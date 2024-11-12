Gunnedah next stop for AFTN final showdown

Gunnedah’s Balcary Park Raceway is set to host the title deciding fifth and sixth rounds of the Yamaha Blu Cru Aussie Flat Track Nationals on November 16 & 17, boasting a lineup that now includes three American Flat Track stars with Dallas Daniels now confirmed to ride against his Estenson Yamaha teammate Tom Drane and Queenslander Max Whale.

They will square off against title contenders Jarrod Brook and Tom Herrick as well as local hero Daniel Wicks and Cam Dunker over two days of racing that begins on the oval circuit on Saturday morning.

Throw hungry young talent Jordan Dall and Cyshan Weale into the mix combined with the extra challenge of the TT circuit on Sunday and you have all the ingredients for an electrifying finale to the 2024 season.

Purchase tickets here: https://ridersupportaustralia.com.au/events

2024 AFTN Rounds 5 & 6 schedule

Saturday November 16

Round 5: Flat Track 9am: Practice & Qualifying

10:50am: Pro 450 Superpole

11:15am: Racing underway

(4 races per class from 6 to 15 laps in length)

3:45pm: Podium Presentations Sunday November 17

Round 6: TT 9am: Practice & Qualifying

10:50am: Pro 450 Superpole

11:15am: Racing underway

(4 races per class from 6 to 15 laps in length)

3:45pm: Podium Presentations

Bayliss and Stoner race dirt track at EICMA

There was some racing staged in Milan last weekend as part of the annual EICMA (International Motorcycle and Accessories Exhibition) trade fair, with one of the most interesting events in the Dirt Track arena with a star-studded line-up doing battle on a variety of machinery.

The racing was staged via one-on-one knockout races that saw the likes of our very own legends Troy Bayliss and Casey Stoner going up against the likes of Stefan Everts, Joel Smets, Marco Melandri, Carlos Checa, Randy Mamola and Loris Capirossi, just to name a few.

Motocross legend Christophe Pourcel bested Checa and Smets on his way to meeting Troy Bayliss in the final. The Frenchman got the better of TB in the final to claim outright honours.

Along the way Bayliss got the better of Carlos Checa and Marco Melandri. Casey Stoner proved very popular with the Italian crowd but a fall while racing Checa saw the 39-year-old miss out on the glory this time around.

Before going down in the semi Casey had got the better of Randy Mamola in an earlier elimination bout. Stoner was riding a specially prepared 350 cc two-stroke Beta.

A similar event was also conducted amongst current riders, many of whom came from the World Superbike paddock. Jonathan Rea came out on top of this contest ahead of Italian Supermoto Champion Elia Sanmartin and Ryan Vickers.

The events were put on to support Riders4Riders, a non-profit organisation founded in 2010 by riders and two-wheel enthusiasts, to raise funds to support seriously injured riders and research on spinal cord injuries.

2024 Paris Supercross runs this weekend!

Jett Lawrence and Jo Shimoda, King and Prince of Paris respectively last year, will defend their titles this weekend after another great and long season in the US championships.

Both will cross the Atlantic next week together with several of their main rivals, as Hunter Lawrence, Cooper Webb, Dylan Ferrandis, Malcolm Stewart and Tom Vialle will also race the 41st Supercross of Paris.

SX1 Entries

#1 Jett LAWRENCE (AUS – American Honda)

#2 Cooper WEBB (USA – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing)

#3 Nicolas AUBIN (FRA – Husqvarna)

#6 Thomas RAMETTE (FRA – Suzuki SR 75)

#14 Dylan FERRANDIS (FRA – Phoenix Honda)

#20 Gregory ARANDA (FRA – Yamaha GSM Dafy Michelin)

#27 Malcolm STEWART (USA – Husqvarna Factory Rockstar Energy)

#68 Romain PAPE (FRA – GasGas)

#96 Hunter LAWRENCE (AUS – American Honda)

#137 Adrien ESCOFFIER (FRA – Yamaha New Bike)

#211 Alberto PAULO (POR – Yamaha Monster Energy)

#491 Paul HABERLAND (GER – Yamaha)

#692 Ander VALENTIN – LASHERAS (SPA – Yamaha GSM Dafy Michelin)

#727 Boris MAILLARD (FRA – Suzuki Johannes Bikes)

#911 Jordi TIXIER (FRA – Honda JT911)

Quad Lock and Factory Honda Racing team up in ASX

Quad Lock joins the championship-winning Factory Honda Racing team as they strive to secure the 2024 Australian Supercross Championships across all classes.

Current SX1 championship points leader Joey Savatgy and runner-up Dean Wilson will debut Quad Lock as their new title sponsor at Round 4 of the Australian Supercross Championship, set to take place at the iconic Adelaide 500 alongside the Supercars series.

Joey Savatgy

“I cycle every week, and I was already a fan of Quad Lock. I had no idea how versatile their range is—they have mounts for cars, bikes, I could even use it on the boat. It’s very cool to represent a brand I already know and use.”

Dom Storey – Quad Lock

“For the past 20 years, Honda Racing has been hugely successful in Australia, and Honda’s reputation as an iconic brand fits perfectly with our products. We’ll have a Quad Lock Activation at the Adelaide 500, part of our display will include Honda motorcycles equipped with our mounts. We’re excited to cheer on the Quad Lock Honda Racing Team and look forward to an exciting weekend for fans, riders, and drivers.”

Australian Supercross and the Adelaide 500 team up for Round 4

The stage is set for an unforgettable motorsport showdown! The Boost Mobile Supercross Sprint is bringing full-throttle supercross action to the VAILO Adelaide 500, merging the FOX Australian Supercross Championship with South Australia’s biggest motorsport mecca event.

As Round 4 of the Championship, this event promises intense rivalries and heart-stopping moments that will keep motorsport fans on the edge of their seats. With only a few points separating the top contenders, Round 4 in Adelaide will be a critical turning point.

The Boost Mobile Supercross Sprint lineup is stacked with fierce competitors ready to leave it all on the track. Joey Savatgy continues to lead the SX1 pack, pushing for every point, while reigning champion Dean Wilson fights to defend his title. Meanwhile, Australia’s own Luke Clout is in top form, ready to give the international field a run for their money.

In the SX2 class, Shane McElrath has been dominating the field and is expected to deliver more of his unbeatable form at Adelaide.

For more information on the Adelaide 500/Australian Supercross Championship go to www.adelaide500.com.au

Ruben Chadwick wins Wildwood Rock Extreme Enduro

The weekend saw Beta Motorcycles Australia hard enduro rider, Ruben Chadwick head to Victoria for the last race of the year – the infamous Wildwood Rock Extreme. Following his win at the 2023 event, Chadwick had his sights set on bringing home a back-to-back win aboard his Beta RR 300 Racing.

Chadwick took to the prologue race on Sunday morning that featured a smaller, tighter enduro-x style track and came away with the win, securing his first place start for the main race.

Leading out the gold class pack for the main race, Chadwick showcased his talent and smooth style throughout the gruelling course that consisted of plenty of large boulders, steep hills and plenty of loose rock.

The Rock Garden section was extended for the 2024 event, which suited Ruben well, and the Queensland based rider was able to gain an eight-minute lead within the first lap.

Continuing to push throughout the race, Chadwick’s stamina and determination saw him finish the 5-lap race in 3 hours and 34 minutes, with an impressive lead of 36 minutes ahead of second place rider, Wade Ibrahim, Tom Woodhouse third.

Ruben Chadwick

“Fitness and bike time has been a focus for me this year and I’m glad to see it pay off and to come away with the win again at Wildwood. It was a very demanding track, but the conditions suited me well, and I was able to put plenty of time between me and the other riders. The Beta RR 300 Racing performed flawlessly all day, taking on all that i gave it throughout the race. Thank you to my sponsors for your support throughout the year.”

Topping the Women’s Bronze class was Tyla Barton, Yasmin Hijazi second and Catherine Kingsley third.

Travis Selwyn topped the Gold 45+ class as the sole finisher. Jeremy Garth took out the Silver 16-34s, Michael Scremin the Silver 35-44 class, and Mark Gallagher the Silver 45+.

Daniel Jackson won the Bronze 45+ class, Joel Armitage the Bronze 35-44 and Aiden Rodriguez the Bronze 16-34s.

Wildwood Rock Extreme Enduro Gold Class Results

Chadwick Ruben Ibrahim Wade Woodhouse Tom Coleman Timothy Gatt Jon Lock Kogan Perry Chris Hennessy Conor Walters Houston Rogers Sam

SpeedwayGP qualifying overhauled for 2025

In 2025, riders will have six chances to earn extra FIM Speedway Grand Prix World Championship points as they battle it out in an exciting new-look Qualifying session with an epic head-to-head format, one of the major changes introduced to add even more intensity to the competition.

Sprint races will be increased to six as part of an epic new head-to-head knockout Qualifying format in 2025, semi-finals replaced by last-chance qualifiers (LCQ1 and LCQ2), with the top two riders after 20 heats advancing to the Speedway GP final automatically.

There will be no sprint races at the events in Prague, Malilla, Riga and Vojens due to these four venues staging SGP2 or SGP3 action on Friday evening. The Qualifying session at these rounds will culminate in Q3, with all four riders taking to the track at the same time for 60 seconds, bidding to set the fastest lap time. No SGP World Championship points will be on the line in Q3.

The eight-team, 28-heat FIM Speedway of Nations – SON2 format retained for 2025.

Gus Riordan crowned U.S. Sprint Enduro Pro 2 champion

FMF KTM Factory Racing Team Landers clinched a pair of championships in the 2024 U.S. Sprint Enduro Series finale, where Gus Riordan (Pro 2) and Brandy Richards (Pro Women) were crowned in their respective classes, while FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Johnny Girroir also ended his year on the top step of the podium in Pro 1 to make it a perfect season.

Riordan successfully defended his Pro 2 title with a conservative third-place result on both days in the final round of the season, which was enough to clinch the title comfortably. With five round wins to his credit, it was a dominant performance from the Australian on his KTM 250 XC-F.

Gus Riordan

“I was really focused on the championship this weekend and was happy to wrap it up, a second Pro 2 title in a row for me. That was the main goal, so I’m really excited to get it done.”





Mason Semmens wins NGPC Pro II Championship

Mason Semmens has won the NGPC 250 cc Championship, finishing the season 47-points clear of runner-up Colton Aeck, with Kai Aiello rounding out the championship top three.

Semmens won the season final at Lake Havasu to wrap up a title that was well and truly his, leading every lap, with JP Alvarez and Parker Ross rounding out the top three.

Mason Semmens

“P1 Pro250 & P1 overall (corrected time, if they did it) at the final NGPC in Lake Havasu! Stoked with that! 2024 NGPC Series 250 Champion! What a year! Worked hard for this one, a lot of weight off my shoulders and everything this year has paid off, absolutely stoked!!! Cheers everyone.”

NGPC Pro II (250) Final Standings

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 MASON SEMMENNS KTM 248 2 COLTON AECK KAW 201 3 KAI AIELLO HQV 153 4 JP ALVAREZ KTM 151 5 RYDER THOMASELLI HQV 103 6 COLLIER MARTINEZ HON 98 7 Cole Zeller HQV 96 8 CODY SIMPSON YAM 91 9 SAMUEL PRETSCHAR HQV 86 10 TRISTUN ALVAREZ KTM 78

U16 & U21 NSW Speedway Championship Wraps

The Nepean Motorsports Club played host to the first two New South Wales Speedway Championships for the season on Saturday (November 9), Nepean Raceway in pristine condition for solo riders, with both Under 21 riders and Under 16 riders on 250cc machines chasing championship honours.

Fans were rewarded with two entertaining competitions, both of which had dramatic conclusions, and which confirmed that there is plenty of great young talent coming through the ranks.

There was a similarity to the two championships with both having three riders standing out based on experience and previous results creating a battle between those trios to see who would come out on top, and who would emerge as the best of the rest.

The Under 16s on 250cc machines took to the track first with Beau Bailey from Harden scoring a 15-point maximum in the heats, confirming his status after being placed third in the Speedway Grand Prix 3 series earlier this year in Poland.

Queenslanders Jordy Loftus, who also contested the SGP3 series this year, and Viv Muddle were clearing dominant over the rest of their rivals and to the surprise of no-one completed the three direct qualifiers to the A Final.

There was still plenty to like from the rest of the line-up as local Jacob Adamson turned in his best performance by winning the B Final.

Queenslanders Jai Bainbridge and Lachlan Hawgood and Victorians Angus Hume, Nate Smith and Xavier Hawtin all had some good moments and will hopefully sustain their level of improvement.

In the A Final Bailey led throughout, although never far ahead of Loftus and Muddle, while Adamson took a tumble.

The top three from last year’s Australian Under 21 Championship meeting at Tamworth similarly dominated at Nepean on Saturday.

Michael West and Harrison Ryan both scored 14 points in their heats – West beating Ryan, but losing to quick-starting Alexander Adamson who has only recently graduated from the Under 16 ranks.

Queenslander Tate Zischke scored 13, losing once to both West and Ryan, but the A Final still looked to be hard to call.

Bradley Page was next in line on points and he lived up to that to win the B Final ahead of Queenslander Ben Whalley, who improved as the day wore on, with Alexander Adamson third while another Queenslander Broc Hall earned the wrath of the steward being excluded for two starting infringements.

Harrison Ryan made a poor start in the A Final and was always third as West looked to be in control – until the last 20 metres to the checkered flag when Tate Zischke got by for the narrowest of wins.

Fans also got to see Speedway Grand Prix rider Jack Holder testing out two machines he has brought home for domestic racing over the next two months, while several juniors also had the opportunity to practice on bigger machines they will graduate to in the next six months.

NSW Under 21 500cc Solo Championship Results

Heat points

M.West (NSW) 14

H.Ryan (NSW) 14

T.Zischke (Qld) 13

B.Page (NSW) 9

A.Adamson (NSW) 8

B.Hall (Qld) 8

B.Whalley (Qld) 7

F.Reed (Qld) 6

L.Hayes (NSW) 6

L.Russell (NSW) 3

L.Darkin (Vic) 1 B Final B. Page 1. B.Whalley 2. A.Adamson 3. B.Hall. 4 A Final. T.Zischke1. M.West 2, H. Ryan 3. B.Page 4.



NSW Under 16 250cc Championship Results

Heat points

B.Bailey (NSW) 15

J.Loftus (Qld) 13

V.Muddle (Qld) 13

L.Hawgood (Qld) 9

J.Adamson (NSW) 9

J.Bainbridge (Qld) 8

N.Smith (Vic) 7

A.Hume (Vic) 7

X.Hawtin (Vic) 3 B Final. J.Adamson 1. A.Hume 2. J.Bainbridge 3. L.Hawgood 4. A Final. B.Bailey 1. J.Loftus 2. V.Muddle 3. J.Adamson 4.



‘6DAYS The Movie – Josep Garcia’ goes live on YouTube

Follow Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Josep Garcia as he takes on the biggest race on the Enduro calendar – the International Six Days of Enduro! With this year’s race held on home soil in Spain, the reigning EnduroGP World Champion gave it his all, topping the timesheets on every day but one and securing an epic victory in front of an enthusiastic Spanish crowd.

Don’t miss this behind-the-scenes look at the 6DAYS as you’ve never seen it before – watch Josep Garcia’s journey to victory NOW on the KTM YouTube Channel.