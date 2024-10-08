Moto News Weekly Wrap
October 8, 2024
Aussie MXGP of 2025 dates locked in
Infront Moto Racing have announced that the MXGP of Australia will officially take place in Darwin on the 19th, 20th and 21st of September 2025. This marks a significant return of the MXGP series to Australian soil after more than two decades.
The MXGP of Australia is poised to be a highlight of the motocross calendar, offering a unique opportunity for Australian fans to witness world-class motocross action. Australian riders will have the chance to compete as wildcards across all three world championship classes, racing alongside the fastest riders in the world.
This landmark event will be part of the prestigious FIM Motocross World Championship series and will feature top riders from around the globe competing in the MXGP and MX2 classes. The event will also see the inclusion of the FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship with Darwin set to become the first city in Australia to host the WMX World Championship.
2025 FIM Enduro Vintage Trophy to be held in Poland
The FIM, the PZM and local organiser are delighted to announce that the 2025 FIM Enduro Vintage Trophy (EVT) will take place in Kielce-Piekoszów – Poland from 5 to 9 August. Fittingly next year’s EVT will be staged thirty years after the FIM International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE) was hosted in Jelenia Góra – Poland, and twenty-one years since the same event was held in Kielce.
Motocross of Nations 2025 & 2026 locations confirmed
The 78th Edition of the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations will be held in USA, from the 3rd to the 5th of October 2025. For the sixth running of this event on American soil, the host venue will be the spectacular Ironman Raceway just outside Crawfordsville, only an hour’s drive from the Motorsports Mecca of Indianapolis in the state of Indiana.
The USA holds the record for the most team victories in the history of the Monster Energy Motocross of Nations, with 23 in total, despite only truly joining the competition in the 1970s. The first ‘Nations’ in the USA was at Unadilla in 1987, in the middle of a period of dominance for the home team. Further home victories were taken in 2007 at Budd’s Creek, 2010 at Lakewood, and in 2022 at RedBud, which avenged the only American loss on home soil, which was to Team France in 2018 at the same venue.
Infront Moto Racing also officially announced that the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations will return to Ernée, France in 2026. With the great support of the Motoclub of Ernée, FFM and an outstanding team of organizers led by Philippe Lecomte, the confidence is high in that the 2026 event will be in the continuity of the very successful past events run in Ernée.
2025 W2RC Calendar revealed
The 2025 W2RC will consist of five rounds next year, including a new event in South Africa set to premiere in the mid-season. The Dakar will once again get the show on the road in Saudi Arabia in January. Next up will be the dunes of the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, which will bring down the curtain on the Middle Eastern act in late February.
The Rallye du Maroc, another event that has been on the calendar since 2022, will continue to wrap up the series in October. In contrast with these classic bookends, winds of change are blowing in the mid-season. The BP Ultimate Rally-Raid Portugal is returning after its inaugural edition last year, but it will now come at the tail end of the season, moving from April to late September to set up a Portugal-Morocco one-two combo. The two weeks between the finish of the Portuguese rally and the start of the Moroccan race will provide ample time for the teams to cross the Mediterranean by ship.
The W2RC serves up a fresh challenge every season, and 2025 is no exception. A brand-new race is set to make its debut in the cradle of rally raids. The South African Safari Rally, the latest addition to the calendar, will take up the third slot of the series in late May. Just like the BP Ultimate Rally-Raid Portugal in 2024, the South African round is the brainchild of an experienced organiser eager to host the W2RC. The team in charge of the South African Rally-Raid Championship (SARRC) will roll out the red carpet for the international caravan in South Africa to bring back the memories of the 1992 Paris–Cape Town rally.
2024 Australian Supercross broadcasters revealed
The 2024 FOX Australian Supercross Championship (AUSX) is set to continue its exciting positive trajectory with Kayo Sports confirmed as its official broadcast partner. As broadcast partner, every race will be available to view free, live and on-demand streaming across Australia on the Kayo Freebies platform.
In addition to the Australian broadcast, for the first time, MAVTV, will provide comprehensive worldwide coverage extending to millions of households across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, ensuring international supercross fans don’t miss a single race. In a bonus for fans, five-time SX1 champion Justin Brayton will join the commentary team for the first time ever, alongside Australian Supercross and Motocross regulars Lee Hogan and Danny Ham, as an Expert Commentator.
Justin Brayton
“The Australian Supercross Championship holds a special place in my heart, having had the privilege to race and win the Championship 5 times, to now join the broadcast team is truly an honor.” I can’t wait to be a part of what is shaping up to be a incredible 2024 season!”
Factory Honda launch expanded 250 ASX program
Honda Racing Australia is preparing to launch its most expansive 250 program ever for the 2024 Australian Supercross Championship, with Team Director Yarrive Konsky stressing the importance of meeting high expectations and continuing the team’s 250 success.
Yarrive Konsky
“Since 2019, we’ve dominated the 250 championships in both motocross and supercross, but keeping that streak alive is no easy task with the level of talent across all teams. This year, we’ve made significant investments to showcase Honda’s winning range of motocross bikes. I’m incredibly grateful to our sponsors—without their support, none of this would be possible.”
Leading the 250 campaign is two-time AMA Supercross 250 runner-up Shane McElrath, who is eager to race in Australia for the first time in the championship. McElrath will race a Polyflor Honda 2025 CRF250R in the first two rounds, joined by Canadian champion Cole Thompson, who will ride a Boost Mobile Honda. Thompson has two overall podium finishes in Australia and is determined to claim the championship that has eluded him in recent seasons.
In addition to McElrath and Thompson, Honda Australia’s seasoned 250 riders will also compete. Brodie Connolly, fresh off his Australian Motocross Championship win, will have minimal preparation due to his focus on the MX of Nations but is eager for the challenge in Brisbane. Noah Ferguson will ride the second Boost Mobile Honda, and Alex Larwood will represent the Froth Honda Racing 250.
In the SX3 class, Jake Cannon will race the Mongrel Boots 2025 CRF250R, Works Edition. After a serious injury in last year’s Supercross, Cannon rebounded to win this year’s Motocross Championship and now aims for his second title of the season.
Team Australia win MXoN 2024
After five decades of trying, Team Australia has scaled the motocross summit with a sensational landmark victory at the 2024 FIM Monster Energy Motocross of Nations (MXoN) in England. With a host of former Team Australia MXoN legends watching on, the Honda-riding trio of Hunter Lawrence, Jett Lawrence and Kyle Webster prevailed after three pressure-cooker motos around the Matterley Basin track.
The intensity in the final moto went to another level as the Lawrences hit the track in the MXGP/Open battle with America and The Netherlands still capable of wresting the prestigious Chamberlain Trophy. But any doubts were quickly dispelled with the Lawrences circulating at the front of the pack, with Jett finishing second and Hunter fourth – more than enough to win the MXoN for the first time.
The MXstore-backed Team Australia finished on 26pts, ahead of America (29), The Netherlands (36), Spain (45) and 2023 champion France (50).
In the individual standings, Tim Gasjer was the overall winner after two brilliant victories, ahead of Jett (1-2) and American Eli Tomac (Yamaha, 2-3). Jett’s final moto scrap with his fellow Honda factory rider Gasjer was brilliant, with the Slovenian pipping the Aussie by just 0.4 seconds.
The winning margins in the other two motos were much more comfortable, with Jett winning the second by nearly eight seconds.
Team Australia’s defence of the 2025 Motocross of Nations will take it to Ironman Raceway in Indiana on October 4-5.
Jett Lawrence – Team Australia (Champions)
“The first one was nice and cruisy, the second one I didn’t get as good a start, made it exciting I had to get a really good flow going, reel the first boys in, but I got around Tim. But then he got payback from last year on the last lap, I got him on the last lap last year, he got me this time for a better position. But no, it was good, I’m more excited and happy for Australia man, as a first timer and I’m pumped we’re able to do that with these other guys. It’s just unreal.”
Kyle Webster – Team Australia (Champions)
“Well these two boys did something else in that second moto, that was something unreal, 100% big shout out to everyone at home, everyone who made it possible, the fundraisers, those who made it over here to show support, and to be part of it for the first time for Australia, that’s something else, I’m stoked.”
Hunter Lawrence – Team Australia (Champions)
“Good weekend, I couldn’t care less about my weekend right now, I can’t help but think of all the Australians back home, all the people following us, supporting us, staying up late, I think it’s late there, thank you to everyone who fundraised and got us here, we appreciate it, and we’re just so frigging pumped to get a gold plate for Australia for the first time ever.”
Lars Lindstrom – Honda HRC Progressive Manager
“What an incredible race, and what an incredible result! The Lawrence family continues to put together a long list of remarkable accomplishments, and this one puts an exclamation point on what was already an unbelievable year. I also want to recognize Kyle Webster, with whom we worked closely over the past month or so. We also collaborated very well with Motorcycling Australia [the Australian governing body for motorcycle racing], as well as Honda Australia and Honda Europe, and I think those relationships were a big part of our success. Now it’s time for a short, well-deserved break before we start ramping up for the 2025 season.”
MXoN Results 2024
|Pos
|Nation/Team
|Points
|1
|Australia
|26
|2
|USA
|29
|3
|The Netherlands
|36
|4
|Spain
|45
|5
|France
|50
|6
|Germany
|62
|7
|Slovenia
|67
|8
|Italy
|70
|9
|Switzerland
|86
|10
|Latvia
|103
|11
|Denmark
|109
|12
|Great Britain
|113
|13
|Brazil
|114
|14
|Czech Republic
|115
|15
|Canada
|117
|16
|Belgium
|123
|17
|Norway
|136
|18
|Rep. of South Africa
|137
|19
|Estonia
|140
|20
|Austria
|155
Blake Bohannon wins YZ65 Superfinale
The 2024 YZ bLU cRU Europe Cup SuperFinale got underway on Saturday at the legendary Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN) with the YZ65 and YZ85 races on the world famous Matterley Basin circuit. Australia’s Blake Bohannon and the USA’s Tayce Morgan took the spoils in the respective races.
YZ65
A total of 40 aspiring young riders lined up on the start gate for the YZ65 race, a 12 minute plus two-lap duel across the tricky new layout at the track near Winchester in the U.K. Jann Huisman was quickest at the gate drop and he grabbed the holeshot, but Australia’s Bohannon was quick to get into the lead, feeling confident after topping timed practice.
When Huisman dropped back after a save and Kade Nightingale suffered a fall there were no challengers for the Australian debutant. With seven minutes remaining in the race, he had already built up an impressive seven-second lead, and by the chequered flag he had an incredible 38 second gap.
Austria’s Maurice Heidegger rode to a strong second place, while a tight battle broke out between Nightingale (USA) and Tommy Wood (GBR) for the final spot on the podium, this was eventually taken by the American. The top 14 places were filled by 14 different nationalities.
Blake Bohannon – YZ65 Winner
“This is all so exciting, I never thought I could even be here in front of all these people and representing Australia. The feeling is so cool and I’m so happy to take a win here at the SuperFinale. Thanks to everyone who has given me this opportunity.”
YZ65 Race – Classification
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Diff. First
|1
|Bohannon, Blake
|AUS
|18:47.615
|2
|Heidegger, Maurice
|AUT
|0:38.739
|3
|Nightingale, Kade
|USA
|0:49.511
|4
|Wood, Tommy
|GBR
|0:53.237
|5
|Pinchon, Conrad
|FRA
|0:58.976
|6
|Taylor, Lucas
|DEN
|1:02.473
|7
|Huisman, Jann
|NED
|1:04.386
|8
|Dominguez, Alvaro
|ESP
|1:33.307
|9
|Vitale, Francesco
|ITA
|1:43.555
|10
|Júlíusson, Aron dagur
|ISL
|1:45.109
|11
|Andrzejewski, Tymon
|POL
|1:45.467
|12
|Fotopoulos, Dimitris
|GRE
|1:53.758
|13
|Powell, Chandler
|CAN
|1:54.105
|14
|Macek, Matic
|SLO
|2:22.206
|15
|Berry, Cameron
|GBR
|2:23.553
|16
|Lind, Felix
|FIN
|2:30.054
|17
|Andres, Egoitz
|ESP
|2:49.137
|18
|Alhede, Viggo
|DEN
|3:02.164
|19
|Dahl, Harry
|SWE
|3:04.064
|20
|McAuley, Cole
|GBR
|3:11.491
|21
|Cegielko, Olivier
|ISL
|1 lap
|22
|Horsebog, Vitus
|DEN
|1 lap
|23
|Hietanen, Eino
|FIN
|1 lap
|24
|Cebovic, Rok
|CRO
|1 lap
|25
|Sommerlee, Levi
|SWE
|1 lap
|26
|Mathiesen, Oliver
|DEN
|1 lap
|27
|Hannah, Liam
|GBR
|1 lap
|28
|Maehara, Aito
|JPN
|1 lap
|29
|Alves, Martim
|POR
|1 lap
|30
|Cerins, Peteris
|LAT
|1 lap
|31
|Christiansen, Villads
|DEN
|1 lap
|32
|Visting, Elliot
|SWE
|1 lap
|33
|Chmiel, Luke
|GER
|1 lap
|34
|Caeiro, Vicente
|POR
|1 lap
|35
|Jaworski, Leon
|GER
|1 lap
|36
|Strachan, Nathan
|GBR
|1 lap
|37
|Yllander, Lukas
|SWE
|1 lap
|38
|Sörberg, Melker
|SWE
|2 laps
|39
|Reisulis, Augusts valdis
|LAT
|5 laps
YZ85
Next to take to the track was the YZ85 class, a total of 36 riders. Here the holeshot was taken by the USA’s Tayce Morgan.
The SuperFinale first-timer seemed to have everything under control as he maintained the lead over the first lap, but as Davie Dürr gave chase Morgan took a rough landing over one of Matterley’s huge jumps and went down.
The American remounted quickly and was ready to retaliate as Dürr attempted to break away. With five minutes left in the 15 minutes plus three lap race, Morgan was on the back tyre of his rival, and with just a few minutes left on the clock he regained the lead of the race, leaving a disappointed Dürr to settle for second.
Meanwhile, Kay Zijlstra (NED), Talon Medaglia (CAN) and Willads Gordon (DEN) all had their sights set on completing the podium, but it was the Dutch rider who proved strongest of the three.
Tayce Morgan – YZ85 Winner
“It feels really good to win, I got the holeshot but it was a really tough race because I had a crash and I had to push hard to come back to the front, but I did it and the feeling is awesome. Thanks to Yamaha and everyone who supports me.”
YZ85 Race – Classification
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Diff. First
|1
|Morgan, Tayce
|USA
|22:19.471
|2
|Duer, Davie
|AUT
|0:06.240
|3
|Zijlstra, Kay
|NED
|0:08.900
|4
|Medaglia, Talon
|CAN
|0:21.486
|5
|Gordon, Willads
|DEN
|0:42.416
|6
|Nagasawa, Shoma
|JPN
|0:52.772
|7
|Coppins, Nixon
|GBR
|0:57.908
|8
|Boutet, Louis
|FRA
|1:20.310
|9
|Lagain, Tylan
|FRA
|1:26.810
|10
|Degvold, Theo
|NOR
|1:31.118
|11
|Vidal, Ivan
|ESP
|1:40.334
|12
|Kaczorowski, Marcin
|POL
|1:59.953
|13
|Gajser, Leo
|SLO
|2:04.417
|14
|Celej, Jakub
|POL
|2:19.357
|15
|Holloway, Ralphy-jay
|GBR
|2:21.001
|16
|Gaasbeek, Liam
|NED
|2:33.560
|17
|Lehmann, Nael
|SUI
|2:41.906
|18
|Antoine, Loïc
|GER
|2:45.977
|19
|Meyer, Victor
|SWE
|2:54.549
|20
|Currie, Jamie
|GBR
|1 lap
|21
|Michaelsson David, Ismael
|ISL
|1 lap
|22
|Grambo, Melvin
|SWE
|1 lap
|23
|Grosso, Francesco
|ITA
|1 lap
|24
|Thompson, Connor
|GBR
|1 lap
|25
|Hoops, Tyler
|GER
|1 lap
|26
|Karlsson, Emilio
|SWE
|1 lap
|27
|Steensels, Jake
|BEL
|1 lap
|28
|Vainer, Aya
|ISR
|1 lap
|29
|Melby, Isak
|NOR
|1 lap
|30
|Bangsmann, Martin
|DEN
|1 lap
|31
|Rapp, Johann
|GER
|1 lap
|32
|Bysell, Elliot
|SWE
|1 lap
|33
|Oosthuizen, Kaylin
|RSA
|1 lap
|34
|Rotsthen, Elin
|SWE
|2 laps
|35
|Gaio, Leonardo
|POR
|4 laps
YZ125 SuperFinale run and won
In 2024 the Yamaha YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale opened up to riders from across the globe, allowing new talents to be discovered and making for some exciting racing around the tough Matterley Basin track. This was particularly evident in the YZ125 SuperFinale when New Zealand’s Levi Townley went head-to-head with Britain’s Keith, a battle that went right down to the chequered flag.
Light rain in the morning made the already churned up track tougher to manage for the young riders, but the 35 contenders were keen and ready to show their skills in front of the huge Motocross of Nations crowd. Townley rocketed off the gate to lead into the first corners, a position he looked set to hold in the early part of the race.
Meanwhile, Latvia’s Jekubs Kubulins – one of the main contenders at last year’s SuperFinale – was up into second. Keith quickly charged through, putting space between himself and the chasing Kubulins, Tyla Van de Poel (NED) and Ollie Bubb (GBR). Van de Poel would eventually drop back to 28th, leaving Emile De Baere (BEL) to move ahead of Bubb.
Talented Townley had managed to stretch the lead to over two and a half seconds, but Keith began closing with around seven minutes plus two laps left. Setting his sights on victory, the young Brit was roared on by the home crowd to overtake Townley with a brilliant move, and as the clock ticked down it looked as though he had the win wrapped up.
However, a final thrilling fight back by the New Zealander made the last two laps incredibly tight between the pair. Keith held on for an emotional home victory while Townley and Kubulins completed the final podium of the 2024 SuperFinale.
The top three European finishers plus two wildcards in each class of the YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale will receive an invite to the bLU cRU Masterclass that will take place on the 12th and 13th November.
There, one YZ125 rider will win a place in a Yamaha-supported EMX125 team for 2025, while the top-performing YZ65 and YZ85 youngsters will earn added support from Yamaha Motor Europe for next season.
Jamie Keith
“I’m absolutely buzzing and I don’t really know what to say, that was the craziest race I’ve ridden in my entire life – it was nonstop! The crowd were incredible, they were cheering me on and I had no choice but to win for them. I’m over the moon.”
YZ125 SuperFinale Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Diff. First
|1
|Keith, Jamie
|GBR
|29:16.039
|2
|Townley, Levi
|NZL
|0:00.659
|3
|Kubulins, Jekabs
|LAT
|0:42.586
|4
|De Baere, Emile
|BEL
|0:49.246
|5
|Bubb, Oliver
|GBR
|0:57.585
|6
|Romberg, Oskar Luis
|GER
|1:00.749
|7
|Zaremba, Dawid
|POL
|1:07.447
|8
|Garcia , Juan felipe
|ARG
|1:19.786
|9
|Rahn Stampe, Frederik
|DEN
|1:39.790
|10
|Lawton, Chace
|USA
|1:47.096
|11
|Takagi, Aoi
|JPN
|1:59.281
|12
|Armandie, Thomas
|FRA
|2:00.107
|13
|Sommerlee, Sander
|SWE
|2:07.053
|14
|Torres, Alejandro
|ESP
|1 lap
|15
|Blanc, Tristan
|SUI
|1 lap
|16
|Bergeron, Jonathan
|CAN
|1 lap
|17
|Frisagård, Erik
|SWE
|1 lap
|18
|Rossi, Gabriele
|ITA
|1 lap
|19
|Martensson, Benjamin
|SWE
|1 lap
|20
|Amar, Itamar
|ISR
|1 lap
|21
|Fransson, Nellie
|SWE
|1 lap
|22
|Vissing, Lukas
|DEN
|1 lap
|23
|Melby, Simon
|NOR
|1 lap
|24
|Anderson, Jaden
|GBR
|1 lap
|25
|Jazdzewski, Kewin
|POL
|1 lap
|26
|Brondbjerg, Alexander
|DEN
|1 lap
|27
|Rautiainen, Mio-Onni
|FIN
|2 laps
|28
|Van de Poel, Tyla
|BEL
|4 laps
|29
|Sorensen, Nicoline
|DEN
|5 laps
|30
|Scott, Robbie
|GBR
|8 laps
|31
|Stene, Dennis
|NOR
|11 laps
2025 Speedway GP wild cards & line-up revealed
Riders from nine different nations will compete in the 2025 FIM Speedway Grand Prix series after the four permanent wild cards were confirmed. Former Speedway GP world champion Jason Doyle of Australia, three-time Speedway European Championship winner Mikkel Michelsen from Denmark, Czech champion Jan Kvech and German racer Kai Huckenbeck all take their places in the 2025 series after being nominated by the SGP Commission.
This means Poland, Great Britain, Sweden, Slovakia, Australia, Denmark, Latvia, Germany and Czech Republic are all represented for the second straight season in a truly international 2025 Speedway GP field.
The four wild cards are joined by this season’s Speedway GP top-six automatic qualifiers – five-time Speedway GP world champion Bartosz Zmarzlik of Poland, Great Britain’s silver medallist Robert Lambert, Swedish world No.3 Fredrik Lindgren, GB’s two-time FIM Speedway of Nations world champion Dan Bewley, Slovakia’s nine-time SGP winner Martin Vaculik and Aussie ace Jack Holder.
Speedway European Championship winner Andzejs Lebedevs from Latvia also gains automatic entry, and he’s joined by the top four from the FIM SGP Challenge in Pardubice, Czech Republic on Friday – Brady Kurtz (Australia), Anders Thomsen (Denmark), Dominik Kubera (Poland) and Max Fricke (Australia).
Doyle, who won the 2017 Speedway GP World Championship, missed eight rounds of the 2024 Speedway GP season after undergoing surgery on a torn rotator cuff suffered in a crash at British track King’s Lynn in May. Prior to that fall, he was firmly in world-title contention, having raced to victory at the Orlen FIM Speedway GP of Poland – Warsaw on May 11 in front of around 50,000 people at PGE Narodowy – just two weeks after he took second place at the FIM Speedway GP of Croatia on April 27.
The 2025 Speedway GP substitutes list has also been revealed as the SGP Commission nominates the riders who will step into the starting line-up, should any of the 15 regular miss a round due to injury, illness or other reasons.
Denmark’s two-time SGP silver medallist and double European champion Leon Madsen is named as first substitute, with Poland’s former world No.2 Patryk Dudek listed as the second reserve.
Great Britain’s triple Speedway GP world champion Tai Woffinden is waiting in the wings as third substitute after a previously unbroken 12-year stint in the SGP starting line-up dating back to 2013.
Double Swedish champion Jacob Thorssell is fourth substitute after finishing just one point and one place short of Speedway GP qualification at the FIM SGP Challenge in Pardubice.
FIM North America champion Luke Becker from the USA is fifth substitute, with France’s former FIM Long Track world champion Dimitri Bergé named as sixth substitute.
The top three riders from the FIM Speedway Under-21 World Championship (SGP2) round off the list as SGP2 champion Wiktor Przyjemski of Poland is seventh reserve, Ukrainian silver medallist Nazar Parnitskyi becomes eighth reserve and Norwegian bronze medallist Mathias Pollestad is ninth substitute.
2025 Speedway GP Line-Up in FIM Ranking Order
- 95. Bartosz Zmarzlik (Poland)
- 505. Robert Lambert (Great Britain)
- 66. Fredrik Lindgren (Sweden)
- 99. Dan Bewley (Great Britain)
- 54. Martin Vaculik (Slovakia)
- 25. Jack Holder (Australia)
- 155. Mikkel Michelsen (Denmark)
- 415. Dominik Kubera (Poland)
- 29. Andzejs Lebedevs (Latvia)
- 46. Max Fricke (Australia)
- 744. Kai Huckenbeck (Germany)
- 201. Jan Kvech (Czech Republic)
- 69. Jason Doyle (Australia)
- 105. Anders Thomsen (Denmark)
- 101. Brady Kurtz (Australia)
- 2025 SPEEDWAY GP SUBSTITUTES
- 30. Leon Madsen (Denmark)
- 692. Patryk Dudek (Poland)
- 108. Tai Woffinden (Great Britain)
- 24. Jacob Thorssell (Sweden)
- 22. Luke Becker (USA)
- 96. Dimitri Bergé (France)
- Wiktor Przyjemski (Poland) – rider number to be confirmed
- 785. Nazar Parnitskyi (Ukraine)
- 999. Mathias Pollestad (Norway)
Max Fricke earns 2025 SGP slot at Czech showdown
On a dramatic night packed with thrills and spills, Brady Kurtz, Anders Thomsen, Dominik Kubera and Max Fricke filled the top four positions in the FIM Speedway Grand Prix World Championship Challenge and in doing so earned themselves permanent starting positions in the 2025 FIM Speedway Grand Prix (SGP) series.
Constant rain made conditions technical and very testing in the Stadion Pardubice – Svítkov in the Czech Republic with available grip and favourable lines on the three-hundred-and-ninety-one-metre oval shifting on an almost race-by-race basis.
Australian ace Kurtz started the programme firing on all cylinders and the twenty-eight-year-old, who has never had a full-time place in SGP, took control from the get-go with victory from Danish rider Thomsen. Poland’s Kubera, one of the pre-event favourites who finished this year’s SGP series in eighth, also got his challenge under way with a win and the pair were tied at the top following the first block of Heats with Sweden’s Jacob Thorssell and Kai Huckenbeck from Germany.
Kurtz, Kubera and Thorssell all added another win in their second Heats to keep it all square at the front as twenty-eight-year-old Australian Fricke, after following Kubera home in their opening Heat, picked up three points for his first win of the night.
With two blocks down and three to go the pace-setters were beginning to stake their claims to the four priceless qualifying positions and with his third consecutive win – this time ahead of Huckenbeck and Kubera – Kurtz pulled clear of the chasing pack as Thomsen, after scoring a single point in his second outing, kept himself in contention with his first victory of the night.
Poland’s Kacper Woryna also took a win in the third block in front of Thorssell and his compatriot Patryk Dudek, who looked impressive in two wildcard SGP appearances this year, added a vital three points to his total when he defeated Fricke.
The opening race of the fourth block featured Kurtz, Thorssell and Fricke who were lying first, second and fourth, but it was home hero Jan Kvech who muscled his way to a surprise victory from Kurtz. Germany’s Kevin Wölbert then doubled his score with his first win of the night, before Thomsen and Kubera kept the pressure on Kurtz with victories of their own.
Heading into the fifth and final Block of racing, Kurtz led on eleven points from Kubera on ten with Thomsen on nine, one point clear of a two-way tie for the fourth and final qualifying position between Thorssell and Fricke.
Thomsen – winner of the 2022 Gorzów SGP – was the first rider to book his place behind the SGP tapes next year when he won his fifth Heat from Thorssell and Kubera before Denmark’s Frederik Jakobsen and Woryna claimed consolation victories. Woryna’s win came at the expense of Kurtz, but the Australian was clearly delighted with the two points for second that gave him an unassailable lead.
With Kubera also assured of a place in SGP next year, the final qualifying position hinged on the deciding Heat of the night.
Fricke, who this year replaced the injured Jason Doyle for the final eight rounds of the SGP series, knew that victory was essential as a second-placed finish would tie him with Thorssell who would get the verdict on more Heat wins, but when the tapes went up the Australian struggled as he ran wide into soft dirt. With his chances of returning for a full SGP season in 2025 looking slim, he was handed a lifeline when Huckenbeck crashed and Wölbert ran into his stricken machine.
From the restart Fricke moved past Wölbert into the lead and then soaked up intense pressure from the German for the full four laps to take a vital three points and the final qualifying position.
Ervin Krajčovič keeps Flat Track title hopes alive at Round Five
Defending champion Ervin Krajčovič (KTM) raced to a vital victory at round five of the 2024 FIM Flat Track World Championship powered by Anlas, Kineo, Blackburst and HKC Koopmann on home ground at Pardubice in the Czech Republic this afternoon and in the process kept his title hopes alive.
The start of a Grand Final is always adrenalin-charged, but competitors in the Stadion Pardubice – Svítkov had to endure six separate attempts before the afternoon’s main points-paying race could get away and it was stone-cold Krajčovič who kept his cool to win from America’s Sammy Halbert.
Trailing Halbert by ten points at the start of the day, Krajčovič’s first victory of the series – and the first ever by a homegrown Flat Track racer in Pardubice – has slashed the deficit to seven to set up a sensational showdown at the final round at Debrecen in Hungary in seven days’ time.
The Heat races were relatively incident-free with the first block sticking close to the formbook as double champion Lasse Kurvinen (KTM) from Finland, Krajčovič and Halbert all started with wins before the thirty-seven-year-old US star moved into a clear lead with his second consecutive victory.
Dropping a point to home rider Ondřej Svědík (Yamaha) in his second Heat pushed Kurvinen down to second with Krajčovič falling to third after finishing behind Halbert and Italian Giacomo Bossetti (GASGAS) as 2022 champion Gerard Bailo (Zaeta) picked up his first Heat win of the day – and only his second of the season – ahead of his Japanese team-mate Masatoshi Ohmori.
With only the top ten guaranteed a place in the Grand Final, tension was building and after watching Krajčovič win from Italian contender Matteo Boncinelli (Beta) and Svědík lead home Czech wildcard Vít Janoušek, Halbert dropped his first point of the programme when he was defeated by Kurvinen.
With just one block of Heats remaining it was Halbert and Kurvinen who shared the lead on twenty points – one clear of Krajčovič – with Svědík, Bailo and Boncinelli on seventeen points in a three-way tie for fourth.
Boncinelli swept to victory in his fourth Heat from Britain’s Jack Bell (Honda) before Krajčovič followed Britain’s Tim Neave (Yamaha) across the line and Halbert won from Kevin Corradetti (GASGAS) with all six riders joined in the Grand Final by Svědík, Kurvinen, Bailo and Ohmori.
Riders placed from eleventh to twentieth contested the Last Chance Heat with Czech wildcards Daniel Mandys and former FIM Superbike World Championship racer Oliver König finishing one-two to make the cut before twelve riders across two rows assembled for the Grand Final.
Lining up next to each other in the centre of the front row, Halbert and Krajčovič fired away from the line with the Czech rider in the lead, but the race was stopped when Boncinelli slid off and was relegated to the third penalty row for the restart which Bailo led before Halbert fell on the first bend.
The third restart saw Ohmori fall and he then lined up alongside Boncinelli for the fourth restart that also resulted in a red light when Bailo was adjudged to have jumped the start and demoted to the third row for the fifth restart which was also halted after Kurvinen and Boncinelli crashed.
Boncinelli was unable to make the sixth restart which Krajčovič led into the opening bend as Halbert attacked Neave for second. Kurvinen then pushed the British rider back to fourth on the back straight before Corradetti blasted past both for third, but there was no catching Krajčovič who punched the air as he took the chequered flag.
Halbert and Corradetti completed the podium ahead of Svědík, Kurvinen and Neave to set up a mouth-watering decider in Hungary with Halbert leading Krajčovič by seven points and Neave and Corradetti locked together a further twenty-two points off the pace in third, just two ahead of Kurvinen.
The 2024 FIM Flat Track World Championship concludes next Saturday (12 October) at Debrecen in Hungary.
Toni Bou claims X-Trial title in Andorra
Toni Bou made history over the weekend with his 18th title in the indoor X-Trial discipline, with two rounds to go before the end of the 2024 season. The Repsol Honda rider started the first lap by making a mistake at Zone 5 that put him in second place, behind teammate Marcelli. For the second lap, the Montesa Cota 4RT rider made two mistakes and qualified for the final in second position.
On a last lap in which Bou, Marcelli and Busto faced each other, the Catalan rider picked up 10 penalty points, clinching the win and his 36th title. The Repsol Honda rider has won every title since 2007, making him the most successful athlete in the history of Trial riding.
There was an incredible return to the X-Trial World Championship for Marcelli. The Montesa Cota 4RT rider started the first lap leading the way with only 3 penalty points, which gave him an extra point for the overall standings. On the final two laps, the Repsol Honda rider accrued 13 points that placed him third, qualifying for the final. He earned third place, continuing a run of 5 consecutive podiums, and is tied on points for third place in the overall standings with Jaime Busto.
Toni Bou – P1
“It has been a very special day. Winning the title here is incredible for us. We struggled a lot, we didn’t feel good and we had a crash in Zone 1 on the opening lap, then we started the second lap badly but we managed to qualify. Then, in the final, on the last part we were at our best. Being able to win on the last zone, winning the race and the title is a dream come true for me. I want to thank the whole team for the great work they have done this year.”
Jaime Busto – P2
“I’m really happy with how things have gone here in Andorra. To qualify top for the final is great, and I knew I was riding well. With things so tight, even a small mistake could make a big difference to the results as we saw. In the final, I just made a couple too many mistakes and ended up second to Toni, which is never a bad thing. Congratulations to him and we’ll take the fight for second on to the next round in Estonia.”
Gabriel Marcelli – P3
“I felt very comfortable today, even though I didn’t have a very good feeling when I arrived here, as it had been a long time since we had run an indoor race. I was leading the race until the last few sections. I made some important mistakes, but you learn from them. I also felt very comfortable on the bike, so it’s a good sign that we’re going in the right direction with both the bike and the team. Even though we got third place, which is not what we were looking for, we’re very happy.”
X-Trial of Andorra results
|Pos.
|Rider
|Nation
|L1
|L2
|L3
|Team
|1
|Bou Toni
|SPA
|6
|10
|10
|Repsol Honda Team
|2
|Busto Jaime
|SPA
|6
|6
|14
|Gas Gas Factory Racing
|3
|Marcelli Gabriel
|SPA
|3
|13
|18
|Repsol Honda Team
|4
|Raga Adam
|SPA
|10
|13
|Sherco Factory Team
|5
|Martyn Toby
|GBR
|9
|15
|Montesa
|6
|Bincaz Benoit
|FRA
|14
|11
|Sherco Factory Team
|7
|Haga Sondre
|NOR
|16
|18
|Gas Gas Factory Team
|8
|Gelabert Aniol
|SPA
|23
|17
|TRRS Factory Team
X-Trial Standings 2024 after Andorra
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Team.
|Points
|1
|Bou Toni
|SPA
|Repsol Honda Team
|106
|2
|Busto Jaime
|SPA
|Gas Gas Factory Racing
|68
|3
|Marcelli Gabriel
|SPA
|Repsol Honda Team
|68
|4
|Martyn Toby
|GBR
|Montesa
|40
|5
|Bincaz Benoit
|FRA
|Sherco Factory Team
|24
|6
|Raga Adam
|SPA
|Sherco Factory Team
|23
|7
|Grattarola Matteo
|ITA
|Beta Factory Racing
|15
|8
|Chantagno Gaël
|FRA
|Electric Motion
|4
|9
|Haga Sondre
|NOR
|Gas Gas Factory Team
|2
|10
|Gelabert Aniol
|SPA
|TRRS Factory Team
|2
Jorge Prado – 2024 MXGP World Champion Recap
The 2024 season saw an epic battle between three multi-time World Champions, as Jorge Prado took the #1 plate he had earned from his 2023 title and fought to defend it against the two five-time World Champions in the class, Tim Gajser and Jeffrey Herlings. It was the first time that two existing quintuple Champs had lined up together since 2004. Between the big three, these riders have dominated MXGP for the last half-decade, taking every title since Antonio Cairoli’s final crown of 2017. While his 2023 crown was never straightforward, this time Prado had to take on the other two multi-champs for the entire season, and Motocross fans were treated to a back and forth, unpredictable, and season-long struggle for supremacy.
The 23-year-old Spaniard, who celebrates his birthday in the first week of the year and is still at the age where many riders would be racing in MX2, has truly matured into one of the all-time greats with this amazing Championship battle. Taking 11 Grand Prix wins against four for each of his main rivals, the consistency of his competitors pushed him to continually get the best out of himself. For a rider whose career holeshot record hovers around the 50% mark – truly one of the best starters of all time – that means riding at the front and enduring the pressure from legends who have the fearsome reputation of being untouchable towards the end of a Grand Prix race.
As Jorge’s father, Jesus, told the Behind The Gate crew, Jorge has been riding in this way since the age of nine. “For Jorge, it is natural to get the holeshot and lead a race. It might not be for everyone, but this is the way he has always raced. Some riders cannot do this as well, but Jorge can take the pressure because he is so used to being in front.” This ability caught the attention of the KTM management, and in his early teenage years the Prado family moved to Belgium, the mecca of Motocross, to support him in his quest to become a professional Motocross rider. With a natural style and balance that has been shaped in part by his love for Trials – a sport that has been led by the Spanish for decades – he soon mastered the sand riding techniques of the Benelux riders like nobody else from his part of the world.
All of this contributed to Prado’s rapid development into one of the hottest prospects of European Motocross. In 2015, he won the EMX125 European title at the age of 14, starting his career successfully. A year later in 2016, after finishing a less successful EMX250 season, the young Prado lined-up in his first MX2 Grand Prix in The Netherlands, in the deep sandy track of Assen. That is when he entered into the big league with a bang, racing dominant Champion Jeffrey Herlings hard in the Dutchman’s local sand, confirming all of his talent as he directly climbed onto the third step of the podium, at the tender age of just 15.
The 2017 campaign was his first full MX2 season, finishing seventh in the standings with an impressive trio of Grand Prix victories at Trentino, Lommel, and Assen, with five podiums, becoming the first Spanish rider to win an MX2 Grand Prix. The Spaniard was already on his way to greatness as he emerged in 2018 as one of the most complete riders of the year in MX2.
Jorge moved to the Italian squad of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, alongside Antonio Cairoli, and Claudio and Davide De Carli took the challenge to guide the young Spanish rider to the top of the MX2 class. Prado went on to take a whopping 12 GP wins, making 17 podiums out of 20. With these impressive stats, Prado rose above his main rival Pauls Jonass to win his first MX2 World Championship, and the first for a Spanish rider outside of the defunct MX3 category.
He didn’t stop there as he rode even better during the 2019 season to completely dominate the Championship, winning every Grand Prix he contested apart from Uddevalla, which was where he steadily took a fourth place in race two to clinch the title with two rounds to go, even after completely missing round two in the UK due to a shoulder injury. His margin of 213 points was the biggest ever seen in MX2, and his second straight title saw him move up to the MXGP category as he turned 19 years of age.
In the premier class, Prado had to deal with a heavy-hitting line-up of former World Champions like Antonio Cairoli, Jeffrey Herlings, Tim Gajser and Romain Febvre. Not only that, but he immediately broke his leg in pre-season training on the 450. His first season in MXGP ended with a solid sixth place in the Championship with GP victories in Faenza and Lommel, as well as an emotional home GP win at the first event held at the intu-Xanadu Arroyomolinos circuit.
Fifth in 2021 with a solitary GP win at Loket, the 2022 season saw Prado switch brand to the Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing Team with Davide De Carli. This proved to be a good move with the Spaniard stepping up a notch and starting to perform at the top on a regular basis. He won a single GP in Portugal and managed to get an amazing 10 podiums out of 17 to claim his first MXGP medal with bronze behind Tim Gajser and Jeremy Seewer.
2023 was the year that Prado rose to become MXGP Champ for the first time, also winning the first title for the GASGAS brand. The Spaniard started the season in top form in Argentina after winning the newly implemented points-counting RAM Qualifying Race, then finishing on the podium on Sunday to wear the Red Plate that he would never relinquish. After that, Prado kept performing to high standards, pressuring his rivals with 11 RAM Qualifying Race wins, and although he only won two GPs overall, in Trentino and Teutschenthal, he won more individual races than anybody with a total of 14, withstanding the charge of Jeffrey Herlings before the Dutchman’s injury, then able to keep a rampant Romain Febvre at bay with consistent scoring, clinching the title at Maggiora when Febvre suffered a mechanical issue to put the Championship beyond his reach.
His 2024 season started by showing impressive form from the very beginning as he hit the MXGP Championship on the back of a non-stop winter pre-season, winning the first four Grands Prix with six of the eight individual race wins. Although getting unstuck in the mud of Portugal, he bounced back with a commanding win in his hometown MXGP of Galicia, on the track that’s named after him in Lugo! With both that GP and a later win in Sweden, he revealed that the 2024 edition of Jorge Prado could actually make passes and win from average starts!
The red plate bounced between Jorge and the consistent Tim Gajser, until Prado got caught up in a first turn pile-up at Maggiora! The track that had given him so much joy in 2023 nearly cost him the title this season, as Gajser romped to the GP win and stretched out a points lead.
After Jorge’s first four wins, nobody was able to win back-to-back GPs, as the three multi-champions slugged it out. Passed by Gajser for the GP win at Loket, then by a stunning Herlings display at Lommel, he stayed in the fight with that win at Uddevalla, before again falling to Herlings in the sand of Arnhem. Even with Gajser’s victory in Switzerland for round 17, extending the Slovenian’s lead, Prado never dropped out of the top three in a race after the second Indonesian round. After a narrow win for the Spaniard in Türkiye, the turning point came in China when Gajser suffered his moment of misfortune with crashes and a broken footpeg in race one.
With the final round in Spain, and two perfect home GPs under his belt already, the slender seven-point advantage Prado held going to the final round at Cozar looked to be healthy enough. Despite a rare error which cost him the second race win, Jorge rode to a third straight GP victory to clinch that fourth title in his home country! Amidst wild celebrations he was able to tell Lisa Leyland that: “It was a great year, and I deserve this title so much. A lot of work goes behind it, with a lot of effort from everybody behind me. That’s the fourth one, let’s go!”
Although there is speculation about his future, to be cleared up in the weeks to come, there is now no doubt that the best Spanish Motocross racer ever, and now equal sixth in all-time GP wins with Gajser on 49, has joined the ranks of the all-time elite with this epic Championship victory. Vamos, Senor Prado!
Motorcycling Australia Junior Class Rules Revisions
MA Information Bulletin #2064
Affected Discipline:
- Road Race: 6.5 Junior Competition Classes
- Motocross: 8.3 Junior Australian Championship Classes & 8.7 Junior Competition Classes
- Enduro: 10.6 Junior Competition Classes
- Speedway: 12.4 Junior Competition Classes
- Dirt Track and Track: 13.2 Junior Australian Championship Classes & 13.4.2 Junior Competition Classes
Information Pertains to:
Lowering the age limit from 7 to 6 years for the 50cc Auto class of competition; And; Raising the age of the 100cc to 125cc 2 – Stroke Class to Under 17.
Current Rules:
- 6.5 7 to Under 10 Up to 50cc Auto
- 8.3 7 to Under 9 50cc Auto
- 8.7 7 to Under 9 50cc Auto
- 10.6 7 to Under 9 50cc Auto
- 12.4 7 to Under 9 50cc Auto Class
- 13.2 7 to Under 9 50cc Auto Class
- 13.4.2 7 to Under 9 50cc Auto Class
- 8.3 15 Years 100cc to 125cc 2-stroke
New Rules:
- 6.5 6 to Under 10 Up to 50cc Auto
- 8.3 6 to Under 9 50cc Auto
- 8.7 6 to Under 9 50cc Auto
- 10.6 6 to Under 9 50cc Auto
- 12.4 6 to Under 9 50cc Auto Class
- 13.2 6 to Under 9 50cc Auto Class
- 13.4.2 6 to Under 9 50cc Auto Class
- 8.3 15 to Under 17 100cc to 125cc 2-stroke
Rationale:
To achieve an overlap from 50cc competition to 65cc competition, MA in consultation with MA’s Rules and Technical Committee, have decided to lower the age for the 50cc Auto Class of Competition to 6 years to facilitate a smoother transition to 65cc competition. A year of competition on the 50cc machine will help riders adjust to the dynamics of racing at a younger age, making the switch to a 65cc bike less challenging.
Previously, participants could only participate in demonstration (Demo) Events up until the age of 7 years. Once a participant had turned 7, that participant could start competing on both a 50cc Auto Class machine and a 65cc competition machine at the same time.
By creating an overlap, it gives the competitor the choice to enhance their development by starting competition on a 50cc Auto Machine at the age of 6, allowing up to one year of competition experience prior to competition on a 65cc machine. This change aligns with global practices and helps standardise the progression of young competitors.
Additionally, raising the age for the 100cc to 125cc 2 – Stroke class to Under 17 for the Australian Junior Motocross Championship (AJMX) brings the class into line with the age used in the FIM Junior Motocross World Championship. This will allow competitors who turn 17 after January 1 of that year to compete in this class at AJMX, enabling MA to choose the most appropriate competitor to represent Australia in this class at the Junior MX World Championship.
The following wording will be included in the License Conditions and Endorsements Document to support these changes.
Discipline Specific License Endorsement Matrix:
- RR Up to 50 Road Race Up to 50cc 6-U10
- OR50cc Off Road Up to 50cc 2 or 4-Stroke Motocross 6-U9
- Enduro 6-U9
- Minikhana 6-U11
- Track/Dirt Track 6-U9
- SP50 Speedway 50cc 2-stroke & 4-stroke 6-U9
Discipline Specific License Endorsement Conditions:
- 35.10.
- Competitors aged 15 to under 17 years may compete together in the discipline of Motocross at the Australian Junior Motocross Championships in the following class only: 15 to Under 17 100cc to 125cc 2-stroke.
- a) For competitors under the age of 16, the current Junior Endorsement of OR200 (2) 250(4) Off Road Up 150cc MX/200cc Enduro 2-Stroke & Up to 250cc 4-Stroke applies.
- b) Competing in this class does not prevent any eligible Junior or Senior competitor from competing in any other Junior or Senior age specific class of competition in which they are eligible to compete.
Licence Types and Activity Eligibility Table:
- Junior National Competition 6 to Under 16 Competition
- Junior Restricted National 6 to Under 16 Competition
- One Event Competition 6 & Over Competition
Effective from: February 1st 2025
2024 Racing schedule
2024 FIM EnduroGP Calendar
|DATE
|VENUE
|COUNTRY
|FMNR
|EGP
|EJ
|EY
|EW
|EO
|5-7 April
|Fafe
|Portugal
|FMP
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|12-14 April
|Valpaços
|Portugal
|FMP
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|10-12 May
|Bacau
|Romania
|FRM
|X
|X
|X
|X
|21-23 June
|Bettola
|Italy
|FMI
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|12-14 July
|Gelnica
|Slovakia
|SMF
|X
|X
|X
|X
|2-4 August
|Rhayader
|Wales/UK
|ACU
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|13-15 September
|Brioude
|France
|FFM
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Reserve date: July 26-28
2024 MXGP Calendar (Provisional)
|Round
|Date
|Country
|Venue
|1
|10 March
|ARGENTINA
|Villa La Angostura, Patagonia
|2
|24 March
|SPAIN
|Intu Xanadu-Arroyomolinos
|3
|07 April
|ITALY
|Riola Sardo, Sardegna
|4
|14 April
|ITALY
|Pietramurata, Trentino
|5
|05 May
|PORTUGAL
|Agueda
|6
|12 May
|SPAIN
|Galicia, Lugo
|7
|19 May
|FRANCE
|Saint Jean d’Angely
|8
|02 June
|GERMANY
|Teutschenthal
|9
|09 June
|LATVIA
|Kegums
|0
|16 June
|ITALY
|Maggiora
|11
|30 June
|INDONESIA
|Sumbawa
|12
|07 July
|INDONESIA
|Lombok
|13
|21 July
|CZECH REPUBLIC
|Loket
|14
|28 July
|BELGIUM
|Lommel, Flanders
|15
|11 August
|SWEDEN
|Uddevalla
|16
|18 August
|THE NETHERLANDS
|Arnhem
|17
|25 August
|SWITZERLAND
|Frauenfeld
|18
|08 September
|TURKIYE
|Afyonkarahisar
|19
|15 September
|CHINA
|Shangahi
|20
|29 September
|ITALY
|TBA
|MXoN
|6 October
|UNITED KINGDOM
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (Matterley Basin)
2024 FIM Hard Enduro World Championships Provisional Calendar
|DATE
|EVENT
|COUNTRY
|W. CHAMP
|J. WORLD
|10-12 May
|Valleys Extreme
|UK
|X
|X
|30 May-2 June
|Red Bull Erzbergrodeo
|Austria
|X
|X
|19-22 June
|Xross Hard Enduro Rally
|Serbia
|X
|X
|23-27 July
|Red Bull Romaniacs
|Romania
|X
|X
|22-25 August
|Red Bull Tennessee Knockout
|USA
|X
|06-08 September
|Abestone
|Italy
|X
|X
|10-12 October
|Sea to Sky
|Türkiye
|X
|25-27 October
|24MX Hixpania Hard Enduro
|Spain
|X
2024 Monster Energy Supercross & Pro Motocross calendars
2024 FIM Speedway Grand Prix World Championship calendar
|2024 SPEEDWAY GP CALENDAR
|Date
|Event
|Location
|April 27
|FIM Speedway GP of Croatia
|Croatia
|May 11
|FIM Speedway GP of Poland
|Warsaw
|May 18
|FIM Speedway GP of Germany
|Landshut
|June 1
|FIM Speedway GP of Czech Republic
|Prague
|June 15
|FIM Speedway GP of Sweden
|Malilla
|June 29
|FIM Speedway GP of Poland
|Gorzow
|August 17
|FIM Speedway GP of Great Britain
|Cardiff
|August 31
|FIM Speedway GP of Poland
|Wroclaw
|September 7
|FIM Speedway GP of Latvia
|Riga
|September 14
|FIM Speedway GP of Denmark
|Vojens
|September 28
|FIM Speedway GP of Poland
|Torun
|2024 FIM SPEEDWAY OF NATIONS: Manchester, Great Britain
|Date
|Series
|Event
|Tuesday, July 9
|FIM Speedway of Nations
|Semi Final 1
|Wednesday, July 10
|FIM Speedway of Nations
|Semi Final 2
|Friday, July 12
|FIM Speedway of Nations
|SON2
|Saturday, July 13
|FIM Speedway of Nations
|Final
|2024 FIM SGP2 (FIM Speedway Under 21 World Championship)
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Friday, June 14
|FIM SGP2 of Sweden
|Malilla
|Friday, September 6
|FIM SGP2 of Latvia
|Riga
|Friday, September 27
|FIM SGP2 of Poland
|Torun
|2024 FIM SGP3 (FIM Speedway Youth World Championship)
|Friday, June 28
|FIM SGP3 Final
|Gorzow, Poland
|2024 FIM SGP4 FIM Speedway Youth World Cup (SGP4)
|Saturday, June 15
|FIM SGP4
|Malilla, Sweden
2024 FIM E-Xplorer World Cup provisional calendar
|Date
|Location
|16-17 February
|TBA, Japan*
|3-4 May
|TBA, Norway**
|21-23 June
|Vollore-Montagne, France
|20-22 September
|Crans-Montana, Switzerland
|29-1 November/December
|TBA, India*
2024 Penrite ProMX Championship Calendar
|2024 Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Location
|Round One
|March 17
|Wonthaggi, Vic
|Round Two
|April 7
|Horsham, Vic
|Round Three
|May 5
|Gillman, SA
|Round Four
|May 26
|Maitland, NSW
|Round Five
|June 23
|Murray Bridge, SA
|Round Six
|July 21
|Toowoomba, Qld
|Round Seven
|August 11
|MX Farm Queensland, Gympie, Qld
|Round Eight
|August 17-18
|Queensland Moto Park, Coulson, Qld
2024 FIM Baja World Cup calendar
|Date
|Venue
|Country
|08-10 February
|Saudi Baja
|Saudi Arabia
|02-04 May
|Baja TT Dehesa
|Spain
|26-28 July
|Baja Aragon
|Spain
|08-11 August
|Baja Hungary
|Hungary
|31. Oct – 2 Nov
|Baja Qatar
|Qatar
|08-10 November
|Baja TT do Oeste
|Portugal
|15-17 November
|Jordan Baja
|Jordan
|28-30 November
|Dubai International Baja
|United Arab Emirates
2024 Australian Track and Dirt Track calendar
- Australian Senior Track Championship
- May 4-5, Mick Doohan Raceway, North Brisbane (Qld)
- North Brisbane Junior Motorcycle Club;
- Australian Senior Dirt Track Championship
- July 20-21, Drays Park, Gunyarra (Qld)
- Whitsunday Dirt Riders;
- Australian Junior Track Championship
- August 10-11, Daroobalgie Speedway, Forbes (NSW)
- Forbes Auto Sports Club; and
- Australian Junior Dirt Track Championship
- September 28-29, Jambaroo Park, Mildura (Vic)
- North-West Victorian Motorcycle Club.
2024 Aussie Flat Track Nationals Calendar
- Round 1: Flat Track Layout – Appin, NSW, Saturday, July 27
- Round 2: TT Layout – Appin, NSW, Sunday July 28
- Round 3: Flat Track Layout – Brisbane, Qld, Saturday, August 31
- Round 4: TT Layout – Brisbane, Qld, Sunday, September 1
- Round 5: Flat Track Layout – Gunnedah, NSW, Saturday, November 16
- Round 6: TT Layout – Gunnedah, NSW, Sunday November 17
2024 FIM Sand Race World Cup Calendar
- 2-4 February – Enduropale du Touquet Pas-de-Calais (FRA) – FFM
- 23-25 February – Enduro del Verano (ARG) – CAMOD
- 12-13 October – Weston Beach Race (GBR) – ACU
- 1-3 November – Bibione Sand Storm (ITA) – FMI
- 22-24 November – Monte Gordo Sand Experience (POR) – FMP
- 7-8 December – Ronde des Sables (FRA) – FFM
2024 NZMX Nationals Calendar
- 27th & 28th January 2024 – Woodville GP (Woodville)
- February 3, 2024 – Round 1 NZMX Nationals (Rotorua)
- February 25, 2024 – Round 2 NZMX Nationals (Balclutha)
- March 23, 2024 – Round 3 NZMX Nationals (Pukekohe)
- April 13, 2024 – Round 4 NZMX Nationals (Taranaki)