Moto News Weekly Wrap
November 26, 2024
What’s New:
- Dean Wilson lets fly after injury
- Kaleb Barham breaks wrist at Perth SX
- AUSX OPEN returns to Melbourne this weekend
- AUSX Open Fan Day – This Friday!
- King Kellett defends FIM Sand Races World Cup title
- Mattia Guadagnini joins Seewer on Desmo450 MX for MXGP
- Strong showing for Firepower Honda at Perth WSX
- Kayden Minear impresses at Perth WSX round
- 2024 FIM WSX Rounds Two & Three – Perth Wrap
- Dubai hosts FIM Bajas World Cup final this weekend
- Yamaha sponsors 2025 NZ MX Championship
- 2025 ProMX Championship opener to Wonthaggi
- 2025 FIM Long Track World Championship Calendar
- 2025 FIM Track Racing Calendars
- 2024 Racing Calendars
- 2025 Racing Calendars
Dean Wilson lets fly after injury
Dean Wilson has spoken out against competitor Vince Friese in an Instagram post, saying he ‘just drove it into me‘ at Round 3 of World Supercross, dislocating his shoulder and tearing his labrum, putting the rest of Wilson’s season in jeopardy.
Dean Wilson
“I wish it was something positive after the weekend. But enough is enough. I got hit really hard, didn’t see it coming, cause… I had guys in front of me, I didn’t see any need for it, typical Vince shit I’ve said this millions of times, where’s the punishment now he’s actually hurt someone, what’s his next goal to paralyse someone? He never gets penalised for anything he does and I’m sick of it, he raced a race the night before – the Super Final – he didn’t even make it into and got points for it.
“I may need to get surgery, all the races I have planned is all in jeopardy. To say I’m frustrated is a very light way of putting it. It just sucks I was on a pretty good roll, my racing was good, I’ve just seen the doctors last night and got the MRIs done and all that. So I’ll do therapy and figure out if I want to get surgery or not. But I just think it’s bullshit.”
Kaleb Barham breaks wrist at Perth SX
Kaleb Barham crashed in the whoops while contesting the Perth event which left him with a broken wrist and some what battered and bruised. Barham has since returned to Brisbane where he will undergo surgery on his wrist and will be out of the remainder of the year.
Kaleb Barham
“It’s a disappointing way to end the year,” Barham laments. “I was feeling pretty good and had a good run going through the whoops when the front end missing one and then dropped into the next and spat me over the ‘bars. The bike then come over and slammed me as well. I knew my wrist wasn’t good and was a bit dazed, so I was taken to hospital where I was checked out and then kept overnight as my hand was also dislocated and it took it sometime to get it back in again. It’s part of racing, but it’s the part that sucks the most.”
AUSX OPEN returns to Melbourne this weekend
Australia’s largest and most prestigious Supercross event, the AUSX Open, makes it’s emphatic return this Saturday night, November 30, inside Marvel Stadium, in Melbourne.
Queenslanders Jett and Hunter Lawrence, departed Australia to compete professionally nine years ago, with this weekend’s event marking their first race on home soil since climbing to the pinnacle of global motorcycle racing in Europe and the USA.
Joining both, is American superstar and two-time World Champion, Cooper Webb. Fresh off a victory in the famous Paris Supercross event and runner up placing in the AMA Supercross Championship in the USA, Cooper aims to be the spoiler in the Lawrence brothers homecoming parade.
Set to be the largest supercross event in history outside of the USA, over 40,000 people are expected to descend on Marvel Stadium.
Champions will be crowned in the Fox Australian Supercross Championship as the Melbourne event marks the fifth and final round of the series.
In the SX1 (450cc) category, American Joey Savatgy , leads over Honda team-mate Dean Wilson with 97 points over Wilson’s 89. Kawasaki mounted aussie favourite Luke Clout, sits in third, with 80 points and might be able to move forward if Wilson’s injury woes from Perth last weekend holds the Scot back.
In the SX2 (250cc) class it is another American, Shane McElrath who is poised for Championship victory with a ten point lead (88 points), over his Honda team-mates, Brodie Connelly (NZ) and Cole Thompson (CAN) with 78 and 74 points respectively.
In SX3 (250cc), the future of Supercross shines with promising young riders aged between 15 and 18 years old. Seth Burchall, Koby Hantis and Jake Cannon, currently lead the charge, all hoping to prove their capabilities and earn a professional, factory backed ride, for 2025.
AUSX Open Fan Day – This Friday!
The AUSX Open Fan Day is set to take over Marvel Stadium Square this Friday, November 29th, giving fans early access to meet the world’s best supercross riders ahead of the Australian Supercross Championship Grand Finale AUSX OPEN!
This is a FREE family-friendly event promises an action-packed afternoon filled with early rider access, autograph signings, Q&A sessions, giveaways, and exciting brand activations – all bringing fans closer to the action than ever before.
Meet the worlds best supercross stars, including Jett Lawrence, Hunter Lawrence, and Cooper Webb. Australian Championship contenders include Joey Savatgy, Dean Wilson, Luke Clout, Matt Moss and more.
Enjoy live Q&A sessions with riders, special guests, and event ambassadors Charlie Dixon. Plus exclusive autographs during rider signing sessions, and giveaways.
2024 AUSX OPEN details
- Date: 30th November 2024
- Location: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
- Event Type: 2024 Fox Australian Supercross Championship Grand Final round
- Format: Triple Crown, featuring three main-event races for each of the SX1 (450cc) and SX2 (250cc) Championship classes
- Talent Line-Up: Supercross stars including Jett & Hunter Lawrence, Cooper Webb, Dean Wilson, Joey Savatgy, and more
- Fan Opportunities: Meet-and-greets, rider signings, Merchandise, Live Music, FMX stunts, Activations and the ultimate Fan Fest.
- Tickets: for AUSX Open are now available, with various packages and general admission options to suit all fans.
- Visit www.AUSXOpen.com.au or www.ticketmaster.com.au to secure your seats
- Broadcast: For fans who can’t attend in person, the action will be streamed live on KAYO Sports in Australia, Sky sports New Zealand and MAVTV worldwide.
King Kellett defends FIM Sand Races World Cup title
Todd Kellett stormed to his second consecutive FIM Sand Races World Cup title in the Moto class when he claimed victory on day two of the Monte Gordo Sand Race – the fifth and penultimate round of the series – to secure the weekend’s overall win, maintain his maximum points score and move into to an unassailable lead.
Kellett secured the title last year in Portugal’s famous Algarve sand and made sure of a repeat performance today after his conclusive win on Saturday. Already leading Valentin Madoulaud by over five seconds following the opening lap, the 27-year-old British star quickly asserted full control of the hour-long race.
By the halfway mark he had stretched his advantage over Madoulaud out to 32 seconds and by the time Jérémy Hauquier moved into second he was out of reach, eventually winning by 51 seconds with an impressive total of twenty laps.
Todd Kellett
“It’s absolutely awesome to wrap it up today,” said Kellett. “It feels like it’s been a long time coming with the opening round back in February making it a long season so to get the victory is incredible, especially to do it again in Portugal.”
With second added to his third-placed finish on Saturday, Hauquier is virtually assured of second in the series and Madoulaud’s two-three finishes make him a solid contender for third at the end of the year alongside Maxime Sot – Fantic who was fourth.
Winner of Monte Gordo last season, former MXGP racer Yentel Martens was running fourth in the early stages, but slipped back to fifth at the finish on twenty laps as he continued his comeback from injury.
Already confirmed as Moto Women class champion at the previous round in Italy, Amandine Verstappen repeated her win from day one while unbeaten French sensation Paolo Maschio also doubled up to top Moto Junior 2, a result that guarantees him the title with next weekend’s deciding round – the Ronde des Sables Hossegor Capbreton – still to run.
After finishing second last year, 25-year-old Verstappen has dominated all season and the Belgian remains unbeaten in 2024 with her latest victory in Portugal following wins at the Enduropale du Touquet Pas-de-Calais, the Enduro del Verano, the Ronde des Sables de Loon-Plage and the Bibione Sand Storm.
In a reversal of day one’s top-two, Dominique Mieuzet led home Moto Veteran series pace-setter Gregory Deleu – Fantic who retains his points lead and Felix Faure raced to his second win of the weekend in the Moto Vintage class to make sure of the title after Sebastien Antony once again failed to finish.
Completing his double win in Moto Junior 1, series leader Matheo Gerat finished twenty-one seconds in front of Maxime Miet with both riders one lap ahead of Moto Junior 1 Women class winner Ema Satabin.
Mattia Guadagnini joins Seewer on Desmo450 MX for MXGP
Mattia Guadagnini will be Jeremy Seewer’s teammate on the official Desmo450 MX that the Borgo Panigale manufacturer will field in the 2025 MXGP World Championship in collaboration with the Maddii Racing team.
The Ducati Desmo450 MX is the bike that marks the entry of the Borgo Panigale company into the specialist off-roading world, a segment that in the coming years will see a complete range of 450 and 250 bikes.
The Desmo450 MX will be available to order at selected Ducati dealerships at the beginning of 2025, with deliveries scheduled to start in June (here is the link to stay up to date on the bike that has already won the 2024 Italian Motocross Championship).
Strong showing for Firepower Honda at Perth WSX
Round Three of the World Supercross was a rollercoaster for Firepower Honda, delivering both triumphs and setbacks. The team celebrated its third consecutive Teams Championship victory, amassing over 100 points ahead of second place.
Shane McElrath continued his SX2 dominance with a third straight overall win, while Joey Savatgy shattered Eli Tomac’s race-winning streak, securing his first race win of the season and a second-place overall finish.
Joey Savatgy showcased incredible speed throughout the weekend, breaking through with a race win in the four-final format and claiming his best overall finish of the season. Now just six points off second in the championship, Savatgy’s performance marked a significant step forward.
Joey Savatgy
“It’s been a long time since I’ve felt this strong. The bike felt incredible, and the changes we made really worked. My starts were better, and I’m confident we’re heading in the right direction.”
Dean Wilson, however, endured a frustrating night. After leading most of the second race and heading into the super-final in sixth place, his evening ended prematurely due to an aggressive move by a fellow competitor.
Dean Wilson
“I’m bummed. I felt great, but Vince [Friese] cleaned me out again. I’ve raced cleanly, but he shows no regard for anyone else. I’m over it, and something needs to change. Hopefully, I’ll be good for next week,” said Wilson.
Local wildcard Boost Mobile Honda’s Kyle Webster displayed flashes of brilliance but struggled with consistency, finishing 12th overall for the round.
Kyle Webster
“My sprint speed is there, but I need to improve my conditioning for Supercross. I’ll come back stronger next year,” said Webster.
Shane McElrath continued his streak of perfection in the SX2 class, securing his third consecutive overall win. With one round remaining, McElrath has a commanding 57-point lead and is poised to clinch the championship.
Shane McElrath
“It was a solid night. Patience paid off, and the team’s support was fantastic. The new Honda 250 continues to amaze me,” said McElrath.
Meanwhile, Cole Thompson faced his most challenging round, finishing sixth. Despite the setback, Thompson remains fourth overall in the championship but acknowledges the need for improvement.
Cole Thompson
“I just didn’t ride well—no excuses. I need to regroup and get ready for my final two races. There’s still a chance for an overall podium in World Supercross, but I’ve made it tough on myself,” said Thompson.
Kayden Minear impresses at Perth WSX round
KTM Racing Team’s Kayden Minear has completed an inspiring first start in the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) following this weekend’s second and third rounds of the 2024 season, alongside teammate Nathan Crawford as wildcards at HBF Park in Perth, Western Australia.
The 17-year-old local prospect took on the world’s best SX2 competitors on home soil for the first time in his young career, finishing eighth on Saturday evening and then improving to a seventh-place result the following day.
Night one saw Minear qualify in ninth position and then race hard to 8-10-7-7 results for P8 overall, which he managed to build upon Sunday afternoon in the unique double-header event. He rode his KTM 250 SX-F to 4-10-7-6 scores on day two, securing him P7 for the round.
Kayden Minear
“That was a good time out there, really exciting and I was happy with how I went this weekend! It was really cool to make the SuperFinal and to race alongside some of the riders I’ve looked up to for so long was awesome, so overall I learned a lot and the results were pretty good. I’m ready to keep pushing hard for Melbourne now.”
Crawford, meanwhile, continued his return from injury in what was his first WSX premier class appearance on the KTM 450 SX-F, claiming 14th in round two and then 13th in round three. The Queenslander displayed promise throughout the fast-paced, rapid-fire format, but is still racing himself back into proper form following an extended time on the sidelines.
Nathan Crawford
“It was really good to have this wildcard opportunity this weekend, I’m grateful for the chance the team has given me, even if it was definitely tough out there. I’m still not riding at 100 per cent, where I want to be, and there’s a lot of depth in WSX, but still, I took what we could from here and we’ll keep working to finish the year on a high in Melbourne.”
Both Minear and Crawford will turn their attention to this weekend’s final round of the 2024 Australian Supercross Championship, set to take place at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium as part of the international AUSX Open event.
2024 FIM WSX Round Three – Perth Wrap
See the full race-by-race reports here:
Round Two – Tomac wins opening night of Perth WSX double-header
Round Three – Blow by blow recap from Sunday’s WSX Round Three in Perth
WSX reconvened for round two in the most isolated city in the world, Perth, Western Australia. It was a warm Saturday night of competition that unfolded a massive 15,000 kilometres from the season opener.
Perth has been starved of top-level motorcycle competition, both on the dirt and on tarmac, for several years. That drought saw 12,000 spectators flock to HBF Park. A good turnout for a city with a population of just over 2.3 million.
Eli Tomac was the clear winner for round two, claiming three race wins and the Superfinale for 103-points, Ken Roczen second on 86 and Joey Savatgy third on 83. Luke Clout was fourth, Dean Wilson fifth and Matt Moss ninth.
In SX2, Shane McElrath took top honours, Enzo Lopes runner-up and Coty Schock, who took the opening win third. Cole Thompson and Cullin Park rounding out the top five, with Kayden Minear and Ryder Kingsford eighth and ninth.
The Perth FIM WSX double header then wrapped up on Sunday in Western Australia with round three.
Round three once again saw Eli Tomac top the results, 11-poins clear of Joey Savatgy who took the race two win, while Ken Roczen was third. Luke Clout fifth, Dean Wilson eighth and Matt Moss ninth.
Shane McElrath took out the SX2, and Superpole, Coty Shock second with a race win to his name, Enzo Lopes third. Kayden Minear was seventh.
WSX now heads to Abu Dhabi’s lavish Yas Island for the finale on December 4 at Etihad Arena.
WSX Championship Standings
- Eli Tomac 303
- Ken Roczen 257
- Joey Savatgy 251
- Mitch Oldenburg 172
- Luke Clout 159
- Greg Aranda 158
- Vince Friese 155
- Dean Wilson 148
- Colt Nichols 132
- Matt Moss 124
SX2 Championship Standings
- Shane McElrath 293
- Coty Schock 236
- Enzo Lopes 234
- Cole Thompson 223
- Cullin Park 170
- Kyle Chisholm 165
- Maxime Desprey 157
- Kayden Minear 110
- Brice Maylin 92
- Calvin Fonvieille 91
Dubai hosts FIM Bajas World Cup final this weekend
The Baja season will soon end with the medal ceremony for the winners of the FIM Bajas World Cup in the Moto, Quad, Women, Junior, Veteran and Trail categories, after 29 bikes and six quads line up on the start on the final weekend in the Dubai desert.
On Thursday, November 28th, riders will pass the administratiwve and technical checks at Dubai Festival City Mall and then take part in the start ceremony from 19.00hrs. The following day, Friday, a short 4.32km Prologue will determine the starting order for the first 195km special stage on Saturday.
On Sunday (December 1st), at the finish of the second stage, which will also run for 195km, the winners of the various categories will be crowned after a long season in Europe and the Middle East. Only the best six results will be counted towards the final standings from the eight Bajas.
In the motorcycle category, Mohammed Al-Balooshi (KTM) is well on his way to winning the laurels again and that would be some achievement on his home event in Dubai. He is well-placed but will have to be very attentive because he is closely followed by Portuguese rider David Megre (Kawasaki), who will be aiming to pounce on the slightest mistake. Pedro Bianchi Prata (Honda) is third in the current motorcycle standings and also leads the Veteran category, where he competes with Rafic Eid (GasGas).
In the women’s section, the Polish rider Joanna Modrzewska (Husqvarna) leads and her direct competitor Sara Garcia has not continued her challenge for the title. It is, therefore, a strong bet that she will be crowned as the queen in Dubai because her only opponent will be Aishwarysa Pissay (Sherco), who has just 40 points against Joanna’s 70.
In the Juniors, Pole Filip Grot (GasGas) has 81 points and has the laurels in his hands because Alex McInnes (Husqvarna) has only 25 points and 2022 winner Konrad Dabrowski (KTM) will only be participating in his first Baja of the year.
2025 ProMX Championship calendar
Wonthaggi’s high-flying status as the opening round in the Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores (ProMX) will continue into 2025, with the track in regional Victoria to again kickstart hostilities in Australia’s premier motocross series.
All attention will turn to Wonthaggi for an extended two-day round on the weekend of March 22-23 as the complex hosts the ProMX opener for the fifth successive year with ongoing support from Bass Coast Shire Council.
The extended two-day Wonthaggi round will also feature additional support classes which will be announced soon.
Once again, the highly experienced Dandenong Motorcycle Club will run the ProMX opener, which will be the start of an eight-round 2025 championship.
The series then heads to Appin for round two on April 13. The 2025 Appin ProMX round will be run by the Macarthur Motorcycle Club.
We expect the rest of the calendar to filter out over coming weeks…
Yamaha sponsors 2025 NZ MX Championship
New Zealand’s motocross riders began ramping up their training schedules and while the weather may be changeable, the key sponsorship of the 2025 New Zealand Motocross Championship’s has remained consistent.
Yamaha Motor New Zealand will retain its top position as naming-rights sponsor for the second consecutive year. The brand, which has racing embedded in its DNA, also sponsored the national motocross series in 2024 and 2020 and Yamaha Motor New Zealand Motorsport Manager Josh Coppins is pleased to be continuing the partnership with Motorcycling New Zealand (MNZ).
Josh Coppins
“Yamaha has enjoyed being part of the New Zealand Motocross Championship and sponsoring the series with MNZ for the third time now. It’s has been a great partnership to date, and we are looking forward to this season too. It’s an ever-growing partnership, because at Yamaha we believe in supporting motocross and we are hoping to elevate the championship. Our promotion across the four-round nationals next year will be aimed at giving the riders the exposure they deserve and shining a spotlight on the sport at the same time.”
2025 Yamaha Motor New Zealand Motocross Championship calendar
- Round 1, Tauranga, February 15, 2025
- Round 2, Rotorua, February 22, 2025
- Round 3, Pukekohe, March 8, 2025
- Round 4, Taupo, March 16, 2025
2025 FIM SuperMoto of Nations Calendar Update
The 2025 FIM SuperMoto of Nations calendar has been updated and the event originally scheduled on 21 September in Vysoke Myto, Czech Republic will now take place on 28 September.
2025 FIM Long Track World Championship Calendar
The 2025 FIM Long Track World Championship calendar has been released, getting under way at the Rennbahn Mühldorf in Germany on 6 July, then one week later on 13 July the action moves to Marmande in France.
Round three is scheduled for the Eichenring Scheessel in Germany on 24 August before the series concludes at the Speed Centre Roden in the Netherlands on 21 September.
FIM wild cards will be Mathias Trésarrieu from France, Mika Meijer from the Netherlands and Tero Aarnio from Finland.
The FIM substitutes are Jordan Dubernard from France, Jake Mulford from Great Britain, Steven Labouyrie from France, Henri Ahlbom from Finland and William Kruit from the Netherlands.
The FIM Long Track World Championship Challenge is scheduled for 6 September at Morizès in France and the FIM Long Track of Nations will take place at Reiterwaldstadion Vechta in Germany on 13 September, one day after the FIM Long Track Under 23 World Cup at the same venue.
2025 FIM Long Track World Championship Calendar
|2025 FIM LONG TRACK CALENDARS
|FIM Long Track World Championship – Final Series
|Date
|FMNR
|Event
|Venue
|Country
|06th July
|DMSB
|Final
|Mühldorf
|Germany
|13th July
|FFM
|Final
|Marmande
|France
|24th August
|DMSB
|Final
|Scheessel
|Germany
|21st September
|KNMV
|Final
|Roden
|The Netherlands
|FIM Long Track World Championship – Qualifying Meetings
|Date
|FMNR
|Event
|Venue
|Country
|06th September
|FFM
|Challenge
|Morizès
|France
|FIM Long Track of Nations
|Date
|FMNR
|Event
|Venue
|Country
|13th September
|DMSB
|Final
|Vechta
|Germany
|FIM Long Track U23 World Cup
|Date
|FMNR
|Event
|Venue
|Country
|12th September
|DMSB
|Final
|Vechta
|Germany
2025 FIM Track Racing Calendars
The 2025 Track Racing calendars have been revealed, the season to get underway in late May and boasting a packed schedule of events that will come to a close towards the end of September.
There will be three FIM Speedway Grand Prix world championship – qualifying meetings during 2025 that start in Slovakia in June and visit Italy before rounding off in Germany, the Challenge event will be held in Denmark in early August.
Riders will have the opportunity to contest one of the three FIM SGP2 world championship – qualifying meetings to be staged next year, which will be held in the Czech Republic, Great Britain and Hungary all on the 24th of May. Both FIM SGP3 world championship – semi finals will be decided on the same date in May, but these competitions will take place in Slovenia.
The 2025 FIM Flat Track world championship includes seven events across six countries with the campaign beginning in Italy at the end of May before traversing Europe via five further events in Germany, Croatia, Hungary and the Czech Public ahead of the season finale in Argentina on a date still to be confirmed.
The winner of the 2025 FIM Track Racing youth gold trophy will be decided by way of a single event in Latvia in mid-July.
2025 FIM Track Racing Calendars
|2025 FIM TRACK RACING CALENDARS
|FIM Speedway Grand Prix World Championship – Qualifying Meetings
|Date
|FMNR
|Event
|Venue
|Country
|07th June
|SMF
|Qualifying round
|Zarnovica
|Slovakia
|07th June
|FMI
|Qualifying round
|Lonigo
|Italy
|09th June
|DMSB
|Qualifying round
|Abensberg
|Germany
|09th August
|DMU
|Challenge
|Holsted
|Denmark
|FIM SGP2 World Championship – Qualifying Meetings
|Date
|FMNR
|Event
|Venue
|Country
|24th May
|ACCR
|Qualifying round
|Pardubice
|Czech Republic
|24th May
|ACU
|Qualifying round
|Glasgow
|Great Britain
|24th May
|MAMS
|Qualifying round
|Debrecen
|Hungary
|FIM SGP3 World Championship – Semi-finals
|Date
|FMNR
|Event
|Venue
|Country
|24th May
|AMZS
|Semi final 1
|Krsko
|Slovenia
|24th May
|AMZS
|Semi final 2
|Krsko
|Slovenia
|FIM Flat Track World Championship
|Date
|FMNR
|Event
|Venue
|Country
|25th May
|FMI
|Final
|Terenzano
|Italy
|14th June
|DMSB
|Final
|Meissen
|Germany
|12th July
|HMS
|Final
|Donji Kraljevec
|Croatia
|23rd August
|DMSB
|Final
|Scheessel
|Germany
|13th September
|MAMS
|Final
|Vasad
|Hungary
|20th September
|ACCR
|Final
|Pardubice
|Czech Republic
|TBC
|CAMOD
|Final
|Santa Fé
|Argentina
|FIM Track Racing Youth Gold Trophy
|Date
|FMNR
|Event
|Venue
|Country
|13th July
|LaMSF
|Final
|Riga
|Latvia
2024 Racing schedule
2024 FIM E-Xplorer World Cup provisional calendar
|Date
|Location
|16-17 February
|TBA, Japan*
|3-4 May
|TBA, Norway**
|21-23 June
|Vollore-Montagne, France
|20-22 September
|Crans-Montana, Switzerland
|29-1 November/December
|TBA, India*
2024 FIM Baja World Cup calendar
|Date
|Venue
|Country
|08-10 February
|Saudi Baja
|Saudi Arabia
|02-04 May
|Baja TT Dehesa
|Spain
|26-28 July
|Baja Aragon
|Spain
|08-11 August
|Baja Hungary
|Hungary
|31. Oct – 2 Nov
|Baja Qatar
|Qatar
|08-10 November
|Baja TT do Oeste
|Portugal
|15-17 November
|Jordan Baja
|Jordan
|28-30 November
|Dubai International Baja
|United Arab Emirates
2024 FIM Sand Race World Cup Calendar
- 2-4 February – Enduropale du Touquet Pas-de-Calais (FRA) – FFM
- 23-25 February – Enduro del Verano (ARG) – CAMOD
- 12-13 October – Weston Beach Race (GBR) – ACU
- 1-3 November – Bibione Sand Storm (ITA) – FMI
- 22-24 November – Monte Gordo Sand Experience (POR) – FMP
- 7-8 December – Ronde des Sables (FRA) – FFM
2025 Racing schedule
2025 Monster Energy SX & ProMX Championships calendars
2025 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship Calendar (Provisional)
2025 FIM Motocross World Championship Calendar (Provisional)
2025 FIM S1GP SuperMoto World Championship Calendar (Provisional)
|Date
|Venue
|Country
|30 March
|Albaida
|Spain
|04 May
|Tramatza
|Italy
|01 June
|St. Wendel
|Germany
|13 July
|Visonta
|Hungary
|07 September
|Busca
|Italy
|12 October
|Mettet
|Belgium
|FIM SuperMoto of Nations
|21 September
|Vysoke Myto
|Czech Repubic
2025 FIM Trial World Championship Calendar
|2025 FIM Trial World Championship Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Country
|Venue
|1
|04-06 April
|Spain
|Benahavís
|2
|11-13 April
|Portugal
|Viana do Castelo
|3
|16-18 May
|Japan
|Motegi
|4
|30 May-1 June
|France
|Calvi (Corsica)
|5
|06-08 June
|San Marino
|Baldasserona
|6
|11-13 July
|USA
|Exeter, Rhode Island
|7
|05-07 September
|Great Britain
|Geddington
Provisional 2025 Progressive American Flat Track schedule
- March 6, 2025 – DAYTONA Short Track I, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL
- March 7, 2025 – DAYTONA Short Track II, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL
- March 29, 2025 – Senoia Short Track, Senoia Raceway, Senoia, GA
- April 26, 2025 – Ventura Short Track, Ventura Raceway, Ventura, CA
- May 3, 2025 – Silver Dollar Short Track, Silver Dollar Speedway, Chico, CA
- June 7, 2025 – TBA
- June 27, 2025 – Lima Half-Mile I, Allen County Fairgrounds, Lima, OH
- June 28, 2025 – Lima Half-Mile II, Allen County Fairgrounds, Lima, OH
- July 5, 2025 – DuQuoin Mile, DuQuoin State Fairgrounds, DuQuoin, IL
- August 4, 2025 – Jackpine Gypsies Short Track I, Sturgis, SD
- August 5, 2025 – Jackpine Gypsies Short Track II, Sturgis, SD
- August 10, 2025 – Sturgis TT, Streets of Downtown Sturgis, SD
- August 16, 2025 – Peoria TT, Peoria Motorcycle Club, Peoria, IL
- August 30, 2025 – Springfield Mile I, Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, IL
- August 31, 2025 – Springfield Mile II, Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, IL
- September 13, 2025 – Lake Ozark Short Track, Lake Ozark Speedway, Eldon, MO
2025 Australian Track and Dirt Track Calendar
- Australian Senior Dirt Track Championship: March 22-23
Mick Doohan Raceway (Qld), promoted by the North Brisbane Junior Motorcycle Club;
- Australian Junior Dirt Track Championship: April 19-20
Loxford Park (NSW), Kurri Kurri Junior Motorcycle Club;
- Australian Junior Track Championship: May 24-25
Fairbairn Park (ACT), ACT Motorcycle Club;
- Australian Senior Track Championship: September 13-14
Lang Park (Qld), Townsville Motorcycle Club;
- Australian Post Classic Dirt Track Championship: October 4-5
Mick Doohan Raceway (Qld), North Brisbane Junior Motorcycle Club; and
- Australian Classic Dirt Track Championship: October 4-5
Mick Doohan Raceway (Qld), North Brisbane Junior Motorcycle Club.
2025 W2RC Calendar