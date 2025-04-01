Moto News Weekly Wrap

April 1, 2025

What’s New:

Tai Woffinden seriously injured

NSW Senior Track Titles postponed

Yamaha set for Australian Enduro rounds 3 & 4 this weekend

YJR riders impress in Canberra

Mattia Guadagnini injured in Sardinia, training

Jeffrey Herlings returns from injury for MXGP of Sardinia

2025 Husqvarna 6DAYS support packages confirmed

2025 FIM Oceania Speedway Sidecar Championship Report

2025 Camp Coker Bullet GNCC Motorcycle Report

MXGP of Australia in Darwin Track Reveal

Successful Italian MX Round Two for Ducati and Lupino

AMA SX Round 11 – Lumen Field, Seattle Rider Quotes

AFT Senoia Short Track Report

Tai Woffinden in induced coma

Three-time Speedway World Champ Tai Woffinden is in a medically induced coma in Poland after a serious crash. He was taken to hospital by helicopter where he underwent surgery and is described as ‘stable’.

Woffinden had just came back from injury and it seems that this time around he looks to have an even longer road to recovery.

While Woffinden races under the GB banner he was raised in Perth, Western Australia, and has a wide circle of family and friends in Australia.

Sheffield Speedway Statement

“As you are most likely aware, Sheffield racer Tai Woffinden was involved in a crash whilst racing in Poland on Sunday. “Whilst we understand the concern for Tai’s health and wellbeing, Sheffield Speedway will not be going into any further detail at this stage. “We are in constant communication with his family – who have confirmed that reports in the Polish media have gone out without their permission or approval. “Members of Tai’s family will be flying to the hospital later on Monday evening, where he is currently being treated, and will provide the club with a full update as and when they have learned the full facts and when they are comfortable in doing so. “Sheffield Speedway once again politely asks supporters not to respond to rumours out of respect to Tai and his family.”

NSW Senior Track Titles postponed

It is with great disappointment that the decision was made by the Hunter MCC committee to postpone the New South Wales Senior Track Championship meeting scheduled for this weekend (5 and 6 April).

This decision was not made lightly but due to large amount of rain that has fallen on the venue over the last few days the club was unable to get machinery onto the track and with more rain forecast were not confident of being able to prepare the track in time to provide a safe and suitable condition for racing.

Consideration was given to those competitors travelling long distances as they did not wish to leave this decision until later in the week.

The Hunter MCC thanked all those who entered, the Race Secretary for her hard work and the sponsors who have supported the championship meeting. A new date will be determined and advised as soon as possible.

Yamaha set for Australian Enduro rounds 3 & 4 this weekend

The Australian Enduro Championships picks up again for rounds three and four of the championship in Victoria this weekend. After the opening weekend, who has the upper hand in the Pro Enduro class remains a mystery as the duo of Wil Ruprecht and Daniel Milner split round wins at the opening weekend in some tight and intense racing.

Ruprecht got the win at round one, then Milner turned the tables at round two. But its back on again this weekend as world class enduro racing at the AEC fires up for the next instalment.

Will Dennett is a rider desperate to join the battle up front and his showing at Kempsey suggests it becoming a three-way battle might not be far away. Dennett stepped up his riding over the off season and was inside the top four outright all weekend and not too far away from the leading duo.

The women also have a battle going on with Jess Gardiner again trying to fight off attacks from the next generation. Last year it was Danielle McDonald, this year its Monster Energy WEBR Yamaha’s Madi Simpson. Like the men, the women split round wins and this battle looks like it’s going on all season long.

Cooper Sheidow, Jett Yarnold and Fraser Higlett are the three-pronged Yamaha attack in the E1 (250cc) class, while Marcus Nowland and Harley Hutton fly the Yamaha flag in the juniors.

YJR riders impress in Canberra

Five GYTR Yamaha Junior Racing riders rolled into a wet and soggy Fairburn Motocross Park for round two of the East Coast MX Series. The rain in the region didn’t make for prime conditions and no lap records were set, but races were won and experience gained as the YJR team continue to rack up great results in 2025.

Heath Davy took out the Junior 125cc class with a couple of impressive rides to keep his momentum going in the series. He won both motos on the day inn another good performance from the young gun. Unfortunately, he couldn’t match those results on his YZ250F, although he did manage to pull the fastest laps in racing.

Blake Bohannon and Eliza Dennis flew the flag in the 12-15 years 85cc class. Bohannon snared the win with two solid rides while teammate Dennis made it to podium at days end.

Day two was a little brighter and even more so once Kye Sproule and Stella Harding hit the track. Harding dominated things in the 65cc class, winning both the girls and boys 9-9 years division with authority. She then backed that up with a top ten finish in with the boys in the 9-11 years 85cc class. Sproule also notched up a class in the 9-11 years 85cc class and a second place finish in the 65cc division despite a crash in the final leg.

Jobe Dunne also enjoyed a successful weekend at round one of the Victorian Junior Motocross Championships winning both the Junior 125 and 250cc classes.

Mattia Guadagnini injured in Sardinia, training

Mattia Guadagnini, factory rider of the Aruba.it-Ducati Factory MX Team suffered an accident during a training session in Sardinia ahead of the MXGP round of Riola Sardo.

Immediately assisted by the team members on track, Mattia was transported by ambulance to the Oristano Hospital and subjected to clinical examinations that revealed six clean breaks to the left ribs as well as various bruises, but without serious complications.

Guadagnini will remain hospitalised in Oristano for a few more days and will then have to observe a period of recovery. Convalescence timing of the 22 years old will be defined after a further medical check-up next week.

Jeffrey Herlings returns from injury for MXGP of Sardinia

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing anticipate a two-rider premier class line-up for the Grand Prix of Sardinia at the Riola Sardo circuit this week with Jeffrey Herlings edging closer to race fitness.

Herlings has been recovering from a right knee reconstruction performed in October 2024 and climbed back on his works KTM 450 SX-F three weeks ago. He has been logging laps and motos as well as making modifications to his 2025 set-up to turn his attention to the international stage.

The 30-year-old five-times world champion missed Grands Prix in Argentina, Spain and France but will now rejoin the series for his 15th world championship year and eighth in the premier class. He’ll link-up with teammate Lucas Coenen in the MXGP gate at the deep and rough sandy track where he has scored two wins and one podium finish in the last four seasons.

2025 Husqvarna 6DAYS support packages confirmed

Husqvarna Mobility has announce full details of the Bike Rental and Race Service packages to be offered during the International 6DAYS Enduro taking place from August 24th-29th in Italy.

Husqvarna Mobility will be on site to offer a comprehensive range of services to satisfy the needs of both professional and amateur competitors, and their teams from all around the world.

Husqvarna Mobility’s experienced personnel will be on hand to support all Husqvarna riders participating in the 6DAYS, helping them achieve their best possible results. The range of services on offer will include Husqvarna Bike Rental and Race Service.

Husqvarna Mobility 6DAYS Bike Rental

Husqvarna Mobility offers an exclusive rental program of Husqvarna machines. The following motorcycles are available to aspiring competitors:

2-stroke: TE 300 Heritage

4-stroke: FE 250, FE 350, FE 450, FE 501

The price for the Husqvarna Bike Rental and included Race Service during the 6DAYS is:

2-stroke: € 5.100,00 (incl. VAT)

4-stroke: € 5.500,00 (incl. VAT)

This Bike Rental price includes:

Husqvarna motorcycle for the duration of the 2025 6DAYS

Motorcycle transport costs to Bergamo, Italy

Registration and insurance of the motorcycle for the event

Husqvarna Mobility Race Service for the event

The number of rental bikes is limited, and allocation will be on a ‘first come, first served’ basis. No delivery guarantee can be given for orders received after the order deadline.

If you are interested in the service packages get in contact with Husqvarna here (link).

2025 FIM Oceania Speedway Sidecar Championship Report

Mark Plaisted and his passenger Ben Pitt have retained the FIM Oceania Speedway Sidecar Championship after a crushing victory at the March 28 event in Gillman.

After an unbeaten run in the heats, the duo was in control from start to finish in the four-lap final, winning ahead of Tyler Moon/Adam Lovell and Kym Menadue/Shane Dolan. Justin Plaisted and Brian Anthony were excluded after breaching infield track limits.

It was the fourth victory for Plaisted and the third for Pitt in the FIM Oceania Championship, with their path to success made a little easier with the late withdrawal of reigning Australian champions Darrin Treloar and Blake Cox due to personal reasons.

Plaisted/Pitt (15pts), Plaisted/Anthony (14pts) and Moon/Lovell (12pts) were automatic qualifiers for the championship decider, while Menadue/Dolan progressed from a dramatic B final.

The first attempt at the B final saw passenger Cameron White shunted out of the outfit he was sharing with Malcolm German, before being clipped by the helpless pairing of Josh Pascoe/Ayrton Canning – whose sidecar then became airborne and cartwheeled into the fence.

White sustained a broken arm and elbow, while Pascoe and Canning were okay but their machine was too battered to make the restart.

In the restart, Trent Headland/Jaxon Rayner, who had been leading the first attempt, dropped a chain at the start which then left Menadue/Dolan to circulate on their lonesome to progress through to the finale.

Next up on the local speedway sidecar calendar is the 2025 Australian championship in the Queensland coastal town of Bowen on the April 19-20 Easter long weekend.

2025 FIM Oceania Speedway Sidecar Championship results

Mark Plaisted/ Ben Pitt 15pts Tyler Moon/Adam Lovell 12pts Kym Menadue/Shane Dolan 10pts Justin Plaisted/Brian Anthony 14pts Trent Headland/Jaxon Rayner 12 ts Josh Pascoe/Ayrton Canning 8pts Malcolm German/Cameron White 10pts Brian Silvy/Glen Zaworski 7pts Rick Stephens/Jeremy Sherwood 7pts Byren Mordaunt/Kate Barnes 6pts Shane Rudloff/Damian Egan 4pts Jonah Sita/Jamie Forrest 3pts Darcy Risstrom/Jake Doyle 2pts Willy Walker Liam Sherwood 2ps Simon Cohrs/Cameron Diwell 1pt Stephen Saunders/Isaac Mitchell 1pt

Reserve: Matthew Binns/Jake Armstrong 3pts

2025 Camp Coker Bullet GNCC Motorcycle Report

FMF Camp Coker Bullet GNCC marked round four of the 2025 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series saw sunshine peak through the clouds and warm temperatures filled the air, with Craig Delong grabbing himself the $250 Landers KTM XC1 Holeshot Award to start the day, likewise from the second row it was Toby Cleveland earning the $150 Landers KTM XC2 Holeshot Award.

Throughout the rest of the race, both XC1 Open Pro and XC2 250 Pro competitors would battle for their spot at the top, and within the top 10 overall. It was a tough, competitive race atmosphere in Society Hil, South Carolina and multiple riders swapped positions during the three-hour race period.

Coming out on top, fending off the competition and stepping up to the challenge was Ben Kelley. After getting a good start to the day, Kelley would find himself running third on the opening lap. Kelley would continue to push himself and once in the physical lead on lap three he would look to put himself even farther ahead to help his chances on earning the overall win. As the checkered flag flew after six rough laps, Kelley’s hard work paid off as he earned the overall win.

AmPro Yamaha’s Liam Draper held the early lead coming through first on the opening lap, but he would be unable to hold off Kelley a couple of laps later. Draper would find himself in second, but he still had to push himself as XC2 National Champion, Grant Davis was physically up to third overall and coming for a better overall finishing position. Draper would be able to come through to finish second overall on the day.

Davis, who continued to try and chase down the XC1 competitors, would find himself leading majority of the race on adjusted time. However, after the top two turned up the pace on the last lap and Davis suffered a few crashes on the last lap, he would come through to grab third overall on the day and his third-straight XC2 250 Pro class win of the season.

Steward Baylor had his work cut out for him as he started back in the ninth place position on lap one. Baylor though can never be counted out as he started clicking off the positions and found himself third in XC1 and fourth overall by the fourth lap of the race. He continued to push himself but would ultimately cross the line rounding out the top three XC1 finishers, and fourth overall on the day.

Coming through to earn second in the XC2 250 Pro class was FMF KTM Factory Racing Lander’s Angus Riordan after a hard fought battle throughout the day. Riordan would find himself following closely to Davis at the beginning of the race, but he would soon feel the pressure from Cody Barnes.

Riordan would be able to hold off Barnes and come through fifth overall on the day. Barnes would also put in a great race as he came through to earn third in the XC2 class and sixth overall on the day after battling through the rough terrain.

Mike Witkowski put in the work at round four as he battled inside the top five in XC1 throughout the day. Witkowski would cross the finish line taking fourth in the XC1 class and seventh overall on the day.

After starting his day up in second place, Kailub Russell fall back to seventh at the halfway point of the race. Russell would continue to push himself making his way up to fifth in XC1 and eighth overall on the day.

Josh Toth would find himself running inside the top 10 trough the majority of the race. Toth would come through to earn fourth in the XC2 class and ninth overall on the day. Rounding out the top 10 overall was Jason Tino as he came through fifth in the XC2 class and tenth overall on the day in South Carolina.

XC1 Open Pro Event Results

Benjamin Kelley (KTM) Liam Draper (YAM) Steward Baylor (KAW) Michael Witkowski (HON) Kailub Russell (YAM) Josh Strang (BET) Evan Smith (YAM) Craig Delong (HQV) Ricky Russell (TRI) Lyndon Snodgrass (HQV)

XC2 250 Pro Event Results

Grant Davis (KTM) Angus Riordan (KTM) Cody Barnes (HON) Josh Toth (KAW) Jason Tino (GAS) Brody Johnson (HON) Nicholas DeFeo (KAW) Dakoda Devore (HQV) Michael Delosa (YAM) Zachary Davidson (HQV)

Overall Event Results

Benjamin Kelley (KTM) Liam Draper (YAM) Grant Davis (KTM) Steward Baylor (KAW) Angus Riordan (KTM) Cody Barnes (HON) Michael Witkowski (HON) Kailub Russell (YAM) Joshua Toth (KAW) Jason Tino (GAS)

*Overall National Championship Standings

Benjamin Kelley (83) Grant Davis (77) Angus Riordan (68) Michael Witkowski (57) Kailub Russell (56) Cody Barnes (55) Steward Baylor (54) Liam Draper (52) Joshua Toth (45) Jonathan Girroir (40)

Nicholas DeFeo (40)

XC3 125 Pro-Am

When the XC3 125 Pro-Am class took off it was James Jenkins grabbing the early lead and earning himself the $100 Lojak Cycle Sales XC3 Holeshot Award. J. Jenkins would continue to maintain the lead from the start of the race until the checkered flag flew, earning him his third win of the season.

Returning from an injury earlier in the season was Huck Jenkins who would try to push himself to battle with his brother for the top spot, but H. Jenkins would maintain the second place position for the duration of the race. Raley Messer would also have a consistent race as he came through third on the opening lap and held that spot until the completion of the race.

Top Amateur honours went to Joseph Cunningham who finished 15th overall on the day, while also earning the 250 A class win. Lane Whitmer was second on the top amateur podium with a 16th overall finishing position and a second place in the 250 A class. Rounding out the Top Amateur podium was Hunter Smith who finished 17th overall on the day and third in the 250 A class.

As the morning race got underway and the WXC class took off, it was AmPro Yamaha’s Danielle McDonald jumping out to grab her first $100 Landers KTM WXC Holeshot Award. However, she would have a freight train of women behind her eager to take over the lead position.

As they emerged from the woods, Brandy Richards would lead the way, as she would on lap two as well. Unfortunately, while out on the third lap of the race, Richards would sustain injuries in a fall that ruled her out for the rest of the race. The team will have additional information on her condition available in due time.

Rocky Mountain Red Bear Team Green Kawasaki’s Rachael Archer would take over the lead on lap three as the white flag flew, but Korie Steede had her mind made up that she was pushing to get this win in South Carolina. Steede would make the pass on Archer after battling back and forth throughout the entire race.

Steede would come through the finish to earn her first win of the 2025 season with a seven second gap over Archer who came through to earn second on the day. After earning the holeshot award, McDonald continued to push herself inside the top five and on the last lap of the race she would find the drive to get herself into the final podium position. This is McDonald’s first-ever WXC podium finish as she earned third overall on the day and in the WXC class.

Danielle McDonald

“Absolutely stoked to put my AM Pro Racing Yamaha machine on the box this weekend and get my first GNCC podium! Felt so good to be back up there dicing it with the girls, lots of fun battles all race. I pulled the holeshot and was able to lead for a little while until arm pump got the better of me. But I am extremely happy with my riding, I have come a long way since last round, and all thanks goes to Aaron Rankmore coming all the way over from home 🇦🇺 to help me get back strong on the bike, we definitely put in the work and it has paid off! Big thanks to the AM Pro Racing team and Dylan Bean for running around for me, you guys are the best! Let’s keep the ball rolling for next round in a few weeks time.”

In the Youth Bike race it was Travis Lentz coming around to take the overall win and YXC1 Super Mini Sr. (14-15) class win. Lentz continues his win streak as he has earned four out of four wins. Cooper Duff would come through to earn second overall on the day and second in the YXC1 class. Hayden Dupuis rounded out the top three overall youth bike finishers, but he would also take the win in the YXC2 Super Mini Jr. (12-13) class.

Lucas Skelton would take third in the YXC1 class, while Ace Tokar and Gavin Harwell rounded out the top three YXC2 class finishers. Hunter Carey earned the 85 Big Wheel (14-15) class win, while Caleb Johnson took home the 85 Big Wheel (11-13) class win at round four.

Evan Porter took home the 85 (12-13) class win, Trason Landrum earned the 85 (11) class win, while Brinn Buly earned the 85 (7-10) class win. Kade Dupuis earned the 65 (10-11) class win, Matthew Simoneaux took the 65 (9) class win and Hudson Bott earned the 65 (7-8) class win. In the Girls Super Mini (12-16) class it was Sahara Robinson earning the win, with Vaida Lavergne earning the Girls 85 (7-13) class win and Aubrey Tsakanikas earned the Girls 65 (7-11) class win. Camden Phillips would earn the Trail Rider (7-15) class win.

On Saturday in the Micro Bike race it was Kane Morrison coming through to take home the overall and MXC1 class win. Peyton Austin would finish second overall and in MXC1, followed by Hudson Bott who finished third overall and in the MXC1 bike class. In the MXC2 class it was Ryder Baricska earning the class win followed by Tank Laws and Moises Pita rounding out the top three finishers.

Carson Zink would battle through the race and earn the 50 Sr. 1 (7) class win, while Kolt Morrison earned the 50 Sr. 2 (6) class win. Jacobi Duvall would come through to take the 50 Jr. 1 (6-7) class win at round four, while Brody Bowen would come through to take the 50 Jr. 2 (4-5) class win.

In the Micro-E1 (7-8) class it was Maverick Novak earning the class win while Nathan Zhang earned the Micro-E2 (4-6) class win. Liam Cox would come through to earn the Micro (4-6) Shaft Drive class win, Braxton Waller would come through first in the Trail Rider (7-9) class, and Alec Hoffman earned the Trail Rider (4-6) class win.

The AMSOIL Moto Hero award was received by Austin Craven at the FMF Camp Coker Bullet GNCC. Austin has been in the United States Air Force for 15 years and is a Staff Sergeant. One of Austin’s main jobs is a military working dog handler, and he has been doing that for 10.5 years.

He is currently stationed in. Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter, South Carolina. He has been deployed four times in his career with the USAF as he has gone to Afghanistan, Curacao and Kuwait (twice). Austin will receive an AMSOIL shopping spree, commemorative American flag from Columbia flag and sign co. Plus $200 gift certificate for their online store and a $250 KANATI gift certificate.

After a week break the GNCC Racing Series will head to Tennessee for the Specialized Old Gray GNCC in Monterey, Tennessee at The Old Gray entertainment venue on April 11-13.

MXGP of Australia in Darwin Track Reveal

The countdown for the MXGP of Australia has begun, and event organisers have now unveiled a sneak peek at the track design being built inside Darwin’s Hidden Valley complex.

An animated flythrough reveals a first look at the purpose-built venue that will host the Australian round of the FIM Motocross World Championship from September 19-21, 2025, and for at least the next five years.

Set to be one of the most technically complex tracks ever on Australian soil, the state-of-the-art design will welcome the World Motorcross Championships’ return to Australia for the first time in 24 years.

Unlike typical Australian motocross circuits, Hidden Valley’s new track is being constructed to meet strict international premium standards, allowing for more significant jumps, faster straights, and more technical obstacles.

The permanent 1.6km track will feature 22 corners, 21 jumps, and a 90-metre start straight that dramatically crosses the Hidden Valley Road Racing Circuit. Designed to be both unique and challenging, the track includes a rolling waves section, a massive triple step-up, and 100-foot (30-metre) jumps – promising heart-pumping, adrenaline-packed action.

As riders soar through the air and race across the 13-acre site, the roar of the crowd and the leading-edge design will set the stage for an unforgettable moment in Australian and international motocross history.

Designed by Protraxx, Australia’s leading motocross track builders’ experts, the track’s 70% sand and 30% clay blend will provide an ideal surface that rewards skill and precision.

The track was also carefully designed to utilise the natural undulations of Hidden Valley – with the aim of making it one of the best spectator tracks in the world. With almost every viewpoint offering a clear view of the entire circuit, fans won’t miss a moment of the action.

Delivered by the award-winning Northern Territory Major Events Company (NTMEC) in partnership with Infront Moto Racing and Motorcycling Australia, the MXGP of Australia will be the thrilling finale to the 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship.

Broadcast to more than 100 countries and a potential audience of more than 700 million worldwide, the Event will feature a round of the Women’s Motorcross World Championship for the first time in Australia.

The highly anticipated event will feature the MXGP and MX2 categories, the FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship (WMX), and national support classes.

The MXGP of Australia will also feature a unique Australian twist, with the debut of a ‘State of Origin’-style support classes for MX3 and MX85 – showcasing the future motocross stars from all over Australia.

All tickets and packages for the MXGP of Australia 2025 are on sale now at mxgpaustralia.com.au.

Successful Italian MX Round Two for Ducati and Lupino

The second round of the Italian Prestige Motocross Championship was held this weekend on the Tazio Nuvolari circuit in Mantova.

Alessandro Lupino, credited with the second best lap in the timed practice session on Saturday, lined up at the gate of the two heats on Sunday eager to bring the Ducati Desmo250 MX back to the podium, after the excellent third place overall obtained in the debut race of the little 250 from Borgo Panigale.

The reigning MX1 Champion made a good first start, taking third and dueling throughout the heat for second place, crossing the finish line third after 15 laps.

In the top five at the start of the second moto, the Beddini Racing team rider climbs to 4th in the first corners, moving into third after four laps and engaging in a entertaining duel for second place that he conquers with two laps to go, crossing the finish line in second.

With a third and a second Alessandro climbs to the second step of the podium, as he did on his debut with the Desmo450 MX a year earlier.

Thanks to the result, Lupino moves to second place in the championship that will resume in Montevarchi on April 26th and 27th with the third of the six scheduled rounds.

Alessandro Lupino

“In the first moto I didn’t feel completely at ease, but in the second I had fun. Returning to racing with the 250 is not easy, you need a different approach and I’m trying to adapt my riding style. I suffered in Ottobiano and it happened again today but little by little I’m starting to find the right references. In any case I’m happy, the gap with the front is not that wide and we’re doing a good job. The bike is growing since Ottobiano and, as the result show, we’ve made another step. I have to thank Ducati for the incredible work they’re doing; let’s not forget that the Desmo250 MX was only born on February 14 and has already proven to be competitive and reliable.”

AMA SX Round 11 – Lumen Field, Seattle Rider Quotes

250 Main Report

Cole Davies and Julien Beaumer were side by side at turn one and continued in that fashion around through the first rhythm section until Beaumer finally managed to break away from the Kiwi youngster.

Haiden Deegan was seventh early on before going down early on lap two, the championship leader was quickly back up and running after losing only a few positions.

Davies came back at Beaumer and made a successful pass on lap two for the lead; that move tripped Beaumer up a little, which allowed Marchbanks and Schock to get on terms with the KTM man.

That lap two move by Davies proved pivotal. The Kiwi was never headed from thereon in while Beaumer came under attack from Garrett Marchbanks.

Marchbanks eventually got the better of Beaumer to take that second place. Further back, Jo Shimoda and Haiden Deegan were fighting over fifth place. The Japanese rider had his elbows out, and the pair swapped positions a few times, but it was clear Deegan had more speed. The Californian eventually got the better of Shimoda and left the Honda rider in his wake as he sprinted forward towards Schock and Marchbanks, as Beaumer had moved up to second.

Deegan cleared Schock after a few more laps when the Denver based rider made a mistake and went down.

Marchbanks got the better of Beaumer again with just under three-minutes left on the clock for that second place. Closing in on them as the race progressed was Haiden Deegan as they all dealt with a gaggle of lapped traffic. Beaumer got held up a little by a lapped rider and the series leader then took the front wheel on the KTM man to take advantage with two laps to run. Not nice, but that is supercross…

Cole Davies the winner over Marchbanks by 7.5-seconds. The fastest lap of the race also went to the Kiwi youngster, who was congratulated by Deegan as they finished the race.

Julien Beaumer was certainly not in a congratulatory mood… Getting in the face of Deegan in parc ferme which saw many gesticulations and words exchanged between the two.

Cole Davies the breakthrough victor. Marchbanks second and Deegan completing the podium ahead of Beaumer.

Haiden Deegan leaves Seattle with his championship lead over Beaumer extended to 14-points. The victory for Davies saw him close on Beaumer and move to within 20 points of the series lead.

Garrett Marchbanks – P2

“After Indy I dug deep into some things outside of and within my riding. I changed trainers after the injury in practice before A2. I started working with Broc Tickle on the bike and kept working with Alex Martin off the bike. Broc and I started working on some other things on the bike to help me with technique and sprint work. This is the best two weeks I’ve felt health-wise and on the bike, I am nearly at 100%. I feel like I found some things that were able to make a difference and tonight everything was clicking. I had one of my best qualifying results even though I was P7, but I’ve never been a top guy in qualifying, it’s just not my thing. I like racing a lot more and once the gate drops for the Main Event I am a different guy. It was nice to get the monkey off my back and finally get a podium again. It’s been a long time and I’m happy to do it for the team.”

Julien Beaumer – P4

“Fourth place in Seattle, just a bad line choice in the Main cost me a lot. I should have been blitzing the whoops, then I got stuck behind the lapped riders, too, and didn’t make good choices there. I became frustrated, which ultimately cost me a lot of time. Overall, it was a step in the right direction with my riding, as my shoulder is improving, and we’re on an upward trajectory. I’m ready to get back to work and come out swinging in Philly.”

Jo Shimoda – P5

“I know I have a lot of work to do, but my fingers are good and my body feels fine. No excuses–the team and I are going to keep working hard to get everything dialed in. We’ve got three more rounds, and I definitely want to be on the podium—honestly, I just want to win. But for now, we’ll keep pushing, and hopefully we can show the fans a better result in the next race.”

Jordon Smith – P12

“It was good to be back at the races! I struggled today and didn’t feel too comfortable all day. I was trying to avoid crashes, but I made a few too many mistakes today. Despite the setbacks, I gave my all as always. Luck wasn’t on our side here in Seattle, but we’ll get a couple of solid weeks on the bike and come back strong in Philadelphia.”

250 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Interval 1 C. Davies Yam 16m07.596 2 G. Marchbanks Kaw +7.554 3 H. Deegan Yam +8.859 4 J. Beaumer KTM +12.081 5 J. Shimoda Hon +37.851 6 M. Mosiman Yam +1 Lap 7 E. Lopes Yam +1 Lap 8 C. Schock Yam +1 Lap 9 C. Thompson Yam +1 Lap 10 G. Towers Hon +1 Lap 11 L. Turner KTM +1 Lap 12 J. Smith Tri +1 Lap 13 H. Yoder Kaw +1 Lap 14 P. Ross Hon +1 Lap 15 D. Walsh Kaw +1 Lap 16 A. Long KTM +2 Laps 17 D. Kelley Yam +2 Laps 18 S. Orland Yam +2 Laps 19 B. West Yam +2 Laps 20 M. Miller Yam +3 Laps 21 T. Albright Yam +4 Laps 22 B. Ray Hon +6 Laps

250 West Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Haiden Deegan 149 2 Julien Beaumer 135 3 Cole Davies 129 4 Jo Shimoda 119 5 Coty Schock 104 6 Jordon Smith 95 7 Garrett Marchbanks 95 8 Michael Mosiman 95 9 Hunter Yoder 65 10 Lux Turner 63 11 Anthony Bourdon 54 12 Parker Ross 51 13 Cole Thompson 47 14 Tj Albright 36 15 Ryder Difrancesco 35 16 Enzo Lopes 34 17 Jett Reynolds 34 18 Gavin Towers 33 19 Dylan Walsh 31 20 Avery Long 20

450 Main Report

Aaron Plessinger nudged Malcolm Stewart as they tussled into turn one as the KTM rider stalled the bike on the way into the turn and struggled to get the bike stopped. The impact sent Malcolm Stewart way off the track. Meanwhile Cooper Webb had cut underneath to take the holeshot ahead of Dylan Ferrandis, Ken Roczen and Justin Cooper. Chase Sexton gave himself some work to do from eighth place.

Ken Roczen chased Cooper Webb and four laps in dropped the hammer to squeeze past Webb in a brilliant move. The two traded places a couple of times as Justin Cooper and Chase Sexton looked to join that party.

Lapped traffic started to come into play as they broached the ten-minute mark which closed that quartet up further.

Chase Sexton then moved to the fore, taking Webb and then Roczen to move into the race lead with just over eight-minutes left on the clock.

Roczen and Webb had a heady battle over second place and Webb played nice for a couple of laps before running the Suzuki man high and taking that second place. Once through, Webb put his head down to try and catch Sexton, however, coming with him for the ride was Justin Cooper.

Some of the fight had now gone out of Ken Roczen as his separated shoulder started to really give him curry. Aaron Plessinger got the better of Roczen for fourth and then managed to sneak away from the German.

With five-minutes left on the clock Sexton led Webb by just over two-seconds. Justin Cooper’s podium charge then came to a sudden stop in a tough block.

Cooper Webb got the lead from Sexton with just under a minute left on the clock and once in front Webb was never headed from thereon in. Webb the victor by eight-tenths at the flag to extend his championship lead over Sexton to 11-points.

Aaron Plessinger rounded out the podium a further 15-seconds back while Ken Roczen gritted his teeth to bring home a fourth place finish and bag good points.

Dylan Ferrandis fifth and Justin Cooper sixth while Malcolm Stewart recovered from an early track excursion to finish seventh,

Chase Sexton – P2

“Tonight was gnarly and I think the pace this year was even higher than last year, which is crazy. We were pushing the limit – I was getting that long rhythm, which helped me, and then Coop [Cooper Webb] was faster in the tight stuff. There was a lot of cat and mouse out there, but it was a balance of pushing the pace, while also keeping your balance, because you had to hit your marks and try not to make mistakes, which was almost impossible on that track.”

Aaron Plessinger – P3

“I got the best jump out of the gates I got all day for the Main Event, then coming into the first corner, I guess I hit the brakes too quickly and stalled the bike. I was trying to bump start it for about 50 feet and smacked right into Malcolm [Stewart], which I feel so bad about as he might’ve been up on the box with us. It happens. I had to ride hard, and it was not an easy track… The ruts here are like no others, it’s like a sponge, which makes it super-wild. Huge thanks to the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team for keeping me comfortable on track – let’s keep this going!”

Ken Roczen – P4

“Seattle was great. For whatever reason when the main event comes around I hone in and become really focused,” said Roczen. “With the injury, I don’t want to aggravate it during practice, so I have a hard time being honed in, but when race time comes it’s different. With a track like this, you need to be extremely in tune. Honestly, it was just one lap where I lost a bit. I made a bunch of mistakes when several riders were right behind me, and they went by. I am still holding my head high, but it’s hard. My shoulder needs a lot of rest. My ligaments are almost torn in the AC joint, so if I fall, I will likely make it worse. So right now I am picking my battles; I wanted to make through this weekend. I am going to keep doing what I’m doing, and hopefully we can get back to 100% before the season is over.”

Malcolm Stewart – P7

“Starting with the Heat Race, it was unfortunate to go down early there, but I put my head down and came back to third, which was awesome. In the Main Event, I had a great start, but AP [Aaron Plessinger] made a slight mistake and bumped me off the track. I know he’s not the type of person to do that on purpose or anything, so it was a racing mistake, and it is what it is. But on this track, this isn’t the one you want to be starting from dead-last! I was around a lot of riders who were all over the place – myself included – and seventh place was the best result we had for tonight. We’ll aim to get back up on that podium next weekend.”

Justin Barcia – P8

“Practice was really good in Seattle, the Heat Race was also good, and then in the Main Event, I was dicing with the front-runners and cross-rutted a little bit, casing a jump really hard, which made me lose a lot of positions and put me well back. It was a really disappointing night for me in the end as I was in a good position to score a solid result, so it was really frustrating. I’m already excited for next weekend to redeem myself – I’m a bit sick of these small mistakes holding me back! I know I have the speed and capabilities for a podium, so we’ll keep fighting for that.”

Colt Nichols – P12

“It was a better weekend for me: better direction with the bike, I felt like I rode a lot better, and I qualified better,” Nichols reflected. “It was definitely a better heat race, and then put myself in a better position in the main. I fell off the pace a little bit at the end, so I was a little disappointed in that. But overall, I felt much more like myself on the motorcycle.”

Kyle Chisholm – P13

“I made a little mistake and couldn’t double into the first rhythm section. Another rider doubled and clipped my arm and, man, I went for a ride,” Chisolm explained of his heat race crash. “The impact and from all the other bikes landing on me and the bike, it was just completely mangled. Andrew, my mechanic, and Joe, Colt’s mechanic, and Billy, Ken’s mechanic – definitely a team effort – they did a great job with a quick turnaround. We still had few things that we didn’t have time to do, but I went out in the LCQ and ripped an awesome start. The guy who was leading made a mistake and I got the win. I think that gives me the most LCQ wins, so that’s a little bittersweet. In the main I got out to an okay start and kind of worked my way up. I was up in the fight for the top ten, and running in the top ten for a bit, so I’m happy with that and happy with my riding.”

450 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Interval 1 C. Webb Yam 21m06.103 2 C. Sexton KTM +0.794 3 A. Plessinger KTM +15.961 4 K. Roczen Suz +24.724 5 D. Ferrandis Hon +27.611 6 J. Cooper Yam +28.193 7 M. Stewart Hus +38.661 8 J. Barcia Gas +45.062 9 B. Bloss Bet +1 Lap 10 J. Hill KTM +1 Lap 11 M. Oldenburg Bet +1 Lap 12 C. Nichols Suz +1 Lap 13 K. Chisholm Suz +1 Lap 14 S. McElrath Hon +1 Lap 15 C. Craig Yam +1 Lap 16 F. Noren Kaw +1 Lap 17 J. Robin Yam +2 Laps 18 M. Harrison Kaw +2 Laps 19 K. Moranz KTM +2 Laps 20 T. Lane KTM +2 Laps 21 J. Starling Gas +3 Laps 22 H. Schlosser Hon +4 Laps

450 Championship Points

Pos Rider Name Points 1 Cooper Webb 236 2 Chase Sexton 225 3 Ken Roczen 202 4 Malcolm Stewart 177 5 Justin Cooper 176 6 Justin Barcia 156 7 Jason Anderson 151 8 Aaron Plessinger 145 9 Justin Hill 137 10 Dylan Ferrandis 108 11 Shane McElrath 104 12 Mitchell Oldenburg 90 13 Eli Tomac 80 14 Joey Savatgy 80 15 Benny Bloss 73 16 Jett Lawrence 71 17 Colt Nichols 70 18 Hunter Lawrence 62 19 Kyle Chisholm 47 20 Mitchell Harrison 41

2025 AFT Senoia Short Track Report

Images by Tim Lester

AFT Singles

The Senoia Short Track properly set the stage for the season ahead, delivering a showdown featuring preseason title favourites Chase Saathoff and Tom Drane – but it took the entire day and a portion of the Main to arrive at that inevitability.

The front row was held down by just two riders – Aidan RoosEvans and Tyler Raggio – after heat race winners Dalton Gauthier and Bradon Pfanders were unable to participate after colliding while running first and second in the AFT Singles 1st Impressions Challenge.

RoosEvans and Raggio shot off into the lead and took full advantage of their turn in the spotlight, at least until Drane and Saathoff finally came good when it mattered the most.

Saathoff utilised a high line to work his way from Row 3 and into the lead less than two minutes into the Main. Aussie Drane forced his way through to prevent his rival from executing his planned escape. The Estenson Racing star then spent the remainder of the race showing the Rick Ware Racing ace his front wheel, but he could never quite make the inside angle stick.

Saathoff took the checkered flag by 0.312 seconds over Drane to earn his first career Short Track win and become just the fifth rider in AFT Singles history to complete the class Grand Slam.

Chase Saathoff

“I struggled all day long out here, and I told (Crew Chief) Bryan (Bigelow) before that Main Event, ‘Dude, I might be on the third row, but if you fix the problems that I’m having, it’s a guaranteed win.’ And I never think like that; I’m very humble about that type of stuff, but I definitely let the dog off the leash in the Main.”

Despite falling short of his bid to win, Drane took his ninth consecutive podium, most ever in the class.

Completing a podium stacked three deep with significance was Evan Renshaw, who sailed his way from 12th to third thanks to an adventurous high line to secure his first-career pro podium.

Meanwhile, RoosEvans equaled his career best AFT Singles finish in fourth, matching the result he claimed here one year ago.

Trevor Brunner took fifth, followed by Declan Bender, who impressed mightily in last-minute substitute duty filling in for Chad Cose.

Jared Lowe, Raggio, Evan Kelleher, and Hunter Bauer rounded out the top ten.

Drane now leads the championship with 54 points, followed by Senoia winner Saathoff. Kopp continues to hold down third at 46 despite making his roadracing debut in Texas.

AFT Singles Results

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Chase Saathoff Honda 23 Laps 2 Tom Drane Yamaha +0.312 3 Evan Renshaw Husqvarna +1.408 4 Aidan RoosEvans Yamaha +2.340 5 Trevor Brunner Honda +2.468 6 Declan Bender Husqvarna +3.450 7 Jared Lowe Honda +4.451 8 Tyler Raggio KTM +5.630 9 Evan Kelleher KTM +6.030 10 Hunter Bauer Yamaha +6.062 11 Tarren Santero Honda +6.321 12 Justin Anselmi KTM +8.062 13 Ethan Kitchen Yamaha +8.086 14 Morgen Mischler KTM +8.438 15 Jordan Jean Yamaha +9.397 16 Bradon Pfanders KTM DNS 17 Dalton Gauthier KTM DNS

AFT Singles Standings – Top 20

Pos Rider Total 1 Tom Drane 54 2 Chase Saathoff 47 3 Kody Kopp 46 4 Trevor Brunner 38 5 Evan Renshaw 36 6 Dalton Gauthier 30 7 Aidan RoosEvans 30 8 Tyler Raggio 29 9 Tarren Santero 29 10 Bradon Pfanders 26 11 Jared Lowe 21 12 Evan Kelleher 15 13 Hunter Bauer 14 14 Ethan Kitchen 13 15 Declan Bender 12 16 Justin Anselmi 12 17 Ryan Wells 7 18 Chad Cose 6 19 Morgen Mischler 4 20 Landen Smith 4 21 Jordan Jean 3 22 Landen Kawczak 3 23 Olin Kissler 2

AFT SuperTwins

History was made in Saturday night’s Yamaha Senoia Short Track when Briar Bauman hustled the Harley-Davidson XG750R to its maiden Mission AFT SuperTwins victory.

Bauman twice teased that possibility earlier this month at the 2025 Progressive American Flat Track double season opener, but he still somehow managed to pull it off in stunning fashion at Senoia Raceway in Senoia, Georgia.

In fact, Bauman appeared out of sorts prior to the Main Event, finishing an uncharacteristic fifth in his heat race, while title leader Dallas Daniels and fast qualifier Jarod VanDerKooi stole away the pre-race the momentum.

But as it played out, the Main delivered non-stop drama that actually started prior the race itself. VanDerKooi went from pole position to the back of the grid – along with Brandon Price, Henry Wiles, and Billy Ross – after arriving late to the staging area.

That development resulted in a frantic opening several laps in which Daniels, Brandon Robinson, and Davis Fisher ran three wide in their clash for the lead, followed closely by an on-form James Ott… and soon enough, a charging VanDerKooi.

Right around the time the race hit the halfway point, Robinson took command. And then with three minutes to go, Bauman made his move. Lurking just behind the leaders to that point, the two-time Grand National Champion snaked his way up to second before making a strike for first with less than two laps remaining.

Robinson reactively countered but Bauman was better positioned and reasserted his claim. All the while, Daniels was in their immediate wake, desperately seeking a way around both Harleys at Yamaha’s home round.

Ultimately, Bauman edged Robinson at the stripe to take the XG750R – which originally debuted back in 2016 – to its first-ever premier class victory with an emphatic 1-2 finish.

Briar Bauman

“It’s so much, right? It means the world to me, to my Rick Ware Racing/Parts Plus/Latus Motors team. It means so much to Dave (Zanotti) and Michelle (Disalvo) and everyone behind us. I struggled in our heat race pretty badly, but the whole group came together and said, ‘Hey, what do we need to do to make this thing better?’ This means so much to me, and it means so much to my family. And, like I said, I have a phenomenal team.”

Daniels came up 0.028 seconds short of breaking up the Harley first and second but still managed to up his record-breaking podium streak to 16 in the attempt. Fisher finished fourth another half-second behind Daniels, while VanDerKooi ended his blitz up through the field in fifth.

Trent Lowe continued his rather seamless transition to Mission AFT SuperTwins competition and the Honda Transalp with a fine sixth only two seconds removed from the win.

Ott followed him home in seventh with Dan Bromley, Price, and Max Whale completing the top ten.

Daniels continues to lead the early-season championship chase but only by a single point over Bauman (62-61). Robinson and Fisher are tied for third at 44.

AFT SuperTwins Results

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Briar Bauman Harley 29 Laps 2 Brandon Robinson Harley +0.265 3 Dallas Daniels Yamaha +0.293 4 Davis Fisher KTM +0.865 5 Jarod VanDerkooi KTM +1.672 6 Trent Lowe Honda +2.045 7 James Ott Yamaha +3.724 8 Dan Bromley Suzuki +4.334 9 Brandon Price Yamaha +6.311 10 Max Whale Royal Enf. +8.383 11 Ben Lowe Yamaha +8.827 12 Justin Jones KTM +9.235 13 Logan Mcgrane KTM +11.414 14 Cameron Smith Yamaha +12.702 15 Daniel Poole Kawasaki 27 Laps 16 Billy Ross Kawasaki 22 Laps 17 Henry Wiles Kawasaki 16 Laps

AFT SuperTwins Standings – Top 20

Pos Rider Total 1 Dallas Daniels 62 2 Briar Bauman 61 3 Brandon Robinson 44 4 Davis Fisher 44 5 Jarod VanDerkooi 35 6 Henry Wiles 31 7 Trent Lowe 31 8 Brandon Price 27 9 Max Whale 25 10 James Ott 24 11 Dan Bromley 20 12 Sammy Halbert 17 13 Justin Jones 15 14 Logan Mcgrane 14 15 Cameron Smith 13 16 Billy Ross 11 17 Ben Lowe 7 18 Daniel Poole 3 19 Cory Texter 3 20 Mitch Harvat 1

Next Up:

The world’s premier dirt track motorcycle racing series continues its run of six consecutive Short Tracks to open the 2025 season on Saturday, April 26, with its return to scenic Ventura, California, for the Ventura Short Track at Ventura Raceway.