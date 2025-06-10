Moto News Weekly Wrap

June 10, 2025

What’s New:

2025 FIM World Supercross calendar revealed!

AUSX calendar updates

Kyle Middleton wins 2025 Australian Trial Championship

Injured Charli Cannon claims second at Thunder Valley Main

Jordy Loftus joins Stellar Monarchs as reserve

2025 Finke Desert Race won by Corey Hammond

YGR Weekend Update

Aussies make the FIM Speedway of Nations Semi-Finals draw

Final FIM Speedway Grand Prix Qualifying rounds complete

Final four qualifiers confirmed for SGP2 Finals

2025 AMA Speedway National Championship calendar

Cerutti and the Tuareg take Hellas Rally Raid victory

2025 TrialGP of San Marino – Round Five Wrap

Sherco reveal ISDE 2025 Rental/Assistance packages

Thunder Valley – AMA Pro MX Round Three Wrap

2025 MXGP of Latvia (Kegums) Wrap

2025 Racing Calendars

2025 FIM World Supercross calendar revealed!

The highly anticipated 2025 FIM World Supercross Championship calendar has been officially unveiled, featuring a five-round schedule that will deliver an unprecedented global line up, spanning five continents.

The season kicks off in Malaysia before heading to Argentina, Canada, Australia and South Africa, with four cities will host World Supercross racing for the very first time.

The action kicks off on 18th October in Kuala Lumpur, at Stadium Merdeka, marking World Supercross’ first-ever round in Malaysia.

From there, the championship heads to Buenos Aires City, Argentina, on 8th November at the Autódromo de la Ciudad de Buenos Aires Óscar y Juan Gálvez.

Next, World Supercross touches down in Vancouver, Canada, returning to North America at BC Place on 15th November.

On 29th November, the championship heads Down Under for the Australian GP at Cbus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast, Australia. This marks a return to Australia, after a successful double-header in Perth last year.

The 2025 season concludes with a historic South African GP in Cape Town on 13th December at the DHL Stadium.

AUSX calendar updates!

After a blockbuster debut in 2024 that saw a sell-out crowd pack Kayo Stadium, Supercross found a home in Moreton Bay — and it’s coming back even bigger in 2025. The Boost Mobile Australian Supercross Championship (AUSX) will launch its 2025 season with a massive two-day Double Header on Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th October in Redcliffe, Queensland.

In a major boost for the region, Moreton Bay City Council and the Australian Supercross Championship have today confirmed a three-year partnership extension, securing the championship’s return to the area through to 2027.

Pre-sale Tickets will go on sale Monday 16th June, with further announcements to follow, fans are urged to get in early to avoid disappointment and subscribe to AUSX Priority List via www.australiansupercross.com.au.

Plus the BOOST MOBILE AUSX Supercross Grand Final will now be part of the bp Adelaide Grand Final, delivering three-days of high-stakes motorsport action from November 28–30, 2025.

Already home to the final round of the Repco Supercars Championship, the bp Adelaide Grand Final now expands to host the fifth and final round of the 2025 BOOST MOBILE AUSX Supercross Championship.

Riders of the 2025 BOOST MOBILE AUSX Supercross Championship will be revealed soon, but fans can expect a stacked field of the best national and international supercross talent in the line up ready to battle it out for championship glory.

2025 Boost Mobile AUSX Championship Calendar

Round 1 & 2 – Moreton Bay Double Header – Redcliffe, October 11 & 12

Round 3 – New South Wales – November 15

Round 4 – Victoria – November 22

Round 5 – Grand Final – Adelaide, November 28-30

Kyle Middleton wins 2025 Australian Trial Championship

Kyle Middleton has reinforced his status as an out-and-out champion with a sensational victory in the top-tier Trial1 Expert class at the 2025 Hell Team TRS & Integrated Products Australian Trial Championship in Meringandan West, Queensland, on June 7-8.

The Trial1 title was a heart-stopper, with Middleton and Hogan the major protagonists from the outset. Middleton started the stronger and was 10pts in front after day one, but Hogan wasn’t going down without a fight and he rallied on Sunday’s lap one to reduce the deficit to just 1pt.

Despite being under the blowtorch, Middleton then got the title back on his terms with a superb lap two to close the door on a gallant Hogan.

Despite intense pressure from reigning champion Connor Hogan on day two, Middleton held his nerve to turn the tables on his adversary and win a phenomenal ninth Trial1 title by a slender five points (58 to 63). Neil Price was third on 105-points.

Price just held off a late charging Colin Zarczynski (107pts) to claim the final spot on the podium, while Chris Bayles (126pts) rounded out the top five. It was the sixth visit to a Trial1 podium for tireless veteran Price.

Kyle Middleton

“I was unsure whether to ride this year, but I took my own advice to support those who support trials,” said Middleton. “I wanted to get my Hell Team TRRS onto the podium and enjoy myself with my dad and sister. I never expected to sit it on the top step! My bike was amazing this weekend. Fitness needed to be managed, so I just let my beauty do most of the work for me. Will I ride next year? Not sure, my plans are to firstly keep enjoying and nurturing my family and secondly keep trials fun.”

Meanwhile, another trial stalwart, Michelle Coleman, also returned to the winner’s list in Queensland, dominating the women’s open class to collect her third national title and a ninth podium finish.

Solo champions were crowned across 13 classes at the challenging ‘Erinvale’ property in Meringandan West, with Coleman’s crushing victory in women’s open one of the many highlights. The veteran was joined on the dais by Nicole Casey and Nina Chadwick.

In Trial2, Tom Scott was peerless in Trial2 from start-to-finish, while Bradley Bryant eased past Sam Rogers on day two to complete the podium.

Adrian Harry was a popular winner in T3 Masters, pushed all the way by Mitch Green, while in the Youth class Adrian’s daughter Alisha Harry finished second behind Mitchell Teale.

In the junior ranks, Jack Walling dominated the open class, while Hector Pinto’s burgeoning talent was again on full display as he won the boys’ 7-U13 category.

The other winners were as follows:

Trial3: Josh Lewis

Trial4: Dan Atkinson

Junior 7-U11 years: Finn Cameron

Twin Shock: Kurt Pickering

Classic: Greg McLennan

Veteran 40-55 years: Toby Coleman

Veteran 55+ years: Andrew McDonald-Smith

Trial5 (non-championship): Jonty Boorer

Mini Trial (non-championship): Hank Cameron

Injured Charli Cannon claims second at Thunder Valley Main

19-year-old Charli Cannon has finished an impressive second over the weekend, in the WMX Main at Thunder Valley, Lakewood, trailing race winner Lachlan Turner by just eight-seconds, while a third placed Jordan Jarvis was another 50-seconds in arrears.

The Quad Lock Honda rider continues to recover from a previous finger injury, stemming from a dislocated finger and two fractures at round one.

Jordy Loftus joins Stellar Monarchs as reserve

16-year-old Australian Jordy Loftus from the Gold Coast has joined the Stellar Monarchs in the reserve booth, and is to make his senior debut in Oxford next week.

Loftus is also part of the National Development League, in the Monarchs Academy team, and will compete on Sunday at the away match in Middlesbrough.

Jordy Loftus

“I’m excited to join the club and meet all the people and race for them. I know of Justin (Sedgmen) and Kye (Thomson) and I’ve got to know Kye more personally over the past year or so. We practise at the same track in Ipswich [Australia]. I’ve been watching his technique going around the track and getting some tips off him. I’ve watched every single video you have put up from Armadale, it looks amazing. I’m No.2 in Australia on the 250s, I rode those until I turned 16 in March when I jumped onto a 500 and since then I’ve been getting better and better on it. I rode in SGP3 in 2024, and that went well in the semis when I got fifth. In the final I had a little bit of bad luck the way things went but my final placing was thirteenth.”

2025 Finke Desert Race won by Corey Hammond

Corey Hammond has taken the overall 2025 Finke Desert Race win, setting an untouchable time of 3h46:30.160, racing his KTM 500 EXC-F to 11-minutes clear of his next closest rival – Campbell Hall, with Brodie Waters third.

Mitchell Outram and Kodi Stephens made it four KTMs in the top five – two 500 EXC-Fs and two 500 EXCs, and just a single Honda CRF450R (Waters), followed by Tyler Radford, Levi Stephens, Ray Cole, Will Ashby and Jake Cobbin to round out the overall top-10 finishers.

STE KTM Racing Team rider Callum Norton was forced out of the event – last year’s runner-up withdrawing due to a virus after running fourth by km 226. The second STE KTM Racing Team 500 EXC-F entry of Liam Walsh was parked, after an injury in the lead-up ruled him out of the 2025 edition.

Cameron Lodger took out the 251 cc and above two-stroke class win, Hammond the 451 cc and above four-strokes, while Liam Dinnage topped the up to 250 cc two-strokes. In the up to 250cc four-strokes, Austin Shaw took the win, with all four winners KTM mounted.

Waters took out the 251-450cc four-stroke class on his Honda, with Kenneth Hicks the only other Honda mounted winner in the Senior 45-54 class, also on a CRF450R.

Taking a Sherco 500SEF to victory in the Masters 35-44 was James Heenan, while Madison Healey took a KTM 350 EXC-F to the Womens win, and Grant Prior won the Veterans 55+ on a KTM 500 EXC-F.

2025 Finke Desert Race

Top 25

Pos Rider Class/Bike Time/Gap 1 COREY HAMMOND 2 / 500 EXC-F 3h46:30.160 2 CAMPBELL HALL 2 / 500 EXC +11:28.359 3 BRODIE WATERS 5 / CRF450R +14:23.463 4 MITCHELL OUTRAM 2 / 500 EXC-F +19:48.935 5 KODI STEPHENS 2 / 500 EXC +22:49.834 6 TYLER RADFORD 2 / 500 EXC-F +23:02.495 7 LEVI STEPHENS 5 / EX450F +27:55.056 8 RAY COLE 5 / YZ450F +27:56.017 9 WILL ASHBY 2 / 500 EXC +28:19.149 10 JAKE COBBIN 5 / YZ450F +28:27.369 11 JAMES HEENAN 6 / 500 SEF +33:49.749 12 AUSTIN SHAW 4 / 250 SX-F +34:01.673 13 THOMAS LIVESAY 2 / 500 EXC-F +34:14.824 14 JOSH HARRIS 5 / 450 EXC-F +35:26.444 15 LIAM DINNAGE 3 / 250 XC +37:22.304 16 JACKSON VERSTEEGEN 4 / MC250F +37:24.597 17 TOMAS KRUGER 2 / 500 EXC-F +37:44.376 18 JETT HICKS 5 / CRF450RX +39:39.612 19 BJORN CARDENAS 4 / 250 SX-F +43:54.879 20 BLAIR OUTRAM 2 / 500 EXC +47:46.297 21 JESSE RYAN 4 / CRF250R +48:04.411 22 EDDIE GIBSON 5 / MC450F +49:49.448 23 RHYS STEVENS 2 / 500 EXC-F +49:50.298 24 CLAYTON BOGUCKI 4 / 250 SX-F +52:01.514 25 TAITE PRIME 5 / 450 EXC-F +52:30.726

251cc and above Two Stroke Top Three

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 CAMERON LODER KTM 300 EXC 5h21:17.916 2 JASON BRIDGES HUSQVARNA TE 300 5h23:04.315 3 WILLIAM THURLBECK HUSQVARNA TE 300 5h23:11.955

451cc and above Four Stroke Top Three

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 COREY HAMMOND KTM 500 EXC-F 3h46:30.160 2 CAMPBELL HALL KTM 500 EXC 3h57:58.519 3 MITCHELL OUTRAM KTM 500 EXC-F 4h06:19.095

Up to 250cc Two Stroke Top Three

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 LIAM DINNAGE KTM 250 XC 4h23:52.464 2 DANIEL WATKINS KTM 250 EXC 5h01:12.341 3 BRETT RAE HUSQVARNA TC 250 5h03:03.053

Up to 250cc Four Stroke Top Three

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 AUSTIN SHAW KTM 250 SX-F 4h20:31.833 2 JACKSON VERSTEEGEN GASGAS MC250F 4h23:54.757 3 BJORN CARDENAS KTM 250 SX-F 4h30:25.039

251cc to 450cc Four Stroke Top Three

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 BRODIE WATERS HONDA CRF450R 4h00:53.623 2 LEVI STEPHENS GASGAS EX450F 4h14:25.216 3 RAY COLE YAMAHA YZ450F 4h14:26.177

Masters 35 to 44 Years Top Three

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 JAMES HEENAN SHERCO 500 SEF 4h20:19.909 2 ALAN GRAHAM KAWASAKI KX450F 4h39:04.048 3 KANE MCQUARRIE HUSQVARNA FE501 5h09:26.233

Seniors 45 to 54 Years Top Three

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 KENNETH HICKS HONDA CRF450R 5h02:21.610 2 ALAN HENDERSON KTM 500 EXC 5h13:55.801 3 JASON GUNTHER KTM 500 EXC-F 5h16:47.329

Veterans 55 Years and over Top Three

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 GRANT PRIOR KTM 500 EXC-F 5h43:53.398 2 WILLIAM J WILLIS HUSABERG FE 450 5h56:02.274 3 BRAD NICHOLLS HUSQVARNA FX 350 6h04:03.562

Womens Class Top Three

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 MADISON HEALEY KTM 350 EXC-F 5h13:38.281 2 CHLOE BARTON HUSQVARNA FE 350 6h24:58.279 3 BRONNIE CHAPMAN KTM 350 EXC 6h43:37.026

YGR Weekend Update

Several of the GYTR Yamaha Junior Racing riders hit the track this weekend for events in Victoria and Queensland.

Jobe Dunne contested a round of the Victorian Junior Motocross Championship in wet and cold conditions at Shepparton. Dunne had a great weekend, despite getting splatted with mud, to take the win in both the junior 125cc and Junior 250cc classes to extend his lead in both championships. Dunne finished with 1-1-2 results on both bikes in a good performance and is now well placed to snare a championship or two before years end.

Queensland had round five of the Sunshine State Series at Goondiwindi, four hours west of Brisbane.

Hudson Francis and Heath Davy were both in attendance, but unfortunately the weekend ended early for Francis with a heavy fall on Saturday morning. He was unable to compete for the remainder of the day but has since been checked out and while battered and bruised, he is ok.

For Davy, things were much more pleasant as he raved to victory in the Junior 125cc class, taking both moto wins and backed that up with a second place in the Junior 250cc class. Davy is adjusting well to the bigger and heavier machines, and the weekend was another step in the right direction for him.

Aussies make the FIM Speedway of Nations Semi-Finals draw

The draw has been confirmed for the 2025 FIM Speedway of Nations Semi-Finals in Torun on September 30 and October 1. 15 countries will compete to be crowned 2025 FIM Speedway world team champions in the ultimate test of team riding at Torun’s Marian Rose Motoarena.

With hosts Poland seeded straight through to the FIM SON Final on Saturday, October 4, the remaining 14 countries will battle it out across two Semi-Finals for the right to join them, with the top three on each night reaching the title decider.

Semi-Final 1 on Tuesday, September 30 sees reigning FIM SON world champions Great Britain, who topped the podium at Manchester’s National Speedway Stadium last summer, open their title defence against 2024 bronze medallists Sweden. They also take on Germany, who stormed to fourth spot last season – their best finish in an FIM Speedway world championship since 1997. Two-time FIM SON finalist Latvia also joins the Semi-Final 1 line-up along with Italy, Slovenia and Norway.

Semi-Final 2 on Wednesday, October 1 features 2022 FIM SON world champions Australia, who won the silver medals in Manchester last year. They are up against four-time FIM Speedway World Cup winner Denmark – a country searching for its first FIM SON world title after winning bronze in 2020 and 2021. Czechia also lines up in Semi-Final 2, bidding to make up for the team’s Final Qualifier heartbreak in Manchester last summer, which saw Latvia pip them to a place in the Final.

Former FIM SON finalists France and Finland will also be in action, along with Ukraine. Tournament debutant Argentina completes the line-up for Semi-Final 2 on what’s set to be an historic night as they become the first South American nation to compete in an FIM Speedway world team championship.

An epic week of racing in Torun will also feature FIM Speedway of Nations – SON2 on Friday, October 3 – the sport’s world under-21 team championship. The 28-heat, eight-team showdown sees hosts Poland bid to win a 12th straight title and their 18th in all. They are set to take on Australia, Czechia, Denmark, Germany, Great Britain, Latvia and Sweden.

The starting positions draw for each event will be made in due course.

2025 FIM Speedway of Nations draw

SEMI-FINAL 1 (September 30): Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Latvia, Norway, Slovenia, Sweden.

SEMI-FINAL 2 (October 1): Argentina, Australia, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, France, Ukraine.

SON2 (October 3): Australia, Czechia, Denmark, Germany, Great Britain, Latvia, Poland, Sweden.

FINAL (October 4): Poland, top three countries in Semi-Final 1, top three countries in Semi-Final 2.

Final FIM Speedway Grand Prix Qualifying rounds complete

The opening two FIM Speedway Grand Prix Qualifying rounds were staged on Saturday at Žarnovica in Slovakia and Lonigo in Italy where five riders from each earned their places behind the tapes at the 2025 SGP Challenge event at Holsted in Denmark on 9 August.

At stake at Holsted are four permanent places in the 2026 SGP series and with such a potentially career-changing prize up for grabs, the action in Slovakia and Italy was understandably intense and unrelenting with a number of current SGP riders – looking to guarantee their places in next year’s championship – choosing to compete.

Žarnovica Qualifier

Racing got under way at the famous Speedway Stadium Žarnovica where Ukrainian rider Marko Levishyn drew first blood in the opening Heat of the afternoon ahead of Denmark’s Anders Thomsen – who currently sits inside the 2025 SGP top-ten – and Sweden’s Oliver Berntzon.

Following the first block of Heats, Levishyn was joined on maximum points by Vaclav Milik from the Czech Republic along with Poland’s Kacper Woryna and home hero Martin Vaculik, who is also a permanent 2025 SGP rider, before Woryna’s second win of the programme moved him into an uncontested lead.

Also taking victories from their second Heats, Berntzon along with Slovenia’s Matej Zagar and Latvian Andzejs Lebedevs – who has been on an SGP podium this season – moved into contention, but Thomsen could only add a disappointing third-placed finish to his score.

French racer David Bellego got the third block of racing under way with a victory ahead of Lebedevs before twenty-year-old Norwegian Mathias Pollestad took his first win of the afternoon with Thomsen and Zagar also coming home first in their Heats.

Following two poor finishes, Milik raced to his second win in the fourth block with Zagar, Thomsen and Vaculik adding further victories to stay in contention before a dramatic fifth and final block of Heats to decide the five qualifying riders.

Woryna and Vaculik were the first riders to book their places in Holsted when they ran one-two in their final Heat race and they were joined by Thomsen and Zagar before Lebedevs snatched the final transfer position with victory in his fifth Heat.

With the top-three tied on points, a run-off decided the podium positions with Thomsen taking the top step flanked by Zagar and Woryna.

Lonigo Qualifier

Focus then switched to Lonigo in northern Italy for the second Qualifying round where Denmark’s Rasmus Jensen got his evening under way with a victory at the expense of rising Polish star Mateusz Cierniak as home hero Michele Paco Castagna, the Czech Republic’s Jan Kvech and French rider Dimitri Bergé all opened their accounts with wins.

Jensen added a second win to his total to move into a clear lead following two blocks of racing with Latvia’s Francis Gusts, Kvech, Cierniak and Castagna all firmly in contention.

Victories in their third Heats ensured Gusts, Kvech and Cierniak remained in control and there were further wins in the fourth block for Gusts, Cierniak and Jensen before the fifth and deciding block determined the riders heading to Holsted next month.

Cierniak, a two-time SGP2 champion, signed off with his fourth victory of the night ahead of Gusts and the pair made the cut for Denmark in first and second, although behind them the battle for the remaining three places was raging.

The evening’s first run-off to decide third and fourth was won by Jensen from Kvech which left five riders – Germany’s Kevin Wölbert, Castagna, his fellow Italian Felipe Nicolas Covatti, Jacob Thorssell from Sweden and Australia’s Rohan Tungate – tied for the final place in Holsted.

In total it took another four run-offs before Wölbert, who had scored just two points after his opening two Heats, completed a memorable comeback to secure the fifth and final Qualification position.

Abensberg Qualifier

The third and deciding FIM Speedway Grand Prix Qualifying round was staged at Abensberg in Germany where the final five riders who will progress to the 2025 SGP Challenge event at Holsted in Denmark on 9 August were decided.

With four permanent places in the 2026 SGP series at stake next month in Denmark, the action in the Wack Hofmeister Speedway Stadium was fast and uncompromising with riders from fifteen separate nationalities battling for the chance of a potentially career-changing place behind the tapes among the sport’s elite.

Only the top seven from the 2025 SGP series are guaranteed a start next season and there were three current SGP permanent riders in action in Abensberg hoping to book their places early for 2026, but standing between Jack Holder, Dominik Kubera and Kai Huckenbeck and a place at the SGP Challenge event was a full field of ambitious racers all sharing the same goal.

With the home fans cheering him on, Huckenbeck won his opening Heat from Holder before Kubera got his afternoon under way with a win, a feat emulated by Denmark’s Michael Jepsen Jensen and Germany’s double FIM Long Track World Champion Erik Riss.

Huckenbeck won again in his second Heat – taking a point from Kubera – and Jensen matched him to keep it tied at the top while Holder and Czech racer Daniel Klima claimed their first victories of the programme.

Jensen then defeated Huckenbeck to take his third straight win and move to the top, but victory for Kubera ahead of Riss and Holder kept the Pole in contention and at the end of the fourth block there was a three-way tie for first as Kubera and Huckenbeck took their third wins of the afternoon and Jensen dropped his first point after being beaten by Holden.

With the final two Qualification places also subject to a three-way tie – disputed by Holder, Riss and Kim Nilsson from Sweden – everything rested on the fifth and final block of Heats.

A strong second from Jensen behind Finnish racer Jesse Mustonen was good enough for the Dane to go through in second along with Kubera who fell, but was not disqualified and ended the meeting in fourth. A vital victory in his final Heat then elevated Holder to third before the home fans were treated to the sight of Huckenbeck racing to the overall win in the concluding Heat and Riss following him home in second to snatch the final place up for grabs at Holsted.

Global attention now shifts to Holsted in Denmark on 9 August for the 2025 SGP Challenge.

Final four qualifiers confirmed for SGP2 Finals

A packed Saturday evening programme filled with drama at the Perényi Pál Salakmotor Stadion at Debrecen in Hungary completed the Qualification process for the 2025 FIM Speedway Under 21 World Championship (SGP2).

At stake were four places behind the tapes in the three-round Final series that will decide the new SGP2 champion and with such a potentially career-changing prize on the line it was not surprising that the international field of ambitious young riders from twelve nations and two continents rose to the occasion.

First to show in the Heat races was Germany’s Norick Blödorn who got his evening off to a perfect start with victory from the Ukraine’s Nazar Parnitskyi – one of the pre-race favourites who was second in last season’s SGP2 championship chase – and Casper Henriksson from Sweden, who tasted victory at this stage of the competition last year.

Blödorn was joined on maximum points following the first block of Heats by Jesper Knudsen from Denmark, the Czech Republic’s Adam Bubba Bednář and Kevin Malkiewicz from Poland who all got their evenings under way with victories.

The youngest-ever German national champion, once Blödorn had found his flow there was no stopping him and he posted four more Heat wins to book his place in the Finals with an unbeaten maximum points haul.

Following his loss to Blödorn first time out, Parnitskyi regrouped and recovered in the perfect possible way with a run of four victories ensuring he will join his German rival in the Finals stages, but behind the leading pair it was too close to call.

As Bednář’s challenge fell away with a pointless performance in his fourth Heat dropping him out of contention, following a dramatic fifth block of Heats there was a three-way tie for third – and the remaining two Qualification places – between Malkiewicz, Henriksson and Australia’s Mitchell McDiarmid.

With nerves fraying and adrenalin pumping, everything depended on the run-off and it was won by Malkiewicz from Henriksson with the pair joining Blödorn and Parnitskyi – along with the eight successful riders from last month’s Qualifying rounds in Pardubice and Glasgow – in the three Finals at Målilla in Sweden on 4 July, Riga in Latvia on 1 August and Vojens in Denmark on 12 September.

2025 AMA Speedway National Championship calendar

The AMA Speedway National Championship Series returns to the dirt track in 2025, with a pair of races in California that will decide the national champion. The AMA Speedway National Championship Series has been a staple on the racing calendar in the state and will bring the nation’s top speedway competitors to the Golden State for two rounds of intense racing action.

The opening round of the series will be run at Industry Hills Speedway in the City of Industry, Calif., on Aug. 9.

The series will then shift to Fast Fridays Motorcycle Speedway in Auburn, Calif., on Sept. 20, where an AMA National Champion will be crowned.

During the two-round season, Broc Nicol will eye his second consecutive AMA Speedway National Championship after he claimed his first last season. Last year’s runner-up, Max Ruml, will likely be the greatest challenger to Nicol’s crown, as he fell just two points short of the title in 2024.

Cerutti and the Tuareg take Hellas Rally Raid victory

Jacopo Cerutti and the Aprilia Tuareg Racing Team achieved a historic performance at the Hellas Rally Raid 2025, taking not only the victory in the M5 class, but also success in the overall classification. An extraordinary result for the team that completes its domination with a hat-trick in the M5 class thanks to Marco Menichini and Francesco Montanari, in second and third respectively.

At the end of the seven stages, one of which was cancelled due to bad weather, Jacopo Cerutti dominated the competition, confirming himself as victor for the second consecutive year.

Cerutti took the class victory in all the stages disputed, demonstrating an exceptional feeling with the Tuareg Rally and establishing himself as the absolute dominator of the Greek rally. Cerutti took first place in the M5 class and also won the overall classification.

Jacopo Cerutti

“It was seven beautiful days of racing. Always a tough challenge, but I really liked how it was organised this year. It was just a shame about the unstable weather that ruined some of the special stages for us. In the end we finished first, third and fifth overall, and all three in the top positions in their classes, so I am very happy and satisfied. I would like to thank the team, we did a great job and we also had fun. Now we return to Italy and continue preparing for the Motorally.”

Marco Menichini also showed surprising speed and consistency, finishing second in the M5 class and third overall, climbing onto the class podium five times.

Completing the hat-trick in the M5 class was Francesco Montanari, who took third place in the class and fifth overall. With five class podiums, he confirmed his potential and excellent feeling with the Aprilia Tuareg.

The final balance for the Aprilia Tuareg Racing Team at the end of the Hellas Rally Raid is extremely positive: the Tuareg Rally confirms itself, for the second consecutive year, as a winning bike capable of offering high performance and great reliability in all conditions. The domination in Greece, with three riders in the first three positions of the M5 class, certifies the competitiveness of the twin-cylinder from Noale and the great work of Team Guareschi.

2025 TrialGP of San Marino – Round Five Wrap

Team-mate Gabriel Marcelli may have pinched the extra point on offer in the Power Section, but reigning champion Toni Bou did the lion’s share of the scoring to dominate the opening day’s action from the TrialGP of San Marino – round five of the 2025 Hertz FIM Trial World Championship – as Miquel Gelabert stamped his authority on Trial2 and Fabio Mazzola and Ryon Land traded wins in Trial3.

Bou extended his points advantage on day two of the TrialGP of San Marino although it was the turn of his team-mate Gabriel Marcelli to share centre stage in TrialGP, as Miquel Gelabert closed in on the Trial2 series lead and Ryon Land took another step towards the Trial3 title.

Day One

After eighteen consecutive seasons on top, Bou is showing no sign of loosening his grip on the premier TrialGP class and the 38-year-old Spaniard headed to the town of Baldasserona having won 15 of the 16 races staged so far this season.

Last used for a round of the series in 2023, the venue challenged competitors with a seemingly never-ending succession of huge boulders – either naturally located or strategically placed to cause most problems – that provided very little grip and immediately claimed marks from the world’s best riders.

The majority of sections were set in a dry riverbed with the opening handful of hazards proving to be expensive for everyone as scores began to mount under the strong Mediterranean sun, with Marcelli and Jaime Busto (GASGAS) establishing an early advantage in what quickly became a high-scoring first race.

After seven sections Marcelli and Busto were level on a total of twenty-three, one clear of Britain’s Jack Peace (Sherco) and two ahead of Bou. A fantastic clean on section nine – a faultless ride matched only by Peace – then tied Bou on observation with Marcelli and when both signed off with three cleans, victory went to Bou once his younger rival’s time penalties were added.

A maximum on the man-made final section saw Busto complete the podium on thirty-four, two ahead of class newcomer Peace with Spain’s Aniol Gelabert a further five off the pace in fifth.

Although lower scoring, race two proved to be even more closely-contested with Busto and Marcelli applying early pressure before Bou pulled clear with an incredible clean on section four that took maximums from all his rivals apart from Peace who got through for a three.

That should have been job done, but Bou then incurred a five on section seven followed by a three on section eight and when Busto added just a single mark to his score here the twenty-seven-year-old moved into the lead by one. However, a single time penalty dropped him back to within reach of the champion and with the scores tied on thirteen it was Bou who was awarded his second race win of the day on a tie-break.

Marcelli’s challenge dropped off in the second half of the race and he came home third on nineteen – two ahead of Italy’s Matteo Grattarola (Beta) with Peace fifth on twenty-six – before dancing his way across the rocks of the Power Section where he earned an extra championship point after posting the fastest time.

Day Two

Competitors faced another hot, clear day in the hills surrounding the town of Baldasserona, but the heat did little to increase the grip available on the huge, polished limestone boulders that punished the smallest of mistakes.

Without a victory in the premier TrialGP class since he moved up in 2020 after winning the Trial2 title, twenty-five-year-old Marcelli ticked another item off his career bucket list when he clinched the win in today’s opening race on a total of nine marks lost. Bou had taken an early lead when he was the only rider to make it to the end of section two and at the half way stage the defending champion led comfortably, but a maximum on section eleven increased his score to twelve and handed the win to a delighted Marcelli.

With his chance to reduce the points deficit to Bou disappearing with his second maximum in the first half of the race, Jaime Busto (GASGAS) filled the final step on the podium on fifteen, three ahead of Italian veteran Matteo Grattarola (Beta) with class newcomer Jack Peace (Sherco) completing the top-five on twenty-three.

No-one made it through section two at their second attempt, but Bou established a clear lead when he produced a sensational clean on section five that took maximums from all other competitors. A single dab on section seven raised his score to seven and he completed the race for no further loss of marks to take his eighteenth win from twenty starts by eight from Marcelli.

Busto had to settle for third for the second time today, one mark adrift of Marcelli with Aniol Gelabert (TRRS) taking fourth on thirty, two clear of Grattarola.

Marcelli then put the seal on a great day when he again took charge of the Power Section, setting the fastest time to earn a valuable extra championship point.

With two rounds remaining Bou now leads Busto by seventy points and he could clinch his 19th straight TrialGP crown at next month’s TrialGP of USA.

Toni Bou – P1

“Today was very close again in both races, but with the difference that my main rival was Gabri. Having my teammate be so strong is great because it helps us both improve. I narrowly missed out on a mistake in the first race due to a mistake on Zone 11, but the second race went very well because I managed to stay very consistent. We took a lot of points for the championship. I’m very happy with how the weekend went.”

2025 TrialGP Standings after Round Five

Pos Rider Points 1 Bou Toni (SPA/Montesa) 399 2 Busto Jaime (SPA/GasGas) 329 3 Marcelli Gabriel (SPA/Montesa) 301 4 Grattarola Matteo (ITA/Beta) 256 5 Gelabert Aniol (SPA/TRRS) 221 6 Peace Jack (GBR/Sherco) 213 7 Canales Alex (SPA/Montesa) 171 8 Dufrese Hugo (FRA/Beta) 163 9 Suárez Pablo (SPA/Montesa) 101 10 Gandola Lorenzo (ITA/Beta) 31

Sherco reveal ISDE 2025 Rental/Assistance packages

Sherco has reaffirmed its commitment to the most important international enduro event of the year and is offering all enduro riders two support options to participate in the ISDE 2025, which will take place from August 24 to 29, 2025, in Bergamo, Italy:

Motorcycle rental from the SHERCO range

Race assistance services with the OFFICIAL CH-RACING TEAM managed by Fabrizio Azzalin

Offering a wide selection of enduro bikes for rent, these are brand-new, fully-equipped Factory models, ready for competition.

Rental price incl. VAT for 2-Stroke models: €3,200

Rental price incl. VAT for 4-Stroke models: €3,600

Included in the rental:

Transport of motorcycles to the ISDE event

Motorcycle registration and insurance

Motorcycle reservation deadline: July 20, 2025

The number of places is limited to 15. A 30% deposit will be required to confirm your booking.

Motorcycle rental does not include the assistance service, which is additional and mandatory. No motorcycle will be rented without assistance service.

The SHERCO assistance service is available to all Sherco owners. It allows riders to tackle the race with complete peace of mind. Proven at the Six Days and EnduroGP events, the team—composed of members from Fabrizio Azzalin’s CH-RACING Team—will be there to ensure you experience the event like a factory rider.

The assistance service includes:

Access to Sherco infrastructure in the paddock and assistance points

Technical and mechanical support on race days from our GP mechanics

Race information

Storage box for personal belongings in the paddock

Race fuel

Motorex oils and all types of lubricants

Original Sherco spare parts service with a 30% discount

Use of Sherco team tools for motorcycle repairs

Catering (drinks, snacks, fruits, etc.) in the paddock and assistance areas

Air filters changed daily

Technical assistance in accordance with FIM regulations

Possibility to purchase Michelin mousses and tires

Assistance price: €1,700 incl. VAT

Assistance service reservation deadline: July 20, 2025

The number of spots is limited.

A 30% deposit will be required to confirm your booking.

The assistance service does not include motorcycle rental, which is optional and charged separately.

Register by sending an email to: [email protected] / [email protected]

Thunder Valley – AMA Pro MX Round Three Wrap

See the full standings and race by race results here:

Recapping the action from Thunder Valley – AMA Pro MX Round Three

AMA Pro Motocross left California for the heights of Colorado’s Thunder Valley Motocross Park for round three of the 2025 Pro Motocross Championships in what were near-perfect conditions amidst an extended period of rainfall in the region.

The Toyota Thunder Valley National also signified Round 20 of the SMX World Championship and showcased an incredible battle in the 450 Class that saw multiple racers challenge Team Honda HRC Progressive’s Jett Lawrence over the course of two motos. Despite the threats, Lawrence withstood the pressure to prevail with an impressive 1-1 sweep and his third straight win to open the season.

In the 250 Class, Team Honda HRC Progressive’s Chance Hymas made it a clean sweep for the “Red Riders” with his first-ever 1-1 performance in which he went wire-to-wire in both motos, marking a rare loss for Yamaha star Haiden Deegan.

450 Moto One

The first moto of the afternoon got underway with the top five riders in the championship leading the way. Team Honda HRC Progressive’s Hunter Lawrence stole the Pro Motocross Holeshot, only to give way to his brother, Jett Lawrence. Behind Jett, multiple riders jockeyed for position, with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Aaron Plessinger settling into second ahead of Hunter Lawrence and the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing teammates of Eli Tomac and Justin Cooper.

Jett Lawrence was able to assert his control of the moto, but Plessinger showed impressive pace to keep the Honda within striking distance.

Meanwhile, a tense battle for third unfolded between Hunter Lawrence and Tomac. Their fight helped bring them closer to Plessinger, which allowed Lawrence to seize the opportunity and make the pass for second. He then set out after his brother. Halfway through the moto the top four were separated by just four seconds.

A sibling battle took shape approaching the final 10 minutes as Hunter closed to within a second of Jett, but the younger Lawrence inched away and reestablished a margin of around two seconds.

With just over five minutes to go things changed again as Plessinger surged forward and reclaimed second from Hunter Lawrence. Plessinger then charged onto the rear fender of Jett Lawrence and made a pass for the lead with three minutes remaining. Jett regrouped and battled back to reclaim the position.

The fight wasn’t over as lapped riders slowed Lawrence’s pace enough to allow Plessinger to get alongside once more, but the Honda rider fended off the pass. Lawrence sprinted on the final lap to pull away and grab his fourth moto win of the season by 3.3 seconds over Plessinger.

Hunter Lawrence went down late on while running third, which handed the position to Tomac, before the elder Australian remounted to claim fourth. Cooper followed a distant 45.8 seconds behind the leader in fifth.

450 Moto Two 450 Moto Two The second moto started with the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha of Coty Schock out front with the Pro Motocross Holeshot ahead of Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cooper Webb and Hunter Lawrence. Both Jett Lawrence and Plessinger started outside the top five, while Tomac was mired outside the top 10. As Schock continued to pace the field a lot of moves were made behind him as Hunter Lawrence moved into second, Cooper into third, and then Jett Lawrence and Plessinger all making their way around Webb. An aggressive Hunter Lawrence was able to wrestle the lead away from Schock as Cooper followed through into second to initiate a battle for the lead. Jett Lawrence made additional passes to slot into third. Back out front, Cooper made the pass for the lead as the Lawrences battled for second. Behind them, Plessinger and Tomac got by Schock and looked to close in on the lead trio. As Cooper continued to pace the field Jett Lawrence was able to get around his brother for second. Not long after, Tomac charged his way into third. With half the moto remaining Lawrence mounted his attack on Cooper. The Yamaha rider kept the Honda at bay for a while, but Lawrence used an outside line to slip past and take control of the moto with a little more than 10 minutes to go. Meanwhile, Tomac got by his teammate for second and faced a deficit of about two seconds to Lawrence. As he closed in on Lawrence and appeared to have the pace to apply pressure Tomac had a fall, which ended the threat. Lawrence carried on to take his fifth moto win of the season by 11.1 seconds over Tomac, with Cooper in third. 450 Round Lawrence’s second 1-1 effort of the season, and the 15th of his career, resulted in the Australian’s 18th career premier class victory in 19 starts, which moves him into a tie for 10th on the all-time wins list. Tomac earned his second runner-up effort of the young season (3-2), while Plessinger made it back-to-back podiums in third (2-5). Lawrence added to his lead in the championship standings, which now sits at 25 points, one full moto over Tomac, who reclaimed second. Plessinger dropped to third and sits 27 points out of the lead. The overall SMX regular season standings have Webb maintaining his hold of the top seed after 20 rounds, with a 47-point margin over teammate Cooper with eight rounds remaining. Cooper sits 21 points ahead of Plessinger, the current third seed. Jett Lawrence 1-1 “[Today] was a combination of working hard and being patient. Justin [Cooper] and Eli [Tomac] were riding well [in Moto 2] and I was able to capitalize on mistakes from everyone else while not making many of my own. This track made it easy to do so. I could hear Eli behind me, but then I heard the fans and knew something had to have happened. They made it tough on me today, but happy to be back on top.” Eli Tomac 3-2 “It was back and forth. We [Lawrence and I] had our spots on the track to gain time and lose time. The turn after I went down was the spot where I thought I could get him, but I rushed the prior corner. It’s a bummer, but it was a good race. We’ll try again next weekend.” Aaron Plessinger 2-5 “That first moto was a lot of fun and I was really amped! I didn’t feel fatigued after that one, and then I made a small bike change going into the second moto, which I should have just left alone. That was on me, and I struggled that second moto, but it was just a good day. I had some really good lines in the first one, but being in the battle and making passes on those guys is all I can really ask for. Back to work this week – we’ll come back next weekend looking for that elusive win.” Hunter Lawrence 4-4 “Good progression with the team this past week—we’re definitely a lot closer to the front, so that was positive. I’m kind of frustrated with myself though; I had a little crash on the last lap of the first moto, after battling with J-Law and AP the whole race, so that was a bummer. In the second moto, I just kept losing my rhythm. Every time I tried to rally and find it again, I struggled a bit more. A 4-4 for fifth overall is a little unlucky, but I’m looking forward to High Point.” RJ Hampshire 6-7 “I definitely progressed this weekend. I made progress during the week with my wrist, and I finally feel like we’re turning a corner there. I was inside the top-five again for the first 25 minutes of Moto 1, so I am getting longer with that. Then the second moto, got a good start, then made a mistake early and went down… Got up, then went down again a couple of laps later, so I had my work cut out for me, but that was the strongest I’ve been at the end of a moto. I’m pretty happy with where we are at and we’ll keep on building.” Malcolm Stewart 10-10 “The day started off a little rough with the mud I got off to a mid-pack start in Moto 1 and made a lot of passes to get my way up into 10th there. Moto 2, the track was pretty gnarly in that one, another average start for me, and I made a lot of passes throughout the race. I tried to find a flow and eventually ended up with 10-10 for eighth overall. Things could’ve been better, but at the same time, we learned a lot, so we’ll come back for High Point and try to put this bike inside the top-five.” Jorge Prado 8-39 “Not the results I was looking for today. The track conditions were pretty difficult out there. The rain made it very slippery and the ruts were super deep. It was a hard track to feel comfortable on having never been here before. In Moto 1 the track felt super soft so we made some changes to the bike for Moto 2, but I ended up hitting a hole in a deep rut that threw me off and ended my moto. We continue to make improvements during the week and we will learn from this race and look for more progress next weekend.” Jason Anderson 12-40 “Obviously, today was not how I wanted the day to pan out. My main concern for Thunder Valley is always the elevation because I struggle with altitude sickness, so I was focused on managing that. I ended up getting 19th overall. The first moto I got a bit squeezed out on the start and was just trying to hammer in laps. The second moto I went down at the top of the track and tweaked my knee, then I ended up going down again and got trapped under my bike for a bit. I didn’t feel comfortable finishing the race after that. I’m going to get my knee checked out next week and we’ll see how it all goes from there.”

450 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 J. Lawrence Hon 1 1 50 2 E. Tomac Yam 3 2 42 3 A. Plessinger KTM 2 5 39 4 J. Cooper Yam 5 3 37 5 H. Lawrence Hon 4 4 36 6 C. Webb Yam 7 6 31 7 R.J. Hampshire Hus 6 7 31 8 M. Stewart Hus 10 10 24 9 V. Guillod Yam 14 8 22 10 J. Savatgy Hon 9 16 19 11 B. Bloss Bet 13 13 18 12 H. Kullas Hus 15 12 17 13 J. Prado Kaw 8 39 14 14 C. Nichols Suz 38 9 13 15 C. Schock Yam 11 20 13 16 M. Harrison Kaw 18 14 12 17 D. Drake Yam 36 11 11 18 R. Pape Yam 16 17 11 19 J. Anderson Kaw 12 40 10 20 D. Kelley Yam 21 15 8 21 J. Short IV Hon 20 19 5 22 S. Verhaeghe Yam 17 22 5 23 B. Shelly Yam 40 18 4 24 T. Stepek Yam 19 21 4

450 AMA MX Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J. Lawrence Hon 145 2 E. Tomac Yam 120 3 A. Plessinger KTM 118 4 J. Cooper Yam 113 5 H. Lawrence Hon 109 6 R.J. Hampshire Hus 87 7 C. Webb Yam 76 8 J. Prado Kaw 72 9 J. Anderson Kaw 69 10 J. Savatgy Hon 68 11 M. Stewart Hus 60 12 V. Guillod Yam 52 13 B. Paturel Suz 41 14 C. Schock Yam 41 15 C. Nichols Suz 34 16 H. Kullas Hus 27 17 G. Harlan N/A 27 18 D. Kelley Yam 26 19 D. Drake Yam 24 20 B. Bloss Bet 18 21 R. Pape Yam 18 22 M. Harrison Kaw 16 23 L. Locurcio N/A 15 24 F. Noren Kaw 15 25 M. Semmens N/A 9 26 B. Shelly Yam 9 27 J. Short IV Hon 5 28 S. Verhaeghe Yam 5 29 T. Stepek Yam 4 30 D. Oliveira N/A 3 31 N. Lapucci N/A 2

250 Moto One

The first moto began with the fastest qualifier, Hymas, leading the way to the Pro Motocross Holeshot, followed by Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan, the defending champion and points leader. As Hymas took advantage of the clear track to establish a gap on the field, Deegan went to work on Vialle and made the move for second.

The lead duo soon settled into their respective positions while Vialle went down while running third and lost two positions, moving Triumph Factory Racing’s Mikkel Haarup into third and Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Ty Masterpool into fourth. This pair then engaged in a battle for third, from which Masterpool was able to move into podium position.

Back up front, the gap between Hymas and Deegan started to shrink as the moto entered its final 10 minutes, with Deegan logging the fastest laps on the track. The Yamaha rider continued to inch closer, but as he did his motorcycle appeared to encounter issues. Messages from his mechanic via the pit board confirmed the concern as Deegan was instructed to focus on saving his Yamaha. That ended the battle for the lead as Hymas pulled away in the closing stages and took a wire-to-wire moto win by 45.6 seconds over Deegan, who nursed the bike home in second.

Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Garrett Marchbanks made a torrid charge over the second half of the moto to finish third. Masterpool was fourth, with his rookie teammate Drew Adams fifth.

250 Moto Two The final moto of the afternoon saw Hymas sweep the Pro Motocross Holeshots for the day, fending off Deegan, who was passed by Vialle for second. A few moments later, the Frenchman bobbled and gave the position back to Deegan. After the first couple laps, the top three settled in while Team Honda HRC Progressive’s Jo Shimoda slotted into fourth. Hymas was able to establish a multi-second lead early on and proceeded to manage that advantage through the opening 10 minutes. Soon enough, Hymas and Deegan were more than 10 seconds clear of Vialle in third and Shimoda in fourth, which set the stage for a head-to-head battle for the win between the budding rivals. Meanwhile, the battle for third saw Shimoda get the better of Vialle to move into a podium spot. As the moto entered its final 10 minutes Deegan made a push to try and close the gap to Hymas and made some inroads before going down. He remounted quickly, without losing a position, but dropped more than eight seconds behind. Further back, Vialle lost another position to Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Levi Kitchen, who continued his late-race charge onto Shimoda’s rear fender to initiate a battle for third in the closing laps. Shimoda held him off initially, but Kitchen’s persistence paid off with two laps to go. Hymas wrapped up a perfect afternoon with another wire-to-wire moto win, 11.1 seconds ahead of Deegan. Kitchen finished more than 43 seconds behind in third. 250 Round 250 Round Hymas’ dominant effort showed his blossoming progress as a pro and resulted in the second win of his career at the venue where he enjoyed a breakthrough outing one year prior. While Deegan’s undefeated start to the season came to an end, he minimized the damage with a runner-up effort (2-2). Kitchen’s incredible charge in the final moto was enough to place him third (8-3) for the second week in a row. Deegan still extended his lead in the championship standings, which now sits at 25 points, a full moto over Shimoda. With the win, Hymas vaulted six positions into third, 49 points out of the lead. The overall SMX regular season standings have Deegan firmly in control of the top seed after 20 rounds, holding an 83-point lead over Jo Shimoda with eight rounds remaining. Shimoda sits 12 points ahead of the current third seed, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Julien Beaumer. After winning the SMX Next contests last time out young Australian Kayden Minear stepped in to replace the injured Jeremy Martin at Thunder Valley. He was knocking on the door of a top ten finish in the opening bout before going down and losing a number of positions. Minear got a better start in the second contest and carded an 11th place result, which was enough to give him 16th place overall, equal on points with Michael Mosiman for the round. Chance Hymas 1-1 “Today was a perfect day. I was fastest in both qualifying sessions, led every lap in both motos, and got both holeshots. I really could not have asked for a better day. I’m so happy to finally get the monkey off my back and have a day like this.” Haiden Deegan 2-2 “It took me a while to find my flow today, which is fine. If 2-2 is a bad day for me then I’ll take it. We faced some adversity but overcame it and I’m really proud with how the team and I responded.” Levi Kitchen 8-3 “It was a bit of a grind today, but I’m glad to end it on the podium. Moto 1 was tough—I got a bad start and had to dig deep just to get back to eighth. Moto 2 was a little better off the line, and I was able to work my way up and make a move into third late in the race. I’ve been feeling really solid with my fitness and my riding overall, so it’s good to keep building.” Tom Vialle 6-5 “I ended up with fourth overall today, which wasn’t ideal because I just wasn’t feeling it on the track. I was running third in each of the motos, then ended sixth in the first one after a small crash, followed by P5 in Moto 2. I just didn’t have the feel that I needed all day, so we’ll keep working for next weekend in High Point and make some improvements.” Jo Shimoda 9-4 “It was a solid two motos. The first one was really tough—I had a bad start and tipped over on the second or third lap, so I had to fight back. The second moto was a little better with the start, but I still felt like I was missing some pace. Hopefully by next weekend I can be a bit faster, so I can fight further up front.” Casey Cochran 13-6 “Overall, it was a good day in Colorado. We made some big improvements! Unfortunately, it was a bad start that cost me in the first moto, because I had to work through a lot of traffic in that one. I’m happy with my riding, had a good start in the second moto with a solid finish, so we’re looking forward to keeping this momentum going!” Mikkel Haarup 7-12 “I think this was rather successful, taking everything into consideration. I had a good start in moto one and made passes on the first lap for the first time! That was good. I am getting the intensity up a little bit. I had a bad jump in the second moto and was in the pack. I took a trip into the fence and had to untangle myself but came from dead last to 12th. I’m happy with my efforts.” Ty Masterpool 4-15 “Qualifying went well. I ended up P3, so I felt good heading into the motos. In Moto 1, I got a solid start and worked up to third, but hit a false neutral in a corner and dropped back to fourth. I was battling with Garrett [Marchbanks] in the last couple laps, but just couldn’t hold onto that podium spot. I’m still fighting off the cold from last week and actually threw up between motos, so Moto 2 was more about survival, especially with the elevation here. The first three rounds haven’t quite gone how I’ve wanted, but I’m focused on getting healthy and turning things around.” Jordon Smith 14-10 “A rough day for me. I crashed onto my shoulder on the first lap of practice; I dealt with that all day. I fought hard to go 14-10 for 11th overall. It was not a terrible day, so we will keep fighting and come back stronger next weekend.” Garrett Marchbanks 3-28 “Overall, it was a solid day and one of my best finishes at Thunder Valley. I’m pumped to get my first-ever moto podium in the 250 class. Qualifying went well, I was fourth, and I’ve been consistent so far this season. Moto 1 went great. I came from 13th to third, which I was stoked on. The elevation and deep ruts made starts tricky, and in Moto 2, I got caught in the first-turn pile-up. I was 39th when I got up, but I charged back and finished eighth. Overall, it was a solid day. I’m happy with the way I’ve been riding. I haven’t been this consistent outdoors before, so I’m just going to keep building from here.” Ryder DiFrancesco 15-13 “My riding was better in Colorado, I just struggled to get off the gate and went down in the first turn of the second moto. I came back to 13th in that one, so it’s steps in the right direction again, and our goal has been to be up front by Southwick. That’s the plan!” Kayden Minear 18-11 “Been waiting for this moment my whole life, rode over my head in the first race and crashed out of p11 with two laps to go , second moto got a much better start and ended up p12 , p16 overall not stoked on my riding but we will work hard this week to be prepared for this weekend at high point.” Austin Forkner 11-19 “The track was tough today, especially the ruts. I wanted to work on my starts and sprint speed this weekend – both starts were sick! I did not have that sprint speed in moto one and was shuffled back, but I still finished 11th. I sprinted hard in moto two, after another good start, but had a crash after two laps. I am happy to be in one piece! I rode it out after that. There are definitely positives to take from today.” 250 Round Points Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 C. Hymas Hon 1 1 50 2 H. Deegan Yam 2 2 44 3 L. Kitchen Kaw 8 3 34 4 T. Vialle KTM 6 5 33 5 J. Shimoda Hon 9 4 31 6 C. Cochran Gas 13 6 25 7 D. Schwartz Yam 10 9 25 8 M. Haarup Tri 7 12 25 9 T. Masterpool Kaw 4 15 25 10 M. Vohland Yam 12 8 24 11 J. Smith Tri 14 10 20 12 G. Marchbanks Kaw 3 28 20 13 D. Adams Kaw 5 34 17 14 R. Difrancesco Gas 15 13 16 15 M. Mosiman Yam 38 7 15 16 K. Minear Yam 18 11 15 17 J. Beaumer KTM 16 14 14 18 A. Forkner Tri 11 19 14 19 N. Thrasher Yam 19 17 8 20 L. Kobusch Hon 21 16 7 21 L. Turner KTM 17 39 5 22 C. Timboe Yam 26 18 4 23 G. Towers Hon 23 20 2 24 A. Long KTM 20 38 2 25 C.J. Benard KTM 27 21 1 250 AMA MX Championship Points Pos Rider Bike Points 1 H. Deegan Yam 144 2 J. Shimoda Hon 119 3 C. Hymas Hon 95 4 L. Kitchen Kaw 86 5 T. Vialle KTM 85 6 G. Marchbanks Kaw 85 7 J. Beaumer KTM 81 8 T. Masterpool Kaw 71 9 M. Vohland Yam 65 10 C. Cochran Gas 64 11 M. Haarup Tri 63 12 M. Mosiman Yam 62 13 J. Smith Tri 56 14 D. Schwartz Yam 56 15 D. Adams Kaw 56 16 S. Hammaker N/A 45 17 R. Difrancesco Gas 43 18 P. Ross Yam 34 19 A. Forkner Tri 29 20 K. Minear Yam 15

2025 MXGP of Latvia (Kegums) Wrap

See the full results here:

Herlings on top at Kegums as KTM brands dominate across the board

The tough, sandy, Zelta Zirgs Motocenter near the town of Kegums served up another classic day of MXGP racing for the eleventh round of the 2025 FIM Motocross World Championships, the MXGP of Latvia.

Morning rain gave way to sunny skies for the afternoon’s Grand Prix action, with a little shower between the blocks of racing, but the moisture made its impact as the soft terrain got particularly heavy during the thirty-plus minute races, testing stamina and skill to the maximum!

In MXGP, the undisputed King of Kegums, Jeffrey Herlings, took his ninth overall victory at this venue, making it three years in a row that he has left here with the winner’s silverware! It completed a perfect weekend for the Dutchman, although he was chased all the way by his fellow Red Bull KTM Factory Racing contender Lucas Coenen. The Belgian made progress in his pursuit of Romain Febvre, although the Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP Championship leader salvaged the day with yet another podium in third overall.

The MX2 class was once more wildly unpredictable, but at last in 2025 the speed of Sacha Coenen paid off to take his first Grand Prix victory of the season for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, although a last lap crash for his teammate Simon Längenfelder cost the German the overall win. Simon still retook the red plate in Latvia with second overall ahead of Kay de Wolf, who won the second race for Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing.

The series now has a weekend off from here before reconvening in the United Kingdom for the MXGP of Great Britain at the fabled Matterley Basin venue in England.

MXGP Race One

Saturday’s Qualifying Race winner Herlings continued his dominance straight from the morning warm-up, seven-tenths of a second faster than Febvre, while Glenn Coldenhoff was third quickest for Fantic Factory Racing MXGP.

The battle was on immediately for the lead between the factory KTM big guns when it came to the opening MXGP race on Sunday, and it was Coenen who scored his eighth Fox Holeshot Award of the season by squeezing Herlings into the first turn. This briefly allowed Febvre into second, but “The Bullet” blasted through some deep sand to somehow go back around the Frenchman in the third corner, before Coenen made a small mistake outside of the next turn, losing traction and enabling the Dutch master to double-jump past the Belgian youngster. It was a vital move, as was an almost simultaneous pass from Brian Bogers, firing his Fantic Factory Racing MXGP machine to the inside of Febvre to grab third position before the start of the first full lap!

Herlings tried to break away at the front, and the chase was on! Febvre, however, was simply unable to make a move on Bogers, and the Dutchman’s countryman and teammate Glenn Coldenhoff, after starting fifth, got close to the battle as the series leader’s efforts were constantly thwarted!

Behind the leading five, Ruben Fernandez was holding sixth for Honda HRC, while MRT Racing Team Beta’s Ben Watson made his best start of the year to run solid in seventh! The third Fantic Factory Racing MXGP rider Andrea Bonacorsi started eighth ahead of KTM Kosak Racing’s Roan van de Moosdijk and Calvin Vlaanderen on the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP machine.

Try as he might, Febvre could not get past Bogers, who was riding as a true sand specialist should, and ultimately the Frenchman dropped his machine in the second corner after the finish line, dropping him to seventh behind Watson on lap eleven! Two laps later, the two top Fantic riders encountered the stricken TEM JP253 KTM Racing rider Jan Pancar in the track after the finish line jump, and as Bogers went to the outside, the chasing Coldenhoff went to the inside, taking third from his teammate in the process!

Further round the lap, Febvre got back past Watson, and Bonacorsi also nipped past the Beta rider to claim seventh at the flag. Fernandez then pulled a stunning pass by jumping long in front of the fans to get the better of Bogers. This left the Dutchman in front of Febvre again, and to his eternal frustration, the Kawasaki man still could not pass him, and he had to settle for sixth.

Behind Bonacorsi and Watson, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP rider Jago Geerts made a charge in the closing laps to pass Vlaanderen, then Van de Moosdijk to claim ninth at the finish.

Coenen, who had set the fastest lap of the race on lap two in pursuit of Herlings, got to within a second of “The Bullet”, and nearly took the lead when the Dutchman missed an inside rut on a deep left-hander.

Ultimately Herlings held on for a 1.3 second margin of victory over Coenen, with Coldenhoff third but 56 seconds behind them.

Fernandez and Bogers rounded out the top five. Herlings’ 16th race victory at Kegums lifted him up to ninth in the Championship ahead of Jeremy Seewer, who finished 16th for the Aruba.it Ducati Factory MX Team.

MXGP Race Two

Despite a small rain shower at the end of the first race, the sun had come out to dry the track and make it considerably faster in the second race. Once again, Coenen got the jump into turn one over Herlings, but this time Herlings worked his magic immediately, carving across the front of his younger stablemate to lead into the second corner and immediately make the break away from the front.

Coenen managed to hold Febvre at bay, who in turn had to fight off the attentions of Bonacorsi, with Fernandez and Geerts completing the top six at the end of the first full lap.

Maxime Renaux had taken a much better start than race one, when he had to battle for just a 13th place finish for Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP, and he had Coldenhoff and his teammate Vlaanderen behind him, while the crowd made some noise for Mairis Pumpurs, who repeated his Qualifying Race start to run in the top ten again for the Motosports Racing Team.

Fernandez made a blistering pass around the outside of Bonacorsi for fourth on lap two, then Geerts also moved past the Italian through the same section two laps later. The Belgian, winner of three MX2 GPs around Kegums, was on a charge that took him past Fernandez for fourth on lap seven! Bonacorsi was able to get back past the Spaniard on lap 11, putting Geerts, Bonacorsi, and Fernandez in positions three to six until the flag, although Renaux looked to have got past the Honda man over a jump, but clipped his rear wheel instead and hit the ground, losing seventh to Coldenhoff. Vlaanderen came home in ninth, and Brent van Doninck crossed the line in tenth, only to lose five positions for a post-race noise test on his JM Racing Honda.

Bogers had a worse start this time and finished 13th to place ninth overall ahead of Vlaanderen, while Ben Watson, also with a poor second race start, fought to 11th before being promoted by Van Doninck’s penalty, and collected his best overall finish yet for Beta in eighth. Bonacorsi claimed seventh overall, Geerts sixth, and Fernandez fifth on the return from his early exit at the German GP.

Febvre got close to Coenen for second at around the halfway point, but the Belgian proved equal to the task of keeping his title rival behind him, and the red plate holder had to console himself with just pipping Coldenhoff for the podium by a single point. Lucas was second overall for the fourth GP in a row, putting him just 26 points behind Febvre in the Championship.

There was no catching the King of Kegums, however, as Jeffrey Herlings completed his perfect 1-1-1 weekend to take GP win #109, his ninth win at the Zelta Zirgs Motocenter, equalling his best record at any single circuit, as he has also won nine GPs at the Dutch venue of Valkenswaard.

Jeffrey Herlings

“I’m really thankful for the win. Lucas pushed hard in both races, so credit to him as well, those guys are riding really strong. I’m happy to come out on top and looking forward to the next race. We’ll try to keep the momentum going, but it won’t be easy because everyone’s improving. We just keep doing our best, thank you!”

Lucas Coenen

“It was a good weekend. Two solid races, 2-2 for second overall, and good championship points. In the second race, I had a decent start but Jeffrey got by me and I struggled to find my flow. The track was tricky and I made a few mistakes. Still, there are positives, we’ve got another podium, we know what to work on, and we’ll keep building from here.”

Romain Febvre

“Tough weekend. In the first race I was running fourth and fighting for third, but the track was tough. I got too close, clipped a rear wheel and went down. That cost me a lot. Second race was better, I was up front, battling with the lead group. I gave it everything but just couldn’t make the pass. We’ll regroup and come back stronger at the next one in the UK.”

Jago Geerts

“It’s been a really good weekend for me. My speed is there, but my starts in the Qualifying Race and Race One let me down. But then I had a great start in Race Two and finished fourth, so I’m really happy with that result. It’s something to build on going into the second half of the season, and I know with good starts I can be running up front.”

Calvin Vlaanderen

“Tough weekend. I’m glad to have gotten through it after hurting my knee last weekend. I was aiming for top-10 results, and I accomplished that in Race Two, so now the focus is to rest, get my knee feeling better, and get back to the form I had earlier in the year.”

Maxime Renaux

“This weekend just wasn’t good. I struggled with riding and the bike a little bit, and then had a crash in Race Two while pushing to make a pass. It’s been a disappointing Grand Prix, and I know I can be better. So, we’ll keep working before the next race and be back up front where I should be.”

Ruben Fernandez

“A little disappointed to miss out on the podium by such fine margins but at the same time, I’m happy to even be here and to score such good points is a big bonus. I had two good starts and that made things a lot easier so I just tried to keep a good pace without taking any big risks and it worked out pretty well. Now we have a weekend off, which I definitely appreciate so we can regroup and get ready for Matterley Basin, and that is a track I enjoy riding so hopefully I’ll be back to 100% by then.”

Mattia Guadagnini

“This weekend was a step forward compared to the previous ones, but I’m still struggling to set a strong time in the timed practice sessions. On this track, the start was manageable even from the outside, and in qualifying, I was able to make up some positions, which allowed me to start from a better spot today. The track during the races was rough and in extreme condition, but I got off the line quite well in both motos. I lost a few positions in the early corners, but in race one I managed to recover and finished 14th. In race two, I was running in 10th until my body began to fade, and I dropped back to finish 12th, ending the day 12th overall. It’s certainly a better result than in the last few rounds, but it has to be a starting point to get back towards the front in the upcoming races.”

Jeremy Seewer

“There’s not much to say – on paper, it was a tough race. But in race two, things were actually going quite well until a crash with a lap and a half to go cost me a lot of positions. We’re struggling, but we understand why, and that’s a positive. We know what we need to work on, and we will. On hard pack tracks I can adapt better, but in these conditions, there’s still work to do. We’re definitely not giving up – everything is still new for us, and we just need more time.”

MXGP Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J. Herlings KTM 50 2 L. Coenen KTM 44 3 R. Febvre Kaw 35 4 G. Coldenhoff Fan 34 5 R. Fernandez Hon 33 6 J. Geerts Yam 30 7 A. Bonacorsi Fan 30 8 B. Watson Bet 23 9 B. Bogers Fan 23 10 C. Vlaanderen Yam 22 11 M. Renaux Yam 21 12 B. Van doninck Hon 20 13 R. Van De Moosdijk KTM 16 14 M. Guadagnini Duc 15 15 M. Spies KTM 12 16 I. Gifting Yam 11 17 J. Seewer Duc 8 18 A. Forato Hon 7 19 J-M. Talviku Yam 4 20 A. Sterry KTM 2 21 J. Pancar KTM 1 22 J. Haavisto KTM 1

MXGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 R. Febvre Kaw 530 2 L. Coenen KTM 504 3 G. Coldenhoff Fan 362 4 M. Renaux Yam 347 5 R. Fernandez Hon 338 6 T. Gajser Hon 305 7 A. Bonacorsi Fan 300 8 C. Vlaanderen Yam 284 9 J. Herlings KTM 279 10 J. Seewer Duc 253 11 K. Horgmo Hon 204 12 B. Watson Bet 186 13 J. Geerts Yam 184 14 J. Pancar KTM 169 15 P. Jonass Kaw 162 16 B. Bogers Fan 153 17 I. Gifting Yam 148 18 M. Guadagnini Duc 141 19 R. Van De Moosdijk KTM 99 20 V. Guillod Yam 72

MX2 Race One

Without doubt Coenen is the most prolific starter in the class, and he extended his lead in the Fox Holeshot Award standings with his eighth of the year ahead of Längenfelder, as Everts and De Wolf disputed the top five positions with Kawasaki Racing Team MX2 ace Mathis Valin.

Oriol Oliver got in the mix for Gabriel SS24 KTM Factory Juniors, but after passing both De Wolf and Valin on the first full lap the Spaniard dropped the bike in a deep corner and had to fight up from eighth. De Wolf then also fell down the order, as the crowd erupted thanks to a committed pass from home hero Karlis Reisulis, who carved his Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 bike underneath the WZ-Racing KTM of Quentin Prugnières to take over fifth place on lap two.

Coming to Latvia with the red plate, although he lost in on Saturday, was Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s former World Champion Andrea Adamo, and he started poorly in race one, at the edge of the top ten with Reisulis’ teammate Thibault Benistant and the Monster Energy Triumph Racing machine of Camden McLellan rounding out the initial top ten.

Although the new red plate holder got close to the teenage Belgian on occasions, the entire top five of Coenen, Längenfelder, Everts, Valin, and Reisulis held their positions until the very last lap, when a charging McLellan broke Latvian hearts with a pass on Reisulis in front of the packed banks of fans. A couple of further mistakes cost De Wolf seventh position to Benistant, also on the final lap, while the other Monster Energy Triumph of Guillem Farres worked up to ninth ahead of Prugnières.

MX2 Race Two

After a small rain shower but a lot of extensive work on the circuit before race two, the Fox Holeshot Award was narrowly won by Längenfelder, by maybe a tyre’s depth from Coenen. As the German sprinted away out in front, Benistant, Farres, De Wolf, and Everts fought over the next few positions through the opening set of corners, with the Frenchman taking third from the Spaniard. Oliver held seventh from Reisulis, McLellan, and the JM Racing Honda of David Braceras. Lata, a non-scorer with crash damage in race one, was out early again on an unfortunate zero-score weekend for the Italian rookie.

De Wolf made good early progress this time, railing around the outside of Farres as the Triumph rider nearly fell on the double jump alongside the start straight. Three laps later and the Champ was past Benistant for third, and he stalked Coenen until he was able to make an inside move to take second on lap 14, with just two minutes left on the clock.

Benistant would hold on to fourth to claim fifth overall, behind Everts who took fourth overall with a last lap pass on Farres. That would have been for a podium spot if it weren’t for events elsewhere.

McLellan passed Oliver for seventh at half distance, and they both stayed there until the flag. Adamo and Valin fought back from mid-pack starts to round out the top ten, with the Italian finishing tenth overall behind Reisulis. Farres was eighth overall behind Valin, and McLellan took sixth on his 21st birthday weekend.

There was late drama at the front, however, as Längenfelder got cross-rutted on his final trip through the waves, swerving off-track and crashing into the grass! Although he was able to get going just as Coenen went past, it left Kay de Wolf to pick up his first race win since Lugo nearly a month ago, taking the podium from his teammate Everts in the process! Längenfelder would have to console himself with second overall and a bolstered Championship lead of 27 points over Adamo, with De Wolf ten further back.

For the second year running, however, victory in Latvia belonged to Sacha Coenen, which was just reward for his astonishing pace throughout the weekend. You really could tell when he was going past just from the exhaust note alone! His third career GP win lifted him back above Benistant into fifth in the points standings, 30 behind Everts and 89 behind De Wolf.

Sacha Coenen

“It feels really good to be back on the top step of the podium. It was a solid weekend. Just in qualifying I had a little collision with my teammate, but that’s racing. We got through the races with good starts and strong riding, and we’re happy to leave here with the overall win. Looking forward to keeping this momentum going for the rest of the season.”

Simon Längenfelder

“It was good… until it wasn’t. I’ll definitely try to never make that mistake again. I had good starts, good speed, everything was there just one mistake too many in that final race. Still, second overall and I leave with the red plate and extend the gap, so that’s a positive. But yeah, it could have been much better.”

Kay de Wolf

“I was still dealing with a lot of pain from last weekend’s crashes, and honestly, it made this a really tough one. I gave it everything I had, but I just wasn’t quite where I needed to be – my body hadn’t recovered fast enough. Every time I went down this weekend, I seemed to land on the same shoulder, which didn’t help. But in that second moto, I dug deep and gave it everything. These are the moments where you have to keep fighting, and the team’s been amazing – always behind me and doing everything they can to help. I’m proud of how we’re working together, and I’m already looking forward to bouncing back at Matterley Basin.”

Liam Everts

“I think it was a solid weekend overall. In the first moto I had a good start, felt comfortable, and managed to bring it home in third. The second race was much tougher – they flattened the whole track again, so it was really difficult to make passes. I was in podium position at one point, but after #27 [Längenfelder] went down, I ended up fourth overall. Still, it’s definitely the best I’ve felt riding here in Kegums, so there are positives to take. We’ll keep pushing and get ready for Matterley.”

Thibault Benistant

“I was feeling good in the sand this weekend, although the first race was tough because of the rain. The second race was much better, though. I had a good start and a good pace, but not quite enough to stay with the top three. At the finish, I wasn’t too far back, so despite not thinking it was a good race, it wasn’t actually that bad. We’ll keep working to be better, and we still have a lot of races to go.”

Camden McLellan

“The MXGP of Latvia wasn’t too bad for me. I had the pace on Saturday, but in the qualifying race I fell and damaged my front brake. Then for today, after the rain, it made the track tough. The track crew did a good job, but starts were so important. Unfortunately, I didn’t get the best of starts in either race, but I climbed my way up to fifth in the first moto then seventh in race two. Not the best day but not the worst, and now it’s on to England in two weeks.”

Mathis Valin

“My start in the first moto was really good; that is so important nowadays. I found a good rhythm behind Everts and kept pushing for fourth. The second start was more difficult and I had to push even more but I was even able to pass Adamo at one stage and he is normally fighting for the win. For sure I still miss some riding and race experience because of my injury earlier in the season but I am improving each week and the speed is coming back. I learnt a lot this weekend and now we will continue to work for the next two weeks to be ready for Matterley.”

Guillem Farres

“That’s the weekend in Latvia done. During Saturday we made a few small adjustments to the bike and they worked really well. Then into Sunday we had a lot of rain, and that made the track really one-lined for race one. I was stuck behind other riders for a while but finally made a few passes for ninth. My start in the second moto was really good, but I got pushed wide in the first turn. I then settled into fifth for the whole race until I was passed on the last lap. That was frustrating, and overall, I know I can be better, so we’ll keep working.”

Karlis Reisulis

“I felt good on my bike this weekend at my home GP. I had a really good first race today, finishing sixth, but in Race Two, the track was flattened, so it wasn’t technical at all, and it made it really hard to make passes. Sixth in Race One is my best result of the season so far, so it shows I have the speed, and now I have a good result to build from.”

Valerio Lata

“Not much to say about the day really. Luck certainly wasn’t on our side all weekend and to leave here with zero points is not good for anyone. We will keep working though and now we have a weekend off to get everything ready for Matterley Basin.”

MX2 Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 S. Coenen KTM 47 2 S. Längenfelder KTM 42 3 K. de Wolf Hus 38 4 L. Everts Hus 36 5 T. Benistant Yam 32 6 C. Mc Lellan Tri 30 7 M. Valin Kaw 29 8 G. Farres Tri 27 9 K.A. Reisulis Yam 25 10 A. Adamo KTM 22 11 O. Oliver KTM 20 12 D. Braceras Hon 17 13 C. Valk KTM 15 14 Q.M. Prugnieres KTM 14 15 J. Mikula Tm 12 16 S. Smulders Tri 11 17 M. Smith KTM 9 18 R. Tolsma Gas 7 19 F. Olsson KTM 6 20 M. Grau KTM 3

MX2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 S. Längenfelder KTM 515 2 A. Adamo KTM 488 3 K. de Wolf Hus 478 4 L. Everts Hus 419 5 S. Coenen KTM 389 6 T. Benistant Yam 378 7 C. Mc Lellan Tri 324 8 V. Lata Hon 265 9 C. Valk KTM 253 10 F. Zanchi Hon 220 11 O. Oliver KTM 210 12 G. Farres Tri 209 13 K.A. Reisulis Yam 203 14 Q.M. Prugnieres KTM 188 15 R. Elzinga Yam 164 16 M. Valin Kaw 160 17 D. Braceras Hon 142 18 J. Mikula Tm 139 19 M. Grau KTM 75 20 M. Smith KTM 53

EMX250 Race One

Gyan Doensen got off to a flying start by grabbing the holeshot ahead of AIT Racing Team’s Hakon Osterhagen, but it was home hero Janis Reisulis who quickly became the man to watch. Despite an average launch and possible contact in the first corner, the Latvian wasted no time slicing his way through the pack.

By the fourth lap, Reisulis had stormed into the lead and never looked back, delivering a dominant performance in front of the home crowd, for whom he said he was determined to finish strong and get the win although he was feeling sick.

Noel Zanocz ran up front in the early stages but soon lost ground. He was battling among the top three but a rear brake issue made it difficult to maintain pace, particularly under pressure from a charging Reisulis. Zanocz eventually finished fifth.

Venum BUD RACING Kawasaki’s Francisco Garcia capitalised on the shifting order and a great pace, taking advantage of a mistake from Doensen who came to a stall to secure second place with a solid ride.

Doensen, who had shown great aggression early on, including a robust elbow-to-elbow exchange with Reisulis, faded slightly in the latter stages and had to settle for third after getting passed by Garcia on lap 11 of 14. Osterhagen, meanwhile, put in arguably his best ride of the season. After losing positions early, he found his rhythm and steadily climbed back to fourth.

Fantic Factory Racing EMX’s Simone Mancini was also in the mix early but had a crash that dropped him down the order to 10th. Both Cat Moto Bauerschmidt Husqvarna riders Liam Owens and Mads Fredsoe delivered solid rides, finishing sixth and seventh respectively, while Nicolai Skovbjerg edged into the top eight.

Further back, Team VHR VRT Yamaha Official’s Ivano Van Erp had a troubled race, going a lap down and being unable to recover.

EMX250 Race Two

As the gate dropped for Race 2 in Kegums, Doensen fired out to take the holeshot, with local favourite Reisulis in hot pursuit and Fredsoe slotted into third while Garcia was behind him. The track was drying but still technical after earlier rain, making for another intense showdown in the EMX250 class.

On lap two, the roar of the Latvian crowd hit full volume as Reisulis made a decisive move past Doensen for the lead, one he wouldn’t relinquish. The Yamaha rider immediately began building a gap, showing the same dominant form he had displayed in Race 1. By the third lap, he had already pulled out a 2.4-second advantage.

While Reisulis extended his lead, the race behind him began to shift. A mistake from Mads Fredsoe dropped him from the top five while Mancini struggled with mechanical issues before eventually retiring from the race to finish 16th overall in a weekend to forget for the Italian. Zanocz moved up methodically and eventually overtook Doensen for second, signalling an issue for the Dutchman, who lost time and momentum after briefly running off track.

Home rider Markuss Kokins was on form, holding fourth place ahead of Australia’s Liam Owens from Cat Moto Bauerschmidt Husqvarna, who was having another impressive run just like in France. Garcia began to fade late in the race, allowing Nicolai Skovbjerg to catch and pass him with a bold move on the final lap, securing sixth place.

At the checkered flag, it was all about Reisulis once again, completing a perfect weekend with another runaway win and maximum points. Zanocz took second while Doensen salvaged third despite his mid-race drop in pace. Kokins gave the home crowd more reason to cheer with a strong fourth, followed by Owens in fifth.

In the overall, Janis Reisulis topped the charts with a perfect 50-point score (1-1), followed by Gyan Doensen with 40 (3-3), and Noel Zanocz rounding out the podium with 38 (5-2). The result tightens the fight at the top of the championship as the series moves into its final stretch.

Janis Reisulis 1-1

“Being sick didn’t stop me from winning in front of my home fans! I actually had some hot peppers this morning, so I had that extra fire in the first laps. The second half of the race was tough, probably my worst riding but I kept it cool. The energy from the fans on every jump, every corner… I just love it. I want even more of that next year in MX2. Huge thanks to everyone out there!”

Chaos at the first turn again left Jake Cannon outside the top-twenty but the Australian teenager showed great resolve to advance to eleventh with two laps to go; he had a top-ten result in sight before a mistake on the final lap put him back to fourteenth. He is now fifteenth in the points standings.

Jake Cannon 35-14

“My riding’s OK and I had two good comebacks through the field, but the starts are killing me at the moment; it all begins with Qualifying and I need to sort that out. I got two good jumps but particularly here it’s a really big detour at the first turn from the outside. Let’s hope I can sort out my Qualifying before the next round in England.”

EMX250 Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J.M. Reisulis Yam 50 2 G. Doensen KTM 40 3 N. Zanocz Hon 38 4 F. Garcia Kaw 36 5 L. Owens Hus 31 6 N. Skovbjerg Yam 28 7 N. Greutmann Hus 22 8 M. Fredsoe Hus 22 9 J. Parn Gas 20 10 M. Kokins Gas 18 11 H. Osterhagen Fan 18 12 V. Kees KTM 14 13 I. Van Erp Yam 13 14 B. Mesters KTM 11 15 S. Rainio Bet 11 16 S. Mancini Fan 11 17 N. Stenberg KTM 10 18 O. Colmer KTM 9 19 A. Monne Gas 8 20 J. Cannon Kaw 7 21 K. Hindersson KTM 6 22 L. Reichl Hus 6 23 S. Perez Gas 4 24 O.C. Tzemach Hus 3 25 L. Ruffini Hus 2 26 P. Gundersen Hus 2 27 R. Lusis Gas 2

EMX250 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J.M. Reisulis Yam 318 2 N. Zanocz Hon 281 3 F. Garcia Kaw 232 4 G. Doensen KTM 215 5 N. Greutmann Hus 177 6 S. Mancini Fan 159 7 L. Reichl Hus 153 8 N. Skovbjerg Yam 150 9 B. Mesters KTM 139 10 A. Frisk KTM 136 11 L. Owens Hus 128 12 A. Monne Gas 127 13 A. Petit Yam 109 14 W. Askew Tri 100 15 J. Cannon Kaw 97 16 A. Fueri KTM 96 17 I. Van Erp Yam 91 18 M. Fredsoe Hus 89 19 V. Kees KTM 85 20 M. Ernecker KTM 75

EMX125 Race One

Under bright blue skies, it was KTM Sarholz Racing Team’s Moritz Ernecker who launched out of the gate and claimed the holeshot in the opening race of Round 9 of the EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing. Filippo Mantovani and Mano Faure were right there in the mix, with Ryan Oppliger also muscling into contention early.

Faure quickly dispatched Mantovani and began closing in on Ernecker. With a confident move, the Frenchman took the lead, but Ernecker immediately fought back. It was a tense exchange over the next few corners, but eventually, Faure edged ahead and built a gap.

Meanwhile, championship leader Nicolò Alvisi started in fifth but began methodically working his way forward. He passed Mantovani for third, then chased down Ernecker. By lap three, Alvisi was into second place and eyeing the lead.

At that stage, Faure held a 7.5-second advantage, but disaster struck. The French rider tucked the front and crashed, remounting just as Alvisi arrived on his rear wheel. Not long after, Faure went down again, folding the front for a second time, an unfortunate repeat of the previous round.

Alvisi, calm and clinical, capitalised on the mistake and took over the lead. From there, he controlled the race to the flag, securing his second consecutive win. Faure held on for second, while Mantovani completed the podium in third.

Dani Heitink delivered a solid ride to finish fourth, while his teammate at Yamaha Europe EMX125 MJC, Jarne Bervoets rounded out the top five. Oppliger, who had shown early speed, eventually crossed the line in sixth.

Despite a strong start, Ernecker couldn’t maintain his pace and slipped to 11th by the checkered flag. TM Moto CRD Motosport’s Niccolò Mannini had an eventful race, crashing from fifth early on but remounting to salvage a ninth-place finish.

EMX125 Race Two

Race 2 of the EMX125 European Championship in Kegums got underway on a tricky, rain-soaked circuit, setting the stage for an intense showdown. Filippo Mantovani took the holeshot as the field powered through the first turns, with Faure quickly applying pressure. Home rider Jekabs Kubulins from JK Racing Yamaha made a strong start slotting into fourth, following his finish in 12th in the first race, while red plate holder Alvisi found himself buried in the pack, around 14th.

Faure wasted no time, passing Mantovani on the opening lap to take control of the race. Latvian hopeful Sturm STC Racing Team’s Raivo Laicāns was impressive in the early laps, running inside the top three ahead of Heitink and countryman Kubulins. By the end of lap one, Alvisi had already surged into the top ten.

Heitink steadily gained momentum, clocking his fastest lap and climbing to third. Oppliger’s early promise faded after a series of errors that saw him drop to top twenty but coming back with an impressive run to 11th in the end. Alvisi and Niccolò Mannini capitalised, both moving forward as the race went on.

At the halfway point, Faure had stretched out a 5-second lead over Mantovani, followed by Heitink, Kubulins, and Alvisi. A crash from Laicāns shuffled the running order, promoting Alvisi into fourth and within striking distance of the overall podium.

In the final laps, Heitink made a decisive move on Mantovani to grab second, while Alvisi advanced to third, securing vital championship points. Kubulins impressed with a fifth-place finish, giving the local fans something to cheer about.

Faure led every lap from start to finish, earning him the overall victory for the weekend with 47 points (2-1). Alvisi’s consistency (1-3) was enough for second overall on 45 points, and Heitink rounded out the podium with 40 points (4-2).

With three rounds remaining, the title fight remains intense, but Faure’s performance in Latvia has significantly closed the gap to the championship leader.

Mano Faure 2-1

“I’m really happy to take the overall win this weekend. Yesterday I pushed a bit too much and it cost me, but today I managed to stay focused and win the moto. Now we look ahead to Matterley Basin, let’s keep the momentum going.”

EMX125 Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 M. Faure Yam 47 2 N. Alvisi KTM 45 3 D. Heitink Yam 40 4 F. Mantovani KTM 38 5 D. Van Mechgelen Fan 28 6 N. Mannini TM 27 7 J. Kubulins Yam 25 8 R. Oppliger KTM 25 9 J. Bervoets Yam 23 10 R. Bauer KTM 17 11 I. Ampoorter Gas 14 12 R. Laicans Gas 13 13 D. Gregoire KTM 13 14 F. Bellei Fan 11 15 A. Callemo Hus 11 16 M. Miettinen KTM 11 17 R. Pini TM 11 18 M. Ernecker KTM 10 19 D. Lantz KTM 8 20 V. Leppälä KTM 8 21 C. Lindmark Hus 7 22 V. Toshev Fan 6 23 A. Knapsis Gas 2 24 B. Thorius Yam 1 25 A. Uccellini Hus 1

EMX125 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 N. Alviso KTM 330 2 M. Faure Yam 316 3 F. Mantovani KTM 306 4 D. Heitink Yam 288 5 N. Mannini TM 286 6 J. Kubulins Yam 234 7 F. Bellei Fan 225 8 Á. Katona KTM 217 9 R. Pini TM 197 10 R. Oppliger KTM 188 11 C. McCullough Fan 164 12 J. Bervoets Yam 147 13 D. Van Mechgelen Fan 139 14 D. Gregoire KTM 120 15 S. Goyer Yam 94 16 G. Utech TM 89 17 V. Toshev Fan 85 18 C. Paine Diaz Hus 69 19 I. Ampoorter Gas 63 20 R. Bauer KTM 62