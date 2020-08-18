Moto News Weekly Wrap

August 18, 2020

The 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship finally got underway with a historic visit to Hurricane Mills, Tennessee’s legendary Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. The inaugural Circle K Loretta Lynn’s National became a highly anticipated affair as professionals took to the famed amateur motocross track for the first time, and the battle to see which rider would prevail in both the 450 Class and 250 Class lived up to the hype.

In the 450 Class all eyes were on Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac, the reigning three-time series champion, to see if his quest for the four-peat would start with a triumphant outing. However, when the day was done it was Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Zach Osborne who stole the spotlight with an impressive winning ride in the second moto that vaulted him to the first overall victory of his 450 Class career.

The battle for the 250 Class victory was much more decisive as Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis proved the attention he’s received as a title favorite was well deserved. The Frenchman dominated both motos to complete a 1-1 sweep and establish a solid early lead in the championship standings.

2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship

Circle K Loretta Lynn’s National – Hurricane Mills, Tennessee

450 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)

Zach Osborne, Abingdon, Va., Husqvarna (2-1) Jason Anderson, Edgewood, N.M., Husqvarna (1-6) Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki (7-2) Marvin Musquin, France, KTM (4-5) Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., Yamaha (3-7) Blake Baggett, Grand Terrace, Calif., KTM (8-4) Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM (5-8) Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda (13-3) Joey Savatgy, Thomasville, Ga., Suzuki (9-11) Dean Wilson, Scotland, Husqvarna (12-9)

450 Class Championship Standings

Zach Osborne, Abingdon, Va., Husqvarna – 47 Jason Anderson, Edgewood, N.M., Husqvarna – 40 Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki – 36 Marvin Musquin, France, KTM – 34 Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., Yamaha – 34 Blake Baggett, Grand Terrace, Calif., KTM – 31 Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM – 29 Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda – 28 Joey Savatgy, Thomasville, Ga., Suzuki – 22 Dean Wilson, Scotland, Husqvarna – 21 Max Anstie, England, Suzuki – 21

250 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)

Dylan Ferrandis, France, Yamaha (1-1) RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Husqvarna (3-2) Jeremy Martin, Millville, Minn., Honda (2-3) Shane McElrath, Canton, N.C., Yamaha (4-4) Alex Martin, Millville, Minn., Suzuki (5-5) Jett Lawrence, Australia, Honda (6-7) Cameron McAdoo, Sioux City, Iowa, Kawasaki (9-6) Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha (10-8) Mason Gonzales, Fort Walten Beach, Fla., Yamaha (8-12) Brandon Hartranft, Brick, N.J., KTM (16-10)

17. Hunter Lawrence, Australia, Honda (39-14)

250 Class Championship Standings

Dylan Ferrandis, France, Yamaha – 50 RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Husqvarna – 42 Jeremy Martin, Millville, Minn., Honda – 42 Shane McElrath, Canton, N.C., Yamaha – 36 Alex Martin, Millville, Minn., Suzuki – 32 Jett Lawrence, Australia, Honda – 29 Cameron McAdoo, Sioux City, Iowa, Kawasaki – 27 Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha – 24 Mason Gonzales, Fort Walten Beach, Fla., Yamaha – 22 Brandon Hartranft, Brick, N.J., KTM – 16 Nick Gaines, Ringold, Ga., Yamaha – 16 Derek Drake, San Luis Obispo, Calif., KTM – 16

18. Hunter Lawrence, Australia, Honda – 7

Jett Lawrence recaps the weekend

View this post on Instagram Round 1 Loretta’s race recap! 6th overall 🙄🤙 A post shared by Jett Lawrence 🇦🇺 (@jettson83) on Aug 15, 2020 at 6:30pm PDT

MXGP

The MXGP of Kegums was the third and final of round Grand Prix races making up the Latvian triple-header in 2020, concluding in Kegums. Racing proved hard to predict, with Tim Gajser claiming the first MXGP race win, but unable to complete Race 2 due to an electric problem, ending his his weekend.

Jeffrey Herlings claimed the Race 2 win, which combined with this fourth place in Race 1, was enough to clinch the weekend, while extending his lead on Gajser in the standings. Aussie Mitchell Evans went 12-9 to collect 21-points for his championship tally, now sitting 12th overall.

Mitch Evans

“I had the goal to be better each moto this week so I’m happy to finish off with a top 10 finish in race two, which gave me 10th overall for the day. I felt a lot better today, and like I’ve said previously, the more bike time I get, the better I’ll do. Really happy with how it all went today, I felt a lot better on the CRF450RW and although I didn’t get the greatest of starts, my riding was spot on so I’m looking forward to getting in a bit more bike time in this break and then coming out swinging for the next rounds of the championship where I’ll be aiming for some top fives.”

In the MX2 class Tom Vialle and Jago Geerts had to battle it out for the win, with each taking a win and a second place. Tied on 47 points the round win was awarded to Jago Geerts, with Roan Van de Moosidjk third overall. Top Aussie in Race 1 was Nathan Crawford in ninth, with Jed Beaton 11th and Bailey Malkiewicz 16th. Race 2 saw Beaton up to sixth, with Malkiewicz 20th, while Crawford was unable to finish.

Vialle retains his overall MX2 lead by eight-points from Geerts, with van de Moosdijk a distant third. Beaton is fifth, Crawford 15th, and Malkiewicz 25th.

Jed Beaton

“Today was another tough one. At the end of qualifying I had a pretty decent crash, but I was ok. It just set me back a bit as I’d just qualified in second place. I was ready for the races though and I had a decent start and then just washed the front end out on the opening lap, which set me back. I managed to get up to 11th but I was a little bit spent after that one due to the heat and having to ride as hard as I could all race. The second moto was a little bit better, but it was a struggle after being a little tired from putting all my effort into race one. We’ll put this week behind us and regroup ahead of the next GP and come out swinging at that one.”

For full results see – Herlings claims MXGP of Kegums victory | Beaton P7 | Evans P10 (link)

MXGP Results

MXGP Round Overall

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Race 1 Race 2 Total 1 Herlings, Jeffrey NED KTM 18 25 43 2 Jasikonis, Arminas LTU HUS 22 20 42 3 Prado, Jorge ESP KTM 20 18 38 4 Cairoli, Antonio ITA KTM 12 22 34 5 Febvre, Romain FRA KAW 16 16 32 6 Coldenhoff, Glenn NED GAS 14 15 29 7 Paulin, Gautier FRA YAM 15 13 28 8 Gajser, Tim SLO HON 25 0 25 9 Van Horebeek, Jeremy BEL HON 11 11 22 10 Evans, Mitchell AUS HON 9 12 21 11 Desalle, Clement BEL KAW 13 8 21 12 Monticelli, Ivo ITA GAS 10 10 20 13 Seewer, Jeremy SUI YAM 0 14 14 14 Tonus, Arnaud SUI YAM 4 9 13 15 Jacobi, Henry GER YAM 7 6 13

MXGP Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 Herlings, J. NED KTM 213 2 Gajser, Tim SLO HON 167 3 Jasikonis, A. LTU HUS 163 4 Cairoli, A. ITA KTM 163 5 Coldenhoff, G. NED GAS 146 6 Seewer, Jeremy SUI YAM 134 7 Desalle, C. BEL KAW 131 8 Paulin, G. FRA YAM 129 9 Prado, Jorge ESP KTM 120 10 Febvre, Romain FRA KAW 104 11 Van Horebeek, J. BEL HON 95 12 Evans, M. AUS HON 66 13 Tonus, Arnaud SUI YAM 64 14 Cervellin, M. ITA YAM 59 15 Bogers, Brian NED KTM 51

MX2 Results

MX2 Round Overall

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Race 1 Race 2 Total 1 Geerts, Jago BEL YAM 22 25 47 2 Vialle, Tom FRA KTM 25 22 47 3 Van De Moosdijk, Roan NED KAW 18 20 38 4 Watson, Ben GBR YAM 20 16 36 5 Renaux, Maxime FRA YAM 15 18 33 6 Mewse, Conrad GBR KTM 16 14 30 7 Beaton, Jed AUS HUS 10 15 25 8 Fernandez, Ruben ESP YAM 11 13 24 9 Östlund, Alvin SWE HON 13 11 24 10 Boisrame, Mathys FRA KAW 6 12 18 11 Gilbert, Josh GBR HUS 7 10 17 12 Rubini, Stephen FRA HON 9 7 16 13 Forato, Alberto ITA HUS 14 0 14 14 Crawford, Nathan AUS HON 12 0 12 15 Haarup, Mikkel DEN KAW 0 9 9 16 Roosiorg, Hardi EST KTM 3 6 9 17 Pancar, Jan SLO KTM 4 5 9 18 Polak, Petr CZE YAM 0 8 8 19 Laengenfelder, Simon GER GAS 8 0 8 20 Malkiewicz, Bailey AUS HON 5 1 6 21 Teresak, Jakub CZE KTM 1 4 5 22 Nermann, Johannes EST HUS 0 3 3 23 Toriani, Enzo FRA HUS 0 2 2 24 Haavisto, Jere FIN YAM 2 0 2

MX2 Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 Vialle, Tom FRA KTM 217 2 Geerts, Jago BEL YAM 209 3 Van De Moosdijk, R. NED KAW 153 4 Renaux, Maxime FRA YAM 149 5 Beaton, Jed AUS HUS 148 6 Boisrame, M. FRA KAW 128 7 Watson, Ben GBR YAM 127 8 Haarup, Mikkel DEN KAW 101 9 Mewse, Conrad GBR KTM 95 10 Fernandez, R. ESP YAM 92 11 Olsen, T. DEN HUS 89 12 Östlund, Alvin SWE HON 77 13 Hofer, Rene AUT KTM 73 14 Forato, A. ITA HUS 66 15 Crawford, N. AUS HON 60 16 Laengenfelder, S. GER GAS 45 17 Gilbert, Josh GBR HUS 43 18 Genot, Cyril BEL YAM 39 19 Rubini, S. FRA HON 38 20 Vaessen, Bas NED KTM 35 21 Sydow, Jeremy GER GAS 35 22 Roosiorg, H. EST KTM 33 23 Sikyna, R. SVK KTM 26 24 Harrison, M. USA KAW 22 25 Malkiewicz, B. AUS HON 21 26 Guadagnini, M. ITA HUS 15 27 Polak, Petr CZE YAM 14 28 Pancar, Jan SLO KTM 11 29 Todd, Wilson AUS KAW 8

Rene Hofer recovering from surgery

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Rene Hofer has begun the first phases of recovery from a broken left shoulder sustained in a second moto crash at the recent Grand Prix of Riga in Latvia. The eighteen-year old MX2 racer underwent surgery in Austria and will now embark on a two-three month convalescence.

Hofer, who has already shone with top-five Grand Prix speed in his first full season with the factory KTM 250 SX-F in the MX2 class, crashed midway through the second race at the Kegums circuit last Wednesday for what was the fourth round of the 2020 FIM world championship. He was taken to the Medical Centre where a fractured left shoulder joint was diagnosed through x-ray and scans. Hofer then flew home directly for a reparatory operation to insert a plate and eight screws at the hospital in Wels and with a procedure successfully carried out by Dr Lang. The young Austrian will have the injury monitored as he bids to heal and soon return to the saddle.

Rene Hofer

“I got a kick into the jump and went flying, so I had to get rid of the bike in the air and felt a big impact when I landed. Once we knew the shoulder was broken we got transferred back to Austria. There was a lot of pain and not much sleep so I’m really glad it is fixed now. A big thanks to Dr Lang for his work and also for arranging the operation so fast. This really hurts in two ways: the injury of course but also because the season was just starting again and this is a big setback. I’m really sorry for the team and I’ll do my best to be back as soon as possible.”

Ricky Brabec claims Vegas To Reno win

Monster Energy Honda Team rider Ricky Brabec notched up a third win of the season, adding to victories in the Dakar and Sonora Rally, with a commanding performance at the Vegas to Reno race.

It took just less than eight hours aboard the Honda CRF450 Rally to complete the 514-mile trek (822 kilometres) through the Nevada desert to round off a hat trick of victories at the event (2014, 2017 and 2020). Ricky Brabec began from the Amargosa Valley in tenth starting position and, establishing a solid pace, was able to claw back time from his rivals.

Overtaking the front-runners often proved a tough task due to the huge rooster tails of dust being raised ahead. On a ride without any major setbacks, the Californian rider, once out in front, was able to complete almost the entire route in clean air, reached the Dayton finish-line in first place and stopping the clock on 7:59:45. The race runner-up posted a final time more than nineteen minutes adrift of Brabec.

Ricky Brabec

“I like to race here! It was another great event, well-organized and I am very happy to have achieved the victory on the rally bike. I started out in tenth place and went through the dust at high speed. Skyler Howes, last year’s winner, made me race hard! Unfortunately, he fell in front of me, but luckily he’s fine. Thank you to all who have supported me and who made this all go so well yesterday!”

2020 Vegas To Reno Results

Pos. Rider Man. Time 1 Ricky Brabec Honda 7:59:54.754 2 Nic Garvin Honda 8:17:10.587 3 Nic Colangeli KTM 8:19:01.556 4 Hayden Hintz/Trevor Hunter KTM 8:20:17.110 5 Joseph Wasson/Zane Roberts Beta 8:21:34.031 6 Danny Cooper Husqvarna 8:38:55.003 7 Cole Canaster/Brody Honea Beta 8:41:41.864 8 Jaxon Bogh/Corbin Eatherton/Camden Stiehl Honda 8:45:37.898 9 Tayson Weeks/Corey Fletcher KTM 8:47:00.057 10 Carl Maassberg/Clint Braun Husqvarna 8:48:00.266

Yamaha Racing State by State Weekend Wrap

The past two weeks has seen plenty of on track action with around Australia with the Yamaha riders and teams enjoying being back at the track and in the thick of the action.

On track action has come thick and fast with events staged in Tasmania, South Australia, Western Australia as well as Queensland in both motocross and off road.

Tasmania

Last weekend saw action pick up after a long break with round two of the Tasmanian Motocross Championship. The YJR team of Angus Pearce and Jay Jennings were again primed to get behind the gate and get back to doing what they love.

Jay Jennings had a good day, taking second in both the 10-12 years 65cc class and the 9-11 years 85cc class. Jennings was thereabouts all day and if nothing else proved extremely consistent but just couldn’t crack it for a race win no mater how hard he tried. Jennings now sits second on both classes after two rounds.

Unfortunately, things didn’t go so well for Angus Pearce. After dominating the first 85cc race, Pearce crashed in the first turn of his 125cc event and was airlifted from the track. Since then he has been in the care of doctors, but we are happy to say things are progressing well and he is on the road to recovery.

“Bittersweet day for the team down here with Jay riding well and finishing second but really sad to see Angus getting hurt and requiring to be hospitalised. Thankfully, things seem to be ok with him and he is recovering well but he has had a tough run with injuries the last 12 months so I hope he can come back fitter and faster when he is ready,” explains team manager, Brody Jennings.

Tasmania MX – Round 2

10-12 years 65cc

1st Cooper Ford – 105

2nd Jay Jennings – 96 (Yamaha Junior Racing)

3rd Luca Wright – 90

9-11 years 85cc

1st Cooper Ford – 105

2nd Jay Jennings – 96 (Yamaha Junior Racing)

3rd Jacob Brewer – 90

Championship standings After Round 2

10-12 years 65cc

1st Cooper Ford – 210

2nd Jay Jennings – 195 (Yamaha YZ65)

3rd Luca Wright – 172

9-11 years 85cc

1st Cooper Ford – 207

2nd Jay Jennings – 195 (Yamaha YZ85)

3rd Jacob Brewer – 171

South Australia

Wet conditions greeted the SA YJR team at their second round of the South Australian Motocross Championships at Murray Bridge. But with plenty of hard work from the riders and the families, both riders were rewarded with podium finishes in a strong performance.

New recruit, Ryder Woodrow walked on the podium twice, taking second in the 10-12 years 65cc with 4-1-2 results in the three motos contested and he claimed third on his YZ85 in the 9-11years division with 2-4-6 finishes. The mud made life hard on the young charger, but he was still able to post some good results and keep his championship aspirations alive.

Wil Carpenter also took a trip to the podium after he finished second in the 12-16 years 85cc class. Carpenter finished with 2-4-2 results in a very consistent day that has him well placed moving forward.

“Racing in the mud is always a challenge and we were kept on our toes all weekend turning bikes around and keeping everyone on track. But, we made it through with good results and everyone in one piece and now can look forward to the next round of the championship,” states Shane Metcalfe.

South Australian MX

10-12 years 65cc

1st Tom Bowering

2nd Ryder Woodrow (Yamaha Junior Racing)

3rd Jai Hay

9-11 years 85cc

1st Ollie Gear

2nd Tomi Doble

3rd Ryder Woodrow (Yamaha Junior Racing)

12-15 years 85cc

1st Thomas Lambert

2nd Wil Carpenter (Yamaha Junior Racing)

3rd Davey Gear

Western Australia

WA kicked off their 2020 season at one of the toughest tracks in the country and with the ugly weather in the lead up to the event, it made the Wanneroo circuit as tough and technical as it had been in some time. No easing it in in the WA sand, it was elbows deep from race one, but the WA YJR team were up for the fight.

Jake Turner sand blasted his way to a podium finish in the 13-15 years 125 and 250cc classes. Turner claimed second on his YZ125 with 2-4 results with the final race cancelled due to poor light and managed 4-4-2 results on his YZ250F to take third in a strong showing.

Teammate Jake Rumens suffered a hand injury in the closing stages of race one on his YZ85 and will be sidelined for some time. Rumens was leading the field only to get cross rutted and go down injuring his hand. He was unable to compete for the rest of the day.

“Jake Turner rode well and maybe the highlight of the day was his come from behind ride on the 250 after he fell on the opening lap. It was as good I have seen him ride and it showed just how fast he can go. For Jake Rumens, it was one of those things in racing where he had things under control, but a small mistake cost him dearly. But, he will be back as he is a fighter,” comments state mentor, Peter Strickland.

Western Australia MX – Round 1

13-15 years 125cc

1st Liam Atkinson

2nd Jake Turner (Yamaha Junior Racing)

3rd Brock Flynn

13-15 years 250cc

1st Liam Atkinson

2nd Brock Flynn

3rd Jake Turner (Yamaha Junior Racing)

Queensland

The fourth and final round of the Sunshine State Motocross series was held at the Echo Valley circuit in Toowoomba but heavy rain overnight and in the morning of day one caused organisers headaches. The rain made the track very difficult for the junior riders to get around on Saturday and as a result, the day was cancelled just after practice. With the weather predicted to clear, Sunday’s senior program went ahead as per normal, despite a heavy, muddy track.

AS a result of the cancelation on Saturday, Jake Cannon kept his 26 point lead of the 12-15 years 85cc class intact and was crowned the series winner. Cannon was disappointed with the event being stopped as Echo Valley is his favourite track but was happy to win the series after his consistent performances at the opening three rounds.

Sunday provided a track that gave the pro riders plenty to think about with its long ruts and tacky surface. The MX2 Pro field saw Yamaha stack the deck with Jay Wilson, Aaron Tanti, Jesse Dobson, Levi Rogers and Kota Toriyabe all on hand to battle it out.

Dobson took the round victory on a count back with Jay Wilson as his 3-3-1 results just got the better of Wilson’s 1-1-6 finishes. In third place was Tanti who finished with 6-2-2 moto scores. These three were a class above the rest of the field and provided some closing racing with each rider making mistakes due to the intensity of racing.

Rogers finished with 5-DNF-7 results and continues to develop his riding as he mixes it with the best MX2 pros in Australia. Toriyabe was again consistent and finished in seventh for the day.

But it was Jay Wilson who took the series win by a comfortable 29 point margin.

“First of all, I think its important that on behalf of all the riders, we acknowledge the effort that Anne Polsoni and the MQ team have put in to hold these races. We are very fortunate to live in Queensland and get to do what we have done over the past few weeks and return to racing. They have done an amazing job of hosting three good events in trying conditions and we thank them for all the time and energy they have put into it,” Wilson said.

Queensland also hosted a round of the QORC (Queensland Off Road Championships) on the weekend and it was a familiar name at the top of the time sheets in the junior 65cc division. In fact, you aren’t seeing double vision, there are two of them, as Haley and Drake Hutton took a family and Yamaha 1-2 after a tough day on what mean of the seniors felt was a hard course.

The name Hutton isn’t uncommon with state off road championships with father, Kirk having countless wins during his career, but he was a proud Dad on hand to watch his boys follow in Dad’s footsteps.

“Its awesome to see my two sons loving the sport that gave me so much satisfaction during my career,” comments King Kirk. “Of course because I’m Dad, they don’t listen to a word I say but lucky they are both determined and dedicated kids who just love riding and that’s fine by me.”

Queensland – Sunshine State Series Round 4

MX2 Pro

1st Jesse Dobson -95 (Serco Yamaha)

2nd Jay Wilson – 95 (Yamalube Yamaha Racing)

3rd Aaron Tanti – 87 (Serco Yamaha)

Final Series Standings MX2 Pro

1st Jay Wilson – 407 (Yamaha YZ250F)

2nd Aaron Tanti – 378 (Yamaha YZ250F)

3rd Noah Ferguson – 369

12-15 years 85cc

1st Jake Cannon – 264 (Yamaha YZ85)

2nd Riley Fitzpatrick – 238

3rd Jayden Binger – 223