while Brock Hutchins (KTM) got the better of a tight scrap with Paolo DAmato-Barbaro (KTM) for third.

Quinn (second), Bradford (fourth) and DAmato-Barbaro (fifth) were also amongst it in the Pro 450 decider, where Jacobs (KTM) completed the rare Aussie dirt track and track double in the same calendar year.

Jacobs defeated Quinn by just under one second, while defending champion Rory McQualter (KTM) was third. Cooper Andersen (Husqvarna) and Downing (Husqvarna) also went in with title aspirations before finding trouble and not making the distance.

Downing certainly didn’t leave the championship empty-handed, though. In MX Open, the most star-studded championship class – as well as the most heavily subscribed – of the weekend, his tempo and raw speed were decisive as he claimed the spoils from fellow Townsville riders Andersen and the ultra-consistent Quinn. McQualter and Bradford were fourth and fifth.

What more can you say about Hendrickson (KTM)? The 32-year-old again delivered on a high-stakes stage, winning the Pro Open Women final from long-time rival Tayla Street (Honda).

Hendrickson reached the finish line with four seconds to spare, while Street also enjoyed the same huge margin over third-placed Latita Hyde (KTM).

Junior support classes were also held at Lang Park, with Zack Wishart (50cc Division 2), Ryder Smith (65cc 7-U9), George Holmkvist (85cc 9-U13) and Neiko Donovan (250cc 13-U16) taking the honours. Matt Allan won the Over 40s Unlimited support.

2025 Australian Senior Track Championship

Pro 250

Brayden Bradford Lucas Quinn Brock Hutchins

MX Open

Kayden Downing Cooper Andersen Lucas Quinn

Pro Open Women

Briony Hendrickson Tayla Street Latiya Hyde

Pro 450

Ronan Jacobs Lucas Quinn Rory McQualter

Support classes

50cc Div 2

Zack Wishart Deagan Cutler Colby Cummins

65cc 7-U9

Ryder Smith River Vass Carter MacElroy

85cc 9-U13

George Holmkvist Beau Baker Tate Lambie

250cc 13-U16

Neiko Donovan Cruize Reilly Kai Moran

Provisional 2026 FIM EnduroGP calendar

Prime Stadium Eventos, promoters of the Paulo Duarte FIM EnduroGP World Championship and the FIM, are pleased to confirm the provisional calendar for the 2026 season.

Ready to build on its success of 2025, the championship will be held across seven rounds during 2026. Beginning in early April, the Paulo Duarte FIM EnduroGP World Championship will visit Italy, Spain, Finland, and Portugal twice, before concluding in Wales in August, with the penultimate round in July to be confirmed.

2026 Paulo Duarte FIM EnduroGP World Championship Provisional Calendar

Round 1: 10-12 April – Italy

Round 2: 01-03 May – Spain

Round 3: 22-24 May – Finland

Round 4: 12-14 June – Portugal

Round 5: 19-21 June – Portugal

Round 6: 17-19 July – TBA

Round 7: 07-09 August – Wales

Ricky Russell takes inaugural AMA Enduro win with Triumph

Enduro Engineering Triumph Off-Road Racing Team’s Ricky Russell has taken his and the TF 450’s debut victory in the AMA National Enduro Series over the weekend in Missouri, USA.

Russell battled the intense heat and dust at the Lead Belt National round seven of the AMA Enduro series, to tackle six sections totalling 44 miles of competition in the NE Pro1 category. Kicking off with two 6.5-mile tests at the start of the day, racers then took on two tough 8-mile sections followed by a 7.5-mile section, before the racing reached its conclusion with a 7-mile test.

Bringing confidence from clinching a podium at the previous round, the Rattlesnake National in Pennsylvania, Russell got to work and put in an outstanding performance throughout the day’s proceedings. Staving off some tough competition, the Enduro Engineering Triumph racer won all but the final test, in which he finished second, to take the overall victory – his first in the series – aboard Triumph machinery.

Russell is currently third in the overall championship standings, having only once been out of the top five overall so far this season. The Washington state native is proud to be the first rider to take an NEPG AMA National Enduro victory in the modern era of Triumph aboard the British manufacturer’s newly developed off-road machinery.

Ricky Russell

“I finally was able to put a full day together at an NEPG Enduro and get my first ever win! I’m stoked to have taken five of the six tests in gnarly conditions with temperatures reaching 95 degrees and a lot of dust. I finished the Rattlesnake [National] with a good win on that last test, and I just knew that if I could just do that today and just ride like I know how, we’ll be good. I got out there, and it was definitely dusty and tricky. You got to know where to push and where to kind of back off and not take the chances. I had no crashes until the last test where I crashed twice, I almost had the sweep on the day, but Grant [Baylor] snuck in there and got that sixth test win. I’m really happy to get this done, though. It’s my first-ever NEPG win, so I can’t really complain – I’ve been on the podium here and there quite a bit but was never able to click off that win. So, I’m really happy to do it the way we did today.”

Great Britain claims FIM Long Track of Nations gold in Vechta

Great Britain raced to gold in the 2025 FIM Long Track of Nations (LToN), but victory for Chris Harris, Zach Wajtknecht and veteran Andrew Appleton came a day later than scheduled after torrential rain forced the cancellation of racing on Saturday (13 September) following the first nine races and the programme underwent a full restage the next day.

Before a huge downpour on Saturday left organisers with no choice other than to stop racing on the night time programme in the Reiterwaldstadion Vechta in north-west Germany, it was clear that the British trio were in fine form and with the sun thankfully shining on Sunday morning they got straight back to work.

Captaining defending champions Germany, Lukas Fienhage – the current leader of the FIM Long Track World Championship – had been fast the previous evening and he picked up where he left off in the opening Heat as he led his nation to a clear victory over the Czech Republic, but the red lights came on in the second Heat between Denmark and Finland after Finns Tero Arnio and Henri Ahlbom both crashed.

With only Jesse Mustonen able to represent Finland in the restart, he raced to victory and five points, but the Danish trio led by Kenneth Kruse Hansen picked up a total of nine points for finishing second through to fourth.

Looking for a second LToN victory to go with the title they won in 2015, Great Britain then dominated against the Netherlands – who were champions in 2023 – with Harris and Wajtknecht running one-two and the Dutch suffering a serious blow when Romano Hummel pulled out with a technical issue.

Despite losing teenage star Patrick Kruse for exceeding the time limit at the start of the second block of racing, Denmark took a narrow victory over the French and then the Czech Republic – with Daniel Klima replacing Jan Hlacina – dominated a two-rider Finnish team that was further weakened when Mustonen retired, leaving Aarnio as their only scorer in third.

The second block was completed with Germany taking on the Netherlands – two of the pre-event favourites – with the home team, looking for an eleventh LToN title, once again led from the front by Fienhage with Hummel second from event debutant Mario Niedermeier.

The British trio were in action next against France and although Mathias Trésarrieu raced to the win, Wajtknecht, Appleton and Harris placed second through to fourth to maintain their advantage at the top of the standings with a two-point lead over Germany after all seven nations had completed two Heats.

Finn Mustonen took his second win of the programme against Germany, but with Fienhage, Stephan Katt and Niedermeier filling the next three places the home team strengthened its position in the overall standings before the Czech Republic, with Hynek Stichauer at the front, edged out the Danes by a single point.

With Ahlbom sidelined for the remainer of the programme, the two-rider Finn team then defeated France with Mustonen winning again and Aarnio third. Trésarrieu was second with Jordan Dubernard fourth, but Tino Bouin had been a non-starter for the French and Anthony Chauffour retired.

The eleventh Heat of the day saw Hansen win for Denmark, but it was the Netherlands with Hummel, Meijer and Meijerink finishing second through to fourth who took the biggest share of the points before Great Britain, despite losing Harris through retirement, defeated the Czech Republic as Wajtknecht and Appleton filled the first two positions.

Fienhage took his third Heat win of the day as Germany scored a narrow win over Denmark and Hummel then led the Dutch to a clear victory over France before Great Britain beat Finland, although Mustonen made it four wins from five starts.

The Dutch then strengthened their claim for a place among the top two nations that would meet in the Final with a maximum score of twelve against the Czech Republic with Hummel winning again.

Having led the field from the opening Heat, Great Britain maintained their momentum with Harris and Wajtknecht dominating the Danes before Germany took on France in a crucial Heat and looked to be in control until Fienhage span out on the final lap while leading. This handed the win to Trésarrieu, but more importantly cost the defending champions vital points and left them tied with the Netherlands and five points behind Great Britain with the leading three Nations left with just one Heat each to decide the two finalists.

The advantage appeared to lie with the Netherlands who faced the two-rider Finnish team in their last Heat, but when Hummel pulled out with a mechanical problem and Mustonen raced to his fifth win the Dutch could only add seven points to their total.

After the Czechs defeated the French in a fight for fifth, the final Heat of the programme saw Germany take on Great Britain needing to score seven points or more to earn a place in the Final at the expense of the Dutch.

Great Britain still needed to score points to guarantee their place in the Final and Wajtknecht stepped up with his second victory to do exactly that and with Fienhage second and Katt only fourth behind Harris, Germany’s defence of the LToN was over.

Although the scores were reset for the Final, Great Britain had dominated through the Heat stages and carried the most momentum and when Hummel – the Netherlands’ top scorer – was excluded for exceeding the time limit when he suffered another mechanical issue, the Dutch were rocked firmly onto the back foot.

As the tapes went up on the Final it was Wajtknecht from the second gate and Harris from the outside who swept into the lead and with Appleton slotting into third it was game over as Great Britain hammered home their domination to end a decade of drought and become the 2025 FIM Long Track of Nations winners.

2025 FIM Flat Track World Championship Vasad Hungary Wrap

Turning a two-point deficit into a four-point advantage, defending champion Sammy Halbert burst into the lead of the 2025 FIM Flat Track World Championship powered by HKC Koopmann, Anlas, Kineo and Blackburst for the first time this season with a dominant performance at Vasad in Hungary on Saturday (13 September).

With clear blue skies overhead, conditions in the Moto Track Arena were ideal and the loose, sandy surface looked perfectly prepared for the fifth and penultimate round of the series.

A comfortable winner last time out at Scheessel where he clearly gelled with the fast one-thousand-metre German track, the big question was would Halbert be equally at home on the much shorter three-hundred-and-thirteen-metre Hungarian circuit? The answer was an unequivocal yes and the Flat Track fans who had made the journey to Vasad, about fifty kilometres south-west of the Hungarian capital Budapest, did not have long to wait before the rider from Washington State gave a clear indication of his form.

It was Britain’s Tim Neave (GASGAS) who got the afternoon programme under way with victory ahead of Spain’s 2022 champion Gerard Bailo (Zaeta) before Halbert won his opening Heat with a comfortable winning margin from Italy’s Kevin Corradetti (Yamaha) and 2023 champion and series leader Ervin Krajčovič (KTM) from the Czech Republic.

Still finding his feet in his first season in the championship, Germany’s Marius Kircher (KTM) gave the crowd a flash of his potential when he closed the opening block of Heats with a win from series front-runners Ondřej Švédík (KTM) from the Czech Republic and Italy’s Daniele Tonelli (TM) who were both looking to bounce back from disappointing scores in Scheessel.

Krajčovič threw down a challenge in his second Heat when he led home Halbert, who only just got the better of Neave for second, before Tonelli – who had failed to win a Heat in Scheessel – took the chequered flag in his second Heat ahead of Germany’s Christian Stange (Kawasaki) and Švédík.

Kircher then raced to his second win of the programme, this time chased by Argentina’s Santiago Arangio (Yamaha), to turn more than a few heads and lead the field into the third block of Heats on a perfect score of fourteen, one clear of Halbert and two ahead of a three-way tie for third between Neave, Krajčovič and Tonelli.

Halbert was straight back to his winning ways with victory in his third Heat chased by Krajčovič and Tonelli and then Neave took his second win of the afternoon, this time from Bailo, before Dutchman Menno Van Meer (Honda) – who had been limited to a pair of sixth-placed finishes in his opening two Heats – led home Švédík and Kircher.

With just one more Heat to decide the ten automatic qualifiers for the Grand Final, the pressure was firmly on and Corradetti booked his place with victory from Van Meer, Bailo and Kircher who all made the cut as well before Halbert ensured first gate pick for the Grand Final with his third win of the day, this time in front of Švédík who also progressed.

Securing their automatic places in the Grand Final, Czech series newcomer Vít Janoušek won the last Heat race of the day from Neave, Corradetti and Krajčovič which forced the next ten riders into the Last Chance Heat where the final two positions behind the tapes for the Grand Final were decided in favour of Arangio and Italian Michele Guerra (Husqvarna).

The Grand Final was all about Halbert who delivered a masterclass in cool, controlled racing. Choosing the second gate from the inside on the front row, the American started behind Kircher – who was quickly passed through the opening turn by Neave and Krajčovič – before threading his way through to the front by the start of lap two.

For the remaining ten laps Neave kept the pressure on Halbert, but the former American Motorcyclist Association Grand National Champion barely put a wheel wrong and gave himself a thirty-eighth birthday present two days early by taking his second consecutive Grand Final win with Krajčovič and Švédík slowing dropping off the pace in third and fourth.

Delighted to record a season-best finish of fifth, Kircher led home Bailo, Corradetti and Tonelli with Janoušek and Arangio completing the top ten.

With Halbert once again collecting the bonus point for the fastest lap in the Grand Final, he heads to the sixth and concluding round of the 2025 FIM Flat Track World Championship – that takes place this coming Saturday (20 September) at Pardubice in the Czech Republic – leading Krajčovič by just four points.

Wachs wins FIM Long Track Under 23 World Cup

Home favourite Timo Wachs became only the third-ever winner of the FIM Long Track Under 23 World Cup when he swept to victory on a rainy Friday night in the Reiterwaldstadion Vechta in north-west Germany.

With his hometown of Werlte lying less than 60 kilometres to the west, 22-year-old Wachs was very much the local hero as he battled the talent-filled field as well as the elements to record a famous victory from hotly-tipped Danish teenager Patrick Kruse and France’s Théo Ugoni, who matched his third-placed finish from two years earlier in Morizès.

The dry afternoon gave way to a wet evening with the rain beginning to fall just in time for the first Heat of the programme that was won by Wachs, who got a taste of FIM Long Track World Championship action last month as a wild card at Scheessel, ahead of Ugoni and Germany’s Marlon Hegener.

Rising French star Tino Bouin, the only rider in the field other than Wachs to have sampled top-flight racing this year with his appearance at Marmande in July, then won his Heat from the Czech Republic’s Jan Hlačina before the evening’s first major surprise when seventeen-year-old Kruse suffered a mechanical issue at the end of lap three of his opening Heat while leading, handing the victory to France’s Noah Urda ahead of Great Britain’s Cameron Taylor.

Wachs maintained his unbeaten record in the second block of Heats after Ugoni had won from Germany’s Sebastian Adorjan and Urda – the 2023 FIM Track Racing Youth Gold Trophy winner – before Kruse got his first points on the board with victory ahead of home rider Tim Widera and Taylor.

The third block saw Bouin defeat Wachs and Urda beat Ugoni as Kruse continued to fight his way into contention with his second win of the programme – this time coming at the expense of Dutch racer Jeffrey Sijbesma – elevating him into the all-important top five that would qualify for the Grand Final.

With two blocks of Heats remaining, Wachs and Bouin shared the lead on eleven points – one ahead of Ugoni and Urda and three clear of Kruse – and the leading five further strengthened their claims on places behind the tapes for the Grand Final in the fourth block. First Bouin won from Hegener, then Kruse defeated Sijbesma and Ugoni before Wachs maintained his share of the overall lead with victory ahead of Urda.

At this point the top five had pulled clear with sixth-placed Hlačina three points adrift of a start in the Grand Final and the leaders confirmed their places in the main race of the programme with Kruse taking his fourth straight win of the night before Wachs signed off on top with Ugoni making the cut in third, but the drama-packed fifteenth and final Heat threatened to throw up a big shock when Bouin got tangled with Britain’s Jordan Derrick in the first turn in an incident that also took down Taylor.

A clearly beaten and bruised Bouin was bravely able to make the restart and with his place in the Grand Final already assured he confirmed his position as joint top qualifier alongside Wachs with a determined move around the outside in the final turn to snatch victory from Taylor as Urda booked his place in the Grand Final in third.

Starting from gate four, Wachs reacted quickly when the tapes went up on the Grand Final and was able to sweep around the outside of Kruse and Ugoni in the first bend and was never headed again as he raced to the FIM Long Track Under 23 World Cup. Kruse pushed him hard for the full duration in second with Ugoni competing the podium ahead of Bouin and Urda.

Nazar Parnitskyi crowned Speedway Under-21 World Champion in Vojens

Ukraine’s new FIM Speedway Under-21 world champion Nazar Parnitskyi hopes the sound of speedway bikes will roar in his homeland again soon after achieving one of the greatest victories in Ukrainian history on Friday.

Parnitskyi defied a day of wet weather conditions to blaze to a five-ride maximum and win the Deluxe Homeart FIM SGP2 of Denmark – Vojens – night one of the Weekend of Champions at the home of Danish speedway.

With his Polish rival Wiktor Przyjemski battling through the pain of a recent ankle injury to finish 11th in the meeting classification with six championship points, Parnitskyi went from trailing the Lublin star by four points ahead of racing to finishing 10 clear in top spot.

Danish young gun Mikkel Andersen, 17, followed up his fourth place in 2024 by bagging the bronze medal – finishing one point clear of Czech charger Adam Bubba Bednar, who claimed fourth position.

But the night belonged to Parnitskyi, who achieved the biggest victory by a Ukrainian rider since the country parted from the Soviet Union.

He showed nerves of steel in the wet on his Danish home track to deliver five astonishing starts. The 18-year-old has emerged as one of the sport’s most promising talents and provided a welcome ray of light for the country’s speedway community at a time when they face the horrors of war, with racing on hold.

Nazar Parnitskyi

“I hope this war will soon be over and speedway will come back to Ukraine. I am really happy that I did what I planned. The plan was to win this, and I am really happy that I could do it here in Vojens. I have always struggled with my starts here in Vojens. I decided to go a completely different way when it comes to the setup, and it worked out. My starts were super, and I am happy about that.”

Parnitskyi’s heroics could see him become Ukraine’s first-ever full-time Speedway GP rider in the coming years. But for now, he’s already hoping for another SGP2 title showdown with Przyjemski in 2026.

Przyjemski raced his first meeting since crashing out of Swedish champions Lejonen’s Bauhaus Elitserien match in Hallstavik on August 19. The Bydgoszcz-born star counts himself fortunate to have made it to the tapes as he claimed a gallant silver medal.

Wiktor Przyjemski

“It was a very difficult night for me and, to be honest, I don’t feel like I lost the gold medal. I feel like I won silver. I felt pain in both of my legs. I was very happy that I was able to race at all. In the last race, I was only thinking about surgery – I need to get rid of this metal from my leg and then I will be very relieved. It was a very difficult night, and the conditions didn’t help at all. Big congratulations to Nazar. I remember our battle last year. We battled it out for the gold again this season and hopefully it will be the same next season.”

Bronze medallist Andersen admits he revelled in the testing conditions on his Danish home track as he surged from sixth in the SGP2 standings to third by taking third place in the Deluxe Homeart FIM SGP2 of Denmark – Vojens.

Mikkel Andersen

“It’s unbelievable. I was sixth before this round and didn’t feel that I was going to win or even finish third. It was possible, but I knew I needed to have the luck on my side. I am a rider that likes a difficult track. When it’s too smooth and slick for me, it’s boring. I need something a bit more difficult and technical, so I enjoyed it.”

Tino Olsen wins SGP4 World Championship

Denmark’s Tino Stjernegaard Olsen took the win at the first-ever FIM Speedway World Championship (SGP4) with a 15-point maximum at Danish venue Vojens on Saturday.

The SGP4 project made its debut in 2023 as part of Warner Bros. Discovery Sports’ vision to deliver a new generation of champions, with six-time world champion Tony Rickardsson designing a 190cc bike to train the sport’s newest riders, aged between 11 and 13.

For the first time since the SGP4 class was launched, the competition has been granted full world-championship status by the FIM. Riders from 11 different countries and four different continents headed to Vojens Speedway Center during its 50th-anniversary Weekend of Champions, battling it out over a hard-fought 20 heats.

Home hero Olsen went unbeaten over all five races to become the first-ever under-13 world champion, whilst fellow countryman Harry Moller finished second with 13 points. Australia’s Cooper Antone rounded out the podium after a third-place run-off, which saw him defeat Sweden’s Ludvig Lundgren after they tied on 11 points.

Olsen, 12, was delighted to take the win in front of an excited home crowd at his second SGP4 event. He said:

Tino Stjernegaard Olsen

“I’m feeling good. I was very nervous (going into the last race). When I got up to the start, my heart was pounding so hard. I have a lot of people helping me. Today, I had Jacob Jensen as my coach, and it was him that was calming me down.”

Runner-up Moller made it a Danish one-two on his SGP4 debut to the adoration of the home fans. Meanwhile, Antone, 13, tried to make it third time lucky in his quest for gold after winning silver in the 2023 and 2024 SGP4 events in Malilla, Sweden, but he was forced to settle for bronze this time around after hitting the tapes in his second race.

When asked if he sees SGP3, the FIM Speedway Youth World Championship for 250cc, under-16 riders as the next step, he responded: “Yeah, that’ll be the next goal to get to – we’ve got to qualify for it first!”

History was also made by Danish young gun Viktoria Coopersen, who became the first-ever female heat winner in an FIM Speedway World Championships event.

Tony Rickardsson

“I think the whole starting field proved to be very strong, and these guys especially stood out. They were doing fantastic racing, close racing and stayed safe – and that’s most important for me, that everybody can get home in the van in one piece. And what a great show they put on. They had a lot of spectators coming and watching the meeting, so for me, it was a super nice success. Congratulations to all three, and of course to the rest of the riders who participated in this first world championship. It has been a fantastic journey (to obtain world-championship status for this event), and we couldn’t have done it without both the kids and their families helping us out and making this possible. To sit here with these kids and see how well they’ve been riding … I’ve seen them for some years now, and the progression has been fantastic. I actually feel a little bit emotional. It was fantastic to see these guys doing so well.”

SGP4 Results

Tino Stjernegaard Olsen (Denmark) 15 pts Harry Moller (Denmark) 13 pts Cooper Antone (Australia) 11 pts Ludvig Lundgren (Sweden) 11pts Riley Rearick (USA) 8 pts Theo Trofast (Sweden) 8 pts Johannes Ebel (Germany) 7 pts Odd Leo Vigre (Norway) 6 pts Simon Jul Vindum (Denmark) 6 pts Ondrej Trnik (Slovakia) 5 pts Harald Fohlin (Sweden) 5 pts Nico Will (Germany) 4 pts Augusto Camoriano (Argentina) 4 pts Valters Buss (Latvia) 4 pts Fraser Buckle (Great Britain) 4 pts Viktoria Coopersen (Denmark – reserve) 3 pts Ravi Nijenhuis (Netherlands) 1 pt

2025 FIM SpeedwayGP of Denmark – Vojens Round 10 Wrap

Polish superstar Bartosz Zmarzlik held his nerve in the most high-stakes race of his career to become a record-equalling six-time world champion at the Vojens Speedway Centre in Denmark on Saturday night.

In doing so, Zmarzlik joined the sport’s most exclusive club alongside the late Ivan Mauger of New Zealand and Swedish legend Tony Rickardsson, both six-time world champions in Speedway GP. He also etched his name in the record books as the first rider ever to win four consecutive world titles, adding 2025 to his run of triumphs in 2022, 2023 and 2024, alongside his earlier crowns in 2019 and 2020.

The title came down to a showdown worthy of the occasion. Zmarzlik and his Australian rival Brady Kurtz both blasted straight through to the final at the Deluxe Homeart FIM Speedway GP of Denmark – Vojens, setting the stage for a four-lap shootout with the championship on the line.

Kurtz, chasing history of his own after winning the previous four rounds in Gorzow, Malilla, Riga and Wroclaw, stormed to a record-breaking fifth consecutive GP victory. But second place was enough for Zmarzlik to cling onto the title by a single point, sealing the championship before receiving the trophy from none other than Rickardsson himself.

It was a night of enormous pressure for Zmarzlik, who has now finished in the world’s top two every year since 2018. Even the normally ice-cool Lublin and Lejonen rider admitted to feeling the strain as he shadowed Kurtz in pursuit of gold, knowing any mistake could undo years of dominance.

There was plenty for the home crowd to cheer too, with Danish national champion Michael Jepsen Jensen taking a sensational third place on his first SGP start since 2018. The podium sealed a dream return for the 2012 FIM Speedway of Nations winner, who also confirmed he’ll be back as a full-time rider in the 2026 season, 11 years after his last full campaign.

Dan Bewley gave Great Britain something to celebrate by finishing fourth in the Danish GP to claim his first world championship bronze. The milestone came after he edged out 2024 bronze medallist Fredrik Lindgren in the decisive LCQ2 to secure the final spot on this year’s championship podium.

Zmarzlik’s reign rolls on, his legacy now firmly alongside Mauger and Rickardsson, and in one way, already beyond them. The 30-year-old heads into 2026 bidding to become the first rider ever to claim seven FIM Speedway World Championships, and the Polish great knows he has time on his side.

Bartosz Zmarzlik – 2025 FIM SGP #1

“This is an amazing moment for me because when I was young, I was always dreaming about becoming a world champion. Now that I am 30 years old, I have six world titles, which is unbelievable to me. I can’t 100 per cent take in this moment that I have achieved with my team. I am super happy because Brady gave me a really big challenge, so thank you, Brady. All season, we have produced a good show for the sport. I am happy I have won, and I don’t know what more to say at this moment.”

Brady Kurtz – 2025 FIM SGP #2

“Obviously it’s tough to come that close to winning, but I am also so grateful and happy to win silver in my first year. To win five GPs is absolutely unbelievable. To get the silver medal is a hell of an achievement. “I have to say congratulations to Bartek. You have to respect him and admire him. He’s a hell of a competitor. I am not sure what I have to do to beat him, but I need to keep working on that. Congratulations to him and his team. They did an unbelievable job for the entire year. I am glad to be here. “When I won for the first time in Gorzow, I properly started to believe that I could win and suddenly, my starting ability really went up from there. That’s pretty much all that has happened. I have been making good starts and just trying to stay calm. “To be honest, even today, I was not worried about winning the World Championship at all. All I was focused on was just trying to make each start and get to the final. I knew I would have a good gate pick, and after that, it wasn’t really up to me. I just tried to do my thing, but it wasn’t enough.”

Bronze medallist Bewley sealed a career-best SGP finish. The Cumbrian has often insisted his focus is on strong performances and chasing wins rather than worrying about medals.

Dan Bewley – 2025 FIM SGP #3

“If you go about your job and do your best, the medal will be there. It’s good to finally get there. Between me and Freddie, it went down to that LCQ, and it was quite cool having that last race with him. It has been a good year. I want to say well done to these two boys (Zmarzlik and Kurtz). We had a good battle, and it has been fun. Thanks to the whole team behind me and everyone for their support all the way through the season. It has been pretty cool everywhere I went.”

Four Aussies in 2025 FIM SGP Top Ten

While Brady Kurtz went oh so close to wrapping up the championship, only to miss the title by a single point, he was not the only Aussie to figure highly in 2025.

Jack Holder finished fifth in the championship, Max Fricke eighth and Jason Doyle tenth.

In the Junior ranks, young Cooper Antone finished on the podium in SGP4 to underline that the future for Aussie competitors in speedway is looking bright.

2025 FIM Speedway GP of Denmark – Vojens Results

Brady Kurtz 20 Bartosz Zmarzlik 18 Michael Jepsen Jensen 16 Dan Bewley 14 Andzejs Lebedevs 12 Fredrik Lindgren 11 Robert Lambert 10 Jason Doyle 9 Mikkel Michelsen 8 Martin Vaculik 7 Jack Holder 6 Kai Huckenbeck 5 Max Fricke 4 Anders Thomsen 3 Dominik Kubera 2

2025 FIM Speedway GP Championship Final Standings

Bartosz Zmarzlik 183 Brady Kurtz 182 Dan Bewley 142 Fredrik Lindgren 134 Jack Holder 118 Andzejs Lebedevs 98 Robert Lambert 82 Max Fricke 79 Mikkel Michelsen 70 Jason Doyle 66 Anders Thomsen 66 Dominik Kubera 61 Jan Kvech 58 Martin Vaculik 51 Kai Huckenbeck 42

SMX Play Off Two Rider Quotes See full results here:

Hunter on top in second SMX Play Off – Shimoda leads 250 Hunter Lawrence (Team Honda HRC Progressive) came out on top of a barnburner at Dome at America’s Centre, claiming the overall at Playoff 2 of the SMX World Championship. Both 450SMX motos went down to the wire, but Hunter’s (1-3) scores were enough to earn the win and the crucial double points on offer, cutting Jett’s championship lead to just six points heading into the triple-points Las Vegas Finale next weekend. Jett Lawrence made it a Honda one-two on the night after a storming charge from 21st to fourth in the opening moto, missing out on second by a whisker in a three-way almost photo finish after coming from way behind to chase down Ken Roczen and Eli Tomac. Jett then returned fire with a victory in Moto 2 to lock down second overall (4-1) and hold onto the championship lead. The championship leader recorded the fastest lap of each race, while Hunter was second fastest in both motos. Eli Tomac (Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing) featured highly in both nail-biters to collect third overall with (3-2) scores. Tomac is 16 points back heading into Vegas. Hunter Lawrence 1-3 “My day was good—we got the win, and that always feels great. It was a strong night for Honda, with Jo taking the 250 overall and myself and Jett going 1-2 in the 450s. I’m happy to be healthy, happy with how I’m riding, and really thankful to the team for all the work they put in. Now it’s on to Las Vegas to finish the season.” Jett Lawrence 4-1 “The first moto was a bit of a bummer—I spun off the gate, and once you give those guys half a wheel, they shut you down quick. I had to come from pretty far back, but my riding felt really good; I found some cool lines, and it was flowing nicely. In the second moto, I executed the start the way I wanted, grabbed the holeshot, and just focused on limiting mistakes. The track was tougher that time, but I was able to build a gap and get it done. To come away second overall and with a points lead of six heading into Las Vegas feels good. It’s shaping up to be a classic finale.” Eli Tomac “That was some good racing there, just good, fun racing. Of course I would like to finish up top. I did what I could. I felt like I rode better that moto, busted out some good lines, but once again not quite enough. So, we’ll keep pushing. Yes, I’m down 16 [points], which is a little unfortunate, but it is what it is now. We’re in the mix, we’re in the hunt, so we’ll take it to Vegas. Thank you to Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing for the day and yeah, it was good.” – Eli Tomac RJ Hampshire “All-in-all, it was a solid weekend,” commented Hampshire. “Nothing too special, I just clicked off my laps and managed to post a good one in qualifying for P4. I had good speed in Moto 1, but just a couple of mistakes cost me a bit, but I felt really good for it being my first kind of Supercross-type race on the 450. I was stoked on how everything felt and I know that we’ll continue to make progress. Second moto, again not a great start, but on a track that was hard to pass, it’s decent that we’re leaving here with a sixth place. We’ll take it, and now we’ll come out firing for the last one in Las Vegas.” Ken Roczen “All right, St. Louis, we’re done and dusted and we actually had a really, really good weekend,” said Ken Roczen. “We made a couple of little tweaks on the bike, basically just what I raced during all of Supercross, and it honestly made the world a difference to me. Going into the night show, I didn’t necessarily have the best [qualifying] time and the best [gate] position, but I felt a lot more confident just because I overall felt better on the bike. And it showed, because in the first moto I was battling in second the whole time, and brought it home, so that was really needed. I did some good riding, and it was a very big step in the right direction. Even in the second [moto], maybe the result was a fifth, but it was a lot better than last weekend. [There were] just a couple little mishaps during the race that cost me some positions, but I ended up being really happy with all my riding and what we have done so far.” Justin Barcia “Practice went well in St. Louis so I had a pretty good gate pick, but got a bit pinched in the first moto off the start and then charged hard until the end. Better start in Moto 2, but I just battled around where I was at – everyone was riding really well today and it was difficult to pass. All-in-all, I’m looking forward to practicing this week, and then going out with a bang in Vegas!” 450 SMX Points Pos Rider Points 1 Jett Lawrence 91 2 Hunter Lawrence 85 3 Eli Tomac 75 4 Chase Sexton 68 5 Cooper Webb 67 6 Justin Cooper 64 7 Ken Roczen 63 8 R.J. Hampshire 61 9 Dylan Ferrandis 48 10 Joey Savatgy 47 11 Justin Barcia 47 12 Benny Bloss 30 13 Valentin Guillod 28 14 Justin Hill 26 15 Coty Schock 22 16 Shane McElrath 21 17 Malcolm Stewart 20 18 Mitchell Harrison 14 19 Aaron Plessinger 14 20 Marshal Weltin 12 250 250SMX delivered the drama. Jo Shimoda (Team Honda HRC Progressive) toughed out illness to go (2-2) and take the overall win to shake things up heading to Las Vegas next weekend. Seth Hammaker (Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki) matched consistency with (3-3) for second, and Nate Thrasher (Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing) rounded out the podium (6-4). Title leader Haiden Deegan had a nightmare second moto, tangling with Levi Kitchen on the opening lap. Kitchen basically slammed Deegan in an aggressive and somewhat controversial move. Despite a missing front brake lever, Deegan salvaged 14th, leaving him sixth overall (1-14) and 10 points down with one round left. Even a win in Vegas wouldn’t guarantee him a third 250SMX crown. Jo Shimoda 2-2 “Tough day! I haven’t been feeling great; I had a fever going, and I was just trying to manage it. I just wanted to get a good start, ride 80 percent, do nothing crazy, and just finish it off, so I’m very happy with the result going into next weekend. I think it was a good day, for what it is.” Seth Hammaker 3-3 “I ended up second overall, another consistent day. I felt good physically, which was positive. Qualifying was a little off, and I was frustrated at first, but it was more about me getting comfortable and learning the track. It was a really challenging layout, slick in spots, tight, and tough to pass on, but we made it work. Going into the mains, I knew starts would be key for track position. They weren’t quite where I wanted them tonight, but we’ll work on that and be better for next weekend. Overall, I’m happy with second and in a good spot heading into the final in Vegas. I just need to go out there, try to win, and see what happens.” Nate Thrasher 6-4 “There through outdoors I was really struggling with bike set-up, and at those last two rounds we really found something. We really changed a lot with the rear end – it was pushing me a little bit too far forward. And then coming into SMX [postseason] at the practice track I’ve been ripping the whole time. Last weekend I actually rode really good, I was quite a bit faster than the guys in front of me, I just wasn’t aggressive enough… It’s just tough to pass on these tracks and I feel like Supercross is a little bit more ‘me,’ and so I just came in here tonight – that first race I think I was 13th or 14th [at the start] – and man, I just was aggressive early. I made a lot of passes and got up into sixth. And in that [second moto] I was a little smoked from that first [moto], just didn’t quite have the pace I had in that first one, but we were able to salvage a fourth. Going into Vegas I’m going to give it all that I’ve got. I’m normally pretty good on the speedways [SX and SMX layouts], in the past, so maybe go out there and win it and get top three in points.” – Nate Thrasher, when asked about his inconsistency on the podium. Tom Vialle “Second race of SMX is done and I finished with a 10-1 scorecard for fifth overall. It really was a case of opposites with how I felt in each race – I was struggling for comfort in the first moto, and then the team made a lot of great changes for the second race, making the setup softer, and it was so much better for me. I felt a lot more comfortable and I was able to ride a better second moto. I got a solid start and I just rode well out front for the whole race, so that was nice. We’re fourth in points now, so we’ll do all that we can to win in Vegas!” Levi Kitchen “Qualifying went well, and I felt like I was riding really strong. In the first moto, I didn’t get the best start but worked my way up to fifth. In the second moto, I got a great start but came together with Haiden [Deegan] and went down. I feel like I’m improving every weekend. My speed is good, so we’ll head into Vegas ready to send it and see what we can do.” Ty Masterpool “Overall, it was a good day. I had to go through the Wildcard race, which made for a tough start to the first moto, but I made it work and had a solid ride. In the second moto, I just couldn’t make the pass for the podium and ended up tying for third, but got scored fourth. I’m feeling better and stronger each weekend. I’m really looking forward to finishing strong in Vegas and carrying this momentum into next year, feeling healthy and confident.” Jordon Smith “It was a better day. I felt good in practice and qualification, so the work this week paid off. I had a lot of arm pump in moto one, which is unusual for me, but I regrouped well for the second moto. The result in that one was positive, and we plan to come out swinging in Las Vegas.” Drew Adams “It was a pretty mediocre day for me. Qualifying wasn’t too bad, and in the first moto, I pumped up a bit in the arms and finished 13th, which wasn’t the result I wanted. The starts were solid today though, so that was a step forward. In the second moto, I finished ninth for 12th overall. Not my best, but we’ll keep building, and I’m looking forward to Vegas.” Garrett Marchbanks “Overall, it was a decent day. Coming from Charlotte, where I had a DNF, and only being able to ride once this week for about 25 to 30 minutes, I wasn’t sure what to expect. I was in a lot of pain with my leg, but I made it work. I put together two solid motos, nothing special, but enough to score some important points. I’m happy to leave St. Louis with more than I thought I’d get. Now the goal is to recover, regroup, and be as close to 100% as possible to put up a good fight in Vegas.” Ryder DiFrancesco “My qualifying went really solid! I connected the track together really well and P3 was a comfortable pace for me. In the races, I just couldn’t get off the gate this weekend – it was a tough place to come through the pack. Going into next weekend, we’ll put our best foot forward for triple points! We’re still in ninth overall, so we’ll give it our best shot and see how it unfolds in Vegas.” 250 SMX Points Pos Rider Points 1 J. Shimoda 92 2 H. Deegan 82 3 S. Hammaker 78 4 T. Vialle 67 5 N. Thrasher 64 6 L. Kitchen 53 7 T. Masterpool 48 8 J. Smith 48 9 R. Difrancesco 41 10 C. Davies 41 11 D. Adams 37 12 G. Marchbanks 36 13 D. Bennick 35 14 M. Anstie 35 15 A. Forkner 25 16 D. Schwartz 25 17 M. Vohland 24 18 C. Park 18 19 J. Beaumer 15 20 L. Turner 14 SMX Next World All-Stars SMX Next World All-Stars racing played catch-up after their Charlotte round was cancelled, running a two-day double-header. On Friday, Kayden Minear (Yamaha) controlled Playoff 1 from the front as Carson Wood (Monster Energy Yamaha) carved from 14th to second, with Australian Tiger Wood (Honda Racing) third. Saturday’s SMX Next Final paid double points, and Ryder Malinoski (Yamaha) led it wire-to-wire to take the win. Minear recovered from eighth to second to secure the championship, while Kade Johnson (Yamaha) claimed third to wrap up the weekend in style. SMX Next World All-Stars Main Two Championship Pos Rider Points 1 K. Minear 69 2 K. Johnson 56 3 T. Wood 52 4 R. Malinoski 50 5 C. Dudney 49 6 E. Temmerman 43 7 D. Thomas 42 8 W. Thurman 40 9 L. Gibson 40 10 O. Covell 33 American Flat Track – Ozark Short Track Season Final Wrap See race by race results here:

Dallas Daniels crowned SuperTwins champ at Ozark Short Track AFT Singles presented by KICKER Tom Drane (No. 59 Estenson Racing Yamaha YZ450F) had locked up the 2025 AFT Singles title two rounds early, but there was still much in play at the 2025 finale, when it reached the Ozark Short Track. And even with the remainder of the field seeking both personal milestones and momentum to carry into the offseason, Drane continued to own the spotlight. However, earlier in the contest, the rider of 2025 found himself chasing a couple of riders of the future. Second-year pilot Bradon Pfanders (No. 83 Hannum’s HD/Pfanders Racing KTM 450 SX-F) took the early advantage before being displaced by rookie ace Kage Tadman (No. 288 1st Impressions Race Team Husqvarna FC450). At half-distance, newly crowned champ Drane switched up his line, cutting down low entering Turn 1 and making up big chunks of ground in the process. Once in striking distance, he used the same line to dive under Pfanders to take control of second before attempting to do the same to Tadman in first. The Californian had an answer the first time around, squaring Drane back up to reclaim the lead. However, the Estenson Racing star made it stick on his second attempt. A curveball was thrown moments later in the form of a red-flag reset with just 59 seconds remaining on the clock following a crash on the part of Trevor Brunner (No. 21 American Honda/Mission Foods CRF450R). Even though that development put Tadman back out in front for the staggered restart, Drane immediately slung it low entering Turn 1 to snatch the lead right back. The restart still had significant implications as it thrust a previously quiet Tarren Santero (No. 75 Mission Roof Systems Honda CRF450R) back into the fray near the front. Given new life, Santero nudged ahead of Tadman to take over second. He then subsequently gave Drane a scare to the checkered flag before finishing as the race’s runner-up. Drane’s victory closed out his historic ‘25 campaign with a record-tying eighth win on the season, equaling the previous best marks of Dallas Daniels and Kody Kopp. It also represented his 19th-career win in the class, tying him with Shayna Texter-Bauman for second all-time. His victory also sealed the 2025 AFT Singles Manufacturer crown for Yamaha. Tom Drane “I can’t thank my whole Estenson Racing Monster Energy team enough. They worked their butts off all year and gave me a great bike. That race, I got to the front earlier, but for the restart, I had to reset my mind. I had to get out there, get the start, and take the lead as quick as I could. Once I was there, I felt I could lead and be comfortable at the front. It was really good.” Tadman held on for third, with Pfanders and Chad Cose (No. 49 1st Impressions Race Team Husqvarna FC450) completing the top five. As a result of the night’s order, Tadman and Santero ended the season equal with 175 points apiece in their battle for fourth in the final rankings, trailing only the previously decided 1-2-3 of Drane, Brunner, and Chase Saathoff (No. 88 RWR/Parts Plus Honda CRF450R). That position ultimately went to Tadman via the tiebreaker due to his race-winning Progressive AFT debut. AFT Singles Results – Ozark Short Track Pos Rider Bike. Gap 1 Tom Drane Yamaha YZ450F 23 Laps 2 Tarren Santero Honda CRF450R +0.139 3 Kage Tadman Husqvarna FC 450 +0.465 4 Bradon Pfanders KTM 450 SX-F +0.890 5 Chad Cose Husqvarna FC 450 +1.668 6 Dalton Gauthier KTM 450 SX-F +1.793 7 Jared Lowe Honda CRF450R +2.019 8 Walker Porter Honda CRF450R +2.321 9 Hunter Bauer Yamaha YZ450F +2.352 10 Aidan RoosEvans Yamaha YZ450F +3.015 11 Reece Pottorf Honda CRF450R +3.447 12 Justin Anselmi Yamaha YZ450F +3.642 13 Trevor Brunner Honda CRF450R +3.718 14 Skylar Sentell KTM 450 SX-F +4.114 15 Bronson Pearce Yamaha YZ450F +5.003 16 Kaleb Martin Honda CRF450R 16 Laps AFT Singles Standings Pos Rider Total 1 Tom Drane 325 2 Trevor Brunner 239 3 Chase Saathoff 214 4 Kage Tadman 175 5 Tarren Santero 175 6 Bradon Pfanders 161 7 Aidan RoosEvans 150 8 Jared Lowe 150 9 Chad Cose 129 10 Hunter Bauer 97 11 Evan Renshaw 95 12 Dalton Gauthier 88 13 Walker Porter 79 14 Evan Kelleher 75 15 Kody Kopp 60 Mission AFT SuperTwins Dallas Daniels (No. 32 Estenson Racing Yamaha MT-07 DT) fulfilled his lifelong ambition of becoming Grand National Champion as a thrilling 2025 Progressive American Flat Track season came to its conclusion in Arby’s Lake Ozark Short Track at Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, Missouri. Competing before packed grandstands as a featured attraction of the 19th Annual Lake of the Ozarks Bikefest, Daniels needed to finish seventh or better to lock up the title in the event of a victory on the part of his Mission AFT SuperTwins title rival, Briar Bauman (No. 3 RWR/Parts Plus/Latus Motors Harley-Davidson XG750R). And as expected, Bauman did all he could to pile the pressure on Daniels, locking down the top spot on the charts all day long. Daniels grabbed the lead early but the potential for disaster was quickly made evident. With multiple riders dicing for the lead and only inches separating them, James Ott (No. 19 G&G Racing Yamaha MT-07) crashed following contact with Bauman. Ott’s bike caromed off the wall in the incident, creating a chain reaction that also collected Billy Ross (No. 29 Mission Foods/Digitrace Kawasaki Ninja 650), Dalton Gauthier (No. 79 Racing Unlimited/Parts Bros Kawasaki Ninja 650), and Logan McGrane (No. 14 Schaeffer’s Motorsports KTM 790 Duke). While Daniels came into the night having finished inside the top five in 47 consecutive races, the collective misfortune of his fellow competitors and subsequent red-flag delay forced him to sit and contemplate what might possibly go wrong. When the race was restarted, Daniels resumed in the lead temporarily. However, he was quickly overhauled by Bauman, who subsequently raced off to victory. Bauman was followed home by Brandon Robinson (No. 44 Mission Roof Systems Harley-Davidson XG750R) to give Harley-Davidson a season finale 1-2 and the 2025 Mission AFT SuperTwins Manufacturer Championship. Daniels, meanwhile, held off a charging Trent Lowe (No. 48 American Honda/Progressive Insurance Honda Transalp) – fresh off his Springfield stunner – to secure the final spot on the box and his first Grand National Championship in the process. Just behind, Bronson Bauman (No. 37 Mike Butler Racing/Mission Foods Yamaha MT-07) finished fifth, with Davis Fisher (No. 67 Rackley Racing/Bob Lanphere’s BMC Racing KTM 790 Duke), Declan Bender (No. 70 Memphis Shades/Luczak Racing Yamaha MT-07), Max Whale (No. 18 Moto Anatomy X Powered by Royal Enfield 650), Dan Bromley (No. 62 Memphis Shades/Vinson Construction Suzuki GSX-8S), and Ben Lowe (No. 25 Mission Foods/Roof Systems Yamaha MT-07) rounding out the top ten. This season marks the culmination of the first stage of Daniels’ professional career. The Estenson Racing Yamaha star was widely projected as a future premier-class king as early as his amateur days, in which he became the first rider to win the Nicky Hayden AMA Horizon Award in both flat track and roadracing. He’s only continued to accumulate accomplishments since joining the pro ranks. Daniels became the first-ever two-time AFT Singles champion and followed that up by authoring a run that ranks as among the greatest first four seasons the Mission AFT SuperTwins category has ever witnessed. In winning the 2025 crown, Daniels now stands as the seventh youngest rider to earn a first-career Grand National Championship, both as measured by age and experience. He’s been a title contender throughout the entirety of his time in the class, proving himself a historically relentless and constant threat at the front of the pack, regardless of time or place. Additionally, Daniels joins “King” Kenny Roberts (1973 & 1974) to become just the second rider to win the sport’s greatest prize aboard Yamaha racebikes exclusively. Dallas Daniels “The emotions are overwhelming. It’s been a bit of an overwhelming season. Last year, I really had a breakout season and was doing really good. I had a nice little points lead and then had a huge heartbreak. When we came into this year, we did really good at Daytona, and from then on the season was super tough for a lot of reasons. A lot of it was on me, trying to come back from an injury, and Briar was firing on all cylinders immediately. When I look at this season – it was kind of like today – just a grind. We struggled with a lot of stuff, and it was such a tough season, but the whole Estenson Racing Monster Energy Yamaha team never gave up, and I never gave up on them. We believed in each other. I don’t even know how to put this into words… I’ve got to thank my parents and my whole family, who have sacrificed so much. I’ve dreamed of this my whole life. I’d go to sleep at six years old wanting to be Grand National Champion. It almost slipped away at times this year, but I never lost belief in myself, and I never lost belief in my team. I worked my whole life to be here.” While ultimately unable to overcome Daniels’ peerless consistency, Bauman closed out a spectacular season that only further enhanced the reputation of the two-time Grand National Champion. In ‘25, Bauman and his Rick Ware Racing team took the previously winless Harley-Davidson XG750R and won more races than any other rider this season (eight) while giving Daniels and the Estenson Racing squad all they could handle until the very end. Briar Bauman “I’ve got to give a huge thanks to the Rick Ware Racing/Parts Plus/Latus Motors team. I ask so much of these guys. We had high hopes and a lot of heart. Congrats to Dallas Daniels and the whole Estenson Racing team. They are so good. This was the best year of my career statistically, and it wasn’t good enough. That’s crazy.” Daniels won the 2025 Mission AFT SuperTwins title with 313 points. Bauman ended up second with 307, followed by Robinson at 217. Meanwhile, Lowe secured Mission AFT SuperTwins Rookie of the Year honors by finishing a superb fourth overall with 186 points. Mission AFT SuperTwins Results – Ozark Short Track Pos Rider Bike. Gap 1 Briar Bauman Harley XG750R 30 Laps 2 Brandon Robinson Harley XG750R +0.678 3 Dallas Daniels Yamaha MT-07 +3.667 4 Trent Lowe Honda Transalp +3.914 5 Bronson Bauman Yamaha MT-07 +4.756 6 Davis Fisher KTM 790 Duke +5.256 7 Declan Bender Yamaha MT-07 +10.209 8 Max Whale Royal Enfield 650 +10.709 9 Dan Bromley Suzuki GSX-8S +11.172 10 Ben Lowe Yamaha MT-07 +11.343 11 Daniel Poole Kawasaki Ninja 650 20 Laps 12 James Ott Yamaha MT-07 2 Laps 13 Dalton Gauthier Kawasaki Ninja 650 1.535 14 Billy Ross KTM 790 Duke 1.871 15 Logan Mcgrane KTM 790 Duke 2.054 Mission AFT SuperTwins Standings Pos Rider Total 1 Dallas Daniels 313 2 Briar Bauman 307 3 Brandon Robinson 217 4 Trent Lowe 186 5 Davis Fisher 181 6 Jarod VanDerkooi 167 7 James Ott 160 8 Dan Bromley 156 9 Max Whale 140 10 Declan Bender 121 11 Henry Wiles 97 12 Logan Mcgrane 89 13 Brandon Price 65 14 Justin Jones 57 15 Bronson Bauman 42 Build. Train. Race. Royal Enfield’s Build. Train. Race. (BTR) program, which serves to highlight, celebrate, and encourage the involvement of women in flat track racing, closed out its 2025 season with a double finale at Lake Ozark Short Track. Main Event 1 saw Madicela Rodriguez (No. 113 Royal Enfield/Parts Unlimited) fend off Taia Little (No. 11 Royal Enfield/Parts Unlimited) by a narrow 0.009 seconds at the checkered flag with Emma Gottsch (No. 5 Royal Enfield/Parts Unlimited) less than a second in arrears in third. Little got her revenge in Main Event 2, shaking loose to win ahead of Gottsch and Rodriguez and secure the 2025 BTR championship. Build. Train. Race. Results – Ozark Short Track Pos Rider Gap 1 Taia Little 10 Laps 2 Emma Gottsch +2.032 3 Madicela Rodriguez +2.151 4 Mikaela N.-Lionetti +4.230 5 Mya Maffei +5.325 6 Mallory McGill +5.849 7 Nina Shipman +8.941 8 Kristiana Ross +15.051 9 Hannah Lange +16.562 10 Justine Marsh 9 Laps

2025 FIM EnduroGP of Portugal Round Five Wrap

More results here:

Garcia and Verona share EnduroGP of Portugal wins

Images by Future7Media

Round five of the FIM EnduroGP World Championship in Vila de Rei, Portugal, kicked off with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Josep Garcia claiming the day one victory.

Extremely dry and dusty conditions were the order of the day, and as the special tests became rougher with each passing rider, it was a demanding challenge for all on the Portuguese terrain.

In the individual classes, a fourth-place finish in the overall saw Hamish Macdonald also win the Enduro3 class. Macdonald took the win by 57 seconds over his teammate Antoine Magain in second. TM MOTO Boano Factory Enduro Team’s Leo Le Quere completed the top three.

In the Enduro1 class, it was Garcia who recorded his ninth win of the season. Lesiardo placed as runner-up to Garcia. Sherco Racing Factory’s Jeremy Sydow claimed his first podium result of the season in third.

The battle for Enduro2 top honours saw Verona claim victory over Pichon. Sherco Racing Factory’s Theo Espinasse edged out Norrbin by just two seconds to finish third.

That was followed up on day two – Sunday – when GASGAS Factory Racing’s Andrea Verona claimed the top step of the podium.

Day two also saw Garcia keep his Enduro1 winning streak alive, with another victory. Persson held off Lesiardo by two seconds to secure the runner-up result.

Making it two wins in Portugal, Verona topped the Enduro2, Pichon had to settle for the runner-up result, while seeing his points lead reduced to four. Sherco Racing Factory’s Theo Espinasse completed the podium in third.

Capping off a strong weekend in Portugal, Hamish Macdonald won the Enduro3 category. His teammate, Antoine Magain, finished second, with Julien Roussaly taking third to ensure a Sherco 1-2-3.

Day One – Saturday

At the head of the EnduroGP, all eyes were on the trio of Josep Garcia, Zach Pichon and Andrea Verona to see who would come out on top on day one in Vila de Rei.

With the ACERBIS Cross Test opening the day’s proceedings, it was Verona who attacked Garcia’s early lead following the KTM rider’s AKRAPOVIC Super Test win. Verona took the test win by 1.44 seconds over Garcia to reduce the Spaniard’s advantage.

But Garcia immediately responded, winning both the POLISPORT Extreme Test and GMOTO Enduro Test on lap one of three to build a lead of 11 seconds as they began lap two.

On the second ACERBIS Cross Test, Pichon set the quickest time to bring himself back into the fight for victory. However, Garcia continued to have the measure of his rivals on the POLISPORT Extreme Test and, crucially, the GMOTO Enduro Test, keeping them both at arms length.

Starting the third and final lap with a 16-second lead, Garcia won both the ACERBIS Cross Test and final GMOTO Enduro Test to ensure his place on the top step of the podium.

The battle for second played out closely between Verona and Pichon. A win on the final POLISPORT Extreme Test was enough for Verona to hold off Pichon by eight seconds to secure the runner-up result, with the Frenchman taking third.

After a slow start to his morning, Sherco Racing Factory’s Hamish Macdonald began to race his way back up the leaderboard from ninth.

The New Zealander started lap two in a fight for fourth with Fantic Factory Racing Team’s Albin Norrbin and Triumph Italia Racing’s Morgan Lesiardo. Maintaining a consistent pace, he overhauled both riders to end his day fourth. Helped by numerous top-four special test times, Lesiardo completed the top five.

Women’s Enduro

The opening day of racing in the FIM Women’s Enduro World Championship marked the first win of the season for Rachel Gutish. The American was on top form, charging ahead to a one-minute-and-seven-second margin of victory over her teammate Rosie Rowett in second.

Behind the top-two, Team KBS Sherco’s Nieve Holmes held off Norway’s Marie Holt by two seconds to claim third. With Holt fourth, France’s Justine Martel (Beta) finished fifth.

However, one of the day’s biggest stories in the Women’s Enduro class was the retirement of championship leader Francesca Nocera (Honda). The Italian saw her day cut short due to a mechanical issue after the second ACERBIS Cross Test while holding second. The result now sees Gutish move into the championship lead.

In the FIM Junior Women’s Enduro World Cup, France’s Lorna Lafont (Sherco) raced to the top step of the podium for the second time this season. Electraction TM MOTO’s Elizabeth Tett took second, with Delun Davies (TM MOTO) third.

Junior Enduro

The Junior Enduro class produced some of the closest racing seen on day one in Portugal. At the midway point in the day, five riders were covered by 16 seconds in the fight for victory.

Ending lap one, it was Fantic Factory Racing Team’s Axel Semb who led the way by two seconds over Fantic Factory Racing Enduro Team Specia’s Kevin Cristino, with Ox Moto Beta’s Leo Joyon in third.

Entering the final lap, Cristino was now in charge of the race lead, with France’s Thibault Giraudon (Sherco) moving up to second, ahead of Joyon and Clement Clauzier (Beta) as Semb slipped back to fifth.

Joyon won the final ACERBIS Cross Test to move into second and close the gap to Cristino to just two seconds. Winning the final POLISPORT Extreme Test, Joyon reduced Cristino’s lead to only 0.39 seconds, ensuring it was all to play for on the crucial GMOTO Enduro Test.

With Giraudon winning the test by four seconds, the leaderboard changed one final time. Cristino held on to win the day, but only by 1.86 seconds over Giraudon in second position. Joyon slipped back to third, with Clauzier taking fourth and Semb fifth.

Day Two – Sunday

The second day of racing at Vila de Rei saw all the main title contenders battle it out for victory. With some close racing on rough and rutted dusty tracks, remaining mistake-free was key for success.

In EnduroGP, the battle for top honours was once again fierce between the main title contenders. Championship leader, Garcia was eager to add a second win in EnduroGP to his weekend’s tally, but faced a highly-motivated duo of Pichon and Verona.

Runner-up on day one, Pichon was fastest out of the blocks on day two, topping the opening ACERBIS Cross Test by 1.82 seconds over Garcia, with Verona just a further 0.33 seconds behind in third. On the following POLISPORT Extreme Test, all three riders were separated by less than one second, with Garcia this time proving quickest.

Closing out lap one with the GMOTO Enduro Test, Pichon responded, setting the fastest time by just 0.28 seconds after the nine-minute-plus special test. Entering lap two, there was little to split Pichon, Garcia and Verona. Pichon led, but only by 1.21 seconds over Garcia in second, with Verona less than four seconds back in third.

A mistake by Pichon on the second ACERBIS Cross Test dropped him back to third as Verona topped the time sheets to move within one second of new leader Garcia. A win by Garcia on the POLISPORT Extreme Test kept the hard-charging Italian at bay, but Verona was undeterred and hungry to win.

A decisive run through what proved to be the final GMOTO Enduro Test of a shortened day two ultimately gave Verona a much-deserved win.

Topping the time sheets by over six seconds, while capitalising on mistakes by Garcia and Pichon, the EnduroGP win was his. With Garcia claiming second and Pichon third, the championship standings now see Garcia lead Verona by 29-points heading into the penultimate round in Italy.

Andrea Verona (GASGAS)

“It’s been a really strong weekend for me in Portugal. My feeling on the bike was very good and I could fight at the front a lot. The dry and dusty conditions seemed to work well for me and I was able to keep a good rhythm on both days. To get the victory in EnduroGP is mega, and it moves me back up to second in the championship. With two wins in Enduro2 I have been able to close the gap in the title fight a lot ahead of my home round in Italy, which of course, I’m looking forward to!”

Josep Garcia (KTM)

“It’s been a great weekend! The racing has been super close both days with Andrea [Verona] and Zach [Pichon], so even a small mistake could make a big difference to the result. I’ve enjoyed the fight, though! Today, I lost too much time in the second enduro test, which made it hard to get the lead back. I’m really happy with my riding though, and to come away with the win on Saturday and in Enduro1 both days is amazing for myself and the team. I’m looking forward to the Italian GP!”

Zach Pichon (TM MOTO)

“The day started well and I was leading on lap one. But then I began to make some mistakes. I tried to do my best, but it was not enough. It’s not my best GP, but I have taken some good points.”

Behind the leading trio, day two was another strong ride for Hamish Macdonald. Second quickest on the final GMOTO Enduro Test, Macdonald secured fourth overall.

Triumph Factory Racing Enduro Team’s Mikael Persson improved strongly on his day one result of 12th to finish fifth on day two. Triumph Italia Racing’s Morgan Lesiardo finished just two seconds behind in sixth.

Women’s Enduro

HRC Honda’s Francesca Nocera returned to the top step of the podium on day two in Vila de Rei, racing ahead to win by one-minute-and-12-seconds, she could be pleased with her performance.

Behind her, it was the RIEJU Factory Team’s Rachel Gutish and Vilde Holt (KTM) fighting it out for the remainder of the podium. Holt was enjoying her best performance of the season so far.

With a win on the opening POLISPORT Extreme Test, she pushed Gutish all the way. In the end, only six seconds separated the duo, with Gutish taking second and Holt third. RIEJU Factory Team’s Rosie Rowett finished fourth, with Marine Lemoine (KTM) fifth.

Francesca Nocera (Honda)

“After yesterday’s disappointment, I woke up today and told myself I was going to win. I managed to do that by more than one minute, which is great. I was able to push hard all day and I was happy with my pace. I’m looking forward to going to the last round now in a good place.”

The FIM Women’s Enduro World Cup saw Electraction TM MOTO’s Elizabeth Tett take the win by 10 seconds over day one winner, Lorna Lafont (Sherco). Delun Davies (TM MOTO) completed the top three.

Junior Enduro

In the Junior Enduro category, Fantic Factory Racing Enduro Team Specia’s Kevin Cristino rode clear to claim his second victory of the weekend and fourth consecutive win. Thanks to his incredible run of form, the Italian has moved into the championship lead.

Despite a strong start from OX MOTO Beta’s Leo Joyon this morning, Cristino worked his way into the lead at the end of lap one. With the Italian’s pace high, Cristino was untouchable on the final lap and won by 21 seconds.

Kevin Cristino (Fantic)

“I’m really happy with my weekend. We started out with a small issue, but fixed it very quickly. Yesterday, I was able to win and take a lot of points back in the championship. Today was the same, I managed to lead for all of the day. We did a great job this weekend and now we are leading the championship, which is super important.”

Locked in a fight for the runner-up with Thibault Giraudon (Sherco), Joyon was able to win the final GMOTO Enduro Test to secure second, with Giraudon less than two seconds behind in third.

Youth Enduro

The Youth Enduro class saw TM MOTO Boano Factory Enduro Team’s Alberto Elgari claim three of the day’s six special tests to win by 10 seconds. Elgari led home day one winner Team KTM Pro Racing Sport’s Romain Dagna in second.

Although fastest in both of the POLISPORT Extreme Tests, Fantic Factory Racing Enduro Team Specia’s Pietro Scardina didn’t have the measure of his two classmates in the GMOTO Enduro Test to fully challenge for the win. Ending his day 14 seconds behind Dagna, he completed the podium in third. Scardina’s teammate Riccardo Pasquato finished four seconds behind in fourth, with Chile’s Jose Ramdohr (Fantic) rounding out the top five.

Finally, day two of the GP of Portugal was shortened in length due to the event organisers adhering to local authority safety protocols regarding an isolated forest fire in the region. Immediately extinguished, promoters Prime Stadium Eventos thank everyone involved for their understanding.

The Paulo Duarte FIM EnduroGP World Championship now looks forward to the sixth and penultimate round of the season at the POLISPORT GP of Italy in Darfo Boario Terme, on 26-28 September.

EnduroGP Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Points 1 GARCIA Josep ESP KTM 186 2 VERONA Andrea ITA GASGAS 157 3 PICHON Zachary FRA TM MOTO 155 4 MACDONALD Hamish NZL SHERCO 116 5 PERSSON Mikael SWE TRIUMPH 96 6 MAGAIN Antoine BEL SHERCO 87 7 BERNARDINI Samuele ITA HONDA 79 8 LESIARDO Morgan ITA TRIUMPH 57 9 NORRBIN Albin SWE FANTIC 55 10 WATSON Nathan GBR BETA 53 11 AHLIN Max SWE KTM 50 12 ESPINASSE Theo FRA SHERCO 50 13 MCCANNEY Jamie GBR TRIUMPH 39 14 LE QUERE Leo FRA TM MOTO 36 15 ROUSSALY Julien FRA SHERCO 29 16 HOLCOMBE Steven GBR HONDA 15 17 SYDOW Jeremy GER SHERCO 15 18 EDMONDSON Jack GBR GASGAS 7 19 ELOWSON Albin SWE HUSQVARNA 7 20 ETCHELLS Jed GBR FANTIC 4

E1 Standings

Pos Rider Nat Bike Total 1 GARCIA Josep ESP KTM 200 2 PERSSON Mikael SWE TRIUMPH 152 3 BERNARDINI Samuele ITA HONDA 145 4 LESIARDO Morgan ITA TRIUMPH 134 5 MCCANNEY Jamie GBR TRIUMPH 114 6 ETCHELLS Jed GBR FANTIC 93 7 KYTONEN Roni FIN HUSQVARNA 86 8 SORECA Davide ITA KAWASAKI 61 9 EDMONDSON Harry GBR TRIUMPH 46 10 WALTON Alex GBR TRIUMPH 45 11 SYDOW Jeremy GER SHERCO 38 12 EDMONDSON Jack GBR GASGAS 20 13 MARTINEZ NOGUEIRA … ESP KTM 18 14 MCCANNEY Daniel GBR BETA 15 15 TOTH Josh USA KAWASAKI 13 16 LJUNGSTROM Oskar SWE TRIUMPH 12 17 ASK Herman NOR TM 10 18 FAST Adam SWE SHERCO 8 19 PUHAKAINEN Samuli FIN TRIUMPH 6

E2 Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 PICHON Zachary FRA TM MOTO 182 2 VERONA Andrea ITA GASGAS 178 3 NORRBIN Albin SWE FANTIC 121 4 AHLIN Max SWE KTM 113 5 ESPINASSE Theo FRA SHERCO 108 6 WATSON Nathan GBR BETA 85 7 KOUBLE Krystof CZE HUSQVARNA 84 8 MORETTINI Manolo ITA HONDA 83 9 ELOWSON Albin SWE HUSQVARNA 61 10 BLANJOUE Hugo FRA HONDA 42 11 RINALDI Enrico ITA GASGAS 34 12 CHARRUA Bruno POR GASGAS 18 13 HOLCOMBE Steven GBR HONDA 17 14 MUNDELL Daniel GBR KTM 16 15 MARTINEZ N. ESP KTM 15 16 OLIVEIRA Dante USA KTM 12 17 LINDHOLM Casper SWE HUSQVARNA 12 18 NOHR Hakon NOR KTM 10 19 LOFQUIST Franz SWE YAMAHA 8 20 GORDON Aaron GBR YAMAHA 7

E3 Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Bike. Total 1 MACDONALD Hamish NZL SHERCO 197 2 MAGAIN Antoine BEL SHERCO 173 3 LE QUERE Leo FRA TM MOTO 137 4 ROUSSALY Julien FRA SHERCO 133 5 PAVONI Matteo ITA FANTIC 100 6 OLSZOWY Dominik POL RIEJU 94 7 FISCHEDER Luca GER BETA 86 8 SANS Marc ESP GASGAS 76 9 BETRIU Jaume ESP GASGAS 42 10 WILLEMS Erik BEL TM MOTO 18 11 LARRIEU Loic FRA RIEJU 14 12 FREEMAN Brad GBR BETA 13 13 GANGFORS Jesper SWE KTM 7

FIM Junior Enduro Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 CRISTINO Kevin ITA FANTIC 164 2 SEMB Axel SWE FANTIC 162 3 JOYON Leo FRA BETA 152 4 GIRAUDON Thibault FRA SHERCO 130 5 VERZEROLI Manuel ITA TM MOTO 105 6 BACON Kyron AUS KAWASAKI 83 7 CLAUZIER Clement FRA BETA 83 8 COLORIO Luca ITA TRIUMPH 62 9 HAUTION Diego FRA BETA 56 10 MEI Davide ITA BETA 56 11 FONTOVA Albert ESP GASGAS 40 12 SKUTA Matej CZE BETA 37 13 KALNY Jaroslav CZE SHERCO 35 14 PUEY M. Alex ESP RIEJU 32 15 RIORDAN Angus AUS KTM 22 16 CLAUZIER Maxime FRA BETA 20 17 DAVIES Samuel GBR GASGAS 19 18 MODIN Arvid SWE TRIUMPH 17 19 BERNINI Lorenzo ITA RIEJU 16 20 CLERICUS R. CHI KTM 9 21 FERREIRA Ruben POR BETA 5 22 SANJUAN Liam ESP TRIUMPH 4 23 SIMON Dorian FRA FANTIC 1

FIM Women’s Enduro Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 GUTISH Rachel USA RIEJU 105 2 ROWETT Rosie GBR RIEJU 94 3 NOCERA Francesca ITA HONDA 90 4 HOLMES Nieve GBR SHERCO 73 5 HOLT Vilde Marie NOR KTM 67 6 MARTEL Justine FRA BETA 63 7 GONCALVES Joana POR HUSQVARNA 50 8 TETT Elizabeth GBR TM MOTO 44 9 SAN MIGUEL Maria ESP RIEJU 43 10 LAFONT Lorna FRA SHERCO 41 11 LEMOINE Marine FRA KTM 40 12 DAVIES Delun GBR TM MOTO 20 13 HALL Emily GBR BETA 11 14 AHLSTROM Matilda SWE HUSQVARNA 8 15 MEIER Lea GER SHERCO 5

2025 Australian Enduro Rounds 9-10, Kyogle Wrap

See race by race results here:

Wil Ruprecht untouchable at Kyogle AusEnduro

The 2025 Yamaha Australian Enduro Championship (previously AORC) resumed with a Sprint format after a seven week break, with multiple timed tests run across rounds nine and ten of the series on dry, hard-packed conditions at Kyogle’s penultimate rounds.

Pro Enduro – Round Nine

The opening day began with fireworks as William Dennett (Shop Yamaha Off-Road Racing Team) came out swinging, topping the opening two tests and carving a fifteen-second buffer on the field. But by the third test, Kyogle’s brutal course bit back. A small slip cost him seconds, and a crash into a muddy section in Test 4 proved disastrous, his bike bogged down long enough to surrender fifty-two seconds—and the podium.

His teammate Wil Ruprecht arrived razor-sharp, his race-specific preparation clearly paying off. Sitting second through the early tests, Ruprecht surged with back-to-back wins in the middle of the day, then protected his advantage with a measured fourth in the final sprint. That blend of aggression and consistency earned him a commanding Pro Enduro victory and injected fresh life into his championship campaign.

Jonte Reynders (DM31 KTM Racing Team) was relentless, snatching a test win and never falling outside the top five to claim a strong second overall. Daniel Milner (DM31 KTM) endured his own drama—an altercation with a tree in Test 2 left him battered and forced him into damage-control mode. Even so, the veteran’s grit kept him on the podium in third, vital points for his title hopes.

E1 – Round Nine

Reynders was untouchable in E1, sweeping every test to finish a massive two minutes and fifteen seconds clear. Behind him, Jett Yarnold (Blu Cru Yamaha) looked comfortable early with two runner-up test finishes, only to tumble down a steep edge in Test 3. The setback cost precious time, but he rebounded under pressure from Maximus Purvis to secure second.

Purvis—the New Zealand motocross ace making waves in his first Aus Enduro event—was blisteringly quick, logging three second-place test times.

But a costly error in Test 2 left him a minute adrift, resigning him to third. Stefan Granquist (Triumph Australia), returning from injury, showed flashes of form inside the top five all morning before late mistakes dropped him just forty seconds off the podium—a promising sign heading into Round 10.

E2 – Round Nine

Ruprecht’s winning vibe carried through E2, where he paced himself early, then piled on the speed once comfortable. His triumph here marked a welcome return to form and tightened the championship chase.

Milner, nursing the aftermath of his collision, rode defensively but effectively, taking second and preserving his slim series lead. Dennett’s furious late charge clawed back much of his lost time but left him heartbreakingly short—just half a second behind Milner for third.

E3 – Round Nine

The E3 class delivered the day’s most dramatic finish. Korey McMahon (DM31 KTM) and Joe Dickson (Beta Australia) traded blows in every test, entering the final stage separated by three seconds in Dickson’s favor.

McMahon dug deep, unleashing a flawless last run to snatch victory by just two seconds. Dickson settled for second, while Riley McGillivray (Husqvarna Australia) again proved steady and intelligent, collecting third after a string of podium-level test times.

Jack Conlan pushed hard for fourth, edging out Max Rikys by half a minute.

EW – Round Nine

Jessica Gardiner (JGR Yamaha Off-Road Racing) arrived under the weather but fought like a champion. Two early test wins kept her in the hunt, but a crash in Test 3 cost thirty seconds. Emelie Karlsson (Triumph Australia) sensed opportunity, staying close and matching Gardiner blow for blow.

Karlsson’s strong finishes—including two late test wins—narrowed the gap, yet Gardiner’s early advantage proved decisive, handing her the victory.

Karlsson claimed a well-earned second, her best ride of the season, while Madi Simpson (Monster Energy WBR Yamaha) capitalised on rivals’ mistakes to momentarily lead a test before late crashes relegated her to third.

EJ – Round Nine

Kogan Lock was simply in another league. Relishing the hard-pack technical layout, he dominated EJ and even posted times competitive with the outright Pro Enduro contenders.

Behind him, Will McInnes and Fletcher Tucker resumed their familiar duel, swapping positions throughout the day before McInnes grabbed second. Beau Tripcony and Oliver Paterno staged their own scrap for fourth and fifth, finishing just nine seconds apart.

Round Ten – Sunday

Pro Enduro – Round Ten

Fresh from victory, Wil Ruprecht (Shop Yamaha Off-Road Racing Team) carried confidence into Sunday and led the field out. His pace was sharp, though Jonte Reynders (DM31 KTM Racing Team) made his intentions clear, snatching the opening test by just 0.6 seconds.

Daniel Milner (DM31 KTM Racing Team), still bruised from Saturday’s misfortunes, eased himself in with a conservative fifth on the first run behind teammates Korey McMahon and Jye Dickson.

Ruprecht regrouped, winning the second test and then hammering home his advantage with back-to-back victories in the third and fourth. By the time the final test rolled around, his lead had swelled to fourteen seconds—a cushion he expertly managed to seal another commanding Pro Enduro win and complete a perfect Kyogle weekend.

Reynders stayed relentless, applying pressure all day to secure second, while McMahon and Dickson reignited their podium fight, McMahon finishing third.

E1 – Round Ten

Jonte Reynders continued his masterclass in E1, sweeping the class all weekend to claim a comfortable Round 10 win and move closer to locking down the championship.

Jonte Reynders

“Rounds nine and 10 of the AUS Enduro are all wrapped up here in Kyogle and it was a really good weekend for me. I was happy to be back in some hard conditions and felt like my riding was strong, which showed with class wins both days. I managed to take a few test wins as well and battled for the outright victory each day, finishing second overall both times. It’s a really positive step forward after a couple of tougher rounds in the sand, so I’m looking forward to carrying this momentum into Gympie in a couple of weeks.”

New Zealand’s Maximus Purvis once again impressed, his raw speed and composure in only his second Aus Enduro outing delivering another assured second-place finish.

The battle for third became one of the day’s fiercest duels. Jett Yarnold (Blu Cru Yamaha) looked poised for the podium after three consecutive third-place test results, but a costly mistake in the fourth test erased his buffer.

Cooper Sheidow (Blu Cru Yamaha), Ryan Hayward, and Stefan Granquist (Triumph Australia) all sniffed opportunity, trading positions by the slimmest of margins. It came down to the final test, where mere seconds determined who would stand beside Purvis, Yarnold taking that final step.

Maximus Purvis

“I have raced Hattah before and done some trail riding in New Zealand, but nothing like this. It was a bit embarrassing coming in after the first few tests and tell them how I crashed and what I had damaged. First it was the rocks, then it was a tree root, then a log so I was getting the full off-road experience on day one. But after that, I worked a few things out and got some advice from the team and things went smoother after that. I enjoyed the racing and had a great time. Thanks to AJ and the ShopYamaha team for the opportunity to do this and you never know, doing the Australian Enduro Championships might be something I do in the future.”

E2 – Round Ten

Ruprecht’s domination extended to E2, where he set the tone early and controlled the pace to take another win and maximum points. Milner’s strategy was all about the long game—protecting his championship lead—and his measured second-place ride kept him right where he needed to be heading into the final rounds.

William Dennett (Shop Yamaha Off-Road Racing Team) was relentless in pursuit, pushing Milner to the wire and even winning the final stage, but he fell just short, ending the day third. Tom Buxton’s solid fourth and Deegan Graham’s breakthrough top-five showing rounded out a stacked E2 field.

Wil Ruprecht

“This is the style of racing I really like. A little slower in speed, more technical where you have to be more precise with your riding and think you way around the test. The tests were challenging in that there wasn’t a lot of room for error and the recent rain up here meant there were areas that were wet and others than were hard pack and dry, so it was a good challenge. Thanks to the team for a huge effort and the plan is to keep the momentum rolling into the final weekend of racing at Gympie.”

Daniel Milner

“It was a rough weekend personally for me – I had a bit going on and went down pretty hard in the second test on Saturday, so I was kind of just licking my wounds all weekend. I was happy to salvage third outright and second in class on Saturday, but today I really struggled. No real excuses, I just needed to be better. From a team perspective it was a really strong weekend though, with Jonte scoring his best results so far and finishing second outright both days, and Korey riding great to get on the podium with third outright on Sunday. I couldn’t be prouder of how the team is performing and I’m looking forward to heading into Gympie with a bit of fire to finish the season off strong.”

Will Dennett

“I was feeling great on Saturday morning and was able to get a couple of tests win and put a bit of time into everyone behind me, but I crashed in the next test and ended up losing over forty seconds. I was both sore and angry with myself but tried to get on with the job as best as I could. I was still a bit beat up on Sunday but was able to ride so I just did what I could to get through the day and not lose too many points. The team did some over time with the panel beating so it was good to reward them with another podium in E2.”

E3 – Round Ten

Sunday brought the same McMahon–Dickson thriller we’ve come to expect. Korey McMahon (DM31 KTM Racing Team) struck first with wins in the opening tests, only to have Jye Dickson (Beta Australia Enduro Team) claw back precious seconds and narrow the gap to three. McMahon, determined not to let another slip away, delivered under pressure in the final two tests to claim victory by a razor-thin 2.5 seconds.

Riley McGillivray (Husqvarna Australia) once again showcased his consistency with another third-place finish, while Max Rikys and Jack Conlan completed the top five.

Korey McMahon

“That was a solid weekend for us, winning E3 on Saturday and then carrying that form into Sunday. I was able to stay consistent all day, keep improving as the tests went on, and really gel with the track. The KTM 500 EXC-F was awesome out there and I’m really happy to finish the weekend on the Pro Enduro podium.”

Jye Dickson

“Round 9-10 were pretty similar for me, tracks were really technical and the times were super tight, just coming up short 2 and 6 seconds off the class wins over the 2 days. I was happy with the bike and I felt good but need to focus on some elements moving forward. I’m excited to finish it off a few weeks in Gympie.”

EW – Round Ten

Determined to atone for Round 9, Madi Simpson (Monster Energy WBR Yamaha) burst out of the gate, winning the first three tests and building a twenty-second buffer over championship leader Jessica Gardiner (JGR Yamaha Off-Road Racing).

But in Test 4, disaster struck—Simpson became hung up on a log obstacle, eventuating into a thirty-second penalty for outside assistance. Gardiner pounced, taking the test win and reclaiming control.

Simpson rallied to win the final stage but couldn’t erase the deficit, handing Gardiner a twenty-second overall victory. Simpson held second, while Emelie Karlsson (Triumph Australia) continued her upward trend, riding with confidence and pace to secure another well-earned third.

EJ – Round Ten

Kogan Lock stamped his authority on EJ, completing a flawless weekend by winning every test across both days. His performance not only secured maximum points but also confirmed his status as one of the series’ rising stars.

Behind him, Will McInnes and Fletcher Tucker resumed their gripping rivalry, trading positions across the day before McInnes edged ahead for second, Tucker third. Oliver Paterno, Beau Tripcony, and Mason Phillips all played their part in a thrilling class that continues to deliver some of the championship’s closest racing.

2025 Yamaha Australian Enduro Championship Standings after Round Ten

Pro Enduro Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Daniel MILNER 222 2 Wil RUPRECHT 197 3 Korey MCMAHON 188 4 Jye DICKSON 174 5 William DENNETT 167 6 Jonte REYNDERS 164 7 Andrew WILKSCH 141 8 Cooper SHEIDOW 114 9 Tom BUXTON 101 10 Riley MCGILLIVRAY 97 11 Jett YARNOLD 88 12 Fraser HIGLETT 77 13 Jeremy CARPENTIER 65 14 Ryan HAYWARD 64 15 William PRICE 56 16 Max MIDWINTER 54 17 Stefan GRANQUIST 49 18 Maximus PURVIS 26 19 Luke CHELLAS 26 20 Eli TRIPCONY 23 21 Thynan KEAN 20 22 Deegan GRAHAM 19 23 Liam MASON 17 24 Jake HENDERSON 16 25 Joshua WHITEHEAD 14 26 Brock NICHOLS 13 27 Jamie DUNSTAN 6 28 Max RIKYS 5 29 Broc GRABHAM 4 30 Jacob SINCLAIR 1 31 Chad SPARROW 1 32 Oliver PITCHFORD 1

E1 Standings – Top 10

Pos Rider Points 1 J. Reynders 240 2 C. Sheidow 207 3 J. Yarnold 176 4 F. Higlett 173 5 W. Price 154 6 R. Hayward 153 7 L. Chellas 134 8 S. Granquist 100 9 E. Tripcony 84 10 L. Bickle 53

E2 Standings – Top 10

Pos Rider Points 1 D. Milner 238 2 W. Ruprecht 217 3 W. Dennett 194 4 A. Wilksch 160 5 T. Buxton 148 6 M. Midwinter 144 7 J. Carpentier 143 8 B. Nichols 114 9 D. Graham 84 10 J. Henderson 79

E3 Standings – Top 10

Pos Rider Points 1 K. McMahon 244 2 J. Dickson 224 3 R. McGillivray 182 4 M. Rikys 166 5 B. Young 107 6 T. Devries 99 7 D. Kennedy 93 8 J. Whitehead 78 9 P. McGillivray 60 10 B. Malkiewicz 53

EJ Standings – Top 10

Pos Rider Points 1 K. Lock 227 2 W. McInnes 216 3 F. Tucker 169 4 O. Paterno 166 5 T. Porto 143 6 O. Harris 134 7 M. Phillips 122 8 J. Rossi 115 9 B. Tripcony 96 10 R. Jordan 91

EW Standings – Top 10

Pos Rider Points 1 J. Gardiner 244 2 M. Simpson 210 3 E. Nielsen 179 4 E. Karlsson 167 5 J. Chellas 151 6 S. Kuhnke 118 7 M. Simioni 109 8 M. Healey 86 9 C. Rubie 64 10 S. Maher 49

The championship next heads to Casteron, VIC, for rounds eleven and the round twelve finale of the championship on October 11-12.

MXGP of China, Shanghai – Round 19 Wrap

See full results here:

KTM men on top again as MXGP hit China

After a Saturday evening downpour of near-biblical proportions, Sunday dawned bright and blisteringly hot at the Shanghai International Off-Road Circuit, setting the stage for a sweltering 19th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship.

Heat and humidity pushed riders to their limits, but Jeffrey Herlings (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) rose to the occasion to dominate the MXGP class.

Herlings paired two strong starts with trademark stamina, fending off late pressure from Tim Gajser in both races to claim the overall win. Gajser had to settle for second, while Ruben Fernandez fought hard in race two to secure third and give Honda HRC a double podium.

In MX2, Sacha Coenen snapped the streak of the title frontrunners with his second Grand Prix victory of the season, spearheading a Red Bull KTM Factory Racing podium lockout alongside race two winner Andrea Adamo and Championship leader Simon Längenfelder.

Längenfelder’s third place was enough to extend his series lead to 16 points with just one round remaining.

What began as a mud-soaked weekend ended in scorching sunshine, with Herlings and Coenen standing tallest as the MXGP paddock now heads into its season finale this weekend in Australia.

MXGP Race One

When the gate dropped for the opening MXGP contest in China, it was Maxime Renaux who snatched his first Fox Holeshot of the season, leading Herlings with the Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP duo of Pauls Jonass and Romain Febvre tucked in behind. Gajser was on the move early, charging from outside the top five to third by the end of the first full lap.

For title contender Lucas Coenen, it was an uphill fight from the opening sector as he emerged 12th. He quickly carved his way through the pack to eighth, closing on Febvre after the Frenchman slipped back with a few errors. Just ahead, Ruben Fernandez held fifth behind Jonass, while Glenn Coldenhoff ran sixth for Fantic Factory Racing MXGP with teammate Andrea Bonacorsi in ninth. Jeremy Seewer sat tenth for Aruba.it Ducati Factory MX Team.

A slight error from Coldenhoff after the wave section let the two championship leaders pounce either side of him, but while Coenen threatened Febvre, he couldn’t make the pass stick. Febvre regrouped and moved past Fernandez for fifth on lap six, while Coenen faded, slipping behind Coldenhoff and Bonacorsi to ninth by lap 11. Vlaanderen also pushed past Seewer for tenth late on.

Out front, Renaux held steady but never broke clear of the looming Herlings-Gajser shadow. Jonass dropped to sixth with a mistake on lap 13 as the Fantic pair held seventh and eighth.

Then came Herlings’ trademark late charge. The Dutchman reeled Renaux in and attacked in the final two corners, finally blasting past on the start straight to seize control. Gajser followed him through a lap later, leaving Renaux to settle for third. Febvre held off Fernandez for fourth, while Jonass claimed his best finish since returning from injury in sixth.

MXGP Race Two

Race two at the MXGP of China burst into life with Tim Gajser (Team HRC) stealing the Fox Holeshot, while Lucas Coenen (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) hit the deck in the second corner and had to restart from dead last. Maxime Renaux (Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP) was also caught up but quickly got rolling again in traffic.

As Coenen picked himself up, Jeffrey Herlings wasted no time, slicing up the inside of Gajser to seize the lead, with Romain Febvre (Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP) third and Ruben Fernandez (Team HRC) in close pursuit. Behind them, Pauls Jonass crashed out of fifth on the exit of Turn 3, remounting just ahead of Coenen as they began the long chase from the back.

Calvin Vlaanderen slotted into fifth ahead of Andrea Bonacorsi, while Jago Geerts surged forward to pass Vlaanderen on lap two. Ben Watson and Glenn Coldenhoff traded places just inside the top ten, Coldenhoff eventually moving past the Brit on lap three.

Out front, Herlings immediately laid down the Acerbis Fastest Lap on lap two, but Gajser clung stubbornly to his rear wheel, refusing to let “The Bullet” break clear. Fernandez, sensing Febvre wouldn’t risk everything with the title on the line, launched a hard move on the Frenchman at the final corner of lap four to snatch third.

Coenen never recovered beyond 14th, while Jonass salvaged 12th to take ninth overall. Geerts fought past Bonacorsi for seventh in the moto, while the Fantic duo of Coldenhoff and Bonacorsi finished eighth and ninth, Mattia Guadagnini rounding out the top ten. Renaux produced an impressive charge to sixth, just missing the podium and taking fifth overall ahead of Vlaanderen, Bonacorsi and Coldenhoff. The result also locked in third place in the championship for Coldenhoff — matching his career-best finish from 2019.

Febvre’s fourth overall edged him closer to the big prize, trimming the gap to Coenen to 47 points heading into the season finale in Australia. Fernandez’s gritty third overall marked his third podium of the year, while Gajser’s late charge fell just seven-tenths short of denying Herlings the GP win. It was enough, though, to deliver the Slovenian his first podium since returning from an early-season shoulder injury. Herlings made sure to praise the effort in animated fashion on the podium.

For Herlings, it was win number 112, enough to leapfrog Vlaanderen into fifth in the standings and close to within 17 points of Fernandez for fourth. A statement ride to cap off his Shanghai weekend in style.

MXGP Round Overall

Jeffrey Herlings 1-1 (P1)

“So hot. I was cooking. So humid. The speed was not a problem…just the heat. I managed to pull it off. Another 1-1 and I’m hoping it’s going to be a bit cooler in Australia. I had just one day to adapt here and now we’ll have more time for the final round. I want to give it up to the Red Bull KTM team for this win. I’ll try and do my best again next week.”

Tim Gajser 2-2 (P2)

“Very happy to make a return to the podium and ride well in all three races over the weekend. It was tough out there, especially in the first race, but I felt good and I tried my hardest at the end to make the pass for the win but I knew it was difficult. It is another good step for my recovery and we have one round left to try and go for the win and really end the season in a good way.”

Ruben Fernandez – 5-3 (P3)

“It is great to be back on the podium after a long time, and it is great for the team and for the new bike to show that it is capable of battling at the highest level. It’s been tough recently with a few different things but I kept fighting and I think, in the toughest conditions we’ve faced this year, to get a podium is a strong statement about my racing and fitness. It is good to share it with Tim as well and now I hope we can do the same in Australia at the final round.”

Romain Febvre – P4

“This was one of the toughest GPs of the year and today was a good day for the championship; it feels like a win and I don’t care about missing the podium. I got a really good start in the first moto but I didn’t have a good first lap and some guys passed me. I knew I needed to come back at them but I took it really smooth and didn’t risk attacking too hard and hitting the wall in the heat. I knew Lucas was behind me and that was the most important thing as I came back to fourth. I had another good start in race two but Lucas came across us from the outside. However he then went over the front at turn two and I knew he would need to come back through the pack so I just rode a steady race. In my head I was focused on the front and I wanted to stick with them but Ruben had a better line and when he came through I decided to concentrate on keeping fourth.”

Maxime Renaux – P5

“Overall, it’s been a positive weekend. I took the holeshot in Race One and led until near the very end when the heat really affected me. I finished third so it was still a good result. I crashed at the start of the second race, and after that I was climbing through quite well until I crashed again. I was really happy with my pace in that one, and it would have been nice to see how the race went if I had a good start, but that’s how racing goes sometimes.”

Calvin Vlaanderen – P6

“Quite a tough day today. In the first race I fell in the first turn and I was right at the back. I pushed really hard to get back to 10th and used up a lot of energy. My start was good in Race Two and I was fifth. I tried to conserve some energy for the end, because it was so hot, but at the end I felt good so I could have pushed a little harder. So, it was a little frustrating to leave something in the tank but overall, I can be happy about my day.”

Pauls Jonass – P9

“It was tough and heavy with the heat but there were many positives this weekend with two good starts and I also showed that the speed is there; I just need to stay on two wheels. I was running fourth in the first moto until I had a small tip-over and I also got a good start in second race but I lost the front in the mud at the fourth corner and had to come back from last.”

Jago Geerts – P10

“It’s been a good weekend although the results might not show it. We made some small adjustments to the bike for this weekend and they really worked. I felt really comfortable on the track, however in Race One I crashed too many times. The second race was much better though. I felt good, I was in some battles, and I enjoyed that race a lot. My goal for the final GP is to ride like this in both races and finish the year with a strong result.”

Mattia Guadagnini – P11

“It was definitely a better weekend. I wanted to bring home something good, and to a certain extent, I succeeded. Yesterday was a so-so day for me, where I didn’t perform at my best. Today, however, I had a decent start in race one. I lost a couple of positions on the first lap, but I managed to find my rhythm and hold on until the end. In race two, I had a better start. I lost a few positions again, but I rode better. I tired less than in the first, and I finished in a solid tenth place. I finally managed to put together two decent races, and now I want to take another step in Australia.”

Lucas Coenen – P12

“If I can sum up the weekend in one line then it would be: no power in the body and tired. I don’t know what happened. That’s all. The weekend in China here is done and we have one more to go – as well as the Nations – so I just need to try and be ready and look forward to the last GP.”

Jeremy Seewer – P15

“There’s not much to say. Actually, I had two great starts today – really, really good from outside. First moto, I did what I could with an 11th. Then in the second, it could have been similar, but I was simply unlucky at the start and a crash seriously damaged my bike, and my race was over after a few meters.”

MXGP Round Overall Results

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J. Herlings KTM 50 2 T. Gajser Hon 44 3 R. Fernandez Hon 36 4 R. Febvre Kaw 36 5 M. Renaux Yam 35 6 C. Vlaanderen Yam 27 7 A. Bonacorsi Fan 26 8 G. Coldenhoff Fan 26 9 P. Jonass Kaw 24 10 J. Geerts Yam 20 11 M. Guadagnini Duc 19 12 L. Coenen KTM 19 13 J. Pancar KTM 15 14 B. Bogers Fan 13 15 J. Seewer Duc 10 16 B. Watson Bet 9 17 K. Brumann Hus 9 18 I. Gifting Yam 9 19 T. Koch Bet 7 20 Q. Prugnieres Hon 4 21 Z. Watson Tri 3 22 Y. Li Yam 1 23 W. Riga Yam 0 24 L. Rogers Yam 0

MXGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 R. Febvre Kaw 929 2 L. Coenen KTM 882 3 G. Coldenhoff Fan 665 4 R. Fernandez Hon 599 5 J. Herlings KTM 582 6 C. Vlaanderen Yam 560 7 M. Renaux Yam 525 8 A. Bonacorsi Fan 508 9 T. Gajser Hon 464 10 J. Seewer Duc 368 11 J. Pancar KTM 314 12 J. Geerts Yam 297 13 B. Bogers Fan 292 14 B. Watson Bet 290 15 P. Jonass Kaw 262 16 I. Gifting Yam 251 17 K. Horgmo Hon 243 18 M. Guadagnini Duc 225 19 B. Van doninck Hon 191 20 R. Van De Moosdijk KTM 168

MX2 Race One

When the gate dropped for MX2 race one, Sacha Coenen exploded out for his 16th Fox Holeshot Award of the season, immediately clearing off at the front. Valin and Valerio Lata (Honda HRC) fought for second until Valin ran out of room and hit the deck in the third corner, stuck under his Kawasaki as the entire field streamed past.

Behind Coenen, Kay de Wolf surged into fourth in the opening corners, right behind Längenfelder, and then forced the red plate holder into a mistake with a firm move up the inside. That also let Liam Everts (Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing) through, momentarily shuffling Längenfelder back to fifth. But the German quickly regrouped, reclaiming third from Everts and following De Wolf past Lata so that by lap four, the winners of the past seven GPs were running second and third, though already eight seconds behind Coenen.

Adamo picked off Lata late to take fourth, the Honda man holding onto fifth ahead of Everts. Camden McLellan and Guillem Farres (Monster Energy Triumph Racing) came home seventh and eighth, while Rick Elzinga and Karlis Reisulis (Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2) rounded out the top ten.

Längenfelder briefly closed on De Wolf, but the Dutchman dug deep to edge clear in the final laps, clawing back the two points he’d dropped to the German on Saturday.

Out front, Coenen’s margin had grown large enough to survive a dramatic last-lap crash. The Belgian quickly remounted and still crossed the line with 7.8 seconds in hand, taking his second MX2 race win of the Shanghai weekend.

MX2 Race Two

In race two, it was championship leader Simon Längenfelder (Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing) who nailed his seventh Fox Holeshot Award of the season, second only to the mercurial Sacha Coenen (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing).

It looked like the perfect launch for the series leader, with Kay de Wolf (Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing) scrapping into the top five but boxed in behind a fierce tussle between Valerio Lata (Honda HRC) and Coenen for second, while Andrea Adamo (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) was right there in the mix.

Coenen muscled past Lata first, before the two previous World Champions, Längenfelder and De Wolf, quickly followed suit to demote the young Honda rider down the order. Further back, Guillem Farres and Camden McLellan (Monster Energy Triumph Racing) also took advantage, slipping by Lata as the Italian tumbled down the pack.

For much of the moto, the front six held formation until lap seven, when Adamo charged past Coenen up the start straight, while McLellan found a way by Farres for fifth. Coenen’s response was immediate but costly, a hard crash while trying to re-pass Adamo into Turn 2 left him scrambling, his goggles wrecked and soon tossed aside.

Behind them, Liam Everts picked off Rick Elzinga for seventh with four laps to go as Mathis Valin (Kawasaki Racing Team MX2) claimed ninth ahead of Karlis Reisulis (Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2). Elzinga and Reisulis ended up ninth and tenth overall behind Lata, while McLellan, Everts and Farres filled fifth through seventh in the combined classification.

Up front, De Wolf tried everything to get on terms with the goggle-less Coenen, even launching off-line in a wild effort over a fast jump, but couldn’t quite find a way through. Instead, the real late drama came as Adamo hunted down Längenfelder. In a decisive moment, the Italian slipped up the inside to steal the race win, his first since Sweden, which not only eliminated him from mathematical title contention but also knocked Längenfelder from the GP lead down to third overall.

That elevated Coenen to the top step, his fourth career GP victory, with Adamo second overall and De Wolf left fourth despite another solid ride. The Dutchman now trails Längenfelder by 16 points heading into the season finale in Australia. At the same time, the German proved in Shanghai that he’s now handling the heat far better than earlier in the year and has just one more test ahead in his quest to seal a first World Championship.

MX2 Round Overall

Sacha Coenen 1-3 (P1)

“A difficult weekend for everybody but my riding was good…apart from a stupid mistake in the second moto. I was cruising and just lost the front. I picked-up and kept going though and I’m really happy to win and happy because we worked for this.”

Andrea Adamo 4-1 (P2)

“Two pretty good motos. I didn’t have a good start in the first and it was difficult to come back, even if my speed was alright and I was one of the fastest on track at the end, so I know I’m fit. I was confident then for the second moto. A better start and I made my race. Sacha was fast and good but I took the chance to pass him. I hammered the lap-times and set a pace so I could see Simon. I put him under pressure and could win the moto. Super.”

Simon Laengenfelder 3-2 (P3)

“Finally a good start in the second race and it meant I could stay away from problems. When the track was more technical, I was feeling quite good and it was only at the end that Andrea was faster. Still, a good weekend and now we go into the last round. I made the [championship] gap a bit bigger going to Australia. You never know what will happen but I’m going for it. I hope it will be less humid!”

Kay de Wolf – P4

“The first moto was good. I felt comfortable behind Sacha and just rode my own lines. In the second moto I made a mistake in sector two that cost me some time, and after that the front guys just pulled away a little. The heat and humidity made it tough, but fourth overall keeps us in the fight. Now we go to Australia and everything is still open – I’ll give it everything.”

Camden McLellan – P5

“A hard weekend but it ended on a positive note. I didn’t have the best gate position for the races and I had to fight from the back in race one for seventh. With the team, we made some changes for the second moto and they really made a difference. I had a better start and at the end I was really close to third. So, I’m happy with that and we have a good feeling ahead of the final round in Australia.”

Liam Everts – P6

“It was a tough weekend, but I think I managed the conditions okay. In the first race I had good speed at the start but dropped off a bit at the end. The second race was better, more consistent – I stayed calm, made a pass for seventh, and held it to the finish. Sixth overall and moving up in the championship is good, and now I want to finish strong in Australia.”

Guillem Farres – P7

“My weekend has been pretty good here in China. I was fifth in the qualifying race so that was decent, and then for race day today it was really hot and humid. My start in the first moto wasn’t the best and I ended up eighth in that one. We changed the bike a little for the second moto and I felt strong out there. I was running fifth early on and then Camden passed me. My results improved from race one to race two so that was good, and now I’m looking forward to Australia.”

Valerio Lata – P8

“It was a tough day today, but I am pleased with my first moto result of fifth. I am also happy with the starts in both races because it was important on this track. Unfortunately, I had a collision early on in race two and that damaged the bike and made things very difficult in the second race and although I tried my best, I couldn’t maintain the speed I wanted, and I dropped down the field. Although that was disappointing, I am happy with how I coped with the hot and humid temperatures so we have one more round in what will probably be similar conditions, so I want to finish the season strongly.”

Rick Elzinga – P9

“It’s been a pretty good GP for me despite being unwell all week after Turkiye. Fortunately, by the time this weekend came around I was feeling a lot better. On Saturday I didn’t have the best feeling but that changed for today and I felt strong in the races. My starts weren’t the best but I was able to make a lot of passes, especially in the second race, so I was pleased with that. I was in the battle for sixth until I made a few mistakes and in the end I finished eighth. Thanks to the team for their hard work this weekend, especially the mechanics, as it’s been a really hot GP.”

Karlis Reisulis – P10

“Today was OK. My speed was really good in both races, however the heat really got to me near the end of each race. My second race was a little better as I rode with a more consistent pace, so I didn’t feel too bad at the end of that. Now it’s on to Australia for the final round.”

Mathis Valin – P11

“It was a really tough day; the weather was crazy and it’s the first time I have encountered it. I got a really good start in the first moto but Lata went inside me at the third corner and I went into a soft patch. My riding and my speed were good after that but I was alone all moto. I didn’t get a good start in the second race and in the last few laps I was dead after that first race and pushing hard through the first laps of race two, but for sure we will again give everything at the last GP.”

MX2 Round Overall Results

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 S. Coenen KTM 45 2 A. Adamo KTM 43 3 S. Längenfelder KTM 42 4 K. de Wolf Hus 40 5 C. Mc Lellan Tri 30 6 L. Everts Hus 29 7 G. Farres Tri 28 8 V. Lata Hon 26 9 R. Elzinga Yam 25 10 K. Reisulis Yam 22 11 M. Valin Kaw 21 12 J. Walvoort KTM 17 13 A. Monne Gas 15 14 K. Karssemakers Kaw 13 15 H. Li Kaw 12 16 B. Dennis KTM 10 17 J. Yang KTM 10 18 N. Fransson Yam 8 19 S. Zou Hon 0

MX2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 S. Längenfelder KTM 884 2 K. de Wolf Hus 868 3 A. Adamo KTM 817 4 S. Coenen KTM 756 5 C. Mc Lellan Tri 612 6 L. Everts Hus 606 7 T. Benistant Yam 603 8 G. Farres Tri 461 9 V. Lata Hon 447 10 M. Valin Kaw 434 11 C. Valk KTM 355 12 K. Reisulis Yam 325 13 R. Elzinga Yam 302 14 O. Oliver KTM 290 15 F. Zanchi Hon 220 16 Q. Prugnieres KTM 215 17 J. Mikula Tm 205 18 D. Braceras Hon 190 19 M. Grau KTM 124 20 J. Walvoort KTM 120