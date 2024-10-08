Aussie MXGP of 2025 dates locked in

Infront Moto Racing have announced that the MXGP of Australia will officially take place in Darwin on the 19th, 20th and 21st of September 2025. This marks a significant return of the MXGP series to Australian soil after more than two decades.

The MXGP of Australia is poised to be a highlight of the motocross calendar, offering a unique opportunity for Australian fans to witness world-class motocross action. Australian riders will have the chance to compete as wildcards across all three world championship classes, racing alongside the fastest riders in the world.

This landmark event will be part of the prestigious FIM Motocross World Championship series and will feature top riders from around the globe competing in the MXGP and MX2 classes. The event will also see the inclusion of the FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship with Darwin set to become the first city in Australia to host the WMX World Championship.

2025 FIM Enduro Vintage Trophy to be held in Poland

The FIM, the PZM and local organiser are delighted to announce that the 2025 FIM Enduro Vintage Trophy (EVT) will take place in Kielce-Piekoszów – Poland from 5 to 9 August. Fittingly next year’s EVT will be staged thirty years after the FIM International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE) was hosted in Jelenia Góra – Poland, and twenty-one years since the same event was held in Kielce.

Motocross of Nations 2025 & 2026 locations confirmed

The 78th Edition of the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations will be held in USA, from the 3rd to the 5th of October 2025. For the sixth running of this event on American soil, the host venue will be the spectacular Ironman Raceway just outside Crawfordsville, only an hour’s drive from the Motorsports Mecca of Indianapolis in the state of Indiana.

The USA holds the record for the most team victories in the history of the Monster Energy Motocross of Nations, with 23 in total, despite only truly joining the competition in the 1970s. The first ‘Nations’ in the USA was at Unadilla in 1987, in the middle of a period of dominance for the home team. Further home victories were taken in 2007 at Budd’s Creek, 2010 at Lakewood, and in 2022 at RedBud, which avenged the only American loss on home soil, which was to Team France in 2018 at the same venue.

Infront Moto Racing also officially announced that the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations will return to Ernée, France in 2026. With the great support of the Motoclub of Ernée, FFM and an outstanding team of organizers led by Philippe Lecomte, the confidence is high in that the 2026 event will be in the continuity of the very successful past events run in Ernée.

2025 W2RC Calendar revealed

The 2025 W2RC will consist of five rounds next year, including a new event in South Africa set to premiere in the mid-season. The Dakar will once again get the show on the road in Saudi Arabia in January. Next up will be the dunes of the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, which will bring down the curtain on the Middle Eastern act in late February.

The Rallye du Maroc, another event that has been on the calendar since 2022, will continue to wrap up the series in October. In contrast with these classic bookends, winds of change are blowing in the mid-season. The BP Ultimate Rally-Raid Portugal is returning after its inaugural edition last year, but it will now come at the tail end of the season, moving from April to late September to set up a Portugal-Morocco one-two combo. The two weeks between the finish of the Portuguese rally and the start of the Moroccan race will provide ample time for the teams to cross the Mediterranean by ship.

The W2RC serves up a fresh challenge every season, and 2025 is no exception. A brand-new race is set to make its debut in the cradle of rally raids. The South African Safari Rally, the latest addition to the calendar, will take up the third slot of the series in late May. Just like the BP Ultimate Rally-Raid Portugal in 2024, the South African round is the brainchild of an experienced organiser eager to host the W2RC. The team in charge of the South African Rally-Raid Championship (SARRC) will roll out the red carpet for the international caravan in South Africa to bring back the memories of the 1992 Paris–Cape Town rally.

2024 Australian Supercross broadcasters revealed

The 2024 FOX Australian Supercross Championship (AUSX) is set to continue its exciting positive trajectory with Kayo Sports confirmed as its official broadcast partner. As broadcast partner, every race will be available to view free, live and on-demand streaming across Australia on the Kayo Freebies platform.

In addition to the Australian broadcast, for the first time, MAVTV, will provide comprehensive worldwide coverage extending to millions of households across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, ensuring international supercross fans don’t miss a single race. In a bonus for fans, five-time SX1 champion Justin Brayton will join the commentary team for the first time ever, alongside Australian Supercross and Motocross regulars Lee Hogan and Danny Ham, as an Expert Commentator.

Justin Brayton

“The Australian Supercross Championship holds a special place in my heart, having had the privilege to race and win the Championship 5 times, to now join the broadcast team is truly an honor.” I can’t wait to be a part of what is shaping up to be a incredible 2024 season!”





Factory Honda launch expanded 250 ASX program

Honda Racing Australia is preparing to launch its most expansive 250 program ever for the 2024 Australian Supercross Championship, with Team Director Yarrive Konsky stressing the importance of meeting high expectations and continuing the team’s 250 success.

Yarrive Konsky

“Since 2019, we’ve dominated the 250 championships in both motocross and supercross, but keeping that streak alive is no easy task with the level of talent across all teams. This year, we’ve made significant investments to showcase Honda’s winning range of motocross bikes. I’m incredibly grateful to our sponsors—without their support, none of this would be possible.”

Leading the 250 campaign is two-time AMA Supercross 250 runner-up Shane McElrath, who is eager to race in Australia for the first time in the championship. McElrath will race a Polyflor Honda 2025 CRF250R in the first two rounds, joined by Canadian champion Cole Thompson, who will ride a Boost Mobile Honda. Thompson has two overall podium finishes in Australia and is determined to claim the championship that has eluded him in recent seasons.

In addition to McElrath and Thompson, Honda Australia’s seasoned 250 riders will also compete. Brodie Connolly, fresh off his Australian Motocross Championship win, will have minimal preparation due to his focus on the MX of Nations but is eager for the challenge in Brisbane. Noah Ferguson will ride the second Boost Mobile Honda, and Alex Larwood will represent the Froth Honda Racing 250.

In the SX3 class, Jake Cannon will race the Mongrel Boots 2025 CRF250R, Works Edition. After a serious injury in last year’s Supercross, Cannon rebounded to win this year’s Motocross Championship and now aims for his second title of the season.

Team Australia win MXoN 2024

After five decades of trying, Team Australia has scaled the motocross summit with a sensational landmark victory at the 2024 FIM Monster Energy Motocross of Nations (MXoN) in England. With a host of former Team Australia MXoN legends watching on, the Honda-riding trio of Hunter Lawrence, Jett Lawrence and Kyle Webster prevailed after three pressure-cooker motos around the Matterley Basin track.

The intensity in the final moto went to another level as the Lawrences hit the track in the MXGP/Open battle with America and The Netherlands still capable of wresting the prestigious Chamberlain Trophy. But any doubts were quickly dispelled with the Lawrences circulating at the front of the pack, with Jett finishing second and Hunter fourth – more than enough to win the MXoN for the first time.

The MXstore-backed Team Australia finished on 26pts, ahead of America (29), The Netherlands (36), Spain (45) and 2023 champion France (50).

In the individual standings, Tim Gasjer was the overall winner after two brilliant victories, ahead of Jett (1-2) and American Eli Tomac (Yamaha, 2-3). Jett’s final moto scrap with his fellow Honda factory rider Gasjer was brilliant, with the Slovenian pipping the Aussie by just 0.4 seconds.

The winning margins in the other two motos were much more comfortable, with Jett winning the second by nearly eight seconds.

Team Australia’s defence of the 2025 Motocross of Nations will take it to Ironman Raceway in Indiana on October 4-5.

See the full report and results here:

Illustrated MXoN report race by race (link)

Jett Lawrence – Team Australia (Champions)

“The first one was nice and cruisy, the second one I didn’t get as good a start, made it exciting I had to get a really good flow going, reel the first boys in, but I got around Tim. But then he got payback from last year on the last lap, I got him on the last lap last year, he got me this time for a better position. But no, it was good, I’m more excited and happy for Australia man, as a first timer and I’m pumped we’re able to do that with these other guys. It’s just unreal.”

Kyle Webster – Team Australia (Champions)

“Well these two boys did something else in that second moto, that was something unreal, 100% big shout out to everyone at home, everyone who made it possible, the fundraisers, those who made it over here to show support, and to be part of it for the first time for Australia, that’s something else, I’m stoked.”

Hunter Lawrence – Team Australia (Champions)

“Good weekend, I couldn’t care less about my weekend right now, I can’t help but think of all the Australians back home, all the people following us, supporting us, staying up late, I think it’s late there, thank you to everyone who fundraised and got us here, we appreciate it, and we’re just so frigging pumped to get a gold plate for Australia for the first time ever.”

Lars Lindstrom – Honda HRC Progressive Manager

“What an incredible race, and what an incredible result! The Lawrence family continues to put together a long list of remarkable accomplishments, and this one puts an exclamation point on what was already an unbelievable year. I also want to recognize Kyle Webster, with whom we worked closely over the past month or so. We also collaborated very well with Motorcycling Australia [the Australian governing body for motorcycle racing], as well as Honda Australia and Honda Europe, and I think those relationships were a big part of our success. Now it’s time for a short, well-deserved break before we start ramping up for the 2025 season.”

MXoN Results 2024

Pos Nation/Team Points 1 Australia 26 2 USA 29 3 The Netherlands 36 4 Spain 45 5 France 50 6 Germany 62 7 Slovenia 67 8 Italy 70 9 Switzerland 86 10 Latvia 103 11 Denmark 109 12 Great Britain 113 13 Brazil 114 14 Czech Republic 115 15 Canada 117 16 Belgium 123 17 Norway 136 18 Rep. of South Africa 137 19 Estonia 140 20 Austria 155

Blake Bohannon wins YZ65 Superfinale

The 2024 YZ bLU cRU Europe Cup SuperFinale got underway on Saturday at the legendary Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN) with the YZ65 and YZ85 races on the world famous Matterley Basin circuit. Australia’s Blake Bohannon and the USA’s Tayce Morgan took the spoils in the respective races.

YZ65

A total of 40 aspiring young riders lined up on the start gate for the YZ65 race, a 12 minute plus two-lap duel across the tricky new layout at the track near Winchester in the U.K. Jann Huisman was quickest at the gate drop and he grabbed the holeshot, but Australia’s Bohannon was quick to get into the lead, feeling confident after topping timed practice.

When Huisman dropped back after a save and Kade Nightingale suffered a fall there were no challengers for the Australian debutant. With seven minutes remaining in the race, he had already built up an impressive seven-second lead, and by the chequered flag he had an incredible 38 second gap.

Austria’s Maurice Heidegger rode to a strong second place, while a tight battle broke out between Nightingale (USA) and Tommy Wood (GBR) for the final spot on the podium, this was eventually taken by the American. The top 14 places were filled by 14 different nationalities.

Blake Bohannon – YZ65 Winner

“This is all so exciting, I never thought I could even be here in front of all these people and representing Australia. The feeling is so cool and I’m so happy to take a win here at the SuperFinale. Thanks to everyone who has given me this opportunity.”

YZ65 Race – Classification

Pos Rider Nat. Diff. First 1 Bohannon, Blake AUS 18:47.615 2 Heidegger, Maurice AUT 0:38.739 3 Nightingale, Kade USA 0:49.511 4 Wood, Tommy GBR 0:53.237 5 Pinchon, Conrad FRA 0:58.976 6 Taylor, Lucas DEN 1:02.473 7 Huisman, Jann NED 1:04.386 8 Dominguez, Alvaro ESP 1:33.307 9 Vitale, Francesco ITA 1:43.555 10 Júlíusson, Aron dagur ISL 1:45.109 11 Andrzejewski, Tymon POL 1:45.467 12 Fotopoulos, Dimitris GRE 1:53.758 13 Powell, Chandler CAN 1:54.105 14 Macek, Matic SLO 2:22.206 15 Berry, Cameron GBR 2:23.553 16 Lind, Felix FIN 2:30.054 17 Andres, Egoitz ESP 2:49.137 18 Alhede, Viggo DEN 3:02.164 19 Dahl, Harry SWE 3:04.064 20 McAuley, Cole GBR 3:11.491 21 Cegielko, Olivier ISL 1 lap 22 Horsebog, Vitus DEN 1 lap 23 Hietanen, Eino FIN 1 lap 24 Cebovic, Rok CRO 1 lap 25 Sommerlee, Levi SWE 1 lap 26 Mathiesen, Oliver DEN 1 lap 27 Hannah, Liam GBR 1 lap 28 Maehara, Aito JPN 1 lap 29 Alves, Martim POR 1 lap 30 Cerins, Peteris LAT 1 lap 31 Christiansen, Villads DEN 1 lap 32 Visting, Elliot SWE 1 lap 33 Chmiel, Luke GER 1 lap 34 Caeiro, Vicente POR 1 lap 35 Jaworski, Leon GER 1 lap 36 Strachan, Nathan GBR 1 lap 37 Yllander, Lukas SWE 1 lap 38 Sörberg, Melker SWE 2 laps 39 Reisulis, Augusts valdis LAT 5 laps

YZ85

Next to take to the track was the YZ85 class, a total of 36 riders. Here the holeshot was taken by the USA’s Tayce Morgan.

The SuperFinale first-timer seemed to have everything under control as he maintained the lead over the first lap, but as Davie Dürr gave chase Morgan took a rough landing over one of Matterley’s huge jumps and went down.

The American remounted quickly and was ready to retaliate as Dürr attempted to break away. With five minutes left in the 15 minutes plus three lap race, Morgan was on the back tyre of his rival, and with just a few minutes left on the clock he regained the lead of the race, leaving a disappointed Dürr to settle for second.

Meanwhile, Kay Zijlstra (NED), Talon Medaglia (CAN) and Willads Gordon (DEN) all had their sights set on completing the podium, but it was the Dutch rider who proved strongest of the three.

Tayce Morgan – YZ85 Winner

“It feels really good to win, I got the holeshot but it was a really tough race because I had a crash and I had to push hard to come back to the front, but I did it and the feeling is awesome. Thanks to Yamaha and everyone who supports me.”

YZ85 Race – Classification

Pos Rider Nat. Diff. First 1 Morgan, Tayce USA 22:19.471 2 Duer, Davie AUT 0:06.240 3 Zijlstra, Kay NED 0:08.900 4 Medaglia, Talon CAN 0:21.486 5 Gordon, Willads DEN 0:42.416 6 Nagasawa, Shoma JPN 0:52.772 7 Coppins, Nixon GBR 0:57.908 8 Boutet, Louis FRA 1:20.310 9 Lagain, Tylan FRA 1:26.810 10 Degvold, Theo NOR 1:31.118 11 Vidal, Ivan ESP 1:40.334 12 Kaczorowski, Marcin POL 1:59.953 13 Gajser, Leo SLO 2:04.417 14 Celej, Jakub POL 2:19.357 15 Holloway, Ralphy-jay GBR 2:21.001 16 Gaasbeek, Liam NED 2:33.560 17 Lehmann, Nael SUI 2:41.906 18 Antoine, Loïc GER 2:45.977 19 Meyer, Victor SWE 2:54.549 20 Currie, Jamie GBR 1 lap 21 Michaelsson David, Ismael ISL 1 lap 22 Grambo, Melvin SWE 1 lap 23 Grosso, Francesco ITA 1 lap 24 Thompson, Connor GBR 1 lap 25 Hoops, Tyler GER 1 lap 26 Karlsson, Emilio SWE 1 lap 27 Steensels, Jake BEL 1 lap 28 Vainer, Aya ISR 1 lap 29 Melby, Isak NOR 1 lap 30 Bangsmann, Martin DEN 1 lap 31 Rapp, Johann GER 1 lap 32 Bysell, Elliot SWE 1 lap 33 Oosthuizen, Kaylin RSA 1 lap 34 Rotsthen, Elin SWE 2 laps 35 Gaio, Leonardo POR 4 laps

YZ125 SuperFinale run and won

In 2024 the Yamaha YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale opened up to riders from across the globe, allowing new talents to be discovered and making for some exciting racing around the tough Matterley Basin track. This was particularly evident in the YZ125 SuperFinale when New Zealand’s Levi Townley went head-to-head with Britain’s Keith, a battle that went right down to the chequered flag.

Light rain in the morning made the already churned up track tougher to manage for the young riders, but the 35 contenders were keen and ready to show their skills in front of the huge Motocross of Nations crowd. Townley rocketed off the gate to lead into the first corners, a position he looked set to hold in the early part of the race.

Meanwhile, Latvia’s Jekubs Kubulins – one of the main contenders at last year’s SuperFinale – was up into second. Keith quickly charged through, putting space between himself and the chasing Kubulins, Tyla Van de Poel (NED) and Ollie Bubb (GBR). Van de Poel would eventually drop back to 28th, leaving Emile De Baere (BEL) to move ahead of Bubb.

Talented Townley had managed to stretch the lead to over two and a half seconds, but Keith began closing with around seven minutes plus two laps left. Setting his sights on victory, the young Brit was roared on by the home crowd to overtake Townley with a brilliant move, and as the clock ticked down it looked as though he had the win wrapped up.

However, a final thrilling fight back by the New Zealander made the last two laps incredibly tight between the pair. Keith held on for an emotional home victory while Townley and Kubulins completed the final podium of the 2024 SuperFinale.

The top three European finishers plus two wildcards in each class of the YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale will receive an invite to the bLU cRU Masterclass that will take place on the 12th and 13th November.

There, one YZ125 rider will win a place in a Yamaha-supported EMX125 team for 2025, while the top-performing YZ65 and YZ85 youngsters will earn added support from Yamaha Motor Europe for next season.

Jamie Keith

“I’m absolutely buzzing and I don’t really know what to say, that was the craziest race I’ve ridden in my entire life – it was nonstop! The crowd were incredible, they were cheering me on and I had no choice but to win for them. I’m over the moon.”

YZ125 SuperFinale Results

Pos Rider Nat. Diff. First 1 Keith, Jamie GBR 29:16.039 2 Townley, Levi NZL 0:00.659 3 Kubulins, Jekabs LAT 0:42.586 4 De Baere, Emile BEL 0:49.246 5 Bubb, Oliver GBR 0:57.585 6 Romberg, Oskar Luis GER 1:00.749 7 Zaremba, Dawid POL 1:07.447 8 Garcia , Juan felipe ARG 1:19.786 9 Rahn Stampe, Frederik DEN 1:39.790 10 Lawton, Chace USA 1:47.096 11 Takagi, Aoi JPN 1:59.281 12 Armandie, Thomas FRA 2:00.107 13 Sommerlee, Sander SWE 2:07.053 14 Torres, Alejandro ESP 1 lap 15 Blanc, Tristan SUI 1 lap 16 Bergeron, Jonathan CAN 1 lap 17 Frisagård, Erik SWE 1 lap 18 Rossi, Gabriele ITA 1 lap 19 Martensson, Benjamin SWE 1 lap 20 Amar, Itamar ISR 1 lap 21 Fransson, Nellie SWE 1 lap 22 Vissing, Lukas DEN 1 lap 23 Melby, Simon NOR 1 lap 24 Anderson, Jaden GBR 1 lap 25 Jazdzewski, Kewin POL 1 lap 26 Brondbjerg, Alexander DEN 1 lap 27 Rautiainen, Mio-Onni FIN 2 laps 28 Van de Poel, Tyla BEL 4 laps 29 Sorensen, Nicoline DEN 5 laps 30 Scott, Robbie GBR 8 laps 31 Stene, Dennis NOR 11 laps

2025 Speedway GP wild cards & line-up revealed

Riders from nine different nations will compete in the 2025 FIM Speedway Grand Prix series after the four permanent wild cards were confirmed. Former Speedway GP world champion Jason Doyle of Australia, three-time Speedway European Championship winner Mikkel Michelsen from Denmark, Czech champion Jan Kvech and German racer Kai Huckenbeck all take their places in the 2025 series after being nominated by the SGP Commission.

This means Poland, Great Britain, Sweden, Slovakia, Australia, Denmark, Latvia, Germany and Czech Republic are all represented for the second straight season in a truly international 2025 Speedway GP field.

The four wild cards are joined by this season’s Speedway GP top-six automatic qualifiers – five-time Speedway GP world champion Bartosz Zmarzlik of Poland, Great Britain’s silver medallist Robert Lambert, Swedish world No.3 Fredrik Lindgren, GB’s two-time FIM Speedway of Nations world champion Dan Bewley, Slovakia’s nine-time SGP winner Martin Vaculik and Aussie ace Jack Holder.

Speedway European Championship winner Andzejs Lebedevs from Latvia also gains automatic entry, and he’s joined by the top four from the FIM SGP Challenge in Pardubice, Czech Republic on Friday – Brady Kurtz (Australia), Anders Thomsen (Denmark), Dominik Kubera (Poland) and Max Fricke (Australia).

Doyle, who won the 2017 Speedway GP World Championship, missed eight rounds of the 2024 Speedway GP season after undergoing surgery on a torn rotator cuff suffered in a crash at British track King’s Lynn in May. Prior to that fall, he was firmly in world-title contention, having raced to victory at the Orlen FIM Speedway GP of Poland – Warsaw on May 11 in front of around 50,000 people at PGE Narodowy – just two weeks after he took second place at the FIM Speedway GP of Croatia on April 27.

The 2025 Speedway GP substitutes list has also been revealed as the SGP Commission nominates the riders who will step into the starting line-up, should any of the 15 regular miss a round due to injury, illness or other reasons.

Denmark’s two-time SGP silver medallist and double European champion Leon Madsen is named as first substitute, with Poland’s former world No.2 Patryk Dudek listed as the second reserve.

Great Britain’s triple Speedway GP world champion Tai Woffinden is waiting in the wings as third substitute after a previously unbroken 12-year stint in the SGP starting line-up dating back to 2013.

Double Swedish champion Jacob Thorssell is fourth substitute after finishing just one point and one place short of Speedway GP qualification at the FIM SGP Challenge in Pardubice.

FIM North America champion Luke Becker from the USA is fifth substitute, with France’s former FIM Long Track world champion Dimitri Bergé named as sixth substitute.

The top three riders from the FIM Speedway Under-21 World Championship (SGP2) round off the list as SGP2 champion Wiktor Przyjemski of Poland is seventh reserve, Ukrainian silver medallist Nazar Parnitskyi becomes eighth reserve and Norwegian bronze medallist Mathias Pollestad is ninth substitute.

2025 Speedway GP Line-Up in FIM Ranking Order

95. Bartosz Zmarzlik (Poland)

505. Robert Lambert (Great Britain)

66. Fredrik Lindgren (Sweden)

99. Dan Bewley (Great Britain)

54. Martin Vaculik (Slovakia)

25. Jack Holder (Australia)

155. Mikkel Michelsen (Denmark)

415. Dominik Kubera (Poland)

29. Andzejs Lebedevs (Latvia)

46. Max Fricke (Australia)

744. Kai Huckenbeck (Germany)

201. Jan Kvech (Czech Republic)

69. Jason Doyle (Australia)

105. Anders Thomsen (Denmark)

101. Brady Kurtz (Australia)

2025 SPEEDWAY GP SUBSTITUTES

30. Leon Madsen (Denmark)

692. Patryk Dudek (Poland)

108. Tai Woffinden (Great Britain)

24. Jacob Thorssell (Sweden)

22. Luke Becker (USA)

96. Dimitri Bergé (France)

Wiktor Przyjemski (Poland) – rider number to be confirmed

785. Nazar Parnitskyi (Ukraine)

999. Mathias Pollestad (Norway)

Max Fricke earns 2025 SGP slot at Czech showdown

On a dramatic night packed with thrills and spills, Brady Kurtz, Anders Thomsen, Dominik Kubera and Max Fricke filled the top four positions in the FIM Speedway Grand Prix World Championship Challenge and in doing so earned themselves permanent starting positions in the 2025 FIM Speedway Grand Prix (SGP) series.

Constant rain made conditions technical and very testing in the Stadion Pardubice – Svítkov in the Czech Republic with available grip and favourable lines on the three-hundred-and-ninety-one-metre oval shifting on an almost race-by-race basis.

Australian ace Kurtz started the programme firing on all cylinders and the twenty-eight-year-old, who has never had a full-time place in SGP, took control from the get-go with victory from Danish rider Thomsen. Poland’s Kubera, one of the pre-event favourites who finished this year’s SGP series in eighth, also got his challenge under way with a win and the pair were tied at the top following the first block of Heats with Sweden’s Jacob Thorssell and Kai Huckenbeck from Germany.

Kurtz, Kubera and Thorssell all added another win in their second Heats to keep it all square at the front as twenty-eight-year-old Australian Fricke, after following Kubera home in their opening Heat, picked up three points for his first win of the night.

With two blocks down and three to go the pace-setters were beginning to stake their claims to the four priceless qualifying positions and with his third consecutive win – this time ahead of Huckenbeck and Kubera – Kurtz pulled clear of the chasing pack as Thomsen, after scoring a single point in his second outing, kept himself in contention with his first victory of the night.

Poland’s Kacper Woryna also took a win in the third block in front of Thorssell and his compatriot Patryk Dudek, who looked impressive in two wildcard SGP appearances this year, added a vital three points to his total when he defeated Fricke.

The opening race of the fourth block featured Kurtz, Thorssell and Fricke who were lying first, second and fourth, but it was home hero Jan Kvech who muscled his way to a surprise victory from Kurtz. Germany’s Kevin Wölbert then doubled his score with his first win of the night, before Thomsen and Kubera kept the pressure on Kurtz with victories of their own.

Heading into the fifth and final Block of racing, Kurtz led on eleven points from Kubera on ten with Thomsen on nine, one point clear of a two-way tie for the fourth and final qualifying position between Thorssell and Fricke.

Thomsen – winner of the 2022 Gorzów SGP – was the first rider to book his place behind the SGP tapes next year when he won his fifth Heat from Thorssell and Kubera before Denmark’s Frederik Jakobsen and Woryna claimed consolation victories. Woryna’s win came at the expense of Kurtz, but the Australian was clearly delighted with the two points for second that gave him an unassailable lead.

With Kubera also assured of a place in SGP next year, the final qualifying position hinged on the deciding Heat of the night.

Fricke, who this year replaced the injured Jason Doyle for the final eight rounds of the SGP series, knew that victory was essential as a second-placed finish would tie him with Thorssell who would get the verdict on more Heat wins, but when the tapes went up the Australian struggled as he ran wide into soft dirt. With his chances of returning for a full SGP season in 2025 looking slim, he was handed a lifeline when Huckenbeck crashed and Wölbert ran into his stricken machine.

From the restart Fricke moved past Wölbert into the lead and then soaked up intense pressure from the German for the full four laps to take a vital three points and the final qualifying position.

Ervin Krajčovič keeps Flat Track title hopes alive at Round Five

Defending champion Ervin Krajčovič (KTM) raced to a vital victory at round five of the 2024 FIM Flat Track World Championship powered by Anlas, Kineo, Blackburst and HKC Koopmann on home ground at Pardubice in the Czech Republic this afternoon and in the process kept his title hopes alive.

The start of a Grand Final is always adrenalin-charged, but competitors in the Stadion Pardubice – Svítkov had to endure six separate attempts before the afternoon’s main points-paying race could get away and it was stone-cold Krajčovič who kept his cool to win from America’s Sammy Halbert.

Trailing Halbert by ten points at the start of the day, Krajčovič’s first victory of the series – and the first ever by a homegrown Flat Track racer in Pardubice – has slashed the deficit to seven to set up a sensational showdown at the final round at Debrecen in Hungary in seven days’ time.

The Heat races were relatively incident-free with the first block sticking close to the formbook as double champion Lasse Kurvinen (KTM) from Finland, Krajčovič and Halbert all started with wins before the thirty-seven-year-old US star moved into a clear lead with his second consecutive victory.

Dropping a point to home rider Ondřej Svědík (Yamaha) in his second Heat pushed Kurvinen down to second with Krajčovič falling to third after finishing behind Halbert and Italian Giacomo Bossetti (GASGAS) as 2022 champion Gerard Bailo (Zaeta) picked up his first Heat win of the day – and only his second of the season – ahead of his Japanese team-mate Masatoshi Ohmori.

With only the top ten guaranteed a place in the Grand Final, tension was building and after watching Krajčovič win from Italian contender Matteo Boncinelli (Beta) and Svědík lead home Czech wildcard Vít Janoušek, Halbert dropped his first point of the programme when he was defeated by Kurvinen.

With just one block of Heats remaining it was Halbert and Kurvinen who shared the lead on twenty points – one clear of Krajčovič – with Svědík, Bailo and Boncinelli on seventeen points in a three-way tie for fourth.

Boncinelli swept to victory in his fourth Heat from Britain’s Jack Bell (Honda) before Krajčovič followed Britain’s Tim Neave (Yamaha) across the line and Halbert won from Kevin Corradetti (GASGAS) with all six riders joined in the Grand Final by Svědík, Kurvinen, Bailo and Ohmori.

Riders placed from eleventh to twentieth contested the Last Chance Heat with Czech wildcards Daniel Mandys and former FIM Superbike World Championship racer Oliver König finishing one-two to make the cut before twelve riders across two rows assembled for the Grand Final.

Lining up next to each other in the centre of the front row, Halbert and Krajčovič fired away from the line with the Czech rider in the lead, but the race was stopped when Boncinelli slid off and was relegated to the third penalty row for the restart which Bailo led before Halbert fell on the first bend.

The third restart saw Ohmori fall and he then lined up alongside Boncinelli for the fourth restart that also resulted in a red light when Bailo was adjudged to have jumped the start and demoted to the third row for the fifth restart which was also halted after Kurvinen and Boncinelli crashed.

Boncinelli was unable to make the sixth restart which Krajčovič led into the opening bend as Halbert attacked Neave for second. Kurvinen then pushed the British rider back to fourth on the back straight before Corradetti blasted past both for third, but there was no catching Krajčovič who punched the air as he took the chequered flag.

Halbert and Corradetti completed the podium ahead of Svědík, Kurvinen and Neave to set up a mouth-watering decider in Hungary with Halbert leading Krajčovič by seven points and Neave and Corradetti locked together a further twenty-two points off the pace in third, just two ahead of Kurvinen.

The 2024 FIM Flat Track World Championship concludes next Saturday (12 October) at Debrecen in Hungary.

Toni Bou claims X-Trial title in Andorra

Toni Bou made history over the weekend with his 18th title in the indoor X-Trial discipline, with two rounds to go before the end of the 2024 season. The Repsol Honda rider started the first lap by making a mistake at Zone 5 that put him in second place, behind teammate Marcelli. For the second lap, the Montesa Cota 4RT rider made two mistakes and qualified for the final in second position.

On a last lap in which Bou, Marcelli and Busto faced each other, the Catalan rider picked up 10 penalty points, clinching the win and his 36th title. The Repsol Honda rider has won every title since 2007, making him the most successful athlete in the history of Trial riding.

There was an incredible return to the X-Trial World Championship for Marcelli. The Montesa Cota 4RT rider started the first lap leading the way with only 3 penalty points, which gave him an extra point for the overall standings. On the final two laps, the Repsol Honda rider accrued 13 points that placed him third, qualifying for the final. He earned third place, continuing a run of 5 consecutive podiums, and is tied on points for third place in the overall standings with Jaime Busto.

Toni Bou – P1

“It has been a very special day. Winning the title here is incredible for us. We struggled a lot, we didn’t feel good and we had a crash in Zone 1 on the opening lap, then we started the second lap badly but we managed to qualify. Then, in the final, on the last part we were at our best. Being able to win on the last zone, winning the race and the title is a dream come true for me. I want to thank the whole team for the great work they have done this year.”

Jaime Busto – P2

“I’m really happy with how things have gone here in Andorra. To qualify top for the final is great, and I knew I was riding well. With things so tight, even a small mistake could make a big difference to the results as we saw. In the final, I just made a couple too many mistakes and ended up second to Toni, which is never a bad thing. Congratulations to him and we’ll take the fight for second on to the next round in Estonia.”

Gabriel Marcelli – P3

“I felt very comfortable today, even though I didn’t have a very good feeling when I arrived here, as it had been a long time since we had run an indoor race. I was leading the race until the last few sections. I made some important mistakes, but you learn from them. I also felt very comfortable on the bike, so it’s a good sign that we’re going in the right direction with both the bike and the team. Even though we got third place, which is not what we were looking for, we’re very happy.”

X-Trial of Andorra results

Pos. Rider Nation L1 L2 L3 Team 1 Bou Toni SPA 6 10 10 Repsol Honda Team 2 Busto Jaime SPA 6 6 14 Gas Gas Factory Racing 3 Marcelli Gabriel SPA 3 13 18 Repsol Honda Team 4 Raga Adam SPA 10 13 Sherco Factory Team 5 Martyn Toby GBR 9 15 Montesa 6 Bincaz Benoit FRA 14 11 Sherco Factory Team 7 Haga Sondre NOR 16 18 Gas Gas Factory Team 8 Gelabert Aniol SPA 23 17 TRRS Factory Team

X-Trial Standings 2024 after Andorra