Moto News Weekly Wrap

October 6, 2020

Jaimon Lidsey FIM Speedway Under-21 World Champion

2020 Torun SGP Round Seven

Almost four years to the day after he won the Under 21 Speedway World Championship, Mansfield’s Max Fricke admits he has realised “a childhood dream” after roaring to his first-ever FIM Speedway Grand Prix victory at FST Grupa Brokerska Torun SGP round seven on Friday.

Another Aussie also achieved a childhood dream overnight with Jaimon Lidsey being crowned FIM Speedway Under-21 World Champion.

Lidsey, 21-years-old from Red Cliffs, has had a sensational European season and was calculated in his heat races during the Under 21 World Championship event last night scoring 3,3,3,2,3,3,3 on his run to the final.

While expectations were high for other riders to take the title, the young Victorian with plenty of Aussie grit held the best for last dominating the Final from the drop of the gate to now join a long list of Australian World Speedway Champions.

In Poland Fricke topped the FIM Speedway GP podium ahead of title-chasing trio Maciej Janowski, Tai Woffinden and series leader Bartosz Zmarzlik. With the victory Fricke, 24, became the seventh Australian who can boast winning the elite SGP joining Jason Crump, Leigh Adams, Jason Doyle, Chris Holder, Ryan Sullivan and Darcy Ward.

Zmarzlik overcame a crash in heat five to reach the semi-finals. He now just needs to reach the final of the title-deciding round eight on Saturday night to become Poland’s first double world champion after registering 14 points, giving him an eight-point cushion over nearest rival Woffinden in second spot.

But the night belonged to Fricke, who raced to 10 points in his heats, before delivering one of the rides on the season to pass Janowski and Fredrik Lindgren in semi-final one. He then made a world-class start in the final to leave three of the sport’s finest trailing and crown the greatest victory of his career so far.

The Wroclaw racer says he realised a boyhood dream as he enjoyed the Australian national anthem atop the Torun podium.

Max Fricke

“It’s unbelievable. I think it will take a while for it to sink in. I have been to Torun before and watched GPs. To win a GP has been a childhood dream for almost as long as I can remember – since I started racing. To actually be here and get a Grand Prix win is great. I have had a tough start to this year, so to have a win is unbelievable. I was doing everything I could to stay in front. I could hear Magic behind me. I just picked up a little too much right at the end. But I managed to bring it across the line. It was great to be on the podium with Tai and Magic. They are both great friends and we obviously ride together in Wroclaw. It was a really cool podium and great to be up there with some good friends.”

Fricke nearly threw victory away when he lifted dramatically on the run to the line. He was delighted to lead a Wroclaw one-two-three on the rostrum.

Fricke wasn’t the only Aussie star to claim a huge international victory tonight. His former Belle Vue team mate Jaimon Lidsey was crowned FIM Speedway Under-21 World Championship winner at Czech track Pardubice.

Runner-up Janowski was delighted to be back on the SGP rostrum for the third time this season. Third-placed Woffinden raced to his third podium finish on the bounce.

FIM Speedway Grand Prix Torun – Round 7 Results

Pos Rider Points 1 Max Fricke 20 2 Maciej Janowski 18 3 Tai Woffinden 16 4 Bartosz Zmarzlik 14 5 Emil Sayfutdinov 12 6 Fredrik Lindgren 11 7 Martin Vaculik 10 8 Leon Madsen 9 9 Artem Laguta 8 10 Jason Doyle 7 11 Matej Zagar 6 12 Jack Holder 5 13 Patryk Dudek 4 14 Mikkel Michelsen 3 15 Antonio Lindback 2 16 Niels-Kristian Iversen 1

2020 Torun SGP Round Eight

Polish hero Bartosz Zmarzlik was elated to join the FIM Speedway Grand Prix series’ elite club of back-to-back world champions after winning the FST Grupa Brokerska Torun SGP round eight on Saturday.

Zmarzlik was crowned Poland’s first-ever double world champion when he finished second in semi-final one – reaching the final he needed to put the sport’s biggest prize beyond Great Britain icon Tai Woffinden and Swedish star Fredrik Lindgren.

Woffinden won a run-off with Lindgren for the silver medal after the pair tied on 117-points, but the season belongs to Zmarzlik, who topped the standings on 133, winning four of this year’s eight rounds along the way.

He crowned an epic season with victory in Torun, seeing off fellow countryman Maciej Janowski, Artem Laguta and Lindgren in the final. Zmarzlik is only the third rider to retain the world title in the SGP era, following in the footsteps of SGP greats.

Bartosz Zmarzlik

“Now I have followed some big heroes in speedway in winning back-to-back titles – Tony Rickardsson and Nicki Pedersen. It’s a great feeling and I don’t know what to say now. I don’t believe it at this moment. Wow! For me it is an unbelievable night. For the second year, I am number one in the world, and that’s really nice. It was a really hard day for me mentally. After yesterday and the crash in my second race, I wasn’t feeling so good in my body. But what an amazing race I had in the semi-final! I am happy I am a two-time world champion. Last season I could not have dreamed of this result. But again I am number one and for me it is unbelievable. Wow! What a night for me and the Polish fans! It’s unbelievable. I won the final again and that’s so nice. I don’t know what to say now. I can’t believe it at this moment, but maybe soon I will take in what I have done today.”

World Championship runner-up Woffinden admitted 2020 has not been his year, but he was heartened to reach the SGP rostrum for the sixth time in eight seasons since he rejoined the series in 2013.

Tai Woffinden

“I am not on form. I have not been on form all year. It’s super frustrating. But on the flip side, when Tai Woffinden is out of form, I am still in the top three in the world. You have seen that over the years. When I am on form, I am world champion. I want to say a massive thanks to everyone at home for watching and supporting me. The fire is burning for next year – massively. You learn more by losing. When you win, you win. You don’t know how you did it. Many world champions can say the same thing. I have learned a lot – physically, mentally, nutritionally and with stuff on my bikes.”

Lindgren would have sealed the silver medal with a top-three finish on the night, but he suffered a mechanical failure at the start line in the final, forcing him into a run-off with Woffinden, which the Brit won.

The Orebro-born ace revealed a curburettor issue halted him at the cruellest of moments. But he takes heart from matching the bronze medal he achieved in 2018 and was pleased to mount a strong title challenge throughout 2020.

2020 Speedway of Nations heads to Lublin

While SGP 2020 has concluded, world championship racing returns in less than two weeks when the Monster Energy FIM Speedway of Nations Final takes place in Lublin on October 16 and 17. Hosts Poland face world champions Russia, Australia, Denmark, Sweden, Great Britain and the Czech Republic in the ultimate test of team riding.

The Final was switched from Manchester’s National Speedway Stadium due to increased Covid-19 control measures across the UK, with the venue now staging the 2021 Monster Energy FIM Speedway of Nations Final.

This year’s title-decider is set to take place at one of the sport’s fastest-growing clubs. Motor Lublin staged Polish Second Division action as recently as 2017, before back-to-back promotions saw them join the PGE Ekstraliga for the first time in 2019.

FIM Speedway Grand Prix Torun – Round 8 Results

Pos Rider Points 1 Bartosz Zmarzlik 20 2 Maciej Janowski 18 3 Artem Laguta 16 4 Fredrik Lindgren 14 5 Tai Woffinden 12 6 Jason Doyle 11 7 Leon Madsen 10 8 Emil Sayfutdinov 9 9 Antonio Lindback 8 10 Jack Holder 7 11 Patryk Dudek 6 12 Martin Vaculik 5 13 Max Fricke 4 14 Matej Zagar 3 15 Mikkel Michelsen 2 16 Niels-Kristian Iversen 1 17 Viktor Trofymov 0 18 Igor Kopec-Sobczynski DNR.

FIM Speedway Grand Prix Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Bartosz Zmarzlik 133 2 Tai Woffinden 117+3 3 Fredrik Lindgren 117+2 4 Maciej Janowski 107 5 Leon Madsen 89 6 Jason Doyle 87 7 Artem Laguta 84 8 Emil Sayfutdinov 81 9 Martin Vaculik 78 10 Max Fricke 64 11 Matej Zagar 46 12 Patryk Dudek 39 13 Niels-Kristian Iversen 32 14 Mikkel Michelsen 32 15 Antonio Lindback 22 16 Gleb Chugunov 16 17 Jack Holder 12 18 Anders Thomsen 10 19 Vaclav Milik 1 20 Eduard Krcmar 1

2020 Speedway GP Wild Cards Announced

FIM Speedway Grand Prix quartet Artem Laguta, Emil Sayfutdinov, Martin Vaculik and Max Fricke all return for SGP 2021, while Denmark’s Anders Thomsen joins the sport’s elite after next season’s permanent wild cards were revealed.

Thomsen takes his place in the full World Championship field for the first time after enjoying a stellar 2020 campaign, which culminated in him winning his first Danish Championship at Vojens last Wednesday.

Russia’s double Monster Energy FIM Speedway of Nations winner Laguta has also enjoyed a season to remember after topping the podium at the SGP opener in Wroclaw, before finishing third in last night’s FST Grupa Brokerska Torun SGP round eight to claim seventh spot in the final standings.

His international team mate Sayfutdinov finished eighth in this year’s championship, as well as topping the PGE Ekstraliga averages in Poland on 2.557 points per race – just ahead of Laguta in second, who recorded 2.479.

Slovakian star Vaculik secures a return after claiming ninth spot overall, reaching six out of eight semi-finals as well as enjoying a strong season for Zielona Gora.

Double Australian champion Fricke returns for his second full SGP season on the back of a sensational victory in Friday’s FST Grupa Brokerska Torun SGP round seven – the first win of his World Championship career in only his second final. He finished 10th in this season’s standings.

The wild-card selections are joined by this year’s top six – Poland’s first double world champion Bartosz Zmarzlik, Great Britain’s triple world champion Tai Woffinden, Swedish star Fredrik Lindgren, Polish ace Maciej Janowski, Danish racer Leon Madsen and Australia’s 2017 world champion Jason Doyle.

Great Britain shooting star Robert Lambert also earned automatic qualification after winning this year’s Speedway European Championship.

The line-up is completed by the top three from this year’s GP Challenge in Gorican – five-time SGP winner Matej Zagar, Swedish debutant Oliver Berntzon and former world No.2 Krzysztof Kasprzak. The list of SGP 2021 substitute riders will be revealed soon.

2021 FIM Speedway Grand Prix Line-Up

(in FIM ranking order – rider numbers to be confirmed):

Bartosz Zmarzlik (Poland) Tai Woffinden (Great Britain) Fredrik Lindgren (Sweden) Maciej Janowski (Poland) Leon Madsen (Denmark) Jason Doyle (Australia) Artem Laguta (Russia) Emil Sayfutdinov (Russia) Martin Vaculik (Slovakia) Max Fricke (Australia) Matej Zagar (Slovenia) Anders Thomsen (Denmark) Oliver Berntzon (Sweden) Krzysztof Kasprzak (Poland) Robert Lambert (Great Britain)

Jaimon Lidsey nabs 2021 SGP reserve spot

Aleksandr Loktaev could become the first Ukrainian to appear in the FIM Speedway Grand Prix series as he heads the list of SGP 2021 substitute stars.

The Lodz rider, currently seventh in the Polish First Division average charts on 2.111 points per race, stormed agonisingly close to SGP qualification at the GP Challenge in Gorican, Croatia on August 22.

Australian shooting star Jaimon Lidsey is next in line as the second substitute rider. He was crowned FIM Speedway Under-21 World Championship winner in Pardubice on Friday night.

Polish young gun Dominik Kubera finished second in that meeting and is named as third substitute, while Latvia’s Olegs Mihailovs took third place and is named as fourth SGP reserve.

Great Britain racer Dan Bewley is named as SGP fifth substitute, with World Longtrack champion Lukas Fienhage of Germany sixth reserve and the Czech Republic’s Jan Kvech rounding off the list at No.7.

2020 SGP Substitutes

S1. Aleksandr Loktaev (Ukraine)

S2. Jaimon Lidsey (Australia)

S3. Dominik Kubera (Poland)

S4. Olegs Mihailovs (Latvia)

S5. Dan Bewley (Great Britain)

S6. Lukas Fienhage (Germany)

S7. Jan Kvech (Czech Republic)

Toby Price & Daniel Sanders all set for 2020 Andalucia Rally

The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team of Toby Price, Sam Sunderland and Matthias Walkner are ready to take on the 2020 Andalucia Rally. In their first competitive rally since the Dakar back in January, the team will be joined in Spain by KTM Factory Racing’s newest signing Daniel Sanders, who will be making his debut rally appearance.

Held in the south of Spain from October 6 to 10, the Andalucia Rally will challenge riders over five demanding days of racing. A short Super Special Stage will decide the start order for the first full day of rallying, with the four main legs made up of looped stages based around the bivouac town of Villamartin. With the event covering a total of over 1,300 kilometers, competitors will face 1,030 km of timed specials, the longest of which being on stage three – a demanding 300-kilometre route covering the dry, rocky tracks to the east of Sevilla.

Following his podium result at the 2020 Dakar Rally, Toby Price returned home to Australia where he kept himself busy riding and working on bikes whenever possible. Now with racing starting up again with the Andalucia Rally, Price is keen to make the best use of the time on his KTM 450 RALLY and prepare for the 2021 Dakar Rally.

Toby Price

“It’s certainly been a tough time for everyone since January – the whole world has been turned upside down, but we’re doing the best we can considering. I’m really thankful that the organizers have managed to arrange this rally in Spain, and we get to go racing again. After all, it’s what we love to do! It’s been good to get back out on the bike with the team and now we just need to do our best in Andalucia and learn what we can before the big one next January.”

Making his first rally appearance for the KTM Factory Racing team, enduro star and outright ISDE winner Daniel Sanders is confident, yet fully aware of the challenge ahead of him. Undoubtedly fast offroad, as seen in his Australian desert racing successes, the 26-year-old will use the event to gain invaluable experience with the navigation required for top-level rally competition. Sanders travelled to Europe in September to spend time with KTM Rally Team Manager Jordi Viladoms and get up to speed with both his KTM 450 RALLY and essential road book techniques – he now has a chance to put that newly-found knowledge into practice.

Daniel Sanders

“I’m only a few weeks into my rally career and it’s a really different experience. It’s exciting though, I’m learning every day and I’ve been working on my road book skills a lot. Learning the bike is new for me as well, and I have to thank my team manager Jordi Viladoms for helping me fast-track my skills. It’s a new discipline and I’m taking it step-by-step and learning as safely as possible. We have a few days to go before the Andalucia Rally and I’m excited for it. Prior to that it’ll be some more roadbook work, and then race time! Hopefully it will go well, and I’ll qualify for the 2021 Dakar.”

2019 FIM Cross-Country Rallies World Champion Sam Sunderland was forced to abandon his 2020 Dakar Rally campaign following a crash on stage five. After a short period of rehabilitation at his home in France, Sunderland quickly returned to full fitness and restarted his training. Now, with a couple of recent weeks testing under his belt, the 2017 Dakar winner is fully motivated to get back to competition.

Following his excellent fifth-place performance at the 2020 Dakar Rally, Matthias Walkner returned to Austria for the Covid-19 lockdown period. Maintaining a solid fitness regime, the 34-year-old was also able to get some invaluable riding time in the woods near his home. Now fully fit and eager to get racing again, the former motocross star is hoping for a strong race in Andalucia.

The Monster Energy Honda Team is back in action is also back in action, with current Dakar champion Ricky Brabec lining up alongside the current holder of the most Dakar stage wins, Joan Barreda. Both have reinforced their relationship with Honda this year and will join Kevin Benavides and Nacho Cornejo, the team that displayed such strength in the previous season.

Ricky Brabec

“It feels really good to be back and hanging out with the team and also to be with the rest of the rally racers. I’ve actually done a couple of races this year since the Dakar but it is really nice to be back riding a road book that will be Dakar spec against Dakar competitors to see where we line up. I don’t think anyone knows how it is going to be here but we’re just excited to be back together.”

The full Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Official Team is also set for the Andalucia Rally 2020, with two new riders – American Andrew Short and Botswana’s Ross Branch, joining Adrien Van Beveren, Franco Caimi and Jamie McCanney.

The Andalucia Rally commences with the Super Special Stage on Tuesday October 6, followed by four days of racing with the stages covering a total of 1,354 kilometers, 1,030 of which are timed specials.

2020 Atlanta Short Track

Images by Scott Hunter

AFT SuperTwins

Jared Mees stood triumphant at the conclusion of the Atlanta Short Track in Woodstock, Georgia. The AFT SuperTwins Main Event got off to an appropriately hot start with Jeffrey Carver Jr. somehow storming into the lead from the second row. Carver’s turn at the front lasted just over a lap before he relinquished the position to Sammy Halbert.

After a few hectic laps, Halbert was joined at the front by Mees, and the two promptly teased a repeat of their epic 2017 shootout at the venue. At one point, Halbert’s line pushed Mees up into the hay bales as they traded haymakers for first and set the stage for more fireworks to come.

However, before the two could reserve the spotlight for themselves exclusively, reigning champion Briar Bauman inched his way up to join the party in third.

With seven minutes remaining, Mees sailed past Halbert to grab the lead, only to see Bauman dive under them both in the very next corner. Bauman then threatened to clear off for a fifth consecutive race as Mees and Halbert continued their melee for second.

With five minutes to go, Mees finally shook free of Halbert and chased his championship rival back down at the front. The two then engaged in a bar-to-bar war for the win, crossing lines and pulling off slidejobs with abandon.

The race came down to the final corner; Mees held on to the high line while Bauman attempted to square him up at the line. Mees won out by 0.308 seconds to snap Bauman’s four-race win streak.

Even after losing touch with the leaders, Halbert remained in fight mode, attempting to defend third from up-and-comers Brandon Price and Bronson Bauman.

In the end, the younger Bauman handed the Indian Wrecking Crew its first podium sweep of the season, finishing in third by 0.193 seconds over Halbert. Price rounded out the top five another second back.

POS RIDER BIKE INTERVAL 1 Jared Mees Indian FTR750 34 Laps 2 Briar Bauman Indian FTR750 +0.308 3 Bronson Bauman Indian FTR750 +5.141 4 Sammy Halbert Indian FTR750 +5.334 5 Brandon Price Indian FTR750 +6.357 6 Jake Johnson Indian FTR750 +8.663 7 Brandon Robinson Indian FTR750 +9.772 8 Robert Pearson Indian FTR750 +9.875 9 Jarod Vanderkooi HD XG750R +9.931 10 Davis Fisher Indian FTR750 +10.346 11 Dalton Gauthier HD XG750R +11.489 12 Jeffrey Carver Jr. Indian FTR750 +12.035 13 Bryan Smith HD XG750R +12.381 14 Larry Pegram Indian FTR750 +14.038 15 JD Beach Yamaha MT-07 +14.496 16 Kolby Carlile Yamaha MT-07 +14.63 17 Jay Maloney Indian FTR750 +33 Laps 18 Dan Bromley Indian FTR750 +6.44

2020 Atlanta Short Track – AFT Singles

The rolling Dallas Daniels racked up his fourth consecutive AFT Singles victory following an extremely entertaining duel with polesitter Morgen Mischler. Mischler ripped into the lead at the green light with only Daniels able to match his pace. Early in their showdown, Mischler took to his preferred high line, while Daniels went low, and the two practically rode side-by-side for several laps.

Their battle escalated from there, with several more laps of high-low maneuvers that saw them trade the lead back and forth repeatedly.

The third and final stage of their showdown saw Daniels at last grasp control. Mischler sought out a variety of lines in hopes of tracking Daniels back down but came up 0.482 short at the checkered flag.

Second-ranked Henry Wiles ran alone in third deep into the Main. However, he saw even more (increasingly crucial) points slip away when eventual third-place finisher Brandon Kitchen overhauled him with a minute remaining, and fourth-place finisher Trent Lowedid the same on the race’s final lap. Aussie Max Whale was just outside the top five in sixth.

POS RIDER BIKE INTERVAL 1 Dallas Daniels Yamaha YZ450F 21 Laps 2 Morgen Mischler KTM 450 SX-F +0.482 3 Brandon Kitchen KTM 450 SX-F +3.679 4 Trent Lowe Honda CRF450R +4.705 5 Henry Wiles Honda CRF450R +4.966 6 Max Whale Kawasaki KX450F +5.717 7 Tanner Dean Honda CRF450R +5.876 8 James Ott KTM 450 SX-F +6.06 9 Kevin Stollings Honda CRF450R +6.454 10 Michael Inderbitzin Honda CRF450R +6.464 11 Cameron Smith Honda CRF450R +7.422 12 Michael Rush Yamaha YZ450F +7.77 13 Aidan RoosEvans KTM 450 SX-F +7.91 14 Trevor Brunner Honda CRF450R +9.305 15 Cole Zabala Honda CRF450R +9.855 16 Tyler Raggio Honda CRF450R +11.566 17 Chad Cose Suzuki RMZ 450 +12.586

2020 Atlanta Short Track – AFT Production Twins

At long last, defending AFT Production Twins champion Cory Texter brought the win streak of runaway title leader James Rispoli to a halt at five. Texter, who hadn’t won a race since the season’s opening weekend and had subsequently finished as runner-up to Rispoli on four occasions, was justifiably starving to return to the top of the box. It showed. Brilliant from the start, Texter accelerated into the lead from pole and pulled several bike lengths on the opening lap.

Once a second free out front, he switched his focus to simply maintaining that advantage. On rails and incredibly precise, Texter appeared comfortable weathering a late-race charge from Rispoli when a monkey wrench was thrown into his plans of cruising to a relatively easy victory.

Despite the potential setback of a late-race red flag, Texter simply powered off the line (again) and stretched out a one-second-plus advantage (again) to claim the checkered flag.

Rispoli, meanwhile, continued his march to the 2020 crown with his tenth top-two finish in eleven starts. Ryan Varnes and Ben Lowe finished third and fourth after running locked in that order for the entire affair. Danny Eslick rounded out the top five.

POS RIDER BIKE INTERVAL 1 Cory Texter Yamaha MT-07 21 Laps 2 James Rispoli HD XG750R +1.571 3 Ryan Varnes Kawasaki Ninja 650 +2.343 4 Ben Lowe Yamaha MT-07 +3.482 5 Danny Eslick Kawasaki Ninja 650 +4.035 6 Chad Cose HD XG750R +4.767 7 Cody Johncox Yamaha MT-07 +4.781 8 Mitch Harvat Kawasaki Ninja 650 +5.8 9 Michael Inderbitzin Kawasaki Ninja 650 +6.193 10 Brock Schwarzenbacher Kawasaki Ninja 650 +6.922 11 Garret Wilson Kawasaki Ninja 650 +8.666 12 Patrick Buchanan Kawasaki Ninja 650 +14 Laps 13 Jeremiah Duffy Kawasaki Ninja 650 DNS 14 Nick Armstrong Yamaha MT-07 DNS 15 Jimmy McAllister Kawasaki Ninja 650 DNS

2020 Atlanta Short Track II – Super Twins

Jared Mees doubled up at Dixie Speedway with a second barn-burning American Flat Track victory in Saturday night’s Atlanta Short Track. While Mees was forced to overcome his great rival, defending Grand National Champion Briar Bauman, to win on Friday night in Woodstock, Georgia, Saturday’s challenge came from a more unexpected source: young rising star Brandon Price.

Despite their contrasting résumé, that test proved no less stiff; the up-and-comer gave the masterful Mees all he could handle.

Price actually led the bulk of the race, deftly corralling a racey Mees behind him despite the multi-time series king’s repeated attempts to fight his way through. At one point, Mees’ overtaking maneuver sent him up into the wall, jamming the factory Indian rider’s footpeg into his own brake.

At that moment, it seemed like Price might power away to an easy win, but Mees regrouped, adjusted and mounted another assault. Their vast difference in experience didn’t factor in until after the countdown clocks hit zero, at which point Mees executed a tough-but-fair pass to lead the final two laps and win by 0.339 seconds.

Jared Mees

“Early on, I thought I could just settle in and get by, but I don’t know…(Price) was probably getting a little tense at the end because I was throwing everything I could at him. I threw him some bait in Turn 1 where I was acting like I was coming real high and just sliced across the middle and threw in a little block pass. It was a great race. I can’t say enough for my team. We’re going to just keep plugging one race at a time. We’re not out of this yet. We’re going to fight back as best we can and what the points are at the end is what they are.”

Meanwhile, title leader Bauman slashed his way forward from an early seventh to finish a lonely third some two-and-a-half seconds back. Sammy Halbert finished in fourth another second in arrears, with an injured Brandon Robinson registering a gritty ride to round out the top five.

Mees’ Atlanta double provided his title hopes a major boost; he now trails Bauman by just 12 points (256-244) with four races remaining to decide the 2020 AFT SuperTwins presented by Vance & Hines Championship.

POS RIDER BIKE INTERVAL 1 Jared Mees Indian FTR750 35 Laps 2 Brandon Price Indian FTR750 +0.339 3 Briar Bauman Indian FTR750 +2.774 4 Sammy Halbert Indian FTR750 +3.727 5 Brandon Robinson Indian FTR750 +4.473 6 Jarod Vanderkooi HD XG750R +6.775 7 Jeffrey Carver Jr. Indian FTR750 +8.564 8 Robert Pearson Indian FTR750 +9.39 9 Bryan Smith HD XG750R +10.186 10 Bronson Bauman Indian FTR750 +10.271 11 Dan Bromley Indian FTR750 +11.123 12 Jake Johnson Indian FTR750 +11.208 13 Davis Fisher Indian FTR750 +13.077 14 Dalton Gauthier HD XG750R +15.655 15 JD Beach Yamaha MT-07 +16.435 16 Larry Pegram Indian FTR750 +17.375 17 Jay Maloney Indian FTR750 +18.349 18 Kolby Carlile Yamaha MT-07 34 Laps

2020 AFT SuperTwins Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Briar Bauman 256 2 Jared Mees 244 3 Sammy Halbert 193 4 Bronson Bauman 153 5 Brandon Price 148 6 Brandon Robinson 143 7 Jeffrey Carver Jr. 131 8 Davis Fisher 119 9 Jarod Vanderkooi 108 10 Bryan Smith 94 11 Dan Bromley 93 12 Robert Pearson 91 13 Dalton Gauthier 90 14 JD Beach 68 15 Jake Johnson 62 16 Kolby Carlile 50 17 Larry Pegram 48 18 Jay Maloney 43 19 Andrew Luker 22 20 Ryan Varnes 16 21 Morgen Mischler 6

2020 Atlanta Short Track II – AFT Singles

AFT Singles title favorite Dallas Daniels out-dueled Morgen Mischler in an Atlanta Short Track rematch that may have been even more spectacular than their Friday epic.

Mischler and Daniels shook free from the pack in the early stages of the race and then set about resuming last night’s dogfight. In contrast to the previous round, however, Mischler maintained a slight advantage for almost the entire race, with Daniels trying out his lines and (apparently) biding his time just behind.

He finally struck with only a half lap remaining. The two actually made contact on the back straight with Daniels then forcing his way underneath as they dove into Turn 3 for the final time. Mischler attempted to square the corner back up and take advantage of a small slip on Daniels’ part, but came up just 0.090 seconds short at the flag.

Dallas Daniels

“I wasn’t holding back, I wasn’t trying to not show him what I was doing. That was literally all I had. It was kind of making me nervous; I was pretty much tapped out and I needed a mistake from him, which is what happened. Coming off of (Turn) 2, he spun up a little bit and we got together. I took that thing off into 3 harder than I did all day, just hoping it would stick and it did. It’s awesome.”

Aussie Max Whale won out in a similar shootout with super sophomore Brandon Kitchen to earn the final spot on the podium. Class legend Shayna Texter bounced back from a disappointing outing on Friday to complete the top five.

As a result of Daniels’ seventh win of the season, the 17-year-old prodigy now leads the championship by 70 points (233-163) over Wiles and Whale, while Rush has dropped to fourth with 151 points. Should Daniels up his current win streak to six next Friday night, he’ll be crowned the 2020 AFT Singles champion three races early.

Max Whale

“Stocked to be back on the podium again. Had a solid weekend at Atlanta double header. Friday ran P6 and Saturday P3. Had some great battles and pumped to. Come out equal second in the Championship. Once again I can’t thank my weekend worriers enough. I would be lost with out them @mattguenther61 , Keith Singleton and @bjbcrewdad. And a shout out to all my awesome sponsors.”

POS RIDER BIKE INTERVAL 1 Dallas Daniels Yamaha YZ450F 21 Laps 2 Morgen Mischler KTM 450 SX-F +0.09 3 Max Whale Kawasaki KX450F +1.962 4 Brandon Kitchen KTM 450 SX-F +1.99 5 Shayna Texter KTM 450 SX-F +4.177 6 Chad Cose Suzuki RMZ 450 +4.656 7 Trent Lowe Honda CRF450R +5.065 8 Trevor Brunner Honda CRF450R +6.012 9 Aidan RoosEvans KTM 450 SX-F +6.229 10 Cole Zabala Honda CRF450R +7.111 11 Tanner Dean Honda CRF450R +7.444 12 Cameron Smith Honda CRF450R +8.301 13 James Ott KTM 450 SX-F +8.437 14 Kevin Stollings Honda CRF450R +8.849 15 Tyler Raggio Honda CRF450R +9.634 16 Michael Rush Yamaha YZ450F +10.806 17 Andrew Luker Yamaha YZ450F +10.985

2020 AFT Singles Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Dallas Daniels 233 2 Henry Wiles 163 3 Max Whale 163 4 Michael Rush 151 5 Morgen Mischler 139 6 Trent Lowe 139 7 Brandon Kitchen 138 8 Tanner Dean 124 9 Chad Cose 104 10 Trevor Brunner 103 11 Michael Inderbitzin 97 12 Shayna Texter 89 13 Cameron Smith 73 14 Kevin Stollings 71 15 Cole Zabala 65 16 Ryan Wells 58 17 James Ott 57 18 Andrew Luker 52 19 Aidan RoosEvans 48 20 Jesse Janisch 39

2020 Atlanta Short Track II – AFT Production Twins

Saturday’s AFT Production Twins Main saw 2020 championship leader James Rispoli outlast defending class champion Cory Texter in a race-long straight fight.

The two quickly separated from the field and raced side-by-side for virtually the entire six-minute plus two lap affair. Rispoli ran the high line while Texter controlled the low line, and rarely did either rider demonstrate a clear advantage in their battle.

Rispoli turned it on late, sliding just out in front as the clock showed 0:00, and that’s where he’d remain to the checkered flag.

The victory placed Rispoli right back up on top of the box just one day after Texter brought his five-race win streak to a conclusion.

James Rispoli

“Cory has been riding out of his shoes this weekend – just so well. I don’t know how you can’t love that racing, me and Cory just going back and forth the entire race. He committed to the low and I committed to the high every lap. He’d just give me a skosh of space. At the end of the day, we got just a little bit of breathing room and I hit the low line and brought it home.”

Once Ryan Varnes dropped from third due to a mechanical, Chad Cose assumed the position and spent the remainder of the race with his head down in pursuit of the Rispoli-Texter duel.

Clawing his way back from approximately two seconds back, Cose arrived right on their rear wheels just in time to see the two cross the stripe a few tenths ahead of him.

Danny Eslick won out in a multi-rider scrap for fourth, taking the checkered flag just ahead of Michael Inderbitzin and Ben Lowe.

Rispoli now leads by 48 points (269-221). That means if he gains just two more points on Texter next weekend, he’ll accomplish his stated goal of locking up the class championship ahead of the DAYTONA finale.

POS RIDER BIKE INTERVAL 1 James Rispoli HD XG750R 21 Laps 2 Cory Texter Yamaha MT-07 +0.412 3 Chad Cose HD XG750R +0.612 4 Danny Eslick Kawasaki Ninja 650 +4.803 5 Michael Inderbitzin Kawasaki Ninja 650 +5.001 6 Ben Lowe Yamaha MT-07 +5.789 7 Patrick Buchanan Kawasaki Ninja 650 +6.958 8 Jeremiah Duffy Kawasaki Ninja 650 +11.945 9 Cody Johncox Yamaha MT-07 +13.153 10 Brock Schwarzenbacher Kawasaki Ninja 650 +13.734 11 Mitch Harvat Kawasaki Ninja 650 +15.608 12 Garret Wilson Kawasaki Ninja 650 +19.819 13 Jimmy McAllister Kawasaki Ninja 650 +12 Laps 14 Ryan Varnes Kawasaki Ninja 650 +6 Laps

2020 AFT Production Twins Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 James Rispoli 269 2 Cory Texter 221 3 Ben Lowe 188 4 Ryan Varnes 185 5 Danny Eslick 164 6 Chad Cose 154 7 Jeremiah Duffy 129 8 Nick Armstrong 101 9 Cody Johncox 96 10 Jimmy McAllister 59 11 Michael Inderbitzin 58 12 Dylan Bell 53 13 Brock Schwarzenbacher 52 14 Mitch Harvat 51 15 Patrick Buchanan 50 16 Hayden Gillim 45 17 Garret Wilson 40 18 Johnny Lewis 29 19 Morgen Mischler 26 20 Scott Barrett 26 21 Jacob Lehmann 25 22 Ryan Wells 22 23 Gary Ketchum 13 24 Jeremiah Alexander 12 25 Kevin Stollings 9 26 Max Whale 9

2020 AFT Next Stop: Charlotte Half-Mile I & II

All three Progressive American Flat Track classes approach a critical juncture in their evolving championship battles as the series arrives at the Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway for this weekend’s Progressive Charlotte Half-Mile I & II on October 9-10.

The atmosphere for the season’s penultimate doubleheader is destined to be electric as Progressive AFT shares the spotlight with the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series, which will continue its playoff run at the venue in Charlotte, North Carolina, the following day.

Even if third-ranked Sammy Halbert retains a mathematical shot at the 2020 AFT SuperTwins crown, the season has proven to be a heavyweight title fight featuring reigning champ Briar Bauman and the record-breaking Jared Mees.

A mid-season string of wins put Bauman in the driver’s seat to retain the #1 plate, but Mees’ clutch double this past weekend in Atlanta has provided the former class king a clear path to reclaiming the throne. 12 points now separate the two at the top of the order, which means Mees would need to sweep the final four races to guarantee himself this year’s Grand National Championship.

Of course, if any riders in a field full of potential spoilers were able to get between Mees and Bauman, that could provide considerably more wiggle room. Among those most likely to do so are the aforementioned Halbert, who’s been fast all year long, Bryan Smith, who’s won two of the last three races in Charlotte, and Brandon Price, who narrowly missed out on claiming his maiden premier-class victory on a similar clay surface in the season’s most recent Main Event.

Meanwhile on the undercard, the dominant Dallas Daniels and James Rispoli are poised to lock up their respective AFT Singles and AFT Production Twins championships as early as this weekend.

Daniels has been unstoppable in a class that typically features a wide variety of winners and unpredictable outcomes. While the results from race to race have shuffled around behind him, the 17-year-old superstar has proven his superiority with seven wins in 12 races, including the last five in succession.

As a result, he’s assembled a massive 70-point margin over his nearest challengers, Henry Wiles and Max Whale. A win on Friday night would increase that margin to at least 75 points with three races remaining, clinching him the ‘20 AFT Singles championship.

Rispoli’s position is not quite that commanding, but he’s still well positioned to end the AFT Productions Twins championship ahead of the season finale. With a 48-point lead on defending class champion Cory Texter, Rispoli simply needs to outscore his rival by two points in Charlotte to bring their title fight to an early conclusion.

Considering that Rispoli has ripped off seven wins, four runner-ups, and one fifth-place in the season’s 12 races, it’s not too difficult to imagine that scenario playing out.

As always, spectator safety has been placed at a premium and Progressive AFT has worked closely with local health and government officials toward those ends. For more on the specific precautions being undertaken, please consult the Progressive AFT Events Health & Safety FAQ. Just 980 tickets have been made available for each night and are selling quickly as fans are eager to witness the final rounds of this knockout Progressive AFT Championship season.

2020 MXGP

Round 11 – MXGP of Europe – Mantova

The MXGP of Europe concludes the 11th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship, marking the second of the three Italian triple-headers this season, as three rounds have been held at Mantova across a 10-day period.

The MXGP of Europe saw Team HRC’s Tim Gajser make his return to the top step of the podium, as he took the overall win in MXGP for the first time this season.

Gajsers 1-2 result was enough to finish the round six-points ahead of Tony Cairoli, who went 5-1, with Glenn Coldenhoff third for the GP with a 2-5 result. Aussie Mitch Evans had a strong weekend, with a fourth place finish in the first race, with eighth in race 2, leaving him fifth overall.

The MXGP standings see Gajser in the lead from Cairoli, 399 to 388, with Jeremy Seewer third overall on 369-points. Mitchell Evans sits just outside the top 10, in eleventh, 14-points off Desalle.

Mitch Evans

“Today was a good day and a bit of a disappointing day too. In the first moto I got a good start, made a few passes and was in third for most of the race. I ended up fourth but it was still a good moto and I enjoyed running with the top guys. In moto two I didn’t get the best jump which made things difficult because it was still hard to pass, but I got back to eighth for fifth overall. This was the same as in Matterley Basin at the first GP of the year, so I’m pleased with that. I did really want that podium today but it didn’t quite happen but there are still seven more rounds to get it done and that’s what I’m focusing on when we head to Spain.”

2020 MXGP of Europe Results

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Gajser, Tim SLO HON 25 22 47 2 Cairoli, Antonio ITA KTM 16 25 41 3 Coldenhoff, Glenn NED GAS 22 16 38 4 Seewer, Jeremy SUI YAM 15 20 35 5 Evans, Mitchell AUS HON 18 13 31 6 Febvre, Romain FRA KAW 11 18 29 7 Paulin, Gautier FRA YAM 14 14 28 8 Desalle, Clement BEL KAW 9 15 24 9 Prado, Jorge ESP KTM 20 4 24 10 Bogers, Brian NED KTM 12 11 23 11 Monticelli, Ivo ITA GAS 13 10 23 12 Vlaanderen, Calvin NED YAM 10 12 22 13 Jacobi, Henry GER YAM 8 9 17 14 Leok, Tanel EST HUS 4 8 12 15 Butron, Jose ESP KTM 3 7 10 16 Lapucci, Nicholas ITA KTM 6 3 9 17 Petrov, Petar BUL KTM 2 5 7 18 Van Horebeek, Jeremy BEL HON 7 0 7 19 Walsh, Dylan GBR HON 0 6 6 20 Guillod, Valentin SUI HON 5 1 6 21 Sterry, Adam GBR KTM 1 2 3 22 Guryev, Artem RUS HON 0 0 0 23 Bernardini, Samuele ITA YAM 0 0 0

MXGP Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 Gajser, Tim SLO HON 399 2 Cairoli, A. ITA KTM 388 3 Seewer, Jeremy SUI YAM 369 4 Prado, Jorge ESP KTM 341 5 Coldenhoff, G. NED GAS 341 6 Febvre, Romain FRA KAW 304 7 Paulin, G. FRA YAM 285 8 Herlings, J. NED KTM 263 9 Desalle, C. BEL KAW 262 10 Jasikonis, A. LTU HUS 248 11 Evans, M. AUS HON 228 12 Van Horebeek, J. BEL HON 197 13 Vlaanderen, C. NED YAM 137 14 Tixier, Jordi FRA KTM 127 15 Jacobi, Henry GER YAM 118 16 Bogers, Brian NED KTM 116 17 Monticelli, I. ITA GAS 105 18 Lupino, A. ITA YAM 82 19 Cervellin, M. ITA YAM 73 20 Tonus, Arnaud SUI YAM 71 21 Paturel, B. FRA HON 45 22 Walsh, Dylan GBR HON 41 23 Leok, Tanel EST HUS 41 24 Bobryshev, E. RUS HUS 33 25 Simpson, Shaun GBR KTM 31

MX2

Meanwhile in MX2, Jago Geerts also made a comeback to the top, as a second and a race win was enough to put him first on the podium, marking his fourth overall victory of the season.

Tom Vialle narrowly missed the round overall, also finishing the round on 47-points, which each rider taking a win and a second place each. Thomas Kjer Olsen was third overall, with Australian Jed Beaton sixth overall after two consistent fifth place finishes.

Vialle retains a sizeable lead in the MX2 standings, with Jago Geerts 46-points in arrears, while Beaton is third overall, with a seven-point lead over Maxime Renaux, while Olsen is a more distant fifth.

Jed Beaton

“Today wasn’t quite what I was looking for. I know I had the speed but just wasn’t able to get among the top guys. It certainly wasn’t the worst day but wasn’t the best either. I’m now back in third in the standings so I just need to work on starts, get up front early and try to get some more wins to finish the season off strong.”

2020 MXGP of Europe MX2 Results

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Geerts, Jago BEL YAM 22 25 47 2 Vialle, Tom FRA KTM 25 22 47 3 Olsen, Thomas Kjer DEN HUS 18 18 36 4 Watson, Ben GBR YAM 15 20 35 5 Mewse, Conrad GBR KTM 20 15 35 6 Beaton, Jed AUS HUS 16 16 32 7 Forato, Alberto ITA HUS 13 11 24 8 Fernandez, Ruben ESP YAM 12 10 22 9 Horgmo, Kevin NOR KTM 7 13 20 10 Boisrame, Mathys FRA KAW 10 9 19 11 Malkiewicz, Bailey AUS HON 9 7 16 12 Van De Moosdijk, Roan NED KAW 0 14 14 13 Gifting, Isak SWE GAS 14 0 14 14 Renaux, Maxime FRA YAM 0 12 12 15 Sandner, Michael AUT GAS 6 6 12 16 Vaessen, Bas NED KTM 11 0 11 17 Pancar, Jan SLO KTM 0 8 8 18 Lesiardo, Morgan ITA KTM 8 0 8 19 Östlund, Alvin SWE HON 2 5 7 20 Toriani, Enzo FRA HUS 3 4 7 21 Sikyna, Richard SVK KTM 4 2 6 22 Meier, Glen DEN YAM 5 0 5 23 Zonta, Filippo ITA KTM 0 3 3 24 Dickinson, Ashton GBR KTM 1 1 2

MX2 Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 Vialle, Tom FRA KTM 478 2 Geerts, Jago BEL YAM 432 3 Beaton, Jed AUS HUS 348 4 Renaux, Maxime FRA YAM 341 5 Olsen, T. DEN HUS 311 6 Van De Moosdijk, R. NED KAW 293 7 Watson, Ben GBR YAM 287 8 Mewse, Conrad GBR KTM 252 9 Boisrame, M. FRA KAW 234 10 Fernandez, R. ESP YAM 208 11 Rubini, S. FRA HON 150 12 Östlund, Alvin SWE HON 141 13 Forato, A. ITA HUS 119 14 Haarup, Mikkel DEN KAW 118 15 Crawford, N. AUS HON 91 16 Malkiewicz, B. AUS HON 86 17 Pancar, Jan SLO KTM 74 18 Hofer, Rene AUT KTM 73 19 Gilbert, Josh GBR HUS 73 20 Horgmo, Kevin NOR KTM 70 21 Vaessen, Bas NED KTM 65 22 Guadagnini, M. ITA HUS 62 23 Gifting, Isak SWE GAS 61 24 Lesiardo, M. ITA KTM 60 25 Laengenfelder, S. GER GAS 59

EMX250

In the opening EMX250 race, it was Marcel Conijn who led the way, with Guadagnini second and Tom Guyon of Team VRT Nordpesca Holland in third.

Guadagnini wasted no time to get around Conijn, as he passed him on the second lap of the race. It then didn’t take long for Guadagnini to get ahead and lead the race by 5.642 seconds. Meanwhile Hakon Fredriksen of Yamaha SM Action MC Migliori J1 Racing was looking to pass Guyon for fourth in the race.

Championship leader Thibault Benistant of the Hutten Metaal Yamaha Racing squad had a tough start to the race as he was forced to make his way back up from the back of the pack. He managed to get up to 14th and still had plenty of time to keep climbing up the field.

On lap 5 of the race, Pierre Goupillon of BUD Racing Kawasaki caught and passed Emil Weckman, the rider of Honda Racing Assomotor for 6th in the race.

Meanwhile Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Kay De Wolf crashed out twice in the first half of the race, eventually dropping down to 15th.

On lap 6, after several attempts, Fredriksen was finally able to pass Guyon and get up into 4th. While Talviku was battling with Conijn for 2nd place.

With 5 minutes and 2 laps to go the top 10 was comfortably led by Guadagnini, who was followed by Conijn, Talviku, Fredriksen, Guyon, Goupillon, Weckman, Tomass Sileika, Lorenzo Corti and Tim Edberg.

Talviku then moved into P2 past Conijn, though not long after crashed which allowed Conijn and Fredriksen back through. Fredriksen than crashed himself, though only losing one position to Talviku.

In the end it was Mattia Guadagnini who won the race by an impressive 17.882 margin, with Marcel Conijn and Hakon Fredriksen behind in P2 and P3.

In EMX250 race two, it was Talviku and BUD Racing Kawasaki’s Lorenzo Locurcio who led the way, meanwhile Guadagnini and Benistant were down in 4th and 5th.

Talviku was then getting caught by Locurcio, while Gianluca Facchetti of Hutten Metaal Yamaha Racing was sitting in 3rd place.

Guadagnini then made a mistake, which allowed Benistant through. Benistant was then the fastest rider on track as he went after his teammate to move into the top 3. Locurcio and Facchetti then crashed out of 2nd and 3rd, as Guadagnini forced his way past the championship leader, Benistant, to move into 2nd.

Keen to get another win, Guadagnini then went on to set the fastest lap of the race – a 1:59.301, which was immediately bettered by Benistant as he clocked a 1:58.597 as he put the hammer down to catch the Italian and go for the lead.

Guadagnini then became the new race leader, pushing Talviku to 2nd, with Benistant pushing the Estonian another position as he went through as well.

As the race progressed Guadagnini continued to lead the way with Benistant 2nd. Though the rider in P3, Talviku, started to come under pressure from Locurcio, with the BUD Racing Kawasaki rider eventually passing him for 3rd.

In the end it was Mattia Guadagnini who won the race, with Thibault Benistant in P2 and Locurcio in P3. On the podium it was Guadagnini who occupied the top step of the podium for the second time in a row, with Talviku 2nd overall and Fredriksen 3rd.

With three rounds left, Thibault Benistant leads the championship with 286 points, with Guadagnini 28 points down in second and De Wolf third.

EMX250 Results

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Guadagnini, Mattia ITA HUS 25 25 50 2 Talviku, Jorgen-Matthias EST HUS 18 18 36 3 Fredriksen, Hakon NOR YAM 20 16 36 4 Benistant, Thibault FRA YAM 13 22 35 5 Conijn, Marcel NED KTM 22 11 33 6 Guyon, Tom FRA KTM 16 15 31 7 Locurcio, Lorenzo VEN KAW 7 20 27 8 Edberg, Tim SWE YAM 12 10 22 9 Corti, Lorenzo ITA KTM 11 9 20 10 Boegh Damm, Bastian DEN KTM 6 13 19 11 de Wolf, Kay NED HUS 5 12 17 12 Goupillon, Pierre FRA KAW 15 0 15 13 Facchetti, Gianluca ITA YAM 0 14 14 14 Weckman, Emil FIN HON 14 0 14 15 Mc Lellan, Camden RSA HUS 9 2 11 16 Sileika, Tomass LAT KTM 10 0 10 17 Tuani, Federico ITA HUS 0 8 8 18 Lugana, Paolo ITA KTM 8 0 8 19 Gerhardsson, Albin SWE HUS 0 7 7 20 Lucas, Mario ESP KTM 0 6 6 21 Oliver, Oriol ESP KTM 0 5 5 22 Del Coco, Matteo ITA KTM 1 4 5 23 Van Essen, Twan NED KTM 2 3 5 24 Vesterinen, Matias FIN KTM 4 0 4 25 Louis, Axel FRA HON 3 0 3 26 Martinez, Yago ESP YAM 0 1 1

EMX250 Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 Benistant, T. FRA YAM 286 2 Guadagnini, M. ITA HUS 258 3 de Wolf, Kay NED HUS 198 4 Fredriksen, H. NOR YAM 188 5 Talviku, J. EST HUS 180 6 Edberg, Tim SWE YAM 174 7 Locurcio, L. VEN KAW 141 8 Guyon, Tom FRA KTM 137 9 Vettik, Meico EST KTM 137 10 Gifting, Isak SWE KTM 128 11 Boegh Damm, B. DEN KTM 110 12 Facchetti, G. ITA YAM 98 13 Conijn, Marcel NED KTM 94 14 Florian, Lion GER KTM 93 15 Everts, Liam BEL KTM 87 16 Spies, M. GER HUS 84 17 Sileika, T. LAT KTM 81 18 Mc Lellan, C. RSA HUS 72 19 Meier, Glen DEN YAM 54 20 Oliver, Oriol ESP KTM 49

EMX125

The first race of the EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing class, saw Raul Sanchez of Team Yamaha Ausio, who grabbed the holeshot. Meanwhile series leader, Andrea Bonacorsi of Fantic Racing was caught out in the first corner and have to fight through from the very back of the field.

Early on in the race, Pietro Razzini passed Karlis Alberts Reisulis for second, with Valerio Lata from Marchetti Racing Team KTM and ASA United Husqvarna Team’s Bobby Bruce, closely behind in fourth and fifth.

Razzini then got caught out by Reisulis, who fought back to move back into second, while also going after the race leader, Sanchez, straight away.

Bonacorsi then charged through from the back of the field as he got into the top 20. With 15 minutes plus 2 laps on the clock, Bonacorsi was up in 15th, though still with a long way to go.

There was drama at the front of the field, which Sanchez and Reisulis down, which allowed Bruce into the lead, as he was followed by Lata, Meico Vettik, Razzini and Cas Valk of TBS Conversions Racing Team.

Bruce then extended his lead to 4.576 seconds, as Vettik passed Lata for second. At the same time, Reisulis set the fastest lap of the race and was down in 7th.

It looked like Vettik stepped it up a gear, as the gap between him and the race leader, Bruce, came down to 2.7 seconds. Vettik then continued to charge after Bruce for the race win as less than a second separated the two.

Bruce then managed to pull the gap back to 1.777 seconds. Though that didn’t stop Vettik, who with 2 laps to go moved into the lead. Bruce then crashed out of P2, to eventually finish the race in 6th.

Meico Vettik was the race 1 winner, with Valerio Lata second and Max Palsson of WZ Racing having a strong ride to finish third.

In the second EMX125 race it was Valk with the holeshot, while Bonacorsi had another unlucky start to the race and was down in 35th.

Valk then led Lata, Palsson and Andrea Roncoli, though Lata was able to find a way through into the lead, and Palsson followed the Marchetti Racing KTM rider too, pushing Valk down to 3rd within a few corners.

Valk then lost another spot to Palsson and was down in P4. At the same time, Bonacorsi was making his way through the field to move into 25th, as Bruce fell out of 10th.

With 10 minutes plus 2 laps on the clock, Lata continued to lead, though Roncoli was the rider in 2nd place, 5.621 seconds down. Meanwhile Vettik was pushing to pass David Braceras of RFME GasGas MX Junior Team for 6th in the race.

Valk then rode into the pits with a bike issue, which forced the Dutch rider out of race two.

Further down the field Bonacorsi got himself back into points in 19th and he picked up a few more positions towards the end of the race to eventually finish in 10th.

With just a few laps to go, Palsson and Roncoli were locked in a battle for 2nd, with Roncoli going through into P2 towards the end.

Valerio Lata went on to take his first race win of the season, with Roncoli crossing the line 2nd and Palsson 3rd.

In terms of the overall, Lata took to the top step of the podium, with Vettik finishing 2nd and Palsson occupying the 3rd step of the podium. As it stands, Bonacrosi leads the championship by 33 points, with Razzini second and Vettik third. There are still four rounds of the championship left to go.

EMX125 Results

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Lata, Valerio ITA KTM 22 25 47 2 Vettik, Meico EST KTM 25 18 43 3 Palsson, Max SWE KTM 20 20 40 4 Roncoli, Andrea ITA HUS 12 22 34 5 Razzini, Pietro ITA HUS 16 13 29 6 Braceras, David ESP GAS 13 15 28 7 Reisulis, Karlis Alberts LAT KTM 14 14 28 8 Prugnieres, Quentin Marc FRA KTM 11 12 23 9 Bruce, Bobby GBR HUS 15 8 23 10 Bonacorsi, Andrea ITA FAN 9 11 20 11 Valk, Cas NED KTM 18 0 18 12 Soulimani, Saad FRA HUS 0 16 16 13 Brumann, Kevin SUI YAM 8 7 15 14 Viano, Andrea ITA HUS 3 10 13 15 Osterhagen, Haakon NOR KTM 6 5 11 16 Sanchez, Raul ESP YAM 10 0 10 17 Zampino, Davide ITA KTM 0 9 9 18 Kucherov, Nikita RUS KTM 2 6 8 19 Smulders, Scott NED HUS 5 2 7 20 Cazal, Xavier FRA KTM 7 0 7 21 Rossi, Andrea ITA KTM 0 4 4 22 Sella, Suff ISR KTM 1 3 4 23 Congost, Gerard ESP GAS 4 0 4 24 Zanchi, Ferruccio ITA HUS 0 1 1

EMX125 Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 Bonacorsi, A. ITA FAN 186 2 Razzini, P. ITA HUS 153 3 Vettik, Meico EST KTM 147 4 Braceras, D. ESP GAS 137 5 Farres, G. ESP GAS 132 6 Lata, Valerio ITA KTM 120 7 Brumann, Kevin SUI YAM 117 8 Palsson, Max SWE KTM 116 9 Roncoli, A. ITA HUS 109 10 Prugnieres, Q. FRA KTM 95 11 Soulimani, S. FRA HUS 90 12 Everts, Liam BEL KTM 66 13 Piller, C. GER KTM 64 14 Congost, G. ESP GAS 62 15 Rossi, Andrea ITA KTM 51 16 Miot, Florian FRA KTM 44 17 Osterhagen, H. NOR KTM 43 18 Smulders, S. NED HUS 42 19 Cazal, Xavier FRA KTM 36 20 Russi, M. ITA KTM 34

2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship

Round Eight – Thunder Valley National

Lakewood, CO, October 3rd, 2020

Images Jeff Kardas

As expected, the eighth and penultimate round of the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship was brimming with intensity as the title fights in both the 450 Class and 250 Class move one step closer to completion. Perfect conditions and the high altitude of Thunder Valley Motocross Park made for an action-packed afternoon of racing at the WPS/FLY Racing Thunder Valley National.

While his quest for a fourth consecutive 450 Class title has been filled with challenges, reigning three-time champion Eli Tomac always brings his best whenever he has the chance to race in front of the home Colorado crowd. The Monster Energy Kawasaki rider entered the day on the verge of being mathematically eliminated from title contention, but he kept his hopes alive with a motivated performance that saw Tomac break a tie for the overall win with team-mate Adam Cianciarulo by capturing a second-moto victory that put him atop the results sheet.

In the 250 Class it was a long overdue triumph for Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Justin Cooper, who outlasted both championship contenders, teammate Dylan Ferrandis and GEICO Honda’s Jeremy Martin, to prevail with his first win of the season and the second win of his career. Aussie siblings Hunter and Jett Lawrence finished fifth and sixth respectively.

Thunder Valley Video Highlights

The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will close out the 2020 season with its ninth and final round next weekend from Southern California’s Fox Raceway in Pala, just outside of San Diego.

450MX Moto 1

As the gate dropped on the first 450 Class moto of the afternoon it was Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo who emerged with his fifth MotoSport.com Holeshot with Team Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton right behind him as Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Zach Osborne slotted into third. With a clear track Cianciarulo was able to quickly build a multi-second advantage that he then managed through the middle portion of the moto. Meanwhile, Sexton shed himself of Osborne to assert his hold of second.

As the second half of the moto wore on, Sexton was able to gain some ground on Cianciarulo and got to within less than two seconds of the lead. However, Cianciarulo responded and was able to restabilize the lead. With less than five minutes remaining Cianciarulo narrowly avoided a crash when he briefly lost control of his Kawasaki, which allowed Sexton to close within just a second-and-a-half. Once again Cianciarulo dug deep in response and was able to rebuild his lead to its largest margin. Behind the see-saw battle up front Tomac, who started sixth, was able to track down Osborne and make the pass for third.

Cianciarulo went wire-to-wire for his fourth moto win of the season, crossing the finish line 2.6 seconds ahead of Sexton with a hard-charging Tomac in third. Osborne followed in fourth, with Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Justin Barcia completing the top five.

450MX Moto 1 Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Adam Cianciarulo KAW KX450 16 Laps 2 Chase Sexton HON CRF450R WE +02.620 3 Eli Tomac KAW KX450 +11.332 4 Zachary Osborne HQV FC450 RE +38.499 5 Justin Barcia YAM YZ 450F +42.680 6 Marvin Musquin KTM 450 SX-F FE +58.919 7 Christian Craig HON CRF450R +1:00.293 8 Blake Baggett KTM 450 SX-F FE +1:02.708 9 Max Anstie SUZ RMZ 450 +1:06.140 10 Broc Tickle YAM YZ 450F +1:17.397 11 Fredrik Noren SUZ RMZ 450 +1:19.575 12 Justin Bogle KTM 450 SX-F FE +1:20.829 13 Jake Masterpool HQV FC450 +1:55.328 14 Benny Bloss HQV FC450 +2:10.110 15 Ben LaMay KTM 450 SX-F 15 Laps 16 Justin Rodbell KAW KX 450F +11.521 17 John Short HON CRF450R +12.262 18 Isaac Teasdale SUZ RMZ 450 +26.397 19 Tyler Bowers KAW KX 450F +27.999 20 Grant Harlan HON CRF450R WE +30.647 21 Jeremy Smith KAW KX450 +55.674 22 Scott Meshey HQV FC450 RE +56.973 23 Richard Taylor YAM YZ 450F +1:00.280 24 William Clason KAW KX 450F +1:16.872 25 McClellan Hile KTM 450 SX-F FE +1:24.526 26 Dalton Dyer KAW KX 450F +1:37.285 27 Connor Olson HQV FC450 RE +1:42.079 28 Matthew Hubert KAW KX450 +1:43.211 29 Adam Enticknap SUZ RMZ 450 +1:52.256 30 Jerry Lorenz III YAM YZ 450F +2:03.949 31 Cole Shondeck HON CRF450R +2:05.759 32 Tristan Lane KTM 450 SX-F +2:09.240 33 Nathen LaPorte HON CRF450R +2:10.498 34 Austin Root HQV FC450 +2:29.080 35 Matthew Toth HON CRF450R 14 Laps 36 Nick Schmidt HQV FC450 +45.492 37 Carter Stephenson YAM YZ 450F 13 Laps 38 Joseph Savatgy SUZ RMZ 450 11 Laps 39 Alex Ray KAW KX450 8 Laps 40 Felix Lopez KTM 450 SX-F DNS

450MX Moto 2

The 450 Class field made uphill charge once more to begin the final moto of the day and as the riders exited the first turn it was Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Marvin Musquin who secured the MotoSport.com Holeshot over Cianciarulo, who quickly applied pressure and jumped into the lead, followed by Osborne into second.

Musquin continued to lose ground as Twisted Tea/H.E.P. Suzuki’s Max Anstie took over third and left Musquin to deal with Tomac in a battle for fourth. Tomac pounced and stormed past both Musquin and Anstie to go from fifth to third.

After a busy opening lap Cianciarulo was able to sprint away to a second-and-a-half advantage over Osborne, while Tomac gave chase from third. The top three ran within a couple seconds of one another and after several laps of trading momentum Tomac began to apply pressure on Osborne, successfully taking control of second a little more than 10 minutes into the moto. From there Tomac kept looking ahead and started to make the move on his teammate for the lead. With the home crowd cheering him on, Tomac made the pass happen and took control of the moto.

Once out front Tomac dropped the hammer and quickly gapped the rest of the field. Together, the Kawasaki tandem then pulled away from Osborne. The pace of the top three was so impressive that the leaders enjoyed more than a 10-second advantage over fourth halfway through the moto. With a handful of time left on the clock it appeared as though Tomac had the win in hand, but his place slowed as he appeared to deal with something on his motorcycle, which allowed Cianciarulo to close back in. Tomac’s slowing was brief and he regrouped to rebuild his advantage.

With Tomac back up to speed, managing a lead of about five seconds, Cianciarulo was forced to deal with some pressure from a late charge by Osborne from third. The championship rivals were within a few bike lengths of one another when Cianciarulo nearly crashed after his bike took off awkwardly on a jump. He kept his Kawasaki on two wheels, but it allowed Osborne to assume second. Just a few laps later Cianciarulo put in one final charge to catch and pass Osborne. Cianciarulo came to the inside on one of the track’s downhill sections but couldn’t get the bike slowed enough, causing slight contact between the two that sent Cianciarulo off the track momentarily. Out front Tomac finished strong to take his second moto win of the season by 8.9 seconds over Osborne, with Cianciarulo in third.

450MX Moto 2 Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Eli Tomac KAW KX450 16 Laps 2 Zachary Osborne HQV FC450 RE +08.983 3 Adam Cianciarulo KAW KX450 +11.557 4 Christian Craig HON CRF450R +41.064 5 Chase Sexton HON CRF450R WE +48.632 6 Max Anstie SUZ RMZ 450 +56.261 7 Benny Bloss HQV FC450 +1:27.126 8 Marvin Musquin KTM 450 SX-F FE +1:30.932 9 Justin Bogle KTM 450 SX-F FE +1:41.325 10 Jake Masterpool HQV FC450 +1:55.970 11 Grant Harlan HON CRF450R WE +2:11.417 12 John Short HON CRF450R 15 Laps 13 Fredrik Noren SUZ RMZ 450 +23.154 14 Isaac Teasdale SUZ RMZ 450 +32.247 15 Justin Rodbell KAW KX 450F +42.187 16 Ben LaMay KTM 450 SX-F +46.487 17 Jeremy Smith KAW KX450 +53.472 18 Tyler Bowers KAW KX 450F +57.712 19 Richard Taylor YAM YZ 450F +1:06.907 20 Matthew Hubert KAW KX450 +1:15.476 21 Austin Root HQV FC450 +1:27.968 22 McClellan Hile KTM 450 SX-F FE +1:33.929 23 Tristan Lane KTM 450 SX-F +1:36.545 24 Adam Enticknap SUZ RMZ 450 +1:43.775 25 Jerry Lorenz III YAM YZ 450F +1:51.747 26 Scott Meshey HQV FC450 RE +2:00.632 27 William Clason KAW KX 450F +2:12.927 28 Dalton Dyer KAW KX 450F +2:16.459 29 Connor Olson HQV FC450 RE +2:22.668 30 Jorge Rubalcava HQV FC450 FE +2:23.642 31 Nathen LaPorte HON CRF450R +2:39.957 32 Jeffrey Walker KTM 450 SX-F FE +2:44.658 33 Carter Stephenson YAM YZ 450F 14 Laps 34 Dominic DeSimone HON CRF450R +10.538 35 Matthew Toth HON CRF450R +1:28.345 36 Cole Shondeck HON CRF450R +1:43.258 37 Justin Barcia YAM YZ 450F 10 Laps 38 Nick Schmidt HQV FC450 9 Laps 39 Broc Tickle YAM YZ 450F 2 Laps 40 Alex Ray KAW KX450 +18.206

450MX Overall

Tomac (3-1) and Cianciarulo (1-3) finished with identical moto scores, leaving them tied atop the overall classification. However, by virtue of his win in the final moto Tomac earned the tiebreaker to give him his second victory of the season and the 25th win of his career. It also signified the first 1-2 sweep for the Monster Energy Kawasaki duo. Osborne rounded out the overall podium in third (4-2).

“Such a cool day here in Colorado. So glad we were able to get back here this season,” expressed Tomac. “I finally had a race where I felt like myself. In the first moto I was out of touch (from the leaders) early on, but in the second moto I was much closer to the front. I had a bit of a clutch hang up, but it fixed itself. We really needed this. I’ve kind of been searching lately, so it feels good to have a day like this and get back on top.”

Osborne lost five points to Cianciarulo in the championship and will now enter the final round with a 24-point lead in the standings, looking to secure his first premier class title.

“In the first moto I got slammed by another rider in the second turn and my foot got jammed really bad. The more I went the more I could feel it,” explained Osborne. “I got it massaged before the second moto and then adrenaline carried me from there. I had a mid-race lull there in the second moto, but was able to finish strong and get a good result. I wasn’t in my comfort zone today so I did a little bit of point racing. We’ll look forward to next week.”

450MX Overall Results

Pos Rider M1 M2 Points 1 Eli Tomac 3 1 45 2 Adam Cianciarulo 1 3 45 3 Zachary Osborne 4 2 40 4 Chase Sexton 2 5 38 5 Christian Craig 7 4 32 6 Marvin Musquin 6 8 28 7 Max Anstie 9 6 27 8 Benny Bloss 14 7 21 9 Justin Bogle 12 9 21 10 Jake Masterpool 13 10 19 11 Fredrik Noren 11 13 18 12 Justin Barcia 5 37 16 13 Blake Baggett 8 13 14 John Short 17 12 13 15 Grant Harlan 20 11 11 16 Justin Rodbell 16 15 11 17 Ben LaMay 15 16 11 18 Broc Tickle 10 39 11 19 Isaac Teasdale 18 14 10 20 Tyler Bowers 19 18 5 21 Jeremy Smith 21 17 4 22 Richard Taylor 23 19 2 23 Matthew Hubert 28 20 1 24 McClellan Hile 25 22 0 25 Scott Meshey 22 26 0 26 William Clason 24 27 0 27 Adam Enticknap 29 24 0 28 Dalton Dyer 26 28 0 29 Austin Root 34 21 0 30 Tristan Lane 32 23 0 31 Jerry Lorenz III 30 25 0 32 Connor Olson 27 29 0 33 Nathen LaPorte 33 31 0 34 Cole Shondeck 31 36 0 35 Carter Stephenson 37 33 0 36 Matthew Toth 35 35 0 37 Nick Schmidt 36 38 0 38 Alex Ray 39 40 0 39 Jorge Rubalcava 30 0 40 Jeffrey Walker 32 0 41 Dominic DeSimone 34 0 42 Joseph Savatgy 38 0 43 Felix Lopez 40 0

450MX Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Zachary Osborne 325 2 Adam Cianciarulo 301 3 Marvin Musquin 283 4 Eli Tomac 278 5 Chase Sexton 245 6 Justin Barcia 234 7 Blake Baggett 232 8 Christian Craig 195 9 Max Anstie 166 10 Joseph Savatgy 147 11 Broc Tickle 145 12 Fredrik Noren 125 13 Dean Wilson 97 14 Justin Bogle 93 15 Jake Masterpool 82 16 Justin Rodbell 69 17 Benny Bloss 68 18 Henry Miller 59 19 Jason Anderson 58 20 John Short 34 21 Ben LaMay 32 22 Coty Schock 31 23 Cooper Webb 29 24 Grant Harlan 29 25 Isaac Teasdale 29 26 Tyler Bowers 28 27 Jeremy Smith 22 28 Justin Hoeft 17 29 Kyle Chisholm 15 30 Luke Renzland 11 31 Matthew Hubert 11 32 Chase Felong 8 33 Alex Ray 7 34 Tristan Lane 5 35 Felix Lopez 5 36 Robbie Wageman 4 37 Jeffrey Walker 4 38 McClellan Hile 3 39 Cory Carsten 3 40 Jared Lesher 3 41 Bryce Backaus 2 42 Richard Taylor 2 43 Dalton Dyer 0 44 Austin Root 0 45 Scott Meshey 0 46 Christopher Prebula 0 47 Tristan Lewis 0 48 Jerry Lorenz III 0 49 Carson Tickle 0 50 Bryce Hansen 0 51 Adam Enticknap 0 52 Vann Martin 0

250MX Moto 1

The opening moto of the 250 Class began with Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Mitchell Harrison prevailing with the MotoSport.com Holeshot, but he quickly gave way to the Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing teammates of Shane McElrath and Dylan Ferrandis. As the lead duo quickly built a gap over the field, the race soon turned into a breakaway for the Star Yamaha squad as Cooper moved into third.

With Cooper closing in, Ferrandis picked up the pace and put the pressure on McElrath for the lead, successfully making the pass about 10 minutes into the moto. Once out front the Frenchman was able to sprint away to a multi-second advantage. As Ferrandis continued to build on his lead the battle for second intensified between McElrath and Cooper just past the halfway point of the moto. Cooper soon made his way around his teammate and looked to chip away at the deficit to Ferrandis.

Out front Ferrandis was able to maintain a comfortable margin over Cooper the rest of the way to secure his eighth moto win of the season and his fifth consecutive checkered flag by 5.3 seconds over Cooper, with McElrath securing a 1-2-3 sweep for Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing. GEICO Honda’s Jeremy Martin followed in fourth, while his team-mate Hunter Lawrence rounded out the top five ahead of younger sibling Jett.

250MX Moto 1 Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Dylan Ferrandis YAM YZ 250F 16 Laps 2 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F +05.390 3 Shane McElrath YAM YZ 250F +11.527 4 Jeremy Martin HON CRF250R +14.150 5 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R +20.856 6 Jett Lawrence HON CRF250R +31.921 7 Jo Shimoda HON CRF250R +32.542 8 Mitchell Harrison KAW KX 250 +41.938 9 Jarrett Frye YAM YZ 250F +41.985 10 Dilan Schwartz SUZ RMZ 250 +1:07.589 11 Nathanael Thrasher YAM YZ 250F +1:14.023 12 Alex Martin SUZ RMZ 250 +1:15.346 13 Carson Mumford HON CRF250R +1:15.500 14 Mitchell Falk YAM YZ 250F +1:27.657 15 Preston Kilroy SUZ RMZ 250 +1:29.160 16 Jerry Robin HQV FC250 +1:29.845 17 Nick Gaines YAM YZ 250F +1:34.515 18 Derek Kelley HQV FC250 +1:46.972 19 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F +1:49.725 20 Derek Drake KTM 250 SX-F FE +1:53.364 21 Jesse Flock HQV FC250 +1:56.676 22 Brandon Hartranft KTM 250 SX-F FE +2:00.813 23 Gared Steinke KAW KX 250 15 Laps 24 Kevin Moranz KTM 250 SX-F +02.423 25 Gage Schehr HQV FC250 +20.266 26 Curren Thurman KTM 250 SX-F +24.403 27 Zack Williams KTM 250 SX-F +40.008 28 Kai Aiello HQV FC250 +49.110 29 Ezra Hastings HQV FC250 +1:03.781 30 Blake Ashley YAM YZ 250F +1:04.517 31 Gerhard Matamoros YAM YZ 250F +1:08.912 32 Maxwell Sanford YAM YZ 250F +1:17.157 33 Wade Brommel KAW KX 250 +2:04.870 34 Robert Fitch, Jr. YAM YZ 250 +2:09.237 35 Cameron Mcadoo KAW KX 250 14 Laps 36 Lane Shaw KTM 250 SX-F +3:46.806 37 Colton Eigenmann SUZ RMZ 250 13 Laps 38 RJ Hampshire HQV FC250 12 Laps 39 Mason Gonzales YAM YZ 250F 8 Laps 40 Joseph Crown YAM YZ 250F +00.697

250MX Moto 2

As the field roared out the gate to start Moto 2 it was Cooper who came away with the MotoSport.com Holeshot, followed by his teammates Jarrett Frye and McElrath, with McElrath getting by Frye for second. Ferrandis started outside the top 10 while his primary championship rival, Martin, got by Frye for third. Martin didn’t stop there. He kept his push to the front going and made the pass on McElrath for second before attacking Cooper for the lead. As the battle for first took shape Ferrandis had worked his way to just outside the top five.

Cooper responded to the pressure and maintained his hold of the lead. Behind them Ferrandis encountered some misfortune when two riders ahead of him came together and forced the Yamaha off track and onto the ground. The point leader got back on his bike and reentered quickly, but had to make up a few lost positions from 10th place. Back up front, Martin closed back in on Cooper just past the halfway point of the moto. The lead duo again engaged in a spirited fight, where Cooper fended off virtually every one of Martin’s moves and successfully rebuilt his advantage after several laps of tight racing.

As time ran out on the moto the focus shifted to the battle for third, which turned into a three-rider fight between McElrath, Hunter Lawrence and Ferrandis, who successfully battled back from his early incident. Hunter Lawrence was aggressive in trying to keep Ferrandis at bay and it carried him by McElrath for third. Ferrandis followed through into fourth and then made an impressive pass on Hunter Lawrence to take control of third. Out front Cooper pulled out to a margin of more than five seconds and carried on to his first moto win of the season, followed by Martin in second and Ferrandis in third after a resilient ride.

Jett Lawrence finished the second moto in sixth place which gave him sixth for the round while older brother Hunter was fifth for the round.

250MX Moto 2 Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F 16 Laps 2 Jeremy Martin HON CRF250R +03.166 3 Dylan Ferrandis YAM YZ 250F +12.795 4 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R +14.978 5 Shane McElrath YAM YZ 250F +17.331 6 Jett Lawrence HON CRF250R +39.731 7 Brandon Hartranft KTM 250 SX-F FE +51.384 8 Jo Shimoda HON CRF250R +54.471 9 Mitchell Harrison KAW KX 250 +57.325 10 Jarrett Frye YAM YZ 250F +1:00.384 11 Carson Mumford HON CRF250R +1:00.944 12 Alex Martin SUZ RMZ 250 +1:25.882 13 Joseph Crown YAM YZ 250F +1:34.994 14 Mitchell Falk YAM YZ 250F +1:43.012 15 Dilan Schwartz SUZ RMZ 250 +1:45.414 16 Nathanael Thrasher YAM YZ 250F +1:48.808 17 Jesse Flock HQV FC250 +2:03.602 18 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F +2:10.642 19 Preston Kilroy SUZ RMZ 250 15 Laps 20 Derek Kelley HQV FC250 +11.434 21 Gared Steinke KAW KX 250 +23.324 22 Gage Schehr HQV FC250 +27.007 23 Zack Williams KTM 250 SX-F +27.728 24 Kai Aiello HQV FC250 +41.802 25 Curren Thurman KTM 250 SX-F +45.667 26 Wade Brommel KAW KX 250 +48.222 27 Ezra Hastings HQV FC250 +54.630 28 Robert Fitch, Jr. YAM YZ 250 +1:12.177 29 Maxwell Sanford YAM YZ 250F +1:27.879 30 Gerhard Matamoros YAM YZ 250F +1:36.260 31 Jake Pinhancos KTM 250 SX-F +1:55.462 32 Lane Shaw KTM 250 SX-F 14 Laps 33 Otto Berton KTM 250 SX-F +17.809 34 Kevin Moranz KTM 250 SX-F 8 Laps 35 Kyle Greeson KTM 250 SX-F 7 Laps 36 Tyler Lowe KTM 250 SX-F +24.453 37 Jerry Robin HQV FC250 5 Laps 38 Jacob Bork YAM YZ 250F 2 Laps 39 Blake Ashley YAM YZ 250F DNF 40 Nick Gaines YAM YZ 250F DNS

250MX Overall

The second moto win was enough to put Cooper atop the overall classification (2-1) for his second career victory, where he became the fourth different 250 Class winner this season. Ferrandis’ spirited effort in Moto 2 allowed him to secure the runner-up spot (1-3), while Martin ended up third (4-2).

“A lot of pressure was on my shoulders, but I’m glad it’s off,” exclaimed Cooper. “There were only two rounds left (entering today) so it’s a good time to do it. Now I can go into next weekend feeling a lot more confident and look to finish out the season strong. I really enjoy this place. I get good vibes here. It just feels good to pull off a win.”

The come-from-behind effort by Ferrandis paid dividends in the 250 Class standings where he gained five points on Martin to carry a 18-point lead into the final round.

“I was in a bad position (in the second moto). I wanted to get as many points as possible, so I rode as hard as I could,” said Ferrandis. “I got a bad start and then I got caught up in an incident. There was nothing I could do. I just put my head down and gave it my all. We still were able to get on the podium so that’s good for the championship.”

250MX Overall Results

Pos Rider M1 M2 Points 1 Justin Cooper 2 1 47 2 Dylan Ferrandis 1 3 45 3 Jeremy Martin 4 2 40 4 Shane McElrath 3 5 36 5 Hunter Lawrence 5 4 34 6 Jett Lawrence 6 6 30 7 Jo Shimoda 7 8 27 8 Mitchell Harrison 8 9 25 9 Jarrett Frye 9 10 23 10 Carson Mumford 13 11 18 11 Alex Martin 12 12 18 12 Dilan Schwartz 10 15 17 13 Nathanael Thrasher 11 16 15 14 Brandon Hartranft 22 7 14 15 Mitchell Falk 14 14 14 16 Joseph Crown 40 13 8 17 Preston Kilroy 15 19 8 18 Joshua Varize 19 18 5 19 Jerry Robin 16 37 5 20 Jesse Flock 21 17 4 21 Derek Kelley 18 20 4 22 Nick Gaines 17 40 4 23 Gared Steinke 23 21 0 24 Derek Drake 20 1 25 Gage Schehr 25 22 0 26 Zack Williams 27 23 0 27 Curren Thurman 26 25 0 28 Kai Aiello 28 24 0 29 Ezra Hastings 29 27 0 30 Kevin Moranz 24 34 0 31 Wade Brommel 33 26 0 32 Maxwell Sanford 32 29 0 33 Gerhard Matamoros 31 30 0 34 Robert Fitch, Jr. 34 28 0 35 Lane Shaw 36 32 0 36 Blake Ashley 30 39 0 37 Jake Pinhancos 31 0 38 Otto Berton 33 0 39 Cameron Mcadoo 35 0 40 Kyle Greeson 35 0 41 Tyler Lowe 36 0 42 Colton Eigenmann 37 0 43 RJ Hampshire 38 0 44 Jacob Bork 38 0 45 Mason Gonzales 39 0

250MX Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Dylan Ferrandis 352 2 Jeremy Martin 334 3 Shane McElrath 254 4 Justin Cooper 251 5 Alex Martin 242 6 Jett Lawrence 230 7 RJ Hampshire 217 8 Cameron Mcadoo 165 9 Mitchell Harrison 163 10 Brandon Hartranft 148 11 Jo Shimoda 141 12 Carson Mumford 134 13 Hunter Lawrence 122 14 Derek Drake 107 15 Mason Gonzales 75 16 Stilez Robertson 70 17 Nick Gaines 62 18 Jarrett Frye 55 19 Ty Masterpool 54 20 Pierce Brown 36 21 Hardy Munoz 33 22 Jerry Robin 33 23 Joseph Crown 32 24 Darian Sanayei 24 25 Dilan Schwartz 22 26 Jalek Swoll 19 27 Derek Kelley 19 28 Lance Kobusch 18 29 Nathanael Thrasher 15 30 Ezra Hastings 14 31 Mitchell Falk 14 32 Joshua Varize 12 33 Jesse Flock 12 34 Gared Steinke 11 35 Austin Root 9 36 Preston Kilroy 8 37 Kevin Moranz 7 38 Zack Williams 6 39 Jordan Bailey 6 40 Maxwell Sanford 4 41 Mathias Jorgensen 4 42 Curren Thurman 2 43 Ryder Floyd 0 44 Colton Eigenmann 0 45 Chase Lorenz 0 46 Jace Kessler 0 47 Vincent Luhovey 0 48 Gage Schehr 0 49 Gerhard Matamoros 0 50 Carson Brown 0 51 Lane Shaw 0 52 Christopher Williams 0

Australian Motocross Championship

Motorcycling Australia have officially announced that the 2020 Australian Motocross Championship will not run, as continuing border restrictions related to COVID-19 create ongoing uncertainty, with the decision reached after consultations with teams, riders, clubs and stakeholders. See the full statement below:

Due to the ongoing uncertainty around State Government COVID-19 border restrictions, Motorcycling Australia (MA) after consultation with key stakeholders, have been forced to make the difficult decision to abandon any further attempts to conduct the 2020 Australian Motocross Championship.

MA reviewed the championship operations including the format and potential event dates, in consultation with industry, teams, riders and clubs to see if it was possible to run the championship during this COVID-19 period.

Despite significant work by MA over recent months in exploring all possible options to hold the Championship, the uncertainly around State Government COVID-19 border restrictions, has meant it is not possible to run the Championship in 2020.

MA sincerely thank all stakeholders, clubs, teams and riders for their support and patience, but this late in the year has proven too difficult to start the Championship without clear plans from State Government’s around State borders being reopened.

MA is now focusing all its efforts on delivering a successful 2021 Australian Motocross Championship.

Peter Doyle – MA CEO

“While the cancellation is disappointing for riders, teams, industry and fans, MA is already working hard to ensure that we have the best possible championship in 2021. The Australian Motocross Championship is the breeding ground of future superstars and will continue to showcase the best motocross action in the country.”

Mitchell Evans & Tim Gajser renew with HRC

Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) have announced that it has renewed its contracts with Tim Gajser (24-years-old, Slovenia) and Mitchell Evans (21-years-old, Australia), for multiple years. Both riders are currently competing for Team HRC in the FIM Motocross World Championship Premier MXGP Class.

After becoming the FIM Motocross World Championship MX2 world champion in 2015, Tim Gajser joined Honda’s Team HRC factory team to compete in, and win the premier MXGP class. He won his second MXGP title in 2019, and is currently leading the 2020 championship, aiming for his second consecutive, and third total, title in the premier class.

Tim Gajser

“I’m super happy to extend my contract with Honda and Team HRC. I’ve been here for the past seven years and to me this team feels like a family so I’m really happy to stay. We will keep giving our best and we are all excited and ready to fight for the title every year and I believe this is the best place for me to be, especially on board the Honda CRF450RW. It is great to confirm this and continue our partnership that has already seen us become multi-time world champions.”

Mitchell Evans entered the FIM Motocross World Championship MX2 class in 2019, to finish an impressive 11th in his debut year. In 2020 he joined Team HRC to race in the MXGP class, and is currently ranked 11th.

Mitchell Evans

“I’m very happy to have the deal done and in place. It now allows me to focus on the rest of the season and putting in the best results possible. It also gives me a platform to build upon for the future, and I feel like we’ve built a good relationship already and I’m excited for that to continue. I want to keep improving and working with this team and riding the Honda CRF450RW and I feel Team HRC has proven itself as the best team for me to achieve my dreams of challenging for a world title.”

FIM & Eurosport Events partner to promote Speedway globally

The Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) and Eurosport Events has agreed a long-term partnership which will see the Discovery-owned event management company promote FIM Speedway events including FIM Speedway Grand Prix, Speedway of Nations, Speedway U21 and Speedway Youth World Championships globally for the next 10 years. The new agreement will begin in 2022 and builds on the existing partnership between the organisations for the promotion of the FIM Endurance World Championship (EWC) since 2015.

In an expanded role following a competitive tender to select the new global promoter of the sport, Eurosport Events will leverage its long-standing motorsport promotion expertise and the international scale of Discovery to develop the sport and grow Speedway around the world.

The partnership will seek to expand Speedway GP’s international calendar, extend the distribution of the sport on TV and digital platforms, launch Speedway into new territories and increase its audiences around the world.

Eurosport Events will oversee the full operational and commercial aspects of the sport including multi-platform rights management and distribution, broadcast production, sponsorship rights strategy and the full suite of marketing, brand and promotional activity. It will also work with local organisers on local promotion and maximising ticketing, hospitality and fan engagement activities.

Jorge Viegas – FIM President

“The FIM launched the tender process back in 2019 for the promotion of the FIM Speedway World Championships 2022-2031. Discovery and Eurosport Events has won the vote of the Board of Directors for its innovative proposal in terms of sport promotion and television coverage. The FIM is delighted to expand its collaboration with Discovery and Eurosport Events, who has been the promoter of the FIM Endurance World Championship since 2015. This new collaboration will provide increased media visibility of the FIM Speedway Grand Prix World Championship through Eurosport platforms and key third-party broadcasters. The FIM would like to thank BSI and OneSport who have made a significant contribution to the development of the Speedway over the past twenty years and to wish them every success in 2021 and for the remainder of this season.”

YME confirm Jago Geerts & Maxime Renaux till 2022

Yamaha Motor Europe has confirmed that Jago Geerts will remain with the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 team through 2022, and that the young Belgian will be joined on the gate of the 2021 and 2022 MX2 World Championships by young Frenchman Maxime Renaux.

Geerts made his MX2 debut with the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 team back in 2018. The combination of the young Belgian and the Yamaha YZ250F has been fruitful with the ‘193’ scoring his first-ever Grand Prix podium on his way to eighth overall in his rookie season. After one-year of learning and improvement at an elite level, Geerts was able secure the MX2 bronze medal with six more podium finishes in his second season.

Starting 2020 strong, the 19-year-old won his first ever Grand Prix at the opening round of the MX2 series in Matterley Basin, Great Britain. He has since turned 20-years-old and has gone on to win two more rounds, in Kegums, Latvia, and has extended his career podium count to 13.

As a long-time Yamaha rider, Renaux has already raced on the Hans Corvers led ‘Kemea Yamaha’ team in the past. It was back in 2015 where he celebrated three EMX125 wins onboard a GYTR kitted YZ125 and was crowned Junior 125cc World Champion in that same year. Since then, the team has taken on Factory status as the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Team and is solely focused on the FIM MX2 World Championship.

Renaux, now 20-years-old, has shown great promise since his MX2 debut in 2018 where he raced five rounds of the FIM MX2 World Championship as a wildcard rider. He completed his first full-term in MX2 in 2019 where he managed to steer his YZ250F to a maiden podium finish on his way to seventh overall in the final classification.

Nine rounds into the 2020 series, the ‘959’ has quickly established himself as a title threat. He is currently third in the MX2 World Championship standings and has already celebrated his first ever Grand Prix race and overall win, at the MXGP of Italy in Faenza one month ago.

Producing many notable performances since his MX2 debut, which includes four podium celebrations and eight top-three race finishes, Renaux shows signs of great promise and will be a strong challenger for the 2021 and 2022 MX2 crowns.

Jago Geerts – Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 Rider

“I’m really happy to sign with Yamaha for another two years. The last three years were really nice, and it’s really cool I have extended my contract. Everything works nicely within our team and we have had some really good races this year. I’m really happy with my bike, the Yamaha YZ250FM, so it’s good for me to stay with Yamaha for another two-years.”

Maxime Renaux – Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 Rider

“I’m really looking forward to moving up to the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory team for 2021 and 2022. It will be a new beginning for me and I’m ready to fight for the title during those next years. The team looks really motivated and so am I. I am already really looking forward to starting our winter program and to start testing and training ahead of 2021.”

Holcombe moves into Italian Enduro Championship lead

Beta Factory Racing’s Steve Holcombe has fought his way through an incredibly wet and wild penultimate stop of the Italian Enduro Championship to take control of the series’ overall points lead.

After two busy weekends of Enduro World Championship racing, Steve returned to Italian Enduro Championship duty in Darfo Boario for rounds five and six. Blighted by exceptionally heavy rain, riders faced a wet and wild opening day of competition before conditions thankfully dried a little for day two.

Opting not to take any unnecessary risks in the conditions, Steve maintained a comfortable pace on his Beta RR Racing 4T 350, finishing a strong second overall on day one. Greeted with drier weather on day two he opened his account with the fastest time in the day’s first special test. Losing some ground on the enduro test, he fought back in the latter stages of the day to secure third overall.

With a double podium result, Steve now moves into the overall championship lead with just the final two days of competition remaining, in Arma di Taggia at the end of October.

Steve Holcombe

“That was a tough weekend on the bike for sure. The weather was crazy on Saturday and I think that was the wettest I’ve ever been. Honestly, all credit to the organisers for keeping the racing going. The rain made it so challenging and it was very easy to make a mistake out there. I tried to play it a little safe and took second, then in drier conditions for Sunday I finished third. Beating Thomas Oldrati both times has helped me take the championship lead, which was always the end goal here. After three hectic weekends in a row I’m going to take a little bit of time to recover and then regroup for the final rounds of the Italian Championships and EnduroGP.”

Results – Italian Enduro Championship – Round 5

Brad Freeman (Beta) 35:50.37 Steve Holcombe (Beta) 36:31.48 Joe Wootton (Husqvarna) 36:36.63 Thomas Oldrati (Honda) 36:49.11 Matteo Cavallo (Sherco) 37:08.83

Results – Italian Enduro Championship – Round 6

Brad Freeman (Beta) 36:51.61 Andrea Verona (TM) 37:15.68 Steve Holcombe (Beta) 37:23.88 Joe Wootton (Husqvarna) 37:25.42 Thomas Oldrati (Honda) 37:35.79

Championship Standings (After Round 6)

Steve Holcombe (Beta) 94 Thomas Oldrati (Honda) 87 Brad Freeman (Beta) 75 Andrea Verona (TM) 69 Matteo Cavallo (Sherco) 61

Arminas Jasikonis wakes from medically induced coma

Husqvarna Motorcycles have reported positive news regarding Arminas Jasikonis’ condition following his crash at the MXGP of Lombardia.

Admitted to hospital in Cremona, Italy, on Sunday, September 27, Arminas woke from his medically induced coma on Wednesday, September 30 and was quickly able to recognise and talk with his family and the exceptional medical staff around him, both in Lithuanian and English. AJ can also move his body unaided, is in no pain and despite being understandably tired is thankfully over the worst of his injury and can soon start his rehabilitation.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing extended their thanks to all of the medical staff that have cared for AJ, and to those from around the world that expressed overwhelming support for him during the last few days.

Antti Pyrhönen – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing MXGP Team Manager

“Honestly, I have never been so happy to comment on one of my riders. To be able to say that AJ is ok, that he is going to be ok, it’s a kind of miracle. These last few days since his accident have been so, so emotionally draining for everyone close to AJ, and just the worst of times. When he woke, when we realised that he could talk, that he could move all of his arms and legs, that he was in no pain and had no other injuries, it’s still almost impossible to put into words how incredible that feeling was. Of course, AJ still has some way to go before he is fully recovered, and understandably he is still very tired, but the worst is now behind him and he can soon start his recovery. Again, I want to say a sincere thank you to every single person who had AJ in their thoughts during the last few days, to the overwhelming support and positivity we received from the MXGP paddock and the global motocross community. But especially I want to thank everyone at Husqvarna Motorcycles in Austria and the entire motorsports family there, to Robert Jonas and Heinz Kinigadner and also to our team owner Kimi, who immediately started organising many things behind the scenes. Everyone in the team is hugely thankful for this positive outcome and so, so relieved that AJ will be ok.”

Waters Wins Inaugural King of Capricorn

Todd Waters has been crowned the 2020 King of Capricorn after an impressive display of racing at the Six Mile circuit at Rockhampton. Waters, the current Australian Motocross champion, claimed the crown and the hefty prize money to go along with it, after a full weekend of on track action that saw Waters not only win the King of Capricorn feature event but also the MX1 (450cc) and MX2 (250cc) pro divisions as well.

The feature race saw the top 40 riders from the MX1 and MX2 classes race their way through a series of sprint races that saw the last seven riders from each race eliminated until the final 15 lined up and ready to unleash in a three lap frenzy.

The star studded field included Yamaha’s Kirk Gibbs, Aaron Tanti and Jay Wilson as well as young guns Jai Walker and Noah Ferguson, with all riders already under plenty of physical duress from racing all weekend.

From the drop of the gate, it was Walker who led the field and built a small gap on the stars behind him but he made a mistake at the half way point and that was all Waters needed to get to the front and take a popular victory in front of an enthusiastic crowded gathered at the Rockhampton track.

Todd Waters

“What an awesome event. Its so good to see so many riders turn up for a race like this and for me its special because it was a track I raced a lot as a kid growing up and to come back here now as a pro and not just win but also get to talk to the younger riders and spend time with them is something I hope they remember, just like I did as a kid. This is something our sport has not seen for a long time and I’m glad it proved to be so successful at the first attempt. I’m extremely proud to have won here and hopefully this is the start of plenty more events like this in the future. Thank you to the event organisers and sponsors for putting on such a cool race and hopefully events like this can continue as racing a dirt bike is fun and this weekend was awesome fun.”

Taking the Prince of Capricorn in the junior division was Mackay’s, Jackson Camilleri. Camilleri was on fire all weekend and like Waters, took victory in his 125 and 250cc classes over the weekend before going on to cap of a huge weekend for the teenager who celebrated his 16th birthday on Sunday, with an emphatic win in the junior feature event.

Jackson Camilleri

“It was good to get the win here and finish the season on a good note. I had an injury that saw me miss a few events earlier in the year and then I wasn’t prepared as I wanted to be for the state titles but it’s good to be back up front and winning again.”

Despite the 20K on offer across the weekend, the vibe of the event was fun and light-hearted with all the pro races taking time to work with the young riders. Each rider was assigned a class to mentor and encouragement prize packs were handed out to young riders by their heroes.

Jay Wilson

“With our national events cancelled due to COVID, to have this event was awesome for everyone in Queensland. All the riders got behind it with over 300 turning up and supporting the weekend and the prizemoney on offer made it the biggest for the 2020 season. The racing was serious but also a bit more relaxed than a national title and the club did a great job of running the event. The pro riders all got a kick out of working with the young guys and hopefully they now feel we are approachable and can talk to us about their riding any time. Hopefully it’s the first of this style event and we can do more like this in the future.”

With the dust now settled on a successful event, race secretary Debbie Dark can now reflect on the weekend.

Debbie Dark

“The event came about because plenty of enthusiastic people wanted to continue racing in Queensland. We were due to have the Australian Junior Motocross Championships the past week, but when they was cancelled, the club got together with supporters and we put the event on. It was great to see so many sponsors support it and not only raise money to host it, but also boast $20,000 in prizemoney. I also must thank the dedication of the people in our club who put in so much hard work as well those that helped me behind the scenes. The smile on the riders and their thanks at the end of the weekend made it all worth it.”

A full list of results from all classes can be found at: https://speedhive.mylaps.com/Events/1813733 (link)

King of Capricorn Results

Todd Waters Kirk Gibbs Aaron Tanti Jai Walker Jay Wilson

Prince of Capricorn Results

Jackson Camilleri Kobe Drew Jack Williams Arran Humphreys Lachlan Hawkins

2020 WA MX Senior State Championship – Round 2

Round 2 of the 2020 WA MX Senior State Championship had wrapped up with Regan Duffy sweeping the MX1 and MX2 classes, while Chris Errey went 2-1-1 in Veterans for the round win. The Amateur Cup saw Jay White take the win, going 1-2-2, with Callum Bayliss second with a 2-1-3 result.

MX1 Overall Results

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 1 REGAN DUFFY 105 35 35 35 2 JOHN DARROCH 94 32 30 32 3 CHARLIE CREECH 86 30 28 28 4 JOSH ADAMS 84 28 26 30 5 CONNOR TIERNEY 83 25 32 26 6 STUEY WILMOT 74 24 25 25 7 LUKE FEW 67 20 24 23 8 ASH ROGERS 66 21 23 22 9 STEVEN POCOCK 61 19 21 21 10 ANTHONY HICKS 59 17 22 20 11 BRYNN CUTTS 53 16 19 18 12 DYLAN HEARD 51 23 11 17 13 BLAIR OUTRAM 47 14 17 16 14 CORBEN WEINERT 46 22 – 24 15 DANE CUTTS 43 13 16 14 16 MITCHELL WILHELM 42 12 15 15 17 JOE DI GIULIO 38 18 20 – 18 CHRISTIAN SILVESTRO 33 15 18 – 19 JACOB WHATELY 26 – 13 13 20 LUKE DAVIS 26 26 – – 21 TAINE KINGS 23 11 12 – 22 BRENDON BAYLISS 19 – – 19 23 SAM CLARKE 14 – 14 –

MX2 Overall Results

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 1 REGAN DUFFY 105 35 35 35 2 DANIEL PAJEWSKI 96 32 32 32 3 JOSH ADAMS 90 30 30 30 4 CONAN FORRESTER 82 26 28 28 5 CODY CHITTICK 74 25 23 26 6 SETH MANUEL 73 28 26 19 7 BRENDON BAYLISS 70 23 22 25 8 CHRISTIAN SILVESTRO 65 20 21 24 9 EVAN BROWNE 65 24 25 16 10 CHRISTOPHER WHEELER 57 18 18 21 11 TOM LILLY 57 19 20 18 12 SHAUN SNOW 52 16 19 17 13 JAYDEN MCFERRAN 50 14 16 20 14 REVONN NIEUWOUDT 47 – 24 23 15 HARRISON SMITH 45 15 15 15 16 BRAYDON BAYNES 44 13 17 14 17 BEN COOK 43 21 – 22 18 MATTHEW MARSON 36 11 12 13 19 SHANE MURRAY 36 22 14 – 20 MITCHELL KILLEEN 30 17 13 – 21 KARA CATS 12 12 – – 22 ZAC SAFFIOTI 10 10 – –

Veterans Overall Results

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 1 CHRIS ERREY 102 32 35 35 2 BEN SHINGLER 97 35 30 32 3 AARON CHIRCOP 90 28 32 30 4 TREVOR UNSTEAD 82 30 24 28 5 STEVE BARRINGTON 78 26 28 24 6 STUART MCFERRAN 74 23 26 25 7 AARON MAZZA 73 25 22 26 8 SCOTT KOSTIN 71 24 25 22 9 DIARMUID FITZPATRICK 66 20 23 23 10 MARC PAYNE 64 22 21 21 11 NATHAN WILLCOCKS 59 19 20 20 12 BRETT NEWBOULT 59 21 19 19 13 BEN MARTIN 53 17 18 18 14 CHRIS HALLETT 50 18 17 15 15 TIMOTHY WARR 46 15 14 17 16 JOHN GAILES 45 16 13 16 17 BENJI DAWSON 43 14 16 13 18 PETER FREIGHT 42 13 15 14

Amateur Cup Overall Results

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 1 JAY WHITE 99 35 32 32 2 CALLUM BAYLISS 97 32 35 30 3 FLETCHER STUBBS 89 28 26 35 4 DANIEL WRIGHT 74 25 28 21 5 DECLAN O’LEARY 74 24 30 20 6 CALLUM THOMSON 73 30 20 23 7 KACEY KINGS 69 22 22 25 8 CAMPBELL LEE 67 26 15 26 9 BEN TRELOAR 65 20 21 24 10 JACOB JONES 65 23 23 19 11 JOSHUA RASMUSSEN 62 21 19 22 12 KIRK SHIER 59 18 24 17 13 MASON COOPER 55 19 18 18 14 SCOTT BROWN 50 17 17 16 15 RICKY LADISZLAI 50 10 25 15 16 CLAYTON CLUNIE 42 14 – 28 17 RUBEN PLANT 40 16 12 12 18 WILLIAM JONES 39 12 14 13 19 HANNAH STEWART 30 – 16 14 20 SAM DAVIES 29 8 13 8 21 JEREMY RODGER 26 15 – 11 22 TAHLIA LANG 24 6 11 7 23 REECE LAWRENCE 22 13 – 9 24 JUDD THOMAS 22 7 9 6 25 RILEY LITTLEFAIR 19 9 – 10 26 ADAM PLANT 11 11 – – 27 MAKALA EDWARDS 10 – 10 –

2020 Queensland Dirt Track Titles – Ayr MCC

The 2020 Queensland Dirt Track Titles saw Ayr MCC host the event over October 3 & 4, with Jarred Brook dominating the MX Open and Pro 450 classes across both days.

Jarred Brook

“That’s a wrap for the 2020 QLD Long Track and Dirt Track Titles. Thank you to Ayr Motorcycle Club Inc for running a great event. Thank you to my little team and sponsors for helping me come away with a win in the MX Open, second place in the Pro 450 for Long Track, then the double win for Dirt Track!”

MX Open Results – October 3

Pos Competitor Total R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 1 Jarred Brook 72 22 – 25 – – 25 2 Dale Borlase 67 – 25 – 22 – 20 3 Joshua Grajczonek 65 – 20 20 – 25 – 4 Cyshan Weale 63 – 22 – 25 – 16 5 Harrison Maxwell 62 18 – 22 – – 22 6 Damien Koppe 62 20 – – 20 22 – 7 Morty Michelmore 54 – 18 – 18 – 18 8 Steven Reid 49 16 – 18 – – 15 9 Brooke Goulding 48 15 – – 15 18 – 10 Adam Lovell 48 – 16 16 – 16 – 11 Tyrone Campbell 43 – 15 – 14 – 14 12 Troy Pritchard 41 13 – – 13 15 – 13 Miles Roe 38 – 13 13 – 12 – 14 Joshua King 38 – 14 – 12 – 12 15 Russell Fabbro 37 14 – 12 – – 11 16 Hagan Campbell 36 – – – 16 20 – 17 Brody Viney 29 – – 15 – 14 – 18 Briony Hendrickson 27 – – 14 – 13 – 19 Jacob Allan 25 25 – – – – – 20 Brock O’Connor 24 – – – 11 – 13

MX Open Results – October 4

Pos Competitor Total R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 1 Jarred Brook 75 – 25 – 25 – 25 2 Dale Borlase 72 25 – 25 – – 22 3 Damien Koppe 66 – 22 22 – 22 – 4 Cyshan Weale 62 22 – 20 – – 20 5 Joshua Grajczonek 60 15 – – 20 25 – 6 Harrison Maxwell 60 – 20 – 22 – 18 7 Hagan Campbell 58 20 – 18 – 20 – 8 Morty Michelmore 50 18 – 16 – – 16 9 Steven Reid 49 – 18 – 16 – 15 10 Brooke Goulding 48 – 16 14 – 18 – 11 Troy Pritchard 46 – 15 15 – 16 – 12 Adam Lovell 44 16 – – 18 10 – 13 Briony Hendrickson 39 10 – – 15 14 – 14 Tyrone Campbell 39 14 – 13 – 12 – 15 Brock O’Connor 37 12 – 12 – 13 – 16 Joshua King 36 11 – 11 – – 14 17 Miles Roe 34 9 – – 14 11 – 18 Brody Viney 28 13 – – – 15 –

Pro 450 Results – October 3

Pos Competitor Total R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 1 Jarred Brook 75 – 25 25 – 25 – 2 Cyshan Weale 66 25 – 16 – – 25 3 Dale Borlase 64 – 20 22 – 22 – 4 Joshua Grajczonek 63 22 – – 25 16 – 5 Damien Koppe 58 – 22 18 – 18 – 6 Morty Michelmore 55 18 – 15 – – 22 7 Harrison Maxwell 54 12 – – 22 20 – 8 Hagan Campbell 52 – 14 – 20 – 18 9 Shayne Crowhurst 51 – 16 – 15 – 20 10 Leonard Snell 49 16 – – 18 15 – 11 Luke Burgess 49 20 – 20 – – 9 12 Hayden Barr 48 – 18 – 16 – 14 13 Blake Goulding 44 15 – – 14 – 15 14 Thomas McLean 43 14 – 13 – – 16 15 Jared Poletti 43 – 15 14 – 14 – 16 Tyrone Campbell 37 13 – 11 – – 13 17 Dylan Erquiaga 35 – 13 – 11 – 11 18 Troy Pritchard 34 10 – 12 – – 12 19 Joseph Barton 31 – 11 – 10 – 10 20 Briony Hendrickson 25 – – – 12 13 – 21 Brody Viney 24 11 – – 13 – – 22 Jacob Allan 12 – 12 – – – –

Pro 450 Results – October 4