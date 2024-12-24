Victory for Busto at X-Trial Round One in Madrid

GASGAS Factory Racing’s Jaime Busto has come out swinging at the opening round of the 2025 FIM X-Trial World Championship, claiming the overall victory in Madrid, Spain ahead of rival Toni Bou. Round one provided plenty of exciting battles and a super close final, which saw Jaime put his TXT GP 300 on the top step of the podium to also claim the championship lead.

The first round of the 2025 season introduced riders to the competition’s new format, starting with Q1, in which the top three riders advance straight to the final. Jaime got off to a very strong start, cleaning four of the six sections and receiving just one mark on section three. A mistake on the final section earned Jaime five marks, but his impressive low score overall meant that the Spaniard completed the round in second place.

Thanks to his strong Q1 performance, Busto’s next stop was the newly introduced Superpole to determine the starting order for the final. As the third rider out, Jaime completed the three-section sprint in 53 seconds on his TXT GP 300 to clock the second-fastest time.

The final round went down to the wire, with four riders tackling the six tough sections in front of thousands of Spanish fans. The tricky opening section saw all four competitors receive five marks, but a clean on section two, where everyone else made mistakes, put Busto in the lead. Jaime maintained the top spot for the remainder of the final to claim his first victory of the 2025 season and secure an early championship lead.

Jaime Busto – P1

“I’m super happy to start the season like this with a win! I was a bit nervous in the first round, but I felt really good. In the final I did start off with a mistake, it was a bit of a strange final, but oh well. I was the only one to get through one of the sections with no mistakes, which gave me a lot of confidence, so I’m really happy and looking forward to round two in France!”

Bou started off well, demonstrating once again the great form he is in. After completing the six zones, the reigning World Champion has qualified for the final after finishing first, with only four penalty points. In Super Pole, which now decides the starting position for the final, Bou was the fastest, 20 seconds ahead of Jaime Busto in second. In the final, the Repsol Honda HRC rider started last and, after making some important mistakes on the first part of the track, took second.

Toni Bou – P2

“It was a strange day. We won the first lap and the Super Pole, as well as getting a zero in the first section of the final, but they ended up giving me a five. They had told us that we could skip the final part, but it seems that there was a misunderstanding and that was not the case. It’s a shame because if we had gotten a zero there, we would have had a much greater chance of winning, but the reality is that after that first section I lost my nerve a bit and things didn’t go well. These things happen and you have to learn from them. Luckily, at the last moment we were able to recover to ended up taking second place.”

X-Trial returns on January 11 for round two in Chambery, France.

2025 Cardiff SGG replaced by additional Manchester round

The 2025 FIM Speedway GP of Great Britain – Cardiff will be withdrawn from next season’s calendar, with ever increasing costs and declining attendance quoted as the reason.

There will still be 10 rounds across the 2025 season, with a double-header staged in Manchester on June 13-14 ensuring British speedway fans can still enjoy two live rounds next year at the National Speedway Stadium.

The 2025 FIM Speedway Grand Prix season will start with the FIM Speedway GP of Germany – Landshut on Saturday, May 3, when Polish world champion Bartosz Zmarzlik bids to win a record-equalling sixth FIM Speedway World Championship.

REVISED 2025 FIM Speedway GP Calendar

2025 FIM Speedway GP Calendar Round Date Location Round 1 Saturday, May 3 FIM Speedway GP of Germany – Landshut Round 2 Saturday, May 17 PZM FIM Speedway GP of Poland – Warsaw Round 3 Saturday, May 31 FIM Speedway GP of Czech Republic – Prague Round 4 Friday, June 13 FIM Speedway GP of Great Britain – Manchester R4 Round 5 Saturday, June 14 FIM Speedway GP of Great Britain – Manchester R5 Round 6 Saturday, June 21 FIM Speedway GP of Poland – Gorzow Round 7 Saturday, July 5 FIM Speedway GP of Sweden – Malilla Round 8 Saturday, August 2 FIM Speedway GP of Latvia – Riga Round 9 Saturday, August 30 FIM Speedway GP of Poland – Wrocław Round 10 Saturday, September 13 FIM Speedway GP of Denmark – Vojens

ECSTAR Suzuki and Twisted Tea Suzuki confirmed for AMA SX 2025

Building on the successes of previous years, the ECSTAR Suzuki and Twisted Tea Suzuki teams will contest in the 450-class Supercross championship with an impressive roster of talent, led by Ken Roczen, returning for his third season with Suzuki. Over the past two Supercross seasons, Roczen has earned 12 podiums and two wins. Most recently, Roczen claimed victory in Abu Dhabi, reaffirming his championship-caliber skill as the 2025 season fast approaches.

After delivering standout performances during the 2024 SMX playoffs, Colt Nichols is ready for a breakout season in 2025. With a productive offseason and close collaboration with team manager Larry Brooks, Nichols enters the new year prepared to compete at the highest level of the sport.

Colt Nichols

“Really excited to be a part of the Twisted Tea HEP Suzuki team for a full season of racing in 2025,” said Nichols. “It was awesome getting to race SMX and WSX for the team and get a few races under my belt before tackling a full season. I’m ecstatic to keep the ball rolling.”

Completing the lineup is Kyle Chisholm, a veteran known for his exceptional technical acumen and valuable role in bike development. Chisholm’s contributions will ensure that the RM-Z450 remains at the cutting edge of performance for the challenges of the 2025 season

Kyle Chisholm

“I’m excited to go into year three with the Twisted Tea HEP Suzuki Team.” said Chisholm. “I’m also looking forward to continuing helping the team build their program and be better year over year. This is my 20th year racing SX and I’m ready to have some fun and enjoy it again.”

For 2025, Suzuki and Pipes Motorsports Group are dedicating their efforts exclusively to the 450-class championship. This strategic focus underscores the commitment to maximize results and compete at the highest level of Supercross.

MXGP 2025’s Officially Approved Teams (OAT) Lists

MXGP have unveiled the provisional Officially Approved Teams (OAT) list for the 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship, the OAT featuring 23 teams fully prepared to compete in the upcoming MXGP and MX2 Championships, setting the stage for a thrilling and action-packed season.

The highly anticipated 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship kicks off with the MXGP of Argentina on 1-2 March 2025 in Córdoba for the first time, continuing the legacy of the Argentian Grand Prix.

With 20 Grand Prix events, 23 OAT teams, and the world’s fastest motocross riders preparing to clash, the 2025 season promises unparalleled excitement and action. From established champions to rising stars, the battle for supremacy will be one for the ages.

Check out the MXGP and MX2 team’s lists for 2025 below:

2025 MXGP OATs

2025 MX2 OATs





Gabriel Marcelli renews with Repsol Honda Team

Gabriel Marcelli and Repsol Honda have extended their collaboration through to 2027, with a contract extension for the Spanish rider. The two parties began working together in 2022, and since 2016 Marcelli has been linked to Honda as part of the Montesa Talent Team. In 2020 he joined the top class of the World Championship in both indoor and outdoor disciplines, and since then he has increased his list of achievements each season.

In 2019, Marcelli became Trial2 World Champion and won the European Title, leading to the move up to the TR1 class. In 2022, he joined Repsol Honda to partner Toni Bou, after the retirement of Takahisa Fujinami. In 2023 he finished the season in third position in both disciplines, and this past season he was runner-up in the TrialGP World Championship, as well as third in the X-Trial campaign.

Gabriel Marcelli

“I am very grateful to the team and to HRC for trusting me to represent them for three more years. It shows the good work we are doing and that we are on the right track. Since I was little I have always dreamed of being part of this team, and to be supported in this way is incredible for me. This past season has been positive, and I can see that year after year I am evolving. I really want to continue growing alongside this great team.”

AORC renamed Australian Enduro Championship (AEC) for 2025

Motorcycling Australia have launched the ‘new’ Australian Enduro Championship (AEC – not to be confused with the Australian Electoral Commission), previously known as the Australian Off-Road Championship (AORC).

In a new era, the 12-round AEC will debut in Kempsey (NSW) on March 1-2, 2025 with a fresh focus on aligning more closely with point-scoring in global championships. To that end, an outright points table will be established, where riders from the E1, E2 and E3 categories will battle it out for the coveted title of Pro Enduro champion at every round and across the 2025 championship.

Another key change is the introduction of a Sportsman class – an exciting platform for clubman riders to compete at a national level.

With continued backing from Yamaha Australia and MXstore, AEC will bring new initiatives, fresh opportunities and revitalised branding for the next era of enduro in Australia.

2025 Yamaha Australian Enduro Championship presented by MXstore Calendar

2025 Yamaha Australian Enduro Championship presented by MXstore Calendar Round Date Location Rounds 1-2 March 1-2 Kempsey, NSW Rounds 3-4 April 5-6 Traralgon, Vic Rounds 5-6 May 31-June 1 TBA, SA Rounds 7-8 June 28-29 Casterton, Vic Rounds 9-10 September 13-14 Kyogle, NSW Rounds 11-12 October 11-12 Gympie, Qld

Mikkel Haarup continues with Triumph into 2025, 2026

Triumph have announce that Mikkel Haarup will remain with the brand for 2025 and 2026. During the first year of the new agreement, the racer – who secured fifth in the 2024 FIM MX2 Motocross World Championship – will transition into a development role between Triumph and Monster Energy Triumph Racing to fine-tune the TF 450-RC ahead of its MXGP debut. Then, in 2026, Haarup will return to racing full-time by lining up in the premier class of the FIM Motocross World Championship.

Mikkel’s experience, attitude, and work ethic have proven invaluable to Triumph, and given his multiple podium results during last season, it was an easy decision for Triumph to retain the services of the talented Danish racer.

In his new role, Mikkel will divide his time between working with Triumph’s in-house development team and Monster Energy Triumph Racing throughout 2025. This position will ensure the TF 450-RC is fully competitive for its MXGP debut in 2026 and allows all involved in the project ample time to develop settings for the variety of circuits visited on the MXGP calendar.

Mikkel Haarup

“It’s an honour for me to once again say that I’ll be a part of Triumph and Monster Energy Triumph Racing. Next year I’ll be working closely with Triumph’s engineering department to develop the bike that I’ll be racing on the following year. This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity and something that I couldn’t say no to. It’ll be an experience that will set us up nicely for the MXGP season in 2026 where I’ll not only make my debut in the MXGP class, but it will be Triumph’s as well. To be able to do this with the brand and the racing team that I have worked with for more than a year already really is something special and I’m excited to get started.”

Full Yamaha Racing Australian ProMX line-up revealed

Yamaha Racing returns for the 2025 ProMX season bursting at the seams with local talent and can now reveal their 2025 supported riders. Final team structure and team partners will be announced prior to round one of the championships with some major plans in place as well as series support for the national championships.

MX1

Jed Beaton is back and will be joined by a familiar face in Aaron Tanti, who returns to the CDR Yamaha line up for 2025.

Beaton proved to be a sensational pick up for the CDR team in 2024, finishing second in an intense and tight struggle for the ProMX championship. He tied on points after eight rounds and only a points count back could separate Beaton from Webster.

He then took that momentum from the ProMX championship into the Australian Supercross Championship and performed admirably, finishing fourth.

Jed Beaton

“I’m looking forward to another year with the team and think we are ready to step it up for 2025. The team and I gelled well, and I think we are just scratching the surface of the results we are capable of. While the 2024 season was successful, there was a lot to take and learn from it and we have already made changes in our preparation for the new year which I believe will put me in a much better place. The team have the bike working great and I’m excited to get stuck into it.”

After a season in the US and Canada, Aaron Tanti returns to the CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team for 2025. Tanti, the 2022 ProMX Champion, will be looking to regain that form and being back with the CDR team and the YZ450F, should see Tanti right back at the front of the pack.

Aaron Tanti

“I had a career goal to race in the US and while it was frustrating in many ways and a lot of injuries, I’m glad I did it and feel I learned a lot from it,” Tanti explains. “I wanted to return home and to reunite with Craig and the team is awesome. 2022 was my best season and being back on a YZ450F, surrounded by the CDR team, I’m confident I can get back to my best and be a real challenger in both the ProMX and Australian Supercross Championships.”

MX2

The Yamalube Yamaha team will front the start line with a two-pronged attack for 2025, retaining the services of Ryder Kingsford and Jayce Cosford. Both riders had flashes of brilliance in 2024 and are ready to leave a permanent mark in 2025.

Ryder Kingsford showed he had what it takes to be at the front of the hotly contested MX2 field. Kingsford landed on the podium in both motocross and supercross rounds, highlighted by race wins at Maitland and Redcliffe.

Ryder Kingsford

“When I look back at 2024, I see it as a good learning year for me, with plenty of highs and a few lows. I believe my pace is good and I can do the speed, I just need to work on some consistency and rack up goods points in every moto. The Yamalube Team have been awesome to deal with and looked after me well, so I was keen to re-sign and see if we can keep the momentum going and get after the championships in 2025.”

Jayce Cosford is an industrious, no non-sense rider, that leaves it all out on the track. Towards the end of the 2024 ProMX, Cosford looked to have turned a corner as he began to rack up race podiums consistently, and then showed he had plenty of speed on a supercross track as well, before injury struck.

Jayce Cosford

“I’m doing all I can to make the most of the opportunities I have in racing,” Cosford explains. “Last year I worked hard and started seeing the results come later in the year, but I want to be better again in 2025, so I have made some more changes and will move to Victoria to work with Ross Beaton at Beatons Pro Formula. I don’t want to get to the end of my career and say I should have done, or regret not giving it my all, so I have hooked up with Ross and will get down to Victoria in January and get started.”

MX3 / MXW

Things will be quieter under the WBR Yamaha tent next season. The team will move back to three riders in 2025, from four in 2024, in order to provide a more focused and dedicated approach to their racing.

And they will contest two separate classes. Koby Hantis and Ky Woods will contest the MX3 division while up and coming female rider, Madi Simpson will handle the MX3 duties as well as fly the flag for the team at the Australian Off-Road Championships/Australian Enduro Championship.

Hantis is back for a second year and was a revelation in 2024. The unheralded youngster finished second in the ProMX championship and was the red plate holder for large portions of the series and then backed that up with a third-place finish in the SX3 class in Supercross to prove his versatility.

Koby Hantis

“Last year was my first full season in a professionally structured team and my results instantly improved. Having the WBR Yamaha team behind me and a great bike, meant I could focus on my riding and training and the results got better straight away. The Whitten family are cool people and create a cool vibe on race day. They have stepped it up for 2025 and offered even better support next year and I can’t wait to get to Wonthaggi and get after it.”

Ky Woods will race alongside Hantis for 2025. Woods has speed to burn and showed that on several occasions in 2024, taking round wins at both motocross and supercross. Now, with a good team of people around him, expect his consistency to improve and Woods to be a championship contender.

Ky Woods

“WBR Yamaha offer the best MX3 ride in Australia and it was cool that I get the opportunity to race for them. I spent a lot of time in 2024 racing against their riders, so I know how good the bike is and how well the team works. I have already started riding the YZ250F and I love it, so I’m motivated to reward the team with some good results this year.”

Madi Simpson will be one to watch in the Women’s championship as she joins the WBR Yamaha Team. In a deal that will see her do both ProMX and AORC, Simpson has already proven she is just as capable in the trees as she is on the track.

Simpson, based in Queensland, was the winner of the Junior Girls class at the AORC, and when she made the move to senior racing, mixed it up with the championship contenders in the ProMX.

Madi Simpson

“I was stunned when Yamaha approached me about racing for them in 2025 but so happy they did,” Simpson begins. “They have put together a good deal where I can race motocross and off road with the support of the WBR Yamaha team. I felt instantly at home on the YZ250F and really looking forward to racing it in 2025.”

Local and regional races get under way in February while the ProMX Championship kicks off at Wonthaggi in March and finishes at Queensland Moto Park in August.

11-strong GYTR Yamaha Junior Racing Team for 2025

It’s full throttle for the GYTR Yamaha Junior Racing Team with an eleven, talented and determined riders ready to roost into the 2025 racing season.

With riders ranging from the ages of ten through to fifteen, competing on bikes from the YZ65 to the YZ250F in motorcross, supercross and off-road, it’s bound to be a big year for the future stars of the sport.

Four fresh faces join the team for 2025, including the introduction of the two junior girls Eliza Dennis and Stella Harding, both from New South Wales, who will be Yamaha mounted and receive the full support of Yamaha Junior Racing.

Dennis, who recently turned twelve, will compete on the YZ85 for the majority of the year and is the current Girls 12 to 16 years 85 cc champion and competed in the Australian Supercross Championship.

Stella Harding thrives on competition, showing enormous promise at a young age and will race the YZ65 and YZ85.

Also adding to the talent pool in the younger age groups, YJR welcomes Kye Sproule and Hudson Francis. Sproule hails from NSW and had a successful 2024 season finishing on the podium at the Australian Junior Nationals in the 65cc class. He also notched up a second-place finish at the YZ65 Cup at the AUS-X Open and is looking forward to joining YJR full time in 2025 and racing the 65cc and 85cc classes.

Hudson Francis is a ball of energy and already has a long list of results on his resume. Francis dominated his rivals at the Australian Junior Championships this year in the 7-10 years 65cc and now will make the step up to compete in both 65 and 85cc classes.

And the full crew from 2024 are back for the new season. Lachlan Allen and Jobe Dunne are the senior leaders of the team at the ripe old age of fifteen. Both riders will compete on the YZ125 and the YZ250F as they had towards the senior ranks.

Making the step up the bigger bikes is Heath Davy. He simply out-grew his YZ85 in the later stages of the 2024, so throwing a leg over a YZ125 and YZ250F will make for a pleasant change for the hard charging teenager from Sydney.

Our sand loving, YZ85 pilot, Deegan Fort will again make the trek across the country as he hails from Western Australia but often competes in east coast events. No one racked up more miles than the Fort family in 2024 as they contested everything from state-based events, to ProMX, to Australian Supercross.

Blake Bohannon had a year that he will never forget. He won the 65cc Futures at the ProMX, he won the Australian 9-11 years 85cc championship and then jetted over to England and won the YZ65 Cup at the Motocross of Nations. It’s a hard act to follow but Bohannon is aiming high and now on board the YZ85 Big Wheel, his learning curve continues to climb.

And it’s not just on the track that YJR finds talent, it’s also in the bush. Marcus Nowland and Harley Hutton are back and ready to bounce off trees likes it’s no one’s business. Nowland, the J3 champ in 2024, moves to the J4 class in his final year of junior racing and will be out to finish his junior career with another championship.

Hutton, who finished second last year in the J2 class, while get off the YZ85 and make the move into the J3 class on ether the YZ125 or YZ250F. Hutton is lightning quick in the bush and his size will be rewarded on the bigger bikes.

YJR manager, Darren Thompson.

“We are excited to reveal our Yamaha Junior racing line up for 2025 and thrilled not only to bring in some young talent but also offer the opportunity to two very deserving young female riders in Eliza and Stella. With 11 riders, nine in motocross and two in off road, it’s going to be a busy season but one that we are prepared for. We have some big announcements for team sponsors in the new year and look forward to welcoming them and our new riders for 2025.”

2025 GYTR / YJR Rider Line up

Motocross #268 Stella Harding – YZ65/ YZ85 #265 Eliza Dennis – YZ85LW #409 Hudson Franics – YZ65 / YZ85 #280 Kye Sproule – YZ65/ YZ85 #262 Blake Bohannon – YZ85LW #602 Deegan Fort- YZ85LW #125 Heath Davy – YZ125/ YZ250F #32 Jobe Dunne – YZ125/ YZ250F #35 Lachlan Allen – YZ125 / YZ250F

Off Road #191 Marcus Nowland – YZ250F #897 Harley Hutton – YZ125 / YZ250F



2025 Aussie ProMX Calendar & Classes confirmed

The calendar for the 2025 Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores (ProMX) is now locked in, featuring a mix of established venues and exciting new locations.

The 2025 ProMX Championship will be held over eight rounds and six frenetic months, starting in Wonthaggi (Vic) on March 22-23 before concluding at Queensland Moto Park (QMP) on August 2-3.

In between, the championship will visit Appin (NSW) on April 13, Gillman (SA) on April 27, Traralgon (Vic) on May 25, Warwick (Qld) on June 22, Nowra on July 6 and Toowoomba (Qld) on July 27.

Traralgon, Warwick and Nowra will be making their ProMX debuts in 2025, while Appin is returning after a one-year absence. Wonthaggi, Gillman, Toowoomba and QMP are all now ProMX Championship staples.

In 2025, ProMX will consist of the following Australian Championship classes: Thor MX1; Pirelli MX2; Maxxis MX3; Ezilift MXW (Women’s); and Veterans.

The MX1, MX2 and MX3 classes will feature across the entire calendar, MXW at four rounds, and the Veterans at one. In addition, the MX85 and KTM Group MX65 Futures Cups will be support classes at three rounds apiece.

The class composition at each round is noted in the calendar below:

2025 Australian ProMX Championship Calendar

2025 Australian ProMX Championship Calendar Round Date Location Round 1 March 22-23 Wonthaggi, Vic

(MX1, MX2, MX3, MXW (FIM Oceania Women’s MX Cup) and MX85)

Round 2 April 13 Appin, NSW

(MX1, MX2, MX3 and MX85)

Round 3 April 27 Gillman, SA

(MX1, MX2, MX3 and MXW)

Round 4 May 25 Traralgon, Vic

(MX1, MX2, MX3 and MX65 Futures)

Round 5 June 22 Warwick, Qld

(MX1, MX2, MX3 and MX85)

Round 6 July 6 Nowra, NSW

(MX1, MX2, MX3 and MX65 Futures)

Round 7 July 27 Toowoomba, Qld

(MX1, MX2, MX3 and MXW)

Round 8 August 2-3 QMP, Qld

(MX1, MX2, MX3, MXW, Veterans and MX65 Futures)



Motorcycling Australia CEO, Peter Doyle, says the 2025 ProMX calendar builds on what is already a shining example of how a professional championship should be run.

Peter Doyle – Motorcycling Australia CEO

“We’ve now had three complete seasons of ProMX after the Covid interruption and, during that period, the growth curve of the championship across all the key metrics continues to go through the roof,” he said. “And, of course, the racing is brilliant, which is what keeps riders, spectators, commercial partners and supporting clubs coming back for more. I have no doubt that 2025 will be more of the same, and we’re certainly set for another terrific season of ProMX.”

Milner to lead KTM DM31 Racing Team

The title-winning KTM DM31 Racing Team of Daniel Milner will expand entering season 2025, with defending national champion Milner to be joined by Jonte Reynders and Korey McMahon in the high-profile, three-rider Australian Enduro Championship (AEC) roster.

See the full run-down here:

KTM announce three rider line-up for new look Australian Enduro Championship.

2025 Honda HRC AMA SX/MX/SMX Team Launched

With the Anaheim AMA Supercross season opener looming on January 11, the Honda HRC Progressive team recently staged their official launch.

The squad hopes to continue the momentum that has seen its riders take the sport’s premier title — the AMA Supercross 450 crown — two years in a row, most recently with Jett Lawrence, who last season was crowned champion in his debut attempt aboard a 450.

See the full news here:

Honda HRC AMA SX/MX/SMX Team Launch

Edgar Canet joins KTM Factory Racing for Dakar

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing has signed Edgar Canet to contest the 2025 Dakar Rally. The promising young talent will join the team to compete in the Rally2 class this coming January.

Joining the experienced line-up of Kevin Benavides, Daniel Sanders, and Luciano Benavides, Canet will no doubt benefit from the trio’s expertise and advice throughout the event as he takes on Dakar for the first time.

Edgar Canet

“I’m really excited to have qualified for Dakar 2025 and to be supported by KTM for my debut in the world’s most demanding rally is a dream come true. I’ve been racing on a KTM since I was four years old, so to join the factory team now is amazing. I spent a few days riding in the USA with my new teammates Luciano, Kevin and Daniel, and they helped me so much. I have adapted really well to the KTM 450 RALLY, which I know is a winning bike, so I can’t wait to race it at the Dakar. My goal is to get to the finish line and learn as much about the race as possible, and I feel mentally and physically ready for what is to come. Thank you to KTM for the support, and I can’t wait to get underway in Saudi Arabia!”

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Dakar Preview

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s three-man team of Kevin Benavides, Luciano Benavides, and Daniel Sanders are all set to take on the 2025 Dakar Rally in the RallyGP class.

After a strong program of testing and training, the experienced trio are raring to go ahead of the world’s toughest rally-raid. Starting January 3, the event will commence with a short prologue, after which competitors will tackle 12 stages spanning nearly 8,000 km across Saudi Arabia.

Read the full write-up here:

Red Bull KTM Ready To Race Dakar

2025 FIM World Rally Raid Championship Dakar entries

The 2025 FIM World Rally Raid Championship starts with the 47th edition of the Dakar on January 3, with the entry list now revealed.

The KTM Group, which claimed the first two W2RC titles with Sam Sunderland (2022 — GasGas) and Luciano Benavides (2023 — Husqvarna), is consolidating its forces under one banner for 2025, fielding a three-rider squad. The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team is doubling down on Kevin Benavides, a two-time Dakar winner (2021 and 2023), his brother Luciano and Daniel Sanders.

In 2024, Monster Energy Honda HRC pulled off an impressive team effort for the third year running, clinching four out of five rounds. Ricky Brabec took victories at the Dakar and the Desafío Ruta 40 YPF Infinia, while Tosha Schareina topped the BP Ultimate Rally Raid Portugal and the Rallye du Maroc.

In the final standings, Adrien Van Beveren, Schareina and Brabec lined up one after the other behind the champion, securing yet another manufacturers’ title for the reds… but coming up short in the fight for the individual crown. Pablo Quintanilla and Skyler Howes remain key players in the squad run by Ruben Faria.

Hero MotoSports and Ross Branch know the score: Season 4 is likely to be KTM’s shot at reclaiming past glory and Honda’s relentless push for the elusive riders’ world championship. Nacho Cornejo and Sebastian Bühler will again support the Botswanan in his title defence campaign.

Twelve riders are lined up in Rally GP this season —eleven factory riders and a rookie. Bradley Cox (BAS World KTM Racing), fresh off his Rally 2 World Cup triumph, is stepping up to play with the big boys.

The South African leaves his title up for grabs. Romain Dumontier, backed by Honda since the fourth round of the 2024 season to help develop the brand’s customer-targeted machine, is determined to reclaim his 2023 crown aboard the 450 CRF.

Rising stars such as Konrad Dąbrowski (Duust Rally), who made the 2024 podium, and seasoned contenders such as Michael Docherty (BAS World KTM Racing) are certain to be in the mix.

Threats now lurk behind every corner, including the factory rider Harith Noah (Sherco Rally Factory), the 2024 Dakar champion in the class, as well as the BAS World KTM Racing camp, with budding talents such as Edgar Canet and Tobias Ebster.

W2RC 2025 – FIM ROUND 1 – DAKAR ENTRY LIST