Two spectacular days of competition saw the first two rounds of the 2021 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship, presented by MXStore, explode with sensational racing at Golden Beach, Victoria.

Golden Beach provided riders with challenging sandy conditions in the first AORC in over 13 months. Saturday would be a Cross Country for Juniors only. With conditions drying out Seniors would change to a Super Sprint. On Sunday, the Cross Country loop was split into three tracks for sprints.

Round 1 saw Daniel Milner claim the overall victory, well clear of Todd Waters, with Joshua Green third. Mason Semens and Michael Driscoll completed the top five.

Round 2 saw a similar result, with Milner once again taking the overall, with Waters second. Semmens came home in third, with Green and Driscoll completing the top five.

When the Golden Beach round came to a close it was Milner in the E3 lead on 50-points going two for two, Waters took out the E2, also with a perfect 50 championship points and a double win. Semmens claimed 50-points in the E1, while the EJ class saw Samuel Pretscherer and Blake Hollis share a win a-piece tying 47-points a-piece.

Brad Hardaker leads the 2-Stroke Cup but Harrison Teed laid claim to one of the round wins, Lee Stephens and Mark Grove shared victories in the Veterans class tying on points, and Emma Milesevic and Jessica Gardiner each took a win in the Womens, with Milesevic holding a two-point lead.

Peter Rudd took a perfect 50-points in the Masters. J1 saw Lachlan Roche take the double and 50-points, Ollie Gear 50-points in the J2 and Jett Yarnold and Levi Stephens shared the J3 wins, tying on 47-points. J4 saw Billy Hargy do the double, and Danielle McDonald topped the JG for both rounds.

Round 1 – E3

The man of the hour, Milner was undeniably on fire as he screamed across Saturday’s Super Sprint track. Nerves clearly didn’t come into the equation for the KTM mounted rider, who left an almost 5-minute lead ahead of his class competition.

The final two podium positions were clinched by Jonte Reynders (Motul Pirelli Sherco Offroad Racing Team) and Thomas McCormack. Reynders carried on from a strong 2019 and 2020 season, utilising his skills to push ahead of McCormack who has made a long-awaited comeback to AORC with over a minute lead.

E2

Ready to face his first Cross Country, Waters seemed totally unfazed even under the changing formats to Super Sprints. Comfortable with the high intensity that comes with Sprints, as experienced in his Motocross races, Waters clocked in an impressive total time of 50:04.516, making his the second fastest time on the day overall.

Rounding out the E2 podium was Joshua Green (Shop Yamaha) and Michael Driscoll (bLU cRU Off Road Team), clocking in at 50:18.079 and 51:09.007 respectively.

Todd Waters

“Today was really interesting! We did the Sprints and it was something really different. We do 30-minute races in Motocross so for me, the word “sprint” gets me sprinting, so I had to hold myself back and keep my energy. Hats off to the boys! Daniel smoked us! To get a win in my class is awesome but I want that win so I’m keen to work on fighting Daniel for that fastest overall time.”

E1

True to form, Semmens was a demon behind the handlebars as he flew into first place with a total time of 50:26.410. Second place was nabbed by Kyron Bacon, who wasted no time in pushing his Yamaha to the limits in search of that top podium spot. Coming in third was reigning E1 Champion, Luke Styke who tackled through the gluggy, sandy conditions to a total time of 51:29.631.

Mason Semmens

“The first lap I had a few crashes but I put that down to being the first race back for the year, but I still ended up first in my class which really helps my focus moving into Round 2 tomorrow. My confidence is up after today but the tracks are brutal, so I need to stay focused and pick my best line to keep up.”

EJ

Over in EJ, Hollis held a steady lead ahead of his 16-U18 competition, clocking in a total time of 53:20.535 to win first place. The final two podium positions were clinched by Samuel Pretscherer (Gol Gol Hotel) and Kodi Stephens (True Painting), with total times of 54:08.078 and 54:47.929 respectively.

Masters

Peter Rudd came into Golden Beach today and left his competition in the dust [sandy dust] for Round 1. The Super Sprints pushed each bike to its limits and the excitement was high as Brandon Kienhuis (SIMFORD Racing) and Jason Salopayers battled it out for the remaining podium positions.

With just over 12 seconds separating them, Kienhuis finished on top for second place, leaving Salopayers to slide into third.

Women

True to form as our reigning EW Champion, Gardiner was a sight to see as she flew through her two Super Sprint laps, into first place. With a total time of 1:00:42.311, Gardiner demonstrated her clear skill and comfort in any terrain and racing format.

Second place was won by Honda mounted Emma Milesevic (Honda Australia), with a total time today of 1:01:16.302. The third and final podium position was won by Emelie Karlsson (Yamaha Motor Australia), who finished today with a total time of 1:03:23.968.

Jessica Gardiner

“Today was really good! I didn’t know what to expect and I felt pretty nervous, but I think we were all nervous after so long off. It’s always a good thing to win the first round as it puts you in the right mindset. Tomorrow will be hard but we’ll use this afternoon to recover and prepare!”

Veterans

Over two hard fought laps, Grove took out first place at Round 1 here in Golden Beach. With a total time of 58:20.283, Grove finished just ahead of Lee Stephens (True Painting). Stephens rode comfortable into second place with a total time of 58:34.326, leaving third place to be won by Richard Chibnall (Jabiru Rural Fencing, Bolton Motorcycles).

2-Stroke Cup

All the action was ready and waiting for you in the 2 Stroke Cup, as Teed and Nathan Dalbosco battled it out for first place. With just over six seconds between them, it was Teed who scored that coveted top spot.

Dalbosco conceded for second place, clocking in with a total time of 58:08.899. Third place was won by Thomas Livesay, with a total time of 1:04:08.720.

J1

It was a tense battle in J1 as Harley Hutton (Yamaha Motor Australia) and Roche battled it out for the top podium position. In the end though, it was Roche who came out victorious with over a minute lead over Hutton with a total time of 2:07:08.529.

Rounding out the podium was Lewis Arrowsmith, enjoying a comfortable lead ahead of the competition from Nate Munro, clocking in at 2:21:58.227.

J2

Without a shadow of a doubt, Gear held a strong and impressive lead all throughout today’s Cross Country format. Pushing through the sandy conditions and kicking off as if the past 12-month gap in racing hadn’t happened, Gear finished his six laps with a total time of 2:12:13.319.

Second and third place was won by Max Stevenson and Tate Young.

J3

Picking up right where he left off in 2020, Stephens continued his winning streak in J3, clocking in with a total time of 2:08:58.748. Rounding out his podium was Jett Yarnold (Pacific Blue Metal) and Kyle Sandstrom (Triple R), each finishing Round 1 with a time of 2:12:06.648 and 2:18:24.970 respectively.

J4

Golden Beach could do nothing to stop Hargy as he continued his Championship campaign that was cut short back in 2020. Finishing Saturday’s racing with a total time of 1:59:13.347, Hargy was well ahead of the pack, which helped with visibility over the 2-hour race.

Billy Hargy

“Today was a good day! I found the conditions fine but being at the front of the pack helped me in terms of visibility. It’s been great to get back to racing and pit myself against the competition in my class. The field is strong and it was great to come away today with the class win.”

Rounding out the J4 Round 1 podium was Travis Olander and William Dennett (Yamaha Motor Australia) in second and third place.

JG

Over in JG, McDonald smoked her competition, carrying over her winning streak and clear confidence from earlier rounds in 2020. Pinned into the ruts and tackling the thick, sandy conditions, McDonald finished Round 1 with a total time of 2:16:46.825.

Second and third were claimed by Taylor Thompson (Excite Motorsports) and Ariana Collins (Jeff Collins Plumbing), clocking in after five laps with total times of 1:58:22.549 and 1:58:31.537 respectively.

