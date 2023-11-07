Team Australia leads Women’s World Trophy at ISDE after Day One

The 97th running of the FIM International Six Day’s Enduro (ISDE) has kicked off in San Juan, Argentina, where Team United States claimed the opening victory in the World Trophy Class, Australia leading the Women’s Trophy into Day Two, and Sweden the dominant force in the Junior Trophy.

Competitors from over thirty nations finally rolled off the start ramp this morning for the FIM International Six Day’s Enduro in San Juan. With a long and demanding day ahead of them, they battled their way through some intense heat and rough terrain.

For the full report see:

USA grabs ISDE lead Day One | Australia tops WWT

New South Wales Speedway Solo Championships Report

With Peter Baker

One rider from Queensland and one from New South Wales took the honours when two New South Wales Speedway Solo Championships were staged at the Nepean Raceway on the outskirts of Sydney last Saturday (November 4).

In an exciting final of the Under 21 Championship Queensland Jacob Hook stalked local rider James Pearson from the start and finally pulled off a great pass on the final lap to claim top spot on the rostrum.

Following them home were two other local riders Harrison Ryan, who had joined the top duo as a direct qualifier for the decider, and Bradley whose consistent riding led to him winning the B Final.

Both Hook and Pearson are just returned from a full season of racing overseas while their final opponents have so far only raced at home.

The other rider with overseas experience was Queenslander Tate Zischke and he endured a trying day with two falls before winning his second heat, two heats where he failed to finish and again being the innocent victim in the B Final where another Queenslander Broc Hall’s desperate attempt to overall Page went awry and both fell.

Heat points

J. Pearson (NSW). 14 J. Hook (Qld). 13 H. Ryan (NSW). 12 B. Page (NSW). 11 B. Hall (Qld). 9 B. Whalley (Qld). 9 T. Zischke (Qld). 8 L. Hayes (NSW). 6 B. White (NSW). 4

B Final B. Page 1. B. Whalley 2. T. Zischke 3. B. Hall. 4

A Final. J. Hook 1. J. Pearson 2. H. Ryan 3. B. Page 4.

In the Under 16 250cc Championship Noah Grabham triumphed in a closely fought decider to hold off Queenslander Jordy Loftus, with Beau Bailey managing to claim third after he inconvenienced himself at the start before he hauled in Lachlan Russell late in the race,

Heat points

N. Grabham (NSW). 13 B. Bailey (NSW). 13 J. Loftus (Qld). 10 L. Russell (NSW). 9 V. Muddle (Qld). 7 A. Loftus (Qld). 5 L. Hawgood (Qld). 2 J. Roberts (NSW). 0.

B Final. L. Russell 1. V. Muddle 2. A. Loftus 3. L. Hawgood 4.

A Final. N. Grabham 1. J. Loftus 2. B. Bailey. 3. L. Russell. 4.

Both Championships showed that there is some great young talent coming through the ranks in New South Wales and Queensland which augers well for the future of the sport.

The Nepean complex is looking in fine shape at present and despite some rain falling during the programme the track remained good to allow the racing to continue.

World Supercross Abu Dhabi Round Two Report

The FIM World Supercross Championship visited Abu Dhabi for round two with all the drama and intensity that fans had hoped for.

Joey Savatgy emerged as the round victor in what been an at time brutal contest.

Savatgy scored 1-4-2 scores for the night which was enough for the overall win.

Dean Wilson of Fire Power Honda claimed second ahead of a super aggressive Motoconcept’s Vince Friese.

Defending WSX Champion Ken Roczen faced a particularly tough battle as he aimed to retain his title. Throughout the night, Roczen had to overcome the significant disadvantage of starting from the back row in each of the three finals.

Despite the odds stacked against him, Roczen’s determination and unwavering spirit were evident as he fought his way back through the pack in each race. His resilience made for an inspiring performance, even if he didn’t manage to secure a spot on the podium with fourth overall on the night.

Matt Moss meanwhile had earlier took out Super Pole and the bonus point that came with. Ultimately the Aussie didn’t manage to back that up across the three races, ending the round in 16th on the back of 17-10-15 scores.

WSX GP Overall

Pos. Rider Nat. Man P R1 R2 R3 Total 1 SAVATGY Joey USA Kawasaki 25 18 22 65 2 WILSON Dean GBR Honda 15 25 20 60 3 FRIESE Vince USA Honda 20 22 13 55 4 ROCZEN Ken GER Suzuki 7 20 26 53 5 SOUBEYRAS Cedric FRA Kawasaki 22 15 16 53 6 ARANDA Gregory FRA Yamaha 5 16 18 39 7 HILL Justin USA Kawasaki 14 13 9 36 8 CHISHOLM Kyle USA Suzuki 10 9 15 34 9 RAMETTE Thomas FRA Yamaha 16 4 14 34 10 NICOLETTI Phil USA Yamaha 12 14 7 33 11 OLDENBURG Mitchell USA Honda 18 12 0 30 12 MORANZ Kevin USA Honda 11 7 11 29 13 CLASON Cade USA KTM 13 6 10 29 14 HILL Josh USA Yamaha 3 10 12 25 15 MOSS Matt AUS Yamaha 1 4 11 6 22 16 RODRIGUEZ Anthony VEN KTM 8 5 8 21 17 TIXIER Jordi FRA Honda 9 8 0 17 18 NICHOLS Colt USA Kawasaki 6 3 0 9

WSX Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Pts. 1 SAVATGY Joey USA 127 2 ROCZEN Ken GER 122 3 WILSON Dean GBR 111 4 FRIESE Vince USA 108 5 HILL Justin USA 88 6 CHISHOLM Kyle USA 77 7 ARANDA Gregory FRA 75 8 SOUBEYRAS Cedric FRA 74 9 MORANZ Kevin USA 62 10 HILL Josh USA 57 11 RAMETTE Thomas FRA 51 12 CLASON Cade USA 51 13 NICHOLS Colt USA 48 14 RODRIGUEZ Anthony VEN 43 15 BRAYTON Justin USA 41 16 TIXIER Jordi FRA 35 17 NICOLETTI Phil USA 33 18 MOSS Matt AUS 32 19 OLDENBURG Mitchell USA 30 20 SEELY Cole USA 20 21 BRUNELL Jack GBR 8 22 LEFRANCOIS Charles FRA 7 23 CARTWRIGHT Josh USA 5 24 HARLIN Grant USA 4

SX2

In the SX2 class it was Fire Power Honda’s Max Anstie on top.

Anstie’s 3-1-1 besting Honda Nils’ Chris Blose and Team GSM’s Maxime Desprey.

Defending SX2 champion, Shane McElrath encountered a formidable line-up of competitors and struggled to find his way through the pack from the back row on what was a very tight arenacross style track.

Just outside the top-five was a gaggle of Aussies, led by Luke Clout, who finished the round sixth on his Yamaha, followed by Kyle Webster and Wilson Todd, both Honda mounted.

Luke Clout (SX2 – Sixth overall)

“Finished up here with World Supercross in Abu Dhabi, which was a very chaotic night. A lot of positives to take from tonight, we had really good speed and won the heat race, then finished fourth in the first moto. An unfortunate pile-up in the second one cost me, although we came home strong in the final race and ended up with sixth overall for the event. It was up and down, but we’ll take it and move on to Melbourne.”

Aaron Tanti (WSX – DNF)

“Unfortunately, last night I was involved in start incident, just tagging bars with a rider and then getting landed on – nobody’s fault as such, just a racing incident in a tight space. I’ve sustained a few rib fractures and just some nice abrasions down my back, so I won’t be able to fly for a few days, but the healthcare is really great over here and I’m being looked after. Thank you to Craig for making sure everything is sorted and my partner for jumping on a plane to come over here and help me out. Thanks to all my supporters.”

SX2 GP Overall

Pos. Rider Nat. Man. R1 R2 R3 Total 1 ANSTIE Max GBR Honda 20 25 26 71 2 BLOSE Chris USA Honda 25 20 20 65 3 DESPREY Maxime FRA Yamaha 22 12 22 56 4 THOMPSON Cole CAN Yamaha 15 22 11 48 5 NEESE Luke USA Yamaha 12 16 15 43 6 CLOUT Luke AUS Yamaha 18 6 14 38 7 WEBSTER Kyle AUS Honda 11 18 9 38 8 TODD Wilson AUS Honda 14 4 18 36 9 MCELRATH Shane USA Yamaha 13 13 10 36 10 PARK Cullin USA Suzuki 16 3 16 35 11 WAGEMAN Robbie USA Yamaha 8 15 6 29 12 OWEN Jace USA Yamaha 1 14 12 27 13 ESCOFFIER Adrien FRA Kawasaki 9 9 8 26 14 BOURDON Anthony FRA Kawasaki 4 7 13 24 15 MUMFORD Carson USA Honda 5 11 7 23 16 BOGLE Justin USA KTM 10 2 5 17 17 MILLER Henry USA Yamaha 3 10 2 15 18 ALESSI Michael USA Honda 6 5 3 14 19 MILLER Max USA KTM 7 1 4 12 20 YODER Hunter USA Suzuki 2 8 1 11

SX2 Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Total 1 ANSTIE Max GBR 140 2 MCELRATH Shane USA 108 3 DESPREY Maxime FRA 97 4 BLOSE Chris USA 93 5 CLOUT Luke AUS 67 6 PARK Cullin USA 64 7 OWEN Jace USA 59 8 LOPES Enzo BRA 57 9 NEESE Luke USA 52 10 MILLER Henry USA 51 11 THOMPSON Cole CAN 48 12 OLDENBURG Mitchell USA 47 13 BOURDON Anthony FRA 46 14 PETERS Kyle USA 45 15 ESCOFFIER Adrien FRA 45 16 WEBSTER Kyle AUS 38 17 TANTI Aaron AUS 38 18 TODD Wilson AUS 36 19 MILLER Max USA 34 20 BOGLE Justin USA 31 21 WAGEMAN Robbie USA 29 22 YODER Hunter USA 27 23 ALESSI Michael USA 26 24 MUMFORD Carson USA 23 25 WOODCOCK Dylan GBR 14 26 LINVILLE Gage USA 13

Ricky Johnson to headline Honda’s Champion Supercross Riders Dinner

Seven-time champion, Ricky Johnson, will be the featured guest at this year’s Supercross Champions Dinner, scheduled for November 23rd in the River Room at Crown Towers.

From 1986 to 1988, Johnson clinched six championships for Honda before retiring at a young age due to a career-ending injury. This influential figure in supercross and motocross, known for setting trends, will engage in storytelling with dinner guests in Australia for the first time.

Sharing the stage with Johnson will be Factory Honda riders Justin Brayton, Dean Wilson, Max Anstie, Kyle Webster, Wilson Todd, and Emma Milesevic. Additionally, Nills Honda rider Chris Blose will join this international line-up along with others.

The 2024 Team HRC Australia line-up will be revealed, and it’s a momentous occasion as Team Director Yarrive Konsky celebrates his two-decade-long journey with Honda.

One night only, a three-course meal, tour of the race transporter and meet and greet some of the nations and world’s best riders, door prizes and silent auctions.

Location: Crown Towers, Melbourne – River Room

Date: 23rd of November

Time: 5.30 – 6.15pm truck tour and 2024 Team Reveal (River Walk at the Factory Honda Race Transporter)

Cost: $275 per person 18 and over, $230 for people under 18. (Table of 10 is $2500).

Includes: – Pre-dinner canapes – 3 course meal – 4-hour Crown Reserve Collection Beverage Package

RSVP: November 10th, 2023 Please RSVP – [email protected] Limited seating available.



Marc-Antoine Rossi joins Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing

Marc-Antoine Rossi, arguably the breakout star in the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship, will race from underneath the Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing awning from now on. Rossi has signed a multi-year deal with the manufacturer and will make his full-time debut in the MX2 division aboard an MC 250F.

Rossi raced in EMX250 this year with support from the Pierer Mobility Group and secured his maiden win in the class at Teutschenthal. It was at the Grand Prix of France, where he debuted in the MX2 class as a wildcard, that he shocked the world though. 8-6 scores underlined his potential at the highest level and will be a source of confidence when he enters his first full season.

Marc-Antoine Rossi completes the Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing team’s line-up for the upcoming 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship. Jorge Prado and Simon Längenfelder are poised to fight for the title in their respective classes as they continue in GASGAS colors.

Marc-Antoine Rossi

“I am very excited to join the Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing team on a multi-year deal. It is a dream come true to start my professional career with a team that has such a strong record in the sport. I cannot wait to get the new season underway.”





Bajas World Cup heads to Dubai International Baja for final

After the cancellation of the Jordan Baja, the Dubai International Baja will host the last race of the 2023 season. 28 motorcycle riders and seven quads are registered for this decisive round that will determine the winners of the Moto, Quad, Women, Junior and Veteran categories in the FIM Bajas World Cup. The best six scores during the season will count.

On paper, David Megre (Kawasaki) has 77 points from four races and has every chance of winning the title, but he still has to fend off the challenge from local rider Mohammed Al-Balooshi (Yamaha), who already has six results and 71 points and can hardly improve his score.

Third, with 62 points and four results, is Pedro Bianchi Prata (Honda), who is also in contention for the Veteran Trophy with 95 points against 101 for Andrew Houlihan (KTM), the latter returning to action after being unable to compete in Portugal’s Baja Oeste after sustaining a knee injury in training.

The outcome of the Junior category will be exciting. Quad rider Kevin Giroud (Yamaha) (100 points, four results) will be looking to beat Jonathan Finn (Honda) on the final round. The Canadian has 120 points, but already has six scores of 20 points, so he can only improve by five points if he wins…!

As for the Women’s category, this will be played out between the only two ladies present: Sarah Khuraibet (Husqvarna) has 80 points and Esther Merino Garcia (Husqvarna) has 76 points. Both can add a result to their record in Dubai.

The itinerary gets underway with administration and technical checks on Friday, November 10th at Festival City, close to Dubai International Airport.

Riders will then embark upon a two-kilometre Prologue from 18.30hrs and this will determine the starting order for Saturday’s opening 170km stage (SS1). A similar stage (SS2) will be repeated on Sunday. In total, the route will run for 673km, including 340km of selective sections.

Toni Bou confirms title with win in Madrid

This weekend in Madrid, Toni Bou took his latest world title in indoor trial competition. With one round remaining in the 2023 season, the Repsol Honda rider clinched his 34th crown in total, and remains the most successful rider in the history of the sport.

The Montesa Cota 4RT rider has earned a total of 5 victories and one second place in the X-Trial World Championship. Since Bou began competing with the Repsol Honda Trial Team in 2007, he has been the dominant force in the indoor series, 17 consecutive titles.

His success comes in addition to 18 national titles in Spain and another 17 honours in the TrialGP World Championship, the last of which achieved just a couple of months ago. During his time in the X-Trial Championship, Bou has achieved a total of 77 victories across 105 events, with 92 podiums.

From the first lap, Bou made it clear that he wanted to seal his 34th title before the end of the season. He quickly took the lead, making very few mistakes and with just 1 penalty point. In the second round he came first again, and secured the title before the final even got underway. Competing against his teammate, Marcelli, and Toby Martyn, the Repsol Honda rider managed to recover from a fiasco on Zone 2 and earned the win.

Toni Bou

“I’m super happy about tonight. In Madrid, at the home of Repsol, it was important for us to win the title. Furthermore, I won all three rounds and we had a very exciting final, where Gabri made things very difficult for me. Leaving here with a one-two finish is incredible and winning the 34th title is even more so.

Winning a title with a victory is the best thing, although the important thing is always to get the title. We started the final very well in Zone 1, but we made a mistake in Zone 2 and it made life very difficult. The area where the difference was made was Zone 4, because it was very difficult to overcome that obstacle, but I am very happy to have achieved it and to have tied with Gabri. Winning on the last zone was amazing.”

Results – 2023 X-Trial World Championship, Round 6

Toni Bou (Montesa) 8 final Gabriel Marcelli (Montesa) 10 final Toby Martyn (Montesa) 17 final Jaime Busto (GASGAS) 16 Adam Raga (TRRS) 21 Aniol Gelabert (Beta) 26 Benoit Bincaz (Sherco) 30 Matteo Grattarola (Beta) 34 Sondre Haga (GASGAS) 43

2023 X-Trial Championship Standings after round 6

Toni Bou (Montesa) 122 Jaime Busto (GASGAS) 84 Gabriel Marcelli (Montesa) 73 Adam Raga (TRRS) 55 Toby Martyn (Montesa) 36 Aniol Gelabert (Beta) 25

GASGAS 2024 SSDT Support Package revealed

After two epic trips to the Scottish Six Days Trial in 2022 and 2023, GASGAS has finalised plans to return to the iconic event for 2024. Once again, support packages will be available to every rider competing on a GASGAS trial bike.

GASGAS are heading to Fort William, Scotland, with plenty of spares and accessories, some free and exclusive merch, and a few product experts to help with bike set-up. But that’s not all. They’re planning on bringing along trial legend Laia Sanz, who will be on hand to share some tips and tricks.

The SSDT is the biggest, most iconic, and gnarliest trial event in the world. Next year will be the third time GASGAS have been there to support every GASGAS rider taking it on, so we know full well that it’s as tough as it gets, especially when you factor in the infamous Scottish weather! While we can’t guarantee sunshine, we can guarantee the best support in the pits.

In addition to all the above, each GASGAS rider will receive a goodie bag packed with essentials to help them master the SSDT.

The best part about the whole thing is that all you need is a GASGAS trial bike and an entry for the 2024 SSDT.

Registration is now open through this link.

You can also register for the 2024 SSDT right here (link).

Whale & Drane return for AFTN finale

The final two rounds of the Aussie Flat Track Nationals (AFTN) will land in Gunnedah’s Balcary Park oil track on Saturday, running into Sunday, and both Max Whale and Tom Drane have returned from their American Flat Track (AFT) season campaigns in the USA to line up against Australia’s best Flat Track riders as they race to become the AFTN 2023 Champion.

After missing the first four of the six round AFTN season, the AFT regulars won’t be in the running for Pro 450 overall series honors, however, with the likes of Kirkness, Wicks, Van Eerde, Herrick, Borlase and Weale 256 points apart, with 450 points on offer, the scene is set for an intense finish to the season.

A surface unlike that raced in the US, oiled dirt offers riders incredible grip, and spectacular racing, and although they may not have raced an oil track in some time, both Drane and Whale have experience at the Gunnedah circuit.

With almost all classes at capacity for the season finale at one of Australia’s most iconic and unique racetracks, the final rounds of the 2023 AFTN is set to have spectators on the edge of their seats.

Dave Maddock – AFTN

“It’s great to have Max and Tom back and wanting to race the last two rounds of the AFTN. With both riders having strong results in the US, it’s a great opportunity for our domestic riders to understand the pace required overseas, and I can’t wait to watch the racing unfold. Mick Kirkness and Daniel Wicks are battling at the front, but Billy (Van Eerde) has been getting stronger and stronger all season, while Tom Herrick, Dale Borlase and Cyshan Weale have all shown they have the speed to be contenders. With eight races and 450 points on the table, anything can happen. I’m really happy to see the series finish with a strong contingent of riders, it gives us a lot of confidence that riders want this format of racing to showcase the incredible talent we have.”

Round five of the series will see competitors practice, qualify, and race on the flat track circuit on Saturday November 11 before returning to the venue on Sunday the 12th for round six, where, after practice and qualifying, the final four races of the season will be held on the brand-new oiled TT circuit.

Located at Hunts Lane, Gunnedah, NSW 2380, tickets are available via event partner www.RiderSupportAustralia.com.au/events or at the gate.

Bikes on track from 9am, racing from 10:45am.

Pro 450 Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Michael KIRKNESS 765 2 Daniel WICKS 717 3 Billy VAN EERDE 659 4 Thomas HERRICK 602 5 Dale BORLASE 513 6 Cyshan WEALE 509 7 Rowan TEGART 489 8 Jordan DALL 462 9 Reid BATTYE 414 10 Rory McQUALTER 391

Pro Twins Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Kristian O’DONNELL 160 2 Joel ELLIOTT 140 3 Miles ROE 132 4 Jamie PORTELLI 120 5 David SCULLARD 118 6 Justin STEELE 117 7 David BUTLER 110 8 Murray PEDLEY 98 9 Shane RICHARDS 96 10 Rocco NARDI 96

Clubman Standings

Pos Rider Man. Total 1 Lee HUNTER KTM 765 2 Darren WEBB KTM 760 3 Jason GRIFFIN Honda 669 4 Neil GIRDLER Kawasaki 649 5 Darryl MALLAM Honda 546 6 Rhys SANDOW Kawasaki 520 7 Luke TURNER Honda 454 8 Molly FAIREY Husqvarna 436 9 Shane GALE GasGas 394 10 Rory HUTCHINSON KTM 359

Junior 85 Standings

Pos Rider Man. Total 1 Jed FYFFE KTM 863 2 Lenny DUGGAN Honda 753 3 Lockie DUGGAN KTM 720 4 Charlie NICHOLS Kawasaki 552 5 Jake PAIGE Husqvarna 524 6 William WIGGINS KTM 500 7 Logan TURNER Yamaha 496 8 Jye FRENCH KTM 428 9 Aiden DIPPELSMANN Honda 384 10 Levi LAYTON KTM 359

Junior Lites Standings