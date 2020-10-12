Moto News Weekly Wrap

October 13, 2020

2020 Charlotte Half-Mile I

Images by Scott Hunter

Due to prolonged periods of precipitation, the 2020 Charlotte Half-Mile II was cancelled, leaving the Charlotte Half-Mile I as the only round run over the weekend.

Super Twins

Privateer Jeffrey Carver Jr. was in full spoiler mode at the Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway, claiming his fourth-career Progressive American Flat Track premier-class victory in Friday night’s Progressive Charlotte Half-Mile I.

The opening half of the AFT SuperTwins presented by Vance & Hines Main Event took shape in expected fashion, matching up Grand National Championship title rivals Jared Mees and Briar Bauman.

Mees controlled from the front with reigning champion and current points leader Bauman not far behind as the two left the rest of the field in their wake. However, a red flag that was shown following a Davis Fisher crash changed the complexion of the race entirely.

The restart brought Bauman back close enough to pounce on Mees and the two proceeded to trade the lead back and forth repeatedly, with an extended series of block passes and square-up maneuvers. The factory Indian infighting opened the door for a charging Carver, who erased the gap from third, slid past both Mees and Bauman, and then dropped them both as they continued their scrap in second.

Mees finally got away from Bauman’s clutches and saw a golden opportunity to take his third win in a row and put Carver between himself and his rival. He reeled back up to the leader’s rear wheel as the race entered its final two laps, but just couldn’t find any way around the hungry Carver.

Jeffrey Carver Jr.

“This is a whole collective effort… It just means so much, when I go through the GoFundMe and all the other different stuff people have been donating to get us out here. We are the privateers coming up and going after the big-money teams. My team does not get paid. I pay for the travel and the expenses and everyone just takes their time out to help, and it just means so much. For me to put the time in and be hands-on and work on the motorcycle and be all a part of it – that keeps me in tune with the motorcycle and the whole effort. I’m just having so much fun out there. It’s amazing.”

While he couldn’t reap the full benefits of what he hoped to achieve, Mees still made up some ground on Bauman in the championship fight. After finishing second and third, respectively, Mees is now just nine points back of Bauman (273-264) with three races left to determine this year’s GNC.

Fourth-placed Brandon Robinson and fifth-placed Sammy Halbert completed the top five.

AFT Super Twins Results

POS RIDER BIKE INTERVAL 1 Jeffrey Carver Jr. Indian FTR750 39 Laps 2 Jared Mees Indian FTR750 +0.509 3 Briar Bauman Indian FTR750 +3.948 4 Brandon Robinson Indian FTR750 +4.982 5 Sammy Halbert Indian FTR750 +5.633 6 Robert Pearson Indian FTR750 +6.446 7 Jake Johnson Indian FTR750 +9.939 8 Dan Bromley Indian FTR750 +10.611 9 Brandon Price Indian FTR750 +12.315 10 Bronson Bauman Indian FTR750 +12.477 11 Davis Fisher Indian FTR750 +16.325 12 Andrew Luker Indian FTR750 +18.988 13 JD Beach Yamaha MT-07 +19.718 14 Dalton Gauthier HD XG750R 38 Laps 15 Larry Pegram Indian FTR750 +7.996 16 Jay Maloney Indian FTR750 +12.206 17 Jarod Vanderkooi HD XG750R 33 Laps 18 Bryan Smith HD XG750R 4 Laps

AFT Super Twins Standings

Pos. Rider Total 1 Briar Bauman 273 2 Jared Mees 264 3 Sammy Halbert 207 4 Bronson Bauman 162 5 Brandon Robinson 158 6 Brandon Price 158 7 Jeffrey Carver Jr. 156 8 Davis Fisher 127 9 Jarod Vanderkooi 110 10 Robert Pearson 104 11 Dan Bromley 104 12 Bryan Smith 95 13 Dalton Gauthier 95 14 Jake Johnson 74 15 JD Beach 74 16 Larry Pegram 52 17 Kolby Carlile 50 18 Jay Maloney 46 19 Andrew Luker 29 20 Ryan Varnes 16 21 Morgen Mischler 6

AFT Singles

The dominant Dallas Daniels was crowned 2020 AFT Singles presented by Russ Brown Motorcycle Attorneys Champion in style on Friday night, the 17-year-old phenom officially putting the points race out of reach with a victorious final-lap pass.

With Henry Wiles out of commission due to an injured back, Max Whale was the sole rider remaining with a chance at pushing Daniels’ title quest back another day. The Australian rode motivated too, leading early and battling desperately throughout.

He wasn’t alone in trying to keep Daniels off the top of the box; Cole Zabala, Morgen Mischler, and Trent Lowe all threw their best efforts at the champion-in-waiting as a five-rider showdown developed in the hard-fought Main Event.

Mischler appeared set to get his revenge for last weekend’s narrow defeat as the clocks approached 0:00. He opened up a bit of breathing space while Daniels was caught up scrapping with Zabala over second.

Once the race went into its decisive last two laps, however, Daniels rose to the occasion. He put Zabala behind him and tracked Mischler back down, diving through on the last lap to earn his eighth race win of an incredible season.

Daniels’ championship-winning victory was also his sixth in succession. As a result, he now boasts an unassailable 80-point advantage with three races to go.

Dallas Daniels

“It was a really long day, and it’s been a long road coming since not making that Main Event at (the season-opening) Volusia. There were a lot of headaches that night, just wondering if I was meant to do this. I tried not to stress today, but it’s hard trying to win your first championship. The track was so fast and so physically demanding. It’s just awesome. We struggled a little bit early on today, but we figured it out. It was kind of the same thing as Atlanta — me and Morgen. It was a good race. We could run anywhere — I’m sure the fans loved it. But the main goal was to win this thing right here, and that’s what we did. Big thanks to the whole team. There are so many people behind this, and I wish I could thank them all.”

Mischler finished just 0.067 back of Daniels in second, with Zabala another 0.097 seconds in arrears in third. Whale held on for fourth while Lowe rounded out the top five, only a tick over a half second off the win.

Max Whale

“Qualified on the pole this weekend in Charlotte, but ended up running fourth in the main, it was an awesome race. Disappointed that Saturday was a rain out but to stoked to be coming away second in the Championship. Congrats to D allasDaniels. Looking forward to Daytona this weekend. Once again I’d like to thank all the people that help me.”

AFT Singles Results

POS RIDER BIKE INTERVAL 1 Dallas Daniels Yamaha YZ450F 26 Laps 2 Morgen Mischler KTM 450 SX-F +0.067 3 Cole Zabala Honda CRF450R +0.164 4 Max Whale Kawasaki KX450F +0.201 5 Trent Lowe Honda CRF450R +0.561 6 Tanner Dean Honda CRF450R +4.225 7 James Ott KTM 450 SX-F +4.373 8 Brandon Kitchen KTM 450 SX-F +4.494 9 Trevor Brunner Honda CRF450R +5.995 10 Jacob Lehmann Honda CRF450R +7.539 11 Michael Inderbitzin Honda CRF450R +7.792 12 Wyatt Anderson KTM 450 SX-F +9.69 13 Aidan RoosEvans KTM 450 SX-F +10.842 14 Michael Rush Yamaha YZ450F +12.785 15 Blake Lomas KTM 450 SX-F +13.73 16 Kevin Stollings Honda CRF450R +13.762 17 Shayna Texter KTM 450 SX-F +16.04

AFT Singles Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Dallas Daniels 258 2 Max Whale 178 3 Henry Wiles 163 4 Morgen Mischler 159 5 Michael Rush 156 6 Trent Lowe 153 7 Brandon Kitchen 149 8 Tanner Dean 137 9 Trevor Brunner 113 10 Michael Inderbitzin 105 11 Chad Cose 104 12 Shayna Texter 91 13 Cole Zabala 82 14 Kevin Stollings 74 15 Cameron Smith 73

AFT Production Twins

Cory Texter took a huge step toward achieving his short-term goal of taking the 2020 AFT Production Twins title fight down to next weekend’s season finale with a timely victory in Charlotte.

The defending class champion sprinted into the lead at the start and never looked back, leading all 27 circulations of the eight-minute plus two lap Main Event.

After getting a poor launch, championship leader James Rispoli worked his way into second in rapid order. However, after failing to make serious inroads on race leader Texter, Rispoli was forced to turn his attention to fending off the similarly XG-armed Chad Cose.

Rispoli put up a good fight but finally relinquished the position with two minutes remaining, and once through, Cose immediately left him behind. But by the time he worked his way into second, Cose was a second-and-a-half back of Texter. Though he closed the gap down to around a second with a focused charge, Texter wicked it back up in response and stretched his advantage back up to 1.740 seconds at the checkered flag.

In fact, Cose actually came under fire from a rolling Ben Lowe, who fought his way up from a distant fourth to zap Rispoli and make a last-gasp challenge for second on Cose. The two actually split a lapper on the final lap in their struggle for the runner-up spot, with Lowe coming out worse in the exchange.

Rispoli finished fourth, just the second time all season he’s been off the box, while Danny Eslick edged Ryan Varnes to complete the top five.

Despite Rispoli’s relative struggles on Friday night, he still holds a commanding 38-point advantage over Texter (284-246) with just three races remaining.

Corey Texter

“We still have a big gap, but it was a great race. I’m going to keep fighting until the end. I know the points gap is pretty wide but I don’t quit — I’m going to keep digging. I’m going to try to rack off some wins here.”

AFT Production Twins Results

POS RIDER BIKE INTERVAL 1 Cory Texter Yamaha MT-07 27 Laps 2 Chad Cose HD XG750R +1.74 3 Ben Lowe Yamaha MT-07 +2.091 4 James Rispoli HD XG750R +3.919 5 Danny Eslick Kawasaki Ninja 650 +7.434 6 Ryan Varnes Kawasaki Ninja 650 +8.255 7 Cody Johncox Yamaha MT-07 +16.773 8 Jeremiah Duffy Kawasaki Ninja 650 +16.991 9 Shelby Miller Kawasaki Ninja 650 25 Laps 10 Jeremiah Alexander Kawasaki Ninja 650 +0.021 11 Garret Wilson Kawasaki Ninja 650 +8.142 12 Patrick Buchanan Kawasaki Ninja 650 19 Laps 13 Dylan Bell HD XG750R 15 Laps 14 Gary Ketchum Kawasaki Ninja 650 8 Laps 15 Johnny Lewis Royal Enfield 650 2 Laps 16 Jimmy McAllister Kawasaki Ninja 650 DNS

AFT Production Twins Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 James Rispoli 285 2 Cory Texter 247 3 Ben Lowe 206 4 Ryan Varnes 199 5 Danny Eslick 179 6 Chad Cose 175 7 Jeremiah Duffy 141 8 Cody Johncox 109 9 Nick Armstrong 101 10 Jimmy McAllister 63 11 Dylan Bell 60 12 Michael Inderbitzin 58 13 Patrick Buchanan 58 14 Brock Schwarzenbacher 52 15 Mitch Harvat 52 16 Garret Wilson 49 17 Hayden Gillim 45 18 Johnny Lewis 34 19 Morgen Mischler 26 20 Scott Barrett 26 21 Jacob Lehmann 25 22 Ryan Wells 22 23 Jeremiah Alexander 22 24 Gary Ketchum 19 25 Shelby Miller 11 26 Kevin Stollings 9 27 Max Whale 9

Toni Bou wins TrialGP championship in Italy

Repsol Honda Team’s Toni Bou has been crowned world champion at the TrialGP event in Italy. The occasion marks a 14th outdoor title – adding to the previous 14 indoor titles – taking his overall top-flight championship tally to a whopping 28.

In Lazzate, Italy, the Repsol Honda Team rider mathematically sealed yet another world championship title, the fourteenth of his career. Bou’s title came earlier than expected with one remaining season date still to complete. Once again, it was a race dominated by Bou, whose results this season now include five wins, a second and third place. These results – together with those of his greatest rival – guarantee the title, with the champion adding even more silverware to an already packed trophy cabinet.

The season began with a battle against the pandemic, which had forced a major overhaul of the scheduled championship calendar and limited the amount of pre-season training that Repsol Honda Team riders were able to do. Things worsened with an arm injury picked up in the opening round of the world championship. Yet, in spite of everything, Toni Bou faced and was able to overcome these adversities, going on to clinch the championship title in Italy.

Toni Bou wrapped up the short 2020 TrialGP World Championship, taking top honours in the second Italian TrialGP (Round 8) also held in Lazzate, Italy.

Toni Bou

“I am super happy with the weekend here in Italy. Today, after winning the title yesterday, I was able to enjoy a splendid day with some fairly good riding, especially on the third lap which brought out the best of me and I only picked up two marks. Thank you all for this perfect season.”

Matteo Grattarola was also proclaimed World Champion in the Trial2 category, and with a victory on the first day, he got the title one race in advance.

2020 TrialGP Italy Round 7 Results

Pos. Rider Team Nation L1 L2 L3 T3 Points Champ 1 BOU Toni Repsol Honda Team SPA 21 7 9 2 39 20 2 CASALES Jorge Gas Gas Factory Team SPA 32 16 11 2 61 17 3 BUSTO Jaime Vertigo Factory Team SPA 26 15 23 2 66 15 4 FUJINAMI Takahisa Repsol Honda Team JPN 33 14 23 0 70 13 5 FAJARDO Jeroni Sherco Factory Team SPA 42 15 16 0 73 11 6 MARCELLI Gabriel RG Team SPA 33 19 19 2 73 10 7 RAGA Adam TRRS Factory Team SPA 28 32 13 2 75 9 8 GELABERT Miquel Gas Gas SPA 40 17 19 3 79 8 9 DABILL James Beta Factory Racing GBR 31 31 18 0 80 7 10 PEACE Dan Sherco Factory Team GBR 48 47 30 0 125 6

2020 TrialGP Italy Round 8 Results

Pos. Rider Team Nation L1 L2 L3 T3 Points Champ 1 BOU Toni Repsol Honda Team SPA 11 7 2 0 20 20 2 FAJARDO Jeroni Sherco Factory Team SPA 31 14 10 0 55 17 3 CASALES Jorge Gas Gas Factory Team SPA 22 21 17 1 61 15 4 MARCELLI Gabriel RG Team SPA 23 24 14 0 61 13 5 GELABERT Miquel Gas Gas SPA 31 21 9 0 61 11 6 RAGA Adam TRRS Factory Team SPA 20 22 21 0 63 10 7 BUSTO Jaime Vertigo Factory Team SPA 28 18 16 1 63 9 8 FUJINAMI Takahisa Repsol Honda Team JPN 31 27 20 0 78 8 9 DABILL James Beta Factory Racing GBR 40 26 22 0 88 7 10 PEACE Dan Sherco Factory Team GBR 45 48 43 0 136 6

2020 TrialGP Standings

Pos Rider Team Nat. Points 1 BOU Toni Repsol Honda Team SPA 152 2 RAGA Adam TRRS Factory Team SPA 121 3 BUSTO Jaime Vertigo Factory Team SPA 105 4 CASALES Jorge Gas Gas Factory Team SPA 98 5 FAJARDO Jeroni Sherco Factory Team SPA 82 6 MARCELLI Gabriel RG Team SPA 82 7 FUJINAMI Takahisa Repsol Honda Team JPN 78 8 GELABERT Miquel Gas Gas SPA 75 9 DABILL James Beta Factory Racing GBR 62 10 PEACE Dan Sherco Factory Team GBR 45 11 BINCAZ Benoit Beta Factory Racing FRA 42 12 PRICE Jack Vertigo Factory Team GBR 32

2020 MXGP of Spain

The weekend was the very first time the MXGP and MX2 riders got their chance to test out the hard-pack circuit in Arroyomolinos, which shaped up well and created some exciting races. The return of the Spanish Grand Prix saw Jorge Prado take a clear win from Tim Gajser and Romain Febvre in MXGP, claiming 50-points, while the runner ups had to settle for 42-a-piece.

As a result Prado closes in on Gajser, who still holds the championship lead on 441-points. Tony Cairoli is second overall on 417, while Jeremy Seewer is third on 396. Prado is fourth on 391, with injured Aussie Mitch Evans sitting in 11th with 228 points, despite being knocked out for the weekend.

Jorge Prado

“It’s a dream for all of us, Spanish guys. Winning in Spain or winning in your home country is always very special. It’s a pity we didn’t have the spectators but anyway to win on home soil it’s still incredible. After the last race in Mantova, I really did some training again, I’m making progress every week and that you can see in my racing so, I’m heading in a good direction and yeah it was just a perfect day. I’m getting closer . I started the season not that great but now I’m getting in shape and getting faster so hopefully in Lommel we can get some points.”

Mitch Evans had to retire from the first race at the MXGP of Spain due to a left wrist injury, which he sustained whilst running in fourth position. The Australian misjudged a landing and came down in an awkward position causing him to immediately pull off the race track. The Honda CRF450RW rider will now get further medical assessment in order to know the extent of the damage, which will then decide his plan for the rest of the season.

Mitch Evans

“Shitty day! Over jumped a double and the landing was so hard it blew both hands off the handle bars and broke my left wrist in the process. Gutted but that’s the way she goes sometimes. Looking at the positives, we came back once and we will do it again!”

MXGP Results – GP Overall

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Prado, Jorge ESP KTM 25 25 50 2 Gajser, Tim SLO HON 20 22 42 3 Febvre, Romain FRA KAW 22 20 42 4 Coldenhoff, Glenn NED GAS 16 18 34 5 Desalle, Clement BEL KAW 18 14 32 6 Cairoli, Antonio ITA KTM 14 15 29 7 Seewer, Jeremy SUI YAM 11 16 27 8 Bogers, Brian NED KTM 13 13 26 9 Paulin, Gautier FRA YAM 15 11 26 10 Van Horebeek, Jeremy BEL HON 12 12 24 11 Tixier, Jordi FRA KTM 10 8 18 12 Monticelli, Ivo ITA GAS 8 9 17 13 Jacobi, Henry GER YAM 6 10 16 14 Vlaanderen, Calvin NED YAM 7 7 14 15 Guillod, Valentin SUI HON 9 5 14 16 Sterry, Adam GBR KTM 3 6 9 17 Petrov, Petar BUL KTM 4 4 8 18 Butron, Jose ESP KTM 5 3 8 19 Valentin, Ander ESP HUS 2 2 4 20 Guryev, Artem RUS HON 1 1 2 21 Walsh, Dylan GBR HON 0 0 0 22 Evans, Mitchell AUS HON 0 0 0

MXGP Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 Gajser, Tim SLO HON 441 2 Cairoli, A. ITA KTM 417 3 Seewer, Jeremy SUI YAM 396 4 Prado, Jorge ESP KTM 391 5 Coldenhoff, G. NED GAS 375 6 Febvre, Romain FRA KAW 346 7 Paulin, G. FRA YAM 311 8 Desalle, C. BEL KAW 294 9 Herlings, J. NED KTM 263 10 Jasikonis, A. LTU HUS 248 11 Evans, M. AUS HON 228

MX2 – MXGP of Spain

MX2 also saw a KTM rider claim the win, with Tom Vialle the front-runner, but not without a race 2 challenge from Jago Geerts, who was second overall. Vialle went 1-2, while Geert’s 5-1 result was enough for second overall. Thomas Kjer Olsen was third, while a strong first race in third for Jed Beaton, was followed by a Race 2 10th, for sixth overall. Bailey Malkiewicz finished 15th in Race 2 to collect six championship points.

Tom Vialle

“I don’t know, I was very comfortable with the bike but then bike stopped, and I took a little bit of time to start it again. But I was happy with my riding, I was feeling really comfortable in race two and the whole weekend. Actually, it was a really good day for the championship and now I’m only focused on the next races in Lommel in the sand and I’m happy. I feel really good because as you know is two years that I live there in Belgium, and I ride a lot in the sand.”

Vialle currently holds a significant championship lead with 525-points, with Geerts second on 473. Jed Beaton is third overal on 379-points, with Maxime Renaux nipping at his heels on 372.

Jed Beaton

“The day started off really well. I felt great in the first moto, track was fast, but it was coming around. I was in second and briefly led the race, which was good but I just wasn’t able to make another pass. I was confident going into race two. My speed and fitness are on point but going into the first turn a few of us came together and I had a pretty big crash… and smacked my head pretty hard, 15 mins into the race my vision started going all funny and the last four laps were just survival had a lot of sketchy moments not being able to see exactly where I was going… I was lucky to not be injured and it was disappointing, but I came back to 10th for sixth overall so, not bad for the championship. I’m still third so I’m hoping for two strong races next weekend.”

MX2 Results

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Vialle, Tom FRA KTM 25 22 47 2 Geerts, Jago BEL YAM 16 25 41 3 Olsen, Thomas Kjer DEN HUS 22 14 36 4 Van De Moosdijk, Roan NED KAW 13 20 33 5 Renaux, Maxime FRA YAM 15 16 31 6 Beaton, Jed AUS HUS 20 11 31 7 Watson, Ben GBR YAM 12 15 27 8 Mewse, Conrad GBR KTM 18 9 27 9 Rubini, Stephen FRA HON 14 12 26 10 Gifting, Isak SWE GAS 10 13 23 11 Fernandez, Ruben ESP YAM 0 18 18 12 Forato, Alberto ITA HUS 11 7 18 13 Horgmo, Kevin NOR KTM 5 10 15 14 Vaessen, Bas NED KTM 6 8 14 15 Lesiardo, Morgan ITA HON 8 4 12 16 Sikyna, Richard SVK KTM 9 0 9 17 Östlund, Alvin SWE HON 3 5 8 18 Dickinson, Ashton GBR KTM 7 1 8 19 Malkiewicz, Bailey AUS HON 0 6 6 20 Pancar, Jan SLO KTM 1 3 4 21 Sandner, Michael AUT GAS 2 2 4 22 Renkens, Nathan BEL KTM 4 0 4

MX2 Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 Vialle, Tom FRA KTM 525 2 Geerts, Jago BEL YAM 473 3 Beaton, Jed AUS HUS 379 4 Renaux, Maxime FRA YAM 372 5 Olsen, T. DEN HUS 347 6 Van De Moosdijk, R. NED KAW 326 7 Watson, Ben GBR YAM 314 8 Mewse, Conrad GBR KTM 279 9 Boisrame, M. FRA KAW 234 10 Fernandez, R. ESP YAM 226 11 Rubini, S. FRA HON 176 12 Östlund, Alvin SWE HON 149 13 Forato, A. ITA HUS 137 14 Haarup, Mikkel DEN KAW 118 15 Malkiewicz, B. AUS HON 92 16 Crawford, N. AUS HON 91

EMX250

As the gate dropped for the opening EMX250 race, it was Hutten Metaal Yamaha Racing’s Gianluca Facchetti who led the rest of the field into the first corner, with Kay de Wolf of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing in second and Guadagnini third.

Series leader, Thibault Benistant of Hutten Metaal Yamaha Racing didn’t have the best start to the race, as he was down in 7th on the opening lap.

It didn’t take long for Guadagnini to go down the inside of de Wolf for second and then apply the pressure onto Facchetti for the lead. Though it took him a couple of laps to finally make the pass stick.

Tom Guyon from Team VRT Nordpesca Holland had a good start and was in fourth, though within a couple of laps he came under pressure from Tim Edberg and later Benistant, with both riders going through on the Frenchman.

On lap six, de Wolf was finally able to find a way to get around Facchetti for second, and Edberg followed too, as he launched past the Italian. This pushed Facchetti down to fifth.

Guadagnini then led by 10.788 seconds, with de Wolf and Benistant behind him. Not long after the gap was halved, as Guadagnini made a mistake and went down, though managed to hold on to that first place.

And while de Wolf and Benistant battled to get closer to the race leader, Pierre Goupillon and Lorenzo Locurcio from BUD Racing Kawasaki were locked in a close battle for sixth, as Hakon Fredriksen of Yamaha SM Action MC Migliori J1 Racing took ninth from Guyon.

Eventually, Guadagnini crossed the line to take his fifth consecutive race win, with de Wolf holding on to second and Benistant finishing third.

Race two saw Facchetti take the holeshot once again as he was closely followed by Guadagnini and de Wolf. Meanwhile, Benistant struggled once again in the mid-field, as he started the race in eighth.

This time around, Guadagnini wasted no time to get into the lead as he got around Facchetti on the opening lap. ASA United Husqvarna rider Jorgen-Matthias Talviku then moved himself into third, though crashed not long after and would drop down to 18th.

As the race progressed, De Wolf then lost third to Locurcio, while Benistant caught on to the back of the home rider, Oriol Oliver, to pass him for 5th place and then set his sights on de Wolf who was ahead.

Guadagnini then continued to lead Facchetti and Locurcio by 9.445 seconds, while Benistant was putting the work in to catch up to de Wolf and edge closer to the top 3. The pair were then locked in an incredibly close battle for the next few laps, with De Wolf having to ride defensive.

And this was not the only battle between the top 5, as Locurcio went after Facchetti for P2, which he managed to take with 3 laps on the clock. Things only continued to get tougher for the Italian, with the #22 crashing out with just one lap to go, and eventually finishing 4th in the race.

His teammate though had his eyes set on a podium finish, as he did his best to get around de Wolf and take 4th, but of course with Facchetti also crashing out, this moved him up another position which put him in 3rd.

In the end it was Guadagnini who won the race with an 8.695 second gap to Locurcio and Benistant finishing 3rd, just 4 seconds behind.

In terms of the overall, it was Mattia Guadagnini who claimed his 3rd consecutive overall victory, with Thibault Benistant taking to the 2nd step of the podium, while Kay de Wolf claimed the 3rd spot, making a comeback to the podium since Latvia.

With 2 rounds to go, things are getting interesting in the championship as just 18 points separate Benistant and Guadagnini – and with 100 points up for grabs over the next 2 rounds, things will be interesting heading into Lommel for the Belgian rounds.

Mattia Guadagnini

“It was almost a perfect day. I made a small mistake in the first race, but I had a good gap and I could take the win. Then I made a better start in the second race, took the lead on the first lap and then just took a good gap with no risks. One, one for my third overall victory, some good points for the championship so, we will see but for sure I will give my best. We are a little bit closer now so, I will give it my best and will be a hundred per cent for sure and try to go for the championship, but we will see.”

Thibault Benistant

“The day was a little bit difficult with two bad starts. I needed to push a lot to work on that. In the beginning of the race I didn’t quite get the rhythm but towards the end the speed was there so, it’s quite good and to come back to the podium. We just need to be focused for Lommel.”

Kay de Wolf

“It was a good day for me. Struggled a little bit with the pace again and had to let Thibault by. The riding was actually good for me, because we didn’t train as much on hard pack. I’m born on the sand so it’s quite good to be back on the podium, especially on hard pack, so I feel really good and I’m really happy about it.”

EMX250 Results

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Guadagnini, Mattia ITA HUS 25 25 50 2 Benistant, Thibault FRA YAM 20 20 40 3 de Wolf, Kay NED HUS 22 16 38 4 Locurcio, Lorenzo VEN KAW 15 22 37 5 Facchetti, Gianluca ITA YAM 18 18 36 6 Oliver, Oriol ESP KTM 12 15 27 7 Fredriksen, Hakon NOR YAM 13 14 27 8 Edberg, Tim SWE YAM 16 11 27 9 Spies, Maximilian GER HUS 10 12 22 10 Talviku, Jorgen-Matthias EST HUS 14 7 21 11 Louis, Axel FRA HON 7 13 20 12 Guyon, Tom FRA KTM 11 9 20 13 Mc Lellan, Camden RSA HUS 9 8 17 14 Vesterinen, Matias FIN KTM 6 6 12 15 Van Essen, Twan NED KTM 8 4 12 16 Goupillon, Pierre FRA KAW 1 10 11 17 Lucas, Mario ESP KTM 3 5 8 18 Tomas, Eric ESP YAM 5 2 7 19 Giuzio, Raffaele ITA YAM 2 3 5 20 Gamboa Montero , Alex ESP HUS 4 1 5 21 Nilsson, Samuel ESP YAM 0 0 0

EMX250 Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 Benistant, T. FRA YAM 326 2 Guadagnini, M. ITA HUS 308 3 de Wolf, Kay NED HUS 236 4 Fredriksen, H. NOR YAM 215 5 Edberg, Tim SWE YAM 201 6 Talviku, J. EST HUS 201 7 Locurcio, L. VEN KAW 178 8 Guyon, Tom FRA KTM 157 9 Vettik, Meico EST KTM 137 10 Facchetti, G. ITA YAM 134 11 Gifting, Isak SWE KTM 128 12 Boegh Damm, B. DEN KTM 110 13 Spies, M. GER HUS 106 14 Conijn, Marcel NED KTM 94 15 Florian, Lion GER KTM 93 16 Mc Lellan, C. RSA HUS 89 17 Everts, Liam BEL KTM 87 18 Sileika, T. LAT KTM 81 19 Oliver, Oriol ESP KTM 76 20 Goupillon, P. FRA KAW 57 21 Meier, Glen DEN YAM 54 22 Rizzi, Joel GBR HUS 37 23 Adamo, Andrea ITA YAM 33 24 Gwerder, Mike SUI KTM 33 25 Kutsar, Karel EST KTM 28

EMX125

The first EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing heat saw Meico Vettik lead the way out of the start, with Fantic Racing’s Andrea Bonacorsi 2nd and Gerard Congost of RFME GASGAS MX Junior Team 3rd.

Fellow RFME GASGAS MX Junior Team rider, David Braceras, then went after Congost and passed him for 3rd on the opening lap, with the #24 then going after the leaders shortly after.

Bonacorsi then picked up his pace after going purple in sector 1 as he took a little bit of time out of Vettik who led the way by 3.730 seconds on lap 4.

A nice battle then formed from 4th to 8th, as Max Palsson of WZ-Racing, Congost, Valerio Lata of Marchetti Racing Team KTM, Andrea Roncoli and Saad Soulimani from Team VRT Nordpesca Holland, closely fought for top positions. And as Roncoli pushed Lata for 6th, the Husqvarna rider then crashed out, to re-join the race in 10th.

Vettik then continued to lead Bonacorsi and Braceras, as Palsson was looking to close in on the top 3. Though Bonacorsi then made a mistake and lost a load of time, as Braceras and Palsson started to edge closer.

Meanwhile further down the field, things were getting interesting between Lata, Congost and Quentin Marc Prugnieres of BUD Racing Kawasaki for 5th. At the same time Braceras and Palsson continued to go at it for 3rd, while Bonacorsi was closing in on the race leader, as just 1.200 seconds separated them.

For the last two laps of the race Bonacorsi pushed hard to go for the win, even going on to set the fastest lap of the race on the last lap, as he clocked a 2:02.523. Though it was not enough and Vettik managed to hold on to that win. The Estonian won by just 0.5 seconds, with Bonacorsi in P2 and Braceras P3.

In race 2, it was Roncoli who took the holeshot as he led Braceras, Bonacorsi and Ivano Van Erp of Yamaha Europe EMX125 MJC. It didn’t take long for Roncoli to extend his lead to 3.8 seconds, with Braceras staying ahead of Bonacorsi.

Prugnieres then took 4th from Van Erp, while Congost lost two places to Soulimani and Palsson. By lap 5, Congost looked in trouble as he dropped from 7th to 10th and then 21st as his holeshot device looked to be stuck as he came past pitlane.

There was no change in the top 5 for the next couple of laps and Roncoli continued to lead the way by 6 seconds over Braceras who was still in 2nd place. But, Bonacorsi then started to pick things up as he chased down Braceras.

4 laps from the end, Bonacorsi was finally able to get around the Spaniard for P2 in the race, though Braceras was not ready to give up so easily, with the pair eventually finishing the race separated by 1 second. Eventually, the race win went to Roncoli who led every lap of the race, with Bonacorsi 2nd and Braceras 3rd.

With a consistent 2-2 result, Andrea Bonacorsi took the overall victory, while Meico Vettik finished on the 2nd step of the box, while David Braceras made this home round a memorable one, as he finished on the 3rd step.

With 3 rounds remaining, Bonacorsi continues to lead the championship with a 42-point advantage to Vettik who has moved up into 2nd place, while David Braceras is a further 11 points down in 3rd.

Andrea Bonacorsi

“It was a good day, a solid day. Today I took two second places, so I’m really happy. Now we have two races in Lommel, so we will work hard for it. I’m feeling good and really comfortable with the bike and now we go to Lommel with the motivation to win.”

Meico Vettik

“The first race was nice; I got a good start and was holding first place. In the second race, I was a little bit not that good and then I was pushing but 5th place is not so bad. It’s nice to be second in the championship now, just need to push more and more.”

David Braceras

“In the second race I was second until four laps to the finish. I made some mistakes in the last two laps and Andrea passed me. I came third and I’m happy with rhythm and my speed but I’m hungry for more. It’s really special to be on the podium here, because it’s my first ever race in Spain in the EMX and I’m really happy.”

EMX125 Results

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Bonacorsi, Andrea ITA FAN 22 22 44 2 Vettik, Meico EST KTM 25 16 41 3 Braceras, David ESP GAS 20 20 40 4 Roncoli, Andrea ITA HUS 12 25 37 5 Prugnieres, Quentin Marc FRA KTM 15 18 33 6 Palsson, Max SWE KTM 18 14 32 7 Soulimani, Saad FRA KTM 14 15 29 8 Lata, Valerio ITA KTM 16 11 27 9 Razzini, Pietro ITA HUS 8 12 20 10 Sanchez, Raul ESP YAM 10 10 20 11 Osterhagen, Haakon NOR KTM 13 7 20 12 Van Erp, Ivano NED YAM 6 13 19 13 Beltran, David ESP KTM 7 8 15 14 Karssemakers, Kay NED YAM 5 9 14 15 Venhoda, Martin CZE KTM 9 3 12 16 Congost, Gerard ESP GAS 11 0 11 17 Torrijo, Diego ESP KTM 3 5 8 18 Canet, Edgar ESP KTM 1 6 7 19 Zampino, Davide ITA KTM 0 4 4 20 Gimm, Daniel ITA YAM 4 0 4 21 Barthez, Mathis FRA YAM 0 2 2 22 Poll, Kiliann FRA KTM 2 0 2 23 Lane, Ethan GBR KTM 0 1 1

EMX125 Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 Bonacorsi, A. ITA FAN 230 2 Vettik, Meico EST KTM 188 3 Braceras, D. ESP GAS 177 4 Razzini, P. ITA HUS 173 5 Palsson, Max SWE KTM 148 6 Lata, Valerio ITA KTM 147 7 Roncoli, A. ITA HUS 146 8 Farres, G. ESP GAS 132 9 Prugnieres, Q. FRA KTM 128 10 Soulimani, S. FRA KTM 119 11 Brumann, Kevin SUI YAM 117 12 Congost, G. ESP GAS 73 13 Everts, Liam BEL KTM 66 14 Piller, C. GER KTM 64 15 Osterhagen, H. NOR KTM 63 16 Rossi, Andrea ITA KTM 51 17 Miot, Florian FRA KTM 44 18 Smulders, S. NED HUS 42 19 Venhoda, M. CZE KTM 37 20 Cazal, Xavier FRA KTM 36 21 Russi, M. ITA KTM 34 22 Pedersen, R. DEN KTM 33 23 Kucherov, N. RUS KTM 33 24 Sanchez, Raul ESP YAM 30 25 Reisulis, K. LAT KTM 28

Albert Cabestany wins Trial-E World Cup in Italy

Bringing the four-round 2020 FIM TrialGP World Championship to a positive close, GASGAS Factory Racing team riders Albert Cabestany comes away from the TrialGP of Italy having delivered his best results of the season. For Cabestany, the final round of the Trial-E World Cup was a time to shine as the experienced Spaniard went 1-1 to wrap-up his second electric title.

The fourth and final stop of the 2020 TrialGP World Championship was also the second and final round of the Trial-E World Cup. Coming into the event some six points down on then series leader Gael Chatagno, GASGAS Factory Racing’s Albert Cabestany knew that he needed to win both days of competition at the TrialGP of Italy.

Well-used to delivering his best while under pressure, the vastly experienced Spaniard made light work of the Italian sections on his GASGAS TXE, completing day one with just seven marks lost and taking the win. With the Trial-E title well within his grasp, Cabestany kept the pressure on during day two and in dropping just five marks secured the day win. With it, he lifted the FIM Trial-E World Cup for a second consecutive season, handing GASGAS their fourth Trial-E World Cup title.

Albert Cabestany

“It feels great to win another Trial-E title, and also to finish the championship is a very positive way. This is a great result for both myself and GASGAS. We had some very strong competition this year, they really showed us at the first round that they had worked a lot during the off-season and that they had very good machinery and riders. We knew that we needed to do our very best here this weekend, that we needed to win both days. We started working hard after the opening round of the championship, and the team really did work very hard to make improvements. The sections this weekend were not too difficult, so I knew that being focused and riding consistently, without silly mistakes, would be so, so important. To keep this title, it means a lot to me and GASGAS.”

Trial-E – Day 1

Albert Cabestany (GASGAS) – 7 Gael Chatagno (Electric Motion) – 25 Julien Perret (Electric Motion) – 61 Jerome Delair (Electric Motion) – 114

Trial-E – Day 2

Albert Cabestany (GASGAS) – 5 Gael Chatagno (Electric Motion) – 15 Julien Perret (Electric Motion) – 51 Jerome Delair (Electric Motion) – 89

2020 Trial-E Standings

Albert Cabestany (GASGAS) – 74 points Gael Chatagno (Electric Motion) – 74 Julien Perret (Electric Motion) – 60 Jerome Delair (Electric Motion) – 48 Martin Pochez (Electric Motion) – 26

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing sign Kay De Wolf & Maxime Grau

Husqvarna Motorcycles have announced the signing of Kay de Wolf and Maxime Grau for the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Continuing with the Nestaan MX run Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing MX2 team following two positive years together, de Wolf will make the transition from the EMX250 class up into the ultra-competitive MX2 World Championship while Grau will line up for his first season of EMX250 competition. Both talented youngsters will race on FC 250 machinery.

In what will be his third year of racing with Husqvarna Motorcycles, Kay de Wolf will make the sizeable step up to the MX2 class for 2021. Racing to a strong sixth overall in the 2019 EMX125 series on a TC 125, the 16-year-old progressed to the EMX250 class for 2020 where he currently holds third position in the championship standings. Claiming second overall at the latest round of the series, the Dutch racer underlined his talents as he progresses through the classes.

Stepping in to fill the seat vacated by de Wolf, Maxime Grau joins the Nestaan MX run Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing MX2 team for 2021 in what will be his debut season of EMX250 competition. Set to compete aboard FC 250 machinery, the 14-year-old French rider aims to establish himself as a top-10 contender as the season progresses. Currently second in the Championnats De France Junior series, Grau will receive the required equipment and support needed to compete at the sharp end of the EMX250 championship in 2021.

Armed with the proven FC 250 for the next two years, both Kay and Maxime will soon embark on winter testing in preparation for 2021 and the exciting new challenges that lie ahead.

Kay De Wolf

“It’s amazing. I’ve had a great two years with the team already and signing for two more, and moving into the MX2 class with them, is a great feeling. I’ve been with them for EMX125 and at the moment EMX250, so staying with the same team as I move up to MX2 means I can fully focus on my racing. It’s just unbelievable and a dream come true for me. Knowing that the team believes in me gives me confidence and I hope to repay them with great results over the next two seasons.”

Maxime Grau

“I am delighted about this new chapter in my young career. I now have a clear plan for the years to come with Husqvarna Motorcycles. This is definitely the best opportunity to make the next step up in the professional motocross world. I will work hard, and I am extremely motivated to achieve great performances. I would like to thank all the people who have made this project possible, particularly TECH32 for their unconditional support during the past years. I can’t wait to move to Belgium and start working with Rasmus and the whole team. I will give my best and we will see what the future holds.”

Rasmus Jorgensen – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing MX2 Team Manager

“We’re super-excited with our new signings, Kay and Maxime. With Kay it’s more of an extension as he’s been with us for two seasons already. We have a huge belief in him, so we have signed him for two more years and look forward to continuing to work together as he moves up into MX2. Obviously, he is really young, he’ll only be 16 next season. Year one in MX2 will be a learning year without any huge expectations. We just want to see him have a strong year, improve and for him to experience what it takes to be up front in the MX2 class for the following season. For now, with Kay, we focus on the EMX250 series, but we are already looking forward to 2021. Maxime Grau is a young and talented rider that we welcome to the team. It will be his first-year racing on a 4-stroke, so again, it will be a learning year for him. He is only 14 years old, but we believe in him and know that he will be competitive next year as he develops as a rider. As a team we look ahead to a solid winter of training and look forward to a great 2021 season.”

2020 Speedway of Nations Final

The draw for the 2020 Monster Energy FIM Speedway of Nations Final in Lublin on October 16 and 17 has been confirmed. Champions Russia launch their title defence on day one in heat three against Great Britain – the side they defeated to clinch their first world title in the Grand Final in Wroclaw in 2018.

Hosts Poland get their weekend underway against last year’s bronze medallists Australia in race two, with Denmark opening the meeting in heat one against the Czech Republic, who make their SON Final debut. Sweden’s first race comes against the Czechs in heat four.

Last year’s top two Russia and Poland collide in heat 13 with some big battles to finish day one. Scandinavian rivals Sweden and Denmark meet in race 19. GB face off with Poland in heat 20 and Russia conclude their heats against Australia in race 21.

Poland start day two with another battle with the Brits in heat one, with Russia opening their Saturday against the Czechs in race two. Sweden and Australia clash in heat three and Denmark get day two started against Poland in race four, before Britain continue a tough start to their night when they renew rivalries with Russia in heat five. Poland and Russia clash in race eight.

All seven sides meet each other over 21 heats on both day one and day two, with the highest-scoring side over 42 races seeded straight through to the Grand Final at the end of day two.

The second and third-placed nations on the score chart battle it out in the Grand Final Qualifier, with the winner facing the top-scoring country in the Grand Final for the SON world title.

In a change to the scoring system for 2021, there will be four points for a heat win, with three for second, two for third and zero points for last place, a disqualification or failing to finish.

As a result, there will be no drawn heats this year, with second and third place scoring a total of five points, giving the team that avoids last place a 5-4 heat win over a country taking first and fourth. This means second and third place in the Grand Final would see a team crowned world champions.

Monster Energy FIM Speedway of Nations Final Draw

DAY 1

A: Czech Republic

B: Denmark

C: Poland

D: Australia

E: Great Britain

F: Russia

G: Sweden

DAY 2

A: Poland

B: Great Britain

C: Russia

D: Czech Republic

E: Sweden

F: Australia

G: Denmark

2020 Team Line-Ups

Hosts Poland are led by the nation’s first-ever double world champion Bartosz Zmarzlik, with his Gorzow team mate Szymon Wozniak partnering him on his SON debut. FIM Speedway Under-21 World Championship runner-up Dominik Kubera serves as Poland’s under-21 rider.

Champions Russia keep faith with double SON-winning pair Emil Sayfutdinov and Artem Laguta, with newcomer Evgenii Saidullin serving as their under-21.

The Danes are skippered by Leon Madsen, who joins forces with 2021 FIM Speedway Grand Prix wild card and SON debutant Anders Thomsen, with 16-year-old sensation Marcus Birkemose named as their under-21 rider.

Swedish hero Fredrik Lindgren leads his country’s challenge along with SGP 2021 qualifier Oliver Berntzon, who makes his first SON appearance. Alexander Woentin is their under-21 star.

With triple world champion Tai Woffinden sidelined due to injury, Great Britain’s challenge is led by European champion Robert Lambert. Drew Kemp is named as their second senior and Daniel Bewley the designated under-21, with both men making their tournament debut.

Last year’s bronze medallists Australia keep faith with their 2018 and 2019 Final line-ups, tracking two SGP stars in Jason Doyle and Max Fricke, with new World Under-21 champion Jaimon Lidsey named as their junior rider.

The Czech Republic team lines up with national champion Eduard Krcmar and Vaclav Milik in their first-ever SON Final, with Petr Chlupac handed their under-21 spot.

Every under-21 rider must appear in at least one of their country’s races on each day of the Final, although team managers have the option to use them in more heats or every race if they wish.

2020 Monster Energy FIM Speedway of Nations Final Starting Line-Ups

RUSSIA

1. Emil Sayfutdinov ©

2. Artem Laguta

3. Evgenii Saidullin (U21)

Team Manager: Oleg Kurguskin

POLAND

1. Bartosz Zmarzlik ©

2. Szymon Wozniak

3. Dominik Kubera (U21)

Team Manager: Marek Cieslak

AUSTRALIA

1. Jason Doyle ©

2. Max Fricke

3. Jaimon Lidsey (U21)

Team Manager: Mark Lemon

DENMARK

1. Leon Madsen ©

2. Anders Thomsen

3. Marcus Birkemose (U21)

Team Manager: Hans Nielsen

SWEDEN

1. Fredrik Lindgren ©

2. Oliver Berntzon

3. Alexander Woentin (U21)

Team Manager: Morgan Andersson

GREAT BRITAIN

1. Robert Lambert ©

2. Drew Kemp

3. Daniel Bewley (U21)

Team Managers: Simon Stead and Oliver Allen

CZECH REPUBLIC

1. Vaclav Milik ©

2. Eduard Krcmar

3. Petr Chlupac (U21)

Team Manager: Filip Sitera

Jeffrey Herlings opts for surgery and will sit out 2020

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing star Jeffrey Herlings will miss the remaining seven rounds of 2020 MXGP after choosing to focus on a full recovery from his injuries and face the off-season period closer to 100 per cent fitness.

The 25-year old has healed from the neck and upper back problems suffered as a result of his crash during Free Practice for the Grand Prix Citta di Faenza at the Monte Coralli in Italy circuit last month. The Dutchman is lacking bike time and conditioning to be able to return to competitive MXGP duty, especially with the calendar hurrying to a conclusion by November 8th.

A contributing factor to the accident was the lack of flexibility and comfort in Herlings’ right foot. Therefore, the winner of four rounds this year (still more than any other rider) has decided to undergo a small procedure to remove excess bone growth and fix scar tissue on Thursday 15th of October.

If the operation and post-op period goes accordingly then Herlings will have much better use of his right limb and can immediately concentrate on preparation with his KTM 450 SX-F for the 2021 campaign.

MX2 teammate Rene Hofer is also making decent steps from his broken left shoulder and hopes to be back on the KTM 250 SX-F in the next two months.

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing still have Tony Cairoli and Jorge Prado in contention for the 2020 MXGP title and Tom Vialle has held the red plate for 10 of the 11 rounds in MX2 so far.

Jeffrey Herlings

“It won’t be a big operation but the foot is a complicated part of the body and there is some extra bone growing where I broke it. It needs to be partly removed. I also have tissue that is painful and irritating. I should know after a couple of weeks if I will be pain-free or we need to look at another option to be good again. I want to have this done so I won’t be putting 2021 at risk. 2020 was going pretty well and it’s disappointing to miss out again because of injury but we’ve been through this process and at least now I can work on getting myself into even better shape for another go next season. Thanks to Red Bull KTM for all their support and to the fans for the messages.”

2020 AORC Class of Champions

The Motorcycling Australia Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship (AORC), presented by MXstore, 2020 Class of Champions are super excited about adding new trophies to their cabinets. The season provided spectacular racing and we caught up with your 2020 AORC Champions.

2020 AORC Outright Results

Pos Rider Category Points 1 Daniel Milner E2 75 2 Daniel Sanders E3 66 3 Josh Green E2 52 4 Todd Waters E2 50 5 Michael Driscoll E2 48 6 Mason Semmens E1 44 7 Luke Styke E1 43 8 Jonte Reynders E3 41 9 Jeremy Carpentier E2 31 10 Stegan Granquist E2 30 11 Beau Ralston E2 29 12 Fraser Higlet E3 28 13 Callum Norton E3 20 14 Kyron Bacon E1 19 15 Cooper Sheidow E2 18 16 Korey McMahon EJ 12 17 Broc Grabham E2 12 18 Andrew Wilcsch E3 9 19 Jesse Lawton E3 7 20 Blake Hollis EJ 7 21 Corey Hammond E1 7 22 Geoff Braico 2-Stroke 6 23 Hayden Keely E3 5 24 William Price E2 2 25 Ben Kearns E2 2

E1

In the E1 class saw a three-way dog fight between Active8 Yamaha Yamalubes Luke Styke, KTM Enudoro Racing Team rider Mason Semmens and Kyron Bacon, with only 1 point separating Styke and Semmens. Impressive form young Tasmanian Kyron Bacon to get on the podium after being the 2019 EJ Champion.

Styke and Semmens both traded wins on the first weekend of racing, however with Styke claiming the win in the Enduro format in Round 3, he was then able to claim the E1 Championship win for the third year running.

What was tantalising about this result is that Semmens came across from motocross and adapted to the off-road from the drop of the green flag at round 1 to follow in the footsteps as Styke did previously when he made the switch back in 2018.

Luke Styke

“The 2020 AORC is a weird thing to say after only 4 rounds, and to be named a champion, but I’ll take it. This is my third championship in a row in the E1 class and ticks off another goal I had coming into the season. Thank you to the team for their support and also the work MA did in trying to keep the championship up and running during such a difficult time. The biggest thing I would say is a massive thank you to all our loyal sponsors still helping us through these bad times and continued support, Yamaha is clearly the best company to race under. And can’t wait for many more years under the blue truck, Gas imports for the awesome Thor gear, Michelin for that fresh rubber, and all the associated sponsors that help me and the team to go race, thank you.”

E2

While on paper it looks as though KTM Enduro Racing Daniel Milner dominated the E2 he was under constant pressure from Active8 Yamaha Yamalubes Josh Green and off-road newcomer MX Champion Todd Waters (Berry Sweet Husqvarna) who looked promising.

Whilst Milner was 15 points clear to take first place, it went to the wire for second place with only 2 points separating Green (60 points), Waters (59 points) and Driscoll (58points) in his first year on the 450. Green has continued his consistency as the reliable AORC Veteran with yet another AORC Championship Podium.

Milner took out his forth successive Championship since his return after his American stint back in 2016. Since 2017 and Joining KTM Australia, Milner has won three E2 Championships going back to back this year and taking out E3 in 2018.

Milner also takes the perpetual ADB Outright Trophy as the quickest rider of the AORC field for 2020.

Daniel Milner

“I’m stoked to come away with my 4th AORC outright and 3rd E2 title, making it my 9th Australian outright title. 2020 has been a crazy year forcing the AORC to be cut short after only 3 rounds. Despite this I was still lucky enough to come out swinging from the get go and clean sweep the 3 rounds we were able to race. I couldn’t have done it without my team and GJ Kearney, the guy who made everything happen. There is no way I could have achieved what I have without this guy. Scott Keegan, my 2020 team manager who bent over backwards for myself and team mate Mason Semmens My mechanic Michael Carusi that works so hard to make my bike and myself feel bulletproof week in and week out. The cook/legend Garry Blizzard for keeping me fed and full of laughter and Mason Semmens mechanic Jordan Yeo for looking after us all. Also, last but not least, all our team sponsors and my personal sponsors that make it possible to chase our dreams @ktm.australia @wearelusty @ridedunlopau @fmf73 @precision_racing @beatonsproformula @kustommx @imsproducts @officialngksparkplugs @troyleedesignsau @choicesuspension @wpsuspensionaunz @motorexaus @twin_air @ficeda_acc @scottmotosports @vortexignitions @gallbrosmedical @revolutionspinfit @recover8_au @pakenham_mazda @uswesports_au @atlasbrace @odigripsau @shoeihelmetsaus @mcleodaccessoriesaus @victoriablinds @choicesuspension @collins779. I’m excited to see what next year brings us and what we can achieve.”

E3

Rally Racing bound and former Husqvarna Enduro Racing Team Rider Daniel Sanders, showed why he is the current World Champion, dominating the E3 class with speed on the big bore FE 501.

Sanders knocked off Tasmanian hard charger and one the quickest 2 strokes in field on his 300 2 stroke Motul Perrili Shercro rider Jonte Reynders and former team-mate Fraser Higlett took third.

Sanders won his third successive championship in 2020 and fifth overall. After Sanders returned home form the World Championships in 2018 he would return to take out the E2 Championship and has now gone on to claim back to back E3 Championships.

Sanders is currently on track racing in the Andalucia Rally and was unavailable to comment on his 2020 Championship win.

EJ

In the EJ Under 18’s class Korey McMahon has risen from third in 2019 to take out the Championship win this year narrowly by two three points over young gun and bLU cRU Off-Road racing team rider Blake Hollis, with Samuel Pretscherer taking out the final place on the podium.

Korey McMahon

“It is great to be crowned Australian EJ Champion for 2020 however it was a season we never saw coming. It would have been great to race all rounds and prove my full potential as going into the 2020 season I was feeling well prepared and confident being injury free and having KTM Australia backing me. Winning rounds 1 and 2 in Toowoomba was my plan to start off on the right foot. Round 3, I experienced minor mechanical issues leaving me disappointed in 2nd place as I know I had the speed which was proved in the later test results. Overall it is a bitter sweet feeling taking out my second Australia off road championship in the way that it was, but still over the moon to get the Championship in my final year in the EJ Class. Big shout out to the team at AORC for trying to complete the season and crown all of the 14 Australian Champions, Thanks guys as this means a lot to us riders. A massive thanks goes out to GK from KTM for giving me the opportunity to race this year under KTM and the whole KTM enduro team for all the advice and help along the way as well as all the other people behind me Motorex oils ,Mal and Robyn and their team from Suttos Powersports , Benny from SRD suspension/WP suspension, the whole team at Kenda Tires, Fineline Fabrications, mum and dad at Magwheel repairs, Mat from Motokit Graphics, Cassons Australia Motocycles and all the associated sponsors Gaerne boots, O’neal race gear, Bell helmets.”

Women

In the Women’s class Jessica Gardiner was again in a class of her own taking three wins from three and wrapping an amazing sixth championship win to continue to make AORC history.

Emelie Karlsson battled with Emma Milesevic for second with only two points separating these ladies, Karlsson ultimately taking second spot with Milesevic in third continuing on her impressive display after switching full time from MX to Off-Roads.

Jessica Gardiner

“It’s good to secure the championship again, all be it in a strange way. I love racing and have missed it so much since the restrictions have been in place, but MA waited as long as they could to try and get the season up and running again. Hopefully things return to normal next year and we can get back to racing as we knew it.”

2 Stroke

In the return of the popular 2 Stroke class to the AORC, only 5 points separated the top three in an epic battle of the Yamaha’ s with Brad Hardaker, Young Queenslanders Harrison Teed and Motul Pirelli Sherco rider Dalton Johnson taking third in his return to the AORC scene.

Brad Hardaker

“Well this class suited me, as I work full time during the week I don’t get much time to train on the bike. It’s so hard to compete with all these top guys who get to train every day. I’ve been chasing an AORC podium for many years now, coming 4th in the E1 twice and 4th in E2 last year. I can’t thank the entire bLU cRU Yamaha Off Road team enough for their endless help and a massive thanks to AJ Roberts for building me an absolute monster of a two stroke to ride. Also a massive shout out to @weararelusty for the endless supply of gear, keeping me looking fresh. As for next year I’m not sure where the sport will take me but I’m sure AORC will be back stronger than ever and with all this young talent in the field the sport has a very bright future.”

Veterans

In the over 35’s class of Veterans Lee Stephens has claimed back to back Championships, holding off the challenge from the 2018 Champion in Richard Chibnall who would finish in second place. Chris Thomas held out 2017 champion Jason Pearce and was able to claim the remaining spot on the podium for third place.

Lee Stephens

“It is a great feeling to get back to back vets championships and even better to have my 2 boys on the podiums in their classes. Even though this year was cut short there was still a lot of effort put in at the start of 2020 which payed off. I would like to thank all the people and sponsors that make it all happen for me and my family including True painting, KTM Newcastle, KTM Australia, Maxxis Tyres Wearelusty, Scipio, Troy Lee designs, Forma boots, MSC products, Uni filter, Anonymous gloves, and most of all Kristy-Lee.”

Masters

Yamaha Motor Australia rider Kirk Hutton has gone back to back in the Over 45’s Masters Championship taking a win in each of the three rounds. Kirk had planned to take the year off to develop his young up and coming sons to race although made a comeback just for the initial rounds and came up trumps to win the Championship. Andrew Gilam would claim second place with South Australian Peter Rudd in third place.

Kirk Hutton

“I feel honoured and a sense of achievement to be able to win another Australian championship at age 47 although the series was cut short I thoroughly enjoyed the first 3 rounds. It brings me great pleasure to be able to share these experiences with my sons who are also racing enduro quite well. It is great fun and a real family atmosphere. Looking forward to going enduro racing with them next year. We could not do all of this without the help of my awesome wife and daughter along with grandma and grandad!! Our awesome sponsors include: Yamaha Motor Australia, Belle property Samford, Dunlop tyres, Forma boots, Yamalube oils, GYTR, CTI knee braces, FXR.”

JJ

In the first year of the new 65cc Junior cup Max Stevenson took the inaugural championship in the JJ class. A mere 10 points separated first to third, with Harley Hutton son of Masters champion Kirk, took out second on his Yamaha and Dylan McDonald would take the final podium place in third. Only 27 points covered the top 10 in a field of very competitive riders.

Max Stevenson

“I was very excited to win the 65cc Australian Off-Road Championship. To do it on my ‘15 KTM 65 affectionately known as ‘The Rattler’ with 585hrs on it shows the time and dedication I have put into training over the last 5 years. Having spent 5-years racing motocross where I have previously podiumed at the Australian National Junior level, off-road riding has always interested me. This year I wanted to test myself to see if I had what it takes to pursue off road racing. I really enjoy off-road racing, where I can push myself through the bush to get faster each lap. It’s also great that I can compete at a National event with some of the best senior and junior racers in Australia.”

J1

The closest finish of all the Championship classes was in the J1 class, proving to be a success in the first year the new 85cc class was run in the AORC.

Two riders – Mason Boucher and Cooper Boyd – tied on 56 points each, with Boucher taking out the championship on a count back for places. Lachlan Roche was able to secure third in the class on 53 points.

In fact, the top five riders were covered by a mere 16 points, such was the strong competition in the debut year for this class in 2020.

Mason Boucher

“It’s amazing, I love it. It feels good, it was my first time racing the Aussies and I really loved it, it was such a great experience and fun. I want to thank Team Moto/Maben Racing, KTM Australia TeamMoto Motorcycles, Maben Group, Tracrite Suspension, The Collective Family, Two Stroke Pipe Repairs, Topline Seat Covers, Gas Imports Australia, and Cisco Race Tuning.”

J2

Jett Yarnold cleaned swept the class winning each round and was able to claim the Championship out in front on 75 Points. The battle for second was close though which came down to Levi Stephens and Jack Shearer with only six points separating the two youngsters.

Jett Yarnold

“All the hard work finally paid off and to get the championship it’s pretty good. It was good to ride all the rounds and with my friends and getting down to the hard work of racing. Getting that first win at the first round was really good, I didn’t think I’d be undefeated. Next year I will race in the J3 class on a YZ125. I’d like to thank Pacific Blue Metal, Easy Creek Concrete Pumping, Atlantic Oils Australia, Supermoto Armidale, All Peoples Services Taree, and Yamaha Australia and Mum and Dad.”

J3

In the J3 Class the battle went down to the wire with only one point separating Billy Hargy and William Dennett. Hargy came out on top finishing on 70 points with Dennett on 69. Third place was taken out by Max Phillips, but only by three points as he was followed closely by Campbell Hall with Luke Chellas only one point back in fifth.

Hargy continued to impress in this year’s Championship win, making it his third successive championship after winning the J2 Class the previous two years. Hargy is currently recovering from injury and can’t wait to get back on the bike in preparation for 2021.

Billy Hargy

“I’m over the moon just winning by one point was really lucky. My start to the season was slow only getting bikes a week before rounds 1 and 2 in Toowoomba so I didn’t have a lot of bike time. The plans for the 2021 season is to be consistent all year round and the main goal is to back up my championship on top of the podium. I’d like to thank my dad, who does everything for me and is basically my best friend, Jesse Jenkins, also Husqvarna Australia, Rock Motorcycles, Pro-moto Suspension, POD active knee braces, PGA Rendering, Wynn homes, Gas Imports, Spy goggles, Thor gear, Motorex oils, Incite Graphics, Hastings Valley Water Carriers, and Michelin tyres.”

J4

Riley McGillivray has finished off 2020 as he did in 2019 winning yet another championship and going undefeated yet again. He finished on perfect points with 75, followed by Kodi Stephens who was second in each of three rounds being very consistent. Kobi Wolff finished in third only six points back as he also podiumed each of the three weekends. The future is bright for these riders as they look to head into the senior ranks in 2021.

Riley McGillivray

“It’s always great news to be crowned an Aussie champ, and I’m actually glad MA/AORC made the final decision to finish up a very disrupted season. It gives us riders time to finally wrap up the year, plan and get sorted for bigger things in 2021. I’m glad I could put to show the hard work of everyone involved with me in the opening rounds, winning all 3 rounds. Big thanks to Mel and Steve Jones for their continued support and work throughout the year, as well as the rest of my sponsors. Onto 2021. I’d like to thank Aj’s Superstore, Tunetech, Fox, Alps, Maxima oils, Oakley, Pod, SBS brakes, and Dunlop.”

JG

2020 would be the first year the Junior Girls had raced at the AORC and they didn’t disappoint providing sensational close racing. Each of three girls finished in the same position each of the three rounds showing consistency is key.

In an impressive display Danielle McDonald would go undefeated at the top and much like mentor Jess Gardiner, she set the speed for the new Junior Girls class.

Ariana Collins who has previously mixed in with the boys in AORC made her presence felt taking second, followed by young Victorian Monique Simioni who would take the final place on the podium in third.

Danielle McDonald

“It’s a pretty big achievement I’m really happy with it in my second year doing the AORC and I’m really proud of that. In 2021 I will be stepping up to my 125 and hopefully that goes well. Big thanks to Yamaha, MXstore, Ballard’s, Jess and Jeremy for their support and a big thank you Mum and Dad for driving me to all the events.”

2020 Mason-Dixon GNCC

Round 11 of the 2020 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series took place on Sunday in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania. Mathew’s Farm hosted its 3rd Annual Parts Unlimited Mason-Dixon GNCC race, where FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Kailub Russell wrapped up his eighth-straight GNCC National Championship.

As the famed “10 seconds” was called and the green flag waved, it was AmPro Yamaha’s Layne Michael reaching the line first to grab the $250 All Balls Racing XC1 Pro Holeshot Award. Michael was accompanied by Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki teammates Jordan Ashburn and Josh Strang as he led the way into the woods.

Michael would continue to hold the lead position for the first four laps of racing as he tried to place a gap on the rest of the field in dusty conditions, however, Michael would be unable to hold off AmPro Yamaha’s Steward Baylor Jr. and FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Benjamin Kelley. Michael would check in third overall as he came through timing and scoring on the fifth lap, with Baylor Jr and Kelley coming through in the top two positions.

After working his way up from a mid-pack start Baylor Jr. would come through with the lead as the white flag was waving, indicating one more lap to go. Kelley sat 13 seconds behind him but was charging and looking to battle throughout the last lap of racing. Michael, who sat third overall, would make a costly mistake and go down at the end of pro row and lose two positions. As the checkered flag came out Baylor Jr. would come through with just a 1.8 second gap ahead of Kelley to earn his third-straight overall win of the season. Kelley would finish out the day second overall.

FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Kailub Russell, who came into the race after sustaining a PCL and lateral meniscus tear two weeks ago in Ohio, found himself digging deep to push through the three-hour race. Russell was able to battle towards the front of the pack for the first half of the race, but he would lose some time as he would make two precautionary pit stops to have his air filter swapped out due to the extremely dusty conditions. Russell would find himself running third overall as he made his way to checkered flag. Russell’s third overall would be enough to wrap up his eighth-straight title in his final year of Pro GNCC Racing.

Making his return to GNCC Racing this weekend was Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Thad Duvall. After suffering a knee injury before the start of the season and proving too much to take when the season began in February, Duvall had undergone knee surgery and has been on the road to recovery. Duvall began his day in fourth overall as the lead group came through timing and scoring after completing one lap. Duvall would push himself, running third overall on lap three but would fall back to fourth after that. However, Duvall would find himself running just 1 second behind Russell as the duo made their way through the course on the last lap. Duvall came through the finish 1.3 seconds off of Russell, and with two rounds remaining Duvall is looking to finish out the season and prepare for 2021.

After his crash on pro row, Michael would pick himself up and get back on the motorcycle. Michael found himself back in the fifth place position, but he would once again try to push throughout the last lap to hold onto that fifth place finish. Michael would hold off the rest of the XC1 riders and cross the line fifth.

Strang was running at the front of the pack in second overall for the first three laps of racing but after a long pit stop to change his air filter after 3 laps of racing, Strang would find himself coming through in the ninth place position. Strang knew he would need to make some necessary passes to earn valuable points in his hunt for the National Championship. As Strang came through to see the white flag he had made his way up to sixth overall, however, Strang would be unable to make any more passes throughout the last lap of racing and would hold onto sixth overall and continue to hold second in the points standings.

Teammates to Strang, Ashburn would continue to push after finding himself outside of the top five XC1 racers. Ashburn made his way to seventh overall after falling back to ninth earlier in the day and continues to sit third in the National Championship points standings. FactoryONE Sherco’s Grant Baylor battled back-and-forth from seventh and eighth throughout the duration of the race. Baylor crossed the line three seconds behind Ashburn to take eighth overall.

Phoenix Honda Racing’s Andrew Delong battled through the dusty conditions throughout the grueling three-hour race. Delong would make the move into sixth place as he came through on lap four, however, he would be unable to hold onto that after engaging in a battle for the next two laps. Delong would cross the finish line after six laps of racing in the ninth place position. Rockhill Powersports/Ti Dezigns/UFO Plast’s Evan Earl came through to take 10th in XC1 after having a consistent race at round eleven in Pennsylvania.

In the XC2 250 Pro class it was AmPro Yamaha/St. Lawrence Radiology’s Mike Witkowski getting a great jump off the line and earning the $100 Hot Cams XC2 Holeshot Award. Witkowski continued to hold the lead as they XC2 riders made their way into the woods, and after six laps of racing Witkowski would cross the finish line with a 12 second gap back to second in his class.

Factory Beta USA’s Cody Barnes also had a great start as he battled Witkowski to the first turn. Barnes would head onto the course second in XC2, putting his head down and pushing to put a gap between himself and third place. Barnes would continue to run second for all but one lap of racing, and as the white flag came out Barnes once again would make the pass to takeover second for the final time. Barnes crossed the finish line to bring home his second runner-up finishing position of the season.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Craig Delong did not have the start he was hoping for as he came through timing and scoring ninth of the opening lap. Delong continued to push himself, and by the halfway point of racing he had made his way into fourth and then third with his sights set on Barnes. Delong would be able to make the pass as the white flag came out, but Barnes would not let him off the hook that easy. Delong and Barnes would battle for second during the last lap, with Barnes taking it and Delong rounding out the XC2 top three finishers.

Tely Energy Racing/KTM’s Liam Draper crossed the line fourth after working his way up from a seventh place start. Points leader Trail Jesters KTM’s Jonathan Girroir would also have a bad start to the day, working his way up to fifth in the XC2 class after starting at the back of the pack.

Coming through to take the FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am class win and the National Championship was Moose Racing/Carolina KTM/XC Gear’s Zack Hayes. Earning his sixth win of the season, with eleven rounds counting towards their National Championship, was enough to clinch the number one plate two rounds early.

FXR/KTM’s Jason Lipscomb came through to take second in the FMF XC3 class, his third-straight podium finish of the season. Raines Riding University/Fly Racing/Yamaha’s Jason Raines made his way up to third in the class after starting off the day fourth.

At the conclusion of the 10 a.m. race it was WXC racer AmPro Yamaha’s Rachael Archer taking the overall win and her fourth-straight WXC class win of the season. As the WXC class took off it was Beta USA’s Rachel Gutish grabbing another $100 Trail Jesters WXC Holeshot Award, and TM Racing’s Korie Steede following closely behind.

Gutish would hold the early lead, but after two laps of racing Steede’s motorcycle would not be able to handle the conditions and she would be unable to complete the last two laps of racing. Gutish would battle with Archer, and eventually Archer would make the pass stick on Gutish. By this time FactoryONE Sherco/Moose Racing’s Brooke Cosner had made her way up to third from a fifth place start to the day. Archer would continue to hold the lead, ultimately crossing the finish line 40 seconds ahead of Gutish who held onto second and Cosner would made her first podium appearance of the season.

Team Green Kawasaki’s Grant Davis captured the 2020 Youth Overall Championship after earning his eighth Youth Overall win and YXC1 Super Mini Sr. class win of the season. Coming through to take second overall and in YXC1 was Team Green Kawasaki’s Jack Joy, while Coastal Racing Husqvarna’s Lane Whitmer rounded out the youth overall and YXC1 class podiums. YXC2 competitor Nicholas Defeo came through to earn his class win followed by Chase Landers and Logan Pellegrini rounding out the top three in their class.

The AMSOIL Moto Hero was awarded to Junior A/B (25+) competitor, Austin Franklin. Austin hails from Gainesville, Georgia and served in the United States Marine Corps (USMC). Austin served overseas in Afghanistan for 243 days and continued to serve our country as an infantryman on the frontline. Austin currently sits fourth in the Junior A/B points standings. Austin was awarded a free set of Kanati Lite truck tires from GBC Tires, a $250 AMSOIL shopping spree and a commemorative American Flag courtesy of Columbia Flag.

XC1 Pro Event Results

Steward Baylor Jr. (YAM) Benjamin Kelley (KTM) Kailub Russell (KTM) Thad Duvall (HQV) Layne Michael (YAM) Josh Strang (KAW) Jordan Ashburn (KAW) Grant Baylor (SHR) Andrew Delong (HON) Evan Earl (KAW)

Overall National Championship Standings

Kailub Russell (277) Josh Strang (216) Jordan Ashburn (173) Craig Delong (157) Michael Witkowski (150) Jonathan Girroir (146) Grant Baylor (137) Steward Baylor Jr. (133) Benjamin Kelley (132) Cody Barnes (113)

XC2 250 Pro Event Results

Michael Witkowski (YAM) Cody Barnes (BET) Craig Delong (HQV) Liam Draper (KTM) Jonathan Girroir (KTM) Jesse Ansley (KTM) Jonathan Johnson (YAM) Ben Parsons (HQV) Samuel Evans (KTM) Lyndon Snodgrass (KAW)

XC2 250 Pro Series Standings

Jonathan Girroir (270) Craig Delong (266) Michael Witkowski (264) Cody Barnes (195) Liam Draper (176) Thorn Devlin (145) Jonathan Johnson (127) Ryder Lafferty (119) Benjamin Nelko (102) Jesse Ansley (90)

Dunlop dominate AMA Pro Motocross titles yet again

The 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship came down to the final round at Pala Raceway in Southern California. And for the eleventh consecutive year, Dunlop riders took both the 250 and 450 National Motocross Championships. Dunlop’s Geomax tires rolled onto podiums all year, sweeping all top ten spots in the 450 championship, and taking the top five positions in the 250 championship. By capturing all the pro titles in 2020, Dunlop riders have now won 163 AMA Motocross and Supercross Championships.

450s

Zach Osborne came into the season with a new determination to win after finishing fifth last year, and he posted overall victories at the opening rounds, then grabbed four more wins to build a 24-point championship lead going into the final event. Team Dunlop Elite alum, Adam Cianciarulo (2019 250 motocross champ), stepped into the premier class this year with high expectations, but spent the season clawing his way back into title contention after an early round DNF robbed him of valuable points. He won four times and put himself back in the title hunt coming into Pala. It was a classic showdown— Cianciarulo, the 450-class rookie, versus Osborne, the veteran eyeing his first 450 title 14 years after turning pro.

Cianciarulo did everything he could to stop Osborne at Pala, setting a blistering pace while leading both motos, ultimately ending the day with 2-3 finishes, and a second in the 450 championship. Fellow Team Dunlop Elite alum Chase Sexton set fastest qualifying time, and took his first 450-class overall win, giving the field something to think about over the winter. But it was Osborne’s point lead to lose and he took no chances, posting conservative 5-6 finishes to win his first AMA 450 National Championship with 12 points to spare.

250s

The 250 title was even tighter. Frenchman Dylan Ferrandis headed into Pala with an 18-point lead over Jeremy Martin thanks to eight moto victories, including a late season tear of five straight wins to put himself in the points lead. But at Pala, it was 17-year-old Australian rookie sensation Jett Lawrence who went 1-2 for his first professional overall win, launching himself to fourth in points for the year. Martin won the second race by nearly 20 seconds, but Ferrandis finished the day with 2-5 moto scores to lock up the AMA 250 National Championship ahead of Martin, Shane McElrath, Lawrence, and Justin Cooper to make it a clean sweep of the top five title spots for Dunlop.

Dunlop riders have now won every AMA Pro Supercross and Motocross championship since 2010. No other tire company comes close to an eleven-year win streak. The Geomax tires favored by the top motocross pros are developed with constant input from those same professionals, and this continual evolution of the Geomax line ensures Dunlop customers get nothing short of pro-level performance.

There have been many challenges in 2020, so it’s with an extra nod that we congratulate the 2020 motocross champions, and all the riders who chose to compete on Dunlop’s premium performance motorcycle tyres this year.

Hunter Lawrence heading for more shoulder surgery

“Hey guys, so unfortunately my shoulder popped out in 2nd qualification at @foxraceway which wasn’t ideal but after the first shoulder injury back at Loretta Lyns we knew there was a chance it could be good and a chance it could happen again and we rolled the dice and gambled on building my shoulder stronger even more which did help me get thru the rest if the races but it could not handle my 100% which i felt like i was coming into full form these past two weekends, going to take a few weeks after the small surgery to tidy it up and be ready for a great 2021. Thankyou to everyone who has supported me and to @fchonda for giving me the chance to come to the Country of opportunity and chase my dreams, will never be forgotten. Thankyou Team”