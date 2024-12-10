Kayden Minear joins Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha

17-year-old Western Australian Kayden Minear has signed with Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha for 2025.

Minear will make his full-time U.S. racing debut in 2025, competing for top honours in Supercross Futures, the Scouting Moto Combine series and the Amateur Nationals on a YZ250F.

Jack Miller wins North Brisbane Cup

MotoGP star Jack Miller won the North Brisbane Cup final ahead of Tom Drane and Billy Van Eerde. Miller also took out the Two-Stroke Cup ahead of Harrison Voight.

Drane broke away to an early lead in the finale but was chased down by Miller who had to fight his way forward through the pack to claim victory.

Miller passed Kody Kopp, Max Whale and Billy Van Eerde to get on terms with Drane. The youngster put up a good fight but Jack managed to hold on to take the win by quarter-of-a-second at the end of the 20-lap contest in what was a high quality field of competitors.

In the 125 cc Two-Stroke Cup Miller got the jump at the start and was never headed.

North Brisbane Cup Final results

Pos Competitor Diff 1 Jack MILLER 8:26.724 2 Tom DRANE +0.227 3 Billy VAN EERDE +2.522 4 Dallas DANIELS +2.833 5 Max WHALE +4.078 6 Cyshan WEALE +6.027 7 Harrison VOIGHT +12.074 8 Cameron DUNKER +13.271 9 Kody KOPP +16.811 10 Cooper ANDERSEN +26.648 11 Rory MCQUALTER 1 lap 12 Luke BUSH 4 laps

Two-Stroke Cup Final Results

Pos Competitor Diff 1 Jack MILLER 6:25.770 2 Rory MCQUALTER +5.485 3 Harry VOIGHT +6.455 4 Brayden BRADFORD +12.300 5 Ronan JACOBS +14.670 6 Kody KOPP +15.130 7 Bailey SPENCER +17.832 8 Cougar ARHIPOFF +18.340 9 Lachlan MOODY +22.124 10 Corey CREED +30.783 11 Heath MALONEY 1 lap 12 Paolo DAMATO BARBARO 2 laps

Vale Anthony Gunter

Australia has lost a motocross giant with the passing of Anthony Gunter, aged 67. The hard-charging rider from Wollongong, aka ‘Grunt’, first started making waves in the 1970s at a state-based level before the bright Mr Motocross spotlight swept across the Aussie landscape and turned him into a household name.

Gunter, with his competitive instincts, bullocking style and an abundance of natural talent, won three Mr Motocross titles in 1976-1977 and 1979, with Suzuki providing him with works machinery to seal the deal.

His come-from-behind performance at Amaroo Park’s final round in 1979 – on a new Suzuki he had procured just four days earlier – was particularly rousing, winning the title back from arch-rival Stephen Gall. It was also extra satisfying after an injury-ravaged 1978.

In 1977, at the height of his powers, Gunter won two Australian titles in the 250cc and Unlimited classes at Acusa Park in Adelaide, and then brought up his third national championship in atrocious conditions at Symmons Plains in Tasmania in 1981 – now riding for Kawasaki, where he defeated teammate Trevor Williams. That title also came after injury difficulties in 1980.

In 1981, while seasoned veteran Gunter captivated again, a wunderkind by the name of Jeff Leisk won his first national title in the senior ranks at Symmons Plains as the changing of the motocross guard began in earnest – although Gall continued to be a competitive force into the 1980s against riders like Ray Vandenberg, Craig Dack, Glen Bell, Vaughan Style, Williams and visiting American hotshot Jimmy Ellis.

A chronic knee injury really started to restrict Gunter in the early 1980s, but in 1982 he mobilised all his skill, grit and tenacity to finish third in the Australian 500cc title behind Leisk and Robert Bailey at Echo Valley in Toowoomba.

He also finished second in the 1979 Unlimited Aussie title at Wanneroo behind local rider Neville Cutts to make it five national podiums to go alongside his three Mr. Motocross titles and a string of victories in other big events.

Following retirement, Gunter launched his motorcycle business – The Dirt Bike Factory. Gunter passed away on December 6, 2024, after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Lidsey claims 2025 Victorian Solo Title

Local speedway star, Jaimon Lidsey, won the Robinson Plumbing, 2025 Victorian Solo Title, at Mildura’s Olympic Park Speedway on Saturday night with a commanding performance. Lidsey showed great authority to clearly win all his five heat rides and then took the Title with a superb display of riding.

Lidsey had not ridden since he and his family returned from Europe over a month ago, but he showed a freshness in his riding with his strong display. The former World Under 21 Champion was still celebrating his marriage to wife, Darcy, just last weekend.

Adelaide International, Fraser Bowes, took second place in the Title ahead of WA youngster, Mitch McDiarmid and a very unlucky, James Pearson, who came home in fourth place.

The Robinson Plumbing final was eventful for the minor placings after Lidsey drove strongly away from the start and exited turn two already in front and drove positively down the back straight with Fraser Bowes in hot pursuit just ahead of Pearson and McDiarmid. Riders stayed that way for more than a lap until Bowes drifted slightly wide going through turn two. Pearson was close enough and was awake to the possibility of a move and took Bowes on the inside and drove strongly down the back straight.

The young Sydney rider maintained his lead for the next lap and was clearly in front coming into turn three for the last time. It was there that Bowes drove strongly down the inside line, without touching and putting enough pressure on Pearson, who then headed straight on and crashed into the AirFence in turn four, totally ruining his chances. Bowes went on to take second place and the much travelled McDiarmid, moved into third place and a great result. A disconsolate Pearson picked himself up and walked back pitside.

Much interest surrounded the form of the injured Justin Sedgmen, who started his first ride from gate one, however he was beaten home by Fraser Bowes, who had taken a wonderful start from gate four and maintained some good speed for the four laps. Unfortunately for the Edinburgh star, he was relegated into third position on another heat and suffered a broken split link in his chain in his fourth ride. Sedgmen is still recovering from the hand injury which finished his British season a couple of months before the Finals in both Leagues.

A strong field was gathered for the Championship with riders from all mainland States engaged. Apart from Lidsey, who scored a 15 point maximum, the midfield pack saw six riders scoring 10 or 11 points, to make their way into either final via the count back system. This separation was required to get the second, Fraser Bowes and third rider, James Pearson into the Championship final, while the same score relegated Michael West into the “B” final, even though he finished with 11 points.

Mitch McDiarmid had to work hard for his podium position as he had just scraped into the “B” final having had just one win, three seconds and a third. The young Sandgroper went on the win the “B”, taking last start position in the main event and hung on to take third place overall. His trip from WA was certainly worthwhile.

Other “B” finalists showed good signs, particularly Jacob Hook from Queensland who scored a consistent 10 points as did young Hunter Valley rider, Harrison Ryan, who rode better as the night went on. Ryan has a good speedway pedigree and was having his first ride at Olympic Park.

Support event for the night were the Under 16, 250cc Junior Championship where seven riders contested hotly during the night. The standout rider was Grenfell lad, Beau Bailey, who top scored and then clearly won the final ahead of second top points rider, Jordy Loftus, from Queensland, with Victorian youngster, Nate Shortt being third on points and third in the final. Fellow Victorian, Angus Hume was similarly, fourth on points and in the Title.

Early in the evening the Under 16, 125cc Title event was conducted which saw young NSW and International competitor, Coope Antone, win his third Title in succession, just ahead of a very unlucky local, Blake Schlein, who led the final for more than two laps with Riley McGregor and Riley Stout came home in third and fourth place respectively.

A busy month of speedway continues at Olympic Park next Saturday with the conduct of the regular and very popular, Jason Lyons Solo Trophy. The Lyons meeting will again feature our top locals, Lidsey and Sedgmen and will see the return of British pair, Sam Hagon and Tom Brennan, who are both back at Mildura as guests of the Club and will ride in both the Lyons meeting and then in the Phil Crump Solo Classic, which will be held on SUNDAY, 29th December. Former Australian Solo Champion, Sam Masters, will also ride in the Lyons and Crump meetings as his enjoyment of riding at Mildura continues.

Club officials are delighted that six nations will be represented at the Crump meeting with two Speedway Grand Prix riders in the field, there are five National champions, seven Speedway of Nations riders, a former World Under 21 champion and a Grand Prix challenge winner, as well as six former Crump Classic winners in the field. Mildura will be thrilled with the Lyons and Crump meeting fields, as riders come to Mildura to fete the stars of the past in Jason Lyons and Phil Crump.

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s full 2025 SMX line-up revealed

A returning four-rider Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team will feature Chase Sexton and Aaron Plessinger in the 450 Class alongside 250 Class duo Tom Vialle and Julien Beaumer in the 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX), inclusive of the AMA Supercross, Pro Motocross and SMX Finals series.

Equipped with the KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION, the 31-round marathon will see 25-year-old Sexton out to reclaim the 450SX title that he earned in 2023, before he aims to defend his 450MX championship outdoors, and then will target a first-career 450SMX crown in the post-season.

Chase Sexton

“We’re getting close to the season now and I had a good off-season, took around five weeks off of the bike, so I feel refreshed and we’ve made a lot of progress – compared to last year I’m in a much better spot for 2025. The goal this season is to win more races than last year, so I feel good, and I’m ready to start the season.”

Alongside Sexton, Plessinger, 28, is entering his fourth term with Red Bull KTM and is coming off the strongest season of his career in winning a Supercross Main Event in San Diego. ‘The Cowboy’ finished third overall in Pro Motocross, before racing to P4 at the conclusion of the SMX season. Those results mean that Plessinger will enter Anaheim 1 with confidence on his side and with even larger targets to achieve.

Aaron Plessinger

“I’m super-stoked for the 2025 season! I’m ready to start where we left off in Supercross last year, where I won my first Main Event, and I only think we’re going to get better this year. The bike’s good, I’m feeling strong both physically and mentally, so I’m ready to show these guys that I’m here to stick around and that it ain’t no game. I’m ready to see the fans and have a good time doing it!”

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s 250 line-up will once again be headlined by the combination of 24-year-old Vialle – the reigning 250SX East Champion – and talented young American prospect Beaumer, each competing aboard the KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION.

French standout Vialle will enter 2025 in search of a second 250SX title, while also firmly targeting his maiden American outdoor championship in 250MX. The Red Bull KTM rider placed runner-up in both Pro Motocross and SMX this year, showcasing his capabilities across the board during his second year being based in the U.S.

Tom Vialle

“Everything has been going good this off-season, I was able to win the Paris Supercross, and we have done a lot of testing with the team already. I’m really happy with the bike, the suspension, and also, we have some engine upgrades, so everything so far is working good together. I’m going into my third year of Supercross and was able to win the 250SX East Championship this year, and now I am working hard to try and defend it in 2025. I’m really happy to win my first title indoors and the goal is to win another one next season. It’s a little bit of extra pressure, but I wouldn’t say a lot.”

At 18 years of age, Beaumer is preparing to enter his second full season of professional competition after debuting with Red Bull KTM one year ago. He finished as Rookie of the Year in both 250SX and 250MX, before going on to capture a breakout 250SMX podium result during the SMX Playoffs. Added experience will be instrumental for ‘JuJu’ when the racing commences next season.

Julien Beaumer

“The off-season’s been going really good for me, I’m excited to get going, and the goal this year is to win. I’m in a spot right now where I’m confident that I have the fitness and speed to do that, because I’ve been feeling good on the bike and we’ve made a lot of progress. Last year I had speed, but I made quite a few rookie mistakes, so I have been learning to eliminate those and I’m confident that this upcoming season will be a lot better for me.”

Ian Harrison – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager

“We’ve had a good off-season to prepare so far, and we are ready to start our second year with Chase, so hopefully we can expand on our success and get even better with him for 2025. Aaron had his best season ever this past year, and the plan is to improve on that too. Tom is the defending champion in 250SX East, it will be great to see the number 1 on our bike when the Eastern Region begins. Julien is going into his second season with us, so we are hoping that after a strong pre-season he will be in a position to really shine also. It’s always an exciting time leading up to Anaheim 1 and we are ready for the challenge ahead.”

Monster Energy Honda HRC ready for 2025

Less than a month before the first round of the World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC), the Monster Energy Honda HRC team unveils its line-up for the 2025 season. With Dakar 2025 as the opening challenge, the team is determined to defend Ricky Brabec’s historic 2024 victory.

The W2RC 2025 calendar, announced last month, takes the championship across some of the world’s most legendary rally-raid terrains. The five stages include:

Dakar

Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

South African Safari Rally

BP Ultimate Rally Raid Portugal

Rally du Maroc

The Monster Energy Honda HRC team remains unchanged for 2025, emphasizing continuity with its five elite riders: Ricky Brabec, Tosha Schareina, Adrien Van Beveren, Skyler Howes, and Pablo Quintanilla.

Ricky Brabec, the reigning 2024 Dakar champion, is working tirelessly to recover from an injury sustained at the Rallye du Maroc. His goal? To defend his title in peak condition at the world’s toughest race.

Tosha Schareina wrapped up a spectacular debut season with Monster Energy Honda HRC, securing a win in Portugal and podiums at Argentina’s Ruta 40 and the Rallye du Maroc.

Adrien Van Beveren, fresh off an impressive third-place finish at the Dakar, is heading into the new season with clarity and renewed motivation.

Skyler Howes, after a 2024 season marred by injuries, enters Dakar 2025 in top shape, eager to showcase his exceptional potential.

Pablo Quintanilla, with unparalleled experience, approaches this season with the same passion and dedication that have defined his rally-raid career.

A cornerstone of the team’s success, the CRF 450 Rally was unveiled at the close of the previous season. Over 2024, it has seen continuous upgrades, reflecting Honda’s unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence. With these improvements, the CRF 450 Rally is ready to deliver top-tier performance across the harshest terrains—from towering dunes to the most technical tracks.

Max Fricke to coach FIM SGP Academy

Six-time FIM Speedway world champion Tony Rickardsson, Aussie Speedway GP star Max Fricke, FIM Track Racing Commission director Armando Castagna and FIM Speedway race director Phil Morris are set to coach the next generation of stars at the FIM SGP Academy – Down Under from January 22-24.

Adelaide venue Gillman Speedway plays host to the first FIM SGP Academy of 2025, in partnership between FIM Speedway global promoter Warner Bros. Discovery Sports, motorcycling’s global governing body, the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM), and Australia’s national governing body, Motorcycling Australia (MA).

Applications are now open for riders aged 10-21 for the Gillman event. Please apply by completing the application form HERE, or contact MA’s events manager Sam Redfern via [email protected] for more information.

There will be two further FIM SGP Academies in Europe in 2025, with Swedish club Malilla also hosting a training camp in early July as part of its FIM Speedway GP of Sweden (July 5) and FIM SGP2 of Sweden (July 4) double-header weekend.

Polish city Torun will also play host to an FIM SGP Academy as part of FIM Speedway of Nations week from September 30 until October 4, giving young riders a golden opportunity to witness their national teams in action up close, while getting some words of wisdom both on and off the bike.

Building on the success of the FIM SGP Academy in Czech capital Prague this year, as well as two previous academies Down Under, the three 2025 FIM SGP Academies will feature on-track training sessions, as well as off-track coaching in many aspects of the sport, including sporting and anti-doping regulations, starting and riding techniques, bike preparation, media and social media, sponsorship, fitness and health.

For the Gillman event, there are 20 places guaranteed for Australian riders, with five spots also open to international entrants. Riders can train on 125cc, 190cc, 250cc or 500cc bikes, with limited bikes available to youngsters travelling from abroad, with prior request and coordination required with Motorcycling Australia.

Rickardsson famously lifted his fifth FIM Speedway world title at Sydney’s Accor Stadium in 2002 and can’t wait to jet back Down Under to coach a new generation of riders from Australia and beyond.

Tony Rickardsson

“I have some special memories of competing in Australia, so it’s a real pleasure to come back in January and coach the young riders at the first-ever FIM SGP Academy – Down Under, staged in partnership between WBD Sports, the FIM and Motorcycling Australia. Our FIM SGP Academy in Prague was a real success and attracted youngsters from all over the world. It was the perfect opportunity to help riders develop their skills on the track away from the pressure of a race meeting. It was also a chance to give them and their families some important information about other aspects of the sport – from managing the media and sponsorship commitments to taking care of their health and fitness. I can’t wait to meet the riders and their families at Gillman Speedway in January for what should be an unforgettable few days, and I look forward to coaching our young stars in both Malilla and Torun later in the year.”

Castagna and Morris are also delighted to return Down Under after coaching at previous training camps staged by Motorcycling Australia.

Phil Morris

“Riders from Australia and their families really do travel a lot of kilometres for meetings and practice sessions Down Under, with the dream of making it into the European leagues and FIM Speedway events one day. We hope staging our first FIM SGP Academy of the year at Gillman will inspire and support young riders hoping to achieve that ambition. With a six-time world champion in Tony [Rickardsson] making the trip, this truly is a unique opportunity for riders to learn from one of the all-time greats, as well as a current Speedway GP star in Max [Fricke].”

Peter Doyle – Motorcycling Australia CEO

“After hosting two successful academies Down Under previously, we look forward to teaming up with WBD Sports and the FIM to deliver another fantastic event at Gillman in January. We have an incredible coaching team in Tony [Rickardsson], Max [Fricke], Armando [Castagna] and Phil [Morris] – all of whom can offer our riders and their families invaluable advice as they bid to take their careers to the next level. I thank everyone involved for making this project possible – both in Australia and beyond – and we can’t wait to host our young riders at Gillman in the new year.”

FIM Speedway Youth World Cup receives World-Championship status

The 2025 FIM Speedway calendar will feature four individual world championships after the entry-level SGP4 series for the sport’s 11-13-year-old stars was granted world-championship status by motorcycling’s global governing body, the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM).

Now known as the FIM SGP4 World Championship, the competition was launched in partnership with the FIM in 2023, offering the first step on the FIM Speedway pyramid as riders progress to SGP3 for under-16s, SGP2 for under-21s and Speedway GP.

Previously known as the FIM Speedway Youth World Cup (SGP4), the championship has attracted riders from 12 different countries and four different continents for its first two editions, with 15 countries applying to participate in the 2025 edition.

Youngsters race on the 190cc bikes designed by six-time FIM Speedway world champion Tony Rickardsson, who also coaches the sport’s stars of the future as part of an unforgettable weekend.

The inaugural event in Malilla, Sweden was won by Denmark’s Elias Jamil in 2023, with American shooting star Brady Landon lifting the trophy in 2024.

After two successful stagings at the Skrotfrag Arena, the home of the FIM Speedway GP of Sweden – Malilla, both of which attracted unprecedented crowds for youth speedway events – the first-ever FIM SGP4 World Championship takes place at Denmark’s legendary Vojens Speedway Center on Saturday, September 13.

The Speedway GP series finale takes place on the same day as part of an unmissable Weekend of Champions, also featuring the final round of the SGP2 series – the FIM Speedway Under-21 World Championship on Friday, September 12. The triple-header celebrates 50 years of racing at Vojens.

After its elevation to world-championship status was ratified at the FIM General Assembly in Mallorca, where the FIM Awards take place on Saturday, SGP4 is set to be bigger and better than ever in 2025 and Rickardsson can’t wait for its third staging – its first as a full world championship.

Tony Rickardsson

“It has been a real pleasure to develop the FIM SGP4 World Championship in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Sports and the FIM. We were determined to offer young riders from around the world the chance to compete on a bike that looks like a big bike, sounds like a big bike and rides like a big bike, but in a smaller package and at a reasonable cost. We believe we have achieved this aim and our elevation to world-championship status is testament to this. Hopefully SGP4 will provide riders taking their first steps into international racing with the ideal platform to gain experience on the world stage, while developing their skills and, most importantly, having fun. I would like to thank all of the riders and their families who played a part in developing the SGP4 bike and the championship. We would not have achieved this without you, and we look forward to welcoming more young riders from as many countries as possible into the competition in the years ahead.”

2025 Australian Speedway Championship – Senior Solo Calendar

The 2025 Australian Speedway Championship – Senior Solo has all the building blocks of an impending classic, with a brilliant line-up of riders selected for the four January rounds.

The 16-rider line-up is brimming with talent, and includes the Holder siblings, Chris and Jack, Max Fricke, Brady Kurtz, Rohan Tungate, Jaimon Lidsey, Ben Cook, Ryan Douglas and Josh Pickering – nine of the top 10 finishers in the 2024 championship.

Tungate is the reigning champion after a stirring final round in Gillman (SA) earlier this year saw him overtake Fricke at the death knell, while current Speedway Grand Prix (SGP) No. 6 Jack Holder finished third overall ahead of Lidsey and Kurtz. It was Tungate’s second senior solo victory, with his first coming in 2018.

The 2025 field also includes 2022 Australian U21 champion Keynan Rew, who anchored Australia’s Speedway of Nations U21 team to a brilliant third place in this year’s final in Manchester. James Pearson, who rode alongside Rew in the SON2 final, will also ride in the championship.

Tate Zischke, who fractured multiple vertebrae and ribs and suffered a nasty posterior wound after a crash in the UK on July 1, has now recovered and will also take his place in the stacked roster, as well as former U16 front-runner Mitchell McDiarmid who has now moved into the senior ranks.

2025 Australian Speedway Championship Calendar

Round 1: January 3, Gillman Speedway (SA)

Round 2: January 5: Olympic Park, Mildura (Vic)

Round 3: January 8, Diamond Park, Wodonga (Vic)

Round 4: January 11: North Brisbane Speedway (Qld)

2025 Australian Speedway Championship selections

Ben Cook Zach Cook Mitchell Cluff Ryan Douglas Max Fricke Chris Holder Jack Holder Brady Kurtz Jaimon Lidsey Mitchell McDiarmid James Pearson Josh Pickering Keynan Rew Justin Sedgmen Rohan Tungate Tate Zischke

Reserves

Fraser Bowes Michael West Harrison Ryan Jack Morrison Dayle Wood

Competitors in the 2025 Australian Speedway Championship, as well as the 2025 FIM Oceania Speedway Championship in Gillman on January 25, will also be in the mix for 2025 FIM SGP qualifying positions.

The FIM has allocated three (3) positions to Motorcycling Australia (MA) for the 2025 FIM SGP qualifying events. As per the MA policy and, after consultation with the MA Track Commission, the positions will be allocated as follows:

The first qualifying position goes to first place in the 2025 Australian Championship;

The second qualifying position goes to first place in the in 2025 FIM Oceania Championship; and

The third qualifying position goes to second place in the 2025 Australian Championship.

Nominations for the 2025 FIM Oceania Speedway Championship are currently open on Ridernet, and close on December 19 at 4:30pm (AEDT).