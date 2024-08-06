Australian Junior Track Championship

The Australian Junior Track Championship will be held for the fifth time on August 10-11, with the Forbes Auto Sports Club in NSW hosting the nation’s emerging dirt stars across a packed two-day schedule.

The 13-U16 150 cc 2T (two-stroke) and 13-U16 250 cc 4T (four-stroke) classes will again be fiercely contested, with Riley Nauta the defending champion in the former while the latter is a clean slate affair with Cameron Dunker now a senior pilot.

Nauta has multiple threats in the 150cc 2T class, including recently crowned No. 2 in the SGP3 (U16) world speedway class, Beau Bailey, as well as race-hardened trio Sam Drane, Jed Fyffe and Jake Paige who have recently returned home from intense campaigns at the 2024 AMA Flat Track Grand Championship in Illinois.

The 250 cc 4T class has a massive championship-leading 33 entries, which includes the abovementioned riders plus more grunt from the likes of Bodie Paige, Neiko Donovan and Lenny Duggan.

All riders will compete over four rounds in both classes, where the smoothest passage to the final will be by finishing inside the top-10 point-scorers. The next 12 in the heats then head to the sudden-death repechage where the first two will progress to the final.

The other championship classes are:

12-U16 85 cc 2T/150 cc 4T

13-U16 125 cc 2T/250 cc 4T girls

7-U12 85 cc 4T modified;

7-U9 50 cc Auto;

7-U9 65 cc 2T;

9-U13 65 cc 2T;

9-U13 85 cc 2T/150 cc 4T;

7-U9 ATV 90 cc 2T/110 cc 4T;

9-U13 ATV 90 cc 2T/125 cc 4T;

12-U16 ATV 200 cc 2T/250 cc 4T.

There will also be support events for 7-U9 110 cc 4T and 13-U16 150 cc 2T/250 cc 4T, while a non-competitive demonstration class for 50 cc riders will complete the program for the 116 riders in attendance.

The track’s surface is rolled granite, and racing will be held in an anti-clockwise direction. Spectators are welcome (entry is $10 per car), and the on-track action will start just after 9:30am on Saturday and 10:00am on Sunday. The precinct is located at 205 Hoopers Road, Forbes.

Matt Moss joins CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team for AuSX

Matt Moss will join the CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team for the 2024 Australian Supercross Championship, which kicks off on October 12.

Moss, a nine time Australian motocross and supercross champion, first worked with Craig Dack and the CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team in 2006 and is already keen to hit the track in preparation for the 2024 championship.

Moss had an injury interrupted 2023 season, but was the highest placed Australian rider in 2022 behind US Import, Justin Brayton, and is now is fit and fired up for a huge year and determined to be the first Australian rider to win the championship in a number of years.

Matt Moss

“It’s awesome that Craig and I have been able to put this deal together and we share the same goal for this season. To be an Australian rider, on an Australian team, to win an Australian championship as it’s been dominated by US riders in recent times. I know we are both motivated and determined to make that happen. The Yamaha YZ450F is the bike I feel the most comfortable on and had my best results on since returning to racing and with the support of Craig and his CDR Yamaha Team, this is the best opportunity to get back that number 1 plate. The series is looking so good with high profile events in each state and in great venues so we will be able show case just how exciting supercross is to so many new people and I can’t wait to get racing with Yamaha and the CDR Yamaha team behind me.”

The CDR Yamaha line up for the championship will see Moss race alongside Jed Beaton, who is right in the heat of battle in the Australian Motocross Championship. Beaton is relatively inexperienced at the tight and intense nature of supercross but a man of his talents will pick it up quickly and he will be one of the big improvers as the championship progresses.

Craig Dack

“Matt and I have had our battles off the track over the years but that’s one of the things I admire about him, he is a fighter and doggedly determined when on the race track. The contrast between the riders will work well as Moss brings years of experience at every level of supercross, while Beaton will need some time to learn the ropes and find his feet again, but I have confidence in them both representing CDR, Yamaha and our sponsorship at the highest level. Jed will come in with a full season of racing motocross under his belt and a real enthusiasm for supercross. I have enjoyed working with him this year and believe he will step when we hit the stadiums. Matt wants to race now. He is a supercross fan as well as a racer and the first question he asked when we agreed on the deal was where his bike was and when can he ride it, so the energy in the team is already high and I will have my hands full trying to keep them calm.”

The 2024 Championship gets underway on October 12 at Kayo Stadium, just north of Brisbane before winding up at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne on November 30.

2024 ASX Calendar

Rd 1: Kayo Stadium, QLD. October 12

Rd 2: Kayo Stadium, QLD. October 13

Rd 3: Win Stadium, NSW. November 2

Rd 4: Adelaide Supercars.SA. November 15-16

Rd 5: Marvel Stadium. VIC. November 30

Kawasaki Motors welcomes Karaitiana Horne for 2024/2025 Racing Seasons

Kawasaki Motors Pty Ltd is extremely excited to have signed Karaitiana Horne for the 2024 and 2025 racing seasons.

Set to race across New Zealand and Australia for the upcoming seasons, the 15-year-old rider has already shown spectacular pace through her titles in both Junior and Senior categories.

Karaitiana is currently the Junior Women’s National Champion and Senior Women’s National Champion in New Zealand.

Originally from the Ruapehu region of New Zealand, Horne made the decision to compete in the Australian ProMX Championship for the first time in 2024.

Horne currently sits in seventh position in the Australian ProMX championship standings, heading into the final MXW round at Queensland Moto Park in August.

For the 2025 season, Horne plans to compete in both the New Zealand and Australian MXW competitions.

Karaitiana Horne

“I’m really happy to be working with Kawasaki again this year, I’m so grateful for the opportunity and excited to see what we can do.”

Laura Jones – Sales and Marketing Manager, Kawasaki Motors Pty Ltd

“We are extremely excited to have Karaitiana onboard with us at Kawasaki. She has an enormous amount of talent for such a young rider, and we’re hoping to see her on a ProMX podium in the near future.”

Success for Yamaha’s Dunne & Rumens at State titles

GYTR Yamaha Junior Racing’s Jobe Dunne has secured the 2024 Victorian Junior Motocross Championship with victory in the 125 cc class at the fourth and final round of the championship at Colac over the weekend.

Dunne entered the final round with a handy points lead but wasn’t about to mail it in for the win. Instead, he stamped his authority on the series with the perfect three race wins from three starts to claim the state championship on his mighty YZ125.

He backed that up with a second place in the 250 cc championship, coming just five points short of doing the double. Dunne DNF’ed a race at one of the earlier rounds and has been playing catch up ever since. He finished the day with 1-2-1 results to take the round win, his third round win in the four-round series, but short of securing another state championship.

Jobe Dunne

“The weekend went really well and I’m happy with how I’m riding. I was in good shape in the 125 class so there wasn’t too much pressure there, but it was the 250 were I really needed some luck to go my way. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen, but I did the best I could, and it was just that DNF that really hurt.”

Meanwhile over in the West, Jake Rumens on his South-West Yamaha YZ250F won the Western Australian state championship after a gruelling five round series. Rumens, who focused on his local WA scene in 2024, cashed in with an impressive victory in the MX2 class, showing speed and maturity in his riding.

He also double classed it through the championship and stood on the podium in the MX1 division with a second-place finish.

Jake Rumens

“What a weekend in Northam,” Rumens offered. “It’s been an awesome year of racing, and I’m pumped to not just win the MX2 championship but also be on the podium for my first year in MX1. I have a lot of people who helped me this year and its cool to win it with them and for them.”

The 2024 West Australian MX1 Champion was also crowned, with Cully’s Yamaha backed John Darroch clinching the title.

Sonny Pellicano took out the WA MX3/125 crown which made for a Yamaha clean sweep of all the major Western Australian Motocross Championships.

Febvre and KRT MXGP extend partnership

Since joining Kawasaki five years ago Romain has been the most successful rider in the long history of the Kawasaki Racing Team in the MXGP class, earning series silver medals in both 2021 and 2023. Last season was one of major success as the Frenchman, who will turn 33 in December, winning six GPs and mounting the podium at thirteen rounds of the series.

He started 2024 with the same dynamism, collecting six podiums from the first seven rounds until a thumb injury during the French GP forced him to miss several rounds and to surrender the battle for the world title. Already back on the podium last weekend at Lommel in Belgium in just his second race since his comeback, Romain has once again showed how competitive he remains on the KX450-SR that he has developed together with the KRT team and the Kawasaki engineers. Thanks to this successful co-operation he will enter the 2025 and 2026 MXGP World Championships with high goals and his legendary fighting spirit.

Romain Febvre

“I’m delighted to continue for two more years with Kawasaki; we know each other really well and I’m confident that we will again fight for the title, as we did this year until the injury which forced me to miss several rounds. Injuries can sometimes impact your motivation, but I showed in both 2022 and this year that I can fight for wins and podiums when I come back. For sure I might not have continued my career if I was not racing at the front of the pack, but my motivation is still there as I started racing motocross later than most of my rivals. We have signed a new two-year agreement; for me that was important as I want to be fully-focused on racing next season. Everyone knows how comfortable I am on the KX450-SR, and how I share the same goals with the team, so let’s go for two more campaigns.”

Antti Pyrhönen – KRT Team Manager

“We are really proud to continue the co-operation with Romain; he is extremely important for us. Romain has already been with the team longer than any other rider; he knows the team, he knows the bike, and he represents the values of Kawasaki in the best possible way… he is hard-working and let’s the results do the talking. This is his character; he is a real fighter and we could not be happier that he will stay two more years with the team. Age is not a factor; indeed I feel Romain is forever young. He still has an incredibly high motivation and his performances have been getting better-and-better over the years; we saw this at the start of the season when he scored six podiums in the first seven GPs, That was the best start of his entire career and there is no doubt that he has the same hunger as ever.”

85 cc CR22 Cup & SX3 Futures elevated to Championship classes

The Fox Australian Supercross Championship has updated its championship classes to include the 85 and SX3 categories for the upcoming 2024 season, in consultation with governing body Motorcycling Australia (MA).

The Junior 85 cc class, known as the CR22 Cup, and Futures SX3 class, will be elevated to championship level status in 2024 with Australian Championship titles officially up for grabs, along with new age limits applied to both categories. The changes have been made to reward and incentivise riders, create clear progression, and expanded opportunities for partner/sponsor funding.

For the CR22 Cup (85 cc class) to be a championship category in 2024, an age bracket of 12 to under 16 (not 12 to under 15 per 2023) will be applied to comply with current Motorcycling Australia rules.

The Futures SX3 class will also become a championship category and mirroring MX3 thus age brackets will be 14 to under 18, however if a rider commences the series under the age of 18, they will be able to finish it in SX3.

Kelly Bailey – Championship Director

“As our series builds on its foundations and continues to grow, the introduction of championship classes in 85cc and SX3 was a no brainer as part of that progression. The change will both reward and incentivise riders with an official Australian Championship title up for grabs, and the opportunity for the respective winners’ names to go into the history books. It makes complete sense considering the amount of strong entries last year across the junior classes, and furthermore, after feedback and consultation with riders and their families who value the official recognition.”

Further information on class changes and entry requirements will be available in the 2024 racing regulations, which will be released in the coming weeks.

Tosha Schareina wins third consecutive Baja España Aragón

Last weekend, the town of Teruel witnessed the historic 40th edition of the Baja Aragón, and the absolute dominance of Tosha Schareina. The victory making Schareina the first rider in history to win three consecutive editions of the Baja España Aragón in the motorcycle category, an unprecedented achievement.

From the first stage, Schareina showed his dominance by setting the best time in the 5.83 km prologue in Gea de Albarracín and went on to win all the following special stages in the Jiloca area.

Schareina admitted that this was one of the toughest competitions in recent years, covering almost 800 kilometres of rugged terrain through the Jiloca, Teruel and Gea de Albarracín regions.

Tosha Schareina

“This edition of the Baja Aragon has been one of the most challenging I have faced. The race featured countless kilometers of rocky terrain and extremely slow areas, which tested not only my endurance, but also the durability of our rally bike. The key to overcoming these obstacles was to maintain a smooth ride and stay calm at all times. It is essential not to push the bike to the limit to avoid making mistakes that could result in mechanical problems. Winning my third consecutive Baja Aragon is incredibly special for me. This win is not only a personal achievement, but also a testament to the tireless work and dedication of the entire team.”

2025 EnduroGP calendar revealed

The FIM have released a provisional championship schedule for the 2025 EnduroGP World Championship, expanding to eight rounds for the coming season, and begining in early April to conclude in mid-October.

From hard-packed terrain in Spain to the rocky forest tracks of Sweden and traditional enduro trails in both Wales and Germany, each of the eight venues have been carefully selected to ensure a well-rounded, high-calibre, world-class Paulo Duarte FIM EnduroGP World Championship.

After successfully opening the 2024 season, the GP of Portugal will once again have the honour of hosting the 2025 championship opener. One month later, round two will be the GP of Spain, with round three’s GP of Sweden at the end of May.

From there, it’s back to Romania for round four in late June. Six weeks later, the championship takes on the GP of Wales on August 1-3 for round five.

A busy end to the season will see the final three rounds take place across six weeks, beginning with the GP of France for round six on September 12-14.

The GP of Italy will host the penultimate round of the season on September 26-28, before concluding with round eight’s GP of Germany on October 17-19.

The 2025 FIM Enduro Women’s World Championship will provisionally take place across four rounds – GP of Portugal, GP of Wales, GP of France and GP of Germany.

2025 EnduroGP Provisional Calendar

Round One – 4–6 April – Portugal

Round Two – 2–4 May – Spain

Round Third – 23–25 May – Sweden

Round Four – 20–22 June – Romania

Round Five – 1–3 August – Great Britain

Round Six – 12–14 September – France

Round Seven – 26–28 September – Italy

Round Eight – 17–19 October – Germany

AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship

The 43rd running of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship showcased once again why it is the biggest and most prestigious amateur motocross event on the planet. Loretta Lynn Ranch attracted more than 1,400 athletes who competed across 36 different classes for a week of racing and 108 motos.

That saw 31 different racers emerge as AMA National Champions, with some double-ups!

Notable entries from our side of the world included New Zealand’s Cole Davies who looked set to claim the 250 Pro Sport title, before a surprise eighth place in the second moto dropped him to third overall with a 1-8-2 result. Davies also finished fifth in the Open Pro Sport class, running 10-6-2.

Aussie Tayla Jones finished sixth in the Women’s class off the back of 5-7-7 scores. Countryman Jake Nunn competed in the Mini Sr 1 (12-14) class to 25th, as well as the Supermini 2 (13-16) class to 29th.

Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award

The Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award is given to the most successful and promising prospect at Loretta Lynn’s. Tennessee’s own 2024 honoree, Drew Adams, is the newest addition to a decorated list of racers.

The Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green rider passed 30 riders to finish just off the podium in fourth during the first 250 Pro Sport moto and proceeded to rattle off five straight moto wins across 250 Pro Sport and Open Pro Sport to capture the AMA National Championship in each of Loretta Lynn’s most high-profile divisions.

AMA Amateur Rider of the Year

Another Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green racer also enjoyed a breakout week at the Ranch, as Texas native Caden Dudney joined his teammate as a dual-class champion.

In his first appearance at Loretta Lynn’s aboard a 250 cc motorcycle, Dudney started his week with a quiet third-place finish in 250 B but went on to win his remaining five motos across 250 B and Schoolboy 2 to capture each AMA National Championship. By virtue of his overall effort across both classes, Dudney was named AMA Amateur Rider of the Year.

AMA Youth Rider of the Year

Another two-class champion was the recipient of AMA Youth Rider of the Year as NSA Factory Yamaha Team’s Owen Covell enjoyed his own breakthrough week by earning the first AMA National Championships of his young career. The Massachusetts native took advantage of an unparalleled level of consistency to capture his maiden title in 125 Jr. and then capped off an incredible week with a dominant performance in Schoolboy 1, where he was one of just seven racers to compile a 1-1-1 sweep of the motos in a single class.

AMA State Championship

Within the battles for individual class wins at the Ranch is an inter-state competition to determine which of the 50 states achieves the most success each and every summer. Since the inception of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship in 1982, the AMA State Championship has been dominated by California, as “The Golden State” has amassed more than double the number of championships of any of the other 49 states. That reign of dominance continued in 2024, as California captured seven class championships over the course of the week to once again claim the trophy and remain the standard bearer for producing motocross athletes.

Air Force Special Warfare AEGIS Award

As an integral supporting partner of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, Air Force Special Warfare has provided the AEGIS Award as a way to recognize the athlete that embodies the the eight attributes that make up members of the Special Warfare unit – Drive, Stress Tolerance, Problem Solving, Team Work, Communication, Trainability, Integrity, and Physical Fitness. Cobra rider Ezra Ambruster was this year’s recipient, as the California native stood out in his ability to showcase each attribute during his Loretta Lynn’s journey, contesting the Micro 2 division and facing a bike not starting issue in the final moto.

Oakley Award (Fastest Lap)

The Oakley Award was the newest addition to the lineup of specialty awards and was given to the rider who posted the single-fastest lap over the course of the week at Loretta Lynn’s.

Across all the national classes at the event, it was Caden Dudney who laid down the quickest lap of the week, which came in Moto 2 of the Schoolboy 2 class on Thursday. The Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green rider posted an incredible time of 1:48.640 and proceeded to go into the sub 1:50 range five times over the course of the moto.

2024 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Champions

Vet (30+) – Brandon Haas (Yamaha)

450 B – Diesel Thomas (Yamaha)

125 C – Carson Asay (KTM)

85cc (10-12) – Braxtyn Mes (Husqvarna)

65cc (7-9) Limited – Kannon Zabojnik (Cobra)

Senior (40+) – Andrew Short (KTM)

Mini Sr. 2 (13-15) – Dane Pappas (GASGAS)

450 C – Jamieson MacDonald (KTM)

250 B Limited – Grayson Townsend (Kawasaki)

65cc (10-11) Limited – Carter Gray (Cobra)

250 Pro Sport – Drew Adams (Kawasaki)

Mini Sr. 1 (12-14) – Ries Seeba (KTM)

Masters (50+) – Mike Brown (KTM)

250 B – Caden Dudney (Kawasaki)

125 Jr. (12-17) B/C – Owen Covell (Yamaha)

Micro 2 (4-6) Limited – Trey Geary (Cobra)

Micro 3 (7-8) Limited – Tate Brush (Cobra)

Micro 1 (4-6) Shaft Dr. Ltd. – Wyatt Tedesco (Yamaha)

Micro-E (4-7) Limited – Mickey Fluhart (Cobra)

Junior (25+) – Jacob Hayes (Honda)

250 C – Ryan Jaramillo (Yamaha)

Girls (11-16) – Lachlan Turner (GASGAS)

College (18-24) – Noah Stevens (KTM)

Supermini 1 (12-15) – Grant McDonald (KTM)

65cc (7-9) – Kannon Zabojnik (Cobra)

250 C Jr. (12-17) Limited – Drew Roberts (Yamaha)

450 B Limited – Diesel Thomas (Husqvarna)

85cc (10-12) Limited – Nolan Ford (KTM)

Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/C – Owen Covell (Yamaha*)

Open Pro Sport – Drew Adams (Kawasaki)

Senior (45+) – John Boruff (Kawasaki)

250 C Limited – Austin Ellis (Honda)

Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C – Caden Dudney (Kawasaki)

WMX – Kyleigh Stallings (Kawasaki)

65cc (10-11) – Jaydin Smart (Cobra)

Supermini 2 (13-16) – Aidan Zingg (KTM)

FIM S1GP SuperMoto entry list for Round Five revealed

The FIM have unveiled the entry list for the fifth round of the 2024 FIM S1GP SuperMoto World Championship scheduled to take place in St. Wendel (GER), 18 August.