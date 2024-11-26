Dean Wilson lets fly after injury

Dean Wilson has spoken out against competitor Vince Friese in an Instagram post, saying he ‘just drove it into me‘ at Round 3 of World Supercross, dislocating his shoulder and tearing his labrum, putting the rest of Wilson’s season in jeopardy.

“I wish it was something positive after the weekend. But enough is enough. I got hit really hard, didn’t see it coming, cause… I had guys in front of me, I didn’t see any need for it, typical Vince shit I’ve said this millions of times, where’s the punishment now he’s actually hurt someone, what’s his next goal to paralyse someone? He never gets penalised for anything he does and I’m sick of it, he raced a race the night before – the Super Final – he didn’t even make it into and got points for it.

“I may need to get surgery, all the races I have planned is all in jeopardy. To say I’m frustrated is a very light way of putting it. It just sucks I was on a pretty good roll, my racing was good, I’ve just seen the doctors last night and got the MRIs done and all that. So I’ll do therapy and figure out if I want to get surgery or not. But I just think it’s bullshit.”

Kaleb Barham breaks wrist at Perth SX

Kaleb Barham crashed in the whoops while contesting the Perth event which left him with a broken wrist and some what battered and bruised. Barham has since returned to Brisbane where he will undergo surgery on his wrist and will be out of the remainder of the year.

“It’s a disappointing way to end the year,” Barham laments. “I was feeling pretty good and had a good run going through the whoops when the front end missing one and then dropped into the next and spat me over the ‘bars. The bike then come over and slammed me as well. I knew my wrist wasn’t good and was a bit dazed, so I was taken to hospital where I was checked out and then kept overnight as my hand was also dislocated and it took it sometime to get it back in again. It’s part of racing, but it’s the part that sucks the most.”

AUSX OPEN returns to Melbourne this weekend

Australia’s largest and most prestigious Supercross event, the AUSX Open, makes it’s emphatic return this Saturday night, November 30, inside Marvel Stadium, in Melbourne.

Queenslanders Jett and Hunter Lawrence, departed Australia to compete professionally nine years ago, with this weekend’s event marking their first race on home soil since climbing to the pinnacle of global motorcycle racing in Europe and the USA.

Joining both, is American superstar and two-time World Champion, Cooper Webb. Fresh off a victory in the famous Paris Supercross event and runner up placing in the AMA Supercross Championship in the USA, Cooper aims to be the spoiler in the Lawrence brothers homecoming parade.

Set to be the largest supercross event in history outside of the USA, over 40,000 people are expected to descend on Marvel Stadium.

Champions will be crowned in the Fox Australian Supercross Championship as the Melbourne event marks the fifth and final round of the series.

In the SX1 (450cc) category, American Joey Savatgy , leads over Honda team-mate Dean Wilson with 97 points over Wilson’s 89. Kawasaki mounted aussie favourite Luke Clout, sits in third, with 80 points and might be able to move forward if Wilson’s injury woes from Perth last weekend holds the Scot back.

In the SX2 (250cc) class it is another American, Shane McElrath who is poised for Championship victory with a ten point lead (88 points), over his Honda team-mates, Brodie Connelly (NZ) and Cole Thompson (CAN) with 78 and 74 points respectively.

In SX3 (250cc), the future of Supercross shines with promising young riders aged between 15 and 18 years old. Seth Burchall, Koby Hantis and Jake Cannon, currently lead the charge, all hoping to prove their capabilities and earn a professional, factory backed ride, for 2025.

AUSX Open Fan Day – This Friday!

The AUSX Open Fan Day is set to take over Marvel Stadium Square this Friday, November 29th, giving fans early access to meet the world’s best supercross riders ahead of the Australian Supercross Championship Grand Finale AUSX OPEN!

This is a FREE family-friendly event promises an action-packed afternoon filled with early rider access, autograph signings, Q&A sessions, giveaways, and exciting brand activations – all bringing fans closer to the action than ever before.

Meet the worlds best supercross stars, including Jett Lawrence, Hunter Lawrence, and Cooper Webb. Australian Championship contenders include Joey Savatgy, Dean Wilson, Luke Clout, Matt Moss and more.

Enjoy live Q&A sessions with riders, special guests, and event ambassadors Charlie Dixon. Plus exclusive autographs during rider signing sessions, and giveaways.

2024 AUSX OPEN details

Date: 30th November 2024

Location: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Event Type: 2024 Fox Australian Supercross Championship Grand Final round

Format: Triple Crown, featuring three main-event races for each of the SX1 (450cc) and SX2 (250cc) Championship classes

Talent Line-Up: Supercross stars including Jett & Hunter Lawrence, Cooper Webb, Dean Wilson, Joey Savatgy, and more

Fan Opportunities: Meet-and-greets, rider signings, Merchandise, Live Music, FMX stunts, Activations and the ultimate Fan Fest.

Tickets: for AUSX Open are now available, with various packages and general admission options to suit all fans.

Visit www.AUSXOpen.com.au or www.ticketmaster.com.au to secure your seats

Broadcast: For fans who can’t attend in person, the action will be streamed live on KAYO Sports in Australia, Sky sports New Zealand and MAVTV worldwide.

King Kellett defends FIM Sand Races World Cup title

Todd Kellett stormed to his second consecutive FIM Sand Races World Cup title in the Moto class when he claimed victory on day two of the Monte Gordo Sand Race – the fifth and penultimate round of the series – to secure the weekend’s overall win, maintain his maximum points score and move into to an unassailable lead.

Kellett secured the title last year in Portugal’s famous Algarve sand and made sure of a repeat performance today after his conclusive win on Saturday. Already leading Valentin Madoulaud by over five seconds following the opening lap, the 27-year-old British star quickly asserted full control of the hour-long race.

By the halfway mark he had stretched his advantage over Madoulaud out to 32 seconds and by the time Jérémy Hauquier moved into second he was out of reach, eventually winning by 51 seconds with an impressive total of twenty laps.

“It’s absolutely awesome to wrap it up today,” said Kellett. “It feels like it’s been a long time coming with the opening round back in February making it a long season so to get the victory is incredible, especially to do it again in Portugal.”

With second added to his third-placed finish on Saturday, Hauquier is virtually assured of second in the series and Madoulaud’s two-three finishes make him a solid contender for third at the end of the year alongside Maxime Sot – Fantic who was fourth.

Winner of Monte Gordo last season, former MXGP racer Yentel Martens was running fourth in the early stages, but slipped back to fifth at the finish on twenty laps as he continued his comeback from injury.

Already confirmed as Moto Women class champion at the previous round in Italy, Amandine Verstappen repeated her win from day one while unbeaten French sensation Paolo Maschio also doubled up to top Moto Junior 2, a result that guarantees him the title with next weekend’s deciding round – the Ronde des Sables Hossegor Capbreton – still to run.

After finishing second last year, 25-year-old Verstappen has dominated all season and the Belgian remains unbeaten in 2024 with her latest victory in Portugal following wins at the Enduropale du Touquet Pas-de-Calais, the Enduro del Verano, the Ronde des Sables de Loon-Plage and the Bibione Sand Storm.

In a reversal of day one’s top-two, Dominique Mieuzet led home Moto Veteran series pace-setter Gregory Deleu – Fantic who retains his points lead and Felix Faure raced to his second win of the weekend in the Moto Vintage class to make sure of the title after Sebastien Antony once again failed to finish.

Completing his double win in Moto Junior 1, series leader Matheo Gerat finished twenty-one seconds in front of Maxime Miet with both riders one lap ahead of Moto Junior 1 Women class winner Ema Satabin.

Mattia Guadagnini joins Seewer on Desmo450 MX for MXGP

Mattia Guadagnini will be Jeremy Seewer’s teammate on the official Desmo450 MX that the Borgo Panigale manufacturer will field in the 2025 MXGP World Championship in collaboration with the Maddii Racing team.

The Ducati Desmo450 MX is the bike that marks the entry of the Borgo Panigale company into the specialist off-roading world, a segment that in the coming years will see a complete range of 450 and 250 bikes.

The Desmo450 MX will be available to order at selected Ducati dealerships at the beginning of 2025, with deliveries scheduled to start in June (here is the link to stay up to date on the bike that has already won the 2024 Italian Motocross Championship).