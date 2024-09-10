2024 NSW Junior Track Championship this weekend

With Peter Baker

Some of Australia’s best junior motor cycle racers will converge on Coffs Harbour this weekend (September 14 and 15) for the 2024 Adventure Powersports & Outdoor New South Wales Junior Track Championship meeting.

The meetings was rained off back in July so the line-up of nearly 100 riders will certainly be fired up as they take to the track to vie for honours in eight championship classes and three support classes.

Fans should never be deterred from watching junior racing as the riders are not just ‘tomorrow’s stars’, many are already accomplished racers with a number of then also chalking up successes in other disciplines of the sport like speedway and road racing.

The quality of junior racing can often match what the seniors can turn on.

History suggests that many riders coming through the junior ranks could well be destined for higher honours even on the world stage – that in itself is one great aspect of watching junior racing – you never know where the riders you are watching will be in five, 10 or 15 years’ time.

The appeal of the meeting has drawn riders from the three states on the eastern seaboard with Queensland riders traveling from Ayr, Ipswich and the Gold Coast.

Victoria is represented by riders from the Albury-Wodonga club while clubs from all over New South Wales are represented.

The biggest representation by any club is not surprisingly the host Coffs Harbour Motorcycle Club which boasts many riders who travel from other country areas so they can be part of the highly regarded racing complex situated in Phil Hawthorn Drive, Coffs Harbour.

Club President Greg James said the club is deeply committed to fostering young talent. “Supporting and encouraging junior riders is fundamental to our mission, as we strive to create a safe and exhilarating environment where they can cultivate their skills and passion for the sport.”

Back in April many of the riders competing this weekend contested the New South WalesJunior Dirt Track Championship meeting at Kurri Kurri and there are three riders who will be out to reproduce their class wins from that meeting.

Braxsen Anderson will be out to repeat his two class wins in the 7-Under 9s classes while Lockie Duggan and Hugo Homes are also out to add to their success from April in the 9 – Under 13s, the age group that has attracted the biggest entry list for the weekend.

The 13 – Under 16s, which is the next group to head in to the senior ranks, is typical of most classes with a very evenly credentialed line-up where it is difficult to single out major chances.

This class will in particular will be a tri-state battle headed by Queensland brothers Bodie and Jake Paige, Victorian Jed Fyffe and northern NSW riders Jayden Holder, Max Earl and Nate Jaeger.

Among the non-championship support classes on the programme will be Flat Track classes for two age groups which will feature eight lap races.

Action fires up on Saturday morning with practice for all age divisions at 9am. Racing on Sunday will start at 9am. Fans can catch the action for 10 dollars for adults, with 10 – 15 year olds for five dollars.

Check out the juniors – you will not be disappointed.

Geoff Ballard reflects on FIM Enduro Vintage Trophy

They came from far and wide for this year’s FIM Enduro Vintage Trophy (EVT) in Camerino, Italy, with Australia’s Geoff Ballard (Maico) arguably one of the furthest travelled.

A man with five decades of racing motorcycles behind him, Ballard has a huge passion for all things two wheels and offroad, but vintage enduro is likely his true love.

Across his racing career, Ballard has raced twenty-six FIM 6DAYS and attended over thirty. And while this year’s FIM EVT will be only his third, he is excited by the direction it is heading.

Geoff Ballard

“I ride modern bikes, but I love vintage,” tells Ballard, relaxing with friends in the paddock. “They are special because it takes a huge amount of energy to prepare them to race an event like the FIM EVT. You have to be on top of your mechanical preparation, but also ready to accept that at any moment a part could fail. A kickstarter could snap as you start your first day. It’s difficult, but all of us here come from this era and have a passion for it. Adriana, my mechanic from my Maico days, said I had to come to Camerino, and he’s right! Already it feels very special. Keeping it separate from the FIM 6DAYS, and vintage only, adds to the purity of it. Aside from the racing, it’s great to catch up with old friends and teammates you may not see very often. There’s a definite camaraderie to proceedings, people helping each other out. Racing’s always been a part of my life, and an event like this makes it harder to stop than continue.”

The FIM Enduro Vintage Trophy wrapped up in Camerino, Italy over the weekend. See below for the event report.

Chad Reed returns as Australian Supercross ambassador

The 2024 Fox Australian Supercross Championship series will be further boosted with the latest inclusion of two-time world Supercross Champion, Chad Reed, returning to support the series as an ambassador.

The Australian supercross legend will be joined by his family, including 14-year-old son Tate, who will compete in all five championship rounds. The father-son duo will bring their on-track dynamic to life, with Chad coaching Tate, in what he sees as a unique junior racing series found only in Australia – the 85cc CR22 Cup.

Chad Reed

“I’m stoked to be involved again with the Australian Supercross Championship. Racing in Australia will always be close to my heart and it’s awesome to see supercross booming here again. Jumping from three to five rounds, sell-out crowds, the strength of the CR22 Cup/85cc class and innovation with partnerships like Supercars for the Adelaide round is pushing the sport to new levels and it’s being noticed. The return of the AUSX Open with guys like Jett, Hunter, and Cooper competing is massive. It’s always been a special one for me, I’ve competed several times, won in 2016 and the 2019 event was my last professional race in Australia. It’s an exciting time for supercross in Australia, so the family is stoked to be getting around the series this season.”

“After riding two rounds in Australia last year, we’ve had a big 2024 motocross season in the US where Tate participated in multiple events and gained more experience. The Australian series is unique to anywhere else in the world as they offer young riders in the 85cc & SX3 classes the chance to be part of an elite domestic series, it’s a great opportunity for him. These junior riders get to be part of a major event, in huge stadiums with 40,000+ crowds, global television audiences, riding the same tracks as their heroes. It’s hard to replicate that experience for a 14-year-old racing on a track where later a Lawrence or Webb will also ride. I’m a big fan of the aspirational moments it can offer along with the pressure and learnings that come with it. The junior talent in Australia is impressive so I know it’s going to be a competitive series for Tate.”

As an ambassador, Reed will also be involved in a once-in-a-lifetime competition for ticket purchasers at the Redcliffe and Wollongong rounds, launching Tuesday 10th September.

In a salute to the famous 22 race number, 22 attendees will have the chance to not only meet the Australian Supercross legend but win the ultimate trackside experience. The lucky winners will have their tickets upgraded, receive signed merchandise, guided track access for the 450 Main-Event as well as the podium to view the post-race trophy presentation alongside Chad Reed.

2024 Australian Supercross calendar

Round One – October 12 – Redcliffe, QLD

Round Two – October 13 – Redcliffe, QLD

Round Three – November 2 – Wollongong NSW

Round Four – November 15-17 – Adelaide, SA

Round Five – November 30 – Melbourne, VIC

Courtney Duncan continues as a Kawasaki ambassador

Four-time WMX World Champion Courtney Duncan has re-signed as a brand ambassador with Kawasaki. With almost one decade of WMX competition under her belt, Duncan brings a wealth of racing knowledge to Kawasaki’s racing endeavours in New Zealand and Australia.

First signing with Kawasaki in 2019, all four of Duncan’s WMX titles have been aboard a KX250. Most recently, Courtney was crowned 2023 WMX Motocross World Champion after winning four out of the seven events throughout the year.

Following the conclusion of the WMX season in Europe, Courtney will return home to attend various events across New Zealand and Australia.

Courtney Duncan

“Obviously I’ve been with Kawasaki for a long time, and the support has always been great. With that being said it’s nice to continue my relationship with Kawasaki NZ throughout the 2024 season and I look forward to being trackside with them when I’m back home after my WMX season.”

2024 FIM Enduro Vintage Trophy (EVT) Report

The 2024 FIM Enduro Vintage Trophy (EVT) drew to an exciting close with Italy crowned champions of the FIM Vintage Veterans Trophy Team competition in Camerino, Italy.

Ensuring a week to remember on home soil, the trio of Enrico Tortoli (KTM), Tullio Pellegrinelli (Puch Frigeri) and Giorgio Grasso (Kramer) secured Italy’s third consecutive victory in the event. France and the Czech Republic completed the overall podium in second and third respectively.

With the end of the FIM Enduro Vintage Trophy (EVT) in sight for the four-hundred-plus competitors, day four took riders from Camerino to the San Pacifico International Crossodrome in nearby San Severino Marche for the traditional final special test. Held on the international-standard motocross course, it ensured an exciting and beautiful end to what had already been an exceptional week of racing at the FIM EVT.

Italy win third consecutive FIM Vintage Veterans Trophy

The opening day of the EVT had seen the United States take the overall lead, when 400 competitors from 16 nations rolled out for the acceleration test, as well as covering a 20 km loop.

The United States trio of Billy Burns (Can AM), Marc Grossman (Yamaha) and Fred Hoess (Husqvarna), with host Italy three points behind, followed by Spain, United Kingdom and Austria. Germany’s Bert Von Zitzewitz topped the acceleration test on his Maico 490.

Day two would see the tide turn, as Italy took over the lead, despite France taking an early lead over Germany after the first test, with the US dropping to fourth.

Italy took control after special test three and after 150 km and six special tests would end the day as winners, Germany runner-up and France third, closely trailed by the Czech Republic, then Portugal.

That Italian lead would only be extended on day three, despite France taking an early lead in the first special test, Germany and Switzerland rounding out the top three and Italy fourth.

Italy was back in control by the end of the second special however, and would eventually finish the day with a 100 point buffer. Germany’s Uwe Weber suffered an engine failure, knocking the team out of contention, with France promoted to second and Czech Republic into third.

By day four, with a comfortable lead in the FIM Vintage Veterans Trophy Team competition, Italy had a virtual grasp on successfully defending their crown entering the final day of racing. However, knowing the unpredictable nature of vintage enduro, they were careful not to become complacent in their efforts to reach the finish line.

Throughout the day, riders lined up to tackle the San Pacifico International Crossodrome. Putting on a show for their home crowd, Italy rode clear to claim victory on the fourth and final day, and with it, secure their third consecutive FIM Vintage Veterans Trophy Team win.

Giorgio Grasso (Italy – Kramer)

“It was a beautiful race. It went great today, and we couldn’t have asked for a better result. Today we went fast, but carefully, and had a little luck on our side too. This victory is a great team effort. Everyone around us worked hard to ensure riders and bikes made it through each day. Overall, it’s been super positive, and a great result on home soil. We will celebrate tonight.”

While Italy rode clear to the overall win, the fight for the remainder of the podium was closely fought out on day four. An incredibly strong ride for second, saw the Czech Republic close in on rivals France for the runner-up result. However, despite placing fourth today behind the United States in third, France had enough in hand to secure the silver medal position.

Although only falling just forty-one points short of beating France, the Czech Republic could still be pleased with their efforts in this year’s FIM EVT for third overall.

Cementing a consistent and solid race with sixth today, Portugal ended the competition in fourth overall. In what proved a tight battle to the end, the United Kingdom managed to hold off Switzerland by sixty-eight points to complete the top five nations in this year’s FIM Vintage Veterans Trophy Team.

FIM Vintage Silver Vase Team podium sweep for Italy

The outcome of the FIM Vintage Silver Vase Team category came down to the wire on day four. An outstanding ride by MC Manzano 3 saw them take today’s win to overhaul close rivals Pantera 1 and secure the overall victory. With Pantera 1 forced to settle for the runner-up result, GS Sorci Verdi B took third, ensuring an Italian lockout of the FIM Vintage Silver Vase Team podium.

After four tough and demanding days of racing, Italy also created an additional piece of history by becoming the first nation to complete the FIM Vintage Women’s Club Team.

The FIM Vintage Club Team saw Team Cardel France take victory over Team LMO Aoffcial.IT in second, with Germany Club 1 Kramer in third.

Stéphane Peterhansel ends FIM EVT as outright winner

The final special test saw Germany’s Bert Von Zitzewitz (Maico) take the outright victory today. The United States’ Fred Hoess (Husqvarna) challenged Von Zitzewitz all the way, finishing just over one point behind the German in second, with Italy’s Mauro Uslenghi (Puch) third.

Placing fourth on the final special test, France’s Stéphane Peterhansel did enough to win the outright classification in this year’s FIM EVT. Italy’s Giorgio Grasso (Kramer) was second overall, with his fellow countryman and teammate, Tullio Pellegrinelli (Puch Frigeri), third. Von Zitzewitz ended his week in fourth, with Mario Graziani (Maico) beating Hoess by an incredible 0.06 points to round out the top five in fifth.

After what has been a fantastic week of vintage enduro in Camerino, Italy, FIM Enduro Vintage Trophy competitors and fans can now look forward to the 2025 edition of the race in Kielce, Poland.

2024 FIM Flat Track World Championship Final Four Report

Unbeaten and unbeatable, Matteo Boncinelli (Beta) dominated the fourth Final of the 2024 FIM Flat Track World Championship at Morizès in France, but a rock-solid second place behind the Italian in the Grand Final saw America’s Sammy Halbert extend his series lead.

With the racing taking place under a clear blue sky, conditions were ideal and Boncinelli – who won at the venue in 2022 – was clearly revelling in them as he set the pace from the first Heat of the afternoon on the immaculately prepared oval that, at five-hundred-and-thirty metres, is the longest track on the 2024 calendar.

After streaking to victory in his opening Heat from the Czech Republic’s defending champion Ervin Krajčovič (KTM), Boncinelli was joined at the top of the leaderboard following the first block of racing by his compatriot Kevin Corradetti (GASGAS) who led Britain’s Tim Neave (Yamaha) home and Halbert who handed an early defeat to round one winner Lasse Kurvinen (KTM) from Finland.

Boncinelli made it win number two ahead of Corradetti and he was joined on maximum points following the second block by Halbert who nailed a tapes-to-flag win from Krajčovič as Kurvinen claimed his first win of the programme to stay firmly in contention.

Leading home French rider Sébastien Jeanpierre (Kawasaki) to make it three from three as Halbert dropped a point to Kurvinen and Corradetti picked up another win gave Boncinelli the outright lead heading into the fourth and final block of Heats, but a crash and subsequent disqualification dropped Krajčovič to tenth and put him on the back foot.

With the top ten gaining an automatic place in the Grand Final and the next ten going through to the Last Chance Heat to decide the remaining two riders for the main race of the afternoon, the atmosphere was electric for the deciding block.

Staying cool and collected, Boncinelli maintained his one-hundred per cent record when he led home Corradetti as Halbert and Krajčovič both won to book their places in the Grand Final alongside Kurvinen, Neave, Corradetti, Britain’s Jack Bell (Honda), Jeanpierre, Germany’s Markus Jell (KTM) and Dutchman Menno Van Meer (Honda).

Forced to contest the LCH, Spain’s Gerard Bailo (Zaeta) – champion in 2022 – needed a late pass on Argentinian racer Santiago Arangio (KTM) for second behind Giacomo Bossetti (GASGAS) to progress, but the pair had to take the final picks for starting position which put them on the back row and at a major disadvantage.

When the tapes went up on the twelve-lap Grand Final it was Boncinelli, starting one position out from the inside on the front row, who powered into an immediate lead and after fighting off Kurvinen around the first turn the Italian, last year’s bronze medallist, simply checked out.

With the leader pulling clear, focus shifted to the intense four-way battle for second between Corradetti, Halbert, Kurvinen and Krajčovič. The experienced American locked onto Corradetti’s rear wheel and took second by cutting up the inside when the Italian drifted wide in a turn before Krajčovič booked his place on the podium with a brave pass around the outside of Corradetti on the run-in to the line.

The 2024 FIM Flat Track World Championship now travels to Pardubice in the Czech Republic for the penultimate Final of the year on Saturday 5 October with Halbert ten points clear of Krajčovič who in turn is twelve points ahead of third-placed Neave who was sixth in Morizès.

2024 FIM Flat Track World Championship Final Four Results

Pos Name Manufacturer Nation Points 1 Matteo Boncinelli BETA Italy 25 2 Sammy Halbert United States 22 3 Ervin Krajcovic KTM Czech Republic 20 4 Kevin Corradetti GAS GAS Italy 18 5 Lasse Kurvinen KTM Finland 16 6 Tim Neave YAMAHA Great Britain 15 7 Sébastien Jeanpierre KAWASAKI France 14 8 Jack Bell HONDA Great Britain 13 9 Markus Jell KTM Germany 12 10 Menno Van Meer HONDA The Netherlands 11 11 Gerard Bailo Pelegrin ZAETA Spain 10 12 Giacomo Bossetti GAS GAS Italy 9 13 Santiago Arangio KTM Argentina 8 14 Klaus Mayr KAWASAKI Austria 7 15 Stanislav Ohorodnik HUSQVARNA Ukraine 6 16 Tomas Kolarik HONDA Czech Republic 5 17 Aubin Gourgues France 4 18 Max Hellmann KTM Austria 3 19 Masatoshi Ohmori ZAETA Japan 2 20 Daniele Tonelli TM Italy 1 21 Carlos Sà YAMAHA Portugal 0 22 Nico Sorbo Italy 0

Germany wins 2024 FIM Long Track of Nations (LToN)

The German trio of Lukas Fienhage, Erik Riss and Max Dilger rewrote the record books on Saturday night at Morizès in the south-west of France when they steered their country to a tenth victory in the FIM Long Track of Nations (LToN).

Even without reigning FIM Long Track World Champion and current series leader Martin Smolinski the Germans seized control with Fienhage producing the best individual score of the night, dropping just one point across his six Heat races when he finished second behind Riss as Dilger ensured he was on hand to sweep up as many points as possible behind his dominant team-mates.

Taking place under floodlights on the super-fast five-hundred-and-thirty-metre oval, it was the host nation represented by the father and son pairing of Stéphane and Mathias Trésarrieu and 2019 individual world champion Dimitri Bergé who drew first blood. Going up against Finland’s Henri Ahlbom, Tero Aarnio and Jesse Mustonen, the French scored nine points to win by three before pre-event favourites Germany and Great Britain went head-to-head with Germany only denied a maximum score by Chris Harris who caught and passed Dilger for third.

Selection problems meant that the Netherlands were only fielding Mika Meijer from the team that won at Roden last year, but Henry van der Steen and Rene van Weele provided strong back up as the Dutch got off to a solid start when they defeated Denmark by a point.

The Czech Republic then had the misfortune to get their title effort under way against a rampant German team and the resulting eleven-four scorecard in Germany’s favour – with Fienhage again winning from Riss with Dilger fourth behind Hynek Stichauer – was a clear indication of form.

Great Britain then hauled themselves back into contention when Harris and Zach Wajtknecht went one-two to defeat Finland before France beat the Netherlands by eleven points to four and were only denied a maximum by Meijer who took third ahead of Jordan Dubernard.

After two blocks Germany led on twenty-two from France on twenty and Great Britain on thirteen, one ahead of the Dutch and Finnish.

With the top two teams after the Heat stages contesting the Grand Final to decide the gold and silver medals, tensions were running high – although it was all smiles in the German camp following their maximum points haul over the Finns in the third block of racing. After inflicting a heavy ten-five defeat on Great Britain, France kept the pressure on four points behind with the British on eighteen, three ahead of the Czech Republic who beat Denmark by eleven points to four.

Following a mechanical DNF against France, Wajtknecht was back on top against the Czechs and with Harris second and Andrew Appleton – in his eleventh LToN appearance – fourth, Great Britain claimed a forceful eleven to three victory as Germany dispatched the Dutch by eleven to four and the Danes, led by Kenneth Kruse Hansen, took a one-point win over Finland.

With three blocks left, Germany looked assured of a place in the Grand Final with the battle for the remaining place boiling down to a fierce fight with France, Great Britain, Finland and Denmark all in contention.

Germany then dominated against France by eleven to four to increase their advantage, with French hopes appearing to literally go up in flames when Mathias Trésarrieu’s bike caught fire behind the tapes and he was forced out of the race.

Following draws between the Netherlands and Czech Republic and Great Britain and Denmark, Finland added to the Dutch team’s troubles with a maximum twelve-three victory, a result Germany matched against Denmark as the French beat the Czech Republic.

With just three Heats left to decide the finalists, Germany led on sixty-eight from France on forty-three and Great Britain on thirty-six, two ahead of Finland.

Great Britain’s hopes of making the Grand Final were effectively ended in their concluding Heat when they defeated the Dutch by ten to five, allowing the French to cruise through in second after they beat Denmark by the same score.

Riss then gave Germany an early lead in the Grand Final and even when Bergé burst through to take the lead and the race win, Riss, Fienhage and Dilger – in second, third and fourth – ensured that the 2024 FIM Long Track of Nations title was heading back to Germany by nine points to six.

Bronze for the second consecutive year went to Great Britain who took the position on a tie-break after Finland had drawn level with them with a maximum score against the Czech Republic in their final Heat.

With the LToN consigned to the history books for another year, attention now shifts to Vechta in Germany on 14 September for the fourth and penultimate round of the 2024 FIM Long Track World Championship.

Bartosz Zmarzlik wins FIM Speedway GP of Latvia – Riga

Zmarzlik triumphed in the FIM Speedway GP of Latvia – Riga, seeing off title rival Fredrik Lindgren of Sweden, who was second, with Great Britain star Dan Bewley third and Australia’s Max Fricke placed fourth.

The Lublin and Lejonen star is now 17 points clear of Lindgren at the top of the Speedway GP World Championship. He could seal his fifth gold medal if he leaves next Saturday’s penultimate round – the FIM Speedway GP of Denmark – Vojens – leading the standings by 21 points or more.

But having extended his all-time record tally of Speedway GP wins to 25 as he reigned in Riga for a second straight season, Zmarzlik insists his historic trophy collection means there is no extra weight on his shoulders as he makes the trip to Vojens Speedway Center for another date with destiny.

Asked if he felt under any added pressure after seeing a 27-point advantage eroded to 15 over the previous two rounds, Zmarzlik replied: “Really, how is there pressure? I am really not thinking, ‘I must’, only ‘I can.’ I am still young, and I love racing. I do the best I can all the time. Sometimes I get good results; sometimes not. But I still always want to fight, and I have four titles already. I am very happy about this because I am 29 and I have won a lot of medals. I love seeing on Instagram how many rounds I have won.”

Zmarzlik crashed with Danish rival Mikkel Michelsen in their opening race, heat four – an incident which saw the European champion withdraw from the event, before being taken to hospital for further checks.

The Pole finished third in the re-run but hit back with a win in his second outing, before running a last place in heat 10. Five points from his remaining heats saw Zmarzlik into the semis and he followed Lindgren home in semi-final one to reach the last four.

Having been forced to battle for his victory, Zmarzlik was delighted to turn his night around, “I am feeling amazing now. The start of the meeting was really hard because I wasn’t feeling perfect in my body. I am happy, though, because I was really focused today. I wanted to do it, and I am really happy because the last rounds were not so easy for me. It’s a nice feeling to be the winner again.”

In the meantime, Zmarzlik takes his title fight to Vojens next Saturday. Asked about the prospect of sealing title No.5 at the legendary venue, Zmarzlik knows he isn’t the only rider with big ambitions for Denmark’s biggest speedway event sharing, “Everyone will 100 percent want to win the GP. I also want to do a good job and stay in front.”

Runner-up Lindgren insists he will push Zmarzlik as hard as he can in Vojens as he bids to take the Speedway GP World Championship race to the final round – the DeWalt FIM Speedway GP of Poland – Torun on September 28.

Lindgren

“For me, it would be a positive if I can do that. But I don’t really think about it that way. I am going to go out and do the best I can do. Whatever happens, happens. Overall, it was a good night in Riga. I started off very well. I had plenty of speed in my bike and I was making good starts. Then something happened midway through the meeting and the track changed a bit. I had a long pause between my fourth race and last heat. In my last main heat, it was terrible. I was last. Riding the bike was like a rodeo ride. It was not nice. We had to make some big changes before the semi-final, which paid off and we made it to the final. I would have been able to win it, but Bartek [Zmarzlik] rode a superb heat in the final and I had to settle for second place. Overall, it was pretty good. But I have to chase being the best of the rest, I guess.”

Third-placed Bewley is pleased to have reached his fifth Speedway GP final – even if it was the first time he missed out on the victory after incredible four SGP finals and four wins.

Bewley

“Bartek [Zmarzlik] has 25 wins, and Freddie is pretty high up on the total win list too with seven. Obviously, they have won a few GPs, but the reason they are so high up the standings is that even when they are not winning, they are in the final. I just want to be up there more consistently. If the win is there, you take it, but if not, you have to remember I have a lot more points than I would have got, had I missed the final.”

FIM Speedway GP of Latvia – Riga Results

Standings after the Speedway GP of Latvia – Riga

WMX Final Wrap from the MXGP of Turkiye

The final round of the 2024 FIM Women’s World Motocross Championship season in Afyon, Turkiye delivered a thrilling conclusion to a fiercely contested championship battle, with only 17 points separating championship leader Lotte van Drunen from her closest rival, Daniela Guillen heading into the weekend.

Under hot and dry conditions, the Afyon circuit presents a unique challenge, with its varying elevations playing a significant role in the bike setup and rider’s adaptation. As the riders navigate the undulating terrain, their ability to handle the changing conditions and maintain control was critical.

And at this game Lotte Van Drunen kept her cool and with the fifth place overall secured the FIM WMX World Champion for the first time of her career at only 17 years old.

Aussie Charli Cannon competes in Turkiye

Charli Cannon and Matt Hunt, one of Honda Australia’s top technicians, flew to Europe two weeks prior to the race to test, train, and prepare.

Charli Cannon

“We had my suspension, bars, and other parts that made the bike feel like home. The Honda 250 is already competitive, so I knew I had the equipment. What I lacked was the race time against these girls. Back home, the competition isn’t the same, and I realized that once the racing started,”

Racing inside the top three in both motos, Charli demonstrated her pace.

“Race 1 was tough, I won’t lie. I was out of my comfort zone. The pace is fast—much faster than back home. But I took the positives, reviewed the race footage, studied the track, and knew race 2 would be better. I was aiming for more than a distant fifth.”

In Race 2, she held third for 75% of the race, closing in on the leaders multiple times. With just five minutes remaining, she slipped back to 4th, being passed by last year’s World Champion. She secured fourth overall with a 5-4 finish—a remarkable achievement against the world’s best female riders.

“There’s so many positives to take from this weekend. In Race 2, I felt more comfortable at that pace. I caught the leaders a few times and learned what I need to adjust. I’m eager for more opportunities in Europe next year. I can’t thank everyone enough for making this happen.”

WMX Race One

Racing began with a fantastic start from Kiara Fontanesi, while Daniela Guillen emerged in third place just ahead of Charli Cannon. Duncan quickly surged to the front, taking the lead early on. Lotte Van Drunen started in fifth but wasted no time in challenging Cannon, who initially held fourth. On the opening lap, Van Drunen overtook the Australian rider, but Cannon fought back to reclaim fourth temporarily before Van Drunen secured the position once again.

At the front, Duncan established a commanding lead, pulling away with an eight-second gap over Fontanesi by lap 4. Behind them, Guillen nearly jeopardised her race with an aggressive lunge to pass Fontanesi on the inside, coming close to a crash but managing to stay upright. Though her move was unsuccessful, Guillen continued her charge for second place.

Meanwhile, Van Drunen found herself in a battle of her own, maintaining fourth position after a tussle with both Cannon and Larissa Papenmeier, and settled four seconds behind the leading trio. Lynn Valk did not the race she would have dreamt of finding herself in ninth position, her bike letting her down and she had to retire mid-race losing serious ground in the championship – losing her third position to Fontanesi.

On lap 7 of 11, Guillen made a decisive move, finally overtaking Fontanesi for second place, gaining two crucial points in her battle with Van Drunen for the Championship. However, Fontanesi remained relentless, staying right on Guillen’s back wheel, refusing to let her pull away. Knowing that every point could be vital with just one race left in the championship, Fontanesi continued to push hard, putting pressure on Guillen to hold onto the second position.

Despite the intensity of the battle, Van Drunen kept her composure, holding onto fourth throughout the race, fully aware that with 13 points she needed just eight more points in Race 2 to secure her first-ever WMX World Championship title.

At the front, Duncan delivered a masterclass performance, displaying total control from start to finish. She clinched another victory on a track she clearly loves, having won four of the five editions in Afyon.

WMX Race Two

In Race 2, the stage was set for an intense and dramatic conclusion to what has been an unforgettable season. The stakes couldn’t be higher, and all eyes were on Van Drunen and Guillen as they battled for the ultimate glory on this cooler day.

The start seemed to be all good for Van Drunen as she jumped out of the gate at the top but probably caused by the understandable nerves of the moment retrograded to fifth in the first corners, while six-time World Champion Fontanesi took a commanding lead in front of Guillen and Cannon who was only competing in her first WMX round of the year but showed great pace.

Cannon was on the chase of Guillen straight away while Duncan found herself in fourth with Danee Gelissen trailing and eventually finishing eighth.

The heavy conditions of the track made passes tough and for up 7 of 10 laps not much movement happened. Only Valk went from 10th on the opening lap to sixth, showing that she had the pace to fight to the top.

Then Duncan made a great move on Cannon for third on lap 7. The pace of the Kiwi was great and she rushed to Guillen, Guillen responding as she increased her pace and edged away to find herself next to Fontanesi. Fontanesi then made a mistake with 1 lap to go which cost her the overall win as Guillen and Duncan passed her.

Cannon finished at a strong fourth and displayed great racing through the whole weekend with an impressive fourth overall.

Daniela Guillen’s 2-1 won the last round of the season and secured her Silver Medal on the Championship podium. Duncan also got on the podium in second with a 1-2 and finished fifth in the championship.

Despite a late mistake, Kiara Fontanesi managed to get the last podium step of the season to prove she is still fighting for the top spots. Thanks to her performance in Afyon she also clinched the Bronze Medal in the Champion.

But the hero of the day and the year was Lotte Van Drunen who did all she had to do to get the Gold Plate and the Gold Medal, becoming 2024 WMX World Champion.

Lotte Van Drunen – P1

“I can’t believe it. I’m still so young and we worked so hard for it and now to do it already is something incredible. I want to give a big thanks to my dad because he’s the man behind all this. And thanks to my mom, my brother, my friends and family, my team, my trainers, everybody supporting me. This is crazy! Dreams do come true. That’s what we can see now. It’s been quite a great season. I’ve had some bad results, but I’ve also had really good results. My starts were bad and also all shots. So, yeah, I think this could never have been better. I’m really proud of myself and everybody around me, because without them this would have never been possible.”

Daniela Guillen – P2

“First I want to say congratulations to Lotte. And yeah,, today was a good day for me because I won the race, so I finished very well the championships. Which is a good feeling, I had my rhythm and then I finished well. I want to say also thank you to my team for this year and my mum and my sister. Thank you.”

Kiara Fontanesi – P3

“Honestly, it would have been much better to win a GP, but it wasn’t this GP that would have changed my life. And important for me was to come back to the end for sure if I didn’t lose that much time in the last lap I couldn’t win and win the GP and it would have been amazing but really it wouldn’t change anything in the championship. So I’m just really happy it’s the first race I’m doing without my kids here so I just want to say ciao to them!”

WMX Round Overall

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Guillen, Daniela ESP GAS 22 25 47 2 Duncan, Courtney NZL KAW 25 22 47 3 Fontanesi, Kiara ITA GAS 20 20 40 4 Cannon, Charli AUS HON 16 18 34 5 Van Drunen, Lotte NED YAM 18 16 34 6 Papenmeier, Larissa GER HON 15 14 29 7 Gelissen, Danee NED YAM 12 13 25 8 Hughes, Martine NOR KAW 14 10 24 9 Seleboe, Mathea NOR YAM 9 12 21 10 Franzoni, April FRA HON 10 11 21 11 Jakobsen, Malou DEN KTM 11 9 20 12 Andersen, Sara DEN KTM 13 5 18 13 Valk, Lynn NED KTM 0 15 15 14 Barker, Lucy GBR KTM 8 7 15 15 Massury, Alexandra GER KTM 4 8 12 16 Lehmann, Janina GER HON 5 4 9 17 Raunkjaer, Laura DEN YAM 6 3 9 18 Kapsamer , Elena AUT GAS 7 0 7 19 Hoppe, Fiona GER HUS 0 6 6 20 Cepelakova, Aneta CZE YAM 2 2 4 21 Cojanu, Aida ROU YAM 3 1 4 22 Polato, Cecilia ITA GAS 1 0 1

WMX Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 Van Drunen, L. NED YAM 282 2 Guillen, D. ESP GAS 278 3 Fontanesi, K. ITA GAS 232 4 Valk, Lynn NED KTM 219 5 Duncan, C. NZL KAW 199 6 Papenmeier, L. GER HON 193 7 Andersen, Sara DEN KTM 180 8 Gelissen, D. NED YAM 142 9 Jakobsen, M. DEN KTM 140 10 Franzoni, A. FRA HON 115 11 Seleboe, M. NOR YAM 99 12 van der Vlist, S. NED YAM 89 13 Hughes, M. NOR KAW 88 14 Barker, Lucy GBR KTM 80 15 Massury, A. GER KTM 70 16 Hoppe, Fiona GER HUS 51 17 Raunkjaer, L. DEN YAM 44 18 Bäckström, T. SWE GAS 41 19 Verstappen, A. BEL YAM 35 20 Cannon, Charli AUS HON 34 21 Sanchez Nequi, J. ESP YAM 34 22 Jans-Beken, B. NED YAM 30 23 Kapsamer , E. AUT GAS 27 24 Lehmann, J. GER HON 24 25 Simons, Amber NED GAS 20 26 Huss, Mathilda SWE HUS 17 27 van de Ven, N. NED YAM 15 28 Martinez, M. FRA GAS 15 29 Montini, G. ITA HON 14 30 Reitze, Alicia GER YAM 9 31 Talucci, E. ITA KTM 8 32 Heygate, Leah ZAM KTM 8 33 Fransson, N. SWE YAM 7 34 Franchi, Gaia ITA HON 6 35 Kupczyk, W. POL KTM 6 36 Germond, V. SUI KTM 6 37 Goggel, Alicia COL KTM 4 38 Cojanu, Aida ROU YAM 4 39 Cepelakova, A. CZE YAM 4 40 Pena Surga, A. ESP KTM 2 41 Aagaard Andersen, B. DEN YAM 1 42 Polato, C. ITA GAS 1

EMX250 Wrap from the MXGP of Turkiye

The penultimate round of the EMX250 in Afyon in Turkiye was pivotal in the race for the Championship, with Championship leader Mathis Valin having an 11 points gap from Valerio Lata, the Turkish battle tilted towards the Frenchman who came out on top with a perfect 1-1 to insured a little bit more his chance to lift the trophy in the last round in Cozár, Spain. That leaves 31-points separating the top three at the final, with 21-points between Valin and Lata.

EMX250 Race One

Gavin Towers took the holesot just to see teammate Ivano Van Erp grab the lead, only to be overtaken by Mathis Valin who stormed to the front at the second turn.

Teammates Van Erp and Towers fought for the lead, colliding in the air with the American crashing and picking himself up in 13th. Van Erp stayed on two wheels and held second, Valerio Lata claiming third on the opening lap. With Cas Valk bhind in fourth the top four in the championship occupied the top four positions.

Valin led Van Erp by two seconds on the opening lap with Lata right behind putting pressure on the Yamaha rider. Valk did well to place himself fourth. Valin then pulled the fastest lap on lap two to create a four seconds gap with Van Erp holding off Lata.

On lap 5, Lata run up the inside and committed himself in the middle bank to pass Van Erp for second clocking his fastest lap in the aftermath. Meanwhile Towers who crashed on the opening lap was up to ninth. showing speed.

While Valin was edging away to a peaceful and controlled victory up to 10-seconds ahead, Lata had found his flow but wasn’t counting on Van Erp’s determination.

Van Erp charged back on lap 10 and reconquered second in one of the most intense battles of the season in EMX250. Lata wasn’t letting Valin get more points on him in the championship as they all count, and attacked Van Erp, finding a way passed the Dutch firecracker on lap 10 of 14.

The battle intensified to the point that we were not sure if both would finish on two wheels as both riders pushed to the absolute limits. Lata defensively and Van Erp trying everything possible. In the end Lata kept excellent composure and showed he could deal with immense pressure.

Valin comfortably won, Lata second position and Van Erp closing out the top three. Valk’s uneventful race assured him fourth place and a good chance at the podium. The comeback of the day was of course for the American Towers who managed to unbelievably snatch the fifth place off Saad Soulimani.

EMX250 Race Two

Max Werner took the holeshot in race two, followed by Van Erp and Valin. Van Erp was quickly on the attack, charging around the outside of Werner in the opening lap to take the lead. Valin followed in his wake for second.

Lata crashed in the first few corners, having been clipped and had a lot to do to not lose his second place standing in the championship to Valk who had a good start and was up to fourth in the opening lap. Towers was fifth and in a better position to charge up the field following his impressive comeback in race 1.

Leader Van Erp and Valin were split by two seconds on lap two, Lata up to eighth by lap three to gain precious points in the championship. Valk tried to push behind Werner, but the German held him off for a while, until Valk went through after a move up the inside. Werner was then under pressure from Towers, who quickly passed him for fourth. Lata had climbed to sixth after passing teammate Mads Fredsoe and Benjamin Garib.

On lap 8, Towers made a mistake and saw Lata and Werner pass him. Lata then passed Werner for fourth in what was a great comeback. Not much movement was happening at the top with Van Erp leading Valin by two seconds, Valk third. The championship top four once again the race top four at this stage.

Valin probably fancied his chance to win the race and get a 1-1 but Van Erp was solid. That all turned upside down for Van Erp with 3 laps to go when he stalled after a cross rut and Valin went flying by for the win and a perfect 1-1.

Van Erp finished second and had the consolation of second on the overall podium. Valk cruised to third but missed the podium by two point to Lata, who finished race two in fourth.

The American rider, Towers shone despite hardships and finished fifth overall, getting more and more involved in the fight for the top positions.

Mathis Valin

“It was really a good weekend. It’s been a long time since I do 1-1, so it was quite good. We worked a lot these last weeks to get there, so it was better this weekend. And we can see the work we do. Now we focus on the last round. We have the red plate, and we need the champion one now!”

EMX250 Overall Classification

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Valin, Mathis FRA KAW 25 25 50 2 Van Erp, Ivano NED YAM 20 22 42 3 Lata, Valerio ITA GAS 22 18 40 4 Valk, Cas NED KTM 18 20 38 5 Towers, Gavin USA YAM 16 16 32 6 Werner, Maximilian GER HON 12 15 27 7 Fredsoe, Mads DEN GAS 14 13 27 8 Garib, Benjamin CHI KAW 11 14 25 9 Escandell, Elias ESP GAS 13 12 25 10 Soulimani, Saad MAR YAM 15 10 25 11 Alexanderson, Ryan AUS KTM 9 11 20 12 Scollo, Maurizio ITA YAM 8 9 17 13 Brookes, Joe GBR KTM 10 7 17 14 Polato, Brando ITA GAS 7 6 13 15 Lodi, Tommaso ITA KAW 6 5 11 16 Hid, Efe Kemal TUR KTM 5 4 9 17 Greutmann, Nico SUI HUS 0 8 8 18 Musaoglu, Mehmet Emin TUR KTM 2 3 5 19 Ulusan, Akil TUR GAS 3 2 5 20 Kara, Mehmet Yigit TUR KTM 4 0 4 21 Yildirim, Aras TUR GAS 1 1 2

EMX250 Championship – Top 10 Classification