Red Bull Erzbergrodeo 2021 latest victim of Covid

The Red Bull Erzbergrodeo has become the latest victim of the Covid pandemic and has been cancelled for 2021, leaving a disappointing hole in the WESS calendar as a result. The Extreme XL Lagares, marking round one had already been effected by Covid restrictions, with a reformated schedule and no points rewarded.

Due to the complexities of organising an event of this magnitude under such tight Covid restrictions, it’s not possible to deliver a race to the same high standard of what has gone before.

Organisers had worked on several formats and scenarios to make the race happen, but new COVID-19 regulations and guidelines published by the Austrian federal government, left them no alternative but to cancel for 2021.

WESS GmbH thanked the event organisers for every effort made in trying to make Red Bull Erzbergrodeo a reality this year and look forward to bigger and better times at the Iron Giant in 2022.

As part of the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo COVID-19 guarantee, all registered participants will be reimbursed their full entry fee without any deductions. The same applies to all visitors who have already purchased an entry ticket or a VIP ticket for the 2021 event. More information will be published shortly on redbullerzbergrodeo.com.

Plans are already in place for the 2022 Red Bull Erzbergrodeo to take place on June 16-19. The FIM Hard Enduro World Championship continues with round three, the Abestone Hard Enduro in Italy on July 10-11.

Winfried Kerschhaggl – FIM Hard Enduro World Championship Series Manager

“Naturally it’s disappointing to see Red Bull Erzbergrodeo cancelled for another year, but having spoken closely with the organisers, it’s understandable. It goes without saying that this race is a favourite among riders and Hard Enduro fans, and will be truly missed for 2021. Nobody expected to see the Iron Giant lie quiet for two years. But all willing, we will be back in 2022. Looking ahead to the championship we have a lot of exciting racing still to take place, especially round three at the all-new Abestone Hard Enduro in July, which is quickly followed by the iconic Red Bull Romaniacs.”

Bolt wins Extreme XL Lagares 2021 but no championship points awarded

Billy Bolt has won the opening round of the 2021 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship over the weekend, outpacing Manuel Lettenbichler and Graham Jarvis to claim victory in an event disrupted by Covid.

A Covid hotspot in one of the areas the Extreme XL Lagares would travel through caused the cancellation of the initially planned Saturday prologue and Main Race, with an alternative schedule created. This was made possible due to the event’s paddock and Endurocross track being located within a closed military area, alongside rigorous Covid testing of all involved in the event.

Further complicating things was the decision, following heavy overnight rain, that championship points would not be awarded at round one, but that racing would continue regardless.

When the XL Lagares kicked off, fast out of the gate for Final 1, Husqvarna rider Bolt charged his way to victory, which he convincingly backed up in race two with another winning ride. Aiming for a hat trick of wins, an early crash in Final 3 derailed the Brit’s ambitions. But with the overall win still for the taking, he powered his way back to second to earn the top step of the podium.

Billy Bolt – P1

“It’s been an eventful start to the season, but to get a win here in Portugal is still a good feeling. I felt ready for the original format of Extreme XL Lagares – I’d put in the ground work and wanted a good result. But after the news late on Thursday that the format was changing, I just wanted to make the best of the situation we were all in. Anytime you get on track you want to be the fastest and I managed that almost all weekend. I topped the Saturday qualification and got two wins from three starts today. Overall, I’m feeling good on the bike and looking forward to getting this championship started properly now.”

Behind Bolt, the battle for the remainder of the podium was tight. Despite a bad opening final and a subsequent eighth-place finish, Lettenbichler began to find his rhythm as the day progressed. Second in Final 2, he then delivered his best with victory in Final 3, finishing as overall runner-up to Bolt.

Manuel Lettenbichler – P2

“I’m super-stoked to take second place, especially in these conditions. It was still really tough out there, but I’m pleased we were able to get some racing out of the weekend. I think the organizers and the promotor made a good decision to scrap the points because this kind of racing is not what the championship is about – hard enduro is a different sport. Everyone did a good job to keep the ball rolling with all the restrictions and changes that had to take place and it was still a nice event, but super muddy. I’m pleased to have come away as runner-up. It was quite good fun, all-in-all it has been a good day.”

Despite an uneasy qualification on Saturday, it was Graham Jarvis who produced one of the surprise performances of the day despite initially not favouring the Endurocross format. Proving himself a model of consistency, a trio of fourth place results earned him third overall behind Bolt and Lettenbichler.

Graham Jarvis – P3

“I think I surprised myself and a few others with third overall today – not bad for an old guy! To be honest I wasn’t expecting too much with the change to Endurocross only but wanted to test my fitness during those long races. My winter prep seems to be good and I felt strong all day. I’d love to have got into the mountains here, but it is what it is – hats off to the organisers for making something happen.”

Jonny Walker made the call not to ride and risk injury in the conditions with no Championship to be gained, a tough decision but ultimately as a professional rider he needed to do what is right for his team when the main goal is to win the Championship.

Jonny Walker

“Its a shame the way the weekend has gone after all the work that has been put in but I can come away happy knowing that we are in a good position to win. It was a very difficult decision not to race but as I have had a slight knee injury over the last 4 weeks I just didn’t want to risk anything. I’d like to thank all my sponsors for help and support, we look forward the upcoming events.”

2021 Extreme XL Lagares Results – Top 10

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 1 BOLT William Joshua 57 20 20 17 2 LETTENBICHLER Manuel 45 8 17 20 3 JARVIS Graham Peter 39 13 13 13 4 YOUNG Wade 37 15 11 11 5 GOMEZ Alfredo 35 10 10 15 6 OLSZOWY Dominik 31 7 15 9 7 KABAKCHIEV Teodor 28 9 9 10 8 ROMAN Mario 26 11 8 7 9 BLAZUSIAK Tadeusz 17 17 – – 10 GALLAS Kevin 15 – 7 8

Pablo Quintanilla named as new Monster Energy Honda Team rally rider

Chilean rider, two-time FIM Cross-Country Rallies World Champion and runner-up in the 2020 Dakar Rally, Pablo Quintanilla, has been named as a Monster Energy Honda Team rider for the 2021 season and 2022 Dakar Rally.

Pablo Quintanilla has joined forces with Monster Energy Honda Team with immediate effect. Quintanilla, 34, arrives with a fine track record in his Cross-Country Rallies racing career, which began with Honda back in 2013. He went on to claim numerous triumphs, the most outstanding of which include two FIM World Championship titles in 2016 and 2017, runner-up spot in the 2020 Dakar Rally and third place in 2016.

Pablo Quintanilla

“I am very happy and motivated to join the Monster Energy Honda Team. For me it is a great honour to be part of this tremendous team that has shown such great development and enormous professionalism over recent years. My intention is to be able to convey my knowledge and my experience to the team and I hope to get great results. I wish to thank everyone for the opportunity and I am sure that together we will do a great job.”

The Chilean rider will make his Monster Energy Honda Team debut astride the Honda CRF450 Rally for the Andalucía Rally, which will take place on Spanish terrain in the regions of Cádiz and Seville from May 11-15.

Ruben Faria – General Manager

“In recent years we have had a great team, with riders able to win races. They have shown it: Ricky won in 2020 and Kevin in 2021, but Nacho was a good leader and Joan was also in front. Benavides left the team after winning the Dakar and we were left with one rider less, so we had to look for a top rider to maintain the high level of Monster Energy Honda Team. This is what we have done, and that is why I am very pleased to have Pablo Quintanilla aboard. I’ve known Pablo since I was a rider and, as well as being a great person, I’m sure that he will be a very strong element who will reinforce the great atmosphere in the team.”

Jonte Reynders takes Sherco 300 SE Factory to victory in Tasmania

Jonte Reynders has produced a towering performance in round three of the 2021 Tasmanian enduro series at Camena aboard his Pirelli Motul Sherco Racing Team 300 SE Factory two-stroke. The 23-year-old was in a class of his own on the 1km grass track, nailing the holeshot in the feature ‘King of the Paddock’ 20-lap event and then waltzing away from the pack.

After building up a lead of nearly 10 seconds, Reynders then adopted a conservative approach in the latter stages but still won by 2.4 seconds – as well as annexing sole leadership of the nine-round series. Reynders’ major rival, Kyron Bacon, finished in second in the 19-rider field ahead of Hugh McKay, while another Sherco rider, Dalton Johnson, had the pace for a top three finish but was involved in a collision with another rider and finished eighth.

Only five riders completed the full 20-lap distance.

For Reynders, it was the type of dominant race-hardening hitout that sets him up beautifully for the next leg of the Tassie series – a three-hour enduro on June 17 – and then after that he’s back on the mainland for rounds three and four of the 2021 Australian Off-Road Championship in Kyogle (NSW) on July 17-18.

Jonte Reynders

“It was a tough track at Camena with lots of off-camber corners and heaps of rocks,” said Reynders. “However, we got the 300 SE Factory really humming and in the main race I was able to build up a big lead by the halfway mark. With the track continuing to deteriorate, I then backed it off a little in the second half to minimise the chances of making a mistake, and I also didn’t want to get tangled up in the traffic. I was really happy with the result, and I can’t wait for the upcoming events as we try to maintain the momentum.”

Reynders now leads the Tasmanian series by five-points over Bacon, with six rounds remaining – starting with the three-hour enduro at Bakers Beach, east of Latrobe.

But the next outing for the Pirelli Motul Sherco Racing Team will be the iconic Finke Desert Race on the Queens’s Birthday long weekend (June 12-14) in the Northern Territory, with Ouyen (Vic) speedster Nathan Trigg riding a Sherco 450 SEF Factory. Trigg already has three top 10 outright finishes at the Finke, with a best result of sixth in 2017 and victory in the 251-450cc four-stroke class in 2018.

Final Results

Pos Rider Time Gap 1 Jonte Reynders 21:53.4 2 Kyron Bacon 21:55.7 2.343 3 Hugh McKay 22:39.1 45.731 4 Seton Broomhall 22:47.9 54.503 5 Jaidyn Cox 22:50.4 56.968 6 Aiden Walsh 22:41.3 1 lap 7 Sam Dolbel 22:45.3 1 lap 8 Dalton Johnson 22:49.7 1 lap 9 Tom Woodhouse 22:51.1 1 lap 10 Jason Gibson 21:54.2 2 laps 11 Joseph Begusch 22:06.7 2 laps 12 Colby McCall 22:14.1 2 laps 13 Luke Nicholas 22:17.5 2 laps 14 Nick Murfett 22:19.7 2 laps 15 Matthew Gillespie 22:42.8 2 laps 16 Connor Terrey 22:58.5 2 laps 17 Riley Sherriff 21:56.3 3 laps 18 Luke Streets 22:30.4 3 laps 19 Alex Febey 22:55.1 8 laps

KTM’s Cairoli and Herlings talk MXGP 2021

The 2021 FIM MXGP Motocross World Championship is drawing near so Tony Cairoli and Jeffrey Herling – both competing on the KTM 450 SX-F – have answered six key questions as the clock ticks down to the Grand Prix of Russia on June 13th.

Tony Cairoli

One of the greatest riders of the modern era of the FIM Motocross World Championship enters his twelfth season with the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team in 2021.

From thirteen years in the MXGP class, Tony Cairoli has only dropped out of the top three in a final championship standing on two occasions; 2015 (7th) and 2019 (10th), both primarily caused by injury. In ’21, armed again with the KTM 450 SX-F he will be chasing his tenth FIM title and will hopefully extend his total of 92 Grand Prix wins; the second highest amount in the history of the sport.

Tony, you had minor knee surgery at the end of 2020 and started riding at the end of February. How is your fitness?

Tony Cairoli: “The knee is OK, and I started training with the bike by taking it very easy. I was giving priority to physical work in the first part of the recovery – not so much on the bike – and also because there was some instability about the start date for the season. So, there was no need to rush. But, I’m OK, I’m feeling good.”

So, the big question for 2021: when will you decide if this is the last year of racing for you?

TC: “It’s a matter of results, of course, and how competitive I am: this is clearly my goal at the moment. I want to see if I can still improve but I know the level of performance is unlikely to go up. A lot depends on my condition and the knee. That’s why I don’t know where I am [with speed and feeling] because I still cannot really push because of this injury following me around. Last year was very difficult for me but I think if my knee can be in a bit better shape for 2021 then I should be able to fight for the championship. This is my goal and then the next season depends on how I feel.”

You were a mentor to Jorge Prado when he came to the team and now Mattia Guadagnini is the junior rider. How has it been working with him and knowing Italy now have a big prospect?

TC: “Of course Mattia has quite a bit of pressure at the moment. He has come from the European Championship directly into MX2 and with the potential to be a top-three guy, he has a lot of expectation. It won’t be easy for him. I have been in his shoes before, but it has been going well for him and he has been working a lot. I think the first races will tricky but once he gets the flow I think the results will come.”

You haven’t had much riding time yet but is there anything you wanted to fix or address on your KTM 450 SX-F for this season?

TC: “No, so far we have tested a few things but because I don’t have a lot of bike time we are not pushing 100% with technical parts. For me it is important to feel better with the knee and then test something when I am at a decent level.”

What about rivals for 2021?

TC: “I think we’ll see the same sort of names going for the championship as we did in the last couple of years but for race wins I think there is a bigger group and even new people like [Thomas Kjer] Olsen and [Ben] Watson are among them. I think it is time for Jorge [Prado] to show his skills in going for the title and then you have Tim [Gajser], Jeffrey [Herlings] and myself. [Jeremy] Seewer will be very competitive, [Glenn] Coldenhoff also. There are many guys that can go for the championship and even more for the single race win.”

Your skill at building a championship is unmatched for the last 15 years at least but do you feel like you still have the raw speed for multiple race victories?

TC: “I think it depends on the knee again. Last year I started the season and I wasn’t ready with my shoulder and when that was better the knee got worse! So, in 2020 I could not really ride like my best. If I’m in good shape I know I can still go for wins, even if the championship is my main goal and what I’m working towards.”

Jeffrey Herlings

A Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider since his Grand Prix debut in 2010, Jeffrey Herlings has been one of the team’s best and most emphatic racers with four FIM Motocross World Championships and 90 victories to his name; the third highest total in history.

After his near-perfect third season in MXGP with the KTM 450 SX-F in 2018 – in which he claimed 17 from 19 GPs and finished as runner-up in the other two – the Dutchman suffered two years of injury frustration. Now, at the age of 26, #84 is again looking to establish his superiority at the peak of MXGP.

Jeffrey, are you finally healthy? No more metalwork in the body or difficulties for fitness?

Jeffrey Herlings: “I don’t have any material left in my body anymore, luckily! My foot is definitely better than it was but it’s not fully healed or as good as my other one. It bothers me a little but not when I’m riding. I sometimes have pain afterwards, that’s all. Physically I am not super-conditioned but, at this time, I don’t want to be anyway because we are still not 100% sure when racing will start again due to the pandemic. Hopefully we are set for mid-June but it is mentally and physically tough to know when you might or might not start. Right now, I’m just riding three-to-four times a week and every day do one – or maybe a maximum of two – training sessions to stay in shape and keep the body weight under control. When we’re absolutely sure of the first race then we’ll go hardcore again.”

You have an insatiable appetite for victory but after the injury problems of 2019 and 2020 is part of your motivation just to reach the end of a season?

JC: “Obviously the last couple of years I didn’t succeed in completing most of the races, so that has to be a big goal for me. I have to be [present] everywhere and I don’t know if that means I’ll be close to the front each time, as has been proven in the past, but if I can try to be consistent every time I’m in the gate then I’ll hopefully be around the podium spots at the end of the year.”

The Dutch GP is supposed to take place in Oss, Holland. What’s your opinion?

JC: “Before we talk about that I think it’s a shame we’re not going to Valkenswaard anymore. It was a tradition on the calendar. I raced there since 2010, I won there nine times and was on the podium ten times, so it has a place in my heart. Oss is a nice track. It’s close to my house! It’s not a typical ‘Dutch’ track in that it’s not super-sandy but it’s a cool place and good for the fans with a nice overview for watching.”

Who will cause a surprise among your rivals for 2021?

JC: “I think it will be the same group of main riders, it’s just a different year. I think Jorge Prado has joined the party now but basically the same guys like Tim Gajser, Romain Febvre, Tony [Cairoli].”

You could get a bit closer to the all-time win record of 101 this year. Will that be another small objective?

JC: “Definitely. If I have a season like 2018 then I’ll pass it this time! That was a dream season. It’s certainly a goal to reach that 101. I’m on 90 now and I’m 26 years old so I think it’s realistic. I’ll have to go for it.”

You are the best sand rider in the world: is it possible to get even better in the terrain?

JC: “No matter how old you are, you keep on learning and you find little ways to improve – but – I don’t think I can get better in the sand. 26 is not old but also not young and I can’t see myself increasing my level. I’m either at my peak now or I passed it! In 2018 I was not at my best-level but I was super-good in the sand and pretty-much won everything. So, I don’t know if it’s possible to be better…but if I can stay at the same level then I’m already happy.”

Eli Tomac and Monster Energy Kawasaki to part ways

Monster Energy Kawasaki and Eli Tomac will part ways following the conclusion of the upcoming AMA Pro Motocross Championship, after six successful seasons together, mutually deciding not to pursue a contract extension.

Dan Fahie – Kawasaki Senior Manager, Racing

“We are extremely proud of the success that Eli and the Monster Energy Kawasaki team achieved over the last six years. We have built a great relationship with Eli and his family and we are proud that Kawasaki played a strong role in Tomac’s racing legacy.”

The Monster Energy Kawasaki team and Tomac have enjoyed plenty of success during their six-year campaign with the Colorado-born rider earning four AMA championships on the Kawasaki KX450. During his six years with the team Tomac lined up on the starting gate 165 times and earned 60 wins while only missing one scheduled main event. The 60 wins is the most by any rider during that time frame.

Monster Energy Kawasaki is primed to continue its AMA racing success in 2022 with a two-rider program that includes Adam Cianciarulo who propelled himself through the amateur ranks with Kawasaki Team Green.

Cianciarulo earned the 2019 250cc AMA Pro Motocross championship and finished second in the 2020 450cc AMA Pro Motocross standings as a rookie and will be aiming for the top of the podium this summer.

Toni Bou fibula surgery update

Repsol Honda Team Trial rider, Toni Bou, underwent surgery on Wednesday afternoon at the Barcelona’s Mi Tres Torres Clinic after suffering a fall during training.

The twenty-eight time Trial world champion, fell while training and needed an urgent operation in order to guarantee a short period of convalescence. The operation, undergone at the Mi Tres Torres Clinic, consisted of osteosynthesis with a fibula plate in the left leg, performed by Dr. Josep Torrent and Dr. Maurise Saur from iMove Traumatology under the supervision of team doctor Joaquim Terricabras who, after one hour of surgery, stated that the operation has been carried out with success and that the rider was now in the post-operative phase.

The estimated period of convalescence ordered by the doctor should be around ten days. Toni Bou is expected to be back on the bike within three weeks to re-commence preparations for the Trial World Championship season opener. The TrialGP World Championship campaign gets underway on June 12 and 13 in Tolmezzo, Italy and Toni Bou is expected to be able to participate in this opening round at full fitness.

Fraser Higlett and Beta Australia team up for AORC 2021-2022

Beta Australia are teaming up with young gun enduro racer Fraser Higlett for the remainder of 2021 with a view to a full season in AORC competition in 2022.

Fraser will ride a Beta RR 430 Racing in the competitive E2 class.

Fraser Higlett

“I’m really excited to be on board with Beta, the bike is awesome and I’m really keen to get back out there and see what we can do. I’d like to thank everyone that has put this deal together for me and I’m looking forward to the remainder of the season.”

Patrick Lowry

“We always had in our plans to get more serious about a factory effort in Enduro and the AORC Championship for the 2022 season. When the opportunity came up to secure a rider of Fraser’s calibre we went ahead as it gives us a great chance to get some time under our belt before next season.”

The Teams first AORC appearance on the RR 430 RACING is planned for Rounds 3 & 4 to be held in Kyogle NSW on July 17-18.

Courtney Duncan dominant at King of Central MX event in New Zealand

Cromwell’s King of Central motocross event was a chance to witness Courtney Duncan at her best over the weekend, with a fight-from-the-back masterclass by the two-time Women’s Motocross World Championship (WMX) winner, in the second MX2 race.

There were definite comparisons to be drawn with her penultimate 2020 race in Italy, where she went down right off the start line, before riding the race of her life, carving through the WMX field to win.

Heading out as the sole female in the pack of 25 MX2 riders, she made it through the first corner before a rider went down in front leaving her nowhere to go.

Her Kawasaki KX250 ploughed into the muddy Central Otago Motorcycle Club track and picking it back up, she displayed that never give up attitude, for which she has become renowned. Picking her way past the other competitors from dead last, Duncan thrilled all those watching from the track’s embankment.

Setting the race’s fastest lap, just under four-seconds quicker than any of her rivals, she had the race leader Dunedin’s Ezra Holmes firmly in her sights. They sailed over the final jump virtually neck and neck, with Holmes just edging ahead over the finish line to win by 1.03s

Having won the first MX2 race by just over five seconds, Duncan saved her best for last and tore around the rutted, sandy, technical circuit like a whirlwind, taking the chequered flag 38.1s ahead of Invercargill rider Jack Symon.

She wrapped up the MX2 class, 13 points ahead of Symon, with Trent Garland third overall. Duncan also clean-swept the three Ladies races, winning from Charlotte Clark and Indy Barrett.

In the MX1 class Sam Cuthbertson swept through with three race wins, winning from Matt Sutherland and Liam Dewhurst. The MX3 class saw Ryan Adlam dominate, winning from Jaydon Hunter and Curtis Martelli.

While Duncan goes up against the quickest girls in the world in Europe, there was nothing like trading lap times with the Kiwi boys to help her improve.

Courtney Duncan

“I had a good battle going on in the first MX2 race which was cool. Jack definitely kept me on my toes. He put me under pressure and that’s what I need to get better. The men are generally more competitive. A lot more aggressive. They don’t want to get beaten by a girl – that’s the last thing they want. They don’t make it easy on me and it forces me to ride harder. It’s been a while since I’ve been behind the gate, so it’s good to get the feet wet again.”

After competing in several North Island events, including the inaugural KawiGirls Kings and Queens Motocross event in December, the King of Central was Duncan’s first South Island hit out since competing at the Central Otago Motorcycle Club’s event last year.

After a minor injury break in January, she has been back training on her Kawasaki for a couple of months but there was ‘nothing like gate time,’ she says.

The first WMX round of five is scheduled for July 25 on the Czech Republic’s Loket circuit and Duncan plans to head back to England to rejoin her Kawasaki Dixon Racing team at the end of June. The season has been condensed from its usual March to September timeframe, to wrapping up in three months, with the final round on October 31 in Italy. As always, Duncan’s goal is to recapture the world championship – making it three from three.

Courtney Duncan

“That’s what we are working towards. At the same time it’s not too much on my mind. I want to nail my prep and make sure I’m in the best shape I can be leaving in June. I’m making sure I’m doing the work and ticking all the boxes. Giving it my all each day.”

Duncan has made bike time the priority and goes riding four days a week – changing up the tracks. On top of that she hits the gym and does her cardio and recovery sessions to ensure she’s got the speed, as she builds a strong fitness base.

2021 King of Central MX results